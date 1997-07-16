|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10330 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:55:57
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 77
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) RE-IOM
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
2) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
3) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
4) Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
5) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
by EBRIMA SALL <ebrima@sonatel.senet.net>
6) A hypothetical venture
by KTouray@aol.com
7) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
8) Re: IOM -Reply
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
9) RE: A hypothetical venture
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
10) IOM - reply finished
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
11) Re: IOM -Reply
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
12) RE: IOM - reply finished
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
13) Recommendations on West-african litterature
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
14) RE: IOM - reply finished
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
15) Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
16) Getting unsubscribed (how do I)
by David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
17) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
by Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
18) RESEARCH POSITION @ UNIV. MINNESOTA (FWD)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
19) Spectortravel advertisement
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
20) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
21) Cancer of language and tribe
by O BALDEH <O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk>
22) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
23) IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
by ASJanneh@aol.com
24) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
25) Request: Membership
by Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
26) Another new member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
27) Re: Request: Membership
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
28) Re: Spectortravel advertisement
by David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
29) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
by latjor Ndow <ndukuman@avana.net>
30) IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
by ASJanneh@aol.com (by way of Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>)
31) Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
32) Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
by ASJanneh@aol.com
33) Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
34) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
35) Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
36) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
37) Fwd: LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS: Women and Chi
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
38) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German NGOs Plead For Effectiveness As Funds Decline
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
39) AGREE TO DISAGREE
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
40) Re: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
41) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
42) Gambia jail guards smuggled cannabis to inmates (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
43) Fwd: Denmark Calls For An Academy Of Education And Democracy
by mmjeng@image.dk
44) (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
45) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
46) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
47) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
48) Re: New member
by Susan Renee Hayes <srhayes@indiana.edu>
49) Agree to disagree-health care
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
50) APOLOGY
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
51) Change of e-mail address!
by Omar Gibba <ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi>
52) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
53) VS: Change of e-mail address!
by "pa sowe" <sowe@online.no>
54) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
55) RE: New member
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
56) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
57) SV: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
58) Re: Change of e-mail address!
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
59) BACK FROM BANJUL
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
60) Fwd: UN-HUMAN RIGHTS: Congo Killings Could Constitute Genocide
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
61) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
62)
by Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
63) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
by Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
64) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
65) The Observer Online
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
66) US Labels African White (fwd)
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
67) Re: BACK FROM BANJUL
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
68) Re:
by Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
69) Re: International Organisation for Migration
by Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
70) Fwd: EU Commission Bows To PVC Industry
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
71) Looking for Karanta Kalley
by Andy Lyons <alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
72) Re: Looking for Karanta Kalley
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
73) Africans must have voice in Econimic Policymaking (FWD)
by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
74) Black or white ?
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
75) Africa must have a voice in economic policymaking
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
76) RE: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
77) HEALTH CARE
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
78) HELP NEEDED
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
79) RE: HELP NEEDED
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
80) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by hghanim@nusacc.org
81) From Health care to nation building
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
82) new email address
by Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
83) Unsubcribe
by "Sirra Ndow" <sirra@hotmail.com>
84) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
85) SV: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
86) RE: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
87) RE: Black or white ?
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
88) RE: HEALTH CARE
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
89) RE: From Health care to nation building
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
90) RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDING
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
91) PRO GAMBIA
by "alieu badara" <alieu@hotmail.com>
92) RE: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDING
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
93) Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
by mmjeng@image.dk
94) RE: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
95) sorry for being late
by Marie Gillen <marie.gillen@swipnet.se>
96) SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
by "pa sowe" <sowe@online.no>
97) Jobs (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
98) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
99) fwd: Sierra Leone Junta Agrees to Truce
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
100) Re: HELP NEEDED
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
101) [Fwd: Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa]
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
102) Medical Advice Please
by EStew68064@aol.com
103) Colleagues in Japan?
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
104) Re: Colleagues in Japan?
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
105) help
by "Tor Blaha" <blaha@online.no>
106) RE: Colleagues in Japan?
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
107) RE: sorry for being late
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
108) SV: Colleagues in Japan?
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
109) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
110) Re: Colleagues in Japan?
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
111) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
112) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by Salifuj@aol.com
113) Sierra Leone
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
114) Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble
by EStew68064@aol.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 15:55:45 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE-IOM
Message-ID: <199707131355.PAA10232@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Tombong
You wrote: "I am not saying the IOM is good or bad, all i am doing is
providing information for those who might want to use their services". Those
who might want to use their services would very much like to get adequate
information.
Quoting Tombong again: "Those who want to know more about IOM can contact
them directly, simple as that. Tom it should not be as simple as that hence
you were the one who forwarded the information, what about first contact the
contacts you gave us to inquire about conditions and terms before forwarding
the INFO. Don=B4t be on the defensive.This concerns our careers and future=
of
our lives.
You only mentione freighting personal belongings, air tickets and funding an
establishment for those who might desire to create one. Terms and conditions
were absent in your article. How long will the IOM pay for salaries 6
months? After is your government going to take care? If they don=B4t can you
come back to the West? You wrote too that the government put their feet down
because the process is too long. Is it too long or the burden the govenrment
is going to bear after the IOM is real heavy, heavy.
Whilst you were in the US you helped four people and your newest member is
Dr. Bruce-Oliver. Tom IOM work closely with governments to carry out
civilised repatriation of migrants especially from the so-called third
world. Why didn=B4t you use it before you became a diplomat in Washington=
DC.
Can your four friend give us their term and conditions of their contracts
wih the IOM. Dr.Bruce-Oliver whom you dearly mentioned as as an example
could give us his version.=20
Kind regards to all
Omar S. Saho=20
------------------------------
Date: 13 Jul 1997 14:19:52 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
Message-ID: <1174728670.209101175@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 09-Jul-97 ***
Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
By Thalif Deen
UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that
they must slash development aid budgets because their own
treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly
President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.
He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at
international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend
more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty
Organisation (NATO).
''What do our discussions (on economic development) really
mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.
The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single
military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion
dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out
annually to the world's 132 developing nations.
The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-
member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include
Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35
billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by
new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two
billion dollars by Washington.
Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that
at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that
Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary
constraints.
''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and
additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions
of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''
he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include
two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.
Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any
firm commitments to increase their official development assistance
(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and
Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio
de Janeiro.
''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the
decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had
fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28
percent over the last five years.
At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed
their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as
development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,
Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.
Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund
(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to
meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be
raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to
eradicate extreme poverty.
Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan
Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that
both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an
undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year
2000.
''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of
the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU
to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.
In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that
even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for
economic development was shot down at the Special Session.
In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from
even looking at ''innovative financing.''
Since last year, the United States is the only country that has
consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.
The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative
international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use
(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international
travel.
James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,
already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.
A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of
more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.
Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,
the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in
U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met
certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the
United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member
states.
Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office
(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has
encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources
but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted
authority to impose taxes.
''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign
states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority
to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''
the GAO said.
The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been
discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international
lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international
transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-
established international currency exchange and loans from the
World Bank.
In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996
that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of
the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United
Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the
United States,'' the letter said.
The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by
Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United
Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc
Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We
prefer to stick with the present system where member states make
their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)
Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: 13 Jul 1997 14:21:47 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000
Message-ID: <624008366.209101394@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 09-Jul-97 ***
Title: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000
By Ramesh Jaura
BONN, Jul 9 (IPS) - Some 80 developing nations have confirmed
that they will be participating in the Expo 2000 world exhibition,
due to open in the northern German city of Hanover in the summer
of the year 2000.
Ethiopia is the first among them to give a clue as to their
plans for this landmark event. ''We will take the visitors to
our national pavilion on a virtual journey through several
millennia,
beginning with the Stone Age to our times,'' says Kassahun Aye
le, the Expo commissioner general for Ethiopia.
The north-eastern African state has one of the most sensitive
eco-systems, with hot and arid lowlands and the cooler, moister
highlands. ''Our land is the cradle of humankind,'' adds Ayele.
''The ancient techniques have been preserved there and at the
sa
me time the modern ones have been adapted.''
''Ethiopia's commitment shows that the developing nations will
use the Expo 2000 to present their experiences to audiences
worldwide,''
says Klaus-Juergen Hedrich, parliamentary state secretary, in
the rank of deputy minister, at the federal ministry of
economic cooperation and development (BMZ).
Altogether 186 nations and nine international organisations
are expected to join the exposition to be held in the year 2000,
between June and October.
In a wide range of visual presentations and discussions, they
will focus on sustainable development and lifestyles, giving
fresh impulses for resolving the challenges posed by the 21st
century, Expo 2000 officials say.
The Central American states and the Himalayan kingdom of Nepal
have also joined Ethiopia in quickly putting down their personal
visions for Expo 2000, their aim, to project their own strategies
on sustainability.
An amount of 100 million marks (some 60 million dollars) has
been allocated to the BMZ in the national budget to ensure that
Expo 2000 dedicates itself to the ''future of One World''.
Hedrich is convinced that deriving from their own experiences,
''our partner countries can provide a major contribution in the
search for models leading to sustainable lifestyles''.
''Expo 2000 will also provide them a unique opportunity to
present their cultures, their traditions and their ways of life
to a worldwide audience,'' adds Hedrich.
Encouraged by the key theme 'Humankind-Nature-Technology',
the presidents of the Central American states have agreed to
set up a regional pavilion, says Peter Conze, director of Expo
2000 office.
The office is based at the headquarters of the German Agency
for Technical Cooperation (GTZ) which has been tasked by the
BMZ to assist and advise developing nations participating in
the world exhibition.
The diverse contributions will focus on the basic principles
of Agenda 21 agreed at the United Nations Conference on Environment
and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janiero five years ago, adds
Conze.
He expects the Central American presentation to illustrate
the region's role as a bridge between North and South America
and the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans.
Another example of the developing world's response to Expo
2000 is a blueprint prepared by Nepal, which makes religious
co-existence the centrepiece of Nepal's presence in Hanover.
Apart from focussing on its efforts towards development and
environment, Nepal plans an exhibition site showing a Buddhist
temple on one side and a Hindu pagoda on the other.
The member states of the Southern African Development Community
and the Caribbean CARICOM alliance are also expected to each
come up with an impressive contribution.
>From among 186 nations and nine international organisations
invited to join the Expo 2000, 126 countries and four multilateral
bodies have already confirmed their participation.
''This is already more than the number of participants in the
last Expo in 1992 in Seville (Spain), and it will enable the
exhibition offer a genuinely global forum for encounters, exchanges
and discussions,'' the German chancellor said in a recent inter
view. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 18:27:13 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'Gambia-l@U.washington.edu'" <Gambia-l@U.washington.edu>
Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <01A8EA96.45057E20@dijl.qatar.net.qa>
***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***
We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically
related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being
able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we
will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages
would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make
it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize
them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our
example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;
but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the
fact that none of them could understand each other without a
translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on
our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But
before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a
town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone
through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those
bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace
back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in
Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been
observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our
continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or
an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so
that you can find words in them such as
gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known
feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are
constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by
first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in
(John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the
Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the
grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would
be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most
of Africa's black languages.
Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the
languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had
three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from
her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the
First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE
branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the
continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,
Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and
Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)
in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western
Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.
The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following
languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and
Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur
(Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory
Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called
Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called
Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in
Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.
The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is
called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande
(Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central
Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the
Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala
(Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South
Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana
(Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and
Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi
(Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu
(Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).
So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number
of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so
languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total
number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible
because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more
languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African
Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region
use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of
other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than
that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern
African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either
Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly
the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,
Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother
Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is
nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",
but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living
by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we
will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the
Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..
Regards Basss!!
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 18:50:09 GMT
From: EBRIMA SALL <ebrima@sonatel.senet.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: perankh@sonatel.senet.net
Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
Message-ID: <199707131850.SAA25791@sv2.sonatel.senet.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
This, indeed, is a very good novel. So, thanks Lat.
I however do not know how easy it is to find copies on sale in the US or
elsewhere. In Senegal here, Per Ankh is not using commercial distribution
channels. But I do not know how distribution is being done elsewhere. For
those may be interested in finding out where and how to get copies, you may
want to e-mail Per Ankh (Armah) at the following address and ask them:
perankh@sonatel.senet.net
Good luck!
Ebrima.
-----
At 05:57 12/07/97 -0400, you wrote:
>Greetings:
>I wish to inform the group of the noted African writer Ayi Kwei Armah's
>recently published novel - OSIRIS RISING. For those who may not know,
>Armah is the author of 'The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born', 'Two
>Thousand Seasons' and other novels.
>I had the wonderful opprtunity to meet him recently while he was visiting
>Atlanta to promote his new work. Armah now resides in Senegal with his
>family. It is of great joy to me personally to see some of our greatest
>writers drawing inspiration for their works from our great ancestors who
>resided along the banks of the Nile!
>>OSIRIS RISING, Armah's sixth novel, takes its narrative structure from
>Africa's oldest source, the Osiris-Isis myth cycle. Its content has the
>urgent relevance of tomorrow's news. The protagonist, Ast, an
>African-American scholar, travels to Africa seeking lifework and love. She
>finds both. But in the moment of discovery, she also finds that this is
>only seed time in Africa. Before future harvests and love's consummation,
>the continent's creative ones must discover ways, old and new, to end the
>millennial rule of destroyers.
>
>OSIRIS RISING is published by PER ANKH an 'African printing and publishing
>company founded and managed by (Armah's) friends committed to the
>emergence of a quality African book industry.'
>
>In peace,
>LatJor.
>
>
Ebrima Sall
CODESRIA
Box 3304, Dakar
Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)
Fax:+221-241289
E-mail:codesria@sonatel.senet.net
----------------------------------------
Ebrima Sall
Box 16011
Dakar-Fann
Senegal
Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)
E-mail:ebrima@sonatel.senet.net
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 17:05:04 -0400 (EDT)
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: A hypothetical venture
Message-ID: <970713170503_-1795385894@emout06.mail.aol.com>
Now that our government is claiming to be doing it's very best to spur up the
private sector by actively pursuing investors to conduct business I thought
it might be useful to present to members of this list a totally madeup
situation regarding a group of Gambian investors who hatched out a very
ambitious plan to set up a wholesale facility to distribute pharmaceuticals
and healthcare products for the regional markets of senegal , guinea bissau ,
guinea and mali. Again the names and events I recount here are totally
fictional. Upon finalising their arrangements with their potential suppliers
and partners in Europe and the US, the entrepreneurs flew in to Banjul for
their first meeting with the government's top bereaucrat responsible for
dealing with investors who are about to set up shop.They secured an
appointment for tuesday morning at 9.00 and armed with charts and folders the
foursome were warmly greeted and led into the bereaucrats office.
"I'd like thank you on behalf of my colleagues for having us on such short
notice, my name is Abdou Nyang and with me this morning is Ousman Mbye,
Saikou Batchilly and Oulaimatou Jallow. We have put together an idea that we
believe would result in the building of the largest wholesale pharmaceutical
and healthcare facility in the region. Our aim is to be a one-stop shop for
hospitals , clinics and dispensaries for most of their needs.Over the past 18
months we have conducted a fairly comprehensive market analysis of the entire
region and concluded that there is indeed a potential for success. We are
comitted to initial investment of $2.1 million for the first three years with
options to increase considerably if markets trends continue to be positive.
We will start by creating 28 jobs excluding the four present here comprising
of warehouse hands,three pharmacists , a doctor and other admin staff.
Overall our staff budget including contractual hires like lawyers and
accountants would pump a projected D300, 000 to the local economy for each of
the first three years.With 35% tax rate we believethe govt would also come
out a winner. Notwithstanding all the good we anticipate coming out of this
we do not believe "Kerr Ida Pharmeceuticals" can be the success we all want
it to be until certain issues are addressed. First is our conern that the
gov't has not as far as we know provided an area that is strictly zoned for
industrial use. Kanifing was supposed to have an industrial area but ithas
since been turned to a mish-mash of residential sections. We are hoping that
the gov't can find us a situable place to locate our warehouse at no cost.
Weare also very concerned with the fluctuation in the supply of power because
part of our ware house would consist of a refregerated unit which must be
kept on all the time. We are also looking for guarantees from our gov't that
all protocols and memoranda of understanding that governs the free trade we
have with our neighbors would be continously nurtured. The reason is since we
are going to be relying on reexport fo a majority of our business we can't
afford to have country's becoming protectionist once the compition gets
tough. Our lawyers have looked into current trade agreements and we hope they
can maintaned the way they are.We hope these concerns can be addressed in a
manner that would see us on the road to success as we seek to make our region
a healthy place to live.'
"Thank you Mr Nyang , I must confess that was very impressive presentation .
I am always pleased to be presiding over such meetings especially when it is
regarding our fellow citizens who are looking for opportunities and in the
process creating some more opportunities for others.On the face of it I think
it is a fantastic idea. I think limiting purchase time and freight cost would
end up saving everyone a lot of money especially big hospitals. The concerns
you raise are quite important because they constitute a vital part of your
overall plan and while i may not be able to give specific answers at this
time i can promise you that i will take them up immediately and work toward a
positive resolution. I'd like to ask you a few question.....When are you
looking to begin if all goes well?'
'If we are allocated the land we can start building the warehouse very soon
afterward. we already have the plans for the facilty with us and we have
infact began sounding out local contractors... infact we have a lunch meeting
with the guy who runs TAF CONSTRUCTION today. id say we are ready'
' Are you going to be operating as a subsidiary of a foreign company or as a
partnership between the four of you.?'
'We are partners and the company is ours...That is not to say we don't have
very complicated arrangements with our suppliers. But again that is the way
modern commerce works.'
'Well gentlemen i will have answer for you in a week'
With firm handshakes and broad smiles and everyone muttering ISHALLAH the
meeting was concluded.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 19:34:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970713193102.4166A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Ebrima:
Thanks for the info on Per Ankh. I do know that in Atlanta and several
other cities (L.A., Chicago, NY) local African-American
bookstores are carrying his book.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 20:13:28 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: IOM -Reply
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970713200927.4166C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I hope we do not allow this matter to distract the group's interests. Much
of what needed to be said has already been said. Anyone interested in this
organization should use the e-mail address furnished to obtain further
information. Let us move on.
In peace,
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 08:59:38 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: A hypothetical venture
Message-ID: <01A8EA47.7224A560@dihg.qatar.net.qa>
Very timely and interesting Scenario! Keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!!
----------
From: KTouray@aol.com[SMTP:KTouray@aol.com]
Sent: 08/NEiU CaCea/1418 08:05 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: A hypothetical venture
Now that our government is claiming to be doing it's very best to spur up the
private sector by actively pursuing investors to conduct business I thought
it might be useful to present to members of this list a totally madeup
situation regarding a group of Gambian investors who hatched out a very
ambitious plan to set up a wholesale facility to distribute pharmaceuticals
and healthcare products for the regional markets of senegal , guinea bissau ,
guinea and mali. Again the names and events I recount here are totally
fictional. Upon finalising their arrangements with their potential suppliers
and partners in Europe and the US, the entrepreneurs flew in to Banjul for
their first meeting with the government's top bereaucrat responsible for
dealing with investors who are about to set up shop.They secured an
appointment for tuesday morning at 9.00 and armed with charts and folders the
foursome were warmly greeted and led into the bereaucrats office.
"I'd like thank you on behalf of my colleagues for having us on such short
notice, my name is Abdou Nyang and with me this morning is Ousman Mbye,
Saikou Batchilly and Oulaimatou Jallow. We have put together an idea that we
believe would result in the building of the largest wholesale pharmaceutical
and healthcare facility in the region. Our aim is to be a one-stop shop for
hospitals , clinics and dispensaries for most of their needs.Over the past 18
months we have conducted a fairly comprehensive market analysis of the entire
region and concluded that there is indeed a potential for success. We are
comitted to initial investment of $2.1 million for the first three years with
options to increase considerably if markets trends continue to be positive.
We will start by creating 28 jobs excluding the four present here comprising
of warehouse hands,three pharmacists , a doctor and other admin staff.
Overall our staff budget including contractual hires like lawyers and
accountants would pump a projected D300, 000 to the local economy for each of
the first three years.With 35% tax rate we believethe govt would also come
out a winner. Notwithstanding all the good we anticipate coming out of this
we do not believe "Kerr Ida Pharmeceuticals" can be the success we all want
it to be until certain issues are addressed. First is our conern that the
gov't has not as far as we know provided an area that is strictly zoned for
industrial use. Kanifing was supposed to have an industrial area but ithas
since been turned to a mish-mash of residential sections. We are hoping that
the gov't can find us a situable place to locate our warehouse at no cost.
Weare also very concerned with the fluctuation in the supply of power because
part of our ware house would consist of a refregerated unit which must be
kept on all the time. We are also looking for guarantees from our gov't that
all protocols and memoranda of understanding that governs the free trade we
have with our neighbors would be continously nurtured. The reason is since we
are going to be relying on reexport fo a majority of our business we can't
afford to have country's becoming protectionist once the compition gets
tough. Our lawyers have looked into current trade agreements and we hope they
can maintaned the way they are.We hope these concerns can be addressed in a
manner that would see us on the road to success as we seek to make our region
a healthy place to live.'
"Thank you Mr Nyang , I must confess that was very impressive presentation .
I am always pleased to be presiding over such meetings especially when it is
regarding our fellow citizens who are looking for opportunities and in the
process creating some more opportunities for others.On the face of it I think
it is a fantastic idea. I think limiting purchase time and freight cost would
end up saving everyone a lot of money especially big hospitals. The concerns
you raise are quite important because they constitute a vital part of your
overall plan and while i may not be able to give specific answers at this
time i can promise you that i will take them up immediately and work toward a
positive resolution. I'd like to ask you a few question.....When are you
looking to begin if all goes well?'
'If we are allocated the land we can start building the warehouse very soon
afterward. we already have the plans for the facilty with us and we have
infact began sounding out local contractors... infact we have a lunch meeting
with the guy who runs TAF CONSTRUCTION today. id say we are ready'
' Are you going to be operating as a subsidiary of a foreign company or as a
partnership between the four of you.?'
'We are partners and the company is ours...That is not to say we don't have
very complicated arrangements with our suppliers. But again that is the way
modern commerce works.'
'Well gentlemen i will have answer for you in a week'
With firm handshakes and broad smiles and everyone muttering ISHALLAH the
meeting was concluded.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 09:42:36 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: IOM - reply finished
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108A@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope. We
don=B4t know each other, ones background (except for a short
introduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one another
for the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, politics,
education, health-and all that. It=B4s up to each one of us to judge =
the
information given, but we don=B4t need to be personal and attack each
other. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in an
objective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra =
Asbj=F8rn
Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 10:25:52 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: IOM -Reply
Message-ID: <19970714092826.AAB8672@LOCALNAME>
On 13 Jul 97 at 20:13, Gabriel Ndow wrote:
> I hope we do not allow this matter to distract the group's
> interests. Much of what needed to be said has already been said.
> Anyone interested in this organization should use the e-mail address
> furnished to obtain further information. Let us move on.
>
Thats right Latjor, thanks!
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 12:16:40 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: IOM - reply finished
Message-ID: <01A8EA62.4DF95A80@digk.qatar.net.qa>
ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! AND KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!
REGARDS BASSS!!
----------
From: Asbjorn Nordam[SMTP:asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk]
Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 10:42 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: IOM - reply finished
Friends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope. We
don?t know each other, ones background (except for a short
introduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one another
for the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, politics,
education, health-and all that. It?s up to each one of us to judge the
information given, but we don?t need to be personal and attack each
other. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in an
objective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra Asbjorn
Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 11:32:28 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Recommendations on West-african litterature
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108C@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Thanks to Lat for given notice on this african writer Ayi Kwen Armah.
I=B4ll try and see if his novels are available in Copenhagen. Last year
Ben Okri was one of my summer-holiday-readings, and it gave me a lot of
new experiences. Even employed by Danish Sports Federation, I must
disclose that I am an academic in nordic literature from the university
of =C5rhus, Denmark, and literature is my great interest. Some of the
"lectures" given here on Gambia-I by my friend Bass, has even made me
more and more interested in the african myth-universe, trying to come
closer to an understanding. By the end many of them has similarities to
"our" ancient myths, told and formed by the origin people living in our
part of the world. To me it=B4s good to know, that people living =
isolated
from each other, under different conditions, "explain" their
life-situation and the "non-explainable" in nearly the same myths-
(indians - incas - africans - eskimos - etc.) Many are related to what
we with our limited knowledge will call "religion". If some of you has
other recommendations on litterature, specially from West-african
region, please put them here or on my personal e-mail-adress, thanks.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 14:57:07 +0200
From: Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: IOM - reply finished
Message-ID: <10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259068954@obelix.winhlp.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hie Asbj=F8rn, I really do agree with you. There should not be anything
personal in this communication line. We should be matured enough to
criticize and at the same time be criticized in a correct or polite
manner.
I think it is high time that we discuss issues without taking things
very personal. Please let us all keep that in mind.
> -----Original Message-----
> From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam [SMTP:asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk]
> Sent: 14. juli 1997 09:43
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: IOM - reply finished
>=20
> Friends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope.
> We
> don=B4t know each other, ones background (except for a short
> introduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one another
> for the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, =
politics,
> education, health-and all that. It=B4s up to each one of us to judge =
the
> information given, but we don=B4t need to be personal and attack each
> other. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in =
an
> objective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra
> Asbj=F8rn
> Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 14:45:40 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970714143842.21075B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
It would really be appreciated if at the end of every
instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.
Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not
consulting any.
Regards,
Momodou
On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
>
> ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***
>
> We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically
> related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being
> able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we
> will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages
> would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make
> it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize
> them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our
> example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;
> but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the
> fact that none of them could understand each other without a
> translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on
> our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But
> before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a
> town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone
> through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those
> bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace
> back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in
> Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been
> observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our
> continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or
> an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so
> that you can find words in them such as
> gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known
> feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are
> constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by
> first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in
> (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the
> Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the
> grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would
> be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most
> of Africa's black languages.
>
> Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the
> languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had
> three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from
> her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the
> First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE
> branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the
> continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,
> Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and
> Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)
> in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western
> Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.
> The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following
> languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and
> Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur
> (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory
> Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called
> Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called
> Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in
> Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.
> The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is
> called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande
> (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central
> Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the
> Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala
> (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South
> Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana
> (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and
> Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi
> (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu
> (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).
>
> So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number
> of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so
> languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total
> number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible
> because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more
> languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African
> Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region
> use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of
> other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than
> that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern
> African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either
> Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly
> the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,
> Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother
> Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is
> nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",
> but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living
> by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we
> will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the
> Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..
> Regards Basss!!
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 12:44:59 -0400 (EDT)
From: David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Getting unsubscribed (how do I)
Message-ID: <l03102802afefceabd527@[204.215.135.128]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
For the benefit of some of the new members here
how do you unsubscribe to this list?
FYI: African Travel Web site : http://www.spectortravel.com
I created this web site.. have a look!
*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*
http://www.drive.net/kora.htm
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 09:53:30 -0700
From: Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
Message-ID: <l03102800aff009c2bfd5@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Ebrima:
>Thanks for the info on Per Ankh. I do know that in Atlanta and several
>other cities (L.A., Chicago, NY) local African-American
>bookstores are carrying his book.
>LatJor
Can anyone tell me what this book is, and if there are any GAmbian novels
available in the U.S.?
Thanks
Liz Stewart Fatti
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 12:53:33 -0400 (EDT)
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, africans@iastate.edu
Subject: RESEARCH POSITION @ UNIV. MINNESOTA (FWD)
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970714125128.271fd434@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
>>>Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 14:57:34 -0500
>>From: "Kathleen A. Evans" <kevans@maroon.tc.umn.edu>
>>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> POSITION AVAILABLE
>>Sender: owner-ae-chairs@reeusda.gov
>>To: ae-chairs@maat.reeusda.gov
>>
>>Below is a position announcement for a research fellow (M.S. required) or=
a=20
>>research associate (Ph.D. required) working in the area of livestock odor.=
=20
>>Please pass this information along to individuals who may be interested in
the=20
>>position. Thank you for your assistance.
>>
>>-----------------------
>>
>>Research Fellow/Research Associate
>>Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering Department
>>University of Minnesota
>>
>>The Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering is accepting=20
>>applications for a full-time research fellow/associate working in the area=
of=20
>>livestock odor and specifically under a project to develop a farm odor
ratings=20
>>system. The position is for two years with possible extensions.
>>
>>Job Description:
>>
>>Duties of the position include data analysis, assisting in the development=
of=20
>>data collection protocol, supervising field data collection, validation=
and=20
>>modification of odor dispersion models using field sampling data and=20
>>meteorological data, assisting in the olfactometry lab, assisting in odor
>plume=20
>>measurements, library searches, and writing progress and research reports.
>>
>>Qualifications:
>>
>>Required: A master=D5s in engineering or science, demonstrated written=
and
oral=20
>>communications skills, data analysis skills, good interpersonal and=20
>>organizational skills, valid U.S. drivers license, and non-smoker (a
>requirement
>>for doing odor plume monitoring and working in the olfactometry lab).
>>
>>Desired: Experience with experimental research, odor measurement, and
>modeling=20
>>physical processes using mathematical equations.
>>
>>Salary/Benefits:
>>
>>Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. University of
>Minnesota
>>benefit plan.
>>
>>Application:
>>
>>Send letter of application, including curriculum vitae; college
>transcripts; and
>>names, addresses and telephone numbers of three professional references by
>July=20
>>31, 1997 to:
>>
>> Livestock Odor Position Search Committee
>> c/o Kathy Evans
>> Dept. of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering
>> University of Minnesota
>> 1390 Eckles Avenue
>> St. Paul, MN 55108-6005
>>
>>Application Deadline: July 31, 1997
>>
>>The University of Minnesota is committed to the policy that all persons=
shall=20
>>have equal access to its programs, facilities, and employment without
>regard to=20
>>race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status,=
=20
>>disability, public assistance status, veteran status, or sexual=
orientation.
>>
>>
>>Kathleen Evans
>>Administrative Director
>>Dept. of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering
>>220B Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering Bldg
>>St. Paul, MN 55108-6005
>>
>>Telephone: (612) 625-1905
>>Fax: (612) 624-3005
>>E-mail: kevans@maroon.tc.umn.edu
>>
>>
>>
>
>
>
-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20
Graduate Research Associate
The Ohio State University
Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
Fax: (614)292-9448
Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)
E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 19:14:03 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Spectortravel advertisement
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108E@DKDIFS02>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr. David Gilden, I took a look on all the pages, and it=B4s really =
nice
pictures. Just one question. I know from my gambian friends and
families, that there are luckily often naming-ceremonies, but how can
you promise travellers/foreigners to join such a ceremony? Or am I
naive, is it just a symbolic one, given for the tourists ? Asbj=F8rn
Nordam
"FYI: African Travel Web site : http://www.spectortravel.com
I created this web site.. have a look!
1/2 day city tour of Banjul, including The Gambia orphan village, =
health
center and nursery/primary school,
where you will present the clothing, medical and school
supplies that you have brought from America.=20
Juffreh, African naming ceremony and Gambian dance and music=20
Symposiums and workshops with transfers "
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 11:31:23 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970714113000.16248C-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Aki Allen, Gambia based, has been added to the list. We welcome him and
will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 20:07:50 +0100 (BST)
From: O BALDEH <O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: obaldeh@bradfordac.uk
Subject: Cancer of language and tribe
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.970714190251.24215B-100000@kite.cen.brad.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I wish to refer to one Momodou's e-mail of 14july 1997 on the above
item requesting one Bass to provide us the sources of his 'lectures'
I am also very much interested if Bass can attend to this request to help
futher reading to complement the 'lectures' particularly on a topic as
important as 'source of existence.'
Secundo, it will be appreciated if he can offer us a scientific analysis
of the causal relation between culture and language which he has been
'lecturing' on for the past month.
This is particularly important when Bass wants to land himself on The
Gambian infrastructure with a fait accompli analysis after hitting on the
ROMANS,
GREEKS, DES GALLOIS ENGLISH and from SUDAN ETHIOPIA CHAD To SENEGABIA.
And moreso when he wants to indicate that ma ngi dem Gambia or ma ngi
leka dommoda is not possible. (cf your note on sentence structure)
Futher than that BASS seems to refuse us the secrets of the TOWER OF
BABEL you used as a heading. Thus it will be desirable to offer an
'evening classes' on this topic before going to the Gambia or else your
lectures will appear to social scientists and particularly linguists or
the adeptes of Gambia -l as a mere descriptive endeavour: The scientists
visited Mars on 14 July 1920 and came back late at night!
Amigo Bass beware of irony and my puctuation which are salt and pepper
for chebu jen bu neh. And i know somebody like you will understand my
setting and dialectic in this piece of music
I will put in some inputs in this topic to partly indicate the schizo..
alineation assimilation that are associayted with language/ culture and
indicate that the latter has been and still the medium of the ways some
of act, live eat dress die... as depicts our styles in gambia-l. oh oh oh
ohoooo and a bottle of rum. Die don't bie . do they? can i write in any
of the national languages of gambial-l using prenasales as claims BASSS?
can i know why i and many of
you are force into multilinguisme? oh let me stop here je suis deja ivre.
You know langage makes me drunk!!
Bass we hope that you will offer us a reading list before you travel to
tthe Gambia: to help us complement
the lectures and entrtain intellectual property rights when we quote our
professor!
Su ko defeh waktanibi neh si sun bantabi
Salama
Omar Baldeh
------------------------------
Date: 14 Jul 97 15:05:27 EDT
From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
To: "INTERNET:gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
Message-ID: <970714190527_73244.2701_FHO65-1@CompuServe.COM>
There is new Sierra Leonean novel "The Spirit of Badenia" (US$ 15) that might
interest you. If so, please write to P.O. Box 110698, Tacoma, WA. 98411.
Regards,
Sheikh Gibril.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 15:11:16 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
Message-ID: <970714150844_1927669782@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
I have been too busy to read my messages, but I need to mention a few things
about IOM.
I received a grant from the organization at the beginning of 1993 to return
to The Gambia following an appointment with the Gambia Government (Ministry
of External Affairs). I was given a $1,500 check, a 20-foot container for my
belongings, and three one-way air tickets to The Gambia (for my family). I
worked in the Gambia for about eight months, didn't like the atmosphere, and
returned right back to teaching in the US.
Peace!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 22:40:46 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <01A8EAB9.9B210540@digl.qatar.net.qa>
Mr.Njie!
Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-
1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)
2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)
3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia
4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia
5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia
6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)
7) The Africans ( David Lamb)
8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)
9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)
10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)
11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)
Regards Bassss!!
----------
From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
It would really be appreciated if at the end of every
instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.
Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not
consulting any.
Regards,
Momodou
On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
>
> ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***
>
> We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically
> related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being
> able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we
> will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages
> would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make
> it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize
> them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our
> example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;
> but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the
> fact that none of them could understand each other without a
> translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on
> our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But
> before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a
> town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone
> through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those
> bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace
> back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in
> Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been
> observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our
> continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or
> an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so
> that you can find words in them such as
> gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known
> feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are
> constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by
> first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in
> (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the
> Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the
> grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would
> be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most
> of Africa's black languages.
>
> Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the
> languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had
> three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from
> her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the
> First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE
> branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the
> continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,
> Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and
> Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)
> in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western
> Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.
> The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following
> languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and
> Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur
> (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory
> Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called
> Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called
> Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in
> Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.
> The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is
> called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande
> (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central
> Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the
> Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala
> (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South
> Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana
> (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and
> Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi
> (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu
> (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).
>
> So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number
> of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so
> languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total
> number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible
> because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more
> languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African
> Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region
> use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of
> other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than
> that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern
> African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either
> Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly
> the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,
> Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother
> Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is
> nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",
> but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living
> by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we
> will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the
> Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..
> Regards Basss!!
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 17:35:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Request: Membership
Message-ID: <199707142135.RAA06310@acmey.gatech.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
List managers,
Could you please add Modou Loum to the list....
e-mail: mloum@chat.carleton.ca
It seems like his name was accidently taken off the
list or something..... cause he claims he's not receiving mail from
the list anymore.
Thnx
**************************************************************
* Raye Sosseh *
* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *
* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *
* Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu *
* *
* Quote *
* ----- *
* "Instead of giving a politician the keys to the city,*
* it might be better to change the locks." *
* *
**************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 14:56:49 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Another new member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970714145502.4242C-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Sohna Sallah has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be
looking forward to her introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 23:14:40 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@PRISM.GATECH.EDU>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Request: Membership
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970714231405.7941C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Modou Loum has been added back to the list.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 00:29:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Spectortravel advertisement
Message-ID: <l03102800aff072caa140@[204.215.135.128]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
In reference to that particular trip
I can not say for certain, as I had nothing to do with planing that trip.
My personal experience is quite different from most non- African travelers
looking for an exotic place for their vacation.
I would recommend anybody thinking of going to West Africa to travel with
a friend ( A Gambian of course)
Stay in the hotel for a few days then go live your friends family.
Only then can you get to know African culture.
Your travel experience will be a lot richer!
(And plan to stay for a minimum of 3 weeks not 10 days!)
Dowda..
>
>"FYI: African Travel Web site : http://www.spectortravel.com
>I created this web site.. have a look!
>
>1/2 day city tour of Banjul, including The Gambia orphan village, health
>center and nursery/primary school,
> where you will present the clothing, medical and school
>supplies that you have brought from America.
> Juffreh, African naming ceremony and Gambian dance and music
> Symposiums and workshops with transfers "
*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*
http://www.drive.net/kora.htm
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 00:41:23 -0700
From: latjor Ndow <ndukuman@avana.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
Message-ID: <33CB29A3.1E76@avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Greetings:
In response to Liz Stewart Fatti's question as to what the book "Osiris
Rising" was about I thought I should allow the author to speak for
himself. I shall venture to post an excerpt from the novel (hope it is
not too much) for the general body.
LatJor
++++++++++++++++++
Ch. VIII: Reswt
"Food's ready," Asar said. "I don't think Moko intends us to wait for
him."
There was a good selection: okra stew, grated nuts, diced fruit, broiled
chicken, fried fish and shrimps, rice, fonio, maize meal, mashed yam,
egg salad. The Mystic Comrade was the first to walk away from the table
with her plate. She avoided the meat and concentrated on egg salad, yam
and grated nuts, with a bit of okra stew. She went to sit at the foot of
the sofa. Others served themselves and went to sit near her, forming a
compact circle. The conversation hovered around the quality of the
cooking. Bai Kamara said he was familiar with Asar's cooking, that it
was great, but that tonight's menu was of a different order. Asar
confessed he had merely followed Ast's instructions. Ast said:"We went
fifty-fifty, I made the salad; he did the rest."
"Some men," Iva Mensa said, "want to enter the next century not knowing
how to cook. Ndeye, can your husband cook yet?"
"He's a retarded student."
"But an eager cook," said Bai Kamara. "She's too conservative to
understand my cooking. It's revolutionary."
Ndeye said. "He knows a single recipe. Cut all you see into giant lumps.
Dump in a monster casserole. Smother with salt, pepper and garlic. Add a
bottle of grease. Turn the fire way up. Wait for smoke signals. Serve
charred."
"The voice of jealousy," said the husband. "Listen, you're all invited
next Saturday. Our place. My cooking."
"Ast, how long have you been here?" Maanan Djan asked.
"My third month." Ast said.
"You don't have to answer if I'm prying," the Mystic Comrade said. The
music formed a discreet background. "Why did you decide to come to
Manda?"
"I don't remember when I decided to return to Africa," Ast said. "Seems
I've always known I would. Years back I met Asar in the US. Meeting him
gave me a clearer idea of where I'd like to come. I planned to teach at
a university where something was happening. You know, forward
intellectual movement." The silence deepened. Ast had the impression she
had said something that caused her new friends some unease. She was
startled to see that others were listening. The Mystic Comrade's face
took an inward look.
Bai Kamara laughed: "Here we're moving forward all right, but in reverse
gear."
Ast expected laughter, perhaps a rebuttal. There was only a pensive
silence. The Mystic Comrade said: "We're stalled."
"That's so true," said Dineo Letsie, her voice vibrating.
"Why?" Ast asked.
"We have valid arguments on our side," Dineo said wistfully. "In a
university the most rational arguments are supposed to win."
Asar said: "The other side doesn't need great intellectual arguments to
survive. the system works for them, against change. To beat them we'll
have to move beyond just having good ideas. We have to get organized."
"So far we haven't been organized at all." said Dineo Letsie.
"We've formulated a pretty effective critique of the present system,"
protested Bai Kamara.
Manaan Djan asked: "Might that not be part of our problem? We've
remained blocked at the level of critical comments."
"Manaan is right," Dineo Letsie said.
"What would you suggest?" asked Bai Kamara.
Asar answered: "That we shift the debate from criticism of the old
system to the design and testing of a new one."
"Hey, hey," sang Dineo Letsie, "and make the idealess people play
carping critics from now on. Grrrreat idea."
"I suppose you're right, Asar," said Bai Kamara.
Dineo Letsie said: "Last year we got trapped into a static pattern. We
argued against the existing system. The Senate said these critiques are
all very fine, but no one proposes practical alternatives, so what's
there to discuss?"
Asar said, "We got stuck before the old challenge: design a new system,
do detailed research to outline necessary content, compare it to the
old, argue its superiority in open debate, then organize its practical
implementation."
"That we didn't do," said the Mystic Comrade.
Bai Kamara nodded agreement, then asked: "Can we?"
"Isn't that what we're getting at?" the Mystic Comrade asked.
"Yes," Bai agreed. He looked uncomfortable. "But casual talk, even
serious talk about a new system, is one thing. We've done a lot of that.
Actually designing a new system - not just continuing to work in the
old framework while making critical noises, pushing for small changes
here and there - that's a different game. You think we're ready for
that?"
The circle tightened. Kojo Boanye said: "We've been arguing about this
in Education for months. Isn't that our work?"
Bai Kamara shook his head. "So far its been our work. From the time I
began teaching, all we Africans have done is to find stuff ready made -
syllabuses, curricula, the whole educational system. We have operated
within this old system. Sometimes we grumble. We suggest modifications
here and there. Low energy dabbling. What we're facing now is different.
High energy work. Not just attacking something conveniently available.
But creating a superior system. Working to replace the old with it."
++++
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 09:01:02 +0200 (MET DST)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com (by way of Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>)
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
Message-ID: <199707150701.JAA28942@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Bros ans Sis i am deeply apologisng for returninga reply on the IOM
issue. I respected the fact that the discussion was concluded through
appeals from some of us. But i have to reply to this and shut the issue from
my side.
Amadou you can be a benrficiary of the IOM. But the real fact is IOM is a
civilised way of repatriating People from The third World. The fact is IOM
will take care of you for approximately 6 months to one year and you
government will take over as your sole employer from there. The IOM process
takes about 6 months cause the procedure is from Washington, Brussells and
then Nairobi and they will send you home the Cheapest way. Contact Sam Bruce
Oliver at NARI TEL: 220 484 925 at NARI and by the way he didn=B4t benefit=
at
all from IOM.
Amadou in the US you can come, go and work as you wish. But in Europe you
have to have working and residence permit plus ID card with personal number.
Once the IOM negotiates for you to go home you are remove from the
statistic register of duellers and your personal number is omitted. Once you
are out your residence nd working permit is no more valid. I am definitely
sure if you were in Europe you will never be back after accepting a
civilised repatriation from the IOM:
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho
Gambia-l:
I have been too busy to read my messages, but I need to mention a few things
about IOM.
I received a grant from the organization at the beginning of 1993 to return
to The Gambia following an appointment with the Gambia Government (Ministry
of External Affairs). I was given a $1,500 check, a 20-foot container for=
my
belongings, and three one-way air tickets to The Gambia (for my family). I
worked in the Gambia for about eight months, didn't like the atmosphere, and
returned right back to teaching in the US. =20
Peace!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 09:29:51 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970715082951.00706ac4@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Is this not the "International Community" we are all pre-occupied of impressing?
The lesson is, the cold-war is over and so is the interest to win allies in
the "Developing World" over too. One very good thing that should come out of
this, is the awareness of intended beneficiary nations that there is limited
aid so therefore they should make ends meet by themselves. And, this is only
possible by putting the interest of individual nations and regions
respectfully first (as ODA contributors are doing) without fear for
sanctions or any other form of intimidation. Besides, what sanction or an
attempt to intimidate, say, the whole of Africa make any significance. The
name of the game is SELF-INTEREST. The question should be "KANN LA HAJ PUPP
GANAW NEGII YAYAM"?????
The first and most crucial step is to get started. We are aware of what's
going on but still couldn't dare take the first necessary step.
I HOPE OUR GENERATION WILL MAKE A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
>Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
>
>By Thalif Deen
>
>UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that
>they must slash development aid budgets because their own
>treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly
>President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.
>
>He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at
>international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend
>more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty
>Organisation (NATO).
>
>''What do our discussions (on economic development) really
>mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.
>
>The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single
>military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion
>dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out
>annually to the world's 132 developing nations.
>
>The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-
>member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include
>Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35
>billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by
>new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two
>billion dollars by Washington.
>
>Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that
>at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that
>Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary
>constraints.
>
>''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and
>additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions
>of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''
>he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include
>two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.
>
>Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any
>firm commitments to increase their official development assistance
>(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and
>Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio
>de Janeiro.
>
>''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the
>decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had
>fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28
>percent over the last five years.
>
>At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed
>their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as
>development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,
>Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.
>
>Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund
>(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to
>meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be
>raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to
>eradicate extreme poverty.
>
>Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan
>Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that
>both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an
>undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year
>2000.
>
>''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of
>the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU
>to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.
>
>In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that
>even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for
>economic development was shot down at the Special Session.
>
>In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from
>even looking at ''innovative financing.''
>
>Since last year, the United States is the only country that has
>consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.
>The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative
>international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use
>(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international
>travel.
>
>James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,
>already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.
>A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of
>more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.
>
>Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,
>the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in
>U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met
>certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the
>United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member
>states.
>
>Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office
>(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has
>encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources
>but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted
>authority to impose taxes.
>
>''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign
>states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority
>to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''
>the GAO said.
>
>The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been
>discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international
>lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international
>transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-
>established international currency exchange and loans from the
>World Bank.
>
>In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996
>that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of
>the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United
>Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the
>United States,'' the letter said.
>
>The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by
>Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the
>Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
>
>''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United
>Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc
>Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We
>prefer to stick with the present system where member states make
>their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)
>
>
>Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/
> ----
>
> [c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
> All rights reserved
>
>
>
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10330 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:56:48
|
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 09:25:34 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
Message-ID: <970715092534_204717440@emout18.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
Yes, Mr. Saho is right! I was required to stay in The Gambia for a minimum
period of time. But nothing will keep most of us in very unbearable
conditions. It's called human nature.
Whether one is sent home cheap, is not as important as returning safely and
at IOM's expense. (I took Delta, Air France & Nigeria Airways on that trip
home.)
The application process took about 6 months, for the sake of those interested
in exploring the program.
And finally, I don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card or
employment authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I checked,
that was the responsibility of the US INS.
Last Word (for me)!
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 15:58:16 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)
Message-ID: <199707151358.PAA08080@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Abdou,
I don=B4t really know about the INS. The only time i was in the you US was
last year twice to attend a Course at The Johns Hoppkins University
Hospital in Baltimore. And to participate at the the XI international
conference on AIDS in Vancouver that was my only relation with the US
immigration.
But one thing as sure as death and that is in Europe were ID and personal
number is obligatory when you are send by tha IOM to your native land you
are stroken out of the population list for good. You wrote "And finally, I
don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card or employment
authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I checked, that was
the responsibility of the US INS". It is not IOM who prevents one with
working and residence permit to return. But the governments of these
respective countries do after they received all formalities from the IOM
that you are leaving through their close collaboration. Cause they pay for
the cost. The Us immigration is very differentfrom the European like
controlling for ID or residence permit
THE END
Omar S. Saho
At 09:25 15.07.97 -0400, you wrote:
>Gambia-l:
>
>Yes, Mr. Saho is right! I was required to stay in The Gambia for a minimum
>period of time. But nothing will keep most of us in very unbearable
>conditions. It's called human nature.=20
>
>Whether one is sent home cheap, is not as important as returning safely and
>at IOM's expense. (I took Delta, Air France & Nigeria Airways on that trip
>home.)
>
>The application process took about 6 months, for the sake of those=
interested
>in exploring the program.
>
>And finally, I don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card=
or
>employment authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I=
checked,
>that was the responsibility of the US INS.
>
>Last Word (for me)!
>Salaam!
>Amadou Scattred Janneh
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 15:42:16 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970715153644.17710B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar with
some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years
behind the rest of us!
On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU
DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> Mr.Njie!
> Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-
> 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)
> 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)
> 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia
> 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia
> 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia
> 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)
> 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)
> 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)
> 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)
> 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)
> 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)
>
> Regards Bassss!!
> ----------
> From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
> Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
>
> It would really be appreciated if at the end of every
> instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.
> Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not
> consulting any.
>
> Regards,
> Momodou
>
>
> On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
>
> >
> > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***
> >
> > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically
> > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being
> > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we
> > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages
> > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make
> > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize
> > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our
> > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;
> > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the
> > fact that none of them could understand each other without a
> > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on
> > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But
> > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a
> > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone
> > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those
> > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace
> > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in
> > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been
> > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our
> > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or
> > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so
> > that you can find words in them such as
> > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known
> > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are
> > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by
> > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in
> > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the
> > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the
> > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would
> > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most
> > of Africa's black languages.
> >
> > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the
> > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had
> > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from
> > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the
> > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE
> > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the
> > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,
> > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and
> > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)
> > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western
> > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.
> > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following
> > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and
> > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur
> > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory
> > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called
> > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called
> > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in
> > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.
> > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is
> > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande
> > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central
> > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the
> > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala
> > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South
> > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana
> > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and
> > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi
> > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu
> > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).
> >
> > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number
> > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so
> > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total
> > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible
> > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more
> > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African
> > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region
> > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of
> > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than
> > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern
> > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either
> > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly
> > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,
> > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother
> > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is
> > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",
> > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living
> > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we
> > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the
> > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..
> > Regards Basss!!
> >
> >
> >
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 15:59:37 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970715154948.17710C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Abdou is absolutely right. Let us all pray for the day
when we will speak with ONE voice. No amount of sanctions by
the 'International Community' (What does this mean? Are we not
all part of the international community?) will make any
difference. In fact, it will signal the death of capitalism as
we know it.
Regards,
Momodou
On Tue, 15 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:
> Is this not the "International Community" we are all pre-occupied of impressing?
> The lesson is, the cold-war is over and so is the interest to win allies in
> the "Developing World" over too. One very good thing that should come out of
> this, is the awareness of intended beneficiary nations that there is limited
> aid so therefore they should make ends meet by themselves. And, this is only
> possible by putting the interest of individual nations and regions
> respectfully first (as ODA contributors are doing) without fear for
> sanctions or any other form of intimidation. Besides, what sanction or an
> attempt to intimidate, say, the whole of Africa make any significance. The
> name of the game is SELF-INTEREST. The question should be "KANN LA HAJ PUPP
> GANAW NEGII YAYAM"?????
>
> The first and most crucial step is to get started. We are aware of what's
> going on but still couldn't dare take the first necessary step.
>
> I HOPE OUR GENERATION WILL MAKE A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.
>
> Regards,
> Abdou Oujimai
>
>
> >Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
> >
> >By Thalif Deen
> >
> >UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that
> >they must slash development aid budgets because their own
> >treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly
> >President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.
> >
> >He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at
> >international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend
> >more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty
> >Organisation (NATO).
> >
> >''What do our discussions (on economic development) really
> >mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.
> >
> >The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single
> >military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion
> >dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out
> >annually to the world's 132 developing nations.
> >
> >The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-
> >member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include
> >Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35
> >billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by
> >new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two
> >billion dollars by Washington.
> >
> >Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that
> >at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that
> >Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary
> >constraints.
> >
> >''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and
> >additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions
> >of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''
> >he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include
> >two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.
> >
> >Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any
> >firm commitments to increase their official development assistance
> >(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and
> >Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio
> >de Janeiro.
> >
> >''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the
> >decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had
> >fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28
> >percent over the last five years.
> >
> >At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed
> >their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as
> >development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,
> >Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.
> >
> >Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund
> >(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to
> >meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be
> >raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to
> >eradicate extreme poverty.
> >
> >Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan
> >Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that
> >both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an
> >undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year
> >2000.
> >
> >''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of
> >the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU
> >to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.
> >
> >In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that
> >even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for
> >economic development was shot down at the Special Session.
> >
> >In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from
> >even looking at ''innovative financing.''
> >
> >Since last year, the United States is the only country that has
> >consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.
> >The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative
> >international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use
> >(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international
> >travel.
> >
> >James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,
> >already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.
> >A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of
> >more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.
> >
> >Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,
> >the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in
> >U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met
> >certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the
> >United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member
> >states.
> >
> >Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office
> >(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has
> >encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources
> >but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted
> >authority to impose taxes.
> >
> >''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign
> >states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority
> >to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''
> >the GAO said.
> >
> >The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been
> >discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international
> >lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international
> >transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-
> >established international currency exchange and loans from the
> >World Bank.
> >
> >In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996
> >that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of
> >the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United
> >Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the
> >United States,'' the letter said.
> >
> >The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by
> >Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the
> >Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
> >
> >''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United
> >Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc
> >Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We
> >prefer to stick with the present system where member states make
> >their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)
> >
> >
> >Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/
> > ----
> >
> > [c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
> > All rights reserved
> >
> >
> >
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 17:10:14 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <19970715161258.AAA29708@LOCALNAME>
Mr. Njie,
Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17
years behind the rest of us"?
Best regards!
Momodou Camara
On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:
> Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar
> with
> some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years
> behind the rest of us!
>
> On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU
> DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
>
> > Mr.Njie!
> > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-
> > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)
> > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)
> > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia
> > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia
> > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia
> > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)
> > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)
> > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)
> > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)
> > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)
> > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)
> >
> > Regards Bassss!!
> > ----------
> > From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
> > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a
> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
> >
> > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every
> > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.
> > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not
> > consulting any.
> >
> > Regards,
> > Momodou
> >
> >
> > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> >
> > >
> > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***
> > >
> > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically
> > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being
> > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we
> > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages
> > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make
> > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize
> > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our
> > > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;
> > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the
> > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a
> > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on
> > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But
> > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a
> > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone
> > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those
> > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace
> > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in
> > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been
> > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our
> > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or
> > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so
> > > that you can find words in them such as
> > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known
> > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are
> > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by
> > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in
> > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the
> > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the
> > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would
> > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most
> > > of Africa's black languages.
> > >
> > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the
> > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had
> > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from
> > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the
> > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE
> > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the
> > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,
> > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and
> > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)
> > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western
> > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.
> > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following
> > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and
> > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur
> > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory
> > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called
> > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called
> > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in
> > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.
> > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is
> > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande
> > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central
> > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the
> > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala
> > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South
> > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana
> > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and
> > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi
> > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu
> > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).
> > >
> > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number
> > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so
> > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total
> > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible
> > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more
> > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African
> > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region
> > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of
> > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than
> > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern
> > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either
> > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly
> > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,
> > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother
> > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is
> > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",
> > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living
> > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we
> > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the
> > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..
> > > Regards Basss!!
> > >
> > >
> > >
> >
------------------------------
Date: 15 Jul 1997 15:49:11 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS: Women and Chi
Message-ID: <1364852702.219815984@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 11-Jul-97 ***
Title: LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS: Women and Children First, Lawyers Say
By Attes Johnson
MONROVIA, Jul 11 (IPS) -- Liberian women, encouraged by their
recent victory of having a juvenile court established in the
country, are now working on other areas of legislation to
guarantee the human rights of women and children.
The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) are
pushing for new legislation to protect the rights of widows, and
for the harmonisation of civil and customary law in the country,
so that all women can enjoy the same rights within marriage.
The dual system now leads to a situation where cases involving
women in civil or ''modern'' marriages are heard in the High Court
and those in traditional marriages are brought before the lower
courts, where decisions have tended to marginalise the rights of
women.
Despite the fact that early Christian missionaries condemned
the traditional forms of African marriages, many Liberians still
cling to traditional beliefs towards marriage which allow a man to
marry more than one wife, said Joseph S. Johnson of the Humanities
Department at the University of Liberia.
It is believed, Johnson added, that traditional forms of
marriage are based on a culture which discourages prostitution,
since every woman has a husband.
But AFELL argues that in the event of death, when a man's
relatives swoop on the wife or wives and take all the property,
widows are left destitute, highlighting the inherent
discrimination against women imbedded within the traditional
system.
Liberian women and children, the main victims of the civil
conflict which began in December 1989, have been ignored by the
transitional governments and the international community, said
Elizabeth Boryenneh, AFELL's President.
The organisation's most recent victory in its push for women
and children's rights has been the creation of a juvenile court.
AFELL has been pushing for the court since it was formed three
years ago.
''The plight of children has been our concern and the opening
of a juvenile court is a major victory for not only AFELL, but for
Liberian women and their children, and those unborn,'' said
Boryenneh.
According to Boryenneh, AFELL has been assisted in its efforts
to work with women and children by the United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF), but it is approaching other organisations to help
it achieve its goal of empowering women and children to
participate in the development of Liberia.
A law for a juvenile court to be set up has been on the statute
books since 1972. The transitional government of Ruth Sando Perry
finally set up the court last month and appointed a woman lawyer,
Malia Doe, as its first judge.
Perry said recently that the government had not adequately
addressed the plight of the youth due to the lack of ''financial
resources and expertise'' and ''there are no social service
agencies, trained social workers for counselling and
rehabilitation centres''.
The Liberian Head of State noted that ''women have been at the
forefront in seeking needed resources from the United Nations and
its related agencies, such as UNICEF, to assist us(government) to
help our young people''.
Now that the court is working, AFELL will campaign for separate
detention centres for juveniles to keep them from being put into
the same cells with adults, Boryenneh said.
She also warned parents that they too should safeguard and not
abuse the rights of their own children. ''Now that the court is
constituted, parents and guardians should be mindful of their
children's needs for protection while in their care,'' she said.
''AFELL will not hesitate to file petitions to the court
against parents who act contrary... Children need care and
protection,'' Boryenneh added. (end/ips/aj/pm97)
Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction plrg>
Date: 14 Jul 1997 15:37:57 -0800 (PST)
X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org
Lines: 107
------------------------------
Date: 15 Jul 1997 15:50:15 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German NGOs Plead For Effectiveness As Funds Decline
Message-ID: <624033758.219816272@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 11-Jul-97 ***
Title: DEVELOPMENT: German NGOs Plead For Effectiveness As Funds Decline
By Ramesh Jaura
BONN, Jul 11 (IPS) - Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here
welcome the expected reduction in Germany's defence expenditure
next year, but regret that there will also be a cut in the funds
for official development assistance (ODA).
According to the 1998 budget draft approved by the council
of ministers Friday, Germany will spend some 46,000 million marks
(some 27,000 million dollars) instead of 52,000 million marks
(30,000 million dollars) this year on defence.
However, the amount set out for the budget of the German ministry
of economic cooperation and development (BMZ) will be 2.1 percent
lower than the present year's 7,803 million marks (4,590 million
dollars).
''This reduction is lower than feared,'' said Peter Molt, chairman
of the Association of German development NGOs (VENRO) comprising
73 member organisations in Germany. ''But there is no reason
to give an 'all clear' sign.''
In fact, Germany - Europe's economic powerhouse - will be spending
a meagre 0.27 percent of its Gross National Product (GNP) on
its ODA next year.
''This means moving farther away from the United Nations target
of 0.7 percent of GNP,'' added Molt. The target was established
by the U.N. in 1970 as an appropriate level for ODA. It was
confirmed
by the industrial nations at the Earth Summit in Rio de
Janeiro in Brazil in June 1992.
The NGOs represented in the VENRO presently see no way out
of the financial difficulties the government in Bonn is faced
with -- no less because some 80,000 million dollars need to be
transferred to former eastern Germany every year.
However their representatives said at a 'meet the press' Friday
that available funds should be utilised more effectively. ''We
cannot be contributing some 35 percent of the aid budget for
multilateral agencies, thus exceeding the ceiling of 30 percent
im
posed by the parliament,'' argued Hartmut Bauer, vice chairman
of the VENRO.
This did not however imply that the NGOs were opposed to
multilateral
institutions. ''It is just that increased funding for multilateral
aid should not be at the expense of bilateral aid,'' explained
Bauer.
Molt, who has served with several U.N. organisations in the
past, said there was a need to review whether Germany should
be supporting every U.N. organisation. ''We might be using our
limited funds more effectively if we concentrated ourselves on
a few U
..N. organisations,'' he added.
Instead of contributing to the United Nations Industrial
Development
Organisation (UNIDO), Bonn could, for instance, increase its
funding for the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) which was doing
''very valuable work'', said Molt.
Bauer, who heads the Protestant Church's aid agency EZE in
Bonn, added that it might be worth asking whether military
expenditure
on projects such as the controversial Eurofighter aircraft, really
was the best way to meet security objectives.
Development assistance, deployed as a strategic preventive
measure, might in the long run prove to be a more suitable means
to help bring about security.
Bauer argued that the 1,000 million dollars the German government
planned to spend on the development of the multi-national
Eurofighter
aircraft could perhaps be spent on global human security
initiatives.
One reason to invest in the plane was to ensure several thousand
jobs in Germany, said Eckard Deutscher, managing director of
the Bonn-Cologne chapter of the Society for International
Development
(SID). But if those funds were channeled to developmental
tasks, it would still help secure workplaces in the medium
industrial
sector, added Deutscher.
Bauer regretted the fact that despite the end of the Cold War,
waiting for the 'peace dividend' had been like 'waiting for Godot'
(waiting in vain). In fact, the funds saved on military expenditure
should have gone in to replenish ODA.
Back in 1990, half-a-year after the Berlin Wall dividing the
two Germanys fell, Bonn's ODA amounted to 0.42 percent. Since
then, it has been constantly on the decline: 0.40 percent in
1991, 0.38 percent a year later, 0.36 percent in 1993, 0.33 percent
th
e following year, 0.32 percent in 1995, 0.30 percent in 1996
and an estimated 0.28 percent this year.
In fact, according to the Development Assistance Committee
(DAC) of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD), only four of the 21 member nations have through the years
consistently met the 0.7 percent target: Norway, Denmark, Swed
en and the Netherlands. However, caught in their own financial
crunch, their aid level has also been declining.
VENRO chairman Molt said Germany could indeed learn from the
Scandinavian countries and give priority to self-help oriented
projects aimed at combating poverty and promoting the civil society
sector in the countries of the South.
Also the low-interest loans paid back by the developing countries
to Germany, could be pooled in a 'social fund' which could support
projects to alleviate poverty. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction psage-ID:
<APC&1'0'54908a66'a42@igc.apc.org>
Date: 14 Jul 1997 15:41:02 -0800 (PST)
X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org
Lines: 142
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 19:04:16 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: AGREE TO DISAGREE
Message-ID: <199707151704.TAA10408@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
I am very curious to know why always debates are been cut. I have numerous
examples were there is a the tendency when some of writing lets stop the
subject. We are grown up and can agree to disagree in a very diplomatic and
respectful manner towards one another. And save ourselves for sacarcism of
replying to a topic.
There was time when DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THE QURAN and FEMALE CIRCUCISION
dominated the debates on the net without any form for lets stop it. Is it
because the majority who says lets end the subject has som inputs.
I can recall from my initial stage of joining the "Bantatba" where i
addressed the topic of HEALTH and EDUCATION in the Gambia. I received a very
cold shoulder in response and accepting the issue as discussing subject.
Only four replied and the others were very scarstic.There never came life in
discussing the subject of health and education in the Gambia. The excuses
were we know nothing about it. Until after a period when one Musa Sowe wrote
PROPOSAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT then everybodt start knowing something on the
subject.
Health ws never been mentioned again but EDucation was which is indeed very
good and promising.HEalth was raised just sometime ago when everybody was
curios about the statistics of the NIGHTMARE HIV/AIDS in the Gambia. I was
in the Gambia the whole month of April when meningitis was killing people
like flies in the Wuli districts. The MP for one the two Wuli
constituencies Mr Seedia Jatta was appealing both nationally and
internationally for the urgency of assistance.
There are many infetious diseases like TUBERCLOSIS, HIV/AIDS, MALARIA,
HEPATITIS B and so on. T o give some few eaxample inrelation to Children
with cerecbral malaria. Among children cerebral malaria has a mortality of
10-20 % despite treatment with parenteral quinine, a situation that may
worsen with the spread of quinine resistance. Gambian children suffer
repeated infections with malaria, which manifest as paroxysms of fever. A
small propotion of infections progress to cerebral malaria or severe anaemia
both potentially and fatal. Statistics from the RVH (Royal Victoria
Hospital)indicate that they account for one third of chilhood deaths in the
Gambia. The long term aim is defining public health strategies to prevent
their occurence possiblity by means of vaccine.
Also among children RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is found both in rural
and perirural areas. RSV may cause persistent wheezing for several years
after the acute infection.
Concerning Hepatitis B over 90 % of the population is infected with
hepatitis B virus by the age of 15 years. Between 15 to 20 % of adults are
chronic carriers of the Hepatitis B Virus, a condition which is the main
risk factor for the later development of hepatocellular carcinoma and
chronic liver diseases eventually liver damage and other inconvinient
complications. This disease is responsible for ann estimated 10 - 15 % of
all adult deaths in the country.
If such preventable or curable diseases was cuasing a death toll in the West
like as ir it in the Gambia there would have been a cry for foul both from
the public and politicians. I believe to agree and disagree but debates
should not be put to an end by some who are not interested in the topic or
cannot contribute.
There something call social responsibility and moral.
NO MALICE OR HARD FEELINGS
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 03:04:13 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <199707151756.CAA12989@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
It is hard for people like me to see Bass' contribution on the above
subject as something other than a VERY, VERY MEANINGFUL one.
Personally, I am so ensconced in my economics, accounting and finance
that my knowledge about language and tribe in Africa, not to mention
about other parts of the world, is rudimentary and almost borders on
ignorance. I have come to learn not to trust even the most scientific
findings as 'Gospel truth', but Bass deserves commendation for his
research and for letting me know what many would consider 'basic'
knowledge. Every theory, law, or scientific finding is always said to
be a 'contingent truth' awaiting falsification. And unless those of
us who seem to be at variance with Mr. Drammeh tell us their version,
I am afraid 'morons' like me will hold unto what little he has offered.
To you Basssss, I say 'keep up the good work down there'!
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 03:30:56 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
Message-ID: <199707151822.DAA13131@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Mr. Saho,
I share your concerns, but it seems necessary to reiterate a point
some of us raised before. Health issues are of grave concern to me
because as the saying goes, 'a healthy mind lives in a healthy body'.
Therefore, one can even safely say that health comes before education,
wealth etc. The point though is that unlike issues of education which
are familiar to many of us, health issues are mostly couched is so
esoteric a language that many a people feel stupid for not
understanding your profession's jargon.
Taking the discussion further, please enlighten us the causes and
consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, and
why is all the talk about the former? I guess my questions already
reveal my ignorance about such fundamental health issues. If Hepatitis
is genetically inherited, is it preventable? I am terrified that
nearly 90% of Gambians live with this virus by age 15. But don't you
think the government (now or before) must have done/do a better job at
informing the populace about this disease. I bet we have a long way to
go. Does anyone on this List know how much research our Health
ministry undertakes? If it does, are there any siginificant successes?
Or do we rely on MRC and the West on research and research funds?
Answers/suggestions are welcome.
lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 12:12:37 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia jail guards smuggled cannabis to inmates (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970715121200.12228A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
FYI -
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 8:21:34 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.alcohol+drugs
Subject: Gambia jail guards smuggled cannabis to inmates
BANJUL, July 14 (Reuter) - The West African state of Gambia
sacked 19 prison guards and retired their boss on Monday after
finding them guilty of smuggling cannabis to the inmates,
government sources said.
The warders worked at Mile Two Jail outside the capital
Banjul.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 21:26:06 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Denmark Calls For An Academy Of Education And Democracy
Message-ID: <199707151927.VAA27377@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable
Denmark Calls For An Academy Of Education And Democracy
July 15, 1997
Felix Njoku, PANA Correspondent
HAMBURG, Germany (PANA) - Denmark Tuesday called for the establishment
of an International Academy of Education and Democracy.
The Danish minister of education, Ole Vig Jensen, said his government
is prepared to establish such an academy in cooperation with Unesco
member countries.
The Danish government is ready to support the initiative with
resources and know-how, he told delegates at the ongoing fifth
international conference on adult education in Hamburg, Germany.
The main purpose of the academy would be to bring people together from
all over the world to learn how education can contribute to the
development of democracy.
A well functioning education system makes democracy strong. The
maintenance of a healthy democracy is dependent on a well-educated
population, Vig Jensen said.
People can be given freedom, but freedom without access to learning
opportunities gives no meaning. The most important task today is to
make the education systems work for world-wide democracy, he added.
He said developing countries should be offered help in forging
democracy through education.
There is no reason why these countries should travel the long and
winding roads towards democracy as we did. We can and should offer
them a short cut to democracy and education is an example of such a
shortcut, Vig Jensen said.
In a related development, Britain has called on the conference to
support the idea of setting up an international week of adult learning
..
The U.K. wants to help to build on Unesco's initiatives and maximize
Unesco effectiveness and impact, Britain's education minister, Kim
Howells, told the conference.
The new Labour government announced July 1 it is rejoining the UN
agency after a 12-year absence, over allegations of mismanagement and
wastage of public funds.
Howells said the week of adult learning should include interantional
literacy day, which is already being observed world-wide, to promote
adult learning irrespective of age and cultural background.
The challenge faced by member-states of Unesco, as we enter the new
millennium, is to promote learning, to create accessible learning
opportunities and to help reduce the barriers to learning, so that
every citizen has a stake in his or her own future and in the future
of their own community, he said.
Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 00:45:49 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU'" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <01A8EA01.CE4344A0@diae.qatar.net.qa>
**** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***
Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized
state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given
country belonging to various language groups,because almost every country
on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with
states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with the
TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That
competition would normally stem from the fact that the National Identity
has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives
between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such
states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and the
Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their respective
groups.
One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the kind
of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent that
maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it
cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic interests.But
the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at best,
and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to the
Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed into
statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically homogenious
country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument against
such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in the
early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough
internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National Identity
is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in the
recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she also
would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much more,it
is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, to
studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come up
with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the
detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian National
Identity is and how its various components could be translated into the
Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation
process of the young and coming generations.
Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in the
strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or
witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made that,
had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily degenerated
into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, Liberia,
Sierra Leone etc.
The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major urban
centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal
territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception of
course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor
irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when left
to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the
state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the
individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response
peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative years.
Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have the
capacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their merits
without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of the
ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally broad
minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the assumptions
relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense of all
the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows that
each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must be a
component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity would
be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for
instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally
literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners towards
themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should kill
to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating
capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who enjoy
long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is something
all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the Serrers
are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and
heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with the
foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality most
of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are
profoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic religion
notwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and legs
just to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercial
intelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot do
without. That person must know further that the royalty and fearlessness of
the mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a quality
that all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. And
finally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of the
Sarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would be an
indispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.
So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to be a
coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified national
objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that
incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings and
must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into the
young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and
transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally don't
interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic
marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody the
hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the
geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us could
sing with the Gambia Police and say:
"That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guide
our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to prove
man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. Keep
us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."
REGARDS Basss
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 97 17:38:29 EDT
From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
Message-ID: <ndarboe.1219390349A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
Mr. Saho,
You have raised a very important subject that should concern every Gambian
or for that matter the whole sub-Saharan region. The statistics you have
provided are very saddening, but I don't think people not responding to your
message means that we are not interested in health problems in the Gambia.
Female Circumcision is a health issue, and it has been discussed very
extensively. Some would even consider the highly discussed domestic violence
both a social and health issue.
Maybe the contents of your message did not attract much debate. If I could
remember, all you did was provide us some information. I believe, if your
message was framed in such a way that it called for further debate, you
would be surprised the feedback you would have gotten. You might have
misconstrued what others meant by the list moving on and stopping the
personal attacks. Those messages were for the ones who were bashing our "one
way Tombong." I don't think anyone said the IOM topic should not be discussed.
Please Mr. Saho feel free to initiate any essential discussion on the
Gambian health issues.
Numukunda
>
>There was time when DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THE QURAN and FEMALE CIRCUCISION
>dominated the debates on the net without any form for lets stop it. Is it
>because the majority who says lets end the subject has som inputs.
>
>I can recall from my initial stage of joining the "Bantatba" where i
>addressed the topic of HEALTH and EDUCATION in the Gambia. I received a very
>cold shoulder in response and accepting the issue as discussing subject.
>Only four replied and the others were very scarstic.There never came life in
>discussing the subject of health and education in the Gambia. The excuses
>were we know nothing about it. Until after a period when one Musa Sowe wrote
>PROPOSAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT then everybodt start knowing something on the
>subject.
>
>Health ws never been mentioned again but EDucation was which is indeed very
>good and promising.HEalth was raised just sometime ago when everybody was
>curios about the statistics of the NIGHTMARE HIV/AIDS in the Gambia.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 19:58:16 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970715195417.10729C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I concur with all the Numukunda said on this matter. Health is an
extremely important issue and in no way should it be sidelined. On the
other hand, past experiences led some of us to caution the group on the
confrontational/personalized direction the discussion on IOM was taking -
concerning Tombong.
No hard feelings bro.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:03:30 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <199707160157.KAA16001@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Bass,
One does not have to agree with your entire piece on this difficult
subject, but you have made some fine analysis. Needless to say, the
involvement of government to create a level playing field for Gambians
to compete and bring the best out of themselves is necessary. Of
course I would have thought that you would call Akus, Serrer, Jola,
Fula, Jollof, Mandinka, and Sarahule ethnic groups and not tribes
(laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,
as Bass did. Rather than harnessing what Bass sees as his identified
good trait(s) in each group, I think judging a person on his own merit
provides a better way forward. Assess the individual and not what
group he belongs to. Read/see my message as coming from a person, not
from a person of an ethnic group.
Sometime ago I read an article by Ali Mazrui in which he characterised
most of Africa as nations within States. By this he means, many of us
first pay allegiance to our ethnic groupings before the state. Sadly
though, the irony is that that very process of education that
seemingly erodes paying hommage to ethnic group continues to divide
us. I need not provide further proof of this! Yes education can bond
our states and nations into one, but in that process special attention
must be given to socialisation in the home. We must stop telling our
kids that one ethnic group is this and the other that; we must tell
our kids that the Gambia is such a minority country in the world that
very few outside the subregion know about; that we cannot afford to
stand individually; we must encourage our childen to become multi-
lingual within the Gambian framework. Above all this, we must teach
our kids to place premium on individual merit and not on ethnic group.
Indeed the thought of Gambia degenerating into a state evidently
witnessed in other parts of Africa and the world is scary but not
impossible. History repeats itself because we fail to learn from it.
I hope that our leaders in the Gambia realise our concerns and do
nothing to forment ethnic hatred. But that must be seen to be done.
Politicising the country by paying lipservice to nation-building
cannot bring us together. African countries have a notoreity
of never climbing out of a slump once they start back-peddaling. I
hope our leaders act more with their head than with the heart. A
little narration here will presumably not hurt this discussion. Some
while ago I was discussing with a French colleague of mind here. Guess
what, the discussion was about wars and safety in the world. He and
many others ( of course non-Africans) were pointing fingers at the
carnage Africans are doing to themselves. Blood letting in Rwanda,
soaring crime in Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi... At this point I was
alreading fuming with rage for their parochialism, and I too went on
the attack: crime in New York, IRA in UK, the Basque in Spain, the
rebel groups all over Asia and Latin America... But my French friend
said something to me that I could not readily counter. This was what
he said: ' Lamin, we are not saying that the whole of Africa is in
turmoil. Neither are we saying that what is happening in Africa is
not found elsewhere. But we are concerned that the tranquility and
quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye. By
this i mean, you never know when war is going to break in an African
country. Look at Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zaire'. I went mum because I
knew he had a point. The evidence is overwhelming. Any dissenting
views on this?
***Food for thought***
Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under
the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?
Peace!!
Lamin
PS: I apologise for the use of the masculine gender in reference to
both sexes.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 21:46:26 -0500 (EST)
From: Susan Renee Hayes <srhayes@indiana.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970715213548.19217B-100000@juliet.ucs.indiana.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings,
I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia as
a Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in Mansajang
Kunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) is
Ebrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at Indiana
University studying linguistics (and I have updated references on African
language classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introduction
to the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently gone
into the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spending
more time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerning
the Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way
(happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with the
hope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and to
hear from others from and connected with the country.
Thanks,
Susan
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 10:42:58 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Agree to disagree-health care
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108F@DKDIFS02>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr. Omar Saho, I=B4ll ensure you, that the health-situation all over =
has
my great interest. I don=B4t know anything on medicin, and comming from =
a
rich,western country, where we spend billion of tax-payers money just =
to
keep, what we think is not even a good health-care-system, makes me
giving up from first hand on advices. Personnally I believe that first
people need acces to clean, healthy water-supply, then a =
sanitary-system
(not necessarely like the ones we have here, I have seen fine systems =
in
countries with septic-systems and so), then better living conditions,
enough food, and the primary health-system out where people live. A =
good
life comes from having a job, possibillities to fullfill some needs,
educational, etc., etc.. You all know better than me.
I=B4ll gladly comment what "we" do and don=B4t, and I has earlier asked =
why
the experts were talking about a socalled " meningitis-belt" and did
nothing. I send a comment on how I think that there is "no money" in
poor people, how specialists, doctors, medicin industry concentrate on
our part of the world with plastic- surgery, heart-operations of any
kind, fat-sucking, stress-nerve-medicin, cancer-AIDS-research etc.
I have an opinion on all this, but where to start and where to finish =
is
difficult for me. It=B4s so overwhelming. Maybe it would help if I =
could
find myself in it ? What could you imagine that I could do ? What =
should
my role be ?
On my first tour in =B479, I=B4ve seen a clinic being build and =
established
in Kartong Village, but now it is not functioning. There has not been
any service in that clinic for years. When I payed visit to the village
three years ago the people were working hard to put up poles for
electric wires, a man cut himself in his leg with an axe, but there =
were
no-one, who he could turn to to get first-hand-help, because there was
no medicin, nothing to clean or stitch his leg with, and it was pure
luck there was a transport availble. Just a month ago a young woman in
the same village, (who I met first time, when she was a young girl in
=B479) died in labour. I=B4ve been to RVH and seen the facilities, I =
know
that the danish-gambian-organisation over the years has send many beds,
hospital-equipment, wheel-chairs, medicin to the Gambia, and still do.
But it looks like "a small drop in the ocean."
Every day I hear about many diseases, which has been known "allways",
but we still have no control on them. As simple as the warnings we now
are having from our authorities, when we are going to places on the =
earh
with malaria - they say that there is nothing to stop it. If we are
comming to live for a long period in such an risc-area, we can only =
take
medicin with high bi-effect-riscs. We must know nearly everything about
the malaria-spreading-moskitos living-places, and -circles. But we do
nothing effectively, because we know that we have to spray at exactly
the same hour all places in a village, just to try to avoid the problem
for a period in that specific village.
And measles, hepatitis ....and you can go on.=20
I=B4m employed in sports, and we as an organisation is used by the
government in building up some effect for primary health among the
people. We make campaigns on "Don=B4t smoke", "Don=B4t drink too much
alcohol", "Eat correct food and better food", "Get some exercise every
day", "Don=B4t dope", "Elderly peoples sport-campaign", and it=B4s in =
all
our educational materiales, taught in all trainer cources, told in the
clubs. And we coorporate with the schools, kinder-gardens,
youngster-clubs, etc. We also give out small booklets where you can be
taught how to treat yourself, and your family, read the signals from =
the
body and do something yourself, and treat yourself when you have samll
accidents, instead of calling the doctor.=20
But all the experiences I have can not be directly transferred to The
Gambia. The social model we have in Scandinavia should be transformed
to the whole world. We pay for the health-care-standard over the
tax-bill, and not like in USA, where -as I understand it- most people
has to ensure themselves by signing an insurance-contract.
Because of private-enterprise-systems I=B4m not sure, that we as =
ordinary
people can force the big medical industries and the research-institutes
to focus on the needs in Africa. But I should like that there was some
world-wide authority which could take some of the profit from the
compagnies, and direct the money to the research and help needed. But
that is an socialistic way of thinking, which is not "in" right now.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:33:23 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: APOLOGY
Message-ID: <19970716103533.AAA53618@LOCALNAME>
Momodou Njie,
I have just realized what you mean. The date in Bass's mails are
January 1980. SORRY FOR THAT MISUNDERSTANDING!!
Tak Asbjcrn!
Momodou Camara
On 15 Jul 97 at 17:10, Camara, Momodou wrote:
> Mr. Njie,
> Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17
> years behind the rest of us"?
>
> On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:
> By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years
> > behind the rest of us!
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 12:38:27 +0200 (EET)
From: Omar Gibba <ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Change of e-mail address!
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.95.970716122154.2100A-100000@hanna.mikkeliamk.fi>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Dear Sirs
I would like you to change my mailing address to ojgibba@hotmail.com. I
loose a lot of mails because of lack of space in our school computers.
Secondly, I would like to access my mail box anywhere I go, which is not
possible with my old e-mail address.
Could somebody please help me out. My old address is:
ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi, which should be changed to: ojgibba@hotmail.com.
Thanks in advance!
Omar Gibba
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 12:18:28 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970716121602.184A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Momodou,
I was referring to the date. It was meant to be a joke
really.
Regards,
MomodouOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
> Mr. Njie,
> Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17
> years behind the rest of us"?
>
> Best regards!
>
> Momodou Camara
>
> On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:
>
> > Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar
> > with
> > some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years
> > behind the rest of us!
> >
> > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU
> > DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> >
> > > Mr.Njie!
> > > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-
> > > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)
> > > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)
> > > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia
> > > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia
> > > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia
> > > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)
> > > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)
> > > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)
> > > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)
> > > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)
> > > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)
> > >
> > > Regards Bassss!!
> > > ----------
> > > From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
> > > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a
> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
> > >
> > > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every
> > > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.
> > > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not
> > > consulting any.
> > >
> > > Regards,
> > > Momodou
> > >
> > >
> > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> > >
> > > >
> > > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***
> > > >
> > > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically
> > > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being
> > > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we
> > > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages
> > > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make
> > > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize
> > > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our
> > > > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;
> > > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the
> > > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a
> > > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on
> > > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But
> > > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a
> > > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone
> > > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those
> > > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace
> > > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in
> > > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been
> > > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our
> > > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or
> > > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so
> > > > that you can find words in them such as
> > > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known
> > > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are
> > > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by
> > > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in
> > > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the
> > > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the
> > > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would
> > > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most
> > > > of Africa's black languages.
> > > >
> > > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the
> > > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had
> > > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from
> > > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the
> > > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE
> > > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the
> > > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,
> > > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and
> > > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)
> > > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western
> > > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.
> > > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following
> > > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and
> > > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur
> > > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory
> > > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called
> > > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called
> > > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in
> > > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.
> > > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is
> > > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande
> > > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central
> > > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the
> > > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala
> > > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South
> > > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana
> > > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and
> > > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi
> > > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu
> > > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).
> > > >
> > > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number
> > > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so
> > > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total
> > > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible
> > > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more
> > > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African
> > > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region
> > > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of
> > > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than
> > > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern
> > > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either
> > > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly
> > > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,
> > > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother
> > > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is
> > > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",
> > > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living
> > > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we
> > > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the
> > > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..
> > > > Regards Basss!!
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 15:24:47 +0200
From: "pa sowe" <sowe@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: VS: Change of e-mail address!
Message-ID: <199707161327.PAA25093@online.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
----------
> Fra: Omar Gibba <ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi>
> Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Emne: Change of e-mail address!
> Dato: 16. juli 1997 12:38
>
> Dear Sirs
>
> I would like you to change my mailing address to ojgibba@hotmail.com. I
> loose a lot of mails because of lack of space in our school computers.
> Secondly, I would like to access my mail box anywhere I go, which is not
> possible with my old e-mail address.
> Could somebody please help me out. My old address is:
> ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi, which should be changed to: ojgibba@hotmail.com.
> Thanks in advance!
>
> Omar Gibba
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 12:42:33 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <B0000001739@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
To the Group from Jorn Grotnes, in reply to binta@iuj.ac.jp
> (laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,
I agree, and would have liked to comment if you had not done it better.
Bass first states that tribalism is not a good thing for nation-building,
and
then goes straight ahead and presents the kind of myths that every
society, all over the world, makes for its (not always even ethnic!)
groups.
These myths are "truth" as far as they are firmly embedded in peoples
minds (from child-hood as you say) and thus they even go a long way
to create their own truth.
> quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye.
On the other hand, it is observed in other parts of the world as well, that
the spiral of violence, usually fuelled by weapon dealers and political
opportunists, will escalate a conflict along what people view as the
dividing lines. E.g. Bosnia.
> Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under
> the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?
And after being encouraged by reading through your well-written mail, I
read this and get very disappointed. What do you mean, broadest
classification? The European classification (non-scientific too) is
Whites and Colored, usually. And that makes the Whites the minority.
My point is that you can make anything a fact by twisting the statistics,
but why? And the term "minority race"?? How can "Black Africa", which
I take to mean "Sub-Saharan Africa" be a "minority race"?? In which
society, the World? I think it is even very far fetched to define all
Africans
as the same "race" if that indeed is going to be used as a term. If race
is going to be defined on genetics, I sincerely believe you'll find rather
more genetic differences within Africa than between a given African and
e.g. an Englishman. Or a Japanese. But I am willing to stand corrected
on that, especially if someone will state facts backed by a reference, (and
I don't mean a book list).
The issue of "race" was brought up earlier, and was then quickly dismissed.
But I have read (in Bass' lectures) that it is controversial whether we,
as I believe: all were humans first, then diverged into different areas and
was shaped with small differences (mainly form, not essence/genetics)
or
that the "races" have individually developed from something not-quite-human
and just accidentically become similar enough that we can interbreed...
If somone really mean that is still a theory, I'd also like to read some
sources on that.
This time, I really don't mind it if it starts a debate...
Regards, Joern
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 13:53:38 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: New member
Message-ID: <01A8EA89.80D6D460@dijh.qatar.net.qa>
Susan!
You are most WELCOME! The Bantabaa is yours as much as anybody
else.Please, feel free to take your rightful place there! Again, you are
most welcome to the Penchabi !
Regards Basss!
----------
From: Susan Renee Hayes[SMTP:srhayes@indiana.edu]
Sent: 11/NEiU CaCea/1418 12:46 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: New member
Greetings,
I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia as
a Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in Mansajang
Kunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) is
Ebrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at Indiana
University studying linguistics (and I have updated references on African
language classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introduction
to the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently gone
into the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spending
more time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerning
the Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way
(happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with the
hope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and to
hear from others from and connected with the country.
Thanks,
Susan
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 15:08:12 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970716143524.184E-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I think Bass has done a good job of tackling such an
important topic. His approach, inevtiably, has aroused some
controversy, and some members have put forward important
observations.
I just want to say that I find his generalisations rather
uncomfortable. I believe in individual differences, although I
can understand why certain generalisations have been made.
What is said about the Fula could easily be said about the
Serahule. After all, their business acumen enriched old Ghana.
What is said about the Wolof could easily apply to the Akus,
who are mainly Christian. What is said about the Mandinka could
easily apply to the Jola. For many years they resisted Foday
Kabba and ensured that Foni remained a Jola state. ( I think
in this case one can argue that the Jola are resilient. But
I also think that in the case of the Jola, they had
resilience forced on them. Otherwise, they would happily have
continued with their farming, fishing and bee-keeping). And what
is said about the Serere could easily apply to the Jola. It
was partly the desire to maintain their customs and traditions
that made it difficult for the Jola to be integrated into
mainstream Gambian society ( or for mainstream Gambian society to
be integrated into them), especially in terms of religion and
education. In fact, there is a school of thought which
maintains that the Jola and Serere are related.
There are, of course, other contentious issues, but they
might require a separate discussion. As far as this one is
concerned, I am prepared to 'take the moral...take the fruit
and let the chaff go'.
Regards,
Momodou
On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> **** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***
>
> Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized
> state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given
> country belonging to various language groups,because almost every country
> on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with
> states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with the
> TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That
> competition would normally stem from the fact that the National Identity
> has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives
> between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such
> states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and the
> Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their respective
> groups.
>
> One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the kind
> of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent that
> maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it
> cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic interests.But
> the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at best,
> and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to the
> Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed into
> statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically homogenious
> country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument against
> such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in the
> early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough
> internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National Identity
> is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in the
> recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she also
> would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much more,it
> is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, to
> studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come up
> with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the
> detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian National
> Identity is and how its various components could be translated into the
> Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation
> process of the young and coming generations.
>
> Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in the
> strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or
> witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made that,
> had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily degenerated
> into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, Liberia,
> Sierra Leone etc.
>
> The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major urban
> centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal
> territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception of
> course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor
> irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when left
> to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the
> state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the
> individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response
> peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative years.
> Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have the
> capacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their merits
> without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of the
> ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally broad
> minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the assumptions
> relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense of all
> the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows that
> each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must be a
> component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity would
> be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for
> instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally
> literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners towards
> themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should kill
> to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating
> capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who enjoy
> long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is something
> all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the Serrers
> are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and
> heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with the
> foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality most
> of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are
> profoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic religion
> notwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and legs
> just to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercial
> intelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot do
> without. That person must know further that the royalty and fearlessness of
> the mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a quality
> that all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. And
> finally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of the
> Sarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would be an
> indispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.
>
>
>
>
> So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to be a
> coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified national
> objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that
> incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings and
> must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into the
> young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and
> transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally don't
> interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic
> marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody the
> hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the
> geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us could
> sing with the Gambia Police and say:
> "That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guide
> our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to prove
> man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. Keep
> us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."
>
>
> REGARDS Basss
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 19:39:41 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <199707161411.QAA04273@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Laura,
I am not sure why you think Bass' narrative Eurocentric. It is his case for
an Egyptian origin of Africa's tribal history that I am in disagreement
with. It is Afrocentrism - in this case itself a negative Eurocentrism, in
my mind.
Societies rise and fall, and rise again: Rome, China, Egypt, Abyssinia
(Ethiopia), Ghana, Turkey (Ottoman empire), Britain, etc. In that sense
development is cyclical?
However, knowledge, especially scientific knowledge, has gradually made
the lives of more and more people healthier and happier: less deaths at
birth, increased life expectancy,and the capacity to experience more of the
world, in general. And unless we argue that in spite of its strides, even
scientific progress is fraught with an in-built self-destructive mechanism
- nuclear weapons, unethical genetics - one should maintain that this
progress in linear. The difficulty lies, I believe, in making a distinction
between what can be alluded to as societal development, and scientific
progress. The former, generally ruled by men's beliefs, fears, and
passions, while the latter ruled generally by concrete testable and
falsifiable knowledge.
The moral indignation I feel against cannibalism has three sources, namely:
the growth of religious belief, scientific progress, and a democratic
outlook. It seems to me that most people would consider cannibalism
backward, and living in trees primitive; and that the majority of people in
the world would prefer living in Boston rather than in the jungles of Irian
Jaya. Unless you explain, perhaps, what you mean by societal development
(in case I am misunderstanding you), I do not quite see what parameters a
scientific proof here should consist of.
I beg your pardon for the tardy response.
Best regards,
Momodou.
> Från: Laura Munzel <lem10@columbia.edu>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
> Datum: den 12 juli 1997 23:37
>
> Dear Momodou,
>
> You are correct when you say modern anthropological theory evolved in
> part from some biological principles, as well as Darwinism. While the
> theories based on biology and Darwinism are valuable precursors to
> current anthropology, I don't think they are considered as holding much
> validity today.
>
> "I also reject the theory that history progresses in linear fashion.
> Much evidence suggests a cyclic order. I think, however, that Laura
> Munzell needs to explain why she thinks, say, the Waorani Indians (in
> the Brazialian rainforest) or tribes people in the jungles of Indonesia
> - some of who live in large tents amidst tree-tops, and practice
> cannibalism - are not 'locked in some kind of arrested development'."
>
> It seems your conception of a "cyclic" order still contains the central
> tenet of Bass's post which I wanted to argue against: That there exists
> a hierarchy of societal development. When you cite cannabalism as a
> symptom of arrested development, you are in effect agreeing with the
> linear view of societal advancement. This is just what I disagree with.
> What proof exists that cannablism or living in trees is a lower form of
> society?
> Moral indignation against cannabilism seems to have influenced your
> conclusion. But can this be scientific?
>
> Best regards,
> Laura
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 17:31:12 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Change of e-mail address!
Message-ID: <19970716163325.AAD49764@LOCALNAME>
Omar,
The new address has been added the the old one removed as requested.
Momodou Camara
On 16 Jul 97 at 12:38, Omar Gibba wrote:
> Dear Sirs
>
> I would like you to change my mailing address to
> ojgibba@hotmail.com. I loose a lot of mails because of lack of space
> in our school computers. Secondly, I would like to access my mail
> box anywhere I go, which is not possible with my old e-mail address.
> Could somebody please help me out. My old address is:
> ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi, which should be changed to:
> ojgibba@hotmail.com. Thanks in advance!
>
> Omar Gibba
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 08:52:17 PDT
From: "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: BACK FROM BANJUL
Message-ID: <199707161552.IAA28786@f52.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
HELLO LIST MEMBERS,
I ARRIVED FROM BANJUL A FEW DAYS AGO.IT WAS A VERY
SHORT HOLIDAY,JUST TWO WEEKS.I AM WRITING TO REPORT ON THE PROGRESS I
MADE WITH REGARDS NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE OBSERVER AND GAMTEL.THE
ULTIMATE AIM OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS WAS TO SECURE A CONTRACT WITH THE
OBSERVER.
I HAD A LENGHTY DISCUSSION WITH SANKUNG SAWO OF GAMTEL.HE EXPLAINED TO
ME THAT THE ONLY NEWSPAPER IN THE GAMBIA THAT WAS EQUIPPED TO SERVE OUR
INTEREST WAS THE OBSERVER.FOR HIS PART,BEING AN OFFICIAL OF GAMTEL I DID
NOT IN ANY WAY WANT TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION WHERE HIS JOB IS LIKELY TO
BE THREATENED.HE RECOMMENDED THAT I TALK TO THE OBSERVER.
I MADE SEVERAL PHONE CALLS TO THE OBSERVER TO TRY TO TALK TO MR GEORGE
THE MD.ALMOST EVERY DAY I LEFT A MESSAGE FOR MR GEORGE WHICH INCLUDED MY
PHONE NUMBER FOR HIM TO RETURN MY CALL.AFTER THREE OR FOUR DAYS OF
CALLING I WENT TO THE OBSERVER AND VIRTUALLY SPENT THE DAY WITH THE
STAFF CHATTING WHILST WAITING FOR MR GEORGE.ONE OF THE EDITORS AT THE
OBSERVER ASSURED ME THAT I WOULD BE CONTACTED AS SOON AS MR GEORGE WAS
IN.I WAS NEVER CONTACTED.I UNDERSTAND FROM SOMEONE IN THE OBSERVER THAT
MR GEORGE IS NOT TOO KEEN ON SIGNING A CONTRACT BECAUSE HE CANNOT
GUARANTEE THAT THE OBSERVER WILL BE PUBLISHED DAILY.I EXPLAINED THAT WE
DO NOT WANT THE OBSERVER OR MR GEORGE TO FEEL TOO OBLIGATED.
I HAVE ALSO GOT IN TOUCH WITH PAP SAINE,CO-DIRECTOR OF THE POINT.HE
WELCOMED THE IDEA BUT SAID THAT THE ISSUE MUST BE DISCUSSED WITH THE
MD,DEYDA HYDARA WHO WAS OUT OF TOWN ATTENDING A CONFERENCE ON THE USE OF
THE INTERNET IN THE MEDIA.HE SHOULD BE BACK ANY TIME NOW.MR SAINE WILL
MAKE THE PROPOSAL AND I WILL BE CALLING EARLY NEXT WEEK TO FIND OUT.
ALSO MR SAWO HAS INFORMED ME OF DISCUSSIONS HE HAS MADE WITH SWAEBOU
CONATEH WHO OWNS A NEWS AGENCY IN THE GAMBIA.HIS COMPANY RECENTLY
RECEIVED A CONSIGNEMENT OF OFFICE MATERIAL FROM A DONOR WHICH INCLUDES
COMPUTERS AND IS LIKELY TO BE ABLE TO SERVE OUR PURPOSE.
HOWEVER OF ALL THESE OPTIONS I STILL BELIEVE THAT THE OBSERVER IS OUR
BEST CHOICE.I WILL RESUME MY EFFORTS TO GET TO MR GEORGE AND I AM STILL
CONFIDENT THAT BEFORE LONG A CONTRACT WILL BE NEGOTIATED.
ON BEHALF OF THE LIST I DID EXPRESS SINCERE GRATITUDE TO MR SAWO OF
GAMTEL FOR HIS UNTIRING EFFORTS.
EBRIMA DRAMEH.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: 16 Jul 1997 16:11:45 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: UN-HUMAN RIGHTS: Congo Killings Could Constitute Genocide
Message-ID: <1649733598.225081811@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 11-Jul-97 ***
Title: UN-HUMAN RIGHTS: Congo Killings Could Constitute Genocide
By Farhan Haq
UNITED NATIONS, Jul 11 (IPS) - The rebel force now ruling the
Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire) and its allies
committed the bulk of the killings and human rights atrocities in
that nation during the past year, says a new U.N. report.
And the report - prepared by the U.N. Human Rights Commission
and Chilean special rapporteur Roberto Garreton - argues on the
basis of preliminary findings that ''some of these alleged
massacres could constitute acts of genocide.''
Further investigation is needed, however, to test such
allegations, saysw the report - released here Friday.
''There is no denying that ethnic massacres were committed, and
that the victims were mostly Hutus from Burundi, Rwanda and
Zaire,'' the report says. Some 68 percent of all accusations of
rights violations are blamed on the now-ruling Alliance of
Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo-Zaire (AFDL) and its
allies, notably the Banyamulenge, an ethnic Tutsi group living in
eastern Congo.
About 17 percent of all atrocities are credited to the forces of
ousted Zairian dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, with the remainder
attributed to foreign armies, rebel movements and mercenaries.
The report is especially harsh on the AFDL, whose leader,
Laurent Kabila, is now the Congo's president in Kinshasha. The
AFDL in turn has accused Garreton of bias, and this week succeeded
in having the rights monitor's team replaced by one which will be
appointed by, and report directly to, U.N. Secretary-General Kofi
Annan.
The report by Garreton's team, notes several incidents over the
past few months in which AFDL soldiers shot at or threatened human
rights monitors in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu,
where the rebellion against Mobutu began last September. ''There
is a permanent atmosphere of insecurity and extreme tension in the
area,'' the report says.
Since last October the AFDL and the Rwandan government, which
according to Rwandan Vice President Paul Kagame in a newspaper
interview lent military supoport to the rebels, may have massacred
Rwandan refugees who fled to eastern Zaire in 1994. Those refugees
included former Rwandan Army (FAR) officers and 'Interahamwe'
paramilitaries who were themselves accused of the genocide of as
many as one million Rwandan Tutsis in 1994, the report says.
''It is nevertheless unacceptable to claim that more than one
million people, including large numbers of children, should be
collectively designated as persons guilty of genocide and liable
to execution without trial,'' the report says. Yet camps housing
the refugees were attacked in the towns of Uvira, Bukavu and Goma
in late October and early November last year, the monitors claim,
and at other camps ''up to at least May of this year.''
The last known massacre was at Mbandaka on May 13, where at least
140 refugees were buried by humanitarian organisations in communal
graves.
The mission received reports on 134 alleged massacres, ''most
of them carried out by AFDL and the Banyamulenge rebels,'' the
report says. ''Many testimonies also mentioned the unbearable
stench from mass graves almost everywhere in Kivu.''
At the very least, the report concludes, the allegations ''seem
to be sufficiently massive and systematic to be characterised as
crimes against humanity.'' But the rights group admitted that it
was unable to complete its investigation - leaving the matter now
in the hands of the new team being assembled by Annan.
Bizima Karaha, foreign minister of the Congo, said Thursday
after meeting Annan that his government would be willing to
cooperate with the U.N. investigators. ''The government has said
clearly to the United Nations...that we want to know the truth
about what happened in our country,'' Karaha said.
But Karaha declined to say why the Kinshasa government objected
so strongly to Garreton's inclusion, and he argued, ''We believe
more in the investigation than in the individual.'' Although the
foreign minister promised the U.N. monitors free access into the
country, he also warned that security concerns in the region may
make some areas difficult for travel.
Some officials have resented the U.N. focus on the Rwandan
refugees altogether, particularly since the world body was widely
criticised for failing to halt the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. In his
interview, Kagame accused the United Nations of equating the
alleged massacres in Congo with the earlier killings in Rwanda
''to deflect the blame for failures of their own making onto us.''
Kagame, who commands Rwanda's armed forces, said his country
only assisted the AFDL and Banyamulenge after it failed to win any
U.N. assistance to demobilise the FAR and Interahamwe based in
North and South Kivu, which Rwanda contended were seeking to renew
fighting.
''(The UN's) failure to act in eastern Zaire directly caused
these problems and, when things blew up in their faces, they
blamed us,'' Kagame said. ''These are people who want to be
judges, and nobody can judge them.''
Annan said this week the important task now is for the new team
to obtain facts about the reported massacres ''before they are
tampered with.'' He added that the U.N. investigation may go as
far back as 1993, as Kabila wishes, if the bodies uncovered date
back to that time. (END/IPS/fah/97)
Origin: Washington/UN-HUMAN RIGHTS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 13:20:37 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9707161349.A685-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hello Omar,
Thank you for the info on Hepatitis, malaria, RSV etc. It's good to have
such info. I think that many of the arguments on Gambia-l sometimes just
die a
natural death because people are tired of talking about the subject or
have nothing more to say because everything to be said has been said.
Basically, sides of the story have been discussed and there could be a
silent agreement to agree to disagree....hence "next subject please".
Another case is when one person is being rude to another in the middle of
a discussion, and we all
start on the discussion of how we are all adults hence should be able to
disagree without being rude to others. When this happens, I have noticed
that the subject just dies, people being side tracked with telling
some-one how to speak to others. This of course is not an excuse for
letting the subject die.....it just happens.
Now, about health in The Gambia, I think that it is safe to say that
most people do not know the exact situation at home, hence what is there
to argue about?? I think that it is a very important subject and needs to
be discussed, so maybe with your help we can do that?? If we have the
facts about home, we can talk about it or maybe, if there are certain
senarios regarding health at home that you want to discuss: you can tell
us your opinion on the matter and we can go from there. What do you
think???
Ancha.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 10:55:36 -0700
From: Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <l03102803aff2ba83e45b@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Greetings to all list members:
David Gamble, known to many as Smbujang, wants people to know that, though
he is getting old, he is still alive and well, and interested in The
GAmbia. Any messages to him, please send to me, Liz Stewart Fatti.
By the way, soon I will have a new list address at which you can contact
either myself or Sambujang.
Cheers
Liz Stewart Fatti
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:03:01 -0700
From: Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
Message-ID: <l03102805aff2bd3c8825@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>There is new Sierra Leonean novel "The Spirit of Badenia" (US$ 15) that might
>interest you. If so, please write to P.O. Box 110698, Tacoma, WA. 98411.
>
>Regards,
>
>Sheikh Gibril.
Thanks, will do!
Liz Stewart Fatti
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 03:17:31 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <199707161812.DAA25983@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Jeorn and shadow Gambia-l,
Thanks for your piece on this subject. Of course, we have to disagree
on certain issues. It seems you are not comfortable with the idea of
racial classification. I only hope all people of this world can think
that way. That would inevitably solve half of the world's problems.
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 14:31:24 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Observer Online
Message-ID: <33CD137C.573A5D91@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Dear List Members,
On behalf of the Observer Online/GambiaNet Team I would just like to
inform you of our progress in bringing the Observer Online project to
fruition.
As was stated in the earlier progress report, a non profit/apolitical
organisation called GambiaNet has been founded and is being registered
in Chicago, Illinios. The same is aslo being done for a dedicated web
site.
The required legal offices of the Organisation are now being filled and
a testbed of the web site has been created by some members of our team.
Since the Observer Online service will be our first and, for the time
being, our primary offering we are waiting to finalise a contract with
The Observer Company before officially requesting membership.
We are quite confident that this should happen shortly. Today we spoke
with Mr. George of The Observer Company. They are still sorting out
some temporary communications technicalities and they will resume
sending trial issues shortly. Once an effective transmission procedure
is established a contract between GambiaNet and The Observer will be
signed and the service will begin in ernest. When that happens,
hopefully very soon, we will inform you of the proper procedures for
gaining access to the GambiaNet web site and for enrolling as a member
of the Organisation to gain access to the Observer Online service.
Again, on behalf of the GambiaNet Team and Board of Directors, I would
like reiterate that we are working deligently to bring this all to you,
the Gambian Internet communitity.
We thank you for you patience, cooperation and assistance.
Yours Sincerely,
Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas
GambiaNet
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:49:53 -0700 (PDT)
From: madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: US Labels African White (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95q.970716114414.11644A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Black or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.
Cheers,
Madiba.
--
Confucius say...
If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.
*****************************************************************************
July 16, 1997
Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)
>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlane
DETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. government
because they've told him he's white when his entire life he's been black.
Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of his Egyptian
culture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,
the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man.
"I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the exam
for citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.
Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, but
he's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.
government to get his race classification changed back from white to
black.
"It hurts me. It definitely hurts me," Hefny says. "It hurts me because I
am unable to reconcile my reality as a black person."
In addition to the emotional hurt, Hefny says that when the government
changed his race, they also changed his social status.
"Definitely, I would've had more opportunity for advancement and even for
hiring had I been considered black," he says. "I was prevented from
applying and requesting positions and other benefits for minority person
because I knew I was legally white."
Origin determines race
One of the problems with the naturalization process, in Hefny's opinion,
is that race is classified by geographic location and not ancestry. That's
part of the immigration process his lawsuit hopes to change.
The lawsuit targets Directive Number 15 of the U.S. Office of Management
and Budget. The directive defines black as a person having origins in any
of the black racial groups of Africa. A white person is defined as having
origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, North Africa or the
Middle East.
"In the late '60s and early '70s, they found that different agencies were
using different definitions for the same categories of people, and they
thought it was important to have comprehensibility across federal
agencies," explains Sally Katzen of the OMB.
The OMB is hoping to change the way they define races by revamping the
troublesome directive.
"The principle we thought very important is self-identification," Katzen
says. "I think that it is almost beyond dispute that an individual should
identify himself or herself rather than have someone else do it."
Although it seems the government agrees with Hefny in principle, it
refuses to respond publicly to his lawsuit. He expects that response later
this year.
1997 Cable News Network, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 18:54:51 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: BACK FROM BANJUL
Message-ID: <B0000001755@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
To the Group from Torstein Grotnes, in reply to njogou@hotmail.com
Dear Mr.Ebrima Drameh and Observer Online members.
I am sorry to hear that Mr.Drameh have been visiting The Gambia without
beeing able to meet us at Commit Enterprises Ltd.
I think maybe that he is not fully informed on the Observer online progress
the resent weeks.
We are these days about to establish a Observer e-mail account.
( observer@commit.gm).
A short delay has occured because of the Mac equipment that Observer is
using.
There has been some problems installing a proper e-mail client on the Mac
they will
use for the e-mail connection and there is also a need to upgrade the
memory for them
to be able to use the software.
We are working hard on the problem, also because several people interested
in becoming
e-mail customers are using different Macs as their computer system.
Mr,Charles Dixon of the ITS (responsible of maintaining the Observer
equipment) is working in
close cooperation with us and we hope to make the installation within the
next days.
We are also asked to quote for them the purchase of a new Mac computer to
support the
publishing setup they presently use.
The next step is to prepare the digital version of The Observer.
Here we need to agree on where/how/who.
I believe this will be the contract mentioned by Mr.Drameh.
Mr. Theo George was particular in talking to us that the contract should
include routines
on permitting access to the Observer pages and payment to the Observer.
We also need to find international news sources for The Observer (e.g.
Reuters) available in
e-mail format.
Again I urge readers of Gambia-L to tips us on any newsagency/source who
delivers news
in e-mail format.
Yours sicerely,
Torstein Grotnes
Manager & Secretary
Commit Enterprises Ltd.
Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA
Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm
----------
> From: ebrima drameh <njogou@hotmail.com>
> HELLO LIST MEMBERS,
> I ARRIVED FROM BANJUL A FEW DAYS AGO.IT WAS A VERY
> SHORT HOLIDAY,JUST TWO WEEKS.I AM WRITING TO REPORT ON THE PROGRESS I
> MADE WITH REGARDS NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE OBSERVER AND GAMTEL.THE
> ULTIMATE AIM OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS WAS TO SECURE A CONTRACT WITH THE
> OBSERVER.
>
> I HAD A LENGHTY DISCUSSION WITH SANKUNG SAWO OF GAMTEL.HE EXPLAINED TO
> ME THAT THE ONLY NEWSPAPER IN THE GAMBIA THAT WAS EQUIPPED TO SERVE OUR
> INTEREST WAS THE OBSERVER.FOR HIS PART,BEING AN OFFICIAL OF GAMTEL I DID
> NOT IN ANY WAY WANT TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION WHERE HIS JOB IS LIKELY TO
> BE THREATENED.HE RECOMMENDED THAT I TALK TO THE OBSERVER.
>
> I MADE SEVERAL PHONE CALLS TO THE OBSERVER TO TRY TO TALK TO MR GEORGE
> THE MD.ALMOST EVERY DAY I LEFT A MESSAGE FOR MR GEORGE WHICH INCLUDED MY
> PHONE NUMBER FOR HIM TO RETURN MY CALL.AFTER THREE OR FOUR DAYS OF
> CALLING I WENT TO THE OBSERVER AND VIRTUALLY SPENT THE DAY WITH THE
> STAFF CHATTING WHILST WAITING FOR MR GEORGE.ONE OF THE EDITORS AT THE
> OBSERVER ASSURED ME THAT I WOULD BE CONTACTED AS SOON AS MR GEORGE WAS
> IN.I WAS NEVER CONTACTED.I UNDERSTAND FROM SOMEONE IN THE OBSERVER THAT
> MR GEORGE IS NOT TOO KEEN ON SIGNING A CONTRACT BECAUSE HE CANNOT
> GUARANTEE THAT THE OBSERVER WILL BE PUBLISHED DAILY.I EXPLAINED THAT WE
> DO NOT WANT THE OBSERVER OR MR GEORGE TO FEEL TOO OBLIGATED.
>
> I HAVE ALSO GOT IN TOUCH WITH PAP SAINE,CO-DIRECTOR OF THE POINT.HE
> WELCOMED THE IDEA BUT SAID THAT THE ISSUE MUST BE DISCUSSED WITH THE
> MD,DEYDA HYDARA WHO WAS OUT OF TOWN ATTENDING A CONFERENCE ON THE USE OF
> THE INTERNET IN THE MEDIA.HE SHOULD BE BACK ANY TIME NOW.MR SAINE WILL
> MAKE THE PROPOSAL AND I WILL BE CALLING EARLY NEXT WEEK TO FIND OUT.
>
> ALSO MR SAWO HAS INFORMED ME OF DISCUSSIONS HE HAS MADE WITH SWAEBOU
> CONATEH WHO OWNS A NEWS AGENCY IN THE GAMBIA.HIS COMPANY RECENTLY
> RECEIVED A CONSIGNEMENT OF OFFICE MATERIAL FROM A DONOR WHICH INCLUDES
> COMPUTERS AND IS LIKELY TO BE ABLE TO SERVE OUR PURPOSE.
>
> HOWEVER OF ALL THESE OPTIONS I STILL BELIEVE THAT THE OBSERVER IS OUR
> BEST CHOICE.I WILL RESUME MY EFFORTS TO GET TO MR GEORGE AND I AM STILL
> CONFIDENT THAT BEFORE LONG A CONTRACT WILL BE NEGOTIATED.
>
> ON BEHALF OF THE LIST I DID EXPRESS SINCERE GRATITUDE TO MR SAWO OF
> GAMTEL FOR HIS UNTIRING EFFORTS.
> EBRIMA DRAMEH.
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 13:08:26 -0700
From: Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:
Message-ID: <l03102800aff2dab27420@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Greetings to all list members:
>
>David Gamble, known to many as Smbujang, wants people to know that, though
>he is getting old, he is still alive and well, and interested in The
>GAmbia. Any messages to him, please send to me, Liz Stewart Fatti.
>
>By the way, soon I will have a new list address at which you can contact
>either myself or Sambujang.
>
>Cheers
>
>Liz Stewart Fatti
------------------------------
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10330 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:57:07
|
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 13:18:37 -0700
From: Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: International Organisation for Migration
Message-ID: <l03102801aff2db589b42@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Kofi, I received the info below (about IOM) info through being a Gambia L
>list memeber. Thought you might be interested even though you may not want
>to use it. I get all kinds of info and discussions on this list...mostly
>about the GAmbia, but often about other West African news. By the way, did
>you know that Nigeria wants to adopt a policy where French is spoken in
>Nigeria. All school children will be required to learn it, and they have
>applied to the French government for help. I don't know if they are going
>to totally replace English as the langa franca, but they are pretty
>serious about it. They say they are too alienated from all their West
>African French speaking neighbors and this is an attempt at some kind of
>unity. Will Ghana follow suit and eventually Gambia, I wonder?
How are you and what's new with you. My boss has given me a new PowerMac at
home! My email at home is again:
EStew68064@aol.com
Gambia -l,
>
>I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.
>There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International
>Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain
>in the developing countries.
>
>They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African
>Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to
>their home land.
>
>They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by
>providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.
>
>They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those
>interested the address is as follows: -
>
>International Organisation for Migration
>17 routes des Morillons
>P.O.Box 71
>CH - 1211 Geneva 19
>Switzerland
>Tel: 41.22-717 9111
>Fax: 41.22-798 6150
>Email: makonen@geneva.iom.ch
>
>Mr. James H. H. Fleming
>Operation Assistant- Africa
>International Organisation for Migration
>1750 K Street, N.W.
>Suite 1110
>Washington, D.C. 2006
>TEL: (202) 862- 1826
>FAX: (202) 862- 1879
>
>Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering
>going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.
>Peace
>
>Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 23:19:06 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: EU Commission Bows To PVC Industry
Message-ID: <19970716222120.AAB9538@LOCALNAME>
/* Written 12:39 AM Jul 10, 1997 by nobody@xs2.greenpeace.org in
gp.press */ /* ---------- "EU Commission Bows to PVC Industry"
---------- */
From: "the greenbase" <greenbas@gb.greenpeace.org>
Subject: EU Commission Bows to Industry on Scrap Car Legislation
EU COMMISSION BOWS TO PVC INDUSTRY AND USA TRADE PRESSURE TO
WEAKEN NEW ENVIRONMENTAL LEGISLATION ON SCRAP CARS
Brussels, 9 July, 1997 -- Europeans will continue to be exposed
to significant levels of dioxin caused by the disposal of scrap
cars, despite proposed new legislation agreed by the EU
Commission today, said Greenpeace.
The Commission dropped plans to include in the legislation a
phase out of PVC in cars.
"The Commission has bowed to the USA and the PVC industry and
weakened what were originally strong proposals," said Greenpeace
Campaigner Axel Singhofen. "Once again, the EU has surrendered
environmental and health protection to commercial and economic
interests."
The aim of the new directive was to promote cleaner and more
efficient material use to reduce the problems of eight to nine
million car scrapped annually in Europe. The toxic and hormone
disruptive properties of PVC over its life cycle are well known
and cleaner and safer substitutes exist.
The original proposal, heralded by EU Commissioner Bjerregaard
as "contributing to the protection of the environment", included
a phase out of toxic materials such as PVC and four heavy metals
by the year 2002, and a recycling quota of 80 per cent by 2002
and 90 per cent by 2015. During negotiations, the Commission
itself recognised PVC as a "highly polluting material".
But the proposal was the subject of intense lobbying from the
USA Department of State and the European Council of Vinyl
Manufacturers and in the final text, the PVC phase out was
dropped altogether. In addition, toxic heavy metals can still be
used provided they are entirely recycled, the recycling target
for 2002 has been postponed to 2005 and the 2015 target lowered
to 85 per cent.
Greenpeace said it would urge the EU Parliament to reinstate the
original wording of the text to phase out PVC and heavy metals.
However, it welcomed the Commission's statement that it will
produce proposals to address environmental or health problems
connected with PVC disposal in general.
The recycling of PVC contaminated steel and the burning of PVC
waste in incinerators leads to significant dioxin generation.
Dioxin is a hormone disruptor and human carcinogen. The use of
PVC in cars also leads to leaching of phthalates, some of which
are also known hormone disruptors.
ends
For further information and background materials contact: Axel
Singhofen, Greenpeace International, tel. +32 2 280 1987 James
Gillies, Greenpeace International, tel. +31 20 524 9548
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 19:09:14 -0400
From: Andy Lyons <alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Looking for Karanta Kalley
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970716230914.2c6f9c62@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
The message below was posted on the Gambia Resource Page
web site. If anyone can help this person locate his
lost friend, please respond to him directly. Thanks.
===============================================================
Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page
alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
===============================================================
>I enjoyed "surfing" your site. I'm trying to locate a Gambian
>friend who attended the University of Hawaii in the early 70's.
>I lost touch with him after he was at SUNY Binghampton campus,
>although I heard he was at Syracuse University 4 years ago. If
>any one could help me get in touch with him, I'd be grateful.
>His name is Karanta Kalley, and his area of study was economics.
>Keep up the good work with your site; the recipe for the peanut
>butter stew brought back memories.
>
>Milton Okamoto
>amerpac@ix.netcom.com
>Ft. Washington, MD USA
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 16:18:18 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Looking for Karanta Kalley
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970716161447.26439B-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I will be interested to also reconnect with Mr Karanta Kalley. He was my
Latin teacher at St Augustine's High School in the late 60's. He was
affectionately known as K.K. by his students.
Thanks
Tony
On Wed, 16 Jul 1997, Andy Lyons wrote:
> The message below was posted on the Gambia Resource Page
> web site. If anyone can help this person locate his
> lost friend, please respond to him directly. Thanks.
>
> ===============================================================
> Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page
> alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
> ===============================================================
>
> >I enjoyed "surfing" your site. I'm trying to locate a Gambian
> >friend who attended the University of Hawaii in the early 70's.
> >I lost touch with him after he was at SUNY Binghampton campus,
> >although I heard he was at Syracuse University 4 years ago. If
> >any one could help me get in touch with him, I'd be grateful.
> >His name is Karanta Kalley, and his area of study was economics.
> >Keep up the good work with your site; the recipe for the peanut
> >butter stew brought back memories.
> >
> >Milton Okamoto
> >amerpac@ix.netcom.com
> >Ft. Washington, MD USA
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: 16 Jul 97 19:52:35 EDT
From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
To: GAMBIA-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Africans must have voice in Econimic Policymaking (FWD)
Message-ID: <970716235235_73244.2701_FHO40-1@CompuServe.COM>
Forwarded from Leonenet.
---------- Forwarded Message ----------
From: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues, INTERNET:LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU
TO: "LEONENET", INTERNET:LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU
DATE: 7/16/97 6:34 PM
RE: Africans must have voice in Econimic Policymaking (FWD)
AN OLD ARTICLE BUT WORTH READING.
***************************
Africans Must Have Voice in Economic Policymaking
June 11, 1997
Washington - The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and twenty-two
religious and secular organizations have issued a statement calling on
the leaders of industrialized nations to consult with Africans before
making policy decisions which affect African nations.
The heads of government of the Group of Seven (G7) countries Canada,
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United
States will hold their annual economic summit in Denver, Colorado from
June 20 to June 22. The event has become known as the Denver Summit of
Eight in recognition of the inclusion of the Russian leader, Boris
Yeltsin, in most of the summit deliberations.
The Summit participants are expected to consider measures to promote
economic liberalization in Africa and to accelerate the integration of
African nations into global economic networks.
The CBC and the organizational endorsers of the statement, "Africa and
the Denver Economic Summit," insist that African representatives should
be take part in reaching decisions that directly affect African
nations. They fear that, otherwise, the Summit will repeat the errors
of the 1884-84 Berlin Conference, at which the major European powers
and the United States carved up the African continent, establishing
colonial enclaves and imposing commercial regulations.
Africa and the Denver Economic Summit
We applaud the industrialized nations participating in the Denver
Summit of Eight for the decision to pay particular attention to Africa.
However, we greatly regret that the participants will have no
opportunity to consult directly with African officials. If Africa is to
be on the agenda, Africans should be at the table.
It is imperative that the Denver Summit of Eight not become a modern-
day Berlin Conference at which powerful nations make decisions about
Africa's future without consulting Africans themselves. Africans across
the continent are initiating projects and debating policies
consistently and constructively. We urge policy makers to recognize
these developments and to establish a mechanism to facilitate
systematic consultation with all those whose lives will be affected by
the choices made. This requires that the summit participants initiate a
dialogue that involves not only their counterparts in African
governments, but also a broad cross-section of African public, private,
and civil society sector representatives. We hope that such discussions
would develop a comprehensive program of action for consideration at
the 1998 economic summit.
We recognize that Africans do not speak with one voice, nor are all
individuals and groups equally well-equipped to make their voices
heard. Consequently, a particular effort must be made to consult with
those who typically find themselves on the political and economic
periphery: rural dwellers, women, workers, youth, the unemployed,
elderly, and disabled. We fear that, in the absence of these
perspectives, certain principles fundamental to policy development and
assessment will be ignored. These include criteria that have already
emerged from our own discussions with African community and civil
society organizations and that resonate with our experiences in
domestic struggles for social and economic justice:
1. The single most important question which must be asked about any
Africa initiative, whether multilateral or bilateral, is: What impact
will the action have on Africa's economically poor majorities and the
most marginalized sectors of each society?
2. Programs and policies should be designed to produce explicit,
tangible benefits for poor communities. It should never be assumed that
benefits will "trickle down" from the economically or politically
powerful to the marginalized.
3. Action must be undertaken simultaneously on a number of fronts and
policies must interlock to form a coherent and comprehensive whole.
Initiatives in one area must not be undermined by action (or inaction)
in another.
4. All multilateral and bilateral initiatives should facilitate and
model increased popular participation in decision making, greater
accountability of officials, and improved transparency. Such "process"
concerns should take precedence over a rigid insistence on any
particular economic regime.
June 6, 1997
Signed:
Congressional Black Caucus, Africa Faith and Justice Network, Africa
Fund, Africa Policy Information Center, African-American Institute,
American Committee on Africa, American Friends Service Committee
Washington Office, Bread for the World, Catholic Relief Services,
Center of Concern, Church World Service / Lutheran World Relief,
Constituency for Africa, Friends Committee on National Legislation,
Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers Justice and Peace Office, Mennonite
Central Committee Missionaries of Africa, Oxfam America, Presbyterian
Church (USA), Society of African Missions Office of Justice and Peace,
TransAfrica, Union of American Hebrew Congregations, Unitarian
Universalist Service Committee, Washington Office on Africa
Distributed by the Washington Office on Africa (WOA), a not-for- profit
church, trade union and civil rights group supported organization that
works with Congress on Africa-related legislation, 110 Maryland Ave.
NE, Washington, DC 20002. Phone: 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545.
E-mail: woa@igc.apc.org.
Distributed via Africa
News Online.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 08:45:40 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Black or white ?
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101093@DKDIFS02>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
How come that such kind of stories from "real life" is the most
interesting news. Real life is fantastic. Thanks for putting this in
Gambia-I. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Black or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.=20
Cheers,
Madiba.
--
Confucius say...
If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.
************************************************************************=
*****
July 16, 1997
Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)
>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlane
DETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. government
because they've told him he's white when his entire life he's been
black.
Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of his
Egyptian
culture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,
the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man.
"I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the exam
for citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.
Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, but
he's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.
government to get his race classification changed back from white to
black.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 09:11:04 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Africa must have a voice in economic policymaking
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101094@DKDIFS02>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
The statement from african organisations (presented from WOA by Dr.
S.G.Kamara) is important right now. In Denmark the =
"political-economical
climate" on Africa-devellopment-issues is blowing in that direction,
that "if we should really try to get the steam up on the african train,
we must seriously involve the african states into our economically
spheres".
There was a danish economist, who some months back, just befor the
continuing debate on the Lome-act, said that EU could just deside that
Africa (south of Sahara) should be included in the EU-trade-market on
the same conditions as the member-countries. That could give the
countries a fair chance.There were other economists who said that could
be a threat. But the dane said "no", because he argued, that the total
GNP for the countries south of SAHARA was not much more then the one =
for
Spain. So it was just like opening our EU- market for a country-export
like Spains.
I=B4m not economist, so I don=B4t know anything on this. But to me it =
was
some kind of a point, if it=B4s true. Could "fair trade", opening our
markets, be the chance for some african countries ?=20
Is it a trap ? Or must we belelive that is a way out and up ?
New-colonialism is allways in my mind. But I feel that our politicians
is really affected of the facts that most african states go backwards,
and if we should do something for stabilisation of the world, we can =
not
live with a big continent continuing like that. I feel that many of our
politicians really mean, what they are saying on this. And that is why =
I
hope that more african voices will raise on that topic. They must
"strike while the iron is hot", which I think is is becomming more and
more. Economics is not my field, so I don=B4t know if I have expressed
myself in a way that my "message" is understood. I hope so. Asbj=F8rn
Nordam
The Summit participants are expected to consider measures to promote
economic liberalization in Africa and to accelerate the integration of
African nations into global economic networks.
The CBC and the organizational endorsers of the statement, "Africa and
the Denver Economic Summit," insist that African representatives should
be take part in reaching decisions that directly affect African
nations. They fear that, otherwise, the Summit will repeat the errors
of the 1884-84 Berlin Conference, at which the major European powers
and the United States carved up the African continent, establishing
colonial enclaves and imposing commercial regulations.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 09:19:39 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101095@DKDIFS02>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Comment on "donor crying wolf":
Not that I for a great part can agree on what is said in the comment by
different persons quoted. But it also need to be balanced. I=B4m born
after 2.nd W-war, raised under the time called the "cold war", so I
cannot exactly say what experiences my parents generations has on
Europe. But the "vision" right now is NOT "a second wave of expansion"
towards the east. Eastern europe is certainly Europe. (like west and
east africa is certainly Africa). The vision for the politicians =
working
for this is: " a total and UN-DIVIDED EUROPE" It=B4s a "dream" many of
them have. They believe it can prevent future wars in Europe. When it
comes to the killings of 2-3 million persons in Rwandi it=B4s nothing
compared to nearly 100 million people or more killed in Europe in wars
from 1915- today. Specially Helmuth Kohl and former president Mitterand
in France has (had) that dream of an undevided Europe from =
AtlanticOcean
to Ural mountains. To them it=B4s not a question "to bail out Russia",
because in Europe we believe that Europe includes Russia. That vision
they believe will cost money to bring more states up to a certain level
economically, and they want to make it step by step. Money spend on a
NATO expansion is not money spend on military only. NATO has also =
civil
aims. It was the americans, who sat the limit for expansion in Europe =
to
only three nations (because the taxpayers in US will have to
contribute). And today we hear that EU has invited 6 nations to talks =
on
participation, among them 5 "eastern european" contries, of which Polen
and Estonia has never "accepted" to belong to an "east-european" block.
Specially Denmark are not glad that only 6 countries are invited. "We"
say that all 12 applicants should be called for negociations.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
> ----------
> From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk[SMTP:momodou@inform-bbs.dk]
> Sent: 13. July 1997 16.19
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
>=20
> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
>=20
> *** 09-Jul-97 ***
>=20
> Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?
>=20
> By Thalif Deen
>=20
> UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that
> they must slash development aid budgets because their own
> treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly
> President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.
>=20
> He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at
> international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend
> more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty
> Organisation (NATO).
>=20
> ''What do our discussions (on economic development) really
> mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.
>=20
> The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single
> military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion
> dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out
> annually to the world's 132 developing nations.
>=20
>=20
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 11:58:30 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: HEALTH CARE
Message-ID: <199707170958.LAA25049@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
HI!
Lamin wrote: "To take the discussion further, please enlighten us the cause
and consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, why
the talk about the fprmer"? Hepatitis B has no cure and can be deadly and
with A when one recovers from it you are immune for life.
HEPATITIS B
Hepatitis B (formerly known as serum hapatitis) is a liver disease caused by
a virus. Any one can be subjected to hepatitis B, but those at greater risk=
are:
- Drug abusers who share needles
- Certain health care workers who have contact with infected blood
- Homosexuals males, particularly those with mul=F8tiple partners
- Hemodialysis patients
- Certain househols contacts of an infected person
- Infants born to mothers who are hepatitis B carriers
Hepattitis B can be found in the blood and to a lesser extent in saliva,
semen and other blood fluids of an infected persion. It is spread by direct
contact with infected body fluids, through blood and sexual contacts not
casual contact.
- Symptoms: Urine may become darker colour, later it can turn out to be
jaundice and faeces can be light in colour. Fatigue, Itching, Hives or
rassh, poor appatite, fever, vomitting and occassionally joints pain, Some
can have lesser symptoms and others notice nothing.
The symptoms may appear to six months after exposure, but usally within six
months. the virus can be found in blood and other body fluid several weeks
before symptoms appear and generally persist for several onths afterwards.
Approximately 10 % of infected people may become long term carriers of the
virus. Most people can be healthy without complications. If the inflamation
is chronic it will result to in liver damage, liver cancer and chronoc
infection.
There is no special medicines or antibiotics for treating Hepatitis B but
there is a vaccine for preventive pirposes which have been available for
several years. It is safe, effective and is recommended for people in high
risk settings who have not already been infected and infants who are born to
mothers carrying the virus. A special Hepatitis B immune globulin is also
available for people who are exposed to the virus. In the event of exposure
to hepatitis B, consult a doctor or thr local health department.
Hepatitis B carriers should carry standard hygiene practices to ensure that
close contacts are not directly contaminated by his or her blood or other
body fluids. Carriers must not share razors, toothbrushes or amy other
object that may become contamonated with blood. In addition susceptible
household members, particylarly sexual partners should be immunised with
hepatitis B vaccine. It is important for carriers to inform their dentist
and health care providers.
HEPATITIS A
HEPATITIS A (formerly known as infectious hepatitis) is a liver disease
caused by a specific virus. Anyone can get hepatitis A but it occurs more
frequently in children.
The hhepatitis A virus enters through the mouth, multiplies in the body and
is passed in faeces. The virus can then be carried on an infected person=B4s
hands and can be spread by direct contact, or consuming food or drink that
has been handled by an infected person. In some cases it can be spread by
consuming wter contaminated with improperly treated sewage.
The symptoms of hepatis A may include Fatigue, poor appetite, fever and
vomitting. Urine may become of darker colour and jaundice may appear as in
hepatitis B. This disease is really fatal and most people recover in few
weeks without any complications. Infants and young ones tend to have very
mild symptoms and are less likely to develope jaundice than are of older
children and adults. Not everyone who is infected will have all the=
symptoms.
The symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure, but usually within
three to four weks. the contagious period appears and extends up to the time
of jaundice. Once a person recovered from hepatitis A, he or she is immune
for life and does not continue to carry the virus.
Generally bed rest is all that is needed. a vaccine is not currently
available. The single most effective way to prevent spread is careful
handwashing after using the toilet. Also infected people should not handle
foods during the contagious period. Household members or others in close
contact with an infected person should call a doctor or the health
department to obtain a shot of immune globulin which immunises their chances
of becoming ill.
As other STD=B4s can result in blindness, sterility her comes som tips
HINTS FOR SIGNS OF SUSPECTED STD=B4s:
- Change of smell, colour or quantity of urethral discharge
- Urethral discharge in men
- Ailments and burns when urinating
- Itching or pain on the sexual organs
- Sores, blisters or warts located in or around the sexual organ
- Changes in the mensturationcycle
ASBJ=D8RN, I relly do agree with the contents of your mail, liviving in
Scandanavia nd working in the health sector i did digest your comments. The
social and moral concept of health have benn reduced to from awakening of
enquiry to multi dollar coceots by firms and scientists. I have visited
kartong and spent three nights there with former classmates who natives of
the town. Asbj=F8rn there is one as certain as death and that is the=
cultural
and political promise of health care to the town has has been neglected.
ANCHA, Thanks for your supportive respond on the subject I don=B4t want to=
be
political but from my own point of view i think the trends of the national
health care developments has been on a stand still in the Gambia for a very
long time. SerreKunda the largest city in the Gambia has no hospital since
the early begining of independence up to date. The only thinh they have in
SerreKunda is a health centre situated in the centre of the market place ith
flies and other bacteria or virus carrying creatures. The health centre in
SerreKunda which was actually a community centre for youths was to be the
sister centre for youth centre in Banjul and community centres in BAkau and
Brikama. The merchants/sellers coverd the fences with their mechandises you
have to ask to find were the place is located . A person working from the
health centre to the Banjul main road will reach the maind road befire the
ambulance which just covers a distance of 5-600 metres.
The funds for building the frafenni hospital should have been used to
upgrade the RVH and Bansang Hospital, and build a Clinic in Farafenni with a
lon etrm development propects. The building has swallowed millions and is on
the stand still. Funds need to to equip a hospital can build many hospitals.
What really want is to spend funds on the martenity unity cause the children
are the fute, vaccinations for for child to enable us to reduced the high
mortality among children. The STD cklinic at the medical and health is just
a room and parlour and the room for consultation and examinng is partly a
store I WAS THERE! There are many cases blindness and sterility whhich are
results of STD=B4s. As i said i don=B4t want to be political there i cannot
mention were spendings should be reduced and pump into the health care=
system.
Fungi and other skin diseases are becoming more and more common. Like
Mycetoma, Psoriasis locally call "KULLI", Ringworms locally "GAEGAERR" Tinea
Caapitis (scalp ringworm) locally "MARMARRAN". Candida/Candidiosis is also
having a wild tendency. There are many skin diseases which some must be done
in the sense of priority eg. skin ulcers.
Comments and opinions needed if it happens that i would like to be wrting
about other comminicale diseases i might think it will be of interest to the
members.
With Kind regards
Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT
Ullevaal University Hospital
Gr=F8ndland, oslo norway
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 14:55:33 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: HELP NEEDED
Message-ID: <199707171255.OAA24010@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi LAT.
This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine it
escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and
LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is it
three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and LATJOR.
I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR JOOF.
I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry happens to
be inconvinient.
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 15:03:17 +0200
From: Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: HELP NEEDED
Message-ID: <10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259068977@obelix.winhlp.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Hie Omar, if you are referring to the great warrior from Cayor (Thies)
Senegal his name was Latdior Ngone Latir Jobe and not Joof.
And hope you don't mind that I rectify you.
> -----Original Message-----
> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia [SMTP:olafia@online.no]
> Sent: 17. juli 1997 14:56
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: HELP NEEDED
>
> Hi LAT.
>
> This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine
> it
> escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and
> LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is
> it
> three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and
> LATJOR.
>
> I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR
> JOOF.
> I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry
> happens to
> be inconvinient.
>
>
>
> With kind regards
>
>
> Omar S. Saho
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 10:59:20 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: TSaidy1050@aol.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
Message-ID: <TFSIRCDA@nusacc.org>
Tombong ,
Thanks for the update
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
Sent: Friday, July 11, 1997 6:42 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Gambia-l,
I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news
summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.
I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMED
The National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have been
formed
as required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the State
House
yesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.
National Security Council
1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President
2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior
3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie
4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr
5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police
6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIA
The Armed Forces Council
1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President
2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army
3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit
4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. of
Defence
THE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENT
The First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, to
meet
with Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation can
help in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July
18,
1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.
The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will be
provided to
list as soon as it is available.
NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANG
There has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisoners
at
the Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. This
was
also reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of State
for
Interior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference on
Wednesday, July 9, 1997.
He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that one
Omar
Njie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferred
to
Janjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him to
verify
his statement.
The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Some
drugs
were found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner of
Prisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoying
prisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.
Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was making
international calls.
FOOTBALL NEWS
Real de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. They
also
won the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.
NEW MAYOR FOR BANJUL
Mr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul,
and
he will man that post until the local government elections. The elections
are
expected to take place sometime in 19998.
NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE US
Mr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassador
to
the US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.
Peace
Tombong
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 17:33:53 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: From Health care to nation building
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101098@DKDIFS02>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Omar Saho, thank you for information. I=B4ll come back later, so only a
short comment on this. There seems to be a lot to start with. But to me
things go hand in hand. What does it help with a vaccination-programme,
if we don=B4t make better sanitary in the towns. And what if we have =
the
vaccine, but no personel or clinics on wheels to bring it out to the
villages? To me it mostly looks like a question on priority and WILL
from the government and local authorities sides. No - it=B4s not so =
easy
as that - I know.=20
But that brings me to the question on lack of trained people (the same
problem some of you mentionned in the schools) How can we motivate
gambians to join civil service, serve the state and the people ? I =
think
it must be both 1) by given a salary so they can live, raise a family
and 2) make the persons, who are serving, visible as people we look up
to. By that I mean, that it demands sacrifices to go home after been
educated abroad, or out in the village after living in the big town. If
no-one will take that "social" attitude to the society, the state, the
other gambians, we will still see the court-rooms plastered with =
lawyers
and judges from The Ghana, the hospitals and clinics with foreigners,
the educational system from secondary schools up to GTTI and Gambia
College also served by west-africans, and industrian and commerce
gambians fightening with lebanese etc. (Excuse me for speaking in
generel and not precise). So these people must be put in focus as
important people of the society, be given status.
Who of you has the "internal flame" or "burn" to work the "ass out of
the trousers" to serve the state of the Gambia, the gambian people
before thinking of how rich you can be ? Some of you living and having
good jobs outside can earn a living, raise your family, secure your
children, fullfill some of your ambitions and maybe even send money =
back
home for the extended family to live of. That=B4s OK. But many of you =
are
needed back home, like you can inspire the new generation to go out be
educated, but come back again and serve.=20
What should make you proud to serve the Gambia (and not Senegambia, USA
or Denmark) ? What is the "glue" that put all of you together to become
gambians and form The Gambia ? Who are the "heros"/the "stars"/ the man
or woman of the Gambias history or gambian daily life, who we all look
up to, want to be like, do like, because they really did something =
worth
to remember and put The Gambia, or gambian on the map ? If you should
present yourself to a foreigner as a gambian, what should be the one
sentence ?=20
Maybe most of you disagree on this. Maybe you would say that I=B4m "an
african", maybe "a black african" (the story about the egyptian =
declared
white and demanding to be declared black by the US-authorities). Or
maybe a fulani, who has more in commen with fulanis in Senegal than to
your mandinka-neigbour in Bakau ? The easy answer is, that you are a
gambian because your are born in The Gambia,or by gambian parents in
Denmark. (the topic braught up several times about dual citizenship,
passports etc.)=20
I=B4m a bit provocative and challenging, I know. But all the =
discussions
on race, language, tribes, etnic groups, culture, politics has braught
me to this point. Some of you has led me.=20
As I told you last week, this discussion started not more than 150 =
years
ago in Denmark, and it is still going on. What is "Denmark" as national
state, what is "danish", who are we as danes (theoretically we have got
new origins every time new therories on race/tribes/migrations come =
up),
what can be said is danish language (even we know it=B4s origin and the
influence under thousands of years) and danish culture (if there is =
one)
?, and what is worth to preserve and how can we preserve that heritage
in a world, where we also want to act positively towards, be inspired =
of
other people, nations, trying to better living conditions for all. =
Being
a part of a region (Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Europe, etc) but also part
of "the global village".
I look forward for your contributions on this. What is Gambia, a
gambian, (is the presents boarders the final ones, how does the state
differ from Mali, Kenya .., and you from a Nigerian, Tanzanian). What =
is
gambian culture and language, and how will it be possible to motivate
people in the nearest future to act/serve the Gambia and the gambians ? =
"If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn" yourself",
I believe. With many kind regards to all of you from Asbj=F8rn Nordam,=20
who is leaving office for a long week-end.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 10:18:38 -0700
From: Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new email address
Message-ID: <l03102801aff403f94e0e@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Dear Camara Momodou:
I need to change my email address from liz@stanne.com to:
EStew68064@aol.com
Can you please help?
Thanks Liz Stewart Fatti
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 10:21:55 PDT
From: "Sirra Ndow" <sirra@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Unsubcribe
Message-ID: <199707171721.KAA29475@f3.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hi,
Could you temporarily take my address from you mailing list?
Thanks.
Sirra Ndow
===============================================================
sirra@hotmail.com
================================================================
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 21:49:02 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970717205131.AAB16120@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Mr.Jamal Miknas, head of information technology dept. of Standard
Chartered Bank (Gambia) has been added to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 19:27:59 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <199707172328.BAA16181@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Toma,
I could not help laughing at my friend's date of dispatch (part 5) when I
too noticed it: January 4, 1980!!!
Momodou.
----------
> Från: M. Njie <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
> Datum: den 16 juli 1997 13:18
>
> Momodou,
>
> I was referring to the date. It was meant to be a joke
> really.
>
> Regards,
> MomodouOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
>
> > Mr. Njie,
> > Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17
> > years behind the rest of us"?
> >
> > Best regards!
> >
> > Momodou Camara
> >
> > On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:
> >
> > > Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar
> > > with
> > > some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years
> > > behind the rest of us!
> > >
> > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU
> > > DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> > >
> > > > Mr.Njie!
> > > > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-
> > > > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)
> > > > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)
> > > > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia
> > > > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia
> > > > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia
> > > > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)
> > > > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)
> > > > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)
> > > > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)
> > > > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)
> > > > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)
> > > >
> > > > Regards Bassss!!
> > > > ----------
> > > > From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
> > > > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a
> > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > > > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
> > > >
> > > > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every
> > > > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his
sources.
> > > > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not
> > > > consulting any.
> > > >
> > > > Regards,
> > > > Momodou
> > > >
> > > >
> > > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> > > >
> > > > >
> > > > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***
> > > > >
> > > > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are
genetically
> > > > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up
not being
> > > > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but
today we
> > > > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related
languages
> > > > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that
could make
> > > > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to
recognize
> > > > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as
our
> > > > > example.All of these three languages come from one
language,namely,Latin;
> > > > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled
with the
> > > > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a
> > > > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the
languages on
> > > > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a
moment.But
> > > > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is
just like a
> > > > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it
has gone
> > > > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past,
and those
> > > > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use
to trace
> > > > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such
remnant in
> > > > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has
been
> > > > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all
over our
> > > > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow
an (m) or
> > > > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg :
(NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so
> > > > > that you can find words in them such as
> > > > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other
well known
> > > > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are
> > > > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is
constructed by
> > > > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object
like in
> > > > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed
not by the
> > > > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the
> > > > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into
Mandinka would
> > > > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies
to most
> > > > > of Africa's black languages.
> > > > >
> > > > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of
most of the
> > > > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic
Family.It had
> > > > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be
separated from
> > > > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries
after the
> > > > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the
Sahara.The MANDE
> > > > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts
of the
> > > > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka,
Malinka,
> > > > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra
Leone) and
> > > > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who
speak them)
> > > > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western
> > > > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.
> > > > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the
following
> > > > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla
(Senegambia and
> > > > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur
> > > > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect
in Ivory
> > > > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called
> > > > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in
Benin called
> > > > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate
languages in
> > > > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.
> > > > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic
Family is
> > > > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following
languages: Zande
> > > > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango
(Zaire,Central
> > > > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of
the
> > > > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo
and Lingala
> > > > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and
Isixhosa (South
> > > > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana
> > > > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba
(Zambia and
> > > > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and
Kirundi
> > > > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda);
Gikikuyu
> > > > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).
> > > > >
> > > > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the
frightening number
> > > > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty
or so
> > > > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than
the total
> > > > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is
possible
> > > > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more
> > > > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East
African
> > > > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of
this Region
> > > > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to
people of
> > > > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly
less than
> > > > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the
Southern
> > > > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people
speak either
> > > > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost
exactly
> > > > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two
Congos,namely,
> > > > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even
though Mother
> > > > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal,
it is
> > > > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically
confused",
> > > > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn
their living
> > > > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT
INSTALLMENT, we
> > > > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else,
"For the
> > > > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..
> > > > > Regards Basss!!
> > > > >
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 09:39:42 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <01BC935E.875C18E0@diao.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC935E.875C18E0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC935E.875C18E0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Njie!!
Thanks for your input.This is such a huge and complicated topic for us =
Gambians that it can't be left to the analysis of one person.So,thanks =
for your insightful observations.
And keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
Sent: 11/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:08 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
I think Bass has done a good job of tackling such an =20
important topic. His approach, inevtiably, has aroused some =20
controversy, and some members have put forward important =20
observations.
I just want to say that I find his generalisations rather =20
uncomfortable. I believe in individual differences, although I =20
can understand why certain generalisations have been made.
What is said about the Fula could easily be said about the =
=20
Serahule. After all, their business acumen enriched old Ghana. =20
What is said about the Wolof could easily apply to the Akus, =
who are mainly Christian. What is said about the Mandinka =
could =20
easily apply to the Jola. For many years they resisted Foday =20
Kabba and ensured that Foni remained a Jola state. ( I think =20
in this case one can argue that the Jola are resilient. But =20
I also think that in the case of the Jola, they had =20
resilience forced on them. Otherwise, they would happily have =20
continued with their farming, fishing and bee-keeping). And what =
is said about the Serere could easily apply to the Jola. It =20
was partly the desire to maintain their customs and traditions =
that made it difficult for the Jola to be integrated into =20
mainstream Gambian society ( or for mainstream Gambian society to =
=20
be integrated into them), especially in terms of religion and =20
education. In fact, there is a school of thought which =20
maintains that the Jola and Serere are related.
There are, of course, other contentious issues, but they =20
might require a separate discussion. As far as this one is =20
concerned, I am prepared to 'take the moral...take the fruit =20
and let the chaff go'.
Regards,
Momodou
On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> **** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***
>=20
> Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized =
> state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given =
> country belonging to various language groups,because almost every =
country=20
> on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with=20
> states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with =
the=20
> TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That=20
> competition would normally stem from the fact that the National =
Identity=20
> has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives=20
> between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such=20
> states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and =
the=20
> Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their =
respective=20
> groups.
>=20
> One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the =
kind=20
> of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent =
that=20
> maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it =
> cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic =
interests.But=20
> the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at =
best,=20
> and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to =
the=20
> Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed =
into=20
> statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically =
homogenious=20
> country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument =
against=20
> such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in =
the=20
> early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough=20
> internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National =
Identity=20
> is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in =
the=20
> recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she =
also=20
> would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much =
more,it=20
> is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, =
to=20
> studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come =
up=20
> with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the=20
> detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian =
National=20
> Identity is and how its various components could be translated into =
the=20
> Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation=20
> process of the young and coming generations.
>=20
> Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in =
the=20
> strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or=20
> witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made =
that,=20
> had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily =
degenerated=20
> into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, =
Liberia,=20
> Sierra Leone etc.
>=20
> The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major =
urban=20
> centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal=20
> territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception =
of=20
> course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor=20
> irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when =
left=20
> to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the=20
> state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the=20
> individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response =
> peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative =
years.=20
> Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have =
the=20
> capacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their =
merits=20
> without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of =
the=20
> ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally =
broad=20
> minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the =
assumptions=20
> relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense =
of all=20
> the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows =
that=20
> each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must =
be a=20
> component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity =
would=20
> be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for=20
> instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally =
> literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners =
towards=20
> themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should =
kill=20
> to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating=20
> capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who =
enjoy=20
> long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is =
something=20
> all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the =
Serrers=20
> are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and=20
> heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with =
the=20
> foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality =
most=20
> of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are=20
> profoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic =
religion=20
> notwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and =
legs=20
> just to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercial=20
> intelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot do=20
> without. That person must know further that the royalty and =
fearlessness of=20
> the mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a =
quality=20
> that all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. =
And=20
> finally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of the=20
> Sarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would =
be an=20
> indispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.
> =20
> =
=20
> =
=20
> =09
> So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to =
be a=20
> coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified =
national=20
> objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that =
> incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings =
and=20
> must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into =
the=20
> young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and=20
> transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally =
don't=20
> interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic=20
> marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody =
the=20
> hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the=20
> geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us =
could=20
> sing with the Gambia Police and say:
> "That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice =
guide=20
> our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to =
prove=20
> man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. =
Keep=20
> us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."
>=20
>=20
> REGARDS Basss=09
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 11:00:53 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Black or white ?
Message-ID: <01BC9375.E9A9B040@diao.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.E9A9B040"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.E9A9B040
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
America's OBSESSION with race and skin colour defies everything reason =
stands for.
Regards Basss.
----------
From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk]
Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 09:45 =D5
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Black or white ?
How come that such kind of stories from "real life" is the most
interesting news. Real life is fantastic. Thanks for putting this in
Gambia-I. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Black or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.=20
Cheers,
Madiba.
--
Confucius say...
If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.
************************************************************************
*****
July 16, 1997
Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)
>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlane
DETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. government
because they've told him he's white when his entire life he's been
black.
Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of his
Egyptian
culture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,
the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man.
"I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the exam
for citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.
Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, but
he's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.
government to get his race classification changed back from white to
black.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 11:29:18 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: HEALTH CARE
Message-ID: <01BC9375.EBEBFF20@diao.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.EBEBFF20"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.EBEBFF20
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Thanks Doc. for the Med.update in the Gambia.Ancha was absolutely right; =
discussion as to what should or should not be in terms of Gambia's =
health priorities can come only after the List has had enough factual =
information from the ground.So, thanks a ton for info.
Regards Basss!
----------
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia[SMTP:olafia@online.no]
Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 02:58 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: HEALTH CARE
HI!
Lamin wrote: "To take the discussion further, please enlighten us the =
cause
and consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, =
why
the talk about the fprmer"? Hepatitis B has no cure and can be deadly =
and
with A when one recovers from it you are immune for life.
HEPATITIS B
Hepatitis B (formerly known as serum hapatitis) is a liver disease =
caused by
a virus. Any one can be subjected to hepatitis B, but those at greater =
risk are:
- Drug abusers who share needles
- Certain health care workers who have contact with infected blood
- Homosexuals males, particularly those with mul=F8tiple partners
- Hemodialysis patients
- Certain househols contacts of an infected person
- Infants born to mothers who are hepatitis B carriers
Hepattitis B can be found in the blood and to a lesser extent in saliva,
semen and other blood fluids of an infected persion. It is spread by =
direct
contact with infected body fluids, through blood and sexual contacts not
casual contact.
- Symptoms: Urine may become darker colour, later it can turn out to be
jaundice and faeces can be light in colour. Fatigue, Itching, Hives or
rassh, poor appatite, fever, vomitting and occassionally joints pain, =
Some
can have lesser symptoms and others notice nothing.
The symptoms may appear to six months after exposure, but usally within =
six
months. the virus can be found in blood and other body fluid several =
weeks
before symptoms appear and generally persist for several onths =
afterwards.
Approximately 10 % of infected people may become long term carriers of =
the
virus. Most people can be healthy without complications. If the =
inflamation
is chronic it will result to in liver damage, liver cancer and chronoc
infection.
There is no special medicines or antibiotics for treating Hepatitis B =
but
there is a vaccine for preventive pirposes which have been available for
several years. It is safe, effective and is recommended for people in =
high
risk settings who have not already been infected and infants who are =
born to
mothers carrying the virus. A special Hepatitis B immune globulin is =
also
available for people who are exposed to the virus. In the event of =
exposure
to hepatitis B, consult a doctor or thr local health department.
Hepatitis B carriers should carry standard hygiene practices to ensure =
that
close contacts are not directly contaminated by his or her blood or =
other
body fluids. Carriers must not share razors, toothbrushes or amy other
object that may become contamonated with blood. In addition susceptible
household members, particylarly sexual partners should be immunised with
hepatitis B vaccine. It is important for carriers to inform their =
dentist
and health care providers.
HEPATITIS A
HEPATITIS A (formerly known as infectious hepatitis) is a liver disease
caused by a specific virus. Anyone can get hepatitis A but it occurs =
more
frequently in children.
The hhepatitis A virus enters through the mouth, multiplies in the body =
and
is passed in faeces. The virus can then be carried on an infected =
person=B4s
hands and can be spread by direct contact, or consuming food or drink =
that
has been handled by an infected person. In some cases it can be spread =
by
consuming wter contaminated with improperly treated sewage.
The symptoms of hepatis A may include Fatigue, poor appetite, fever and
vomitting. Urine may become of darker colour and jaundice may appear as =
in
hepatitis B. This disease is really fatal and most people recover in few
weeks without any complications. Infants and young ones tend to have =
very
mild symptoms and are less likely to develope jaundice than are of older
children and adults. Not everyone who is infected will have all the =
symptoms.
The symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure, but usually =
within
three to four weks. the contagious period appears and extends up to the =
time
of jaundice. Once a person recovered from hepatitis A, he or she is =
immune
for life and does not continue to carry the virus.
Generally bed rest is all that is needed. a vaccine is not currently
available. The single most effective way to prevent spread is careful
handwashing after using the toilet. Also infected people should not =
handle
foods during the contagious period. Household members or others in close
contact with an infected person should call a doctor or the health
department to obtain a shot of immune globulin which immunises their =
chances
of becoming ill.
As other STD=B4s can result in blindness, sterility her comes som tips
HINTS FOR SIGNS OF SUSPECTED STD=B4s:
- Change of smell, colour or quantity of urethral discharge
- Urethral discharge in men
- Ailments and burns when urinating
- Itching or pain on the sexual organs
- Sores, blisters or warts located in or around the sexual organ
- Changes in the mensturationcycle
ASBJ=D8RN, I relly do agree with the contents of your mail, liviving in
Scandanavia nd working in the health sector i did digest your comments. =
The
social and moral concept of health have benn reduced to from awakening =
of
enquiry to multi dollar coceots by firms and scientists. I have visited
kartong and spent three nights there with former classmates who natives =
of
the town. Asbj=F8rn there is one as certain as death and that is the =
cultural
and political promise of health care to the town has has been neglected.
ANCHA, Thanks for your supportive respond on the subject I don=B4t want =
to be
political but from my own point of view i think the trends of the =
national
health care developments has been on a stand still in the Gambia for a =
very
long time. SerreKunda the largest city in the Gambia has no hospital =
since
the early begining of independence up to date. The only thinh they have =
in
SerreKunda is a health centre situated in the centre of the market place =
ith
flies and other bacteria or virus carrying creatures. The health centre =
in
SerreKunda which was actually a community centre for youths was to be =
the
sister centre for youth centre in Banjul and community centres in BAkau =
and
Brikama. The merchants/sellers coverd the fences with their mechandises =
you
have to ask to find were the place is located . A person working from =
the
health centre to the Banjul main road will reach the maind road befire =
the
ambulance which just covers a distance of 5-600 metres.
The funds for building the frafenni hospital should have been used to
upgrade the RVH and Bansang Hospital, and build a Clinic in Farafenni =
with a
lon etrm development propects. The building has swallowed millions and =
is on
the stand still. Funds need to to equip a hospital can build many =
hospitals.
What really want is to spend funds on the martenity unity cause the =
children
are the fute, vaccinations for for child to enable us to reduced the =
high
mortality among children. The STD cklinic at the medical and health is =
just
a room and parlour and the room for consultation and examinng is partly =
a
store I WAS THERE! There are many cases blindness and sterility whhich =
are
results of STD=B4s. As i said i don=B4t want to be political there i =
cannot
mention were spendings should be reduced and pump into the health care =
system.
Fungi and other skin diseases are becoming more and more common. Like
Mycetoma, Psoriasis locally call "KULLI", Ringworms locally "GAEGAERR" =
Tinea
Caapitis (scalp ringworm) locally "MARMARRAN". Candida/Candidiosis is =
also
having a wild tendency. There are many skin diseases which some must be =
done
in the sense of priority eg. skin ulcers.
Comments and opinions needed if it happens that i would like to be =
wrting
about other comminicale diseases i might think it will be of interest to =
the
members.
With Kind regards
Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT
Ullevaal University Hospital
Gr=F8ndland, oslo norway
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 12:41:05 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: From Health care to nation building
Message-ID: <01BC937B.64EAC820@diad.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC937B.64F26940"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC937B.64F26940
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Thanks for the "provocations", and keep up the Good Work down there!
Regards Basss!
----------
From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk]
Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:33 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: From Health care to nation building
Omar Saho, thank you for information. I=B4ll come back later, so only a
short comment on this. There seems to be a lot to start with. But to me
things go hand in hand. What does it help with a vaccination-programme,
if we don=B4t make better sanitary in the towns. And what if we have the
vaccine, but no personel or clinics on wheels to bring it out to the
villages? To me it mostly looks like a question on priority and WILL
from the government and local authorities sides. No - it=B4s not so easy
as that - I know.=20
But that brings me to the question on lack of trained people (the same
problem some of you mentionned in the schools) How can we motivate
gambians to join civil service, serve the state and the people ? I think
it must be both 1) by given a salary so they can live, raise a family
and 2) make the persons, who are serving, visible as people we look up
to. By that I mean, that it demands sacrifices to go home after been
educated abroad, or out in the village after living in the big town. If
no-one will take that "social" attitude to the society, the state, the
other gambians, we will still see the court-rooms plastered with lawyers
and judges from The Ghana, the hospitals and clinics with foreigners,
the educational system from secondary schools up to GTTI and Gambia
College also served by west-africans, and industrian and commerce
gambians fightening with lebanese etc. (Excuse me for speaking in
generel and not precise). So these people must be put in focus as
important people of the society, be given status.
Who of you has the "internal flame" or "burn" to work the "ass out of
the trousers" to serve the state of the Gambia, the gambian people
before thinking of how rich you can be ? Some of you living and having
good jobs outside can earn a living, raise your family, secure your
children, fullfill some of your ambitions and maybe even send money back
home for the extended family to live of. That=B4s OK. But many of you =
are
needed back home, like you can inspire the new generation to go out be
educated, but come back again and serve.=20
What should make you proud to serve the Gambia (and not Senegambia, USA
or Denmark) ? What is the "glue" that put all of you together to become
gambians and form The Gambia ? Who are the "heros"/the "stars"/ the man
or woman of the Gambias history or gambian daily life, who we all look
up to, want to be like, do like, because they really did something worth
to remember and put The Gambia, or gambian on the map ? If you should
present yourself to a foreigner as a gambian, what should be the one
sentence ?=20
Maybe most of you disagree on this. Maybe you would say that I=B4m "an
african", maybe "a black african" (the story about the egyptian declared
white and demanding to be declared black by the US-authorities). Or
maybe a fulani, who has more in commen with fulanis in Senegal than to
your mandinka-neigbour in Bakau ? The easy answer is, that you are a
gambian because your are born in The Gambia,or by gambian parents in
Denmark. (the topic braught up several times about dual citizenship,
passports etc.)=20
I=B4m a bit provocative and challenging, I know. But all the discussions
on race, language, tribes, etnic groups, culture, politics has braught
me to this point. Some of you has led me.=20
As I told you last week, this discussion started not more than 150 years
ago in Denmark, and it is still going on. What is "Denmark" as national
state, what is "danish", who are we as danes (theoretically we have got
new origins every time new therories on race/tribes/migrations come up),
what can be said is danish language (even we know it=B4s origin and the
influence under thousands of years) and danish culture (if there is one)
?, and what is worth to preserve and how can we preserve that heritage
in a world, where we also want to act positively towards, be inspired of
other people, nations, trying to better living conditions for all. Being
a part of a region (Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Europe, etc) but also part
of "the global village".
I look forward for your contributions on this. What is Gambia, a
gambian, (is the presents boarders the final ones, how does the state
differ from Mali, Kenya .., and you from a Nigerian, Tanzanian). What is
gambian culture and language, and how will it be possible to motivate
people in the nearest future to act/serve the Gambia and the gambians ?=20
"If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn" yourself",
I believe. With many kind regards to all of you from Asbj=F8rn Nordam,=20
who is leaving office for a long week-end.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 12:45:52 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDING
Message-ID: <199707181045.MAA27208@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Asbj=F8rn, Thanks for you article "FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION BUILDING" I do
agree that there seems to be lot start with. Your questionof " what does it
help with a vaccination programme if we don=B4t make better sanitary in=
towns,
havinig vaccines but no personnels." An again you mentioned that it is not a
question priority and will from the governments and local authorities and it
is not that easy you know. Ofcourse it is a matter of priority and good will
cuse if it is not and as you said we go and inspire others to study and come
back. If there is no Priorities in health it will just be like a
soldiergoint to war without a gun.
Asbj=F8rn you should have elaborated if you KNEW! to eanable us to get
guidline of what you kknew. This subject is indeed a question of priority.
What of providing clean water and good sanitation instead of purchasing
three helicopters and the construction of the Arch this should have not been
a priority before clean water and sanitation. What would call priority? Do
visit Kartong and other rural areas the governments are full of fungus and
other green plants on the walls of the well and even in the water. In the
Gambia environmental concern is a second hand issue/topic, we have been
having power failure for almost two decades and the sytem we have now is
using heavy oil which is hazardous both to the environment and the workers.
Let me give you som exanples in the civil sercvice, Dr. Oldfield the only
pathologist in the Gambia and been a Gambian was employed by the United
Nations for the Gambia. The government will not accepting hom having an
expertise salary and a UN car and plate. But he was stubborn and said he
will give away the car but not the salary.This was during the Jawara era.
There are many personnels graduated from the School of Public Health and
Midwifery at the Gambia College, doctors and public health officers educated
abroad, but the majority have gone private or been employed by private
institutions. The points you raised concerning salaries, to make people
serving visible as people to be look up to and court rooms plastered with
foreign judges and lawyers, hospitals, education systems from Gambia
College, Secondary schools up to GTTI. This started from the early beginning
of independence. many Gambians are been frustrated by the treatment they
received from the system. A Gambian could have been in the same institution
or equivalent with the so-called European and west African experts or may
be acquiring better results than them. But they never get the salaries as
them or facilities like housing, cars or not private practicing allowances.
This always resukted in going private or taking international appointments.
You wrote "If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn"
yourself" i believe most of the peole on the net have been burning. Asbj=F8r=
n
i have ben burning and exhausting myself which sometimes goes economically
on me. Whenever i am in the Gambia ido visit sick people in homes and
hospitals and take their prescription along with me to Norway and do send
the required medicines. Some do send or fax prescriptions sign by doctors in
the Gambia. This dosen=B4t sometimes cost me a dome but the sending always=
cost.
Almost two years ago i donated a quatity of medical equipments and condoms
to the Gambia. Where i was promised that they will come for the rest and
others to be provided by me, with the full assistance and dedication of my
department and our collaborating partners who help with the donation. Still
yet nothing did happened.
I can reffer to one particular case when we talk abou whether is priority or
not. Ndey Jeng was fiffteen year old girl who was an Asthmatic RHD patient.
Ndey was a primary 6 pupil of Campama school and her father was Islamic
teacher at Sir Dawda Primary School. I read her story on the point on
thursday evening novembet the 25, but the newspaper was the issue of monday
october th18 1993. The paper stated that the girl was admitted on several
occassions both at the RVH and MRC. Doctors confide to her father that this
disease at hand call for a critical surgery which cannot be carried out in
the Gambia. But in countries with well developed medical services. Due to
this her sent SOS signal to the general publuc, the local authorities and
the international community to help her daughter in whatever form possible
to finance her trip for treatment in an appropiate country.
After read the newspaper the next day was friday november the 26 i send
faxes asking assistance for her in different norwegian institutions and
received the first positive response tuesday november the 30. The very day i
called Deida Hydara and Pap Saine of THE POINT newspaper to fax me the
medical journal of Ney Jeng and this was done by Dr. Aliue G. Gaye who was
then he Head of the medical Unit at the RVH now the Director of Health
Services. I received the fax from Dr. Gaye wednesday december the 15. 1993.
Within a period of two months i got the gree light that she can be operated
without any cost but her family must provide the airticket, i fax it to THE
POINT and they appealed through the media to assist her for an airticket.
She didn=B4t get airticket or whatsoever assistance from rich gambians or=
the
government, then the coupd=B4=E8tat came still no assistance for the poor=
girl.
She died after several complicated attacks the grandmother got a stroke
after receiving the new and died. I visited the Dad whist in the i was in
the Gambia and the point where they told me that the two governments and
people failed Ndey Jeng. this has caused a debate in the Gambian newspapers
for months.
If we abroad should help or return to work as you stated we would like to be
dedicated and execute our duties but not to be frustrated. The systems have
to change and give priorities to build an environment of social agreement to
what is good and desirable. The message of politics is the growth of
conciousness, and moral earnestness in furthering ability to attune
ourselves positively to what is so often describe as nature. All gradual
victory of injustice, ignorance, poverty, hunger and disease would one day
be replaced by achieving dignity, more wisdom, better education, health
systems, clean water, sanitation and ultimately more individual and social
happiness, by giving priority and chance.
Wishing you all a nice and happy weekend with all that JAZZ
With Kind regards=20
Omar S. Saho
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 03:49:31 PDT
From: "alieu badara" <alieu@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: PRO GAMBIA
Message-ID: <199707181049.DAA21357@f70.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
There is this new organisation in Finland that is working to promote the
education quality in The Gambia.For more info. please surf through
http://www.angelfire.com/ga/progam/index.html
Regards,
Alieu
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:03:29 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDING
Message-ID: <01BC93A4.F7551840@dila.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC93A4.F7551840"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC93A4.F7551840
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Again Doc.,thanks for the med info on the Gambia.The truth sometimes =
hurts,but I am glad that someone has decided to tell it.My heart goes to =
Ndey's family.
And keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia[SMTP:olafia@online.no]
Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 03:45 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDING
Asbj=F8rn, Thanks for you article "FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION BUILDING" =
I do
agree that there seems to be lot start with. Your questionof " what does =
it
help with a vaccination programme if we don=B4t make better sanitary in =
towns,
havinig vaccines but no personnels." An again you mentioned that it is =
not a
question priority and will from the governments and local authorities =
and it
is not that easy you know. Ofcourse it is a matter of priority and good =
will
cuse if it is not and as you said we go and inspire others to study and =
come
back. If there is no Priorities in health it will just be like a
soldiergoint to war without a gun.
Asbj=F8rn you should have elaborated if you KNEW! to eanable us to get
guidline of what you kknew. This subject is indeed a question of =
priority.
What of providing clean water and good sanitation instead of purchasing
three helicopters and the construction of the Arch this should have not =
been
a priority before clean water and sanitation. What would call priority? =
Do
visit Kartong and other rural areas the governments are full of fungus =
and
other green plants on the walls of the well and even in the water. In =
the
Gambia environmental concern is a second hand issue/topic, we have been
having power failure for almost two decades and the sytem we have now is
using heavy oil which is hazardous both to the environment and the =
workers.
Let me give you som exanples in the civil sercvice, Dr. Oldfield the =
only
pathologist in the Gambia and been a Gambian was employed by the United
Nations for the Gambia. The government will not accepting hom having an
expertise salary and a UN car and plate. But he was stubborn and said =
he
will give away the car but not the salary.This was during the Jawara =
era.
There are many personnels graduated from the School of Public Health and
Midwifery at the Gambia College, doctors and public health officers =
educated
abroad, but the majority have gone private or been employed by private
institutions. The points you raised concerning salaries, to make people
serving visible as people to be look up to and court rooms plastered =
with
foreign judges and lawyers, hospitals, education systems from Gambia
College, Secondary schools up to GTTI. This started from the early =
beginning
of independence. many Gambians are been frustrated by the treatment they
received from the system. A Gambian could have been in the same =
institution
or equivalent with the so-called European and west African experts or =
may
be acquiring better results than them. But they never get the salaries =
as
them or facilities like housing, cars or not private practicing =
allowances.
This always resukted in going private or taking international =
appointments.
You wrote "If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn"
yourself" i believe most of the peole on the net have been burning. =
Asbj=F8rn
i have ben burning and exhausting myself which sometimes goes =
economically
on me. Whenever i am in the Gambia ido visit sick people in homes and
hospitals and take their prescription along with me to Norway and do =
send
the required medicines. Some do send or fax prescriptions sign by =
doctors in
the Gambia. This dosen=B4t sometimes cost me a dome but the sending =
always cost.
Almost two years ago i donated a quatity of medical equipments and =
condoms
to the Gambia. Where i was promised that they will come for the rest and
others to be provided by me, with the full assistance and dedication of =
my
department and our collaborating partners who help with the donation. =
Still
yet nothing did happened.
I can reffer to one particular case when we talk abou whether is =
priority or
not. Ndey Jeng was fiffteen year old girl who was an Asthmatic RHD =
patient.
Ndey was a primary 6 pupil of Campama school and her father was Islamic
teacher at Sir Dawda Primary School. I read her story on the point on
thursday evening novembet the 25, but the newspaper was the issue of =
monday
october th18 1993. The paper stated that the girl was admitted on =
several
occassions both at the RVH and MRC. Doctors confide to her father that =
this
disease at hand call for a critical surgery which cannot be carried out =
in
the Gambia. But in countries with well developed medical services. Due =
to
this her sent SOS signal to the general publuc, the local authorities =
and
the international community to help her daughter in whatever form =
possible
to finance her trip for treatment in an appropiate country.
After read the newspaper the next day was friday november the 26 i send
faxes asking assistance for her in different norwegian institutions and
received the first positive response tuesday november the 30. The very =
day i
called Deida Hydara and Pap Saine of THE POINT newspaper to fax me the
medical journal of Ney Jeng and this was done by Dr. Aliue G. Gaye who =
was
then he Head of the medical Unit at the RVH now the Director of Health
Services. I received the fax from Dr. Gaye wednesday december the 15. =
1993.
Within a period of two months i got the gree light that she can be =
operated
without any cost but her family must provide the airticket, i fax it to =
THE
POINT and they appealed through the media to assist her for an =
airticket.
She didn=B4t get airticket or whatsoever assistance from rich gambians =
or the
government, then the coupd=B4=E8tat came still no assistance for the =
poor girl.
She died after several complicated attacks the grandmother got a stroke
after receiving the new and died. I visited the Dad whist in the i was =
in
the Gambia and the point where they told me that the two governments =
and
people failed Ndey Jeng. this has caused a debate in the Gambian =
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:22:42 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
Message-ID: <199707181624.SAA30448@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable
Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
July 17, 1997
Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday evening
encouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,
Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments from
certain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.
The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in several
South American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.
However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticism
from researchers in the United States.
What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential for
greater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have today
was initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said Dr
George Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's Fann
Hospital.
There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack of
enthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear an
effective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, he
told PANA.
He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on the
stage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, which
afflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated
2.5 million deaths each year.
The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and not
from the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to major
pharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.
Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after the
vaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plans
to test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.
On whether he intended to stand for the post of World Health
Organization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision in
May 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to the
SPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.
Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of health
and social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision to
donate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deserves
emulation by scientists in the South.
This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to be
generous.
Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of President
Abdou Diouf.
Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour during
Senegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which was
observed at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.
In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the first
countries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes into
production early next year.
Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 20:03:48 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
Message-ID: <01BC93B5.B8AF6F80@dila.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC93B5.B8AF6F80"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC93B5.B8AF6F80
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Matarr!
Thanks for the Med.info.below and keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: mmjeng@image.dk[SMTP:mmjeng@image.dk]
Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 01:22 =D5
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
July 17, 1997
Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday evening
encouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,
Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments from
certain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.
The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in several
South American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.
However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticism
from researchers in the United States.
What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential for
greater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have today
was initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said Dr
George Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's Fann
Hospital.
There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack of
enthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear an
effective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, he
told PANA.
He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on the
stage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, which
afflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated
2.5 million deaths each year.
The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and not
from the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to major
pharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.
Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after the
vaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plans
to test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.
On whether he intended to stand for the post of World Health
Organization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision in
May 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to the
SPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.
Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of health
and social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision to
donate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deserves
emulation by scientists in the South.
This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to be
generous.
Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of President
Abdou Diouf.
Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour during
Senegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which was
observed at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.
In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the first
countries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes into
production early next year.
Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 19:28:36 +0200
From: Marie Gillen <marie.gillen@swipnet.se>
To: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: sorry for being late
Message-ID: <33CFA7C4.499A@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi evertbody!
I have been added to the list by a friend of mine.
And i have recieved so many mails without having time to reply because
of summer classes and examines. Since i live in a remote place in Sweden
i dont get much info about Gambians issues around here.
Only once a year when we have our African getogether and looking forward
one which is
going to take place the first of august and end the eight of august. We
call it the African week.Sometimes next week i am gonna take my time to
read the mail i have not had time to go through and send some comment on
it.
Thank you
Marie Gillen
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 21:08:41 +0200
From: "pa sowe" <sowe@online.no>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
Message-ID: <199707181911.VAA14985@online.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Matar
It is very interesting that scientist from other thirdworld countries are
making progress in
developing new medisines which thirdworld countries can benifit of. And i
really admire the
Bolivian inventor.
I want to ask you a question ( was the Gambia one of the first countries to
test the vaccine
or was it the latin american countries who tested it forst.
Pa Sowe
oslo
Fra: mmjeng@image.dk
Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Emne: Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
Dato: 18. juli 1997 00:22
Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
July 17, 1997
Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday evening
encouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,
Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments from
certain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.
The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in several
South American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.
However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticism
from researchers in the United States.
What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential for
greater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have today
was initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said Dr
George Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's Fann
Hospital.
There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack of
enthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear an
effective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, he
told PANA.
He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on the
stage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, which
afflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated
2.5 million deaths each year.
The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and not
from the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to major
pharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.
Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after the
vaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plans
to test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.
On whether he intended to stand for the post of World Health
Organization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision in
May 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to the
SPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.
Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of health
and social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision to
donate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deserves
emulation by scientists in the South.
This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to be
generous.
Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of President
Abdou Diouf.
Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour during
Senegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which was
observed at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.
In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the first
countries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes into
production early next year.
Copyright © 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
----------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 16:53:37 -0400 (EDT)
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, africans@iastate.edu
Subject: Jobs (fwd)
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970718165134.219feada@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 12:50:45 -0400 (EDT)
>Reply-To: keytech@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu
>Sender: owner-esgpnews@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu
>X-PH: V4.4@lists
>From: ESGP/ES&E Key Technology Program <keytech@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
>4) Jobs
>
> a) Job: UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute, Assistant Director for
> Marine Operations and Facilities (Administrative Program Manager 3)
> b) Jobs: 1: Program Director, Sea Grant Extension; and 2: Research
> Program Officer. NOAA, Department of Commerce, Silver Spring, MD
>
>==============================================================================
>4) Jobs
>
>a) Job: UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute, Assistant Director for Marine
>Operations and Facilities (Administrative Program Manager 3)
>
>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:
>
>The UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute provides within the State of
>Wisconsin, a focal point for research, education, and outreach aimed at
>knowledge and understanding of the Great Lakes and other aquatic resources.
>The Institute is home to the UWM Center for Great Lakes Studies, the
>Aquaculture Institute, a Sea Grant Field Office, several DNR management and
>monitoring groups, an NIEHS Freshwater Biomedical Core Center, and other
>University programs. The Assistant Director is responsible for the operation
>and management of the WATER Institute's physical plant and for overseeing
>and directing the marine and shop services that support the field and
>laboratory research conducted at the WATER Institute. The position reports
>to the Director of WATER Institute.
>
>Responsibilities: Manage the physical facility of the Great Lakes WATER
>Institute, including the supervision of a staff of five (electronic
>technician, two instrument makers, research vessel captain and vessel
>engineer) plus seasonal staff. Must ensure the physical integrity of the
>Institute's facilities (building, land, docks, water supply, HVAC,
>compressed air, deionized water, life support systems for the aquaculture
>facilities, lighting, and electrical systems), and is responsible for
>building security and providing a safe physical environment for building
>users. Coordinate and manage all marine services and vessel/fleet
>operations, monitor construction progress on special laboratory and
>remodeling projects, participate in long range planning, coordinate space
>assignments, and prepare extramural support proposals for facility development.
>
>Qualifications: Must have a bachelor's degree and 6 to 8 years of experience
>in facility management with emphasis on laboratory, marine, and shop
>maintenance and operations, including supervisory experience. Individual
>must have excellent interpersonal skills, strong writing skills and
>experience in extramural proposal preparation. Must be able not only to work
>with a diverse, multicultural workforce, but must seek opportunities to
>broaden and enhance the representation of such groups in the workplace.
>Individual also must have the ability to perform "hands-on" operations and
>maintenance activities, as circumstance and location may dictate.
>
>Salary and Pay Basis: Range 6 of the Academic Staff Compensation Plan
>($36,543 to $45,679 - hiring range). This is a full-time, twelve-month
>annual basis appointment with excellent benefits.
>
>Anticipated Starting Date: October 1, 1997. Application Procedures: Send
>letter of application, resume, and the names and addresses of three
>references postmarked by August 15, 1997, to: Marjorie Bjornstad, Assistant
>Dean, UWM Graduate School, P.O. Box 340, Milwaukee, WI 53201 (414) -
>229-5547 Email: marj@csd.uw.edu
>
>The names of those nominees and applicants who have not requested that their
>identity be withheld and the names of all finalists will be released upon
>request. UWM is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and
>encourages minority, female, and handicapped applicants because a diverse
>campus environment is desirable and important to the educational process.
>
>
>b) Jobs: 1: Program Director, Sea Grant Extension; and 2: Research Program
>Officer. NOAA, Department of Commerce, Silver Spring, MD
>
>A message received via Dr. Jeffey M. Reutter:
>
>The National Sea Grant College Program Office, NOAA, Department of Commerce,
>in Silver Spring, MD, has two openings:
>
>Program Director, Sea Grant Extension. Provides leadership, direction and
>management of the Sea Grant extension programs. Provides oversight of the
>national, university-based network of Sea Grant extension programs and
>develops cooperative activities with appropriate government programs,
>non-governmental organizations, and industry extension partners. Represents
>Sea Grant's extension and outreach interests within NOAA and serves as
>liaison to other federal agencies, universities and the Congress. Includes
>program officer and grants administration responsibilities, including
>oversight and evaluation of university-based research and outreach programs.
>Provides leadership to members of Outreach Team overseeing the functions of
>communications and education programs as well as marine extension programs.
>
>Advanced degree in technical or scientific fields appropriate to marine
>extension is desirable (marine biology, fisheries science, engineering,
>marine ecology, marine affairs or marine related social sciences);
>outreach/extension experience and experience working with academic
>institutions is highly desirable. Experience in federal grant negotiation
>desirable.
>
>Salary: $64,555 to $98,714 (dependent on experience and qualifications).
>Location: Silver Spring, Maryland. Application Address: NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45,
>OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970020.RAW, 1315 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910
>
>ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY August 31, 1997. The complete
>announcement is posted on (NOAA WWW site):
>http://www.rdc.noaa.gov/~webvas/gs040114.rw1.
>
>Research Program Officer. Provides leadership to Sea Grant research
>activities, including program development and evaluation. Develops
>cooperative activities with appropriate government programs,
>non-governmental organizations, and industry partners. Represents Sea
>Grant's research interests within NOAA and serves as liaison to other
>federal agencies, universities and the Congress. Includes state program
>officer and grants administration responsibilities, including oversight and
>evaluation of university-based research and outreach programs.
>
>Advanced degree in technical or scientific field appropriate to coastal,
>Great Lakes, and marine resource issues is desirable; experience working
>with academic institutions is highly desirable. Experience in federal grant
>negotiation desirable. Position will be classified as either Biological
>Scientist (marine or aquatic biology, marine or aquatic ecology, fisheries
>science) or Physical Scientist (oceanography, marine chemistry,
>engineering); APPLICANT MUST INDICATE ONE OR THE OTHER CLASSIFICATION WHEN
>APPLYING.
>
>Salary: $64,555 to $83,922 (dependent on experience and qualifications).
>Location: Silver Spring, Maryland. Application Address:
>
>(For Biological Scientist) (For Physical Scientist)
>NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45 NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45
>OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970022.RAW OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970021.RAW
>1315 East-West Highway 1315 East-West Highway
>Silver Spring, MD 20910 Silver Spring, MD 20910
>
>ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY AUGUST 31, 1997. The complete Vacancy
>Announcement is posted on the NOAA WWW site at http://www.rdc.noaa.gov/~webvas/
>gs130114.rw1 (for Physical Scientist), or http://www.rdc.noaa.gov/~webvas/
>gs040114.rw1 (for Biological Scientist).
>==============================================================================
>==============================================================================
>
>
>
-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Research Associate
The Ohio State University
Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
Fax: (614)292-9448
Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)
E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 23:21:06 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970718222344.AAA55446@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Kebba Jallow and Mustapha cham, have been added to the list. Welcome
to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send
your introductions to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:12:13 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd: Sierra Leone Junta Agrees to Truce
Message-ID: <33CFEA3D.5CF73553@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sierra Leone Junta Agrees to Truce
Copyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By AMBA DADSON
Associated Press Writer
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) -- Leaders of Sierra Leone's ruling junta
pledged Friday to implement an immediate cease-fire and restore
constitutional government to the battle-wracked nation.
A joint communique issued after a meeting with West African leaders
called for an immediate end to hostilities and for coup leader Maj.
Johnny Paul Koroma to take steps toward restoring constitutional rule.
It was the first time since the May 25 overthrow of President Tejan
Ahmed Kabbah that a delegation from the military junta met
representatives of the Economic Community of West African States.
The 16-member organization has demanded that Koroma restore power to
Kabbah, currently exiled in Guinea.
A Nigerian-led peacekeeping force has attempted to dislodge Koroma,
and battles between the peacekeepers and troops loyal to the junta have
left hundreds dead in and around Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.
The negotiators called for a second round of talks in a week in
Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Many nations have condemned the coup that ousted Kabbah, who was
elected in March 1996; the Commonwealth of Britain and its former
colonies responded by suspending Sierra Leone from its ranks.
Koroma's delegation at the talks expressed regret over the heavy
casualties in the recent fighting and said it favored a peaceful
resolution of the conflict.
Alimany Pallo Bangura, the junta's foreign minister, said he was
satisfied Friday's meeting would lead to a "significant breakthrough."
He said the junta, by pledging to restore constitutional order, was
opening the possibility that Kabbah could return to power but was not
guaranteeing that this would happen. That issue is expected to raised
when the talks resume.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:55:48 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HELP NEEDED
Message-ID: <33CFF474.C44099C3@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Omar S. Saho wrote:
> This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine it
> escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and
> LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is it
> three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and LATJOR.
>
> I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR JOOF.
> I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry happens to
> be inconvinient.
When you see messages signed "Lat", they are from me, Latir Gheran
Downes-Thomas.
My parents named me after my mother's uncle Latyr Faye. I guess the
name originates, if not was made popular, by the great warrior you
mention. Many of my elder family friends and relatives refer to me from
time to time as "Ngone Latir".
"Lat" is just a nickname but because of the confusion members have had
between me and my cousin, Latjor Ndow, I will now make the habit of
signing "Latir Gheran" instead.
Thanks,
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 21:26:01 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: [Fwd: Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa]
Message-ID: <33D017A9.C8D8BE1@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
--------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2
Content-Type: message/rfc822
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
Path: nntp.earthlink.net!mr.net!xfer.kren.nm.kr!su-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!cpk-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!news.bbnplanet.com!worldnet.att.net!newsadm
From: "Stephen B. Kennedy-IV" <sbkennedy@worldnet.att.net>
Newsgroups: soc.culture.liberia,soc.culture.sierra-leone,soc.culture.nigeria,soc.culture.african
Subject: Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa
Date: Mon, 07 Jul 1997 18:13:42 -0400
Organization: AT & T WorldNet Services
Message-ID: <33C16A16.52A9@worldnet.att.net>
Reply-To: sbkennedy@worldnet.att.net
NNTP-Posting-Host: 207.116.145.144
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-WorldNet (Win95; I)
Xref: nntp.earthlink.net soc.culture.liberia:2986 soc.culture.sierra-leone:3202 soc.culture.nigeria:33886 soc.culture.african:37569
Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa
By Beth Duff-Brown Associated Press Writer
Monday, July 7, 1997; 4:11 a.m. EDT
Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) -- Long ruled by military dictators and no
friend to democracy at home, Nigeria has managed to the consternation of
its critics to become ``Big Brother'' to struggling democracies in West
Africa.
Nigeria's human-rights record has drawn condemnation from world leaders
and the United Nations and it led to the country's suspension from the
Commonwealth, the association of Britain and its former colonies.
Still, its peacekeeping troops helped end Liberia's civil war and
prepare for elections scheduled later this month. And Nigerian forces
are also trying to reinstate the democratically elected president of
Sierra Leone who was recently ousted in a coup.
Nigeria's military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, who himself seized power in
a military coup in 1993, says Nigeria has been endowed with bountiful
natural resources and therefore is duty bound to foster freedom and
stability in the region.
'`All of us condemned the coup in Sierra Leone and gave an unequivocal
support to the democratically elected President Ahmed Kabbah,'' Abacha
said. ``My primary concern is to ensure that peace and stability reigns
in the West African sub-region.''
At home, Abacha has jailed hundreds of opponents -- including the
presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election -- and reneged on his
vow to hand the country over to civilian rule last year.
To some it seems hypocritical for Nigeria to be the self-appointed
defender of democracy in the region. ``There is no point rushing to
Sierra Leone to fight for
democracy when there is no democracy in Nigeria,'' said Chiman Ubani,
head of the Nigerian Democratic Alternative. The United Nations and
Organization of African Unity called for military intervention to bring
back Sierra Leone's elected president, Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, after he was
ousted May 25. Nigeria found itself spearheading the efforts when the
mutinous troops targeted its peacekeepers there during a looting
rampage after the coup.
A Nigerian assault on the capital in June killed at least 50 people, but
so far the military pressure has failed to dislodge mutinous troops
loyal to the coup leader, Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma.
Nigerian Maj. Gen. Victor Malu, commander of the peacekeeping force sent
to Sierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States, said
July 1 that Koroma
had two weeks to surrender or his men would be ``flushed out.'' Malu
also threatened an economic blockade for the already destitute country.
Nigerian newspapers and human-rights groups have used Abacha's actions
in Sierra Leone to demand he keep his word on implementing democracy at
home.
``We urge the military regime of Gen. Abacha to also speedily restore
democracy here -- for charity begins at home,'' said the independent
Post Express.
Ayo Adebanjo, spokesman for the Civil Liberties Organization, said, ``It
is hypocritical for it to seek to be restoring democracy in another
country while it is undermining the same at home.''
The international community has little choice but to acknowledge Nigeria
for its $4 billion effort to end the civil war in Liberia and to help
monitor the disarmament of 60,000 militiamen and the July 19
presidential election in Liberia.
Unless the U.S. government succeeds in getting an internationally
financed African peacekeeping force going, the only West African country
with both the military muscle and a willingness to use it is Nigeria.
Its 77,000-man armed forces are the largest in the region except for
Angola, which is only now recovering from a decades-long civil war.
Nigeria's 6,000 soldiers are the core of the Economic Community of West
African States peacekeeping force.
Former President Carter visited Abacha in the Nigerian political
capital, Abuja, in late June and left convinced Nigeria would be in
civilian hands before Oct. 1, 1998.
``He assured me that the decision made in Nigeria to have free and
democratic elections to elect civilian leaders for this country will be
fulfilled as scheduled,'' Carter said.
Many are skeptical the elections will be free and fair, or even take
place. Abacha previously promised elections by the end of last year, but
then announced he would remain in power two more years to ensure an
orderly transition.
Elections for state assemblymen have been delayed and the vote for state
governors put off until Aug. 1, 1998, the same day as the promised
presidential election.
--------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2--
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 23:31:49 -0400 (EDT)
From: EStew68064@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Medical Advice Please
Message-ID: <970718233147_-1911836842@emout11.mail.aol.com>
Hi there from San Francisco to fellow list members whereever you are!
Does anyone know what is the best thing to do...especially anyone with
medical experience in West Africa
My 14 year son is now living with his family - my Gambian in-laws in Kombo
North, Western Division. He will probably remain there through high school.
I did not arrange for him to take maleria medicine because he will be there
quite a while, I was concerned about side effects if he should take pills
every day or week. Also, most Gambians there seem to think it is best to
treat after, and to develop resistance. I did not meet with any doctors,
though, just ordinary people.
I still wonder if that is the correct thing to do. Also, does anyone
recommend that I get him GAMSTAR for health insurance...all these Gambia-L
discussions about the problems of the clinics has me concerned.
So far, he has been there over three months with no health problems, and is
happy as a lark living in Africa!
Thank you
LIz Stewart Fatti
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 02:57:08 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Colleagues in Japan?
Message-ID: <199707190444.GAA15445@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr.Drammeh,
I mistakenly deleted one of your latest postings a day or two ago. This
relates to your concern about what to answer to those who lament the
unpredictability of events in Africa, as compared to countries in other
parts of the world.
I have a few suggestions, good or bad, should be up to you and other
readers.
First of all, tell your colleagues that inspite of our great similarities,
there is infact no other place like Africa: our ethnic diversity, the
lingusitic patterns, the arbitrariness of borders, the evolution of
political systems, the artificiality of institutions, the degree of social
stratification in different countries, and many other factors, all make
social stability and political predictability seemingly precarious. Yet it
is infact possible to be at least cleverly suspicious of the course of
events. The methods of analysis which work relatively well in other parts
of
the world, seem to break down when applied to African conditions. It is
very easy then to think our "problems" intractable. And if we believe this
ourselves, then we will be in the deep blue sea. I think we must see
instead
that it is these methods which are, perhaps, inadequate for Africa, rather
than depicting Africa as the "problem":
1. "Follow the Money"...Naturally, in many countries in Africa, class
divisions are beginning to be well-defined but the bourgeoisie (where there
exists one deserving of the name), is relatively tiny
and dependent on political structures. Industrialisation has not progressed
much and so the working class is small but growing and largely unorganised.
Only in few black African countries does a working class whose size and
organisational strength can really threaten those in power. So it is still
largely a feudal set up co-existing with a pseudo-capitalist and parasitic
bureaucracy. Therefore, a class analyses
of African countries is instructive but not sufficient.
The parasitic nature of those in power makes them easy prey for control by
external gun-runners, so-called investors, and others looking for quick
money - in mining, tourism, construction, etc.
[Reality check: Even before Laurent Kabila took power on May 19th, barely
ten days earlier, a high-profiled group of seven Western investment bankers
(including representatives of Burtung Warburg and Deutsche Morgan Grenfell
- both of who sponsored Hitler's rise to power in the 30s) invited him to a
meeting in Lubumbashi. Prior to this American Mineral Fields Company of
Canada had provided a personal plane for Kabila. AMF is investing less than
US$ 1billion in two mines that are worth at least 20 billion]
2. Look for unsettled violent ethnic histories....When th carnage began on
April 6th, 1994 in Rwanda, few seemed to remember what the Tutsis did to
the Hutus in the 60s. They were hammering the heads of Hutus in police
detention centres even as the UN was conferencing nearby. Of course it all
began long before that and the hands of the colonialists have been bloody
for generations. The madness that occured in ' 94 was the result of an
outburst of extreme hatred internally repressed, collectively, by a very
large majority for many many years. it was an Apartheid situation! [Imagine
what would have happened in South Africa if black people were sufficiently
armed as the changes were to take place, say, a few years before Mandela's
release from prison]. Of course what the Hutus did is UNJUSTIFIABLE, but is
not UNDERSTANDABLE??...Check for these kinds of unsettled histories at
least amongst the dominant ethnic groups...
3.Look for religiou sects and social relations between dominant ethnic
groups...Study for instance part of the problem in the conflict in Senegal.
The most obvious is certainly the matter of neglecting the Casamance in
especially rural development. (Things have improved there now, somewhat).
But a less obvious issue is the relations of the majority Wollofs in the
North and the Majority(?) Jolas in the South. For generations, the latter
worked for the former as domestic servants, errand and garden boys, and
other menial workers in large towns in the North. Many of the young from
the South found jobs mainly in the armed forces. A master servant mentality
must have developed during the past two generations and this has played a
significant psychological role in influencing Northern attitudes towards
the Southerners. Unless things are quickly redressed, a conflict is
inevitable eventually.
4.Finally, look for external manipulators - who would do ANYTHING for
profit. Arms (from Britain, france, and Belgium) found there way into
Rwanda even after the UN declared and embargo. This is important not just
because guns kill people, but because the MERE PRESENCE OF ARMS incites its
use against real or imagined enemies.
These are some points i think could help, even if the opposites are the
correct items! Political scientists on the list could come with better
suggestions.
I am sure there are many other African "things" we all could look for in
trying to predict events and explain them. If we for one moment believe
that our behaviour and therefore our problems are incomprehensible, we will
be creating the greatest psychological hindrance to mobilise creative
energies necessary for our solving them...
Regards,
Modou Sidibeh.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 15:19:17 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Colleagues in Japan?
Message-ID: <199707190613.PAA21297@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Mr. Sidibeh,
Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to
say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability
to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having
seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.
Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if
it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the
other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.
It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,
India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our
so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free
ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-
forms.
When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other
national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of
the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa
have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is
being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a
reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed
elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then
a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and
coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet
gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.
Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for
another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments
will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be
optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 10:50:06 +0200
From: "Tor Blaha" <blaha@online.no>
To: "gambia" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: help
Message-ID: <199707190851.KAA16272@online.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Are the some people is living in Houston, Texas.
They most be member of gambia mailing list.
Yours Tor
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 13:57:52 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Colleagues in Japan?
Message-ID: <01BC944C.23423C60@difm.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.23423C60"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.23423C60
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Good thinking,Mr.Sidibeh! Keep up the good work.
Regards Basss!
----------
From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com]
Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 03:57 =D5
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Colleagues in Japan?
Mr.Drammeh,
I mistakenly deleted one of your latest postings a day or two ago. This
relates to your concern about what to answer to those who lament the
unpredictability of events in Africa, as compared to countries in other
parts of the world.
I have a few suggestions, good or bad, should be up to you and other
readers.
First of all, tell your colleagues that inspite of our great =
similarities,
there is infact no other place like Africa: our ethnic diversity, the
lingusitic patterns, the arbitrariness of borders, the evolution of
political systems, the artificiality of institutions, the degree of =
social
stratification in different countries, and many other factors, all make
social stability and political predictability seemingly precarious. Yet =
it
is infact possible to be at least cleverly suspicious of the course of
events. The methods of analysis which work relatively well in other =
parts
of
the world, seem to break down when applied to African conditions. It is
very easy then to think our "problems" intractable. And if we believe =
this
ourselves, then we will be in the deep blue sea. I think we must see
instead
that it is these methods which are, perhaps, inadequate for Africa, =
rather
than depicting Africa as the "problem":
1. "Follow the Money"...Naturally, in many countries in Africa, class
divisions are beginning to be well-defined but the bourgeoisie (where =
there
exists one deserving of the name), is relatively tiny
and dependent on political structures. Industrialisation has not =
progressed
much and so the working class is small but growing and largely =
unorganised.
Only in few black African countries does a working class whose size and
organisational strength can really threaten those in power. So it is =
still
largely a feudal set up co-existing with a pseudo-capitalist and =
parasitic
bureaucracy. Therefore, a class analyses
of African countries is instructive but not sufficient.
The parasitic nature of those in power makes them easy prey for control =
by
external gun-runners, so-called investors, and others looking for quick
money - in mining, tourism, construction, etc.
[Reality check: Even before Laurent Kabila took power on May 19th, =
barely
ten days earlier, a high-profiled group of seven Western investment =
bankers
(including representatives of Burtung Warburg and Deutsche Morgan =
Grenfell
- both of who sponsored Hitler's rise to power in the 30s) invited him =
to a
meeting in Lubumbashi. Prior to this American Mineral Fields Company of
Canada had provided a personal plane for Kabila. AMF is investing less =
than
US$ 1billion in two mines that are worth at least 20 billion]
2. Look for unsettled violent ethnic histories....When th carnage began =
on
April 6th, 1994 in Rwanda, few seemed to remember what the Tutsis did to
the Hutus in the 60s. They were hammering the heads of Hutus in police
detention centres even as the UN was conferencing nearby. Of course it =
all
began long before that and the hands of the colonialists have been =
bloody
for generations. The madness that occured in ' 94 was the result of an
outburst of extreme hatred internally repressed, collectively, by a very
large majority for many many years. it was an Apartheid situation! =
[Imagine
what would have happened in South Africa if black people were =
sufficiently
armed as the changes were to take place, say, a few years before =
Mandela's
release from prison]. Of course what the Hutus did is UNJUSTIFIABLE, but =
is
not UNDERSTANDABLE??...Check for these kinds of unsettled histories at
least amongst the dominant ethnic groups...
3.Look for religiou sects and social relations between dominant ethnic
groups...Study for instance part of the problem in the conflict in =
Senegal.
The most obvious is certainly the matter of neglecting the Casamance in
especially rural development. (Things have improved there now, =
somewhat).
But a less obvious issue is the relations of the majority Wollofs in the
North and the Majority(?) Jolas in the South. For generations, the =
latter
worked for the former as domestic servants, errand and garden boys, and
other menial workers in large towns in the North. Many of the young from
the South found jobs mainly in the armed forces. A master servant =
mentality
must have developed during the past two generations and this has played =
a
significant psychological role in influencing Northern attitudes towards
the Southerners. Unless things are quickly redressed, a conflict is
inevitable eventually.
4.Finally, look for external manipulators - who would do ANYTHING for
profit. Arms (from Britain, france, and Belgium) found there way into
Rwanda even after the UN declared and embargo. This is important not =
just
because guns kill people, but because the MERE PRESENCE OF ARMS incites =
its
use against real or imagined enemies. =20
These are some points i think could help, even if the opposites are the
correct items! Political scientists on the list could come with better
suggestions.
I am sure there are many other African "things" we all could look for in
trying to predict events and explain them. If we for one moment believe
that our behaviour and therefore our problems are incomprehensible, we =
will
be creating the greatest psychological hindrance to mobilise creative
energies necessary for our solving them...
Regards,
Modou Sidibeh.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 13:50:37 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: sorry for being late
Message-ID: <01BC944C.208BF600@difm.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.20939720"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.20939720
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Welcome to the Bantabaa,Marie Gillen! From now on,you will not have to =
wait for the "get-together" to hear news from home.So,please take your =
rightful place in this Penchabi!
Regards Bassss!=20
----------
From: Marie Gillen[SMTP:marie.gillen@swipnet.se]
Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 08:28 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: sorry for being late
Hi evertbody!
I have been added to the list by a friend of mine.
And i have recieved so many mails without having time to reply because
of summer classes and examines. Since i live in a remote place in Sweden
i dont get much info about Gambians issues around here.
Only once a year when we have our African getogether and looking forward
one which is=20
going to take place the first of august and end the eight of august. We
call it the African week.Sometimes next week i am gonna take my time to
read the mail i have not had time to go through and send some comment on
it.
Thank you=20
Marie Gillen
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 13:54:10 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Colleagues in Japan?
Message-ID: <199707191200.OAA15269@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
India alone has a population greater than all of Black Africa put together
and we have to deal with nearly one third of all human languages. And I do
not know of any other people, who on the basis of their skin colour have
been transported across the seas in their millions to serve as slaves for
centuries...the effect and scale of this kind of dismemberment, I cannot
find amongst other people. Surely the numbers game here has a qualitative
significance?
It has also been mentioned on this list earlier that there is still a
national identity crisis all over Africa.
Regards,
Momodou Sidibeh.
----------
> Från: binta@iuj.ac.jp
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Re: Colleagues in Japan?
> Datum: den 19 juli 1997 08:19
>
> Mr. Sidibeh,
>
> Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to
> say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability
> to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having
> seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.
>
> Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if
> it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the
> other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.
> It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,
> India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our
> so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free
> ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-
> forms.
>
> When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other
> national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of
> the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa
> have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is
> being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a
> reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed
> elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then
> a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and
> coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet
> gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.
>
> Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for
> another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments
> will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be
> optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....
>
> Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 14:51:30 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: binta@iuj.ac.jp
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970719140208.19302A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying
that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that
tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'
when they visit Africa.
If they do not hold such a view, then Lamin needs to
explain to them that what we have in many African countries
is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western
governments playing one group of people against another, CIA
sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.
How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of
ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and
The Gambia were 'tranquil?' Let Lamin urge his friends to tell
their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,
child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay
for their education while at university and not after, when
they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their
farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of
situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not
develop in the west.
Africa, like Europe, is not tranquil. It depends on where
one finds oneself. The former Soviet Union, the former
Yugoslavia, Albania, Greece and Turkey are all part of Europe.
Even in the socalled 'tranquil' states in the west,
secessionists, pseudo-religious and ' right wing' (They would have
another name in Africa) movements of various sorts are
threatening their stability. Many of these people do not work
but receive money from the state, a far cry form the case in
Africa where one person may be working to take care of ten
people or more.
If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about
his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and
neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.
Thanks for reading,
Momodou
On Wed, 16 Jul 1997
binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
> Bass,
>
> One does not have to agree with your entire piece on this difficult
> subject, but you have made some fine analysis. Needless to say, the
> involvement of government to create a level playing field for Gambians
> to compete and bring the best out of themselves is necessary. Of
> course I would have thought that you would call Akus, Serrer, Jola,
> Fula, Jollof, Mandinka, and Sarahule ethnic groups and not tribes
> (laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,
> as Bass did. Rather than harnessing what Bass sees as his identified
> good trait(s) in each group, I think judging a person on his own merit
> provides a better way forward. Assess the individual and not what
> group he belongs to. Read/see my message as coming from a person, not
> from a person of an ethnic group.
>
> Sometime ago I read an article by Ali Mazrui in which he characterised
> most of Africa as nations within States. By this he means, many of us
> first pay allegiance to our ethnic groupings before the state. Sadly
> though, the irony is that that very process of education that
> seemingly erodes paying hommage to ethnic group continues to divide
> us. I need not provide further proof of this! Yes education can bond
> our states and nations into one, but in that process special attention
> must be given to socialisation in the home. We must stop telling our
> kids that one ethnic group is this and the other that; we must tell
> our kids that the Gambia is such a minority country in the world that
> very few outside the subregion know about; that we cannot afford to
> stand individually; we must encourage our childen to become multi-
> lingual within the Gambian framework. Above all this, we must teach
> our kids to place premium on individual merit and not on ethnic group.
>
> Indeed the thought of Gambia degenerating into a state evidently
> witnessed in other parts of Africa and the world is scary but not
> impossible. History repeats itself because we fail to learn from it.
> I hope that our leaders in the Gambia realise our concerns and do
> nothing to forment ethnic hatred. But that must be seen to be done.
> Politicising the country by paying lipservice to nation-building
> cannot bring us together. African countries have a notoreity
> of never climbing out of a slump once they start back-peddaling. I
> hope our leaders act more with their head than with the heart. A
> little narration here will presumably not hurt this discussion. Some
> while ago I was discussing with a French colleague of mind here. Guess
> what, the discussion was about wars and safety in the world. He and
> many others ( of course non-Africans) were pointing fingers at the
> carnage Africans are doing to themselves. Blood letting in Rwanda,
> soaring crime in Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi... At this point I was
> alreading fuming with rage for their parochialism, and I too went on
> the attack: crime in New York, IRA in UK, the Basque in Spain, the
> rebel groups all over Asia and Latin America... But my French friend
> said something to me that I could not readily counter. This was what
> he said: ' Lamin, we are not saying that the whole of Africa is in
> turmoil. Neither are we saying that what is happening in Africa is
> not found elsewhere. But we are concerned that the tranquility and
> quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye. By
> this i mean, you never know when war is going to break in an African
> country. Look at Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zaire'. I went mum because I
> knew he had a point. The evidence is overwhelming. Any dissenting
> views on this?
>
> ***Food for thought***
>
> Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under
> the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?
>
> Peace!!
>
> Lamin
>
> PS: I apologise for the use of the masculine gender in reference to
> both sexes.
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 15:08:03 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: binta@iuj.ac.jp
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Colleagues in Japan?
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970719145907.19302B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Lamin,
Africa flourished before. Its turn may come again. As a
historian once said, ' The rise and fall of nations are writ
large on the pages of history...but progress is not a law of
nature. The ground gained by one generation can be lost by
the next.' That is why we no longer have the Roman empire,
Mali empire, British empire etc.
Regards,
Momodou
On Sat, 19 Jul 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp
wrote:
> Mr. Sidibeh,
>
> Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to
> say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability
> to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having
> seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.
>
> Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if
> it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the
> other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.
> It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,
> India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our
> so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free
> ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-
> forms.
>
> When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other
> national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of
> the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa
> have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is
> being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a
> reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed
> elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then
> a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and
> coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet
> gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.
>
> Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for
> another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments
> will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be
> optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....
>
> Lamin.
>
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 03:54:02 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <199707191847.DAA24286@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Mr. M. Njie,
Thanks for that piece.
> I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying
> that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that
> tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'
> when they visit Africa.
This seems out of context under the circumstances and I will not say
further on it!
>what we have in many African countries
> is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western
> governments playing one group of people against another, CIA
> sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.
Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?
When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?
And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?
Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot
continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a
no-win situation!
> How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of
> ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and
> The Gambia were 'tranquil?'
I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than
my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of
Africa is constantly on fire!
>Let Lamin urge his friends to tell
> their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,
> child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay
> for their education while at university and not after, when
> they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their
> farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of
> situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not
> develop in the west.
My friend, what do you mean by this? No social welfare, no aiding of the
less privileged, etc? Now that doesn't sound good to me. The West has
realised that free enterprise is not without pitfalls, and thank
God they are trying to minimise those ills. Subsidies, student
loans are ways of redistributing the national cake and I welcome it.
Oh, how I wish we can do the same!
>
> If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about
> his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and
> neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.
>
Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde
views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know
what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is
a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when
they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are
far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying
goes, 'society is man's mirror'.
Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am
not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from
others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.
Lamin
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 17:06:08 -0400 (EDT)
From: Salifuj@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <970719170606_-157135516@emout13.mail.aol.com>
Lamin Drammeh wrote:
> Mr. M. Njie wrote:
> >what we have in many African countries
> > is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western
> > governments playing one group of people against another, CIA
> > sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.
>
> Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?
> When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?
> And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?
> Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot
> continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a
> no-win situation!
Lamin,
Ofcourse there is peace but we have not learned to tolerate it yet. It
seems as though you are mocking your own kind in dismay. Instead of
looking the other way, I think we need to grow up and accept Africa's
shortcomings as our own resposiblity but we cannot forget who caused the
jeopardy. It would be unadulterated ignorance to keep blaming Africa and
Africans for the misfortunes that were founded centuries ago. While I
agree that Africans themselves MUST change Africa, the tribal marks of
slavery will remain in the history books as an identity for all Africans
throughout the remainder of this world. It's not as simple as you seem
imply. Poverty and illiteracy all resulted from the dilema of being
deprived of resourceful men and women who were forced to abandon their
tranquil domiciles to be used as slaves else where in a more vigorous
world. These men and women were to be our scientists, doctors, teachers,
politicians and so forth. Instead, the continent fell into chaos where it
would take centuries to restabilze the society. The result of this was a
damnation of the African continent.
> > How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of
> > ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and
> > The Gambia were 'tranquil?'
>
> I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than
> my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of
> Africa is constantly on fire!
Absolute ignorance! Sounds just like the westerner who asked the African
if ALL Africans still live in tree branches :=))).
> > If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about
> > his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and
> > neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.
> >
> Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde
> views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know
> what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is
> a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when
> they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are
> far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying
> goes, 'society is man's mirror'.
You have the right to believe in what you see. But some images maybe
exaggerately distorted as you have tried to show. What if the mirror isn't
really a mirror but just some object that reflects not the truth but some
image of preference? We all know what the outsiders think of Africa. In
the other faces of the world, Africans are nothing more than "savages"
that live in a jungle. This is evidenced by broadly exaggerated
documentaries you see about Africa on TV. When was the last time you saw
anything "good" being said abot Africa??? I also bet that your so called
friends maybe influencing you into accepting your identity as inferior
to theirs.
> Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am
> not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from
> others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.
It's not junk but what you see. Your points are well taken into
consideration though.
Peace!
-Sal
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 07:22:43 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Sierra Leone
Message-ID: <199707192215.HAA24730@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Greetings! Lamin.
Hope Rises For An End To Sierra Leone Crisis
July 19, 1997
Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent
Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire (PANA) - There are indications of peaceful resolution to the political crisis in Sierra Leone following
two days of talks between officials of the country's military junta and ministers from the Economic Community of West African
States (ECOWAS).
The talks ended in Cote d'Ivoire ended Friday.
The talks were cordial, and after rank exchanges, there is every hope of a peaceful resolution, delegates at the meeting,
attended by the foreign ministers of Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Nigeria, told PANA.
The ministers are from the ECOWAS Committee of our nations set up to try and reverse the May 25 coup by junior military
officers against the elected government of President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah.
The junta was represented by a nine-member delegation that included the foreign minister, Pallo Bangua, S.B. Rogers of the
coalition Revolutionary United Front and Cpl. Tamba Gborie, the man who announced the military takeover.
The coup has been condemned by the international community, which wants Kabbah restored.
Both sides at the talks, the first direct contact, are guarding their utterances so as not to jeopardise the dialogue, one delegate
said.
We are looking for a peaceul solution and from the tone of the discussion, this could be achieved in due course, said the
delegate, who requested not to be named.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 00:50:19 -0400 (EDT)
From: EStew68064@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble
Message-ID: <970720005019_-291237360@emout16.mail.aol.com>
David Gamble, also known as Sambujang sends his greetings and wants to let
people know that although he is getting old, he's still alive and well!
Please send a message if you remember him and want to get in touch.
Cheers
Liz Stewart FAtti
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 77
*************************
|
|
|
Topic
|
|
|Bantaba in Cyberspace
|© 2005-2021 Nijii
|