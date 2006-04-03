Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

12057 Posts Posted - 04 Aug 2020 : 10:01:31



https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=16166





https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=16740



https://standard.gm/brikama-market-gutted-by-fire-again/





By Bruce Asemota August 3, 2020



A fire outbreak at the Brikama central market yesterday destroyed about 47 shops or canteens dealing in cooking utensils, second hand clothing, plastics, food, tailoring and some warehouses for petty traders.



According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 5:30 am on Sunday.

It has not yet been officially explained how it started but people familiar with the area said it might have been caused by an electric spark from a nearby pole which often sparks fire intermittently whenever there are heavy winds in the area.



The chief executive officer, Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga disclosed that the multi-sector committee which was set up to investigate the earlier fire incident in May has been tasked to investigate this particular one too and come up with recommendations to avoid a recurrence.



He appealed to individuals, government and philanthropists to come to the aid of the victims.

“Whilst we continue to investigate the cause of the fire, we wish to assure that we are in solidarity with them [victims] in this difficult period,” he concluded.





https://www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/find-an-electrician/building-regulations/england/





Causes of fires in ENGLAND and WALES (Parts of the UK ) have been a big problem for politicians for a long time UNTIL in 2013 when Part P of the building regulations came into force,have a read of the link below.

https://foroyaa.net/pura-trains-staff-on-fire-safety-prevention-

EDITORIAL



By: Kebba AF Touray on May 30, 2022



The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) in partnership with the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services has on Wednesday 26th May, 2022 concluded two-day training on fire safety and the operation of fire extinguishers for the newly recruited Petroleum Inspectors of the Authority.



The training which commenced on Tuesday is intended to equip the Petroleum Inspectors with the requisite knowledge and technical know-how in putting out fire and fire-related issues.



The training also aims to enhance regulatory capacity in aspects of inspection and monitoring across the country.



Speaking at the training session at PURA Headquarters, Mr. Malamin Darboe, Director of HR at PURA implored the participants to take the training seriously and drive maximum value from the presentations.



According to him, the training was necessitated due to the proliferation of petrol stations in the country, which made it prudent to train PURA inspectors in the areas of fire safety.



“You will eventually be equipped and be able to work diligently in your field. To save life and property is critical to your job as Petroleum Inspectors,” Darboe stated.



He also thanked the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services for a long-standing partnership PURA continues to enjoy over the years.



https://trumpet.gm/pandemonium-at-gach-building-housing-ministry-of-children-gender-and-social-welfare/

By: Fabakary B. Ceesay on JUNE 16th 2022





(Minister Fatou Kinteh Sanyang)



Eye Witness information gathered by Trumpet Newspaper has it that two persons were injured when two electricity meters at the GACH Fatou Golden Plaza Building housing the Ministry of Children, Gender and Social Welfare caught fire and burnt to ashes causing pandemonium and rendering the entire Ministry handicapped.



The said two incidents happened on Tuesday 7th and Friday 10th June 2022, respectively, during working hours when the two meters caught fire. The staffs of the Ministry were seen running helter shelter for their lives. The said building according to sources does not have an emergency exit doors for incidents like such causing scrambling at the only entry and exit door.

(GACH CEO Jawara)



The first meter that caught fire was the one supplying power to the Department of the Children affairs and on Friday the Minister’s own office meter also caught fire at the time Minister Fatou Kinteh Sanyang was arriving at work. It was also said that both the Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretary were arriving at work when they found their staff outside in a panic mood.



One of sources said, “Since last week there is no work taking place at the Ministry, all we do is sit and idle in and out of the office without electricity to do our work. We are all frustrated and scare to even enter the building because is not safe if another meter will caught fire. We are lucky that our offices are located at the first floor, if it is at the third floor many people would have been injure or there might be loses of life”.



https://foroyaa.net/fire-consumes-religious-stuff-at-serrekunda-mosque/

By Nelson Manneh on 13Th July



The Councillor of Bartez Ward, Serrekunda, Karim Darboe on Tuesday 12th July 2022 informed this medium of the recent fire incident that ravaged religious materials and partially burnt the Mosque in Serrekunda.



Karim Darboe who was not able to establish the cause of the fire incident said as a councillor he was called and informed that there is a fire incident at the market and when he went there, he met that the fire had caused a lot of damage to the Mosque.



(There is an empty space within the complex of the Mosque and some of the vendors who sell religious stuff around the Mosque normally park their materials there,” he said.



The councillor of Bartez Ward said almost all these materials that were packed by the vendors at the said place were consumed by the fire.



He said this is the first time such has happened. “We have been hearing a lot of fire disasters within Serrekunda market but this type of fire incident has not been registered in my ward. I was surprised to see a Mosque and religious stuff get burned.”



He said that the mosque committee is still investigating the matter.



This reporter visited the Mosque but could not talk to any of the committee members because there was a funeral there at the time.



Maimuna Sanneh one of the vendors who sells beside the Mosque said the fire incident was a surprise to them because this had never happened.



“I have never heard of an incident where a Mosque catches fire. When I was informed, I came and saw what happened,” she said.



This vendor said many holy materials including Quranic books were destroyed by the fire incident.

"NAWEC has a huge role to play as the sole national company responsible for electricity management. A trajectory must be taken as proactivity is a vital way to stop such problems. Such has been happening for too long, and it is high time that NAWEC and other electrical agencies start learning lessons to tackle this menace once and for all."

Come on Nawec NOW is the time for a reassesment of the WHOLE of NAWEC !!!



Come on Nawec NOW is the time for a reassesment of the WHOLE of NAWEC !!!



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/editorial/on-electric-sparks

#Editorial

On electric sparks



Sep 30, 2022, 12:01 PM

It is undisputed that electric sparks are some of the causes of fire outbreaks and infernos, which normally pose devastating risk to lives and properties, especially in urban settlements.



Many Gambian families have long been victims of this calamitous menace, whose costs are always quite expensive to bear.



Fire outbreaks resulting from these electric sparks have posed great threat to both public and private institutions, which makes life quite hard for many.



The Brikama, Basse and parts of the Serrekunda markets have all once been razed down by infernos due to alleged electrical sparks. This had made life difficult and almost unbearable to many people, most of whom were poor and dependent on such markets to earn income for living.



However, such fire incidents have rendered many homeless and increased their desperation as they make life hard and even harder for many. Many of such victims are normally hosted by relatives, while they solicit support from the government when in such situations.



Additionally, the problem of power cuts and inability cannot be excluded when such occurs. It is fundamental to note that when electric spark occurs, it hampers work in both the private sector and public sector, and also interrupts businesses, which poses colossal economic losses to both private businesses and government as well.



Such impediment problems when they occur do not favour any nation with the aspiration to development, especially The Gambia, a developing nation, which is far off the track as far as development is concerned.



Therefore, this menace must be given the due attention and focus it deserves to save the populace from evitable catastrophe. The past devastation must serve as a wake-up call for all Gambians, in particular concerned authorities.



NAWEC as the duty bearer in as much as electricity is concerned, must try to familiarise itself with these problems and try to come up with mechanisms to prevent such occurrences. For individuals and electrical agencies, they also should try to always desist from doing work below standard.



Thus, this calls for more preparedness and a robust planning and mechanisms to stop such from happening or at least be able to fully contain them when they occur with less or no problems caused.



11211 Posts Posted - 02 Oct 2022 : 12:08:08 Electricity companies responsibility stops at the the supply meter. Most of the faults are due to bad wiring by unprofessional so called electricians.



PURA should come up with standards and enforce them.



Of course NAWEC can be blamed for the poor quality of supply because the surges created destroy a lot of components in homes. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/employee-calls-for-help-as-millions-of-dalasi-worth-items-perish-in-factory-fire

Feb 23, 2023, 12:30 PM | Article By: Jankey Ceesay



The Nasser Foam Manufacturing Factory office along Banjul Highway was in the early hours of Tuesday consumed by fire, which destroyed properties worth millions of dalasis.



No casualty was, however, reported.



Speaking to press after the unfortunate incident, Sulayman Marong, a driver and mattress coverer, urged the government to come to their aid.



“I have been working here for over 13 years and I witnessed how helpful the factory has been to not only me but the country at large. The government should intervene and help the management to at least recover little loss.”



The cause of the fire, which started at about 4:00 to 5:00 a.m. could not be immediately established.



Nasser Foam Manufacturing & General Enterprises Gambia Co. Ltd. (NFMGE) is a wholesale and retail foam manufacturing company. The company imports bulk foam sheets which it manufactures locally into bed mattresses, chair seats and other sponge products.



The building was halfway falling due to the fire outbreak.



Momodou Jallow, an employee of the factory, in a statement, said: “On arrival at the above scene of the incident, it was discovered that the fire has gotten out of control.



The stressful Jallow said further: “I was called at 5:00 a.m. to be notified of the incident. We were unable to protect any property as everything was burnt to ashes. This shows how devastating the fire was. It is not only about us but the entire nation.”



Nasser Foam Factory does not only specialise in manufacturing and selling mattresses, they also sell vehicle tyre, engine oil and car batteries, among other vehicular items.

https://foroyaa.net/fire-destroys-16-motel-rooms-in-serrekunda/

By Bubacarr Gaye



February 27, 2023









Sixteen (16) rooms at the Dunya Motel Lodge at Serrekunda Bartez have been destroyed by fire on Thursday, 22February 2023.



Abou Ceesay, a brother to the Manager of the motel said the fire began around 5:30 pm and towards 6 pm. He explained that he was inside the motel when the fire started. He said he called the fire station at Churchill but he was referred to call the Bakau station, who also further referred him to call the Kotu Fire Station.



He detailed the neighbours came with buckets of water trying to extinguish the fire. He said at the time of the arrival of the firefighters the damage was already done.



Ceesay expressed his dissatisfaction with the late arrival of the firefighters saying they arrived after 6 pm and towards 7 pm. He said three (3) fire ambulances came to join them but it was not easy to extinguish the fire. He stated that if the firefighters came on time then the damage wouldn’t have been that huge.



He said the damage done by the fire is huge, adding that he lost money that he saved in his room. He added that the actual cause of the fire remains unknown to them.



Abdou Ceesay said the guests who occupy the rooms in the motel usually go out during the day and return during the night.



