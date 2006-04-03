Author Topic Momodou





Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Elaihi raji'uun.



The sad news of the death of Mr Pa Nderry Mbai has reached us today, few minutes ago.



Pa Nderry Mba is a raleigh residence, an anchorman Journalist, owner of the famous newspaper; Freedom news paper.



The community will be updated on Funeral arrangements. Please stay tune and help the Family with duaa and consolation in these very trying times.



10602 Posts Posted - 23 Nov 2021 : 12:24:07 From The Gambia Press Union:



The board and staff of the Gambia Press Union extend heartfelt condolence to the entire Gambia media fraternity on the demise of journalist Pa Ndery Mbai.

The death of Mr Mbai was announced Monday, 22nd November, in Raleigh, USA where he had been on exile for more than a decade.

GPU President Muhammed S Bah said Mr Mbai will be remembered for his braveness and consistency in shining light on the ills of the government and government functionaries.

“Despite the threat on his life and harassment of his family in The Gambia, Pa was consistent in exposing malpractices and giving people access to information that was kept away from the public,” Mr Bah said.

Therefore, the entire Gambian media join the Mbai family in The Gambia and USA mourning this untimely death of a dear colleague, brother and friend.

We pray that God bless his soul and give him the highest place in Jannatul Firduas.