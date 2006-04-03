Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10444 Posts Posted - 30 Aug 2021 : 19:08:50



Following the launch of an online portal that enables travellers leaving The Gambia access their certified test results, the Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that, effective 1st September 2021, no certificate will be printed or issued at the National Public Health Laboratory. Travellers CAN ONLY access their certificates via the online portal available at



Intending travellers are reminded that they are required to pay the test fee of two thousand five hundred dalasi (D2,500.00) at the Eco Bank The Gambia Ltd, before sample is collected at any of the two designated sites (Independence Stadium and around Brusubi turn table). Every traveller MUST present proof of payment (receipt) at sample collection site, before his or her required bio/personal data for the electronic transmission is recorded. The traveller will be required to enter both COVID-19 ID and phone number used during registration and sample collection in order to download their test certificate. In this regard all travellers are requested to provide a valid phone number during the registration process as it will be required to retrieve a valid test certificate. The results will be available from 24 to 48 hours after sample collection and only available to travellers who had returned a Negative test result. All printed/downloaded certificates will be subjected to verification at the Airport by airline officials and health authorities.



The Ministry of Health urges the public to strictly comply with this new protocol. The Ministry assures the public that, the platform is secure, reliable and safe and has been developed using international standards of cyber security and data protection protocols. Travellers are thus encouraged to utilize the facility.



The Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the general public in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The public is encouraged to call the Ministry’s Toll-Free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access this service.



Sign:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

************************************************************** PRESS RELEASE ON COLLECTION OF COVID-19 TEST CERTIFICATEFollowing the launch of an online portal that enables travellers leaving The Gambia access their certified test results, the Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that, effective 1st September 2021, no certificate will be printed or issued at the National Public Health Laboratory. Travellers CAN ONLY access their certificates via the online portal available at https://results.moh.gm. No individual will be allowed to physically come to the complex for certificate collection.Intending travellers are reminded that they are required to pay the test fee of two thousand five hundred dalasi (D2,500.00) at the Eco Bank The Gambia Ltd, before sample is collected at any of the two designated sites (Independence Stadium and around Brusubi turn table). Every traveller MUST present proof of payment (receipt) at sample collection site, before his or her required bio/personal data for the electronic transmission is recorded. The traveller will be required to enter both COVID-19 ID and phone number used during registration and sample collection in order to download their test certificate. In this regard all travellers are requested to provide a valid phone number during the registration process as it will be required to retrieve a valid test certificate. The results will be available from 24 to 48 hours after sample collection and only available to travellers who had returned a Negative test result. All printed/downloaded certificates will be subjected to verification at the Airport by airline officials and health authorities.The Ministry of Health urges the public to strictly comply with this new protocol. The Ministry assures the public that, the platform is secure, reliable and safe and has been developed using international standards of cyber security and data protection protocols. Travellers are thus encouraged to utilize the facility.The Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the general public in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The public is encouraged to call the Ministry’s Toll-Free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access this service.Sign:Mr. Modou NjaiDirector of Health Promotion & Education************************************************************** A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic