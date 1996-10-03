Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9610B - Digest 36 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10231 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:13:09



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Commentary on the Election Results

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

2) 96128015.html

by

3) Re: Commentary on the Election Results

by

4) Praetorianism in Africa

by

5) Re: Praetorianism in Africa

by

6) From PANA (961290128.html)

by

7) From PANA (96129017.html)

by

8) Re: Commentary on the Election Results

by Nkoyo Inyang Faal <

9) Re: 96128015.html

by Ylva Hernlund <

10) Let's move on -Reply

by William Roberts <

11)

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

12) Re: Let's move on -Reply

by OUSMAN GAJIGO <

13) New members

by "A. Loum" <

14) Re: 96128015.html

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

15) Re: Let's move on -Reply

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

16) "Brief Bio"

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

17) Gambia Vote Could Bring Return of Aid (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

18) Gambia's Jammeh extends hand to vanquished opposition (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

19) Gambia poll runner-up quits refuge, rejects result (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

20) Re: Let's move on -Reply

by OUSMAN GAJIGO <

21) Re: Let's move on -Reply

by

22) Re: "Brief Bio"

by

23) Re: Military ruler in Gambia Defeats Rivals in Election

by

24) Fwd:

by

25) More news on Gambian elections

by

26) Fwd: from IPS

by

27) Re: Commentary on the Election Results

by Sulayman Nyang <

28) Abacha's Turn?

by

29) Introduction of new members

by

30) (no subject)

by

31) Three new members

by "A. Loum" <

32) Re: (no subject)

by

33) Forwarding Malanding's latest posting.

by "A. Loum" <

34) Re: Response to Malanding's Contribution

by "Adama Kah" <

35) Remove name from list

by

36) FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by "Brian Hubbard" <

37) address problems

by ABDOU <

38) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by Ylva Hernlund <

39) Re: Reactions

by Yaya Jallow <

40) NEW SERVICE : CASH WIRING & MONEY TRANSFER TO



GAMBIA.

by Cheikh Faty <

41) From the Nigerian newsgroup

by

42) IPS News

by

43) new member

by ABDOU <

44) Gambia & WTO

by

45) ADDRESS CORRECTION.

by

46) Re: Election

by "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

47) 96J04027.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

48) U.S. hopes all-Africa force will be formed soon (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

49) cnet clip, Homegrown African Web provider spreads [ 57] Reuter / Nicholas Ph

by

50) Prospects for the Future (Part 1)

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

51) wrong address

by ABDOU <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Sep 1995 13:51:31 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: Commentary on the Election Results

Message-ID: <01BA8E72.BAD8DB60@kolls567>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Dear Members of the GL,

The way I see it,what is going on the Gambia now, regardless of our =

personal or interest affilliations,is a training in the very difficult =

and complex process of democratisation.Most of us are, of course, =

perfectly justified in being terrified of the prospect of the military =

being given the enormous responsibility of running the entire life of =

our country for us;that is, given the bloody and unspeakable recent =

history they have had all around us on the Continent.That said, it would =

also be patently unfair to ignore the evidence - a lot of it - that seem =

to indicate that perhaps the boys in BANJUL are a little bit different =

from the other uniformed gangsters we are familiar all too well =

elsewhere on the Continent.



It may well be that Jammeh's boys twisted a few arms before and during =

the elections or even worse; but if the International Monitors say that, =

even if reversed, those shenanigans could not have altered the net =

result of theGambian Voice, then Mr.Darboe and his supporters plus all =

those who don't necessarily support Darboe but simply hate the military =

should show grace and character and accept the verdict.Mr Darboe, in =

particular, should be reminded that it is his professional =

responsibility to defend the rights of the defeceless and to give voices =

to those who cannot speak for themselves.And he can do that better not =

by being the president of the republic of the Gambia, but by being the =

leading Eye and Mouth of the silent majority, who must leave politicts =

to the politicians after the elections to get on with their daily =

lives.The strenght of any democratic setting is measured not by the =

strenght of the ruling party, but by the strenght of the oppositon who =

must take the agonising responsibility of consistently monitoring and =

putting enough pressure on the ruling party,day by day, hour by hour, =

minute by minute and second by second to ensure that the goods are =

delivered and on time in accordance with the campaign promises.



Guys! let us take out an important leaf out of our recent history.To my =

mind, the overriding factor responsible for president Jawara's dismal =

failure to do anything of substance for his motherland for three =

consecetive decades was not that he was some kind of devil who hated to =

do anything for his country and his countrymen and women.No! that was =

not the reason at all.The one and only reason why this potentially great =

man simply squandered and almost sold our country to Senegal was that he =

never, at any time in his political life, had any opponent who could =

remotely match his education,personality, eloquence and the nasty =

cunning required to be an effective political game player.Almost all of =

his opponents had at one time or another been either in his party or his =

Cabinet.None of them was able to put enough heat behind him ,

thus ensuring that he never forgot that,like in BarraJally, most =

Gambians still didin't have electricity,clean water and a desease- and =

dirt-free shelter.And since the lifestyle in the presidential palace , =

of any given country, is the embodiment of the best kind of life in that =

country, it is not too difficult to understand why FaFa Jawara forgot =

about the dirt and desease in BarraJally when there was no one there to =

remind him.Charles Dickens main character in Great Expectations,PIP,did =

something similar when his fate changed from the most wretched and =

downtrodden boy in an English village to a refined and affluent =

gentleman in a plush neighbourhood in London.Put simply, forgetfullnes =

is a sorry aspect of human nature.Each and everyone of us needs someone =

to remind us from time to time.=20



So, since none of us would want a repeat of the sorry state of inertia =

and complacence brought about by the virtual one party state of the =

Jawara era, the present opposition will be well advised to put their =

acts together and file competent and and agressive candidates for the =

coming parliamentary elections.In that way, they will ,on the one hand =

,ensure that Jammeh and company would deliver the goods they promise, =

and ,on the other, they would help build the very foundation of a =

democratic civil society and culture without which no country can =

develope and prosper in the strict sense of the word.And it is only then =

that we will be able to realise the true spirit of our National Anthem =

that says:- "..........That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each =

day.Let justice guide our actions Twards the comon good, and Join our =

diverse peoples To prove man's brotherhood....."



Regards Basssssss!! =20

=20





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 15:59:01 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: 96128015.html

Message-ID: <19960929145425.AAA22862@LOCALNAME>







News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and

Health | Sports | Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa

News Service. All rights reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from

the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,

Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 |

E-mail:



28 Sep 96 - Gambia - Elections



Gambians Give Mixed Feelings To Jammeh's Victory



>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Victory of Col. Yahya Jammeh, in Thurday's

presidential election, has generated mixed feelings among Gambians,

particularly those in the older generation.



Jammeh obtained 220,011 of the total 394,537 votes cast, registering

55.76 percent. His major rival, Ouisanou Darboe, got 141,387 votes.



While thousands of youths trooped out into the streets of Banjul soon

after the poll results were declared late Friday, a good number of the

residents appeared to be stunned.



"I knew he would win because of the development he has brought to this

country since he took over in July 1994," remarked Cisee Jeng of

Bakau, a thriving suburb of the Gambian capital.



"I don't believe the results are genuine but there is nothing



we can do. What I am sure of is that Gambians will have a rough time

for five years with arrests, job dismissals and the other hardships

which came with the military government," said a Gambian who is

self-employed and works with several international organisations.



According to him, many Gambians, especially in the capital, cannot

believe the results were not rigged but "since Gambians are peaceful,

they will not take to the streets in protest."



His said the Jammeh government needs to do a lot of "confidence

bullding among the informed urban public concerning its intentions."



"Most members of the informed public are not convinced that Jammeh's

government is bent on promoting democracy. Just look at its behaviour

during the campaign period, which forced the major opponent, Darboe,

to go into hiding, " said the international worker, who preferred

anonymity.



Darboe was still hiding at the Senegalese embassy Saturday morning.

"He is still far from us. Try later", said a relative Saturday morning

when the PANA correspondent in Banjul telephoned Darboe's house, which

shares walls with the Senegalese mission.



A weekend paper, The Observer, reported Saturday that Darboe, his two

wives and Bolong Sanko, Jammeh's former foreign minister, decided to

seek refuge Thursday night for "fear of their lives".



As a result, Darboe, whom many Gambians interviewed thought would win

the polls because of the huge crowds he was pulling during the

election campaign, had not conceded defeat by Saturday morning.



"I hoped Darboe would win but you never know with crowds at campaign

rallies. Some just go there out of curiosity," said a senior

journalist who has witnessed several Gambian polls before. "He might

have won had the media been fair to him during the campaign, which

only started on Sept 9."



According to him, Jammeh got 480 minutes coverage between Sept. 9-19,

while Darboe got none. The other presidential aspirants, Hamat Bah,

got 30 minutes, and Sidia Jatta, 150 minutes.





AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The

Nando Times



*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 10:56:40 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election Results

Message-ID: <



While I am inclined to agree with the thrust of your commentary which seems

to be saying that the election verdict is in and it is time for the losers to

lick their wounds and move on; I find your apparent conclusion that the

verdict in itself may inadvertently prove to be a boost to our evolving

democracy puzzling to say the least. I also believe your outlook for the

upcoming parliament is a bit too rosy in terms it's potential to serve as a

check on the executive branch.

One of the basic tenets of democracy is partcipation. I do not know of

any society that has successfully transformed itself peacefully into a viable

democracy by muzzling the active participation of a cross section of it's

people.Wheather it is in politics or anyother aspect of society people are

always better served if they have access to choice.To summarily conclude

that certain people ought not to be heard simply because they hold differing

views is anathema to democracy. Whoever gets elected is as nearly important

as the process that gets him elected. While it may not serve any useful

purpose whining about the fact that the chairman got himself elected by

combining the politics of fear and strong arm tactics it is fair to say our

current system does not pass the litmus test for participatory democracy.

I characterise your outlook for parliament as being rosy for two

reasons. First it assumes that the races would be competitive and

platform-oriented which would then lead to the election of a determined group

of legislators who would then be in a position to be a significant check on

the gov't. Your premise also assumes that parliament in itself has sufficient

power to serve as a check.People tend to gravitate towards the winning team

, a notion that would strongly favor the chairman's hand picked candidates.

Secondly it would be hard for the opposition to field credible candidates

both due to lack of resources and the reluctance of potential candidates most

of whom would probably be civil servants for fear that they would wallow into

the abyss if they quit their jobs only to loose an election. With such

limitations and the fact that come december the chairman and his party would

have had more than ample time to perpetuate themselves , the results of

parliamentary elections are a foregone conclusion.

While we must refrain from second guessing the will of the people, we

must be equally adamant in saying exclusion and intimidation does not urgur

well for democracy. It breeds only antagonism.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 13:08:34 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Praetorianism in Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



Well, someone suggested that Jammeh and co. are truly "soldiers with a

difference," suggesting also that we look at similar regimes across Africa.

Perhaps the attached story would help. If not, read pieces by Claude Welch,

Jr and Samuel Decalo.



Amadou Scattred Janneh





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="PRAETOR"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



By John Chiahemen =



=0D

BANJUL, Sept 29 (Reuter) - Gambia's president-elect, Yahya Jammeh, is=

the latest African soldier to make the transition from coupmaker to civi=

lian president after elections that critics say were tailored to ensure v=

ictory. =



=0D

Jammeh, at 31 a retired colonel and Africa's youngest elected leader,=

won 56 percent of votes cast in the tiny West African tourist haven's el=

ection on Thursday against 36 percent for his main rival, lawyer Ousainou=

Darboe. =



=0D

But Darboe, who has taken refuge in Senegal's embassy in Banjul, deno=

unced what he called the ``hostile electioneering environment and unlevel=

nature of the political field'' for the poll to end two years of army ru=

le. =



=0D

Although Thursday's vote was orderly and apparently transparent, demo=

cracy campaigners say Jammeh basically assured the outcome by moves such =

as banning established politicians from standing. =



=0D

``The military will always be military, it's not the uniform that mat=

ters, it's the attitude,'' said third-placed Amath Bah. =



=0D

Bah praised organisation of Gambia's vote as ``absolutely fair and cl=

ear'' but, like Jammeh's two other civilian rivals, he says bitterly they=

were denied a fair hearing. =



=0D

Jammeh, who toppled independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in 1994, =

banned established politicians from standing. He cited their links with J=

awara whom he accused of corruption. =



=0D

Critics abroad, particularly the Commonwealth of Britain and its form=

er colonies, dismissed the poll in advance saying that it was set up to e=

nsure Jammeh's victory. =



=0D

Opposition parties were legally recognised two weeks before polling, =

had 10 days to campaign and were virtually denied access to state radio a=

nd television with their national reach. =



=0D

``The military knew what they were doing. They didn't want the people=

to hear about their corruption,'' Bah said. =



=0D

A Commonwealth ministerial monitoring group described the process as =

``obviously flawed'' and ``likely to lead to the consolidation of militar=

y rule in another form.'' =



=0D

Jammeh, whose coup alienated Gambia's traditional Western partners, r=

esigned from the army to contest the poll and on Saturday dissolved the h=

itherto ruling military council -- the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Co=

uncil (AFPRC). =



=0D

But he formed his new party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation=

and Construction (APRC), with fellow army officers and throughout the ca=

mpaign, Darboe and his supporters accused the military of taking sides an=

d harassing them. =



=0D

``It's all the more frustrating for those Africans who spent their en=

ergies fighting the monster of one-party rule,'' one veteran Western dipl=

omat in West Africa commented. =



=0D

Soldiers or former military men are well entrenched across West Afric=

a -- from Ghana, where two-time coup leader Jerry Rawlings seeks a final =

term in December, to Togo and Guinea. =



=0D

This year alone, former military rulers transformed themselves to civ=

ilian presidents through the ballot box in Chad and Niger, stoking politi=

cal tension in both countries. =



=0D

In Niger, military strongman Ibrahim Bare Mainassara toppled an elect=

ed government in January then responded to international outcry by offeri=

ng a quick end to military rule. =



=0D

He offered himself for election but also set the rules. In the middle=

of voting he sacked the independent electoral commission and appointed a=

nother that declared him winner. =



=0D

In Chad, President Idriss Deby, who seized power in 1990, won multi-p=

arty elections in July after segments of the opposition cried foul. =



=0D

Critics of military men turned politicians say they have a poor democ=

ratic record, often citing veterans such as Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire or =

Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo. =



=0D

All eyes are now on regional giant Nigeria, Africa's most populous na=

tion, and military ruler Sani Abacha's intentions in 1998, the deadline f=

or his promised democratic transition. =



=0D

Nigeria has been ruled by the military for most of its nearly 36 year=

s of independence. Many Nigerians blame their political crisis on attempt=

s by military rulers to hang on to power as civilians. =



=0D

10:42 09-29-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913--





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 14:27:13 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Praetorianism in Africa

Message-ID: <



Let go on mister President Yaya,



now that you have what you wanted so badly



Let go on mr president, liberate innocent prisoners before it get to late



Let go back to business Mr president



Let the Gambian people go to there daily routine without being harass



Let go on Gambia-L, for a new chapter of Gambia



Let not just go on, but let do the right thing.







Inspired from the Gambia-L members



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 11:21:40 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: From PANA (961290128.html)

Message-ID: <19960930101654.AAA22078@LOCALNAME>





29 Sep 96 - Gambia-Festivities



Soldiers Celebrate Jammeh's Victory



>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) -- Soldiers drove Sunday through the streets of

Banjul, capital of this tiny West African state, to celebrate the

victory of the retired colonel Yahya Jammeh in Thursday's presidential

elections.



The uniformed soldiers waved green tree branches, the symbol of the

former military ruler's Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and

Construction (APRC), which scooped 55.76% of the votes.



Hoteliers in the Gambian capital expressed optismism of a good winter

tourism season because of the new democratic era that has been

established after the elections.



One hotel manager expressed concern, however, over a report by a

foreign radio station Saturday to the effect that the polls were

rigged.



"The radio report was fictitious because all the four contesting

parties had agents in all the polling stations, and where the ballots

were counted," said the manager on condition that his name be kept

secret.



He conceded, however, that the continued hiding of Ousainou Darboe,

Jammeh's most serious challenger in last Thursday's polls, in the

Senegalese embassy could cause apprehension among potential tourists

that "something was wrong here."



Daraboe, who went into hiding Thursday night, has not conceded defeat.

His party, the United Democratic Party (UDP) received 35.84% of the

394,537 votes cast.



One of the contestants, Hamat Bah of the National Reconstruction Party

(NRP), who received 5.52% of the votes, conceded defeat at a news

conference Saturday.



His agent told PANA Sunday morning that his organisation had no

quarrel with the election results.



Analyst told PANA that those who are surprised by Jammeh's victory

ignore the fact that he singly occupied the political scene for two

years.



"Only those who don't go to the rural areas are unaware of what this

young man has been doing, especially in the construction of schools, "

said an expatriate, Clive Barlow, who has lived in the Gambia since

1985.



"Who will not vote for someone who reduces the distance his child has

to walk to school", said a veteran Radio Gambia broadcaster.



"I started this work in 1962. But it's only under Jammeh that our

radio can cover the whole country because he allocated the funds. In

addition, we now have television," he added.



Some analysts said Jammeh could have scored even higher had he not

banned three other political parties, including the People's

Progressive Party (PPP) of former President Dawda Jawara.



"Jammeh would have scored even higher votes because the other

political parties would have inevitably engaged in bickering. It was

not easy for him this time because the three banned parties simply

threw their weight behind Darboe, " said one political analyst.



He said Jammeh should use his newly acquired legitimacy to tackle "the

extremely low standard of living of the majority."



He said Jammeh has done well in providing basic infrastructures,

schools, television, roads, extention of the airport and the "July 22

arc".



"But the living conditions of many Gambians are so bad that priority

needs to be directed there," he said

----------------------------------------------------------------------

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 11:21:40 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: From PANA (96129017.html)

Message-ID: <19960930101654.AAB22078@LOCALNAME>





29 Sep 96 - Gambia-Parties



Gambian Leader Defends Ban On Parties



>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA)- Gambia's president-elect on Saturday night

justified banning certain political parties, saying this was done "in

the national interest."



In his first nation-wide radio and television address after winning

Thursday's multiparty elections, Yahya Jammeh said the exclusion of

certain political parties and individuals was "in accordance with the

recommendations of the national consultative committee."



It was this committee which rejected Jammeh's original plan for his

military government to rule The Gambia until 1998.



The president-elect denounced international criticism against the

banning of the Peoples Progressive Party of former President Dawda

Jawara, Sherrif Dibba's National Convention Party (NCP) and the Gambia

Peoples Party (GPP).



"The need to ban political parties or individuals is not particular to

The Gambia, and those countries criticising us know this and, indeed,

resort to such measures when they consider them necessary in their own

interest," Jammeh stressed.



"These countries have their own banned detainees. It is only the

justification that differs from country to country including those

criticising us," he said.



At the age of 31, the Gambian president-elect will become Africa's

youngest head of state when he gets installed on a date yet to be

announced.



Jammeh described his election as "yet another great leap forward in

our transition to the second republic we the Gambian people are

creating for ourselves and our children."



While admiting that violence occured during the pre-election period,

the president-elect attributed the incidents to "the usual

over-excitement and rivalry associated with party politics especially

during an electioneering period."



Jammeh's national address came at the end of a festive day for

supporters of his victorious party, the Alliance for Patriotic

Re-orientation, which won 55.76% of the 394,537 votes cast in last

Thursday's polls.



Dressed in green, the party's symbol, jubilant supporters of the

alliance - mainly youths - jammed the "July 22 Square" in Banjul,

outside the presidential palace.



Meanwhile, Jammeh's major challenger, lawyer Ossainou Darboe, who

obtained 141,387 votes or over 35% of the total ballots, was still in

hiding at the Senegalese high commission in the Gambian capital.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 11:22:42 -0300 (ADT)

From: Nkoyo Inyang Faal <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election Results

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Dear List Members,

I'm afraid our new president may be caught

between a rock and a hard place. His main problem is what to do with the

army? I'm sure it is evident that they pose the greatest threat to the

new regime, for they are the only ones with the power to depose him. At

the same time, keeping them satisfied is a monstrous task, for the power

they enjoyed under a military regime will be diminished under a civilian

one, and no one likes to lose power. How long will it be before they

become disillusioned? How long can he keep them satisfied, and at what

expense?







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 08:17:58 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: 96128015.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Bakau is a suburb of Banjul?!



On Sun, 29 Sep 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:



>

>

> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and

> Health | Sports | Africa Press Review

>

> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa

> News Service. All rights reserved.

> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from

> the

> Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,

> Dakar, Senegal.

> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 |

> E-mail:

>

> 28 Sep 96 - Gambia - Elections

>

> Gambians Give Mixed Feelings To Jammeh's Victory

>

> >From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent

>

> BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Victory of Col. Yahya Jammeh, in Thurday's

> presidential election, has generated mixed feelings among Gambians,

> particularly those in the older generation.

>

> Jammeh obtained 220,011 of the total 394,537 votes cast, registering

> 55.76 percent. His major rival, Ouisanou Darboe, got 141,387 votes.

>

> While thousands of youths trooped out into the streets of Banjul soon

> after the poll results were declared late Friday, a good number of the

> residents appeared to be stunned.

>

> "I knew he would win because of the development he has brought to this

> country since he took over in July 1994," remarked Cisee Jeng of

> Bakau, a thriving suburb of the Gambian capital.

>

> "I don't believe the results are genuine but there is nothing

>

> we can do. What I am sure of is that Gambians will have a rough time

> for five years with arrests, job dismissals and the other hardships

> which came with the military government," said a Gambian who is

> self-employed and works with several international organisations.

>

> According to him, many Gambians, especially in the capital, cannot

> believe the results were not rigged but "since Gambians are peaceful,

> they will not take to the streets in protest."

>

> His said the Jammeh government needs to do a lot of "confidence

> bullding among the informed urban public concerning its intentions."

>

> "Most members of the informed public are not convinced that Jammeh's

> government is bent on promoting democracy. Just look at its behaviour

> during the campaign period, which forced the major opponent, Darboe,

> to go into hiding, " said the international worker, who preferred

> anonymity.

>

> Darboe was still hiding at the Senegalese embassy Saturday morning.

> "He is still far from us. Try later", said a relative Saturday morning

> when the PANA correspondent in Banjul telephoned Darboe's house, which

> shares walls with the Senegalese mission.

>

> A weekend paper, The Observer, reported Saturday that Darboe, his two

> wives and Bolong Sanko, Jammeh's former foreign minister, decided to

> seek refuge Thursday night for "fear of their lives".

>

> As a result, Darboe, whom many Gambians interviewed thought would win

> the polls because of the huge crowds he was pulling during the

> election campaign, had not conceded defeat by Saturday morning.

>

> "I hoped Darboe would win but you never know with crowds at campaign

> rallies. Some just go there out of curiosity," said a senior

> journalist who has witnessed several Gambian polls before. "He might

> have won had the media been fair to him during the campaign, which

> only started on Sept 9."

>

> According to him, Jammeh got 480 minutes coverage between Sept. 9-19,

> while Darboe got none. The other presidential aspirants, Hamat Bah,

> got 30 minutes, and Sidia Jatta, 150 minutes.

>

>

> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The

> Nando Times

>

> *******************************************************

> URL

>

> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 12:24:36 -0400

From: William Roberts <

To:

Subject: Let's move on -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Ousman,



How are things going with settling into life at the college? We're very

busy here, already 5 weeks into the semester.



I'll be in touch soon.



Yahya Bajaha aka Bill Roberts



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 14:40:42 EDT

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Message-ID: <



In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.

fellas,

This week's postings are really wonderful and interesting. Keep up

the good work.

I was told by a brother in Atlanta that Doctor Lamin Sahor(former PPP

minister)died in detention a couple of days ago. Who knows more

detail about this incident?

Mafy, I will really love to attend the party there in Atlanta

if the distance is too close. But nonetheless, I will be there

spiritually.

Have an enjoyable party with everyone.

REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely

come back to mother earth"

BADA





























------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 13:25:29 -0500 (EST)

From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <

To:

Subject: Re: Let's move on -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Hi Yahya,



How is everything going? Nice to hear from you.

I am having a busy semester here. Every other thing is going fine. I

like it very much here at Wabash. I am taking four courses this

semester namely: Math, English composition, French and International

Politics. I am also on the college soccer team.



What is the name of the town you college is located? How far is it

from Rockville. I spent about three weeks with Andy's parents in

Rockville. I think I may go there again for Christmas.



Greet your family and all your students for me.



Talk to you later.



Ousman

*******************

Ousman Gajigo

Crawfordsville, IN

*******************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 13:20:44 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Last week, Mariama Darboe and Kemo Ceesay were added to the list. Today,

Dr Shehu Kamara of Seattle joined us. Dr Kamara a friend of mine and

President of The Organization of African Associations ( OAA ) in the

Seattle area is from Sierra Leone. We welcome all three new members. We

will be looking forward to their biographical introductions and

contributions to the list.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 16:29:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: 96128015.html

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text







Ylve,

Greater Banjul happen to include all areas to Bakoteh and Wellingara.



Malanding





>

> Bakau is a suburb of Banjul?!

>

> On Sun, 29 Sep 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> >

> >

> > News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and

> > Health | Sports | Africa Press Review

> >

> > Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa

> > News Service. All rights reserved.

> > Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

> > published or used for broadcast without written authorization from

> > the

> > Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,

> > Dakar, Senegal.

> > Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 |

> > E-mail:

> >

> > 28 Sep 96 - Gambia - Elections

> >

> > Gambians Give Mixed Feelings To Jammeh's Victory

> >

> > >From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent

> >

> > BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Victory of Col. Yahya Jammeh, in Thurday's

> > presidential election, has generated mixed feelings among Gambians,

> > particularly those in the older generation.

> >

> > Jammeh obtained 220,011 of the total 394,537 votes cast, registering

> > 55.76 percent. His major rival, Ouisanou Darboe, got 141,387 votes.

> >

> > While thousands of youths trooped out into the streets of Banjul soon

> > after the poll results were declared late Friday, a good number of the

> > residents appeared to be stunned.

> >

> > "I knew he would win because of the development he has brought to this

> > country since he took over in July 1994," remarked Cisee Jeng of

> > Bakau, a thriving suburb of the Gambian capital.

> >

> > "I don't believe the results are genuine but there is nothing

> >

> > we can do. What I am sure of is that Gambians will have a rough time

> > for five years with arrests, job dismissals and the other hardships

> > which came with the military government," said a Gambian who is

> > self-employed and works with several international organisations.

> >

> > According to him, many Gambians, especially in the capital, cannot

> > believe the results were not rigged but "since Gambians are peaceful,

> > they will not take to the streets in protest."

> >

> > His said the Jammeh government needs to do a lot of "confidence

> > bullding among the informed urban public concerning its intentions."

> >

> > "Most members of the informed public are not convinced that Jammeh's

> > government is bent on promoting democracy. Just look at its behaviour

> > during the campaign period, which forced the major opponent, Darboe,

> > to go into hiding, " said the international worker, who preferred

> > anonymity.

> >

> > Darboe was still hiding at the Senegalese embassy Saturday morning.

> > "He is still far from us. Try later", said a relative Saturday morning

> > when the PANA correspondent in Banjul telephoned Darboe's house, which

> > shares walls with the Senegalese mission.

> >

> > A weekend paper, The Observer, reported Saturday that Darboe, his two

> > wives and Bolong Sanko, Jammeh's former foreign minister, decided to

> > seek refuge Thursday night for "fear of their lives".

> >

> > As a result, Darboe, whom many Gambians interviewed thought would win

> > the polls because of the huge crowds he was pulling during the

> > election campaign, had not conceded defeat by Saturday morning.

> >

> > "I hoped Darboe would win but you never know with crowds at campaign

> > rallies. Some just go there out of curiosity," said a senior

> > journalist who has witnessed several Gambian polls before. "He might

> > have won had the media been fair to him during the campaign, which

> > only started on Sept 9."

> >

> > According to him, Jammeh got 480 minutes coverage between Sept. 9-19,

> > while Darboe got none. The other presidential aspirants, Hamat Bah,

> > got 30 minutes, and Sidia Jatta, 150 minutes.

> >

> >

> > AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The

> > Nando Times

> >

> > *******************************************************

> > URL

> >

> > **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> > possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 16:37:32 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Let's move on -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Please direct personal messages to the individual(s) concerned, and

not to the entire list.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: 30 Sep 96 17:23:56 EDT

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: "Brief Bio"

Message-ID: <



Hello All Gambia Netters,



I am pleased be part of this network. Below is my short biodata per

Mr. Loum's request.



Birthplace/Country: Sierra Leone



Education: Fourah Bay College, Univ. of S. Leone

International Institute, Ibadan, Nigeria

Portland State University, Oregon, U.S.A.



Prior Teaching Portland State University

University of Garyounis, Benghazi

Fourah Bay College, Univ. of S. Leone



Prior Other Experience Research Station, S. Leone

METRO Government, Portland, OR.

State of Oregon

State of Washington/DSHS



Current Position The Washington Institute

DSHS/U. of WA.

Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

9601 Steilcoom Blvd. S.W.

Tacoma, WA. 98498-7213



Contact Address: P.O. Box 110698

Tacoma, WA. 98411

(206) 824-1785 (Home)

(206) 756-2863 (Office)

e-mail:



Regards,



Sheikh Gibril.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 18:13:46 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia Vote Could Bring Return of Aid (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 14:51:15 PDT

From: CSM / David Hecht <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,

clari.world.mideast+africa

Subject: Gambia Vote Could Bring Return of Aid





COUP LEADER'S WIN

DAKAR, SENEGAL -- A particular kind of military-cum-democratic rule

has emerged in West Africa this year, with coup leaders first in Niger

in July and now in Gambia winning presidential elections held largely

to appease Western donors. When results were announced last Friday in

the Gambian capital of Banjul, soldiers and Army supporters rejoiced

in the streets.

Col. Yahya Jammeh, who overthrew one of Africa's oldest and most

stable multiparty democracies two years ago, received over 60 percent

of the Sept. 26 vote, according to the country's independent electoral

commission. Eighty percent of the electorate turned out.

But while the vote itself was deemed mostly free and fair, the

electoral process was not, observers say. Political parties had been

banned until just a month before the vote and even then, Colonel

Jammeh would not allow politicians who had been associated with the

former government to participate, effectively banning all major

opposition party leaders.

The only three candidates were a lawyer, a minor opposition leader,

and a hotel manager, and they were given little opportunity to

campaign in the mostly Army-controlled media.

Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, the strongest candidate, received about 36

percent of the vote. He took refuge in the Senegalese Embassy after

the vote, fearing soldiers would attack him for challenging their

leader. Mr. Darboe claims soldiers had tried to kidnap and assassinate

him several times during the campaign.

An electoral loss by Jammeh would have been ``a recipe for a

particularly unstable situation,'' says one Western diplomat in the

region. Many observers say that partly explains why voters stuck with

the Army candidate.

Jammeh now waits to see if the major Western powers will accept him

as a democratically elected leader and restore aid. Neither they nor

the United Nations, nor the British Commonwealth nations sent

observers to protest the questionable nature of the elections. But

Army leaders in Gambia may have noticed that Western criticism of

deeply flawed elections in nearby Niger, as well as Ivory Coast,

Guinea, Cameroon, and Kenya, has been quickly followed by substantial

flows of new aid. ``Our standards have slipped,'' conceded one Western

diplomat in the region.

In Gambia, the donors' dilemma over whether to recognize Jammeh is

complicated by the probability that he has considerable popular

support - certainly more than the man he overthrew. Sir Dawda Jawara

had been in power ever since Britain relinquished Gambia as a colony

in 1965. His regime was considered corrupt and inept, and the country

has fallen into decay.

``Something had to have been wrong,'' says Gambian political

analyst Hilifa Sallah. ``How can (Mr. Jawara) win elections every year

for 30 years, and yet there is almost no outcry when he is

overthrown?'' Mr. Sallah says people voted for Jawara because of

patronage he handed out to supporters.

Jammeh, by contrast, has built high schools, health clinics, and a

big hospital in this tiny West Africa nation surrounded on three sides

by Senegal. He established the country's first television station and

will soon inaugurate a modern international airport. He has even more

ambitious plans, such as a utopian city for 100,000 people - one-tenth

of Gambia's entire population.

Without Western aid for the last two years, the country has lost up

to $50 million or 10 percent of its national income. Tourism, another

of its main sources of revenue, has dried up, largely because of a

British travel advisory warning tourists to avoid it.

Jammeh has cultivated ``nontraditional'' donors such as Libya,

Cuba, and Nigeria. Taiwan gave about $80 million after Jammeh decided

to recognize it instead of mainland China.

According to Ebrima Ceesay, editor of the Daily Observer, one of

the country's few independent newspapers, ``He tramples on people, but

Gambians indeed got their choice.''









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 18:14:43 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia's Jammeh extends hand to vanquished opposition (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 8:50:02 PDT

From: Reuter / John Chiahemen <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia's Jammeh extends hand to vanquished opposition





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambian coup leader Yahya Jammeh,

fresh from winning a mandate to continue in office as civilian

head of state, called on vanquished civilian opponents to join

his government but poured scorn on his main rival.

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, the strongest of three civilian

rivals in Thursday's poll, remained holed up at the Senegalese

Embassy with two wives and aides for the third day.

``As far as far as I am concerned Mr. Darboe is the best

person to explain why he is there ,'' Jammeh said in a Friday

night television interview.

``We don't know what he has done that would warrant him to

go and seek refuge in a foreign embassy.''

Local newspapers reported rumors that Darboe and some

political associates had received unspecified threats.

Key members of Darboe's United Democratic Party said to be

afraid for their lives, were not available for comment.

Jammeh, a 31-year-old U.S.-trained army officer who toppled

an elected government in the West African state in 1994, has

been anxious to shake off the stigma of being a coupmaker.

He was declared winner of the presidential elections to end

military rule with 56 percent of the vote, outpolling Darboe by

more than 78,000 ballots.

In his first comment Friday night, Jammeh said he had no

problem working with the opposition.

``What is important now is to develop our country for the

benefit of our children, not the political party you belong

to,'' he told the local television interviewer.

Jammeh overthrew the government of Sir Dawda Jawara who had

ruled the tiny country of one million people since independence

from Britain in 1965.

He resigned from the army last month to contest the

elections that he brought forward from 1998 following Western

pressure. Western creditors froze aid and some put a temporary

ban on their nationals traveling to the tourist haven.

Wild rejoicing greeted the election result with thousands of

people in cars, buses and on foot Friday converging on the city

center in a rare show of exuberance in the sedate majority

Muslim nation.

Voting itself was peaceful and orderly, with 88 percent of

some 444,000 registered voters casting ballots.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 18:14:11 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia poll runner-up quits refuge, rejects result (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII











---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 13:30:05 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia poll runner-up quits refuge, rejects result





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The main election rival of

Gambia's coupmaker turned president-elect Yahya Jammeh emerged

from his refuge in the Senegalese embassy Monday, rejecting the

result of last week's ballot.

Runner-up Ousainou Darboe, who polled 35.84 percent to

Jammeh's 55.76 percent, called for the organization of fresh

elections and said that he expected the authorities in the tiny

West African nation to ensure his safety.

He also ruled out joining a Jammeh government.

``I have made it known to the whole world that I have

received death threats. Now it's up to the authorities to defend

my safety,'' he told a news conference at his home.

As Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party, held his

news conference, security agents patrolled near his home.

Jammeh, who toppled independence president Sir Dawda Jawara

in 1994 accusing him of corruption, quit the army to run for

president but critics accuse him of ensuring victory in advance

by banning established politicians and denying his other rivals

a fair hearing and giving them no time to organize.

His three civilian opponents had just two weeks to campaign

for Thursday's election and were denied equal access to state

radio and television, the one medium able to reach across the

nation of one million people.

Darboe, who took refuge in the embassy with his two wives

and fives aides Thursday evening as vote-counting started,

denounced the constitution under which the poll was organized.

``For me to serve in a government that approved such a

constitution would be contradicting the principles for which I

stand,'' he told British Broadcasting Corporation radio.

He called at the news conference on the independent election

commission in the tourist haven and peanut producer to stage

fresh elections with mechanisms in place to ensure fair play.

Third-placed Amath Bah of the National Reconciliation Party,

who won 5.5 percent of votes, made his peace with Jammeh late

Sunday, accepting the result and urging all Gambians to unite to

rebuild their country.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 23:25:24 -0500 (EST)

From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <

To:

Subject: Re: Let's move on -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-1,



Sorry guys to send a personal mail to the mailing list. I only

realized the mistake after receiving the copy of the email from the

mailing list. That email was intended for Mr. Roberts only.



Ousman

*******************

Ousman Gajigo

Crawfordsville, IN

*******************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 15:01:01 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Let's move on -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



I concur with Amadou. It is as much easier sending personal mails

to the appropriate addresses as it is posting it to Gambia-l. I will

be glad if we free up some disk space for others.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 15:03:41 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: "Brief Bio"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Welcome on board Dr. Kamara and all new members. By the way,

Dr. Kamara and I share the same alma mater--The Athens of W/Africa

(FBC).



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 13:47:44 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Military ruler in Gambia Defeats Rivals in Election

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> BANJUL, Gambia, Sept. 27 - Two years after seizing power in a military

> coup that overthrew one of the continent's longest-functioning

> demoracies, this country's leader has defeated three civilian rivals to

> become Gambia's second elected President in 31 years of independence form

> Britain in voting that was widely regarded as tainted.

> Nearly complete election retuens showed Yahya Jammeh, a

> 29-year-old lieutenant at the time of his coup in July 1994, with a

> comfortable lead over his closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, a prominent

> lawyer.

> Mr. Jammeh rapidly promited himself to captain, and the colonel,

> just before resigning form the army, in conformity with the

> constitution, just brfore the start of the campaign.

> Mr. Jammeh's election was closely watched in West Africam, where

> it was being seen as an important test of the resilience of democratic

> politics in a region where military of single-party dictatorships had

> been the rule until a wave of multiparty elections began in 1990.

> In the last year, the region's movement toward democracy has

> faced the greatest threat since its start as former military leaders have

> organized severely tainted elections in one country after another, hoping

> to gain popular and international legitimacy without risking their power

> in a fair or open vote.

> Foreign diplomats and election observers said today that the

> process by which Mr. Jammeh won election was so flawed that rather than

> provide the legitimacy he seeks, a cloud will likely countinue to hang

> over his presidency, which has already been marked by international

> isolatong and growing economic hardship.

> In the weeks leading up to the vote, Mr. Jammeh's Goverment

> out-lawed the counrty's main opposition parties, muzzled the press,

> forbade meeings between rival candidates and foreign diplomats amd used

> soldiers to attack opposition rallies. Three people were killed and

> dozens wounded in one such attack against Mr. Darboe's final rally in a

> suburb of the capital.

> On election day on Thursday, if the scens was peaceful while

> thousands of Gambians lined up patiently to vote under a scorching sun,

> election sbserveers said the apparent calm masked the widespread use fo

> quiet coercion by soldiers and intelligence agents, who were often seen

> directing people on how to vote.

> At other voting stations, observers said, state security agents

> kept the polls open after closing hours while hungerds of people voted

> under their supervision.

> "This is what you would have to call a managed transition to

> nominal civilian rule, and not anything like a transition to democracy,"

> said a foreign technical adviser to the country's independent electoral

> commission who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

> "What we have seen is a blatant attempt by the military to muscle

> its way into election and some sort of legitimacy."

> Still, despite the banning of all the country's traditional

> political parties, the exclusion of opposition voices from

> state-controlled media and the limiting of the campaign period to just

> over two weeks, the official results here show the collectively, Mr.

> Jammeh's three rivals earned about half of the vote against a sitting

> President who had used virtually all the levers of state power to his

> advantage.

> Mr. Jammeh had received military training in the united States

> shortly before his he seized power in 1994 by overthrowing the longtime

> President, Dawda Jawara, who had presided over one of the continent's

> oldest democracies.

> The coup, which had began as a soldier's movement to demand

> better pay, quickly transformed itself into a full-blown political

> takeover that clamed to be aimed at ending corrupting and redeeming

> national pride when President Jawara fled the country aboard a United

> States naval vessel that was offshore at the time.

>

> Froword, form New York Time

> By Saul Krubally





------------------------------



Date: 01 Oct 1996 09:48:46 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd:

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-ELECTION: Soldier-Turned-Civilian Heads for EasyWin

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 27-Sep-96 ***





GAMBIA-ELECTION: Soldier-Turned-Civilian Heads for Easy Win



By Abdulkarim Jallow



BANJUL, Sep 27 (IPS) - With well over three-quarters of the

votes cast in Gambia's presidential election counted, former

army colonel Yayha Jammeh appeared set to win a comfortable

victory over his main rival.



The 31-year-old Jammeh, who resigned from the military in

August to contest the election, polled 54 percent of the vo

tes, while 39 percent went to his nearest rival, Ousainou Darboe

of the United Democratic Party (UDP).



The rest went to two other candidates, Hamad Bah of the

National Reconciliation Party (NRP) and Sidia Jatta of the Pe

ople's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism

(PDOIS).



Observers here weren't quite sure what led to the Alliance

for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) candid

ate's victory athough they were willing to make volunteer

possible explanations.



''I think Darboe's undoing was the fact that instead of

presenting his agenda to the people he spent too much time do

wnplaying the achievements of ex-col. Jammeh,'' said political

analyst Baboucar Bojang.



What created the biggest surprise was that, while the vote

was expected to be along ethnic lines, Jammeh also did wel

l in areas inhabited by people from Gambia's biggest ethnic

group, the Mandinka, who had been expected to vote en bloc f

or the United Democratic Party (UDP)'s Darboe.



Darboe is a Mandinka, while Jammeh comes from the Jola ethnic

group.



''Given the strong Islamic tendencies of the Mandinka ethnic

group, the fact that Darboe drinks alcohol also put off

many of his supporters,'' said Bojang.



Another political analyst, Ibrahima Faal, suggested other

reasons for Jammeh's success.



He argued that people were much more attracted to the

achievements made by Jammeh since he seized power in July 1994

in a bloodless military coup than in the fact that he was a

civilianised soldier.



''The Gambian people, with a large illiteracy rate, didn't

need more to convince them than the new international airp

ort at Yundum (30 km outside Banjul), the road network, more

schools in the urban and rural areas, and hospitals, among

others, to vote for him,'' Faal argued.



Both analysts believe the election was fair, but pointed out

that there had been problems during the pre-election cam

paigns which could have influenced the result, including the

fact that both Darboe and Bah were prevented from campaigni

ng on the state media.



''I believe that this exclusion worked against Darboe, who

couldn't articulate his agenda on the national media and c

ouldn't even appear at some major rallies because of what he

described as threats against his life,'' said Faal.



The fact that three traditional parties, including the

People's Progressive Party (PPP) -- which ruled Gambia from in

dependence from Britain in 1965 until the 1994 coup -- were

banned by Jammeh may also have influenced the outcome.



Jammeh is not the first military leader in West Africa to

have donned civvies, run for election and won. Ghana's Pres

ident Jerry Rawlings performed a similar feat in 1992. Niger's

Ibrahima Barre Mainsassara also won polls in Niger in mid

-1996 albeit under extremely dubious circumstances.



Once the winner of Gambia's Sep. 26 election is sworn in,

only one sub-Saharan African nation will be under a militar

y dictatorship: Nigeria.



However, under a transition-to-democracy programme declared

by de facto president Gen. Sani Abacha, the inhabitants o

f Africa's most populous state will have to wait until 1998

before they get a chance to be ruled by a government of thei

r choice.

(END/IPS/LF/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: 01 Oct 1996 09:48:34 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: More news on Gambian elections

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-POLITICS: Opposition Leader Rejects ElectionResult

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 30-Sep-96 ***





GAMBIA-POLITICS: Opposition Leader Rejects Election Result



By Abdulkarim Jallow



BANJUL, Sep 30 (IPS) - Gambia's main opposition leader Ousainou

Darboe on Monday rejected the results of the country's S

ep. 26 presidential election, won by incumbent Yahya Jammeh,

while another unsuccessful candidate said the poll was unfa

ir.



Darboe, who was the candidate of the United Democratic Party

(UDP), told journalists soon after leaving the Senegales

e embassy where he had sought refuge since last week, that the

results ''do not appear to reflect the wishes of the Gamb

ian electorate and consequently are not accepted by the UDP.''



He said the UDP had come to this conclusion after carefully

studying the results of last Thursday's presidential elec

tion, in which he received 36 percent of the votes, while 56

percent went to Jammeh, head of the Alliance for Patriotic

Reorientation and Construction (APRC).



Darboe, accompanied by his three wives and some supporters,

had fled to the Senegalese embassy after the election, al

leging that death threats had been made against him and that

officials of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had bee

n keeping his home under surveillance.



He said Monday that his life was still in danger but that he

had decided to come out of hiding so as to lead the oppo

sition against Jammeh, who had held Gambia under military rule

since seizing power in July 1994 and resigned from the ar

my to contest Thursday's election.



''NIA officials are currently surrounding my house and they

are known for arrests and not for protecting people,'' th

e 48- year-old Darboe told journalists at his home in Banjul.



Another candidate who ran for president, Hamat Bah of the

National Reconciliation Party (NRP) said the electoral proc

ess had been heavily weighted in the APRC candidate's favour.



''I feel the campaign was not fair at all,'' Bah told

journalists Sunday at his first post-election media conference.

He said the ruling junta's move to bar him and Darboe from

using state radio and TV had worked against him.



''The electoral laws said all party leaders had 30 minutes on

national TV and an hour on radio as the campaigning unf

olded,'' said Bah, who scored six percent of the votes. ''I was

refused that right ... it was not just at all.''



According to the NRP candidate, the APRC also flouted the

country's electoral laws by recruiting a former minister of

the People's Progressive Party (PPP) government of ex-

president Sir Daouda Jawara, ousted by Jammeh, to campaign for t

he incumbent.



''This violates section four of Decree 89 because an ex-

Jawara minister of sports campaigned for the APRC while anoth

er campaigned for Darboe's UDP.''



The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (APRC), headed by

Jammeh, had banned the PPP and two other parties from p

articipating in the election.



Nevertheless, Bah said he would abide by the results and work

with Jammeh ''for the good of Gambia'' although he doub

ted that the fact that the APRC leader had now been elected

really meant the end of military rule.



''I still have skepticism as to whether soldiers can be

civilians,'' he said.



Some international organisations, including the Commonwealth

and the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), had also ha

d their doubts about the electoral process and expressed them by

refusing to send observers to monitor the poll.



The AFPRC made not a few enemies during its two-year reign.

The 1994 coup, which ended three decades of multiparty de

mocracy was condemned by Western nations. And when Jammeh

developed friendly links with Libya, accused by the United Sta

tes and its allies of supporting international terrorism, this

did not bring a rapprochement with the West any closer.



Jammeh, who also incurred the wrath of China by establishing

business links with Taiwan, told Gambia's 1.2 million pe

ople in a weekend TV broadcast that, among other things, his

foreign policy would generally remain the same.



It would continue to be ''based on our principle of

friendship and peaceful co-existence with all countries

irrespect

ive of religious, ideological and ethnic differences,'' he said.



Analysts here maintain that some Western powers are likely to

hesitate to deal with the ''civilianised soldier'' whos

e coup had led the World Bank and the European Union to suspend

aid to the West African nation.



''But,'' says political analyst Boubacar Bojang, ''if the

West shuns Jammeh, he may turn to Islamic states for aid an

d other forms of support. The Gambia is too small and Jammeh is

a survivalist.''



The new president-elect is yet to be sworn in. But although

no date has been announced for his inauguration, it is ex

pected to happen soon since, according to Monday's edition of

'The Point' newspaper here, the AFPRC has now been officia

lly disbanded.

(END/IPS/LG/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************





---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: 01 Oct 1996 09:49:01 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: from IPS

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-POLITICS: What Next?

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 28-Sep-96 ***





GAMBIA-POLITICS: What Next?



By Abdulkarim Jallow



BANJUL, Sep 28 (IPS) - What's certain is that Gambians have

chosen their former military leader as their new president.



What is less certain is what ex-colonel Yahya Jammeh's

victory will mean to the nation of 1.2 million people and to i

ts standing in the international community, a section of which

cut aid to the Gambia following the 1994 military coup th

at ended three decades of multiparty democracy and brought

Jammeh to power.



The final result announced Friday night by Provisional

Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) Chairman Gabriel Rober

ts showed that 56 percent of the votes cast in the Sep. 26

presidential election went to the Alliance for Patriotic Reor

ientation and Construction (APRC) candidate.



His main rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, scored 36 percent,

while the remaining candidates, Hamat Bah of the National

Reconciliation Party (NRP) and Sidia Jatta of the People's

Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS

) obtained six and three percent of the votes respectively.



Darboe heard the final result from the Senegalese embassy

here, where he and his family have been hiding since Thursd

ay night. According to his United Democratic Party (UDP), he

fled there after receiving death threats.



Contacted by IPS on Saturday, a UDP spokesman said: ''We

accept the results of the elections even though we know for

sure that there were enormous pressures heaped on Mr. Darboe and

his entire life was in danger. This is why Mr. Darboe t

ook cover for his safety and has refused to comment since the

voting was completed.''



Darboe's flight and the alleged death threats against him

clouded an otherwise calm election touted as heralding the

end of military rule. But while Jammeh resigned from the

military to contest the poll, there is little doubt that he ret

ains strong links with the army.



Nothing made that more evident than the fact that, although

the army was supposed to be neutral, it headed election v

ictory celebrations held on the streets of Banjul on Friday

night and Saturday morning.



''This is ridiculous,'' commented political analyst Muctarr

Kanteh. ''I don't understand why hundreds of soldiers wou

ld cram in open trucks, driving at breakneck speed across the

capital and jubilate. In fact, it shows how partisan they

had been throughout the election period.''



The obvious link between the former military strongman and

his ex-colleagues as well as the fact that three parties,

including the former ruling People's Progressive Party (PPP),

were banned ahead of the election could make Western count

ries and international institutions less than willing to welcome

Jammeh to the international fold.



The World Bank and the European Union had both sharply to the

1994 coup, suspending aid to the West African country.

Jammeh -- during whose reign two cabinet ministers were killed

under suspicious circumstances and many other people arbi

trarily detained -- has been unable since then to clean up his

regime's negative image.



The Commonwealth, for example, refused to send observers to

monitor the Sep. 26 polls, while the Organisation of Afric

an Unity (OAU) also shunned the ballot.



Nor do the reported death threats against Darboe augur well

for the future. Jammeh himself has not commented on the U

DP's claim, although an APRC supporter dismissed it as ''a ruse

meant to divert attention.''



''No one is running after Darboe and he knows he genuinely

lost the election,'' IPS was told by the APRC supporter wh

o, like thousands of Gambians braved a Friday night downpour to

fete the election victory.



The revellers included people who purported to be from

opposition parties. One man, who gave his name as Baba Galeh J

allow said he voted for the NRP, but was satisfied with the

result, which was why he joined in the celebration, although

he added that ''the embargo on my candidate and Mr. Darboe on

the state media worked against them a great deal.''



Both candidates had been prevented from using state radio and

TV in the runup to the poll.



Isatou Sankareh, a businesswoman in Banjul, said the fact

that opposition supporters joined in the celebrations was n

ot surprising. ''This is the Gambia and we are one and the same

people,'' she said. ''We don't believe in harming each o

ther despite our differences in political affiliation.''



However, there had been violent clashes between UDF and APRC

supporters during the pre-election campaigns.



No date has been set for the inauguration of the president-

elect but, according to the PIEC, parliamentary elections

will be held in December 1996.



In the meantime, no one knows for sure what the future holds.

Says political analyst Ousmane Sabally: ''What is signi

ficant now is what policies Jammeh will embark on as a civilian

leader. It is one thing to rule with the barrel of the g

un in one hand. It's quite another to govern in a civilian

democratic setting''. (END/IPS/LF/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 05:49:19 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election Results

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960929182307.6011A-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









From: Sulayman S. Nyang (



This brief piece is to offer a preliminary analysis of the recent

presidential elections in the Gambia. First of all, left to me alone, the

Opposition would not have contested the elections because the dice was

loaded against them. Anyone familiar with what happened in Liberia under

Samuel Doe would have seen the outcome before hand.doe did the same thing

that the AFPRC did prior to the elections. Unlike Doe who decided to

change the membership of the Electoral Commission when it became clear

that he was not going to win, the Gambian military candidate intimidated

the PIEC chairman by detaining him when he said that political detainees

should be released.This was in keeping with the flawed constitution

"approved at the referendum.." Decree 89,the election decree, apparently

had no moral leg to stand on even under the flawed constitution.

Seven points that deserve attention and comments among

members of this list and beyond must be stated here. The first point is

related to popular participation in both the referendum and the

presidential elections.How can we explain the larger turnout during the

presidential elections.Was it because those who were at first skeptical

about the referendum changed their mind when a man of Lawyer Darboe's

standing decided to give the PIEC the benefit of the doubt? The second

point deals with the bold claim by President Jammeh and Captain Touray

that their candidate would win regardless of what happened.Was this

political propaganda or acts of political blackmail of the PIEC vote

counters? The third point is related to the rumor that the Chairman told

his supporters that they could vote anywhere in the country. Is this true

or propaganda from the Opposition? The fourth point is related to the

involvement with the Jammeh campaign of men and women of dubious character

according to the claims of the AFPRC in the heydey of their revolutionary

favor.Is it true that old PPP supporters who were maligned and humiliated

publicly by the Jammeh regime turned around and campaigned for him during

the preseidential elections? If this is true, what you have in the Gambia

is the politics among friends. This is to say, you have men and women who

are not committed to any political principle or ideology.What is the

Republic of Fear today becomes the Republic of Dogodogo, so long as one is

able to enjoy political partonage of whoever is at State House dictating

affairs at the Quadrangle.The fourth point is concerned with the use or

abuse of the public media.If the Panaf News Agency's report on time

alloted to the different candidates is correct, then one wonder why the

PDOIS people accepted 150 hours and failed to protest the denial of equal

time to Candidate Darboe? What is happening to the PDOIS leadership. If

the elections were rigged,then the perpetrators of such undemocratic acts

felt that the easiest way to discredit the whole post colnial political

system is to show that even PDOIS, the most consistent and radical

opponent of the Jawara regime was simple out of touch with Gambian

realities.Is this the truth? I doubt it. How can an unknown figure like

Mr. Amath Bah outpoll PDOIS? I want some explanations and analyses from

PDOIS leaders and sympathisers. The fifth point is related to the abuse of

power by the AFPRC and its sympathisers. What happened to the

detainees? Where are Ousainou Njie, M.C. Cham and O.J.? These men have

been singled out for special punishment. Why? Now that we are examining

the days of military rule, such abuses must be dealt with openly and

frankly.The new civilian regime cannot go unchallenged if it does not

start with reconciliation and accept its blunders.The sixth question deals

with the Koro Ceesay case. I met this young man when he and Captain Jallow

met with the Pro-Democracy Movement.I did not know much about him. What I

do know is that here was a young and ambitious fellow with great dreams

and much faith in Yaya Jammeh.If such a faithful and loyal soldier in the

Jammeh camp could lose his life and no Commission of Enquiry was launched

to investigate, then how can other members of his entourage be too secure?

This is an important question for Gambians with any conscience to deal

with. You do not have to like Koro Ceesay.Think about it.The last question

is related to Gambia's future.If the elections were not rigged, then

Gambians who support the Jammeh regime are convinced that a new era has

begun.This means to say that the coalition of the marginals have triumphed

and Jammeh will lead them and the Gambia to the Promised Land. There is

nothing wrong with such dreams and such hopes.However, let us not fool

ourselves.No man,however self-confident he may be at this momemnt, can

govern a nation of people who do not believe that your leadership is

legitimate.This is especially so when you belong to a minority group and

there is no illusion that your enemies are going to multiply among

majority groups who feel you do not deserve the position.Private citizen

Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh,as opposed to the retired colonel who is now

celebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie.I remember

in 1954 when he won the elections in Banjul (then known as Bathurst), an

old Jola blind man singing: "Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first."

This old jola man was jubilant because P.S. was the son of a Jola woman

from the Casamance.In conclusion, I should state here that Private Citizen

Jammeh,as opposed to Prsident Jammeh, must be constantly reminded that he

is not the first military man to civilianise.Nasser did it,but times have

changed.Musa Traoare of Mali and Mobutu and others have all followed the

example of Nasser. Samuel Doe,the slain leader of Liberia's coup ended

in disaster simply because he stole the elections in Liberia and then

tried to embrace opportunistic intellectuals and so-called revolutionaries

of MOJA Liberia.I hope you learn from history before it is too late for

you and the Gambia.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 15:33:52 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Abacha's Turn?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:

It may now be Abacha's turn to hide the uniform in 1998.



Amadou





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="NIGERIA"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



By James Jukwey =



=0D

ABUJA, Nigeria (Reuter) - An Independence Day display of homage Tuesd=

ay to Gen. Sani Abacha fueled speculation that Nigeria's military ruler w=

ill try to legitimize his power through the ballot box. =



=0D

The show by North Korean-trained Nigerian schoolchildren broke a trad=

ition of military marches. Some 1,500 danced and sang Abacha's praises wh=

ile thousands more on a podium formed mammoth pictures of him, his wife a=

nd Cabinet ministers. =



=0D

``The cultural display is the outcome of a training agreement with No=

rth Korea,'' Information Minister Walter Ofonagoro told Reuters. ``This i=

s a people-oriented celebration as we move more and more toward democracy=

=2E'' =



=0D

Abacha created six new states as part of his plan to restore democrac=

y by October 1998, but in his Independence Day speech made no mention of =

freeing political detainees as some had expected. =



=0D

Media speculation has been rife that Abacha will run for election in =

1998. When former Chief Justice Mohammed Bello told a magazine recently t=

he constitution did not stop Abacha from seeking election it provoked a s=

torm of protest from his opponents. =



=0D

``The regime has its own agenda, an agenda of self-perpetuation,'' sa=

id Sylvester Odion-Akhaine of the Campaign for Democracy. =



=0D

Monday the electoral commission announced the five parties allowed to=

participate in the election process, out of 15 that applied. All are fro=

m the center and none oppose the government. =



=0D

``No political association that is critical of the military governmen=

t appears to have been successful,'' political activist Ajibade Idowu sai=

d. Since independence from Britain in 1960, Nigeria has spent less than 1=

0 years under civilian rule. =



=0D

Nigerian opposition groups and Western governments, demanding Abacha =

hand over power earlier, remain unimpressed with the transition program. =



=0D

Abacha's government is treated as a pariah by much of the internation=

al community for jailing dozens of opponents and the execution last Novem=

ber of nine minority rights activists, including author Ken Saro-Wiwa. =



=0D

Nigeria insists it will follow its own course. =



=0D

The Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies, which suspended =

Nigeria after the November executions, Sunday decided not to impose sanct=

ions to force the pace of democracy. It said it would send a fact-finding=

team but dropped an insistence the team meet opposition and human rights=

groups. =



=0D

The last democratic experiment ended when a previous military governm=

ent annulled results of 1993 presidential elections. The presumed winner =

of that election, millionaire businessman Moshood Abiola, has been detain=

ed since 1994. =



=0D

If Abacha does run in the next election he will be trying to follow a=

route of many West African leaders who have taken power through military=

coups and retained it through the ballot box. =



=0D

Most recent was 31-year old Col. Yahya Jammeh in Gambia. Niger, Ghana=

, Chad, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau all have elected presidents who first ca=

me to power through coups. =



=0D

11:56 10-01-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 01 Oct 1996 21:15:17 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Introduction of new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Tony,

I would like the following people to be introduce to the list.

Basaikou Jabang

Ousman corr

Mamadi Corra



Basaikou Jabang and Ousman Corr are my schoolmates. Basaikou, majoring

in Management Information System and Ousman Corr, an international

Business major.

Mamadi Corra, the big man, is the first Gambian Visual impaired(blind)

guy to obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration and currently

doing his Ph.D in Sociology at the University Of South Carolina,

Colunbia.

I will appreciate your help.

Alasana Demba (Gardner-webb university).



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 01 Oct 1996 21:41:50 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: (no subject)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi guys,

I have observed that some people took some comments too personal. I

red from Sarian's article "WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TO TELL US WHAT TO DO".

Such a profound statement is very uncivilized. I supposed, we are just

stating our opinions and nothing else.

Some of you will agree with me that, there are a lot of personal

attacks, however, such an act is expected. If we all can express

ourselves without offending anyone, this whole Gambia-L will be a

wanderful site for education, sharing of thoughts and suggestions.

You all take care!

Bye!

Alasana Demba (Gardner-Webb University).



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 18:50:38 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Three new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







The following new members have been added to the list:

Basaikou Jabang, Ousman Corr and Mamadi Corra. We welcome all of you and

are looking forward to your introductions and contributions to the list.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 09:53:45 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: (no subject)

Message-ID: <



Hi Alasana,



I don't see nothing profound/uncivilized about my statement especially when someone (with a tendency) takes it upon themselves to tell me how to runmy life. I don't take kindly to that, I am capable of making my own decisions and if and when I need help on that matter I will ask for it but until then...its a no no. I think it is more uncivilized for certain group members to pass judgements on our personal lives. My suggestion to you is to go back and look at previous postings and then come talk to me about profanity. Good day!



Sarian



> From

> Date: Tue, 01 Oct 1996 21:41:50 -0400

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: (no subject)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-To:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hi guys,

> I have observed that some people took some comments too personal. I

> red from Sarian's article "WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TO TELL US WHAT TO DO".

> Such a profound statement is very uncivilized. I supposed, we are just

> stating our opinions and nothing else.

> Some of you will agree with me that, there are a lot of personal

> attacks, however, such an act is expected. If we all can express

> ourselves without offending anyone, this whole Gambia-L will be a

> wanderful site for education, sharing of thoughts and suggestions.

> You all take care!

> Bye!

> Alasana Demba (Gardner-Webb University).



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 11:17:40 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarding Malanding's latest posting.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





This article is written by Malanding Jaiteh. It bounced as an error

message.

Thanks

Tony









Folks,



First may I thank Dr Nyang for his great summary of the situation

in the Gambia. I will try and limit myself to addressing some of

the questions his raised.



First I agree with you on the issue of opposition participation.

They should have campaigned for a boycotte. They should be aware

that the socioeconomic situation in the Gambia does not permit

freedom of political expression. The incumbent's control on

peoples lives (education, healthcare, employment and judiciary)

makes opposing him look like playing Russian Roulet. Many

Gambians have learnt since Jawara days that if you show your

dislike for the Government you don't earn a living. Only those

who know that there future is sealed dare challenge incumbents.

That certainly explains the composition of the oppositions groups

since SS Sisay. The public are not unaware of this. They rural

people know that they are poor and do not want their kids to live

the lives they are living. Since children are not imuned from

the parents political troubles many of the rural poor go at

lengths to please the incumbents so as to gain favors for their

kids. Why do you think the the sudden show of support for Jammeh

by so-called ex-Jawara supporters. Many would ask what happened

to honor and descency? I am afraid, that has been given another

meaning. You quickly gain them when you become the leaders most

favored guy in town. The bottomline is that poverty and destitute

are not cheap commodities to get rid of. Some would say why did

the Baddibous and Kiangs went the other way? Something more

serious was at stake for those people. The faith of their two

most loved sons were in the balance. Had Darboe won BB Darboe and

SM Dibba would regain their freedom and dignity. As the saying

goes, You chose your friend if it is between him and somebody

else, but you chose yourself if is between you and your friend. I

hope the meaning gets through.



The 56% lead over rivals may be seen by many as untrue but not

unttainable. The economics explains it. Another reason is the

personality politics. The Jola man in PS Njie's victory

celebrations is no different from those who met in Banjul a few

days ago. Gambians are yet to adopt a political ideology. That

explains PDOIS poor showing. They don't understand politics based

on issues largely because majority are not educated. The majority

of voters are still illiterate and perhaps much poorer than they

were in 1954. Change to them is still more hopeful than no change

even though may not be any better.

The issue of what to do next, Gambians have to make serious

choices. Yahya has to chose who among his two friends he is to

rely on. That is the military who gave him the power or the

people who gave him the mandate and legitimacy. If he makes the

right choice now we can claim that we have "soldiers with

difference". His fiercest challenger for power is not Darboe but

are still among his group (the newly disbanded AFPRC). To achieve

reconition and support from people in the Gabia and the world he

must side with those who voted him in. Giving people their

dignity and freedom are paramount to his success as a civilian

leader in the long-term. He must also chose between friends who

will meet his immediate cash needs and those who will guarantee

his security in the long-term. While chosing the former may help

him maintain the momentum of his economic change perhaps for

another year or two, the free money will no doubt run out and the

the honeymoon will end and gambians have to live life as one of

hte poorest countries in the world. Chosing the later, will only

give us another Jawara in disguise. Dependent on aid that comes

in amount such as 1.5-2.5 M dollars. Just enough to service debth

but not enough to build an airport terminal.



I am glad that his main rival the UDP leadership have come out of

the Senegalese High Commission. They need to realize that life as

an African opposition is never easy. From Jah Mamadu of Senegal

to Chief Abiola of Nigeria with the many unknown dead and missing

in between all say the same story. They can be of great service

to Gambians if they remind Jammeh that a democracy is judged by

the strength of its opposition. Informing the people of the

Gambia and the world of excesses of the ruling government is the

most effective way to ensure Jammeh's compliance to respect of

individual and human rights. And above all they should should

not be tempted into using violence in their efforts check Jammeh.

Lastly to all of us who believe we care. As Dr Nyang said, we

should reflect on the sudden death of Koro Ceesay and Sadibu

Hydara. Should we allow Gambia to become a country in which

anybody even a cabinet minister can be killed in a simple auto

accident without explanation. Even if there is no evidence of

foul play, can't we question the safety of the car the person was

using? Perhaps it could be manufacturer problem. Given that the

vehicle is used by our country's leaders we should show some

concern about their safety. If we looked at Liberia's short

history. Those of us who read the execution of Tolbert and

friends in 1979 with horror also watched Samuel Doe bucthered by

fellow-countrymen. What is troubling in both cases and in the

case of the Gambia is that the perpetrators of such inhumanity

often go with impunity. Such a bahavior will always result in

chaos. If peace is to prevail we must as Gambians and friends of

the Gambia be ready to stand against that. If we stand against it

now may be we will suffer, but surely its our children will most

benefit from it.



God Bless you all.



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 15:40:45 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: Re: Response to Malanding's Contribution

Message-ID: <



Malanding,



I could not agree with you more. However, I find you insinuation

that any incumbent president (be it Jammeh, Jawara, etc.) would have an almost unsurmountable edge

to win elections very troubling (by the way, I do agree). I suppose

this raises an important question regarding the feasibility of

DEMOCRACY, as the western world knows it,

in The Gambia, and Africa as a whole. Given issues such as these, I

have always felt that there need to be a "NEW KIND OF DEMOCRACY" that

better addresses some of the limitations of "western democracy".



On a different but related topic, the discourse on the mailing list is very positive. I

hope most of us are thinking about how we can get more people

involved in the network, particularly people back in Africa. This

will involve supporting initiatives to set a internet node in The

Gambia, as well as other places in Africa without a node. I believe

I read a posting regarding the U.N.'s plans to help facilitate the

establishment of such infrastructures. I know some are already

thinking, "... most people don't have access to computers..". I

response is "build it and they will come". Furthermore, we certainly

don't want to be left behind in the Information Age. So, if anyone

has any information regarding how we may further help in such

developments, please make it available. Thank you.



Adama

Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:32:04 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Remove name from list

Message-ID: <



Toni



Please remove my name from the list

accountm as of last night. I do however still have

please leave that on the list until further notice.



If anybody on the list knows an inexpensive direct internet provider please

advice. I want to sign up with a reliable access provider with a reasonable

flat rate and unlimited access to the net.



Thanks



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Fellow list members,



This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

the past elections.



----------

From: Kevin Connors

Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)



Brian,



I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

reasons?



I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.



It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

all aspects of our political spectrum?



Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

elected.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 10:28:56 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: address problems

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

Will those who submitted the names of Malang Maane and Mamadi

Corra please resubmit those addresses; they are currently being rejected

by their providers.

On another matter, I think the people who were subscribed to the

list and who never bothered to send in their intros should do so. This is

a rule of the list and I think you should send your intro out of respect

to list members. Some members have been on the list for close to a year

without having sent anything.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 08:28:22 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



But two wrongs don't make a right......



On Thu, 3 Oct 1996, Brian Hubbard wrote:



> Fellow list members,

>

> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

> the past elections.

>

> ----------

> From: Kevin Connors

> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

> To: Brian Hubbard

> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)

>

> Brian,

>

> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

> reasons?

>

> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.

>

> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

> all aspects of our political spectrum?

>

> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

> elected.

>

> Kevin Connors

>

>

> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> Peace

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 12:35:13 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Reactions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



I wanna welcome the post mortem analysis on the elections back home,

beginning with Dr. Nyang's, Malanding and our Peace corp friend in the

Gambia.



While all of these pieces are insightful, for those who still insist on

boycotting the elections, let me say that it is comfortable to speak in

hindsight. I know many of us would like to see a full fledge democracy in

the Gambia overnight, however,we must recognize that Rome was not built in

day. Even some of the "true" democracies today are bloated with

injustices, elitism and politics of the few and for the few. Our peace

corp friend's piece on the U.S is a classic illustration. For those of us

who want to de-rationalize the choice the Gambians have made, let us be

reminded that only slightly more than half of the electorate voted for

Jammeh. I believe that this kind of a split decision is a very well thought

out decision on the part of those who voted. My impression on some of the

analysis by Malanding is that you have to be an ideologue or highly

educated to vote conscientiously, and therefore, the reason why Jammeh won

the election is because of the low level of education of the voters.

fellas, One does not need a college degree to vote rationally. We should

stop taking the Gambian voters for granted. For some of them, it is out

with the old and in with the young.



In sum, for what ever reasons Gambians voted in this elections, lets us

not seek out abstract, extrogenous, or conceptual explanations for that,

the explanation lies with the Gambian voter.



Good Day



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 02 Oct 1996 20:29:01 -0800

From: Cheikh Faty <

To:

Subject: NEW SERVICE : CASH WIRING & MONEY TRANSFER TO



GAMBIA.

Message-ID: <



ASSALAMAEYKUM BROHERS ,SISTERS & FRIENDS OF GAMBIA.

FIRST OF ALL I'D LIKE TO THANK ALL OF YOU FOR THE

CONTRIBUTIONS & EDUCATION YOU'VE GIVEN TO PEOPLE SUCH AS

MYSELF ABOUT GAMBIA & ITS HISTORY. ( DIARRAMA.

ALLABARAKA) .NOW IT'S MY PLEASURE & HONOR TO INFORM YOU

ABOUT AN OPENING OF AN OFFICE OF KABOU FINANCIAL WIRING

SERVICES. .K.F.W.S IS AN ENTERPRISE SPECIALIZED IN OVERSEAS

MONEY WIRING. WE HAVE OFFICES IN DAKAR , IVORY COAST & NOW

IN BANJUL ,THE GAMBIA. OPERATIONS STARTED ON 09 30 96.

THIS IS OUR MODEST CONTRIBUTION THAT IS MADE AVAILABLE TO

EVERYONE .WE'VE BEEN OPERATING IN SENEGAL FOR A WHILE NOW

& HERE ARE SOME OF THE SERVICES WE OFFER TO OUR CUSTOMERS

COURTEOUS -RELIABLE SERVICE

-NEXT DAY OVERSEAS CASH PAYMENT.-

-DOLLAR EXCHANGED AT CURRENT MARKET RATE

-DELIVERY & CONFIRMATION OF CASH PAYMENT WITH SIGNATURE

& I.D INFO OF PAYEE.

-AUTOMATIC CASH TRACKING SYSTEM .

-DRECT & STRONG WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH LOCAL BANKS.

-ENTIRE COUNTRY SERVED(SUBJECT TO SMALL FEE IF OUT OF

DELIVERY ZONE)

-LOW SERVICE FEE ($17 FLAT FEE TO SEND UP TO $200)

-LICENSED BY THE STATE OF WASHINTON DEPT. OF REVENUE.

-AGENTS & REPS of K.F W.S LOCATED IN BANJUL.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME & ATTENTION .

FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT MR CHEIKH FATY

PRESIDENT & OWNER OF K.F.W.S

TEL(206)639-4691 OR E.MAIL:



ALLHAMDOULILAHEE .THE MERCIFUL PROTECT & GUIDE ALL OF US.



AMEEN.!!!!



















































;





------------------------------



Date: 03 Oct 1996 22:09:55 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: From the Nigerian newsgroup

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

Below is a mail sent to the Nigerian newsgroup on the Gambian election.



---forwarded mail START---



Date: 03/10/96 22:48

Subject: Fwd: Re: Fwd: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Netters,



This is indeed a poor developmentment in Africa's search

for democracy and concrete development. Jammeh in those

shuffle has only initiated a viscious circle of power-

thirsty young military officers. It is an unwise move. He

will now have to keep the officers in constant check, lest

they overthrew him. Somehow, it seems to me that African

leaders lack yet the ability for the long-run in their

hasty activities. Do I see a life-presidency motives in

Jammeh? May be, but the officers below him saw his moves

and will not hesitate to try their luck. Thomas Sankara

easily comes to mind.



Earlier this year, I sent a message to Jammeh, to be

realistic and bore-hole water in the farms for the farmers

to improve on Agriculture, instead of them praying and waiting

for rainfall. I told him that God gave us the brain to think for

ourselves and the eyes to copy if we cannot think.

I plan to visit Gambia next year (with a close Gambian friend),

and if all goes well, we will provide, on experimental basis,

a few farms with bore-hole water.



Sunny Odum.





> ---- Begin Forwarded Message

> 220 2569 <

> P

>

> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Yahya

> Jammeh coasted to an emphatic victory Friday in presidential

> elections to end army rule in the tiny West African country,

> provisional results showed.

> His main rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, took refuge in the

> Senegalese embassy in Banjul along with some family members,

> according to Senegalese officials in Dakar.

> With 45 of 47 constituencies or 81 percent of the vote

> counted, Jammeh's tally was 199,650 votes or 55 percent of the

> total. Darboe received 131,035 votes or 36 percent, according to

> official returns issued by the electoral commission.

> With the remaining constituencies accounting for just 70,000

> votes, Jammeh's victory was assured.

> Two marginal civilian candidates -- hotel manager Amath Bah

> of the National Reconciliation Party and Sidia Jatta of the

> small People's Democratic Organization for Independence and

> Socialism -- polled 20,977 and 10,571 votes respectively.

> Electoral commission chairman Gabriel Roberts was expected

> to make a formal declaration of results later.

> It was not immediately clear if there had been any direct

> threat to Darboe, who was reported by state television to have

> cast his vote in Banjul Thursday, polling day.

> Some of his aides were arrested during campaign violence and

> many said they were beaten up by soldiers after a clash with

> Jammeh supporters a few days before voting.

> Jammeh's win is bound to alarm democracy campaigners in West

> Africa faced with a new political challenge: coupmakers

> exploiting the advantage of incumbency to legitimise their rule

> through the ballot box.

> Such elections left political tension in their wake in Niger

> and Chad.

> Jammeh, 31, seized power in a 1994 coup, toppling elected

> president Sir Dawda Jawara who had ruled the tiny country of one

> million people from independence from Britain in 1965.

> Jammeh resigned from the army last month to contest the

> elections that he brought forward from 1998 following Western

> pressure. Western creditors froze aid and some put a temporary

> ban on their nationals travelling to the tourist haven.

> --

> C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R

>

> This article is Copyright 1996 by Reuters.

> All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and

> licensed

> to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles

>

> in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access

> these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission

> is strictly prohibited.

> We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with

> information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news

> feeds without authorization. Please send reports to

> [Use

>

> Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in

> the user documentation section of our web page: <

>

> You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.

>

> ---- End Forwarded Message

>

>





--- Internet Message Header Follows ---

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT

Priority: normal

X-mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22

Message-ID: <

Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 17:55:17 EET

Reply-To: Odum Sunny K <

Sender: Nigerian Information network <

From: Odum Sunny K <

Organization: University of Helsinki

Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election

Path:

sun.inform.dk!newsfeed100.telia.com!newsfeed1.telia.com!masternews.telia

net!n

wsfeed.sunet.se!news01.sunet.se!sunic!02-newsfeed.univie.ac.at!01-newsfe

d.uni

ie.ac.at!swidir.switch.ch!surfnet.nl!howland.erols.net!EU.net!usenet2.ne

s.uk.

si.net!uknet!usenet1.news.uk.psi.net!uknet!dispatch.news.demon.net!demon

mail2news.demon.co.uk

Newsgroups: soc.culture.nigeria

X-NNTP-Posting-User:

X-Mail2News-Path:

news.demon.net!broadway.sfn.saskatoon.sk.ca!sfn.saskatoon.sk.ca

Lines: 93





---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: 03 Oct 1996 22:09:42 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: IPS News

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

Date: 03/10/96 22:50

Subject: Fwd: WEST AFRICA-POLITICS: Strongmen Say 'Vote For me' andPeople Do

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 03-Oct-96 ***





WEST AFRICA-POLITICS: Strongmen Say 'Vote For me' and People Do



Analysis by David Hecht



DAKAR, Oct 3 (IPS) - A particular kind of military-cum-

democratic rule has emerged in West Africa, with coup leaders

win

ning presidential elections held largely to appease Western

donors. It happened in July in Niger and last month in Gam

bia.



When Gambia's election results were announced on Sep. 27,

soldiers and army supporters rejoiced in the streets.



Former colonel Yahya Jammeh, who overthrew one of Africa's

oldest and most stable multi-party democracies two years a

go at age 29, received 56 percent of the votes cast in the Sep.

26 election, according to the country's independent elec

toral commission. Eighty percent of the electorate turned out.



But while voting was mostly free and fair, the electoral

process was not. Political parties had been banned until just a

month before the vote and even then, Jammeh would not allow

politicians who had been associated with the former gove

rnment to participate. That wiped out all major opposition party

leaders.



The only three candidates left were a lawyer, a minor

opposition leader and a hotel manager, and they were given litt

le opportunity to campaign in the mostly army-controlled media.

One was banned altogether for being ''too critical of Ja

mmeh,'' according to the country's television station's

director.



The lawyer, Ousainu Darboe, who was the strongest candidate

receiving 36 percent of the vote, took refuge in the Sene

galese embassy on the night of the election, fearing soldiers

would attack him for having dared to challenge their leade

r. Darboe claimed they had tried to kidnap and assassinate him

several times during the campaign. Many voters dreaded wh

at might have happened had the army lost.



Jammeh had stated openly that he would never hand over power

to political ''monkeys'' and his new constitution made l

ittle provision for transferring power to another

administration. His losing would have been ''a recipe for a

particular

ly unstable situation,'' stated one Western diplomat. Many

believe it partly explains why voters stuck with the army.



Jammeh now waits to see if the major powers will accept him

as a democratically elected leader and restore aid. They,

together with the United Nations and the Commonwealth, did not

send observers in protest of electoral and constitutiona

l arrangements. The Organisation of African Unity (OAU) also

decided not to send monitors.



But, according to this week's 'Economist', Jammeh has reason

for hope. Western criticism of deeply flawed elections i

n Niger, as well as Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Cameroon, and Kenya,

has been ''quickly followed by substantial flows of aid,

'' it said.



''Our standards have slipped,'' conceded one Western diplomat

in the region, and the result shows. A number of the to

ken democracies are political hot beds. In Niger a coalition of

opposition parties refuse to recognise the legitimacy of

soldier-turned-president Ibrihim Bare Mainassara. And last week

Mainassara postponed parliamentary elections indefinite

ly as the opposition said it would not participate.



In Gambia though, donors' dilemma of whether to recognise

Jammeh is complicated by the fact that he does have genuine

support, and certainly more than the former head. Sir Dawda

Jawara had been re-elected ever since Britain relinquished

its colony in 1965, but his regime was accused of being corrupt

and inept, and the country had fallen into decay.



''Something had to have been wrong,'' says Gambian political

analyst Hilifa Sallah. ''How can someone win elections e

very year for thirty years and yet there is almost no outcry

when he is overthrown?'' Sallah believes people voted for S

ir Dawda because of patronage. He gave out bags of rice every

five years.



Jammeh, by contrast, has built high schools, clinics and a

big hospital. He established the country's first televisio

n station and will soon inaugurate a modern international

airport. Plus he has ambitious plans, such as a utopia city fo

r 100,000 -- nearly a tenth of Gambia's 1.2 million people.



''Where has the money come from?'' wonders U.S. Charge

d'Affaires Merritt Brown. Without Western aid for the last two

years, the country has lost up to 50 million dollars or 10

percent of its annual national income. And tourism, another

of its main sources of revenue, has dried up, largely because of

a British travel advisory.



Certainly Jammeh has cultivated non-traditional donors such

as Libya, Cuba and Nigeria. And Taiwan has given around 8

0 million dollars since Jammeh decided to recognise it over

mainland China.



Claims that the government may be smuggling drugs are hard to

substantiate but, according to several reports, 500 mil

lion dollars worth of heroin was seized by authorities in nearby

Mauritania in a container addressed to Gambia's agricul

ture ministry.



Jammeh says the reports are bogus. He blames ''immoral''

journalists and politicians who, he has said, should both be

buried ''six foot deep''. Indeed, his aversion to politicians

has been so intense that he refused to dress like them af

ter retiring from the army last month. Instead, during his

election campaign, he donned the traditional accoutrements of

a 'marabout' (West African spiritual leader), complete with

prayer beads and sword.



Jammeh now claims ''the will of God has been done''.

According to Ebrima Ceesay, editor of the 'Daily Observer', one

of the country's few independent newspapers, ''he tramples on

people, but Gambians indeed got their choice.'' (END/IPS/D

H/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 21:13:09 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

We have a new member, Cherno Waka Jagne. We should expect an

intro from him.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 22:29:11 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Gambia & WTO

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



>From Amadou





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="WORLD"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



GENEVA, Oct 2 (Reuter) - Member countries of the World Trade Organi=

sation (WTO) on Wednesday gave unanimous clearance for the admission of B=

ulgaria and Panama to the body, trade officials said. =



=0D

But it will be several weeks before the two can formally become membe=

rs as their accession agreements have to be ratified by their national pa=

rliaments and then be deposited at the WTO's Geneva headquarters for a fu=

rther month. =



=0D

The trade body, launched on January 1 1995 to replace the old General=

Agreement on Tariffs and Trade or GATT, currently has 123 members but th=

is is due to increase to 125 with the admission of Chad and Gambia by the=

end of this month. =



=0D

Panama, whose Trade Minister Nitzia de Villareal came to Geneva for t=

he meeting of the WTO's ruling General Council which approved the two agr=

eements, is the last Latin American country outside the organisation. =



=0D

Bulgaria, which sent its Trade Minister Atanas Paparizov, will be the=

last of the former Soviet-bloc states in Europe to come in. =



=0D

Albania, which under its former hard-line rulers played a maverick ro=

le among communist states, has applied for WTO membership and is currentl=

y negotiating conditions for accession. =



=0D

09:17 10-02-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 03 Oct 1996 22:33:23 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: ADDRESS CORRECTION.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Tony,

I had a mistake on Mamadi Cora's address. The correct one is

MKCORA@VM.SC.EDU





Alasana Demba.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 14:49:03 GMT+1

From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

To:

Subject: Re: Election

Message-ID: <



Thanks to Sulayman Nyang - I really appreciated your seven points

of analysis! I am afraid that some of the most important of your

questions will remain unaswered.



The comparison between the American and the Gambian election by

Brian Hubbard's friend is important although I don't share his

conclusions. It is good to be reminded that the American self ascribed

role as "world police" of democracy and human rights has no basis

in their own political system or social practice. Jammeh and the

American leaders "morom leen" in the sense that their political power

is based on their unequal access to money (from

God????) and weapons.



Heidi Skramstad



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 04 Oct 1996 10:41:38 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96J04027.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency





News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published

or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News

Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



04 Oct 96 - Feature: Gambia-Birds



Bird Watching Could Boost Tourism In Gambia



From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The latest guest in Clive Barlow's bird garden

at the Atlantic beach hotel in Banjul, the Gambian capital, was a

little greenbul.



The British ornithologist brought the tiny bird from a remaining rain

forest pocket in this tourism-dependent West African country.



According to Barlow, greenbuls live in "climax forests", remnants of

which are found in the Gambia, Kakamega in Kenya and several other

parts of the world.



For two weeks in September, this zoology graduate from Durham

University in the United Kingdom, was keenly watching the greenbul's

behaviour in a completely new man-made habitat, within the confines of

the hotel.



"The greenbul has special ecological requirements -- plant diversity

and harmonious forest shade and ecology. If it likes it, it will stay.

Two weeks on, it is singing very well," he said.



To ascertain its continued presence among the 136 species that have

colonised the Atlantic Hotel mini-forest, Barlow plays a

greenbul-taped sound on a small Sanyo cassette recorder placed at his

flat's balcony.



"When the greenbul hears the sound of another early in the morning, it

approaches in a combative spirit to protect its zone. But this has to

be done for a short period to avoid raising suspicions in its mind,"

said the professional bird watcher and researcher.



After working as a bird curator in the Britain and France, Barlow

moved to the Gambia in 1985. Ever since, he has strived to learn and

promote environmentalism "with the help of a host of Gambians."



He particulary mentioned Mrs. Fumake Sarr, Atlantic Hotel's manager,

who backed the idea of creating a bird garden "which adds value to the

other hotel services available for tourists."



"This area where a verdant forest oasis now stands used to be an

uninteresting arid land. Since 1990, we have used sunshine and water

to allow it to grow into a mini-natural reserve in the confines of the

hotel."



The sanctuary has an observation hide which enables people to watch

and take photographs or video films of the birds at close range

without scaring them.



"We try to orient foreign bird watchers who are on African soil for

the first time," says Balrow, whose ambition is to use birds to spread

the message that Gambia is not only sunshine and sandy beaches.



"To the traveller or eco-tourist, China means pandas, Asia means

Tigers, Tanzania and Kenya means elephants. In the same vein, Gambia

could mean birds," said Barlow.



His keen interest in birds has started to pay dividends. He has been

commissioned by Christopher Helm of Pica Press in the UK, Sussex, to

prepare a "Field Guide To The Birds Of The Gambia." Helm prepared a

similar guide for birds in East Africa.



The guide will expose Gambia's richness in bird species to the

worldwide bird-watching community and ecourage even more tourists to

visit the Gambia.



Barlow, who runs a bird-watching safari company in Banjul, commended

the Gambian department of parks and wildlife management for accepting

his proposal in 1985 that Tanji area, 20 km from Banjul, be declared

an exclusive protected bird reserve.



"The department, under the wise leadership of Dr Almamy Camara, had an

encouraging foresight by recognising the importance of an increasing

number of ecotourists to the country."



According to the ornithologist, in the long run, the Tanji bird

reserve could represent to the Gambia what the Ngorongoro Crater means

to Tanzania, Amboseli to Kenya or Krugger to South Africa.



Besides attracting tourists, the Tanji bird reserve will also be used

to teach school children about their country's rich biodiversity and

how to conserve them.



"For the time being, the bird garden at Atlantic hotel is being used

as a prototype to show that habitat can be re-generated and once we

restore what we had destroyed, some bird species and other creatures

will come to colonise it."



Barlow said he was anxiously looking forward to this year's winter

tourist season, which starts end of October. He expects to organise a

14-day bird watching expedition in the Gambia.



His major worry, however, was that media allegations of rigging in the

recent presidential election of Sept. 26 could penalise the tourist

industry as a whole, including bird-watching.

_________________________________________________________________



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 09:00:09 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: U.S. hopes all-Africa force will be formed soon (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 19:00:02 PDT

From: Reuter / Carol Giacomo <

Newsgroups: clari.usa.gov.policy.foreign.misc,

clari.world.africa.northwestern, clari.world.africa.eastern,

clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.africa.southern,

clari.usa.gov.policy.foreign

Subject: U.S. hopes all-Africa force will be formed soon





WASHINGTON (Reuter) - A U.S.-backed plan to set up an

all-Africa crisis force is moving ahead and it is hoped that the

force can begin forming fairly quickly, a senior U.S. official

said Thursday.

Assistant Secretary of State George Moose, briefing

reporters ahead of Secretary of State Warren Christopher's first

trip to sub-Saharan Africa next week, said the intention was to

have the force respond to crises on the continent by

establishing safe havens for civilians, not engaging in fighting

or separation of warring factions.

But Moose, who handles African issues, and U.N. Ambassador

Madeleine Albright appeared to have differing views

on a role for the United Nations in any such endeavour.

``We envisage that such a force would have to be authorized

by the U.N. Security Council and that it would have to be

financed in the same way that other (U.N.) international

operations would be financed,'' Moose said.

Albright, speaking to journalists of the Overseas Writers

group, said U.N. involvement was not anticipated.

``Basically we believe that because of lack of resources in

the U.N. and some reluctance frankly in the secretariat of the

U.N. to take this on, that we couldn't sit around and wait ...

What needed to be done was for us to take the lead in trying to

get an African force pulled together,'' she said.

Albright added: ``We would prefer the U.N. take a more

robust role. But they are not doing it because they don't have

the resources so we are trying to do it in a different way.''

Other officials had said privately in the past week that the

intention was to go around the United Nations, possibly by

linking the force to the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

President Clinton approved the plan to organize, train,

equip and help deploy the all-African force, which could include

10,000 troops. The African Crisis Response Force would be sent

to countries where civil war, insurrection or campaigns of

genocide threaten mass civilian casualties.

It is one of the issues Christopher will discuss when he

visits Africa, beginning Oct. 7-8 with a stop in Mali. Other

stops are Ethiopia, Tanzania, South Africa and Angola.

Moose, just back from Africa, said the proposal ``is moving

forward and we would hope that it can move forward fairly

expeditiously'' because it builds on three years of talks among

the United States, Africa and Europe.

``The ideas are very consistent with what the United

Nations, OAU have already proposed with regard to the ...

earmarking of military units for possible participation in

regional international peacekeeping,'' Moose said.

``What we bring to this ... is a notion of how to translate

those broad ideas ... into concrete operational reality.''

The United States has been pushing for an all-African force

due to mounting concerns about the civil war in Burundi.

Moose vowed Washington would redouble support for a Burundi

political solution but said: ``I think we're also aware of the

fact that our diplomacy might fail, and (many) are concerned we

have some means of response.''

The United States was soliciting troop commitments from such

countries as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Ethiopia.

Training the troops to enable them to operate as a unified

force would cost $25 million to $40 million, about half of which

Washington has agreed to pay. Once the force is deployed, the

United Nations would pick up the tab, Moose said.

On his trip, Christopher hopes to meet in Angola with Jonas

Savimbi, head of the former UNITA rebel group, to urge continued

commitment to a peace agreement with President Jose Eduardo Dos

Santos. But Savimbi had not replied to the request, Moose said.

Christopher will also discuss U.S. demands that U.N.

Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali be replaced when his

term ends in December.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 12:21:36 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Homegrown African Web provider spreads [ 57] Reuter / Nicholas Ph

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,

I think the article below might answer some of the questions

Adama raised about Africa and the Internet. By the way Gambia, because of

its "government", is not part of the Leland effort.

The prospects do in fact look good for certain countries like S.A

and Botswana with stable and established democracies. Tied to this is

the fact that, according to the Immigration and Naturalization Services

of the U.S., Africans in the U.S. are more educated than any other

immigrant group. So some countries will soon start to tap this talent.

FOr the countries that throw every person who disagree with the

government into jail and for countries that see the private sector as a

threat, the Internet would remain many bytes away.



**************************************************************************



ABIDJAN, Oct 4 (Reuter) - Homegrown Internet provider Africa

Online has opened for business in West Africa, setting up in

Ivory Coast as a step towards its dream of becoming the

continent's main gateway to the World Wide Web.

Africa Online, a company developed in Kenya from the

Internet activities of a group of Kenyan students abroad, is now

a subsidiary of the U.S. group Prodigy INC, which has more than

one million customers worldwide.

``Our strategy is Pan-African,'' Africa Online President Ayisi

Makatiani told Reuters in an interview at the Ivorian launch on

Thursday. ``Our intention is to be in the whole of Africa and to

be the largest on-line service provider in Africa.''

A range of competing commercial and diplomatic interests are

racing to plug the world's poorest continent into the Internet,

a worldwide computer network with tens of millions of regular

users.

France is helping some of its poorest former colonies such

as Mali by providing the use of servers through its development

and cooperation programmes.

The United States is helping around 20 selected countries as

diverse as Ivory Coast and war-ravaged Sierra Leone under the

so-called Leland initiative, which combines the expertise of

federal agencies and the private sector.

Africa Online says that through its Kenya operation it is

the largest Internet provider in East Africa. ``We are also

looking at expanding to Tanzania and Uganda,'' Makatiani said.

Ivory Coast gives it a foothold in both West and Francophone

Africa. A launch is planned next month for Anglophone neighbour

Ghana, the other emerging economy in the region.

Africa Online has also set its sights on Senegal in West

Africa but Makatiani said the South and southern African market

held the key to its development plan.

``We are hoping to launch in South Africa before the end of

this year,'' he said.

``Our goal is to go into the Southern African market with a

partner or work together with someone who is already established

because there are already 45 Internet service providers there.''

He declined to name the strategic partner, but added: ``We're

going in with one of the larger providers. We intend to have at

least 100,000 customers by the end of next year.

Makatiani, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

graduate in electrical engineering, described the South African

market as one of the most competitive in the continent and

similar to one in which Africa Online operates in the United

States, where it is incorporated in Boston, Massachusetts.

``Our goal is then to use that base as a platform to expand

what we offer to the rest of the African continent,'' he said.

He said that from South Africa they hoped to spread into

Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Angola, where they would use

Portuguese. ``We have also learned how to translate what we have

into other local languages,'' he added.

Makatiani said Africa Online's development plan was closely

linked to the expansion plans of Prodigy -- ``whose aims are also

to expand into Asia, India, China and using more or less a very

similar strategy to what we are doing in Africa.''





------------------------------



Date: 04 Oct 96 14:39:39 EDT

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Prospects for the Future (Part 1)

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia Netters,



I have been following the Gambian post-election debate with

keen interest, which I must say has been on the whole

objective and intellectual, though sometimes sentimental.

Two days ago over lunch with my friend Tony Loum, some

points we grappled with were echoed by Kevin Connors,

Yaya Jallow, and others. I want to add some dimensions as

food for thought, as well as some suggestions.



The continuing post mortem of the elections focuses on

comparing Mr. Jammeh and The Gambia to the situations in

Egypt, Zaire, Ghana, and more recently Niger. However, few

people have argued in favor of the contrasts between Gambia

and all of these countries, or any other African country for that

matter. Whereas no country can develop in a vacuum, let us

examine Gambia within the West African or African context but

as a sovereign nation with its own unique characteristic

potentials. The following might be a few points worth noting:



(1) Comparing Gambia to West African countries which have

been under military rule (be they former British of French

colonies), without exception, Gambia comes out on top in

terms of prospects. None, other than The Gambia, has been

able to make the transition from military to civilian rule in so

short a time. It took Ghana 13 years (from 1966 and 1979) to

achieve what Gambia did in 2 to 3 years. Further, no military

regime can boast of so much development (per capita) at the

end of the day as The Gambia is currently witnessing. (Case

example: Sierra Leone after the Strasser/Bio regime).



(2) Speaking in per capita terms, the developments which

some postings have credited to Mr. Jammeh during his tenure,

part of the reason for his victory, outweigh those of many

civilian or military African governments in comparative time

spans.



(3) One everlasting damage which some African countries

have suffered is the irreversible currency devaluation

undertaken particularly by military regimes. In Sierra Leone

in 1980, the Leone (the national currency) was 1:1 with the

U.S. dollar, and like the dollar 2:1 with the British Pound.

Under the corrupt civilian regime, the Leone fell abysmally

to 250:1 in 1992. Under the millitary, it fell even worse from

250:1 to 870:1 in 1996. Similarly, in Ghana the Cedi, initially

as strong the Leone, is at about 1,600:1 with the US dollar

today. In comparison, the dollar to the British pound is still

at 1.65:1. Remember that in The Gambia, the Dalasi is still

at about 9 to the dollar. In countries like Sierra Leone and

Ghana, those mistakes of the 1980s and early 1990s will

forever haunt their economies.



There are many other examples, but these need no be

belabored here. However, the important point now is that

a few things must be viewed objectively within the context

of realism:



(1) First, the elections were won and lost when Mr. Jammeh

was allowed by the constitution and the people to contest.

When an incumbent military ruler contests the Office of Head

of State which he is abdicating, he is just trying to legitimize

his claim. Needless to say that the electoral game could not

be expected to be played fairly when patently or latently he

has all the tools at his favor and disposal: the military, the

media, etc. And this might well have been what happened

in The Gambia judging from the jubilations of the millitary

on the streets of Banjul after the results were announced.

But as Kevin Connors points out a hard fact (not withstanding

what one posting pointed this morning as a wrong analogy,

and for which I think he should be forgiven), there is never an

election without someone having some advantage, even here

in the U.S.



(2) If the above scenario had not occurred, the outcome of

the elections might well have been different with Mr. Darboe

as winner. But on the other hand based on Mr. Jammeh's

enumerated record, he might well have won. It is a hard call,

but even this situation has become a rare occurrence in Africa.

This is a hard fact to swallow, but again Gambia appears to be

a positive exception, deserving some credit.



(3) Now, the election results for all intents and purposes appear

to be final. The likelihood that the Gambian Supreme Court will

uphold a challenge by Mr. Darboe that will be strong enough to

result in the disqualification of the results is quite slim. Even if

it does, the repercussions could be disasterous; certainly more

reason for instability. This is not to justify what happnened, but

that being the case, there is need for reason to accept the

results of the elections particularly by Mr. Darboe and move on

with the larger national call of planning for the bright future of

The Gambia. I say a bright future because really Gambia has

an advantageous and enviable position, being on the upswing

in the the development scale. Unlike Sierra Leone or Liberia,

she is not faced with the burdensome task of reconstruction

of both physical and social infrastructure. Thus, energies

could be focused on its economic development "take-off".



(4) Although it is a little disappointing that the third party is

alleged to join the winning Party, the prospect is very bright

for Mr. Darboe's party to maintain a strong opposition in

Parliament as the best and perhaps most urgent means of

ensuring and protecting the new Gambian democracy. In

Sierra Leone for instance, this strategy has been the

greatest blessing. Without it, Mr. Jammeh will be given a

"de facto" dictatorship on a silver platter. No one needs that.



I seem to be more optimistic than many because too often

Africa has looked up to larger nations for economic and

political development examples. But now it seems the

smaller nations, such as Sierra Leone, Ghana, and The

Gambia, are begining to set brighter examples. The

Gambian case would have been even brighter were Mr.

Jammeh not to have contested like General Bio in Sierra

Leone. But the reality is that not only did he contest, he is

the declared winner. The Gambia must make the best

use of this unusual (even undemocratic) marriage

between the millitary and the presidency, and move on

to the future. I know some will criticize this, but remember

this is not my view but the reality of what pertains currently.



One debate that would benefit Gambia now immensely is

to focus on strategic planning for social, economic, and

indeed political development for the rest of this century and

the next! This is where the intellectuals and other contributors

on the Gambia net will do a great service to the nation.



I suggest that this debate be opened up. Constructive ideas

and suggestions should be solicited, discussed, and

compiled. Then concrete strategies should be developed

(perhaps into plans) and mailed to the new government in

The Gambia. Their implementation could only result in the

development of the nation. Doing this does mean

supporting Mr. Jammeh, but helping Gambia as a whole.



Thank you for your patience.





Sheikh Gibril.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 16:43:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: wrong address

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

I have forgotten who recommended M. Corra for membership, but the

address is once again wrong. Just ask him to send email to either

LatJorr, Amadou (the sub managers) or Tony or Me.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 36

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 36Topics covered in this issue include:1) Commentary on the Election Resultsby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 2) 96128015.htmlby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)3) Re: Commentary on the Election Resultsby KTouray@aol.com 4) Praetorianism in Africaby AfrImports@aol.com 5) Re: Praetorianism in Africaby bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)6) From PANA (961290128.html)by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)7) From PANA (96129017.html)by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)8) Re: Commentary on the Election Resultsby Nkoyo Inyang Faal < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 9) Re: 96128015.htmlby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 10) Let's move on -Replyby William Roberts < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu 11)by "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 12) Re: Let's move on -Replyby OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu 13) New membersby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 14) Re: 96128015.htmlby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 15) Re: Let's move on -Replyby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 16) "Brief Bio"by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 17) Gambia Vote Could Bring Return of Aid (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 18) Gambia's Jammeh extends hand to vanquished opposition (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 19) Gambia poll runner-up quits refuge, rejects result (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 20) Re: Let's move on -Replyby OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu 21) Re: Let's move on -Replyby binta@iuj.ac.jp 22) Re: "Brief Bio"by binta@iuj.ac.jp 23) Re: Military ruler in Gambia Defeats Rivals in Electionby krubally@ix.netcom.com 24) Fwd:by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)25) More news on Gambian electionsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)26) Fwd: from IPSby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)27) Re: Commentary on the Election Resultsby Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 28) Abacha's Turn?by AfrImports@aol.com 29) Introduction of new membersby ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)30) (no subject)by ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)31) Three new membersby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 32) Re: (no subject)by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)33) Forwarding Malanding's latest posting.by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 34) Re: Response to Malanding's Contributionby "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 35) Remove name from listby SARJOB@aol.com 36) FW: FW: Election (fwd)by "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 37) address problemsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 38) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 39) Re: Reactionsby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 40) NEW SERVICE : CASH WIRING & MONEY TRANSFER TOGAMBIA.by Cheikh Faty < CSFaty@psfinc.com 41) From the Nigerian newsgroupby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)42) IPS Newsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)43) new memberby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 44) Gambia & WTOby AfrImports@aol.com 45) ADDRESS CORRECTION.by ocorr@gardner-webb.edu (Ousman Corr)46) Re: Electionby "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" < HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no 47) 96J04027.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 48) U.S. hopes all-Africa force will be formed soon (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 49) cnet clip, Homegrown African Web provider spreads [ 57] Reuter / Nicholas Phby at137@columbia.edu 50) Prospects for the Future (Part 1)by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 51) wrong addressby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Sep 1995 13:51:31 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Commentary on the Election ResultsMessage-ID: <01BA8E72.BAD8DB60@kolls567>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDear Members of the GL,The way I see it,what is going on the Gambia now, regardless of our =personal or interest affilliations,is a training in the very difficult =and complex process of democratisation.Most of us are, of course, =perfectly justified in being terrified of the prospect of the military =being given the enormous responsibility of running the entire life of =our country for us;that is, given the bloody and unspeakable recent =history they have had all around us on the Continent.That said, it would =also be patently unfair to ignore the evidence - a lot of it - that seem =to indicate that perhaps the boys in BANJUL are a little bit different =from the other uniformed gangsters we are familiar all too well =elsewhere on the Continent.It may well be that Jammeh's boys twisted a few arms before and during =the elections or even worse; but if the International Monitors say that, =even if reversed, those shenanigans could not have altered the net =result of theGambian Voice, then Mr.Darboe and his supporters plus all =those who don't necessarily support Darboe but simply hate the military =should show grace and character and accept the verdict.Mr Darboe, in =particular, should be reminded that it is his professional =responsibility to defend the rights of the defeceless and to give voices =to those who cannot speak for themselves.And he can do that better not =by being the president of the republic of the Gambia, but by being the =leading Eye and Mouth of the silent majority, who must leave politicts =to the politicians after the elections to get on with their daily =lives.The strenght of any democratic setting is measured not by the =strenght of the ruling party, but by the strenght of the oppositon who =must take the agonising responsibility of consistently monitoring and =putting enough pressure on the ruling party,day by day, hour by hour, =minute by minute and second by second to ensure that the goods are =delivered and on time in accordance with the campaign promises.Guys! let us take out an important leaf out of our recent history.To my =mind, the overriding factor responsible for president Jawara's dismal =failure to do anything of substance for his motherland for three =consecetive decades was not that he was some kind of devil who hated to =do anything for his country and his countrymen and women.No! that was =not the reason at all.The one and only reason why this potentially great =man simply squandered and almost sold our country to Senegal was that he =never, at any time in his political life, had any opponent who could =remotely match his education,personality, eloquence and the nasty =cunning required to be an effective political game player.Almost all of =his opponents had at one time or another been either in his party or his =Cabinet.None of them was able to put enough heat behind him ,thus ensuring that he never forgot that,like in BarraJally, most =Gambians still didin't have electricity,clean water and a desease- and =dirt-free shelter.And since the lifestyle in the presidential palace , =of any given country, is the embodiment of the best kind of life in that =country, it is not too difficult to understand why FaFa Jawara forgot =about the dirt and desease in BarraJally when there was no one there to =remind him.Charles Dickens main character in Great Expectations,PIP,did =something similar when his fate changed from the most wretched and =downtrodden boy in an English village to a refined and affluent =gentleman in a plush neighbourhood in London.Put simply, forgetfullnes =is a sorry aspect of human nature.Each and everyone of us needs someone =to remind us from time to time.=20So, since none of us would want a repeat of the sorry state of inertia =and complacence brought about by the virtual one party state of the =Jawara era, the present opposition will be well advised to put their =acts together and file competent and and agressive candidates for the =coming parliamentary elections.In that way, they will ,on the one hand =,ensure that Jammeh and company would deliver the goods they promise, =and ,on the other, they would help build the very foundation of a =democratic civil society and culture without which no country can =develope and prosper in the strict sense of the word.And it is only then =that we will be able to realise the true spirit of our National Anthem =that says:- "..........That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each =day.Let justice guide our actions Twards the comon good, and Join our =diverse peoples To prove man's brotherhood....."Regards Basssssss!! =20=20------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 15:59:01 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96128015.htmlMessage-ID: <19960929145425.AAA22862@LOCALNAME>News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science andHealth | Sports | Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and AfricaNews Service. All rights reserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization fromthePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 |E-mail: quoiset@sonatel.senet.net 28 Sep 96 - Gambia - ElectionsGambians Give Mixed Feelings To Jammeh's Victory>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Victory of Col. Yahya Jammeh, in Thurday'spresidential election, has generated mixed feelings among Gambians,particularly those in the older generation.Jammeh obtained 220,011 of the total 394,537 votes cast, registering55.76 percent. His major rival, Ouisanou Darboe, got 141,387 votes.While thousands of youths trooped out into the streets of Banjul soonafter the poll results were declared late Friday, a good number of theresidents appeared to be stunned."I knew he would win because of the development he has brought to thiscountry since he took over in July 1994," remarked Cisee Jeng ofBakau, a thriving suburb of the Gambian capital."I don't believe the results are genuine but there is nothingwe can do. What I am sure of is that Gambians will have a rough timefor five years with arrests, job dismissals and the other hardshipswhich came with the military government," said a Gambian who isself-employed and works with several international organisations.According to him, many Gambians, especially in the capital, cannotbelieve the results were not rigged but "since Gambians are peaceful,they will not take to the streets in protest."His said the Jammeh government needs to do a lot of "confidencebullding among the informed urban public concerning its intentions.""Most members of the informed public are not convinced that Jammeh'sgovernment is bent on promoting democracy. Just look at its behaviourduring the campaign period, which forced the major opponent, Darboe,to go into hiding, " said the international worker, who preferredanonymity.Darboe was still hiding at the Senegalese embassy Saturday morning."He is still far from us. Try later", said a relative Saturday morningwhen the PANA correspondent in Banjul telephoned Darboe's house, whichshares walls with the Senegalese mission.A weekend paper, The Observer, reported Saturday that Darboe, his twowives and Bolong Sanko, Jammeh's former foreign minister, decided toseek refuge Thursday night for "fear of their lives".As a result, Darboe, whom many Gambians interviewed thought would winthe polls because of the huge crowds he was pulling during theelection campaign, had not conceded defeat by Saturday morning."I hoped Darboe would win but you never know with crowds at campaignrallies. Some just go there out of curiosity," said a seniorjournalist who has witnessed several Gambian polls before. "He mighthave won had the media been fair to him during the campaign, whichonly started on Sept 9."According to him, Jammeh got 480 minutes coverage between Sept. 9-19,while Darboe got none. The other presidential aspirants, Hamat Bah,got 30 minutes, and Sidia Jatta, 150 minutes.AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | TheNando Times*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 10:56:40 -0400From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election ResultsMessage-ID: < 960929105638_296274866@emout18.mail.aol.com While I am inclined to agree with the thrust of your commentary which seemsto be saying that the election verdict is in and it is time for the losers tolick their wounds and move on; I find your apparent conclusion that theverdict in itself may inadvertently prove to be a boost to our evolvingdemocracy puzzling to say the least. I also believe your outlook for theupcoming parliament is a bit too rosy in terms it's potential to serve as acheck on the executive branch.One of the basic tenets of democracy is partcipation. I do not know ofany society that has successfully transformed itself peacefully into a viabledemocracy by muzzling the active participation of a cross section of it'speople.Wheather it is in politics or anyother aspect of society people arealways better served if they have access to choice.To summarily concludethat certain people ought not to be heard simply because they hold differingviews is anathema to democracy. Whoever gets elected is as nearly importantas the process that gets him elected. While it may not serve any usefulpurpose whining about the fact that the chairman got himself elected bycombining the politics of fear and strong arm tactics it is fair to say ourcurrent system does not pass the litmus test for participatory democracy.I characterise your outlook for parliament as being rosy for tworeasons. First it assumes that the races would be competitive andplatform-oriented which would then lead to the election of a determined groupof legislators who would then be in a position to be a significant check onthe gov't. Your premise also assumes that parliament in itself has sufficientpower to serve as a check.People tend to gravitate towards the winning team, a notion that would strongly favor the chairman's hand picked candidates.Secondly it would be hard for the opposition to field credible candidatesboth due to lack of resources and the reluctance of potential candidates mostof whom would probably be civil servants for fear that they would wallow intothe abyss if they quit their jobs only to loose an election. With suchlimitations and the fact that come december the chairman and his party wouldhave had more than ample time to perpetuate themselves , the results ofparliamentary elections are a foregone conclusion.While we must refrain from second guessing the will of the people, wemust be equally adamant in saying exclusion and intimidation does not urgurwell for democracy. It breeds only antagonism.------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 13:08:34 -0400From: AfrImports@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Praetorianism in AfricaMessage-ID: < 960929130833_532871207@emout13.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913Content-ID: < 0_11983_844016913@emout13.mail.aol.com.147420 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:Well, someone suggested that Jammeh and co. are truly "soldiers with adifference," suggesting also that we look at similar regimes across Africa.Perhaps the attached story would help. If not, read pieces by Claude Welch,Jr and Samuel Decalo.Amadou Scattred Janneh--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913Content-ID: < 0_11983_844016913@emout13.mail.aol.com.147421 Content-type: text/plain;name="PRAETOR"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy John Chiahemen ==0DBANJUL, Sept 29 (Reuter) - Gambia's president-elect, Yahya Jammeh, is=the latest African soldier to make the transition from coupmaker to civi=lian president after elections that critics say were tailored to ensure v=ictory. ==0DJammeh, at 31 a retired colonel and Africa's youngest elected leader,=won 56 percent of votes cast in the tiny West African tourist haven's el=ection on Thursday against 36 percent for his main rival, lawyer Ousainou=Darboe. ==0DBut Darboe, who has taken refuge in Senegal's embassy in Banjul, deno=unced what he called the ``hostile electioneering environment and unlevel=nature of the political field'' for the poll to end two years of army ru=le. ==0DAlthough Thursday's vote was orderly and apparently transparent, demo=cracy campaigners say Jammeh basically assured the outcome by moves such =as banning established politicians from standing. ==0D``The military will always be military, it's not the uniform that mat=ters, it's the attitude,'' said third-placed Amath Bah. ==0DBah praised organisation of Gambia's vote as ``absolutely fair and cl=ear'' but, like Jammeh's two other civilian rivals, he says bitterly they=were denied a fair hearing. ==0DJammeh, who toppled independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in 1994, =banned established politicians from standing. He cited their links with J=awara whom he accused of corruption. ==0DCritics abroad, particularly the Commonwealth of Britain and its form=er colonies, dismissed the poll in advance saying that it was set up to e=nsure Jammeh's victory. ==0DOpposition parties were legally recognised two weeks before polling, =had 10 days to campaign and were virtually denied access to state radio a=nd television with their national reach. ==0D``The military knew what they were doing. They didn't want the people=to hear about their corruption,'' Bah said. ==0DA Commonwealth ministerial monitoring group described the process as =``obviously flawed'' and ``likely to lead to the consolidation of militar=y rule in another form.'' ==0DJammeh, whose coup alienated Gambia's traditional Western partners, r=esigned from the army to contest the poll and on Saturday dissolved the h=itherto ruling military council -- the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Co=uncil (AFPRC). ==0DBut he formed his new party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation=and Construction (APRC), with fellow army officers and throughout the ca=mpaign, Darboe and his supporters accused the military of taking sides an=d harassing them. ==0D``It's all the more frustrating for those Africans who spent their en=ergies fighting the monster of one-party rule,'' one veteran Western dipl=omat in West Africa commented. ==0DSoldiers or former military men are well entrenched across West Afric=a -- from Ghana, where two-time coup leader Jerry Rawlings seeks a final =term in December, to Togo and Guinea. ==0DThis year alone, former military rulers transformed themselves to civ=ilian presidents through the ballot box in Chad and Niger, stoking politi=cal tension in both countries. ==0DIn Niger, military strongman Ibrahim Bare Mainassara toppled an elect=ed government in January then responded to international outcry by offeri=ng a quick end to military rule. ==0DHe offered himself for election but also set the rules. In the middle=of voting he sacked the independent electoral commission and appointed a=nother that declared him winner. ==0DIn Chad, President Idriss Deby, who seized power in 1990, won multi-p=arty elections in July after segments of the opposition cried foul. ==0DCritics of military men turned politicians say they have a poor democ=ratic record, often citing veterans such as Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire or =Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo. ==0DAll eyes are now on regional giant Nigeria, Africa's most populous na=tion, and military ruler Sani Abacha's intentions in 1998, the deadline f=or his promised democratic transition. ==0DNigeria has been ruled by the military for most of its nearly 36 year=s of independence. Many Nigerians blame their political crisis on attempt=s by military rulers to hang on to power as civilians. ==0D10:42 09-29-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11983.emout13.mail.aol.com.844016913--------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 14:27:13 -0400From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Praetorianism in AfricaMessage-ID: < 199609291827.OAA18930@freenet2.carleton.ca Let go on mister President Yaya,now that you have what you wanted so badlyLet go on mr president, liberate innocent prisoners before it get to lateLet go back to business Mr presidentLet the Gambian people go to there daily routine without being harassLet go on Gambia-L, for a new chapter of GambiaLet not just go on, but let do the right thing.Inspired from the Gambia-L members------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 11:21:40 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: From PANA (961290128.html)Message-ID: <19960930101654.AAA22078@LOCALNAME>29 Sep 96 - Gambia-FestivitiesSoldiers Celebrate Jammeh's Victory>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) -- Soldiers drove Sunday through the streets ofBanjul, capital of this tiny West African state, to celebrate thevictory of the retired colonel Yahya Jammeh in Thursday's presidentialelections.The uniformed soldiers waved green tree branches, the symbol of theformer military ruler's Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation andConstruction (APRC), which scooped 55.76% of the votes.Hoteliers in the Gambian capital expressed optismism of a good wintertourism season because of the new democratic era that has beenestablished after the elections.One hotel manager expressed concern, however, over a report by aforeign radio station Saturday to the effect that the polls wererigged."The radio report was fictitious because all the four contestingparties had agents in all the polling stations, and where the ballotswere counted," said the manager on condition that his name be keptsecret.He conceded, however, that the continued hiding of Ousainou Darboe,Jammeh's most serious challenger in last Thursday's polls, in theSenegalese embassy could cause apprehension among potential touriststhat "something was wrong here."Daraboe, who went into hiding Thursday night, has not conceded defeat.His party, the United Democratic Party (UDP) received 35.84% of the394,537 votes cast.One of the contestants, Hamat Bah of the National Reconstruction Party(NRP), who received 5.52% of the votes, conceded defeat at a newsconference Saturday.His agent told PANA Sunday morning that his organisation had noquarrel with the election results.Analyst told PANA that those who are surprised by Jammeh's victoryignore the fact that he singly occupied the political scene for twoyears."Only those who don't go to the rural areas are unaware of what thisyoung man has been doing, especially in the construction of schools, "said an expatriate, Clive Barlow, who has lived in the Gambia since1985."Who will not vote for someone who reduces the distance his child hasto walk to school", said a veteran Radio Gambia broadcaster."I started this work in 1962. But it's only under Jammeh that ourradio can cover the whole country because he allocated the funds. Inaddition, we now have television," he added.Some analysts said Jammeh could have scored even higher had he notbanned three other political parties, including the People'sProgressive Party (PPP) of former President Dawda Jawara."Jammeh would have scored even higher votes because the otherpolitical parties would have inevitably engaged in bickering. It wasnot easy for him this time because the three banned parties simplythrew their weight behind Darboe, " said one political analyst.He said Jammeh should use his newly acquired legitimacy to tackle "theextremely low standard of living of the majority."He said Jammeh has done well in providing basic infrastructures,schools, television, roads, extention of the airport and the "July 22arc"."But the living conditions of many Gambians are so bad that priorityneeds to be directed there," he said----------------------------------------------------------------------*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 11:21:40 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: From PANA (96129017.html)Message-ID: <19960930101654.AAB22078@LOCALNAME>29 Sep 96 - Gambia-PartiesGambian Leader Defends Ban On Parties>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA)- Gambia's president-elect on Saturday nightjustified banning certain political parties, saying this was done "inthe national interest."In his first nation-wide radio and television address after winningThursday's multiparty elections, Yahya Jammeh said the exclusion ofcertain political parties and individuals was "in accordance with therecommendations of the national consultative committee."It was this committee which rejected Jammeh's original plan for hismilitary government to rule The Gambia until 1998.The president-elect denounced international criticism against thebanning of the Peoples Progressive Party of former President DawdaJawara, Sherrif Dibba's National Convention Party (NCP) and the GambiaPeoples Party (GPP)."The need to ban political parties or individuals is not particular toThe Gambia, and those countries criticising us know this and, indeed,resort to such measures when they consider them necessary in their owninterest," Jammeh stressed."These countries have their own banned detainees. It is only thejustification that differs from country to country including thosecriticising us," he said.At the age of 31, the Gambian president-elect will become Africa'syoungest head of state when he gets installed on a date yet to beannounced.Jammeh described his election as "yet another great leap forward inour transition to the second republic we the Gambian people arecreating for ourselves and our children."While admiting that violence occured during the pre-election period,the president-elect attributed the incidents to "the usualover-excitement and rivalry associated with party politics especiallyduring an electioneering period."Jammeh's national address came at the end of a festive day forsupporters of his victorious party, the Alliance for PatrioticRe-orientation, which won 55.76% of the 394,537 votes cast in lastThursday's polls.Dressed in green, the party's symbol, jubilant supporters of thealliance - mainly youths - jammed the "July 22 Square" in Banjul,outside the presidential palace.Meanwhile, Jammeh's major challenger, lawyer Ossainou Darboe, whoobtained 141,387 votes or over 35% of the total ballots, was still inhiding at the Senegalese high commission in the Gambian capital.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 11:22:42 -0300 (ADT)From: Nkoyo Inyang Faal < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election ResultsMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.960930110402.155286D-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDear List Members,I'm afraid our new president may be caughtbetween a rock and a hard place. His main problem is what to do with thearmy? I'm sure it is evident that they pose the greatest threat to thenew regime, for they are the only ones with the power to depose him. Atthe same time, keeping them satisfied is a monstrous task, for the powerthey enjoyed under a military regime will be diminished under a civilianone, and no one likes to lose power. How long will it be before theybecome disillusioned? How long can he keep them satisfied, and at whatexpense?------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 08:17:58 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 96128015.htmlMessage-ID: < Pine.A32.3.95.960930081733.38635D-100000@homer08.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBakau is a suburb of Banjul?!On Sun, 29 Sep 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and> Health | Sports | Africa Press Review> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa> News Service. All rights reserved.> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from> the> Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,> Dakar, Senegal.> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 |> E-mail: quoiset@sonatel.senet.net > 28 Sep 96 - Gambia - Elections> Gambians Give Mixed Feelings To Jammeh's Victory> >From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent> BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Victory of Col. Yahya Jammeh, in Thurday's> presidential election, has generated mixed feelings among Gambians,> particularly those in the older generation.> Jammeh obtained 220,011 of the total 394,537 votes cast, registering> 55.76 percent. His major rival, Ouisanou Darboe, got 141,387 votes.> While thousands of youths trooped out into the streets of Banjul soon> after the poll results were declared late Friday, a good number of the> residents appeared to be stunned.> "I knew he would win because of the development he has brought to this> country since he took over in July 1994," remarked Cisee Jeng of> Bakau, a thriving suburb of the Gambian capital.> "I don't believe the results are genuine but there is nothing> we can do. What I am sure of is that Gambians will have a rough time> for five years with arrests, job dismissals and the other hardships> which came with the military government," said a Gambian who is> self-employed and works with several international organisations.> According to him, many Gambians, especially in the capital, cannot> believe the results were not rigged but "since Gambians are peaceful,> they will not take to the streets in protest."> His said the Jammeh government needs to do a lot of "confidence> bullding among the informed urban public concerning its intentions."> "Most members of the informed public are not convinced that Jammeh's> government is bent on promoting democracy. Just look at its behaviour> during the campaign period, which forced the major opponent, Darboe,> to go into hiding, " said the international worker, who preferred> anonymity.> Darboe was still hiding at the Senegalese embassy Saturday morning.> "He is still far from us. Try later", said a relative Saturday morning> when the PANA correspondent in Banjul telephoned Darboe's house, which> shares walls with the Senegalese mission.> A weekend paper, The Observer, reported Saturday that Darboe, his two> wives and Bolong Sanko, Jammeh's former foreign minister, decided to> seek refuge Thursday night for "fear of their lives".> As a result, Darboe, whom many Gambians interviewed thought would win> the polls because of the huge crowds he was pulling during the> election campaign, had not conceded defeat by Saturday morning.> "I hoped Darboe would win but you never know with crowds at campaign> rallies. Some just go there out of curiosity," said a senior> journalist who has witnessed several Gambian polls before. "He might> have won had the media been fair to him during the campaign, which> only started on Sept 9."> According to him, Jammeh got 480 minutes coverage between Sept. 9-19,> while Darboe got none. The other presidential aspirants, Hamat Bah,> got 30 minutes, and Sidia Jatta, 150 minutes.> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The> Nando Times> *******************************************************> URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara > **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 12:24:36 -0400From: William Roberts < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Let's move on -ReplyMessage-ID: < s24fbcb3.098@osprey.smcm.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineOusman,How are things going with settling into life at the college? We're verybusy here, already 5 weeks into the semester.I'll be in touch soon.Yahya Bajaha aka Bill Roberts------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 14:40:42 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 30SEP96.15852786.0082.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.fellas,This week's postings are really wonderful and interesting. Keep upthe good work.I was told by a brother in Atlanta that Doctor Lamin Sahor(former PPPminister)died in detention a couple of days ago. Who knows moredetail about this incident?Mafy, I will really love to attend the party there in Atlantaif the distance is too close. But nonetheless, I will be therespiritually.Have an enjoyable party with everyone.REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitelycome back to mother earth"BADA------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 13:25:29 -0500 (EST)From: OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Let's move on -ReplyMessage-ID: < 70A7743F0F@scholar.wabash.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi Yahya,How is everything going? Nice to hear from you.I am having a busy semester here. Every other thing is going fine. Ilike it very much here at Wabash. I am taking four courses thissemester namely: Math, English composition, French and InternationalPolitics. I am also on the college soccer team.What is the name of the town you college is located? How far is itfrom Rockville. I spent about three weeks with Andy's parents inRockville. I think I may go there again for Christmas.Greet your family and all your students for me.Talk to you later.Ousman*******************Ousman GajigoCrawfordsville, IN*******************------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 13:20:44 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960930131409.22734C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILast week, Mariama Darboe and Kemo Ceesay were added to the list. Today,Dr Shehu Kamara of Seattle joined us. Dr Kamara a friend of mine andPresident of The Organization of African Associations ( OAA ) in theSeattle area is from Sierra Leone. We welcome all three new members. Wewill be looking forward to their biographical introductions andcontributions to the list.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 16:29:45 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 96128015.htmlMessage-ID: < 199609302029.QAA10332@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textYlve,Greater Banjul happen to include all areas to Bakoteh and Wellingara.Malanding> Bakau is a suburb of Banjul?!> On Sun, 29 Sep 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:> >> >> > News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and> > Health | Sports | Africa Press Review> >> > Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa> > News Service. All rights reserved.> > Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,> > published or used for broadcast without written authorization from> > the> > Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,> > Dakar, Senegal.> > Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 |> > E-mail: quoiset@sonatel.senet.net > >> > 28 Sep 96 - Gambia - Elections> >> > Gambians Give Mixed Feelings To Jammeh's Victory> >> > >From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent> >> > BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Victory of Col. Yahya Jammeh, in Thurday's> > presidential election, has generated mixed feelings among Gambians,> > particularly those in the older generation.> >> > Jammeh obtained 220,011 of the total 394,537 votes cast, registering> > 55.76 percent. His major rival, Ouisanou Darboe, got 141,387 votes.> >> > While thousands of youths trooped out into the streets of Banjul soon> > after the poll results were declared late Friday, a good number of the> > residents appeared to be stunned.> >> > "I knew he would win because of the development he has brought to this> > country since he took over in July 1994," remarked Cisee Jeng of> > Bakau, a thriving suburb of the Gambian capital.> >> > "I don't believe the results are genuine but there is nothing> >> > we can do. What I am sure of is that Gambians will have a rough time> > for five years with arrests, job dismissals and the other hardships> > which came with the military government," said a Gambian who is> > self-employed and works with several international organisations.> >> > According to him, many Gambians, especially in the capital, cannot> > believe the results were not rigged but "since Gambians are peaceful,> > they will not take to the streets in protest."> >> > His said the Jammeh government needs to do a lot of "confidence> > bullding among the informed urban public concerning its intentions."> >> > "Most members of the informed public are not convinced that Jammeh's> > government is bent on promoting democracy. Just look at its behaviour> > during the campaign period, which forced the major opponent, Darboe,> > to go into hiding, " said the international worker, who preferred> > anonymity.> >> > Darboe was still hiding at the Senegalese embassy Saturday morning.> > "He is still far from us. Try later", said a relative Saturday morning> > when the PANA correspondent in Banjul telephoned Darboe's house, which> > shares walls with the Senegalese mission.> >> > A weekend paper, The Observer, reported Saturday that Darboe, his two> > wives and Bolong Sanko, Jammeh's former foreign minister, decided to> > seek refuge Thursday night for "fear of their lives".> >> > As a result, Darboe, whom many Gambians interviewed thought would win> > the polls because of the huge crowds he was pulling during the> > election campaign, had not conceded defeat by Saturday morning.> >> > "I hoped Darboe would win but you never know with crowds at campaign> > rallies. Some just go there out of curiosity," said a senior> > journalist who has witnessed several Gambian polls before. "He might> > have won had the media been fair to him during the campaign, which> > only started on Sept 9."> >> > According to him, Jammeh got 480 minutes coverage between Sept. 9-19,> > while Darboe got none. The other presidential aspirants, Hamat Bah,> > got 30 minutes, and Sidia Jatta, 150 minutes.> >> >> > AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The> > Nando Times> >> > *******************************************************> > URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara > >> > **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> > possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 16:37:32 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Let's move on -ReplyMessage-ID: < 01IA3HIJ34KM004B2D@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPlease direct personal messages to the individual(s) concerned, andnot to the entire list.Amadou------------------------------Date: 30 Sep 96 17:23:56 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: "Brief Bio"Message-ID: < 960930212356_73244.2701_FHO82-2@CompuServe.COM Hello All Gambia Netters,I am pleased be part of this network. Below is my short biodata perMr. Loum's request.Birthplace/Country: Sierra LeoneEducation: Fourah Bay College, Univ. of S. LeoneInternational Institute, Ibadan, NigeriaPortland State University, Oregon, U.S.A.Prior Teaching Portland State UniversityUniversity of Garyounis, BenghaziFourah Bay College, Univ. of S. LeonePrior Other Experience Research Station, S. LeoneMETRO Government, Portland, OR.State of OregonState of Washington/DSHSCurrent Position The Washington InstituteDSHS/U. of WA.Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences9601 Steilcoom Blvd. S.W.Tacoma, WA. 98498-7213Contact Address: P.O. Box 110698Tacoma, WA. 98411(206) 824-1785 (Home)(206) 756-2863 (Office)e-mail: 73244.2701@compuserve.com Regards,Sheikh Gibril.------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 18:13:46 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia Vote Could Bring Return of Aid (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960930181336.1204G-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 14:51:15 PDTFrom: CSM / David Hecht < C-csm@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,clari.world.mideast+africaSubject: Gambia Vote Could Bring Return of AidCOUP LEADER'S WINDAKAR, SENEGAL -- A particular kind of military-cum-democratic rulehas emerged in West Africa this year, with coup leaders first in Nigerin July and now in Gambia winning presidential elections held largelyto appease Western donors. When results were announced last Friday inthe Gambian capital of Banjul, soldiers and Army supporters rejoicedin the streets.Col. Yahya Jammeh, who overthrew one of Africa's oldest and moststable multiparty democracies two years ago, received over 60 percentof the Sept. 26 vote, according to the country's independent electoralcommission. Eighty percent of the electorate turned out.But while the vote itself was deemed mostly free and fair, theelectoral process was not, observers say. Political parties had beenbanned until just a month before the vote and even then, ColonelJammeh would not allow politicians who had been associated with theformer government to participate, effectively banning all majoropposition party leaders.The only three candidates were a lawyer, a minor opposition leader,and a hotel manager, and they were given little opportunity tocampaign in the mostly Army-controlled media.Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, the strongest candidate, received about 36percent of the vote. He took refuge in the Senegalese Embassy afterthe vote, fearing soldiers would attack him for challenging theirleader. Mr. Darboe claims soldiers had tried to kidnap and assassinatehim several times during the campaign.An electoral loss by Jammeh would have been ``a recipe for aparticularly unstable situation,'' says one Western diplomat in theregion. Many observers say that partly explains why voters stuck withthe Army candidate.Jammeh now waits to see if the major Western powers will accept himas a democratically elected leader and restore aid. Neither they northe United Nations, nor the British Commonwealth nations sentobservers to protest the questionable nature of the elections. ButArmy leaders in Gambia may have noticed that Western criticism ofdeeply flawed elections in nearby Niger, as well as Ivory Coast,Guinea, Cameroon, and Kenya, has been quickly followed by substantialflows of new aid. ``Our standards have slipped,'' conceded one Westerndiplomat in the region.In Gambia, the donors' dilemma over whether to recognize Jammeh iscomplicated by the probability that he has considerable popularsupport - certainly more than the man he overthrew. Sir Dawda Jawarahad been in power ever since Britain relinquished Gambia as a colonyin 1965. His regime was considered corrupt and inept, and the countryhas fallen into decay.``Something had to have been wrong,'' says Gambian politicalanalyst Hilifa Sallah. ``How can (Mr. Jawara) win elections every yearfor 30 years, and yet there is almost no outcry when he isoverthrown?'' Mr. Sallah says people voted for Jawara because ofpatronage he handed out to supporters.Jammeh, by contrast, has built high schools, health clinics, and abig hospital in this tiny West Africa nation surrounded on three sidesby Senegal. He established the country's first television station andwill soon inaugurate a modern international airport. He has even moreambitious plans, such as a utopian city for 100,000 people - one-tenthof Gambia's entire population.Without Western aid for the last two years, the country has lost upto $50 million or 10 percent of its national income. Tourism, anotherof its main sources of revenue, has dried up, largely because of aBritish travel advisory warning tourists to avoid it.Jammeh has cultivated ``nontraditional'' donors such as Libya,Cuba, and Nigeria. Taiwan gave about $80 million after Jammeh decidedto recognize it instead of mainland China.According to Ebrima Ceesay, editor of the Daily Observer, one ofthe country's few independent newspapers, ``He tramples on people, butGambians indeed got their choice.''------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 18:14:43 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia's Jammeh extends hand to vanquished opposition (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960930181436.1204I-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 8:50:02 PDTFrom: Reuter / John Chiahemen < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Gambia's Jammeh extends hand to vanquished oppositionBANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambian coup leader Yahya Jammeh,fresh from winning a mandate to continue in office as civilianhead of state, called on vanquished civilian opponents to joinhis government but poured scorn on his main rival.Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, the strongest of three civilianrivals in Thursday's poll, remained holed up at the SenegaleseEmbassy with two wives and aides for the third day.``As far as far as I am concerned Mr. Darboe is the bestperson to explain why he is there ,'' Jammeh said in a Fridaynight television interview.``We don't know what he has done that would warrant him togo and seek refuge in a foreign embassy.''Local newspapers reported rumors that Darboe and somepolitical associates had received unspecified threats.Key members of Darboe's United Democratic Party said to beafraid for their lives, were not available for comment.Jammeh, a 31-year-old U.S.-trained army officer who toppledan elected government in the West African state in 1994, hasbeen anxious to shake off the stigma of being a coupmaker.He was declared winner of the presidential elections to endmilitary rule with 56 percent of the vote, outpolling Darboe bymore than 78,000 ballots.In his first comment Friday night, Jammeh said he had noproblem working with the opposition.``What is important now is to develop our country for thebenefit of our children, not the political party you belongto,'' he told the local television interviewer.Jammeh overthrew the government of Sir Dawda Jawara who hadruled the tiny country of one million people since independencefrom Britain in 1965.He resigned from the army last month to contest theelections that he brought forward from 1998 following Westernpressure. Western creditors froze aid and some put a temporaryban on their nationals traveling to the tourist haven.Wild rejoicing greeted the election result with thousands ofpeople in cars, buses and on foot Friday converging on the citycenter in a rare show of exuberance in the sedate majorityMuslim nation.Voting itself was peaceful and orderly, with 88 percent ofsome 444,000 registered voters casting ballots.------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 18:14:11 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia poll runner-up quits refuge, rejects result (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960930181401.1204H-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 13:30:05 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Gambia poll runner-up quits refuge, rejects resultBANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The main election rival ofGambia's coupmaker turned president-elect Yahya Jammeh emergedfrom his refuge in the Senegalese embassy Monday, rejecting theresult of last week's ballot.Runner-up Ousainou Darboe, who polled 35.84 percent toJammeh's 55.76 percent, called for the organization of freshelections and said that he expected the authorities in the tinyWest African nation to ensure his safety.He also ruled out joining a Jammeh government.``I have made it known to the whole world that I havereceived death threats. Now it's up to the authorities to defendmy safety,'' he told a news conference at his home.As Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party, held hisnews conference, security agents patrolled near his home.Jammeh, who toppled independence president Sir Dawda Jawarain 1994 accusing him of corruption, quit the army to run forpresident but critics accuse him of ensuring victory in advanceby banning established politicians and denying his other rivalsa fair hearing and giving them no time to organize.His three civilian opponents had just two weeks to campaignfor Thursday's election and were denied equal access to stateradio and television, the one medium able to reach across thenation of one million people.Darboe, who took refuge in the embassy with his two wivesand fives aides Thursday evening as vote-counting started,denounced the constitution under which the poll was organized.``For me to serve in a government that approved such aconstitution would be contradicting the principles for which Istand,'' he told British Broadcasting Corporation radio.He called at the news conference on the independent electioncommission in the tourist haven and peanut producer to stagefresh elections with mechanisms in place to ensure fair play.Third-placed Amath Bah of the National Reconciliation Party,who won 5.5 percent of votes, made his peace with Jammeh lateSunday, accepting the result and urging all Gambians to unite torebuild their country.------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 23:25:24 -0500 (EST)From: OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Let's move on -ReplyMessage-ID: < 7AA7AB7D67@scholar.wabash.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-1,Sorry guys to send a personal mail to the mailing list. I onlyrealized the mistake after receiving the copy of the email from themailing list. That email was intended for Mr. Roberts only.Ousman*******************Ousman GajigoCrawfordsville, IN*******************------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 15:01:01 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Let's move on -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199610010557.OAA27416@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII concur with Amadou. It is as much easier sending personal mailsto the appropriate addresses as it is posting it to Gambia-l. I willbe glad if we free up some disk space for others.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 15:03:41 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Brief Bio"Message-ID: < 199610010600.PAA27462@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIWelcome on board Dr. Kamara and all new members. By the way,Dr. Kamara and I share the same alma mater--The Athens of W/Africa(FBC).Lamin Drammeh(Japan).------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 13:47:44 -0700From: krubally@ix.netcom.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Military ruler in Gambia Defeats Rivals in ElectionMessage-ID: < 324EE070.539D@ix.netcom.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit krubally@ix.netcom.com wrote:> BANJUL, Gambia, Sept. 27 - Two years after seizing power in a military> coup that overthrew one of the continent's longest-functioning> demoracies, this country's leader has defeated three civilian rivals to> become Gambia's second elected President in 31 years of independence form> Britain in voting that was widely regarded as tainted.> Nearly complete election retuens showed Yahya Jammeh, a> 29-year-old lieutenant at the time of his coup in July 1994, with a> comfortable lead over his closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, a prominent> lawyer.> Mr. Jammeh rapidly promited himself to captain, and the colonel,> just before resigning form the army, in conformity with the> constitution, just brfore the start of the campaign.> Mr. Jammeh's election was closely watched in West Africam, where> it was being seen as an important test of the resilience of democratic> politics in a region where military of single-party dictatorships had> been the rule until a wave of multiparty elections began in 1990.> In the last year, the region's movement toward democracy has> faced the greatest threat since its start as former military leaders have> organized severely tainted elections in one country after another, hoping> to gain popular and international legitimacy without risking their power> in a fair or open vote.> Foreign diplomats and election observers said today that the> process by which Mr. Jammeh won election was so flawed that rather than> provide the legitimacy he seeks, a cloud will likely countinue to hang> over his presidency, which has already been marked by international> isolatong and growing economic hardship.> In the weeks leading up to the vote, Mr. Jammeh's Goverment> out-lawed the counrty's main opposition parties, muzzled the press,> forbade meeings between rival candidates and foreign diplomats amd used> soldiers to attack opposition rallies. Three people were killed and> dozens wounded in one such attack against Mr. Darboe's final rally in a> suburb of the capital.> On election day on Thursday, if the scens was peaceful while> thousands of Gambians lined up patiently to vote under a scorching sun,> election sbserveers said the apparent calm masked the widespread use fo> quiet coercion by soldiers and intelligence agents, who were often seen> directing people on how to vote.> At other voting stations, observers said, state security agents> kept the polls open after closing hours while hungerds of people voted> under their supervision.> "This is what you would have to call a managed transition to> nominal civilian rule, and not anything like a transition to democracy,"> said a foreign technical adviser to the country's independent electoral> commission who spoke on the condition of anonymity.> "What we have seen is a blatant attempt by the military to muscle> its way into election and some sort of legitimacy."> Still, despite the banning of all the country's traditional> political parties, the exclusion of opposition voices from> state-controlled media and the limiting of the campaign period to just> over two weeks, the official results here show the collectively, Mr.> Jammeh's three rivals earned about half of the vote against a sitting> President who had used virtually all the levers of state power to his> advantage.> Mr. Jammeh had received military training in the united States> shortly before his he seized power in 1994 by overthrowing the longtime> President, Dawda Jawara, who had presided over one of the continent's> oldest democracies.> The coup, which had began as a soldier's movement to demand> better pay, quickly transformed itself into a full-blown political> takeover that clamed to be aimed at ending corrupting and redeeming> national pride when President Jawara fled the country aboard a United> States naval vessel that was offshore at the time.> Froword, form New York Time> By Saul Krubally------------------------------Date: 01 Oct 1996 09:48:46 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd:Message-ID: < 53149.61413141@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-ELECTION: Soldier-Turned-Civilian Heads for EasyWin- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 27-Sep-96 ***GAMBIA-ELECTION: Soldier-Turned-Civilian Heads for Easy WinBy Abdulkarim JallowBANJUL, Sep 27 (IPS) - With well over three-quarters of thevotes cast in Gambia's presidential election counted, formerarmy colonel Yayha Jammeh appeared set to win a comfortablevictory over his main rival.The 31-year-old Jammeh, who resigned from the military inAugust to contest the election, polled 54 percent of the votes, while 39 percent went to his nearest rival, Ousainou Darboeof the United Democratic Party (UDP).The rest went to two other candidates, Hamad Bah of theNational Reconciliation Party (NRP) and Sidia Jatta of the People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism(PDOIS).Observers here weren't quite sure what led to the Alliancefor Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) candidate's victory athough they were willing to make volunteerpossible explanations.''I think Darboe's undoing was the fact that instead ofpresenting his agenda to the people he spent too much time downplaying the achievements of ex-col. Jammeh,'' said politicalanalyst Baboucar Bojang.What created the biggest surprise was that, while the votewas expected to be along ethnic lines, Jammeh also did well in areas inhabited by people from Gambia's biggest ethnicgroup, the Mandinka, who had been expected to vote en bloc for the United Democratic Party (UDP)'s Darboe.Darboe is a Mandinka, while Jammeh comes from the Jola ethnicgroup.''Given the strong Islamic tendencies of the Mandinka ethnicgroup, the fact that Darboe drinks alcohol also put offmany of his supporters,'' said Bojang.Another political analyst, Ibrahima Faal, suggested otherreasons for Jammeh's success.He argued that people were much more attracted to theachievements made by Jammeh since he seized power in July 1994in a bloodless military coup than in the fact that he was acivilianised soldier.''The Gambian people, with a large illiteracy rate, didn'tneed more to convince them than the new international airport at Yundum (30 km outside Banjul), the road network, moreschools in the urban and rural areas, and hospitals, amongothers, to vote for him,'' Faal argued.Both analysts believe the election was fair, but pointed outthat there had been problems during the pre-election campaigns which could have influenced the result, including thefact that both Darboe and Bah were prevented from campaigning on the state media.''I believe that this exclusion worked against Darboe, whocouldn't articulate his agenda on the national media and couldn't even appear at some major rallies because of what hedescribed as threats against his life,'' said Faal.The fact that three traditional parties, including thePeople's Progressive Party (PPP) -- which ruled Gambia from independence from Britain in 1965 until the 1994 coup -- werebanned by Jammeh may also have influenced the outcome.Jammeh is not the first military leader in West Africa tohave donned civvies, run for election and won. Ghana's President Jerry Rawlings performed a similar feat in 1992. Niger'sIbrahima Barre Mainsassara also won polls in Niger in mid-1996 albeit under extremely dubious circumstances.Once the winner of Gambia's Sep. 26 election is sworn in,only one sub-Saharan African nation will be under a military dictatorship: Nigeria.However, under a transition-to-democracy programme declaredby de facto president Gen. Sani Abacha, the inhabitants of Africa's most populous state will have to wait until 1998before they get a chance to be ruled by a government of their choice.(END/IPS/LF/KB/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: 01 Oct 1996 09:48:34 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More news on Gambian electionsMessage-ID: < 1555300350.61412987@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-POLITICS: Opposition Leader Rejects ElectionResult- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 30-Sep-96 ***GAMBIA-POLITICS: Opposition Leader Rejects Election ResultBy Abdulkarim JallowBANJUL, Sep 30 (IPS) - Gambia's main opposition leader OusainouDarboe on Monday rejected the results of the country's Sep. 26 presidential election, won by incumbent Yahya Jammeh,while another unsuccessful candidate said the poll was unfair.Darboe, who was the candidate of the United Democratic Party(UDP), told journalists soon after leaving the Senegalese embassy where he had sought refuge since last week, that theresults ''do not appear to reflect the wishes of the Gambian electorate and consequently are not accepted by the UDP.''He said the UDP had come to this conclusion after carefullystudying the results of last Thursday's presidential election, in which he received 36 percent of the votes, while 56percent went to Jammeh, head of the Alliance for PatrioticReorientation and Construction (APRC).Darboe, accompanied by his three wives and some supporters,had fled to the Senegalese embassy after the election, alleging that death threats had been made against him and thatofficials of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had been keeping his home under surveillance.He said Monday that his life was still in danger but that hehad decided to come out of hiding so as to lead the opposition against Jammeh, who had held Gambia under military rulesince seizing power in July 1994 and resigned from the army to contest Thursday's election.''NIA officials are currently surrounding my house and theyare known for arrests and not for protecting people,'' the 48- year-old Darboe told journalists at his home in Banjul.Another candidate who ran for president, Hamat Bah of theNational Reconciliation Party (NRP) said the electoral process had been heavily weighted in the APRC candidate's favour.''I feel the campaign was not fair at all,'' Bah toldjournalists Sunday at his first post-election media conference.He said the ruling junta's move to bar him and Darboe fromusing state radio and TV had worked against him.''The electoral laws said all party leaders had 30 minutes onnational TV and an hour on radio as the campaigning unfolded,'' said Bah, who scored six percent of the votes. ''I wasrefused that right ... it was not just at all.''According to the NRP candidate, the APRC also flouted thecountry's electoral laws by recruiting a former minister ofthe People's Progressive Party (PPP) government of ex-president Sir Daouda Jawara, ousted by Jammeh, to campaign for the incumbent.''This violates section four of Decree 89 because an ex-Jawara minister of sports campaigned for the APRC while another campaigned for Darboe's UDP.''The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (APRC), headed byJammeh, had banned the PPP and two other parties from participating in the election.Nevertheless, Bah said he would abide by the results and workwith Jammeh ''for the good of Gambia'' although he doubted that the fact that the APRC leader had now been electedreally meant the end of military rule.''I still have skepticism as to whether soldiers can becivilians,'' he said.Some international organisations, including the Commonwealthand the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), had also had their doubts about the electoral process and expressed them byrefusing to send observers to monitor the poll.The AFPRC made not a few enemies during its two-year reign.The 1994 coup, which ended three decades of multiparty democracy was condemned by Western nations. And when Jammehdeveloped friendly links with Libya, accused by the United States and its allies of supporting international terrorism, thisdid not bring a rapprochement with the West any closer.Jammeh, who also incurred the wrath of China by establishingbusiness links with Taiwan, told Gambia's 1.2 million people in a weekend TV broadcast that, among other things, hisforeign policy would generally remain the same.It would continue to be ''based on our principle offriendship and peaceful co-existence with all countriesirrespective of religious, ideological and ethnic differences,'' he said.Analysts here maintain that some Western powers are likely tohesitate to deal with the ''civilianised soldier'' whose coup had led the World Bank and the European Union to suspendaid to the West African nation.''But,'' says political analyst Boubacar Bojang, ''if theWest shuns Jammeh, he may turn to Islamic states for aid and other forms of support. The Gambia is too small and Jammeh isa survivalist.''The new president-elect is yet to be sworn in. But althoughno date has been announced for his inauguration, it is expected to happen soon since, according to Monday's edition of'The Point' newspaper here, the AFPRC has now been officially disbanded.(END/IPS/LG/KB/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: 01 Oct 1996 09:49:01 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: from IPSMessage-ID: < 51507166.61413276@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-POLITICS: What Next?- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 28-Sep-96 ***GAMBIA-POLITICS: What Next?By Abdulkarim JallowBANJUL, Sep 28 (IPS) - What's certain is that Gambians havechosen their former military leader as their new president.What is less certain is what ex-colonel Yahya Jammeh'svictory will mean to the nation of 1.2 million people and to its standing in the international community, a section of whichcut aid to the Gambia following the 1994 military coup that ended three decades of multiparty democracy and broughtJammeh to power.The final result announced Friday night by ProvisionalIndependent Electoral Commission (PIEC) Chairman Gabriel Roberts showed that 56 percent of the votes cast in the Sep. 26presidential election went to the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) candidate.His main rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, scored 36 percent,while the remaining candidates, Hamat Bah of the NationalReconciliation Party (NRP) and Sidia Jatta of the People'sDemocratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) obtained six and three percent of the votes respectively.Darboe heard the final result from the Senegalese embassyhere, where he and his family have been hiding since Thursday night. According to his United Democratic Party (UDP), hefled there after receiving death threats.Contacted by IPS on Saturday, a UDP spokesman said: ''Weaccept the results of the elections even though we know forsure that there were enormous pressures heaped on Mr. Darboe andhis entire life was in danger. This is why Mr. Darboe took cover for his safety and has refused to comment since thevoting was completed.''Darboe's flight and the alleged death threats against himclouded an otherwise calm election touted as heralding theend of military rule. But while Jammeh resigned from themilitary to contest the poll, there is little doubt that he retains strong links with the army.Nothing made that more evident than the fact that, althoughthe army was supposed to be neutral, it headed election victory celebrations held on the streets of Banjul on Fridaynight and Saturday morning.''This is ridiculous,'' commented political analyst MuctarrKanteh. ''I don't understand why hundreds of soldiers would cram in open trucks, driving at breakneck speed across thecapital and jubilate. In fact, it shows how partisan theyhad been throughout the election period.''The obvious link between the former military strongman andhis ex-colleagues as well as the fact that three parties,including the former ruling People's Progressive Party (PPP),were banned ahead of the election could make Western countries and international institutions less than willing to welcomeJammeh to the international fold.The World Bank and the European Union had both sharply to the1994 coup, suspending aid to the West African country.Jammeh -- during whose reign two cabinet ministers were killedunder suspicious circumstances and many other people arbitrarily detained -- has been unable since then to clean up hisregime's negative image.The Commonwealth, for example, refused to send observers tomonitor the Sep. 26 polls, while the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) also shunned the ballot.Nor do the reported death threats against Darboe augur wellfor the future. Jammeh himself has not commented on the UDP's claim, although an APRC supporter dismissed it as ''a rusemeant to divert attention.''''No one is running after Darboe and he knows he genuinelylost the election,'' IPS was told by the APRC supporter who, like thousands of Gambians braved a Friday night downpour tofete the election victory.The revellers included people who purported to be fromopposition parties. One man, who gave his name as Baba Galeh Jallow said he voted for the NRP, but was satisfied with theresult, which was why he joined in the celebration, althoughhe added that ''the embargo on my candidate and Mr. Darboe onthe state media worked against them a great deal.''Both candidates had been prevented from using state radio andTV in the runup to the poll.Isatou Sankareh, a businesswoman in Banjul, said the factthat opposition supporters joined in the celebrations was not surprising. ''This is the Gambia and we are one and the samepeople,'' she said. ''We don't believe in harming each other despite our differences in political affiliation.''However, there had been violent clashes between UDF and APRCsupporters during the pre-election campaigns.No date has been set for the inauguration of the president-elect but, according to the PIEC, parliamentary electionswill be held in December 1996.In the meantime, no one knows for sure what the future holds.Says political analyst Ousmane Sabally: ''What is significant now is what policies Jammeh will embark on as a civilianleader. It is one thing to rule with the barrel of the gun in one hand. It's quite another to govern in a civiliandemocratic setting''. (END/IPS/LF/KB/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 05:49:19 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election ResultsMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu This brief piece is to offer a preliminary analysis of the recentpresidential elections in the Gambia. First of all, left to me alone, theOpposition would not have contested the elections because the dice wasloaded against them. Anyone familiar with what happened in Liberia underSamuel Doe would have seen the outcome before hand.doe did the same thingthat the AFPRC did prior to the elections. Unlike Doe who decided tochange the membership of the Electoral Commission when it became clearthat he was not going to win, the Gambian military candidate intimidatedthe PIEC chairman by detaining him when he said that political detaineesshould be released.This was in keeping with the flawed constitution"approved at the referendum.." Decree 89,the election decree, apparentlyhad no moral leg to stand on even under the flawed constitution.Seven points that deserve attention and comments amongmembers of this list and beyond must be stated here. The first point isrelated to popular participation in both the referendum and thepresidential elections.How can we explain the larger turnout during thepresidential elections.Was it because those who were at first skepticalabout the referendum changed their mind when a man of Lawyer Darboe'sstanding decided to give the PIEC the benefit of the doubt? The secondpoint deals with the bold claim by President Jammeh and Captain Touraythat their candidate would win regardless of what happened.Was thispolitical propaganda or acts of political blackmail of the PIEC votecounters? The third point is related to the rumor that the Chairman toldhis supporters that they could vote anywhere in the country. Is this trueor propaganda from the Opposition? The fourth point is related to theinvolvement with the Jammeh campaign of men and women of dubious characteraccording to the claims of the AFPRC in the heydey of their revolutionaryfavor.Is it true that old PPP supporters who were maligned and humiliatedpublicly by the Jammeh regime turned around and campaigned for him duringthe preseidential elections? If this is true, what you have in the Gambiais the politics among friends. This is to say, you have men and women whoare not committed to any political principle or ideology.What is theRepublic of Fear today becomes the Republic of Dogodogo, so long as one isable to enjoy political partonage of whoever is at State House dictatingaffairs at the Quadrangle.The fourth point is concerned with the use orabuse of the public media.If the Panaf News Agency's report on timealloted to the different candidates is correct, then one wonder why thePDOIS people accepted 150 hours and failed to protest the denial of equaltime to Candidate Darboe? What is happening to the PDOIS leadership. Ifthe elections were rigged,then the perpetrators of such undemocratic actsfelt that the easiest way to discredit the whole post colnial politicalsystem is to show that even PDOIS, the most consistent and radicalopponent of the Jawara regime was simple out of touch with Gambianrealities.Is this the truth? I doubt it. How can an unknown figure likeMr. Amath Bah outpoll PDOIS? I want some explanations and analyses fromPDOIS leaders and sympathisers. The fifth point is related to the abuse ofpower by the AFPRC and its sympathisers. What happened to thedetainees? Where are Ousainou Njie, M.C. Cham and O.J.? These men havebeen singled out for special punishment. Why? Now that we are examiningthe days of military rule, such abuses must be dealt with openly andfrankly.The new civilian regime cannot go unchallenged if it does notstart with reconciliation and accept its blunders.The sixth question dealswith the Koro Ceesay case. I met this young man when he and Captain Jallowmet with the Pro-Democracy Movement.I did not know much about him. What Ido know is that here was a young and ambitious fellow with great dreamsand much faith in Yaya Jammeh.If such a faithful and loyal soldier in theJammeh camp could lose his life and no Commission of Enquiry was launchedto investigate, then how can other members of his entourage be too secure?This is an important question for Gambians with any conscience to dealwith. You do not have to like Koro Ceesay.Think about it.The last questionis related to Gambia's future.If the elections were not rigged, thenGambians who support the Jammeh regime are convinced that a new era hasbegun.This means to say that the coalition of the marginals have triumphedand Jammeh will lead them and the Gambia to the Promised Land. There isnothing wrong with such dreams and such hopes.However, let us not foolourselves.No man,however self-confident he may be at this momemnt, cangovern a nation of people who do not believe that your leadership islegitimate.This is especially so when you belong to a minority group andthere is no illusion that your enemies are going to multiply amongmajority groups who feel you do not deserve the position.Private citizenYaya A.J.J. Jammeh,as opposed to the retired colonel who is nowcelebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie.I rememberin 1954 when he won the elections in Banjul (then known as Bathurst), anold Jola blind man singing: "Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first."This old jola man was jubilant because P.S. was the son of a Jola womanfrom the Casamance.In conclusion, I should state here that Private CitizenJammeh,as opposed to Prsident Jammeh, must be constantly reminded that heis not the first military man to civilianise.Nasser did it,but times havechanged.Musa Traoare of Mali and Mobutu and others have all followed theexample of Nasser. Samuel Doe,the slain leader of Liberia's coup endedin disaster simply because he stole the elections in Liberia and thentried to embrace opportunistic intellectuals and so-called revolutionariesof MOJA Liberia.I hope you learn from history before it is too late foryou and the Gambia.------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 15:33:52 -0400From: AfrImports@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Abacha's Turn?Message-ID: < 961001153351_322018752@emout07.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431Content-ID: < 0_29157_844198431@emout07.mail.aol.com.103193 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:It may now be Abacha's turn to hide the uniform in 1998.Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431Content-ID: < 0_29157_844198431@emout07.mail.aol.com.103194 Content-type: text/plain;name="NIGERIA"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy James Jukwey ==0DABUJA, Nigeria (Reuter) - An Independence Day display of homage Tuesd=ay to Gen. Sani Abacha fueled speculation that Nigeria's military ruler w=ill try to legitimize his power through the ballot box. ==0DThe show by North Korean-trained Nigerian schoolchildren broke a trad=ition of military marches. Some 1,500 danced and sang Abacha's praises wh=ile thousands more on a podium formed mammoth pictures of him, his wife a=nd Cabinet ministers. ==0D``The cultural display is the outcome of a training agreement with No=rth Korea,'' Information Minister Walter Ofonagoro told Reuters. ``This i=s a people-oriented celebration as we move more and more toward democracy==2E'' ==0DAbacha created six new states as part of his plan to restore democrac=y by October 1998, but in his Independence Day speech made no mention of =freeing political detainees as some had expected. ==0DMedia speculation has been rife that Abacha will run for election in =1998. When former Chief Justice Mohammed Bello told a magazine recently t=he constitution did not stop Abacha from seeking election it provoked a s=torm of protest from his opponents. ==0D``The regime has its own agenda, an agenda of self-perpetuation,'' sa=id Sylvester Odion-Akhaine of the Campaign for Democracy. ==0DMonday the electoral commission announced the five parties allowed to=participate in the election process, out of 15 that applied. All are fro=m the center and none oppose the government. ==0D``No political association that is critical of the military governmen=t appears to have been successful,'' political activist Ajibade Idowu sai=d. Since independence from Britain in 1960, Nigeria has spent less than 1=0 years under civilian rule. ==0DNigerian opposition groups and Western governments, demanding Abacha =hand over power earlier, remain unimpressed with the transition program. ==0DAbacha's government is treated as a pariah by much of the internation=al community for jailing dozens of opponents and the execution last Novem=ber of nine minority rights activists, including author Ken Saro-Wiwa. ==0DNigeria insists it will follow its own course. ==0DThe Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies, which suspended =Nigeria after the November executions, Sunday decided not to impose sanct=ions to force the pace of democracy. It said it would send a fact-finding=team but dropped an insistence the team meet opposition and human rights=groups. ==0DThe last democratic experiment ended when a previous military governm=ent annulled results of 1993 presidential elections. The presumed winner =of that election, millionaire businessman Moshood Abiola, has been detain=ed since 1994. ==0DIf Abacha does run in the next election he will be trying to follow a=route of many West African leaders who have taken power through military=coups and retained it through the ballot box. ==0DMost recent was 31-year old Col. Yahya Jammeh in Gambia. Niger, Ghana=, Chad, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau all have elected presidents who first ca=me to power through coups. ==0D11:56 10-01-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29157.emout07.mail.aol.com.844198431--------------------------------Date: Tue, 01 Oct 1996 21:15:17 -0400From: ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Introduction of new membersMessage-ID: < 3251C225.63C@gardner-webb.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Tony,I would like the following people to be introduce to the list.Basaikou Jabang BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman corr OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Mamadi Corra MCORRA@VM.SC.EDU. Basaikou Jabang and Ousman Corr are my schoolmates. Basaikou, majoringin Management Information System and Ousman Corr, an internationalBusiness major.Mamadi Corra, the big man, is the first Gambian Visual impaired(blind)guy to obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration and currentlydoing his Ph.D in Sociology at the University Of South Carolina,Colunbia.I will appreciate your help.Alasana Demba (Gardner-webb university).------------------------------Date: Tue, 01 Oct 1996 21:41:50 -0400From: ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (no subject)Message-ID: < 3251C85E.3C70@gardner-webb.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi guys,I have observed that some people took some comments too personal. Ired from Sarian's article "WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TO TELL US WHAT TO DO".Such a profound statement is very uncivilized. I supposed, we are juststating our opinions and nothing else.Some of you will agree with me that, there are a lot of personalattacks, however, such an act is expected. If we all can expressourselves without offending anyone, this whole Gambia-L will be awanderful site for education, sharing of thoughts and suggestions.You all take care!Bye!Alasana Demba (Gardner-Webb University).------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Oct 1996 18:50:38 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Three new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961001184740.23834B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe following new members have been added to the list:Basaikou Jabang, Ousman Corr and Mamadi Corra. We welcome all of you andare looking forward to your introductions and contributions to the list.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 09:53:45 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (no subject)Message-ID: < 199610021653.JAA03460@thesky.incog.com Hi Alasana,I don't see nothing profound/uncivilized about my statement especially when someone (with a tendency) takes it upon themselves to tell me how to runmy life. I don't take kindly to that, I am capable of making my own decisions and if and when I need help on that matter I will ask for it but until then...its a no no. I think it is more uncivilized for certain group members to pass judgements on our personal lives. My suggestion to you is to go back and look at previous postings and then come talk to me about profanity. Good day!Sarian> From ademba@gardner-webb.edu Tue Oct 1 19:16:26 1996> Date: Tue, 01 Oct 1996 21:41:50 -0400> From: ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: (no subject)> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi guys,> I have observed that some people took some comments too personal. I> red from Sarian's article "WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TO TELL US WHAT TO DO".> Such a profound statement is very uncivilized. I supposed, we are just> stating our opinions and nothing else.> Some of you will agree with me that, there are a lot of personal> attacks, however, such an act is expected. If we all can express> ourselves without offending anyone, this whole Gambia-L will be a> wanderful site for education, sharing of thoughts and suggestions.> You all take care!> Bye!> Alasana Demba (Gardner-Webb University).------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 11:17:40 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarding Malanding's latest posting.Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961002111411.20470A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis article is written by Malanding Jaiteh. It bounced as an errormessage.ThanksTonyFolks,First may I thank Dr Nyang for his great summary of the situationin the Gambia. I will try and limit myself to addressing some ofthe questions his raised.First I agree with you on the issue of opposition participation.They should have campaigned for a boycotte. They should be awarethat the socioeconomic situation in the Gambia does not permitfreedom of political expression. The incumbent's control onpeoples lives (education, healthcare, employment and judiciary)makes opposing him look like playing Russian Roulet. ManyGambians have learnt since Jawara days that if you show yourdislike for the Government you don't earn a living. Only thosewho know that there future is sealed dare challenge incumbents.That certainly explains the composition of the oppositions groupssince SS Sisay. The public are not unaware of this. They ruralpeople know that they are poor and do not want their kids to livethe lives they are living. Since children are not imuned fromthe parents political troubles many of the rural poor go atlengths to please the incumbents so as to gain favors for theirkids. Why do you think the the sudden show of support for Jammehby so-called ex-Jawara supporters. Many would ask what happenedto honor and descency? I am afraid, that has been given anothermeaning. You quickly gain them when you become the leaders mostfavored guy in town. The bottomline is that poverty and destituteare not cheap commodities to get rid of. Some would say why didthe Baddibous and Kiangs went the other way? Something moreserious was at stake for those people. The faith of their twomost loved sons were in the balance. Had Darboe won BB Darboe andSM Dibba would regain their freedom and dignity. As the sayinggoes, You chose your friend if it is between him and somebodyelse, but you chose yourself if is between you and your friend. Ihope the meaning gets through.The 56% lead over rivals may be seen by many as untrue but notunttainable. The economics explains it. Another reason is thepersonality politics. The Jola man in PS Njie's victorycelebrations is no different from those who met in Banjul a fewdays ago. Gambians are yet to adopt a political ideology. Thatexplains PDOIS poor showing. They don't understand politics basedon issues largely because majority are not educated. The majorityof voters are still illiterate and perhaps much poorer than theywere in 1954. Change to them is still more hopeful than no changeeven though may not be any better.The issue of what to do next, Gambians have to make seriouschoices. Yahya has to chose who among his two friends he is torely on. That is the military who gave him the power or thepeople who gave him the mandate and legitimacy. If he makes theright choice now we can claim that we have "soldiers withdifference". His fiercest challenger for power is not Darboe butare still among his group (the newly disbanded AFPRC). To achievereconition and support from people in the Gabia and the world hemust side with those who voted him in. Giving people theirdignity and freedom are paramount to his success as a civilianleader in the long-term. He must also chose between friends whowill meet his immediate cash needs and those who will guaranteehis security in the long-term. While chosing the former may helphim maintain the momentum of his economic change perhaps foranother year or two, the free money will no doubt run out and thethe honeymoon will end and gambians have to live life as one ofhte poorest countries in the world. Chosing the later, will onlygive us another Jawara in disguise. Dependent on aid that comesin amount such as 1.5-2.5 M dollars. Just enough to service debthbut not enough to build an airport terminal.I am glad that his main rival the UDP leadership have come out ofthe Senegalese High Commission. They need to realize that life asan African opposition is never easy. From Jah Mamadu of Senegalto Chief Abiola of Nigeria with the many unknown dead and missingin between all say the same story. They can be of great serviceto Gambians if they remind Jammeh that a democracy is judged bythe strength of its opposition. Informing the people of theGambia and the world of excesses of the ruling government is themost effective way to ensure Jammeh's compliance to respect ofindividual and human rights. And above all they should shouldnot be tempted into using violence in their efforts check Jammeh.Lastly to all of us who believe we care. As Dr Nyang said, weshould reflect on the sudden death of Koro Ceesay and SadibuHydara. Should we allow Gambia to become a country in whichanybody even a cabinet minister can be killed in a simple autoaccident without explanation. Even if there is no evidence offoul play, can't we question the safety of the car the person wasusing? Perhaps it could be manufacturer problem. Given that thevehicle is used by our country's leaders we should show someconcern about their safety. If we looked at Liberia's shorthistory. Those of us who read the execution of Tolbert andfriends in 1979 with horror also watched Samuel Doe bucthered byfellow-countrymen. What is troubling in both cases and in thecase of the Gambia is that the perpetrators of such inhumanityoften go with impunity. Such a bahavior will always result inchaos. If peace is to prevail we must as Gambians and friends ofthe Gambia be ready to stand against that. If we stand against itnow may be we will suffer, but surely its our children will mostbenefit from it.God Bless you all.Malanding------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 15:40:45 +500From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Response to Malanding's ContributionMessage-ID: < 31FA864500C@vpt.gwu.edu Malanding,I could not agree with you more. However, I find you insinuationthat any incumbent president (be it Jammeh, Jawara, etc.) would have an almost unsurmountable edgeto win elections very troubling (by the way, I do agree). I supposethis raises an important question regarding the feasibility ofDEMOCRACY, as the western world knows it,in The Gambia, and Africa as a whole. Given issues such as these, Ihave always felt that there need to be a "NEW KIND OF DEMOCRACY" thatbetter addresses some of the limitations of "western democracy".On a different but related topic, the discourse on the mailing list is very positive. Ihope most of us are thinking about how we can get more peopleinvolved in the network, particularly people back in Africa. Thiswill involve supporting initiatives to set a internet node in TheGambia, as well as other places in Africa without a node. I believeI read a posting regarding the U.N.'s plans to help facilitate theestablishment of such infrastructures. I know some are alreadythinking, "... most people don't have access to computers..". Iresponse is "build it and they will come". Furthermore, we certainlydon't want to be left behind in the Information Age. So, if anyonehas any information regarding how we may further help in suchdevelopments, please make it available. Thank you.AdamaAdama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:32:04 -0400From: SARJOB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Remove name from listMessage-ID: < 961003093203_117341316@emout13.mail.aol.com ToniPlease remove my name from the list SBOJANG@AOL.COM I have cancelled thataccountm as of last night. I do however still have SARJOB@AOL.com account,please leave that on the list until further notice.If anybody on the list knows an inexpensive direct internet provider pleaseadvice. I want to sign up with a reliable access provider with a reasonableflat rate and unlimited access to the net.ThanksSarjo------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com Fellow list members,This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace CorpsVolunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked meto forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made duringthe past elections.----------From: Kevin ConnorsSent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)Brian,I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness ofthe elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself themost coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I thinkabout it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...RossPerot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. whatthe hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high andmighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh beingelected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather haveelections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal withhere. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundredsof thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they havethe ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter anyopponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds forcampaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in thename of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personalreasons?I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place wheredemocracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the countrythat has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of thepopulation doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I justmentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Doleeliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in theGambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderfulability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are beingviolated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws thatare sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to humanrights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRAbuying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominatingall aspects of our political spectrum?Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those ofus who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for thecountry. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countriesinterests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairlyelected.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 10:28:56 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: address problemsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961003100750.7519C-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,Will those who submitted the names of Malang Maane and MamadiCorra please resubmit those addresses; they are currently being rejectedby their providers.On another matter, I think the people who were subscribed to thelist and who never bothered to send in their intros should do so. This isa rule of the list and I think you should send your intro out of respectto list members. Some members have been on the list for close to a yearwithout having sent anything.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 08:28:22 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.A32.3.95.961003082752.42378C-100000@homer15.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBut two wrongs don't make a right......On Thu, 3 Oct 1996, Brian Hubbard wrote:> Fellow list members,> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during> the past elections.> ----------> From: Kevin Connors> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM> To: Brian Hubbard> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)> Brian,> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal> reasons?> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating> all aspects of our political spectrum?> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly> elected.> Kevin Connors> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> Peace------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 12:35:13 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ReactionsMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.961003120440.22297A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,I wanna welcome the post mortem analysis on the elections back home,beginning with Dr. Nyang's, Malanding and our Peace corp friend in theGambia.While all of these pieces are insightful, for those who still insist onboycotting the elections, let me say that it is comfortable to speak inhindsight. I know many of us would like to see a full fledge democracy inthe Gambia overnight, however,we must recognize that Rome was not built inday. Even some of the "true" democracies today are bloated withinjustices, elitism and politics of the few and for the few. Our peacecorp friend's piece on the U.S is a classic illustration. For those of uswho want to de-rationalize the choice the Gambians have made, let us bereminded that only slightly more than half of the electorate voted forJammeh. I believe that this kind of a split decision is a very well thoughtout decision on the part of those who voted. My impression on some of theanalysis by Malanding is that you have to be an ideologue or highlyeducated to vote conscientiously, and therefore, the reason why Jammeh wonthe election is because of the low level of education of the voters.fellas, One does not need a college degree to vote rationally. We shouldstop taking the Gambian voters for granted. For some of them, it is outwith the old and in with the young.In sum, for what ever reasons Gambians voted in this elections, lets usnot seek out abstract, extrogenous, or conceptual explanations for that,the explanation lies with the Gambian voter.Good DayYaya------------------------------Date: Wed, 02 Oct 1996 20:29:01 -0800From: Cheikh Faty < CSFaty@psfinc.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW SERVICE : CASH WIRING & MONEY TRANSFER TOGAMBIA.Message-ID: < s253a1f7.005@PSFINC.COM ASSALAMAEYKUM BROHERS ,SISTERS & FRIENDS OF GAMBIA.FIRST OF ALL I'D LIKE TO THANK ALL OF YOU FOR THECONTRIBUTIONS & EDUCATION YOU'VE GIVEN TO PEOPLE SUCH ASMYSELF ABOUT GAMBIA & ITS HISTORY. ( DIARRAMA.ALLABARAKA) .NOW IT'S MY PLEASURE & HONOR TO INFORM YOUABOUT AN OPENING OF AN OFFICE OF KABOU FINANCIAL WIRINGSERVICES. .K.F.W.S IS AN ENTERPRISE SPECIALIZED IN OVERSEASMONEY WIRING. WE HAVE OFFICES IN DAKAR , IVORY COAST & NOWIN BANJUL ,THE GAMBIA. OPERATIONS STARTED ON 09 30 96.THIS IS OUR MODEST CONTRIBUTION THAT IS MADE AVAILABLE TOEVERYONE .WE'VE BEEN OPERATING IN SENEGAL FOR A WHILE NOW& HERE ARE SOME OF THE SERVICES WE OFFER TO OUR CUSTOMERSCOURTEOUS -RELIABLE SERVICE-NEXT DAY OVERSEAS CASH PAYMENT.--DOLLAR EXCHANGED AT CURRENT MARKET RATE-DELIVERY & CONFIRMATION OF CASH PAYMENT WITH SIGNATURE& I.D INFO OF PAYEE.-AUTOMATIC CASH TRACKING SYSTEM .-DRECT & STRONG WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH LOCAL BANKS.-ENTIRE COUNTRY SERVED(SUBJECT TO SMALL FEE IF OUT OFDELIVERY ZONE)-LOW SERVICE FEE ($17 FLAT FEE TO SEND UP TO $200)-LICENSED BY THE STATE OF WASHINTON DEPT. OF REVENUE.-AGENTS & REPS of K.F W.S LOCATED IN BANJUL.THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME & ATTENTION .FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT MR CHEIKH FATYPRESIDENT & OWNER OF K.F.W.STEL(206)639-4691 OR E.MAIL: csfaty@psfinc.com ALLHAMDOULILAHEE .THE MERCIFUL PROTECT & GUIDE ALL OF US.AMEEN.!!!!------------------------------Date: 03 Oct 1996 22:09:55 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: From the Nigerian newsgroupMessage-ID: < 1507351678.7139736@inform-bbs.dk Gambia-l,Below is a mail sent to the Nigerian newsgroup on the Gambian election.---forwarded mail START---Date: 03/10/96 22:48Subject: Fwd: Re: Fwd: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Netters,This is indeed a poor developmentment in Africa's searchfor democracy and concrete development. Jammeh in thoseshuffle has only initiated a viscious circle of power-thirsty young military officers. It is an unwise move. Hewill now have to keep the officers in constant check, lestthey overthrew him. Somehow, it seems to me that Africanleaders lack yet the ability for the long-run in theirhasty activities. Do I see a life-presidency motives inJammeh? May be, but the officers below him saw his movesand will not hesitate to try their luck. Thomas Sankaraeasily comes to mind.Earlier this year, I sent a message to Jammeh, to berealistic and bore-hole water in the farms for the farmersto improve on Agriculture, instead of them praying and waitingfor rainfall. I told him that God gave us the brain to think forourselves and the eyes to copy if we cannot think.I plan to visit Gambia next year (with a close Gambian friend),and if all goes well, we will provide, on experimental basis,a few farms with bore-hole water.Sunny Odum.> ---- Begin Forwarded Message> 220 2569 < RgambiaURlrG_6SR@clari.net > article> P> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Yahya> Jammeh coasted to an emphatic victory Friday in presidential> elections to end army rule in the tiny West African country,> provisional results showed.> His main rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, took refuge in the> Senegalese embassy in Banjul along with some family members,> according to Senegalese officials in Dakar.> With 45 of 47 constituencies or 81 percent of the vote> counted, Jammeh's tally was 199,650 votes or 55 percent of the> total. Darboe received 131,035 votes or 36 percent, according to> official returns issued by the electoral commission.> With the remaining constituencies accounting for just 70,000> votes, Jammeh's victory was assured.> Two marginal civilian candidates -- hotel manager Amath Bah> of the National Reconciliation Party and Sidia Jatta of the> small People's Democratic Organization for Independence and> Socialism -- polled 20,977 and 10,571 votes respectively.> Electoral commission chairman Gabriel Roberts was expected> to make a formal declaration of results later.> It was not immediately clear if there had been any direct> threat to Darboe, who was reported by state television to have> cast his vote in Banjul Thursday, polling day.> Some of his aides were arrested during campaign violence and> many said they were beaten up by soldiers after a clash with> Jammeh supporters a few days before voting.> Jammeh's win is bound to alarm democracy campaigners in West> Africa faced with a new political challenge: coupmakers> exploiting the advantage of incumbency to legitimise their rule> through the ballot box.> Such elections left political tension in their wake in Niger> and Chad.> Jammeh, 31, seized power in a 1994 coup, toppling elected> president Sir Dawda Jawara who had ruled the tiny country of one> million people from independence from Britain in 1965.> Jammeh resigned from the army last month to contest the> elections that he brought forward from 1998 following Western> pressure. Western creditors froze aid and some put a temporary> ban on their nationals travelling to the tourist haven.> --> C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R> This article is Copyright 1996 by Reuters.> All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and> licensed> to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles> in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access> these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission> is strictly prohibited.> We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with> information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news> feeds without authorization. Please send reports to reward@clari.net. > [Use info@clari.net for sales or other inquiries.]> Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in> the user documentation section of our web page: < http://www.clari.net>. > You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.> ---- End Forwarded Message--- Internet Message Header Follows ---MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITPriority: normalX-mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22Message-ID: < 3A814837AA4@Elo.helsinki.fi Date: Mon, 30 Sep 1996 17:55:17 EETReply-To: Odum Sunny K < ODUM@ELO.HELSINKI.FI Sender: Nigerian Information network < NAIJANET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU From: Odum Sunny K < ODUM@ELO.HELSINKI.FI Organization: University of HelsinkiSubject: Re: Fwd: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule electionPath:sun.inform.dk!newsfeed100.telia.com!newsfeed1.telia.com!masternews.telianet!nwsfeed.sunet.se!news01.sunet.se!sunic!02-newsfeed.univie.ac.at!01-newsfed.uniie.ac.at!swidir.switch.ch!surfnet.nl!howland.erols.net!EU.net!usenet2.nes.uk.si.net!uknet!usenet1.news.uk.psi.net!uknet!dispatch.news.demon.net!demonmail2news.demon.co.ukNewsgroups: soc.culture.nigeriaX-NNTP-Posting-User: ac310@sfn.saskatoon.sk.ca X-Mail2News-Path:news.demon.net!broadway.sfn.saskatoon.sk.ca!sfn.saskatoon.sk.caLines: 93---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: 03 Oct 1996 22:09:42 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IPS NewsMessage-ID: < 65534.7139613@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---Date: 03/10/96 22:50Subject: Fwd: WEST AFRICA-POLITICS: Strongmen Say 'Vote For me' andPeople Do- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 03-Oct-96 ***WEST AFRICA-POLITICS: Strongmen Say 'Vote For me' and People DoAnalysis by David HechtDAKAR, Oct 3 (IPS) - A particular kind of military-cum-democratic rule has emerged in West Africa, with coup leaderswinning presidential elections held largely to appease Westerndonors. It happened in July in Niger and last month in Gambia.When Gambia's election results were announced on Sep. 27,soldiers and army supporters rejoiced in the streets.Former colonel Yahya Jammeh, who overthrew one of Africa'soldest and most stable multi-party democracies two years ago at age 29, received 56 percent of the votes cast in the Sep.26 election, according to the country's independent electoral commission. Eighty percent of the electorate turned out.But while voting was mostly free and fair, the electoralprocess was not. Political parties had been banned until just amonth before the vote and even then, Jammeh would not allowpoliticians who had been associated with the former government to participate. That wiped out all major opposition partyleaders.The only three candidates left were a lawyer, a minoropposition leader and a hotel manager, and they were given little opportunity to campaign in the mostly army-controlled media.One was banned altogether for being ''too critical of Jammeh,'' according to the country's television station'sdirector.The lawyer, Ousainu Darboe, who was the strongest candidatereceiving 36 percent of the vote, took refuge in the Senegalese embassy on the night of the election, fearing soldierswould attack him for having dared to challenge their leader. Darboe claimed they had tried to kidnap and assassinate himseveral times during the campaign. Many voters dreaded what might have happened had the army lost.Jammeh had stated openly that he would never hand over powerto political ''monkeys'' and his new constitution made little provision for transferring power to anotheradministration. His losing would have been ''a recipe for aparticularly unstable situation,'' stated one Western diplomat. Manybelieve it partly explains why voters stuck with the army.Jammeh now waits to see if the major powers will accept himas a democratically elected leader and restore aid. They,together with the United Nations and the Commonwealth, did notsend observers in protest of electoral and constitutional arrangements. The Organisation of African Unity (OAU) alsodecided not to send monitors.But, according to this week's 'Economist', Jammeh has reasonfor hope. Western criticism of deeply flawed elections in Niger, as well as Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Cameroon, and Kenya,has been ''quickly followed by substantial flows of aid,'' it said.''Our standards have slipped,'' conceded one Western diplomatin the region, and the result shows. A number of the token democracies are political hot beds. In Niger a coalition ofopposition parties refuse to recognise the legitimacy ofsoldier-turned-president Ibrihim Bare Mainassara. And last weekMainassara postponed parliamentary elections indefinitely as the opposition said it would not participate.In Gambia though, donors' dilemma of whether to recogniseJammeh is complicated by the fact that he does have genuinesupport, and certainly more than the former head. Sir DawdaJawara had been re-elected ever since Britain relinquishedits colony in 1965, but his regime was accused of being corruptand inept, and the country had fallen into decay.''Something had to have been wrong,'' says Gambian politicalanalyst Hilifa Sallah. ''How can someone win elections every year for thirty years and yet there is almost no outcrywhen he is overthrown?'' Sallah believes people voted for Sir Dawda because of patronage. He gave out bags of rice everyfive years.Jammeh, by contrast, has built high schools, clinics and abig hospital. He established the country's first television station and will soon inaugurate a modern internationalairport. Plus he has ambitious plans, such as a utopia city for 100,000 -- nearly a tenth of Gambia's 1.2 million people.''Where has the money come from?'' wonders U.S. Charged'Affaires Merritt Brown. Without Western aid for the last twoyears, the country has lost up to 50 million dollars or 10percent of its annual national income. And tourism, anotherof its main sources of revenue, has dried up, largely because ofa British travel advisory.Certainly Jammeh has cultivated non-traditional donors suchas Libya, Cuba and Nigeria. And Taiwan has given around 80 million dollars since Jammeh decided to recognise it overmainland China.Claims that the government may be smuggling drugs are hard tosubstantiate but, according to several reports, 500 million dollars worth of heroin was seized by authorities in nearbyMauritania in a container addressed to Gambia's agriculture ministry.Jammeh says the reports are bogus. He blames ''immoral''journalists and politicians who, he has said, should both beburied ''six foot deep''. Indeed, his aversion to politicianshas been so intense that he refused to dress like them after retiring from the army last month. Instead, during hiselection campaign, he donned the traditional accoutrements ofa 'marabout' (West African spiritual leader), complete withprayer beads and sword.Jammeh now claims ''the will of God has been done''.According to Ebrima Ceesay, editor of the 'Daily Observer', oneof the country's few independent newspapers, ''he tramples onpeople, but Gambians indeed got their choice.'' (END/IPS/DH/KB/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 21:13:09 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.90.961003211153.2576A-100000@muddhp71.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,We have a new member, Cherno Waka Jagne. We should expect anintro from him.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 22:29:11 -0400From: AfrImports@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia & WTOMessage-ID: < 961003222909_201640051@emout10.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149Content-ID: < 0_538_844396149@emout10.mail.aol.com.160276 Content-type: text/plain>From Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149Content-ID: < 0_538_844396149@emout10.mail.aol.com.160277 Content-type: text/plain;name="WORLD"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGENEVA, Oct 2 (Reuter) - Member countries of the World Trade Organi=sation (WTO) on Wednesday gave unanimous clearance for the admission of B=ulgaria and Panama to the body, trade officials said. ==0DBut it will be several weeks before the two can formally become membe=rs as their accession agreements have to be ratified by their national pa=rliaments and then be deposited at the WTO's Geneva headquarters for a fu=rther month. ==0DThe trade body, launched on January 1 1995 to replace the old General=Agreement on Tariffs and Trade or GATT, currently has 123 members but th=is is due to increase to 125 with the admission of Chad and Gambia by the=end of this month. ==0DPanama, whose Trade Minister Nitzia de Villareal came to Geneva for t=he meeting of the WTO's ruling General Council which approved the two agr=eements, is the last Latin American country outside the organisation. ==0DBulgaria, which sent its Trade Minister Atanas Paparizov, will be the=last of the former Soviet-bloc states in Europe to come in. ==0DAlbania, which under its former hard-line rulers played a maverick ro=le among communist states, has applied for WTO membership and is currentl=y negotiating conditions for accession. ==0D09:17 10-02-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.844396149--------------------------------Date: Thu, 03 Oct 1996 22:33:23 -0400From: ocorr@gardner-webb.edu (Ousman Corr)To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ADDRESS CORRECTION.Message-ID: < 32547773.5AA6@gardner-webb.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Tony,I had a mistake on Mamadi Cora's address. The correct one isAlasana Demba.------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 14:49:03 GMT+1From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" < HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ElectionMessage-ID: < 6364BE65A54@amadeus.cmi.no Thanks to Sulayman Nyang - I really appreciated your seven pointsof analysis! I am afraid that some of the most important of yourquestions will remain unaswered.The comparison between the American and the Gambian election byBrian Hubbard's friend is important although I don't share hisconclusions. It is good to be reminded that the American self ascribedrole as "world police" of democracy and human rights has no basisin their own political system or social practice. Jammeh and theAmerican leaders "morom leen" in the sense that their political poweris based on their unequal access to money (fromGod????) and weapons.Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Fri, 04 Oct 1996 10:41:38 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96J04027.htmlMessage-ID: < 01IA8Q9MNLOI005LMO@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:04 Oct 96 - Feature: Gambia-BirdsBird Watching Could Boost Tourism In GambiaFrom Peter Masebu; PANA Staff CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The latest guest in Clive Barlow's bird gardenat the Atlantic beach hotel in Banjul, the Gambian capital, was alittle greenbul.The British ornithologist brought the tiny bird from a remaining rainforest pocket in this tourism-dependent West African country.According to Barlow, greenbuls live in "climax forests", remnants ofwhich are found in the Gambia, Kakamega in Kenya and several otherparts of the world.For two weeks in September, this zoology graduate from DurhamUniversity in the United Kingdom, was keenly watching the greenbul'sbehaviour in a completely new man-made habitat, within the confines ofthe hotel."The greenbul has special ecological requirements -- plant diversityand harmonious forest shade and ecology. If it likes it, it will stay.Two weeks on, it is singing very well," he said.To ascertain its continued presence among the 136 species that havecolonised the Atlantic Hotel mini-forest, Barlow plays agreenbul-taped sound on a small Sanyo cassette recorder placed at hisflat's balcony."When the greenbul hears the sound of another early in the morning, itapproaches in a combative spirit to protect its zone. But this has tobe done for a short period to avoid raising suspicions in its mind,"said the professional bird watcher and researcher.After working as a bird curator in the Britain and France, Barlowmoved to the Gambia in 1985. Ever since, he has strived to learn andpromote environmentalism "with the help of a host of Gambians."He particulary mentioned Mrs. Fumake Sarr, Atlantic Hotel's manager,who backed the idea of creating a bird garden "which adds value to theother hotel services available for tourists.""This area where a verdant forest oasis now stands used to be anuninteresting arid land. Since 1990, we have used sunshine and waterto allow it to grow into a mini-natural reserve in the confines of thehotel."The sanctuary has an observation hide which enables people to watchand take photographs or video films of the birds at close rangewithout scaring them."We try to orient foreign bird watchers who are on African soil forthe first time," says Balrow, whose ambition is to use birds to spreadthe message that Gambia is not only sunshine and sandy beaches."To the traveller or eco-tourist, China means pandas, Asia meansTigers, Tanzania and Kenya means elephants. In the same vein, Gambiacould mean birds," said Barlow.His keen interest in birds has started to pay dividends. He has beencommissioned by Christopher Helm of Pica Press in the UK, Sussex, toprepare a "Field Guide To The Birds Of The Gambia." Helm prepared asimilar guide for birds in East Africa.The guide will expose Gambia's richness in bird species to theworldwide bird-watching community and ecourage even more tourists tovisit the Gambia.Barlow, who runs a bird-watching safari company in Banjul, commendedthe Gambian department of parks and wildlife management for acceptinghis proposal in 1985 that Tanji area, 20 km from Banjul, be declaredan exclusive protected bird reserve."The department, under the wise leadership of Dr Almamy Camara, had anencouraging foresight by recognising the importance of an increasingnumber of ecotourists to the country."According to the ornithologist, in the long run, the Tanji birdreserve could represent to the Gambia what the Ngorongoro Crater meansto Tanzania, Amboseli to Kenya or Krugger to South Africa.Besides attracting tourists, the Tanji bird reserve will also be usedto teach school children about their country's rich biodiversity andhow to conserve them."For the time being, the bird garden at Atlantic hotel is being usedas a prototype to show that habitat can be re-generated and once werestore what we had destroyed, some bird species and other creatureswill come to colonise it."Barlow said he was anxiously looking forward to this year's wintertourist season, which starts end of October. He expects to organise a14-day bird watching expedition in the Gambia.His major worry, however, was that media allegations of rigging in therecent presidential election of Sept. 26 could penalise the touristindustry as a whole, including bird-watching._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 09:00:09 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: U.S. hopes all-Africa force will be formed soon (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961004085948.20034D-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 19:00:02 PDTFrom: Reuter / Carol Giacomo < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.usa.gov.policy.foreign.misc,clari.world.africa.northwestern, clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.africa.southern,clari.usa.gov.policy.foreignSubject: U.S. hopes all-Africa force will be formed soonWASHINGTON (Reuter) - A U.S.-backed plan to set up anall-Africa crisis force is moving ahead and it is hoped that theforce can begin forming fairly quickly, a senior U.S. officialsaid Thursday.Assistant Secretary of State George Moose, briefingreporters ahead of Secretary of State Warren Christopher's firsttrip to sub-Saharan Africa next week, said the intention was tohave the force respond to crises on the continent byestablishing safe havens for civilians, not engaging in fightingor separation of warring factions.But Moose, who handles African issues, and U.N. AmbassadorMadeleine Albright appeared to have differing viewson a role for the United Nations in any such endeavour.``We envisage that such a force would have to be authorizedby the U.N. Security Council and that it would have to befinanced in the same way that other (U.N.) internationaloperations would be financed,'' Moose said.Albright, speaking to journalists of the Overseas Writersgroup, said U.N. involvement was not anticipated.``Basically we believe that because of lack of resources inthe U.N. and some reluctance frankly in the secretariat of theU.N. to take this on, that we couldn't sit around and wait ...What needed to be done was for us to take the lead in trying toget an African force pulled together,'' she said.Albright added: ``We would prefer the U.N. take a morerobust role. But they are not doing it because they don't havethe resources so we are trying to do it in a different way.''Other officials had said privately in the past week that theintention was to go around the United Nations, possibly bylinking the force to the Organization of African Unity (OAU).President Clinton approved the plan to organize, train,equip and help deploy the all-African force, which could include10,000 troops. The African Crisis Response Force would be sentto countries where civil war, insurrection or campaigns ofgenocide threaten mass civilian casualties.It is one of the issues Christopher will discuss when hevisits Africa, beginning Oct. 7-8 with a stop in Mali. Otherstops are Ethiopia, Tanzania, South Africa and Angola.Moose, just back from Africa, said the proposal ``is movingforward and we would hope that it can move forward fairlyexpeditiously'' because it builds on three years of talks amongthe United States, Africa and Europe.``The ideas are very consistent with what the UnitedNations, OAU have already proposed with regard to the ...earmarking of military units for possible participation inregional international peacekeeping,'' Moose said.``What we bring to this ... is a notion of how to translatethose broad ideas ... into concrete operational reality.''The United States has been pushing for an all-African forcedue to mounting concerns about the civil war in Burundi.Moose vowed Washington would redouble support for a Burundipolitical solution but said: ``I think we're also aware of thefact that our diplomacy might fail, and (many) are concerned wehave some means of response.''The United States was soliciting troop commitments from suchcountries as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Ethiopia.Training the troops to enable them to operate as a unifiedforce would cost $25 million to $40 million, about half of whichWashington has agreed to pay. Once the force is deployed, theUnited Nations would pick up the tab, Moose said.On his trip, Christopher hopes to meet in Angola with JonasSavimbi, head of the former UNITA rebel group, to urge continuedcommitment to a peace agreement with President Jose Eduardo DosSantos. But Savimbi had not replied to the request, Moose said.Christopher will also discuss U.S. demands that U.N.Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali be replaced when histerm ends in December.------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 12:21:36 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Homegrown African Web provider spreads [ 57] Reuter / Nicholas PhMessage-ID: < 199610041621.MAA20656@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu Hi folks,I think the article below might answer some of the questionsAdama raised about Africa and the Internet. By the way Gambia, because ofits "government", is not part of the Leland effort.The prospects do in fact look good for certain countries like S.Aand Botswana with stable and established democracies. Tied to this isthe fact that, according to the Immigration and Naturalization Servicesof the U.S., Africans in the U.S. are more educated than any otherimmigrant group. So some countries will soon start to tap this talent.FOr the countries that throw every person who disagree with thegovernment into jail and for countries that see the private sector as athreat, the Internet would remain many bytes away.**************************************************************************ABIDJAN, Oct 4 (Reuter) - Homegrown Internet provider AfricaOnline has opened for business in West Africa, setting up inIvory Coast as a step towards its dream of becoming thecontinent's main gateway to the World Wide Web.Africa Online, a company developed in Kenya from theInternet activities of a group of Kenyan students abroad, is nowa subsidiary of the U.S. group Prodigy INC, which has more thanone million customers worldwide.``Our strategy is Pan-African,'' Africa Online President AyisiMakatiani told Reuters in an interview at the Ivorian launch onThursday. ``Our intention is to be in the whole of Africa and tobe the largest on-line service provider in Africa.''A range of competing commercial and diplomatic interests areracing to plug the world's poorest continent into the Internet,a worldwide computer network with tens of millions of regularusers.France is helping some of its poorest former colonies suchas Mali by providing the use of servers through its developmentand cooperation programmes.The United States is helping around 20 selected countries asdiverse as Ivory Coast and war-ravaged Sierra Leone under theso-called Leland initiative, which combines the expertise offederal agencies and the private sector.Africa Online says that through its Kenya operation it isthe largest Internet provider in East Africa. ``We are alsolooking at expanding to Tanzania and Uganda,'' Makatiani said.Ivory Coast gives it a foothold in both West and FrancophoneAfrica. A launch is planned next month for Anglophone neighbourGhana, the other emerging economy in the region.Africa Online has also set its sights on Senegal in WestAfrica but Makatiani said the South and southern African marketheld the key to its development plan.``We are hoping to launch in South Africa before the end ofthis year,'' he said.``Our goal is to go into the Southern African market with apartner or work together with someone who is already establishedbecause there are already 45 Internet service providers there.''He declined to name the strategic partner, but added: ``We'regoing in with one of the larger providers. We intend to have atleast 100,000 customers by the end of next year.Makatiani, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)graduate in electrical engineering, described the South Africanmarket as one of the most competitive in the continent andsimilar to one in which Africa Online operates in the UnitedStates, where it is incorporated in Boston, Massachusetts.``Our goal is then to use that base as a platform to expandwhat we offer to the rest of the African continent,'' he said.He said that from South Africa they hoped to spread intoZimbabwe, Mozambique and Angola, where they would usePortuguese. ``We have also learned how to translate what we haveinto other local languages,'' he added.Makatiani said Africa Online's development plan was closelylinked to the expansion plans of Prodigy -- ``whose aims are alsoto expand into Asia, India, China and using more or less a verysimilar strategy to what we are doing in Africa.''------------------------------Date: 04 Oct 96 14:39:39 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Prospects for the Future (Part 1)Message-ID: < 961004183939_73244.2701_FHO70-1@CompuServe.COM Hello Gambia Netters,I have been following the Gambian post-election debate withkeen interest, which I must say has been on the wholeobjective and intellectual, though sometimes sentimental.Two days ago over lunch with my friend Tony Loum, somepoints we grappled with were echoed by Kevin Connors,Yaya Jallow, and others. I want to add some dimensions asfood for thought, as well as some suggestions.The continuing post mortem of the elections focuses oncomparing Mr. Jammeh and The Gambia to the situations inEgypt, Zaire, Ghana, and more recently Niger. However, fewpeople have argued in favor of the contrasts between Gambiaand all of these countries, or any other African country for thatmatter. Whereas no country can develop in a vacuum, let usexamine Gambia within the West African or African context butas a sovereign nation with its own unique characteristicpotentials. The following might be a few points worth noting:(1) Comparing Gambia to West African countries which havebeen under military rule (be they former British of Frenchcolonies), without exception, Gambia comes out on top interms of prospects. None, other than The Gambia, has beenable to make the transition from military to civilian rule in soshort a time. It took Ghana 13 years (from 1966 and 1979) toachieve what Gambia did in 2 to 3 years. Further, no militaryregime can boast of so much development (per capita) at theend of the day as The Gambia is currently witnessing. (Caseexample: Sierra Leone after the Strasser/Bio regime).(2) Speaking in per capita terms, the developments whichsome postings have credited to Mr. Jammeh during his tenure,part of the reason for his victory, outweigh those of manycivilian or military African governments in comparative timespans.(3) One everlasting damage which some African countrieshave suffered is the irreversible currency devaluationundertaken particularly by military regimes. In Sierra Leonein 1980, the Leone (the national currency) was 1:1 with theU.S. dollar, and like the dollar 2:1 with the British Pound.Under the corrupt civilian regime, the Leone fell abysmallyto 250:1 in 1992. Under the millitary, it fell even worse from250:1 to 870:1 in 1996. Similarly, in Ghana the Cedi, initiallyas strong the Leone, is at about 1,600:1 with the US dollartoday. In comparison, the dollar to the British pound is stillat 1.65:1. Remember that in The Gambia, the Dalasi is stillat about 9 to the dollar. In countries like Sierra Leone andGhana, those mistakes of the 1980s and early 1990s willforever haunt their economies.There are many other examples, but these need no bebelabored here. However, the important point now is thata few things must be viewed objectively within the contextof realism:(1) First, the elections were won and lost when Mr. Jammehwas allowed by the constitution and the people to contest.When an incumbent military ruler contests the Office of Headof State which he is abdicating, he is just trying to legitimizehis claim. Needless to say that the electoral game could notbe expected to be played fairly when patently or latently hehas all the tools at his favor and disposal: the military, themedia, etc. And this might well have been what happenedin The Gambia judging from the jubilations of the millitaryon the streets of Banjul after the results were announced.But as Kevin Connors points out a hard fact (not withstandingwhat one posting pointed this morning as a wrong analogy,and for which I think he should be forgiven), there is never anelection without someone having some advantage, even herein the U.S.(2) If the above scenario had not occurred, the outcome ofthe elections might well have been different with Mr. Darboeas winner. But on the other hand based on Mr. Jammeh'senumerated record, he might well have won. It is a hard call,but even this situation has become a rare occurrence in Africa.This is a hard fact to swallow, but again Gambia appears to bea positive exception, deserving some credit.(3) Now, the election results for all intents and purposes appearto be final. The likelihood that the Gambian Supreme Court willuphold a challenge by Mr. Darboe that will be strong enough toresult in the disqualification of the results is quite slim. Even ifit does, the repercussions could be disasterous; certainly morereason for instability. This is not to justify what happnened, butthat being the case, there is need for reason to accept theresults of the elections particularly by Mr. Darboe and move onwith the larger national call of planning for the bright future ofThe Gambia. I say a bright future because really Gambia hasan advantageous and enviable position, being on the upswingin the the development scale. Unlike Sierra Leone or Liberia,she is not faced with the burdensome task of reconstructionof both physical and social infrastructure. Thus, energiescould be focused on its economic development "take-off".(4) Although it is a little disappointing that the third party isalleged to join the winning Party, the prospect is very brightfor Mr. Darboe's party to maintain a strong opposition inParliament as the best and perhaps most urgent means ofensuring and protecting the new Gambian democracy. InSierra Leone for instance, this strategy has been thegreatest blessing. Without it, Mr. Jammeh will be given a"de facto" dictatorship on a silver platter. No one needs that.I seem to be more optimistic than many because too oftenAfrica has looked up to larger nations for economic andpolitical development examples. But now it seems thesmaller nations, such as Sierra Leone, Ghana, and TheGambia, are begining to set brighter examples. TheGambian case would have been even brighter were Mr.Jammeh not to have contested like General Bio in SierraLeone. But the reality is that not only did he contest, he isthe declared winner. The Gambia must make the bestuse of this unusual (even undemocratic) marriagebetween the millitary and the presidency, and move onto the future. I know some will criticize this, but rememberthis is not my view but the reality of what pertains currently.One debate that would benefit Gambia now immensely isto focus on strategic planning for social, economic, andindeed political development for the rest of this century andthe next! This is where the intellectuals and other contributorson the Gambia net will do a great service to the nation.I suggest that this debate be opened up. Constructive ideasand suggestions should be solicited, discussed, andcompiled. Then concrete strategies should be developed(perhaps into plans) and mailed to the new government inThe Gambia. Their implementation could only result in thedevelopment of the nation. Doing this does meansupporting Mr. Jammeh, but helping Gambia as a whole.Thank you for your patience.Sheikh Gibril.------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 16:43:02 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: wrong addressMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961004163952.4401B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,I have forgotten who recommended M. Corra for membership, but theaddress is once again wrong. Just ask him to send email to eitherLatJorr, Amadou (the sub managers) or Tony or Me.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 36************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 2.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |