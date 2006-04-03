Author Topic toubab1020





Obvious really



https://foroyaa.net/is-it-prudent-for-the-national-assembly-to-continue-a-budget-session/

QUESTION OF THE DAY October 22, 2021



The 4th December may or may not give rise to a new government. Needless to say, if a new government is elected it will inherit a budget that it did not take part in preparing. In 2016 the country experienced a vacuum in the transfer of power. There was no law providing for the status of an incoming president. Nothing has been done so far to deal with this problem. Hence the National Assembly approve a budget for a new government to implement. The law should anticipate such transfer of power and fill the gaps to ensure it is exercise without hitches.

Great Observation Ahhhh.. It's all about POWER

