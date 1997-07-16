Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) RE-IOM

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

2) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

by

3) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000

by

4) Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

5) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

by EBRIMA SALL <

6) A hypothetical venture

by

7) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

by Gabriel Ndow <

8) Re: IOM -Reply

by Gabriel Ndow <

9) RE: A hypothetical venture

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

10) IOM - reply finished

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

11) Re: IOM -Reply

by

12) RE: IOM - reply finished

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

13) Recommendations on West-african litterature

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

14) RE: IOM - reply finished

by Badara Joof <

15) Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

16) Getting unsubscribed (how do I)

by David Gilden <

17) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

by Liz STewart <

18) RESEARCH POSITION @ UNIV. MINNESOTA (FWD)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

19) Spectortravel advertisement

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

20) New member

by "A. Loum" <

21) Cancer of language and tribe

by O BALDEH <

22) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

23) IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)

by

24) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

25) Request: Membership

by Raye Sosseh <

26) Another new member

by "A. Loum" <

27) Re: Request: Membership

by Gabriel Ndow <

28) Re: Spectortravel advertisement

by David Gilden <

29) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

by latjor Ndow <

30) IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)

by

31) Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

by Abdou Gibba <

32) Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)

by

33) Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

34) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

35) Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

by "M. Njie" <

36) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by

37) Fwd: LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS: Women and Chi

by

38) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German NGOs Plead For Effectiveness As Funds Decline

by

39) AGREE TO DISAGREE

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

40) Re: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by

41) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE

by

42) Gambia jail guards smuggled cannabis to inmates (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

43) Fwd: Denmark Calls For An Academy Of Education And Democracy

by

44) (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

45) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

46) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE

by Gabriel Ndow <

47) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by

48) Re: New member

by Susan Renee Hayes <

49) Agree to disagree-health care

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

50) APOLOGY

by

51) Change of e-mail address!

by Omar Gibba <

52) RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

53) VS: Change of e-mail address!

by "pa sowe" <

54) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

55) RE: New member

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

56) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

57) SV: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

58) Re: Change of e-mail address!

by

59) BACK FROM BANJUL

by "ebrima drameh" <

60) Fwd: UN-HUMAN RIGHTS: Congo Killings Could Constitute Genocide

by

61) Re: AGREE TO DISAGREE

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

62)

by Liz STewart <

63) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

by Liz STewart <

64) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by

65) The Observer Online

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

66) US Labels African White (fwd)

by madiba saidy <

67) Re: BACK FROM BANJUL

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

68) Re:

by Liz STewart <

69) Re: International Organisation for Migration

by Liz STewart <

70) Fwd: EU Commission Bows To PVC Industry

by

71) Looking for Karanta Kalley

by Andy Lyons <

72) Re: Looking for Karanta Kalley

by "A. Loum" <

73) Africans must have voice in Econimic Policymaking (FWD)

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

74) Black or white ?

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

75) Africa must have a voice in economic policymaking

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

76) RE: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

77) HEALTH CARE

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

78) HELP NEEDED

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

79) RE: HELP NEEDED

by Badara Joof <

80) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by

81) From Health care to nation building

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

82) new email address

by Liz STewart <

83) Unsubcribe

by "Sirra Ndow" <

84) New member

by

85) SV: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

86) RE: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

87) RE: Black or white ?

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

88) RE: HEALTH CARE

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

89) RE: From Health care to nation building

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

90) RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDING

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

91) PRO GAMBIA

by "alieu badara" <

92) RE: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDING

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

93) Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine

by

94) RE: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

95) sorry for being late

by Marie Gillen <

96) SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine

by "pa sowe" <

97) Jobs (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

98) New members

by

99) fwd: Sierra Leone Junta Agrees to Truce

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

100) Re: HELP NEEDED

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

101) [Fwd: Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

102) Medical Advice Please

by

103) Colleagues in Japan?

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

104) Re: Colleagues in Japan?

by

105) help

by "Tor Blaha" <

106) RE: Colleagues in Japan?

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

107) RE: sorry for being late

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

108) SV: Colleagues in Japan?

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

109) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

110) Re: Colleagues in Japan?

by "M. Njie" <

111) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by

112) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by

113) Sierra Leone

by

114) Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

by



Tombong



You wrote: "I am not saying the IOM is good or bad, all i am doing is

providing information for those who might want to use their services". Those

who might want to use their services would very much like to get adequate

information.



Quoting Tombong again: "Those who want to know more about IOM can contact

them directly, simple as that. Tom it should not be as simple as that hence

you were the one who forwarded the information, what about first contact the

contacts you gave us to inquire about conditions and terms before forwarding

the INFO. Don=B4t be on the defensive.This concerns our careers and future=

of

our lives.



You only mentione freighting personal belongings, air tickets and funding an

establishment for those who might desire to create one. Terms and conditions

were absent in your article. How long will the IOM pay for salaries 6

months? After is your government going to take care? If they don=B4t can you

come back to the West? You wrote too that the government put their feet down

because the process is too long. Is it too long or the burden the govenrment

is going to bear after the IOM is real heavy, heavy.



Whilst you were in the US you helped four people and your newest member is

Dr. Bruce-Oliver. Tom IOM work closely with governments to carry out

civilised repatriation of migrants especially from the so-called third

world. Why didn=B4t you use it before you became a diplomat in Washington=

DC.



Can your four friend give us their term and conditions of their contracts

wih the IOM. Dr.Bruce-Oliver whom you dearly mentioned as as an example

could give us his version.=20



Kind regards to all





Omar S. Saho=20





Date: 13 Jul 1997 14:19:52 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 09-Jul-97 ***



Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that

they must slash development aid budgets because their own

treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly

President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.



He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at

international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend

more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty

Organisation (NATO).



''What do our discussions (on economic development) really

mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.



The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single

military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion

dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out

annually to the world's 132 developing nations.



The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-

member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35

billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by

new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two

billion dollars by Washington.



Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that

at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that

Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary

constraints.



''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and

additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions

of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''

he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include

two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.



Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any

firm commitments to increase their official development assistance

(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and

Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio

de Janeiro.



''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the

decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had

fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28

percent over the last five years.



At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed

their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as

development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,

Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.



Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund

(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to

meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be

raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to

eradicate extreme poverty.



Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan

Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that

both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an

undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year

2000.



''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of

the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU

to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.



In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that

even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for

economic development was shot down at the Special Session.



In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from

even looking at ''innovative financing.''



Since last year, the United States is the only country that has

consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.

The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative

international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use

(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international

travel.



James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,

already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.

A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of

more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.



Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,

the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in

U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met

certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the

United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member

states.



Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office

(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has

encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources

but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted

authority to impose taxes.



''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign

states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority

to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''

the GAO said.



The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been

discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international

lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international

transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-

established international currency exchange and loans from the

World Bank.



In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996

that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of

the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United

Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the

United States,'' the letter said.



The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by

Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the

Senate Foreign Relations Committee.



''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United

Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc

Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We

prefer to stick with the present system where member states make

their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)





Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





Date: 13 Jul 1997 14:21:47 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 09-Jul-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000



By Ramesh Jaura



BONN, Jul 9 (IPS) - Some 80 developing nations have confirmed

that they will be participating in the Expo 2000 world exhibition,

due to open in the northern German city of Hanover in the summer

of the year 2000.



Ethiopia is the first among them to give a clue as to their

plans for this landmark event. ''We will take the visitors to

our national pavilion on a virtual journey through several

millennia,

beginning with the Stone Age to our times,'' says Kassahun Aye

le, the Expo commissioner general for Ethiopia.



The north-eastern African state has one of the most sensitive

eco-systems, with hot and arid lowlands and the cooler, moister

highlands. ''Our land is the cradle of humankind,'' adds Ayele.

''The ancient techniques have been preserved there and at the

sa

me time the modern ones have been adapted.''



''Ethiopia's commitment shows that the developing nations will

use the Expo 2000 to present their experiences to audiences

worldwide,''

says Klaus-Juergen Hedrich, parliamentary state secretary, in

the rank of deputy minister, at the federal ministry of

economic cooperation and development (BMZ).



Altogether 186 nations and nine international organisations

are expected to join the exposition to be held in the year 2000,

between June and October.



In a wide range of visual presentations and discussions, they

will focus on sustainable development and lifestyles, giving

fresh impulses for resolving the challenges posed by the 21st

century, Expo 2000 officials say.



The Central American states and the Himalayan kingdom of Nepal

have also joined Ethiopia in quickly putting down their personal

visions for Expo 2000, their aim, to project their own strategies

on sustainability.



An amount of 100 million marks (some 60 million dollars) has

been allocated to the BMZ in the national budget to ensure that

Expo 2000 dedicates itself to the ''future of One World''.



Hedrich is convinced that deriving from their own experiences,

''our partner countries can provide a major contribution in the

search for models leading to sustainable lifestyles''.



''Expo 2000 will also provide them a unique opportunity to

present their cultures, their traditions and their ways of life

to a worldwide audience,'' adds Hedrich.



Encouraged by the key theme 'Humankind-Nature-Technology',

the presidents of the Central American states have agreed to

set up a regional pavilion, says Peter Conze, director of Expo

2000 office.



The office is based at the headquarters of the German Agency

for Technical Cooperation (GTZ) which has been tasked by the

BMZ to assist and advise developing nations participating in

the world exhibition.



The diverse contributions will focus on the basic principles

of Agenda 21 agreed at the United Nations Conference on Environment

and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janiero five years ago, adds

Conze.



He expects the Central American presentation to illustrate

the region's role as a bridge between North and South America

and the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans.



Another example of the developing world's response to Expo

2000 is a blueprint prepared by Nepal, which makes religious

co-existence the centrepiece of Nepal's presence in Hanover.



Apart from focussing on its efforts towards development and

environment, Nepal plans an exhibition site showing a Buddhist

temple on one side and a Hindu pagoda on the other.



The member states of the Southern African Development Community

and the Caribbean CARICOM alliance are also expected to each

come up with an impressive contribution.



>From among 186 nations and nine international organisations

invited to join the Expo 2000, 126 countries and four multilateral

bodies have already confirmed their participation.



''This is already more than the number of participants in the

last Expo in 1992 in Seville (Spain), and it will enable the

exhibition offer a genuinely global forum for encounters, exchanges

and discussions,'' the German chancellor said in a recent inter

view. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <





***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***



We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically

related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being

able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we

will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages

would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make

it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize

them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our

example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;

but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the

fact that none of them could understand each other without a

translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on

our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But

before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a

town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone

through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those

bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace

back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in

Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been

observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our

continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or

an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so

that you can find words in them such as

gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known

feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are

constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by

first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in

(John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the

Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the

grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would

be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most

of Africa's black languages.



Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the

languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had

three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from

her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the

First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE

branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the

continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,

Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and

Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)

in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western

Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.

The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following

languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and

Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur

(Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory

Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called

Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called

Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in

Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.

The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is

called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande

(Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central

Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the

Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala

(Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South

Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana

(Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and

Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi

(Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu

(Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).



So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number

of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so

languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total

number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible

because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more

languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African

Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region

use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of

other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than

that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern

African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either

Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly

the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,

Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother

Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is

nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",

but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living

by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we

will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the

Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..

Regards Basss!!







From: EBRIMA SALL <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

Message-ID: <

This, indeed, is a very good novel. So, thanks Lat.



I however do not know how easy it is to find copies on sale in the US or

elsewhere. In Senegal here, Per Ankh is not using commercial distribution

channels. But I do not know how distribution is being done elsewhere. For

those may be interested in finding out where and how to get copies, you may

want to e-mail Per Ankh (Armah) at the following address and ask them:



perankh@sonatel.senet.net



Good luck!



Ebrima.

>Greetings:

>I wish to inform the group of the noted African writer Ayi Kwei Armah's

>recently published novel - OSIRIS RISING. For those who may not know,

>Armah is the author of 'The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born', 'Two

>Thousand Seasons' and other novels.

>I had the wonderful opprtunity to meet him recently while he was visiting

>Atlanta to promote his new work. Armah now resides in Senegal with his

>family. It is of great joy to me personally to see some of our greatest

>writers drawing inspiration for their works from our great ancestors who

>resided along the banks of the Nile!

>>OSIRIS RISING, Armah's sixth novel, takes its narrative structure from

>Africa's oldest source, the Osiris-Isis myth cycle. Its content has the

>urgent relevance of tomorrow's news. The protagonist, Ast, an

>African-American scholar, travels to Africa seeking lifework and love. She

>finds both. But in the moment of discovery, she also finds that this is

>only seed time in Africa. Before future harvests and love's consummation,

>the continent's creative ones must discover ways, old and new, to end the

>millennial rule of destroyers.

>

>OSIRIS RISING is published by PER ANKH an 'African printing and publishing

>company founded and managed by (Armah's) friends committed to the

>emergence of a quality African book industry.'

>

>In peace,

>LatJor.

>

>

Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 17:05:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: A hypothetical venture

Message-ID: <



Now that our government is claiming to be doing it's very best to spur up the

private sector by actively pursuing investors to conduct business I thought

it might be useful to present to members of this list a totally madeup

situation regarding a group of Gambian investors who hatched out a very

ambitious plan to set up a wholesale facility to distribute pharmaceuticals

and healthcare products for the regional markets of senegal , guinea bissau ,

guinea and mali. Again the names and events I recount here are totally

fictional. Upon finalising their arrangements with their potential suppliers

and partners in Europe and the US, the entrepreneurs flew in to Banjul for

their first meeting with the government's top bereaucrat responsible for

dealing with investors who are about to set up shop.They secured an

appointment for tuesday morning at 9.00 and armed with charts and folders the

foursome were warmly greeted and led into the bereaucrats office.

"I'd like thank you on behalf of my colleagues for having us on such short

notice, my name is Abdou Nyang and with me this morning is Ousman Mbye,

Saikou Batchilly and Oulaimatou Jallow. We have put together an idea that we

believe would result in the building of the largest wholesale pharmaceutical

and healthcare facility in the region. Our aim is to be a one-stop shop for

hospitals , clinics and dispensaries for most of their needs.Over the past 18

months we have conducted a fairly comprehensive market analysis of the entire

region and concluded that there is indeed a potential for success. We are

comitted to initial investment of $2.1 million for the first three years with

options to increase considerably if markets trends continue to be positive.

We will start by creating 28 jobs excluding the four present here comprising

of warehouse hands,three pharmacists , a doctor and other admin staff.

Overall our staff budget including contractual hires like lawyers and

accountants would pump a projected D300, 000 to the local economy for each of

the first three years.With 35% tax rate we believethe govt would also come

out a winner. Notwithstanding all the good we anticipate coming out of this

we do not believe "Kerr Ida Pharmeceuticals" can be the success we all want

it to be until certain issues are addressed. First is our conern that the

gov't has not as far as we know provided an area that is strictly zoned for

industrial use. Kanifing was supposed to have an industrial area but ithas

since been turned to a mish-mash of residential sections. We are hoping that

the gov't can find us a situable place to locate our warehouse at no cost.

Weare also very concerned with the fluctuation in the supply of power because

part of our ware house would consist of a refregerated unit which must be

kept on all the time. We are also looking for guarantees from our gov't that

all protocols and memoranda of understanding that governs the free trade we

have with our neighbors would be continously nurtured. The reason is since we

are going to be relying on reexport fo a majority of our business we can't

afford to have country's becoming protectionist once the compition gets

tough. Our lawyers have looked into current trade agreements and we hope they

can maintaned the way they are.We hope these concerns can be addressed in a

manner that would see us on the road to success as we seek to make our region

a healthy place to live.'



"Thank you Mr Nyang , I must confess that was very impressive presentation .

I am always pleased to be presiding over such meetings especially when it is

regarding our fellow citizens who are looking for opportunities and in the

process creating some more opportunities for others.On the face of it I think

it is a fantastic idea. I think limiting purchase time and freight cost would

end up saving everyone a lot of money especially big hospitals. The concerns

you raise are quite important because they constitute a vital part of your

overall plan and while i may not be able to give specific answers at this

time i can promise you that i will take them up immediately and work toward a

positive resolution. I'd like to ask you a few question.....When are you

looking to begin if all goes well?'

'If we are allocated the land we can start building the warehouse very soon

afterward. we already have the plans for the facilty with us and we have

infact began sounding out local contractors... infact we have a lunch meeting

with the guy who runs TAF CONSTRUCTION today. id say we are ready'

' Are you going to be operating as a subsidiary of a foreign company or as a

partnership between the four of you.?'

'We are partners and the company is ours...That is not to say we don't have

very complicated arrangements with our suppliers. But again that is the way

modern commerce works.'

'Well gentlemen i will have answer for you in a week'

With firm handshakes and broad smiles and everyone muttering ISHALLAH the

meeting was concluded.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 19:34:22 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

Ebrima:

Thanks for the info on Per Ankh. I do know that in Atlanta and several

other cities (L.A., Chicago, NY) local African-American

bookstores are carrying his book.

LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 20:13:28 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: IOM -Reply

I hope we do not allow this matter to distract the group's interests. Much

of what needed to be said has already been said. Anyone interested in this

organization should use the e-mail address furnished to obtain further

information. Let us move on.



In peace,

LatJor





------------------------------



From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: A hypothetical venture

Message-ID: <





Very timely and interesting Scenario! Keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!!



----------

From:

Sent: 08/NEiU CaCea/1418 08:05 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: A hypothetical venture



Now that our government is claiming to be doing it's very best to spur up the

private sector by actively pursuing investors to conduct business I thought

it might be useful to present to members of this list a totally madeup

situation regarding a group of Gambian investors who hatched out a very

ambitious plan to set up a wholesale facility to distribute pharmaceuticals

and healthcare products for the regional markets of senegal , guinea bissau ,

guinea and mali. Again the names and events I recount here are totally

fictional. Upon finalising their arrangements with their potential suppliers

and partners in Europe and the US, the entrepreneurs flew in to Banjul for

their first meeting with the government's top bereaucrat responsible for

dealing with investors who are about to set up shop.They secured an

appointment for tuesday morning at 9.00 and armed with charts and folders the

foursome were warmly greeted and led into the bereaucrats office.

"I'd like thank you on behalf of my colleagues for having us on such short

notice, my name is Abdou Nyang and with me this morning is Ousman Mbye,

Saikou Batchilly and Oulaimatou Jallow. We have put together an idea that we

believe would result in the building of the largest wholesale pharmaceutical

and healthcare facility in the region. Our aim is to be a one-stop shop for

hospitals , clinics and dispensaries for most of their needs.Over the past 18

months we have conducted a fairly comprehensive market analysis of the entire

region and concluded that there is indeed a potential for success. We are

comitted to initial investment of $2.1 million for the first three years with

options to increase considerably if markets trends continue to be positive.

We will start by creating 28 jobs excluding the four present here comprising

of warehouse hands,three pharmacists , a doctor and other admin staff.

Overall our staff budget including contractual hires like lawyers and

accountants would pump a projected D300, 000 to the local economy for each of

the first three years.With 35% tax rate we believethe govt would also come

out a winner. Notwithstanding all the good we anticipate coming out of this

we do not believe "Kerr Ida Pharmeceuticals" can be the success we all want

it to be until certain issues are addressed. First is our conern that the

gov't has not as far as we know provided an area that is strictly zoned for

industrial use. Kanifing was supposed to have an industrial area but ithas

since been turned to a mish-mash of residential sections. We are hoping that

the gov't can find us a situable place to locate our warehouse at no cost.

Weare also very concerned with the fluctuation in the supply of power because

part of our ware house would consist of a refregerated unit which must be

kept on all the time. We are also looking for guarantees from our gov't that

all protocols and memoranda of understanding that governs the free trade we

have with our neighbors would be continously nurtured. The reason is since we

are going to be relying on reexport fo a majority of our business we can't

afford to have country's becoming protectionist once the compition gets

tough. Our lawyers have looked into current trade agreements and we hope they

can maintaned the way they are.We hope these concerns can be addressed in a

manner that would see us on the road to success as we seek to make our region

a healthy place to live.'



"Thank you Mr Nyang , I must confess that was very impressive presentation .

I am always pleased to be presiding over such meetings especially when it is

regarding our fellow citizens who are looking for opportunities and in the

process creating some more opportunities for others.On the face of it I think

it is a fantastic idea. I think limiting purchase time and freight cost would

end up saving everyone a lot of money especially big hospitals. The concerns

you raise are quite important because they constitute a vital part of your

overall plan and while i may not be able to give specific answers at this

time i can promise you that i will take them up immediately and work toward a

positive resolution. I'd like to ask you a few question.....When are you

looking to begin if all goes well?'

'If we are allocated the land we can start building the warehouse very soon

afterward. we already have the plans for the facilty with us and we have

infact began sounding out local contractors... infact we have a lunch meeting

with the guy who runs TAF CONSTRUCTION today. id say we are ready'

' Are you going to be operating as a subsidiary of a foreign company or as a

partnership between the four of you.?'

'We are partners and the company is ours...That is not to say we don't have

very complicated arrangements with our suppliers. But again that is the way

modern commerce works.'

'Well gentlemen i will have answer for you in a week'

With firm handshakes and broad smiles and everyone muttering ISHALLAH the

meeting was concluded.







------------------------------



Friends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope. We

don=B4t know each other, ones background (except for a short

introduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one another

for the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, politics,

education, health-and all that. It=B4s up to each one of us to judge =

the

information given, but we don=B4t need to be personal and attack each

other. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in an

objective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra =

Asbj=F8rn

Nordam



------------------------------



To:

Subject: Re: IOM -Reply

Message-ID: <19970714092826.AAB8672@LOCALNAME>



On 13 Jul 97 at 20:13, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> I hope we do not allow this matter to distract the group's

> interests. Much of what needed to be said has already been said.

> Anyone interested in this organization should use the e-mail address

> furnished to obtain further information. Let us move on.

>



Thats right Latjor, thanks!





Momodou Camara



------------------------------



From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: IOM - reply finished

Message-ID: <



ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! AND KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!



REGARDS BASSS!!



----------

From: Asbjorn Nordam[SMTP:

Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 10:42 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: IOM - reply finished



Friends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope. We

don?t know each other, ones background (except for a short

introduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one another

for the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, politics,

education, health-and all that. It?s up to each one of us to judge the

information given, but we don?t need to be personal and attack each

other. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in an

objective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra Asbjorn

Nordam







------------------------------



Thanks to Lat for given notice on this african writer Ayi Kwen Armah.

I=B4ll try and see if his novels are available in Copenhagen. Last year

Ben Okri was one of my summer-holiday-readings, and it gave me a lot of

new experiences. Even employed by Danish Sports Federation, I must

disclose that I am an academic in nordic literature from the university

of =C5rhus, Denmark, and literature is my great interest. Some of the

"lectures" given here on Gambia-I by my friend Bass, has even made me

more and more interested in the african myth-universe, trying to come

closer to an understanding. By the end many of them has similarities to

"our" ancient myths, told and formed by the origin people living in our

part of the world. To me it=B4s good to know, that people living =

isolated

from each other, under different conditions, "explain" their

life-situation and the "non-explainable" in nearly the same myths-

(indians - incas - africans - eskimos - etc.) Many are related to what

we with our limited knowledge will call "religion". If some of you has

other recommendations on litterature, specially from West-african

region, please put them here or on my personal e-mail-adress, thanks.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Hie Asbj=F8rn, I really do agree with you. There should not be anything

personal in this communication line. We should be matured enough to

criticize and at the same time be criticized in a correct or polite

manner.

I think it is high time that we discuss issues without taking things

very personal. Please let us all keep that in mind.



------------------------------



It would really be appreciated if at the end of every

instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.

Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not

consulting any.



Regards,

Momodou





On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



>

> ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***

>

> We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically

> related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being

> able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we

> will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages

> would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make

> it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize

> them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our

> example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;

> but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the

> fact that none of them could understand each other without a

> translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on

> our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But

> before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a

> town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone

> through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those

> bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace

> back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in

> Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been

> observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our

> continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or

> an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so

> that you can find words in them such as

> gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known

> feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are

> constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by

> first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in

> (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the

> Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the

> grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would

> be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most

> of Africa's black languages.

>

> Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the

> languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had

> three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from

> her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the

> First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE

> branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the

> continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,

> Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and

> Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)

> in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western

> Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.

> The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following

> languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and

> Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur

> (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory

> Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called

> Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called

> Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in

> Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.

> The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is

> called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande

> (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central

> Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the

> Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala

> (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South

> Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana

> (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and

> Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi

> (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu

> (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).

>

> So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number

> of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so

> languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total

> number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible

> because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more

> languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African

> Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region

> use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of

> other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than

> that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern

> African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either

> Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly

> the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,

> Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother

> Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is

> nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",

> but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living

> by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we

> will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the

> Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..

> Regards Basss!!

>

>

>



------------------------------



For the benefit of some of the new members here

how do you unsubscribe to this list?



FYI: African Travel Web site :

I created this web site.. have a look!



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







------------------------------



>Ebrima:

>Thanks for the info on Per Ankh. I do know that in Atlanta and several

>other cities (L.A., Chicago, NY) local African-American

>bookstores are carrying his book.

>LatJor



Can anyone tell me what this book is, and if there are any GAmbian novels

available in the U.S.?

Thanks

Liz Stewart Fatti







------------------------------



>>>Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 14:57:34 -0500

>>From: "Kathleen A. Evans" <

>>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> POSITION AVAILABLE

>>Sender:

>>To:

>>

>>Below is a position announcement for a research fellow (M.S. required) or=

a=20

>>research associate (Ph.D. required) working in the area of livestock odor.=

=20

>>Please pass this information along to individuals who may be interested in

the=20

>>position. Thank you for your assistance.

>>

>>-----------------------

>>

>>Research Fellow/Research Associate

>>Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering Department

>>University of Minnesota

>>

>>The Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering is accepting=20

>>applications for a full-time research fellow/associate working in the area=

of=20

>>livestock odor and specifically under a project to develop a farm odor

ratings=20

>>system. The position is for two years with possible extensions.

>>

>>Job Description:

>>

>>Duties of the position include data analysis, assisting in the development=

of=20

>>data collection protocol, supervising field data collection, validation=

and=20

>>modification of odor dispersion models using field sampling data and=20

>>meteorological data, assisting in the olfactometry lab, assisting in odor

>plume=20

>>measurements, library searches, and writing progress and research reports.

>>

>>Qualifications:

>>

>>Required: A master=D5s in engineering or science, demonstrated written=

and

oral=20

>>communications skills, data analysis skills, good interpersonal and=20

>>organizational skills, valid U.S. drivers license, and non-smoker (a

>requirement

>>for doing odor plume monitoring and working in the olfactometry lab).

>>

>>Desired: Experience with experimental research, odor measurement, and

>modeling=20

>>physical processes using mathematical equations.

>>

>>Salary/Benefits:

>>

>>Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. University of

>Minnesota

>>benefit plan.

>>

>>Application:

>>

>>Send letter of application, including curriculum vitae; college

>transcripts; and

>>names, addresses and telephone numbers of three professional references by

>July=20

>>31, 1997 to:

>>

>> Livestock Odor Position Search Committee

>> c/o Kathy Evans

>> Dept. of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering

>> University of Minnesota

>> 1390 Eckles Avenue

>> St. Paul, MN 55108-6005

>>

>>Application Deadline: July 31, 1997

>>

>>The University of Minnesota is committed to the policy that all persons=

shall=20

>>have equal access to its programs, facilities, and employment without

>regard to=20

>>race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status,=

=20

>>disability, public assistance status, veteran status, or sexual=

orientation.

>>

>>

>>Kathleen Evans

>>Administrative Director

>>Dept. of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering

>>220B Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering Bldg

>>St. Paul, MN 55108-6005

>>

>>Telephone: (612) 625-1905

>>Fax: (612) 624-3005

>>E-mail:

>>

>>

>>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Mr. David Gilden, I took a look on all the pages, and it=B4s really =

nice

pictures. Just one question. I know from my gambian friends and

families, that there are luckily often naming-ceremonies, but how can

you promise travellers/foreigners to join such a ceremony? Or am I

naive, is it just a symbolic one, given for the tourists ? Asbj=F8rn

Nordam





"FYI: African Travel Web site :

I created this web site.. have a look!



1/2 day city tour of Banjul, including The Gambia orphan village, =

health

center and nursery/primary school,

where you will present the clothing, medical and school

supplies that you have brought from America.=20

Juffreh, African naming ceremony and Gambian dance and music=20

Symposiums and workshops with transfers "





------------------------------



Aki Allen, Gambia based, has been added to the list. We welcome him and

will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



I wish to refer to one Momodou's e-mail of 14july 1997 on the above

item requesting one Bass to provide us the sources of his 'lectures'



I am also very much interested if Bass can attend to this request to help

futher reading to complement the 'lectures' particularly on a topic as

important as 'source of existence.'



Secundo, it will be appreciated if he can offer us a scientific analysis

of the causal relation between culture and language which he has been

'lecturing' on for the past month.



This is particularly important when Bass wants to land himself on The

Gambian infrastructure with a fait accompli analysis after hitting on the

ROMANS,

GREEKS, DES GALLOIS ENGLISH and from SUDAN ETHIOPIA CHAD To SENEGABIA.

And moreso when he wants to indicate that ma ngi dem Gambia or ma ngi

leka dommoda is not possible. (cf your note on sentence structure)



Futher than that BASS seems to refuse us the secrets of the TOWER OF

BABEL you used as a heading. Thus it will be desirable to offer an

'evening classes' on this topic before going to the Gambia or else your

lectures will appear to social scientists and particularly linguists or

the adeptes of Gambia -l as a mere descriptive endeavour: The scientists

visited Mars on 14 July 1920 and came back late at night!



Amigo Bass beware of irony and my puctuation which are salt and pepper

for chebu jen bu neh. And i know somebody like you will understand my

setting and dialectic in this piece of music



I will put in some inputs in this topic to partly indicate the schizo..

alineation assimilation that are associayted with language/ culture and

indicate that the latter has been and still the medium of the ways some

of act, live eat dress die... as depicts our styles in gambia-l. oh oh oh

ohoooo and a bottle of rum. Die don't bie . do they? can i write in any

of the national languages of gambial-l using prenasales as claims BASSS?

can i know why i and many of

you are force into multilinguisme? oh let me stop here je suis deja ivre.

You know langage makes me drunk!!



Bass we hope that you will offer us a reading list before you travel to

tthe Gambia: to help us complement

the lectures and entrtain intellectual property rights when we quote our

professor!



Su ko defeh waktanibi neh si sun bantabi



Salama



Omar Baldeh



------------------------------



There is new Sierra Leonean novel "The Spirit of Badenia" (US$ 15) that might

interest you. If so, please write to P.O. Box 110698, Tacoma, WA. 98411.



Regards,



Sheikh Gibril.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 15:11:16 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I have been too busy to read my messages, but I need to mention a few things

about IOM.



I received a grant from the organization at the beginning of 1993 to return

to The Gambia following an appointment with the Gambia Government (Ministry

of External Affairs). I was given a $1,500 check, a 20-foot container for my

belongings, and three one-way air tickets to The Gambia (for my family). I

worked in the Gambia for about eight months, didn't like the atmosphere, and

returned right back to teaching in the US.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred Janneh





Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 22:40:46 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <



Mr.Njie!

Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-

1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)

2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)

3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia

4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia

5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia

6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)

7) The Africans ( David Lamb)

8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)

9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)

10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)

11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)



Regards Bassss!!

It would really be appreciated if at the end of every

instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.

Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not

consulting any.



Regards,

Momodou





On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



>

> ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***

>

> We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically

> related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being

> able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we

> will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages

> would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make

> it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize

> them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our

> example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;

> but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the

> fact that none of them could understand each other without a

> translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on

> our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But

> before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a

> town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone

> through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those

> bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace

> back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in

> Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been

> observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our

> continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or

> an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so

> that you can find words in them such as

> gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known

> feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are

> constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by

> first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in

> (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the

> Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the

> grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would

> be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most

> of Africa's black languages.

>

> Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the

> languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had

> three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from

> her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the

> First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE

> branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the

> continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,

> Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and

> Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)

> in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western

> Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.

> The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following

> languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and

> Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur

> (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory

> Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called

> Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called

> Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in

> Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.

> The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is

> called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande

> (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central

> Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the

> Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala

> (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South

> Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana

> (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and

> Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi

> (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu

> (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).

>

> So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number

> of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so

> languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total

> number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible

> because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more

> languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African

> Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region

> use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of

> other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than

> that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern

> African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either

> Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly

> the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,

> Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother

> Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is

> nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",

> but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living

> by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we

> will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the

> Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..

> Regards Basss!!

>

>

>



------------------------------



List managers,

Could you please add Modou Loum to the list....

e-mail:

It seems like his name was accidently taken off the

list or something..... cause he claims he's not receiving mail from

the list anymore.



Thnx





------------------------------



Sohna Sallah has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be

looking forward to her introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony







------------------------------



Modou Loum has been added back to the list.

In reference to that particular trip

I can not say for certain, as I had nothing to do with planing that trip.

My personal experience is quite different from most non- African travelers

looking for an exotic place for their vacation.



I would recommend anybody thinking of going to West Africa to travel with

a friend ( A Gambian of course)

Stay in the hotel for a few days then go live your friends family.

Only then can you get to know African culture.

Your travel experience will be a lot richer!

(And plan to stay for a minimum of 3 weeks not 10 days!)

Dowda..



>

>"FYI: African Travel Web site :

>I created this web site.. have a look!

>

>1/2 day city tour of Banjul, including The Gambia orphan village, health

>center and nursery/primary school,

> where you will present the clothing, medical and school

>supplies that you have brought from America.

> Juffreh, African naming ceremony and Gambian dance and music

> Symposiums and workshops with transfers "





*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







Greetings:

In response to Liz Stewart Fatti's question as to what the book "Osiris

Rising" was about I thought I should allow the author to speak for

himself. I shall venture to post an excerpt from the novel (hope it is

not too much) for the general body.

LatJor

++++++++++++++++++

Ch. VIII: Reswt

"Food's ready," Asar said. "I don't think Moko intends us to wait for

him."

There was a good selection: okra stew, grated nuts, diced fruit, broiled

chicken, fried fish and shrimps, rice, fonio, maize meal, mashed yam,

egg salad. The Mystic Comrade was the first to walk away from the table

with her plate. She avoided the meat and concentrated on egg salad, yam

and grated nuts, with a bit of okra stew. She went to sit at the foot of

the sofa. Others served themselves and went to sit near her, forming a

compact circle. The conversation hovered around the quality of the

cooking. Bai Kamara said he was familiar with Asar's cooking, that it

was great, but that tonight's menu was of a different order. Asar

confessed he had merely followed Ast's instructions. Ast said:"We went

fifty-fifty, I made the salad; he did the rest."

"Some men," Iva Mensa said, "want to enter the next century not knowing

how to cook. Ndeye, can your husband cook yet?"

"He's a retarded student."

"But an eager cook," said Bai Kamara. "She's too conservative to

understand my cooking. It's revolutionary."

Ndeye said. "He knows a single recipe. Cut all you see into giant lumps.

Dump in a monster casserole. Smother with salt, pepper and garlic. Add a

bottle of grease. Turn the fire way up. Wait for smoke signals. Serve

charred."

"The voice of jealousy," said the husband. "Listen, you're all invited

next Saturday. Our place. My cooking."

"Ast, how long have you been here?" Maanan Djan asked.

"My third month." Ast said.

"You don't have to answer if I'm prying," the Mystic Comrade said. The

music formed a discreet background. "Why did you decide to come to

Manda?"

"I don't remember when I decided to return to Africa," Ast said. "Seems

I've always known I would. Years back I met Asar in the US. Meeting him

gave me a clearer idea of where I'd like to come. I planned to teach at

a university where something was happening. You know, forward

intellectual movement." The silence deepened. Ast had the impression she

had said something that caused her new friends some unease. She was

startled to see that others were listening. The Mystic Comrade's face

took an inward look.

Bai Kamara laughed: "Here we're moving forward all right, but in reverse

gear."

Ast expected laughter, perhaps a rebuttal. There was only a pensive

silence. The Mystic Comrade said: "We're stalled."

"That's so true," said Dineo Letsie, her voice vibrating.

"Why?" Ast asked.

"We have valid arguments on our side," Dineo said wistfully. "In a

university the most rational arguments are supposed to win."

Asar said: "The other side doesn't need great intellectual arguments to

survive. the system works for them, against change. To beat them we'll

have to move beyond just having good ideas. We have to get organized."

"So far we haven't been organized at all." said Dineo Letsie.

"We've formulated a pretty effective critique of the present system,"

protested Bai Kamara.

Manaan Djan asked: "Might that not be part of our problem? We've

remained blocked at the level of critical comments."

"Manaan is right," Dineo Letsie said.

"What would you suggest?" asked Bai Kamara.

Asar answered: "That we shift the debate from criticism of the old

system to the design and testing of a new one."

"Hey, hey," sang Dineo Letsie, "and make the idealess people play

carping critics from now on. Grrrreat idea."

"I suppose you're right, Asar," said Bai Kamara.

Dineo Letsie said: "Last year we got trapped into a static pattern. We

argued against the existing system. The Senate said these critiques are

all very fine, but no one proposes practical alternatives, so what's

there to discuss?"

Asar said, "We got stuck before the old challenge: design a new system,

do detailed research to outline necessary content, compare it to the

old, argue its superiority in open debate, then organize its practical

implementation."

"That we didn't do," said the Mystic Comrade.

Bai Kamara nodded agreement, then asked: "Can we?"

"Isn't that what we're getting at?" the Mystic Comrade asked.

"Yes," Bai agreed. He looked uncomfortable. "But casual talk, even

serious talk about a new system, is one thing. We've done a lot of that.

Actually designing a new system - not just continuing to work in the

old framework while making critical noises, pushing for small changes

here and there - that's a different game. You think we're ready for

that?"

The circle tightened. Kojo Boanye said: "We've been arguing about this

in Education for months. Isn't that our work?"

Bai Kamara shook his head. "So far its been our work. From the time I

began teaching, all we Africans have done is to find stuff ready made -

syllabuses, curricula, the whole educational system. We have operated

within this old system. Sometimes we grumble. We suggest modifications

here and there. Low energy dabbling. What we're facing now is different.

High energy work. Not just attacking something conveniently available.

But creating a superior system. Working to replace the old with it."



++++



Hi Bros ans Sis i am deeply apologisng for returninga reply on the IOM

issue. I respected the fact that the discussion was concluded through

appeals from some of us. But i have to reply to this and shut the issue from

my side.



Amadou you can be a benrficiary of the IOM. But the real fact is IOM is a

civilised way of repatriating People from The third World. The fact is IOM

will take care of you for approximately 6 months to one year and you

government will take over as your sole employer from there. The IOM process

takes about 6 months cause the procedure is from Washington, Brussells and

then Nairobi and they will send you home the Cheapest way. Contact Sam Bruce

Oliver at NARI TEL: 220 484 925 at NARI and by the way he didn=B4t benefit=

at

all from IOM.



Amadou in the US you can come, go and work as you wish. But in Europe you

have to have working and residence permit plus ID card with personal number.

Once the IOM negotiates for you to go home you are remove from the

statistic register of duellers and your personal number is omitted. Once you

are out your residence nd working permit is no more valid. I am definitely

sure if you were in Europe you will never be back after accepting a

civilised repatriation from the IOM:



With kind regards



Omar S. Saho



Gambia-l:



I have been too busy to read my messages, but I need to mention a few things

about IOM.



I received a grant from the organization at the beginning of 1993 to return

to The Gambia following an appointment with the Gambia Government (Ministry

of External Affairs). I was given a $1,500 check, a 20-foot container for=

my

belongings, and three one-way air tickets to The Gambia (for my family). I

worked in the Gambia for about eight months, didn't like the atmosphere, and

returned right back to teaching in the US. =20



Peace!

Amadou Scattred Janneh









Is this not the "International Community" we are all pre-occupied of impressing?

The lesson is, the cold-war is over and so is the interest to win allies in

the "Developing World" over too. One very good thing that should come out of

this, is the awareness of intended beneficiary nations that there is limited

aid so therefore they should make ends meet by themselves. And, this is only

possible by putting the interest of individual nations and regions

respectfully first (as ODA contributors are doing) without fear for

sanctions or any other form of intimidation. Besides, what sanction or an

attempt to intimidate, say, the whole of Africa make any significance. The

name of the game is SELF-INTEREST. The question should be "KANN LA HAJ PUPP

GANAW NEGII YAYAM"?????



The first and most crucial step is to get started. We are aware of what's

going on but still couldn't dare take the first necessary step.



I HOPE OUR GENERATION WILL MAKE A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





>Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

>

>By Thalif Deen

>

>UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that

>they must slash development aid budgets because their own

>treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly

>President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.

>

>He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at

>international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend

>more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty

>Organisation (NATO).

>

>''What do our discussions (on economic development) really

>mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.

>

>The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single

>military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion

>dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out

>annually to the world's 132 developing nations.

>

>The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-

>member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include

>Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35

>billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by

>new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two

>billion dollars by Washington.

>

>Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that

>at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that

>Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary

>constraints.

>

>''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and

>additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions

>of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''

>he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include

>two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.

>

>Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any

>firm commitments to increase their official development assistance

>(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and

>Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio

>de Janeiro.

>

>''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the

>decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had

>fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28

>percent over the last five years.

>

>At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed

>their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as

>development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,

>Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.

>

>Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund

>(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to

>meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be

>raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to

>eradicate extreme poverty.

>

>Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan

>Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that

>both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an

>undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year

>2000.

>

>''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of

>the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU

>to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.

>

>In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that

>even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for

>economic development was shot down at the Special Session.

>

>In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from

>even looking at ''innovative financing.''

>

>Since last year, the United States is the only country that has

>consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.

>The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative

>international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use

>(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international

>travel.

>

>James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,

>already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.

>A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of

>more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.

>

>Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,

>the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in

>U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met

>certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the

>United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member

>states.

>

>Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office

>(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has

>encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources

>but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted

>authority to impose taxes.

>

>''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign

>states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority

>to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''

>the GAO said.

>

>The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been

>discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international

>lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international

>transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-

>established international currency exchange and loans from the

>World Bank.

>

>In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996

>that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of

>the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United

>Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the

>United States,'' the letter said.

>

>The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by

>Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the

>Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

>

>''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United

>Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc

>Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We

>prefer to stick with the present system where member states make

>their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)

>

>

>Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

> ----

>

> [c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

> All rights reserved

>

>

>





GAMBIA-L Digest 77Topics covered in this issue include:1) RE-IOMby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 2) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)3) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)4) Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 5) Re: Ayi Kwei Armahby EBRIMA SALL < ebrima@sonatel.senet.net 6) A hypothetical ventureby KTouray@aol.com 7) Re: Ayi Kwei Armahby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 8) Re: IOM -Replyby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 9) RE: A hypothetical ventureby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 10) IOM - reply finishedby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 11) Re: IOM -Replyby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)12) RE: IOM - reply finishedby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 13) Recommendations on West-african litteratureby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 14) RE: IOM - reply finishedby Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 15) Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAby "M. Thosewho might want to use their services would very much like to get adequateinformation.Quoting Tombong again: "Those who want to know more about IOM can contactthem directly, simple as that. Tom it should not be as simple as that henceyou were the one who forwarded the information, what about first contact thecontacts you gave us to inquire about conditions and terms before forwardingthe INFO. Don=B4t be on the defensive.This concerns our careers and future=ofour lives.You only mentione freighting personal belongings, air tickets and funding anestablishment for those who might desire to create one. Terms and conditionswere absent in your article. How long will the IOM pay for salaries 6months? After is your government going to take care? If they don=B4t can youcome back to the West? You wrote too that the government put their feet downbecause the process is too long. Is it too long or the burden the govenrmentis going to bear after the IOM is real heavy, heavy.Whilst you were in the US you helped four people and your newest member isDr. Bruce-Oliver. Tom IOM work closely with governments to carry outcivilised repatriation of migrants especially from the so-called thirdworld. Why didn=B4t you use it before you became a diplomat in Washington=DC.Can your four friend give us their term and conditions of their contractswih the IOM. Dr.Bruce-Oliver whom you dearly mentioned as as an examplecould give us his version.=20Kind regards to allOmar S. Saho=20------------------------------Date: 13 Jul 1997 14:19:52 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?Message-ID: < 1174728670.209101175@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 09-Jul-97 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?By Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors thatthey must slash development aid budgets because their owntreasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General AssemblyPresident Razali Ismail of Malaysia.He points out that while Western nations cry poverty atinternational conferences, they are collectively planning to spendmore than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic TreatyOrganisation (NATO).''What do our discussions (on economic development) reallymean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a singlemilitary organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billiondollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled outannually to the world's 132 developing nations.The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to includePoland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid bynew members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and twobillion dollars by Washington.Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says thatat recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was thatWestern donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetaryconstraints.''They say they don't have the funds to provide new andadditional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billionsof dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to includetwo other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make anyfirm commitments to increase their official development assistance(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment andDevelopment which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Riode Janeiro.''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse thedecline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance hadfallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28percent over the last five years.At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmedtheir commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP asdevelopment assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge tomeet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could beraised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year toeradicate extreme poverty.Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), JanPronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says thatboth the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to anundertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year2000.''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries ofthe enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EUto put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says thateven a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing foreconomic development was shot down at the Special Session.In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members fromeven looking at ''innovative financing.''Since last year, the United States is the only country that hasconsistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculativeinternational financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on internationaltravel.James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue ofmore than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars inU.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body metcertain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that theUnited Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on memberstates.Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington hasencouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sourcesbut has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be grantedauthority to impose taxes.''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereignstates with no independent power of its own, it has no authorityto impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''the GAO said.The study lists six options to raise revenues that have beendiscussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an internationallottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on internationaltransportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-established international currency exchange and loans from theWorld Bank.In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority ofthe United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The UnitedNations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of theUnited States,'' the letter said.The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down bySenator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of theSenate Foreign Relations Committee.''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the UnitedNations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman MarcThiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. Weprefer to stick with the present system where member states maketheir own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 13 Jul 1997 14:21:47 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000Message-ID: < 624008366.209101394@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 09-Jul-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: Third World Nations Enthusiastic About Expo 2000By Ramesh JauraBONN, Jul 9 (IPS) - Some 80 developing nations have confirmedthat they will be participating in the Expo 2000 world exhibition,due to open in the northern German city of Hanover in the summerof the year 2000.Ethiopia is the first among them to give a clue as to theirplans for this landmark event. ''We will take the visitors toour national pavilion on a virtual journey through severalmillennia,beginning with the Stone Age to our times,'' says Kassahun Ayele, the Expo commissioner general for Ethiopia.The north-eastern African state has one of the most sensitiveeco-systems, with hot and arid lowlands and the cooler, moisterhighlands. ''Our land is the cradle of humankind,'' adds Ayele.''The ancient techniques have been preserved there and at thesame time the modern ones have been adapted.''''Ethiopia's commitment shows that the developing nations willuse the Expo 2000 to present their experiences to audiencesworldwide,''says Klaus-Juergen Hedrich, parliamentary state secretary, inthe rank of deputy minister, at the federal ministry ofeconomic cooperation and development (BMZ).Altogether 186 nations and nine international organisationsare expected to join the exposition to be held in the year 2000,between June and October.In a wide range of visual presentations and discussions, theywill focus on sustainable development and lifestyles, givingfresh impulses for resolving the challenges posed by the 21stcentury, Expo 2000 officials say.The Central American states and the Himalayan kingdom of Nepalhave also joined Ethiopia in quickly putting down their personalvisions for Expo 2000, their aim, to project their own strategieson sustainability.An amount of 100 million marks (some 60 million dollars) hasbeen allocated to the BMZ in the national budget to ensure thatExpo 2000 dedicates itself to the ''future of One World''.Hedrich is convinced that deriving from their own experiences,''our partner countries can provide a major contribution in thesearch for models leading to sustainable lifestyles''.''Expo 2000 will also provide them a unique opportunity topresent their cultures, their traditions and their ways of lifeto a worldwide audience,'' adds Hedrich.Encouraged by the key theme 'Humankind-Nature-Technology',the presidents of the Central American states have agreed toset up a regional pavilion, says Peter Conze, director of Expo2000 office.The office is based at the headquarters of the German Agencyfor Technical Cooperation (GTZ) which has been tasked by theBMZ to assist and advise developing nations participating inthe world exhibition.The diverse contributions will focus on the basic principlesof Agenda 21 agreed at the United Nations Conference on Environmentand Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janiero five years ago, addsConze.He expects the Central American presentation to illustratethe region's role as a bridge between North and South Americaand the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans.Another example of the developing world's response to Expo2000 is a blueprint prepared by Nepal, which makes religiousco-existence the centrepiece of Nepal's presence in Hanover.Apart from focussing on its efforts towards development andenvironment, Nepal plans an exhibition site showing a Buddhisttemple on one side and a Hindu pagoda on the other.The member states of the Southern African Development Communityand the Caribbean CARICOM alliance are also expected to eachcome up with an impressive contribution.>From among 186 nations and nine international organisationsinvited to join the Expo 2000, 126 countries and four multilateralbodies have already confirmed their participation.''This is already more than the number of participants in thelast Expo in 1992 in Seville (Spain), and it will enable theexhibition offer a genuinely global forum for encounters, exchangesand discussions,'' the German chancellor said in a recent interview. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 18:27:13 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-l@U.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@U.washington.edu Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01A8EA96.45057E20@dijl.qatar.net.qa ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***We have already talked about how two or more languages that are geneticallyrelated could be separated from each other and eventually end up not beingable to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today wewill go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languageswould even have different names in different places,a fact that could makeit even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognizethem.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as ourexample.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with thefact that none of them could understand each other without atranslator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages onour continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.Butbefore that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like atown or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gonethrough may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and thosebits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to traceback its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant inAfrica's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has beenobserved that almost all the languages that are scattered all over ourcontinent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) oran (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) sothat you can find words in them such asgaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well knownfeature of African languages is the manner in which sentences areconstructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed byfirst mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in(John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by theVerb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that thegrammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka wouldbe something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to mostof Africa's black languages.Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of thelanguages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It hadthree daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated fromher was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after theFirst Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDEbranch has since then assumed different names in different parts of thecontinent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) andKpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,WesternGhana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the followinglanguages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia andSeveral West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur(Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in IvoryCoast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana calledFante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin calledFon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages inNigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family iscalled The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande(Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,CentralAfrica and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of theLanguages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala(Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (SouthAfrica, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana(Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia andZaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi(Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu(Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening numberof 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or solanguages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the totalnumber of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possiblebecause millions and millions of black Africans speak two or morelanguages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East AfricanRegion is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Regionuse Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people ofother Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less thanthat number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the SouthernAfrican Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak eitherXhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactlythe same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though MotherAfrica's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it isnonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their livingby savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, wewill explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For theGambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 18:50:09 GMTFrom: EBRIMA SALL < ebrima@sonatel.senet.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: perankh@sonatel.senet.net Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: < 199707131850.SAA25791@sv2.sonatel.senet.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"This, indeed, is a very good novel. So, thanks Lat.I however do not know how easy it is to find copies on sale in the US orelsewhere. In Senegal here, Per Ankh is not using commercial distributionchannels. But I do not know how distribution is being done elsewhere. Forthose may be interested in finding out where and how to get copies, you maywant to e-mail Per Ankh (Armah) at the following address and ask them:Good luck!Ebrima.-----At 05:57 12/07/97 -0400, you wrote:>Greetings:>I wish to inform the group of the noted African writer Ayi Kwei Armah's>recently published novel - OSIRIS RISING. For those who may not know,>Armah is the author of 'The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born', 'Two>Thousand Seasons' and other novels.>I had the wonderful opprtunity to meet him recently while he was visiting>Atlanta to promote his new work. Armah now resides in Senegal with his>family. It is of great joy to me personally to see some of our greatest>writers drawing inspiration for their works from our great ancestors who>resided along the banks of the Nile!>>OSIRIS RISING, Armah's sixth novel, takes its narrative structure from>Africa's oldest source, the Osiris-Isis myth cycle. Its content has the>urgent relevance of tomorrow's news. The protagonist, Ast, an>African-American scholar, travels to Africa seeking lifework and love. She>finds both. But in the moment of discovery, she also finds that this is>only seed time in Africa. Before future harvests and love's consummation,>the continent's creative ones must discover ways, old and new, to end the>millennial rule of destroyers.>OSIRIS RISING is published by PER ANKH an 'African printing and publishing>company founded and managed by (Armah's) friends committed to the>emergence of a quality African book industry.'>In peace,>LatJor.Ebrima SallCODESRIABox 3304, DakarTel: +221-259822/23 (work)Fax:+221-241289E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net ----------------------------------------Ebrima SallBox 16011Dakar-FannSenegalTel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net ------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 17:05:04 -0400 (EDT)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A hypothetical ventureMessage-ID: < 970713170503_-1795385894@emout06.mail.aol.com Now that our government is claiming to be doing it's very best to spur up theprivate sector by actively pursuing investors to conduct business I thoughtit might be useful to present to members of this list a totally madeupsituation regarding a group of Gambian investors who hatched out a veryambitious plan to set up a wholesale facility to distribute pharmaceuticalsand healthcare products for the regional markets of senegal , guinea bissau ,guinea and mali. Again the names and events I recount here are totallyfictional. Upon finalising their arrangements with their potential suppliersand partners in Europe and the US, the entrepreneurs flew in to Banjul fortheir first meeting with the government's top bereaucrat responsible fordealing with investors who are about to set up shop.They secured anappointment for tuesday morning at 9.00 and armed with charts and folders thefoursome were warmly greeted and led into the bereaucrats office."I'd like thank you on behalf of my colleagues for having us on such shortnotice, my name is Abdou Nyang and with me this morning is Ousman Mbye,Saikou Batchilly and Oulaimatou Jallow. We have put together an idea that webelieve would result in the building of the largest wholesale pharmaceuticaland healthcare facility in the region. Our aim is to be a one-stop shop forhospitals , clinics and dispensaries for most of their needs.Over the past 18months we have conducted a fairly comprehensive market analysis of the entireregion and concluded that there is indeed a potential for success. We arecomitted to initial investment of $2.1 million for the first three years withoptions to increase considerably if markets trends continue to be positive.We will start by creating 28 jobs excluding the four present here comprisingof warehouse hands,three pharmacists , a doctor and other admin staff.Overall our staff budget including contractual hires like lawyers andaccountants would pump a projected D300, 000 to the local economy for each ofthe first three years.With 35% tax rate we believethe govt would also comeout a winner. Notwithstanding all the good we anticipate coming out of thiswe do not believe "Kerr Ida Pharmeceuticals" can be the success we all wantit to be until certain issues are addressed. First is our conern that thegov't has not as far as we know provided an area that is strictly zoned forindustrial use. Kanifing was supposed to have an industrial area but ithassince been turned to a mish-mash of residential sections. We are hoping thatthe gov't can find us a situable place to locate our warehouse at no cost.Weare also very concerned with the fluctuation in the supply of power becausepart of our ware house would consist of a refregerated unit which must bekept on all the time. We are also looking for guarantees from our gov't thatall protocols and memoranda of understanding that governs the free trade wehave with our neighbors would be continously nurtured. The reason is since weare going to be relying on reexport fo a majority of our business we can'tafford to have country's becoming protectionist once the compition getstough. Our lawyers have looked into current trade agreements and we hope theycan maintaned the way they are.We hope these concerns can be addressed in amanner that would see us on the road to success as we seek to make our regiona healthy place to live.'"Thank you Mr Nyang , I must confess that was very impressive presentation .I am always pleased to be presiding over such meetings especially when it isregarding our fellow citizens who are looking for opportunities and in theprocess creating some more opportunities for others.On the face of it I thinkit is a fantastic idea. I think limiting purchase time and freight cost wouldend up saving everyone a lot of money especially big hospitals. The concernsyou raise are quite important because they constitute a vital part of youroverall plan and while i may not be able to give specific answers at thistime i can promise you that i will take them up immediately and work toward apositive resolution. I'd like to ask you a few question.....When are youlooking to begin if all goes well?''If we are allocated the land we can start building the warehouse very soonafterward. we already have the plans for the facilty with us and we haveinfact began sounding out local contractors... infact we have a lunch meetingwith the guy who runs TAF CONSTRUCTION today. id say we are ready'' Are you going to be operating as a subsidiary of a foreign company or as apartnership between the four of you.?''We are partners and the company is ours...That is not to say we don't havevery complicated arrangements with our suppliers. But again that is the waymodern commerce works.''Well gentlemen i will have answer for you in a week'With firm handshakes and broad smiles and everyone muttering ISHALLAH themeeting was concluded.------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 19:34:22 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIEbrima:Thanks for the info on Per Ankh. I do know that in Atlanta and severalother cities (L.A., Chicago, NY) local African-Americanbookstores are carrying his book.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Jul 1997 20:13:28 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOM -ReplyMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII hope we do not allow this matter to distract the group's interests. Muchof what needed to be said has already been said. Anyone interested in thisorganization should use the e-mail address furnished to obtain furtherinformation. Let us move on.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 08:59:38 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A hypothetical ventureMessage-ID: < 01A8EA47.7224A560@dihg.qatar.net.qa Very timely and interesting Scenario! Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!!----------From: KTouray@aol.com [SMTP: KTouray@aol.com Sent: 08/NEiU CaCea/1418 08:05 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: A hypothetical ventureNow that our government is claiming to be doing it's very best to spur up theprivate sector by actively pursuing investors to conduct business I thoughtit might be useful to present to members of this list a totally madeupsituation regarding a group of Gambian investors who hatched out a veryambitious plan to set up a wholesale facility to distribute pharmaceuticalsand healthcare products for the regional markets of senegal , guinea bissau ,guinea and mali. Again the names and events I recount here are totallyfictional. Upon finalising their arrangements with their potential suppliersand partners in Europe and the US, the entrepreneurs flew in to Banjul fortheir first meeting with the government's top bereaucrat responsible fordealing with investors who are about to set up shop.They secured anappointment for tuesday morning at 9.00 and armed with charts and folders thefoursome were warmly greeted and led into the bereaucrats office."I'd like thank you on behalf of my colleagues for having us on such shortnotice, my name is Abdou Nyang and with me this morning is Ousman Mbye,Saikou Batchilly and Oulaimatou Jallow. We have put together an idea that webelieve would result in the building of the largest wholesale pharmaceuticaland healthcare facility in the region. Our aim is to be a one-stop shop forhospitals , clinics and dispensaries for most of their needs.Over the past 18months we have conducted a fairly comprehensive market analysis of the entireregion and concluded that there is indeed a potential for success. We arecomitted to initial investment of $2.1 million for the first three years withoptions to increase considerably if markets trends continue to be positive.We will start by creating 28 jobs excluding the four present here comprisingof warehouse hands,three pharmacists , a doctor and other admin staff.Overall our staff budget including contractual hires like lawyers andaccountants would pump a projected D300, 000 to the local economy for each ofthe first three years.With 35% tax rate we believethe govt would also comeout a winner. Notwithstanding all the good we anticipate coming out of thiswe do not believe "Kerr Ida Pharmeceuticals" can be the success we all wantit to be until certain issues are addressed. First is our conern that thegov't has not as far as we know provided an area that is strictly zoned forindustrial use. Kanifing was supposed to have an industrial area but ithassince been turned to a mish-mash of residential sections. We are hoping thatthe gov't can find us a situable place to locate our warehouse at no cost.Weare also very concerned with the fluctuation in the supply of power becausepart of our ware house would consist of a refregerated unit which must bekept on all the time. We are also looking for guarantees from our gov't thatall protocols and memoranda of understanding that governs the free trade wehave with our neighbors would be continously nurtured. The reason is since weare going to be relying on reexport fo a majority of our business we can'tafford to have country's becoming protectionist once the compition getstough. Our lawyers have looked into current trade agreements and we hope theycan maintaned the way they are.We hope these concerns can be addressed in amanner that would see us on the road to success as we seek to make our regiona healthy place to live.'"Thank you Mr Nyang , I must confess that was very impressive presentation .I am always pleased to be presiding over such meetings especially when it isregarding our fellow citizens who are looking for opportunities and in theprocess creating some more opportunities for others.On the face of it I thinkit is a fantastic idea. I think limiting purchase time and freight cost wouldend up saving everyone a lot of money especially big hospitals. The concernsyou raise are quite important because they constitute a vital part of youroverall plan and while i may not be able to give specific answers at thistime i can promise you that i will take them up immediately and work toward apositive resolution. I'd like to ask you a few question.....When are youlooking to begin if all goes well?''If we are allocated the land we can start building the warehouse very soonafterward. we already have the plans for the facilty with us and we haveinfact began sounding out local contractors... infact we have a lunch meetingwith the guy who runs TAF CONSTRUCTION today. id say we are ready'' Are you going to be operating as a subsidiary of a foreign company or as apartnership between the four of you.?''We are partners and the company is ours...That is not to say we don't havevery complicated arrangements with our suppliers. But again that is the waymodern commerce works.''Well gentlemen i will have answer for you in a week'With firm handshakes and broad smiles and everyone muttering ISHALLAH themeeting was concluded.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 09:42:36 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IOM - reply finishedMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108A@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope. Wedon=B4t know each other, ones background (except for a shortintroduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one anotherfor the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, politics,education, health-and all that. It=B4s up to each one of us to judge =theinformation given, but we don=B4t need to be personal and attack eachother. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in anobjective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra =Asbj=F8rnNordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 10:25:52 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOM -ReplyMessage-ID: <19970714092826.AAB8672@LOCALNAME>On 13 Jul 97 at 20:13, Gabriel Ndow wrote:> I hope we do not allow this matter to distract the group's> interests. Much of what needed to be said has already been said.> Anyone interested in this organization should use the e-mail address> furnished to obtain further information. Let us move on.Thats right Latjor, thanks!Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 12:16:40 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: IOM - reply finishedMessage-ID: < 01A8EA62.4DF95A80@digk.qatar.net.qa ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! AND KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!REGARDS BASSS!!----------From: Asbjorn Nordam[SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 10:42 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: IOM - reply finishedFriends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope. Wedon?t know each other, ones background (except for a shortintroduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one anotherfor the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, politics,education, health-and all that. It?s up to each one of us to judge theinformation given, but we don?t need to be personal and attack eachother. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in anobjective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra AsbjornNordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 11:32:28 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Recommendations on West-african litteratureMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108C@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThanks to Lat for given notice on this african writer Ayi Kwen Armah.I=B4ll try and see if his novels are available in Copenhagen. Last yearBen Okri was one of my summer-holiday-readings, and it gave me a lot ofnew experiences. Even employed by Danish Sports Federation, I mustdisclose that I am an academic in nordic literature from the universityof =C5rhus, Denmark, and literature is my great interest. Some of the"lectures" given here on Gambia-I by my friend Bass, has even made memore and more interested in the african myth-universe, trying to comecloser to an understanding. By the end many of them has similarities to"our" ancient myths, told and formed by the origin people living in ourpart of the world. To me it=B4s good to know, that people living =isolatedfrom each other, under different conditions, "explain" theirlife-situation and the "non-explainable" in nearly the same myths-(indians - incas - africans - eskimos - etc.) Many are related to whatwe with our limited knowledge will call "religion". If some of you hasother recommendations on litterature, specially from West-africanregion, please put them here or on my personal e-mail-adress, thanks.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 14:57:07 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: IOM - reply finishedMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259068954@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHie Asbj=F8rn, I really do agree with you. There should not be anythingpersonal in this communication line. We should be matured enough tocriticize and at the same time be criticized in a correct or politemanner.I think it is high time that we discuss issues without taking thingsvery personal. Please let us all keep that in mind.> -----Original Message-----> From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam [SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > Sent: 14. juli 1997 09:43> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: IOM - reply finished>=20> Friends, all contributions to Gambia-L is given wholehearted I hope.> We> don=B4t know each other, ones background (except for a short> introduction), motives or purposes, but we should respect one another> for the interest in The Gambia, Gambian issues, development, =politics,> education, health-and all that. It=B4s up to each one of us to judge =the> information given, but we don=B4t need to be personal and attack each> other. Critics, corrections, advises can be given (and received) in =an> objective and even polite manner - please. Send with a smile fra> Asbj=F8rn> Nordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 14:45:40 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970714143842.21075B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIt would really be appreciated if at the end of everyinstalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.Of course, there will be no need for this if he is notconsulting any.Regards,MomodouOn Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***> We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically> related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being> able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we> will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages> would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make> it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize> them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our> example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;> but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the> fact that none of them could understand each other without a> translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on> our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But> before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a> town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone> through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those> bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace> back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in> Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been> observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our> continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or> an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so> that you can find words in them such as> gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known> feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are> constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by> first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in> (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the> Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the> grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would> be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most> of Africa's black languages.> Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the> languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had> three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from> her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the> First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE> branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the> continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,> Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and> Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)> in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western> Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.> The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following> languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and> Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur> (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory> Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called> Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called> Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in> Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.> The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is> called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande> (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central> Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the> Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala> (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South> Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana> (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and> Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi> (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu> (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).> So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number> of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so> languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total> number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible> because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more> languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African> Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region> use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of> other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than> that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern> African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either> Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly> the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,> Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother> Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is> nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",> but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living> by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we> will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the> Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..> Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 12:44:59 -0400 (EDT)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Getting unsubscribed (how do I)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"For the benefit of some of the new members herehow do you unsubscribe to this list?FYI: African Travel Web site : http://www.spectortravel.com I created this web site.. have a look!*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 09:53:30 -0700From: Liz STewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Ebrima:>Thanks for the info on Per Ankh. I do know that in Atlanta and several>other cities (L.A., Chicago, NY) local African-American>bookstores are carrying his book.>LatJorCan anyone tell me what this book is, and if there are any GAmbian novelsavailable in the U.S.?ThanksLiz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 12:53:33 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: RESEARCH POSITION @ UNIV. MINNESOTA (FWD)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970714125128.271fd434@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable>>>Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 14:57:34 -0500>>From: "Kathleen A. Evans" < kevans@maroon.tc.umn.edu >>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> POSITION AVAILABLE>>Sender: owner-ae-chairs@reeusda.gov >>To: ae-chairs@maat.reeusda.gov >>>>Below is a position announcement for a research fellow (M.S. required) or=a=20>>research associate (Ph.D. required) working in the area of livestock odor.==20>>Please pass this information along to individuals who may be interested inthe=20>>position. Thank you for your assistance.>>>>----------------------->>>>Research Fellow/Research Associate>>Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering Department>>University of Minnesota>>>>The Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering is accepting=20>>applications for a full-time research fellow/associate working in the area=of=20>>livestock odor and specifically under a project to develop a farm odorratings=20>>system. The position is for two years with possible extensions.>>>>Job Description:>>>>Duties of the position include data analysis, assisting in the development=of=20>>data collection protocol, supervising field data collection, validation=and=20>>modification of odor dispersion models using field sampling data and=20>>meteorological data, assisting in the olfactometry lab, assisting in odor>plume=20>>measurements, library searches, and writing progress and research reports.>>>>Qualifications:>>>>Required: A master=D5s in engineering or science, demonstrated written=andoral=20>>communications skills, data analysis skills, good interpersonal and=20>>organizational skills, valid U.S. drivers license, and non-smoker (a>requirement>>for doing odor plume monitoring and working in the olfactometry lab).>>>>Desired: Experience with experimental research, odor measurement, and>modeling=20>>physical processes using mathematical equations.>>>>Salary/Benefits:>>>>Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. University of>Minnesota>>benefit plan.>>>>Application:>>>>Send letter of application, including curriculum vitae; college>transcripts; and>>names, addresses and telephone numbers of three professional references by>July=20>>31, 1997 to:>>>> Livestock Odor Position Search Committee>> c/o Kathy Evans>> Dept. of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering>> University of Minnesota>> 1390 Eckles Avenue>> St. Paul, MN 55108-6005>>>>Application Deadline: July 31, 1997>>>>The University of Minnesota is committed to the policy that all persons=shall=20>>have equal access to its programs, facilities, and employment without>regard to=20>>race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status,==20>>disability, public assistance status, veteran status, or sexual=orientation.>>>>>>Kathleen Evans>>Administrative Director>>Dept. of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering>>220B Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering Bldg>>St. Paul, MN 55108-6005>>>>Telephone: (612) 625-1905>>Fax: (612) 624-3005>>E-mail: kevans@maroon.tc.umn.edu >>>>>>-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20Graduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 19:14:03 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Spectortravel advertisementMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108E@DKDIFS02>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. David Gilden, I took a look on all the pages, and it=B4s really =nicepictures. Just one question. I know from my gambian friends andfamilies, that there are luckily often naming-ceremonies, but how canyou promise travellers/foreigners to join such a ceremony? Or am Inaive, is it just a symbolic one, given for the tourists ? Asbj=F8rnNordam"FYI: African Travel Web site : http://www.spectortravel.com I created this web site.. have a look!1/2 day city tour of Banjul, including The Gambia orphan village, =healthcenter and nursery/primary school,where you will present the clothing, medical and schoolsupplies that you have brought from America.=20Juffreh, African naming ceremony and Gambian dance and music=20Symposiums and workshops with transfers "------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 11:31:23 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970714113000.16248C-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAki Allen, Gambia based, has been added to the list. We welcome him andwill be looking forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 20:07:50 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: obaldeh@bradfordac.uk Subject: Cancer of language and tribeMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970714190251.24215B-100000@kite.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII wish to refer to one Momodou's e-mail of 14july 1997 on the aboveitem requesting one Bass to provide us the sources of his 'lectures'I am also very much interested if Bass can attend to this request to helpfuther reading to complement the 'lectures' particularly on a topic asimportant as 'source of existence.'Secundo, it will be appreciated if he can offer us a scientific analysisof the causal relation between culture and language which he has been'lecturing' on for the past month.This is particularly important when Bass wants to land himself on TheGambian infrastructure with a fait accompli analysis after hitting on theROMANS,GREEKS, DES GALLOIS ENGLISH and from SUDAN ETHIOPIA CHAD To SENEGABIA.And moreso when he wants to indicate that ma ngi dem Gambia or ma ngileka dommoda is not possible. (cf your note on sentence structure)Futher than that BASS seems to refuse us the secrets of the TOWER OFBABEL you used as a heading. Thus it will be desirable to offer an'evening classes' on this topic before going to the Gambia or else yourlectures will appear to social scientists and particularly linguists orthe adeptes of Gambia -l as a mere descriptive endeavour: The scientistsvisited Mars on 14 July 1920 and came back late at night!Amigo Bass beware of irony and my puctuation which are salt and pepperfor chebu jen bu neh. And i know somebody like you will understand mysetting and dialectic in this piece of musicI will put in some inputs in this topic to partly indicate the schizo..alineation assimilation that are associayted with language/ culture andindicate that the latter has been and still the medium of the ways someof act, live eat dress die... as depicts our styles in gambia-l. oh oh ohohoooo and a bottle of rum. Die don't bie . do they? can i write in anyof the national languages of gambial-l using prenasales as claims BASSS?can i know why i and many ofyou are force into multilinguisme? oh let me stop here je suis deja ivre.You know langage makes me drunk!!Bass we hope that you will offer us a reading list before you travel totthe Gambia: to help us complementthe lectures and entrtain intellectual property rights when we quote ourprofessor!Su ko defeh waktanibi neh si sun bantabiSalamaOmar Baldeh------------------------------Date: 14 Jul 97 15:05:27 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: "INTERNET: gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: < 970714190527_73244.2701_FHO65-1@CompuServe.COM There is new Sierra Leonean novel "The Spirit of Badenia" (US$ 15) that mightinterest you. If so, please write to P.O. Box 110698, Tacoma, WA. 98411.Regards,Sheikh Gibril.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 15:11:16 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)Message-ID: < 970714150844_1927669782@emout15.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:I have been too busy to read my messages, but I need to mention a few thingsabout IOM.I received a grant from the organization at the beginning of 1993 to returnto The Gambia following an appointment with the Gambia Government (Ministryof External Affairs). I was given a $1,500 check, a 20-foot container for mybelongings, and three one-way air tickets to The Gambia (for my family). Iworked in the Gambia for about eight months, didn't like the atmosphere, andreturned right back to teaching in the US.Peace!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 22:40:46 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01A8EAB9.9B210540@digl.qatar.net.qa Mr.Njie!Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)7) The Africans ( David Lamb)8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)Regards Bassss!!----------From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAIt would really be appreciated if at the end of everyinstalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.Of course, there will be no need for this if he is notconsulting any.Regards,MomodouOn Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***> We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically> related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being> able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we> will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages> would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make> it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize> them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our> example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;> but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the> fact that none of them could understand each other without a> translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on> our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But> before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a> town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone> through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those> bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace> back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in> Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been> observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our> continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or> an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so> that you can find words in them such as> gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known> feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are> constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by> first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in> (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the> Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the> grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would> be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most> of Africa's black languages.> Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the> languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had> three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from> her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the> First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE> branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the> continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,> Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and> Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)> in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western> Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.> The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following> languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and> Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur> (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory> Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called> Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called> Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in> Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.> The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is> called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande> (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central> Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the> Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala> (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South> Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana> (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and> Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi> (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu> (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).> So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number> of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so> languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total> number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible> because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more> languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African> Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region> use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of> other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than> that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern> African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either> Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly> the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,> Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother> Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is> nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",> but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living> by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we> will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the> Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..> Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 17:35:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Request: MembershipMessage-ID: < 199707142135.RAA06310@acmey.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList managers,Could you please add Modou Loum to the list....e-mail: mloum@chat.carleton.ca It seems like his name was accidently taken off thelist or something..... cause he claims he's not receiving mail fromthe list anymore.Thnx*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "Instead of giving a politician the keys to the city,** it might be better to change the locks." ** ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 14:56:49 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Another new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970714145502.4242C-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISohna Sallah has been added to the list. We welcome her and will belooking forward to her introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 23:14:40 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Request: MembershipMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIModou Loum has been added back to the list.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 00:29:22 -0400 (EDT)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Spectortravel advertisementMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"In reference to that particular tripI can not say for certain, as I had nothing to do with planing that trip.My personal experience is quite different from most non- African travelerslooking for an exotic place for their vacation.I would recommend anybody thinking of going to West Africa to travel witha friend ( A Gambian of course)Stay in the hotel for a few days then go live your friends family.Only then can you get to know African culture.Your travel experience will be a lot richer!(And plan to stay for a minimum of 3 weeks not 10 days!)Dowda..>"FYI: African Travel Web site : http://www.spectortravel.com >I created this web site.. have a look!>1/2 day city tour of Banjul, including The Gambia orphan village, health>center and nursery/primary school,> where you will present the clothing, medical and school>supplies that you have brought from America.> Juffreh, African naming ceremony and Gambian dance and music> Symposiums and workshops with transfers "*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 00:41:23 -0700From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: < 33CB29A3.1E76@avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGreetings:In response to Liz Stewart Fatti's question as to what the book "OsirisRising" was about I thought I should allow the author to speak forhimself. I shall venture to post an excerpt from the novel (hope it isnot too much) for the general body.LatJor++++++++++++++++++Ch. VIII: Reswt"Food's ready," Asar said. "I don't think Moko intends us to wait forhim."There was a good selection: okra stew, grated nuts, diced fruit, broiledchicken, fried fish and shrimps, rice, fonio, maize meal, mashed yam,egg salad. The Mystic Comrade was the first to walk away from the tablewith her plate. She avoided the meat and concentrated on egg salad, yamand grated nuts, with a bit of okra stew. She went to sit at the foot ofthe sofa. Others served themselves and went to sit near her, forming acompact circle. The conversation hovered around the quality of thecooking. Bai Kamara said he was familiar with Asar's cooking, that itwas great, but that tonight's menu was of a different order. Asarconfessed he had merely followed Ast's instructions. Ast said:"We wentfifty-fifty, I made the salad; he did the rest.""Some men," Iva Mensa said, "want to enter the next century not knowinghow to cook. Ndeye, can your husband cook yet?""He's a retarded student.""But an eager cook," said Bai Kamara. "She's too conservative tounderstand my cooking. It's revolutionary."Ndeye said. "He knows a single recipe. Cut all you see into giant lumps.Dump in a monster casserole. Smother with salt, pepper and garlic. Add abottle of grease. Turn the fire way up. Wait for smoke signals. Servecharred.""The voice of jealousy," said the husband. "Listen, you're all invitednext Saturday. Our place. My cooking.""Ast, how long have you been here?" Maanan Djan asked."My third month." Ast said."You don't have to answer if I'm prying," the Mystic Comrade said. Themusic formed a discreet background. "Why did you decide to come toManda?""I don't remember when I decided to return to Africa," Ast said. "SeemsI've always known I would. Years back I met Asar in the US. Meeting himgave me a clearer idea of where I'd like to come. I planned to teach ata university where something was happening. You know, forwardintellectual movement." The silence deepened. Ast had the impression shehad said something that caused her new friends some unease. She wasstartled to see that others were listening. The Mystic Comrade's facetook an inward look.Bai Kamara laughed: "Here we're moving forward all right, but in reversegear."Ast expected laughter, perhaps a rebuttal. There was only a pensivesilence. The Mystic Comrade said: "We're stalled.""That's so true," said Dineo Letsie, her voice vibrating."Why?" Ast asked."We have valid arguments on our side," Dineo said wistfully. "In auniversity the most rational arguments are supposed to win."Asar said: "The other side doesn't need great intellectual arguments tosurvive. the system works for them, against change. To beat them we'llhave to move beyond just having good ideas. We have to get organized.""So far we haven't been organized at all." said Dineo Letsie."We've formulated a pretty effective critique of the present system,"protested Bai Kamara.Manaan Djan asked: "Might that not be part of our problem? We'veremained blocked at the level of critical comments.""Manaan is right," Dineo Letsie said."What would you suggest?" asked Bai Kamara.Asar answered: "That we shift the debate from criticism of the oldsystem to the design and testing of a new one.""Hey, hey," sang Dineo Letsie, "and make the idealess people playcarping critics from now on. Grrrreat idea.""I suppose you're right, Asar," said Bai Kamara.Dineo Letsie said: "Last year we got trapped into a static pattern. Weargued against the existing system. The Senate said these critiques areall very fine, but no one proposes practical alternatives, so what'sthere to discuss?"Asar said, "We got stuck before the old challenge: design a new system,do detailed research to outline necessary content, compare it to theold, argue its superiority in open debate, then organize its practicalimplementation.""That we didn't do," said the Mystic Comrade.Bai Kamara nodded agreement, then asked: "Can we?""Isn't that what we're getting at?" the Mystic Comrade asked."Yes," Bai agreed. He looked uncomfortable. "But casual talk, evenserious talk about a new system, is one thing. We've done a lot of that.Actually designing a new system - not just continuing to work in theold framework while making critical noises, pushing for small changeshere and there - that's a different game. You think we're ready forthat?"The circle tightened. Kojo Boanye said: "We've been arguing about thisin Education for months. Isn't that our work?"Bai Kamara shook his head. "So far its been our work. From the time Ibegan teaching, all we Africans have done is to find stuff ready made -syllabuses, curricula, the whole educational system. We have operatedwithin this old system. Sometimes we grumble. We suggest modificationshere and there. Low energy dabbling. What we're facing now is different.High energy work. Not just attacking something conveniently available.But creating a superior system. Working to replace the old with it."++++------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 09:01:02 +0200 (MET DST)From: ASJanneh@aol.com (by way of Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no >)To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)Message-ID: < 199707150701.JAA28942@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Bros ans Sis i am deeply apologisng for returninga reply on the IOMissue. I respected the fact that the discussion was concluded throughappeals from some of us. But i have to reply to this and shut the issue frommy side.Amadou you can be a benrficiary of the IOM. But the real fact is IOM is acivilised way of repatriating People from The third World. The fact is IOMwill take care of you for approximately 6 months to one year and yougovernment will take over as your sole employer from there. The IOM processtakes about 6 months cause the procedure is from Washington, Brussells andthen Nairobi and they will send you home the Cheapest way. Contact Sam BruceOliver at NARI TEL: 220 484 925 at NARI and by the way he didn=B4t benefit=atall from IOM.Amadou in the US you can come, go and work as you wish. But in Europe youhave to have working and residence permit plus ID card with personal number.Once the IOM negotiates for you to go home you are remove from thestatistic register of duellers and your personal number is omitted. Once youare out your residence nd working permit is no more valid. I am definitelysure if you were in Europe you will never be back after accepting acivilised repatriation from the IOM:With kind regardsOmar S. SahoGambia-l:I have been too busy to read my messages, but I need to mention a few thingsabout IOM.I received a grant from the organization at the beginning of 1993 to returnto The Gambia following an appointment with the Gambia Government (Ministryof External Affairs). I was given a $1,500 check, a 20-foot container for=mybelongings, and three one-way air tickets to The Gambia (for my family). Iworked in the Gambia for about eight months, didn't like the atmosphere, andreturned right back to teaching in the US. =20Peace!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 09:29:51 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970715082951.00706ac4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Is this not the "International Community" we are all pre-occupied of impressing?The lesson is, the cold-war is over and so is the interest to win allies inthe "Developing World" over too. One very good thing that should come out ofthis, is the awareness of intended beneficiary nations that there is limitedaid so therefore they should make ends meet by themselves. And, this is onlypossible by putting the interest of individual nations and regionsrespectfully first (as ODA contributors are doing) without fear forsanctions or any other form of intimidation. Besides, what sanction or anattempt to intimidate, say, the whole of Africa make any significance. Thename of the game is SELF-INTEREST. The question should be "KANN LA HAJ PUPPGANAW NEGII YAYAM"?????The first and most crucial step is to get started. We are aware of what'sgoing on but still couldn't dare take the first necessary step.I HOPE OUR GENERATION WILL MAKE A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.Regards,Abdou Oujimai>Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?>By Thalif Deen>UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that>they must slash development aid budgets because their own>treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly>President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.>He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at>international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend>more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty>Organisation (NATO).>''What do our discussions (on economic development) really>mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.>The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single>military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion>dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out>annually to the world's 132 developing nations.>The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16->member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include>Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35>billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by>new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two>billion dollars by Washington.>Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that>at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that>Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary>constraints.>''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and>additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions>of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''>he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include>two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.>Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any>firm commitments to increase their official development assistance>(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and>Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio>de Janeiro.>''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the>decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had>fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28>percent over the last five years.>At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed>their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as>development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,>Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.>Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund>(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to>meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be>raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to>eradicate extreme poverty.>Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan>Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that>both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an>undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year>2000.>''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of>the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU>to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.>In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that>even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for>economic development was shot down at the Special Session.>In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from>even looking at ''innovative financing.''>Since last year, the United States is the only country that has>consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.>The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative>international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use>(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international>travel.>James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,>already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.>A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of>more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.>Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,>the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in>U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met>certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the>United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member>states.>Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office>(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has>encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources>but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted>authority to impose taxes.>''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign>states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority>to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''>the GAO said.>The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been>discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international>lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international>transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN->established international currency exchange and loans from the>World Bank.>In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996>that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of>the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United>Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the>United States,'' the letter said.>The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by>Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the>Senate Foreign Relations Committee.>''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United>Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc>Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We>prefer to stick with the present system where member states make>their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)>Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/> ----> [c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)> All rights reserved------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:56:48

Gambia-l:



Yes, Mr. Saho is right! I was required to stay in The Gambia for a minimum

period of time. But nothing will keep most of us in very unbearable

conditions. It's called human nature.



Whether one is sent home cheap, is not as important as returning safely and

at IOM's expense. (I took Delta, Air France & Nigeria Airways on that trip

home.)



The application process took about 6 months, for the sake of those interested

in exploring the program.



And finally, I don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card or

employment authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I checked,

that was the responsibility of the US INS.



Last Word (for me)!

Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



Abdou,



I don=B4t really know about the INS. The only time i was in the you US was

last year twice to attend a Course at The Johns Hoppkins University

Hospital in Baltimore. And to participate at the the XI international

conference on AIDS in Vancouver that was my only relation with the US

immigration.



But one thing as sure as death and that is in Europe were ID and personal

number is obligatory when you are send by tha IOM to your native land you

are stroken out of the population list for good. You wrote "And finally, I

don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card or employment

authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I checked, that was

the responsibility of the US INS". It is not IOM who prevents one with

working and residence permit to return. But the governments of these

respective countries do after they received all formalities from the IOM

that you are leaving through their close collaboration. Cause they pay for

the cost. The Us immigration is very differentfrom the European like

controlling for ID or residence permit



THE END



Omar S. Saho





At 09:25 15.07.97 -0400, you wrote:

>Gambia-l:

>

>Yes, Mr. Saho is right! I was required to stay in The Gambia for a minimum

>period of time. But nothing will keep most of us in very unbearable

>conditions. It's called human nature.=20

>

>Whether one is sent home cheap, is not as important as returning safely and

>at IOM's expense. (I took Delta, Air France & Nigeria Airways on that trip

>home.)

>

>The application process took about 6 months, for the sake of those=

interested

>in exploring the program.

>

>And finally, I don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card=

or

>employment authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I=

checked,

>that was the responsibility of the US INS.

>

>Last Word (for me)!

>Salaam!

>Amadou Scattred Janneh

>

>





Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar with

some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years

behind the rest of us!



On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU

DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> Mr.Njie!

> Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-

> 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)

> 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)

> 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia

> 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia

> 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia

> 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)

> 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)

> 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)

> 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)

> 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)

> 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)

>

> Regards Bassss!!

> ----------

> From: M. Njie[SMTP:

> Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

>

> It would really be appreciated if at the end of every

> instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.

> Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not

> consulting any.

>

> Regards,

> Momodou

>

>

> On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

>

> >

> > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***

> >

> > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically

> > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being

> > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we

> > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages

> > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make

> > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize

> > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our

> > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;

> > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the

> > fact that none of them could understand each other without a

> > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on

> > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But

> > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a

> > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone

> > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those

> > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace

> > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in

> > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been

> > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our

> > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or

> > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so

> > that you can find words in them such as

> > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known

> > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are

> > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by

> > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in

> > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the

> > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the

> > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would

> > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most

> > of Africa's black languages.

> >

> > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the

> > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had

> > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from

> > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the

> > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE

> > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the

> > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,

> > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and

> > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)

> > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western

> > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.

> > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following

> > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and

> > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur

> > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory

> > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called

> > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called

> > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in

> > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.

> > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is

> > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande

> > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central

> > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the

> > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala

> > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South

> > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana

> > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and

> > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi

> > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu

> > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).

> >

> > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number

> > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so

> > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total

> > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible

> > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more

> > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African

> > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region

> > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of

> > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than

> > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern

> > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either

> > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly

> > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,

> > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother

> > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is

> > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",

> > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living

> > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we

> > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the

> > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..

> > Regards Basss!!

> >

> >

> >

>

>

>



Abdou is absolutely right. Let us all pray for the day

when we will speak with ONE voice. No amount of sanctions by

the 'International Community' (What does this mean? Are we not

all part of the international community?) will make any

difference. In fact, it will signal the death of capitalism as

we know it.



Regards,

Momodou



On Tue, 15 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:



> Is this not the "International Community" we are all pre-occupied of impressing?

> The lesson is, the cold-war is over and so is the interest to win allies in

> the "Developing World" over too. One very good thing that should come out of

> this, is the awareness of intended beneficiary nations that there is limited

> aid so therefore they should make ends meet by themselves. And, this is only

> possible by putting the interest of individual nations and regions

> respectfully first (as ODA contributors are doing) without fear for

> sanctions or any other form of intimidation. Besides, what sanction or an

> attempt to intimidate, say, the whole of Africa make any significance. The

> name of the game is SELF-INTEREST. The question should be "KANN LA HAJ PUPP

> GANAW NEGII YAYAM"?????

>

> The first and most crucial step is to get started. We are aware of what's

> going on but still couldn't dare take the first necessary step.

>

> I HOPE OUR GENERATION WILL MAKE A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.

>

> Regards,

> Abdou Oujimai

>

>

> >Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

> >

> >By Thalif Deen

> >

> >UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that

> >they must slash development aid budgets because their own

> >treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly

> >President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.

> >

> >He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at

> >international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend

> >more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty

> >Organisation (NATO).

> >

> >''What do our discussions (on economic development) really

> >mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.

> >

> >The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single

> >military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion

> >dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out

> >annually to the world's 132 developing nations.

> >

> >The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-

> >member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include

> >Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35

> >billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by

> >new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two

> >billion dollars by Washington.

> >

> >Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that

> >at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that

> >Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary

> >constraints.

> >

> >''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and

> >additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions

> >of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''

> >he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include

> >two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.

> >

> >Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any

> >firm commitments to increase their official development assistance

> >(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and

> >Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio

> >de Janeiro.

> >

> >''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the

> >decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had

> >fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28

> >percent over the last five years.

> >

> >At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed

> >their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as

> >development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,

> >Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.

> >

> >Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund

> >(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to

> >meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be

> >raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to

> >eradicate extreme poverty.

> >

> >Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan

> >Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that

> >both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an

> >undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year

> >2000.

> >

> >''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of

> >the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU

> >to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.

> >

> >In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that

> >even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for

> >economic development was shot down at the Special Session.

> >

> >In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from

> >even looking at ''innovative financing.''

> >

> >Since last year, the United States is the only country that has

> >consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.

> >The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative

> >international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use

> >(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international

> >travel.

> >

> >James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,

> >already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.

> >A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of

> >more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.

> >

> >Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,

> >the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in

> >U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met

> >certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the

> >United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member

> >states.

> >

> >Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office

> >(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has

> >encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources

> >but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted

> >authority to impose taxes.

> >

> >''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign

> >states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority

> >to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''

> >the GAO said.

> >

> >The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been

> >discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international

> >lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international

> >transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-

> >established international currency exchange and loans from the

> >World Bank.

> >

> >In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996

> >that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of

> >the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United

> >Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the

> >United States,'' the letter said.

> >

> >The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by

> >Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the

> >Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

> >

> >''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United

> >Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc

> >Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We

> >prefer to stick with the present system where member states make

> >their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)

> >

> >

> >Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

> > ----

> >

> > [c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

> > All rights reserved

> >

> >

> >

>

>



Mr. Njie,

Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17

years behind the rest of us"?



Best regards!



Momodou Camara



On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:



> Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar

> with

> some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years

> behind the rest of us!

>

> On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU

> DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

>

> > Mr.Njie!

> > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-

> > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)

> > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)

> > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia

> > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia

> > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia

> > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)

> > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)

> > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)

> > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)

> > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)

> > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)

> >

> > Regards Bassss!!

> > ----------

> > From: M. Njie[SMTP:

> > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

> >

> > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every

> > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.

> > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not

> > consulting any.

> >

> > Regards,

> > Momodou

> >

> >

> > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

> >

> > >

> > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***

> > >

> > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically

> > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being

> > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we

> > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages

> > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make

> > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize

> > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our

> > > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;

> > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the

> > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a

> > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on

> > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But

> > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a

> > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone

> > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those

> > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace

> > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in

> > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been

> > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our

> > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or

> > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so

> > > that you can find words in them such as

> > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known

> > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are

> > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by

> > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in

> > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the

> > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the

> > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would

> > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most

> > > of Africa's black languages.

> > >

> > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the

> > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had

> > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from

> > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the

> > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE

> > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the

> > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,

> > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and

> > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)

> > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western

> > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.

> > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following

> > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and

> > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur

> > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory

> > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called

> > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called

> > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in

> > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.

> > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is

> > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande

> > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central

> > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the

> > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala

> > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South

> > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana

> > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and

> > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi

> > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu

> > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).

> > >

> > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number

> > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so

> > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total

> > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible

> > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more

> > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African

> > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region

> > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of

> > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than

> > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern

> > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either

> > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly

> > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,

> > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother

> > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is

> > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",

> > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living

> > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we

> > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the

> > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..

> > > Regards Basss!!

> > >

> > >

> > >

> >



Title: LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS: Women and Children First, Lawyers Say



By Attes Johnson



MONROVIA, Jul 11 (IPS) -- Liberian women, encouraged by their

recent victory of having a juvenile court established in the

country, are now working on other areas of legislation to

guarantee the human rights of women and children.



The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) are

pushing for new legislation to protect the rights of widows, and

for the harmonisation of civil and customary law in the country,

so that all women can enjoy the same rights within marriage.



The dual system now leads to a situation where cases involving

women in civil or ''modern'' marriages are heard in the High Court

and those in traditional marriages are brought before the lower

courts, where decisions have tended to marginalise the rights of

women.



Despite the fact that early Christian missionaries condemned

the traditional forms of African marriages, many Liberians still

cling to traditional beliefs towards marriage which allow a man to

marry more than one wife, said Joseph S. Johnson of the Humanities

Department at the University of Liberia.



It is believed, Johnson added, that traditional forms of

marriage are based on a culture which discourages prostitution,

since every woman has a husband.



But AFELL argues that in the event of death, when a man's

relatives swoop on the wife or wives and take all the property,

widows are left destitute, highlighting the inherent

discrimination against women imbedded within the traditional

system.



Liberian women and children, the main victims of the civil

conflict which began in December 1989, have been ignored by the

transitional governments and the international community, said

Elizabeth Boryenneh, AFELL's President.



The organisation's most recent victory in its push for women

and children's rights has been the creation of a juvenile court.

AFELL has been pushing for the court since it was formed three

years ago.



''The plight of children has been our concern and the opening

of a juvenile court is a major victory for not only AFELL, but for

Liberian women and their children, and those unborn,'' said

Boryenneh.



According to Boryenneh, AFELL has been assisted in its efforts

to work with women and children by the United Nations Children's

Fund (UNICEF), but it is approaching other organisations to help

it achieve its goal of empowering women and children to

participate in the development of Liberia.



A law for a juvenile court to be set up has been on the statute

books since 1972. The transitional government of Ruth Sando Perry

finally set up the court last month and appointed a woman lawyer,

Malia Doe, as its first judge.



Perry said recently that the government had not adequately

addressed the plight of the youth due to the lack of ''financial

resources and expertise'' and ''there are no social service

agencies, trained social workers for counselling and

rehabilitation centres''.



The Liberian Head of State noted that ''women have been at the

forefront in seeking needed resources from the United Nations and

its related agencies, such as UNICEF, to assist us(government) to

help our young people''.



Now that the court is working, AFELL will campaign for separate

detention centres for juveniles to keep them from being put into

the same cells with adults, Boryenneh said.



She also warned parents that they too should safeguard and not

abuse the rights of their own children. ''Now that the court is

constituted, parents and guardians should be mindful of their

children's needs for protection while in their care,'' she said.



''AFELL will not hesitate to file petitions to the court

against parents who act contrary... Children need care and

protection,'' Boryenneh added. (end/ips/aj/pm97)





Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 11-Jul-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT: German NGOs Plead For Effectiveness As Funds Decline



By Ramesh Jaura



BONN, Jul 11 (IPS) - Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here

welcome the expected reduction in Germany's defence expenditure

next year, but regret that there will also be a cut in the funds

for official development assistance (ODA).



According to the 1998 budget draft approved by the council

of ministers Friday, Germany will spend some 46,000 million marks

(some 27,000 million dollars) instead of 52,000 million marks

(30,000 million dollars) this year on defence.



However, the amount set out for the budget of the German ministry

of economic cooperation and development (BMZ) will be 2.1 percent

lower than the present year's 7,803 million marks (4,590 million

dollars).



''This reduction is lower than feared,'' said Peter Molt, chairman

of the Association of German development NGOs (VENRO) comprising

73 member organisations in Germany. ''But there is no reason

to give an 'all clear' sign.''



In fact, Germany - Europe's economic powerhouse - will be spending

a meagre 0.27 percent of its Gross National Product (GNP) on

its ODA next year.



''This means moving farther away from the United Nations target

of 0.7 percent of GNP,'' added Molt. The target was established

by the U.N. in 1970 as an appropriate level for ODA. It was

confirmed

by the industrial nations at the Earth Summit in Rio de

Janeiro in Brazil in June 1992.



The NGOs represented in the VENRO presently see no way out

of the financial difficulties the government in Bonn is faced

with -- no less because some 80,000 million dollars need to be

transferred to former eastern Germany every year.



However their representatives said at a 'meet the press' Friday

that available funds should be utilised more effectively. ''We

cannot be contributing some 35 percent of the aid budget for

multilateral agencies, thus exceeding the ceiling of 30 percent

im

posed by the parliament,'' argued Hartmut Bauer, vice chairman

of the VENRO.



This did not however imply that the NGOs were opposed to

multilateral

institutions. ''It is just that increased funding for multilateral

aid should not be at the expense of bilateral aid,'' explained

Bauer.



Molt, who has served with several U.N. organisations in the

past, said there was a need to review whether Germany should

be supporting every U.N. organisation. ''We might be using our

limited funds more effectively if we concentrated ourselves on

a few U

..N. organisations,'' he added.



Instead of contributing to the United Nations Industrial

Development

Organisation (UNIDO), Bonn could, for instance, increase its

funding for the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) which was doing

''very valuable work'', said Molt.



Bauer, who heads the Protestant Church's aid agency EZE in

Bonn, added that it might be worth asking whether military

expenditure

on projects such as the controversial Eurofighter aircraft, really

was the best way to meet security objectives.



Development assistance, deployed as a strategic preventive

measure, might in the long run prove to be a more suitable means

to help bring about security.



Bauer argued that the 1,000 million dollars the German government

planned to spend on the development of the multi-national

Eurofighter

aircraft could perhaps be spent on global human security

initiatives.



One reason to invest in the plane was to ensure several thousand

jobs in Germany, said Eckard Deutscher, managing director of

the Bonn-Cologne chapter of the Society for International

Development

(SID). But if those funds were channeled to developmental

tasks, it would still help secure workplaces in the medium

industrial

sector, added Deutscher.



Bauer regretted the fact that despite the end of the Cold War,

waiting for the 'peace dividend' had been like 'waiting for Godot'

(waiting in vain). In fact, the funds saved on military expenditure

should have gone in to replenish ODA.



Back in 1990, half-a-year after the Berlin Wall dividing the

two Germanys fell, Bonn's ODA amounted to 0.42 percent. Since

then, it has been constantly on the decline: 0.40 percent in

1991, 0.38 percent a year later, 0.36 percent in 1993, 0.33 percent

th

e following year, 0.32 percent in 1995, 0.30 percent in 1996

and an estimated 0.28 percent this year.



In fact, according to the Development Assistance Committee

(DAC) of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development

(OECD), only four of the 21 member nations have through the years

consistently met the 0.7 percent target: Norway, Denmark, Swed

en and the Netherlands. However, caught in their own financial

crunch, their aid level has also been declining.



VENRO chairman Molt said Germany could indeed learn from the

Scandinavian countries and give priority to self-help oriented

projects aimed at combating poverty and promoting the civil society

sector in the countries of the South.



Also the low-interest loans paid back by the developing countries

to Germany, could be pooled in a 'social fund' which could support

projects to alleviate poverty. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)





I am very curious to know why always debates are been cut. I have numerous

examples were there is a the tendency when some of writing lets stop the

subject. We are grown up and can agree to disagree in a very diplomatic and

respectful manner towards one another. And save ourselves for sacarcism of

replying to a topic.



There was time when DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THE QURAN and FEMALE CIRCUCISION

dominated the debates on the net without any form for lets stop it. Is it

because the majority who says lets end the subject has som inputs.



I can recall from my initial stage of joining the "Bantatba" where i

addressed the topic of HEALTH and EDUCATION in the Gambia. I received a very

cold shoulder in response and accepting the issue as discussing subject.

Only four replied and the others were very scarstic.There never came life in

discussing the subject of health and education in the Gambia. The excuses

were we know nothing about it. Until after a period when one Musa Sowe wrote

PROPOSAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT then everybodt start knowing something on the

subject.



Health ws never been mentioned again but EDucation was which is indeed very

good and promising.HEalth was raised just sometime ago when everybody was

curios about the statistics of the NIGHTMARE HIV/AIDS in the Gambia. I was

in the Gambia the whole month of April when meningitis was killing people

like flies in the Wuli districts. The MP for one the two Wuli

constituencies Mr Seedia Jatta was appealing both nationally and

internationally for the urgency of assistance.



There are many infetious diseases like TUBERCLOSIS, HIV/AIDS, MALARIA,

HEPATITIS B and so on. T o give some few eaxample inrelation to Children

with cerecbral malaria. Among children cerebral malaria has a mortality of

10-20 % despite treatment with parenteral quinine, a situation that may

worsen with the spread of quinine resistance. Gambian children suffer

repeated infections with malaria, which manifest as paroxysms of fever. A

small propotion of infections progress to cerebral malaria or severe anaemia

both potentially and fatal. Statistics from the RVH (Royal Victoria

Hospital)indicate that they account for one third of chilhood deaths in the

Gambia. The long term aim is defining public health strategies to prevent

their occurence possiblity by means of vaccine.



Also among children RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is found both in rural

and perirural areas. RSV may cause persistent wheezing for several years

after the acute infection.



Concerning Hepatitis B over 90 % of the population is infected with

hepatitis B virus by the age of 15 years. Between 15 to 20 % of adults are

chronic carriers of the Hepatitis B Virus, a condition which is the main

risk factor for the later development of hepatocellular carcinoma and

chronic liver diseases eventually liver damage and other inconvinient

complications. This disease is responsible for ann estimated 10 - 15 % of

all adult deaths in the country.



If such preventable or curable diseases was cuasing a death toll in the West

like as ir it in the Gambia there would have been a cry for foul both from

the public and politicians. I believe to agree and disagree but debates

should not be put to an end by some who are not interested in the topic or

cannot contribute.



There something call social responsibility and moral.



NO MALICE OR HARD FEELINGS





Gambia-l,



It is hard for people like me to see Bass' contribution on the above

subject as something other than a VERY, VERY MEANINGFUL one.

Personally, I am so ensconced in my economics, accounting and finance

that my knowledge about language and tribe in Africa, not to mention

about other parts of the world, is rudimentary and almost borders on

ignorance. I have come to learn not to trust even the most scientific

findings as 'Gospel truth', but Bass deserves commendation for his

research and for letting me know what many would consider 'basic'

knowledge. Every theory, law, or scientific finding is always said to

be a 'contingent truth' awaiting falsification. And unless those of

us who seem to be at variance with Mr. Drammeh tell us their version,

I am afraid 'morons' like me will hold unto what little he has offered.

To you Basssss, I say 'keep up the good work down there'!



Lamin.



Mr. Saho,



I share your concerns, but it seems necessary to reiterate a point

some of us raised before. Health issues are of grave concern to me

because as the saying goes, 'a healthy mind lives in a healthy body'.

Therefore, one can even safely say that health comes before education,

wealth etc. The point though is that unlike issues of education which

are familiar to many of us, health issues are mostly couched is so

esoteric a language that many a people feel stupid for not

understanding your profession's jargon.



Taking the discussion further, please enlighten us the causes and

consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, and

why is all the talk about the former? I guess my questions already

reveal my ignorance about such fundamental health issues. If Hepatitis

is genetically inherited, is it preventable? I am terrified that

nearly 90% of Gambians live with this virus by age 15. But don't you

think the government (now or before) must have done/do a better job at

informing the populace about this disease. I bet we have a long way to

go. Does anyone on this List know how much research our Health

ministry undertakes? If it does, are there any siginificant successes?

Or do we rely on MRC and the West on research and research funds?

Answers/suggestions are welcome.



lamin.



FYI -

Tony





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 8:21:34 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.alcohol+drugs

Subject: Gambia jail guards smuggled cannabis to inmates





BANJUL, July 14 (Reuter) - The West African state of Gambia

sacked 19 prison guards and retired their boss on Monday after

finding them guilty of smuggling cannabis to the inmates,

government sources said.

The warders worked at Mile Two Jail outside the capital

Banjul.









Denmark Calls For An Academy Of Education And Democracy







July 15, 1997



Felix Njoku, PANA Correspondent



HAMBURG, Germany (PANA) - Denmark Tuesday called for the establishment

of an International Academy of Education and Democracy.



The Danish minister of education, Ole Vig Jensen, said his government

is prepared to establish such an academy in cooperation with Unesco

member countries.

The Danish government is ready to support the initiative with

resources and know-how, he told delegates at the ongoing fifth

international conference on adult education in Hamburg, Germany.



The main purpose of the academy would be to bring people together from

all over the world to learn how education can contribute to the

development of democracy.



A well functioning education system makes democracy strong. The

maintenance of a healthy democracy is dependent on a well-educated

population, Vig Jensen said.



People can be given freedom, but freedom without access to learning

opportunities gives no meaning. The most important task today is to

make the education systems work for world-wide democracy, he added.

He said developing countries should be offered help in forging

democracy through education.



There is no reason why these countries should travel the long and

winding roads towards democracy as we did. We can and should offer

them a short cut to democracy and education is an example of such a

shortcut, Vig Jensen said.



In a related development, Britain has called on the conference to

support the idea of setting up an international week of adult learning

..



The U.K. wants to help to build on Unesco's initiatives and maximize

Unesco effectiveness and impact, Britain's education minister, Kim

Howells, told the conference.







The new Labour government announced July 1 it is rejoining the UN

agency after a 12-year absence, over allegations of mismanagement and

wastage of public funds.



Howells said the week of adult learning should include interantional

literacy day, which is already being observed world-wide, to promote

adult learning irrespective of age and cultural background.



The challenge faced by member-states of Unesco, as we enter the new

millennium, is to promote learning, to create accessible learning

opportunities and to help reduce the barriers to learning, so that

every citizen has a stake in his or her own future and in the future

of their own community, he said.



Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.











**** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***



Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized

state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given

country belonging to various language groups,because almost every country

on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with

states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with the

TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That

competition would normally stem from the fact that the National Identity

has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives

between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such

states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and the

Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their respective

groups.



One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the kind

of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent that

maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it

cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic interests.But

the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at best,

and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to the

Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed into

statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically homogenious

country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument against

such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in the

early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough

internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National Identity

is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in the

recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she also

would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much more,it

is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, to

studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come up

with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the

detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian National

Identity is and how its various components could be translated into the

Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation

process of the young and coming generations.



Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in the

strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or

witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made that,

had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily degenerated

into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, Liberia,

Sierra Leone etc.



The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major urban

centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal

territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception of

course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor

irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when left

to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the

state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the

individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response

peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative years.

without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of the

ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally broad

minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the assumptions

relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense of all

the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows that

each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must be a

component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity would

be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for

instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally

literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners towards

themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should kill

to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating

capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who enjoy

long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is something

all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the Serrers

are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and

heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with the

foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality most

of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are

profoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic religion

notwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and legs

just to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercial

intelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot do

without. That person must know further that the royalty and fearlessness of

the mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a quality

that all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. And

finally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of the

Sarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would be an

indispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.









So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to be a

coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified national

objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that

incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings and

must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into the

young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and

transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally don't

interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic

marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody the

hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the

geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us could

sing with the Gambia Police and say:

"That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guide

our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to prove

man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. Keep

us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."





REGARDS Basss



















Mr. Saho,



You have raised a very important subject that should concern every Gambian

or for that matter the whole sub-Saharan region. The statistics you have

provided are very saddening, but I don't think people not responding to your

message means that we are not interested in health problems in the Gambia.

Female Circumcision is a health issue, and it has been discussed very

extensively. Some would even consider the highly discussed domestic violence

both a social and health issue.



Maybe the contents of your message did not attract much debate. If I could

remember, all you did was provide us some information. I believe, if your

message was framed in such a way that it called for further debate, you

would be surprised the feedback you would have gotten. You might have

misconstrued what others meant by the list moving on and stopping the

personal attacks. Those messages were for the ones who were bashing our "one

way Tombong." I don't think anyone said the IOM topic should not be discussed.



Please Mr. Saho feel free to initiate any essential discussion on the

Gambian health issues.



Numukunda





>

>There was time when DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THE QURAN and FEMALE CIRCUCISION

>dominated the debates on the net without any form for lets stop it. Is it

>because the majority who says lets end the subject has som inputs.

>

>I can recall from my initial stage of joining the "Bantatba" where i

>addressed the topic of HEALTH and EDUCATION in the Gambia. I received a very

>cold shoulder in response and accepting the issue as discussing subject.

>Only four replied and the others were very scarstic.There never came life in

>discussing the subject of health and education in the Gambia. The excuses

>were we know nothing about it. Until after a period when one Musa Sowe wrote

>PROPOSAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT then everybodt start knowing something on the

>subject.

>

>Health ws never been mentioned again but EDucation was which is indeed very

>good and promising.HEalth was raised just sometime ago when everybody was

>curios about the statistics of the NIGHTMARE HIV/AIDS in the Gambia.



I concur with all the Numukunda said on this matter. Health is an

extremely important issue and in no way should it be sidelined. On the

other hand, past experiences led some of us to caution the group on the

confrontational/personalized direction the discussion on IOM was taking -

concerning Tombong.

No hard feelings bro.

LatJor





Bass,



One does not have to agree with your entire piece on this difficult

subject, but you have made some fine analysis. Needless to say, the

involvement of government to create a level playing field for Gambians

to compete and bring the best out of themselves is necessary. Of

course I would have thought that you would call Akus, Serrer, Jola,

Fula, Jollof, Mandinka, and Sarahule ethnic groups and not tribes

(laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,

as Bass did. Rather than harnessing what Bass sees as his identified

good trait(s) in each group, I think judging a person on his own merit

provides a better way forward. Assess the individual and not what

group he belongs to. Read/see my message as coming from a person, not

from a person of an ethnic group.



Sometime ago I read an article by Ali Mazrui in which he characterised

most of Africa as nations within States. By this he means, many of us

first pay allegiance to our ethnic groupings before the state. Sadly

though, the irony is that that very process of education that

seemingly erodes paying hommage to ethnic group continues to divide

us. I need not provide further proof of this! Yes education can bond

our states and nations into one, but in that process special attention

must be given to socialisation in the home. We must stop telling our

kids that one ethnic group is this and the other that; we must tell

our kids that the Gambia is such a minority country in the world that

very few outside the subregion know about; that we cannot afford to

stand individually; we must encourage our childen to become multi-

lingual within the Gambian framework. Above all this, we must teach

our kids to place premium on individual merit and not on ethnic group.



Indeed the thought of Gambia degenerating into a state evidently

witnessed in other parts of Africa and the world is scary but not

impossible. History repeats itself because we fail to learn from it.

I hope that our leaders in the Gambia realise our concerns and do

nothing to forment ethnic hatred. But that must be seen to be done.

Politicising the country by paying lipservice to nation-building

cannot bring us together. African countries have a notoreity

of never climbing out of a slump once they start back-peddaling. I

hope our leaders act more with their head than with the heart. A

little narration here will presumably not hurt this discussion. Some

while ago I was discussing with a French colleague of mind here. Guess

what, the discussion was about wars and safety in the world. He and

many others ( of course non-Africans) were pointing fingers at the

carnage Africans are doing to themselves. Blood letting in Rwanda,

soaring crime in Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi... At this point I was

alreading fuming with rage for their parochialism, and I too went on

the attack: crime in New York, IRA in UK, the Basque in Spain, the

rebel groups all over Asia and Latin America... But my French friend

said something to me that I could not readily counter. This was what

he said: ' Lamin, we are not saying that the whole of Africa is in

turmoil. Neither are we saying that what is happening in Africa is

not found elsewhere. But we are concerned that the tranquility and

quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye. By

this i mean, you never know when war is going to break in an African

country. Look at Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zaire'. I went mum because I

knew he had a point. The evidence is overwhelming. Any dissenting

views on this?



***Food for thought***



Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under

the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?



Peace!!



Lamin



PS: I apologise for the use of the masculine gender in reference to

both sexes.



Greetings,



I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia as

a Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in Mansajang

Kunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) is

Ebrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at Indiana

University studying linguistics (and I have updated references on African

language classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introduction

to the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently gone

into the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spending

more time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerning

the Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way

(happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with the

hope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and to

hear from others from and connected with the country.



Thanks,



Susan



Mr. Omar Saho, I=B4ll ensure you, that the health-situation all over =

has

my great interest. I don=B4t know anything on medicin, and comming from =

a

rich,western country, where we spend billion of tax-payers money just =

to

keep, what we think is not even a good health-care-system, makes me

giving up from first hand on advices. Personnally I believe that first

people need acces to clean, healthy water-supply, then a =

sanitary-system

(not necessarely like the ones we have here, I have seen fine systems =

in

countries with septic-systems and so), then better living conditions,

enough food, and the primary health-system out where people live. A =

good

life comes from having a job, possibillities to fullfill some needs,

educational, etc., etc.. You all know better than me.

I=B4ll gladly comment what "we" do and don=B4t, and I has earlier asked =

why

the experts were talking about a socalled " meningitis-belt" and did

nothing. I send a comment on how I think that there is "no money" in

poor people, how specialists, doctors, medicin industry concentrate on

our part of the world with plastic- surgery, heart-operations of any

kind, fat-sucking, stress-nerve-medicin, cancer-AIDS-research etc.

I have an opinion on all this, but where to start and where to finish =

is

difficult for me. It=B4s so overwhelming. Maybe it would help if I =

could

find myself in it ? What could you imagine that I could do ? What =

should

my role be ?

On my first tour in =B479, I=B4ve seen a clinic being build and =

established

in Kartong Village, but now it is not functioning. There has not been

any service in that clinic for years. When I payed visit to the village

three years ago the people were working hard to put up poles for

electric wires, a man cut himself in his leg with an axe, but there =

were

no-one, who he could turn to to get first-hand-help, because there was

no medicin, nothing to clean or stitch his leg with, and it was pure

luck there was a transport availble. Just a month ago a young woman in

the same village, (who I met first time, when she was a young girl in

=B479) died in labour. I=B4ve been to RVH and seen the facilities, I =

know

that the danish-gambian-organisation over the years has send many beds,

hospital-equipment, wheel-chairs, medicin to the Gambia, and still do.

But it looks like "a small drop in the ocean."

Every day I hear about many diseases, which has been known "allways",

but we still have no control on them. As simple as the warnings we now

are having from our authorities, when we are going to places on the =

earh

with malaria - they say that there is nothing to stop it. If we are

comming to live for a long period in such an risc-area, we can only =

take

medicin with high bi-effect-riscs. We must know nearly everything about

the malaria-spreading-moskitos living-places, and -circles. But we do

nothing effectively, because we know that we have to spray at exactly

the same hour all places in a village, just to try to avoid the problem

for a period in that specific village.

And measles, hepatitis ....and you can go on.=20

I=B4m employed in sports, and we as an organisation is used by the

government in building up some effect for primary health among the

people. We make campaigns on "Don=B4t smoke", "Don=B4t drink too much

alcohol", "Eat correct food and better food", "Get some exercise every

day", "Don=B4t dope", "Elderly peoples sport-campaign", and it=B4s in =

all

our educational materiales, taught in all trainer cources, told in the

clubs. And we coorporate with the schools, kinder-gardens,

youngster-clubs, etc. We also give out small booklets where you can be

taught how to treat yourself, and your family, read the signals from =

the

body and do something yourself, and treat yourself when you have samll

accidents, instead of calling the doctor.=20

But all the experiences I have can not be directly transferred to The

Gambia. The social model we have in Scandinavia should be transformed

to the whole world. We pay for the health-care-standard over the

tax-bill, and not like in USA, where -as I understand it- most people

has to ensure themselves by signing an insurance-contract.

Because of private-enterprise-systems I=B4m not sure, that we as =

ordinary

people can force the big medical industries and the research-institutes

to focus on the needs in Africa. But I should like that there was some

world-wide authority which could take some of the profit from the

compagnies, and direct the money to the research and help needed. But

that is an socialistic way of thinking, which is not "in" right now.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



Momodou Njie,

I have just realized what you mean. The date in Bass's mails are

January 1980. SORRY FOR THAT MISUNDERSTANDING!!



Tak Asbjcrn!



Momodou Camara



On 15 Jul 97 at 17:10, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Mr. Njie,

> Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17

> years behind the rest of us"?

>

> On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:

> By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years

> > behind the rest of us!

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Dear Sirs



I would like you to change my mailing address to

loose a lot of mails because of lack of space in our school computers.

Secondly, I would like to access my mail box anywhere I go, which is not

possible with my old e-mail address.

Could somebody please help me out. My old address is:

which should be changed to:

Thanks in advance!



Omar Gibba





Momodou,



I was referring to the date. It was meant to be a joke

really.



Regards,

MomodouOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997



> Mr. Njie,

> Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17

> years behind the rest of us"?

>

> Best regards!

>

> Momodou Camara

>

> On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:

>

> > Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar

> > with

> > some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years

> > behind the rest of us!

> >

> > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU

> > DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

> >

> > > Mr.Njie!

> > > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-

> > > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)

> > > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)

> > > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia

> > > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia

> > > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia

> > > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)

> > > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)

> > > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)

> > > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)

> > > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)

> > > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)

> > >

> > > Regards Bassss!!

> > > ----------

> > > From: M. Njie[SMTP:

> > > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a

> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

> > >

> > > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every

> > > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.

> > > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not

> > > consulting any.

> > >

> > > Regards,

> > > Momodou

> > >

> > >

> > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

> > >

> > > >

> > > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***

> > > >

> > > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically

> > > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being

> > > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we

> > > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages

> > > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make

> > > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize

> > > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our

> > > > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;

> > > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the

> > > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a

> > > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on

> > > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But

> > > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a

> > > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone

> > > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those

> > > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace

> > > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in

> > > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been

> > > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our

> > > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or

> > > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so

> > > > that you can find words in them such as

> > > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known

> > > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are

> > > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by

> > > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in

> > > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the

> > > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the

> > > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would

> > > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most

> > > > of Africa's black languages.

> > > >

> > > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the

> > > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had

> > > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from

> > > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the

> > > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE

> > > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the

> > > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,

> > > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and

> > > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)

> > > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western

> > > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.

> > > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following

> > > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and

> > > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur

> > > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory

> > > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called

> > > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called

> > > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in

> > > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.

> > > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is

> > > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande

> > > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central

> > > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the

> > > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala

> > > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South

> > > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana

> > > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and

> > > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi

> > > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu

> > > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).

> > > >

> > > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number

> > > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so

> > > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total

> > > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible

> > > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more

> > > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African

> > > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region

> > > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of

> > > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than

> > > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern

> > > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either

> > > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly

> > > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,

> > > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother

> > > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is

> > > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",

> > > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living

> > > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we

> > > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the

> > > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..

> > > > Regards Basss!!



To the Group from Jorn Grotnes, in reply to



> (laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,



I agree, and would have liked to comment if you had not done it better.



Bass first states that tribalism is not a good thing for nation-building,

and

then goes straight ahead and presents the kind of myths that every

society, all over the world, makes for its (not always even ethnic!)

groups.

These myths are "truth" as far as they are firmly embedded in peoples

minds (from child-hood as you say) and thus they even go a long way

to create their own truth.



> quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye.

On the other hand, it is observed in other parts of the world as well, that

the spiral of violence, usually fuelled by weapon dealers and political

opportunists, will escalate a conflict along what people view as the

dividing lines. E.g. Bosnia.



> Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under

> the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?

And after being encouraged by reading through your well-written mail, I

read this and get very disappointed. What do you mean, broadest

classification? The European classification (non-scientific too) is

Whites and Colored, usually. And that makes the Whites the minority.

My point is that you can make anything a fact by twisting the statistics,

but why? And the term "minority race"?? How can "Black Africa", which

I take to mean "Sub-Saharan Africa" be a "minority race"?? In which

society, the World? I think it is even very far fetched to define all

Africans

as the same "race" if that indeed is going to be used as a term. If race

is going to be defined on genetics, I sincerely believe you'll find rather

more genetic differences within Africa than between a given African and

e.g. an Englishman. Or a Japanese. But I am willing to stand corrected

on that, especially if someone will state facts backed by a reference, (and

I don't mean a book list).



The issue of "race" was brought up earlier, and was then quickly dismissed.

But I have read (in Bass' lectures) that it is controversial whether we,

as I believe: all were humans first, then diverged into different areas and

was shaped with small differences (mainly form, not essence/genetics)

or

that the "races" have individually developed from something not-quite-human

and just accidentically become similar enough that we can interbreed...

If somone really mean that is still a theory, I'd also like to read some

sources on that.



This time, I really don't mind it if it starts a debate...



Regards, Joern



Susan!

You are most WELCOME! The Bantabaa is yours as much as anybody

else.Please, feel free to take your rightful place there! Again, you are

most welcome to the Penchabi !



Regards Basss!



Greetings,



I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia as

a Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in Mansajang

Kunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) is

Ebrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at Indiana

University studying linguistics (and I have updated references on African

language classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introduction

to the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently gone

into the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spending

more time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerning

the Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way

(happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with the

hope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and to

hear from others from and connected with the country.



Thanks,



I think Bass has done a good job of tackling such an

important topic. His approach, inevtiably, has aroused some

controversy, and some members have put forward important

observations.



I just want to say that I find his generalisations rather

uncomfortable. I believe in individual differences, although I

can understand why certain generalisations have been made.



What is said about the Fula could easily be said about the

Serahule. After all, their business acumen enriched old Ghana.

What is said about the Wolof could easily apply to the Akus,

who are mainly Christian. What is said about the Mandinka could

easily apply to the Jola. For many years they resisted Foday

Kabba and ensured that Foni remained a Jola state. ( I think

in this case one can argue that the Jola are resilient. But

I also think that in the case of the Jola, they had

resilience forced on them. Otherwise, they would happily have

continued with their farming, fishing and bee-keeping). And what

is said about the Serere could easily apply to the Jola. It

was partly the desire to maintain their customs and traditions

that made it difficult for the Jola to be integrated into

mainstream Gambian society ( or for mainstream Gambian society to

be integrated into them), especially in terms of religion and

education. In fact, there is a school of thought which

maintains that the Jola and Serere are related.



There are, of course, other contentious issues, but they

might require a separate discussion. As far as this one is

concerned, I am prepared to 'take the moral...take the fruit

and let the chaff go'.



Regards,

Momodou



On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> **** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***

>

> Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized

> state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given

> country belonging to various language groups,because almost every country

> on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with

> states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with the

> TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That

> competition would normally stem from the fact that the National Identity

> has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives

> between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such

> states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and the

> Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their respective

> groups.

>

> One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the kind

> of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent that

> maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it

> cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic interests.But

> the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at best,

> and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to the

> Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed into

> statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically homogenious

> country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument against

> such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in the

> early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough

> internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National Identity

> is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in the

> recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she also

> would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much more,it

> is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, to

> studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come up

> with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the

> detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian National

> Identity is and how its various components could be translated into the

> Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation

> process of the young and coming generations.

>

> Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in the

> strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or

> witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made that,

> had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily degenerated

> into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, Liberia,

> Sierra Leone etc.

>

> The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major urban

> centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal

> territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception of

> course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor

> irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when left

> to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the

> state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the

> individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response

> peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative years.

> Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have the

> capacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their merits

> without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of the

> ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally broad

> minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the assumptions

> relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense of all

> the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows that

> each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must be a

> component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity would

> be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for

> instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally

> literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners towards

> themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should kill

> to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating

> capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who enjoy

> long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is something

> all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the Serrers

> are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and

> heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with the

> foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality most

> of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are

> profoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic religion

> notwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and legs

> just to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercial

> intelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot do

> without. That person must know further that the royalty and fearlessness of

> the mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a quality

> that all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. And

> finally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of the

> Sarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would be an

> indispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.

>

>

>

>

> So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to be a

> coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified national

> objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that

> incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings and

> must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into the

> young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and

> transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally don't

> interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic

> marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody the

> hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the

> geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us could

> sing with the Gambia Police and say:

> "That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guide

> our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to prove

> man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. Keep

> us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."

>

>

> REGARDS Basss

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

Laura,

I am not sure why you think Bass' narrative Eurocentric. It is his case for

an Egyptian origin of Africa's tribal history that I am in disagreement

with. It is Afrocentrism - in this case itself a negative Eurocentrism, in

my mind.

Societies rise and fall, and rise again: Rome, China, Egypt, Abyssinia

(Ethiopia), Ghana, Turkey (Ottoman empire), Britain, etc. In that sense

development is cyclical?



However, knowledge, especially scientific knowledge, has gradually made

the lives of more and more people healthier and happier: less deaths at

birth, increased life expectancy,and the capacity to experience more of the

world, in general. And unless we argue that in spite of its strides, even

scientific progress is fraught with an in-built self-destructive mechanism

- nuclear weapons, unethical genetics - one should maintain that this

progress in linear. The difficulty lies, I believe, in making a distinction

between what can be alluded to as societal development, and scientific

progress. The former, generally ruled by men's beliefs, fears, and

passions, while the latter ruled generally by concrete testable and

falsifiable knowledge.



The moral indignation I feel against cannibalism has three sources, namely:

the growth of religious belief, scientific progress, and a democratic

outlook. It seems to me that most people would consider cannibalism

backward, and living in trees primitive; and that the majority of people in

the world would prefer living in Boston rather than in the jungles of Irian

Jaya. Unless you explain, perhaps, what you mean by societal development

(in case I am misunderstanding you), I do not quite see what parameters a

scientific proof here should consist of.



I beg your pardon for the tardy response.

Best regards,

Momodou.

> Från: Laura Munzel <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

> Datum: den 12 juli 1997 23:37

>

> Dear Momodou,

>

> You are correct when you say modern anthropological theory evolved in

> part from some biological principles, as well as Darwinism. While the

> theories based on biology and Darwinism are valuable precursors to

> current anthropology, I don't think they are considered as holding much

> validity today.

>

> "I also reject the theory that history progresses in linear fashion.

> Much evidence suggests a cyclic order. I think, however, that Laura

> Munzell needs to explain why she thinks, say, the Waorani Indians (in

> the Brazialian rainforest) or tribes people in the jungles of Indonesia

> - some of who live in large tents amidst tree-tops, and practice

> cannibalism - are not 'locked in some kind of arrested development'."

>

> It seems your conception of a "cyclic" order still contains the central

> tenet of Bass's post which I wanted to argue against: That there exists

> a hierarchy of societal development. When you cite cannabalism as a

> symptom of arrested development, you are in effect agreeing with the

> linear view of societal advancement. This is just what I disagree with.

> What proof exists that cannablism or living in trees is a lower form of

> society?

> Moral indignation against cannabilism seems to have influenced your

> conclusion. But can this be scientific?

>

> Best regards,

> Laura



Omar,

The new address has been added the the old one removed as requested.



Momodou Camara



On 16 Jul 97 at 12:38, Omar Gibba wrote:



> Dear Sirs

>

> I would like you to change my mailing address to

>

> in our school computers. Secondly, I would like to access my mail

> box anywhere I go, which is not possible with my old e-mail address.

> Could somebody please help me out. My old address is:

>

>

>

> Omar Gibba

>



HELLO LIST MEMBERS,

I ARRIVED FROM BANJUL A FEW DAYS AGO.IT WAS A VERY

SHORT HOLIDAY,JUST TWO WEEKS.I AM WRITING TO REPORT ON THE PROGRESS I

MADE WITH REGARDS NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE OBSERVER AND GAMTEL.THE

ULTIMATE AIM OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS WAS TO SECURE A CONTRACT WITH THE

OBSERVER.



I HAD A LENGHTY DISCUSSION WITH SANKUNG SAWO OF GAMTEL.HE EXPLAINED TO

ME THAT THE ONLY NEWSPAPER IN THE GAMBIA THAT WAS EQUIPPED TO SERVE OUR

INTEREST WAS THE OBSERVER.FOR HIS PART,BEING AN OFFICIAL OF GAMTEL I DID

NOT IN ANY WAY WANT TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION WHERE HIS JOB IS LIKELY TO

BE THREATENED.HE RECOMMENDED THAT I TALK TO THE OBSERVER.



I MADE SEVERAL PHONE CALLS TO THE OBSERVER TO TRY TO TALK TO MR GEORGE

THE MD.ALMOST EVERY DAY I LEFT A MESSAGE FOR MR GEORGE WHICH INCLUDED MY

PHONE NUMBER FOR HIM TO RETURN MY CALL.AFTER THREE OR FOUR DAYS OF

CALLING I WENT TO THE OBSERVER AND VIRTUALLY SPENT THE DAY WITH THE

STAFF CHATTING WHILST WAITING FOR MR GEORGE.ONE OF THE EDITORS AT THE

OBSERVER ASSURED ME THAT I WOULD BE CONTACTED AS SOON AS MR GEORGE WAS

IN.I WAS NEVER CONTACTED.I UNDERSTAND FROM SOMEONE IN THE OBSERVER THAT

MR GEORGE IS NOT TOO KEEN ON SIGNING A CONTRACT BECAUSE HE CANNOT

GUARANTEE THAT THE OBSERVER WILL BE PUBLISHED DAILY.I EXPLAINED THAT WE

DO NOT WANT THE OBSERVER OR MR GEORGE TO FEEL TOO OBLIGATED.



I HAVE ALSO GOT IN TOUCH WITH PAP SAINE,CO-DIRECTOR OF THE POINT.HE

WELCOMED THE IDEA BUT SAID THAT THE ISSUE MUST BE DISCUSSED WITH THE

MD,DEYDA HYDARA WHO WAS OUT OF TOWN ATTENDING A CONFERENCE ON THE USE OF

THE INTERNET IN THE MEDIA.HE SHOULD BE BACK ANY TIME NOW.MR SAINE WILL

MAKE THE PROPOSAL AND I WILL BE CALLING EARLY NEXT WEEK TO FIND OUT.



ALSO MR SAWO HAS INFORMED ME OF DISCUSSIONS HE HAS MADE WITH SWAEBOU

CONATEH WHO OWNS A NEWS AGENCY IN THE GAMBIA.HIS COMPANY RECENTLY

RECEIVED A CONSIGNEMENT OF OFFICE MATERIAL FROM A DONOR WHICH INCLUDES

COMPUTERS AND IS LIKELY TO BE ABLE TO SERVE OUR PURPOSE.



HOWEVER OF ALL THESE OPTIONS I STILL BELIEVE THAT THE OBSERVER IS OUR

BEST CHOICE.I WILL RESUME MY EFFORTS TO GET TO MR GEORGE AND I AM STILL

CONFIDENT THAT BEFORE LONG A CONTRACT WILL BE NEGOTIATED.



ON BEHALF OF THE LIST I DID EXPRESS SINCERE GRATITUDE TO MR SAWO OF

GAMTEL FOR HIS UNTIRING EFFORTS.

EBRIMA DRAMEH.



By Farhan Haq



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 11 (IPS) - The rebel force now ruling the

Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire) and its allies

committed the bulk of the killings and human rights atrocities in

that nation during the past year, says a new U.N. report.



And the report - prepared by the U.N. Human Rights Commission

and Chilean special rapporteur Roberto Garreton - argues on the

basis of preliminary findings that ''some of these alleged

massacres could constitute acts of genocide.''



Further investigation is needed, however, to test such

allegations, saysw the report - released here Friday.



''There is no denying that ethnic massacres were committed, and

that the victims were mostly Hutus from Burundi, Rwanda and

Zaire,'' the report says. Some 68 percent of all accusations of

rights violations are blamed on the now-ruling Alliance of

Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo-Zaire (AFDL) and its

allies, notably the Banyamulenge, an ethnic Tutsi group living in

eastern Congo.



About 17 percent of all atrocities are credited to the forces of

ousted Zairian dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, with the remainder

attributed to foreign armies, rebel movements and mercenaries.



The report is especially harsh on the AFDL, whose leader,

Laurent Kabila, is now the Congo's president in Kinshasha. The

AFDL in turn has accused Garreton of bias, and this week succeeded

in having the rights monitor's team replaced by one which will be

appointed by, and report directly to, U.N. Secretary-General Kofi

Annan.



The report by Garreton's team, notes several incidents over the

past few months in which AFDL soldiers shot at or threatened human

rights monitors in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu,

where the rebellion against Mobutu began last September. ''There

is a permanent atmosphere of insecurity and extreme tension in the

area,'' the report says.



Since last October the AFDL and the Rwandan government, which

according to Rwandan Vice President Paul Kagame in a newspaper

interview lent military supoport to the rebels, may have massacred

Rwandan refugees who fled to eastern Zaire in 1994. Those refugees

included former Rwandan Army (FAR) officers and 'Interahamwe'

paramilitaries who were themselves accused of the genocide of as

many as one million Rwandan Tutsis in 1994, the report says.



''It is nevertheless unacceptable to claim that more than one

million people, including large numbers of children, should be

collectively designated as persons guilty of genocide and liable

to execution without trial,'' the report says. Yet camps housing

the refugees were attacked in the towns of Uvira, Bukavu and Goma

in late October and early November last year, the monitors claim,

and at other camps ''up to at least May of this year.''



The last known massacre was at Mbandaka on May 13, where at least

140 refugees were buried by humanitarian organisations in communal

graves.



The mission received reports on 134 alleged massacres, ''most

of them carried out by AFDL and the Banyamulenge rebels,'' the

report says. ''Many testimonies also mentioned the unbearable

stench from mass graves almost everywhere in Kivu.''



At the very least, the report concludes, the allegations ''seem

to be sufficiently massive and systematic to be characterised as

crimes against humanity.'' But the rights group admitted that it

was unable to complete its investigation - leaving the matter now

in the hands of the new team being assembled by Annan.



Bizima Karaha, foreign minister of the Congo, said Thursday

after meeting Annan that his government would be willing to

cooperate with the U.N. investigators. ''The government has said

clearly to the United Nations...that we want to know the truth

about what happened in our country,'' Karaha said.



But Karaha declined to say why the Kinshasa government objected

so strongly to Garreton's inclusion, and he argued, ''We believe

more in the investigation than in the individual.'' Although the

foreign minister promised the U.N. monitors free access into the

country, he also warned that security concerns in the region may

make some areas difficult for travel.



Some officials have resented the U.N. focus on the Rwandan

refugees altogether, particularly since the world body was widely

criticised for failing to halt the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. In his

interview, Kagame accused the United Nations of equating the

alleged massacres in Congo with the earlier killings in Rwanda

''to deflect the blame for failures of their own making onto us.''



Kagame, who commands Rwanda's armed forces, said his country

only assisted the AFDL and Banyamulenge after it failed to win any

U.N. assistance to demobilise the FAR and Interahamwe based in

North and South Kivu, which Rwanda contended were seeking to renew

fighting.



''(The UN's) failure to act in eastern Zaire directly caused

these problems and, when things blew up in their faces, they

blamed us,'' Kagame said. ''These are people who want to be

judges, and nobody can judge them.''



Annan said this week the important task now is for the new team

to obtain facts about the reported massacres ''before they are

tampered with.'' He added that the U.N. investigation may go as

far back as 1993, as Kabila wishes, if the bodies uncovered date

back to that time. (END/IPS/fah/97)





Origin: Washington/UN-HUMAN RIGHTS/

----



Hello Omar,

Thank you for the info on Hepatitis, malaria, RSV etc. It's good to have

such info. I think that many of the arguments on Gambia-l sometimes just

die a

natural death because people are tired of talking about the subject or

have nothing more to say because everything to be said has been said.

Basically, sides of the story have been discussed and there could be a

silent agreement to agree to disagree....hence "next subject please".

Another case is when one person is being rude to another in the middle of

a discussion, and we all

start on the discussion of how we are all adults hence should be able to

disagree without being rude to others. When this happens, I have noticed

that the subject just dies, people being side tracked with telling

some-one how to speak to others. This of course is not an excuse for

letting the subject die.....it just happens.

Now, about health in The Gambia, I think that it is safe to say that

most people do not know the exact situation at home, hence what is there

to argue about?? I think that it is a very important subject and needs to

be discussed, so maybe with your help we can do that?? If we have the

facts about home, we can talk about it or maybe, if there are certain

senarios regarding health at home that you want to discuss: you can tell

us your opinion on the matter and we can go from there. What do you

think???

Ancha.



Greetings to all list members:



David Gamble, known to many as Smbujang, wants people to know that, though

he is getting old, he is still alive and well, and interested in The

GAmbia. Any messages to him, please send to me, Liz Stewart Fatti.



By the way, soon I will have a new list address at which you can contact

either myself or Sambujang.



Cheers



Liz Stewart Fatti







>There is new Sierra Leonean novel "The Spirit of Badenia" (US$ 15) that might

>interest you. If so, please write to P.O. Box 110698, Tacoma, WA. 98411.

>

>Regards,

>

>Sheikh Gibril.



Thanks, will do!

Liz Stewart Fatti









Jeorn and shadow Gambia-l,



Thanks for your piece on this subject. Of course, we have to disagree

on certain issues. It seems you are not comfortable with the idea of

racial classification. I only hope all people of this world can think

that way. That would inevitably solve half of the world's problems.



Lamin.



Dear List Members,



On behalf of the Observer Online/GambiaNet Team I would just like to

inform you of our progress in bringing the Observer Online project to

fruition.



As was stated in the earlier progress report, a non profit/apolitical

organisation called GambiaNet has been founded and is being registered

in Chicago, Illinios. The same is aslo being done for a dedicated web

site.



The required legal offices of the Organisation are now being filled and

a testbed of the web site has been created by some members of our team.

Since the Observer Online service will be our first and, for the time

being, our primary offering we are waiting to finalise a contract with

The Observer Company before officially requesting membership.



We are quite confident that this should happen shortly. Today we spoke

with Mr. George of The Observer Company. They are still sorting out

some temporary communications technicalities and they will resume

sending trial issues shortly. Once an effective transmission procedure

is established a contract between GambiaNet and The Observer will be

signed and the service will begin in ernest. When that happens,

hopefully very soon, we will inform you of the proper procedures for

gaining access to the GambiaNet web site and for enrolling as a member

of the Organisation to gain access to the Observer Online service.



Again, on behalf of the GambiaNet Team and Board of Directors, I would

like reiterate that we are working deligently to bring this all to you,

the Gambian Internet communitity.



We thank you for you patience, cooperation and assistance.



Yours Sincerely,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

GambiaNet



Black or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.



Cheers,



Madiba.

DETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. government

because they've told him he's white when his entire life he's been black.



Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of his Egyptian

culture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,

the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man.



"I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the exam

for citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.



Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, but

he's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.

government to get his race classification changed back from white to

black.



"It hurts me. It definitely hurts me," Hefny says. "It hurts me because I

am unable to reconcile my reality as a black person."



In addition to the emotional hurt, Hefny says that when the government

changed his race, they also changed his social status.



"Definitely, I would've had more opportunity for advancement and even for

hiring had I been considered black," he says. "I was prevented from

applying and requesting positions and other benefits for minority person

because I knew I was legally white."



Origin determines race



One of the problems with the naturalization process, in Hefny's opinion,

is that race is classified by geographic location and not ancestry. That's

part of the immigration process his lawsuit hopes to change.



The lawsuit targets Directive Number 15 of the U.S. Office of Management

and Budget. The directive defines black as a person having origins in any

of the black racial groups of Africa. A white person is defined as having

origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, North Africa or the

Middle East.



"In the late '60s and early '70s, they found that different agencies were

using different definitions for the same categories of people, and they

thought it was important to have comprehensibility across federal

agencies," explains Sally Katzen of the OMB.



The OMB is hoping to change the way they define races by revamping the

troublesome directive.



"The principle we thought very important is self-identification," Katzen

says. "I think that it is almost beyond dispute that an individual should

identify himself or herself rather than have someone else do it."



Although it seems the government agrees with Hefny in principle, it

refuses to respond publicly to his lawsuit. He expects that response later

this year.



1997 Cable News Network, Inc.

To the Group from Torstein Grotnes, in reply to



Dear Mr.Ebrima Drameh and Observer Online members.



I am sorry to hear that Mr.Drameh have been visiting The Gambia without

beeing able to meet us at Commit Enterprises Ltd.

I think maybe that he is not fully informed on the Observer online progress

the resent weeks.

We are these days about to establish a Observer e-mail account.

(

A short delay has occured because of the Mac equipment that Observer is

using.

There has been some problems installing a proper e-mail client on the Mac

they will

use for the e-mail connection and there is also a need to upgrade the

memory for them

to be able to use the software.

We are working hard on the problem, also because several people interested

in becoming

e-mail customers are using different Macs as their computer system.

Mr,Charles Dixon of the ITS (responsible of maintaining the Observer

equipment) is working in

close cooperation with us and we hope to make the installation within the

next days.

We are also asked to quote for them the purchase of a new Mac computer to

support the

publishing setup they presently use.



The next step is to prepare the digital version of The Observer.

Here we need to agree on where/how/who.

I believe this will be the contract mentioned by Mr.Drameh.

Mr. Theo George was particular in talking to us that the contract should

include routines

on permitting access to the Observer pages and payment to the Observer.



We also need to find international news sources for The Observer (e.g.

Reuters) available in

e-mail format.

Again I urge readers of Gambia-L to tips us on any newsagency/source who

delivers news

in e-mail format.



Yours sicerely,

Torstein Grotnes

Manager & Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.

Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA

Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail:









>Greetings to all list members:

>

>David Gamble, known to many as Smbujang, wants people to know that, though

>he is getting old, he is still alive and well, and interested in The

>GAmbia. Any messages to him, please send to me, Liz Stewart Fatti.

>

>By the way, soon I will have a new list address at which you can contact

>either myself or Sambujang.

>

>Cheers

>

>Liz Stewart Fatti









Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 09:25:34 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)Message-ID: < 970715092534_204717440@emout18.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Yes, Mr. Saho is right! I was required to stay in The Gambia for a minimumperiod of time. But nothing will keep most of us in very unbearableconditions. It's called human nature.Whether one is sent home cheap, is not as important as returning safely andat IOM's expense. (I took Delta, Air France & Nigeria Airways on that triphome.)The application process took about 6 months, for the sake of those interestedin exploring the program.And finally, I don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card oremployment authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I checked,that was the responsibility of the US INS.Last Word (for me)!Salaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 15:58:16 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOM Beneficiary (A Janneh)Message-ID: < 199707151358.PAA08080@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAbdou,I don=B4t really know about the INS. The only time i was in the you US waslast year twice to attend a Course at The Johns Hoppkins UniversityHospital in Baltimore. And to participate at the the XI internationalconference on AIDS in Vancouver that was my only relation with the USimmigration.But one thing as sure as death and that is in Europe were ID and personalnumber is obligatory when you are send by tha IOM to your native land youare stroken out of the population list for good. You wrote "And finally, Idon't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card or employmentauthorization from returning to the USA. The last time I checked, that wasthe responsibility of the US INS". It is not IOM who prevents one withworking and residence permit to return. But the governments of theserespective countries do after they received all formalities from the IOMthat you are leaving through their close collaboration. Cause they pay forthe cost. The Us immigration is very differentfrom the European likecontrolling for ID or residence permitTHE ENDOmar S. SahoAt 09:25 15.07.97 -0400, you wrote:>Gambia-l:>Yes, Mr. Saho is right! I was required to stay in The Gambia for a minimum>period of time. But nothing will keep most of us in very unbearable>conditions. It's called human nature.=20>Whether one is sent home cheap, is not as important as returning safely and>at IOM's expense. (I took Delta, Air France & Nigeria Airways on that trip>home.)>The application process took about 6 months, for the sake of those=interested>in exploring the program.>And finally, I don't see how IOM could prevent any one with a Green Card=or>employment authorization from returning to the USA. The last time I=checked,>that was the responsibility of the US INS.>Last Word (for me)!>Salaam!>Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 15:42:16 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970715153644.17710B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMany thanks for the references. I am already familiar withsome of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 yearsbehind the rest of us!On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROUDODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> Mr.Njie!> Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-> 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)> 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)> 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia> 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia> 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia> 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)> 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)> 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)> 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)> 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)> 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)> Regards Bassss!!> ----------> From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA> It would really be appreciated if at the end of every> instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.> Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not> consulting any.> Regards,> Momodou> On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> >> > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***> >> > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically> > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being> > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we> > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages> > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make> > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize> > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our> > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;> > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the> > fact that none of them could understand each other without a> > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on> > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But> > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a> > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone> > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those> > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace> > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in> > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been> > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our> > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or> > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so> > that you can find words in them such as> > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known> > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are> > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by> > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in> > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the> > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the> > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would> > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most> > of Africa's black languages.> >> > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the> > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had> > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from> > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the> > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE> > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the> > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,> > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and> > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)> > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western> > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.> > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following> > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and> > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur> > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory> > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called> > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called> > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in> > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.> > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is> > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande> > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central> > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the> > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala> > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South> > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana> > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and> > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi> > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu> > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).> >> > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number> > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so> > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total> > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible> > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more> > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African> > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region> > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of> > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than> > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern> > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either> > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly> > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,> > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother> > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is> > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",> > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living> > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we> > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the> > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..> > Regards Basss!!> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 15:59:37 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970715154948.17710C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbdou is absolutely right. Let us all pray for the daywhen we will speak with ONE voice. No amount of sanctions bythe 'International Community' (What does this mean? Are we notall part of the international community?) will make anydifference. In fact, it will signal the death of capitalism aswe know it.Regards,MomodouOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:> Is this not the "International Community" we are all pre-occupied of impressing?> The lesson is, the cold-war is over and so is the interest to win allies in> the "Developing World" over too. One very good thing that should come out of> this, is the awareness of intended beneficiary nations that there is limited> aid so therefore they should make ends meet by themselves. And, this is only> possible by putting the interest of individual nations and regions> respectfully first (as ODA contributors are doing) without fear for> sanctions or any other form of intimidation. Besides, what sanction or an> attempt to intimidate, say, the whole of Africa make any significance. The> name of the game is SELF-INTEREST. The question should be "KANN LA HAJ PUPP> GANAW NEGII YAYAM"?????> The first and most crucial step is to get started. We are aware of what's> going on but still couldn't dare take the first necessary step.> I HOPE OUR GENERATION WILL MAKE A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.> Regards,> Abdou Oujimai> >Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?> >> >By Thalif Deen> >> >UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that> >they must slash development aid budgets because their own> >treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly> >President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.> >> >He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at> >international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend> >more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty> >Organisation (NATO).> >> >''What do our discussions (on economic development) really> >mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.> >> >The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single> >military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion> >dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out> >annually to the world's 132 developing nations.> >> >The U.S. Department of Defence says the expansion of the 16-> >member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) - to include> >Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will cost about 35> >billion dollars. Spome 14 billion dollars of this will be paid by> >new members, 19 billion dollars by European nations and two> >billion dollars by Washington.> >> >Martin Khor of the Penang-based Third World Network says that> >at recent U.N. conferences the all-too-familiar refrain was that> >Western donors are strapped for cash because of domestic budgetary> >constraints.> >> >''They say they don't have the funds to provide new and> >additional resources, but yet they have been dishing out billions> >of dollars to bail out Russia and other East European nations,''> >he points out. In the second wave of expansion, NATO is to include> >two other East European countries: Romania and Slovenia.> >> >Razali says he is disappointed that donors failed to make any> >firm commitments to increase their official development assistance> >(ODA) at the recently concluded Special Session on Environment and> >Development which was a follow-up to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio> >de Janeiro.> >> >''There was much ambiguity about the need to reverse the> >decline of ODA'', he says adding that development assistance had> >fallen from 0.33 percent of gross national product (GNP) to 0.28> >percent over the last five years.> >> >At the Rio conference, more than 180 world leaders reaffirmed> >their commitment to meet the U.N. target of 0.7 percent of GNP as> >development assistance. But only five countries - Norway, Denmark,> >Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands - have met this target.> >> >Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund> >(UNICEF) says that if all countries made good on their pledge to> >meet the U.N. target, a total of 95 billion dollars could be> >raised annually, 15 billion dollars more than needed per year to> >eradicate extreme poverty.> >> >Speaking on behalf of the 15-member European Union (EU), Jan> >Pronk, the Dutch Minister for Development Cooperation says that> >both the EU and other donors had agreed to commit to an> >undertaking to reverse the decline in ODA - but only by the year> >2000.> >> >''But the developing countries, the intended beneficiaries of> >the enterprise, had not accepted the language proposed by the EU> >to put the undertaking into effect,'' he notes.> >> >In an implicit criticism of the United States, Razali says that> >even a proposal for new and alternative sources of financing for> >economic development was shot down at the Special Session.> >> >In fact, ''a political veto'' was applied barring members from> >even looking at ''innovative financing.''> >> >Since last year, the United States is the only country that has> >consistently opposed the imposition of any form of global taxes.> >The proposed global taxes include a fee on speculative> >international financial transactions, a levy on fossil fuel use> >(or its resulting pollution) and a stamp tax on international> >travel.> >> >James Tobin, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize for Economics,> >already has proposed a tax on international currency transactions.> >A 0.5 percent tax on all such transactions could net a revenue of> >more than 1.5 trillion dollars a year, according to Tobin.> >> >Under a bipartisan agreement reached in Washington last month,> >the Republicans and Democrats agreed to pay 819 million dollars in> >U.S. arrears to the United Nations as long as the world body met> >certain conditions. One of the conditions stipulated was that the> >United Nations would not seek to impose global taxes on member> >states.> >> >Last year, the Washington-based General Accounting Office> >(GAO), a Congressional watchdog body, said that washington has> >encouraged U.N. delegations to discuss alternative funding sources> >but has opposed any suggestion that the United Nations be granted> >authority to impose taxes.> >> >''Because the United Nations is an organisation of sovereign> >states with no independent power of its own, it has no authority> >to impose taxes within the jurisdictions of its member states,''> >the GAO said.> >> >The study lists six options to raise revenues that have been> >discussed in the U.N. system: A bond issue; an international> >lottery; a U.N.-issued credit card; levies on international> >transportation-related activities and financial transactions; a UN-> >established international currency exchange and loans from the> >World Bank.> >> >In a letter to GAO, the State Department said in October 1996> >that the U.S. Congress has raised concerns about the authority of> >the United Nations to impose taxes on U.S. citizens. ''The United> >Nations cannot impose any form of tax without the consent of the> >United States,'' the letter said.> >> >The proposal for global taxes has also been shot down by> >Senator Jesse Helms, the right-wing Republican Chairman of the> >Senate Foreign Relations Committee.> >> >''It will be a cold day in hell before we allow the United> >Nations to directly tax American citizens,'' Helms spokesman Marc> >Thiessen says. ''The United Nations is not a world government. We> >prefer to stick with the present system where member states make> >their own contributions to the United Nations.'' (END/IPS/td/mk/97)> >> >> >Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/> > ----> >> > [c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)> > All rights reserved> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 17:10:14 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: <19970715161258.AAA29708@LOCALNAME>Mr. Njie,Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17years behind the rest of us"?Best regards!Momodou CamaraOn 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:> Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar> with> some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years> behind the rest of us!> On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU> DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> > Mr.Njie!> > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-> > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)> > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)> > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia> > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia> > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia> > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)> > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)> > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)> > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)> > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)> > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)> >> > Regards Bassss!!> > ----------> > From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA> >> > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every> > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.> > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not> > consulting any.> >> > Regards,> > Momodou> >> >> > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> >> > >> > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***> > >> > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically> > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being> > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we> > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages> > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make> > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize> > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our> > > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;> > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the> > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a> > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on> > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But> > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a> > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone> > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those> > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace> > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in> > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been> > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our> > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or> > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so> > > that you can find words in them such as> > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known> > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are> > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by> > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in> > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the> > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the> > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would> > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most> > > of Africa's black languages.> > >> > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the> > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had> > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from> > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the> > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE> > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the> > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,> > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and> > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)> > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western> > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.> > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following> > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and> > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur> > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory> > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called> > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called> > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in> > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.> > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is> > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande> > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central> > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the> > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala> > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South> > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana> > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and> > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi> > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu> > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).> > >> > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number> > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so> > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total> > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible> > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more> > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African> > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region> > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of> > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than> > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern> > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either> > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly> > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,> > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother> > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is> > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",> > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living> > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we> > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the> > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..> > > Regards Basss!!> > >> > >> > >> >------------------------------Date: 15 Jul 1997 15:49:11 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS: Women and ChiMessage-ID: < 1364852702.219815984@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 11-Jul-97 ***Title: LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS: Women and Children First, Lawyers SayBy Attes JohnsonMONROVIA, Jul 11 (IPS) -- Liberian women, encouraged by theirrecent victory of having a juvenile court established in thecountry, are now working on other areas of legislation toguarantee the human rights of women and children.The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) arepushing for new legislation to protect the rights of widows, andfor the harmonisation of civil and customary law in the country,so that all women can enjoy the same rights within marriage.The dual system now leads to a situation where cases involvingwomen in civil or ''modern'' marriages are heard in the High Courtand those in traditional marriages are brought before the lowercourts, where decisions have tended to marginalise the rights ofwomen.Despite the fact that early Christian missionaries condemnedthe traditional forms of African marriages, many Liberians stillcling to traditional beliefs towards marriage which allow a man tomarry more than one wife, said Joseph S. Johnson of the HumanitiesDepartment at the University of Liberia.It is believed, Johnson added, that traditional forms ofmarriage are based on a culture which discourages prostitution,since every woman has a husband.But AFELL argues that in the event of death, when a man'srelatives swoop on the wife or wives and take all the property,widows are left destitute, highlighting the inherentdiscrimination against women imbedded within the traditionalsystem.Liberian women and children, the main victims of the civilconflict which began in December 1989, have been ignored by thetransitional governments and the international community, saidElizabeth Boryenneh, AFELL's President.The organisation's most recent victory in its push for womenand children's rights has been the creation of a juvenile court.AFELL has been pushing for the court since it was formed threeyears ago.''The plight of children has been our concern and the openingof a juvenile court is a major victory for not only AFELL, but forLiberian women and their children, and those unborn,'' saidBoryenneh.According to Boryenneh, AFELL has been assisted in its effortsto work with women and children by the United Nations Children'sFund (UNICEF), but it is approaching other organisations to helpit achieve its goal of empowering women and children toparticipate in the development of Liberia.A law for a juvenile court to be set up has been on the statutebooks since 1972. The transitional government of Ruth Sando Perryfinally set up the court last month and appointed a woman lawyer,Malia Doe, as its first judge.Perry said recently that the government had not adequatelyaddressed the plight of the youth due to the lack of ''financialresources and expertise'' and ''there are no social serviceagencies, trained social workers for counselling andrehabilitation centres''.The Liberian Head of State noted that ''women have been at theforefront in seeking needed resources from the United Nations andits related agencies, such as UNICEF, to assist us(government) tohelp our young people''.Now that the court is working, AFELL will campaign for separatedetention centres for juveniles to keep them from being put intothe same cells with adults, Boryenneh said.She also warned parents that they too should safeguard and notabuse the rights of their own children. ''Now that the court isconstituted, parents and guardians should be mindful of theirchildren's needs for protection while in their care,'' she said.''AFELL will not hesitate to file petitions to the courtagainst parents who act contrary... Children need care andprotection,'' Boryenneh added. (end/ips/aj/pm97)Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-HUMAN RIGHTS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction plrg>Date: 14 Jul 1997 15:37:57 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 107------------------------------Date: 15 Jul 1997 15:50:15 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German NGOs Plead For Effectiveness As Funds DeclineMessage-ID: < 624033758.219816272@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 11-Jul-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: German NGOs Plead For Effectiveness As Funds DeclineBy Ramesh JauraBONN, Jul 11 (IPS) - Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) herewelcome the expected reduction in Germany's defence expenditurenext year, but regret that there will also be a cut in the fundsfor official development assistance (ODA).According to the 1998 budget draft approved by the councilof ministers Friday, Germany will spend some 46,000 million marks(some 27,000 million dollars) instead of 52,000 million marks(30,000 million dollars) this year on defence.However, the amount set out for the budget of the German ministryof economic cooperation and development (BMZ) will be 2.1 percentlower than the present year's 7,803 million marks (4,590 milliondollars).''This reduction is lower than feared,'' said Peter Molt, chairmanof the Association of German development NGOs (VENRO) comprising73 member organisations in Germany. ''But there is no reasonto give an 'all clear' sign.''In fact, Germany - Europe's economic powerhouse - will be spendinga meagre 0.27 percent of its Gross National Product (GNP) onits ODA next year.''This means moving farther away from the United Nations targetof 0.7 percent of GNP,'' added Molt. The target was establishedby the U.N. in 1970 as an appropriate level for ODA. It wasconfirmedby the industrial nations at the Earth Summit in Rio deJaneiro in Brazil in June 1992.The NGOs represented in the VENRO presently see no way outof the financial difficulties the government in Bonn is facedwith -- no less because some 80,000 million dollars need to betransferred to former eastern Germany every year.However their representatives said at a 'meet the press' Fridaythat available funds should be utilised more effectively. ''Wecannot be contributing some 35 percent of the aid budget formultilateral agencies, thus exceeding the ceiling of 30 percentimposed by the parliament,'' argued Hartmut Bauer, vice chairmanof the VENRO.This did not however imply that the NGOs were opposed tomultilateralinstitutions. ''It is just that increased funding for multilateralaid should not be at the expense of bilateral aid,'' explainedBauer.Molt, who has served with several U.N. organisations in thepast, said there was a need to review whether Germany shouldbe supporting every U.N. organisation. ''We might be using ourlimited funds more effectively if we concentrated ourselves ona few U..N. organisations,'' he added.Instead of contributing to the United Nations IndustrialDevelopmentOrganisation (UNIDO), Bonn could, for instance, increase itsfunding for the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) which was doing''very valuable work'', said Molt.Bauer, who heads the Protestant Church's aid agency EZE inBonn, added that it might be worth asking whether militaryexpenditureon projects such as the controversial Eurofighter aircraft, reallywas the best way to meet security objectives.Development assistance, deployed as a strategic preventivemeasure, might in the long run prove to be a more suitable meansto help bring about security.Bauer argued that the 1,000 million dollars the German governmentplanned to spend on the development of the multi-nationalEurofighteraircraft could perhaps be spent on global human securityinitiatives.One reason to invest in the plane was to ensure several thousandjobs in Germany, said Eckard Deutscher, managing director ofthe Bonn-Cologne chapter of the Society for InternationalDevelopment(SID). But if those funds were channeled to developmentaltasks, it would still help secure workplaces in the mediumindustrialsector, added Deutscher.Bauer regretted the fact that despite the end of the Cold War,waiting for the 'peace dividend' had been like 'waiting for Godot'(waiting in vain). In fact, the funds saved on military expenditureshould have gone in to replenish ODA.Back in 1990, half-a-year after the Berlin Wall dividing thetwo Germanys fell, Bonn's ODA amounted to 0.42 percent. Sincethen, it has been constantly on the decline: 0.40 percent in1991, 0.38 percent a year later, 0.36 percent in 1993, 0.33 percentthe following year, 0.32 percent in 1995, 0.30 percent in 1996and an estimated 0.28 percent this year.In fact, according to the Development Assistance Committee(DAC) of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), only four of the 21 member nations have through the yearsconsistently met the 0.7 percent target: Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. However, caught in their own financialcrunch, their aid level has also been declining.VENRO chairman Molt said Germany could indeed learn from theScandinavian countries and give priority to self-help orientedprojects aimed at combating poverty and promoting the civil societysector in the countries of the South.Also the low-interest loans paid back by the developing countriesto Germany, could be pooled in a 'social fund' which could supportprojects to alleviate poverty. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction psage-ID: 1'0'54908a66'a42@igc.apc.org Date: 14 Jul 1997 15:41:02 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 142------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 19:04:16 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AGREE TO DISAGREEMessage-ID: < 199707151704.TAA10408@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I am very curious to know why always debates are been cut. I have numerousexamples were there is a the tendency when some of writing lets stop thesubject. We are grown up and can agree to disagree in a very diplomatic andrespectful manner towards one another. And save ourselves for sacarcism ofreplying to a topic.There was time when DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THE QURAN and FEMALE CIRCUCISIONdominated the debates on the net without any form for lets stop it. Is itbecause the majority who says lets end the subject has som inputs.I can recall from my initial stage of joining the "Bantatba" where iaddressed the topic of HEALTH and EDUCATION in the Gambia. I received a verycold shoulder in response and accepting the issue as discussing subject.Only four replied and the others were very scarstic.There never came life indiscussing the subject of health and education in the Gambia. The excuseswere we know nothing about it. Until after a period when one Musa Sowe wrotePROPOSAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT then everybodt start knowing something on thesubject.Health ws never been mentioned again but EDucation was which is indeed verygood and promising.HEalth was raised just sometime ago when everybody wascurios about the statistics of the NIGHTMARE HIV/AIDS in the Gambia. I wasin the Gambia the whole month of April when meningitis was killing peoplelike flies in the Wuli districts. The MP for one the two Wuliconstituencies Mr Seedia Jatta was appealing both nationally andinternationally for the urgency of assistance.There are many infetious diseases like TUBERCLOSIS, HIV/AIDS, MALARIA,HEPATITIS B and so on. T o give some few eaxample inrelation to Childrenwith cerecbral malaria. Among children cerebral malaria has a mortality of10-20 % despite treatment with parenteral quinine, a situation that mayworsen with the spread of quinine resistance. Gambian children sufferrepeated infections with malaria, which manifest as paroxysms of fever. Asmall propotion of infections progress to cerebral malaria or severe anaemiaboth potentially and fatal. Statistics from the RVH (Royal VictoriaHospital)indicate that they account for one third of chilhood deaths in theGambia. The long term aim is defining public health strategies to preventtheir occurence possiblity by means of vaccine.Also among children RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is found both in ruraland perirural areas. RSV may cause persistent wheezing for several yearsafter the acute infection.Concerning Hepatitis B over 90 % of the population is infected withhepatitis B virus by the age of 15 years. Between 15 to 20 % of adults arechronic carriers of the Hepatitis B Virus, a condition which is the mainrisk factor for the later development of hepatocellular carcinoma andchronic liver diseases eventually liver damage and other inconvinientcomplications. This disease is responsible for ann estimated 10 - 15 % ofall adult deaths in the country.If such preventable or curable diseases was cuasing a death toll in the Westlike as ir it in the Gambia there would have been a cry for foul both fromthe public and politicians. I believe to agree and disagree but debatesshould not be put to an end by some who are not interested in the topic orcannot contribute.There something call social responsibility and moral.NO MALICE OR HARD FEELINGSWith kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 03:04:13 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 199707151756.CAA12989@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,It is hard for people like me to see Bass' contribution on the abovesubject as something other than a VERY, VERY MEANINGFUL one.Personally, I am so ensconced in my economics, accounting and financethat my knowledge about language and tribe in Africa, not to mentionabout other parts of the world, is rudimentary and almost borders onignorance. I have come to learn not to trust even the most scientificfindings as 'Gospel truth', but Bass deserves commendation for hisresearch and for letting me know what many would consider 'basic'knowledge. Every theory, law, or scientific finding is always said tobe a 'contingent truth' awaiting falsification. And unless those ofus who seem to be at variance with Mr. Drammeh tell us their version,I am afraid 'morons' like me will hold unto what little he has offered.To you Basssss, I say 'keep up the good work down there'!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 03:30:56 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREEMessage-ID: < 199707151822.DAA13131@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr. Saho,I share your concerns, but it seems necessary to reiterate a pointsome of us raised before. Health issues are of grave concern to mebecause as the saying goes, 'a healthy mind lives in a healthy body'.Therefore, one can even safely say that health comes before education,wealth etc. The point though is that unlike issues of education whichare familiar to many of us, health issues are mostly couched is soesoteric a language that many a people feel stupid for notunderstanding your profession's jargon.Taking the discussion further, please enlighten us the causes andconsequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, andwhy is all the talk about the former? I guess my questions alreadyreveal my ignorance about such fundamental health issues. If Hepatitisis genetically inherited, is it preventable? I am terrified thatnearly 90% of Gambians live with this virus by age 15. But don't youthink the government (now or before) must have done/do a better job atinforming the populace about this disease. I bet we have a long way togo. Does anyone on this List know how much research our Healthministry undertakes? If it does, are there any siginificant successes?Or do we rely on MRC and the West on research and research funds?Answers/suggestions are welcome.lamin.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 12:12:37 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia jail guards smuggled cannabis to inmates (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970715121200.12228A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFYI -Tony---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 14 Jul 1997 8:21:34 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.alcohol+drugsSubject: Gambia jail guards smuggled cannabis to inmatesBANJUL, July 14 (Reuter) - The West African state of Gambiasacked 19 prison guards and retired their boss on Monday afterfinding them guilty of smuggling cannabis to the inmates,government sources said.The warders worked at Mile Two Jail outside the capitalBanjul.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 21:26:06 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Denmark Calls For An Academy Of Education And DemocracyMessage-ID: < 199707151927.VAA27377@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableDenmark Calls For An Academy Of Education And DemocracyJuly 15, 1997Felix Njoku, PANA CorrespondentHAMBURG, Germany (PANA) - Denmark Tuesday called for the establishmentof an International Academy of Education and Democracy.The Danish minister of education, Ole Vig Jensen, said his governmentis prepared to establish such an academy in cooperation with Unescomember countries.The Danish government is ready to support the initiative withresources and know-how, he told delegates at the ongoing fifthinternational conference on adult education in Hamburg, Germany.The main purpose of the academy would be to bring people together fromall over the world to learn how education can contribute to thedevelopment of democracy.A well functioning education system makes democracy strong. Themaintenance of a healthy democracy is dependent on a well-educatedpopulation, Vig Jensen said.People can be given freedom, but freedom without access to learningopportunities gives no meaning. The most important task today is tomake the education systems work for world-wide democracy, he added.He said developing countries should be offered help in forgingdemocracy through education.There is no reason why these countries should travel the long andwinding roads towards democracy as we did. We can and should offerthem a short cut to democracy and education is an example of such ashortcut, Vig Jensen said.In a related development, Britain has called on the conference tosupport the idea of setting up an international week of adult learning..The U.K. wants to help to build on Unesco's initiatives and maximizeUnesco effectiveness and impact, Britain's education minister, KimHowells, told the conference.The new Labour government announced July 1 it is rejoining the UNagency after a 12-year absence, over allegations of mismanagement andwastage of public funds.Howells said the week of adult learning should include interantionalliteracy day, which is already being observed world-wide, to promoteadult learning irrespective of age and cultural background.The challenge faced by member-states of Unesco, as we enter the newmillennium, is to promote learning, to create accessible learningopportunities and to help reduce the barriers to learning, so thatevery citizen has a stake in his or her own future and in the futureof their own community, he said.Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 00:45:49 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01A8EA01.CE4344A0@diae.qatar.net.qa **** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalizedstate.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any givencountry belonging to various language groups,because almost every countryon this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong withstates that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with theTRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.Thatcompetition would normally stem from the fact that the National Identityhas not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectivesbetween those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in suchstates whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and theTribe, most people instinctively give their support to their respectivegroups.One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the kindof fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent thatmaybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that itcannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic interests.Butthe chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at best,and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to theGambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed intostatelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically homogeniouscountry, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument againstsuch complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in theearly sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enoughinternally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National Identityis.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in therecent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she alsowould fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much more,itis incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, tostudiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come upwith creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate thedetribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian NationalIdentity is and how its various components could be translated into theCurriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisationprocess of the young and coming generations.Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in thestrict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard orwitnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made that,had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily degeneratedinto the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, Liberia,Sierra Leone etc.The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major urbancenters and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribalterritories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception ofcourse of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight norirreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when leftto take place naturally on its own without the intervention of thestate.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps theindividual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive responsepeculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative years.Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have thecapacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their meritswithout that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of theethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally broadminded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the assumptionsrelating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense of allthe other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows thateach ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must be acomponent of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity wouldbe seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,forinstance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totallyliterate and that they have very polished and civilised manners towardsthemselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should killto get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastatingcapacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who enjoylong hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is somethingall of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the Serrersare the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture andheritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with theforeign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality mostof us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs areprofoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic religionnotwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and legsjust to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercialintelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot dowithout. That person must know further that the royalty and fearlessness ofthe mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a qualitythat all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. Andfinally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of theSarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would be anindispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to be acoherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified nationalobjectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy thatincoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings andmust figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into theyoung.It must also work on increasing the number of roads andtransportations between the various ethnic territories that normally don'tinteract that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnicmarriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody thehopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in thegeographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us couldsing with the Gambia Police and say:"That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guideour actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to proveman's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. Keepus great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."REGARDS Basss------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 97 17:38:29 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREEMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1219390349A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Mr. Saho,You have raised a very important subject that should concern every Gambianor for that matter the whole sub-Saharan region. The statistics you haveprovided are very saddening, but I don't think people not responding to yourmessage means that we are not interested in health problems in the Gambia.Female Circumcision is a health issue, and it has been discussed veryextensively. Some would even consider the highly discussed domestic violenceboth a social and health issue.Maybe the contents of your message did not attract much debate. If I couldremember, all you did was provide us some information. I believe, if yourmessage was framed in such a way that it called for further debate, youwould be surprised the feedback you would have gotten. You might havemisconstrued what others meant by the list moving on and stopping thepersonal attacks. Those messages were for the ones who were bashing our "oneway Tombong." I don't think anyone said the IOM topic should not be discussed.Please Mr. Saho feel free to initiate any essential discussion on theGambian health issues.Numukunda>There was time when DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THE QURAN and FEMALE CIRCUCISION>dominated the debates on the net without any form for lets stop it. Is it>because the majority who says lets end the subject has som inputs.>I can recall from my initial stage of joining the "Bantatba" where i>addressed the topic of HEALTH and EDUCATION in the Gambia. I received a very>cold shoulder in response and accepting the issue as discussing subject.>Only four replied and the others were very scarstic.There never came life in>discussing the subject of health and education in the Gambia. The excuses>were we know nothing about it. Until after a period when one Musa Sowe wrote>PROPOSAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT then everybodt start knowing something on the>subject.>Health ws never been mentioned again but EDucation was which is indeed very>good and promising.HEalth was raised just sometime ago when everybody was>curios about the statistics of the NIGHTMARE HIV/AIDS in the Gambia.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 19:58:16 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREEMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII concur with all the Numukunda said on this matter. Health is anextremely important issue and in no way should it be sidelined. On theother hand, past experiences led some of us to caution the group on theconfrontational/personalized direction the discussion on IOM was taking -concerning Tombong.No hard feelings bro.LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:03:30 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 199707160157.KAA16001@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIBass,One does not have to agree with your entire piece on this difficultsubject, but you have made some fine analysis. Needless to say, theinvolvement of government to create a level playing field for Gambiansto compete and bring the best out of themselves is necessary. Ofcourse I would have thought that you would call Akus, Serrer, Jola,Fula, Jollof, Mandinka, and Sarahule ethnic groups and not tribes(laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,as Bass did. Rather than harnessing what Bass sees as his identifiedgood trait(s) in each group, I think judging a person on his own meritprovides a better way forward. Assess the individual and not whatgroup he belongs to. Read/see my message as coming from a person, notfrom a person of an ethnic group.Sometime ago I read an article by Ali Mazrui in which he characterisedmost of Africa as nations within States. By this he means, many of usfirst pay allegiance to our ethnic groupings before the state. Sadlythough, the irony is that that very process of education thatseemingly erodes paying hommage to ethnic group continues to divideus. I need not provide further proof of this! Yes education can bondour states and nations into one, but in that process special attentionmust be given to socialisation in the home. We must stop telling ourkids that one ethnic group is this and the other that; we must tellour kids that the Gambia is such a minority country in the world thatvery few outside the subregion know about; that we cannot afford tostand individually; we must encourage our childen to become multi-lingual within the Gambian framework. Above all this, we must teachour kids to place premium on individual merit and not on ethnic group.Indeed the thought of Gambia degenerating into a state evidentlywitnessed in other parts of Africa and the world is scary but notimpossible. History repeats itself because we fail to learn from it.I hope that our leaders in the Gambia realise our concerns and donothing to forment ethnic hatred. But that must be seen to be done.Politicising the country by paying lipservice to nation-buildingcannot bring us together. African countries have a notoreityof never climbing out of a slump once they start back-peddaling. Ihope our leaders act more with their head than with the heart. Alittle narration here will presumably not hurt this discussion. Somewhile ago I was discussing with a French colleague of mind here. Guesswhat, the discussion was about wars and safety in the world. He andmany others ( of course non-Africans) were pointing fingers at thecarnage Africans are doing to themselves. Blood letting in Rwanda,soaring crime in Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi... At this point I wasalreading fuming with rage for their parochialism, and I too went onthe attack: crime in New York, IRA in UK, the Basque in Spain, therebel groups all over Asia and Latin America... But my French friendsaid something to me that I could not readily counter. This was whathe said: ' Lamin, we are not saying that the whole of Africa is inturmoil. Neither are we saying that what is happening in Africa isnot found elsewhere. But we are concerned that the tranquility andquietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye. Bythis i mean, you never know when war is going to break in an Africancountry. Look at Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zaire'. I went mum because Iknew he had a point. The evidence is overwhelming. Any dissentingviews on this?***Food for thought***Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race underthe broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?Peace!!LaminPS: I apologise for the use of the masculine gender in reference toboth sexes.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Jul 1997 21:46:26 -0500 (EST)From: Susan Renee Hayes < srhayes@indiana.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970715213548.19217B-100000@juliet.ucs.indiana.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings,I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia asa Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in MansajangKunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) isEbrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at IndianaUniversity studying linguistics (and I have updated references on Africanlanguage classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introductionto the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently goneinto the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spendingmore time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerningthe Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way(happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with thehope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and tohear from others from and connected with the country.Thanks,Susan------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 10:42:58 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Agree to disagree-health careMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110108F@DKDIFS02>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. Omar Saho, I=B4ll ensure you, that the health-situation all over =hasmy great interest. I don=B4t know anything on medicin, and comming from =rich,western country, where we spend billion of tax-payers money just =tokeep, what we think is not even a good health-care-system, makes megiving up from first hand on advices. Personnally I believe that firstpeople need acces to clean, healthy water-supply, then a =sanitary-system(not necessarely like the ones we have here, I have seen fine systems =incountries with septic-systems and so), then better living conditions,enough food, and the primary health-system out where people live. A =goodlife comes from having a job, possibillities to fullfill some needs,educational, etc., etc.. You all know better than me.I=B4ll gladly comment what "we" do and don=B4t, and I has earlier asked =whythe experts were talking about a socalled " meningitis-belt" and didnothing. I send a comment on how I think that there is "no money" inpoor people, how specialists, doctors, medicin industry concentrate onour part of the world with plastic- surgery, heart-operations of anykind, fat-sucking, stress-nerve-medicin, cancer-AIDS-research etc.I have an opinion on all this, but where to start and where to finish =isdifficult for me. It=B4s so overwhelming. Maybe it would help if I =couldfind myself in it ? What could you imagine that I could do ? What =shouldmy role be ?On my first tour in =B479, I=B4ve seen a clinic being build and =establishedin Kartong Village, but now it is not functioning. There has not beenany service in that clinic for years. When I payed visit to the villagethree years ago the people were working hard to put up poles forelectric wires, a man cut himself in his leg with an axe, but there =wereno-one, who he could turn to to get first-hand-help, because there wasno medicin, nothing to clean or stitch his leg with, and it was pureluck there was a transport availble. Just a month ago a young woman inthe same village, (who I met first time, when she was a young girl in=B479) died in labour. I=B4ve been to RVH and seen the facilities, I =knowthat the danish-gambian-organisation over the years has send many beds,hospital-equipment, wheel-chairs, medicin to the Gambia, and still do.But it looks like "a small drop in the ocean."Every day I hear about many diseases, which has been known "allways",but we still have no control on them. As simple as the warnings we noware having from our authorities, when we are going to places on the =earhwith malaria - they say that there is nothing to stop it. If we arecomming to live for a long period in such an risc-area, we can only =takemedicin with high bi-effect-riscs. We must know nearly everything aboutthe malaria-spreading-moskitos living-places, and -circles. But we donothing effectively, because we know that we have to spray at exactlythe same hour all places in a village, just to try to avoid the problemfor a period in that specific village.And measles, hepatitis ....and you can go on.=20I=B4m employed in sports, and we as an organisation is used by thegovernment in building up some effect for primary health among thepeople. We make campaigns on "Don=B4t smoke", "Don=B4t drink too muchalcohol", "Eat correct food and better food", "Get some exercise everyday", "Don=B4t dope", "Elderly peoples sport-campaign", and it=B4s in =allour educational materiales, taught in all trainer cources, told in theclubs. And we coorporate with the schools, kinder-gardens,youngster-clubs, etc. We also give out small booklets where you can betaught how to treat yourself, and your family, read the signals from =thebody and do something yourself, and treat yourself when you have samllaccidents, instead of calling the doctor.=20But all the experiences I have can not be directly transferred to TheGambia. The social model we have in Scandinavia should be transformedto the whole world. We pay for the health-care-standard over thetax-bill, and not like in USA, where -as I understand it- most peoplehas to ensure themselves by signing an insurance-contract.Because of private-enterprise-systems I=B4m not sure, that we as =ordinarypeople can force the big medical industries and the research-institutesto focus on the needs in Africa. But I should like that there was someworld-wide authority which could take some of the profit from thecompagnies, and direct the money to the research and help needed. Butthat is an socialistic way of thinking, which is not "in" right now.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:33:23 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: APOLOGYMessage-ID: <19970716103533.AAA53618@LOCALNAME>Momodou Njie,I have just realized what you mean. The date in Bass's mails areJanuary 1980. SORRY FOR THAT MISUNDERSTANDING!!Tak Asbjcrn!Momodou CamaraOn 15 Jul 97 at 17:10, Camara, Momodou wrote:> Mr. Njie,> Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17> years behind the rest of us"?> On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:> By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years> > behind the rest of us!*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 12:38:27 +0200 (EET)From: Omar Gibba < ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Change of e-mail address!Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.95.970716122154.2100A-100000@hanna.mikkeliamk.fi Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDear SirsI would like you to change my mailing address to ojgibba@hotmail.com. loose a lot of mails because of lack of space in our school computers.Secondly, I would like to access my mail box anywhere I go, which is notpossible with my old e-mail address.Could somebody please help me out. My old address is: ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi, which should be changed to: ojgibba@hotmail.com. Thanks in advance!Omar Gibba------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 12:18:28 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970716121602.184A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou,I was referring to the date. It was meant to be a jokereally.Regards,MomodouOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> Mr. Njie,> Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17> years behind the rest of us"?> Best regards!> Momodou Camara> On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:> > Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar> > with> > some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years> > behind the rest of us!> >> > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU> > DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> >> > > Mr.Njie!> > > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-> > > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)> > > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)> > > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia> > > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia> > > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia> > > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)> > > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)> > > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)> > > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)> > > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)> > > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)> > >> > > Regards Bassss!!> > > ----------> > > From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > > > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA> > >> > > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every> > > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his sources.> > > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not> > > consulting any.> > >> > > Regards,> > > Momodou> > >> > >> > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> > >> > > >> > > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***> > > >> > > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are genetically> > > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up not being> > > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but today we> > > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related languages> > > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that could make> > > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to recognize> > > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as our> > > > example.All of these three languages come from one language,namely,Latin;> > > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled with the> > > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a> > > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the languages on> > > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a moment.But> > > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is just like a> > > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it has gone> > > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past, and those> > > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use to trace> > > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such remnant in> > > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has been> > > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all over our> > > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow an (m) or> > > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg : (NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so> > > > that you can find words in them such as> > > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other well known> > > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are> > > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is constructed by> > > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object like in> > > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed not by the> > > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the> > > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into Mandinka would> > > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies to most> > > > of Africa's black languages.> > > >> > > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of most of the> > > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic Family.It had> > > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be separated from> > > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries after the> > > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the Sahara.The MANDE> > > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts of the> > > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka, Malinka,> > > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra Leone) and> > > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who speak them)> > > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western> > > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.> > > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the following> > > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla (Senegambia and> > > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur> > > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect in Ivory> > > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called> > > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in Benin called> > > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate languages in> > > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.> > > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic Family is> > > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following languages: Zande> > > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango (Zaire,Central> > > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of the> > > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo and Lingala> > > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and Isixhosa (South> > > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana> > > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba (Zambia and> > > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and Kirundi> > > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda); Gikikuyu> > > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).> > > >> > > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the frightening number> > > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty or so> > > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than the total> > > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is possible> > > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more> > > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East African> > > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of this Region> > > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to people of> > > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly less than> > > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the Southern> > > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people speak either> > > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost exactly> > > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two Congos,namely,> > > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even though Mother> > > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal, it is> > > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically confused",> > > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn their living> > > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we> > > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else, "For the> > > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..> > > > Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 15:24:47 +0200From: "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VS: Change of e-mail address!Message-ID: < 199707161327.PAA25093@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> Fra: Omar Gibba < ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi > Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Change of e-mail address!> Dato: 16. juli 1997 12:38> Dear Sirs> I would like you to change my mailing address to ojgibba@hotmail.com. > loose a lot of mails because of lack of space in our school computers.> Secondly, I would like to access my mail box anywhere I go, which is not> possible with my old e-mail address.> Could somebody please help me out. My old address is: ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi, which should be changed to: ojgibba@hotmail.com. > Thanks in advance!> Omar Gibba------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 12:42:33 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < B0000001739@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTo the Group from Jorn Grotnes, in reply to binta@iuj.ac.jp > (laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,I agree, and would have liked to comment if you had not done it better.Bass first states that tribalism is not a good thing for nation-building,andthen goes straight ahead and presents the kind of myths that everysociety, all over the world, makes for its (not always even ethnic!)groups.These myths are "truth" as far as they are firmly embedded in peoplesminds (from child-hood as you say) and thus they even go a long wayto create their own truth.> quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye.On the other hand, it is observed in other parts of the world as well, thatthe spiral of violence, usually fuelled by weapon dealers and politicalopportunists, will escalate a conflict along what people view as thedividing lines. E.g. Bosnia.> Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under> the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?And after being encouraged by reading through your well-written mail, Iread this and get very disappointed. What do you mean, broadestclassification? The European classification (non-scientific too) isWhites and Colored, usually. And that makes the Whites the minority.My point is that you can make anything a fact by twisting the statistics,but why? And the term "minority race"?? How can "Black Africa", whichI take to mean "Sub-Saharan Africa" be a "minority race"?? In whichsociety, the World? I think it is even very far fetched to define allAfricansas the same "race" if that indeed is going to be used as a term. If raceis going to be defined on genetics, I sincerely believe you'll find rathermore genetic differences within Africa than between a given African ande.g. an Englishman. Or a Japanese. But I am willing to stand correctedon that, especially if someone will state facts backed by a reference, (andI don't mean a book list).The issue of "race" was brought up earlier, and was then quickly dismissed.But I have read (in Bass' lectures) that it is controversial whether we,as I believe: all were humans first, then diverged into different areas andwas shaped with small differences (mainly form, not essence/genetics)orthat the "races" have individually developed from something not-quite-humanand just accidentically become similar enough that we can interbreed...If somone really mean that is still a theory, I'd also like to read somesources on that.This time, I really don't mind it if it starts a debate...Regards, Joern------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 13:53:38 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New memberMessage-ID: < 01A8EA89.80D6D460@dijh.qatar.net.qa Susan!You are most WELCOME! The Bantabaa is yours as much as anybodyelse.Please, feel free to take your rightful place there! Again, you aremost welcome to the Penchabi !Regards Basss!----------From: Susan Renee Hayes[SMTP: srhayes@indiana.edu Sent: 11/NEiU CaCea/1418 12:46 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: New memberGreetings,I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia asa Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in MansajangKunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) isEbrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at IndianaUniversity studying linguistics (and I have updated references on Africanlanguage classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introductionto the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently goneinto the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spendingmore time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerningthe Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way(happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with thehope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and tohear from others from and connected with the country.Thanks,Susan------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 15:08:12 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970716143524.184E-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII think Bass has done a good job of tackling such animportant topic. His approach, inevtiably, has aroused somecontroversy, and some members have put forward importantobservations.I just want to say that I find his generalisations ratheruncomfortable. I believe in individual differences, although Ican understand why certain generalisations have been made.What is said about the Fula could easily be said about theSerahule. After all, their business acumen enriched old Ghana.What is said about the Wolof could easily apply to the Akus,who are mainly Christian. What is said about the Mandinka couldeasily apply to the Jola. For many years they resisted FodayKabba and ensured that Foni remained a Jola state. ( I thinkin this case one can argue that the Jola are resilient. ButI also think that in the case of the Jola, they hadresilience forced on them. Otherwise, they would happily havecontinued with their farming, fishing and bee-keeping). And whatis said about the Serere could easily apply to the Jola. Itwas partly the desire to maintain their customs and traditionsthat made it difficult for the Jola to be integrated intomainstream Gambian society ( or for mainstream Gambian society tobe integrated into them), especially in terms of religion andeducation. In fact, there is a school of thought whichmaintains that the Jola and Serere are related.There are, of course, other contentious issues, but theymight require a separate discussion. As far as this one isconcerned, I am prepared to 'take the moral...take the fruitand let the chaff go'.Regards,MomodouOn Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> **** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***> Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized> state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given> country belonging to various language groups,because almost every country> on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with> states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with the> TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That> competition would normally stem from the fact that the National Identity> has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives> between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such> states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and the> Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their respective> groups.> One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the kind> of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent that> maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it> cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic interests.But> the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at best,> and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to the> Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed into> statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically homogenious> country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument against> such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in the> early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough> internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National Identity> is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in the> recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she also> would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much more,it> is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, to> studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come up> with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the> detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian National> Identity is and how its various components could be translated into the> Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation> process of the young and coming generations.> Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in the> strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or> witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made that,> had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily degenerated> into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, Liberia,> Sierra Leone etc.> The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major urban> centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal> territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception of> course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor> irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when left> to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the> state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the> individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response> peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative years.> Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have the> capacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their merits> without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of the> ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally broad> minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the assumptions> relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense of all> the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows that> each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must be a> component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity would> be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for> instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally> literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners towards> themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should kill> to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating> capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who enjoy> long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is something> all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the Serrers> are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and> heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with the> foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality most> of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are> profoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic religion> notwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and legs> just to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercial> intelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot do> without. That person must know further that the royalty and fearlessness of> the mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a quality> that all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. And> finally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of the> Sarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would be an> indispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.> So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to be a> coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified national> objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that> incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings and> must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into the> young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and> transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally don't> interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic> marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody the> hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the> geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us could> sing with the Gambia Police and say:> "That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guide> our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to prove> man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. Keep> us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."> REGARDS Basss------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 19:39:41 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 199707161411.QAA04273@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLaura,I am not sure why you think Bass' narrative Eurocentric. It is his case foran Egyptian origin of Africa's tribal history that I am in disagreementwith. It is Afrocentrism - in this case itself a negative Eurocentrism, inmy mind.Societies rise and fall, and rise again: Rome, China, Egypt, Abyssinia(Ethiopia), Ghana, Turkey (Ottoman empire), Britain, etc. In that sensedevelopment is cyclical?However, knowledge, especially scientific knowledge, has gradually madethe lives of more and more people healthier and happier: less deaths atbirth, increased life expectancy,and the capacity to experience more of theworld, in general. And unless we argue that in spite of its strides, evenscientific progress is fraught with an in-built self-destructive mechanism- nuclear weapons, unethical genetics - one should maintain that thisprogress in linear. The difficulty lies, I believe, in making a distinctionbetween what can be alluded to as societal development, and scientificprogress. The former, generally ruled by men's beliefs, fears, andpassions, while the latter ruled generally by concrete testable andfalsifiable knowledge.The moral indignation I feel against cannibalism has three sources, namely:the growth of religious belief, scientific progress, and a democraticoutlook. It seems to me that most people would consider cannibalismbackward, and living in trees primitive; and that the majority of people inthe world would prefer living in Boston rather than in the jungles of IrianJaya. Unless you explain, perhaps, what you mean by societal development(in case I am misunderstanding you), I do not quite see what parameters ascientific proof here should consist of.I beg your pardon for the tardy response.Best regards,Momodou.> Från: Laura Munzel < lem10@columbia.edu > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA> Datum: den 12 juli 1997 23:37> Dear Momodou,> You are correct when you say modern anthropological theory evolved in> part from some biological principles, as well as Darwinism. While the> theories based on biology and Darwinism are valuable precursors to> current anthropology, I don't think they are considered as holding much> validity today.> "I also reject the theory that history progresses in linear fashion.> Much evidence suggests a cyclic order. I think, however, that Laura> Munzell needs to explain why she thinks, say, the Waorani Indians (in> the Brazialian rainforest) or tribes people in the jungles of Indonesia> - some of who live in large tents amidst tree-tops, and practice> cannibalism - are not 'locked in some kind of arrested development'."> It seems your conception of a "cyclic" order still contains the central> tenet of Bass's post which I wanted to argue against: That there exists> a hierarchy of societal development. When you cite cannabalism as a> symptom of arrested development, you are in effect agreeing with the> linear view of societal advancement. This is just what I disagree with.> What proof exists that cannablism or living in trees is a lower form of> society?> Moral indignation against cannabilism seems to have influenced your> conclusion. But can this be scientific?> Best regards,> Laura------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 17:31:12 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Change of e-mail address!Message-ID: <19970716163325.AAD49764@LOCALNAME>Omar,The new address has been added the the old one removed as requested.Momodou CamaraOn 16 Jul 97 at 12:38, Omar Gibba wrote:> Dear Sirs> I would like you to change my mailing address to ojgibba@hotmail.com. I loose a lot of mails because of lack of space> in our school computers. Secondly, I would like to access my mail> box anywhere I go, which is not possible with my old e-mail address.> Could somebody please help me out. My old address is: ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi, which should be changed to: ojgibba@hotmail.com. Thanks in advance!> Omar Gibba------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 08:52:17 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: BACK FROM BANJULMessage-ID: < 199707161552.IAA28786@f52.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHELLO LIST MEMBERS,I ARRIVED FROM BANJUL A FEW DAYS AGO.IT WAS A VERYSHORT HOLIDAY,JUST TWO WEEKS.I AM WRITING TO REPORT ON THE PROGRESS IMADE WITH REGARDS NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE OBSERVER AND GAMTEL.THEULTIMATE AIM OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS WAS TO SECURE A CONTRACT WITH THEOBSERVER.I HAD A LENGHTY DISCUSSION WITH SANKUNG SAWO OF GAMTEL.HE EXPLAINED TOME THAT THE ONLY NEWSPAPER IN THE GAMBIA THAT WAS EQUIPPED TO SERVE OURINTEREST WAS THE OBSERVER.FOR HIS PART,BEING AN OFFICIAL OF GAMTEL I DIDNOT IN ANY WAY WANT TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION WHERE HIS JOB IS LIKELY TOBE THREATENED.HE RECOMMENDED THAT I TALK TO THE OBSERVER.I MADE SEVERAL PHONE CALLS TO THE OBSERVER TO TRY TO TALK TO MR GEORGETHE MD.ALMOST EVERY DAY I LEFT A MESSAGE FOR MR GEORGE WHICH INCLUDED MYPHONE NUMBER FOR HIM TO RETURN MY CALL.AFTER THREE OR FOUR DAYS OFCALLING I WENT TO THE OBSERVER AND VIRTUALLY SPENT THE DAY WITH THESTAFF CHATTING WHILST WAITING FOR MR GEORGE.ONE OF THE EDITORS AT THEOBSERVER ASSURED ME THAT I WOULD BE CONTACTED AS SOON AS MR GEORGE WASIN.I WAS NEVER CONTACTED.I UNDERSTAND FROM SOMEONE IN THE OBSERVER THATMR GEORGE IS NOT TOO KEEN ON SIGNING A CONTRACT BECAUSE HE CANNOTGUARANTEE THAT THE OBSERVER WILL BE PUBLISHED DAILY.I EXPLAINED THAT WEDO NOT WANT THE OBSERVER OR MR GEORGE TO FEEL TOO OBLIGATED.I HAVE ALSO GOT IN TOUCH WITH PAP SAINE,CO-DIRECTOR OF THE POINT.HEWELCOMED THE IDEA BUT SAID THAT THE ISSUE MUST BE DISCUSSED WITH THEMD,DEYDA HYDARA WHO WAS OUT OF TOWN ATTENDING A CONFERENCE ON THE USE OFTHE INTERNET IN THE MEDIA.HE SHOULD BE BACK ANY TIME NOW.MR SAINE WILLMAKE THE PROPOSAL AND I WILL BE CALLING EARLY NEXT WEEK TO FIND OUT.ALSO MR SAWO HAS INFORMED ME OF DISCUSSIONS HE HAS MADE WITH SWAEBOUCONATEH WHO OWNS A NEWS AGENCY IN THE GAMBIA.HIS COMPANY RECENTLYRECEIVED A CONSIGNEMENT OF OFFICE MATERIAL FROM A DONOR WHICH INCLUDESCOMPUTERS AND IS LIKELY TO BE ABLE TO SERVE OUR PURPOSE.HOWEVER OF ALL THESE OPTIONS I STILL BELIEVE THAT THE OBSERVER IS OURBEST CHOICE.I WILL RESUME MY EFFORTS TO GET TO MR GEORGE AND I AM STILLCONFIDENT THAT BEFORE LONG A CONTRACT WILL BE NEGOTIATED.ON BEHALF OF THE LIST I DID EXPRESS SINCERE GRATITUDE TO MR SAWO OFGAMTEL FOR HIS UNTIRING EFFORTS.EBRIMA DRAMEH.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: 16 Jul 1997 16:11:45 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: UN-HUMAN RIGHTS: Congo Killings Could Constitute GenocideMessage-ID: < 1649733598.225081811@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 11-Jul-97 ***Title: UN-HUMAN RIGHTS: Congo Killings Could Constitute GenocideBy Farhan HaqUNITED NATIONS, Jul 11 (IPS) - The rebel force now ruling theDemocratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire) and its alliescommitted the bulk of the killings and human rights atrocities inthat nation during the past year, says a new U.N. report.And the report - prepared by the U.N. Human Rights Commissionand Chilean special rapporteur Roberto Garreton - argues on thebasis of preliminary findings that ''some of these allegedmassacres could constitute acts of genocide.''Further investigation is needed, however, to test suchallegations, saysw the report - released here Friday.''There is no denying that ethnic massacres were committed, andthat the victims were mostly Hutus from Burundi, Rwanda andZaire,'' the report says. Some 68 percent of all accusations ofrights violations are blamed on the now-ruling Alliance ofDemocratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo-Zaire (AFDL) and itsallies, notably the Banyamulenge, an ethnic Tutsi group living ineastern Congo.About 17 percent of all atrocities are credited to the forces ofousted Zairian dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, with the remainderattributed to foreign armies, rebel movements and mercenaries.The report is especially harsh on the AFDL, whose leader,Laurent Kabila, is now the Congo's president in Kinshasha. TheAFDL in turn has accused Garreton of bias, and this week succeededin having the rights monitor's team replaced by one which will beappointed by, and report directly to, U.N. Secretary-General KofiAnnan.The report by Garreton's team, notes several incidents over thepast few months in which AFDL soldiers shot at or threatened humanrights monitors in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu,where the rebellion against Mobutu began last September. ''Thereis a permanent atmosphere of insecurity and extreme tension in thearea,'' the report says.Since last October the AFDL and the Rwandan government, whichaccording to Rwandan Vice President Paul Kagame in a newspaperinterview lent military supoport to the rebels, may have massacredRwandan refugees who fled to eastern Zaire in 1994. Those refugeesincluded former Rwandan Army (FAR) officers and 'Interahamwe'paramilitaries who were themselves accused of the genocide of asmany as one million Rwandan Tutsis in 1994, the report says.''It is nevertheless unacceptable to claim that more than onemillion people, including large numbers of children, should becollectively designated as persons guilty of genocide and liableto execution without trial,'' the report says. Yet camps housingthe refugees were attacked in the towns of Uvira, Bukavu and Gomain late October and early November last year, the monitors claim,and at other camps ''up to at least May of this year.''The last known massacre was at Mbandaka on May 13, where at least140 refugees were buried by humanitarian organisations in communalgraves.The mission received reports on 134 alleged massacres, ''mostof them carried out by AFDL and the Banyamulenge rebels,'' thereport says. ''Many testimonies also mentioned the unbearablestench from mass graves almost everywhere in Kivu.''At the very least, the report concludes, the allegations ''seemto be sufficiently massive and systematic to be characterised ascrimes against humanity.'' But the rights group admitted that itwas unable to complete its investigation - leaving the matter nowin the hands of the new team being assembled by Annan.Bizima Karaha, foreign minister of the Congo, said Thursdayafter meeting Annan that his government would be willing tocooperate with the U.N. investigators. ''The government has saidclearly to the United Nations...that we want to know the truthabout what happened in our country,'' Karaha said.But Karaha declined to say why the Kinshasa government objectedso strongly to Garreton's inclusion, and he argued, ''We believemore in the investigation than in the individual.'' Although theforeign minister promised the U.N. monitors free access into thecountry, he also warned that security concerns in the region maymake some areas difficult for travel.Some officials have resented the U.N. focus on the Rwandanrefugees altogether, particularly since the world body was widelycriticised for failing to halt the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. In hisinterview, Kagame accused the United Nations of equating thealleged massacres in Congo with the earlier killings in Rwanda''to deflect the blame for failures of their own making onto us.''Kagame, who commands Rwanda's armed forces, said his countryonly assisted the AFDL and Banyamulenge after it failed to win anyU.N. assistance to demobilise the FAR and Interahamwe based inNorth and South Kivu, which Rwanda contended were seeking to renewfighting.''(The UN's) failure to act in eastern Zaire directly causedthese problems and, when things blew up in their faces, theyblamed us,'' Kagame said. ''These are people who want to bejudges, and nobody can judge them.''Annan said this week the important task now is for the new teamto obtain facts about the reported massacres ''before they aretampered with.'' He added that the U.N. investigation may go asfar back as 1993, as Kabila wishes, if the bodies uncovered dateback to that time. (END/IPS/fah/97)Origin: Washington/UN-HUMAN RIGHTS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 13:20:37 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AGREE TO DISAGREEMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707161349.A685-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Omar,Thank you for the info on Hepatitis, malaria, RSV etc. It's good to havesuch info. I think that many of the arguments on Gambia-l sometimes justdie anatural death because people are tired of talking about the subject orhave nothing more to say because everything to be said has been said.Basically, sides of the story have been discussed and there could be asilent agreement to agree to disagree....hence "next subject please".Another case is when one person is being rude to another in the middle ofa discussion, and we allstart on the discussion of how we are all adults hence should be able todisagree without being rude to others. When this happens, I have noticedthat the subject just dies, people being side tracked with tellingsome-one how to speak to others. This of course is not an excuse forletting the subject die.....it just happens.Now, about health in The Gambia, I think that it is safe to say thatmost people do not know the exact situation at home, hence what is thereto argue about?? I think that it is a very important subject and needs tobe discussed, so maybe with your help we can do that?? If we have thefacts about home, we can talk about it or maybe, if there are certainsenarios regarding health at home that you want to discuss: you can tellus your opinion on the matter and we can go from there. What do youthink???Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 10:55:36 -0700From: Liz STewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Greetings to all list members:David Gamble, known to many as Smbujang, wants people to know that, thoughhe is getting old, he is still alive and well, and interested in TheGAmbia. Any messages to him, please send to me, Liz Stewart Fatti.By the way, soon I will have a new list address at which you can contacteither myself or Sambujang.CheersLiz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:03:01 -0700From: Liz STewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">There is new Sierra Leonean novel "The Spirit of Badenia" (US$ 15) that might>interest you. If so, please write to P.O. Box 110698, Tacoma, WA. 98411.>Regards,>Sheikh Gibril.Thanks, will do!Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 03:17:31 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 199707161812.DAA25983@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIJeorn and shadow Gambia-l,Thanks for your piece on this subject. Of course, we have to disagreeon certain issues. It seems you are not comfortable with the idea ofracial classification. I only hope all people of this world can thinkthat way. That would inevitably solve half of the world's problems.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 14:31:24 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 33CD137C.573A5D91@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear List Members,On behalf of the Observer Online/GambiaNet Team I would just like toinform you of our progress in bringing the Observer Online project tofruition.As was stated in the earlier progress report, a non profit/apoliticalorganisation called GambiaNet has been founded and is being registeredin Chicago, Illinios. The same is aslo being done for a dedicated website.The required legal offices of the Organisation are now being filled anda testbed of the web site has been created by some members of our team.Since the Observer Online service will be our first and, for the timebeing, our primary offering we are waiting to finalise a contract withThe Observer Company before officially requesting membership.We are quite confident that this should happen shortly. Today we spokewith Mr. George of The Observer Company. They are still sorting outsome temporary communications technicalities and they will resumesending trial issues shortly. Once an effective transmission procedureis established a contract between GambiaNet and The Observer will besigned and the service will begin in ernest. When that happens,hopefully very soon, we will inform you of the proper procedures forgaining access to the GambiaNet web site and for enrolling as a memberof the Organisation to gain access to the Observer Online service.Again, on behalf of the GambiaNet Team and Board of Directors, I wouldlike reiterate that we are working deligently to bring this all to you,the Gambian Internet communitity.We thank you for you patience, cooperation and assistance.Yours Sincerely,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 11:49:53 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US Labels African White (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970716114414.11644A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBlack or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.Cheers,Madiba.--Confucius say...If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.*****************************************************************************July 16, 1997Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlaneDETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. governmentbecause they've told him he's white when his entire life he's been black.Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of his Egyptianculture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man."I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the examfor citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, buthe's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.government to get his race classification changed back from white toblack."It hurts me. It definitely hurts me," Hefny says. "It hurts me because Iam unable to reconcile my reality as a black person."In addition to the emotional hurt, Hefny says that when the governmentchanged his race, they also changed his social status."Definitely, I would've had more opportunity for advancement and even forhiring had I been considered black," he says. "I was prevented fromapplying and requesting positions and other benefits for minority personbecause I knew I was legally white."Origin determines raceOne of the problems with the naturalization process, in Hefny's opinion,is that race is classified by geographic location and not ancestry. That'spart of the immigration process his lawsuit hopes to change.The lawsuit targets Directive Number 15 of the U.S. Office of Managementand Budget. The directive defines black as a person having origins in anyof the black racial groups of Africa. A white person is defined as havingorigins in any of the original peoples of Europe, North Africa or theMiddle East."In the late '60s and early '70s, they found that different agencies wereusing different definitions for the same categories of people, and theythought it was important to have comprehensibility across federalagencies," explains Sally Katzen of the OMB.The OMB is hoping to change the way they define races by revamping thetroublesome directive."The principle we thought very important is self-identification," Katzensays. "I think that it is almost beyond dispute that an individual shouldidentify himself or herself rather than have someone else do it."Although it seems the government agrees with Hefny in principle, itrefuses to respond publicly to his lawsuit. He expects that response laterthis year.1997 Cable News Network, Inc.All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 18:54:51 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: BACK FROM BANJULMessage-ID: < B0000001755@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTo the Group from Torstein Grotnes, in reply to njogou@hotmail.com Dear Mr.Ebrima Drameh and Observer Online members.I am sorry to hear that Mr.Drameh have been visiting The Gambia withoutbeeing able to meet us at Commit Enterprises Ltd.I think maybe that he is not fully informed on the Observer online progressthe resent weeks.We are these days about to establish a Observer e-mail account. observer@commit.gm ).A short delay has occured because of the Mac equipment that Observer isusing.There has been some problems installing a proper e-mail client on the Macthey willuse for the e-mail connection and there is also a need to upgrade thememory for themto be able to use the software.We are working hard on the problem, also because several people interestedin becominge-mail customers are using different Macs as their computer system.Mr,Charles Dixon of the ITS (responsible of maintaining the Observerequipment) is working inclose cooperation with us and we hope to make the installation within thenext days.We are also asked to quote for them the purchase of a new Mac computer tosupport thepublishing setup they presently use.The next step is to prepare the digital version of The Observer.Here we need to agree on where/how/who.I believe this will be the contract mentioned by Mr.Drameh.Mr. Theo George was particular in talking to us that the contract shouldinclude routineson permitting access to the Observer pages and payment to the Observer.We also need to find international news sources for The Observer (e.g.Reuters) available ine-mail format.Again I urge readers of Gambia-L to tips us on any newsagency/source whodelivers newsin e-mail format.Yours sicerely,Torstein GrotnesManager & SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WATel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm ----------> From: ebrima drameh < njogou@hotmail.com > HELLO LIST MEMBERS,> I ARRIVED FROM BANJUL A FEW DAYS AGO.IT WAS A VERY> SHORT HOLIDAY,JUST TWO WEEKS.I AM WRITING TO REPORT ON THE PROGRESS I> MADE WITH REGARDS NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE OBSERVER AND GAMTEL.THE> ULTIMATE AIM OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS WAS TO SECURE A CONTRACT WITH THE> OBSERVER.> I HAD A LENGHTY DISCUSSION WITH SANKUNG SAWO OF GAMTEL.HE EXPLAINED TO> ME THAT THE ONLY NEWSPAPER IN THE GAMBIA THAT WAS EQUIPPED TO SERVE OUR> INTEREST WAS THE OBSERVER.FOR HIS PART,BEING AN OFFICIAL OF GAMTEL I DID> NOT IN ANY WAY WANT TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION WHERE HIS JOB IS LIKELY TO> BE THREATENED.HE RECOMMENDED THAT I TALK TO THE OBSERVER.> I MADE SEVERAL PHONE CALLS TO THE OBSERVER TO TRY TO TALK TO MR GEORGE> THE MD.ALMOST EVERY DAY I LEFT A MESSAGE FOR MR GEORGE WHICH INCLUDED MY> PHONE NUMBER FOR HIM TO RETURN MY CALL.AFTER THREE OR FOUR DAYS OF> CALLING I WENT TO THE OBSERVER AND VIRTUALLY SPENT THE DAY WITH THE> STAFF CHATTING WHILST WAITING FOR MR GEORGE.ONE OF THE EDITORS AT THE> OBSERVER ASSURED ME THAT I WOULD BE CONTACTED AS SOON AS MR GEORGE WAS> IN.I WAS NEVER CONTACTED.I UNDERSTAND FROM SOMEONE IN THE OBSERVER THAT> MR GEORGE IS NOT TOO KEEN ON SIGNING A CONTRACT BECAUSE HE CANNOT> GUARANTEE THAT THE OBSERVER WILL BE PUBLISHED DAILY.I EXPLAINED THAT WE> DO NOT WANT THE OBSERVER OR MR GEORGE TO FEEL TOO OBLIGATED.> I HAVE ALSO GOT IN TOUCH WITH PAP SAINE,CO-DIRECTOR OF THE POINT.HE> WELCOMED THE IDEA BUT SAID THAT THE ISSUE MUST BE DISCUSSED WITH THE> MD,DEYDA HYDARA WHO WAS OUT OF TOWN ATTENDING A CONFERENCE ON THE USE OF> THE INTERNET IN THE MEDIA.HE SHOULD BE BACK ANY TIME NOW.MR SAINE WILL> MAKE THE PROPOSAL AND I WILL BE CALLING EARLY NEXT WEEK TO FIND OUT.> ALSO MR SAWO HAS INFORMED ME OF DISCUSSIONS HE HAS MADE WITH SWAEBOU> CONATEH WHO OWNS A NEWS AGENCY IN THE GAMBIA.HIS COMPANY RECENTLY> RECEIVED A CONSIGNEMENT OF OFFICE MATERIAL FROM A DONOR WHICH INCLUDES> COMPUTERS AND IS LIKELY TO BE ABLE TO SERVE OUR PURPOSE.> HOWEVER OF ALL THESE OPTIONS I STILL BELIEVE THAT THE OBSERVER IS OUR> BEST CHOICE.I WILL RESUME MY EFFORTS TO GET TO MR GEORGE AND I AM STILL> CONFIDENT THAT BEFORE LONG A CONTRACT WILL BE NEGOTIATED.> ON BEHALF OF THE LIST I DID EXPRESS SINCERE GRATITUDE TO MR SAWO OF> GAMTEL FOR HIS UNTIRING EFFORTS.> EBRIMA DRAMEH.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 13:08:26 -0700From: Liz STewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Greetings to all list members:>David Gamble, known to many as Smbujang, wants people to know that, though>he is getting old, he is still alive and well, and interested in The>GAmbia. Any messages to him, please send to me, Liz Stewart Fatti.>By the way, soon I will have a new list address at which you can contact>either myself or Sambujang.>Cheers>Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------ Momodou





>Kofi, I received the info below (about IOM) info through being a Gambia L

>list memeber. Thought you might be interested even though you may not want

>to use it. I get all kinds of info and discussions on this list...mostly

>about the GAmbia, but often about other West African news. By the way, did

>you know that Nigeria wants to adopt a policy where French is spoken in

>Nigeria. All school children will be required to learn it, and they have

>applied to the French government for help. I don't know if they are going

>to totally replace English as the langa franca, but they are pretty

>serious about it. They say they are too alienated from all their West

>African French speaking neighbors and this is an attempt at some kind of

>unity. Will Ghana follow suit and eventually Gambia, I wonder?



How are you and what's new with you. My boss has given me a new PowerMac at

home! My email at home is again:



EStew68064@aol.com





Gambia -l,

>

>I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.

>There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International

>Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain

>in the developing countries.

>

>They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African

>Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to

>their home land.

>

>They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by

>providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.

>

>They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those

>interested the address is as follows: -

>

>International Organisation for Migration

>17 routes des Morillons

>P.O.Box 71

>CH - 1211 Geneva 19

>Switzerland

>Tel: 41.22-717 9111

>Fax: 41.22-798 6150

>Email:

>

>Mr. James H. H. Fleming

>Operation Assistant- Africa

>International Organisation for Migration

>1750 K Street, N.W.

>Suite 1110

>Washington, D.C. 2006

>TEL: (202) 862- 1826

>FAX: (202) 862- 1879

>

>Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering

>going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.

>Peace

>

>Tombong Saidy









Subject: EU Commission Bows to Industry on Scrap Car Legislation



EU COMMISSION BOWS TO PVC INDUSTRY AND USA TRADE PRESSURE TO

WEAKEN NEW ENVIRONMENTAL LEGISLATION ON SCRAP CARS



Brussels, 9 July, 1997 -- Europeans will continue to be exposed

to significant levels of dioxin caused by the disposal of scrap

cars, despite proposed new legislation agreed by the EU

Commission today, said Greenpeace.



The Commission dropped plans to include in the legislation a

phase out of PVC in cars.



"The Commission has bowed to the USA and the PVC industry and

weakened what were originally strong proposals," said Greenpeace

Campaigner Axel Singhofen. "Once again, the EU has surrendered

environmental and health protection to commercial and economic

interests."



The aim of the new directive was to promote cleaner and more

efficient material use to reduce the problems of eight to nine

million car scrapped annually in Europe. The toxic and hormone

disruptive properties of PVC over its life cycle are well known

and cleaner and safer substitutes exist.



The original proposal, heralded by EU Commissioner Bjerregaard

as "contributing to the protection of the environment", included

a phase out of toxic materials such as PVC and four heavy metals

by the year 2002, and a recycling quota of 80 per cent by 2002

and 90 per cent by 2015. During negotiations, the Commission

itself recognised PVC as a "highly polluting material".



But the proposal was the subject of intense lobbying from the

USA Department of State and the European Council of Vinyl

Manufacturers and in the final text, the PVC phase out was

dropped altogether. In addition, toxic heavy metals can still be

used provided they are entirely recycled, the recycling target

for 2002 has been postponed to 2005 and the 2015 target lowered

to 85 per cent.



Greenpeace said it would urge the EU Parliament to reinstate the

original wording of the text to phase out PVC and heavy metals.

However, it welcomed the Commission's statement that it will

produce proposals to address environmental or health problems

connected with PVC disposal in general.



The recycling of PVC contaminated steel and the burning of PVC

waste in incinerators leads to significant dioxin generation.

Dioxin is a hormone disruptor and human carcinogen. The use of

PVC in cars also leads to leaching of phthalates, some of which

are also known hormone disruptors.



ends



Subject: Looking for Karanta Kalley

The message below was posted on the Gambia Resource Page

web site. If anyone can help this person locate his

lost friend, please respond to him directly. Thanks.



Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons

===============================================================



>I enjoyed "surfing" your site. I'm trying to locate a Gambian

>friend who attended the University of Hawaii in the early 70's.

>I lost touch with him after he was at SUNY Binghampton campus,

>although I heard he was at Syracuse University 4 years ago. If

>any one could help me get in touch with him, I'd be grateful.

>His name is Karanta Kalley, and his area of study was economics.

>Keep up the good work with your site; the recipe for the peanut

>butter stew brought back memories.

>

>Milton Okamoto

>amerpac@ix.netcom.com

>Ft. Washington, MD USA







I will be interested to also reconnect with Mr Karanta Kalley. He was my

Latin teacher at St Augustine's High School in the late 60's. He was

affectionately known as K.K. by his students.



Thanks

Tony









> The message below was posted on the Gambia Resource Page

> web site. If anyone can help this person locate his

> lost friend, please respond to him directly. Thanks.

> >I enjoyed "surfing" your site. I'm trying to locate a Gambian

> >friend who attended the University of Hawaii in the early 70's.

> >I lost touch with him after he was at SUNY Binghampton campus,

> >although I heard he was at Syracuse University 4 years ago. If

> >any one could help me get in touch with him, I'd be grateful.

> >His name is Karanta Kalley, and his area of study was economics.

> >Keep up the good work with your site; the recipe for the peanut

> >butter stew brought back memories.

> >Milton Okamoto

> >

> >Ft. Washington, MD USA

Forwarded from Leonenet.





AN OLD ARTICLE BUT WORTH READING.

***************************



Africans Must Have Voice in Economic Policymaking



June 11, 1997



Washington - The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and twenty-two

religious and secular organizations have issued a statement calling on

the leaders of industrialized nations to consult with Africans before

making policy decisions which affect African nations.



The heads of government of the Group of Seven (G7) countries Canada,

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United

States will hold their annual economic summit in Denver, Colorado from

June 20 to June 22. The event has become known as the Denver Summit of

Eight in recognition of the inclusion of the Russian leader, Boris

Yeltsin, in most of the summit deliberations.



The Summit participants are expected to consider measures to promote

economic liberalization in Africa and to accelerate the integration of

African nations into global economic networks.



The CBC and the organizational endorsers of the statement, "Africa and

the Denver Economic Summit," insist that African representatives should

be take part in reaching decisions that directly affect African

nations. They fear that, otherwise, the Summit will repeat the errors

of the 1884-84 Berlin Conference, at which the major European powers

and the United States carved up the African continent, establishing

colonial enclaves and imposing commercial regulations.





Africa and the Denver Economic Summit



We applaud the industrialized nations participating in the Denver

Summit of Eight for the decision to pay particular attention to Africa.

However, we greatly regret that the participants will have no

opportunity to consult directly with African officials. If Africa is to

be on the agenda, Africans should be at the table.



It is imperative that the Denver Summit of Eight not become a modern-

day Berlin Conference at which powerful nations make decisions about

Africa's future without consulting Africans themselves. Africans across

the continent are initiating projects and debating policies

consistently and constructively. We urge policy makers to recognize

these developments and to establish a mechanism to facilitate

systematic consultation with all those whose lives will be affected by

the choices made. This requires that the summit participants initiate a

dialogue that involves not only their counterparts in African

governments, but also a broad cross-section of African public, private,

and civil society sector representatives. We hope that such discussions

would develop a comprehensive program of action for consideration at

the 1998 economic summit.



We recognize that Africans do not speak with one voice, nor are all

individuals and groups equally well-equipped to make their voices

heard. Consequently, a particular effort must be made to consult with

those who typically find themselves on the political and economic

periphery: rural dwellers, women, workers, youth, the unemployed,

elderly, and disabled. We fear that, in the absence of these

perspectives, certain principles fundamental to policy development and

assessment will be ignored. These include criteria that have already

emerged from our own discussions with African community and civil

society organizations and that resonate with our experiences in

domestic struggles for social and economic justice:



1. The single most important question which must be asked about any

Africa initiative, whether multilateral or bilateral, is: What impact

will the action have on Africa's economically poor majorities and the

most marginalized sectors of each society?



2. Programs and policies should be designed to produce explicit,

tangible benefits for poor communities. It should never be assumed that

benefits will "trickle down" from the economically or politically

powerful to the marginalized.



3. Action must be undertaken simultaneously on a number of fronts and

policies must interlock to form a coherent and comprehensive whole.

Initiatives in one area must not be undermined by action (or inaction)

in another.



4. All multilateral and bilateral initiatives should facilitate and

model increased popular participation in decision making, greater

accountability of officials, and improved transparency. Such "process"

concerns should take precedence over a rigid insistence on any

particular economic regime.



June 6, 1997



Signed:



Congressional Black Caucus, Africa Faith and Justice Network, Africa

Fund, Africa Policy Information Center, African-American Institute,

American Committee on Africa, American Friends Service Committee

Washington Office, Bread for the World, Catholic Relief Services,

Center of Concern, Church World Service / Lutheran World Relief,

Constituency for Africa, Friends Committee on National Legislation,

Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers Justice and Peace Office, Mennonite

Central Committee Missionaries of Africa, Oxfam America, Presbyterian

Church (USA), Society of African Missions Office of Justice and Peace,

TransAfrica, Union of American Hebrew Congregations, Unitarian

Universalist Service Committee, Washington Office on Africa



Distributed by the Washington Office on Africa (WOA), a not-for- profit

church, trade union and civil rights group supported organization that

works with Congress on Africa-related legislation, 110 Maryland Ave.

NE, Washington, DC 20002. Phone: 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545.

E-mail:







Distributed via Africa

News Online.





How come that such kind of stories from "real life" is the most

interesting news. Real life is fantastic. Thanks for putting this in

Gambia-I. Asbj=F8rn Nordam





Black or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.=20



Cheers,



Madiba.

--

Confucius say...

If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.



************************************************************************=



*****



July 16, 1997

Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)



>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlane



DETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. government

because they've told him he's white when his entire life he's been

black.



Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of his

Egyptian

culture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,

the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man.



"I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the exam

for citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.



Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, but

he's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.

government to get his race classification changed back from white to

black.





The statement from african organisations (presented from WOA by Dr.

S.G.Kamara) is important right now. In Denmark the =

"political-economical

climate" on Africa-devellopment-issues is blowing in that direction,

that "if we should really try to get the steam up on the african train,

we must seriously involve the african states into our economically

spheres".

There was a danish economist, who some months back, just befor the

continuing debate on the Lome-act, said that EU could just deside that

Africa (south of Sahara) should be included in the EU-trade-market on

the same conditions as the member-countries. That could give the

countries a fair chance.There were other economists who said that could

be a threat. But the dane said "no", because he argued, that the total

GNP for the countries south of SAHARA was not much more then the one =

for

Spain. So it was just like opening our EU- market for a country-export

like Spains.

I=B4m not economist, so I don=B4t know anything on this. But to me it =

was

some kind of a point, if it=B4s true. Could "fair trade", opening our

markets, be the chance for some african countries ?=20



Is it a trap ? Or must we belelive that is a way out and up ?

New-colonialism is allways in my mind. But I feel that our politicians

is really affected of the facts that most african states go backwards,

and if we should do something for stabilisation of the world, we can =

not

live with a big continent continuing like that. I feel that many of our

politicians really mean, what they are saying on this. And that is why =

I

hope that more african voices will raise on that topic. They must

"strike while the iron is hot", which I think is is becomming more and

more. Economics is not my field, so I don=B4t know if I have expressed

myself in a way that my "message" is understood. I hope so. Asbj=F8rn

Nordam









The Summit participants are expected to consider measures to promote

economic liberalization in Africa and to accelerate the integration of

African nations into global economic networks.



The CBC and the organizational endorsers of the statement, "Africa and

the Denver Economic Summit," insist that African representatives should

be take part in reaching decisions that directly affect African

nations. They fear that, otherwise, the Summit will repeat the errors

of the 1884-84 Berlin Conference, at which the major European powers

and the United States carved up the African continent, establishing

colonial enclaves and imposing commercial regulations.







Comment on "donor crying wolf":

Not that I for a great part can agree on what is said in the comment by

different persons quoted. But it also need to be balanced. I=B4m born

after 2.nd W-war, raised under the time called the "cold war", so I

cannot exactly say what experiences my parents generations has on

Europe. But the "vision" right now is NOT "a second wave of expansion"

towards the east. Eastern europe is certainly Europe. (like west and

east africa is certainly Africa). The vision for the politicians =

working

for this is: " a total and UN-DIVIDED EUROPE" It=B4s a "dream" many of

them have. They believe it can prevent future wars in Europe. When it

comes to the killings of 2-3 million persons in Rwandi it=B4s nothing

compared to nearly 100 million people or more killed in Europe in wars

from 1915- today. Specially Helmuth Kohl and former president Mitterand

in France has (had) that dream of an undevided Europe from =

AtlanticOcean

to Ural mountains. To them it=B4s not a question "to bail out Russia",

because in Europe we believe that Europe includes Russia. That vision

they believe will cost money to bring more states up to a certain level

economically, and they want to make it step by step. Money spend on a

NATO expansion is not money spend on military only. NATO has also =

civil

aims. It was the americans, who sat the limit for expansion in Europe =

to

only three nations (because the taxpayers in US will have to

contribute). And today we hear that EU has invited 6 nations to talks =

on

participation, among them 5 "eastern european" contries, of which Polen

and Estonia has never "accepted" to belong to an "east-european" block.

Specially Denmark are not glad that only 6 countries are invited. "We"

say that all 12 applicants should be called for negociations.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam

> ----------

> From:

> Sent: 13. July 1997 16.19

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

>=20

> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.

>=20

> *** 09-Jul-97 ***

>=20

> Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?

>=20

> By Thalif Deen

>=20

> UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that

> they must slash development aid budgets because their own

> treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly

> President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.

>=20

> He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at

> international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend

> more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty

> Organisation (NATO).

>=20

> ''What do our discussions (on economic development) really

> mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.

>=20

> The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single

> military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion

> dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out

> annually to the world's 132 developing nations.

>=20

>=20



HI!



Lamin wrote: "To take the discussion further, please enlighten us the cause

and consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, why

the talk about the fprmer"? Hepatitis B has no cure and can be deadly and

with A when one recovers from it you are immune for life.



HEPATITIS B



Hepatitis B (formerly known as serum hapatitis) is a liver disease caused by

a virus. Any one can be subjected to hepatitis B, but those at greater risk=

are:

- Drug abusers who share needles

- Certain health care workers who have contact with infected blood

- Homosexuals males, particularly those with mul=F8tiple partners

- Hemodialysis patients

- Certain househols contacts of an infected person

- Infants born to mothers who are hepatitis B carriers



Hepattitis B can be found in the blood and to a lesser extent in saliva,

semen and other blood fluids of an infected persion. It is spread by direct

contact with infected body fluids, through blood and sexual contacts not

casual contact.



- Symptoms: Urine may become darker colour, later it can turn out to be

jaundice and faeces can be light in colour. Fatigue, Itching, Hives or

rassh, poor appatite, fever, vomitting and occassionally joints pain, Some

can have lesser symptoms and others notice nothing.



The symptoms may appear to six months after exposure, but usally within six

months. the virus can be found in blood and other body fluid several weeks

before symptoms appear and generally persist for several onths afterwards.

Approximately 10 % of infected people may become long term carriers of the

virus. Most people can be healthy without complications. If the inflamation

is chronic it will result to in liver damage, liver cancer and chronoc

infection.



There is no special medicines or antibiotics for treating Hepatitis B but

there is a vaccine for preventive pirposes which have been available for

several years. It is safe, effective and is recommended for people in high

risk settings who have not already been infected and infants who are born to

mothers carrying the virus. A special Hepatitis B immune globulin is also

available for people who are exposed to the virus. In the event of exposure

to hepatitis B, consult a doctor or thr local health department.



Hepatitis B carriers should carry standard hygiene practices to ensure that

close contacts are not directly contaminated by his or her blood or other

body fluids. Carriers must not share razors, toothbrushes or amy other

object that may become contamonated with blood. In addition susceptible

household members, particylarly sexual partners should be immunised with

hepatitis B vaccine. It is important for carriers to inform their dentist

and health care providers.



HEPATITIS A



HEPATITIS A (formerly known as infectious hepatitis) is a liver disease

caused by a specific virus. Anyone can get hepatitis A but it occurs more

frequently in children.



The hhepatitis A virus enters through the mouth, multiplies in the body and

is passed in faeces. The virus can then be carried on an infected person=B4s

hands and can be spread by direct contact, or consuming food or drink that

has been handled by an infected person. In some cases it can be spread by

consuming wter contaminated with improperly treated sewage.



The symptoms of hepatis A may include Fatigue, poor appetite, fever and

vomitting. Urine may become of darker colour and jaundice may appear as in

hepatitis B. This disease is really fatal and most people recover in few

weeks without any complications. Infants and young ones tend to have very

mild symptoms and are less likely to develope jaundice than are of older

children and adults. Not everyone who is infected will have all the=

symptoms.



The symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure, but usually within

three to four weks. the contagious period appears and extends up to the time

of jaundice. Once a person recovered from hepatitis A, he or she is immune

for life and does not continue to carry the virus.



Generally bed rest is all that is needed. a vaccine is not currently

available. The single most effective way to prevent spread is careful

handwashing after using the toilet. Also infected people should not handle

foods during the contagious period. Household members or others in close

contact with an infected person should call a doctor or the health

department to obtain a shot of immune globulin which immunises their chances

of becoming ill.



As other STD=B4s can result in blindness, sterility her comes som tips



HINTS FOR SIGNS OF SUSPECTED STD=B4s:

- Change of smell, colour or quantity of urethral discharge

- Urethral discharge in men

- Ailments and burns when urinating

- Itching or pain on the sexual organs

- Sores, blisters or warts located in or around the sexual organ

- Changes in the mensturationcycle





ASBJ=D8RN, I relly do agree with the contents of your mail, liviving in

Scandanavia nd working in the health sector i did digest your comments. The

social and moral concept of health have benn reduced to from awakening of

enquiry to multi dollar coceots by firms and scientists. I have visited

kartong and spent three nights there with former classmates who natives of

the town. Asbj=F8rn there is one as certain as death and that is the=

cultural

and political promise of health care to the town has has been neglected.



ANCHA, Thanks for your supportive respond on the subject I don=B4t want to=

be

political but from my own point of view i think the trends of the national

health care developments has been on a stand still in the Gambia for a very

long time. SerreKunda the largest city in the Gambia has no hospital since

the early begining of independence up to date. The only thinh they have in

SerreKunda is a health centre situated in the centre of the market place ith

flies and other bacteria or virus carrying creatures. The health centre in

SerreKunda which was actually a community centre for youths was to be the

sister centre for youth centre in Banjul and community centres in BAkau and

Brikama. The merchants/sellers coverd the fences with their mechandises you

have to ask to find were the place is located . A person working from the

health centre to the Banjul main road will reach the maind road befire the

ambulance which just covers a distance of 5-600 metres.



The funds for building the frafenni hospital should have been used to

upgrade the RVH and Bansang Hospital, and build a Clinic in Farafenni with a

lon etrm development propects. The building has swallowed millions and is on

the stand still. Funds need to to equip a hospital can build many hospitals.

What really want is to spend funds on the martenity unity cause the children

are the fute, vaccinations for for child to enable us to reduced the high

mortality among children. The STD cklinic at the medical and health is just

a room and parlour and the room for consultation and examinng is partly a

store I WAS THERE! There are many cases blindness and sterility whhich are

results of STD=B4s. As i said i don=B4t want to be political there i cannot

mention were spendings should be reduced and pump into the health care=

system.



Fungi and other skin diseases are becoming more and more common. Like

Mycetoma, Psoriasis locally call "KULLI", Ringworms locally "GAEGAERR" Tinea

Caapitis (scalp ringworm) locally "MARMARRAN". Candida/Candidiosis is also

having a wild tendency. There are many skin diseases which some must be done

in the sense of priority eg. skin ulcers.



Comments and opinions needed if it happens that i would like to be wrting

about other comminicale diseases i might think it will be of interest to the

members.





With Kind regards



Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

Ullevaal University Hospital

Gr=F8ndland, oslo norway





Hi LAT.



This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine it

escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and

LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is it

three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and LATJOR.



I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR JOOF.

I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry happens to

be inconvinient.







With kind regards





Omar S. Saho











Hie Omar, if you are referring to the great warrior from Cayor (Thies)

Senegal his name was Latdior Ngone Latir Jobe and not Joof.



And hope you don't mind that I rectify you.



> Hi LAT.

>

> This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine

> it

> escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and

> LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is

> it

> three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and

> LATJOR.

>

> I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR

> JOOF.

> I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry

> happens to

> be inconvinient.

Tombong ,

Thanks for the update

Habib



-----Original Message-----

Gambia-l,



I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news

summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.

I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.





NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMED



The National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have been

formed

as required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the State

House

yesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.



National Security Council



1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President

2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior

3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie

4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr

5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police

6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIA





The Armed Forces Council



1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President

2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army

3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit

4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. of

Defence





THE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENT



The First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, to

meet

with Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation can

help in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July

18,

1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.



The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will be

provided to

list as soon as it is available.



NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANG



There has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisoners

at

the Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. This

was

also reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of State

for

Interior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference on

Wednesday, July 9, 1997.



He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that one

Omar

Njie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferred

to

Janjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him to

verify

his statement.



The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Some

drugs

were found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner of

Prisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoying

prisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.

Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was making

international calls.



FOOTBALL NEWS

Real de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. They

also

won the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.



NEW MAYOR FOR BANJUL



Mr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul,

and

he will man that post until the local government elections. The elections

are

expected to take place sometime in 19998.



NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE US



Mr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassador

to

the US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.





Peace

Tombong









Omar Saho, thank you for information. I=B4ll come back later, so only a

short comment on this. There seems to be a lot to start with. But to me

things go hand in hand. What does it help with a vaccination-programme,

if we don=B4t make better sanitary in the towns. And what if we have =

the

vaccine, but no personel or clinics on wheels to bring it out to the

villages? To me it mostly looks like a question on priority and WILL

from the government and local authorities sides. No - it=B4s not so =

easy

as that - I know.=20

But that brings me to the question on lack of trained people (the same

problem some of you mentionned in the schools) How can we motivate

gambians to join civil service, serve the state and the people ? I =

think

it must be both 1) by given a salary so they can live, raise a family

and 2) make the persons, who are serving, visible as people we look up

to. By that I mean, that it demands sacrifices to go home after been

educated abroad, or out in the village after living in the big town. If

no-one will take that "social" attitude to the society, the state, the

other gambians, we will still see the court-rooms plastered with =

lawyers

and judges from The Ghana, the hospitals and clinics with foreigners,

the educational system from secondary schools up to GTTI and Gambia

College also served by west-africans, and industrian and commerce

gambians fightening with lebanese etc. (Excuse me for speaking in

generel and not precise). So these people must be put in focus as

important people of the society, be given status.

Who of you has the "internal flame" or "burn" to work the "ass out of

the trousers" to serve the state of the Gambia, the gambian people

before thinking of how rich you can be ? Some of you living and having

good jobs outside can earn a living, raise your family, secure your

children, fullfill some of your ambitions and maybe even send money =

back

home for the extended family to live of. That=B4s OK. But many of you =

are

needed back home, like you can inspire the new generation to go out be

educated, but come back again and serve.=20

What should make you proud to serve the Gambia (and not Senegambia, USA

or Denmark) ? What is the "glue" that put all of you together to become

gambians and form The Gambia ? Who are the "heros"/the "stars"/ the man

or woman of the Gambias history or gambian daily life, who we all look

up to, want to be like, do like, because they really did something =

worth

to remember and put The Gambia, or gambian on the map ? If you should

present yourself to a foreigner as a gambian, what should be the one

sentence ?=20

Maybe most of you disagree on this. Maybe you would say that I=B4m "an

african", maybe "a black african" (the story about the egyptian =

declared

white and demanding to be declared black by the US-authorities). Or

maybe a fulani, who has more in commen with fulanis in Senegal than to

your mandinka-neigbour in Bakau ? The easy answer is, that you are a

gambian because your are born in The Gambia,or by gambian parents in

Denmark. (the topic braught up several times about dual citizenship,

passports etc.)=20

I=B4m a bit provocative and challenging, I know. But all the =

discussions

on race, language, tribes, etnic groups, culture, politics has braught

me to this point. Some of you has led me.=20

As I told you last week, this discussion started not more than 150 =

years

ago in Denmark, and it is still going on. What is "Denmark" as national

state, what is "danish", who are we as danes (theoretically we have got

new origins every time new therories on race/tribes/migrations come =

up),

what can be said is danish language (even we know it=B4s origin and the

influence under thousands of years) and danish culture (if there is =

one)

?, and what is worth to preserve and how can we preserve that heritage

in a world, where we also want to act positively towards, be inspired =

of

other people, nations, trying to better living conditions for all. =

Being

a part of a region (Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Europe, etc) but also part

of "the global village".

I look forward for your contributions on this. What is Gambia, a

gambian, (is the presents boarders the final ones, how does the state

differ from Mali, Kenya .., and you from a Nigerian, Tanzanian). What =

is

gambian culture and language, and how will it be possible to motivate

people in the nearest future to act/serve the Gambia and the gambians ? =



"If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn" yourself",

I believe. With many kind regards to all of you from Asbj=F8rn Nordam,=20

who is leaving office for a long week-end.



Dear Camara Momodou:



I need to change my email address from



EStew68064@aol.com

Can you please help?



Thanks Liz Stewart Fatti







Hi,



Could you temporarily take my address from you mailing list?





Thanks.





Sirra Ndow





Gambia-l,

Mr.Jamal Miknas, head of information technology dept. of Standard

Chartered Bank (Gambia) has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Toma,

I could not help laughing at my friend's date of dispatch (part 5) when I

too noticed it: January 4, 1980!!!

Momodou.



> Momodou,

>

> I was referring to the date. It was meant to be a joke

> really.

>

> Regards,

> MomodouOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997

>

> > Mr. Njie,

> > Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17

> > years behind the rest of us"?

> >

> > Best regards!

> >

> > Momodou Camara

> >

> > On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:

> >

> > > Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar

> > > with

> > > some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years

> > > behind the rest of us!

> > >

> > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU

> > > DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

> > >

> > > > Mr.Njie!

> > > > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-

> > > > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)

> > > > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)

> > > > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia

> > > > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia

> > > > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia

> > > > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)

> > > > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)

> > > > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)

> > > > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)

> > > > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)

> > > > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)

> > > >

> > > > Regards Bassss!!

> > > > ----------

> > > > From: M. Njie[SMTP:

> > > > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a

> > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > > > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

> > > >

> > > > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every

> > > > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of his

sources.

> > > > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not



> > > > consulting any.

> > > >

> > > > Regards,

> > > > Momodou

> > > >

> > > >

> > > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

> > > >

> > > > >

> > > > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***

> > > > >

> > > > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that are

genetically

> > > > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end up

not being

> > > > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;but

today we

> > > > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these related

languages

> > > > > would even have different names in different places,a fact that

could make

> > > > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people to

recognize

> > > > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish as

our

> > > > > example.All of these three languages come from one

language,namely,Latin;

> > > > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupled

with the

> > > > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a

> > > > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of the

languages on

> > > > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just a

moment.But

> > > > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language is

just like a

> > > > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that it

has gone

> > > > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past,

and those

> > > > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians use

to trace

> > > > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One such

remnant in

> > > > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It has

been

> > > > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered all

over our

> > > > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allow

an (m) or

> > > > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg :

(NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so

> > > > > that you can find words in them such as

> > > > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The other

well known

> > > > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are



> > > > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence is

constructed by

> > > > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Object

like in

> > > > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followed

not by the

> > > > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the

> > > > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence into

Mandinka would

> > > > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule applies

to most

> > > > > of Africa's black languages.

> > > > >

> > > > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother of

most of the

> > > > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo Linguistic

Family.It had

> > > > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to be

separated from

> > > > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuries

after the

> > > > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of the

Sahara.The MANDE

> > > > > branch has since then assumed different names in different parts

of the

> > > > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka,

Malinka,

> > > > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(Sierra

Leone) and

> > > > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people who

speak them)

> > > > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western

> > > > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.

> > > > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes the

following

> > > > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla

(Senegambia and

> > > > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur

> > > > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialect

in Ivory

> > > > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called

> > > > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect in

Benin called

> > > > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separate

languages in

> > > > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.

> > > > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo Linguistic

Family is

> > > > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the following

languages: Zande

> > > > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango

(Zaire,Central

> > > > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most of

the

> > > > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongo

and Lingala

> > > > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu and

Isixhosa (South

> > > > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana

> > > > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba

(Zambia and

> > > > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda and

Kirundi

> > > > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda);

Gikikuyu

> > > > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).

> > > > >

> > > > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that the

frightening number

> > > > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twenty

or so

> > > > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more than

the total

> > > > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation is

possible

> > > > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more



> > > > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The East

African

> > > > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people of

this Region

> > > > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk to

people of

> > > > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightly

less than

> > > > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for the

Southern

> > > > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most people

speak either

> > > > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almost

exactly

> > > > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the two

Congos,namely,

> > > > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that even

though Mother

> > > > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal,

it is

> > > > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguistically

confused",

> > > > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earn

their living

> > > > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXT

INSTALLMENT, we

> > > > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else,

"For the

> > > > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..

> > > > > Regards Basss!!

> > > > >



Mr.Njie!!

Thanks for your input.This is such a huge and complicated topic for us =

Gambians that it can't be left to the analysis of one person.So,thanks =

for your insightful observations.



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: M. Njie[SMTP:

Sent: 11/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:08 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA



I think Bass has done a good job of tackling such an =20

important topic. His approach, inevtiably, has aroused some =20

controversy, and some members have put forward important =20

observations.



I just want to say that I find his generalisations rather =20

uncomfortable. I believe in individual differences, although I =20

can understand why certain generalisations have been made.



What is said about the Fula could easily be said about the =

=20

Serahule. After all, their business acumen enriched old Ghana. =20

What is said about the Wolof could easily apply to the Akus, =



who are mainly Christian. What is said about the Mandinka =

could =20

easily apply to the Jola. For many years they resisted Foday =20

Kabba and ensured that Foni remained a Jola state. ( I think =20

in this case one can argue that the Jola are resilient. But =20

I also think that in the case of the Jola, they had =20

resilience forced on them. Otherwise, they would happily have =20

continued with their farming, fishing and bee-keeping). And what =



is said about the Serere could easily apply to the Jola. It =20

was partly the desire to maintain their customs and traditions =



that made it difficult for the Jola to be integrated into =20

mainstream Gambian society ( or for mainstream Gambian society to =

=20

be integrated into them), especially in terms of religion and =20

education. In fact, there is a school of thought which =20

maintains that the Jola and Serere are related.



There are, of course, other contentious issues, but they =20

might require a separate discussion. As far as this one is =20

concerned, I am prepared to 'take the moral...take the fruit =20

and let the chaff go'.



Regards,

Momodou



On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> **** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***

>=20

> Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized =



> state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given =



> country belonging to various language groups,because almost every =

country=20

> on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with=20

> states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with =

the=20

> TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That=20

> competition would normally stem from the fact that the National =

Identity=20

> has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives=20

> between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such=20

> states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and =

the=20

> Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their =

respective=20

> groups.

>=20

> One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the =

kind=20

> of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent =

that=20

> maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it =



> cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic =

interests.But=20

> the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at =

best,=20

> and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to =

the=20

> Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed =

into=20

> statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically =

homogenious=20

> country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument =

against=20

> such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in =

the=20

> early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough=20

> internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National =

Identity=20

> is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in =

the=20

> recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she =

also=20

> would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much =

more,it=20

> is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, =

to=20

> studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come =

up=20

> with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the=20

> detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian =

National=20

> Identity is and how its various components could be translated into =

the=20

> Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation=20

> process of the young and coming generations.

>=20

> Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in =

the=20

> strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or=20

> witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made =

that,=20

> had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily =

degenerated=20

> into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, =

Liberia,=20

> Sierra Leone etc.

>=20

> The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major =

urban=20

> centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal=20

> territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception =

of=20

> course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor=20

> irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when =

left=20

> to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the=20

> state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the=20

> individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response =



> peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative =

years.=20

> Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have =

the=20

> capacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their =

merits=20

> without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of =

the=20

> ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally =

broad=20

> minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the =

assumptions=20

> relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense =

of all=20

> the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows =

that=20

> each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must =

be a=20

> component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity =

would=20

> be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for=20

> instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally =



> literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners =

towards=20

> themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should =

kill=20

> to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating=20

> capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who =

enjoy=20

> long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is =

something=20

> all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the =

Serrers=20

> are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and=20

> heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with =

the=20

> foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality =

most=20

> of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are=20

> So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to =

be a=20

> coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified =

national=20

> objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that =



> incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings =

and=20

> must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into =

the=20

> young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and=20

> transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally =

don't=20

> interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic=20

> marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody =

the=20

> hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the=20

> geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us =

could=20

> sing with the Gambia Police and say:

> "That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice =

guide=20

> our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to =

prove=20

> man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. =

Keep=20

> us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE."

>=20

>=20

> REGARDS Basss=09



America's OBSESSION with race and skin colour defies everything reason =

stands for.



Regards Basss.



----------

From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:

Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 09:45 =D5

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Black or white ?



How come that such kind of stories from "real life" is the most

interesting news. Real life is fantastic. Thanks for putting this in

Gambia-I. Asbj=F8rn Nordam





Black or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.=20



Cheers,



Madiba.

--

Confucius say...

If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.



************************************************************************

*****



July 16, 1997

Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)



>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlane



DETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. government

because they've told him he's white when his entire life he's been

black.



Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of his

Egyptian

culture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,

the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man.



"I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the exam

for citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.



Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, but

he's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.

government to get his race classification changed back from white to

black.



Thanks Doc. for the Med.update in the Gambia.Ancha was absolutely right; =

discussion as to what should or should not be in terms of Gambia's =

health priorities can come only after the List has had enough factual =

information from the ground.So, thanks a ton for info.



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia[SMTP:

Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 02:58 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: HEALTH CARE



HI!



Lamin wrote: "To take the discussion further, please enlighten us the =

cause

and consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, =

why

the talk about the fprmer"? Hepatitis B has no cure and can be deadly =

and

with A when one recovers from it you are immune for life.



HEPATITIS B



Hepatitis B (formerly known as serum hapatitis) is a liver disease =

caused by

a virus. Any one can be subjected to hepatitis B, but those at greater =

risk are:

- Drug abusers who share needles

- Certain health care workers who have contact with infected blood

- Homosexuals males, particularly those with mul=F8tiple partners

- Hemodialysis patients

- Certain househols contacts of an infected person

- Infants born to mothers who are hepatitis B carriers



Hepattitis B can be found in the blood and to a lesser extent in saliva,

semen and other blood fluids of an infected persion. It is spread by =

direct

contact with infected body fluids, through blood and sexual contacts not

casual contact.



- Symptoms: Urine may become darker colour, later it can turn out to be

jaundice and faeces can be light in colour. Fatigue, Itching, Hives or

rassh, poor appatite, fever, vomitting and occassionally joints pain, =

Some

can have lesser symptoms and others notice nothing.



The symptoms may appear to six months after exposure, but usally within =

six

months. the virus can be found in blood and other body fluid several =

weeks

before symptoms appear and generally persist for several onths =

afterwards.

Approximately 10 % of infected people may become long term carriers of =

the

virus. Most people can be healthy without complications. If the =

inflamation

is chronic it will result to in liver damage, liver cancer and chronoc

infection.



There is no special medicines or antibiotics for treating Hepatitis B =

but

there is a vaccine for preventive pirposes which have been available for

several years. It is safe, effective and is recommended for people in =

high

risk settings who have not already been infected and infants who are =

born to

mothers carrying the virus. A special Hepatitis B immune globulin is =

also

available for people who are exposed to the virus. In the event of =

exposure

to hepatitis B, consult a doctor or thr local health department.



Hepatitis B carriers should carry standard hygiene practices to ensure =

that

close contacts are not directly contaminated by his or her blood or =

other

body fluids. Carriers must not share razors, toothbrushes or amy other

object that may become contamonated with blood. In addition susceptible

household members, particylarly sexual partners should be immunised with

hepatitis B vaccine. It is important for carriers to inform their =

dentist

and health care providers.



HEPATITIS A



HEPATITIS A (formerly known as infectious hepatitis) is a liver disease

caused by a specific virus. Anyone can get hepatitis A but it occurs =

more

frequently in children.



The hhepatitis A virus enters through the mouth, multiplies in the body =

and

is passed in faeces. The virus can then be carried on an infected =

person=B4s

hands and can be spread by direct contact, or consuming food or drink =

that

has been handled by an infected person. In some cases it can be spread =

by

consuming wter contaminated with improperly treated sewage.



The symptoms of hepatis A may include Fatigue, poor appetite, fever and

vomitting. Urine may become of darker colour and jaundice may appear as =

in

hepatitis B. This disease is really fatal and most people recover in few

weeks without any complications. Infants and young ones tend to have =

very

mild symptoms and are less likely to develope jaundice than are of older

children and adults. Not everyone who is infected will have all the =

symptoms.



The symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure, but usually =

within

three to four weks. the contagious period appears and extends up to the =

time

of jaundice. Once a person recovered from hepatitis A, he or she is =

immune

for life and does not continue to carry the virus.



Generally bed rest is all that is needed. a vaccine is not currently

available. The single most effective way to prevent spread is careful

handwashing after using the toilet. Also infected people should not =

handle

foods during the contagious period. Household members or others in close

contact with an infected person should call a doctor or the health

department to obtain a shot of immune globulin which immunises their =

chances

of becoming ill.



As other STD=B4s can result in blindness, sterility her comes som tips



HINTS FOR SIGNS OF SUSPECTED STD=B4s:

- Change of smell, colour or quantity of urethral discharge

- Urethral discharge in men

- Ailments and burns when urinating

- Itching or pain on the sexual organs

- Sores, blisters or warts located in or around the sexual organ

- Changes in the mensturationcycle





ASBJ=D8RN, I relly do agree with the contents of your mail, liviving in

Scandanavia nd working in the health sector i did digest your comments. =

The

social and moral concept of health have benn reduced to from awakening =

of

enquiry to multi dollar coceots by firms and scientists. I have visited

kartong and spent three nights there with former classmates who natives =

of

the town. Asbj=F8rn there is one as certain as death and that is the =

cultural

and political promise of health care to the town has has been neglected.



ANCHA, Thanks for your supportive respond on the subject I don=B4t want =

to be

political but from my own point of view i think the trends of the =

national

health care developments has been on a stand still in the Gambia for a =

very

long time. SerreKunda the largest city in the Gambia has no hospital =

since

the early begining of independence up to date. The only thinh they have =

in

SerreKunda is a health centre situated in the centre of the market place =

ith

flies and other bacteria or virus carrying creatures. The health centre =

in

SerreKunda which was actually a community centre for youths was to be =

the

sister centre for youth centre in Banjul and community centres in BAkau =

and

Brikama. The merchants/sellers coverd the fences with their mechandises =

you

have to ask to find were the place is located . A person working from =

the

health centre to the Banjul main road will reach the maind road befire =

the

ambulance which just covers a distance of 5-600 metres.



The funds for building the frafenni hospital should have been used to

upgrade the RVH and Bansang Hospital, and build a Clinic in Farafenni =

with a

lon etrm development propects. The building has swallowed millions and =

is on

the stand still. Funds need to to equip a hospital can build many =

hospitals.

What really want is to spend funds on the martenity unity cause the =

children

are the fute, vaccinations for for child to enable us to reduced the =

high

mortality among children. The STD cklinic at the medical and health is =

just

a room and parlour and the room for consultation and examinng is partly =

a

store I WAS THERE! There are many cases blindness and sterility whhich =

are

results of STD=B4s. As i said i don=B4t want to be political there i =

cannot

mention were spendings should be reduced and pump into the health care =

system.



Fungi and other skin diseases are becoming more and more common. Like

Mycetoma, Psoriasis locally call "KULLI", Ringworms locally "GAEGAERR" =

Tinea

Caapitis (scalp ringworm) locally "MARMARRAN". Candida/Candidiosis is =

also

having a wild tendency. There are many skin diseases which some must be =

done

in the sense of priority eg. skin ulcers.



Comments and opinions needed if it happens that i would like to be =

wrting

about other comminicale diseases i might think it will be of interest to =

the

members.





With Kind regards



Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

Ullevaal University Hospital

Gr=F8ndland, oslo norway







Thanks for the "provocations", and keep up the Good Work down there!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:

Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:33 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: From Health care to nation building



Omar Saho, thank you for information. I=B4ll come back later, so only a

short comment on this. There seems to be a lot to start with. But to me

things go hand in hand. What does it help with a vaccination-programme,

if we don=B4t make better sanitary in the towns. And what if we have the

vaccine, but no personel or clinics on wheels to bring it out to the

villages? To me it mostly looks like a question on priority and WILL

from the government and local authorities sides. No - it=B4s not so easy

as that - I know.=20

But that brings me to the question on lack of trained people (the same

problem some of you mentionned in the schools) How can we motivate

gambians to join civil service, serve the state and the people ? I think

it must be both 1) by given a salary so they can live, raise a family

and 2) make the persons, who are serving, visible as people we look up

to. By that I mean, that it demands sacrifices to go home after been

educated abroad, or out in the village after living in the big town. If

no-one will take that "social" attitude to the society, the state, the

other gambians, we will still see the court-rooms plastered with lawyers

and judges from The Ghana, the hospitals and clinics with foreigners,

the educational system from secondary schools up to GTTI and Gambia

College also served by west-africans, and industrian and commerce

gambians fightening with lebanese etc. (Excuse me for speaking in

generel and not precise). So these people must be put in focus as

important people of the society, be given status.

Who of you has the "internal flame" or "burn" to work the "ass out of

the trousers" to serve the state of the Gambia, the gambian people

before thinking of how rich you can be ? Some of you living and having

good jobs outside can earn a living, raise your family, secure your

children, fullfill some of your ambitions and maybe even send money back

home for the extended family to live of. That=B4s OK. But many of you =

are

needed back home, like you can inspire the new generation to go out be

educated, but come back again and serve.=20

What should make you proud to serve the Gambia (and not Senegambia, USA

or Denmark) ? What is the "glue" that put all of you together to become

gambians and form The Gambia ? Who are the "heros"/the "stars"/ the man

or woman of the Gambias history or gambian daily life, who we all look

up to, want to be like, do like, because they really did something worth

to remember and put The Gambia, or gambian on the map ? If you should

present yourself to a foreigner as a gambian, what should be the one

sentence ?=20

Maybe most of you disagree on this. Maybe you would say that I=B4m "an

african", maybe "a black african" (the story about the egyptian declared

white and demanding to be declared black by the US-authorities). Or

maybe a fulani, who has more in commen with fulanis in Senegal than to

your mandinka-neigbour in Bakau ? The easy answer is, that you are a

gambian because your are born in The Gambia,or by gambian parents in

Denmark. (the topic braught up several times about dual citizenship,

passports etc.)=20

I=B4m a bit provocative and challenging, I know. But all the discussions

on race, language, tribes, etnic groups, culture, politics has braught

me to this point. Some of you has led me.=20

As I told you last week, this discussion started not more than 150 years

ago in Denmark, and it is still going on. What is "Denmark" as national

state, what is "danish", who are we as danes (theoretically we have got

new origins every time new therories on race/tribes/migrations come up),

what can be said is danish language (even we know it=B4s origin and the

influence under thousands of years) and danish culture (if there is one)

?, and what is worth to preserve and how can we preserve that heritage

in a world, where we also want to act positively towards, be inspired of

other people, nations, trying to better living conditions for all. Being

a part of a region (Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Europe, etc) but also part

of "the global village".

I look forward for your contributions on this. What is Gambia, a

gambian, (is the presents boarders the final ones, how does the state

differ from Mali, Kenya .., and you from a Nigerian, Tanzanian). What is

gambian culture and language, and how will it be possible to motivate

people in the nearest future to act/serve the Gambia and the gambians ?=20

"If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn" yourself",

I believe. With many kind regards to all of you from Asbj=F8rn Nordam,=20

who is leaving office for a long week-end.







Asbj=F8rn, Thanks for you article "FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION BUILDING" I do

agree that there seems to be lot start with. Your questionof " what does it

help with a vaccination programme if we don=B4t make better sanitary in=

towns,

havinig vaccines but no personnels." An again you mentioned that it is not a

question priority and will from the governments and local authorities and it

is not that easy you know. Ofcourse it is a matter of priority and good will

cuse if it is not and as you said we go and inspire others to study and come

back. If there is no Priorities in health it will just be like a

soldiergoint to war without a gun.



Asbj=F8rn you should have elaborated if you KNEW! to eanable us to get

guidline of what you kknew. This subject is indeed a question of priority.

What of providing clean water and good sanitation instead of purchasing

three helicopters and the construction of the Arch this should have not been

a priority before clean water and sanitation. What would call priority? Do

visit Kartong and other rural areas the governments are full of fungus and

other green plants on the walls of the well and even in the water. In the

Gambia environmental concern is a second hand issue/topic, we have been

having power failure for almost two decades and the sytem we have now is

using heavy oil which is hazardous both to the environment and the workers.

Let me give you som exanples in the civil sercvice, Dr. Oldfield the only

pathologist in the Gambia and been a Gambian was employed by the United

Nations for the Gambia. The government will not accepting hom having an

expertise salary and a UN car and plate. But he was stubborn and said he

will give away the car but not the salary.This was during the Jawara era.



There are many personnels graduated from the School of Public Health and

Midwifery at the Gambia College, doctors and public health officers educated

abroad, but the majority have gone private or been employed by private

institutions. The points you raised concerning salaries, to make people

serving visible as people to be look up to and court rooms plastered with

foreign judges and lawyers, hospitals, education systems from Gambia

College, Secondary schools up to GTTI. This started from the early beginning

of independence. many Gambians are been frustrated by the treatment they

received from the system. A Gambian could have been in the same institution

or equivalent with the so-called European and west African experts or may

be acquiring better results than them. But they never get the salaries as

them or facilities like housing, cars or not private practicing allowances.

This always resukted in going private or taking international appointments.



You wrote "If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn"

yourself" i believe most of the peole on the net have been burning. Asbj=F8r=

n

i have ben burning and exhausting myself which sometimes goes economically

on me. Whenever i am in the Gambia ido visit sick people in homes and

hospitals and take their prescription along with me to Norway and do send

the required medicines. Some do send or fax prescriptions sign by doctors in

the Gambia. This dosen=B4t sometimes cost me a dome but the sending always=

cost.



Almost two years ago i donated a quatity of medical equipments and condoms

to the Gambia. Where i was promised that they will come for the rest and

others to be provided by me, with the full assistance and dedication of my

department and our collaborating partners who help with the donation. Still

yet nothing did happened.



I can reffer to one particular case when we talk abou whether is priority or

not. Ndey Jeng was fiffteen year old girl who was an Asthmatic RHD patient.

Ndey was a primary 6 pupil of Campama school and her father was Islamic

teacher at Sir Dawda Primary School. I read her story on the point on

thursday evening novembet the 25, but the newspaper was the issue of monday

october th18 1993. The paper stated that the girl was admitted on several

occassions both at the RVH and MRC. Doctors confide to her father that this

disease at hand call for a critical surgery which cannot be carried out in

the Gambia. But in countries with well developed medical services. Due to

this her sent SOS signal to the general publuc, the local authorities and

the international community to help her daughter in whatever form possible

to finance her trip for treatment in an appropiate country.



After read the newspaper the next day was friday november the 26 i send

faxes asking assistance for her in different norwegian institutions and

received the first positive response tuesday november the 30. The very day i

called Deida Hydara and Pap Saine of THE POINT newspaper to fax me the

medical journal of Ney Jeng and this was done by Dr. Aliue G. Gaye who was

then he Head of the medical Unit at the RVH now the Director of Health

Services. I received the fax from Dr. Gaye wednesday december the 15. 1993.

Within a period of two months i got the gree light that she can be operated

without any cost but her family must provide the airticket, i fax it to THE

POINT and they appealed through the media to assist her for an airticket.

She didn=B4t get airticket or whatsoever assistance from rich gambians or=

the

government, then the coupd=B4=E8tat came still no assistance for the poor=

girl.

She died after several complicated attacks the grandmother got a stroke

after receiving the new and died. I visited the Dad whist in the i was in

the Gambia and the point where they told me that the two governments and

people failed Ndey Jeng. this has caused a debate in the Gambian newspapers

for months.



If we abroad should help or return to work as you stated we would like to be

dedicated and execute our duties but not to be frustrated. The systems have

to change and give priorities to build an environment of social agreement to

what is good and desirable. The message of politics is the growth of

conciousness, and moral earnestness in furthering ability to attune

ourselves positively to what is so often describe as nature. All gradual

victory of injustice, ignorance, poverty, hunger and disease would one day

be replaced by achieving dignity, more wisdom, better education, health

systems, clean water, sanitation and ultimately more individual and social

happiness, by giving priority and chance.



Wishing you all a nice and happy weekend with all that JAZZ



With Kind regards=20



Omar S. Saho









There is this new organisation in Finland that is working to promote the

education quality in The Gambia.For more info. please surf through

http://www.angelfire.com/ga/progam/index.html

Regards,

Alieu



Again Doc.,thanks for the med info on the Gambia.The truth sometimes =

hurts,but I am glad that someone has decided to tell it.My heart goes to =

Ndey's family.



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



Asbj=F8rn, Thanks for you article "FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION BUILDING" =

I do

agree that there seems to be lot start with. Your questionof " what does =

it

help with a vaccination programme if we don=B4t make better sanitary in =

towns,

havinig vaccines but no personnels." An again you mentioned that it is =

not a

question priority and will from the governments and local authorities =

and it

is not that easy you know. Ofcourse it is a matter of priority and good =

will

cuse if it is not and as you said we go and inspire others to study and =

come

back. If there is no Priorities in health it will just be like a

soldiergoint to war without a gun.



Asbj=F8rn you should have elaborated if you KNEW! to eanable us to get

guidline of what you kknew. This subject is indeed a question of =

priority.

What of providing clean water and good sanitation instead of purchasing

three helicopters and the construction of the Arch this should have not =

been

a priority before clean water and sanitation. What would call priority? =

Do

visit Kartong and other rural areas the governments are full of fungus =

and

other green plants on the walls of the well and even in the water. In =

the

Gambia environmental concern is a second hand issue/topic, we have been

having power failure for almost two decades and the sytem we have now is

using heavy oil which is hazardous both to the environment and the =

workers.

Let me give you som exanples in the civil sercvice, Dr. Oldfield the =

only

pathologist in the Gambia and been a Gambian was employed by the United

Nations for the Gambia. The government will not accepting hom having an

expertise salary and a UN car and plate. But he was stubborn and said =

he

will give away the car but not the salary.This was during the Jawara =

era.



There are many personnels graduated from the School of Public Health and

Midwifery at the Gambia College, doctors and public health officers =

educated

abroad, but the majority have gone private or been employed by private

institutions. The points you raised concerning salaries, to make people

serving visible as people to be look up to and court rooms plastered =

with

foreign judges and lawyers, hospitals, education systems from Gambia

College, Secondary schools up to GTTI. This started from the early =

beginning

of independence. many Gambians are been frustrated by the treatment they

received from the system. A Gambian could have been in the same =

institution

or equivalent with the so-called European and west African experts or =

may

be acquiring better results than them. But they never get the salaries =

as

them or facilities like housing, cars or not private practicing =

allowances.

This always resukted in going private or taking international =

appointments.



You wrote "If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn"

yourself" i believe most of the peole on the net have been burning. =

Asbj=F8rn

i have ben burning and exhausting myself which sometimes goes =

economically

on me. Whenever i am in the Gambia ido visit sick people in homes and

hospitals and take their prescription along with me to Norway and do =

send

the required medicines. Some do send or fax prescriptions sign by =

doctors in

the Gambia. This dosen=B4t sometimes cost me a dome but the sending =

always cost.



Almost two years ago i donated a quatity of medical equipments and =

condoms

to the Gambia. Where i was promised that they will come for the rest and

others to be provided by me, with the full assistance and dedication of =

my

department and our collaborating partners who help with the donation. =

Still

yet nothing did happened.



I can reffer to one particular case when we talk abou whether is =

priority or

not. Ndey Jeng was fiffteen year old girl who was an Asthmatic RHD =

patient.

Ndey was a primary 6 pupil of Campama school and her father was Islamic

teacher at Sir Dawda Primary School. I read her story on the point on

thursday evening novembet the 25, but the newspaper was the issue of =

monday

october th18 1993. The paper stated that the girl was admitted on =

several

occassions both at the RVH and MRC. Doctors confide to her father that =

this

disease at hand call for a critical surgery which cannot be carried out =

in

the Gambia. But in countries with well developed medical services. Due =

to

this her sent SOS signal to the general publuc, the local authorities =

and

the international community to help her daughter in whatever form =

possible

to finance her trip for treatment in an appropiate country.



After read the newspaper the next day was friday november the 26 i send

faxes asking assistance for her in different norwegian institutions and

received the first positive response tuesday november the 30. The very =

day i

called Deida Hydara and Pap Saine of THE POINT newspaper to fax me the

medical journal of Ney Jeng and this was done by Dr. Aliue G. Gaye who =

was

then he Head of the medical Unit at the RVH now the Director of Health

Services. I received the fax from Dr. Gaye wednesday december the 15. =

1993.

Within a period of two months i got the gree light that she can be =

operated

without any cost but her family must provide the airticket, i fax it to =

THE

POINT and they appealed through the media to assist her for an =

airticket.

She didn=B4t get airticket or whatsoever assistance from rich gambians =

or the

government, then the coupd=B4=E8tat came still no assistance for the =

poor girl.

She died after several complicated attacks the grandmother got a stroke

after receiving the new and died. I visited the Dad whist in the i was =

in

the Gambia and the point where they told me that the two governments =

and

people failed Ndey Jeng. this has caused a debate in the Gambian =





Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine







July 17, 1997



Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday evening

encouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,

Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments from

certain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.



The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in several

South American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.

However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticism

from researchers in the United States.



What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential for

greater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have today

was initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said Dr

George Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's Fann

Hospital.



There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack of

enthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear an

effective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, he

told PANA.



He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on the

stage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, which

afflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated

2.5 million deaths each year.



The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and not

from the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to major

pharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.



Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after the

vaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plans

to test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.



On whether he intended to stand for the post of World Health

Organization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision in

May 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to the

SPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.



Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of health

and social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision to

donate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deserves

emulation by scientists in the South.



This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to be

generous.



Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of President

Abdou Diouf.



Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour during

Senegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which was

observed at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.



In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the first

countries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes into

production early next year.



Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



















Matarr!

Thanks for the Med.info.below and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine







July 17, 1997



Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday evening

encouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,

Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments from

certain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.



The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in several

South American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.

However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticism

from researchers in the United States.



What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential for

greater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have today

was initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said Dr

George Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's Fann

Hospital.



There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack of

enthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear an

effective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, he

told PANA.



He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on the

stage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, which

afflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated

2.5 million deaths each year.



The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and not

from the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to major

pharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.



Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after the

vaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plans

to test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.



On whether he intended to stand for the post of World Health

Organization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision in

May 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to the

SPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.



Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of health

and social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision to

donate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deserves

emulation by scientists in the South.



This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to be

generous.



Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of President

Abdou Diouf.



Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour during

Senegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which was

observed at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.



In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the first

countries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes into

production early next year.



Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.















Hi evertbody!

I have been added to the list by a friend of mine.

And i have recieved so many mails without having time to reply because

of summer classes and examines. Since i live in a remote place in Sweden

i dont get much info about Gambians issues around here.

Only once a year when we have our African getogether and looking forward

one which is

going to take place the first of august and end the eight of august. We

call it the African week.Sometimes next week i am gonna take my time to

read the mail i have not had time to go through and send some comment on

it.

Thank you

Marie Gillen



Hello Matar



It is very interesting that scientist from other thirdworld countries are

making progress in

developing new medisines which thirdworld countries can benifit of. And i

really admire the

Bolivian inventor.

I want to ask you a question ( was the Gambia one of the first countries to

test the vaccine

or was it the latin american countries who tested it forst.





Pa Sowe

oslo





Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine







July 17, 1997



Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday evening

encouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,

Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments from

certain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.



The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in several

South American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.

However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticism

from researchers in the United States.



What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential for

greater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have today

was initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said Dr

George Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's Fann

Hospital.



There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack of

enthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear an

effective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, he

told PANA.



He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on the

stage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, which

afflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated

2.5 million deaths each year.



The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and not

from the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to major

pharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.



Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after the

vaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plans

to test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.



On whether he intended to stand for the post of World Health

Organization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision in

May 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to the

SPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.



Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of health

and social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision to

donate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deserves

emulation by scientists in the South.



This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to be

generous.



Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of President

Abdou Diouf.



Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour during

Senegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which was

observed at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.



In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the first

countries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes into

production early next year.



Copyright © 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.









>Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 12:50:45 -0400 (EDT)

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>X-PH: V4.4@lists

>From: ESGP/ES&E Key Technology Program <



>4) Jobs

>

> a) Job: UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute, Assistant Director for

> Marine Operations and Facilities (Administrative Program Manager 3)

> b) Jobs: 1: Program Director, Sea Grant Extension; and 2: Research

> Program Officer. NOAA, Department of Commerce, Silver Spring, MD

>



>4) Jobs

>

>a) Job: UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute, Assistant Director for Marine

>Operations and Facilities (Administrative Program Manager 3)

>

>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:

>

>The UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute provides within the State of

>Wisconsin, a focal point for research, education, and outreach aimed at

>knowledge and understanding of the Great Lakes and other aquatic resources.

>The Institute is home to the UWM Center for Great Lakes Studies, the

>Aquaculture Institute, a Sea Grant Field Office, several DNR management and

>monitoring groups, an NIEHS Freshwater Biomedical Core Center, and other

>University programs. The Assistant Director is responsible for the operation

>and management of the WATER Institute's physical plant and for overseeing

>and directing the marine and shop services that support the field and

>laboratory research conducted at the WATER Institute. The position reports

>to the Director of WATER Institute.

>

>Responsibilities: Manage the physical facility of the Great Lakes WATER

>Institute, including the supervision of a staff of five (electronic

>technician, two instrument makers, research vessel captain and vessel

>engineer) plus seasonal staff. Must ensure the physical integrity of the

>Institute's facilities (building, land, docks, water supply, HVAC,

>compressed air, deionized water, life support systems for the aquaculture

>facilities, lighting, and electrical systems), and is responsible for

>building security and providing a safe physical environment for building

>users. Coordinate and manage all marine services and vessel/fleet

>operations, monitor construction progress on special laboratory and

>remodeling projects, participate in long range planning, coordinate space

>assignments, and prepare extramural support proposals for facility development.

>

>Qualifications: Must have a bachelor's degree and 6 to 8 years of experience

>in facility management with emphasis on laboratory, marine, and shop

>maintenance and operations, including supervisory experience. Individual

>must have excellent interpersonal skills, strong writing skills and

>experience in extramural proposal preparation. Must be able not only to work

>with a diverse, multicultural workforce, but must seek opportunities to

>broaden and enhance the representation of such groups in the workplace.

>Individual also must have the ability to perform "hands-on" operations and

>maintenance activities, as circumstance and location may dictate.

>

>Salary and Pay Basis: Range 6 of the Academic Staff Compensation Plan

>($36,543 to $45,679 - hiring range). This is a full-time, twelve-month

>annual basis appointment with excellent benefits.

>

>Anticipated Starting Date: October 1, 1997. Application Procedures: Send

>letter of application, resume, and the names and addresses of three

>references postmarked by August 15, 1997, to: Marjorie Bjornstad, Assistant

>Dean, UWM Graduate School, P.O. Box 340, Milwaukee, WI 53201 (414) -

>229-5547 Email:

>

>The names of those nominees and applicants who have not requested that their

>identity be withheld and the names of all finalists will be released upon

>request. UWM is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and

>encourages minority, female, and handicapped applicants because a diverse

>campus environment is desirable and important to the educational process.

>

>

>b) Jobs: 1: Program Director, Sea Grant Extension; and 2: Research Program

>Officer. NOAA, Department of Commerce, Silver Spring, MD

>

>A message received via Dr. Jeffey M. Reutter:

>

>The National Sea Grant College Program Office, NOAA, Department of Commerce,

>in Silver Spring, MD, has two openings:

>

>Program Director, Sea Grant Extension. Provides leadership, direction and

>management of the Sea Grant extension programs. Provides oversight of the

>national, university-based network of Sea Grant extension programs and

>develops cooperative activities with appropriate government programs,

>non-governmental organizations, and industry extension partners. Represents

>Sea Grant's extension and outreach interests within NOAA and serves as

>liaison to other federal agencies, universities and the Congress. Includes

>program officer and grants administration responsibilities, including

>oversight and evaluation of university-based research and outreach programs.

>Provides leadership to members of Outreach Team overseeing the functions of

>communications and education programs as well as marine extension programs.

>

>Advanced degree in technical or scientific fields appropriate to marine

>extension is desirable (marine biology, fisheries science, engineering,

>marine ecology, marine affairs or marine related social sciences);

>outreach/extension experience and experience working with academic

>institutions is highly desirable. Experience in federal grant negotiation

>desirable.

>

>Salary: $64,555 to $98,714 (dependent on experience and qualifications).

>Location: Silver Spring, Maryland. Application Address: NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45,

>OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970020.RAW, 1315 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910

>

>ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY August 31, 1997. The complete

>announcement is posted on (NOAA WWW site):

>http://www.rdc.noaa.gov/~webvas/gs040114.rw1.

>

>Research Program Officer. Provides leadership to Sea Grant research

>activities, including program development and evaluation. Develops

>cooperative activities with appropriate government programs,

>non-governmental organizations, and industry partners. Represents Sea

>Grant's research interests within NOAA and serves as liaison to other

>federal agencies, universities and the Congress. Includes state program

>officer and grants administration responsibilities, including oversight and

>evaluation of university-based research and outreach programs.

>

>Advanced degree in technical or scientific field appropriate to coastal,

>Great Lakes, and marine resource issues is desirable; experience working

>with academic institutions is highly desirable. Experience in federal grant

>negotiation desirable. Position will be classified as either Biological

>Scientist (marine or aquatic biology, marine or aquatic ecology, fisheries

>science) or Physical Scientist (oceanography, marine chemistry,

>engineering); APPLICANT MUST INDICATE ONE OR THE OTHER CLASSIFICATION WHEN

>APPLYING.

>

>Salary: $64,555 to $83,922 (dependent on experience and qualifications).

>Location: Silver Spring, Maryland. Application Address:

>

>(For Biological Scientist) (For Physical Scientist)

>NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45 NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45

>OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970022.RAW OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970021.RAW

>1315 East-West Highway 1315 East-West Highway

>Silver Spring, MD 20910 Silver Spring, MD 20910

>

>ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY AUGUST 31, 1997. The complete Vacancy

>Announcement is posted on the NOAA WWW site at

>gs130114.rw1 (for Physical Scientist), or

>gs040114.rw1 (for Biological Scientist).

Gambia-l,

Kebba Jallow and Mustapha cham, have been added to the list. Welcome

to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send

your introductions to:





Regards

Momodou Camara



Sierra Leone Junta Agrees to Truce



Copyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.



By AMBA DADSON

Associated Press Writer

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) -- Leaders of Sierra Leone's ruling junta

pledged Friday to implement an immediate cease-fire and restore

constitutional government to the battle-wracked nation.

A joint communique issued after a meeting with West African leaders

called for an immediate end to hostilities and for coup leader Maj.

Johnny Paul Koroma to take steps toward restoring constitutional rule.

It was the first time since the May 25 overthrow of President Tejan

Ahmed Kabbah that a delegation from the military junta met

representatives of the Economic Community of West African States.

The 16-member organization has demanded that Koroma restore power to

Kabbah, currently exiled in Guinea.

A Nigerian-led peacekeeping force has attempted to dislodge Koroma,

and battles between the peacekeepers and troops loyal to the junta have

left hundreds dead in and around Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.

The negotiators called for a second round of talks in a week in

Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Many nations have condemned the coup that ousted Kabbah, who was

elected in March 1996; the Commonwealth of Britain and its former

colonies responded by suspending Sierra Leone from its ranks.

Koroma's delegation at the talks expressed regret over the heavy

casualties in the recent fighting and said it favored a peaceful

resolution of the conflict.

Alimany Pallo Bangura, the junta's foreign minister, said he was

satisfied Friday's meeting would lead to a "significant breakthrough."

He said the junta, by pledging to restore constitutional order, was

opening the possibility that Kabbah could return to power but was not

guaranteeing that this would happen. That issue is expected to raised

when the talks resume.



Omar S. Saho wrote:



> This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine it

> escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and

> LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is it

> three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and LATJOR.

>

> I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR JOOF.

> I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry happens to

> be inconvinient.



When you see messages signed "Lat", they are from me, Latir Gheran
Downes-Thomas.

Downes-Thomas.



My parents named me after my mother's uncle Latyr Faye. I guess the

name originates, if not was made popular, by the great warrior you

mention. Many of my elder family friends and relatives refer to me from

time to time as "Ngone Latir".



"Lat" is just a nickname but because of the confusion members have had

between me and my cousin, Latjor Ndow, I will now make the habit of

signing "Latir Gheran" instead.



Thanks,



Latir Gheran



Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa



By Beth Duff-Brown Associated Press Writer

Monday, July 7, 1997; 4:11 a.m. EDT



Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa



ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) -- Long ruled by military dictators and no

friend to democracy at home, Nigeria has managed to the consternation of

its critics to become ``Big Brother'' to struggling democracies in West

Africa.



Nigeria's human-rights record has drawn condemnation from world leaders

and the United Nations and it led to the country's suspension from the

Commonwealth, the association of Britain and its former colonies.



Still, its peacekeeping troops helped end Liberia's civil war and

prepare for elections scheduled later this month. And Nigerian forces

are also trying to reinstate the democratically elected president of

Sierra Leone who was recently ousted in a coup.



Nigeria's military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, who himself seized power in

a military coup in 1993, says Nigeria has been endowed with bountiful

natural resources and therefore is duty bound to foster freedom and

stability in the region.



'`All of us condemned the coup in Sierra Leone and gave an unequivocal

support to the democratically elected President Ahmed Kabbah,'' Abacha

said. ``My primary concern is to ensure that peace and stability reigns

in the West African sub-region.''



At home, Abacha has jailed hundreds of opponents -- including the

presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election -- and reneged on his

vow to hand the country over to civilian rule last year.



To some it seems hypocritical for Nigeria to be the self-appointed

defender of democracy in the region. ``There is no point rushing to

Sierra Leone to fight for

democracy when there is no democracy in Nigeria,'' said Chiman Ubani,

head of the Nigerian Democratic Alternative. The United Nations and

Organization of African Unity called for military intervention to bring

back Sierra Leone's elected president, Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, after he was

ousted May 25. Nigeria found itself spearheading the efforts when the

mutinous troops targeted its peacekeepers there during a looting

rampage after the coup.



A Nigerian assault on the capital in June killed at least 50 people, but

so far the military pressure has failed to dislodge mutinous troops

loyal to the coup leader, Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma.



Nigerian Maj. Gen. Victor Malu, commander of the peacekeeping force sent

to Sierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States, said

July 1 that Koroma

had two weeks to surrender or his men would be ``flushed out.'' Malu

also threatened an economic blockade for the already destitute country.



Nigerian newspapers and human-rights groups have used Abacha's actions

in Sierra Leone to demand he keep his word on implementing democracy at

home.



``We urge the military regime of Gen. Abacha to also speedily restore

democracy here -- for charity begins at home,'' said the independent

Post Express.



Ayo Adebanjo, spokesman for the Civil Liberties Organization, said, ``It

is hypocritical for it to seek to be restoring democracy in another

country while it is undermining the same at home.''



The international community has little choice but to acknowledge Nigeria

for its $4 billion effort to end the civil war in Liberia and to help

monitor the disarmament of 60,000 militiamen and the July 19

presidential election in Liberia.



Unless the U.S. government succeeds in getting an internationally

financed African peacekeeping force going, the only West African country

with both the military muscle and a willingness to use it is Nigeria.



Its 77,000-man armed forces are the largest in the region except for

Angola, which is only now recovering from a decades-long civil war.

Nigeria's 6,000 soldiers are the core of the Economic Community of West

African States peacekeeping force.



Former President Carter visited Abacha in the Nigerian political

capital, Abuja, in late June and left convinced Nigeria would be in

civilian hands before Oct. 1, 1998.



``He assured me that the decision made in Nigeria to have free and

democratic elections to elect civilian leaders for this country will be

fulfilled as scheduled,'' Carter said.



Many are skeptical the elections will be free and fair, or even take

place. Abacha previously promised elections by the end of last year, but

then announced he would remain in power two more years to ensure an

orderly transition.



Elections for state assemblymen have been delayed and the vote for state

governors put off until Aug. 1, 1998, the same day as the promised

presidential election.



Hi there from San Francisco to fellow list members whereever you are!



Does anyone know what is the best thing to do...especially anyone with

medical experience in West Africa



My 14 year son is now living with his family - my Gambian in-laws in Kombo

North, Western Division. He will probably remain there through high school.



I did not arrange for him to take maleria medicine because he will be there

quite a while, I was concerned about side effects if he should take pills

every day or week. Also, most Gambians there seem to think it is best to

treat after, and to develop resistance. I did not meet with any doctors,

though, just ordinary people.



I still wonder if that is the correct thing to do. Also, does anyone

recommend that I get him GAMSTAR for health insurance...all these Gambia-L

discussions about the problems of the clinics has me concerned.



So far, he has been there over three months with no health problems, and is

happy as a lark living in Africa!



Thank you

LIz Stewart Fatti







Mr.Drammeh,

I mistakenly deleted one of your latest postings a day or two ago. This

relates to your concern about what to answer to those who lament the

unpredictability of events in Africa, as compared to countries in other

parts of the world.



I have a few suggestions, good or bad, should be up to you and other

readers.

First of all, tell your colleagues that inspite of our great similarities,

there is infact no other place like Africa: our ethnic diversity, the

lingusitic patterns, the arbitrariness of borders, the evolution of

political systems, the artificiality of institutions, the degree of social

stratification in different countries, and many other factors, all make

social stability and political predictability seemingly precarious. Yet it

is infact possible to be at least cleverly suspicious of the course of

events. The methods of analysis which work relatively well in other parts

of

the world, seem to break down when applied to African conditions. It is

very easy then to think our "problems" intractable. And if we believe this

ourselves, then we will be in the deep blue sea. I think we must see

instead

that it is these methods which are, perhaps, inadequate for Africa, rather

than depicting Africa as the "problem":



1. "Follow the Money"...Naturally, in many countries in Africa, class

divisions are beginning to be well-defined but the bourgeoisie (where there

exists one deserving of the name), is relatively tiny

and dependent on political structures. Industrialisation has not progressed

much and so the working class is small but growing and largely unorganised.

Only in few black African countries does a working class whose size and

organisational strength can really threaten those in power. So it is still

largely a feudal set up co-existing with a pseudo-capitalist and parasitic

bureaucracy. Therefore, a class analyses

of African countries is instructive but not sufficient.

The parasitic nature of those in power makes them easy prey for control by

external gun-runners, so-called investors, and others looking for quick

money - in mining, tourism, construction, etc.

[Reality check: Even before Laurent Kabila took power on May 19th, barely

ten days earlier, a high-profiled group of seven Western investment bankers

(including representatives of Burtung Warburg and Deutsche Morgan Grenfell

- both of who sponsored Hitler's rise to power in the 30s) invited him to a

meeting in Lubumbashi. Prior to this American Mineral Fields Company of

Canada had provided a personal plane for Kabila. AMF is investing less than

US$ 1billion in two mines that are worth at least 20 billion]



2. Look for unsettled violent ethnic histories....When th carnage began on

April 6th, 1994 in Rwanda, few seemed to remember what the Tutsis did to

the Hutus in the 60s. They were hammering the heads of Hutus in police

detention centres even as the UN was conferencing nearby. Of course it all

began long before that and the hands of the colonialists have been bloody

for generations. The madness that occured in ' 94 was the result of an

outburst of extreme hatred internally repressed, collectively, by a very

large majority for many many years. it was an Apartheid situation! [Imagine

what would have happened in South Africa if black people were sufficiently

armed as the changes were to take place, say, a few years before Mandela's

release from prison]. Of course what the Hutus did is UNJUSTIFIABLE, but is

not UNDERSTANDABLE??...Check for these kinds of unsettled histories at

least amongst the dominant ethnic groups...



3.Look for religiou sects and social relations between dominant ethnic

groups...Study for instance part of the problem in the conflict in Senegal.

The most obvious is certainly the matter of neglecting the Casamance in

especially rural development. (Things have improved there now, somewhat).

But a less obvious issue is the relations of the majority Wollofs in the

North and the Majority(?) Jolas in the South. For generations, the latter

worked for the former as domestic servants, errand and garden boys, and

other menial workers in large towns in the North. Many of the young from

the South found jobs mainly in the armed forces. A master servant mentality

must have developed during the past two generations and this has played a

significant psychological role in influencing Northern attitudes towards

the Southerners. Unless things are quickly redressed, a conflict is

inevitable eventually.



4.Finally, look for external manipulators - who would do ANYTHING for

profit. Arms (from Britain, france, and Belgium) found there way into

Rwanda even after the UN declared and embargo. This is important not just

because guns kill people, but because the MERE PRESENCE OF ARMS incites its

use against real or imagined enemies.

These are some points i think could help, even if the opposites are the

correct items! Political scientists on the list could come with better

suggestions.

I am sure there are many other African "things" we all could look for in

trying to predict events and explain them. If we for one moment believe

that our behaviour and therefore our problems are incomprehensible, we will

be creating the greatest psychological hindrance to mobilise creative

energies necessary for our solving them...

Regards,

Modou Sidibeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 15:19:17 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Colleagues in Japan?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Mr. Sidibeh,



Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to

say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability

to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having

seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.



Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if

it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the

other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.

It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,

India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our

so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free

ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-

forms.



When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other

national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of

the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa

have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is

being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a

reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed

elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then

a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and

coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet

gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.



Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for

another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments

will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be

optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....



Lamin.



Are the some people is living in Houston, Texas.

They most be member of gambia mailing list.



Yours Tor



Good thinking,Mr.Sidibeh! Keep up the good work.

Regards Basss!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 03:57 =D5

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Colleagues in Japan?



Mr.Drammeh,

I mistakenly deleted one of your latest postings a day or two ago. This

relates to your concern about what to answer to those who lament the

unpredictability of events in Africa, as compared to countries in other

parts of the world.



I have a few suggestions, good or bad, should be up to you and other

readers.

First of all, tell your colleagues that inspite of our great =

similarities,

there is infact no other place like Africa: our ethnic diversity, the

lingusitic patterns, the arbitrariness of borders, the evolution of

political systems, the artificiality of institutions, the degree of =

social

stratification in different countries, and many other factors, all make

social stability and political predictability seemingly precarious. Yet =

it

is infact possible to be at least cleverly suspicious of the course of

events. The methods of analysis which work relatively well in other =

parts

of

the world, seem to break down when applied to African conditions. It is

very easy then to think our "problems" intractable. And if we believe =

this

ourselves, then we will be in the deep blue sea. I think we must see

instead

that it is these methods which are, perhaps, inadequate for Africa, =

rather

than depicting Africa as the "problem":



1. "Follow the Money"...Naturally, in many countries in Africa, class

divisions are beginning to be well-defined but the bourgeoisie (where =

there

exists one deserving of the name), is relatively tiny

and dependent on political structures. Industrialisation has not =

progressed

much and so the working class is small but growing and largely =

unorganised.

Only in few black African countries does a working class whose size and

organisational strength can really threaten those in power. So it is =

still

largely a feudal set up co-existing with a pseudo-capitalist and =

parasitic

bureaucracy. Therefore, a class analyses

of African countries is instructive but not sufficient.

The parasitic nature of those in power makes them easy prey for control =

by

external gun-runners, so-called investors, and others looking for quick

money - in mining, tourism, construction, etc.

[Reality check: Even before Laurent Kabila took power on May 19th, =

barely

ten days earlier, a high-profiled group of seven Western investment =

bankers

(including representatives of Burtung Warburg and Deutsche Morgan =

Grenfell

- both of who sponsored Hitler's rise to power in the 30s) invited him =

to a

meeting in Lubumbashi. Prior to this American Mineral Fields Company of

Canada had provided a personal plane for Kabila. AMF is investing less =

than

US$ 1billion in two mines that are worth at least 20 billion]



2. Look for unsettled violent ethnic histories....When th carnage began =

on

April 6th, 1994 in Rwanda, few seemed to remember what the Tutsis did to

the Hutus in the 60s. They were hammering the heads of Hutus in police

detention centres even as the UN was conferencing nearby. Of course it =

all

began long before that and the hands of the colonialists have been =

bloody

for generations. The madness that occured in ' 94 was the result of an

outburst of extreme hatred internally repressed, collectively, by a very

large majority for many many years. it was an Apartheid situation! =

[Imagine

what would have happened in South Africa if black people were =

sufficiently

armed as the changes were to take place, say, a few years before =

Mandela's

release from prison]. Of course what the Hutus did is UNJUSTIFIABLE, but =

is

not UNDERSTANDABLE??...Check for these kinds of unsettled histories at

least amongst the dominant ethnic groups...



3.Look for religiou sects and social relations between dominant ethnic

groups...Study for instance part of the problem in the conflict in =

Senegal.

The most obvious is certainly the matter of neglecting the Casamance in

especially rural development. (Things have improved there now, =

somewhat).

But a less obvious issue is the relations of the majority Wollofs in the

North and the Majority(?) Jolas in the South. For generations, the =

latter

worked for the former as domestic servants, errand and garden boys, and

other menial workers in large towns in the North. Many of the young from

the South found jobs mainly in the armed forces. A master servant =

mentality

must have developed during the past two generations and this has played =

a

significant psychological role in influencing Northern attitudes towards

the Southerners. Unless things are quickly redressed, a conflict is

inevitable eventually.



4.Finally, look for external manipulators - who would do ANYTHING for

profit. Arms (from Britain, france, and Belgium) found there way into

Rwanda even after the UN declared and embargo. This is important not =

just

because guns kill people, but because the MERE PRESENCE OF ARMS incites =

its

use against real or imagined enemies. =20

These are some points i think could help, even if the opposites are the

correct items! Political scientists on the list could come with better

suggestions.

I am sure there are many other African "things" we all could look for in

trying to predict events and explain them. If we for one moment believe

that our behaviour and therefore our problems are incomprehensible, we =

will

be creating the greatest psychological hindrance to mobilise creative

energies necessary for our solving them...

Regards,

Modou Sidibeh.









Welcome to the Bantabaa,Marie Gillen! From now on,you will not have to =

wait for the "get-together" to hear news from home.So,please take your =

rightful place in this Penchabi!



Regards Bassss!=20



----------

From: Marie Gillen[SMTP:

Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 08:28 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: sorry for being late



Hi evertbody!

I have been added to the list by a friend of mine.

And i have recieved so many mails without having time to reply because

of summer classes and examines. Since i live in a remote place in Sweden

i dont get much info about Gambians issues around here.

Only once a year when we have our African getogether and looking forward

one which is=20

going to take place the first of august and end the eight of august. We

call it the African week.Sometimes next week i am gonna take my time to

read the mail i have not had time to go through and send some comment on

it.

Thank you=20

Marie Gillen







India alone has a population greater than all of Black Africa put together

and we have to deal with nearly one third of all human languages. And I do

not know of any other people, who on the basis of their skin colour have

been transported across the seas in their millions to serve as slaves for

centuries...the effect and scale of this kind of dismemberment, I cannot

find amongst other people. Surely the numbers game here has a qualitative

significance?

It has also been mentioned on this list earlier that there is still a

national identity crisis all over Africa.

Regards,

Momodou Sidibeh.



> Mr. Sidibeh,

>

> Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to

> say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability

> to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having

> seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.

>

> Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if

> it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the

> other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.

> It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,

> India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our

> so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free

> ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-

> forms.

>

> When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other

> national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of

> the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa

> have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is

> being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a

> reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed

> elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then

> a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and

> coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet

> gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.

>

> Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for

> another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments

> will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be

> optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....

>

I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying

that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that

tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'

when they visit Africa.



If they do not hold such a view, then Lamin needs to

explain to them that what we have in many African countries

is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western

governments playing one group of people against another, CIA

sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.



How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of

ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and

The Gambia were 'tranquil?' Let Lamin urge his friends to tell

their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,

child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay

for their education while at university and not after, when

they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their

farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of

situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not

develop in the west.



Africa, like Europe, is not tranquil. It depends on where

one finds oneself. The former Soviet Union, the former

Yugoslavia, Albania, Greece and Turkey are all part of Europe.

Even in the socalled 'tranquil' states in the west,

secessionists, pseudo-religious and ' right wing' (They would have

another name in Africa) movements of various sorts are

threatening their stability. Many of these people do not work

but receive money from the state, a far cry form the case in

Africa where one person may be working to take care of ten

people or more.



If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about

his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and

neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.



Thanks for reading,

> Bass,

>

> One does not have to agree with your entire piece on this difficult

> subject, but you have made some fine analysis. Needless to say, the

> involvement of government to create a level playing field for Gambians

> to compete and bring the best out of themselves is necessary. Of

> course I would have thought that you would call Akus, Serrer, Jola,

> Fula, Jollof, Mandinka, and Sarahule ethnic groups and not tribes

> (laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,

> as Bass did. Rather than harnessing what Bass sees as his identified

> good trait(s) in each group, I think judging a person on his own merit

> provides a better way forward. Assess the individual and not what

> group he belongs to. Read/see my message as coming from a person, not

> from a person of an ethnic group.

>

> Sometime ago I read an article by Ali Mazrui in which he characterised

> most of Africa as nations within States. By this he means, many of us

> first pay allegiance to our ethnic groupings before the state. Sadly

> though, the irony is that that very process of education that

> seemingly erodes paying hommage to ethnic group continues to divide

> us. I need not provide further proof of this! Yes education can bond

> our states and nations into one, but in that process special attention

> must be given to socialisation in the home. We must stop telling our

> kids that one ethnic group is this and the other that; we must tell

> our kids that the Gambia is such a minority country in the world that

> very few outside the subregion know about; that we cannot afford to

> stand individually; we must encourage our childen to become multi-

> lingual within the Gambian framework. Above all this, we must teach

> our kids to place premium on individual merit and not on ethnic group.

>

> Indeed the thought of Gambia degenerating into a state evidently

> witnessed in other parts of Africa and the world is scary but not

> impossible. History repeats itself because we fail to learn from it.

> I hope that our leaders in the Gambia realise our concerns and do

> nothing to forment ethnic hatred. But that must be seen to be done.

> Politicising the country by paying lipservice to nation-building

> cannot bring us together. African countries have a notoreity

> of never climbing out of a slump once they start back-peddaling. I

> hope our leaders act more with their head than with the heart. A

> little narration here will presumably not hurt this discussion. Some

> while ago I was discussing with a French colleague of mind here. Guess

> what, the discussion was about wars and safety in the world. He and

> many others ( of course non-Africans) were pointing fingers at the

> carnage Africans are doing to themselves. Blood letting in Rwanda,

> soaring crime in Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi... At this point I was

> alreading fuming with rage for their parochialism, and I too went on

> the attack: crime in New York, IRA in UK, the Basque in Spain, the

> rebel groups all over Asia and Latin America... But my French friend

> said something to me that I could not readily counter. This was what

> he said: ' Lamin, we are not saying that the whole of Africa is in

> turmoil. Neither are we saying that what is happening in Africa is

> not found elsewhere. But we are concerned that the tranquility and

> quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye. By

> this i mean, you never know when war is going to break in an African

> country. Look at Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zaire'. I went mum because I

> knew he had a point. The evidence is overwhelming. Any dissenting

> views on this?

>

> ***Food for thought***

>

> Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under

> the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?

>

> Peace!!

>

> Lamin

>

> PS: I apologise for the use of the masculine gender in reference to

> both sexes.

Lamin,



Africa flourished before. Its turn may come again. As a

historian once said, ' The rise and fall of nations are writ

large on the pages of history...but progress is not a law of

nature. The ground gained by one generation can be lost by

the next.' That is why we no longer have the Roman empire,

Mali empire, British empire etc.



Regards,

Momodou



On Sat, 19 Jul 1997

wrote:



> Mr. Sidibeh,

>

> Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to

> say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability

> to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having

> seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.

>

> Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if

> it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the

> other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.

> It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,

> India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our

> so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free

> ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-

> forms.

>

> When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other

> national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of

> the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa

> have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is

> being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a

> reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed

> elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then

> a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and

> coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet

> gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.

>

> Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for

> another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments

> will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be

> optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....

>

> Lamin.

Mr. M. Njie,



Thanks for that piece.

> I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying

> that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that

> tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'

> when they visit Africa.



This seems out of context under the circumstances and I will not say

further on it!



>what we have in many African countries

> is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western

> governments playing one group of people against another, CIA

> sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.



Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?

When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?

And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?

Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot

continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a

no-win situation!



> How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of

> ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and

> The Gambia were 'tranquil?'



I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than

my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of

Africa is constantly on fire!



>Let Lamin urge his friends to tell

> their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,

> child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay

> for their education while at university and not after, when

> they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their

> farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of

> situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not

> develop in the west.



My friend, what do you mean by this? No social welfare, no aiding of the

less privileged, etc? Now that doesn't sound good to me. The West has

realised that free enterprise is not without pitfalls, and thank

God they are trying to minimise those ills. Subsidies, student

loans are ways of redistributing the national cake and I welcome it.

Oh, how I wish we can do the same!

>

> If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about

> his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and

> neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.

>

Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde

views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know

what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is

a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when

they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are

far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying

goes, 'society is man's mirror'.



Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am

not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from

others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.



Lamin Drammeh wrote:



> Mr. M. Njie wrote:



> >what we have in many African countries

> > is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western

> > governments playing one group of people against another, CIA

> > sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.

>

> Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?

> When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?

> And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?

> Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot

> continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a

> no-win situation!



Lamin,

Ofcourse there is peace but we have not learned to tolerate it yet. It

seems as though you are mocking your own kind in dismay. Instead of

looking the other way, I think we need to grow up and accept Africa's

shortcomings as our own resposiblity but we cannot forget who caused the

jeopardy. It would be unadulterated ignorance to keep blaming Africa and

Africans for the misfortunes that were founded centuries ago. While I

agree that Africans themselves MUST change Africa, the tribal marks of

slavery will remain in the history books as an identity for all Africans

throughout the remainder of this world. It's not as simple as you seem

imply. Poverty and illiteracy all resulted from the dilema of being

deprived of resourceful men and women who were forced to abandon their

tranquil domiciles to be used as slaves else where in a more vigorous

world. These men and women were to be our scientists, doctors, teachers,

politicians and so forth. Instead, the continent fell into chaos where it

would take centuries to restabilze the society. The result of this was a

damnation of the African continent.



> > How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of

> > ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and

> > The Gambia were 'tranquil?'

>

> I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than

> my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of

> Africa is constantly on fire!



Absolute ignorance! Sounds just like the westerner who asked the African

if ALL Africans still live in tree branches :=))).





> > If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about

> > his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and

> > neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.

> >

> Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde

> views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know

> what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is

> a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when

> they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are

> far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying

> goes, 'society is man's mirror'.



You have the right to believe in what you see. But some images maybe

exaggerately distorted as you have tried to show. What if the mirror isn't

really a mirror but just some object that reflects not the truth but some

image of preference? We all know what the outsiders think of Africa. In

the other faces of the world, Africans are nothing more than "savages"

that live in a jungle. This is evidenced by broadly exaggerated

documentaries you see about Africa on TV. When was the last time you saw

anything "good" being said abot Africa??? I also bet that your so called

friends maybe influencing you into accepting your identity as inferior

to theirs.





> Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am

> not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from

> others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.



It's not junk but what you see. Your points are well taken into

consideration though.



Peace!

-Sal







Greetings! Lamin.



Hope Rises For An End To Sierra Leone Crisis



July 19, 1997



Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent



Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire (PANA) - There are indications of peaceful resolution to the political crisis in Sierra Leone following

two days of talks between officials of the country's military junta and ministers from the Economic Community of West African

States (ECOWAS).



The talks ended in Cote d'Ivoire ended Friday.



The talks were cordial, and after rank exchanges, there is every hope of a peaceful resolution, delegates at the meeting,

attended by the foreign ministers of Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Nigeria, told PANA.



The ministers are from the ECOWAS Committee of our nations set up to try and reverse the May 25 coup by junior military

officers against the elected government of President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah.



The junta was represented by a nine-member delegation that included the foreign minister, Pallo Bangua, S.B. Rogers of the

coalition Revolutionary United Front and Cpl. Tamba Gborie, the man who announced the military takeover.



The coup has been condemned by the international community, which wants Kabbah restored.



Both sides at the talks, the first direct contact, are guarding their utterances so as not to jeopardise the dialogue, one delegate

said.



We are looking for a peaceul solution and from the tone of the discussion, this could be achieved in due course, said the

delegate, who requested not to be named.







David Gamble, also known as Sambujang sends his greetings and wants to let

people know that although he is getting old, he's still alive and well!

Please send a message if you remember him and want to get in touch.



Cheers

Liz Stewart FAtti



Will Ghana follow suit and eventually Gambia, I wonder?How are you and what's new with you. My boss has given me a new PowerMac athome! My email at home is again:Gambia -l,>I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.>There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International>Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain>in the developing countries.>They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African>Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to>their home land.>They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by>providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.>They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those>interested the address is as follows: ->International Organisation for Migration>17 routes des Morillons>P.O.Box 71>CH - 1211 Geneva 19>Switzerland>Tel: 41.22-717 9111>Fax: 41.22-798 6150>Email: makonen@geneva.iom.ch >Mr. James H. H. Fleming>Operation Assistant- Africa>International Organisation for Migration>1750 K Street, N.W.>Suite 1110>Washington, D.C. 2006>TEL: (202) 862- 1826>FAX: (202) 862- 1879>Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering>going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.>Peace>Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 23:19:06 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: EU Commission Bows To PVC IndustryMessage-ID: <19970716222120.AAB9538@LOCALNAME>/* Written 12:39 AM Jul 10, 1997 by nobody@xs2.greenpeace.org ingp.press */ /* ---------- "EU Commission Bows to PVC Industry"---------- */From: "the greenbase" < greenbas@gb.greenpeace.org Subject: EU Commission Bows to Industry on Scrap Car LegislationEU COMMISSION BOWS TO PVC INDUSTRY AND USA TRADE PRESSURE TOWEAKEN NEW ENVIRONMENTAL LEGISLATION ON SCRAP CARSBrussels, 9 July, 1997 -- Europeans will continue to be exposedto significant levels of dioxin caused by the disposal of scrapcars, despite proposed new legislation agreed by the EUCommission today, said Greenpeace.The Commission dropped plans to include in the legislation aphase out of PVC in cars."The Commission has bowed to the USA and the PVC industry andweakened what were originally strong proposals," said GreenpeaceCampaigner Axel Singhofen. "Once again, the EU has surrenderedenvironmental and health protection to commercial and economicinterests."The aim of the new directive was to promote cleaner and moreefficient material use to reduce the problems of eight to ninemillion car scrapped annually in Europe. The toxic and hormonedisruptive properties of PVC over its life cycle are well knownand cleaner and safer substitutes exist.The original proposal, heralded by EU Commissioner Bjerregaardas "contributing to the protection of the environment", includeda phase out of toxic materials such as PVC and four heavy metalsby the year 2002, and a recycling quota of 80 per cent by 2002and 90 per cent by 2015. During negotiations, the Commissionitself recognised PVC as a "highly polluting material".But the proposal was the subject of intense lobbying from theUSA Department of State and the European Council of VinylManufacturers and in the final text, the PVC phase out wasdropped altogether. In addition, toxic heavy metals can still beused provided they are entirely recycled, the recycling targetfor 2002 has been postponed to 2005 and the 2015 target loweredto 85 per cent.Greenpeace said it would urge the EU Parliament to reinstate theoriginal wording of the text to phase out PVC and heavy metals.However, it welcomed the Commission's statement that it willproduce proposals to address environmental or health problemsconnected with PVC disposal in general.The recycling of PVC contaminated steel and the burning of PVCwaste in incinerators leads to significant dioxin generation.Dioxin is a hormone disruptor and human carcinogen. The use ofPVC in cars also leads to leaching of phthalates, some of whichare also known hormone disruptors.endsFor further information and background materials contact: AxelSinghofen, Greenpeace International, tel. +32 2 280 1987 JamesGillies, Greenpeace International, tel. +31 20 524 9548------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 19:09:14 -0400From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Looking for Karanta KalleyMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970716230914.2c6f9c62@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"The message below was posted on the Gambia Resource Pageweb site. If anyone can help this person locate hislost friend, please respond to him directly. Thanks.===============================================================Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page===============================================================>I enjoyed "surfing" your site. I'm trying to locate a Gambian>friend who attended the University of Hawaii in the early 70's.>I lost touch with him after he was at SUNY Binghampton campus,>although I heard he was at Syracuse University 4 years ago. If>any one could help me get in touch with him, I'd be grateful.>His name is Karanta Kalley, and his area of study was economics.>Keep up the good work with your site; the recipe for the peanut>butter stew brought back memories.>Milton Okamoto>Ft. Washington, MD USA------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 16:18:18 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Looking for Karanta KalleyMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970716161447.26439B-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII will be interested to also reconnect with Mr Karanta Kalley. He was myLatin teacher at St Augustine's High School in the late 60's. He wasaffectionately known as K.K. by his students.ThanksTonyOn Wed, 16 Jul 1997, Andy Lyons wrote:> The message below was posted on the Gambia Resource Page> web site. If anyone can help this person locate his> lost friend, please respond to him directly. Thanks.> ===============================================================> Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page> ===============================================================> >I enjoyed "surfing" your site. I'm trying to locate a Gambian> >friend who attended the University of Hawaii in the early 70's.> >I lost touch with him after he was at SUNY Binghampton campus,> >although I heard he was at Syracuse University 4 years ago. If> >any one could help me get in touch with him, I'd be grateful.> >His name is Karanta Kalley, and his area of study was economics.> >Keep up the good work with your site; the recipe for the peanut> >butter stew brought back memories.> >> >Milton Okamoto> > amerpac@ix.netcom.com > >Ft. Washington, MD USA------------------------------Date: 16 Jul 97 19:52:35 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africans must have voice in Econimic Policymaking (FWD)Message-ID: < 970716235235_73244.2701_FHO40-1@CompuServe.COM Forwarded from Leonenet.---------- Forwarded Message ----------From: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues, INTERNET: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU TO: "LEONENET", INTERNET: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU DATE: 7/16/97 6:34 PMRE: Africans must have voice in Econimic Policymaking (FWD)AN OLD ARTICLE BUT WORTH READING.***************************Africans Must Have Voice in Economic PolicymakingJune 11, 1997Washington - The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and twenty-tworeligious and secular organizations have issued a statement calling onthe leaders of industrialized nations to consult with Africans beforemaking policy decisions which affect African nations.The heads of government of the Group of Seven (G7) countries Canada,France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the UnitedStates will hold their annual economic summit in Denver, Colorado fromJune 20 to June 22. The event has become known as the Denver Summit ofEight in recognition of the inclusion of the Russian leader, BorisYeltsin, in most of the summit deliberations.The Summit participants are expected to consider measures to promoteeconomic liberalization in Africa and to accelerate the integration ofAfrican nations into global economic networks.The CBC and the organizational endorsers of the statement, "Africa andthe Denver Economic Summit," insist that African representatives shouldbe take part in reaching decisions that directly affect Africannations. They fear that, otherwise, the Summit will repeat the errorsof the 1884-84 Berlin Conference, at which the major European powersand the United States carved up the African continent, establishingcolonial enclaves and imposing commercial regulations.Africa and the Denver Economic SummitWe applaud the industrialized nations participating in the DenverSummit of Eight for the decision to pay particular attention to Africa.However, we greatly regret that the participants will have noopportunity to consult directly with African officials. If Africa is tobe on the agenda, Africans should be at the table.It is imperative that the Denver Summit of Eight not become a modern-day Berlin Conference at which powerful nations make decisions aboutAfrica's future without consulting Africans themselves. Africans acrossthe continent are initiating projects and debating policiesconsistently and constructively. We urge policy makers to recognizethese developments and to establish a mechanism to facilitatesystematic consultation with all those whose lives will be affected bythe choices made. This requires that the summit participants initiate adialogue that involves not only their counterparts in Africangovernments, but also a broad cross-section of African public, private,and civil society sector representatives. We hope that such discussionswould develop a comprehensive program of action for consideration atthe 1998 economic summit.We recognize that Africans do not speak with one voice, nor are allindividuals and groups equally well-equipped to make their voicesheard. Consequently, a particular effort must be made to consult withthose who typically find themselves on the political and economicperiphery: rural dwellers, women, workers, youth, the unemployed,elderly, and disabled. We fear that, in the absence of theseperspectives, certain principles fundamental to policy development andassessment will be ignored. These include criteria that have alreadyemerged from our own discussions with African community and civilsociety organizations and that resonate with our experiences indomestic struggles for social and economic justice:1. The single most important question which must be asked about anyAfrica initiative, whether multilateral or bilateral, is: What impactwill the action have on Africa's economically poor majorities and themost marginalized sectors of each society?2. Programs and policies should be designed to produce explicit,tangible benefits for poor communities. It should never be assumed thatbenefits will "trickle down" from the economically or politicallypowerful to the marginalized.3. Action must be undertaken simultaneously on a number of fronts andpolicies must interlock to form a coherent and comprehensive whole.Initiatives in one area must not be undermined by action (or inaction)in another.4. All multilateral and bilateral initiatives should facilitate andmodel increased popular participation in decision making, greateraccountability of officials, and improved transparency. Such "process"concerns should take precedence over a rigid insistence on anyparticular economic regime.June 6, 1997Signed:Congressional Black Caucus, Africa Faith and Justice Network, AfricaFund, Africa Policy Information Center, African-American Institute,American Committee on Africa, American Friends Service CommitteeWashington Office, Bread for the World, Catholic Relief Services,Center of Concern, Church World Service / Lutheran World Relief,Constituency for Africa, Friends Committee on National Legislation,Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers Justice and Peace Office, MennoniteCentral Committee Missionaries of Africa, Oxfam America, PresbyterianChurch (USA), Society of African Missions Office of Justice and Peace,TransAfrica, Union of American Hebrew Congregations, UnitarianUniversalist Service Committee, Washington Office on AfricaDistributed by the Washington Office on Africa (WOA), a not-for- profitchurch, trade union and civil rights group supported organization thatworks with Congress on Africa-related legislation, 110 Maryland Ave.NE, Washington, DC 20002. Phone: 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545.E-mail: woa@igc.apc.org. Distributed via AfricaNews Online.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 08:45:40 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Black or white ?Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101093@DKDIFS02>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHow come that such kind of stories from "real life" is the mostinteresting news. Real life is fantastic. Thanks for putting this inGambia-I. Asbj=F8rn NordamBlack or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.=20Cheers,Madiba.--Confucius say...If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.************************************************************************=*****July 16, 1997Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlaneDETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. governmentbecause they've told him he's white when his entire life he's beenblack.Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of hisEgyptianculture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man."I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the examfor citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, buthe's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.government to get his race classification changed back from white toblack.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 09:11:04 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa must have a voice in economic policymakingMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101094@DKDIFS02>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThe statement from african organisations (presented from WOA by Dr.S.G.Kamara) is important right now. In Denmark the ="political-economicalclimate" on Africa-devellopment-issues is blowing in that direction,that "if we should really try to get the steam up on the african train,we must seriously involve the african states into our economicallyspheres".There was a danish economist, who some months back, just befor thecontinuing debate on the Lome-act, said that EU could just deside thatAfrica (south of Sahara) should be included in the EU-trade-market onthe same conditions as the member-countries. That could give thecountries a fair chance.There were other economists who said that couldbe a threat. But the dane said "no", because he argued, that the totalGNP for the countries south of SAHARA was not much more then the one =forSpain. So it was just like opening our EU- market for a country-exportlike Spains.I=B4m not economist, so I don=B4t know anything on this. But to me it =wassome kind of a point, if it=B4s true. Could "fair trade", opening ourmarkets, be the chance for some african countries ?=20Is it a trap ? Or must we belelive that is a way out and up ?New-colonialism is allways in my mind. But I feel that our politiciansis really affected of the facts that most african states go backwards,and if we should do something for stabilisation of the world, we can =notlive with a big continent continuing like that. I feel that many of ourpoliticians really mean, what they are saying on this. And that is why =hope that more african voices will raise on that topic. They must"strike while the iron is hot", which I think is is becomming more andmore. Economics is not my field, so I don=B4t know if I have expressedmyself in a way that my "message" is understood. I hope so. Asbj=F8rnNordamThe Summit participants are expected to consider measures to promoteeconomic liberalization in Africa and to accelerate the integration ofAfrican nations into global economic networks.The CBC and the organizational endorsers of the statement, "Africa andthe Denver Economic Summit," insist that African representatives shouldbe take part in reaching decisions that directly affect Africannations. They fear that, otherwise, the Summit will repeat the errorsof the 1884-84 Berlin Conference, at which the major European powersand the United States carved up the African continent, establishingcolonial enclaves and imposing commercial regulations.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 09:19:39 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101095@DKDIFS02>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableComment on "donor crying wolf":Not that I for a great part can agree on what is said in the comment bydifferent persons quoted. But it also need to be balanced. I=B4m bornafter 2.nd W-war, raised under the time called the "cold war", so Icannot exactly say what experiences my parents generations has onEurope. But the "vision" right now is NOT "a second wave of expansion"towards the east. Eastern europe is certainly Europe. (like west andeast africa is certainly Africa). The vision for the politicians =workingfor this is: " a total and UN-DIVIDED EUROPE" It=B4s a "dream" many ofthem have. They believe it can prevent future wars in Europe. When itcomes to the killings of 2-3 million persons in Rwandi it=B4s nothingcompared to nearly 100 million people or more killed in Europe in warsfrom 1915- today. Specially Helmuth Kohl and former president Mitterandin France has (had) that dream of an undevided Europe from =AtlanticOceanto Ural mountains. To them it=B4s not a question "to bail out Russia",because in Europe we believe that Europe includes Russia. That visionthey believe will cost money to bring more states up to a certain leveleconomically, and they want to make it step by step. Money spend on aNATO expansion is not money spend on military only. NATO has also =civilaims. It was the americans, who sat the limit for expansion in Europe =toonly three nations (because the taxpayers in US will have tocontribute). And today we hear that EU has invited 6 nations to talks =onparticipation, among them 5 "eastern european" contries, of which Polenand Estonia has never "accepted" to belong to an "east-european" block.Specially Denmark are not glad that only 6 countries are invited. "We"say that all 12 applicants should be called for negociations.Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk [SMTP: momodou@inform-bbs.dk > Sent: 13. July 1997 16.19> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?>=20> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.>=20> *** 09-Jul-97 ***>=20> Title: UNITED NATIONS: Donors Crying 'Wolf'?>=20> By Thalif Deen>=20> UNITED NATIONS, Jul 9 (IPS) - The argument by Western donors that> they must slash development aid budgets because their own> treasuries are running dry doesn't impresss U.N.General Assembly> President Razali Ismail of Malaysia.>=20> He points out that while Western nations cry poverty at> international conferences, they are collectively planning to spend> more than 30 billion dollars to expand the North Atlantic Treaty> Organisation (NATO).>=20> ''What do our discussions (on economic development) really> mean... in the context of a decision to expand NATO?,'' he asks.>=20> The 30 billion dollars in proposed spending on a single> military organisation contrasts with the declining 50 billion> dollars in official development assistance (ODA) doled out> annually to the world's 132 developing nations.>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 11:58:30 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HEALTH CAREMessage-ID: < 199707170958.LAA25049@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHI!Lamin wrote: "To take the discussion further, please enlighten us the causeand consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, whythe talk about the fprmer"? Hepatitis B has no cure and can be deadly andwith A when one recovers from it you are immune for life.HEPATITIS BHepatitis B (formerly known as serum hapatitis) is a liver disease caused bya virus. Any one can be subjected to hepatitis B, but those at greater risk=are:- Drug abusers who share needles- Certain health care workers who have contact with infected blood- Homosexuals males, particularly those with mul=F8tiple partners- Hemodialysis patients- Certain househols contacts of an infected person- Infants born to mothers who are hepatitis B carriersHepattitis B can be found in the blood and to a lesser extent in saliva,semen and other blood fluids of an infected persion. It is spread by directcontact with infected body fluids, through blood and sexual contacts notcasual contact.- Symptoms: Urine may become darker colour, later it can turn out to bejaundice and faeces can be light in colour. Fatigue, Itching, Hives orrassh, poor appatite, fever, vomitting and occassionally joints pain, Somecan have lesser symptoms and others notice nothing.The symptoms may appear to six months after exposure, but usally within sixmonths. the virus can be found in blood and other body fluid several weeksbefore symptoms appear and generally persist for several onths afterwards.Approximately 10 % of infected people may become long term carriers of thevirus. Most people can be healthy without complications. If the inflamationis chronic it will result to in liver damage, liver cancer and chronocinfection.There is no special medicines or antibiotics for treating Hepatitis B butthere is a vaccine for preventive pirposes which have been available forseveral years. It is safe, effective and is recommended for people in highrisk settings who have not already been infected and infants who are born tomothers carrying the virus. A special Hepatitis B immune globulin is alsoavailable for people who are exposed to the virus. In the event of exposureto hepatitis B, consult a doctor or thr local health department.Hepatitis B carriers should carry standard hygiene practices to ensure thatclose contacts are not directly contaminated by his or her blood or otherbody fluids. Carriers must not share razors, toothbrushes or amy otherobject that may become contamonated with blood. In addition susceptiblehousehold members, particylarly sexual partners should be immunised withhepatitis B vaccine. It is important for carriers to inform their dentistand health care providers.HEPATITIS AHEPATITIS A (formerly known as infectious hepatitis) is a liver diseasecaused by a specific virus. Anyone can get hepatitis A but it occurs morefrequently in children.The hhepatitis A virus enters through the mouth, multiplies in the body andis passed in faeces. The virus can then be carried on an infected person=B4shands and can be spread by direct contact, or consuming food or drink thathas been handled by an infected person. In some cases it can be spread byconsuming wter contaminated with improperly treated sewage.The symptoms of hepatis A may include Fatigue, poor appetite, fever andvomitting. Urine may become of darker colour and jaundice may appear as inhepatitis B. This disease is really fatal and most people recover in fewweeks without any complications. Infants and young ones tend to have verymild symptoms and are less likely to develope jaundice than are of olderchildren and adults. Not everyone who is infected will have all the=symptoms.The symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure, but usually withinthree to four weks. the contagious period appears and extends up to the timeof jaundice. Once a person recovered from hepatitis A, he or she is immunefor life and does not continue to carry the virus.Generally bed rest is all that is needed. a vaccine is not currentlyavailable. The single most effective way to prevent spread is carefulhandwashing after using the toilet. Also infected people should not handlefoods during the contagious period. Household members or others in closecontact with an infected person should call a doctor or the healthdepartment to obtain a shot of immune globulin which immunises their chancesof becoming ill.As other STD=B4s can result in blindness, sterility her comes som tipsHINTS FOR SIGNS OF SUSPECTED STD=B4s:- Change of smell, colour or quantity of urethral discharge- Urethral discharge in men- Ailments and burns when urinating- Itching or pain on the sexual organs- Sores, blisters or warts located in or around the sexual organ- Changes in the mensturationcycleASBJ=D8RN, I relly do agree with the contents of your mail, liviving inScandanavia nd working in the health sector i did digest your comments. Thesocial and moral concept of health have benn reduced to from awakening ofenquiry to multi dollar coceots by firms and scientists. I have visitedkartong and spent three nights there with former classmates who natives ofthe town. Asbj=F8rn there is one as certain as death and that is the=culturaland political promise of health care to the town has has been neglected.ANCHA, Thanks for your supportive respond on the subject I don=B4t want to=bepolitical but from my own point of view i think the trends of the nationalhealth care developments has been on a stand still in the Gambia for a verylong time. SerreKunda the largest city in the Gambia has no hospital sincethe early begining of independence up to date. The only thinh they have inSerreKunda is a health centre situated in the centre of the market place ithflies and other bacteria or virus carrying creatures. The health centre inSerreKunda which was actually a community centre for youths was to be thesister centre for youth centre in Banjul and community centres in BAkau andBrikama. The merchants/sellers coverd the fences with their mechandises youhave to ask to find were the place is located . A person working from thehealth centre to the Banjul main road will reach the maind road befire theambulance which just covers a distance of 5-600 metres.The funds for building the frafenni hospital should have been used toupgrade the RVH and Bansang Hospital, and build a Clinic in Farafenni with alon etrm development propects. The building has swallowed millions and is onthe stand still. Funds need to to equip a hospital can build many hospitals.What really want is to spend funds on the martenity unity cause the childrenare the fute, vaccinations for for child to enable us to reduced the highmortality among children. The STD cklinic at the medical and health is justa room and parlour and the room for consultation and examinng is partly astore I WAS THERE! There are many cases blindness and sterility whhich areresults of STD=B4s. As i said i don=B4t want to be political there i cannotmention were spendings should be reduced and pump into the health care=system.Fungi and other skin diseases are becoming more and more common. LikeMycetoma, Psoriasis locally call "KULLI", Ringworms locally "GAEGAERR" TineaCaapitis (scalp ringworm) locally "MARMARRAN". Candida/Candidiosis is alsohaving a wild tendency. There are many skin diseases which some must be donein the sense of priority eg. skin ulcers.Comments and opinions needed if it happens that i would like to be wrtingabout other comminicale diseases i might think it will be of interest to themembers.With Kind regardsOmar S. Saho, KONSULENTUllevaal University HospitalGr=F8ndland, oslo norway------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 14:55:33 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HELP NEEDEDMessage-ID: < 199707171255.OAA24010@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi LAT.This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine itescapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR andLATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is itthree different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and LATJOR.I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR JOOF.I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry happens tobe inconvinient.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 15:03:17 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: HELP NEEDEDMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259068977@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHie Omar, if you are referring to the great warrior from Cayor (Thies)Senegal his name was Latdior Ngone Latir Jobe and not Joof.And hope you don't mind that I rectify you.> -----Original Message-----> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia [SMTP: olafia@online.no > Sent: 17. juli 1997 14:56> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: HELP NEEDED> Hi LAT.> This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine> it> escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and> LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is> it> three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and> LATJOR.> I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR> JOOF.> I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry> happens to> be inconvinient.> With kind regards> Omar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 10:59:20 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: TSaidy1050@aol.com, Subject: RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < TFSIRCDA@nusacc.org Tombong ,Thanks for the updateHabib-----Original Message-----From: TSaidy1050@aol.com Sent: Friday, July 11, 1997 6:42 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Gambia-l,I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The newssummary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMEDThe National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have beenformedas required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the StateHouseyesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.National Security Council1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIAThe Armed Forces Council1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. ofDefenceTHE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENTThe First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, tomeetwith Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation canhelp in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July18,1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will beprovided tolist as soon as it is available.NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANGThere has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisonersatthe Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. Thiswasalso reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of StateforInterior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference onWednesday, July 9, 1997.He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that oneOmarNjie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferredtoJanjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him toverifyhis statement.The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Somedrugswere found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner ofPrisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoyingprisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was makinginternational calls.FOOTBALL NEWSReal de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. Theyalsowon the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.NEW MAYOR FOR BANJULMr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul,andhe will man that post until the local government elections. The electionsareexpected to take place sometime in 19998.NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE USMr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassadortothe US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 17:33:53 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: From Health care to nation buildingMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101098@DKDIFS02>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOmar Saho, thank you for information. I=B4ll come back later, so only ashort comment on this. There seems to be a lot to start with. But to methings go hand in hand. What does it help with a vaccination-programme,if we don=B4t make better sanitary in the towns. And what if we have =thevaccine, but no personel or clinics on wheels to bring it out to thevillages? To me it mostly looks like a question on priority and WILLfrom the government and local authorities sides. No - it=B4s not so =easyas that - I know.=20But that brings me to the question on lack of trained people (the sameproblem some of you mentionned in the schools) How can we motivategambians to join civil service, serve the state and the people ? I =thinkit must be both 1) by given a salary so they can live, raise a familyand 2) make the persons, who are serving, visible as people we look upto. By that I mean, that it demands sacrifices to go home after beeneducated abroad, or out in the village after living in the big town. Ifno-one will take that "social" attitude to the society, the state, theother gambians, we will still see the court-rooms plastered with =lawyersand judges from The Ghana, the hospitals and clinics with foreigners,the educational system from secondary schools up to GTTI and GambiaCollege also served by west-africans, and industrian and commercegambians fightening with lebanese etc. (Excuse me for speaking ingenerel and not precise). So these people must be put in focus asimportant people of the society, be given status.Who of you has the "internal flame" or "burn" to work the "ass out ofthe trousers" to serve the state of the Gambia, the gambian peoplebefore thinking of how rich you can be ? Some of you living and havinggood jobs outside can earn a living, raise your family, secure yourchildren, fullfill some of your ambitions and maybe even send money =backhome for the extended family to live of. That=B4s OK. But many of you =areneeded back home, like you can inspire the new generation to go out beeducated, but come back again and serve.=20What should make you proud to serve the Gambia (and not Senegambia, USAor Denmark) ? What is the "glue" that put all of you together to becomegambians and form The Gambia ? Who are the "heros"/the "stars"/ the manor woman of the Gambias history or gambian daily life, who we all lookup to, want to be like, do like, because they really did something =worthto remember and put The Gambia, or gambian on the map ? If you shouldpresent yourself to a foreigner as a gambian, what should be the onesentence ?=20Maybe most of you disagree on this. Maybe you would say that I=B4m "anafrican", maybe "a black african" (the story about the egyptian =declaredwhite and demanding to be declared black by the US-authorities). Ormaybe a fulani, who has more in commen with fulanis in Senegal than toyour mandinka-neigbour in Bakau ? The easy answer is, that you are agambian because your are born in The Gambia,or by gambian parents inDenmark. (the topic braught up several times about dual citizenship,passports etc.)=20I=B4m a bit provocative and challenging, I know. But all the =discussionson race, language, tribes, etnic groups, culture, politics has braughtme to this point. Some of you has led me.=20As I told you last week, this discussion started not more than 150 =yearsago in Denmark, and it is still going on. What is "Denmark" as nationalstate, what is "danish", who are we as danes (theoretically we have gotnew origins every time new therories on race/tribes/migrations come =up),what can be said is danish language (even we know it=B4s origin and theinfluence under thousands of years) and danish culture (if there is =one)?, and what is worth to preserve and how can we preserve that heritagein a world, where we also want to act positively towards, be inspired =ofother people, nations, trying to better living conditions for all. =Beinga part of a region (Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Europe, etc) but also partof "the global village".I look forward for your contributions on this. What is Gambia, agambian, (is the presents boarders the final ones, how does the statediffer from Mali, Kenya .., and you from a Nigerian, Tanzanian). What =isgambian culture and language, and how will it be possible to motivatepeople in the nearest future to act/serve the Gambia and the gambians ? ="If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn" yourself",I believe. With many kind regards to all of you from Asbj=F8rn Nordam,=20who is leaving office for a long week-end.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 10:18:38 -0700From: Liz STewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new email addressMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear Camara Momodou:I need to change my email address from liz@stanne.com to:Can you please help?Thanks Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 10:21:55 PDTFrom: "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UnsubcribeMessage-ID: < 199707171721.KAA29475@f3.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi,Could you temporarily take my address from you mailing list?Thanks.Sirra Ndow===============================================================================================================================______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 21:49:02 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970717205131.AAB16120@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Mr.Jamal Miknas, head of information technology dept. of StandardChartered Bank (Gambia) has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 19:27:59 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 199707172328.BAA16181@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitToma,I could not help laughing at my friend's date of dispatch (part 5) when Itoo noticed it: January 4, 1980!!!Momodou.----------> Från: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: RE: (PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA> Datum: den 16 juli 1997 13:18> Momodou,> I was referring to the date. It was meant to be a joke> really.> Regards,> MomodouOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> > Mr. Njie,> > Can you please enlighten us on what you mean by "Bass being 17> > years behind the rest of us"?> >> > Best regards!> >> > Momodou Camara> >> > On 15 Jul 97 at 15:42, M. Njie wrote:> >> > > Many thanks for the references. I am already familiar> > > with> > > some of them. By the way, I notice that Bass is 17 years> > > behind the rest of us!> > >> > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU> > > DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> > >> > > > Mr.Njie!> > > > Thanks for your response! My sources are as follows:-> > > > 1) The Oxford Anthology of English Literature.(Vol.1)> > > > 2) The Language Files (Ohio State University)> > > > 3) Compton's New Century Encyclopedia> > > > 4) Encarta 96 Encyclopedia> > > > 5) The New Grolier Encyclopedia> > > > 6) The Development of Islam in West Africa ( Mervyn Hesket)> > > > 7) The Africans ( David Lamb)> > > > 8) The Destuction Of Black Civilisation (Chancellor Williams)> > > > 9) The African Origin Of Civilization (Prof. Chiekh Anta Diop)> > > > 10) Precolonial Black Africa ( Prof. Chieckh Anta Diop)> > > > 11) Language Thought and Action (S.I.Hayakawa)> > > >> > > > Regards Bassss!!> > > > ----------> > > > From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > > > > Sent: 09/NEiU CaCea/1418 05:45 a> > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > > > Subject: Re:(PART5) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA> > > >> > > > It would really be appreciated if at the end of every> > > > instalment, Bass provides, if possible, a list of hissources.> > > > Of course, there will be no need for this if he is not> > > > consulting any.> > > >> > > > Regards,> > > > Momodou> > > >> > > >> > > > On Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> > > >> > > > >> > > > > ***THE BLACK TOWER OF BABEL***> > > > >> > > > > We have already talked about how two or more languages that aregenetically> > > > > related could be separated from each other and eventually end upnot being> > > > > able to talk to each other without the help of a translator;buttoday we> > > > > will go one step further by saying that sometimes these relatedlanguages> > > > > would even have different names in different places,a fact thatcould make> > > > > it even more difficult,if not impossible,for most people torecognize> > > > > them.We can cite here French,Italian,Portuguese and Spanish asour> > > > > example.All of these three languages come from onelanguage,namely,Latin;> > > > > but each one of them has its separate name and identiy coupledwith the> > > > > fact that none of them could understand each other without a> > > > > translator.This is precisely what has happened to most of thelanguages on> > > > > our continent.And we will show that to be the case in just amoment.But> > > > > before that we want to clarify one crucial point.A language isjust like a> > > > > town or city: whatever the degree or magnitude of change that ithas gone> > > > > through may be, it will always retain some remnants of its past,and those> > > > > bits and pieces that survive change are what the historians useto trace> > > > > back its history and relationship with other languages.One suchremnant in> > > > > Africa's black languages is the Phonology (sound system).It hasbeen> > > > > observed that almost all the languages that are scattered allover our> > > > > continent from Chad to the Cape have sounds in them which allowan (m) or> > > > > an (n) to be directly followed by a consonant, eg :(NG,NK,ND,MP,NK ??.) so> > > > > that you can find words in them such as> > > > > gaMBia,ugaNDa,taNZania,ziMBabwe,buruNDi,rwaNDa etc?. The otherwell known> > > > > feature of African languages is the manner in which sentences are> > > > > constructed.In English, for instance, a normal sentence isconstructed by> > > > > first mentioning the Subject then the Verb and then the Objectlike in> > > > > (John -had-his lunch) but in Mandinka, the Subject is followednot by the> > > > > Verb but by the Object and the Verb comes at the end,so that the> > > > > grammatical translation of this same English sentence intoMandinka would> > > > > be something like: (John - his lunch - had).And this rule appliesto most> > > > > of Africa's black languages.> > > > >> > > > > Now we want to look at the Languages themselves.The Mother ofmost of the> > > > > languages we speak is called: The Niger-Congo LinguisticFamily.It had> > > > > three daughters or branches, and her first daughter to beseparated from> > > > > her was MANDE some six thousand years ago, just few centuriesafter the> > > > > First Great Migrations precipitated by the drying of theSahara.The MANDE> > > > > branch has since then assumed different names in different partsof the> > > > > continent, but mainly in West Africa ,and they are: Mandinka,Malinka,> > > > > Maninka, Kasonka, Bambara, Dyula, Sussou, Sonninke,Mende(SierraLeone) and> > > > > Kpelle (Liberia), and they have Speech Communities (people whospeak them)> > > > > in Gambia,Senegal,Mali,Liberia,Sierra Leone,Ivory Coast,Western> > > > > Ghana,Burkina Faso,Benin and Parts of Nigeria.> > > > > The Second daugther or branch is called MEL and it includes thefollowing> > > > > languages: Temne(Sierra Leone),Wollof (Senegambia),Fulla(Senegambia and> > > > > Several West African Countries),Kru (Liberia,Ivory Coast),Gur> > > > > (Burkina,Mali,Ivory Coast and Benin), Kwa and that has a dialectin Ivory> > > > > Coast called Baule and a number of dialects in Ghana called> > > > > Fante,Twi,Ashanti and Ewe.The same Kwa has another dialect inBenin called> > > > > Fon.And further,the same Kwa has now become three separatelanguages in> > > > > Nigeria,namely, Yoruba,Igbo and Efik.> > > > > The Third and the last daughter of the Niger-Congo LinguisticFamily is> > > > > called The ADAMAWA Branch, and it includes the followinglanguages: Zande> > > > > (Northern Zaire,parts of sudan and central Africa); Sango(Zaire,Central> > > > > Africa and Chad); Bantu which in turn is the Mother of most ofthe> > > > > Languages in the Southern African Region and they are: Kikongoand Lingala> > > > > (Zaire, both of them do understand each other); Isizulu andIsixhosa (South> > > > > Africa, Mutually intelligible); Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana> > > > > (Lesotho,Botswana and S.Africa); Chishona (Zimbabwe); Chibemba(Zambia and> > > > > Zaire); Chinyanja (Malawi); ****swa (Mozambique); KinyaRwanda andKirundi> > > > > (Burundi and Rwandi, mutually intelligible); Luganda (Uganda);Gikikuyu> > > > > (Kenya); Kiswahili (Kenya,Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire).> > > > >> > > > > So,we will conclude this installment by saying that thefrightening number> > > > > of 1800 languges of black Africa could be condensed into twentyor so> > > > > languages we have just cited, which is not very much more thanthe total> > > > > number of European languages at present. Such a condensation ispossible> > > > > because millions and millions of black Africans speak two or more> > > > > languages, esp. in the Continents major urban centres.The EastAfrican> > > > > Region is a case in point. Between35 to 40 million people ofthis Region> > > > > use Swahili as their LINGUA FRANCA (the Language used to talk topeople of> > > > > other Language groups) and in the West African Region, a slightlyless than> > > > > that number of people use Hausa to talk to each other. As for theSouthern> > > > > African Region, we have seen that in South Africa, Most peoplespeak either> > > > > Xhosa or Zulu both of which are mutually intelligible; and almostexactly> > > > > the same thing applies to the two main Languages of the twoCongos,namely,> > > > > Kikongo and Lingala.So, in retrospect, we can say that eventhough Mother> > > > > Africa's capacity to communicate with herself is far from ideal,it is> > > > > nonetheless a gross distortion to label it as "Linguisticallyconfused",> > > > > but what else could we expect from those who shamelessly earntheir living> > > > > by savaging our continent and her children?! In our NEXTINSTALLMENT, we> > > > > will explore the Ethnic and Language situation in , where else,"For the> > > > > Gambia , Our homeland" And until then ???..> > > > > Regards Basss!!> > > > >------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 09:39:42 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01BC935E.875C18E0@diao.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC935E.875C18E0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC935E.875C18E0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Njie!!Thanks for your input.This is such a huge and complicated topic for us =Gambians that it can't be left to the analysis of one person.So,thanks =for your insightful observations.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Sent: 11/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:08 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAI think Bass has done a good job of tackling such an =20important topic. His approach, inevtiably, has aroused some =20controversy, and some members have put forward important =20observations.I just want to say that I find his generalisations rather =20uncomfortable. I believe in individual differences, although I =20can understand why certain generalisations have been made.What is said about the Fula could easily be said about the ==20Serahule. After all, their business acumen enriched old Ghana. =20What is said about the Wolof could easily apply to the Akus, =who are mainly Christian. What is said about the Mandinka =could =20easily apply to the Jola. For many years they resisted Foday =20Kabba and ensured that Foni remained a Jola state. ( I think =20in this case one can argue that the Jola are resilient. But =20I also think that in the case of the Jola, they had =20resilience forced on them. Otherwise, they would happily have =20continued with their farming, fishing and bee-keeping). And what =is said about the Serere could easily apply to the Jola. It =20was partly the desire to maintain their customs and traditions =that made it difficult for the Jola to be integrated into =20mainstream Gambian society ( or for mainstream Gambian society to ==20be integrated into them), especially in terms of religion and =20education. In fact, there is a school of thought which =20maintains that the Jola and Serere are related.There are, of course, other contentious issues, but they =20might require a separate discussion. As far as this one is =20concerned, I am prepared to 'take the moral...take the fruit =20and let the chaff go'.Regards,MomodouOn Fri, 4 Jan 1980, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> **** Language And Ethnicity In Gambia***>=20> Gambia, like all other African countries, is still a highly tribalized => state.Of course,there is nothing wrong with having people in any given => country belonging to various language groups,because almost every =country=20> on this planet has that; but there is something seriously wrong with=20> states that in this day and age would sometimes have to compete with =the=20> TRIBE for the loyality of the individuals that belong to it.That=20> competition would normally stem from the fact that the National =Identity=20> has not matured to the point that there is a uniformity of objectives=20> between those of the state and the various Ethnic groups, and in such=20> states whenever a conflict of interest surfaces between the state and =the=20> Tribe, most people instinctively give their support to their =respective=20> groups.>=20> One can argue that because Gambia has so far not degenerated into the =kind=20> of fratricidal orgy that we have witnessed elsewhere on the Continent =that=20> maybe its National Identity has solidified enough to the point that it => cannot disintegrate under the pressure of conflicting ethnic =interests.But=20> the chilling lessons of Somalia would render such notions naive at =best,=20> and, at worst, dangerously complacent.Because Somalia, as opposed to =the=20> Gambia, had already been a detribalized state by the time it colapsed =into=20> statelessness and was, moereover, the model of an ethnically =homogenious=20> country, esp. for the so-called Africa Experts.Another argument =against=20> such complacence is that since we have started to govern ourselves in =the=20> early sixties,the country has never been tested sufficiently enough=20> internally for us to know how solid the so-called Gambian National =Identity=20> is.But the fact the that many of her sisters have failed such tests in =the=20> recent past should be a reminder that it is not impossible that she =also=20> would fail if similar circumstances arise.For that reason and much =more,it=20> is incumbent upon all of us, Gambians and friends of the Gambia alike, =to=20> studiously and rationally debate this issue so as to be able to come =up=20> with creative strategies that would help not only to accelerate the=20> detribalization process but also to clearly define what Gambian =National=20> Identity is and how its various components could be translated into =the=20> Curriculum so that it could be an integral part of the socialisation=20> process of the young and coming generations.>=20> Yes,it may be true that Gambia has never had any ethnic conflicts in =the=20> strict sense of the word, but each and everyone of us has heard or=20> witnessed instances whereby some disturbing ethnic noises were made =that,=20> had it not been for the good sense of some ,could have easily =degenerated=20> into the kinds of unspeakable acts that we have seen in Somalia, =Liberia,=20> Sierra Leone etc.>=20> The process of Detribalization naturally takes place in the major =urban=20> centers and in many of the schools that are located in non-tribal=20> territories ,but such processes,as in the Gambia,( with the exception =of=20> course of marriage across ethnic groups) are neither watertight nor=20> irreversible.Not only that,it is also a tortuously slow process when =left=20> to take place naturally on its own without the intervention of the=20> state.Detribalization, by the way, is any experience that helps the=20> individual in a TRIbalized society to UNLEARN the instinctive response => peculiar to his/her group that she internalised during her formative =years.=20> Such a process when most successful enables the individual to have =the=20> capacity to evaluate societal issues solely on the basis of their =merits=20> without that being influenced in anyway by the parochial concerns of =the=20> ethnic group that she comes from.Such a person has become culturally =broad=20> minded and sophisticated enough to realize that many of the =assumptions=20> relating to the inherent goodness of her ethnic group at the expense =of all=20> the other groupings are nothing but unfounded myths.This person knows =that=20> each ethnic grouping in the Gambia has at least one quality that must =be a=20> component of the Gambian national Identity or else such an Identity =would=20> be seriously impaired. That person must know that the AKUS are,for=20> instance, the single ethnic group in the Gambia that is almost totally => literate and that they have very polished and civilised manners =towards=20> themselves and towrds others.Those are qualities that all of us should =kill=20> to get. That person must know also that the JOLAS have a devastating=20> capacity for decipline and hardwork and are not like many of us who =enjoy=20> long hours of idling under the shade of a tree. Such a quality is =something=20> all of us must kill to add to ours.That person must know that the =Serrers=20> are the jealous custodians and guardians of our African culture and=20> heritage in its pristine state after many of us have diluted ours with =the=20> foreign ones almost beyond recognition. That also should be a quality =most=20> of us should kill to have. That person must know that the Wollofs are=20> profoundly secular,broadminded and liberal people their Islamic =religion=20> notwithstanding. That also is a quality worth cutting our arms and =legs=20> just to get. That person must know also that the Fullas commercial=20> intelligence is a quality that a future prosperous Gambia cannot do=20> without. That person must know further that the royalty and =fearlessness of=20> the mandinkas with their instinctive refusal to be coerced is a =quality=20> that all of us must have if our democratic experiment is to succeed. =And=20> finally, that person must know that the incredible capacity of the=20> Sarrahullehs to endure and deny the self during wealth creation would =be an=20> indispensible ingredient in any future Gambian National Identity.> =20> ==20> ==20> =09> So,we will now conclude by saying that for the Gambia to be able to =be a=20> coherent and harmonious state with a set of state with unified =national=20> objectives,it must first of all have to work on a National Identy that => incoporates all the good qualities of the various ethnic groupings =and=20> must figure out the pedagogical means to inculcate those values into =the=20> young.It must also work on increasing the number of roads and=20> transportations between the various ethnic territories that normally =don't=20> interact that much and must encourage and even help inter-ethnic=20> marriages.The leadership must have the foresight and vision to embody =the=20> hopes,dreams and fears of the vast majority of the people in the=20> geographical entity called Gambia.And when that happens all of us =could=20> sing with the Gambia Police and say:> "That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice =guide=20> our actions,Twords the common good,and join our diverse peoples,to =prove=20> man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,our promise we renew. =Keep=20> us great God of Nations,To the Gambia ever TRUE.">=20>=20> REGARDS Basss=09------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 11:00:53 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Black or white ?Message-ID: < 01BC9375.E9A9B040@diao.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.E9A9B040"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.E9A9B040Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAmerica's OBSESSION with race and skin colour defies everything reason =stands for.Regards Basss.----------From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 09:45 =D5To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Black or white ?How come that such kind of stories from "real life" is the mostinteresting news. Real life is fantastic. Thanks for putting this inGambia-I. Asbj=F8rn NordamBlack or white? Egyptian immigrant fights for black classification.=20Cheers,Madiba.--Confucius say...If you want pretty nurse, you got to be patient.*****************************************************************************July 16, 1997Web posted at: 4:22 a.m. EDT (0822 GMT)>From Correspondent Joan MacFarlaneDETROIT (CNN) -- An Egyptian immigrant is suing the U.S. governmentbecause they've told him he's white when his entire life he's beenblack.Mostafa Hefny was born in Egypt and has always been proud of hisEgyptianculture and his African ancestry. But when Hefny immigrated to America,the U.S. government told him he was no longer a black man."I was not told by Immigration that I was white until I passed the examfor citizenship and then I was told I am now white," he explains.Hefny initially laughed when told of his new racial classification, buthe's no longer chuckling. He recently filed suit against the U.S.government to get his race classification changed back from white toblack.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 11:29:18 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: HEALTH CAREMessage-ID: < 01BC9375.EBEBFF20@diao.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.EBEBFF20"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9375.EBEBFF20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThanks Doc. for the Med.update in the Gambia.Ancha was absolutely right; =discussion as to what should or should not be in terms of Gambia's =health priorities can come only after the List has had enough factual =information from the ground.So, thanks a ton for info.Regards Basss!----------From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia[SMTP: olafia@online.no Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 02:58 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: HEALTH CAREHI!Lamin wrote: "To take the discussion further, please enlighten us the =causeand consequences of Hepatitis B. How is it different from Hepatitis A, =whythe talk about the fprmer"? Hepatitis B has no cure and can be deadly =andwith A when one recovers from it you are immune for life.HEPATITIS BHepatitis B (formerly known as serum hapatitis) is a liver disease =caused bya virus. Any one can be subjected to hepatitis B, but those at greater =risk are:- Drug abusers who share needles- Certain health care workers who have contact with infected blood- Homosexuals males, particularly those with mul=F8tiple partners- Hemodialysis patients- Certain househols contacts of an infected person- Infants born to mothers who are hepatitis B carriersHepattitis B can be found in the blood and to a lesser extent in saliva,semen and other blood fluids of an infected persion. It is spread by =directcontact with infected body fluids, through blood and sexual contacts notcasual contact.- Symptoms: Urine may become darker colour, later it can turn out to bejaundice and faeces can be light in colour. Fatigue, Itching, Hives orrassh, poor appatite, fever, vomitting and occassionally joints pain, =Somecan have lesser symptoms and others notice nothing.The symptoms may appear to six months after exposure, but usally within =sixmonths. the virus can be found in blood and other body fluid several =weeksbefore symptoms appear and generally persist for several onths =afterwards.Approximately 10 % of infected people may become long term carriers of =thevirus. Most people can be healthy without complications. If the =inflamationis chronic it will result to in liver damage, liver cancer and chronocinfection.There is no special medicines or antibiotics for treating Hepatitis B =butthere is a vaccine for preventive pirposes which have been available forseveral years. It is safe, effective and is recommended for people in =highrisk settings who have not already been infected and infants who are =born tomothers carrying the virus. A special Hepatitis B immune globulin is =alsoavailable for people who are exposed to the virus. In the event of =exposureto hepatitis B, consult a doctor or thr local health department.Hepatitis B carriers should carry standard hygiene practices to ensure =thatclose contacts are not directly contaminated by his or her blood or =otherbody fluids. Carriers must not share razors, toothbrushes or amy otherobject that may become contamonated with blood. In addition susceptiblehousehold members, particylarly sexual partners should be immunised withhepatitis B vaccine. It is important for carriers to inform their =dentistand health care providers.HEPATITIS AHEPATITIS A (formerly known as infectious hepatitis) is a liver diseasecaused by a specific virus. Anyone can get hepatitis A but it occurs =morefrequently in children.The hhepatitis A virus enters through the mouth, multiplies in the body =andis passed in faeces. The virus can then be carried on an infected =person=B4shands and can be spread by direct contact, or consuming food or drink =thathas been handled by an infected person. In some cases it can be spread =byconsuming wter contaminated with improperly treated sewage.The symptoms of hepatis A may include Fatigue, poor appetite, fever andvomitting. Urine may become of darker colour and jaundice may appear as =inhepatitis B. This disease is really fatal and most people recover in fewweeks without any complications. Infants and young ones tend to have =verymild symptoms and are less likely to develope jaundice than are of olderchildren and adults. Not everyone who is infected will have all the =symptoms.The symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure, but usually =withinthree to four weks. the contagious period appears and extends up to the =timeof jaundice. Once a person recovered from hepatitis A, he or she is =immunefor life and does not continue to carry the virus.Generally bed rest is all that is needed. a vaccine is not currentlyavailable. The single most effective way to prevent spread is carefulhandwashing after using the toilet. Also infected people should not =handlefoods during the contagious period. Household members or others in closecontact with an infected person should call a doctor or the healthdepartment to obtain a shot of immune globulin which immunises their =chancesof becoming ill.As other STD=B4s can result in blindness, sterility her comes som tipsHINTS FOR SIGNS OF SUSPECTED STD=B4s:- Change of smell, colour or quantity of urethral discharge- Urethral discharge in men- Ailments and burns when urinating- Itching or pain on the sexual organs- Sores, blisters or warts located in or around the sexual organ- Changes in the mensturationcycleASBJ=D8RN, I relly do agree with the contents of your mail, liviving inScandanavia nd working in the health sector i did digest your comments. =Thesocial and moral concept of health have benn reduced to from awakening =ofenquiry to multi dollar coceots by firms and scientists. I have visitedkartong and spent three nights there with former classmates who natives =ofthe town. Asbj=F8rn there is one as certain as death and that is the =culturaland political promise of health care to the town has has been neglected.ANCHA, Thanks for your supportive respond on the subject I don=B4t want =to bepolitical but from my own point of view i think the trends of the =nationalhealth care developments has been on a stand still in the Gambia for a =verylong time. SerreKunda the largest city in the Gambia has no hospital =sincethe early begining of independence up to date. The only thinh they have =inSerreKunda is a health centre situated in the centre of the market place =ithflies and other bacteria or virus carrying creatures. The health centre =inSerreKunda which was actually a community centre for youths was to be =thesister centre for youth centre in Banjul and community centres in BAkau =andBrikama. The merchants/sellers coverd the fences with their mechandises =youhave to ask to find were the place is located . A person working from =thehealth centre to the Banjul main road will reach the maind road befire =theambulance which just covers a distance of 5-600 metres.The funds for building the frafenni hospital should have been used toupgrade the RVH and Bansang Hospital, and build a Clinic in Farafenni =with alon etrm development propects. The building has swallowed millions and =is onthe stand still. Funds need to to equip a hospital can build many =hospitals.What really want is to spend funds on the martenity unity cause the =childrenare the fute, vaccinations for for child to enable us to reduced the =highmortality among children. The STD cklinic at the medical and health is =justa room and parlour and the room for consultation and examinng is partly =store I WAS THERE! There are many cases blindness and sterility whhich =areresults of STD=B4s. As i said i don=B4t want to be political there i =cannotmention were spendings should be reduced and pump into the health care =system.Fungi and other skin diseases are becoming more and more common. LikeMycetoma, Psoriasis locally call "KULLI", Ringworms locally "GAEGAERR" =TineaCaapitis (scalp ringworm) locally "MARMARRAN". Candida/Candidiosis is =alsohaving a wild tendency. There are many skin diseases which some must be =donein the sense of priority eg. skin ulcers.Comments and opinions needed if it happens that i would like to be =wrtingabout other comminicale diseases i might think it will be of interest to =themembers.With Kind regardsOmar S. Saho, KONSULENTUllevaal University HospitalGr=F8ndland, oslo norway------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 12:41:05 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: From Health care to nation buildingMessage-ID: < 01BC937B.64EAC820@diad.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC937B.64F26940"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC937B.64F26940Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThanks for the "provocations", and keep up the Good Work down there!Regards Basss!----------From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Sent: 12/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:33 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: From Health care to nation buildingOmar Saho, thank you for information. I=B4ll come back later, so only ashort comment on this. There seems to be a lot to start with. But to methings go hand in hand. What does it help with a vaccination-programme,if we don=B4t make better sanitary in the towns. And what if we have thevaccine, but no personel or clinics on wheels to bring it out to thevillages? To me it mostly looks like a question on priority and WILLfrom the government and local authorities sides. No - it=B4s not so easyas that - I know.=20But that brings me to the question on lack of trained people (the sameproblem some of you mentionned in the schools) How can we motivategambians to join civil service, serve the state and the people ? I thinkit must be both 1) by given a salary so they can live, raise a familyand 2) make the persons, who are serving, visible as people we look upto. By that I mean, that it demands sacrifices to go home after beeneducated abroad, or out in the village after living in the big town. Ifno-one will take that "social" attitude to the society, the state, theother gambians, we will still see the court-rooms plastered with lawyersand judges from The Ghana, the hospitals and clinics with foreigners,the educational system from secondary schools up to GTTI and GambiaCollege also served by west-africans, and industrian and commercegambians fightening with lebanese etc. (Excuse me for speaking ingenerel and not precise). So these people must be put in focus asimportant people of the society, be given status.Who of you has the "internal flame" or "burn" to work the "ass out ofthe trousers" to serve the state of the Gambia, the gambian peoplebefore thinking of how rich you can be ? Some of you living and havinggood jobs outside can earn a living, raise your family, secure yourchildren, fullfill some of your ambitions and maybe even send money backhome for the extended family to live of. That=B4s OK. But many of you =areneeded back home, like you can inspire the new generation to go out beeducated, but come back again and serve.=20What should make you proud to serve the Gambia (and not Senegambia, USAor Denmark) ? What is the "glue" that put all of you together to becomegambians and form The Gambia ? Who are the "heros"/the "stars"/ the manor woman of the Gambias history or gambian daily life, who we all lookup to, want to be like, do like, because they really did something worthto remember and put The Gambia, or gambian on the map ? If you shouldpresent yourself to a foreigner as a gambian, what should be the onesentence ?=20Maybe most of you disagree on this. Maybe you would say that I=B4m "anafrican", maybe "a black african" (the story about the egyptian declaredwhite and demanding to be declared black by the US-authorities). Ormaybe a fulani, who has more in commen with fulanis in Senegal than toyour mandinka-neigbour in Bakau ? The easy answer is, that you are agambian because your are born in The Gambia,or by gambian parents inDenmark. (the topic braught up several times about dual citizenship,passports etc.)=20I=B4m a bit provocative and challenging, I know. But all the discussionson race, language, tribes, etnic groups, culture, politics has braughtme to this point. Some of you has led me.=20As I told you last week, this discussion started not more than 150 yearsago in Denmark, and it is still going on. What is "Denmark" as nationalstate, what is "danish", who are we as danes (theoretically we have gotnew origins every time new therories on race/tribes/migrations come up),what can be said is danish language (even we know it=B4s origin and theinfluence under thousands of years) and danish culture (if there is one)?, and what is worth to preserve and how can we preserve that heritagein a world, where we also want to act positively towards, be inspired ofother people, nations, trying to better living conditions for all. Beinga part of a region (Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Europe, etc) but also partof "the global village".I look forward for your contributions on this. What is Gambia, agambian, (is the presents boarders the final ones, how does the statediffer from Mali, Kenya .., and you from a Nigerian, Tanzanian). What isgambian culture and language, and how will it be possible to motivatepeople in the nearest future to act/serve the Gambia and the gambians ?=20"If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn" yourself",I believe. With many kind regards to all of you from Asbj=F8rn Nordam,=20who is leaving office for a long week-end.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 12:45:52 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDINGMessage-ID: < 199707181045.MAA27208@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAsbj=F8rn, Thanks for you article "FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION BUILDING" I doagree that there seems to be lot start with. Your questionof " what does ithelp with a vaccination programme if we don=B4t make better sanitary in=towns,havinig vaccines but no personnels." An again you mentioned that it is not aquestion priority and will from the governments and local authorities and itis not that easy you know. Ofcourse it is a matter of priority and good willcuse if it is not and as you said we go and inspire others to study and comeback. If there is no Priorities in health it will just be like asoldiergoint to war without a gun.Asbj=F8rn you should have elaborated if you KNEW! to eanable us to getguidline of what you kknew. This subject is indeed a question of priority.What of providing clean water and good sanitation instead of purchasingthree helicopters and the construction of the Arch this should have not beena priority before clean water and sanitation. What would call priority? Dovisit Kartong and other rural areas the governments are full of fungus andother green plants on the walls of the well and even in the water. In theGambia environmental concern is a second hand issue/topic, we have beenhaving power failure for almost two decades and the sytem we have now isusing heavy oil which is hazardous both to the environment and the workers.Let me give you som exanples in the civil sercvice, Dr. Oldfield the onlypathologist in the Gambia and been a Gambian was employed by the UnitedNations for the Gambia. The government will not accepting hom having anexpertise salary and a UN car and plate. But he was stubborn and said hewill give away the car but not the salary.This was during the Jawara era.There are many personnels graduated from the School of Public Health andMidwifery at the Gambia College, doctors and public health officers educatedabroad, but the majority have gone private or been employed by privateinstitutions. The points you raised concerning salaries, to make peopleserving visible as people to be look up to and court rooms plastered withforeign judges and lawyers, hospitals, education systems from GambiaCollege, Secondary schools up to GTTI. This started from the early beginningof independence. many Gambians are been frustrated by the treatment theyreceived from the system. A Gambian could have been in the same institutionor equivalent with the so-called European and west African experts or maybe acquiring better results than them. But they never get the salaries asthem or facilities like housing, cars or not private practicing allowances.This always resukted in going private or taking international appointments.You wrote "If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn"yourself" i believe most of the peole on the net have been burning. Asbj=F8r=i have ben burning and exhausting myself which sometimes goes economicallyon me. Whenever i am in the Gambia ido visit sick people in homes andhospitals and take their prescription along with me to Norway and do sendthe required medicines. Some do send or fax prescriptions sign by doctors inthe Gambia. This dosen=B4t sometimes cost me a dome but the sending always=cost.Almost two years ago i donated a quatity of medical equipments and condomsto the Gambia. Where i was promised that they will come for the rest andothers to be provided by me, with the full assistance and dedication of mydepartment and our collaborating partners who help with the donation. Stillyet nothing did happened.I can reffer to one particular case when we talk abou whether is priority ornot. Ndey Jeng was fiffteen year old girl who was an Asthmatic RHD patient.Ndey was a primary 6 pupil of Campama school and her father was Islamicteacher at Sir Dawda Primary School. I read her story on the point onthursday evening novembet the 25, but the newspaper was the issue of mondayoctober th18 1993. The paper stated that the girl was admitted on severaloccassions both at the RVH and MRC. Doctors confide to her father that thisdisease at hand call for a critical surgery which cannot be carried out inthe Gambia. But in countries with well developed medical services. Due tothis her sent SOS signal to the general publuc, the local authorities andthe international community to help her daughter in whatever form possibleto finance her trip for treatment in an appropiate country.After read the newspaper the next day was friday november the 26 i sendfaxes asking assistance for her in different norwegian institutions andreceived the first positive response tuesday november the 30. The very day icalled Deida Hydara and Pap Saine of THE POINT newspaper to fax me themedical journal of Ney Jeng and this was done by Dr. Aliue G. Gaye who wasthen he Head of the medical Unit at the RVH now the Director of HealthServices. I received the fax from Dr. Gaye wednesday december the 15. 1993.Within a period of two months i got the gree light that she can be operatedwithout any cost but her family must provide the airticket, i fax it to THEPOINT and they appealed through the media to assist her for an airticket.She didn=B4t get airticket or whatsoever assistance from rich gambians or=thegovernment, then the coupd=B4=E8tat came still no assistance for the poor=girl.She died after several complicated attacks the grandmother got a strokeafter receiving the new and died. I visited the Dad whist in the i was inthe Gambia and the point where they told me that the two governments andpeople failed Ndey Jeng. this has caused a debate in the Gambian newspapersfor months.If we abroad should help or return to work as you stated we would like to bededicated and execute our duties but not to be frustrated. The systems haveto change and give priorities to build an environment of social agreement towhat is good and desirable. The message of politics is the growth ofconciousness, and moral earnestness in furthering ability to attuneourselves positively to what is so often describe as nature. All gradualvictory of injustice, ignorance, poverty, hunger and disease would one daybe replaced by achieving dignity, more wisdom, better education, healthsystems, clean water, sanitation and ultimately more individual and socialhappiness, by giving priority and chance.Wishing you all a nice and happy weekend with all that JAZZWith Kind regards=20Omar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 03:49:31 PDTFrom: "alieu badara" < alieu@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PRO GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 199707181049.DAA21357@f70.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainThere is this new organisation in Finland that is working to promote theeducation quality in The Gambia.For more info. please surf throughRegards,Alieu______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:03:29 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDINGMessage-ID: < 01BC93A4.F7551840@dila.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC93A4.F7551840"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC93A4.F7551840Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAgain Doc.,thanks for the med info on the Gambia.The truth sometimes =hurts,but I am glad that someone has decided to tell it.My heart goes to =Ndey's family.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia[SMTP: olafia@online.no Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 03:45 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE- FROM HEALTH TO NATION BUILDINGAsbj=F8rn, Thanks for you article "FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION BUILDING" =I doagree that there seems to be lot start with. Your questionof " what does =ithelp with a vaccination programme if we don=B4t make better sanitary in =towns,havinig vaccines but no personnels." An again you mentioned that it is =not aquestion priority and will from the governments and local authorities =and itis not that easy you know. Ofcourse it is a matter of priority and good =willcuse if it is not and as you said we go and inspire others to study and =comeback. If there is no Priorities in health it will just be like asoldiergoint to war without a gun.Asbj=F8rn you should have elaborated if you KNEW! to eanable us to getguidline of what you kknew. This subject is indeed a question of =priority.What of providing clean water and good sanitation instead of purchasingthree helicopters and the construction of the Arch this should have not =beena priority before clean water and sanitation. What would call priority? =Dovisit Kartong and other rural areas the governments are full of fungus =andother green plants on the walls of the well and even in the water. In =theGambia environmental concern is a second hand issue/topic, we have beenhaving power failure for almost two decades and the sytem we have now isusing heavy oil which is hazardous both to the environment and the =workers.Let me give you som exanples in the civil sercvice, Dr. Oldfield the =onlypathologist in the Gambia and been a Gambian was employed by the UnitedNations for the Gambia. The government will not accepting hom having anexpertise salary and a UN car and plate. But he was stubborn and said =hewill give away the car but not the salary.This was during the Jawara =era.There are many personnels graduated from the School of Public Health andMidwifery at the Gambia College, doctors and public health officers =educatedabroad, but the majority have gone private or been employed by privateinstitutions. The points you raised concerning salaries, to make peopleserving visible as people to be look up to and court rooms plastered =withforeign judges and lawyers, hospitals, education systems from GambiaCollege, Secondary schools up to GTTI. This started from the early =beginningof independence. many Gambians are been frustrated by the treatment theyreceived from the system. A Gambian could have been in the same =institutionor equivalent with the so-called European and west African experts or =maybe acquiring better results than them. But they never get the salaries =asthem or facilities like housing, cars or not private practicing =allowances.This always resukted in going private or taking international =appointments.You wrote "If you will enlighten/turn on other persons you must "burn"yourself" i believe most of the peole on the net have been burning. =Asbj=F8rni have ben burning and exhausting myself which sometimes goes =economicallyon me. Whenever i am in the Gambia ido visit sick people in homes andhospitals and take their prescription along with me to Norway and do =sendthe required medicines. Some do send or fax prescriptions sign by =doctors inthe Gambia. This dosen=B4t sometimes cost me a dome but the sending =always cost.Almost two years ago i donated a quatity of medical equipments and =condomsto the Gambia. Where i was promised that they will come for the rest andothers to be provided by me, with the full assistance and dedication of =mydepartment and our collaborating partners who help with the donation. =Stillyet nothing did happened.I can reffer to one particular case when we talk abou whether is =priority ornot. Ndey Jeng was fiffteen year old girl who was an Asthmatic RHD =patient.Ndey was a primary 6 pupil of Campama school and her father was Islamicteacher at Sir Dawda Primary School. I read her story on the point onthursday evening novembet the 25, but the newspaper was the issue of =mondayoctober th18 1993. The paper stated that the girl was admitted on =severaloccassions both at the RVH and MRC. Doctors confide to her father that =thisdisease at hand call for a critical surgery which cannot be carried out =inthe Gambia. But in countries with well developed medical services. Due =tothis her sent SOS signal to the general publuc, the local authorities =andthe international community to help her daughter in whatever form =possibleto finance her trip for treatment in an appropiate country.After read the newspaper the next day was friday november the 26 i sendfaxes asking assistance for her in different norwegian institutions andreceived the first positive response tuesday november the 30. The very =day icalled Deida Hydara and Pap Saine of THE POINT newspaper to fax me themedical journal of Ney Jeng and this was done by Dr. Aliue G. Gaye who =wasthen he Head of the medical Unit at the RVH now the Director of HealthServices. I received the fax from Dr. Gaye wednesday december the 15. =1993.Within a period of two months i got the gree light that she can be =operatedwithout any cost but her family must provide the airticket, i fax it to =THEPOINT and they appealed through the media to assist her for an =airticket.She didn=B4t get airticket or whatsoever assistance from rich gambians =or thegovernment, then the coupd=B4=E8tat came still no assistance for the =poor girl.She died after several complicated attacks the grandmother got a strokeafter receiving the new and died. I visited the Dad whist in the i was =inthe Gambia and the point where they told me that the two governments =andpeople failed Ndey Jeng. this has caused a debate in the Gambian =Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:22:42 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineMessage-ID: < 199707181624.SAA30448@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableScientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineJuly 17, 1997Peter Masebu, PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday eveningencouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments fromcertain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in severalSouth American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticismfrom researchers in the United States.What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential forgreater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have todaywas initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said DrGeorge Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's FannHospital.There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack ofenthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear aneffective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, hetold PANA.He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on thestage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, whichafflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated2.5 million deaths each year.The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and notfrom the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to majorpharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after thevaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plansto test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.On whether he intended to stand for the post of World HealthOrganization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision inMay 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to theSPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of healthand social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision todonate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deservesemulation by scientists in the South.This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to begenerous.Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of PresidentAbdou Diouf.Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour duringSenegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which wasobserved at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the firstcountries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes intoproduction early next year.Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 20:03:48 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineMessage-ID: < 01BC93B5.B8AF6F80@dila.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC93B5.B8AF6F80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC93B5.B8AF6F80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMatarr!Thanks for the Med.info.below and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: mmjeng@image.dk [SMTP: mmjeng@image.dk Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 01:22 =D5To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineScientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineJuly 17, 1997Peter Masebu, PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday eveningencouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments fromcertain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in severalSouth American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticismfrom researchers in the United States.What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential forgreater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have todaywas initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said DrGeorge Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's FannHospital.There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack ofenthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear aneffective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, hetold PANA.He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on thestage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, whichafflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated2.5 million deaths each year.The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and notfrom the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to majorpharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after thevaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plansto test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.On whether he intended to stand for the post of World HealthOrganization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision inMay 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to theSPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of healthand social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision todonate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deservesemulation by scientists in the South.This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to begenerous.Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of PresidentAbdou Diouf.Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour duringSenegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which wasobserved at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the firstcountries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes intoproduction early next year.Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 19:28:36 +0200From: Marie Gillen < marie.gillen@swipnet.se To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: sorry for being lateMessage-ID: < 33CFA7C4.499A@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi evertbody!I have been added to the list by a friend of mine.And i have recieved so many mails without having time to reply becauseof summer classes and examines. Since i live in a remote place in Swedeni dont get much info about Gambians issues around here.Only once a year when we have our African getogether and looking forwardone which isgoing to take place the first of august and end the eight of august. Wecall it the African week.Sometimes next week i am gonna take my time toread the mail i have not had time to go through and send some comment onit.Thank youMarie Gillen------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 21:08:41 +0200From: "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineMessage-ID: < 199707181911.VAA14985@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello MatarIt is very interesting that scientist from other thirdworld countries aremaking progress indeveloping new medisines which thirdworld countries can benifit of. And ireally admire theBolivian inventor.I want to ask you a question ( was the Gambia one of the first countries totest the vaccineor was it the latin american countries who tested it forst.Pa SoweosloFra: mmjeng@image.dk Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListEmne: Fwd: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineDato: 18. juli 1997 00:22Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineJuly 17, 1997Peter Masebu, PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese scientists on Wednesday eveningencouraged the Bolivian inventor of the SPf66 anti-malaria vaccine,Prof. Manuel Patarroyo, to ignore the unfavourable comments fromcertain quarters in the developed north concerning its performance.The synthetic peptide vaccine has shown encouraging results in severalSouth American countries as well as in Gambia and and Tanzania.However, its performance in Thailand has come under severe criticismfrom researchers in the United States.What Patarrayo discovered is very encouraging and has a potential forgreater development. You see, the anti-rabbies vaccine we have todaywas initially not so efficient and caused a lot of problems, said DrGeorge Diouf of the infectious disease department at Dakar's FannHospital.There are certain financial considerations involved in the lack ofenthusiasm for the anti-malaria vaccine. Certainly some people fear aneffective anti-malaria vaccine could spell a financial disaster, hetold PANA.He was speaking after Patarroyo had given a rousing lecture on thestage reached in developing the vaccine to prevent malaria, whichafflicts at least 500 million people worldwide and causes an estimated2.5 million deaths each year.The fact that the inventor is from a small third world country and notfrom the north and his refusal to sell his invetion to majorpharmaceutical companies does not help matter either, added Diouf.Asked by PANA on what future steps he intended to take after thevaccine tests in Gambia and Tanzania, Patarroyo said there are plansto test several other vaccines after we have tested them in Bolivia.On whether he intended to stand for the post of World HealthOrganization (WHO) Director General following his dramatic decision inMay 1995 to grant the UN health agency an exclusive right to theSPf66, Patarroyo said I am not interested.Winding up debate after the lecture, the Senegalese minister of healthand social action, Ousmane Ngom, described Patarroyo's decision todonate the vaccine to the WHO as a good gesture which deservesemulation by scientists in the South.This proves that one does not have to belong to the North to begenerous.Prof. Patarroyo is visiting Senegal at the invitation of PresidentAbdou Diouf.Last Monday, the Bolivian scientist was guest of honour duringSenegal's annual day of social mobilisation against malaria, which wasobserved at Nioro, 250 km south of Dakar.In a speech, he promised that Senegal would be among the firstcountries to benefit from the anti-malaria vaccine when it goes intoproduction early next year.Copyright © 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.----------------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 16:53:37 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Jobs (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970718165134.219feada@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Thu, 17 Jul 1997 12:50:45 -0400 (EDT)>Reply-To: keytech@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu >Sender: owner-esgpnews@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >X-PH: V4.4@lists>From: ESGP/ES&E Key Technology Program < keytech@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu >4) Jobs> a) Job: UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute, Assistant Director for> Marine Operations and Facilities (Administrative Program Manager 3)> b) Jobs: 1: Program Director, Sea Grant Extension; and 2: Research> Program Officer. NOAA, Department of Commerce, Silver Spring, MD>==============================================================================>4) Jobs>a) Job: UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute, Assistant Director for Marine>Operations and Facilities (Administrative Program Manager 3)>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:>The UWS/UWM Great Lakes WATER Institute provides within the State of>Wisconsin, a focal point for research, education, and outreach aimed at>knowledge and understanding of the Great Lakes and other aquatic resources.>The Institute is home to the UWM Center for Great Lakes Studies, the>Aquaculture Institute, a Sea Grant Field Office, several DNR management and>monitoring groups, an NIEHS Freshwater Biomedical Core Center, and other>University programs. The Assistant Director is responsible for the operation>and management of the WATER Institute's physical plant and for overseeing>and directing the marine and shop services that support the field and>laboratory research conducted at the WATER Institute. The position reports>to the Director of WATER Institute.>Responsibilities: Manage the physical facility of the Great Lakes WATER>Institute, including the supervision of a staff of five (electronic>technician, two instrument makers, research vessel captain and vessel>engineer) plus seasonal staff. Must ensure the physical integrity of the>Institute's facilities (building, land, docks, water supply, HVAC,>compressed air, deionized water, life support systems for the aquaculture>facilities, lighting, and electrical systems), and is responsible for>building security and providing a safe physical environment for building>users. Coordinate and manage all marine services and vessel/fleet>operations, monitor construction progress on special laboratory and>remodeling projects, participate in long range planning, coordinate space>assignments, and prepare extramural support proposals for facility development.>Qualifications: Must have a bachelor's degree and 6 to 8 years of experience>in facility management with emphasis on laboratory, marine, and shop>maintenance and operations, including supervisory experience. Individual>must have excellent interpersonal skills, strong writing skills and>experience in extramural proposal preparation. Must be able not only to work>with a diverse, multicultural workforce, but must seek opportunities to>broaden and enhance the representation of such groups in the workplace.>Individual also must have the ability to perform "hands-on" operations and>maintenance activities, as circumstance and location may dictate.>Salary and Pay Basis: Range 6 of the Academic Staff Compensation Plan>($36,543 to $45,679 - hiring range). This is a full-time, twelve-month>annual basis appointment with excellent benefits.>Anticipated Starting Date: October 1, 1997. Application Procedures: Send>letter of application, resume, and the names and addresses of three>references postmarked by August 15, 1997, to: Marjorie Bjornstad, Assistant>Dean, UWM Graduate School, P.O. Box 340, Milwaukee, WI 53201 (414) ->229-5547 Email: marj@csd.uw.edu >The names of those nominees and applicants who have not requested that their>identity be withheld and the names of all finalists will be released upon>request. UWM is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and>encourages minority, female, and handicapped applicants because a diverse>campus environment is desirable and important to the educational process.>b) Jobs: 1: Program Director, Sea Grant Extension; and 2: Research Program>Officer. NOAA, Department of Commerce, Silver Spring, MD>A message received via Dr. Jeffey M. Reutter:>The National Sea Grant College Program Office, NOAA, Department of Commerce,>in Silver Spring, MD, has two openings:>Program Director, Sea Grant Extension. Provides leadership, direction and>management of the Sea Grant extension programs. Provides oversight of the>national, university-based network of Sea Grant extension programs and>develops cooperative activities with appropriate government programs,>non-governmental organizations, and industry extension partners. Represents>Sea Grant's extension and outreach interests within NOAA and serves as>liaison to other federal agencies, universities and the Congress. Includes>program officer and grants administration responsibilities, including>oversight and evaluation of university-based research and outreach programs.>Provides leadership to members of Outreach Team overseeing the functions of>communications and education programs as well as marine extension programs.>Advanced degree in technical or scientific fields appropriate to marine>extension is desirable (marine biology, fisheries science, engineering,>marine ecology, marine affairs or marine related social sciences);>outreach/extension experience and experience working with academic>institutions is highly desirable. Experience in federal grant negotiation>desirable.>Salary: $64,555 to $98,714 (dependent on experience and qualifications).>Location: Silver Spring, Maryland. Application Address: NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45,>OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970020.RAW, 1315 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910>ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY August 31, 1997. The complete>announcement is posted on (NOAA WWW site):>Research Program Officer. Provides leadership to Sea Grant research>activities, including program development and evaluation. Develops>cooperative activities with appropriate government programs,>non-governmental organizations, and industry partners. Represents Sea>Grant's research interests within NOAA and serves as liaison to other>federal agencies, universities and the Congress. Includes state program>officer and grants administration responsibilities, including oversight and>evaluation of university-based research and outreach programs.>Advanced degree in technical or scientific field appropriate to coastal,>Great Lakes, and marine resource issues is desirable; experience working>with academic institutions is highly desirable. Experience in federal grant>negotiation desirable. Position will be classified as either Biological>Scientist (marine or aquatic biology, marine or aquatic ecology, fisheries>science) or Physical Scientist (oceanography, marine chemistry,>engineering); APPLICANT MUST INDICATE ONE OR THE OTHER CLASSIFICATION WHEN>APPLYING.>Salary: $64,555 to $83,922 (dependent on experience and qualifications).>Location: Silver Spring, Maryland. Application Address:>(For Biological Scientist) (For Physical Scientist)>NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45 NOAA/HRMO/ OFA45>OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970022.RAW OAR/HRD, VA# H/OAR/970021.RAW>1315 East-West Highway 1315 East-West Highway>Silver Spring, MD 20910 Silver Spring, MD 20910>ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY AUGUST 31, 1997. The complete Vacancy>Announcement is posted on the NOAA WWW site at http://www.rdc.noaa.gov/~webvas/ >gs130114.rw1 (for Physical Scientist), or http://www.rdc.noaa.gov/~webvas/ >gs040114.rw1 (for Biological Scientist).>==============================================================================>==============================================================================-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 23:21:06 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970718222344.AAA55446@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Kebba Jallow and Mustapha cham, have been added to the list. Welcometo the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please sendyour introductions to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:12:13 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Sierra Leone Junta Agrees to TruceMessage-ID: < 33CFEA3D.5CF73553@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSierra Leone Junta Agrees to TruceCopyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.By AMBA DADSONAssociated Press WriterABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) -- Leaders of Sierra Leone's ruling juntapledged Friday to implement an immediate cease-fire and restoreconstitutional government to the battle-wracked nation.A joint communique issued after a meeting with West African leaderscalled for an immediate end to hostilities and for coup leader Maj.Johnny Paul Koroma to take steps toward restoring constitutional rule.It was the first time since the May 25 overthrow of President TejanAhmed Kabbah that a delegation from the military junta metrepresentatives of the Economic Community of West African States.The 16-member organization has demanded that Koroma restore power toKabbah, currently exiled in Guinea.A Nigerian-led peacekeeping force has attempted to dislodge Koroma,and battles between the peacekeepers and troops loyal to the junta haveleft hundreds dead in and around Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.The negotiators called for a second round of talks in a week inAbidjan, Ivory Coast.Many nations have condemned the coup that ousted Kabbah, who waselected in March 1996; the Commonwealth of Britain and its formercolonies responded by suspending Sierra Leone from its ranks.Koroma's delegation at the talks expressed regret over the heavycasualties in the recent fighting and said it favored a peacefulresolution of the conflict.Alimany Pallo Bangura, the junta's foreign minister, said he wassatisfied Friday's meeting would lead to a "significant breakthrough."He said the junta, by pledging to restore constitutional order, wasopening the possibility that Kabbah could return to power but was notguaranteeing that this would happen. That issue is expected to raisedwhen the talks resume.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 18:55:48 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HELP NEEDEDMessage-ID: < 33CFF474.C44099C3@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitOmar S. Saho wrote:> This one question that i want to ask but any i sit besides the machine it> escapes my mind. There two different signatures and that is LATIR and> LATJOR. Is it the same person or is LAT - LATIR, LAT is LATJOR or is it> three different persons and that means to say to say LAT, LATIR and LATJOR.> I do know the name of the Senegambian warrior was LATJOR NGONEH LATIR JOOF.> I am not trying to verify the concerns identidy If this enquiry happens to> be inconvinient.When you see messages signed "Lat", they are from me, Latir GheranDownes-Thomas.My parents named me after my mother's uncle Latyr Faye. I guess thename originates, if not was made popular, by the great warrior youmention. Many of my elder family friends and relatives refer to me fromtime to time as "Ngone Latir"."Lat" is just a nickname but because of the confusion members have hadbetween me and my cousin, Latjor Ndow, I will now make the habit ofsigning "Latir Gheran" instead.Thanks,Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 21:26:01 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Nigeria Defends Democracy in Africa]Message-ID: < 33D017A9.C8D8BE1@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlinePath: nntp.earthlink.net!mr.net!xfer.kren.nm.kr!su-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!cpk-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!news.bbnplanet.com!worldnet.att.net!newsadmFrom: "Stephen B. Kennedy-IV" < sbkennedy@worldnet.att.net Newsgroups: soc.culture.liberia,soc.culture.sierra-leone,soc.culture.nigeria,soc.culture.africanSubject: Nigeria Defends Democracy in AfricaDate: Mon, 07 Jul 1997 18:13:42 -0400Organization: AT & T WorldNet ServicesMessage-ID: < 33C16A16.52A9@worldnet.att.net Reply-To: sbkennedy@worldnet.att.net NNTP-Posting-Host: 207.116.145.144Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-WorldNet (Win95; I)Xref: nntp.earthlink.net soc.culture.liberia:2986 soc.culture.sierra-leone:3202 soc.culture.nigeria:33886 soc.culture.african:37569Nigeria Defends Democracy in AfricaBy Beth Duff-Brown Associated Press WriterMonday, July 7, 1997; 4:11 a.m. EDTNigeria Defends Democracy in AfricaABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) -- Long ruled by military dictators and nofriend to democracy at home, Nigeria has managed to the consternation ofits critics to become ``Big Brother'' to struggling democracies in WestAfrica.Nigeria's human-rights record has drawn condemnation from world leadersand the United Nations and it led to the country's suspension from theCommonwealth, the association of Britain and its former colonies.Still, its peacekeeping troops helped end Liberia's civil war andprepare for elections scheduled later this month. And Nigerian forcesare also trying to reinstate the democratically elected president ofSierra Leone who was recently ousted in a coup.Nigeria's military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, who himself seized power ina military coup in 1993, says Nigeria has been endowed with bountifulnatural resources and therefore is duty bound to foster freedom andstability in the region.'`All of us condemned the coup in Sierra Leone and gave an unequivocalsupport to the democratically elected President Ahmed Kabbah,'' Abachasaid. ``My primary concern is to ensure that peace and stability reignsin the West African sub-region.''At home, Abacha has jailed hundreds of opponents -- including thepresumed winner of the 1993 presidential election -- and reneged on hisvow to hand the country over to civilian rule last year.To some it seems hypocritical for Nigeria to be the self-appointeddefender of democracy in the region. ``There is no point rushing toSierra Leone to fight fordemocracy when there is no democracy in Nigeria,'' said Chiman Ubani,head of the Nigerian Democratic Alternative. The United Nations andOrganization of African Unity called for military intervention to bringback Sierra Leone's elected president, Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, after he wasousted May 25. Nigeria found itself spearheading the efforts when themutinous troops targeted its peacekeepers there during a lootingrampage after the coup.A Nigerian assault on the capital in June killed at least 50 people, butso far the military pressure has failed to dislodge mutinous troopsloyal to the coup leader, Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma.Nigerian Maj. Gen. Victor Malu, commander of the peacekeeping force sentto Sierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States, saidJuly 1 that Koromahad two weeks to surrender or his men would be ``flushed out.'' Malualso threatened an economic blockade for the already destitute country.Nigerian newspapers and human-rights groups have used Abacha's actionsin Sierra Leone to demand he keep his word on implementing democracy athome.``We urge the military regime of Gen. Abacha to also speedily restoredemocracy here -- for charity begins at home,'' said the independentPost Express.Ayo Adebanjo, spokesman for the Civil Liberties Organization, said, ``Itis hypocritical for it to seek to be restoring democracy in anothercountry while it is undermining the same at home.''The international community has little choice but to acknowledge Nigeriafor its $4 billion effort to end the civil war in Liberia and to helpmonitor the disarmament of 60,000 militiamen and the July 19presidential election in Liberia.Unless the U.S. government succeeds in getting an internationallyfinanced African peacekeeping force going, the only West African countrywith both the military muscle and a willingness to use it is Nigeria.Its 77,000-man armed forces are the largest in the region except forAngola, which is only now recovering from a decades-long civil war.Nigeria's 6,000 soldiers are the core of the Economic Community of WestAfrican States peacekeeping force.Former President Carter visited Abacha in the Nigerian politicalcapital, Abuja, in late June and left convinced Nigeria would be incivilian hands before Oct. 1, 1998.``He assured me that the decision made in Nigeria to have free anddemocratic elections to elect civilian leaders for this country will befulfilled as scheduled,'' Carter said.Many are skeptical the elections will be free and fair, or even takeplace. Abacha previously promised elections by the end of last year, butthen announced he would remain in power two more years to ensure anorderly transition.Elections for state assemblymen have been delayed and the vote for stategovernors put off until Aug. 1, 1998, the same day as the promisedpresidential election.--------------AB2D3E1DC5EE3AE87003A0E2--------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 23:31:49 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Medical Advice PleaseMessage-ID: < 970718233147_-1911836842@emout11.mail.aol.com Hi there from San Francisco to fellow list members whereever you are!Does anyone know what is the best thing to do...especially anyone withmedical experience in West AfricaMy 14 year son is now living with his family - my Gambian in-laws in KomboNorth, Western Division. He will probably remain there through high school.I did not arrange for him to take maleria medicine because he will be therequite a while, I was concerned about side effects if he should take pillsevery day or week. Also, most Gambians there seem to think it is best totreat after, and to develop resistance. I did not meet with any doctors,though, just ordinary people.I still wonder if that is the correct thing to do. Also, does anyonerecommend that I get him GAMSTAR for health insurance...all these Gambia-Ldiscussions about the problems of the clinics has me concerned.So far, he has been there over three months with no health problems, and ishappy as a lark living in Africa!Thank youLIz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 02:57:08 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Colleagues in Japan?Message-ID: < 199707190444.GAA15445@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Drammeh,I mistakenly deleted one of your latest postings a day or two ago. Thisrelates to your concern about what to answer to those who lament theunpredictability of events in Africa, as compared to countries in otherparts of the world.I have a few suggestions, good or bad, should be up to you and otherreaders.First of all, tell your colleagues that inspite of our great similarities,there is infact no other place like Africa: our ethnic diversity, thelingusitic patterns, the arbitrariness of borders, the evolution ofpolitical systems, the artificiality of institutions, the degree of socialstratification in different countries, and many other factors, all makesocial stability and political predictability seemingly precarious. Yet itis infact possible to be at least cleverly suspicious of the course ofevents. The methods of analysis which work relatively well in other partsofthe world, seem to break down when applied to African conditions. It isvery easy then to think our "problems" intractable. And if we believe thisourselves, then we will be in the deep blue sea. I think we must seeinsteadthat it is these methods which are, perhaps, inadequate for Africa, ratherthan depicting Africa as the "problem":1. "Follow the Money"...Naturally, in many countries in Africa, classdivisions are beginning to be well-defined but the bourgeoisie (where thereexists one deserving of the name), is relatively tinyand dependent on political structures. Industrialisation has not progressedmuch and so the working class is small but growing and largely unorganised.Only in few black African countries does a working class whose size andorganisational strength can really threaten those in power. So it is stilllargely a feudal set up co-existing with a pseudo-capitalist and parasiticbureaucracy. Therefore, a class analysesof African countries is instructive but not sufficient.The parasitic nature of those in power makes them easy prey for control byexternal gun-runners, so-called investors, and others looking for quickmoney - in mining, tourism, construction, etc.[Reality check: Even before Laurent Kabila took power on May 19th, barelyten days earlier, a high-profiled group of seven Western investment bankers(including representatives of Burtung Warburg and Deutsche Morgan Grenfell- both of who sponsored Hitler's rise to power in the 30s) invited him to ameeting in Lubumbashi. Prior to this American Mineral Fields Company ofCanada had provided a personal plane for Kabila. AMF is investing less thanUS$ 1billion in two mines that are worth at least 20 billion]2. Look for unsettled violent ethnic histories....When th carnage began onApril 6th, 1994 in Rwanda, few seemed to remember what the Tutsis did tothe Hutus in the 60s. They were hammering the heads of Hutus in policedetention centres even as the UN was conferencing nearby. Of course it allbegan long before that and the hands of the colonialists have been bloodyfor generations. The madness that occured in ' 94 was the result of anoutburst of extreme hatred internally repressed, collectively, by a verylarge majority for many many years. it was an Apartheid situation! [Imaginewhat would have happened in South Africa if black people were sufficientlyarmed as the changes were to take place, say, a few years before Mandela'srelease from prison]. Of course what the Hutus did is UNJUSTIFIABLE, but isnot UNDERSTANDABLE??...Check for these kinds of unsettled histories atleast amongst the dominant ethnic groups...3.Look for religiou sects and social relations between dominant ethnicgroups...Study for instance part of the problem in the conflict in Senegal.The most obvious is certainly the matter of neglecting the Casamance inespecially rural development. (Things have improved there now, somewhat).But a less obvious issue is the relations of the majority Wollofs in theNorth and the Majority(?) Jolas in the South. For generations, the latterworked for the former as domestic servants, errand and garden boys, andother menial workers in large towns in the North. Many of the young fromthe South found jobs mainly in the armed forces. A master servant mentalitymust have developed during the past two generations and this has played asignificant psychological role in influencing Northern attitudes towardsthe Southerners. Unless things are quickly redressed, a conflict isinevitable eventually.4.Finally, look for external manipulators - who would do ANYTHING forprofit. Arms (from Britain, france, and Belgium) found there way intoRwanda even after the UN declared and embargo. This is important not justbecause guns kill people, but because the MERE PRESENCE OF ARMS incites itsuse against real or imagined enemies.These are some points i think could help, even if the opposites are thecorrect items! Political scientists on the list could come with bettersuggestions.I am sure there are many other African "things" we all could look for intrying to predict events and explain them. If we for one moment believethat our behaviour and therefore our problems are incomprehensible, we willbe creating the greatest psychological hindrance to mobilise creativeenergies necessary for our solving them...Regards,Modou Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 15:19:17 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Colleagues in Japan?Message-ID: < 199707190613.PAA21297@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr. Sidibeh,Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it tosay that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's abilityto redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist havingseen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, ifit does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and theother diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share ourso-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to freeourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-forms.When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many othernational monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those ofthe president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africahave a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress isbeing made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--areversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managedelections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, thena state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations andcoups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheetgets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions foranother 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these commentswill extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to beoptimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 10:50:06 +0200From: "Tor Blaha" < blaha@online.no To: "gambia" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: helpMessage-ID: < 199707190851.KAA16272@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAre the some people is living in Houston, Texas.They most be member of gambia mailing list.Yours Tor------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 13:57:52 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Colleagues in Japan?Message-ID: < 01BC944C.23423C60@difm.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.23423C60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.23423C60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGood thinking,Mr.Sidibeh! Keep up the good work.Regards Basss!----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 03:57 =D5To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Colleagues in Japan?Mr.Drammeh,I mistakenly deleted one of your latest postings a day or two ago. Thisrelates to your concern about what to answer to those who lament theunpredictability of events in Africa, as compared to countries in otherparts of the world.I have a few suggestions, good or bad, should be up to you and otherreaders.First of all, tell your colleagues that inspite of our great =similarities,there is infact no other place like Africa: our ethnic diversity, thelingusitic patterns, the arbitrariness of borders, the evolution ofpolitical systems, the artificiality of institutions, the degree of =socialstratification in different countries, and many other factors, all makesocial stability and political predictability seemingly precarious. Yet =itis infact possible to be at least cleverly suspicious of the course ofevents. The methods of analysis which work relatively well in other =partsofthe world, seem to break down when applied to African conditions. It isvery easy then to think our "problems" intractable. And if we believe =thisourselves, then we will be in the deep blue sea. I think we must seeinsteadthat it is these methods which are, perhaps, inadequate for Africa, =ratherthan depicting Africa as the "problem":1. "Follow the Money"...Naturally, in many countries in Africa, classdivisions are beginning to be well-defined but the bourgeoisie (where =thereexists one deserving of the name), is relatively tinyand dependent on political structures. Industrialisation has not =progressedmuch and so the working class is small but growing and largely =unorganised.Only in few black African countries does a working class whose size andorganisational strength can really threaten those in power. So it is =stilllargely a feudal set up co-existing with a pseudo-capitalist and =parasiticbureaucracy. Therefore, a class analysesof African countries is instructive but not sufficient.The parasitic nature of those in power makes them easy prey for control =byexternal gun-runners, so-called investors, and others looking for quickmoney - in mining, tourism, construction, etc.[Reality check: Even before Laurent Kabila took power on May 19th, =barelyten days earlier, a high-profiled group of seven Western investment =bankers(including representatives of Burtung Warburg and Deutsche Morgan =Grenfell- both of who sponsored Hitler's rise to power in the 30s) invited him =to ameeting in Lubumbashi. Prior to this American Mineral Fields Company ofCanada had provided a personal plane for Kabila. AMF is investing less =thanUS$ 1billion in two mines that are worth at least 20 billion]2. Look for unsettled violent ethnic histories....When th carnage began =onApril 6th, 1994 in Rwanda, few seemed to remember what the Tutsis did tothe Hutus in the 60s. They were hammering the heads of Hutus in policedetention centres even as the UN was conferencing nearby. Of course it =allbegan long before that and the hands of the colonialists have been =bloodyfor generations. The madness that occured in ' 94 was the result of anoutburst of extreme hatred internally repressed, collectively, by a verylarge majority for many many years. it was an Apartheid situation! =[Imaginewhat would have happened in South Africa if black people were =sufficientlyarmed as the changes were to take place, say, a few years before =Mandela'srelease from prison]. Of course what the Hutus did is UNJUSTIFIABLE, but =isnot UNDERSTANDABLE??...Check for these kinds of unsettled histories atleast amongst the dominant ethnic groups...3.Look for religiou sects and social relations between dominant ethnicgroups...Study for instance part of the problem in the conflict in =Senegal.The most obvious is certainly the matter of neglecting the Casamance inespecially rural development. (Things have improved there now, =somewhat).But a less obvious issue is the relations of the majority Wollofs in theNorth and the Majority(?) Jolas in the South. For generations, the =latterworked for the former as domestic servants, errand and garden boys, andother menial workers in large towns in the North. Many of the young fromthe South found jobs mainly in the armed forces. A master servant =mentalitymust have developed during the past two generations and this has played =significant psychological role in influencing Northern attitudes towardsthe Southerners. Unless things are quickly redressed, a conflict isinevitable eventually.4.Finally, look for external manipulators - who would do ANYTHING forprofit. Arms (from Britain, france, and Belgium) found there way intoRwanda even after the UN declared and embargo. This is important not =justbecause guns kill people, but because the MERE PRESENCE OF ARMS incites =itsuse against real or imagined enemies. =20These are some points i think could help, even if the opposites are thecorrect items! Political scientists on the list could come with bettersuggestions.I am sure there are many other African "things" we all could look for intrying to predict events and explain them. If we for one moment believethat our behaviour and therefore our problems are incomprehensible, we =willbe creating the greatest psychological hindrance to mobilise creativeenergies necessary for our solving them...Regards,Modou Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 13:50:37 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: sorry for being lateMessage-ID: < 01BC944C.208BF600@difm.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.20939720"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC944C.20939720Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWelcome to the Bantabaa,Marie Gillen! From now on,you will not have to =wait for the "get-together" to hear news from home.So,please take your =rightful place in this Penchabi!Regards Bassss!=20----------From: Marie Gillen[SMTP: marie.gillen@swipnet.se Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 08:28 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: sorry for being lateHi evertbody!I have been added to the list by a friend of mine.And i have recieved so many mails without having time to reply becauseof summer classes and examines. Since i live in a remote place in Swedeni dont get much info about Gambians issues around here.Only once a year when we have our African getogether and looking forwardone which is=20going to take place the first of august and end the eight of august. Wecall it the African week.Sometimes next week i am gonna take my time toread the mail i have not had time to go through and send some comment onit.Thank you=20Marie Gillen------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 13:54:10 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Colleagues in Japan?Message-ID: < 199707191200.OAA15269@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitIndia alone has a population greater than all of Black Africa put togetherand we have to deal with nearly one third of all human languages. And I donot know of any other people, who on the basis of their skin colour havebeen transported across the seas in their millions to serve as slaves forcenturies...the effect and scale of this kind of dismemberment, I cannotfind amongst other people. Surely the numbers game here has a qualitativesignificance?It has also been mentioned on this list earlier that there is still anational identity crisis all over Africa.Regards,Momodou Sidibeh.----------> Från: binta@iuj.ac.jp > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Colleagues in Japan?> Datum: den 19 juli 1997 08:19> Mr. Sidibeh,> Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to> say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability> to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having> seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.> Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if> it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the> other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.> It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,> India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our> so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free> ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-> forms.> When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other> national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of> the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa> have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is> being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a> reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed> elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then> a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and> coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet> gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.> Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for> another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments> will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be> optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 14:51:30 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970719140208.19302A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; sayingthat Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so thattourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'when they visit Africa.If they do not hold such a view, then Lamin needs toexplain to them that what we have in many African countriesis an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, westerngovernments playing one group of people against another, CIAsponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out ofignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia andThe Gambia were 'tranquil?' Let Lamin urge his friends to telltheir governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students payfor their education while at university and not after, whenthey have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to theirfarmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind ofsituation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will notdevelop in the west.Africa, like Europe, is not tranquil. It depends on whereone finds oneself. The former Soviet Union, the formerYugoslavia, Albania, Greece and Turkey are all part of Europe.Even in the socalled 'tranquil' states in the west,secessionists, pseudo-religious and ' right wing' (They would haveanother name in Africa) movements of various sorts arethreatening their stability. Many of these people do not workbut receive money from the state, a far cry form the case inAfrica where one person may be working to take care of tenpeople or more.If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively abouthis continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism andneo-colonialism, then they should shut up.Thanks for reading,MomodouOn Wed, 16 Jul 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Bass,> One does not have to agree with your entire piece on this difficult> subject, but you have made some fine analysis. Needless to say, the> involvement of government to create a level playing field for Gambians> to compete and bring the best out of themselves is necessary. Of> course I would have thought that you would call Akus, Serrer, Jola,> Fula, Jollof, Mandinka, and Sarahule ethnic groups and not tribes> (laugh)! But we must avoid generalisations about individual groups,> as Bass did. Rather than harnessing what Bass sees as his identified> good trait(s) in each group, I think judging a person on his own merit> provides a better way forward. Assess the individual and not what> group he belongs to. Read/see my message as coming from a person, not> from a person of an ethnic group.> Sometime ago I read an article by Ali Mazrui in which he characterised> most of Africa as nations within States. By this he means, many of us> first pay allegiance to our ethnic groupings before the state. Sadly> though, the irony is that that very process of education that> seemingly erodes paying hommage to ethnic group continues to divide> us. I need not provide further proof of this! Yes education can bond> our states and nations into one, but in that process special attention> must be given to socialisation in the home. We must stop telling our> kids that one ethnic group is this and the other that; we must tell> our kids that the Gambia is such a minority country in the world that> very few outside the subregion know about; that we cannot afford to> stand individually; we must encourage our childen to become multi-> lingual within the Gambian framework. Above all this, we must teach> our kids to place premium on individual merit and not on ethnic group.> Indeed the thought of Gambia degenerating into a state evidently> witnessed in other parts of Africa and the world is scary but not> impossible. History repeats itself because we fail to learn from it.> I hope that our leaders in the Gambia realise our concerns and do> nothing to forment ethnic hatred. But that must be seen to be done.> Politicising the country by paying lipservice to nation-building> cannot bring us together. African countries have a notoreity> of never climbing out of a slump once they start back-peddaling. I> hope our leaders act more with their head than with the heart. A> little narration here will presumably not hurt this discussion. Some> while ago I was discussing with a French colleague of mind here. Guess> what, the discussion was about wars and safety in the world. He and> many others ( of course non-Africans) were pointing fingers at the> carnage Africans are doing to themselves. Blood letting in Rwanda,> soaring crime in Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi... At this point I was> alreading fuming with rage for their parochialism, and I too went on> the attack: crime in New York, IRA in UK, the Basque in Spain, the> rebel groups all over Asia and Latin America... But my French friend> said something to me that I could not readily counter. This was what> he said: ' Lamin, we are not saying that the whole of Africa is in> turmoil. Neither are we saying that what is happening in Africa is> not found elsewhere. But we are concerned that the tranquility and> quietude in most of Africa evapourates in the twinkle of an eye. By> this i mean, you never know when war is going to break in an African> country. Look at Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zaire'. I went mum because I> knew he had a point. The evidence is overwhelming. Any dissenting> views on this?> ***Food for thought***> Has anyone ever realsied that Black Africa is a minority race under> the broadest classification of races ( Mongoloid, Caucasian, Negroid)?> Peace!!> Lamin> PS: I apologise for the use of the masculine gender in reference to> both sexes.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 15:08:03 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Colleagues in Japan?Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970719145907.19302B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILamin,Africa flourished before. Its turn may come again. As ahistorian once said, ' The rise and fall of nations are writlarge on the pages of history...but progress is not a law ofnature. The ground gained by one generation can be lost bythe next.' That is why we no longer have the Roman empire,Mali empire, British empire etc.Regards,MomodouOn Sat, 19 Jul 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Mr. Sidibeh,> Thanks for that articulated piece of writing. However, suffice it to> say that I am neither a cynic nor a skeptic regarding Africa's ability> to redeem itself. But I have also ceased to be a blind optimist having> seen what I have seen on that continent and elsewhere.> Sadly, the 'oldest continent' on earth will be the last to flourish, if> it does at all! Arbitrary borders, heterogeneous groupings, and the> other diversities you mentioned are not necessarily unique to Africa.> It has been said on this List before that countries like Indonesia,> India, and presumably many Latin American countries also share our> so-called 'peculiar' characteristics. We are all struggling to free> ourselves from the shackles of bigger powers, but on different plat-> forms.> When sport stadiums, streets, postal stamps, currencies, and many other> national monuments and sites dynamically change names to bear those of> the president and his spouse, you begin to realise that we in Africa> have a long, long way to go. Sooner had we thought that progress is> being made than we see a regression to older, unfortunate times--a> reversion to the ominous cycle of coups, counter-coups, managed> elections and political gerrymandering, eulogising the incumbent, then> a state of reticence and uneasy calm, and again demonstrations and> coups! Once that dust settles for the meantime, the balance sheet> gets worse and the national profit statement sinks in deep red.> Be rest assured that I will arm myself with your suggestions for> another 'round of talks' with my friends, but I doubt if these comments> will extricate me from my disadvantaged position. It is good to be> optimistic, and I want to be just that! Thanks.....> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 03:54:02 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 199707191847.DAA24286@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr. M. Njie,Thanks for that piece.> I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying> that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that> tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'> when they visit Africa.This seems out of context under the circumstances and I will not sayfurther on it!>what we have in many African countries> is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western> governments playing one group of people against another, CIA> sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannotcontinue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is ano-win situation!> How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of> ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and> The Gambia were 'tranquil?'I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical thanmy 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all ofAfrica is constantly on fire!>Let Lamin urge his friends to tell> their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,> child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay> for their education while at university and not after, when> they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their> farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of> situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not> develop in the west.My friend, what do you mean by this? No social welfare, no aiding of theless privileged, etc? Now that doesn't sound good to me. The West hasrealised that free enterprise is not without pitfalls, and thankGod they are trying to minimise those ills. Subsidies, studentloans are ways of redistributing the national cake and I welcome it.Oh, how I wish we can do the same!> If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about> his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and> neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisdeviews even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends knowwhat they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa isa must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even whenthey display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we arefar from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the sayinggoes, 'society is man's mirror'.Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I amnot a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments fromothers on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.Lamin------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Jul 1997 17:06:08 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 970719170606_-157135516@emout13.mail.aol.com Lamin Drammeh wrote:> Mr. M. Njie wrote:> >what we have in many African countries> > is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western> > governments playing one group of people against another, CIA> > sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.> Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?> When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?> And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?> Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot> continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a> no-win situation!Lamin,Ofcourse there is peace but we have not learned to tolerate it yet. Itseems as though you are mocking your own kind in dismay. Instead oflooking the other way, I think we need to grow up and accept Africa'sshortcomings as our own resposiblity but we cannot forget who caused thejeopardy. It would be unadulterated ignorance to keep blaming Africa andAfricans for the misfortunes that were founded centuries ago. While Iagree that Africans themselves MUST change Africa, the tribal marks ofslavery will remain in the history books as an identity for all Africansthroughout the remainder of this world. It's not as simple as you seemimply. Poverty and illiteracy all resulted from the dilema of beingdeprived of resourceful men and women who were forced to abandon theirtranquil domiciles to be used as slaves else where in a more vigorousworld. These men and women were to be our scientists, doctors, teachers,politicians and so forth. Instead, the continent fell into chaos where itwould take centuries to restabilze the society. The result of this was adamnation of the African continent.> > How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of> > ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and> > The Gambia were 'tranquil?'> I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than> my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of> Africa is constantly on fire!Absolute ignorance! Sounds just like the westerner who asked the Africanif ALL Africans still live in tree branches :=))).> > If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about> > his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and> > neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.> >> Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde> views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know> what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is> a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when> they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are> far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying> goes, 'society is man's mirror'.You have the right to believe in what you see. But some images maybeexaggerately distorted as you have tried to show. What if the mirror isn'treally a mirror but just some object that reflects not the truth but someimage of preference? We all know what the outsiders think of Africa. Inthe other faces of the world, Africans are nothing more than "savages"that live in a jungle. This is evidenced by broadly exaggerateddocumentaries you see about Africa on TV. When was the last time you sawanything "good" being said abot Africa??? I also bet that your so calledfriends maybe influencing you into accepting your identity as inferiorto theirs.> Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am> not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from> others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.It's not junk but what you see. Your points are well taken intoconsideration though.Peace!-Sal------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 07:22:43 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 199707192215.HAA24730@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGreetings! 