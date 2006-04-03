Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Denmark

Denmark

10583 Posts Posted - 13 Nov 2021 : 13:01:11



The Gampetroleum Investigations!

By Sulayman Ben Suwareh.



Interesting Development in the Gampetroleum Case! It’s an Avalanche, the Government is Struggling to Manage the Outcome! They want to Silence the Case Until After Elections to Protect President Barrow and his NPP at the Polls! It’s looking Impossible to cover up, there are allegation of undue influenced put on the investigation undermining the Independence into the police investigation into the case.

The Executive is severely Compromise in the case by their association with Ababacarr Jawara who finances both the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Police other high profile business individuals that linked to the case.



The Case is revealing breach of Anti- Money Laundering Laws and linking up to the drug cartel, especially the recent discovering of the over two tons of Cocaine by the Senegal Navy. The investigations are not likely to be extended to over the entire scope that would uncover the magnitude of the crime committed and the link between the state, the economic and drug cartel, due to the influence of the executive and the interest groups involve.



The Evidence

1, The financial transaction involve in the case is over Twenty-Five Million Dollars ($25). This involves the present market value of the fuel stock, and the tax due to be paid to the State.



2, The Gampetroleum, managing director (Mr Saihou Drammeh) Director of Operations (Lamin Gassama) are Suspended, Arrested and detained at the police headquarters. The former director of Finance (Mr Keita) is the Acting Managing director!



3, Miss Kadijah Kebbeh ( employee of GACH OIL) is arrested and detain at the police headquarters with the Gam Petroleum staff.



4, Mr Mohammed Jagana Businessman was invited for interview. Jagana's wife is the Corporate Secretary of Gam petroleum(Ebironka janneh-jagana).



5, The executive has shown great interest in the case to the extend of interfering with the investigation, which in tune undermines the police independent integrity and the competency of the investigations.

The Executive is compromise in the case due to the involvement of proprietor of GACH OIL (Ababacarr Jawara) a close associate of the president and a financier of the president political party ( NPP), rumoured to be a secret business associate of the president.

Ababacarr Jawara’s influence is also hampering the competency of the investigations as the Police are benefactor of his finances, the involvement of Saihou Drammeh and other high-profile individual are also undermining the investigations.



6, Musa Drammeh (Minister of Local governance and Executive member of NPP) is constantly on the telephone talking to the suspects and the police investigators, trying to managing the coverup for the political interest of the president. Rumour have it during Musa Drammeh telephone conversations the president was put on the phone to speak to Saihou Drammeh but the president refuses to speak to Saihou.



7, Ababacarr Jawara was invited for interview by the Police investigation he was released to report back to the serious crime department.



8, Other stakeholders in the energy sector has be invited for interviews to help the investigations.



Allegation on Witness Statements.

1, Ababacarr Jawara Statement:

Jawara claimed Saihou Drammeh instructed him to pay him one million and one hundred thousand euros €1.1M (paid for fuel) and Jawara said initially he refused and said the amount was too much to pay in cash. He said Saihou insisted him to pay €1.1M cash to Mohammed Jagana, which he comply with by pay the full agreed amount demanded by Saihou Drammeh.



2, Mohammed Jagana Statement:

Jagana accepted receiving the payment of the €1.1M from Ababacarr Jawara ( disputed if it was cash or made to his business account). Jagana claims that this was to enable him to purchase forex from FBN for Gampetroleum (which is a conflict because his wife is Gampetroleum legal secretary) Further, Jagana stated Jawara paid the full amount in Dollars to him and there was no need to buy Forex as he has done for Gampetroleum in the past. Jagana claims that Saihou Drammeh, the MD, asked him to pay the money to the Kadijah Kebbeh (Ahmed Kebbeh's daughter) lady who works for Jawara.



3, Kadijah Kebbeh Statement

Kadijah accepted receiving the payment of the €1.1M from Jagana (not sure if cash or via account) She Claims paying the entire amount into Saihou Drammeh's personal account.



4, Saihou Drammeh Statement:

Saihou denial soliciting or receiving money from either Jawara or Kadijah. Saihou is reported standing his ground on refuting the allegations, insinuating executive meddling in the management of cooperate affairs and instructing the police investigator to be careful on their approach as the executive has vested interest in the case, which led to the president coming in to one of the calls made by Musa Drammeh. Saihou is said to be very confident and in high sprites.



The posture taken by Saihou Drammeh is making it difficult for the investigations to continue as the executive seems to be panicking that Saihou will be revealing detail that is likely compromise the Executive and the entire system during an elections campaign period.



Challenges with Coverup

A source close to the investigation has stated that the case might be dragged to overlaps the elections period to avoid derailing the president re-elections, but the executive is facing huge challenges to the cover the case up as it huge with different dimensions to manage away from the people and the international community. This is what is delaying the investigations. The factors given them challenges is the recovery of the funds to pay the international supplies, the issues surround the unpaid tax due in the transactions and the dent on the country international in doing business in the country convincing the international donor partners in the cooperation of fighting corruptions. Until the case is settle the energy sector will be under a sever strain which would continue to damage the economy and pose a risk to the country national security.



Opinion

1. For the interest of transparency and accountability the police need to give out limited information by means of communications strategy on the investigations to the public.



2. The scope of the investigations should look into money laundering as a large amount of cash is changing hands.



3. The Gambia Revenue Authority need to be invited to investigate the tax liability of all the companies and individual involve.



4. The Gampetroleum company need to be under receivership, the financial director should not be in charge of the operations (to avoid conflict of interest) during the course of a comprehensive auditing of the company.



5. Investigators should broaden the scope to investigate the personal and family relationship of the suspects for conflict of interest and corruptions and to look into the possible link with Narco-trade as money laundering is in play, especially with the current tons of cocaine finds.

Denmark

Denmark

10583 Posts Posted - 13 Nov 2021 : 13:19:48



By Sulayman Ben Suwareh

10 November 2021



Demanding Transparency and Accountability in Dealing with the Fuel Crises!



EVIDENCE!

1. The three international Petroleum Traders, Major suppliers. Trafigura, Addax and PSTV had supplies stored with Gampetroleum value over Ten Million Dollars.



2. Two companies namely CACH own by Ababacarr Jawara and AFI OIL own by Ba Jaara Jabbi- known as CAPI both close associates of President Barrow took the entire supplies of Diesel fuel that was owned by the International supplies. Leading the Gampetroleum tanks to be empty and their company owing to the International trader which causing the two companies stock profile to be in the negative!

This coincides with the rise of energy prices in the world market and the intervention of both the finance and energy ministry in trying to regulate the petrol price to avoid a hike at the pump during an election period!



3. The Missing diesel Fuel Supplies was only detected by the Local Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) when they went to the Gampetroleum depot to access their suppliers. They were told on the first days that the company was experiencing technical problems with their pumps making it impossible to pump out fuel from the tanks. They return the following day to access their suppliers but they got the same excuse which leads them to be suspicious of foul play. They contacted the utility regulator authority PURA to intervene. On the third day, PURA accompanied by the OMC with the other stakeholder visited the Gampetroleum depot and carry out inspections of the tanks to their surprise the tanks were empty!



4. PURA has now stepped in taken the supervisory role into the daily operations of the Gampetroleum depot, investigating the crises to find a resolution!



5. The International Petroleum trader are demanding compensation and resolution to the crises and they are refusing to deliver supplies until the situations are resolved and guaranteed given to safeguard their investment!



6. GNPC has imported 7.5 Metric tons of both Diesel and Petrol combined, which arrived yesterday being discharged at Gampetroleum depot.



We don't know how long these supplies will last before the crises are resolved, it's not likely to meet the demand for a long time due to people likely to panic buying and hoarding supplies.



7. The Trade minister is very worried about this development as it's not only hurting the economy in the short to medium term but it's damaging the country reputation in the long term as not suitable to make business!



TRANSPARENCY

The crises are exacerbated due to the lack of transparency and conflict of interest including executive and actors within the stakeholders. President Barrow has recreated a similar economic cartel mirror to what we had in the time of the dictatorship, check the name of the new players dominating the Petroleum Marketing sector (Ababacarr Jawara of CACH and Ba Jarra Jabbi of AFI OIL).

The conflict of interest of the executive is hampering the investigation in finding a quick resolution and accountability measures be taken on people found wanting! The executive is influencing a cover-up to protect his allies within the cartel as uncovering the fact will cause huge damage to his reelections campaign.



ACCOUNTABILITY

The oversight institutions are weak, under the influence of the executive to carry out effective actions that will redress the situations.

The Parliament is equally weak and distracted to effectively carry out its functions as we have experienced in the past three years a case example is the ineffective investigation of allegations of corruption involving the Tourism minister and the Tourism Board.

The Chairman Board of directors and Managing Director of Gampetroleum are equally to hold to account for the failure of managing the institution with the due diligence required. The Chairman and Management board is highly influence by the executive too!



THE FINAL VERDICT!

The crisis should be taken as a blessing in disguise, as it's happening a month away from the presidential election.

Voting out the current president and his cabinet is the begging of the solution to solving this problem and associated malpractice.

YOUR VOTE IS YOUR VOICE!

11398 Posts Posted - 13 Nov 2021 : 15:19:42



https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/let-the-cat-out-of-the-bag



Denmark

Denmark

10583 Posts Posted - 14 Nov 2021 : 17:42:48



CAN SOMEONE HELP GET THE QUESTIONS PUT TO BOTH PURA AND THE POLICE SPOKE-PERSON!



To the Police PRO!



1. What is the reason behind the people arrested in association to Gampetroleum?



2. Who are those arrested?



3. How many of them are detained and how many are invited for interview?



4. How long are they being detained for, do they have legal representation?



5. Have any of the detainees stay in custody for over 72 hour, if they have are charge of any crime and offered bail or taken before a magistrate?



To PURA PRO



1. In light of new development of some senior members of both Management from Gampetroleum and Oil market company arrested can you inform the public the reason of their arrest if you are aware?



2. In light of the new development are you going to inform the public the state of the fuel supply sector?



3. When should the public expect the normalisation of imports from direct suppliers, to move away from inland supplier or depending on emergency supplies which isn’t sustainable?



4. Are there any guarantee that the major supplies will get paid for their stock taken from the depot, to get to them resume business?



5. What is the estimated financial loss to the economic?



6. What is the estimated financial loss to the Oil marketing company and the business largely dependant to the fuel supply business?



7. Will your institution as the regulator institute a comprehensive study on the operations of the oil supply and marketing sector?



8. Will your institution ensue stiffer penalty are taken on the people responsible for the crises?



9. Will your institution make recommendation for compensation be pay to affected business?



9. Will your institution make recommendations to government to carry out a comprehensive audit (using external services) on the past operations of Gampetroleum? A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

Hmmm! New updates from Sulayman Ben Suwareh

By Sulayman Ben Suwareh



LET ME SHARE SOME OTHER SOURCE THAT COLLABORATED MY ENTIRE NARATIVE!



Facts: A. In August 2021 Aboubacar Jawara was introduced into the Petroleum Business and he won the GNPC Light Fuel Tender by offer discount of USD$65/MT much lower than the only other Bidder PSTV USD$40.85.



B. Since GACH was awarded the GNPC he never imported any Fuel into the country but was releasing Product to GNPC illegally. Product belonging to other importers like Addax and Trafigura etc was given to him by the Depot Management without their consent and knowledge.



C. In October 2021 the MOFEA unilaterally reduced 2 Components of the Price Structure i) Letter of Credit Cost from 3 5% to 2% of CIF. ii)Importers Margin from $100 to $70 per import cycle thus causing major importers to stop imports into the country as they claim that they will be trading at a lost.



D. Meanwhile, Aboucar Jawara (GACH) and another Barrow associate Jaabi of Afri Oil continued to illegally draw from the Depot when actually they had no stock there. The Depot was covering up by faking the stock levels to Importers. This lead to a complete stockout of both AGO (Diesel) PMS (Petrol) at the Depot. Remember GACH never brought in any product into the country. PRESIDENT BARROW VISITED THE DEPOT A FEW MONTHS BEFORE JAWARA ENTERED INTO THE PETROLEUM BUSINESS.



E. The major importers Addax, Teafigura only knew about the situation when they ask SGS to physically verify their stocks and now they asking to be paid stock or cash at today's prices.



F. The price for AGO increased $654.61/MT to $751.75/MT up $97.14/MT and PMS increased $785.23/MT to $875.88 up $90.65/MT. Therefore its proving very difficult for Jawara et la to pay up as its going to lead to big financial losses to them thus they trying to cover them up.



G. GNPC also bought 7500 MT of AGO and 1209 MT of PMS from PSTV at a price higher than the Government price structure exposing them to financial losses.



F. GNPC, JAH Oil and other marketers did some overland importation from Senegal that have serious risk of revenue leakage.



One can conclude the the President meddled into the the Petroleum Industry (his visit and statements at the Depot) by introducing his friends and business associates to do the biggest theft in the history of our country. They took importers stock illegally and have not paid. The importers are refusing to bring in any more product into the country until they are paid and this have shattered their confidence in our country thus exposing us the risk of stockouts. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10583 Posts Posted - 14 Nov 2021 : 21:35:20 Dont forget this is the same crook who has been getting away with looting Gambia's zircon (black sand) resources.



GACH is mining black sand in Sanyang. The market price of ziron (black sand) raw material is $1400 per metric tonne. GACH has extracted 15, 386 metric tonnes, a value of $21.5 million US dollars (D1,120 million dalasis) and paid the Gambia Government only $649 thousand dollars (D33 millions) in royalities. Which means that Gambia is only getting about a 3% share in royalities.



This was revealed in the national assembly:



"The Minister of Energy and Petroluem has revealed to the National Assembly members that the Gambia Angola and China Company (GACH) “Since the issuance of mining license GACH Company paid a total of $649, 001.04 as royalty for the State for the shipment of almost 15,386.45 metric tons of heavy minerals concentrate.”



So a private individual gets 97% of the resources belonging to the gambian people! Where is the press exposure? Their mouths are full of the sugar of "PR contracts" and advertising



By Tony Cisse .



Daylight robbery. Jerreh Degass. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10583 Posts Posted - 15 Nov 2021 : 15:15:12 Gampetroleum boss, 2 others in police net

The Point: Nov 15, 2021



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gampetroleum-boss-2-others-in-police-net



According to reliable sources, Mr. Saihou Drammeh, the managing director of Gampetroleum, Lamin Gassama, director of Operations of Gampetroleum and Kadijah Kebbeh, a staff of GACH Oil have been detained by the police since Tuesday.



By the time of going to the press, the trio were reported to be helping the police in their investigation. They were reportedly arrested in connection with the recent fuel crisis with allegations of illegal transactions and how much money involved in the deal.



Supt. Lamin Njie, the police spokesperson, when contacted by The Point for comments said: “We can confirm the arrest of Saihou Drammeh in connection to transactions relating to petroleum products under his purview.”



Denmark

10583 Posts Posted - 15 Nov 2021 : 15:18:34 GAM-PETROLEUM BOSS, OTHERS DETAINED



The Standard: NOVEMBER 15, 2021



By Lamin Cham



https://standard.gm/gam-petroleum-boss-others-detained/



Police yesterday confirmed the arrest of Saihou Drammeh, the general manager of Gam-Petroleum, the country’s only gas and fuel storage depot located at Mandinaring, Kombo North.



According to police spokesman Superintendent Lamin Njie, Mr Drammeh is being held in connection with a fuel transaction at Gam-Petroleum. He declined to give any further details on the matter, saying “the matter is being investigated”.



However, according to a credible source, the matter has to do with an “unauthorised” delivery of tonnes of fuel to two Gambian businessmen and the subsequent unaccounting of the payments.



According to our source, one of the businessmen paid for the fuel but the money was lodged into the account of a forex bureaux owner. The bureaux owner reportedly cashed the US$1.9 million and handed it to a lady working for one of the businessmen who took the fuel.



Our source said the forex bureaux owner reportedly told the police that he was asked to exchange the money into dollars.





Our source added that the lady is also being detained by the police.



“So the police are interested to know how the fuel was given in the first place without payment…” our source said.



Our source further added that the police investigators also want to know how the money meant for Gam-Petroleum was paid into the account of a forex bureaux owner and under whose instructions it was paid.



I agree this matter is going to take a great deal of time and effort by the Police with the assistance of some government departments`(the GRA for instance) it is very unlikely that anything will be ready to place before the courts for a very long time.

Momodou





Denmark

10583 Posts Posted - 17 Nov 2021 : 08:13:39 The petroleum scandal is reason to jettison the Barrow regime together with his cronies out of office on December 4th, 2021

——-/-//———-////////—————————-





P.U.R.A is the Public Utilities Regulatory Agency that ensures all the agencies under its purview are operating in accordance with respective the law/Act that created them. PURA’s overseeing function must not be compromised by conflating it’s regulatory functions with those of GAMPETROL and its individual customers whose stocks have been illegally siphoned off by the NUMBER ONE CULPRIT who is Mr. Jawara.

This is the same guy who imported 1,200 semi-automatic riffles illegally into the country in 2018 - deadly weapons that are still unaccounted for.



As the industry regulator, PURA should stay clear of the police “investigations” and let GAMPETROL, the storekeeper and the owners of the stock that ended up being siphoned off by the Ndeyii Mbillami. Why then is PURA supplying the stock figures to the Police investigators and not GAMPETROL and the owners of the stock. Let PURA keeps its dirty hands off of this case.



In fact, the CEO of PURA since he was dismissed from the Pan-African Parliament for misappropriating over US$50,000 of PAP’s funds should never have been hired and brought back into the government with responsibilities that he has demonstrated over and over again during his very spotty professional career. We can do better GAMBIA.!!!!



These are a matters of public record and are therefore verifiable facts. Let PURA stay out of the investigations and bring in the GACH guy - Jawara - to explain to the Gambian people about his operations and specifically his role in the petroleum saga.



