Author Topic toubab1020





12055 Posts Posted - 27 Feb 2023 : 21:01:38

==========

https://standard.gm/man-stabbed-to-death-in-brufut/

==========





By Aisha Tamba



Police yesterday confirmed a fatal stabbing incident in Brufut.



According to PRO ASP Binta Njie- Jatta, the incident occurred on Saturday, reportedly at a dance at Max Hall. She further revealed that at least three people have been arrested in connection with accident but the main suspect is on the run. She confirmed the dead man to be one



Fabakary Taal, a 25-year-old carpenter.



PRO Njie said the police are investigating the incident and would furnish the public as soon as possible.

====================By Aisha TambaPolice yesterday confirmed a fatal stabbing incident in Brufut.According to PRO ASP Binta Njie- Jatta, the incident occurred on Saturday, reportedly at a dance at Max Hall. She further revealed that at least three people have been arrested in connection with accident but the main suspect is on the run. She confirmed the dead man to be oneFabakary Taal, a 25-year-old carpenter.PRO Njie said the police are investigating the incident and would furnish the public as soon as possible. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic