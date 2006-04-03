Author Topic toubab1020





12002 Posts Posted - 08 Feb 2023 : 14:05:48

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/man-in-police-net-for-reportedly-killing-businessman

==========



#Headlines

Man in police net for reportedly killing businessman



Feb 8, 2023, 12:26 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo



Police have taken into custody one Amadou Sowe for reportedly killing one Aboubacarr Camara, a businessman who resided at Manjai, The Point has been reliably informed.



The suspect, at the time of gathering the report was under the custody of police as investigation into the matter continues. Both the suspect and deceased are Conakry Guineans.



An anonymous source confirmed the development to The Point, saying: “The suspect and deceased had a quarrel leading to a fight. Unfortunately, the suspect used an iron metal and hit the deceased which led to his death. The deceased was rushed to hospital but before he even arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead," our source posited.



However, at the time of going to press, we couldn't establish what led to the quarrel between the accused and the deceased.

====================#HeadlinesMan in police net for reportedly killing businessmanFeb 8, 2023, 12:26 PM | Article By: Momodou JawoPolice have taken into custody one Amadou Sowe for reportedly killing one Aboubacarr Camara, a businessman who resided at Manjai, The Point has been reliably informed.The suspect, at the time of gathering the report was under the custody of police as investigation into the matter continues. Both the suspect and deceased are Conakry Guineans.An anonymous source confirmed the development to The Point, saying: “The suspect and deceased had a quarrel leading to a fight. Unfortunately, the suspect used an iron metal and hit the deceased which led to his death. The deceased was rushed to hospital but before he even arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead," our source posited.However, at the time of going to press, we couldn't establish what led to the quarrel between the accused and the deceased. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic