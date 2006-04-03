Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Quarrel leads to death by iron bar.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12002 Posts
Posted - 08 Feb 2023 :  14:05:48  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/man-in-police-net-for-reportedly-killing-businessman
==========

#Headlines
Man in police net for reportedly killing businessman

Feb 8, 2023, 12:26 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

Police have taken into custody one Amadou Sowe for reportedly killing one Aboubacarr Camara, a businessman who resided at Manjai, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect, at the time of gathering the report was under the custody of police as investigation into the matter continues. Both the suspect and deceased are Conakry Guineans.

An anonymous source confirmed the development to The Point, saying: “The suspect and deceased had a quarrel leading to a fight. Unfortunately, the suspect used an iron metal and hit the deceased which led to his death. The deceased was rushed to hospital but before he even arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead," our source posited.

However, at the time of going to press, we couldn't establish what led to the quarrel between the accused and the deceased.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.11 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06