Janjanbureh
NPP - 657
UDP- 454
GDC- 97
NUP - 12
PDOIS- 21
Essa Mbye Faal -31
————————
Serekunda
NPP- 7143
UDP- 1952
Essa Mbye Faal - 272
NUP - 56
GDC- 727
PDOIS - 1927
———-
Kiang Central
NPP - 3496
UDP- 2469
Essa Mbye Faal - 72
NUP- 52
GDC- 270
PDOIS- 42
———-
Jarra central
NPP - 3303
UDP - 1313
Essa Mbye Faal - 71
NUP- 60
GDC- 494
PDOIS- 50
————-
Banjul south
NPP- 3641
UDP- 857
Essa Mbye Faal- 187
NUP- 19
GDC- 182
PDOIS- 565
——————
Banjul North
NPP - 3430
UDP- 1778
Essa Mbye Faal- 165
NUP- 19
GDC- 186
PDOIS- 447
————
Banjul Central
NPP- 4749
UDP - 1453
GDC- 306
Essa Mbye Faal-260
NUP -14
PDOIS- 719
————
Bundung Constituency
NPP- 10,542
UDP- 7132
Essa Mbye 321
NUP-81
GDC -2225
PDOIS-1310
——-
Kiang East
NPP-2073
UDP- 2485
Essa Mbye Faal- 43
NUP- 47
GDC-61
PDOIS-24
———
Kiang West
NPP -2602
UDP - 6619
Essa Mbye Faal- 64
NUP -179
GDC -200
PDOIS- 96
——-
Jarra East
NPP- 4778
UDP-3805
Essa Mbye Faal- 121
NUP-100
GDC - 599
PDOIS-121
———
Niamina Dankuku
NPP- 2410
UDP- 543
Essa Mbye Faal-54
NUP-48
GDC-296
PDOIS-67
———
Niamina East
NPP-7739
UDP-2168
Essa Mbye Faal-193
NUP-179
GDC-1320
PDOIS-384
——
Niamina west
NPP- 2986
UDP-890
Essa Mbye Faal- 65
NUP-78
GDC-541
PDOIS-87
——-
Central Badibou
NPP- 3927
UDP - 3994
Essa Mbye Faal-76
NUP -112
GDC- 606
PDOIS- 85
——-
Lower Badibou
NPP- 3828
UDP- 3638
Essa Mbye Faal-83
NUP-81
GDC-433
PDOIS- 99
——-
Jokadou constituency
NPP-5980
UDP- 1702
Essa Mbye Faal-217
NUP-165
GDC-1716
PDOIS- 621
——-
Wuli West
NPP- 7489
UDP- 995
That's Mbye Faal- 126
NUP - 182
GDC -871
PDO-762
————
Sandu
NPP-7605
UDP- 1590
Essa Mbye Faal-189
NUP-160
GDC-1889
PDOIS-128
Invalid votes- 7
———-
Tumana constituency
NPP-11,380
UDP- 2252
Essa Mbye Faal-134
NUP-215
GDC-774
PDOIS-148
———
Upper Fulladu West
NPP-13,264
UDP- 3890
Essa Mbye Faal-449
NUP-337
GDC-2992
PDOIS-490
Invalid votes- 4
———
Tallinding
NPP- 8624
UDP-6242
Where is Mbye Faal-310
NUP-57
GDC-2280
PDOIS-772
Invalid votes- 1
———
Basse
NPP- 15, 904
UDP-1777
Essa Mbye Faal-195
NUP-151
GDC-688
PDOIS-229
Invalid votes- 9
——-
Jimara constituency
NPP- 13, 105
UDP-933
Essa Mbye Faal-385
NUP-340
GDC-4051
PDOIS-246
Invalid votes- 11
———-
Kantora constituency
NPP- 12112
UDP-1474
Essa Mbye Faal-163
NUP-283
GDC-713
PDOIS-296
Invalid votes- 17
———
Illiasa
NPP- 9282
UDP-7179
Essa Mbye Faal-475
NUP-252
GDC-2023
PDOIS-287
Invalid votes- 4
———-
Latri Kunda Sabiji
NPP- 15, 304
UDP-10, 839
Essa Mbye Faal-639
NUP-186
GDC-4687
PDOIS-1590
Invalid votes- 7
———-
Jeshwang constituency
NPP- 12854
UDP-6791
Essa Mbye Faal-564
NUP-83
GDC-2187
PDOIS-1873
Invalid votes- 6
———
Upper Niumi
NPP- 8764
UDP-3855
Where is Mbye Faal-185
NUP-196
GDC-1814
PDOIS-355
Invalid votes- 11
———-
Lower Niumi
NPP- 17, 013
UDP-4387
Where is the Faal-633
NUP-313
GDC-2000
PDOIS-748
Invalid votes- 3
——-
Sabach Sanjal
NPP- 8067
UDP-1436
Essa Mbye Faal-327
NUP-172
GDC-861
PDOIS-411
Invalid votes- 2
———
Sami constituency
NPP- 5496
UDP-5638
Essa Mbye Faal-154
NUP-177
GDC-770
PDOIS-167
Invalid votes- 9
——-
Lower Saloum
NPP- 6281
UDP-710
Essa Mbye Faal-169
NUP-74
GDC-158
PDOIS-225
Invalid votes- 3
——
Nianija constituency
NPP- 3262
UDP-918
Essa Mbye Faal-103
NUP-46
GDC-282
PDOIS-63
——-
Niani constituency
NPP- 7187
UDP-2929
Essa Mbye Faal-241
NUP-214
GDC-1868
PDOIS-171
Invalid votes- 7
——-
Serekunda West
NPP- 20, 768
UDP-9, 596
Essa Mbye Faal-1180
NUP-158
GDC-4101
PDOIS-3757
Invalid votes- 4
——-
Lower Fulladu West
NPP- 11, 655
UDP-3, 637
Essa Mbye Faal-480
NUP-279
GDC-1295
PDOIS-278
Invalid votes- 7
———-
Jarra West
NPP- 6441
UDP-5862
Essa Mbye Faal-196
NUP-185
GDC-575
PDOIS-101
Invalid votes- 7
———-
Bakau
NPP- 5060
UDP-5760
Essa Mbye Faal-357
NUP-46
GDC-612
PDOIS-761
Invalid votes- 2
——-
Wulli East
NPP- 7783
UDP-881
Essa Mbye Faal-115
NUP-173
GDC-819
PDOIS-1046
Invalid votes- 2
———-
Busumbala constituency
NPP- 20,072
UDP-19177
Essa Mbye Faal-757
NUP-338
GDC-6315
PDOIS-1772
—————-
Brikama North
NPP- 12, 973
UDP-14, 551
Essa Mbye Faal-677
NUP-306
GDC-3781
PDOIS-891
Invalid-4
————
Old Yundum constituency
NPP- 25, 635
UDP-8880
Essa Mbye Faal-1036
NUP-344
GDC-6183
PDOIS-2414
Invalid-11
——
Foni Jarrol constituency
NPP- 2379
UDP-721
Essa Mbye Faal-103
NUP-39
GDC-1172
PDOIS-74
Invalid- 3
————
Foni Brefet constituency
NPP- 3352
UDP-1301
Essa Mbye Faal-228
NUP-69
GDC-3274
PDOIS-194
Invalid- 1
—————
Foni Bintang constituency
NPP- 2579
UDP-1250
Essa Mbye Faal-254
NUP-71
GDC-5887
PDOIS-166
Invalid- 1
————
Foni Bondali constituency
NPP- 2095
UDP-287
Essa Mbye Faal-102
NUP-36
GDC-1785
PDOIS-73
Invalid- 2
—————-
Foni Kansala constituency
NPP- 1710
UDP-414
Essa Mbye Faal-180
NUP-80
GDC-6121
PDOIS-149
Invalid- 3
———
Kombo South Constituency
NPP- 25, 075
UDP-20, 669
Essa Mbye Faal-1230
NUP-507
GDC-7398
PDOIS-1337
Invalid- 11
——-
Foni Bintang
NPP- 2579
UDP-1250
Essa Mbye Faal-254
NUP-71
GDC-5887
PDOIS-166
Invalid- 1
———-
Old Yundum
NPP- 25, 635
UDP-8880
Essa Mbye Faal-1036
NUP-344
GDC-6183
PDOIS-2414
Invalid- 11
———
Brikama South constituency
NPP-14425
UDP-11753
Where is Mbye Faal-754
NUP-296
GDC-6020
PDOIS-794
———-
Senementereng
NPP- 21514
UDP-18289
Essa Mbye Faal-1214
NUP-260
GDC-4162
PDOIS-2437
Invalid votes-15
———-
Kombo East
NPP-10163
UDP-7784
Essa Mbye Faal-429
NUP-228
GDC-4538
PDOIS-416
Invalid votes-4
————
| Final results
NPP- 457, 519
UDP- 238, 253
Essa Mbye Faal - 17, 206
NUP- 8, 252
Gdc- 105, 902
Pdois 32, 435
Adama Barrow declared by IEC Chairman as winner for the 2021 presidential election
