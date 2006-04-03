Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Denmark

Denmark

10758 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2021 : 13:15:42 ALAGIE CONTEH SAYS ACCOUNT BLOCKED FOR 'POLITICAL REASONS'





The Standard: OCTOBER 26, 2021



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/alagie-conteh-says-account-blocked-for-political-reasons/

Businessman Alagie Conteh, the proprietor of Dabanani Electrical Company, has alleged that his company account at Bloomberg Bank has been blocked by the police Finance Intelligence Unit on the instruction of the Inspector General of Police for political reasons.



The UDP leader, Ousainu Darboe disclosed the news of the freezing of the account at a political rally on Sunday.



Mr Conteh, an electrical engineer and former managing director of Nawec, is also a supporter of the opposition UDP.



Confirming the circumstances surrounding the blocking of his account to The Standard, the businessman said: “The money concerned is an advanced payment for a contract I signed with KEI of India, one of five companies that won an Ecowas contract for electrification projects in The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Mali. Almost all the companies who bid for the project wanted to work with Dabanani because of our experience and record in this type of work. I signed an agreement with my Indian partner KEI that should they win the contract, I will be responsible for installation at a fee of $10 million. So when they eventually got the contract, and because I sensed the politically motivated unfriendly climate towards my company in the Gambia, I made sure we signed a contract for the work proper so that they would not be pressured to dump my company after partnering them to prepare the bidding process. They then asked me to provide a performance bond and an advanced payment bond, both of which I secured from the Bloomberg Bank,” Mr Conteh said. He further stated that under the contract, once the bonds are secured, the contract becomes effective and they should pay advanced payment. “According to law, banks are obliged to send a report to the FIU whenever a transaction in a corporate account is up to D2 million. My bank did that but normally, if the FIU doesn’t have any problem with the transaction, they don’t even respond. But in this case, at some point, the government took interest and the IGP sent a letter to the bank signed by one Alieu Jawara requesting the bank to provide all information regarding this transaction. And they were even very forceful because somebody came to the bank and said they will not leave until they get all the information which the bank provided,” Conteh said.



He explained that later, the bank officials were called to the IGP’s office where they informed the IGP that the transaction is genuine for an official legitimate contract and there was nothing wrong with the transaction. Conteh alleged that the IGP threatened the bank to be careful and that they are watching them very closely. “Soon after that, the FIU replied to acknowledge receipt of the Bank’s report on our transaction but surprisingly asked the bank to block the account. The bank then told the IGP that they have not seen any problem in the transaction and that even if they are going to block the account, they are only going to do so for ten days as required by law unless they, the police, call me over the matter. And as I speak to you this evening [yesterday], my account remains blocked,” Conteh said.



He added: ”This whole thing for me is politically motivated because it has been proven to the rightful authorities, the FIU, that the transaction is legal and the funds are for a genuine contract. It is therefore a fat lie for anyone to suggest that I am doing money laundering. I am too decent to do something like that. But systematically now, this government is depriving me of getting any contract in this country to the extent that I had to take contracts in the name of other people. Can you imagine? This is the most repressive attitude any government can do to a decent citizen just because he supports a different party from the one in power,” he said.



Conteh alleged that even institutions that prefer to work with him would now tell him that “we have instructions not to award contracts to you. I never wanted to talk about these issues but now it is getting too much,” Conteh lamented.



Asked what his next step would be if his account is not unblocked, Conteh said he is talking to his lawyer and “we are going to take the matter to court and claim damages of not less than $5 million because this is outrageous, slanderous and damaging to a legitimate business entity like Dabanani.



“What is even mind boggling and a clear case of political machination is that I heard they even went to Nawec and that Nawec told the IGP that I should not have been given the contract until they approve it when I am already a subcontractor to NAWEC. Why should they do something like that? I am really disappointed with NAWEC if that is what is actually happened,” he said.



The Standard contacted the deputy director general of the Finance Intelligence Unit (FIU) for comments but he didn’t pick his phone or reply to our enquiries.



11476 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2021 : 13:47:44 It is hardly surprising as this matter is very serious and it would be wrong to expect any comment at all until all enquiries have been completed by the Finance Intelligence Unit .

"The Standard contacted the deputy director general of the Finance Intelligence Unit (FIU) for comments but he didn’t pick his phone or reply to our enquiries.



"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020

toubab1020





11476 Posts Posted - 27 Oct 2021 : 17:18:06

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/tycoon-alagie-conteh-decries-freezing-of-bloom-bank-account

Oct 27, 2021

By: Buba Gagigo



The CEO of Dabanani Electrical Company alleged that the government has frozen his company’s Bloom Bank account “illegally” without proper investigations.



“It’s an ECOWAS contract. ECOWAS and the World Bank sponsored it. I work with about five companies. We beat Gambia, and another company I work with beat Mali. ECOWAS wanted to have increased coverage of electricity among its Member States. So, Phase I consists of Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Mali. Phase II will come next year. So when we tendered, about five companies I worked with, one of the companies from India, we beat Gambia. There is another company, also in India, we beat Mali.



“Government tried very hard for us not to get it. But this is not a government contract, eventually we were awarded. When we were awarded, the main contractor, my agreement with him was when we get the contract they will do the supply part and I will do the installation part,” Alagie Conteh said.



The Dabanani boss said the contractor went ahead to sign the contract with NAWEC and after signing the contract with NAWEC; they signed with him the installation part close to $10 million.



“So based on the terms of that contract I have to provide a performance bond and advanced payment bond and I did that through Bloom Bank. So when we provided the advanced payment bond and performance bond, I sent a letter to the main contractor in India called KEI. When they got my letter and saw the bonds were correct, they paid my advanced payment and the advanced payment is roughly around $1.6m, but prior to the payment of the advanced payment I was having around Three-hundred thousand Dollars, there ($300,000).



“The total is close to two million dollars. So when this came into my account, it was there for almost about three months. I think the government realised last week that the money was in my account. From what I heard, the President called the IGP to tell him he should call the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to freeze my account. So when FIU got the information from IGP, they also communicated to Bloom Bank to freeze my account. But before that, what happened was they went to the bank to say the government is having doubts about these accounts and they wanted to investigate it. That is normal in Banking, if the government has doubts about any account, the Bank will write to FIU formally to investigate the account. The bank knows full well that it is not money laundering. So they wrote to FIU to investigate the account, but FIU did not do any investigation,” he added.



CEO Conteh said the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) just wrote a letter to the bank to freeze his account without any investigation.



“Nobody called me, the Serious Crime Unit did not call me, [and] FIU did not call me. I only came to know about this on Friday that my account with Bloom Bank has been frozen. This is wrong. I am not doing money laundering; this is a genuine project and it is a genuine contract. I have my contact documents with me. Why should Barrow just get up and say, I am supporting UDP and they should freeze my account. Why?” he asked.

Momodou





Denmark

Denmark

10758 Posts Posted - 27 Oct 2021 : 19:14:30 Dabanani account unblocked



OCTOBER 27, 2021



By Lamin Cham



https://standard.gm/dabanani-account-unblocked/



The management of Dabanani Electricals yesterday confirmed that its business account at Bloom Bank which was “unlawfully” blocked by police Financial Intelligence Unit has now been unblocked.



Yesterday the company’s CEO Alagie Conteh charged that the account was blocked for “political reasons” arguing that the authorities were provided with adequate information about the legitimacy of transactions relating to a contract he signed with KEI of India for an Ecowas electrification project.



Conteh who is a supporter of the opposition UDP further claimed that his company has been denied many potential contracts because of his political leaning.



News of the blocking of the account caused uproar and widespread solidarity for the businessman who is also an influential senior citizen.



Last evening Mr Conteh issued a short statement announcing the unblocking of his company’s account. It read: “I wish to announce that our account has been unblocked and to thank all those who have shown immense solidarity with the case of my company. It is of great joy and satisfaction that there is so much compassion in our society, which has given me the fortitude to undergo the shocking and trying moments of the past few days. May Allah the Almighty reward each and every one of you. My heartfelt appreciation goes to each and everyone. May God bless you all.” The management of Dabanani Electricals yesterday confirmed that its business account at Bloom Bank which was “unlawfully” blocked by police Financial Intelligence Unit has now been unblocked.Yesterday the company’s CEO Alagie Conteh charged that the account was blocked for “political reasons” arguing that the authorities were provided with adequate information about the legitimacy of transactions relating to a contract he signed with KEI of India for an Ecowas electrification project.Conteh who is a supporter of the opposition UDP further claimed that his company has been denied many potential contracts because of his political leaning.News of the blocking of the account caused uproar and widespread solidarity for the businessman who is also an influential senior citizen.Last evening Mr Conteh issued a short statement announcing the unblocking of his company’s account. It read: “I wish to announce that our account has been unblocked and to thank all those who have shown immense solidarity with the case of my company. It is of great joy and satisfaction that there is so much compassion in our society, which has given me the fortitude to undergo the shocking and trying moments of the past few days. May Allah the Almighty reward each and every one of you. My heartfelt appreciation goes to each and everyone. May God bless you all.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10758 Posts Posted - 27 Oct 2021 : 22:14:43 #Gambia: Alhagie Conteh’s Bank Account frozen again



The Gambia Police have obtained a court order to freeze the bank account of Dabanani Electiccal of Alhagie Conteh.



The latest move came on the heels of the account being unfrozen by Bloom Bank barely 24 hours after the news came out.



Source: GunjurOnline FB A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10758 Posts Posted - 28 Oct 2021 : 13:29:27 High Court orders freezing of Dabanani accounts pending investigations





The Standard: OCTOBER 28, 2021



https://standard.gm/high-court-orders-freezing-of-dabanani-accounts-pending-investigations/



The High Court in Banjul presided over by Justice BA Bakre yesterday issued an order for the freezing of the Dabanani Electrical Company accounts at Bloom Bank pending investigations.



According to the order, signed by Justice Bakre after hearing from AM Yusuf representing the state, e.g Inspector General of Police IGP and the Attorney General 1st and 2nd applicants, respectively, an order has been given to restrain Dabanani Electrical Company, 1st respondent, Alagie Conteh 2nd respondent and Bloom Bank 3rd respondent or their agents from moving, removing or dealing with funds in the Dabanani accounts for two weeks pending investigations.



The latest development came after the CEO of Dabanani Alagie Conteh complained that his account was blocked for political reasons. He was later informed yesterday that the account has been unblocked. But he told The Standard yesterday that he received the court order shortly before close of work. The High Court in Banjul presided over by Justice BA Bakre yesterday issued an order for the freezing of the Dabanani Electrical Company accounts at Bloom Bank pending investigations.According to the order, signed by Justice Bakre after hearing from AM Yusuf representing the state, e.g Inspector General of Police IGP and the Attorney General 1st and 2nd applicants, respectively, an order has been given to restrain Dabanani Electrical Company, 1st respondent, Alagie Conteh 2nd respondent and Bloom Bank 3rd respondent or their agents from moving, removing or dealing with funds in the Dabanani accounts for two weeks pending investigations.The latest development came after the CEO of Dabanani Alagie Conteh complained that his account was blocked for political reasons. He was later informed yesterday that the account has been unblocked. But he told The Standard yesterday that he received the court order shortly before close of work. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10758 Posts Posted - 28 Oct 2021 : 17:15:18 An executive overreach that was unnecessary



After loud voice protests, Dabanani’s bank accounts was unfrozen only to be frozen again, this time under court order of the High Court presided over by Justice Bakre, an admission of State House overreach.



If true, that the monies - over $1M - lodged in the account recently that attracted the attention of the Financial Intelligence Unit resulting in the the initial blocking of the account were project mobilization funds from ECOWAS for the regional organization’s projects, the action by President Barrow was an executive overreach.



Therefore, the account or accounts in question should be released expeditiously to avoid further injuring (financially and reputationally) if the Gambian contractor’s claims are found to be true.



We hope all those responsible for this boo-boo will learn from this experience that Gambians fought and won a hard-earned freedom to live in a democracy where the rule of law is the vehicle that provides the building blocks for a strong democratic environment. We must keep it that way and we have every intention of keeping it that way.



By Sidi Sanneh A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11476 Posts Posted - 29 Oct 2021 : 20:00:28



https://standard.gm/families-in-kombo-rise-to-the-defence-of-alagie-conteh/



Families in Kombo rise to the defence of Alagie Conteh



October 29, 2021





The immediate and extended families of beleaguered businessman Alagie Conteh, CEO of Dabanani Electricals, have issued a statement expressing their solidarity with him. Writing on behalf of the families from his native Faraba Banta, Gunjur, Brikama, Sukuta, Brufut and Bakau, patriarch Alhaji Fansu Jung Conteh, former seyfo of Kombo East District wrote: “We vehemently condemn the recent freezing of the corporate bank of Dabanani company by the Government of The Gambia. There is no doubt that this act is politically motivated and in clear breach of Mr Conteh’s constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of association and the specific right to belong to the political party of his choice.



“Mr Conteh has served this country diligently in a very senior capacity in the public service and has created hundreds of employment opportunities for Gambians using his entrepreneurial skills set and excellence. To this day, Dabanani Electrical Company remains the biggest private employer in the energy sector in this country.



“Through his kindness and largesse, he continues to be of critical support to the less privileged in Kombo and beyond. For the government to target such an illustrious and industrious citizen in the name of partisan politics is grossly unfair and unbecoming.



“We ask the government to refrain from such acts and to ensure that Mr Conteh is treated as a decent citizen with high moral standing in the country. Our extended family will continue to stand by him through thick and thin. No amount of intimidation from the government or any of its agencies will deter or distract Mr Conteh from pursuing the life he has chosen to live as an adult.



“Instead, the government should focus on creating the environment for a private sector-led industrial and economic growth. Not to suppress, oppress and intimidate good citizens just because they belong to a different political party. That’s unacceptable.”



The government froze the Bloom Bank account and unblocked it for about 24 hours after which Justice BA Bakre of the Banjul High Court issued an order freezing it pending the outcome of investigations supposedly by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

toubab1020





11476 Posts Posted - 30 Oct 2021 : 15:36:07

https://standard.gm/adviser-says-president-had-no-hand-in-freezing-of-alagie-contehs-company-account/



Adviser says president had 'no hand' in freezing of Alagie Conteh’s company account

October 29, 2021





By Tabora Bojang on October 29, 2021



Siaka Jatta, a political adviser to President Adama Barrow, has claimed that the president had “no hands” in the freezing of the account of Dabanani Electrical Company owned by businessman and UDP financier Alagie Conteh.



Mr Conteh said the account at Bloom Bank was blocked by the Financial Intelligence Unit through the Inspector General of Police for “political reasons”.



Mr Conteh also told King FM radio that President Adama Barrow had threatened to reduce him to penury during a meeting where he rejected overtures to decamp from UDP to the president’s NPP.



Speaking to The Standard on Wednesday, Mr Jatta contended: “Barrow is not the type of leader who would overstep his constitutional boundaries by meddling into personal issues. I totally disagree with that. The president will not make such remarks. With the powers that he [Barrow] have, it does not make sense that he will inform anyone if he really wants to bring him or her down. He could have done it in a blink of an eye if he wanted to but the president is not that person. Remember this is a president who was sued on several occasions and had lost some and took it in good faith,” Jatta contended.



Asked if he had raised the matter with the president, Jatta declined to comment saying he does not disclose issues discussed with the president to the media.



He said there was nothing peculiar about freezing bank accounts and cited that even “ordinary farmers had their accounts frozen in the past”. He said “there is nothing specific about Mr Conteh that will warrant Barrow to launch a witch hunt” against him.



“In fact, I myself had my account frozen and I know of ordinary farmers who had their accounts frozen based on credible suspicions of unlawful activities,” Jatta claimed.



“To freeze an account there must be tangible reasons and it is not possible for anyone including the president to just get up and order for such. [If that is the case] then the bank manager does not know his job. But I want to say if account freezing could happen to ordinary farmers and even people who are closer to the presidency including myself, then anyone could be affected. It is not about the president. It is about the law and due process,” Jatta added.



“We have people in this country who are far wealthier than Alagie Conteh. In fact, if such a thing is true he [Barrow] would have gone for wealthier accounts but not a pittance. It does not make sense at all. He [Conteh] is only doing this to tarnish the image of the president. There is no truth in it,” Siaka Jatta defended.

Momodou





Denmark

10758 Posts Posted - 31 Oct 2021 : 13:19:08 Local politics stops at water’s edge

By Sidi Sanneh



Our bilateral relations with India predates our republican status, built and flourished under Sir Dawda. The solid and amicable relationship between #TheGambia and #India was subsequently exploited by Yaya Jammeh to the mutual benefit of both countries.

Barrow must build, and not disrupt, a diplomatic partnership that has mutually benefited both nations for over half a century not only at the bilateral level but at the multilateral levels such as the UN, Commonwealth, AfDB, to name a few.



“Politics (meaning local politics) stops at the waters edge” is not simply an adage but a US Resolution that became a universally accepted norm in diplomatic dealings with other nations which states that never export your internal partisan political disputes to the outside world.

Why am I bringing this matter now? It is because of the Dabanani Electrical Company dispute, if it can be called that, looks more like harassment to me, but that not the point I want to delve into here. But rather, the purely partisan nature of the freezing of the company’s bank account - without an Order of the Court - because of some financial transactions deemed suspicious by the FIU and State House. Realizing that the government was flouting its own laws, unfroze the account, corrected its procedural error which led to the court order that led to freezing the account, a second time.

The $1M+ transfer represents initial payment as mobilization cost in an ECOWAS project - a component of which was tendered by ecowas and won by a joint partnership between Dabanani Electrical and an Indian company.



It is public knowledge that the CEO of Dabanani is a prominent member of the main rival party of Presidential Barrow’s ruling coalition the NPP. Whether the move to pounce on Dabanani was a premeditated and preemptively political move to deny Dabanani access to these funds or not, it will be seen by many to be driven by politics. And nothing to do with money laundering. “Perception”, the saying goes, “is reality.”

Dragging the Indian government into our local politics will be seen by many to be a very bad idea. In fact, the Indian government will distance itself from the matter which they’ll conclude is purely a legitimate business transaction in which their government will not interfered.



Again, you are being poorly advised by those you chose to surround yourself with. They have been nothing but a total disservice to The Gambia.



Sidi Sanneh A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11476 Posts Posted - 01 Nov 2021 : 14:17:20

It is hardly surprising as this matter is very serious and it would be wrong to expect any comment at all until all enquiries have been completed by the Finance Intelligence Unit .

"The Standard contacted the deputy director general of the Finance Intelligence Unit (FIU) for comments but he didn’t pick his phone or reply to our enquiries.



Equally, the police spokesperson Lamin Njie was also contacted on the phone but he too did not pick his telephone or reply to our enquiries sent by text."

I stand by this comment below that I originaly wrote. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11476 Posts Posted - 01 Nov 2021 : 16:52:49



https://standard.gm/barrow-froze-dabanani-account-to-frustrate-udp-nam/



Barrow froze Dabanani account to frustrate UDP - NAM

November 1, 2021



By Tabora Bojang on November 1, 2021



Central Baddibu National Assembly Member Sulayman Saho has said the freezing of Dabanani Electrical Company’s accounts is “a ploy” orchestrated by President Barrow to “frustrate the political activities” of the UDP as we approach the presidential election.



He said the account was blocked because the president thought money would be used to finance the political activities of UDP. The company’s owner Alagie Conteh is one of the chief financiers of the UDP.



Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Saho said: “I want to tell President Adama Barrow that he has already lost the battle to suppress the UDP in the coming elections. Barrow’s biggest fear is the UDP and he will declare war on anybody supporting UDP and Ousainu Darboe. That is why he ordered the freezing of the Dabanani account. He believes Alagie Conteh is going to use that money to finance the UDP in the coming election. But whether Barrow suppresses Alagie or not, he is going to lose the elections because Gambians are disgusted and are going to ensure that a new government that is going to ensure justice, the rule of law and good governance comes in.”



He added: “The president has shown us what type of a leader he is and God forbid, if he wins this election, the worst is going to befall us. He wanted Alagie to join the NPP and the man refused and that is all. Is it now that he knows Alagie is financing the UDP? Why didn’t they block the account from 2017?



“But let me tell Barrow, blocking Alagie Conteh’s account is not going to derail us because he is not the only financer of the UDP. He is a strong supporter of the UDP and he supported us all along but that is not going to hamper our chances as a political party. We will move on because Gambians are ready to make a change and the party they think is worth leading them is the UDP.” ======================Barrow froze Dabanani account to frustrate UDP - NAMNovember 1, 2021By Tabora Bojang on November 1, 2021Central Baddibu National Assembly Member Sulayman Saho has said the freezing of Dabanani Electrical Company’s accounts is “a ploy” orchestrated by President Barrow to “frustrate the political activities” of the UDP as we approach the presidential election.He said the account was blocked because the president thought money would be used to finance the political activities of UDP. The company’s owner Alagie Conteh is one of the chief financiers of the UDP.Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Saho said: “I want to tell President Adama Barrow that he has already lost the battle to suppress the UDP in the coming elections. Barrow’s biggest fear is the UDP and he will declare war on anybody supporting UDP and Ousainu Darboe. That is why he ordered the freezing of the Dabanani account. He believes Alagie Conteh is going to use that money to finance the UDP in the coming election. But whether Barrow suppresses Alagie or not, he is going to lose the elections because Gambians are disgusted and are going to ensure that a new government that is going to ensure justice, the rule of law and good governance comes in.”He added: “The president has shown us what type of a leader he is and God forbid, if he wins this election, the worst is going to befall us. He wanted Alagie to join the NPP and the man refused and that is all. Is it now that he knows Alagie is financing the UDP? Why didn’t they block the account from 2017?“But let me tell Barrow, blocking Alagie Conteh’s account is not going to derail us because he is not the only financer of the UDP. He is a strong supporter of the UDP and he supported us all along but that is not going to hamper our chances as a political party. We will move on because Gambians are ready to make a change and the party they think is worth leading them is the UDP.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou





Denmark

Denmark

10758 Posts Posted - 10 Feb 2022 : 11:25:50





UDP FINANCER ALAGIE CONTEH DECAMPS TO NPP

The Standard: FEBRUARY 9, 2022



By Sheriff Bojang

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/udp-financer-alagie-conteh-decamps-to-npp/



A stalwart and one of the main financer of the opposition UDP, Alagie Conteh, has joined the NPP of President Barrow.



Making the declaration at a rally at Jambur village commons last night, the businessman said it is his constitutional right as a citizen to support the party of his choosing. He said he has come to the realisation that it is in his own best interest and in the interest of his followers and the country that he joins hands with his old friend President Adama Barrow to develop the country.



He said Kombo and Kombonkas have not had a fair deal in the half-a-century administrations of Jawara and Jammeh and expressed his hope that the second term of President Barrow will witness the fulfillment of the general aspirations of the people of the important region.



In opening the meeting, Information minister Ebrima SIllah, a native of Jambur, said Mr Conteh’s joining the NPP marks the beginning of Operation Sweep the Kombos [for NPP].



He said Mr Conteh is an old friend of the president’s and that “he has returned to his natural home”.





NPP regional chairman Lamin Jatta underscored the point and said his party is resolved not to leave any Kombo native including UDP kingpin Ba Jamba Bojang of Brufut to “continue to wallow in opposition.”



He said Mr Conteh’s defection to the NPP will add “significant value” to the party.



Dou Sannoh, a close aide to the president, said Alagie Conteh “has not cross-carpeted but merely returned to his house”.



He said it is universally agreed that Alagie Conteh is a good man but that he will find in President Barrow an even better person.



He said NPP will support Mr Conteh in his business ventures so that he can continue to support Gambians.



He cautioned militants of UDP, Mr Conteh’s former party, from waging a war of calumny against him, saying if they do, NPP will defend Mr Conteh.



He urged all well-meaning Gambians to rally behind NPP and Barrow.



Alhaji Jung Conteh, former Kombo East chief and elder brother of Alagie Conteh, said the Conteh family and followers of Alagie Conteh welcomed his decision and will follow him into their new NPP family.



Fallout



Alagie Conteh the managing director of Dabanani Electrical Company was a close associate of President Barrow but fell out with him after the president set up his party.



In the run-up to December’s presidential election, his company account was garnished and the president later issued an executive directive instructing agencies of the government from working with him.



