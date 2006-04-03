Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Momodou





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 25 Jan 2022 : 13:34:40 ECOMIG CONFIRMS FATALITIES IN CLASH WITH MFDC



The Standard: JANUARY 25, 2022



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/ecomig-confirms-fatalities-in-clash-with-mfdc/



The West African troops in The Gambia, Ecomig has confirmed the death of at least two people, a Senegalese soldier and a suspected member of the separatist MFDC rebels in Southern Senegal, after a brief exchange of gunfire near the border in Foni. Unconfirmed sources said the figure could be higher.



Yesterday, residents reported hearing heavy gunfire around Ballen in Foni Kansala not far from the Casamance border. Some accounts on social media said Senegalese contingent of Ecomig allegedly attempted to confiscate a truck carrying logs from Casamance leading to the fracas after Senegalese forces reportedly pursued the driver who fled across the border to seek sanctuary.





However, when contacted for comments, the Ecomig Spokesperson, Major Alfred Marteye, said: “The Senegalese Ecomig contingent was on regular patrol and when they got to Ballen around Bajagarr area where they were fired upon by the rebels. So the patrol team returned fire and in the process, one of the rebels died and his weapon was retrieved and then on the part of the Ecomig soldiers, we registered one causality.”



“When that happened, we immediately reinforced our troops in Ballen and currently, the area is calm and we will ensure that the locals in the area are safe. We want to assure the residents we will do everything possible to make sure that they are safe,” he told The Standard.



Sources in the area said there is heavy military presence of both Ecomig and Gambian soldiers in Kampanti and Kappa while scores of families from Ballen, Funtang and Gikess ran to seek refuge at Kampanti.





The Standard contacted The Gambia government spokesman about the incident who said he did not know anything about it at the time. The local National Assembly Member Amul Nyassi who visited the area to access the situation promised to get back to us but did not do so until press time.



Suspected rebels kill ECOMIG soldier in Foni shooting

Jan 25, 2022, 10:52

By: Sulayman Waan

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/suspected-rebels-kill-ecomig-soldier-in-foni-shooting



The spokesperson of ECOMIG in The Gambia, Alfred Marteye, has confirmed that suspected rebels have killed one ECOMIG soldier – Senegalese Contingent after a clash.





“I can confirm on the rebel side that one rebel was shot and his gun was retrieved. We also got causality and that means the person died,” the ECOMIG spokesperson told The Point exclusively.



He said the armed confrontation happened when the ECOMIG Forces under the Senegalese Contingent went to patrol around the Fonis in the West Coast Region to ensure security in the area; but suddenly went under attack by gunmen suspected to be rebels in Foni.





He, however, dismissed speculations that the Senegalese Forces were trying to confiscate logs from a log smuggler, who was transporting logs from Casamance to The Gambia.



He said the Senegalese Contingent was patrolling the Foni Sub-region to ensure peace in the territory.



In early 2017, The Gambia experienced the first democratic change of leadership since independence, ending 22 years of authoritarian rule of former president Yahya Jammeh.



After weeks of political stalemate following presidential elections on 1 December 2016, on January 19 2017, on the first day of his term, President Adama Barrow was inaugurated while in temporary exile in The Gambian Embassy in Senegal; at the time incumbent president Jammeh refused to accept electoral defeat.



However, domestic and international political pressure combined with the threat of military action by an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) finally prompted Jammeh to leave the country, paving the way for the return of President Barrow on 26 January 2017.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 25 Jan 2022 : 17:26:06 ECOMIG and Senegalese contingent

By Sidi Sanneh



The PRESS RELEASE in question concerning the death resulting in confrontation between a Senegalese contingent and MFDC rebels was issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Senegalese Armed Forces Ministry and not ECOMIG contingent. If the incident were purely and exclusively an ECOMIG operation, release would have been one press release issued by ECOMIG regardless of the nationality of the soldier killed because they are operating under one umbrella.



It would, therefore, be in order to demand clarification from our government that would provide clear and unambiguous answers to the following : Do we have a hybrid force comprising of an ECOMIG component (minus Sénégal) and, if so, why was this format adopted instead of a unified force ( ECOMIG) under a unified command AND a free-standing Senegalese forces under Senegalese command brought into being through bilateral protocol?



I hope the Barrow government will provide details of the military arrangements between The Gambia and Sénégal and what are the modalities of operational command and control issues.



We hope government’s response will be issued by the Ministry of Defense and not the Ministry of Information because of the serious nature of issue at hand that has grave and broad national security implications.



Sidi Sanneh



###





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 26 Jan 2022 : 14:13:56 Why The Silence over Senegalese Invasion?

By Madi Jobarteh

26-01-2022



It is three days today since Senegalese soldiers invaded the Gambia in what they claim was a mission against illegal timber traffickers in which some of their soldiers got killed and injured. The Senegalese President Macky Sall had offered his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers since yesterday. The Senegalese military itself had earlier issued a statement about the incident.



Yet, in the Gambia itself, the Government is yet to issue a public statement to inform citizens about what happened and to provide assurances of their safety. Is it that the Government does not care or respect citizens? Why has Pres. Adama Barrow and the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Yakuba Drammeh kept silent over this matter since Monday until now? Why should Gambians know of what happened in their own country from foreign official sources and not from our own official sources?



What the Senegalese soldiers did in the Gambia should be considered an invasion and it is unacceptable. The Gambia is a sovereign republic hence no foreign forces should enter this country to conduct a military operation for free. Such an action tantamount to infringing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Gambia for which the Gambia Government should be seen addressing the matter including informing citizens accordingly.



The Gambia has armed and security forces for both territorial defence and internal security. Hence if Senegalese timber traffickers should enter the Gambia, it must be left to the Gambia’s defence and security outfits to handle that matter. Senegal cannot arrogate to themselves the right and power to enter our territory just because they are fighting their criminals. Similarly, the Gambia Government should not give permission to Senegal to enter our country to handle a matter that our national security and defence forces can equally handle.

Therefore, why did Senegalese forces enter the Gambia? Why has the Gambia Government remained silent over it until today? Who gave the Senegal the permission to enter the Gambia to conduct a military operation? On what legal basis?



Pres. Adama Barrow must be told that he has a duty to defend the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of the Gambia by all means, at all times, at any cost and against anyone. This incursion by Senegalese forces is a threat to national security for which the President must be held responsible.



The National Assembly must take leadership and responsibility to address this major infringement on the country. If this incursion had happened in another country, the parliament would have immediately summoned the President or the Minister of Defence or the Chief of Defence Staff or all of them to answer to the issue. How come therefore that the National Assembly has not taken such step in this case in the Gambia?



Over the past 3 years, this is the third incident of Senegalese forces violating the territory of the Gambia. It could be recalled that Senegalese forces once entered Basse area and illegally arrested a Gambian. At another time, they entered Jarra and nearly clashed with locals. Now they have entered the Foni areas to engage in full combat operation. This trend is worrying as it makes mockery of the sovereignty, dignity and security of the Gambia.



What is even more worrying is the silence of Gambian authorities as if they have surrendered their duties to the Senegalese. The overall presence of Senegalese forces on Gambia soil must be addressed. It has been five years now since ECOMIG forces including Senegalese are stationed in this country. For how long shall they be here? This is a matter that the President should tell citizens what is his game plan for ECOMIG and Senegalese soldiers in particular.



For The Gambia Our Homeland

Sweden

Wasn´t it President Barrow himself who asked them to come before the elections in December - to protect him??





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 26 Jan 2022 : 15:41:34 2 SENEGALESE SOLDIERS DEAD, 9 MISSING IN CLASH WITH MFDC



The Standard: JANUARY 26, 2022



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/2-senegalese-soldiers-dead-9-missing-in-clash-with-mfdc/



The Senegalese army has announced that two of its soldiers from the Ecomig Mission in The Gambia died on Monday during clashes with elements from the Casamance Democratic Forces Movement, MFDC, while 9 other soldiers are missing.



According to the Senegalese army, a rebel was killed while 2 others were captured. The incident happened on Monday when the soldiers allegedly came under fire after chasing a vehicle suspected to be carrying timber across the border.





Meanwhile, Senegalese President Macky Sall has expressed his condolence to the families of the soldiers who died during the clash.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 26 Jan 2022 : 15:45:49 Kansala NAM speaks on deadly clash in Foni



The Standard:JANUARY 26, 2022



By Lamin Cham & Tabora Bojang

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/kansala-nam-speaks-on-deadly-clash-in-foni/



Following Monday’s deadly clash between Ecomig and MFDC rebels in Foni, the National Assembly Member for Kansala said he conducted a fact-finding in the area to assess the situation.



On his return yesterday, Musa Amul Nyassi told The Standard that the incident has caused great insecurity and fear in many communities in the area. “I was there yesterday [Monday] but I could not go to the border villages themselves because there was intense firing and it was actually life-threatening, so I was advised not to get close to where the shooting was taking place but I was at Kampanti and then from there, I headed to Bwiam,” he said.





Asked about the exact incident, Nyassi said: “From sources, I was told there were two vehicles loaded with logs which were coming towards where the Senegalese forces were stationed around the border line. So when they got information that the Senegalese forces are on the border line, they took a U-turn and when the Senegalese soldiers realised that the trucks were retreating, they chased them. I was told one of them disappeared but they followed the other truck into Casamance, unknowing to them that they are out of the Gambian territory and so upon entering Casamance, they were ambushed by the rebels and sources say one of the Senegalese vehicles was apprehended with soldiers on board. Eye witnesses also told me that the vehicle belonging to the Senegalese soldiers was burnt to ashes and then pushed into Gambian territory and then the captives could not be accounted for but I understand some of the dead bodies were also alongside the vehicle thrown around the Gambian border”.



He further disclosed that about four to five communities or more along the border have all scattered and are now in Kampanti, Bujinga, Bajagarr, Bujiling, Arangalen and other places, adding that some even managed to travel to Kombo feeling insecure in the Foni area.



“They are traumatised, and their children’s schooling too has been disrupted. Feeding has also been a challenge because as I am talking to you, some of them left their native villages in a hurry and had no time to prepare food for their family,” Nyassi said.





CID officer and Alkalo missing



“There was a CID officer by the name Abdou Jarju who was on patrol with his colleague, an intelligence officer, and both of them were apprehended by the Senegalese soldiers. Jarju was without his ID documents as they left to the area in hurry to investigate and so he was held by the soldiers while his colleague, who showed his documents, was released by the soldiers. Abdou is still in the hands of the Senegalese soldiers and we have no information whether he is still safe. I have reached out to all security authorities and people in key positions in government but his whereabouts are still not known to us,” Nyass said. The Kansala NAM said in fact, the alkalo of one of the affected villages Modou Bojang of Karol village was also reported to have been held by the Senegalese soldiers and it is not yet known whether he is alive.



Solution



According to NAM Nyassi, the two governments [Gambia and Senegal] should engage without any further delay on this matter and the Senegalese must desist from any operations within the border area and those dealing in logs should suspend all activities with immediate effect.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 27 Jan 2022 : 11:54:39 GOV’T TO INVESTIGATE ECOMIG-MFDC CLASH



JANUARY 27, 2022

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/govt-to-investigate-ecomig-mfdc-clash/



The Gambia government has announced a presidential task force would be set up to investigate the deadly clash between Senegalese soldiers in Ecomig and separatists MFDC in Casamance.



At least 2 Senegalese soldiers died while 9 are still missing in the incident.



The full statement from Government Spokesman Ebrima Sankareh reads:





Banjul, The Gambia – Following the tragic and unfortunate encounter between Senegalese ECOMIG soldiers and separatist forces along The Gambia’s Southern border with Senegal on Monday, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow wishes to express his profound sense of grief to the Ecomig Command, The Ecowas Community and the bereaved families of the two fallen Ecomig soldiers.



President Barrow prays that Allah in His infinite mercy accords the fallen soldiers a special place in Heaven and heals their nine injured comrades. He commiserates with the bereaved families as they go through a very difficult period, mourning the tragic loss of their loved ones.



Given the urgency of the situation, President Barrow has immediately constituted a Presidential Taskforce to thoroughly investigate the incident. For a more inclusive and transparent investigation, the Presidential Taskforce draws membership from key Government institutions and the Ecowas Permanent Mission in The Gambia.



Equally, President Barrow sympathizes with the people of Foni particularly, Foni Kansala, for the disruption of their daily activities and the fear and anxiety caused by the skirmishes forcing some villages to flee for safety.Mr. Barrow is particularly touched by the pain and suffering of the people of the satellite villages of Kampant, Kappa, Ballen and Buginga and assures them of his Government’s unflinching commitment to ensure lasting peace and security within their communities.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 02 Feb 2022 : 12:14:24 NAM SAYS MISSING GAMBIANS HELD IN DAKAR

The Standard: FEBRUARY 2, 2022



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/nam-says-missing-gambians-held-in-dakar/



Gambian parliamentarian, Musa Amul Nyassi, has confirmed to journalists yesterday that the two missing Gambians were allegedly arrested by Senegalese forces during fighting with armed separatists along the Gambia-Casamance border last Monday, are being held in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.



Honourable Nyassi said Modou Bojang, the alkalo of Karorr village in Foni Kansala district, was arrested by Senegalese forces in his home in Bwiam while Abdou Jammeh, a police officer in the Crime Investigative Department, was arrested at Kampanti village in Kansala district contrary to reports that they were arrested along the border.





Nyassi said on Monday, the National Assembly Peace and Security Committee summoned the ministers of defence and the interior, the head of the State Intelligence Services, deputy chief of defence staff, the head of police, the national security adviser and others over the shooting incident.



“The discussions were mainly centered on the fate of the missing Abdou and Modou and their whereabouts and how soon they are going to be released if they are in the hands of either the Ecomig or Senegalese forces. Apparently, they are in Dakar. This was confirmed by all these government personnel and they have given us the assurance that they are in safe hands but we pushed them further to asked them why are they still held when negotiations have been made to release the Senegalese soldiers who were captured by the rebels.



“We challenge the government and Ecowas to ensure the immediate release of these two gentlemen because telling us that they are alive will not convince us. If they are safe, why are they still holding them? It was when we raised these issues that they told us those negotiations are already going on and in a couple of days they will be released and as far as I am concerned, a couple of days does not go beyond tomorrow [today],” he said.





Mr Nyassi said he is worried about the conflicting reports coming from both the separatist fighters and the Senegalese military. “I am concerned because the Senegalese side said they have captured one rebel and killed another, while the MDFC is claiming that none of their men were killed. What do you believe then? That was why I raised it with the defence minister that there is the likelihood that either the alkalo or the CID officer have been killed but he assured me that they are all fine and that those arrested by the Senegalese forces are in fact three instead of two as reported by the Senegalese.”



Senegalese forces in Foni



The lawmaker said the government should as a matter of urgency facilitate the withdrawal of Ecomig forces and give the responsibility of protecting the country’s borders to the Gambia Armed Forces.



“Foni is not against the deployment of Ecomig forces. Our concern has always been that the wrong forces were deployed in the area. It is not normal for Senegalese forces to be deployed in Foni given the relationship between Senegal and the MFDC separatists. In fact, I thought they were not part of Ecomig until yesterday (Monday) when I was told by the defence and the interior ministers that they were incorporated into the Ecomig forces since 2019 which should not have been the case. I have always made it emphatically clear time without number that the people of Foni do not appreciate the activities of the Senegalese forces in the area and I think it is now high time that the Gambia Armed Forces should be given the responsibility of protecting our territorial integrity,” Nyassi said. He said discussions are going on to get support for those who were displaced.



However, normalcy has returned in the area and residents who fled their villages are gradually returning and going about their normal lives.



Meanwhile, Gambia Armed Forces personnel have assured the people of Foni that their security is of paramount interest to the government.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 02 Feb 2022 : 12:23:15 Names of captured Senegalese soldiers revealed

The Point: Feb 1, 2022

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/names-of-captured-senegalese-soldiers-revealed



The Senegalese News website Seneweb has revealed the names of Senegalese soldiers who were captured by MFDC rebels during a clash last week in which two soldiers: El hadj Boubacar Ba and private Serigne Mbaye Sey were killed.





The missing soldiers are: Sergeant Abou Bâ, Sergeant Fulgence Antoine Manga, Chief Corporal Niane Diatta, Chief Corporal Pape Souaka Diouf, private Gana Sène, private Omar Thioye, private Atap Diémé and private Jacob Vincent Mendy.



A violent clash pitted soldiers from the West African Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) against suspected Casamance rebels during an operation against timber trafficking.



What really happened? According to cross-checks from the newspaper Le Quotidien, it seems that these Senegalese elements of Ecomig intercepted a truck full of wood, coming from Senegal, near Kambagol.



The occupants of the truck took the time to escape, after sabotaging the vehicle, to immobilise it.



The Army section, busy seeing how to transport the truck, was targeted by assailants armed with AK 47s and RPG7s.



They first acted in groups, then in sections, before being a whole company, according to the Senegalese soldiers.



It appears that it was a long-planned attack during which the enemy also benefited from the complicity, more or less passive, of the populations of the surrounding villages.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

10748 Posts Posted - 02 Feb 2022 : 16:53:19 GAMBIA SECURITY PERSONNEL ARRESTED BY ECOMIG & ALKALO OF KARON



Nothing is more ridiculous to Foroyaa than to confirm that a Gambian security personnel, Abdou Jammeh, is under arrest by Ecomig and has been transported to Dakar. This development is an affront to the sovereignty of The Gambia and must not be entertained.



The Ecowas mission in The Gambia must investigate this with immediacy and provide redress without any waste of time. There is absolutely no authority accorded to Ecomig to arrest a citizen in his own country and transport him or her to another country.



That is outright impunity which must be condemned and redressed.



Gambians should not care about the nationality of Ecomig forces. What is important is the Umbrella under which the forces operate in the Gambia. This arrest of Abdou Jammeh at Kampanti and Momodou Bojang, Alkalo of Karon village and their alleged transportation to Dakar would constitute an abduction and kidnapping by all standards. Any arrest that is done that is not prescribed by law is criminal no matter who perpetuated it. The whole Gambian nation must act as one force to condemn this gross violation of human rights and call the Ecowas authorities to act with immediacy and provide redress.



The Gambia has just gone through an election monitored by Ecowas and other partners. There is a functioning government and a functioning state. If Ecomig forces come across any person who is believed to have committed a crime or is about to commit a crime, they could arrest the person and take him or her to the nearest police station for investigation.



This matter is not a Foni matter. It is a National and international matter. National and international laws must be respected and applied. Those in uniform must not be breakers of the law. They should be protectors of the law. Ecomig forces have co-existed with Gambian people in peace for five years. They should not allow such incident to undermine their record. The Gambian people must also take this as an incident to be repressed and perpetrators condemned. They must not be tempered to build narrow nationalist sentiments against other nationals.



INJUSTICE ANYWHERE MUST BE CONDEMNED BY JUST PEOPLE EVERYWHERE IRRESPECTIVE OF THEIR NATIONALITY OR PLACE OF ORIGIN.'



