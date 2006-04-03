Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 20 May 2022 : 11:06:36 Mayor Rohey Lowe wins Refela Africa Presidency

The Point: May 19, 2022

By: Momodou Jawo



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/mayor-rohey-lowe-wins-refela-africa-presidency



Rohey Malick Lowe, the Lord Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) who was the President of Rafela Internal Gambia Chapter, has won the Rafela Africa Presidency, a position she contested with other Mayors in Africa. The election was held in Kenya.



Since elected into office as the first female Mayor of the country’s capital city, Banjul City Council (BCC), Rohey Malick Lowe continues to gain more international recognition. She was last year named the African Mayor of the Month (April 2021) by the United Cities of Local Government (UCLG). She was last year also appointed Vice Chair of the Global Parliament of Mayors (GPM).



Reacting to Mayoress Lowe's election as president of RAFELA Africa, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ousainou Darbo writes on the UDP Executive Group congratulating her: "Congratulations Burr Banjul for your election as President of Refela. Every Gambian is proud of you. You have repainted The Gambia on the global political map on a positive pedestal. Papa is proud of you. Continue to live with God's blessings."





Posted - 20 May 2022 : 11:08:45 It is with a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude that I announce to my fellow citizens especially women of our beloved country The Gambia of my election as President of REFELA Africa. The election took place on Wednesday the 19th of May 2022 in Kenya where some female Mayors from Africa contested for the position . It was not an easy ride but thanks to the favour of Allah the Almighty, I emerged as winner. I am honored and particularly want to take this opportunity to congratulate all the African female Mayors because we are all winners. In the same vein I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate the women and youths of The Gambia for their invaluable and consistent support to me as Mayor of Banjul. This laudable achievement is indeed your making and I wholeheartedly dedicate it to you.



Furthermore, I want to sincerely thank the REFELA Executive members together with The Gambia Government led by Minister of External Affairs- Hon. Momodou Tangara- my campaign manager who participated with me before and during the congress for their illustrious campaign strategy which was tactically implemented to secure my winning of the election. I was confident that we can do it. A big thanks goes to Senegal, Mauritania, Morocco, Mali, Kenya and so on who also joined our campaign team during the voting process.



Special thanks also go to UCLG_AFRICA who coordinated the elections and to the West Africa Regional Director for United Cities and Local Governments of Africa. A big thank you to the GALGA delegation headed by the President and Chairman of Mansakonko Area Council Landing Sanneh, finally I wish to thank the REFELA Executive, the Regional Coordinators and the entire membership not forgetting the 'HE FOR SHE COMPONENT' , our brave men behind us for your tremendous support and the Chief Executive Officer, Management and Staff of Banjul City Council; I am grateful. To my party Executive and Members Jere_ngen_ Jef. I once again congratulate the women and youths of The Gambia and to add that despite our size and limited resources we as a nation and people are steadfast in our resolve to set this country to the path of success.



May Allah continue to bless our undertakings and guide every step we take in our search for a prosperous nation. Keep us in your prayers together we can achieve alot.



Congratulations to The Gambia and by extension to Africa; This is yours.



Source: Mayoress Rohey Malick Lowe