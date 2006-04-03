Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

12005 Posts Posted - 06 Feb 2023 : 14:03:15

"He reminded the council that financial statements should reflect the true and fair nature of the financial position of the institution. He warned that any repeated misrepresentation would result in contempt of the committee and by extension the National Assembly. "

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/fpac-rejects-bbcs-201920-financial-reports

==========







FPAC rejects BBC’s 2019/20 financial reports



Feb 6, 2023, 12:34 PM | Article By: Jankey Ceesay



The Finance and Public Account Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly has rejected the 2019 and 2020 Financial Reports of Banjul City Council after scrutinizing them.



The reports were submitted on Wednesday February 1.



Giving the final verdict of the committee, Hon. Kebbalang Fofana, a nominated member, said the report could not be adopted because they were not able to obtain “sufficient appropriate audit evidence” to provide the basis for an opinion on the financial statements.



He added that non-adherence to the adopted accounting basis; material misstatements in the reports and the absence of reliable explanatory notes for financial statements of 2020 were some of the factors which “make the report scanty”.



He further noted that “it is the decision of the FPAC Committee to the Banjul City Council to redo their financial statements for the year 2019 and 2020 and make submission on or before 1st April 2023.



He reminded the council that financial statements should reflect the true and fair nature of the financial position of the institution. He warned that any repeated misrepresentation would result in contempt of the committee and by extension the National Assembly.



Mayoress Rohey Malick Lowe of BCC, while giving her remarks, said she was grateful that the session was held as she got to see revelation of issues she wasn’t aware of.



She, however, noted that when she took over as mayoress in 2018, she found D35,000 in the account with a debt of about D13 million and they were banking with all banks except Standard Chartered and the Sahel Bank.



“When I came with my team, we were able to clear all the debts and we added more valuable sectors and necessary needs in Banjul and the council,” she said.

+++++++++++

RELATED:

https://standard.gm/auditors-slam-bccs-financial-management-at-fpac/

+++++++++++_

Auditors slam BCC’s financial management at FPAC

The Standard: February 2, 2023





The Banjul City Council appeared before the Finance and Public Affairs Committee of the National Assembly yesterday where the director of audit for local councils presented the executive summary on the management letter of the BCC’s financial report of 2019-2020.



In their presentation, the auditors said they noted a suspected fraud with unconfirmed GTR numbers recorded in the market’s CRBR which are not part of the books supplied by the Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation and they cannot verify the source and quantity of the books received.



The auditors also said they evaluated the financial reporting framework of the council and found out that the BCC did not have accounting policy in respect of revenue and expenditure.





“The 2019 comparative figures were not confirmed due to absence of evidence and the council’s cash books were not properly maintained for the year 2019-2020 while no bank reconciliation statement was performed for 2019 and 2022,” the auditor told the committee in front of BCC mayor and officials.



The auditors further said there was no monthly cash book and general ledger. According to the auditors, they noted weaknesses with regard to revenue such as the unavailability for audit of some GDR issued to the main cashier as well as individual cash books for collectors at Albert Market.



Procurement



The auditors reported that they reviewed the procurement of the council for 2019-2020 and noted weaknesses such as over payment of D675,000 to UXL (difference between contract sum and actual payment).



The auditors said the council also paid nearly D2million for the construction of an abattoir and stores which they found not to be properly constructed. They said the council also purchased trash bins at D13,039,850 without tender procedure.





Edited by - toubab1020 on 06 Feb 2023 14:13:53 toubab1020





12005 Posts Posted - 09 Feb 2023 : 18:11:49

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/jangjangbureh-area-council-fails-to-present-payment-vouchers

==========



#Headlines



Jangjangbureh Area Council fails to present payment vouchers



Feb 9, 2023, 12:40 PM | Article By: Jankey Ceesay



The director of audits, Municipalities and Councils, Bakary Tarawaleh, has confirmed that Jangjangbureh Area Council (JAC) has failed to submit all payment vouchers after scrutinising their financial reports between 2016 and 2020.



The council appeared for the second time before the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly.



Alagie Manneh, the former director of Finance who served the council from Feb1st 2021 to May 30th 2022, told lawmakers that his predecessor had handed him a scrap desktop that wasn’t usable.



“During the handing over, I was handed a desktop that was not usable, I was not handed a laptop he was using at that ceremony. It was given to me on a later date and I found out that it was not usable.” “These were parts of the assets handed to me but I could not take any record from them which made it difficult for me to establish financial information,” he explained.



He further told lawmakers that the financial records that were handed over to him were not verifiable.



“I went through the vouchers that were available and most of them lacked backup attachment and the ones available were without necessary signatures. This is why I was unable to make a financial statement,” he told legislators.



Babucarr Manneh who was succeeded by Alagie Manneh, refuted the allegation, saying all the necessary information were handed over to Alagie Manneh before he left the office.



Hon. Kebbalang Fofana, member of the FPAC committee, urged the council to go back and establish a concrete financial report with evidence of how everything transpired.



The session was adjourned to the 15th of this month.

