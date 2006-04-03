Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



12116 Posts
Posted - 20 Jun 2023 :  17:37:08

https://standard.gm/man-ordered-to-return-stolen-phone-or-be-sent-to-prison/
By Aisha Tamba on June 20, 2023211


One Ousman Jagne was yesterday sentenced by the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court to one-year jail term for stealing an iPhone 11 valued at D40,000 from one Muhammed Jagana, the complainant.

His sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to the charge of theft before magistrate Colly. However, he insisted that the mobile phone he sold was not an iPhone.

Delivering the facts of the case, the police prosecutor, Inspector Jallow said the mobile phone was given to the convict for safekeeping by the complainant but he disappeared with the phone. Prosecutor Jallow informed the court that the matter was reported by the complainant and the convict admitted selling the phone after his arrest.

In his plea of mitigation, the convict said he sold the phone as he needed money.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Colley said the offence of stealing carries a sentence of seven years jail term, but since he was a first-time offender who did not waste the court’s time, the convict was sent down for one year imprisonment.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
