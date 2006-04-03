Author Topic toubab1020





12208 Posts Posted - 22 Jul 2023 : 00:54:20





==========

https://standard.gm/guarantors-of-runaway-cruise-ship-crew-dragged-to-court/

==========





By Bruce Asemota on July 21st, 2023



Cruise Ship Crew Company Gambia Limited, a company recruiting young Gambians to work in a ship, has instituted a civil suit against Khaddy Drammeh and Salah Drammeh before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice S Jobarteh.

Khaddy Drammeh stood as a guarantor for one Fatoumatta Drammeh, who was recruited to work in the ship but deserted the ship.

The absconded Fatoumatta Drammeh had undertaken to pay the sum of US$50,000.00 in the event that she deserts the ship and was guaranteed by Khaddy and Salah Drammeh.

The defendants, who provided a landed property as guarantees, are now being sued by Cruise Ship Gambia who is demanding the guarantors pay the sum of US$50,000.00. ====================By Bruce Asemota on July 21st, 2023Cruise Ship Crew Company Gambia Limited, a company recruiting young Gambians to work in a ship, has instituted a civil suit against Khaddy Drammeh and Salah Drammeh before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice S Jobarteh.Khaddy Drammeh stood as a guarantor for one Fatoumatta Drammeh, who was recruited to work in the ship but deserted the ship.The absconded Fatoumatta Drammeh had undertaken to pay the sum of US$50,000.00 in the event that she deserts the ship and was guaranteed by Khaddy and Salah Drammeh.The defendants, who provided a landed property as guarantees, are now being sued by Cruise Ship Gambia who is demanding the guarantors pay the sum of US$50,000.00. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic