36 UDP SUPPORTERS IN DETENTION WITHOUT TRIAL FOR 10 DAYS TODAY Says UDP National President





By Mustapha Jallow

Foroyaa: May 19, 2016



Alhaji Dembo Bojang, the National President of the United Democratic Party (UDP), has confirmed that 36 supporters of their Mr Dembo Bojang, UDP National Presidentparty were arrested and detained by the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) since 9 May 2016 without charge or access to their relatives.



Mr. Bojang revealed this in an interview with this reporter yesterday 18 May at the residence of Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, UDP leader, on Kairaba Avenue yesterday.



According to the UDP National President, these supporters were from Banjul en route to the Kombos on board a vehicle when they were stopped on the way and then driven away into custody to an unknown destination.



“They were taken away in the same transport they were boarding and we do not know where they are currently being held,” he disclosed.



However, the UDP National President said they have made several visits to some of the known detention centres within the Kanifing Municipality in search of them but to no avail.



Mr. Bojang said except Buya Touray, the only woman among these 36 supporters, the others are all men who were arrested on the same day and time with the six women who are presently on trial at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court.



“Some of our supporters were seriously beaten and sustained injuries,” said Mr. Bojang.



Below are the names of the 36 UDP supporters who were arrested on 9 May 2016 and subsequently detained incommunicado at an unknown place: Modou Sarr from Banjul, Mustapha Ceesay from Tallinding, Jerreh Fatty from Sukuta Nema, Juntar Touray from Madiana, Kabiro Suwaneh from Madiana, Momodou Njie from Madiana, Sheriffo Kinteh from Madiana, Lamin Dampha from Madiana, Tombong Njie from Jiffarong, Buya Touray (female) from Dobo, Sheriffo Jobe from Batelling, Abdou Chatty from Brikama, Babucarr Thomas from Tujering, Sheriffo Suno from Coastal Road, Bakary Cham from Kunnony Numu-Kunda, Bakary Janneh from Wellingara, Solo Koroma from Sandou, Junkung Jabbi from Niani Bakadaji, Sarjo Ceesay from Sololo, Malang Sarjo from Mandinary, Musa Marong from Mariama-Kunda, Babanding Yarboe from Bambako, Essa Dampha from Mandinary, Sanusi Sanyang from New Jeshwang, Pa Landing Jobe from Tallinding, Bakary Marong from Brikama Madina, Kemo Touray from Brikama Madina, Wuday Mass from Brikama, Njaga Krubally from Sanchaba Touba, Omar Sonko from Bakoteh, Mbemba Jawneh from Kunting, Daddy Ebrima Keita from Kanifing South, Alagie Saidykhan from Sey-Kunda (Bakou), Magie Saidykhan from Sey-Kunda (Bakau), Baboucar Marong from Brikama Madina, and Lamin Singhateh.



“We’re concerned and worried about this large number of our supporters being held in detention without due process of law. We are therefore appealing to the authorities that we want our supporters to be released or taken to court as the 72 hours constitutional limit for the detention of individuals without charge has exceeded and their continuous detention is violating their rights,” said the UDP National President.



It was earlier reported in this medium that on 9 May some UDP supporters were arrested around 5 pm by the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) near their headquarters on the Banjul-Serekunda highway in Kanifing. This incident occurred immediately after the end of the proceedings of the case involving Ousainou Darboe, the UDP leader and other party members, which was held earlier in Banjul on the same day.



When this reporter contacted the police PRO, ASP Lamin Njie yesterday to enquire about the arrests and detention of these 36 UDP supporters and why they were not arraigned or released, he promised to find out and get back to us today.



Source: Foroyaa



41 UDP supporters case: Parties ordered to file briefs

By Halimatou Ceesay in LRR

The Point: Thursday, June 30, 2016



Justice B.A. Suleiman Awoniran of the Kanifing High Court yesterday ordered the applicants and the respondents to file their briefs related to a motion in the case seeking for the release of 41 UDP supporters.



When the case was called, lawyers B.S. Touray, Gaye-Coker and Yassin Senghore represented the applicants.



Counsel B.S. Touray then said he was apologizing for not being in court at the last sitting, but his learned friend was in court.



He further told the court that they had duly issued the signed and stamped originating summons.



The applicants were then given two working days to file their briefs, while the respondents were given three days to file their briefs.



The case was then adjourned until 14 July 2016.



According to the defence, they filed a motion for the declaration that the arrest of the applicants by the IGP, the NIA and the Commissioner of Police or by their subordinates and/or agents on Monday 9 May 2016, in the Kanifing Municipality of The Gambia, “is unlawful” in that “it is inconsistent and or in contravention of section 19 and 25 of the constitution”.



The motion further indicated that “the detention of the applicants by the respondents since 9 May 2016 is unlawful and unconstitutional in that the said detention is inconsistent with and/or in contravention of sections 19 and 24 of the constitution, as well as article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights”.



LAMIN MARIGO, LAMIN SEY RELEASE ON BAIL AFTER 53 DAYS IN DETENTION



By Mustapha Jallow & Fatoumatta K. Jallow



Foroyaa: July 1, 2016





Foroyaa has been reliably informed by a family source that Lamin Marigo and Lamin Sey, who were among 36 people arrested as supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP), have been released on bail on 30 June, 2016 around 4 am and now reunited with their families.



Mr. Bubabcarr Bah, told this reporter that his brother Marigo and his friend Sey were both released on bail at the Police headquarters in Banjul.



He said the information on the release of his brother was known when the latter (Marigo) called the wife to tell her that they should come to police headquarters to bail them. He said it was then that he and the wife immediately rushed to Banjul and then bailed him. He added that the brother was asked to report back on Monday, 4 July, 2016.



‘‘On Wednesday, 28 June we were informed that our loved ones were moved from Janjanbureh prison in Central River Region (CRR) to Mile II prison where they had spent one night before taken to Police headquarters yesterday to be released. This was really joyful and we were very happy to see him back after being held for several weeks in detention without access to their families or court appearance,” he disclosed.



Mr. Bah said while he was at the police station, he saw many other detainees whose relatives also came to bail and receive them.



Speaking to Maimuna Marigo, the wife of Lamin, she also expressed her joy for reuniting with her husband. She said they are at their home at coastal road receiving relatives, friends and neighbours and other well wishers who are coming to visit the husband.



It was earlier reported that the two were among the 36 supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) who were arrested on Monday, 9 May 2016 by the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) on the same day when Mr Ousainou Darboe, leader of UDP, and other party members, appeared in court in Banjul. They were reported missing for some days before some family members could traced them to Janjanbureh prison in CRR



By Aisha Tamba on July 12th 2023



The murder trial of Muhammed Thomas, who is accused of killing a Bakau taxi driver last year, continues yesterday under Justice ZM Mboob with prosecution witness Corporal Samba Bah testifying.



Bah, a crime scene officer at the Kairaba police station, told the court that he saw and recognised the accused Muhammed Thomas at the Kairaba station as the suspect in the murder case.



Mr Bah testified that a panel was established at the police station with him being crime scene officer.



The police man revealed that during the crime scene visit the accused told the panel that after killing the taxi driver, he kept the dead body in the car boot before throwing it in an incomplete compound.



“We went to that building but did not find any material evidence because I realised that the place where he said the body was dumped was burnt,” the policeman said.



The witness stated that the vehicle was later recovered from one Yusufa Thomas, a relative of the accused and was parked near a restaurant on Kairaba Avenue.



He said the vehicle was searched and the slain driver, Omar Sonko’s papers were found including his ID Card. He also revealed that there were some blood stains at the back of the car.



The car was tendered and during the witness’s identification of the vehicle, the judge noted down the brown stains in the back of the car which are suspected to be blood stains. The defence counsel however objected to the tendering of the vehicle, arguing that the state did not show any description of the vehicle to the defence.



Justice Mboob overruled the objection stating that the state had listed the vehicle in the indictment as evidence they wish to rely on which the defence has a copy of.



Omar Sonko, a taxi driver from Bakau, was allegedly murdered by Muhammed Tomas who denied the allegation.



His gruesome murder angered a lot of youths in Bakau who protested demanding the accused be handed to them which led to the destruction of the Bakau police station.



The matter continues today.





