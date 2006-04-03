Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11171 Posts Posted - 16 Jan 2023 : 20:54:33 ‘Gambia among highest recipients of remittance’

The Point: Jan 16, 2023,

By: Sulayman Waan



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambia-among-highest-recipients-of-remittance



Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Seedy K.M. Keita has revealed that “The Gambia is now recognised as one of the highest recipients of remittance per capita in the world.”



Speaking during the Sixth Stake in The Nation Forum organised by GK Partners at the International Conference Centre, Hon. Keita said: “Based on the significant improvement in data collection by the Central Bank of The Gambia, our country is now recognised as one of the highest recipients of remittance per capita in the world.”



This development, he said, is an evidence of the Diasporas’ commitment to the development of their motherland, The Gambia.





“Through the issuance of Diaspora-Targeted Bonds, our ambition is to transform the diaspora finance ecosystem, such that savings held by the diaspora abroad will be invested in secure and rewarding products in our homeland,” he said.



“Now is the opportune time to seize the immense opportunities. Through their remittances and other formal transfers, the diaspora has demonstrated their commitment to invest in local economy.”



Keita said based on the progress being made to implement the Capital Market and Securities Act 2021, The Gambia has the potential to transform portfolio investment locally.



The financial expert further noted The Gambia has the policies, strategies, political will, technical expertise and the patriotic motivation to make The Gambia a world leader in diaspora finance.



Meanwhile, he called on development partners to support the government on this noble venture as it provides the structures to expand and enhance private diaspora investment to achieve resilient, sustainable and overwhelming development impact for all.



Dr. Abdoulie Sreh Jallow, the first deputy governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG), said the Gambian diaspora is playing a crucial role in socio-economic advancement of the country.



He unveiled that in 2022, The Gambia generated a remittance of $712 million which was a result of the diaspora’s commitment to nation building. Therefore, he reaffirmed the CBG’s commitment to initiate better financial policies and strategies to enhance development.



Representing President Adama Barrow, Babucarr O. Joof, minister for Trade, Employment and Regional Integration, said since the change of government in 2017, the current government declared the diaspora as the 8th Region of The Gambia and thus created a Diaspora and Migration Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



These initiatives, he said, demonstrate the Gambia government’s commitment to the diaspora, adding the government considers the diaspora as a potential contributor to national development.



“The diaspora can and have been playing an important role in the economic development of this country, although mostly limited to sending remittance,” he said.



He said the diaspora is well-known in sending of remittance home but there is a need for them to promote trade and foreign direct investment, create businesses and spur entrepreneurship and transfer new knowledge and skills to Gambians.



Denmark

11171 Posts Posted - 16 Jan 2023 : 21:01:18 Diaspora Remittance in 2022 Stands At 712 Million US Dollars

Foroyaa: January 16, 2023



By Ndey Sowe

https://foroyaa.net/diaspora-remittance-in-2022-stands-at/



Interim figures show that 2022 diaspora remittances to The Gambia stand at seven hundred and twelve million, four hundred and fifty thousand (712,450,000) US dollars, which amounts to 60% of GDP.



This was disclosed by Dr. Abdoulie Sireh Jallow, the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia on Saturday 14th January 2023, during the Sixty Stake in the National Forum (SNF6), held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.



Dr. Jallow stated this while speaking at the forum on the on the theme: “supporting private action for public benefit”, organised by the Migration and Sustainable Development in The Gambia (





“For 2022, the interim remittance inflow to The Gambia was seven hundred and twelve million, four hundred and fifty thousand US dollars. Even though this represented a contraction of 8% relative to the previous year, it is significant. The contraction is partly due to increased utilization of informal sectors or channels to send money, because of Covid restrictions globally. As a result, some of the remittances were not captured in the formal system in our official statistics,” Dr. Jallow outlined.



The 2022 official diaspora remittances decreased compared to the year 2021, which increased to an unprecedented level of $773.7 million, from $589.81 million in 2020, recording an increase of 31.3%. The 2021 remittance volume was equivalent to D40.65 billion, which represented 62.9% of the country’s annual GDP. In 2018, total remittance represented 277 billion, with 18% growth in 2019 which was $328 million, or 31% of the GDP.



In 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, remittance volume reached 47% of GDP, and in 2021, a record $773.7 million was received or 62.9% of the GDP.



Dr. Jallow said the diaspora in particular has been very instrumental in the transmission of remittances to The Gambia, and as such, its members are considered very important stakeholders in improving the lives and livelihoods of Gambians.



“Remittances continue to play a pivotal role in the economic development of the country and its economic impact cannot be overemphasized,” Dr. Jallow indicated. He said over the years, official statistics on remittances recorded substantial inflows of funds providing direct economic benefits to Gambians from all works of life.



Dr. Jallow also outlined that remittances are a key source foreign exchange for the Gambia and have considerable impacts for the country’s Central Bank. Furthermore, several studies have established a strong link between remittances and financial inclusion.



And with The Gambia targeting to include 70% of its adult population in the formal financial sector by 2025, Dr. Jallow opined that the inflow of remittances can serve as an important catalyst for inclusion of the unbanked sector into the financial system of the country.



In this context, Dr Jallow said The Central Bank of The Gambia has granted licences to foreign exchange bureaus and micro-finance institutions, to extend their operations to the remote parts of the country in order to increase access to finance irrespective of economic circumstances.



“The flow of remittances has grown considerably in The Gambia in the five-year period between 2017 and 2021, and it has grown by more than three folds. This is quite significant and further substantiates the impact that the diaspora and remittances has on the country’s economy,” Dr. Jallow said. He assured that the Central Bank as the custodian of the financial system of the country, will ensure that suitable policies are designed to ensure that all stakeholders derive the maximum benefit from the financial system.



The SNF is a unique mix of diaspora homecoming, policy forum, technical workshops, and professional networking in a one day dialogue between diaspora-development practitioners, government and non-State actors.



SNF which is mandated as an annual consultative event in The Gambian Diaspora Strategy and Gambia National Development Plan, brings diaspora groups together to engage with government ministries, departments and agencies as well as NGOs and CSOs, on a wide range of development matters in order to contribute towards a formal policy, as well as strategic, thematic and sectoral consultation initiatives by different government and quasi-government institutions. It is envisaged that the event will generate ideas and solutions on how to leverage the private sector and the diaspora, towards enhancing economic development.



11976 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2023 : 13:22:08

WELL......How can the population of Gambia make their own improvements if they are in a position of just waiting for family, friends ,relatives to send money from the country where they are NOW living and having to work hard to make a better quality of life .

Personally I am totally baffled ,can a university specilist in life skills explain how this works ?

++++++++++



Momodou





Denmark

Denmark

11976 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2023 : 17:59:53 OK OK OK Momodou I know that you have a VERY good Brain no question about that but ....I still cannot fathom how the Population of Gambia can be coheseve to itself if it must forever be relient on cash input from relitaves friends organisations outside the geographical boundries of the country,such a concept to me is not understandable "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou





Denmark

11171 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2023 : 22:31:19 quote: Originally posted by toubab1020



OK OK OK Momodou I know that you have a VERY good Brain no question about that but ....I still cannot fathom how the Population of Gambia can be coheseve to itself if it must forever be relient on cash input from relitaves friends organisations outside the geographical boundries of the country,such a concept to me is not understandable





What do you suggest?



11976 Posts Posted - 18 Jan 2023 : 14:30:14 quote: Originally posted by Momodou



quote: Originally posted by toubab1020



OK OK OK Momodou I know that you have a VERY good Brain no question about that but ....I still cannot fathom how the Population of Gambia can be coheseve to itself if it must forever be relient on cash input from relitaves friends organisations outside the geographical boundries of the country,such a concept to me is not understandable





What do you suggest?









My brain is not as good as yours Momodou,I readly admit that,suggestions....firstly find a way for the population to have a new concept ,that would be initally to develop in some way personal responsibility for themselves as integral members of the NATION of The Gambia and not members of the many tribal factions with differing cultures which sometimes can lead to a long held established view which has been engrained in their history for maybe hundreads of years,the world of today is changed many times since it was formed ,I am not a historian or achedmic.

I understand that a planet has been located that is similar to earth,only one trouble that places is light years away,



I am done now I accept that I am not bright enough to give any further observations or suggestions. My brain is not as good as yours Momodou,I readly admit that,suggestions....firstly find a way for the population to have a new concept ,that would be initally to develop in some way personal responsibility for themselves as integral members of the NATION of The Gambia and not members of the many tribal factions with differing cultures which sometimes can lead to a long held established view which has been engrained in their history for maybe hundreads of years,the world of today is changed many times since it was formed ,I am not a historian or achedmic.I understand that a planet has been located that is similar to earth,only one trouble that places is light years away,I am done now I accept that I am not bright enough to give any further observations or suggestions. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Denmark

11171 Posts Posted - 18 Jan 2023 : 21:52:11



“One Gambia One People”!



There is no Gambian who doesn’t have a family member from other language group, even Toubabs.



Please start another topic if you don’t have anything to discuss about remittances which this topic is about. Toubab, take time and listen carefully to the videos above, maybe one a day. Gambia has to be developed by Gambians home and abroad. Where else do you want Gambians abroad to take their money? Are you jealous?“One Gambia One People”!There is no Gambian who doesn’t have a family member from other language group, even Toubabs.Please start another topic if you don’t have anything to discuss about remittances which this topic is about. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11976 Posts Posted - 19 Jan 2023 : 11:01:12



"What do you suggest?"





"Please start another topic if you don’t have anything to discuss about remittances which this topic is about."



Noted







SNIPPETS from posts above:"What do you suggest?""Please start another topic if you don’t have anything to discuss about remittances which this topic is about."Noted "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

