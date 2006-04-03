Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Opposition files legal challenge to election res.. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 13 Dec 2021 : 16:35:03 Gambia opposition files legal challenge to election result

Reuters: December 13, 2021

By Pap Saine



BANJUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The runner-up in Gambia's election, Ousainou Darboe, has launched a legal challenge to President Adama Barrow's victory, his party said on Monday



Barrow won the Dec. 4 poll with 53% of the vote, well ahead of Darboe who got about 28%. The election was the first in 27 years without despotic former president Yahya Jammeh and was seen as a test of the tiny West African nation's fragile democracy.



The day after the poll, Darboe and two other candidates said they did not accept the results because the vote count took longer than expected, and because of alleged problems at polling stations.



They have yet to provide any evidence of wrongdoing.



"After our executive meeting on Friday with our lawyers we have decided to file a petition today at the Supreme Court," Almamy Taal, spokesman for Darboe's United Democratic party (UDP), told the press.



Taal did not set out the grounds of the complaint...



read more at: BANJUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The runner-up in Gambia's election, Ousainou Darboe, has launched a legal challenge to President Adama Barrow's victory, his party said on MondayBarrow won the Dec. 4 poll with 53% of the vote, well ahead of Darboe who got about 28%. The election was the first in 27 years without despotic former president Yahya Jammeh and was seen as a test of the tiny West African nation's fragile democracy.The day after the poll, Darboe and two other candidates said they did not accept the results because the vote count took longer than expected, and because of alleged problems at polling stations.They have yet to provide any evidence of wrongdoing."After our executive meeting on Friday with our lawyers we have decided to file a petition today at the Supreme Court," Almamy Taal, spokesman for Darboe's United Democratic party (UDP), told the press.Taal did not set out the grounds of the complaint...read more at: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/gambia-opposition-files-legal-challenge-election-result-2021-12-13 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone kiwi

Sweden

644 Posts Posted - 13 Dec 2021 : 16:58:55 Were there no international observers monitoring the election? kiwi Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 14 Dec 2021 : 10:54:05 EUROPEAN UNION ELECTION OBSERVATION MISSION - The Gambia

Presidential Election 04 DECEMBER 2021

Press Release



Wide voter participation and citizen group engagement mark democratic headway, although fundamental legal reform remains a key concern

Banjul 06 December 2021 – On 4 December Gambian citizens showed their strong desire to be part of the democratic process by participating in the presidential election in great numbers. This built on the commitment of civil society throughout the election period to strengthening democratic headway. “EU EOM observers noted positively the transparency of the voting and counting process on election day. This was in contrast, however, to the opaque approach of the IEC at central level during the pre- election period,” stated Norbert Neuser, the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and Member of the European Parliament.



On election day, EU observers reported from over 128 polling stations in rural and urban areas in all 7 administrative areas. The election day was found to be peaceful. While polling officials carried out the process professionally, some procedural gaps were noted during the voting and counting, which if not addressed could provide the possibility for misuse in future. The tabulation was accessible, and results were announced progressively by constituency, which promoted transparency, although disaggregated polling station results were not published.



Mr. Neuser stated that “The public standing of the IEC, which has been held in high esteem by stakeholders since the 2016 election, unfortunately has been diminished. During the candidate nomination process, the IEC accepted only 6 of 21 candidacies and did not allow for meaningful scrutiny”. The court ruled that the IEC had acted unlawfully on the exclusion of an aspirant.



The campaign environment was competitive and vibrant, and freedoms were largely respected. The EU EOM observed an advantage for the incumbent and, generally, a more uneven playing field for candidates. Weakness of campaign finance regulations led to the monetisation of the campaign.



While the ability to voice opinions openly has improved, the legal framework for the media continues to severely restrict freedom of expression. Disinformation on social media confused voters and defamatory rhetoric shrank the space for a fact-based debate.

The Chief Observer concluded by noting that “structural deficiencies and critical procedural and legal gaps require fundamental reform. The EU EOM will return to The Gambia to publish and present its final report including recommendations to contribute to improving upcoming elections.”



Note to Editors:

The European Union (EU) was invited to deploy an observation mission by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia. The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is independent from any EU institutions or Member States or government institutions and is committed to remaining neutral and abiding by the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and the Code of Conduct, as well as the laws of The Gambia.

——————-

For media enquiries, please contact:

René SCHULTHOFF (English) Mobile +220 255 7120 email:

EU EOM HQ LOCATION

Atlantic Apartment, Bakau, Cape Point, Banjul, The Gambia

www.eomgambia2021.eu –

for immediate release





ECOWAS leaders hail Gambia for peaceful election

The Point: Dec 13, 2021

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/ecowas-leaders-hail-gambia-for-peaceful-election



State House, Banjul, 12th December 2021: ECOWAS leaders have congratulated President Adama Barrow for his election for a second term, commending him and the Gambian people for the peaceful, free and fair conduct of the election. They spoke on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the 60th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit in Abuja, Nigeria.



H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, hailed the growth of democracy in The Gambia for the successful and orderly conduct of the election. He cited The Gambia as a model for the orderly and peaceful conduct of elections in the sub-region.



Nigerian President and Summit host, H.E Muhammadu Buhari and H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also congratulated President Barrow and the Gambian people for a credible election. Also speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), hailed the large voter participation and voting method as a model for democracy and peace in the sub-region.



The 60th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit is expected to confirm the Gambian’s Dr Omar Touray for President of the ECOWAS Commission. Wide voter participation and citizen group engagement mark democratic headway, although fundamental legal reform remains a key concernBanjul 06 December 2021 – On 4 December Gambian citizens showed their strong desire to be part of the democratic process by participating in the presidential election in great numbers. This built on the commitment of civil society throughout the election period to strengthening democratic headway. “EU EOM observers noted positively the transparency of the voting and counting process on election day. This was in contrast, however, to the opaque approach of the IEC at central level during the pre- election period,” stated Norbert Neuser, the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and Member of the European Parliament.On election day, EU observers reported from over 128 polling stations in rural and urban areas in all 7 administrative areas. The election day was found to be peaceful. While polling officials carried out the process professionally, some procedural gaps were noted during the voting and counting, which if not addressed could provide the possibility for misuse in future. The tabulation was accessible, and results were announced progressively by constituency, which promoted transparency, although disaggregated polling station results were not published.Mr. Neuser stated that “The public standing of the IEC, which has been held in high esteem by stakeholders since the 2016 election, unfortunately has been diminished. During the candidate nomination process, the IEC accepted only 6 of 21 candidacies and did not allow for meaningful scrutiny”. The court ruled that the IEC had acted unlawfully on the exclusion of an aspirant.The campaign environment was competitive and vibrant, and freedoms were largely respected. The EU EOM observed an advantage for the incumbent and, generally, a more uneven playing field for candidates. Weakness of campaign finance regulations led to the monetisation of the campaign.While the ability to voice opinions openly has improved, the legal framework for the media continues to severely restrict freedom of expression. Disinformation on social media confused voters and defamatory rhetoric shrank the space for a fact-based debate.The Chief Observer concluded by noting that “structural deficiencies and critical procedural and legal gaps require fundamental reform. The EU EOM will return to The Gambia to publish and present its final report including recommendations to contribute to improving upcoming elections.”The European Union (EU) was invited to deploy an observation mission by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia. The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is independent from any EU institutions or Member States or government institutions and is committed to remaining neutral and abiding by the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and the Code of Conduct, as well as the laws of The Gambia.——————-For media enquiries, please contact:René SCHULTHOFF (English) Mobile +220 255 7120 email: rene.schulthoff@eomgambia2021.eu EU EOM HQ LOCATIONAtlantic Apartment, Bakau, Cape Point, Banjul, The Gambia info@eomgambia2021.eu – fb: @EUEOMGambia2021 tw: @EUEOMGambia2021for immediate releaseState House, Banjul, 12th December 2021: ECOWAS leaders have congratulated President Adama Barrow for his election for a second term, commending him and the Gambian people for the peaceful, free and fair conduct of the election. They spoke on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the 60th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit in Abuja, Nigeria.H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, hailed the growth of democracy in The Gambia for the successful and orderly conduct of the election. He cited The Gambia as a model for the orderly and peaceful conduct of elections in the sub-region.Nigerian President and Summit host, H.E Muhammadu Buhari and H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also congratulated President Barrow and the Gambian people for a credible election. Also speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), hailed the large voter participation and voting method as a model for democracy and peace in the sub-region.The 60th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit is expected to confirm the Gambian’s Dr Omar Touray for President of the ECOWAS Commission. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 14 Dec 2021 : 14:58:41 GDC to fend for itself in election dispute



The Standard: DECEMBER 14, 2021



By Tabora Bojang

https://standard.gm/gdc-to-fend-for-itself-in-election-dispute/



While the UDP is set to file its case before the Supreme Court today, the Gambia Democratic Congress GDC which seconded the UDP in rejecting the results of the presidential election has said it will deal with its case separately.



The Independent Electoral Commission declared incumbent Adama Barrow the winner of the December 4th poll last week securing 457, 519 against two major rivals Ousainu Darboe of the UDP who got 238,253, and Mamma Kandeh of the GDC who secured 105,902 votes.





However, the two opposition parties have since rejected the results of the election promising to investigate allegations of irregularities.



As the UDP is set to file its case today, a senior executive member of the GDC told The Standard that “the GDC is not joining UDP in going to the court today [Tuesday]. “We too are mobilising and preparing our own documents and evidence and as soon as we are done with those processes we will let the public know our stance,” our source in the party said. He gave no further details.





GDC confirms evidence of alleged electoral fraud

The Point: Dec 14, 2021

By Momodou Jawo

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gdc-confirms-evidence-of-alleged-electoral-fraud



The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has confirmed that the party has gathered some evidence of alleged electoral fraud in the just concluded December 4th Presidential election.



Party Reviewing Evidences



“We are going to have a meeting today by 4p.m., and review the report from our electoral committee which was submitted to us this morning,” said Ahmadou Kah, deputy party leader No2. “We have gathered some evidence and we are going to review them, he told our reporter in a telephone interview.”



Kah further added: “During our meeting, we are going to decide whether to go with the evidence that we have gathered to court or not. But of course we did gather some evidence.”



The GDC No2, however, didn’t further explain what kind of evidence his party’s electoral committee received from its party agents across the country.



The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and the country’s main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) are contesting this year’s election results announced by the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which showed the incumbent President Adama Barrow winning 53.2% of the total vote cast. Both parties are expected to file their petition at the Supreme Court in Banjul for hearings. While the UDP is set to file its case before the Supreme Court today, the Gambia Democratic Congress GDC which seconded the UDP in rejecting the results of the presidential election has said it will deal with its case separately.The Independent Electoral Commission declared incumbent Adama Barrow the winner of the December 4th poll last week securing 457, 519 against two major rivals Ousainu Darboe of the UDP who got 238,253, and Mamma Kandeh of the GDC who secured 105,902 votes.However, the two opposition parties have since rejected the results of the election promising to investigate allegations of irregularities.As the UDP is set to file its case today, a senior executive member of the GDC told The Standard that “the GDC is not joining UDP in going to the court today [Tuesday]. “We too are mobilising and preparing our own documents and evidence and as soon as we are done with those processes we will let the public know our stance,” our source in the party said. He gave no further details.The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has confirmed that the party has gathered some evidence of alleged electoral fraud in the just concluded December 4th Presidential election.Party Reviewing Evidences“We are going to have a meeting today by 4p.m., and review the report from our electoral committee which was submitted to us this morning,” said Ahmadou Kah, deputy party leader No2. “We have gathered some evidence and we are going to review them, he told our reporter in a telephone interview.”Kah further added: “During our meeting, we are going to decide whether to go with the evidence that we have gathered to court or not. But of course we did gather some evidence.”The GDC No2, however, didn’t further explain what kind of evidence his party’s electoral committee received from its party agents across the country.The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and the country’s main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) are contesting this year’s election results announced by the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which showed the incumbent President Adama Barrow winning 53.2% of the total vote cast. Both parties are expected to file their petition at the Supreme Court in Banjul for hearings. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 14 Dec 2021 : 15:00:14 UDP TO PETITION ELECTION RESULTS TODAY



The Standard: DECEMBER 14, 2021



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/udp-to-petition-election-results-today/



After a week of waiting and speculations over its intention about the presidential election, the main opposition United Democratic Party has confirmed that it will file a petition against the results at the courts today. This followed the party’s rejection of the December 4 polls which was declared by the electoral commission to have been won by incumbent Adama Barrow who received the highest number of votes between the six candidates who contested the presidency. The UDP’s rejection of the results led to heightened tension with its supporters converging at leader Ousainu Darboe’s residence protesting and seeking updates on the party’s next line of action. Though the party did not share its findings with the media, its supporters alleged, without advancing evidence, that the wide margin of Barrow’s unprecedented turnout in the election looked suspicious.



According to our source, throughout last week, the party’s polling agents and legal team have been busy going over every little detail about the election process in order to determine whether the alleged irregularities are widespread or substantial enough to make a case.





“We can now authoritatively say that we are going to file a case at the courts on Tuesday. We had intended to do it Monday but later decided to do it Tuesday (today),” Almameh Fanding Taal party spokesman told The Standard yesterday. After a week of waiting and speculations over its intention about the presidential election, the main opposition United Democratic Party has confirmed that it will file a petition against the results at the courts today. This followed the party’s rejection of the December 4 polls which was declared by the electoral commission to have been won by incumbent Adama Barrow who received the highest number of votes between the six candidates who contested the presidency. The UDP’s rejection of the results led to heightened tension with its supporters converging at leader Ousainu Darboe’s residence protesting and seeking updates on the party’s next line of action. Though the party did not share its findings with the media, its supporters alleged, without advancing evidence, that the wide margin of Barrow’s unprecedented turnout in the election looked suspicious.According to our source, throughout last week, the party’s polling agents and legal team have been busy going over every little detail about the election process in order to determine whether the alleged irregularities are widespread or substantial enough to make a case.“We can now authoritatively say that we are going to file a case at the courts on Tuesday. We had intended to do it Monday but later decided to do it Tuesday (today),” Almameh Fanding Taal party spokesman told The Standard yesterday. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 15 Dec 2021 : 22:32:16 UDP FILES ELECTION PETITION

Foroyaa: December 15, 2021



By Yankuba Jallow



https://foroyaa.net/udp-files-election-petition/



The United Democratic Party has on Tuesday, 14th December filed an election petition before the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the 2021 presidential elections results as they accused the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of using members of the National People’s Party (NPP) as Presiding Officers at some polling stations.



The yellow party came second in the December 4th polls polling 27% of the total votes casted. The party expressed dissatisfaction of the results even before the Returning Officer for the 2021 presidential elections completed the announcement of the results. The party leader and flagbearer, Lawyer A.N.M Ousainou Darboe said he “rejected” the results promising that they were gathering evidence.



After his self-proclaimed rejection of the results, Darboe’s party has now forwarded their challenge of the results before the Gambia Supreme Court to determine the validity of the polls.





Lawyer Darboe has contested 5 times in presidential elections and lost in all.



The Gambia Constitution, under section 49 provides that “Any registered political party which has participated in the Presidential election or an independent candidate who has participated in such an election may apply to the Supreme Court to determine the validity of the election of a President by filling a petition within ten days of the declaration of the result of the election.”



UDP’s Alagie S. Darboe who signed the petition on behalf of the party said IEC absorbed renowned NPP supporters to supervise the 2021 presidential elections. He said the NPP supporters who were appointed as presiding officers included: Fabakary Ceesay of Jambur, Fansu Sambou of Brikama, Ousman Manneh of Kembujeh, Ramatoulie Bajinka of Brikama, Oumie Hydara of Brikama Wellingara, Ross Bass of Lamin Village, Nyarra Sowe of Sibanor, Lamin K. Jawara of Farato, Malick Jammeh of Kembujeh, L.S.A Jatta of Kembujeh, Lamin M. Manneh of Marakisa, Amadou Sanneh of Brikama, Alassan Bah of Basse, Alfusainey Jarju of Sohm, Alieu Jarjusy of Nyofelleh, Fatou Jammeh of Kuloro and Fabakary Gibba of Ndemban.



UDP said the election was invalid accusing officials of the Independent Electoral Commission of malpractice.



UDP said the officials of the IEC did not permit their agents to be present at the time of sealing the ballot boxes in the morning before the commencement of the polls.



The party also said some voters were denied the opportunity to cast their votes for not wearing face mask. The party argued that there was no previous announcement to that effect that face mask is a requirement.



UDP said the presence of some Alkalolu at some polling stations was condoned by officials of the IEC even though it did not conform to the standards of ethics.



The yellow party said in Basse, Upper River Region, Police Commissioner Ensa Badjie came and ordered the IEC staff to re-open the polling station for those who came late.



The party said voting continued in Sukuta and Farato until 12 midnight side by side with the counting of the results contrary to the IEC announcement.



UDP said some polling stations were congested and the IEC did not provide enough voting booths in some stations, namely: Busumbala Mission School polling station, Old Yundum polling station and also in Sukuta; leading to some voters leaving without casting their votes.



Alagie S. Darboe, the Senior Administrative Secretary to the party signed the petition on behalf of the yellow party.



Darboe said the election was invalid and void as he accused Adama Barrow and some of his NPP of financiers of inducements to the electorates countrywide during the campaign period contrary to section 116 of the Elections Act.



He said, in a bid to induce and influence the Alkalolu and residents of their villages, President Adama Barrow announced that Alkalolu would receive D3000 monthly salary, if he wins.



Also, the lawmaker pleaded that the Minister of Regional Government and Lands, Musa Drammeh, paid one million dalasis or thereabout to the Alkalolu and village development committees of some communities while the President was on campaign.



Darboe maintained that the election was invalid by reason of the involvement of public officers leading to the elections. In support of his argument, Darboe said Chiefs and Governors were involved in campaign for the NPP adding Chiefs were in campaign committee of NPP at each Region across the country.



Darboe said the 2021 election was invalid by reason of hate against the Mandinka and in order to induce fear in the voters against UDP; when it became a campaign slogan of the NPP that if UDP wins, the Fulas, Wollofs, Serers and other ethnic minorities will be expelled from the country.



The party said the 2021 election results were invalid by reason of lack of transparency in the counting and transmission of the results to the IEC headquarters. The party said their agents were given a fax copy of the results of the collation centre results without attaching thereto copies of the polling centre results. The party added the IEC refused to supply them the information of polling station results at the time. The party maintained that the presiding officers failed to record the names and address of all polling agents on the polling station results form as required by section 71 subsection 2 of the Elections Act.



UDP said the polling station results forms were not kept in secured manner such as sealing them in envelopes when they were being transported to the collation centres.



UDP said their agent at the collation centre in Kerewan was denied access to the results of North Bank Region that were presented there. Also, the party said their agent was not given the results after the collation exercise and the IEC officials began jubilation.



UDP said the election was invalid by reason of fraudulent and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians (resident in the Gambia) in the voter list countrywide. The party said they were not aware of this until the appearance of Non-Gambians was reported during and after the election. The party promised to present to the court the names of the Non-Gambians.



UDP wants the Supreme Court to order IEC to produce their database and other relevant materials.



What is UDP looking for?



They want the Supreme Court to determine that the election of President Adama Barrow was invalid by reason of corrupt practices. UDP wants the apex court to hold that President Adama Barrow was not duly elected and his election was otherwise invalid.



UDP also wants the court to determine that the votes casted in favour of President Adama Barrow in all regions as void by reason of his corrupt and illegal practices.



They want the highest court to determine that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the electoral laws, widespread irregularities and improprieties which affected the results in favour of President Adama Barrow.



Finally, the party wants the Supreme Court to determine that the elections was invalid by the non-compliance with the Constitution and all applicable election laws.



UDP confident Supreme Court will nullify Dec. 4 election results

The Point: Dec 15, 2021

By: Momodou Jawo



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/udp-confident-supreme-court-will-nullify-dec-4-election-results



The opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) yesterday filed a petition at the Supreme Court of The Gambia asking the country’s highest court to nullify the election result of the just concluded December 4th presidential election, citing a series of abnormalities.



President Adama Barrow of the National People’s Party (NPP) is the respondent of the petition.



The December 4th presidential election showed the incumbent President Adama Barrow winning 53.2% of the total votes cast, while UDP which is contesting the election results secured 27% of the total votes cast.





Borry D.S. Touray, the lead lawyer of the UDP in this petition, expressed confidence that the Supreme Court of The Gambia will nullify the presidential election results, claiming that the election was rigged.



Meanwhile, national, domestic and international observers have described the just concluded election as a ‘free, fair and transparent’ election.



Despite the country being credited for conducting ‘free, fair and transparent election’, the UDP lawyer, said: “Free and fair are just relative terms,” further claiming that: “Shakespeare said what is fair is foul and what is foul is fair.”



Quizzed as to why the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is not part of the respondent in the petition, he said: “IEC is not part of the petition as of now. However, we are certainly not ok with the way IEC conducted the election,” he posited, while declining to comment further on the issue.



Mr. Touray expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will nullify the IEC results, adding that spot counting can also be rigged



In their petition sent to the Supreme Court, the UDP, states the election is invalid by corrupt practises during the campaign period set by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in violation of Section 116 of the Election Act, the Respondent and members of his party, bribed and provided inducement to voters in various parts of the country during the political campaign period.



The UDP further claimed that the respondent and members of his party (NPP) distributed milling machine in various regions of The Gambia including the following villages in constituencies in parts of the Upper River Region including Kumbija 2 milling machines, Sarre Musa 1 milling machine, Baniko 1 machine, Sonkunda 1 machine, Basse Layout 1 machine, Misera 1 machine, Birifu 1 machine, Sare Mamadu 1 machine, Basse T-Junction 1 machine and Tambasansang 1 machine.



The party further claimed that the said election was invalid or void by corrupt practises in violation of Section 116 of the election Act in that the Respondent and members of his party NPP were engaged in giving financial inducements to voters throughout the country during the political campaign period set by the IEC.



They said in a bid to induce and influence the Alkalolu heads of communities) themselves and the residents of their villages, the Respondent, in a campaign speech during the period in the month of November 2021 or thereabouts, announced that all Alkalolu across the country would receive a salary of D3, 000 per month if he won the election.



“The said election was invalid by reason of the fraudulent and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians (i.e foreign national from neighbouring countries who are residents within the country) in the register of voters across the length and breadth of the country. This insertion was done without the knowledge of the petitioner until the appearance of a substantial number of non-Gambians was reported during and after the election. Evidence of the names of non-Gambians so inserted will be presented at trial.”



“The petitioner pleads the register of votes for the 2021 presidential election, the statement of results for the 2021 presidential elections, and will seek an order from this Honourable court for the Independent Electoral Commission to produce its database and relevant records.” The United Democratic Party has on Tuesday, 14th December filed an election petition before the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the 2021 presidential elections results as they accused the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of using members of the National People’s Party (NPP) as Presiding Officers at some polling stations.The yellow party came second in the December 4th polls polling 27% of the total votes casted. The party expressed dissatisfaction of the results even before the Returning Officer for the 2021 presidential elections completed the announcement of the results. The party leader and flagbearer, Lawyer A.N.M Ousainou Darboe said he “rejected” the results promising that they were gathering evidence.After his self-proclaimed rejection of the results, Darboe’s party has now forwarded their challenge of the results before the Gambia Supreme Court to determine the validity of the polls.Lawyer Darboe has contested 5 times in presidential elections and lost in all.The Gambia Constitution, under section 49 provides that “Any registered political party which has participated in the Presidential election or an independent candidate who has participated in such an election may apply to the Supreme Court to determine the validity of the election of a President by filling a petition within ten days of the declaration of the result of the election.”UDP’s Alagie S. Darboe who signed the petition on behalf of the party said IEC absorbed renowned NPP supporters to supervise the 2021 presidential elections. He said the NPP supporters who were appointed as presiding officers included: Fabakary Ceesay of Jambur, Fansu Sambou of Brikama, Ousman Manneh of Kembujeh, Ramatoulie Bajinka of Brikama, Oumie Hydara of Brikama Wellingara, Ross Bass of Lamin Village, Nyarra Sowe of Sibanor, Lamin K. Jawara of Farato, Malick Jammeh of Kembujeh, L.S.A Jatta of Kembujeh, Lamin M. Manneh of Marakisa, Amadou Sanneh of Brikama, Alassan Bah of Basse, Alfusainey Jarju of Sohm, Alieu Jarjusy of Nyofelleh, Fatou Jammeh of Kuloro and Fabakary Gibba of Ndemban.UDP said the election was invalid accusing officials of the Independent Electoral Commission of malpractice.UDP said the officials of the IEC did not permit their agents to be present at the time of sealing the ballot boxes in the morning before the commencement of the polls.The party also said some voters were denied the opportunity to cast their votes for not wearing face mask. The party argued that there was no previous announcement to that effect that face mask is a requirement.UDP said the presence of some Alkalolu at some polling stations was condoned by officials of the IEC even though it did not conform to the standards of ethics.The yellow party said in Basse, Upper River Region, Police Commissioner Ensa Badjie came and ordered the IEC staff to re-open the polling station for those who came late.The party said voting continued in Sukuta and Farato until 12 midnight side by side with the counting of the results contrary to the IEC announcement.UDP said some polling stations were congested and the IEC did not provide enough voting booths in some stations, namely: Busumbala Mission School polling station, Old Yundum polling station and also in Sukuta; leading to some voters leaving without casting their votes.Alagie S. Darboe, the Senior Administrative Secretary to the party signed the petition on behalf of the yellow party.Darboe said the election was invalid and void as he accused Adama Barrow and some of his NPP of financiers of inducements to the electorates countrywide during the campaign period contrary to section 116 of the Elections Act.He said, in a bid to induce and influence the Alkalolu and residents of their villages, President Adama Barrow announced that Alkalolu would receive D3000 monthly salary, if he wins.Also, the lawmaker pleaded that the Minister of Regional Government and Lands, Musa Drammeh, paid one million dalasis or thereabout to the Alkalolu and village development committees of some communities while the President was on campaign.Darboe maintained that the election was invalid by reason of the involvement of public officers leading to the elections. In support of his argument, Darboe said Chiefs and Governors were involved in campaign for the NPP adding Chiefs were in campaign committee of NPP at each Region across the country.Darboe said the 2021 election was invalid by reason of hate against the Mandinka and in order to induce fear in the voters against UDP; when it became a campaign slogan of the NPP that if UDP wins, the Fulas, Wollofs, Serers and other ethnic minorities will be expelled from the country.The party said the 2021 election results were invalid by reason of lack of transparency in the counting and transmission of the results to the IEC headquarters. The party said their agents were given a fax copy of the results of the collation centre results without attaching thereto copies of the polling centre results. The party added the IEC refused to supply them the information of polling station results at the time. The party maintained that the presiding officers failed to record the names and address of all polling agents on the polling station results form as required by section 71 subsection 2 of the Elections Act.UDP said the polling station results forms were not kept in secured manner such as sealing them in envelopes when they were being transported to the collation centres.UDP said their agent at the collation centre in Kerewan was denied access to the results of North Bank Region that were presented there. Also, the party said their agent was not given the results after the collation exercise and the IEC officials began jubilation.UDP said the election was invalid by reason of fraudulent and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians (resident in the Gambia) in the voter list countrywide. The party said they were not aware of this until the appearance of Non-Gambians was reported during and after the election. The party promised to present to the court the names of the Non-Gambians.UDP wants the Supreme Court to order IEC to produce their database and other relevant materials.They want the Supreme Court to determine that the election of President Adama Barrow was invalid by reason of corrupt practices. UDP wants the apex court to hold that President Adama Barrow was not duly elected and his election was otherwise invalid.UDP also wants the court to determine that the votes casted in favour of President Adama Barrow in all regions as void by reason of his corrupt and illegal practices.They want the highest court to determine that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the electoral laws, widespread irregularities and improprieties which affected the results in favour of President Adama Barrow.Finally, the party wants the Supreme Court to determine that the elections was invalid by the non-compliance with the Constitution and all applicable election laws.The opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) yesterday filed a petition at the Supreme Court of The Gambia asking the country’s highest court to nullify the election result of the just concluded December 4th presidential election, citing a series of abnormalities.President Adama Barrow of the National People’s Party (NPP) is the respondent of the petition.The December 4th presidential election showed the incumbent President Adama Barrow winning 53.2% of the total votes cast, while UDP which is contesting the election results secured 27% of the total votes cast.Borry D.S. Touray, the lead lawyer of the UDP in this petition, expressed confidence that the Supreme Court of The Gambia will nullify the presidential election results, claiming that the election was rigged.Meanwhile, national, domestic and international observers have described the just concluded election as a ‘free, fair and transparent’ election.Despite the country being credited for conducting ‘free, fair and transparent election’, the UDP lawyer, said: “Free and fair are just relative terms,” further claiming that: “Shakespeare said what is fair is foul and what is foul is fair.”Quizzed as to why the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is not part of the respondent in the petition, he said: “IEC is not part of the petition as of now. However, we are certainly not ok with the way IEC conducted the election,” he posited, while declining to comment further on the issue.Mr. Touray expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will nullify the IEC results, adding that spot counting can also be riggedIn their petition sent to the Supreme Court, the UDP, states the election is invalid by corrupt practises during the campaign period set by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in violation of Section 116 of the Election Act, the Respondent and members of his party, bribed and provided inducement to voters in various parts of the country during the political campaign period.The UDP further claimed that the respondent and members of his party (NPP) distributed milling machine in various regions of The Gambia including the following villages in constituencies in parts of the Upper River Region including Kumbija 2 milling machines, Sarre Musa 1 milling machine, Baniko 1 machine, Sonkunda 1 machine, Basse Layout 1 machine, Misera 1 machine, Birifu 1 machine, Sare Mamadu 1 machine, Basse T-Junction 1 machine and Tambasansang 1 machine.The party further claimed that the said election was invalid or void by corrupt practises in violation of Section 116 of the election Act in that the Respondent and members of his party NPP were engaged in giving financial inducements to voters throughout the country during the political campaign period set by the IEC.They said in a bid to induce and influence the Alkalolu heads of communities) themselves and the residents of their villages, the Respondent, in a campaign speech during the period in the month of November 2021 or thereabouts, announced that all Alkalolu across the country would receive a salary of D3, 000 per month if he won the election.“The said election was invalid by reason of the fraudulent and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians (i.e foreign national from neighbouring countries who are residents within the country) in the register of voters across the length and breadth of the country. This insertion was done without the knowledge of the petitioner until the appearance of a substantial number of non-Gambians was reported during and after the election. Evidence of the names of non-Gambians so inserted will be presented at trial.”“The petitioner pleads the register of votes for the 2021 presidential election, the statement of results for the 2021 presidential elections, and will seek an order from this Honourable court for the Independent Electoral Commission to produce its database and relevant records.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 16 Dec 2021 : 12:45:32 UDP amends election petition to include IEC



The Standard: DECEMBER 16, 2021



By Bruce Asemota

https://standard.gm/udp-amends-election-petition-to-include-iec/



The United Democratic Party yesterday filed an amended election petition before the Supreme Court against Adama Barrow and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).



The amended petition now has Adama Barrow and the IEC as the 1st and 2nd Respondents. The initial one filed on Tuesday targeted only President Adama Barrow.



The petition is challenging the validity of the December 4th 2021 presidential election results.



The UDP claimed the election was invalid and accused the IEC officials of malpractices and further alleged that Adama Barrow and some NPP financers induced the electorate.



The party which came second in the presidential election maintained that the election was invalid by reason that there were involvements of public officers in the period leading to the elections as well as fraudulent practices and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians in the voters list.





The UDP wants the Supreme Court to determine whether Adama Barrow was duly elected by reasons of non-compliance with the electoral laws, widespread irregularities, illegal and corrupt practices. The United Democratic Party yesterday filed an amended election petition before the Supreme Court against Adama Barrow and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).The amended petition now has Adama Barrow and the IEC as the 1st and 2nd Respondents. The initial one filed on Tuesday targeted only President Adama Barrow.The petition is challenging the validity of the December 4th 2021 presidential election results.The UDP claimed the election was invalid and accused the IEC officials of malpractices and further alleged that Adama Barrow and some NPP financers induced the electorate.The party which came second in the presidential election maintained that the election was invalid by reason that there were involvements of public officers in the period leading to the elections as well as fraudulent practices and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians in the voters list.The UDP wants the Supreme Court to determine whether Adama Barrow was duly elected by reasons of non-compliance with the electoral laws, widespread irregularities, illegal and corrupt practices. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 17 Dec 2021 : 09:06:23 Supreme Court to Hear UDP Election Petition Case Tomorrow

Foroyaa: December 16, 2021

By Yankuba Jallow

https://foroyaa.net/supreme-court-to-hear-udp-election-petition-case-tomorrow/



The Gambia Supreme Court will on Friday, 17 December hear the election petition case brought by the United Democratic Party (UDP) against Adama Barrow, the President of the Republic of The Gambia.



The opposition party wants the highest court to declare the re-election of President Adama Barrow on the 4th December as invalid.



The party filed their petition on Tuesday. Foroyaa has seen media reports that UDP has amended their petition to add the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as 2nd respondent to the case. However, we cannot independently verify this report as of now.



The UDP wants the Supreme Court to determine that the election of President Adama Barrow was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and hold that President Barrow was not duly elected and his election was otherwise invalid.





UDP also wants the court to determine that the votes casted in favour of President Adama Barrow in all regions as void by reason of his corrupt and illegal practices. They also want the highest court to determine that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the electoral laws, widespread irregularities and improprieties which affected the results in favour of President Adama Barrow.



Finally, the party wants the Supreme Court to determine that the election was invalid by non-compliance with the Constitution and all applicable election laws.



UDP’s Alagie S. Darboe, the Senior Administrative Secretary of the party, who signed the petition on behalf of the party, said IEC absorbed renowned NPP supporters to supervise the 2021 presidential elections.



He said the NPP supporters who were appointed as presiding officers included: Fabakary Ceesay of Jambur, Fansu Sambou of Brikama, Ousman Manneh of Kembujeh, Ramatoulie Bajinka of Brikama, Oumie Hydara of Brikama Wellingara, Ross Bass of Lamin Village, Nyarra Sowe of Sibanor, Lamin K. Jawara of Farato, Malick Jammeh of Kembujeh, L.S.A Jatta of Kembujeh, Lamin M. Manneh of Marakisa, Amadou Sanneh of Brikama, Alassan Bah of Basse, Alfusainey Jarju of Sohm, Alieu Jarjusy of Nyofelleh, Fatou Jammeh of Kuloro and Fabakary Gibba of Ndemban.



UDP said the election was invalid accusing officials of the IEC of malpractice. Darboe said the officials of the IEC did not permit their agents to be present at the time of sealing the ballot boxes in the morning before the commencement of the polls.



The party also said some voters were denied the opportunity to cast their votes for not wearing face masks. The party argued that there was no previous announcement to that effect that a face mask was a requirement.



UDP said the presence of some Alkalolu at some polling stations was condoned by officials of the IEC even though it did not conform to the standards of ethics.



The opposition party said in Basse, Upper River Region, Police Commissioner Ensa Badjie came and ordered the IEC staff to re-open the polling station for those who came late.



The party said voting continued in Sukuta and Farato until 12 midnight side by side with the counting of the results contrary to the IEC announcement.



UDP said some voting stations were congested and the IEC did not provide enough voting booths in some stations, namely: Busumbala Mission School polling station, Old Yundum polling station and also in Sukuta; leading to some voters leaving without casting their votes.



Alagie S. Darboe, the Senior Administrative Secretary to the party, signed the petition on behalf of UDP.



Darboe said the election was invalid and void as he accused Adama Barrow and some of his NPP officials of financial inducements to the electorates countrywide during the campaign period contrary to section 116 of the Elections Act.



He said, in a bid to induce and influence the Alkalolu and residents of their villages, President Adama Barrow announced that Alkalolu would receive D3000 monthly salary, if he wins.



Also, the lawmaker pleaded that the Minister of Regional Government and Lands, Musa Drammeh, paid one million dalasis or thereabout to the Alkalolu and village development committees of some communities while the President was on campaign.



Darboe maintained that the election was invalid because of the involvement of public officers leading to the elections. In support of his argument, Darboe said chiefs and governors were involved in the campaign for the NPP, adding that chiefs were in campaign committees of NPP at each region across the country.



Darboe said the 2021 election was invalid by reason of hate against the Mandinka and in order to induce fear in the voters against UDP; when it became a campaign slogan of the NPP that if UDP wins, the Fulas, Wollofs, Serers and other ethnic minorities will be expelled from the country.



The party said the 2021 election results were invalid by reason of lack of transparency in the counting and transmission of the results to the IEC headquarters.



The party said their agents were given a fax copy of the results of the collation centre results without attaching thereto copies of the polling centre results. The party added the IEC refused to supply them the information of polling station results at the time and maintained that the presiding officers failed to record the names and addresses of all polling agents on the polling station results form as required by section 71 subsection 2 of the Elections Act.



UDP said the polling station results forms were not kept in a secured manner such as sealing them in envelopes when they were being transported to the collation centres.



They further said their agent at the collation centre in Kerewan was denied access to the results of the North Bank Region that were presented there. Also, the party said their agent was not given the results after the collation exercise and the IEC officials began jubilation.



UDP also said the election was invalid by reason of fraudulent and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians (residents in the Gambia) in the voter list countrywide. The party said they were not aware of this until the appearance of non-Gambians was reported during and after the election. The party promised to present to the court the names of the non-Gambians.



UDP wants the Supreme Court to order IEC to produce their database and other relevant materials. The Gambia Supreme Court will on Friday, 17 December hear the election petition case brought by the United Democratic Party (UDP) against Adama Barrow, the President of the Republic of The Gambia.The opposition party wants the highest court to declare the re-election of President Adama Barrow on the 4th December as invalid.The party filed their petition on Tuesday. Foroyaa has seen media reports that UDP has amended their petition to add the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as 2nd respondent to the case. However, we cannot independently verify this report as of now.The UDP wants the Supreme Court to determine that the election of President Adama Barrow was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and hold that President Barrow was not duly elected and his election was otherwise invalid.UDP also wants the court to determine that the votes casted in favour of President Adama Barrow in all regions as void by reason of his corrupt and illegal practices. They also want the highest court to determine that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the electoral laws, widespread irregularities and improprieties which affected the results in favour of President Adama Barrow.Finally, the party wants the Supreme Court to determine that the election was invalid by non-compliance with the Constitution and all applicable election laws.UDP’s Alagie S. Darboe, the Senior Administrative Secretary of the party, who signed the petition on behalf of the party, said IEC absorbed renowned NPP supporters to supervise the 2021 presidential elections.He said the NPP supporters who were appointed as presiding officers included: Fabakary Ceesay of Jambur, Fansu Sambou of Brikama, Ousman Manneh of Kembujeh, Ramatoulie Bajinka of Brikama, Oumie Hydara of Brikama Wellingara, Ross Bass of Lamin Village, Nyarra Sowe of Sibanor, Lamin K. Jawara of Farato, Malick Jammeh of Kembujeh, L.S.A Jatta of Kembujeh, Lamin M. Manneh of Marakisa, Amadou Sanneh of Brikama, Alassan Bah of Basse, Alfusainey Jarju of Sohm, Alieu Jarjusy of Nyofelleh, Fatou Jammeh of Kuloro and Fabakary Gibba of Ndemban.UDP said the election was invalid accusing officials of the IEC of malpractice. Darboe said the officials of the IEC did not permit their agents to be present at the time of sealing the ballot boxes in the morning before the commencement of the polls.The party also said some voters were denied the opportunity to cast their votes for not wearing face masks. The party argued that there was no previous announcement to that effect that a face mask was a requirement.UDP said the presence of some Alkalolu at some polling stations was condoned by officials of the IEC even though it did not conform to the standards of ethics.The opposition party said in Basse, Upper River Region, Police Commissioner Ensa Badjie came and ordered the IEC staff to re-open the polling station for those who came late.The party said voting continued in Sukuta and Farato until 12 midnight side by side with the counting of the results contrary to the IEC announcement.UDP said some voting stations were congested and the IEC did not provide enough voting booths in some stations, namely: Busumbala Mission School polling station, Old Yundum polling station and also in Sukuta; leading to some voters leaving without casting their votes.Alagie S. Darboe, the Senior Administrative Secretary to the party, signed the petition on behalf of UDP.Darboe said the election was invalid and void as he accused Adama Barrow and some of his NPP officials of financial inducements to the electorates countrywide during the campaign period contrary to section 116 of the Elections Act.He said, in a bid to induce and influence the Alkalolu and residents of their villages, President Adama Barrow announced that Alkalolu would receive D3000 monthly salary, if he wins.Also, the lawmaker pleaded that the Minister of Regional Government and Lands, Musa Drammeh, paid one million dalasis or thereabout to the Alkalolu and village development committees of some communities while the President was on campaign.Darboe maintained that the election was invalid because of the involvement of public officers leading to the elections. In support of his argument, Darboe said chiefs and governors were involved in the campaign for the NPP, adding that chiefs were in campaign committees of NPP at each region across the country.Darboe said the 2021 election was invalid by reason of hate against the Mandinka and in order to induce fear in the voters against UDP; when it became a campaign slogan of the NPP that if UDP wins, the Fulas, Wollofs, Serers and other ethnic minorities will be expelled from the country.The party said the 2021 election results were invalid by reason of lack of transparency in the counting and transmission of the results to the IEC headquarters.The party said their agents were given a fax copy of the results of the collation centre results without attaching thereto copies of the polling centre results. The party added the IEC refused to supply them the information of polling station results at the time and maintained that the presiding officers failed to record the names and addresses of all polling agents on the polling station results form as required by section 71 subsection 2 of the Elections Act.UDP said the polling station results forms were not kept in a secured manner such as sealing them in envelopes when they were being transported to the collation centres.They further said their agent at the collation centre in Kerewan was denied access to the results of the North Bank Region that were presented there. Also, the party said their agent was not given the results after the collation exercise and the IEC officials began jubilation.UDP also said the election was invalid by reason of fraudulent and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians (residents in the Gambia) in the voter list countrywide. The party said they were not aware of this until the appearance of non-Gambians was reported during and after the election. The party promised to present to the court the names of the non-Gambians.UDP wants the Supreme Court to order IEC to produce their database and other relevant materials. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 17 Dec 2021 : 19:45:08 Lawyers for President Barrow Want Supreme Court to Dismiss Case on Constitutional Ground

Foroyaa: December 17, 2021



By Yankuba Jallow



https://foroyaa.net/lawyers-for-president-barrow-want-supreme-court-to-dismiss-case-on-constitutional-ground



Lawyers for President Adama Barrow have filed a motion before the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of the United Democratic Party election petition against their client.



President Barrow’s lawyers were Lawyer Sherriff Marie Tambadou, Christopher E. Mene, I. Richards and Paulin Bakurim.



UDP sued President Adama Barrow before the Supreme Court. The party wants the court to determine that the election of Adama Barrow of the NPP as president was invalid.





The motion dated the 16th of December 2021 seeks dismissal or striking out of the UDP petition brought against Adama Barrow, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution on the ground that Adama Barrow as President has constitutional immunity from suit granted to him as President of the Republic by section 69 of the Constitution. According to the motion, section 69 provides that no civil and criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against the President while he holds or performs the function of the Office of the President in respect of anything done or omitted to be done by him or her whether in an official or private capacity.





Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow set aside Tuesday, 21st December 2021 for the hearing of the motion. He gave IEC and UDP two clear days to respond to the motion.





The election petition case was brought by the United Democratic Party (UDP) against Adama Barrow and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). It was first mentioned on Friday, 17th December 2021 before the Supreme Court. The panelists of the court were Justices Hassan B. Jallow (Chief Justice), Cherno Sulayman Jallow, M.M. Sey, Awa Bah and Edrissa Fafa Mbye.



Lawyers Bory S. Touray, Abdul Aziz Bensouda and Lamin L. Darboe represented the UDP. UDP representatives were absent in the suit.



Lawyers Kebba Sanyang and Malick H.B. Jallow represented IEC. Sulayman Joof, the Director of Administration at the IEC represented the electoral body.



Lawyer Bory S. Touray informed the court that they have filed a motion ex-parte on Friday morning.



“It is not with us,” Chief Justice Jallow said.



Lawyer Touray acknowledged receipt of the motion by the lawyers for President Adama Barrow.



Lawyer K. Sanyang informed Tue court that he intends to raise preliminary objection as to why the name of IEC is added in the suit.



Lawyer Sheriff M. Tambadou informed the court that they were served with the amended petition by UDP together with the Court Order obtained ex-parte.



“We wish to advise ourselves on the ex-parte order,” Tambadou said.



Lawyer Tambadou pointed out that Rule 22 of the elections petition rules provides that all application in petition “must” be on notice, particularly on amendments.



“We need to take the necessary steps,” Tambadou said.



Chief Justice Jallow gave the lawyers for both IEC and President Barrow to file their responses to the petition on or before the 22nd of December 2021.



He said the motion will be first heard and determined since it is touching on the jurisdiction of the court to hear and try the case. He said Tuesday, 21st of December is set aside to hear the motion seeking to strike out the case.



Justice Jallow took time to urge the parties in the suit to work towards the expeditious hearing and determination of the suit. He added that the matter is of public interest.



Lawyer Tambadou suggested for the arguments for both the motion and petition to be taken together, but Chief Justice Jallow turned him down.



The Chief Justice invited all parties in the case to his chambers on Monday, 20th of December 2021 for “Status Conference” to set timeline for the expeditious hearing of the case. Lawyers for President Adama Barrow have filed a motion before the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of the United Democratic Party election petition against their client.President Barrow’s lawyers were Lawyer Sherriff Marie Tambadou, Christopher E. Mene, I. Richards and Paulin Bakurim.UDP sued President Adama Barrow before the Supreme Court. The party wants the court to determine that the election of Adama Barrow of the NPP as president was invalid.The motion dated the 16th of December 2021 seeks dismissal or striking out of the UDP petition brought against Adama Barrow, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution on the ground that Adama Barrow as President has constitutional immunity from suit granted to him as President of the Republic by section 69 of the Constitution. According to the motion, section 69 provides that no civil and criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against the President while he holds or performs the function of the Office of the President in respect of anything done or omitted to be done by him or her whether in an official or private capacity.Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow set aside Tuesday, 21st December 2021 for the hearing of the motion. He gave IEC and UDP two clear days to respond to the motion.The election petition case was brought by the United Democratic Party (UDP) against Adama Barrow and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). It was first mentioned on Friday, 17th December 2021 before the Supreme Court. The panelists of the court were Justices Hassan B. Jallow (Chief Justice), Cherno Sulayman Jallow, M.M. Sey, Awa Bah and Edrissa Fafa Mbye.Lawyers Bory S. Touray, Abdul Aziz Bensouda and Lamin L. Darboe represented the UDP. UDP representatives were absent in the suit.Lawyers Kebba Sanyang and Malick H.B. Jallow represented IEC. Sulayman Joof, the Director of Administration at the IEC represented the electoral body.Lawyer Bory S. Touray informed the court that they have filed a motion ex-parte on Friday morning.“It is not with us,” Chief Justice Jallow said.Lawyer Touray acknowledged receipt of the motion by the lawyers for President Adama Barrow.Lawyer K. Sanyang informed Tue court that he intends to raise preliminary objection as to why the name of IEC is added in the suit.Lawyer Sheriff M. Tambadou informed the court that they were served with the amended petition by UDP together with the Court Order obtained ex-parte.“We wish to advise ourselves on the ex-parte order,” Tambadou said.Lawyer Tambadou pointed out that Rule 22 of the elections petition rules provides that all application in petition “must” be on notice, particularly on amendments.“We need to take the necessary steps,” Tambadou said.Chief Justice Jallow gave the lawyers for both IEC and President Barrow to file their responses to the petition on or before the 22nd of December 2021.He said the motion will be first heard and determined since it is touching on the jurisdiction of the court to hear and try the case. He said Tuesday, 21st of December is set aside to hear the motion seeking to strike out the case.Justice Jallow took time to urge the parties in the suit to work towards the expeditious hearing and determination of the suit. He added that the matter is of public interest.Lawyer Tambadou suggested for the arguments for both the motion and petition to be taken together, but Chief Justice Jallow turned him down.The Chief Justice invited all parties in the case to his chambers on Monday, 20th of December 2021 for “Status Conference” to set timeline for the expeditious hearing of the case. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 22 Dec 2021 : 12:15:33 Adama Barrow’s Lawyers Withdraw First Motion Seeking Dismissal of UDP’s Election Petition

Foroyaa: December 21, 2021



By Yankuba Jallow

https://foroyaa.net/adama-barrows-lawyers-withdraw-first-motion-seeking-dismissal-of-udps-election-petition/



Lawyers for President Adama Barrow on Tuesday, 21st December 2021 withdrew their first motion seeking dismissal of the United Democratic Party (UDP) election petition case in which the head of state was made a party.



Contrary to the reports circulating on social media, the cost awarded in favour of UDP was as a result of the delay. However, President Barrow’s team of lawyers will on Friday proceed to move their second motion seeking dismissal of the case based on constitutional ground; that a sitting President has constitutional immunity from civil and criminal proceedings.



WHAT HAPPENED IN COURT?



The case began at around 10:47 am on Tuesday before a panel of judges of the Supreme Court in the persons of Justices Hassan B. Jallow, Cherno Sulayman Jallow, Mam Yasin Sey, Awa Bah and Edrissa Fafa M’bai.





Lawyers Bory S. Touray, Lamin S. Camara, Lamin L. Darboe, Abdul Aziz Bensouda and Fatou Darboe represented UDP. Lawyers Sheriff Marie Tambadou, Christopher E. Mene and Pauline Bakurim represented President-elect, Adama Barrow. Lawyers Kebba Sanyang, Malick H.B. Jallow and Fatou M. Jawo represented the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Lawyers Hussein Thomasi (the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary), Binga D. (the Director of Civil Litigation) and Kimbeng T. Tah (Senior State Counsel) represented the Attorney General.



In an overcrowded courtroom, the case was called for the lawyers for President-elect, Adama Barrow to move their motion, but Lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambadou informed the court that he wants to consolidate his two motions – Motion 1 and Motion 2.



Upon hearing this application, Lawyer Bory S. Touray for the United Democratic Party objected, saying the court was convened to hear Motion 1 adding Motion 2 is scheduled for Friday. Lawyer Touray insisted that the court should follow its roadmap as agreed at the “Status Conference” held on Monday at the Chief Justice’s Chambers.



Lawyer Tambadou for President Barrow re-argued saying the two motions are the same and the arguments for both should be made at once. Upon hearing the application by Counsel Tambadou and the objection by Barrister Touray, Hassan B. Jallow, Chief Justice said the court will hear Motion 1 today and will hear Motion 2 on Friday as agreed in their meeting.



This is when Lawyer Tambadou rose up and applied to withdraw Motion 1. Tambadou said both motions are the same, but Motion 2 is more elaborate.



Lawyer Tambadou told the court that they have filed a motion dated the 20thDecember 2021, which goes to challenge the competence of the UDP petition. He added that they filed another motion on Tuesday morning to consolidate the two motions.



Lawyer Bory S. Touray said he was served with the newest motion (seeking to consolidate the two motions) in court on Tuesday morning.



“We did not have time to look at it,” he said.



Lawyers Kebba Sanyang for IEC and Husein Thomasi for the Attorney General both indicated that they were served with the new motion seeking to consolidate the two motions.



Lawyer Bory S. Touray rose up and reminded the court of their agreement during the “Status Conference” held at the Office of the Chief Justice. He said the case was scheduled for the court to hear Motion 1 adding he is objecting to the request for the consolidation of the two motions. Lawyer Sheriff Tambadou said having regarding to the two motions, both touch on the petition and the amended petition as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case. He submitted that the motion for the consolidation of the two motions be acepted.



Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow said the court will hear Motion 1 first and then Motion 2 on Friday.



Upon hearing this, Lawyer Tambadou applied for Motion 1 to be struck out. Lawyer Touray for UDP still objected saying it was a delay tactic by the Lawyers for the President. He said the withdrawal amounts to holding the court at a ransom. Touray applied for the application to withdraw the motions to be dismissed.



Chief Justice Jallow accepted the withdrawal and struck out Motion 1. However, he ordered that the President should pay cost of D10, 000 for the delay. Motion 2 will be heard on Friday at 9:30 am.



In another development in this suit, the Court set-aside December 28 to hear the UDP petition and ordered that UDP will have 5 days to argue their case, President-elect, Adama Barrow will have further 5 days to argue his case, IEC will be accorded 2 days to argue their case while the Attorney General will have only one day to present his case.



Justice Jallow ordered that all parties in the case should file and serve their lists of witnesses, witness statements and other particulars on or before the 24th December 2021. Lawyers for President Adama Barrow on Tuesday, 21st December 2021 withdrew their first motion seeking dismissal of the United Democratic Party (UDP) election petition case in which the head of state was made a party.Contrary to the reports circulating on social media, the cost awarded in favour of UDP was as a result of the delay. However, President Barrow’s team of lawyers will on Friday proceed to move their second motion seeking dismissal of the case based on constitutional ground; that a sitting President has constitutional immunity from civil and criminal proceedings.The case began at around 10:47 am on Tuesday before a panel of judges of the Supreme Court in the persons of Justices Hassan B. Jallow, Cherno Sulayman Jallow, Mam Yasin Sey, Awa Bah and Edrissa Fafa M’bai.Lawyers Bory S. Touray, Lamin S. Camara, Lamin L. Darboe, Abdul Aziz Bensouda and Fatou Darboe represented UDP. Lawyers Sheriff Marie Tambadou, Christopher E. Mene and Pauline Bakurim represented President-elect, Adama Barrow. Lawyers Kebba Sanyang, Malick H.B. Jallow and Fatou M. Jawo represented the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Lawyers Hussein Thomasi (the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary), Binga D. (the Director of Civil Litigation) and Kimbeng T. Tah (Senior State Counsel) represented the Attorney General.In an overcrowded courtroom, the case was called for the lawyers for President-elect, Adama Barrow to move their motion, but Lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambadou informed the court that he wants to consolidate his two motions – Motion 1 and Motion 2.Upon hearing this application, Lawyer Bory S. Touray for the United Democratic Party objected, saying the court was convened to hear Motion 1 adding Motion 2 is scheduled for Friday. Lawyer Touray insisted that the court should follow its roadmap as agreed at the “Status Conference” held on Monday at the Chief Justice’s Chambers.Lawyer Tambadou for President Barrow re-argued saying the two motions are the same and the arguments for both should be made at once. Upon hearing the application by Counsel Tambadou and the objection by Barrister Touray, Hassan B. Jallow, Chief Justice said the court will hear Motion 1 today and will hear Motion 2 on Friday as agreed in their meeting.This is when Lawyer Tambadou rose up and applied to withdraw Motion 1. Tambadou said both motions are the same, but Motion 2 is more elaborate.Lawyer Tambadou told the court that they have filed a motion dated the 20thDecember 2021, which goes to challenge the competence of the UDP petition. He added that they filed another motion on Tuesday morning to consolidate the two motions.Lawyer Bory S. Touray said he was served with the newest motion (seeking to consolidate the two motions) in court on Tuesday morning.“We did not have time to look at it,” he said.Lawyers Kebba Sanyang for IEC and Husein Thomasi for the Attorney General both indicated that they were served with the new motion seeking to consolidate the two motions.Lawyer Bory S. Touray rose up and reminded the court of their agreement during the “Status Conference” held at the Office of the Chief Justice. He said the case was scheduled for the court to hear Motion 1 adding he is objecting to the request for the consolidation of the two motions. Lawyer Sheriff Tambadou said having regarding to the two motions, both touch on the petition and the amended petition as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case. He submitted that the motion for the consolidation of the two motions be acepted.Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow said the court will hear Motion 1 first and then Motion 2 on Friday.Upon hearing this, Lawyer Tambadou applied for Motion 1 to be struck out. Lawyer Touray for UDP still objected saying it was a delay tactic by the Lawyers for the President. He said the withdrawal amounts to holding the court at a ransom. Touray applied for the application to withdraw the motions to be dismissed.Chief Justice Jallow accepted the withdrawal and struck out Motion 1. However, he ordered that the President should pay cost of D10, 000 for the delay. Motion 2 will be heard on Friday at 9:30 am.In another development in this suit, the Court set-aside December 28 to hear the UDP petition and ordered that UDP will have 5 days to argue their case, President-elect, Adama Barrow will have further 5 days to argue his case, IEC will be accorded 2 days to argue their case while the Attorney General will have only one day to present his case.Justice Jallow ordered that all parties in the case should file and serve their lists of witnesses, witness statements and other particulars on or before the 24th December 2021. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10659 Posts Posted - 28 Dec 2021 : 12:56:33 The Supreme Court dismissed the UDP election petition for not following rule 11 of the election petition rule (notice and Security) and also ordered the UDP to pay a sum of 100,000 to Adama Barrow as cost.



11. Time for giving notice

Notice of the presentation of a petition and of the nature of the proposed security accompanied by a copy of the petition shall be served by the petitioner on the respondent within five days after the presentation, exclusively of the day of presentation.



The full story coming. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11414 Posts Posted - 28 Dec 2021 : 14:53:39



"..ordered the UDP to pay a sum of 100,000 to Adama Barrow as cost. "





Bet that will cause some ripples in the UDP camp









quote: Originally posted by Momodou



The Supreme Court dismissed the UDP election petition for not following rule 11 of the election petition rule (notice and Security) and also ordered the UDP to pay a sum of 100,000 to Adama Barrow as cost.



11. Time for giving notice

Notice of the presentation of a petition and of the nature of the proposed security accompanied by a copy of the petition shall be served by the petitioner on the respondent within five days after the presentation, exclusively of the day of presentation.



The full story coming.

SNIPPET:"..ordered the UDP to pay a sum of 100,000 to Adama Barrow as cost. "Bet that will cause some ripples in the UDP camp "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.11 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |