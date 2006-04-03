Author Topic Momodou





11169 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2023 : 22:30:17 I think our tourism sector can be vastly improved and employ a lot more people if the right folks are hired to craft and execute an ambitious long strategic plan . Amat Bah and the ministry he has been squatting at for the last six years are simply not up to the task of overseeing a modern well organized sector that is vital to our economy . What we need is a young dynamic minister who combines industry knowledge with savvy marketing and management skills . He or she needs to be the kind of person who has charisma and the natural orientation of a salesman such as releasing carefully shot pictures of himself and adventurous tourists deep sea fishing in our turquoise blue Atlantic Ocean , sipping cocktails at a poolside brunch at Tamala, birdwatching around the Wassu Nature reserve and many other attractions we want visitors to know we on offer for their rest and relaxation. Tourism is all about having good products and a clever and exciting way to sell it to customers . With capable and exciting leadership demonstrated by the visible public face of a cool and outgoing minister who is comfortable dancing Bukabu , sewruba,Sabarr , ritti, Kora, xalam and even kankurang moves to showcase our deep and diverse cultural heritage , we can build and grow our unique brand that foreigners would find attractive and flock to our shores .



Such a minister and his leadership team can work with hoteliers to contract out the marketing and promotion of destination Gambia to our native event promotion , media and public relation companies . These companies can produce cool and spiffy promotional videos , coordinate with hoteliers to arrange events , tours , exhibits , festivals and generally create and maintain buzz about destination Gambia throughout the year. They will be responsible for preparing and manning Destination Gambia Booths and attend all major Tourism Fairs around the world . Who better to tell our story and sell our country in London, Berlin and the rest of the European countries who are the bulk of our market than our media and PR people .



We are already seeing how for example our own entrepreneurs are evolving a whole new facet of tourism targeted to the diaspora for the December/January holiday period . They know thousands flock back home and they provide a good potential for spending on accommodations , entertainment, rental cars , boat tours etc . This sector alone can be vastly expanded with a carefully put together plan that helps the entrepreneurs expand their menu of offers as well as the period to beyond just the winter .



By Karamba Touray





11974 Posts Posted - 18 Jan 2023 : 14:40:36 ,but who is the dynamic person or entity who can turn your concept into REALITY AND ACTION ?



,but who is the dynamic person or entity who can turn your concept into REALITY AND ACTION ?

Come on readers of Bantaba in Cyberspace POST

