Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 18:14:12 My sincere condolences to the families and the entire nation.







The Gambia Police Force has been alerted to a shocking act of violence where three constables from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) were targeted in a shooting at the Sukuta Traffic Light by an unidentified assailant.



This incident unfolded in perplexing circumstances, concealing the motive behind this brutal attack in secrecy. Without delay, the injured officers were swiftly transported to the Sukuta Health Center, and due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently referred to the Ndemban Clinic in Bakau. Our anticipation mounts as we await further updates from the hospital authorities.



In response to this grave situation, an immediate manhunt has been initiated to identify and apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this incident. A civilian male eyewitness is actively cooperating with the police investigation, providing a detailed description of the lone gunman, who was observed wearing a Kaftan and carrying a pistol.



The public is earnestly advised to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, thereby contributing to the ongoing manhunt effort.



Source: GPF





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 18:15:11 UPDATE:

TRAGIC ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICERS AT SUKUTA TRAFFIC LIGHT



The Gambia Police Force deeply mourns the loss of PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang J Gomez, who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty due to gunshot wounds. WPC Ancy Jawo is currently under medical care, with her condition deemed critical yet stable.



In response, The Gambia Police Force has initiated an exhaustive manhunt, dedicating all available resources to swiftly apprehend the suspect responsible for this heinous act.



The public is earnestly implored to stand in solidarity with the police by sharing any pertinent information that can be helpful to the ongoing manhunt.



Source: GPF





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 18:17:18 UPDATE:



IGP ABDOULIE SANYANG ENCOURAGES PUBLIC COOPERATION IN THE MANHUNT



The Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang, and the Senior Management of The Gambia Police Force offer their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by the recent incident, which tragically claimed the lives of two police officers and left one in critical condition at the hospital.



The Office of the Inspector General of Police is unwavering in its commitment to bring the individual(s) responsible for this deadly assault to justice through every available means. Furthermore, a substantial compensation, essentially a bounty, will be awarded to anyone whose information leads to the successful apprehension of the assailant.



Moreover, the public is kindly reminded of the importance of cooperating with the police during these challenging times by providing any information that could aid in the ongoing manhunt.



Source: GPF





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 19:08:17 Following the attack on Paramilitary Officers at the Sukuta-Jabang Highway, resulting in the death of two officers and one wounded, President Barrow has expressed deep sadness and said it undermines the peace and security of the country.



During a briefing with the National Security Council, President Barrow described the incident as a terror attack to intimate the Police and government. He added that his government remains committed to maintaining peace and security.



While stating that the Police are relentlessly seeking the culprit, using every tool to apprehend him, the President announced that D1 Million would be rewarded for any information leading to his arrest.



The President, accompanied by some cabinet Ministers and security Chiefs, visited the wounded officer currently receiving treatment and paid his last respects to the deceased at the mortuary at the country’s main referral hospital. He presented D100,000 to the injured officer.



Source: State House





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 19:10:18 NHRC PRESS STATEMENT:



FATAL SHOOTING OF POLICE OFFICERS AT SUKUTA TRAFFIC LIGHTS JUNCTION



The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is deeply saddened by the news of the shooting and death of two police officers by an unknown gunman. According to reports, another Police Officer was seriously injured and is currently in critical condition. The incident is as unfortunate as it is cowardly and totally condemnable.



The Gambia Police Force and all other security and law enforcement agencies are responsible for the maintenance of public order, peace and security in the country. In the exercise of this national duty, these officers face dangers to their own lives and safety but persevere nonetheless to ensure individuals and properties are safe and protected. On some occasions, they pay the ultimate price with their own lives in carrying out this duty.



The Commission condemns in the strongest terms the deadly attack on the Police Officers. This act is cowardly, reprehensible, and criminal. We urge the Gambia Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to work together to find the culprit and bring them to book as soon as possible. We equally call on the public to volunteer any information to the Police that could facilitate the apprehension of the shooter.



We wish to reiterate that The Gambia is a country governed by laws, and no one has the right whatsoever to extra-judicially take the life of another person. Law enforcers, like civilians, have fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed and protected by the Constitution. These rights, such as the right to life, personal security and liberty, and protection against violence are sacrosanct and should be upheld by all as guaranteed by the 1997 Constitution of the Republic.



We extend our deepest condolence and prayers to the families of the deceased officers and the Inspector General of Police and wish the injured Police Officer a speedy and full recovery.



Let Justice guide our action.



Emmanuel D. Joof



Emmanuel D. Joof

CHAIRPERSON





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 19:23:27 BREAKING: The suspect who shot two police officers dead last night and left one in critical condition has been arrested in Jululung, Cassamance, Senegal, sources told The Fatu Network.



According to our sources, he is one Bojang who is a resident of Brufut.



Source: TFN





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 22:29:49 UPDATE:



POLICE APPREHEND SUSPECT IN RECENT SHOOTING OF POLICE OFFICERS



The Office of The Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force can confidently confirm the successful arrest of Mr. Ousainou Bojang from Brufut Bojang Kunda in connection to the recent shooting at the Sukuta traffic light junction, which tragically resulted in the loss of two police officers' lives and left one in critical condition.



The operation to apprehend the suspect was executed with precision, leading to his capture in Jululung, Cassamance.



Currently, the suspect is under police custody, and ongoing investigation aims to unveil the motives behind the shooting of the police officers.



The Gambia Police Force remains dedicated to sharing pertinent information from this investigation that is suitable for the public. We kindly request the public's cooperation.GPF





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 15 Sep 2023 : 16:07:32 Update:

Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng, the National Security Adviser, has revealed that Ousainaou Bojang, the prime suspect in the murder of two police officers, has confessed to being a member of a rebel group in Cassamance. Additionally, he admitted to acquiring the pistol, believed to have been used in the shooting and subsequent killing of the officers, from Cassamance. This information was obtained from the suspect during the investigation.



Source: PTV





The National Security Adviser has confirmed that the suspect in the shooting deaths of the two PIU officers is employed by a private security company, contradicting the statement made by the Government Spokesperson, who had said that the suspect was working with the Brikama Area Council.



Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng, the National Security Adviser, has revealed that apart from Ousainou Bojang, the primary suspect in the double murder of two police officers, there are an additional six suspects currently held by the police. However, none of them have any prior experience in the security sector.



Source: Kerr Fatou

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 15 Sep 2023 : 16:37:35 UPDATE: PRESS BRIEFING ON RECENT SHOOTINGS



The Gambia Police Force, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Adviser, conducted press briefing concerning the recent tragic shootings that resulted in the unfortunate loss of two police officers, with one remaining in critical condition.



This briefing's primary purpose is to furnish the public with a comprehensive progress report regarding the ongoing investigation.



Deputy Inspector General of Police, Momodou Sowe, elucidated the incident's background and the procedural steps taken leading to the apprehension of the suspect. In his statement, DIG Sowe confirmed that the suspect had confessed to the heinous act of killing the two officers.



He further urged the media to seek information from the police for accurate and dependable details prior to publication.



During the briefing, various speakers took turns addressing questions posed by journalists.



The Gambia Police Force is committed to regularly sharing pertinent updates on the ongoing investigation with the public.



Source: GPF





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 16 Sep 2023 : 19:33:45 UPDATE:



IGP SANYANG VISITS WPC ANCY JAWO



Inspector General of Police Abdoulie Sanyang, who returned from an official trip last night to address the recent unprecedented circumstances, visited WPC Ancy Jawo this afternoon at the Intensive Care Unit of EFSTH in Banjul.



WPC Jawo, a victim critically injured in the recent shooting incident, received commendation from the IGP for her heroism and professionalism. General Sanyang reassured her family of the GPF's unwavering support for her medical care.



In a similar engagement, IGP Sanyang will also pay his respects to PC Sang J Gomez, who will be laid to rest today in his hometown of Kiti 1 at 1400hrs.



The IGP expresses gratitude for the exceptional cooperation from the public and all involved during these challenging times. Their swift assistance led to the apprehension of the primary suspect. He calls for continued support for the ongoing investigation and reaffirms his commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act face the full force of the law.





Source: GPF





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 17 Sep 2023 : 15:06:28 Attack on PIU Officers and the Press Conference.

By Madi Jobarteh



The attack on September 12 on PIU officers resulting in three casualties is both despicable and cowardly, and the IGP must be commended for speedily apprehending the key suspect, Ousainou Bojang. I wish to call on the police to carry out their investigations with due diligence and professionalism to ensure that the alleged perpetrators face the law. May the departed souls rest in peace, and a speedy recovery to the injured officer.



I followed the press conference today by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Modou Sowe and the National Security Advisor Abubakarr Jeng and the Minister of Interior Seyaka Sonko only to leave me with more doubts and questions than answers. Beyond describing how the suspect and six others were arrested, a lot of questions are circulating in my mind. For example, any concerned citizen would want to know the motive of the suspect. Why did he target PIU officers at Sukuta-Jabang junction in particular? What were his plans? What is his life story other than the fact that he is said to be from Brufut and worked at a local private security company? What is his state of mental health? Or is he driven by ideology, politics, or some other interest? Why would a Gambian-born alleged Casamance rebel think of nothing but to shoot to death fellow Gambians in uniform and then run to Casamance?



Furthermore, I am left wondering about the effectiveness and appropriateness of police operations such that the incident on September 12 could not have been detected and prevented before it happened. In other words, how come the suspect for this heinous crime could have the ability to escape from the crime scene to the extent of crossing the border without being apprehended? Sukuta-Jabang Junction is indeed a populous and busy intersection where there are always multiple armed and unarmed police officers from both the PIU and the traffic police, yet this suspect could escape. There is a need to critically analyze this incident objectively in the context of the entire security sector reforms to identify the gaps and weaknesses and to prevent a similar occurrence.



In my mind, the fundamental question one needs to raise is how do the police carry out their functions? That is, how equipped are the police? Which police officers need to be where? What kinds of tools and skills should police officers have to ensure effective detection, prevention and apprehension of crimes and criminals at the heat of the moment. For example, were there or no police CCTV security cameras at Sukuta-Jabang Junction? Are armed police provided live rounds as they mount checkpoints there? Do the police have vehicles, communication gear, and bodycams? Are the police provided with the necessary intelligence and combat skills in order to respond within split seconds to such situations?



I hope the police leadership and the National Security Advisor will exercise their minds as to how one person could walk to a public place, shoot down three police officers, and still could not be arrested there and then, and not even within the borders of the Gambia! This question requires the police and security leadership to remove all emotions and demonstrate utmost honesty and objectivity in pinpointing the issues and finding lasting solutions. Yes, we have seen the opening of new police buildings at Serre Kunda, Bakoteh, Brusubi and Bundung police stations. We are seeing new smart outfits of the traffic police, among other reforms especially in the areas of capacity building and promotions. But the police and the security leadership must also understand that like every other society, the Gambia is also undergoing social, economic and political transformations in diverse dimensions which will impact security. Is the law enforcement and the entire security infrastructure prepared for these changes?



In a nutshell, the press conference has not provided any deep analysis of the entire security apparatus to identify the weaknesses and gaps that could have prevented or allowed such a tragic incident to occur. Instead, they went political to pontificate about rights, peace, and the constitution and to admonish citizens and the media about the dissemination of information. The press conference itself came quite late at almost 72 hours after the incident, which is utterly undesirable. The professional thing to do in such situations is for the police to come out immediately within hours of the incident to share preliminary information which continues to be updated as more information is obtained without compromising classified or sensitive information that could interfere with the investigation.



As a citizen I am concerned about this incident because it is unprecedented. Is anyone safe again in this country if a gunman could shoot down police officers and still escape through the borders of the country. Furthermore, I am worried about the response of the Government because of the conflicting information they gave. Before the press conference, the Government Spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said the suspect was an employee of Brikama Area Council. He classified the attack as an act of terrorism. He also said the suspect had plans to kill many more officers and was provided a getaway vehicle.



Interestingly, most of the information provided by Sankareh was not mentioned by either DIG Sowe or NSA Jeng. As a citizen, I find this both worrying and unbelievable. This incident is so serious that no government can afford to speak with two conflicting tongues. In that case which tongue should citizens believe? Furthermore, as this is a serious criminal act, one would have expected that the Director of Public Prosecution should be present as the foremost law enforcement officer to highlight the path of justice in terms of what law was broken and what legal steps are available.



I would therefore like to advise the Gambia Government that instead of them asking citizens and the media to manage information well, rather they should be the very ones to do that first. For example, I do not understand the emphasis by DIG Sowe about information and media as if he is angry with someone. Why is he and the Minister of Interior and the security advisor harping on rumours and speculations when they sat there for more than 2 days at least before holding a press conference?



I would therefore advise the IGP and team and the Minister of Interior as well as the NSA to watch press conferences by other police institutions around the world in times of such incidents to learn lessons. One will notice that in more professional police institutions, they quickly convene a press conference by bringing in all relevant agencies to give clear, precise, and user-friendly information and then continue to update.



Furthermore, I wish to advise that when they need to hold a press conference, they must ensure that they have well organized and meaningful information to give and create adequate time. It is not professional to organize a press conference about such a highly worrying incident only to rush it. They must make sure they have time to spend hours answering all kinds of good or bad, intelligent or stupid, and indeed fair and unfair questions. Otherwise, don’t hold any press conference.



Giving adequate and clear information calmly and devoid of politics is necessary to allay public fears, generate public confidence and give assurances that indeed the police are on top of things. But this press conference is totally unhelpful as the information provided only raises more questions and doubts in people’s minds.



For The Gambia, Our Homeland





Denmark

11383 Posts Posted - 18 Sep 2023 : 23:06:25 Who killed the Cops?



In pain they bow while their comrades are being lowered into their graves. Their only crime was to be uniform to defend and protect Gambians and residents of the Gambia. One of them probably because his name was Pateh. Their death surrounded by lies and politics. We condemn, became saddened without thinking. While I took time to listen to all parties (a) Mama the Lady in Cassamance (audio encounter with Ousainou Bojang + another person), (b) The President (security council), (c) government spokesman Sankareh, (d) Nfamsu Bojang (Ousainous brother), (e) Facebook postings of some UDP members who spoke about police excesses, I ask the question who killed the cops?



First, there are several questions that came to mind, and I will try to pin them here with my doubts.



1. Sankareh told us that Ousainou Bojang is the suspect and he works for Brikama Area Council and the intention was to kill a dozen of officers. The government has all the authority to verify such before saying things that are not true. But one thing is true, he has a motive and a direction he wanted to pitch for our consumption—the UDP is the direction of his statement. Why did he lie to us? Who gave him that information? He said the police, why did the police lie? We have seen Presidential advisers took the same direction as soon as the incident was announced. What are they feeding the President with? Do they know something we don’t know?



2. Sankareh told us that the police got footages of Ousainou at the UDP Yanks Dabos case in Banjul. Can Sankareh prove this? Still trying to associate Ousainou to the UDP.



3. The President said it was a plot to intimidate his government and the security. But who seeks to intimidate his government & the security? This statement was before the apprehension of Ousainou. How did the president get to that conclusion? What’s the direction of his statement? What are they telling the President?



4. The police told us that they followed the phone signals from point A, B , C till Cassamance and upon arrival a gentleman was handed to them whom they didn’t know at a time. But they know his number? Does that make sense? How can you tap the signal prior to knowing the suspect?



5. The police told us that Ousainou was in possession of the gun on the day of the UDP protest/court case in Banjul but failed to tell us where he was in possession of the gun, either in his house, Banjul, in court or amongst the UDP crowd. Again trying to associate to the UDP.



6. Some UDP members posted about the police excesses and pointed out some names including Pateh Jallow (Elo Jallow’s brother) but a different Pateh was killed. Was killing a Pateh part of the plot? Connect the dots and ask, who killed the cops? Could this have been staged? I wonder with my spirit telling that Gambians aren’t that evil but my consciousness of geopolitics and what positive and power could mean to some.



7. The car that was in circulation isn’t Ousainous but belongs to a state operative I heard. How was that car at the crime scene? Who owns the car? Why was it said that was the used car?



8. The killer must be a gun mastermind to be able to give no chance of survival shots to the two. Is Ousainou a gun expert? Is Ousainou a rebel? That one left my eyes and mouth wide open. I didn’t know you can be in Brufut all your life and still be a rebel. But the Gambia today, if you are a mandinka, you are UDP and if you are a Jola you are either APRC or a Rebel? Is Ousainou a rebel as the police told us? Remember we went to school with him, grew up with him to this day. He isn’t a stranger to us.



9. In the audio with Mama, was there at any point that Ousainou said he killed anyone? Seemingly, Mama was on a topic of her own and Ouzo was talking about his family and his white lady. Did Ouzo confess to killing in that audio? Take a second listen with care because he didn’t. So why Ouzo?



10. Where was Ousainou that night? Was his brother Nfansu not truthful? Where did they recover his clothes? Who identified that those were the clothes of the shooter and they belong to Ousainou?



11. If Ousainou was/is a rebel why was he looking for a marabout for his problems or seeking refuge in strangers when he could go back to his colleagues who are notorious for killings?



11. Where is the gun used to kill? Will it ever be found?



Someday, these folks will get justice. At this point, i hope it is not what minds are thinking.



By: Omar Malmo Sambou

Printer Friendly

