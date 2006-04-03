Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 05 Mar 2022 : 10:54:42 MULTIPLE MILLION DALASI CORRUPTION SCANDAL: PRESS RELEASE FROM THE GAMBIA PORTS AUTHORITY



The GPA Management expresses concern over the trending allegation making rounds on social media that alledgely involved certain staff at the Rating Unit, who are said to have duplicated payment receipts resulting in a loss of revenue.



We wish to inform members of the public that whistleblower information raised an issue about signals of likelihood of leakages. Subsequently, the matter was raised and discussed at a Management meeting held on Monday 28th February, 2022. Immediately, precisely on Tuesday 1st March, 2022, a memo was issued constituting a three-member committee, excluding the affected Department, to investigate the drop in shorehandling revenue covering from 2020 and 2021 and report back on Wednesday 16th March, 2022.



Apparently, on Thursday 3rd March, an alleged 'multi-million dalasi scandal' broke on What's On Gambia indicting the Authority. This remains an allegation until proven by the outcome of the investigation. However, four staff suspected of the allegation have been interdicted pending the investigation outcome.



Meanwhile, it is instructive for the public to know that the GPA Management has since early 2021 stopped all cash collection at the Ports and all importers have been paying at the Bank (GT Bank). Further to that, arrangements are underway to have the Bank produce the Delivery Order (DO), which is the source document. This is being discussed with the shipping agencies who normally authorize releases on the DO before payments are made. The Port digitalization project also envisages online payments to eliminate all associated risks.



The Management assures the general public of its resolve to get to the bottom of the allegations swiftly and then take the next appropriate steps.



Yankuba Manneh

Communications Officer



Source: WOG





Posted - 05 Mar 2022 : 15:43:11

+++++++++++++

interdict

verbNorth American



===========

Definitions from Oxford Languages · (Via.



===========



interdict
verb
North American
Definitions from Oxford Languages
Thank you. I should like to remind the "communications officer" Yankuba Mannah that ENGLISH is the official language of Gambia

