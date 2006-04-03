Author Topic toubab1020





11923 Posts Posted - 23 Sep 2022 : 23:38:02



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/dead-body-found-in-forest

==========



#National News



Dead body found in forest



Sep 22, 2022, 12:59 PM

A dead body has been found in a forest at Farato, according Fatu Network. Police say it is suspected to be a hit and run. The victim is estimated to have been in his 50s, the online news outlet reports.



The deceased, who was suspected to have had mental issues, has not been identified as family by anyone as of yet.



According to Fatu Network, the unknown male deceased was evacuated to the Brikama hospital but has since been escorted to EFSTH as confirmed by the police PRO Binta Njie.

This man must be missed by his family ,I hope he wiil be identified soon so he can be laid to Rest in Peace.I hope the Police will conclude their enquiries into the suspected "hit and Run" traffic collision swiftly so the Coroner can have an inquest shortly.====================#National NewsDead body found in forestSep 22, 2022, 12:59 PMA dead body has been found in a forest at Farato, according Fatu Network. Police say it is suspected to be a hit and run. The victim is estimated to have been in his 50s, the online news outlet reports.The deceased, who was suspected to have had mental issues, has not been identified as family by anyone as of yet.According to Fatu Network, the unknown male deceased was evacuated to the Brikama hospital but has since been escorted to EFSTH as confirmed by the police PRO Binta Njie. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11923 Posts Posted - 15 Nov 2022 : 16:31:03



How are the Police Enquiries proceeding in establishing who caused this man's death since he was found ?

Maybe the Police PRO can assist? Topic