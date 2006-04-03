Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11158 Posts Posted - 09 Jan 2023 : 18:22:31 Senegal declares national mourning after bus crash killed 40

January 9, 2023

https://standard.gm/senegal-declares-national-mourning-after-bus-crash-killed-40/



DAKAR, Jan 8 (Reuters) – at least 40 people died and about 80 were wounded in central Senegal after two buses collided in the early hours of Sunday, local officials and President Macky Sall said in statements.



The crash, one of the deadliest in the West African country’s recent memory, was on one of the main east-west arteries near the town of Kaffrine, about 220 kilometres (137 miles) southeast of the capital Dakar.



Sall said on Twitter that he was “profoundly saddened” by the accident and announced three days of mourning starting on Monday.





The accident occurred after the tyre of one passenger bus burst, sending it into the path of another bus coming in the opposite direction, a statement from the area’s local prosecutor said.



Footage from the scene shared online showed two white buses, their mangled fronts entwined. Debris was strewn across the narrow road.



Road accidents are common in Senegal, where large trucks and buses, often decades old, overburdened and listing, hurtle down two-lane highways pitted and rutted by overuse.



In 2017, two buses collided, killing 25 people, including some heading to a religious festival.

DAKAR, Jan 8 (Reuters) – at least 40 people died and about 80 were wounded in central Senegal after two buses collided in the early hours of Sunday, local officials and President Macky Sall said in statements.The crash, one of the deadliest in the West African country’s recent memory, was on one of the main east-west arteries near the town of Kaffrine, about 220 kilometres (137 miles) southeast of the capital Dakar.Sall said on Twitter that he was “profoundly saddened” by the accident and announced three days of mourning starting on Monday.The accident occurred after the tyre of one passenger bus burst, sending it into the path of another bus coming in the opposite direction, a statement from the area’s local prosecutor said.Footage from the scene shared online showed two white buses, their mangled fronts entwined. Debris was strewn across the narrow road.Road accidents are common in Senegal, where large trucks and buses, often decades old, overburdened and listing, hurtle down two-lane highways pitted and rutted by overuse.In 2017, two buses collided, killing 25 people, including some heading to a religious festival. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11158 Posts Posted - 12 Jan 2023 : 09:37:41 Senegal bans night buses after deadly accident

The Point: Jan 11, 2023

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/senegal-bans-night-buses-after-deadly-accident



AFP – The Senegalese government announced on Tuesday new measures to fight against road insecurity, including a ban on night bus trips and the import of second-hand tires, after an accident that killed 39 people on Sunday.





Public passenger transport vehicles will be banned from "travelling on interurban roads between 23:00 and 05:00", announced Prime Minister Amadou Bâ, at the end of a government meeting in the new town of Diamniadio, near Dakar.



Buses called "schedules", carrying passengers and goods, many of which travel at night from region to region, are one of the main means of transport in Senegal and cause many accidents.





Other measures prohibiting the importation of second-hand tires and making "mandatory the sealing of speedometers of vehicles transporting people and goods at 90 km/h" were also announced at the meeting on Tuesday.



Orders will be issued within 72 hours to enforce the 23 new measures announced.



They "must not be postponed or compromised. We will be uncompromising with those who violate the rules enacted to ensure the physical integrity of our citizens," said the Prime Minister.



Road accidents officially kill 700 people every year in Senegal, a west African country of more than 17 million inhabitants.



The new measures are announced after the collision between two buses that killed 39 people and injured 101 in the village of Sikilo, in the Kaffrine region (center), some 250 km from Dakar.



President Macky Sall, who visited the scene of the accident the same day, declared three days of national mourning starting Monday. AFP – The Senegalese government announced on Tuesday new measures to fight against road insecurity, including a ban on night bus trips and the import of second-hand tires, after an accident that killed 39 people on Sunday.Public passenger transport vehicles will be banned from "travelling on interurban roads between 23:00 and 05:00", announced Prime Minister Amadou Bâ, at the end of a government meeting in the new town of Diamniadio, near Dakar.Buses called "schedules", carrying passengers and goods, many of which travel at night from region to region, are one of the main means of transport in Senegal and cause many accidents.Other measures prohibiting the importation of second-hand tires and making "mandatory the sealing of speedometers of vehicles transporting people and goods at 90 km/h" were also announced at the meeting on Tuesday.Orders will be issued within 72 hours to enforce the 23 new measures announced.They "must not be postponed or compromised. We will be uncompromising with those who violate the rules enacted to ensure the physical integrity of our citizens," said the Prime Minister.Road accidents officially kill 700 people every year in Senegal, a west African country of more than 17 million inhabitants.The new measures are announced after the collision between two buses that killed 39 people and injured 101 in the village of Sikilo, in the Kaffrine region (center), some 250 km from Dakar.President Macky Sall, who visited the scene of the accident the same day, declared three days of national mourning starting Monday. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic