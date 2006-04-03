Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

12014 Posts Posted - 13 Feb 2023 : 16:49:41

Here is a link to the area concerned,for info if you are interested:



http://www.fallingrain.com/world/GA/07/Fass2.html



++++++++++

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/piu-officer-assaulted-rifle-seized-in-armed-robbery-attack-at-fass-njaga-choi

==========





#Headlines



PIU officer assaulted, rifle seized in armed robbery attack at Fass Njaga Choi



Feb 13, 2023, 11:31 AM | Article By: Ismaila Sonko



Heavily armed men stormed the north Bank settlement of Fass Njaga Choi on Sunday morning, between 3:30 am to 4 am and allegedly assaulted the police officer at a checkpoint before seizing his rifle and disappeared with it.



Eyewitnesses told this medium that the robbers were more than 20 in number, and they split into two groups; the first group engaged the PIU officers at a nearby checkpoint, and the other group broke into shops in the village, getting away with 30,000 CFA.



Our sources further revealed that a PIU officer named withheld was shot in the right hand, and an AK 47 rifle with 30 live rounds of ammunition was taken away from him.



"Residents of the area are worried about their safety, with some calling on the authority to bring in soldiers in the area.”



The police Spokesperson Cadet Inspector Binta Njie has confirmed the development, saying a suspect has been arrested and is helping the police in their investigation. She added that the victim is also at the hospital recuperating.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 13 Feb 2023 17:03:54





12014 Posts Posted - 14 Feb 2023 : 14:39:29

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/niumi-hands-expresses-concern-over-security-of-its-people

==========



#Headlines



Niumi Hands expresses concern over security of its people



Feb 14, 2023, 12:45 PM | Article By: Chernor Bobb



The people of Niumi, through their Niumi Hands organization, have called on government and the security authorities in the country to provide formidable security for them as Gambian citizens, following recent armed attacks in their settlements.



A group of heavily armed men unleashed a merciless attack on the border village of Fass Njaga Choi in the early hours of Saturday 12 February 2023.



During the unfortunate incident, a police officer on duty was shot in the hand and mercilessly beaten, leaving him with serious injuries. A shop was also broken into and some cash taken away while some civilians were said to have been assaulted.



The leadership of Niumi Hands, a constituency-based association, has expressed shock, saying they were taken aback by the news. The association describes the act as barbaric and scary as well as something that has sent a wave of fear across residents of Niumi, particularly those living in border villages. “We therefore strongly condemn the act and stand in solidarity with our people,” stated the association in statement signed by its president Alpha MK Lowe.



“This and similar incidents in the past have made us increasingly concerned over the security of our people, and herein loudly call on the President of the Republic of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Interior and the Inspector General of Police to put necessary measures in place to avoid the recurrence of such unfortunate, but avoidable situations and maximise the security of our people and their properties,” the statement appeals.



“We equally challenge our National Assembly Member and other representatives to step up their games in advocating for the welfare of our people and call for the following mitigating actions to be instituted: that the matter be thoroughly investigated and culprits be brought to book; that the human and material resource capacity of the police stations of Amdalai, Ndungu Kebbeh and Barra, and the Njongon Army Barracks be enhanced; that joint patrol teams of the police and the army be regularly dispatched along border villages, particularly at night, which will increase the security presence in the vicinity; that night checkpoints, with required capacities, be instituted at strategic locations; and that security toll free numbers be provided and popularised among residents of Niumi.”

