Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 23 year old man stabbed to death at dance.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12055 Posts
Posted - 27 Feb 2023 :  21:01:38  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

==========
https://standard.gm/man-stabbed-to-death-in-brufut/
==========


By Aisha Tamba

Police yesterday confirmed a fatal stabbing incident in Brufut.

According to PRO ASP Binta Njie- Jatta, the incident occurred on Saturday, reportedly at a dance at Max Hall. She further revealed that at least three people have been arrested in connection with accident but the main suspect is on the run. She confirmed the dead man to be one

Fabakary Taal, a 25-year-old carpenter.

PRO Njie said the police are investigating the incident and would furnish the public as soon as possible.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06