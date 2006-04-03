Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11980 Posts
Posted - 23 Jan 2023 :  11:11:44
==========
https://standard.gm/socialite-sued-for-allegedly-stealing-millions-money-laundering/
==========

By Omar Bah on January 23, 2023

Khadijah Kebbeh, a businesswoman and socialite, has been ordered to appear in court for allegedly stealing over D50 million from GACH Global’s CEO Abubakary Jawara.

According to the particulars of offence, in October 2021, Ms Kebbeh stole D2 million, US$20,000 and €749,965 belonging to GACH Global Trading Company. She is also charged with money laundering by “disguising or concealing the illicit origin of the money converted and/or transferred into her bank accounts despite knowing that those monies are proceeds of unlawful activity”.

She is expected to appear before the Banjul High Court on Monday week.

Ms Kebbeh was arrested together with Saihou Drammeh, the then managing director of Gam-Petroleum, and Lamin Gassama, the director of operations of Gam-Petroleum in November 2021. Drammeh and Gassama were charged, tried and later discharged and acquitted.


