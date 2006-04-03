Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Press Release on price reduction. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11653 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2022 : 16:10:58



=========

https://foroyaa.net/government-announces-reduction-in-price-of

fertilizer

=========



By: Kebba AF Touray on June 16th 2022



The Gambia Government under the Leadership of President Adama Barrow through its Spokesperson, yesterday announced a reduction in the price of a bag of fertilizer from D2,500 to D2,000.



The development as indicated in a press release comes in the wake of general anxiety and a vexed public outcry over this summer’s published fertilizer price.



“Following a general anxiety and vexing public outcry over this summer’s published fertilizer price, President Adama Barrow has further subsidized the official price of fertilizer by bringing it down to D2000.00”, the release indicated.



It further stated that no sooner had the official price of fertilizer been announced at D2,500 per bag, President Barrow summoned the Ministers of Agriculture and Trade to State House, to re-examine their accounts and immediately come out with a solution.



According to the press release, President Barrow reminded the two Ministers (Trade and Agriculture) that while he is not oblivious of the global financial situation negatively affecting commodity prices, the advancement of Gambian farmers and the promotion of their general welfare, remains his top priority and will do whatever it requires to mitigate their pains and suffering.



As indicated in the press release, President Barrow told the Trade and Agriculture Ministers, Sabally and Keita, that his Government cannot ignore the plight of Gambian farmers, no matter the difficult circumstance.



“The Barrow Government is therefore, pleased to report that the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (formerly GGC), has procured adequate fertilizer for this summer’s season and the official price is capped at D2,000”, announced the Government spokesperson.



The Government as alluded to in the press release, said the stock details of the 14,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer at the GGC Depot is as follows: 7,000 metric tonnes of compound fertilizer NPK 15:15:15+4 Mgo; 5,500 metric tonnes of compound fertilizer NPK 6:20:10 and 1,500 metric tonnes of “46% urea.



The Government in the release urges farmers, business persons, fertilizer dealers and their agents, not to sell or smuggle this heavily subsidized fertilizer out of the country.



“Regional Governors, the Police and security officials will be zealously monitoring this highly priced stock as it moves from the Denton Bridge Depot en route to farming communities across the country, and those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly”, the Government press release warns. =========fertilizer=========By: Kebba AF Touray on June 16th 2022The Gambia Government under the Leadership of President Adama Barrow through its Spokesperson, yesterday announced a reduction in the price of a bag of fertilizer from D2,500 to D2,000.The development as indicated in a press release comes in the wake of general anxiety and a vexed public outcry over this summer’s published fertilizer price.“Following a general anxiety and vexing public outcry over this summer’s published fertilizer price, President Adama Barrow has further subsidized the official price of fertilizer by bringing it down to D2000.00”, the release indicated.It further stated that no sooner had the official price of fertilizer been announced at D2,500 per bag, President Barrow summoned the Ministers of Agriculture and Trade to State House, to re-examine their accounts and immediately come out with a solution.According to the press release, President Barrow reminded the two Ministers (Trade and Agriculture) that while he is not oblivious of the global financial situation negatively affecting commodity prices, the advancement of Gambian farmers and the promotion of their general welfare, remains his top priority and will do whatever it requires to mitigate their pains and suffering.As indicated in the press release, President Barrow told the Trade and Agriculture Ministers, Sabally and Keita, that his Government cannot ignore the plight of Gambian farmers, no matter the difficult circumstance.“The Barrow Government is therefore, pleased to report that the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (formerly GGC), has procured adequate fertilizer for this summer’s season and the official price is capped at D2,000”, announced the Government spokesperson.The Government as alluded to in the press release, said the stock details of the 14,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer at the GGC Depot is as follows: 7,000 metric tonnes of compound fertilizer NPK 15:15:15+4 Mgo; 5,500 metric tonnes of compound fertilizer NPK 6:20:10 and 1,500 metric tonnes of “46% urea.The Government in the release urges farmers, business persons, fertilizer dealers and their agents, not to sell or smuggle this heavily subsidized fertilizer out of the country.“Regional Governors, the Police and security officials will be zealously monitoring this highly priced stock as it moves from the Denton Bridge Depot en route to farming communities across the country, and those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly”, the Government press release warns. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11653 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2022 : 16:15:24

=========

https://trumpet.gm/gach-won-2020-fertilizer-bid-on-forgery-plagiarised-documents/

=========



Fabakary B. Ceesay on 14th JUNE 2022





Trumpet Newspaper is reliably informed by undisputed insiders and members of the bid board at National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation that documents submitted by Chief Executive Officer of GACH Global Trading Company, Mr. Abubakary Jawara for the supply of fertilizer to National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), meant for Gambian farmers in the year of 2020, were all forged and plagiarised documents stolen from Fermago Company who previously won the contract.



Among the companies that bidded for the contract were Fermagro, Uniqur Group and Zeine Enterprise. However, Fermargo could not fulfill their contract due to health issues that affected the Managing Director of the Company which prompted GACH to apply for the bid to replace Fermago.



Accordingly, when GACH applied for the bid, one of the requirements and qualifications was that GACH had to submit similar contracts of the same nature and magnitude.



Under technical specifications, documents that are supposed to be submitted for the bid are manufacturer’s authorisation, certificate of origin to state partnership with those companies to work on the supply of fertilizer.



However, Trumpet found out that paperwork submitted for the bid by GACH was falsified. Some of the documents GACH plagiarised from a previous supplier Fermagro who won the fertilizer bid in 2020, but due to a medical condition he could not execute the contract and for that reason the contract was given to GACH Global, Uniqur Group and Zeine Enterprise in a restricted tender.



Furthermore, both GACH Global and Unique group submitted the same manufacturer’s authorisation, certificate of origin for the same bid. Which according to the insider is impossible as both companies competing against each other cannot partner with the same manufacturer for the same bid.



“Therefore, either GACH Global which we can confirm or Unique Group (unconfirmed) falsified the technical specifications of the tender. Both Companies bid for all three lots, GACH won one lot and Unique Group and Zeine Enterprise won the other two lots”, said the insider who asked for anonymity.



The insider added “GACH also used other existing manufacturer’s documents from previous companies who bidded for the same tender in the past namely Heringer, Iskenderun, Phosagro and others and edited the GACH (Abubakary Jawara) Company name to those documents which he submitted”.



According to the sources, GACH Global, after winning the contract, fulfilled their obligations despite the way and manner in which the contract was won on dishonesty and falsification.



One of the sources said, “Abubakary Jawara cheated and scammed everyone who contested and participated fairly in the bid. He also scammed the Gambian government, the Gambian people and the entire system at large. If the NFSPMC and Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) did their due diligence to confirm the authenticity of the paperwork they would have realised that GACH indeed forged documents”.



It is also claimed that the authorities could have asked Mr Abubakary Jawara to just submit some paperwork, which regardless of the authenticity the contract was already his.



Trumpet also found out that GACH has submitted a bid for the Basalt contract, rice pump irrigation system, and 225KV generator, all of which were all government contracts.



EDITOR’S NOTE: GACH Communication Officer Sukai Jallow refuses interview with the Trumpet Newspaper after months of soliciting audience with CEO Jawara. She said CEO Jawara has no interest in whatever information we have about him and his company and wouldn’t mind to sue the paper to Court for any false publication against him.

==================Fabakary B. Ceesay on 14th JUNE 2022Trumpet Newspaper is reliably informed by undisputed insiders and members of the bid board at National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation that documents submitted by Chief Executive Officer of GACH Global Trading Company, Mr. Abubakary Jawara for the supply of fertilizer to National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), meant for Gambian farmers in the year of 2020, were all forged and plagiarised documents stolen from Fermago Company who previously won the contract.Among the companies that bidded for the contract were Fermagro, Uniqur Group and Zeine Enterprise. However, Fermargo could not fulfill their contract due to health issues that affected the Managing Director of the Company which prompted GACH to apply for the bid to replace Fermago.Accordingly, when GACH applied for the bid, one of the requirements and qualifications was that GACH had to submit similar contracts of the same nature and magnitude.Under technical specifications, documents that are supposed to be submitted for the bid are manufacturer’s authorisation, certificate of origin to state partnership with those companies to work on the supply of fertilizer.However, Trumpet found out that paperwork submitted for the bid by GACH was falsified. Some of the documents GACH plagiarised from a previous supplier Fermagro who won the fertilizer bid in 2020, but due to a medical condition he could not execute the contract and for that reason the contract was given to GACH Global, Uniqur Group and Zeine Enterprise in a restricted tender.Furthermore, both GACH Global and Unique group submitted the same manufacturer’s authorisation, certificate of origin for the same bid. Which according to the insider is impossible as both companies competing against each other cannot partner with the same manufacturer for the same bid.“Therefore, either GACH Global which we can confirm or Unique Group (unconfirmed) falsified the technical specifications of the tender. Both Companies bid for all three lots, GACH won one lot and Unique Group and Zeine Enterprise won the other two lots”, said the insider who asked for anonymity.The insider added “GACH also used other existing manufacturer’s documents from previous companies who bidded for the same tender in the past namely Heringer, Iskenderun, Phosagro and others and edited the GACH (Abubakary Jawara) Company name to those documents which he submitted”.According to the sources, GACH Global, after winning the contract, fulfilled their obligations despite the way and manner in which the contract was won on dishonesty and falsification.One of the sources said, “Abubakary Jawara cheated and scammed everyone who contested and participated fairly in the bid. He also scammed the Gambian government, the Gambian people and the entire system at large. If the NFSPMC and Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) did their due diligence to confirm the authenticity of the paperwork they would have realised that GACH indeed forged documents”.It is also claimed that the authorities could have asked Mr Abubakary Jawara to just submit some paperwork, which regardless of the authenticity the contract was already his.Trumpet also found out that GACH has submitted a bid for the Basalt contract, rice pump irrigation system, and 225KV generator, all of which were all government contracts.EDITOR’S NOTE: GACH Communication Officer Sukai Jallow refuses interview with the Trumpet Newspaper after months of soliciting audience with CEO Jawara. She said CEO Jawara has no interest in whatever information we have about him and his company and wouldn’t mind to sue the paper to Court for any false publication against him. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |