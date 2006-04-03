Author Topic toubab1020





12078 Posts Posted - 30 May 2023 : 17:29:33



#Headlines



‘Fraudster’ on run amid arrest warrant



May 30, 2023, 12:11 PM | Article By: Cherno Omar Bobb



Wally Ndow of Ndown Enterprise is currently on the run after the Kanifing Magistrate Court issued an arrest warrant for him to be brought before the court for failing to pay one Alieu Jallow more than half a million dalasis as judged by the court.



Wally Ndow was ordered by the Kanifing Magistrate Court to pay Alieu Jallow more than half a million dalasis plus interest at 24% but Mr Ndow has so far failed to honour the order for payment.



Over time, he has been employing evading tactics as well as dodging the sheriff bailiffs who are searching for him to seize any immovable and movable assets he may have.



Searches by Jallow’s legal team revealed that “Wally Ndow has no assets whatsoever as he has sold” his only old pickup truck and “used the money to escape" the jurisdiction of The Gambia.



According to Jallow, when police and court officials went to Wally Ndow’s residence, they were told by his mother, one Ndey Tineh Njie, and Wally Ndow’s wife, Anna Jobe, that Wally had travelled to Senegal.



Additional inquiries through sources stated that Wally had gathered all the monies he stole from Alieu Jallow and other Gambians and escaped to Senegal where he had bought a fraudulently obtained travel visa to Canada.



A source at the Kanifing Magistrate Court revealed that Wally Ndow is the subject of several ongoing legal suits in millions of Dalasis from Gambians who contracted him for construction of their houses.



Another source at the Banjul High Court stated that Mr Ndow is the subject of a multimillion dalasis lawsuit from a prominent Gambian civil servant whose legal team is frantically searching for Wally Ndow.



One of Mr Ndow’s victims describes him as a “thief, liar, scammer, and a fraudster”, saying: “His name is the epitome of shame in Gambian society. Wally Ndow can run from The Gambia but he cannot really hide and will one day sneak back into the country as his family are in The Gambia.”



“How does Wally Ndow look at his wife and children knowing fully well that he feeds them from stolen money from Gambians?” asked Alieu Jallow again, who is calling on all Gambians with pending lawsuits against Mr Ndow to keep the search ongoing as well to follow through their lawsuits as “judgements will stand when given and the longer Wally Ndow stays away, the more the interests will pile up”.



He pointed out that another option to consider is to seek the assistance of the Gambia Police Interpol office so they could blacklist Wally Ndow as a wanted “serial fraudster” to attract the attention of sister Interpol offices including Senegal.



Mr Jallow also announced a substantial reward for any police officer who would arrest Wally Ndow and hand him over to the Kanifing Magistrate Court’s Bailiff office. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic