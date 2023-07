Author Topic toubab1020





https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/4/senegals-macky-sall-rules-out-third-term-after-violent-unrest

"Senegalís President Macky Sall has declared he will not run for a third term in next yearís election, ending years of uncertainty over his political future that helped fuel deadly opposition protests last month.



"Senegalís President Macky Sall has declared he will not run for a third term in next yearís election, ending years of uncertainty over his political future that helped fuel deadly opposition protests last month.

In a speech carried live on his official Facebook page, Sall maintained on Monday that Senegalís constitution would have allowed his candidacy despite having already been elected to a second term in 2019."