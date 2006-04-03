Author Topic Momodou





The Ministry of Health wish to inform the public that, it has launched an online platform that enables travellers leaving The Gambia access their certified test results. The aim is to facilitate receipt of test result timely and conveniently. Every intending traveller is required to pay the test fee of two thousand five hundred dalasi (D2,500.00) at the Eco Bank The Gambia Ltd, before his or her sample is collected at any of the two designated sites (Independence Stadium and around Brusubi turn table). Every traveller MUST present proof of payment (receipt) at sample collection site, before his or her required bio/personal data for the electronic transmission is recorded.



After sample is collected and analysed, the registered traveller will be able to download his/her test certificate through a public portal that can be accessed at:

https://results.moh.gm



The traveller will be required to enter both COVID-19 ID, and phone number used during registration and sample collection to download their test certificate. In this regard all travellers are requested to provide a valid phone number during the registration process as it will be required to retrieve a valid test certificate.

The results will be available from 24 to 48 hours after sample collection and only available to travellers who had returned a Negative test result. All printed/downloaded certificates will be subjected to verification at the Airport by airline officials and health authorities.



The Ministry of Health assures the public that, the platform is secure, reliable, and safe and has been developed using international standards of cyber security and data protection protocols. Travellers are thus encouraged to utilize the facility. The public is further reminded that, receipts in respect of payment may be requested at the airport during departure, travellers are therefore urged to keep their receipt.



In conclusion, the Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The public is encouraged to call the Ministry’s Toll-Free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access this service.



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

