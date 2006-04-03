Author Topic toubab1020





https://foroyaa.net/police-drop-criminal-charges-against-aisha-fatty/

By Mariama Marong and Kemeseng Sanneh (KEXX) on July 6, 2023



The Inspector General of Police has dropped the eight (8) criminal charges against Aisha Fatty that they had earlier filed in court.



All the charges were theft.



Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh, who appeared for the Inspector General of Police Wednesday, 5 July 2023, applied for the criminal charges against Aisha Fatty to be dropped. The matter was before Magistrate Muhammad Krubally of the Banjul Magistrate’s Court.



Commissioner Sanneh relied on section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) in making the application for the withdrawal, saying the police desire to “Put Their House in Order”.



“We are applying for withdrawal because we need to put our house in order,” Sanneh said.



The application was not objected to by the Defence Counsel representing Aisha Fatty. Lawyer Kaddijatou Jallow appeared for Aisha Fatty. Magistrate Krubally granted the application.



“The matter is hereby struck out from the court and Aisha is discharged.” he ruled



