#Headlines



‘D8.5M imprest not submitted for retirement from affiliates’



Feb 15, 2023, 1:00 PM | Article By: Jankey Ceesay



Gambia’s Accountant General Agnes Macaulay, who appeared before the Finance and Public Accounts Committee of lawmakers to present updates on retired imprest and the 2019 accounts of government, has disclosed that an imprest of D8.5 million was not submitted for retirement.



“As at the time of writing this management responses, out of D8.5 million imprest, an outstanding amount of six hundred and seventy-two thousand one hundred dalasis (D672,100) relates to imprest holders who are not in active service, thereby they cannot be traced,” the accountant general revealed.



She stated that five million nine hundred and forty-one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-two dalasis (D5,941,762) is available for retirement, while one million eight hundred and fifty-two thousand and forty-eight dalasis (D1,852,048) is still not submitted for retirement.



AG Macauley gave a breakdown of the details of the outstanding imprest and the updated response as of the day she presented her report at the National Assembly, saying that the lapse or snag relating to the retirement of the imprest at the scheduled dates involves several public officials and state institutions such as MansaKonko sub-treasury, Janjangbureh sub-treasury, Kerewan sub-treasury, Basse sub-treasury, The Gambia’s UN Permanent Representative and some individuals who are no more in active service or on government payroll.

Re the above I am a little confused by some of the wording,ie."(D1,852,048) is still not submitted for retirement" .and this " some individuals who are no more in active service or on government payroll." surley Accountant General Agnes Macaulay can make enquiries of the " public officials and state institutions " public officials and state institutions who must have the pension details of those who recieve retirement pensions from their work,some people will have died in which case where is that money being paid to.

I am very confused and would like YOU DEAR READER resolve my confusion.

