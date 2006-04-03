Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 Mr Mambury Njie gets new post in Abuja		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11812 Posts
Posted - 07 Sep 2022 :  10:31:56  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
==========
https://www.gambia.dk/forums/post.asp?method=Topic&FORUM_ID=4
==========


Mr Mambury Njie, The Gambia’s former minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, has been appointed special adviser on economic and financial integration and partnership to the president of the Ecowas Commission.

Sources close to Mr Njie told The Standard last evening that Mr Njie has since left the country to take up his new position in Abuja, Nigeria.

Before this appointment, Mr Njie had served as finance minister from 2018 to May 2022. He was succeeded by Seedy Keita following the naming of the new cabinet after the presidential election.

“Mambury is an economist, a resource mobilisation, and an international affairs specialist who during his 30 years-plus career, provided high quality strategic leadership, fostered institutional reforms and teamwork, and managed performance at the highest echelons of government, financial institutions, the private sector, petroleum sector, diplomatic landscape as well as within the local and international socio-economic development arena,” the source added.

Mr Njie had also served as minister of higher education, research, science and technology, foreign affairs, finance, economic planning and industrial development after holding the position of secretary general and head of the civil service. He had served as ambassador to various countries and headed key parastatals like SSHFC and GNPC.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from a university in Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in international affairs with concentration in economic policy management from Columbia University, USA.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06
  