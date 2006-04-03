Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Media Release

President Barrow Effects Changes in Cabinet



President Barrow Effects Changes in Cabinet



State House, Banjul, 10th September 2025: His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting in accordance with sections 71 (1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has, with immediate effect, reassigned Honourable Baboucar Ousmaila Joof, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment to the Ministry of Defence.



In the same vein, President Barrow has appointed Mr. Modou Ceesay, Auditor General as Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.



In a related development, Mr. Cherno Amadou Sowe, Director of Internal Audit is appointed as Auditor General and Mr. Masireh K. Drammeh Acting Director of Internal Audit.





Denmark

Auditor General Modou Ceesay Declines Cabinet Appointment, Reaffirms Commitment to Oversight Role



Gambiaj.com - (Banjul, The Gambia) – Auditor General Modou Ceesay has turned down his appointment as Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment, reaffirming his commitment to continue leading the National Audit Office (NAO).



In a statement issued Thursday, Ceesay confirmed that he had “officially responded and respectfully declined” the offer from the Office of the President. The announcement came just hours after President Adama Barrow’s minor cabinet reshuffle, which sought to bring new leadership into key ministries and oversight institutions.



Ceesay said his decision was guided by his dedication to serving as Auditor General, a constitutional role that places him at the center of public sector auditing and financial accountability.



He stressed his commitment to “diligently executing the functions conferred on him by the Constitution of The Gambia, to improve the lives of citizens through public sector auditing.”



He further appealed for support from stakeholders in strengthening the country’s public financial management system, describing collective efforts as crucial to achieving better transparency and accountability... Full Story Here:



Denmark

Abuse of Office: Unconstitutional Removal of the Auditor General!

By Ndey Jobarteh

By Ndey Jobarteh



President Barrow’s attempt at removing the Auditor General from office under the blatant disguise of a move to a Ministerial portfolio is ILLEGAL and UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

The 1997 Constitution is very clear:



Section 159: The Auditor General

159(1): There shall be an Auditor General of the public accounts of The Gambia who shall be appointed by the President after consultation with the Public Service Commission.



159(2): The Auditor General shall not be removed from office except for inability to perform the functions of his or her office (whether from infirmity of body or mind or any other cause) or for misbehavior, and shall not be removed save in accordance with the provisions of this section.



159(3): The Auditor General may be removed from office by the President only after the question of his or her removal has been referred to a tribunal appointed by the President and the tribunal has recommended his or her removal.



In addition to the above there is The National Audit Office Act, 2015 – Section 5(1): “The Auditor General shall hold office for a term not exceeding nine years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.”



National Audit Office Act, 2015 – Section 5(6): “The Auditor General shall not be removed from office except for inability to perform the functions of his or her office, misbehaviour, or incompetence — and removal shall follow the procedures laid out under this Act.”



The Auditor General can only be removed for incapacity, incompetence or misbehavior.



Even then, as per the Act the President must set up an independent tribunal to investigate and recommend removal.



The President for what ever reason cannot remove the Auditor General at whim.



In bypassing due process, President Barrow has:



Violated the Constitution!!



Undermined the independence of the National Audit Office.



Attacked accountability and strengthened corruption.



This is not just bad Governance, this is abuse of power laced with total disregard for the Constitution and an Act of Parliament. We must collectively reject this blatant abuse of power and demand the reinstatement of the Auditor General in line with the Constitution.



Mr President, you cannot violate the Constitution and not risk impeachment.

Mr President these reckless actions are a recipe for impeachment. Actions have consequencies.



The Gambia National Assembly



Attorney General's Chambers & Ministry of Justice ,the Gambia



National Human Rights Commission, The Gambia



Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice





Denmark

Importance and Protection of Independent Bodies in Democracy: Risks and Challenges for The Gambia

By Madi Jobarteh



By Madi Jobarteh



Independent bodies such as the Judiciary, electoral commissions, anti-corruption agencies, human rights commissions, procurement oversight bodies, and ombuds offices are critical pillars of democratic governance. They serve to uphold checks and balances, prevent abuse of power, safeguard citizens’ rights, ensure government accountability, and sustain public trust. In The Gambia, the removal of dictatorship and the ushering in of democratic dispensation in 2017 brought hope for strengthened institutions. However, that hope is fragile unless we protect these institutions from erosion, political interference, or capture.



The independent institutions of the country are the Judiciary, NAO, PURA, FSQA, GCCPC, IEC, Ombudsman, NCCE, FIU, GRA, GPPA, NHRC and the Information Commission, among others.



Independent bodies matter. They matter because they limit excessive concentration of power. They act as counterweights to the Executive and Legislature, ensuring that actions by those in power are subject to oversight. When independent bodies function properly, government actors can be held accountable for misconduct, corruption, neglect, or abuse of power. This helps deter wrongdoing and promotes good governance. Independent bodies are the guardians of civil and political rights such as freedom of expression, assembly, due process, fair trial, free and fair elections, non#8208;discrimination. Without independent bodies, rights are exposed to violation.



Citizens are more likely to respect laws, pay taxes, and participate in elections, if they believe institutions serve the public interest rather than private or political interests. Transitions to democracy are often fragile but independent institutions help ensure that democratic gains are not reversed or hollowed out over time.



Based on recent developments, there are several threats and obstacles to the independence of key democratic institutions of the country which must concern all citizens. For example, we have seen how through amendments, exemptions, or legal loopholes, the Executive and the Legislature reduce the oversight powers of institutions. We saw this happen last year when the National Assembly approved procurement exemptions granted to nine institutions, including the IEC.



While the Gambia has several independent bodies, it is sad to note that all of them are severely constrained by law in performing their functions more effectively. This is because the laws establishing these bodies usually deny them prosecutorial or enforcement powers or place them under the control and direction of ministers, among other barriers. Even when they are protected by law, the Executive willfully violates, interferes, or undermines them, including disregarding the recommendations of these independent bodies with impunity.



The current case of the National Audit Office is the new low. We know that the Executive does not only ignore and suppress audit reports but has now gone further to use force and violence to unconstitutionally remove the Auditor General. The health and security of public funds lie with the Auditor General. Hence anyone who interferes with, controls, directs or removes the Auditor General illegally, then such a person or authority is practically removing all the fences and breaking all the locks to public funds.



Independent bodies are not luxuries; they are foundational to democracy. Without their protection and strengthening, democratic gains can be reversed, and citizens’ rights compromised. Therefore, I call on all citizens, civil society organizations, and political parties as well as the media to be vigilant and stand up to demand the reinstatement of the Auditor General with immediate effect, and perpetrators punished severely.



Defend the Auditor General Modou Ceesay. This is a Coup. Stand against Executive Overreach!



For The Gambia Our Homeland





Denmark

Auditor General Modou Ceesay has alleged that his recent promotion to Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment was a government tactic aimed at removing him from office.



Speaking to the media after consulting with his lawyer, Ceesay expressed disappointment over the government’s decision, which he described as a deliberate move to sideline him rather than a genuine elevation.

“We are quite disappointed. I think it has shown the intentions that were harbored that were not coming out clearly in the assertion that was being made that they wanted me to be promoted and take a higher position,” he said. “I think we have seen that they are not really interested in a promotion; rather, it was more of how do you get Modou Ceesay out of the office of the auditor general.”

Ceesay described the development as “unfortunate” for democracy, accountability, and the rule of law, warning that it undermines the independence of his office.



His removal has sparked growing concerns among observers about government interference in oversight institutions and the erosion of institutional checks and balances.



Source: Kerr Fatou





Denmark

Halifa Sallah's open letter to President Barrow on the issue of the Auditor General.



“Mr President, I have decided to write this open letter to you so that the whole nation will bear witness that those who should speak have spoken at the right time to prevent the integrity of our national institutions from being imperilled.



You would agree with me, without any fear of being accused of subduing to any predilection, that the president of a country whose government speaks the language of integrity must never conduct himself or herself in a manner which brings or is likely to bring his or her office into contempt or disrepute. This is a fundamental principle of good governance that entertains no prevarication.

Duty has now called for all Gambians to defend what is reasonable and justifiable in a democratic society and you should not be found wanting in providing the appropriate remedy in respect for the letter and spirit of the Constitution.



Mr President the Office of Auditor General provides the guards and fences to ensure that funds from the consolidated fund are withdrawn and spent in a lawful manner and that all public assets are properly managed and secured.



This is why Section 160 Subsection (7) of the Constitution asserts:

“In the exercise of his or her functions under this Constitution or any other law, the Auditor General shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.”



The Office of Auditor General should be protected from the encroachment that happened on 15th September, 2025. What happened is unreasonable and unjustifiable in any democratic society.



Both the state and Mr Ceesay’s legal counsel have informed the public that he has been occupying the office of Auditor General based on integrity and competence. The state further asserts that he was appointed as minister because of his competence. The evidence that no one is disputing is that he has humbly declined the offer of appointment as minister.



Allow me to put the irrefutable facts in evidence.

Mr President, Section 158 of the Constitution states in subsection (3):

“Before assuming the functions of his or her office, the Auditor-General shall take and subscribe the prescribed oaths.”



According to your own terms and condition, Mr Ceesay has been appointed Auditor General. He has subscribed to the prescribed oath. He therefore remains in the office of Auditor General until he vacates the office as dictated by the Constitution.



The question now arises:

When does the Auditor General vacate his or her Office?



According to subsection (4),“Subject to the other provisions of this section, a person holding the office of Auditor-General shall vacate his or her office when he or she attains the compulsory retirement age or upon the termination of his or her appointment by the President.”



Furthermore, subsection (5) stipulates:



“A person holding the office of Auditor-General may be removed from office only for inability to perform the functions of his or her office (whether from infirmity of mind or body or from any other cause) or for misbehaviour or incompetence.



”Mr Ceesay has not reached retirement age.

His services has not been terminated by the President. He is not removed for misbehaviour or incompetence. In fact, because of his competence, he is appointed to the rank of Minister.



If he declines the offer before a swearing ceremony conducted to ensure assumption of office, the substantive holder who has not vacated his office to leave it vacant should remain in his post without any wrangling, unless there is another motive that is yet to be revealed”



Source: Foroyaa





Denmark

11798 Posts Posted - 16 Sep 2025 : 20:15:58



On the 10th September 2025, a government press release announced the appointment of Mr. Ceesay as Minister of Trade, Industry, and Employment. A subsequent statement on 11th September 2025 indicated that Mr. Ceesay declined this appointment. In another release, the government announced Mr. Amadou Cherno Sowe’s appointment as Auditor General. On Monday, 15th September 2025, the police forcefully removed Mr. Ceesay from the premises of the National Audit Office (NAO).



In this case, in the absence of a letter of resignation from Mr. Ceesay or his lawful termination, the GBA is of the view that the position of Auditor General could not have been vacant for him to be replaced. So, the steps taken thus far in removing him from office, therefore, are not in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution of The Gambia, 1997, and the National Audit Office Act, 2015. The purported appointment of another person to this officetherefore, is ill-advised, and the actions of security forces who physically extracted Mr. Ceesay from the NAO building, deeply troubling.



The GBA reminds that the Office of the Auditor General is established under section 158 of the 1997 Constitution, the Supreme law of the Land. Given the enormous responsibility of ensuring transparency, probity and accountability in the management of public finances, coupled with the need tosafeguard the absolute independence of the office, section 160(7) of the Constitution expressly provides that “in the exercise of his or her functions under this Constitution or any law, the Auditor General shall not be subject to the direction and control of any other person.”



Furthermore, while the President of the Republic is vested with the authority to appoint the Auditor General, the power to remove him/her is strictly circumscribed by law. Section 158(5) of the Constitution and section 16(4)(5)(6)(7) of the National Audit Office Act, 2015, prescribe the specific grounds and procedures for removal of the Auditor General from office. Any action outside the limits of this framework, therefore, is inconsistent with the Constitution and the National Audit Office Act and a violation of the Constitution. The manner of Mr. Ceesay’s removal from office and the uncompromising insistence on replacing him is viewed as the form of interference that the constitution and statute seek to expressly prevent. The public must have faith and confidence in this important oversight institution to discharge its functions independently and faithfully in accordance with its mandate as prescribed by the Constitution.



Any action by the Executive that interferes with its independence will diminish its ability to discharge its constitutionally mandated role.



Accordingly, the GBA unequivocally calls on the Executive to ensure compliance with the law and allow Mr. Ceesay to resume his work without delay, let or hindrance.



The GBA strongly urges that this matter be resolved with the extreme urgency it deserves, due to its seriousness, as well as the unintended consequences on the overall reputation of the State in combating corruption and promoting good governance.



Signed by the President of the Gambia Bar Association



Denmark

NAMs condemn removal of auditor general

The Standard: September 18, 2025

By Tabora Bojang

The Standard: September 18, 2025



By Tabora Bojang

https://standard.gm/nams-condemn-removal-of-auditor-general



During a heated debate in the National Assembly on the forceful removal of Auditor General Modou Ceesay yesterday, a large number of Members across the political divide expressed dissatisfaction with the forceful removal of Mr Ceesay on Monday.



One of the loudest voices was the opposition UDP Banjul North Member Modou Lamin Bah, who tried to persuade his colleagues to suspend all business until Mr Ceesay is returned to his office.



In his contribution on the matter, Bah also said the country cannot be run on sentiments. “What is happening before us is totally unacceptable. The forceful removal of the auditor general from office by the Inspector General of Police and his men is not correct and it violates and compromises the independence of the National Audit Office. If we are very serious as a parliament, we must cease business right now. We should not be working as parliamentarians because the most important office in this country is being seized by the president and we cannot be here talking as if we don’t know what is happening.

Let us not be hypocrites. Let us be responsible people. We are the representatives of the people,” Bah told his colleagues.



He also condemned the arrest of members of anti –corruption protest group GALA, accusing the police of highhandedness by releasing tear gas and bundling arrestees into the back of Pick-up cars.



Another Member, Yaya Sanyang of Latrikunda, also of the UDP, said the president has violated the constitution more than 20 times. “I urge members of this Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against him if he did not reverse this decision on the auditor general immediately,” the ever outspoken NAM said.



Another UDP NAM Sulayman Saho of Central Badibbu, described AG Ceesay’s removal as an “abuse of office and authority” by the president.



The Independent Janjangbureh lawmaker Omar Jammeh echoed similar sentiments charging that the president was wrong to act in the way he did. “The police should have no business going to the NAO. You cannot intimidate our independent institutions by using force to remove officials. The office of the AG is doing his work and it seems the executive is not comfortable because there are a lot of corruption cases exposed by the audit,” Jammeh said.



The NRP Member for Upper Saloum Alagie Mbow, condemned the removal, saying the constitution explicitly protects the office of the auditor general from executive interference and that the office is not synonymous with redeployments or otherwise.



The APRC No To Alliance Member for Foni Kansala Almamy Gibba, who tabled the motion, charged that the president’s actions undermined the independence of the NAO and weakened “our democratic institutions.” “This is a moment for parliament to demonstrate courage, foresight and unwavering commitment to the principle of good governance and assure Gambians that this Assembly remains a guardian to their rights and freedom.



Denmark

Fired Auditor General Statement Says President Barrow Told Him Audit Would Affect His Presidential Bid

By Kexx News



By Kexx News



Former Auditor General Modou Ceesay, in his statement of claim, asserts that the President instructed him to halt the audit of the Ministry of Lands and to delay or stop the auditing of GRA, as well as the special audit of NFSPMC and GRA, which would impact his election bids.



Modou Ceesay, the former Auditor General, has filed a "Writ to Invoke Original Jurisdiction" against the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police (IGP). He alleges that his forceful removal from office was unconstitutional and occurred only after he refused a ministerial post and resisted presidential pressure to halt or delay state audits.



The lawsuit, filed at the Supreme Court, seeks a declaration that his eviction from the National Audit Office on the 15th September 2025, by the Gambia Police Force, violated the 1997 Constitution, which governs the independence and removal of the Auditor General.



According to the Statement of Case, Modou Ceesay said the events leading to his removal stem directly from his efforts to carry out statutory audits.



The statement claims that Modou Ceesay, a Gambian national and public servant, was appointed Auditor General by President Adama Barrow in November 2022, following consultation with the Public Service Commission, as provided under Section 158 of the 1997 Constitution.



The Constitution allows the President to remove an Auditor General only for inability to perform the functions of the office, due to infirmity of mind or body, misbehaviour, or incompetence. The National Audit Office Act, 2015, also mandates that due process be followed in any removal under Section 16.



In his lawsuit, Modou Ceesay's statement outlines a series of events leading to his removal. Upon his return to the audit process between 2023 and 2024, as Auditor General, he initiated multiple audits, including special audits of the National Food Security and Processing and Marketing Company (NFSPMC), compliance audits of lands, and tax revenue audits.



During the NFSPMC and land audits, he received repeated invitations from the President, who expressed concern about the timing of the audits and their potential impact on the President’s election bid.



Modou Ceesay's statement further claims the Forensic Audit Unit faced obstacles from NFSPMC management, who raised complaints directly with the President. On several occasions, he was summoned to the State House, where the President personally urged him to stop or delay the audits.



The statement also highlights a concerning pattern regarding the statutory audit of the Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) by PKF Audit Firm.



The statement alleged that Modou Ceesay was summoned to a meeting with the President, Chief of Staff, and the Governor and First Deputy Governor of the CBG. The meeting addressed delays in remitting approximately 1.2 billion Dalasis to the Government, which the CBG attributed to the Auditor General’s requests for clarifications from auditors employed through the National Audit Office’s Outsource Committee.



In addition to the CBG issue, Modou Ceesay's statement highlights the difficulties faced in auditing tax revenue, which is necessary for finalising the Government's accounts for 2021, 2022, and 2023.



He sent a formal request to both the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and the private concessionaire managing digital revenue systems, asking for "copies or extracts from their database backups,".



The statement further asserts that both parties have deliberately refused to comply with the request, citing their own justifications, which were not made in accordance with section 14(c) of the National Audit Office Act 2015.



The statement also alleges that President Adama Barrow appeared to be echoing the justifications given by the GRA and the concessionaire for refusing to release the data.



On 24 August 2025, the President summoned Ceesay to State House, in the presence of the Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Cabinet, and urged him to halt the Ministry of Lands audit and either stop or delay audits of GRA and NFSPMC.



Despite the pressures, he finalised the audits of the Government of The Gambia for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 for tabling before the National Assembly.



On 10 September 2025 at 12:37, he received a message from his personal assistant that he had been requested to go to the State House again. Upon arrival, he was escorted by the protocol to the President. After exchanging pleasantries, the President thanked him for the good work he had been doing since he assumed the office of Auditor General and handed a sealed envelope to him appointing him as Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, and Employment, citing a cabinet reshuffle.



He thanked the President and promised to get back to him after arriving back in his office around 2:30 to 3:00 pm. After reviewing the content of the envelope, he called the Chief of Protocol requesting another audience with the President. The Chief of Protocol asked the Plaintiff to make his way to the State House before 4:30pm.



Upon returning to the State House and communicating his decision, the President insisted that he accept the appointment, stating that a replacement had already been named and that the appointment had been published in the media. He continued to decline, emphasising that the ministerial position did not fit with his professional expertise.



The statement further stated that he left the State House after those exchanges with the President, and on his way back to his office, started receiving compliments and congratulatory messages as Minister of Trade.



Upon arrival at his office around 5:30 pm, he formally drafted a letter declining the ministerial position. Later that evening, he received visits from the Chief of Staff and an Honourable Member of the National Assembly of Sabach Sanjal, reportedly sent by the President to beg him to accept the position. He reassured them he would respond the following morning and he never accepted the ministerial role, either verbally or in writing.



On 11 September, he communicated his rejection through a formal letter delivered by his Personal Assistant and messenger, copying the Secretary to the Cabinet, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, and the Permanent Secretary of the Personnel Management Office.



Despite his rejection, on the same day, Cherno Amadou Sowe visited his office claiming to assume the role of Auditor General, advising him to seek guidance from relevant authorities. However, while continuing to perform his duties as Auditor General, on Friday, 12th, in the evening, he received multiple calls and visits from elders, Imams, relatives, and high-profile individuals urging him to reconsider the ministerial appointment. He remained steadfast in declining the role.



Furthermore, the statement indicates that Modou Ceesay also received information that, should he refuse to accept the ministerial position, he would be forcefully removed from his office on Monday.



On 15 September 2025, he was forcefully removed from his office at the National Audit Office by the Gambia Police Force on instructions from the President and the IGP. He was replaced by Cherno Amadou Sowe as Auditor General, with Masireh K. Drammeh appointed Acting Director of Internal Audit.



