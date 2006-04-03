Author Topic Momodou





11160 Posts Posted - 06 Jan 2023 : 19:39:18 Lance Corporal Sana Fadera & Seven Others Charged.

By Omar Wally



Eight military personnel have been charged with treason for their alleged involvement to overthrow PresidentAdama Barrow.



Here at the details.



INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

VS Sanna Fadera, Gambian Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Male, Omar M. Colley, Bakary Njai, Male, Bara Touray & Lamin Jadama, ( AT LARGE)



COUNT I



STATEMENT OF OFFENCE - CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FELONY CONTRARY TO SECTION 368 OF THE CRIMINAL CODE CAP 10:01 VOL III REVISED LAWS OF THE GAMBIA 2009.



PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Omar Colley, Baboucarr Njie (B), Mbara Touray and Lamin Jadama (at large) Sometime between the month of October and December 2022, within Banjul and diverse places of the Republic of the Gambia, you conspired among yourselves to prepares or endeavours to overthrow a democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, thereby committed an offence.



COUNT II

TREASON CONTRARY TO SECTION 35 (1)(A) OF THE CRIMINAL CODE

CAP 10:01 VOL III REVISED LAWS OF THE GAMBIA 2009.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE



Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Omar Colley, Baboucarr Njie (B), Mbara Touray and Lamin Jadama (at large) Sometime between the month of October and December 2022, within Banjul and diverse places of the Republic of the Gambia, you prepares or endeavours to over throw the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow by unlawful means, thereby committed an offence.



The seven men denied the charges and they were remanded under custody. The eight accused is still at large.





11160 Posts Posted - 12 Jan 2023 : 12:40:15 Justice Mahoney to Hear Alleged Foiled Coup Case

January 11, 2023



By Kemeseng Sanneh (Kexx)

https://foroyaa.net/justice-mahoney-to-hear-alleged-foiled-coup-case/



Hassan B. Jallow, the Chief Justice of the Gambia has assigned Justice Basiru V.P Mahoney to preside over the alleged foiled coup trial involving some members of the Gambia Armed Forces.



Justice Mahoney of the Banjul High Court will hear the case on the 17th of January, 2023 at 1 pm.



Justice Mahoney is a Court of Appeal judge but the Chief Justice has authorized him to hear and determine this case (as a single high court judge).



It could be recalled that the government through the office of the spokesperson informed the citizenry in a press release that the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in a military operation arrested four soldiers linked to the alleged coup plot. In another update on the alleged foiled coup plot, the government announced that a total of seven soldiers were arrested and are helping them in their investigations and they have formed a panel to investigate.





On the 6th of January 2023, the seven accused soldiers were arraigned before Magistrate Krubally of the Banjul Magistrates Court on the charges of conspiracy to commit felony and treason.



On count one, the accused persons are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Felony Contrary To Section 368 of the Criminal Code. According to the Particulars of the offence, Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Omar Colley, Baboucarr Njie, Barra Touray, and Lamin Jadama (at large) Sometime between October and December 2022, within Banjul and diverse places of the Republic of the Gambia, conspired among themselves to prepare or endeavors to overthrow a democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, thereby committed an offence.



On count two, the seven soldiers are charged with Offense; of treason Contrary To Section 35 (1)(A) Of the Criminal Code. It is alleged that Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Omar Colley, BaboucarrNjie (B), Mbara Touray and Lamin Jadama (at large) Sometime between October and December 2022, within Banjul and diverse places of the Republic of the Gambia, prepare or endeavors to overthrow the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow by unlawful means, thereby committed an offence.



