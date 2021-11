Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

https://foroyaa.net/global-homm-still-struggling-to-take-over-their-property-from-the-state/



https://standard.gm/nenneh-freda-gomez-arrested-bailed/

By Yankuba Jallow on October 12, 2021



The Global Home of Medical Mission (GHOMM) is still being blocked by security personnel of the State from taking over their leased property that was housing the Anti-Crime Unit despite the former have won the court case against the State over the land.



According to a source, the Government wants to use the property to erect structures for the OIC Summit scheduled to take place in 2022 in The Gambia.



The health facility, which used to house the Police Anti-Crime Unit, was unceremoniously closed down in 2010 by the Gambia Government. Global HOMM while arguing their case before the high court said they were unceremoniously expelled from The Gambia by former President Yahya Jammeh without explanation in 2010.



On 14 February 2007, Global HOMM was registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.



Global HOMM claimed to have spent a million and half in the construction of the structure that the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was occupying. After it was closed down, the land was abandoned for some time before Jammeh’s Green Boys occupied the place. When the current regime took over from Jammeh, the Green Boys were moved out and replaced with the Anti-Crime Unit of the Police Force, who occupied the place.



The Attorney General issued a press release on Monday, 11th October describing the reports circulating online about the property as false.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice debunked the reports circulating on social media suggesting that the Government is blocking the purported owners of the property in Bijilo that was previously occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit.



The press release stated: “The public is hereby informed that this is totally false and could not be further from the truth. The matter is subject of ongoing litigation in two suits before two separate judges of the high court.



Out of respect for the court and judicial system, the office is not at liberty to discuss this matter which are subject to litigation.



We will have the opportunity to shed light on the true facts of the matter once the courts have delivered their ruling on this matter.



We invite the claimants (Global HOMM) in this matter to exercise similar restraint and abide by due process as opposed to seeking to litigate the matter in the media.”



Readers would recall that The Gambia Government was sued in respect of the same piece of land that was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force in Bijilo as their headquarters. However, Foroyaa has been reliably informed that the police have vacated the property.



The Respondents in this case were Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Director for Lands and Surveys and the Attorney General.



On the first ground of the application, Global HOMM sought for the court to declare that the Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their lease with serial registration number K12/07 in respect to their property in Bijilo which was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was null and void.



On the second ground, they wanted the court to declare that the purpose for which their property has been compulsorily acquired by the State was not for public use.



They also sought from the court a declaration that the lease registration of their property that the Anti-Crime Unit was occupying remained valid and subsisting.



They wanted the court to declare that the allocation and the vesting of title of their property to a third party was null and void.



They wanted the court to make an order that no Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their leased property be served on them prior to the purported revocation.



They wanted the court to make an order setting aside all transactions entered into by the Respondents with any third parties in relation to their property.



They wanted the court to award a cost of five hundred thousand dalasis (D500,000) in their favour.



The State, through State Counsel, Muhammed B. Sowe said the respondents have conceded to the application.



“The respondents concede to the application on the ground that the notice was not gazetted as required by section 7 (5) of the Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act,” Sowe informed the court.



He added: “The Respondent (Attorney General and others) concede to the application and will follow the proper procedure. We have reasons for doing that. We want to follow the right procedure.”



Lawyer Rachael Y. Mendy for the applicants (Global HOMM) indicated to the court that she had no objection to the State Counsel’s submission. However, she sought for the court to go ahead to grant the application.



The High Judge, Justice Achibonga on Monday, 29th June 2020 granted the application and ordered the Government of the Gambia to pay five hundred thousand dalasi (D500,000) to Global Home of Medical Mission (Global HOMM).



In September 2019, a judgment was obtained from the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court in favour of the group in which writ of possession was issued. From September 2019 to date, they are struggling to take over the land.



In that case, the Gambia Police Force, Ministry of Interior and Director of Lands and Survey were the defendants before the Magistrate’s Court. The defendants through their Counsel admitted to the claims of Global HOMM and the court entered judgment in favour of the group (GHOMM). The court made orders that the group shall take possession of the property. Also, the court awarded cost in favour of the group and ordered the defendants to pay them D50,000 for general damages for trespass. The lower court ordered the defendant to pay the group D25,000 for the cost of the action.



On the 28th January 2021, the Attorney General conceded in the previous case and a judgment was entered in favour of Global HOMM.



In another high court case, Global HOMM is seeking the court to enforce the judgment, but the Attorney General is saying Global HOMM cannot sue.



Lawyer Aji A. Ceesay for the Attorney General made an application for the high court to strike out the suit brought by Home of Medical Mission (Global HOMM) seeking to enforce the judgment in their favour.



Lawyer Ceesay said Global HOMM is not a ‘juristic person’ capable of suing since it is not registered in the country. She applied for the suit to be struck out based on this ground.



Foroyaa has been trying to get the date of the case from the court, but all attempts proved unsuccessful. The Judge, who was handling the case, was promoted to the Gambia Court of Appeal. We will follow the case and will keep the readers informed about whatever happens in court.





https://foroyaa.net/police-extend-bail-granted-to-personnel-of-global-home-of-medical-mission/



October 14, 2021



Police have on Wednesday extended the bail granted to Nenneh Freda Gomez and other personnel of the Global Home of Medical Mission.



Police spokesman, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie said on Monday: “Neneh Freda Gomez and two others were arrested for trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court.”



Global HOMM was on 14 February 2007 registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.



Gomez and her colleagues reported to the Kairaba Police Station on Wednesday, but were later transported to the Police Headquarters in Banjul.



She said on Wednesday: “They (the Police) consulted with the commissioner of prosecution in Banjul and later informed us that the file is being sent to Banjul. We were again escorted to Banjul at 13:33 pm. There the commissioner also reviewed the file with two of his assistants and later invited us in together with our attorney. He asked us to explain what the issue was and our attorney had to explain the genesis. The commissioner said he will have to consult with his superiors and then get back to us, but said with emphasis that they may have to send the file to the AG Chambers. He then said he will extend the bail to tomorrow morning at 9:00 am.”



The Gambia Police Force on Monday 11th October 2021 pressed charges against Neneh Freda Gomez and two others for allegedly trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court.



Reports have it that the Citizens Alliance (CA) spokesperson, Neneh Freda Gomez, and her colleagues (Gilbert Manga and Lamin Sey) were picked up by state security agents and taken away on Monday afternoon (11th October 2021), but were later granted bail.



Their arrest was in connection with a property in Bijilo owned by Global Home of Medical Mission.



Readers would recall that The Gambia Government was sued in respect of the same piece of land that was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force in Bijilo as their headquarters. However, Foroyaa has been reliably informed that the police have vacated the property.



The Respondents in this case were Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Director for Lands and Surveys and the Attorney General.



On the first ground of the application, Global HOMM sought for the court to declare that the Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their lease with serial registration number K12/07 in respect to their property in Bijilo which was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was null and void.



On the second ground, they wanted the court to declare that the purpose for which their property has been compulsorily acquired by the State was not for public use.



They also sought from the court a declaration that the lease registration of their property that the Anti-Crime Unit was occupying remained valid and subsisting.



They wanted the court to declare that the allocation and the vesting of title of their property to a third party was null and void.



They wanted the court to make an order that no Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their leased property be served on them prior to the purported revocation.



They asked the court to make an order setting aside all transactions entered into by the Respondents with any third parties in relation to their property.



They also asked the court to award a cost of five hundred thousand dalasis (D500,000) in their favour.



The State, through State Counsel, Muhammed B. Sowe said the respondents have conceded to the application.



“The respondents concede to the application on the ground that the notice was not gazetted as required by section 7 (5) of the Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act,” Sowe informed the court.



He added: “The Respondent (Attorney General and others) concede to the application and will follow the proper procedure. We have reasons for doing that. We want to follow the right procedure.”



Lawyer Rachael Y. Mendy for the applicants (Global HOMM) indicated to the court that she had no objection to the State Counsel’s submission. However, she sought for the court to go ahead to grant the application.

Disputed former anti-crime land to host a luxury hotel?



The Standard: OCTOBER 20, 2021



By Tabora Bojang



https://standard.gm/disputed-former-anti-crime-land-to-host-a-luxury-hotel/



The disputed land housing the former offices of the police anti-crime unit in Bijilo is part of an area earmarked for the construction of a five-star hotel as part of preparations for the 2022 OIC summit in The Gambia, The Standard has learnt.



The hotel is part of a $100 million concession deal awarded to Senegalese investment company Immoland Sarl which agrees to finance, build and operate it.



According to a statement from the OIC secretariat in Banjul, Abdouaye Thiam, the chairman of Immoland Sarl, the contractors of the project, has led a 17-man delegation to The Gambia comprising technical experts from India and South Africa to begin ground preparations for the commencement of the hotel construction. The team will be accompanied by the OIC secretariat and other stakeholders for an assessment tour of the proposed site today before work begins.



The OIC secretariat said “providing a luxurious accommodation experience to the guests during the global convergence is one of the main priorities of the Secretariat and the government.



“Similarly, such an edifice will reinforce the preeminent position of our country as a ‘go-to’ tourist destination as well as a hub for international meetings, incentive travels, conferences, and exhibitions.”



However, the same land is at the center of a dispute between the police and officials of the Global Homes of Medical Mission, who were previous occupants of the property before it was taken over by ex-president Jammeh in 2010.



The mission won a judgment and a writ of possession as owners of the premises but police continue to guard the place blocking access to the Mission officials despite the relocation of the anti-crime unit to Yundum. Last week, the Mission’s country director Nenneh Freda Gomez, who went to the site to implement the court order, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.



The Ministry of Justice however said the matter is the subject of ongoing litigation in two suits before two separate judges of the High Court and urged claimants to exercise restraint and follow due process.



https://foroyaa.net/global-homm-ask-government-to-stop-trespassing-on-their-land/

By Yankuba Jallow 0n October 25, 2021



Global Home of Medical Mission has renewed its call on the Gambia Government to stop trespassing on its property.



Currently, there are paramilitary stationed at the property and they wouldn’t allow officials from Global HOMM to access the property. Global HOMM have two court decisions in their favour, but they couldn’t still access their property.



The Sheriff Division of the High Court gave Global HOMM possession of the land, but the Gambia Government is denying them access to it. Section 120 (4) of the 1997 Constitution provides that “The Government and all departments and agencies of the Government shall accord such assistance to the courts as the courts may reasonably require to protect their independence, dignity and effectiveness.”



Neneh Freda Gomez speaking on behalf of the organization said Global HOMM plans to build a hospital for the public to access medical service, but the Government wants to forcefully take the land from them to build a hotel for the OIC Summit slated to take place next year.



“Of course, this Executive – this Government have an interest in the property, but instead of following due process – instead of following legal means – instead of them engaging us the legal owners, they are trying to flex their muscles. They are trying to use force to acquire this property for their own selfish individual interests,” Gomez said.



News report on the 20th October both on television and newspaper, showed footage of officials from the OIC Secretariat, at the property in Bijilo with their investor/contractor for a site visit.



“The OIC visit was unlawful. It was done without our authority. We did not permit it – we did not grant it. We didn’t even know about it until it happened,” she said.



Gomez said a court judgment can only be set-aside by another court with superior jurisdiction, adding without which the judgment should be enforced. She informed Foroyaa that their lawyer has written to the OIC Secretariat cautioning them not to trespass on their land.



“Our courts should be taken seriously and judgments should be enforced,” she said.



She said Global HOMM are the legal owners of the property as per the judgment and the leased document.



“Anybody that is doing anything here is trespassing. Anybody that is doing anything here is illegally doing it,” she said.



She said the Government is trying to take the property forcefully and illegally from them. She explained that Government can take over someone’s property, but they must follow due process.



“They [Government] don’t have the right to forcefully take a property from citizens forcefully for their individual selfish interests,” she said.



“Why will you take a property that is meant to be a hospital that is for community use and it will go a long way to serve other countries in our neighbourhood because it is going to be a state of art [standard] hospital?” she said.



She said they will relentlessly push to get back the property using legal means.



Neneh was arrested together with two others by the police some time ago and she is still reporting to the police. She is charged with trespass and malicious injury to property.



“We were arrested unlawfully. They were saying that we trespassed. I don’t know how we can trespass on our own land. They still cannot take us to court. They have been dragging us back and forth,” she said.



The hospital, which was converted as the Anti-Crime Unit headquarters, was unceremoniously closed down in 2010 by the Gambia Government. Global HOMM was unceremoniously expelled from The Gambia by former President Yahya Jammeh without explanation in 2010.



On 14 February 2007, Global HOMM was registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on the 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.



Global HOMM claimed to have spent a million and half in the construction of the structure that used to house the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force. After it was closed down, the land was abandoned for some time before Jammeh’s Green Boys occupied the place. When the current regime took over from Jammeh, the Green Boys were moved out and replaced with the Anti-Crime, who occupied the place.



In September 2019, a judgment was obtained from the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court in favour of the group in which writ of possession was issued. From September 2019 to date, they are struggling to take over the land.



In that case, the Gambia Police Force, Ministry of Interior and Director of Lands and Survey were the defendants before the Magistrate’s Court. The defendants through their Counsel admitted to the claims of Global HOMM and the court entered judgment in favour of the group. The court made orders that the group shall have possession of the property. Also, the court awarded cost in favour of the group and ordered the defendants to pay them D50,000 for general damages for trespass. The lower court ordered the defendant to pay the group D25,000 for the cost of the action.



In another case, the high court adjudged that the property belongs to Global HOMM after the State through the Attorney General conceded to the claims of Global HOMM.

Court awards Nenneh Freda, others D100,000 for unlawful arrest and detention



The Standard: NOVEMBER 18, 2021





By Binta A Bah

https://standard.gm/court-awards-nenneh-freda-others-d100000-for-unlawful-arrest-and-detention/



Nenneh Freda Gomez, the country coordinator of Home Of Medical Missions (HOMM), her colleague Gilbert Manga, a Fatu Network cameraman Lamin Sey, who were arrested following an incident in Bijilo, have succeeded in claiming compensation after a high court judge found that their arrest and detention were unlawful and unconstitutional.



Justice B.A Bakri of the high court complex at Banjul Magistrates’ Court ordered the state to pay compensation of D100,000 to Gomez, Manga and Sey. He also ordered another cost of D20,000 to be paid to the applicants and their unconditional release in respect of the said allegation.





The trio had filed a suit demanding a compensation of one million dalasi for wrongful arrest and detention.



The applicants were detained at the Kairaba police station where they were charged with two counts of malicious injury to properties and criminal trespass after police broke up a press conference called by the mediacl mission about the disputed land which used to house the police anti-crime unit.



In his ruling, the judge agreed that the actions of police officers were totally in contravention of the constitutional provision which guarantees the fundamental rights of the applicants.



He said the fact as stated and uncontroverted is that the applicants, being representative of HOMM, were harassed and detained merely because they were in defense of the property which has been shown to rightfully belong to them.



10606 Posts Posted - 19 Nov 2021 : 21:13:56 Despite the court ruling, Nenneh Freda Gomez and her staff are rearrested by the police and detained at the Senegambia police station for simply revisiting the property. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

Democracy under Threat. Our Rights at Risk.

My Madi Jobarteh



For your information, Nenneh and Lamin Sey have spent the night at Senegambia police station after the Station Officer there had said he will charge them and then bail them to go home. But as soon as they were charged by his officers for obstructing police officers, the Station Officer disappeared. His phone was unreachable and his officers said they won’t release Nenneh and Lamin until they get order from their Station Officer who was nowhere to be seen.



Consequently these innocent citizens were forced to spend the night in the police station! It was clear that the police were getting orders from elsewhere to detain these people. It is unfortunate that until today our police will allow themselves to be used for political purposes. Very tragic.



Gambians, let us understand what is happening and stand up to defend our rights and hold the Government accountable. If we allow a citizen and an organization to be subjected to such intimidation and violence by forcefully seizing their property by none other than the Government itself, rest assured that the rights and properties of each one of us are also at risk. The action of the Government tantamount to armed robbery!



This issue is about a land in Bijilo which belongs the Global HOMM, an NGO that provides free healthcare services to communities.



But the property was first seized by Tyrant Jammeh, even though it was during that time the Government allocated the land to them. This was mentioned in the Janneh Commission report that the land was leased to Global HOMM. So the land is indeed their property. In fact they had started building structures of a healthy facility there since the days of the Dictatorship.



But Dictator Jammeh forcefully took it and lodged his despicable Green Youths there. After the end of that regime, the Government of Adama Barrow also decided to lodge the Anti Crime Unit there instead of peacefully returning the property to its rightful owners!



Global HOMM then took the matter to court and obtained judgements in their favour in both the magistrates and high courts. The court then gave an order to the Sheriff to execute the judgements which were that the Government to allow Global HOMM to take possession of the property because it is theirs.



But since then the Barrow Government has refused to accept the court rulings but rather decide to flout them with impunity. Just last month when Nenneh and staff went to do work in their property they found paramilitary police stationed there who prevented them from entering the property. When Nenneh insisted, the police arrested her and Lamin. They decided to challenge their arrest in court and a month later the court ruled that their arrest was unlawful and they should be compensated D100,000, just 3 days ago.



But yesterday, November 19, Nenneh and Lamin got arrested again when they went to visit their property.



The Gambia Government has a duty to respect the rule of law and this includes to uphold court rulings. The Gambia Government should not be the one to flout court rulings but to enforce them. But what is happening to Nenneh and Lamin is a clear case of Government acting like a gangster who has no regard for civilized and lawful behavior. This misconduct by the Government is a direct threat to each and every citizen.



It is unfortunate that 5 years after voting out the Dictatorship that until today dictatorial practices continue to prevail. It shows that when this Government of Adama Barrow continues in power indeed dictatorship shall return to The Gambia once again in full. There’s no other way to explain it.



This is because The Gambia Government knows that if indeed it needs any leased land the law provides that it can acquire that land from its rightful owner and compensate accordingly. Hence the Government has powers to take this property from Global HOMM without having to use any force and treachery. All that the Government could do is to notify Global HOMM about its intentions and ensure they provide the right compensation to the organization.



Alternatively, the Government can engage the organization amicably to ask them to donate full or part of the land so that they compensate the organization with another piece of land somewhere else. Many things are possible to do without the use of force and violence. Unfortunately, our Government led by the President and the Attorney General have decided to become armed robbers against innocent citizens and a legitimate organization!



This is how matters stand. Therefore if you are a citizen with conscience then get up to show solidarity with Nenneh and Lamin. This is in your own personal interest because if you defend a right by stopping the Government from destroying it, you are effectively protecting your own right.



If we allow the Government to use violence to seize these people’s rights successfully then rest assured that one day your own right is also going to be taken away by force. Therefore go and show solidarity with Nenneh and Lamin and demand the Government to protect and not to damage rights.



Now look at an innocent Gambian woman curled up in the verandah of a police station forcefully seized by the powers that should protect her! Is this right and legal?



For The Gambia Our Homeland A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

A Crime against the Republic

By Madi Jobarteh



The illegal arrest and unlawful detention of Nenneh Freda Gomez and Lamin Sey is not about them alone. It is about the very sovereignty of each and every citizen. It is about the very purpose of the Republic in which the State derives its authority and legitimacy and power from the people for only one purpose: to protect the rights and fulfill the needs of citizens. No more. No less.



Hence in this Republic the State is given the authority to make and enforce those laws in line with the will and rights of citizens. The State is further empowered with resources from the citizens to enable it to execute its functions of rights protection and service delivery. The State therefore is a rights protector and a service provider! No more. No less.



From that perspective, it is therefore an aberration to have the State damage citizen rights and fail to deliver services. This is because citizens have already and are paying for these functions of the State, after having given them the mandate which comes in the form of power, authority and legitimacy. It is that mandate that also imposes obligations on the State to protect and to provide.



What is happening to Nenneh and Lamin therefore is the State failing to uphold their obligations as per the mandate given them to protect and to provide. One of those obligations is for the organs of the State to respect, uphold and execute court judgements. Court judgements are tools and vehicles to protect rights and provide services, and to maintain law and order hence restrain both the State and citizens from taking the law into their own hands.



Instead, what the IGP Abdoulie Sanyang has done in this case is to take the law into his own hands by flouting court judgements which is a crime as contempt of court. IGP Sanyang is emboldened in this crime by the Attorney General Dawda Jallow, who as legal adviser and the Chief Law Enforcer of the Republic should have told IGP Abdoulie Sanyang to release Nenneh and Lamin, and rather enforce the court judgements in this case.



AG Jallow should go further to advise President Adama Barrow that the Government has no power to seize a private property. He should have advised Barrow that there are land laws which give power to the Government to take any leased land provided it makes sure it also provides the right compensation to the owner.



Hence if the Government truly needs the Global HOMM property, all that the Government could do is to notify the organization of Government’s intention to take the land so that a proper compensation is provided to them. Similarly, the Government could decide to buy or ask for donation of part or whole of the land to the Government.



Therefore, what is happening to Nenneh and Lamin is beyond these two people. The fact is that it is our Government that is acting contrary to the very foundation and purpose of this Republic as a democracy guided by good governance principles based on the sovereignty and rights of citizens. A Government that undermines republican values and standards is a rogue government. Republican values and standards are rooted in the human rights and dignity of citizens protected by law and the rule of law.



Therefore it must be clear to all citizens that a heinous crime against the Republic is therefore being committed by the President Adama Barrow, AG Dawda A. Jallow, and IGP Abdoulie Sanyang. Today or tomorrow they must face accountability for this crime and be punished accordingly. I wish to therefore put the State House of The Gambia on notice and the Ministry Justice to this travesty.



I wish to put on notice the National Human Rights Commission, The Gambia as well as the National Assembly of The Gambia to this high crime against the Republic and gross violation of the human rights of citizens.



All citizens must protest this travesty of justice and the bastardization of the Republic by a bunch of unconscionable elected and appointed public officials for their own selfish interests. All citizens must rise up to challenge the Government and defend the Republic by standing against abuse of power and disregard of the law! This is the high crime that Pres. Adama Barrow and AG Dawda Jallow and IGP Abdoulie Sanyang are currently committing. They are threatening the existence, survival, peace and stability of the Republic! That is a crime against the Republic and tantamount to treason!



For The Gambia Our Homeland A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

PRESS RELEASE

Gov't Says Jammeh Illegally Issued Land To Global Hearts Of Medical Mission

Kerrfatou: Nov 22, 2021



By Buba Gagigo



https://www.kerrfatou.com/govt-says-jammeh-illegally-issued-land-to-global-hearts-of-medical-mission



In a statement, the Attorney General’s Chambers and The Ministry Of Justice has said that former president Yahya Jammeh issued to Global Hearts of Medical Mission (GHoMM) the property in Bijilo without following due process.



The full statement reads: “The uproar that followed the arrest of Ms Neneh Freda Gomez on suspicion of obstruction and idle and disorderly conduct has necessitated the release of this statement. As stated in our previous statement, the lack of an elaborate response by this office has been as a result of the pendency of this matter before the Courts. This silence on our part has led to the propagation of blatant falsehoods in an attempt to influence public opinion. The facts of this matter are as follows:



“1. In 2007 a Korean-American Christian medical missionary organisation known as Global Hearts of Medical Mission made an elaborate presentation to former President Jammeh on the establishment of a state of the art medical facility to deliver free medical services to underprivileged members of the public. Following this presentation, without following due process and contrary to law, former President Jammeh gave an executive directive for a lease to be issued to the said organisation within the Tourism Development Area (TDA), an area reserved for tourism-related facilities. Furthermore, former President Jammeh gave an executive directive for the organisation to be promptly issued with an NGO certificate even though the law requires operation for two years before the issuance of an NGO certificate.



“2. In 2007 Global Hearts of Medical Mission set up its operations at the property in question and provided medical services to the public until they were expelled by former President Jammeh in 2010, on allegations of their failure to provide free medical services as promised. Following this, the former President illegally converted the property into a base for the “Green Boys”.



“3.Upon assumption of office in 2017, the Government dispatched a high-level delegation which included 2 Cabinet Ministers and the Director of Health to meet with the head of the Global Hearts of Medical Mission in the United States and invite them to return to The Gambia to continue their work of providing charitable medical services as per their initial proposal. The Government however informed the organisation that the land previously allocated to them was not properly allocated as it was within the area reserved for tourism development facilities. The Government, therefore, informed them that they will be allocated another parcel of land in an area suitable for the establishment of a charitable hospital for the provision of free medical services for the less privileged.



“4. Global Hearts of Medical Mission denied all attempts by the Government to allocate them with an alternative piece of land and insisted on keeping the mostly vacant parcel of land measuring 9 hectares within the TDA. At the time, the Government was in the early stages of planning for the hosting of the upcoming OIC summit and required land to build executive lodging facilities for the Heads of State and Government who will be participating in the said summit. The area in question was deemed to be the most suitable land for the development and importantly it was consistent with its lawful status as TDA land.



“5. According to law, all state land is vested with the Government for management in the public interest. Accordingly, all leaseholders are tenants of the state who may not be dispossessed of the land unless due process is followed. The Land Acquisition Act permits the state to compulsorily acquire any state land from a leaseholder as far as such land is acquired for a public purpose and the leaseholder is compensated.



“6. A complaint was filed on the 20th of March 2019 by “Home of Medical Mission” at the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court for possession of the land in question. In light of the Government’s intention to follow the process of compulsory acquisition, the Government conceded to the claim with the clear intention of pursuing the compulsory acquisition route.



“7. Following the Magistrate Court judgement which for purposes of clarity was not on the merits but rather as a result of a technical concession by the State, the Department of Lands initiated the process of compulsory acquisition on the 20 of March 2020. In line with the law, the Government still maintained its desire to adequately compensate the claimants but the claimants rebuffed all approaches from the Government.



“8. Following this, Home of Medical Mission made another application before the High Court on the 26th of May 2020 challenging the compulsory acquisition of the property, based on a gazetting step that was inadvertently skipped by the state in the course of the acquisition process. In this matter, the court made it very clear that a declaration of title was no bar to the state initiating and completing the acquisition process in line with the Land Acquisition Act. The State again made a technical concession with the intention of properly complying with the process laid out in the Lands Acquisition Act, contained in the judgement of 29thJune 2020.



“9. It will be recalled that all the suits were initiated in the name of Home of Medical Mission, the same name that was on the lease issued under executive directive by former President Jammeh. In an attempt to settle the cost order in that matter, it became apparent that there was no organisation existing by the name of Home of Medical Mission. A thorough search at the Companies Registry revealed that Home of Medical Mission has never been incorporated in The Gambia or anywhere for that matter contrary to the representations made by Ms Gomez in her affidavit. Because the judgement was in favour of “Home of Medical Mission” which does not exist, it was and remains unenforceable.



“10.This discovery revealed that the Claimants intentionally misled the Courts and the Government by bringing a suit on behalf of an organisation that does not exist, and cannot sue or hold title to land. The Government requested the Claimants to provide evidence of their existence as a legal entity but until now they have been unable to do so. It is important to state again that it was the current Government that invited the claimants back to The Gambia after their faith believing the Home of Medical Mission was a legal entity. The law is very clear on this, a non-legal entity cannot own land. Similarly, a non-existing entity cannot sue or be sued as no judgement can be enforced against or in its favour.



“11. At the time, the claimants had an application before the High Court for an order of mandamus to compel the lGP to vacate the land in question. In light of the discovery, the state made an application to dismiss the application on the grounds that the Plaintiff does not exist. There is no existing law or scenario that will permit a non-existing entity to initiate and maintain a lawsuit. On the day the matter was set for hearing. fearing a ruling on their non-existence, the Claimants Surprisingly Withdrew their claim.



“12. Following the Claimants’ surprise withdrawal of their application, the state applied to set aside the High Court’s judgement dated 29 June 2020 on the grounds that the judgement was fraudulently obtained and the Claimants do not exist. This application is scheduled to be heard on the 2 of December 2021 and we are confident that this will lay bare the deception that has been perpetrated by the claimants. This follows a trend of individuals applying for allocations under the guise of implementing public interest projects and then turning around to utilise these lands for-profit-making ventures.



“13.As things stand there is no entity in existence by the name of Home of Medical Mission. Ms Gomez cannot, therefore, be said to represent an organisation that does not exist. Similarly, the land in question has never been held by Global Hearts of Medical Mission, which Ms Gomez purports to represent. As such all previous judgements are unenforceable as there is no beneficiary in existence.



“14. It is interesting to note that the original proposal made by Global Heats of Medical Mission to former President Jammeh was tor a charity hospital. The constant persistence by Ms Gomez to try to bend the law and mislead the public is non-surprising given credible reports that Ms Gomez is in discussions with several investors to develop a private for-profit hospital and hotel on the land which is valued at millions of dollars. This is immoral, deceptive, and constitutes an attempt at unjust enrichment by Ms Gomez and her associates at the expense of the Gambian public.



“15. The Government through the OIC issued a public call for proposals and following a transparent process has entered into a joint venture to build and operate a 5-star resort that will host the Heads of State during the OIC summit. This development which will be rightfully situated in the TDA will create thousands of jobs in the tourism sector and will form a key part of the Government’s plans to make the Gambia a high-value year-round tourist destination.



“16. Despite everything, the Government is and has always been willing to work with Global Hearts of Medical Mission to lawfully allocate them with a sufficient expanse of land in an area suitable for the seeing up of a charitable hospital as far as they comply with their original proposal to build a charitable health facility could utilise in furthering this deception. We have full trust in our law enforcement and judicial institutions and a ruling by the court on a previous arrest is in no way a bar to the police doing their job on a subsequent suspected offence. The Police have been deployed to provide security at the property.



“17. Ms Gomez has for months now embarked on a campaign of public deception and has intentionally provoked law enforcement to elicit a reaction which she could utilise in furthering this deception. We have full trust in our law enforcement and judicial institutions and a ruling by the court on a previous arrest is in no way a bar to the police doing their job on a subsequent suspected offence. The Police have been deployed to provide security at the property which has since been allocated by the state to a Public Private Partnership company, for the purpose of constructing the OIC 5-star resort.



“18. It is undisputed that Global Hearts of Medical Mission, which Ms Gomez purports to represent, does not and has never held title to the land in question. We challenge Ms Gomez to produce any evidence to the contrary. We are resolute in our position and are confident that after the hearing on the 2d of December this matter will be resolved once and for all.



“19. We wish to assure the general public of our commitment to Human Rights and the Rule of Law. We have confidence in our judicial system and to date have not disregarded any of the Court’s orders. We believe the Judiciary is adequately placed to deal with all issues at stake in this matter and the Complainants ought to know that disputes are not resolved through Social Media.



“20.All statements characterising her arrest on Friday 19th November 2021 as arbitrary are premature, biased and made without due recourse to the state’s position on this matter. We urge members of the public, institutions and civil society to refrain from making conducive statements on these events without proper consultations or verification,” it ends.



Gainako FACTCHECK: MoJ Statement on Dispute over former Anti-Crime Premises at Bijilo



https://gainako.com/factcheck-moj-statement-on-dispute-over-former-anti-crime-premises-at-bijilo/





The Position of Conscientious Citizens on the Global HOMM Issue

By Madi Jobarteh



To get to the point, the concern of conscientious citizens like myself and civil society in general is to make sure that the rule of law is followed in the Gambia at all times. In this regard, the Government bears primary duty to follow the due process which is necessary to restraint the power of the State not to harm citizens and their property and entities. Therefore, the involvement and interest of conscientious citizens and civil society at large in this matter is to protect the rule of law.



Conscientious citizens are not in this matter to defend Global HOMM or Nenneh Freda Gomez personally. I would assume Global HOMM and Nenneh are capable of defending themselves through due process. Hence the press release from the Ministry of Justice must be understood in its proper context so that citizens are not misled while injustice is allowed to perpetuate.



The matter that concerns conscientious citizens is that the courts of the Gambia, at the magistrate and high court levels, had ruled that Global HOMM should be given possession of the property they claim. The high court went further to give authority to the Sheriff’s division to execute the decision.



Therefore, the Government of the Gambia is bound by law to respect and uphold these court judgements even if it wishes to challenge them. Until their application against these judgments are decided in their favour, the existing judgments stand and must be respected by all and sundry including the Government.



Therefore, the entire narrative provided by the Ministry of Justice about the legality or criminality or otherwise of Global HOMM and Nenneh Fred Gomez is immaterial since social media is not a court nor is a press release a court judgment. The Ministry has the right to present what it considers to be evidence or truth to the court in fighting its battle.



Thus, for us the conscientious citizens, what we have seen is the due process unfolding from Point A to Point Z that has led to the conclusion that the said land should be possessed by this NGO. The rulings never said the land should be denied or taken away from Global HOMM. I am sure if this was the ruling, we would not be in this predicament right now.



Thus, let the Ministry of Justice take its fight to the courts and seek what it wishes to seek. But until the court rules otherwise, all conscientious citizens must stand up to demand that the Gambia Government respect the prevailing court judgements which is to allow Global HOMM acquire their property hence allow their officials such as Nenneh access and use their property as they wish. This is the language of the law and justice. Anything contrary to this would tantamount to contempt of court, abuse of power and violation of human rights.



We do not need the Attorney General to pontificate about his Ministry’s convictions and intentions. Rather we need the Minister of Justice to demonstrate that commitment by submitting his Ministry and the entire Government to the rule of law. No more. No less.



I could highlight lot of issues raised in this press release that are very concerning. But I will not, because I am not the defender of neither Global HOMM nor Nenneh. I am a defender of the rule of law and human rights hence hold the Government accountable for that matter. Therefore, as citizens let us distinguish the grain from the chaff so that we remain focused in protecting what is right.



