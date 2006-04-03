Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 Event: 40 dead, many injured in Senegal bus crash.,		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11964 Posts
40 dead, many injured in Senegal bus crash.,

2023 January 9

Posted - 09 Jan 2023 :  15:10:58  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
#Headlines
40 dead, many injured in Senegal bus crash, president says

Jan 9, 2023, 12:45 PM
CNN – At least 40 people were killed Sunday and many others seriously injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, according to the country’s president. 

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragic road accident in Gniby, where 40 people died and many were seriously injured. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” President Macky Sall said in a tweet.

The incident involved two buses that collided with one another, according to Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS), the country’s public broadcaster.  

The western African nation will observe three days of national mourning for the victims, starting on January 9, the president announced. 

The reason for the crash is as yet unknown. CNN has reached out to the Senegalese Transport Ministry for comment.

Dakar will also call an inter-ministerial council on January 9 to discuss “firm measures” to ensure transport safety, according to Sall.  

source:CNN

toubab1020



11964 Posts
Posted - 09 Jan 2023 :  15:22:50  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

I regret that I was unable to find where to insert a link into the information above:

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/40-dead-many-injured-in-senegal-bus-crash-president-says

I wish to extend my condolences to all the families and friends of those who have died and I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.
Go to Top of Page
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06