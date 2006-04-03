Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 Must Fatoumatta Drammeh pay $50,000 ?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12208 Posts
Posted - 22 Jul 2023 :  00:54:20  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote



==========
https://standard.gm/guarantors-of-runaway-cruise-ship-crew-dragged-to-court/
==========


By Bruce Asemota on July 21st, 2023

Cruise Ship Crew Company Gambia Limited, a company recruiting young Gambians to work in a ship, has instituted a civil suit against Khaddy Drammeh and Salah Drammeh before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice S Jobarteh.
Khaddy Drammeh stood as a guarantor for one Fatoumatta Drammeh, who was recruited to work in the ship but deserted the ship.
The absconded Fatoumatta Drammeh had undertaken to pay the sum of US$50,000.00 in the event that she deserts the ship and was guaranteed by Khaddy and Salah Drammeh.
The defendants, who provided a landed property as guarantees, are now being sued by Cruise Ship Gambia who is demanding the guarantors pay the sum of US$50,000.00.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06