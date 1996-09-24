Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 16:57:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: forwarding Lang's posting

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



The following message was rejected by the server and sent by Lang.

*******************************************************************************

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Error Condition Re: Mail delivery failed: returning message to sender





Rejected message: sent to

Reason for rejection: message addressed to owners.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>From

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA42160;

Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:41 -0700

Received: from mailer1.lut.ac.uk (mailer1.lut.ac.uk [158.125.1.202]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA27609 for <

Received: from root by mailer1.lut.ac.uk with local (Exim 0.55 #1)

id E0v4nF6-0001FD-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100

From: Mail Delivery System <

To:

Subject: Mail delivery failed: returning message to sender

Message-Id: <

Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100



This message was created automatically by mail delivery software.



A message that you sent could not be delivered to all of its recipients. The

following address(es) failed:



L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk:

unknown local-part "l.konteh-95" in domain "lboro.ac.uk"



------ This is a copy of the message, including all the headers. ------



Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3] (root)

by mailer1.lut.ac.uk with smtp (Exim 0.55 #1)

id E0v4nF6-0001FB-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05925;

Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:35 -0700

Message-Id: <

Date: Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 BST

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: first-class

From:

To:

Cc: at137@columbia.edu

Subject: Error Condition Re: RE: Persona non grata

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



: You are not subscribed to

Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,

send mail to



subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name



This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, unless

its body is slightly modified.

In addition, the system found the following address(es) that resemble yours.

If one of these is you, please resend your message from that one.



L.KONTEH-95@STUDENT.LUT.AC.UK



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>From

Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16024;

Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:28 -0700

Received: from egate.lut.ac.uk (egate.lut.ac.uk [158.125.1.102]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA02210 for <

Received: from mailhost.lut.ac.uk [131.231.16.7] (pp)

by egate.lut.ac.uk with smtp (Exim 0.55 #1)

id E0v4nEv-00000p-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:25 +0100

Received: by hpl.lut.ac.uk (15.11/SMI-4.1) id AA21723;

Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 bst

Message-Id: <

From: L Konteh <

Subject: RE: Persona non grata

To:

Date: Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 BST

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL0 (LUT)]



Gambia-L,



I understand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered out from

the UK as well. He is currently in the Gambia. It must have been a very sudden

decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. That explains

why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.



With regards to my last posting and the subsequent reactions to it, i would

just like to say, it wasn't a criticsm of one's choice or lack of it. Perhaps

those making veil references to it should read it again and address the key

issues i raised there.



On the issue of Mr. BB Dabo, i think the criticisms are unfair. Without going

into too much personalities, i think that man did a lot for our country. To

those who may not know him or come to contact with him, he is a man of such

an impeccable character and strong principles who tries to rescue our country

once again ( remember Kukoi in 1981) from within at a considerable personal

risk to himself and family. When he realise that the people he is trying to

work with have got their own agenda, he decides to leave.

Personally, i think only a dimwit in Gambia's politcal history will accuse

him of impropriety.



And finally i would like to conclude by saying this: 'THOSE WHO LEAVE IN A

GLASS HOUSE SHOULD NOT BE THROWING STONES'.



Lang











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 21:31:24 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS FROM GAMBIA

Message-ID: <v01510100ae6bac3b73e1@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi Guys,



Do you guys smell what is approaching The Gambia? If you don't, this short

message will give you a clue.



As in the campaign time table posted by Morro, today marks the day when the

the UPD convoy should come from the provinces to the Kombo areas. Numerous

UPD supporters dressed in the UPD T-shirts and UPD colors gathered around

the road sides to receive the convoy. By coincidence, the Jammeh and his

APRC contingent were booed as they passed by. He ordered the army to arrest

the UPD supporters. The soldiers barricaded the road, and searched in any

passing vehicles. Anyone wearing the UPD paraphernalia, he or she was

stripped down tortured and arrested. Sources say there were a lot of

wounded people.



I spoke with Mr. Darboe, and he said tomorrow they are going to Complain

the matter to the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC).



Guys don't you think better for Jammeh to say NO ELECTIONS than commiting

this inhumane actvities? If he thinks he's done good enough a job that

Gambians will love him, Why don't he be traquil and conduct a free and fare

elections. It is too late trying to intimidate the Gambian people. They

have had enough and "enough is enough".



Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 22:56:00 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA

Message-ID: <v01510102ae6bc706bf81@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I'm sorry, I'm use to using UPD as "University Police Department" that's

why I keep on using UPD instead of UDP. I appologise for those who did not

know what I was talking about.



By the way I forgot to add that Mr. Darboe was denied entry to the Capital

city Banjul by the army by closing down the Denton Bridge on him and his

convoy. He peacefully returned home.



Numukunda









>Hi Guys,

>

>Do you guys smell what is approaching The Gambia? If you don't, this short

>message will give you a clue.

>

>As in the campaign time table posted by Morro, today marks the day when the

>the UPD convoy should come from the provinces to the Kombo areas. Numerous

>UPD supporters dressed in the UPD T-shirts and UPD colors gathered around

>the road sides to receive the convoy. By coincidence, the Jammeh and his

>APRC contingent were booed as they passed by. He ordered the army to arrest

>the UPD supporters. The soldiers barricaded the road, and searched in any

>passing vehicles. Anyone wearing the UPD paraphernalia, he or she was

>stripped down tortured and arrested. Sources say there were a lot of

>wounded people.

>

> I spoke with Mr. Darboe, and he said tomorrow they are going to Complain

>the matter to the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC).

>

>Guys don't you think better for Jammeh to say NO ELECTIONS than commiting

>this inhumane actvities? If he thinks he's done good enough a job that

>Gambians will love him, Why don't he be traquil and conduct a free and fare

>elections. It is too late trying to intimidate the Gambian people. They

>have had enough and "enough is enough".

>

>Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's posting

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 96-09-22 17:02:34 EDT, you write:'



<< I undrestand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered out

from the U.K as well. He is currently in The Gambia. It must have been a very

sudden decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. That

explains why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.* >>



Lang you must have a crystal ball because what you are saying is news to me.

I am still in London, i have not yet "been ordered to leave" and you can call

me at 44-171-937-6316 or contact me by fax at 44-171-937-9095. I didn't know

you also contribute to 'Radio Kang Kang'.



I have been very busy lately that is why i have not been responding or

commenting. There are certain remarks or comments from Morro and co. that do

not deserve an answer or comment from me.



Tombong Saidy









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 96 10:01:50 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's posting

Message-ID: <



Lang:

Bravo Lang, you got him to talk! So our long lost friend Tombong

still has one hamster left on the wheel.



Morro

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 23 Sep 96 07:01:33 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA28098; Mon, 23 Sep 1996 07:02:43 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma017587; Mon Sep 23 07:02:37 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28795;

Mon, 23 Sep 96 05:00:35 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA51380;

Mon, 23 Sep 96 05:00:24 -0700

Received: from emout16.mail.aol.com (emout16.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.42]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA10529 for <

Received: by emout16.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id IAA12735 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's posting

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



In a message dated 96-09-22 17:02:34 EDT, you write:'



<< I undrestand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered out

from the U.K as well. He is currently in The Gambia. It must have been a very

sudden decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. That

explains why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.* >>



Lang you must have a crystal ball because what you are saying is news to me.

I am still in London, i have not yet "been ordered to leave" and you can call

me at 44-171-937-6316 or contact me by fax at 44-171-937-9095. I didn't know

you also contribute to 'Radio Kang Kang'.



I have been very busy lately that is why i have not been responding or

commenting. There are certain remarks or comments from Morro and co. that do

not deserve an answer or comment from me.



Tombong Saidy









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 11:13:56 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To:

Subject: WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



My Fellow Gambians:

As we stand on the threshold of a new millenium, it is regrettable and

pathetic that our country's future is gloomy and patchy. It is

disheartening to learn from some of the postings this morning that

scores of UDP supporters were wounded by Soldiers under directives from

Jammeh. And the convoy carrying candidate Daboe was not allowed entry to

the capital Banjul.

My Friends these incidends if they are true , should be a point of grave

concern to us all. The current environment in The Gambia, bears all the

ingredients of a civil unrest the extent and dimensions of which would

be hard to immagine at this point. What can be said about the situation

at this time with some exactitude is that the future does not look

bright for The Gambia. The question I want to throw out to all members

of this E-MAIL network is that: WHAT CAN MEMBERS DO TO SAVE OUR FROM THE

REIGN OF TERROR IT CURRENTLY IN ?.......RATHER WHAT CAN MEMBERS DO TO

RESCUE THE COUNTRY FROM THIS NIGHTMARE? I mean to ask the later not the

former. In my humble opinion the outcome of the election is a forgone

conclusion. Elections are going to be held on thursday and Jammeh will

declare himself a winner with overwhelming majority. Given the mendacity

of the man he is capable of doing anything. Folks watch out disaster is

in the making.

I AM HERE BY SUGGESTING THAT WE PREPARE A VERY SERIOUS AND NO -NONSENSE

RESPONSE TO JAMMEH TO PRE-EMPT THE OUT COME OF THE BOGUS ELLECTIONS.

MY FRIENDS AND TO THOSE WHO HAVE INTEREST IN THE FUTURE WELL-BEING OF

THE GAMBIA, IT ABOUT TIME WE FORM A UNITED FRONT TO OUST THIS GANG OF

BANDITS HEADED BY JAMMEH.

APPROACH:

1) EXPLORE EVERY DIPLOMATIC AVENUE POSSIBLE TO PUT FOWARD OUR CASE.

2)BRING UP TO THE ATTENTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY THE SENSELESS

HUMAN RIGHT ABUSES COMMITTED BY JAMMEH i.e THE MURDER OF KORO CEESAY,

THE NEAR DEATH STABING OF MR.NJIE,ALBEIT WHOLE HOST OF OTHER INFRACTIONS

THAT CANNOT BE LISTED HERE DUE TO TIME.

My Friends, I believe this is the trajectory we should follow if we are to

liberate our country from the plight is currently in. By so doing, we

must restraint ourself from Jawara and B.B bashing they do not deserve it.

I will take a particular issue on this later but to highlight my point

Jawara is the author of our independence and under his immpecable

leadership The Gambia commands World -Wide respect and recognition.

Besides the man was just doing a job if you have different views to his

so be it but that should not generate this venom and hate for the man.

To all his ditractors whether you agree to this or not the man's

possition in history is secured.

Let me remind all of you once again that the common interest at this

juncture is to restore political order and a comprehensive solutions

to our problems.



MUSA JAWARA

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 11:20:23 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Multiple Issues

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 09:22 AM 9/21/96 GMT, you wrote:

>

>> Gambia-l:

>>

>> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):

>>

>> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide

>> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the

>> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation

>> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up

>> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.

>> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.

>>

>>

>> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!

>>

>> Peace!

>> Amadou

>>

>Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.

>"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.

>Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only

and God will

>never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a

liar. The

>people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.

>He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col.

Jammeh, will

>never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or

not,he

>will win."

>What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj

>----

>Matarr M. Jeng.

>

MATARR;

I hate it but my brother, Malanding's prediction several weeks ago is

becoming true. We were optimistic, always chiding ourselves with "no he

cannot do that " or "that will not happen" when all the facts point to the

diection and outcome that looks imminent now; we were hopeful when hope

itself gave up. God didnt do this because it is said HE doesn't do anything

bad. This is done by man. Maybe oneday man will have the wisdom and prudence

to correct it. I hope it wont be too late then.

MOSTAFA





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 13:58:32 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



HI folks,

I called Gambia yesterday and while I was on the telephone, I

could hear the commotion on the background and I was told that those were

UDP memebrs being confronted by Jammeh's supporters.

Things are so bad that the army openly supports Jammeh. They

dance in the street with their weaponry and sing songs of praise for

Jammeh.

On another matter, I think it is incredulous and insulting that

Mr. Saidy finds enquiries addressed to him as not being worthy of

answering. Here is a government that has been caught sheltering a

drug-dealer and he finds this unworthy of comment. Has the country fallen

that far, as evidenced by the appoinment of such mediocrities to positions

of influence, that we Gambians should be satisfied with having our country

associated with drug-dealing ? This Babanding Sisokho was residing in an

official residence and was being guarded by members of the GNA !

The consoling fact is that one half of this criminocracy has

fallen. The other half shall follow suit one day (as they all do

eventually).

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 96 17:58:13 GMT

From:

To:



Subject: Re: Multiple Issues

Message-ID: <





> At 09:22 AM 9/21/96 GMT, you wrote:

> >

> >> Gambia-l:

> >>

> >> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):

> >>

> >> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide

> >> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the

> >> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation

> >> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up

> >> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.

> >> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.

> >>

> >>

> >> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!

> >>

> >> Peace!

> >> Amadou

> >>

> >Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.

> >"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.

> >Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only

> and God will

> >never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a

> liar. The

> >people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.

> >He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col.

> Jammeh, will

> >never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or

> not,he

> >will win."

> >What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj

> >----

> >Matarr M. Jeng.

> >

> MATARR;

> I hate it but my brother, Malanding's prediction several weeks ago is

> becoming true. We were optimistic, always chiding ourselves with "no he

> cannot do that " or "that will not happen" when all the facts point to the

> diection and outcome that looks imminent now; we were hopeful when hope

> itself gave up. God didnt do this because it is said HE doesn't do anything

> bad. This is done by man. Maybe oneday man will have the wisdom and prudence

> to correct it. I hope it wont be too late then.

> MOSTAFA





>

Mostafa

The saying of the chairman of the campaign committe for Col. Jammeh`s APRC Captain

Yankuba Touray that "Whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or not, he would win " make me

believe that Amadou`s nr:1 predicition is true.

If Jammeh is going to win whether he is voted for or not, then why should there be

any elections? There are many questions to be answered.

It could be that he is saying it just for propaganda. Who knows? Time will tell.

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 16:19:53 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96I22014.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency





News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published

or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News

Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



22 Sep 96 - Angola-Immigration



Some 1,000 Illegal West African Immigrants Expelled From Angola



SAURIMO, Angola (PANA) - Angolan officials have arrested and moved

some 1,000 illegal West African immigrants from the diamond rich

province of Lunda-Sul, northeastern Angola, to the capital Luanda,

pending their expulsion.



They are mostly nationals of Gambia, Mali and Senegal who, Angolan

officials said, were involved in illegal diamond mining.



The arrests were part of operation "Cancer II" -- a drive started

August 8 by the police to catch and expel all illegal immigrants.



So far, some 2,500 foreigners, mainly West Africans but also Lebanese

and Zairians, have already been expelled from Angola on planes

chartered by the Luanda government.

_________________________________________________________________



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 17:42:38 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



I was one of the few who was trying to raise the banner of hope amidst the

chaos, uncertainty and pessimism that befell us on this list. But the

latest reports from home regarding the arrests and torture of UDP

supporters are frightening realities. Coupled with this is the blatant

one sidedness of the army toward Jammeh. Fellas, I'm afraid the time for

complacency and wishful thinking is over. I 'm beginning to join the ranks

of those who believe that we are headed for the worse. And trust me, I am

not a pessimist for those who know me but the prospects for our country is

turning out bleak. Yet again history has records of nations that were

reborn anew and afresh out of crisis. I hope and I just hope that the

Gambia we all come to love and call our home land will not go down the

abyss as other fragmented African Nation-states.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 15:51:21 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: New member introduction to the list

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Tony and all:



I am writing to recommend that Lie Drammeh be added to the list. Lie is a

brother in the Maryland area. Once he is added and his introduction posted, we

will be in for some interesting contributions from him. His E-mail address is

liedrammeh@aol.com



Thanks,

Mbaye Sarr

msarr@sprynet.com



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 16:04:25 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New member introduction to the list

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Mbaye, thanks for recommending Lie Drammeh. He has been added to the list.

We welcome him and will be looking forward to his introduction and

contributions.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









On Mon, 23 Sep 1996



> Hi Tony and all:

>

> I am writing to recommend that Lie Drammeh be added to the list. Lie is a

> brother in the Maryland area. Once he is added and his introduction posted, we

> will be in for some interesting contributions from him. His E-mail address is

> liedrammeh@aol.com

>

> Thanks,

> Mbaye Sarr

> msarr@sprynet.com

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 19:35:42 -0400

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Reuters News From Gambia....

Message-ID: <



Here is an article from Reuters:



BANJUL, Sept 23 (Reuter) - The main challenger to Gambia's military leader

Yahya Jammeh in this week's presidential election said on Monday that 36 of

his supporters had been taken to hospital after being beaten by soldiers.



``They brutalised my supporters and seized some of their cars,'' said

Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), at a news

conference on Sunday's incident.



Witnesses said soldiers were called in when police failed to stop

fighting between Darboe's supporters and those of Jammeh's Alliance for

Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC).



They said UDP supporters had lined the road at Churchill's Town, 15 km

(10 miles) west of Banjul, to greet Darboe who was returning from a campaign

tour in the interior.



Jammeh's motorcade was pelted with stones as it drove past, prompting an

outbreak of fighting. Jammeh passed through, apparently unharmed, but some

witnesses said his own car was also stoned.



``It took the soldiers more than two hours before the crisis came to an

end,'' one witness said.



About 100 people were arrested, including many wearing UDP T-shirts, the

witnesses said. Darboe delayed his return to Banjul for hours.



Reporters who visited the hospital said they saw about two dozen UDP

supporters, most with light injuries. A few appeared to have been hit by some

blunt object, they said.



Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association, accused the army of

backing Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup and left the army in August

to seek a popular mandate.



He said Jammeh had politicised the army, police and National Intelligence

Agency, with their heads sporting Jammeh badges.



``They should be neutral and protect all citizens of this country,''

Darboe told the news conference.



There was no comment from Jammeh's camp or from the security services

accused by Darboe.



The opposition leader said his campaign tour convinced him he would win

60 percent of the vote. Jammeh for his part has predicted a 99 percent

electoral sweep. The winner needs only a simple majority, under the

constitution.



All the four parties contesting the election were focusing their drive

for votes on the capital Banjul on Monday ahead of the official close of

campaigning at midnight on Tuesday.



Two lesser candidates are running but political analysts say the race was

really between Darboe and Jammeh and that the race was too close to call.



15:17 09-23-96





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 21:05:06 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hello brothers & sisters,



This is Famara again from Abdou's address.



It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others

on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I

remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during

election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the

personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of

"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful

atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but

we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope

Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the

green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".



Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing

for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.

If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any

security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should

remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,

mothers and so on.



Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL

alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".

The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they

are following Jawara's footsteps.

The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well

thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which

will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say

innovation.

If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will

never have a real change.

I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a

bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential

elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess

Musa likes that word.

Have a nice elction day everyone.

Shalom,

Famara.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 21:54:31 +0500

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Imminent political chaos.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



My fellows:



What our beloved country is heading towards, is saddening, and indeed

frightening. Something has to be done, in order to rescue it from

another Liberia-like situation! GOD forbids. When I initially learnt

about the military takeover in our country, its future has worried me a

great deal! My main concern is what is happening right now: political

chaos. We all know the consequence of a military government in Africa;

we've seen it.



The news of the recent incident between the supporters of UDP, and the

contingent of APRC, is really frightening. This, therefore, sends a

clear message to the general public (Gambians), the trend of our

country, if APRC is elected to govern. Look, what has happened, and is

happening, since APRC came to power: ... violation of Human Rights;

blatant repeated intimidation of political opponents; blatant harassment

of political opponents; detention of political opponents; a continues

abuse of power; nepotism, favoritism, etc.



I do hope, and wish that the overwhelming majority of the electorates

vote APRC out, on September 26.



Lamin Camara (Canada.)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 00:29:27 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.

Message-ID: <



Lamin,

You could not put it any better! I also hope Jammeh and his gang of bandits

be shown the Exit sign come Sep 26th. Inorder to restore respect and

integrity back on the Gambia, he must be stopped. The Gambia cannot go on

like this.



I have said this on the onset that, Jammeh will not entertain a free and fair

election at all, and that is the primary ingredient for any post-election

chaos. However, I will bet on a 60% chance to win a presidential election in

a four-man race than a 99%. Probably, this prediction is out of pure

arrogance by Jammeh, or the man's thought process is completely screwd-up! I

hope God bless this country once again. And to those UDP supporters that

stood-up against that Jammeh-force, remember "disobedience to tyrant is

obedience to God."



Finally, to the sophomore who taught "education is not important," I wonder

why is he really in school.



Peace

Baboucarr Sillah

Atlanta



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 03:06:46 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960924022744.2645B-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



The news report from Reuter has shaken all of us.There is no doubt about

it.This is unprecedented.But we cannot be too surprise.What can you expect

from military rule? Soldiers who are nationalistic and loyal to the state

and its people do not try to perpetuate themselves by civilianisation.How

can a military man compete for popular votes with civilian politicians if

the military man is still a soldier in coat and tie or a soldier passing

himself off as a local marabout in grand boubou.This farce is a lesson

learned from Gamal Abdul Nasser by Africa's military forces.The former

President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, was not wrong when he told his

countrymen that there are only two political parties in Nigeria,that is,

the military and the civilians.The Nigerians have been ruled for much of

their post colonial life by a series of military dictators.Gambians have a

chance to avoid the Nigerian destiny of military hegemony if the one

million people make it categorically clear that freedom in danger is

better than servitude in tranquility.It is better to live with quarreling

civilians whose anger and bitterness are measured in words than to compete

with rivals who count their successes by the number of bullets they fire

from their guns.The September 26, 1996 elections pose a serious question

to all Gambians and their friends abroad.Where are you going and how do

you want to be governed? Those who feel that civilians are incompetent and

corrupt and therefore do not deserve a chance,must then accept Jammeh as

the gidt from the gods. Those who on the other hand strongly believe that

the old regime failed to apply corrective lenses on its activities and on

the performance of those civil servants under its control,must ask

themselves whether they are willing to accept the political shenanigans of

the AFPRC. Political freedom cannot be assumed by members of human

society;it has to be earned through struggle and hard work.Africans of the

twenty first century will look back at this fading twentieth century as

the Great Moment of Human Triumph Over Tyranny.Africa is one of the last

citadels of arbitrary rule.The political shenanigans we are now witnessing

through Reuters and other news agencies are ugly reminders that Africans

in general and Gambians in particular are not yet free and their claim to

be in charge of their affairs is negated by the return to jungle

politics.As the political philosopher of fascism says,"might is right."

Are Gambians willing to put up with civlianised military rule or not? What

is more vital and precious to them? Their freedom to be,even in the midst

of corrupt elements, or their subjugation to a civilianised military junta

that claims to be led by a savior of the masses and the voice of the

betrayed paupers of Gambia.These and other related questions must be

answered by all Gambians. This is no hedging here.The record of post

colonial African history speaks volumes about the terrible role of the





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 09:32:44 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:

>

>Hello brothers & sisters,

>

>This is Famara again from Abdou's address.

>

>It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others

>on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I

>remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during

>election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the

>personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of

>"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful

>atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but

>we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope

>Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the

>green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".

>

>Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing

>for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.

>If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any

>security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should

>remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,

>mothers and so on.

>

>Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL

>alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".

>The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they

>are following Jawara's footsteps.

>The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well

>thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which

>will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say

>innovation.

>If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will

>never have a real change.

>I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a

>bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential

>elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess

>Musa likes that word.

>Have a nice elction day everyone.

>Shalom,

>Famara.

>

>*******************************************************************************

>A. TOURAY.

>at137@columbia.edu

>abdou@cs.columbia.edu

>abdou@touchscreen.com

>(212) 749-7971

>MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>*******************************************************************************

>

FAMARA;

Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further two

issues you raised and they are:



1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I would

like you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a better

alternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicating

poverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will be

sustainable in the long term);



11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another area

i want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of system

you have in mind or would sugest.



Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussions

like this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/es

to eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topic

that is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of the

controversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many African

countries.



Mostafa





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 13:16:59 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: political violence (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* forwarding */



Gambia-l:



There you have it..... intimidation and violence in the runup to the

elections.



Amadou



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11350.emout14.mail.aol.com.843525191

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="UDPGAM"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BANJUL, Sept 23 (Reuter) - The main challenger to Gambia's military=

leader Yahya Jammeh in this week's presidential election said on Monday =

that 36 of his supporters had been taken to hospital after being beaten b=

y soldiers. =



=0D

``They brutalised my supporters and seized some of their cars,'' said=

Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), at a news =

conference on Sunday's incident. =



=0D

Witnesses said soldiers were called in when police failed to stop fig=

hting between Darboe's supporters and those of Jammeh's Alliance for Patr=

iotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC). =



=0D

They said UDP supporters had lined the road at Churchill's Town, 15 k=

m (10 miles) west of Banjul, to greet Darboe who was returning from a cam=

paign tour in the interior. =



=0D

Jammeh's motorcade was pelted with stones as it drove past, prompting=

an outbreak of fighting. Jammeh passed through, apparently unharmed, but=

some witnesses said his own car was also stoned. =



=0D

``It took the soldiers more than two hours before the crisis came to =

an end,'' one witness said. =



=0D

About 100 people were arrested, including many wearing UDP T-shirts, =

the witnesses said. Darboe delayed his return to Banjul for hours. =



=0D

Reporters who visited the hospital said they saw about two dozen UDP =

supporters, most with light injuries. A few appeared to have been hit by =

some blunt object, they said. =



=0D

Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association, accused the arm=

y of backing Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup and left the army in=

August to seek a popular mandate. =



=0D

He said Jammeh had politicised the army, police and National Intellig=

ence Agency, with their heads sporting Jammeh badges. =



=0D

``They should be neutral and protect all citizens of this country,'' =

Darboe told the news conference. =



=0D

There was no comment from Jammeh's camp or from the security services=

accused by Darboe. =



=0D

The opposition leader said his campaign tour convinced him he would w=

in 60 percent of the vote. Jammeh for his part has predicted a 99 percent=

electoral sweep. The winner needs only a simple majority, under the cons=

titution. =



=0D

All the four parties contesting the election were focusing their driv=

e for votes on the capital Banjul on Monday ahead of the official close o=

f campaigning at midnight on Tuesday. =



=0D

Two lesser candidates are running but political analysts say the race=

was really between Darboe and Jammeh and that the race was too close to =

call. =



=0D

15:17 09-23-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11350.emout14.mail.aol.com.843525191--











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 12:39:13 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To:

Subject: GAMBIANS BEING USED AS POLITICAL GUINEA PIGS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Politically if anything the last two years have been a period of

political experimenting on the people of The Gambia. The military Junta

served in the capacity of Scientists and the citizens as Guinea Pigs.

Each time the experiment is conducted, the scientists claim an

overwhelming success rate. The last experiment that will break the

Camel's back will take place on thursday. Already Folks,the chief

Scientist is predicting a 99% success rate....what a genius.

Is this a new page in the books of political science OR a sheer naivite

of Gambians? You answer it because I don't know.

DR.KING reminds us that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice

everywhere. My friends the moment is now to send unambiguous statement

to our oppressed people at home that we are with them to the very end

and we will not rest untill freedom and decency is restored to them.

My friends this is a very serious situation and we must join heads

to avoid a disaster. Please come up with suggestion as to the way to

undertake this herculean task.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overemphasized.

MUSA

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 14:22:56 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







DATE=9/24/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-203568

TITLE=CONGRESS/IMMIGRATION (S)

BYLINE=DAVID SWAN

DATELINE=SENATE

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE U-S CONGRESS IS EXPECTED TO MOVE AHEAD WITH A BILL TO

CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, AFTER REPUBLICAN LEADERS

DECIDED TO DROP THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL PROVISION. SENATE

CORRESPONDENT DAVID SWAN HAS DETAILS.



TEXT: THE MEASURE WOULD HAVE ALLOWED THE STATES TO REFUSE FREE

PUBLIC EDUCATION TO THE CHILDREN OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. DESPITE

SEVERAL ATTEMPTS AT COMPROMISE, THE PLAN DREW STIFF OPPOSITION

FROM DEMOCRATS AND A VETO THREAT FROM PRESIDENT CLINTON.



WHILE MANY REPUBLICANS ARGUE THE PROPOSAL IS NEEDED, THEY AGREED

TO SET IT ASIDE TO MOVE THE REST OF THE IMMIGRATION PACKAGE

THROUGH CONGRESS AND ON TO THE WHITE HOUSE. SENATE MAJORITY

LEADER TRENT LOTT SAYS THE ISSUE IS TOO IMPORTANT TO LET THE BILL

FAIL OVER ANY ONE PROVISION.



// LOTT ACT //



THE REASON WHY WE WANT IT DONE IS BECAUSE THE COUNTRY

NEEDS US TO FACE UP TO THIS PROBLEM OF ILLEGAL

IMMIGRATION AND TO HAVE SOME GREATER EFFORT TO CONTROL

OUR BORDERS, TO DEAL WITH FRAUD.



// END ACT //



THE BILL WOULD NEARLY DOUBLE THE SIZE OF THE FEDERAL BORDER

PATROL AND TOUGHEN THE PENALTIES FOR SMUGGLING ALIENS INTO THE

COUNTRY OR USING BOGUS DOCUMENTS. THE HOUSE AND SENATE ARE

EXPECTED TO VOTE ON THE PLAN BEFORE ADJOURNING FOR THE YEAR,

SOMETIME IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. (SIGNED)



NEB/DS/RAE



24-Sep-96 10:59 AM EDT (1459 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:54:52 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Tue, 24 Sep 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:



> At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:

> >

> >Hello brothers & sisters,

> >

> >This is Famara again from Abdou's address.

> >

> >It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others

> >on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I

> >remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during

> >election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the

> >personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of

> >"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful

> >atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but

> >we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope

> >Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the

> >green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".

> >

> >Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing

> >for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.

> >If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any

> >security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should

> >remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,

> >mothers and so on.

> >

> >Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL

> >alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".

> >The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they

> >are following Jawara's footsteps.

> >The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well

> >thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which

> >will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say

> >innovation.

> >If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will

> >never have a real change.

> >I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a

> >bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential

> >elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess

> >Musa likes that word.

> >Have a nice elction day everyone.

> >Shalom,

> >Famara.

> >

> >*******************************************************************************

> >A. TOURAY.

> >

> >

> >

> >(212) 749-7971

> >MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> >

> >

> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> >ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> >*******************************************************************************

> >

> FAMARA;

> Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further two

> issues you raised and they are:

>

> 1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I would

> like you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a better

> alternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicating

> poverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will be

> sustainable in the long term);

>

> 11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another area

> i want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of system

> you have in mind or would sugest.

>

> Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussions

> like this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/es

> to eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topic

> that is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of the

> controversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many African

> countries.

>

> Mostafa

>



Famara,



I join Mostafa in pursuing further your line of thought in the kind of

"redistributive" system that you believe will eradicate poverty in the

Gmabian context. Remembering that Gambia is blessed with limited

resources with which the government can exploit and help the poor, are

you insinuating that a massive tax system be imposed on other hard working

Gambians to help alleviate the poverty of other Gambians some of whom I

believe are sometimes not simply willing to step up to the plate. Even if

the Gambia is blessed with natural resources I do not believe that it is

the role of government to get into the business of exploiting them. The

record of the Gambia's public agencies speaks for themselves.



Having said the above though, I certainly do believe that government can

provide the right kind of environment for businesses to flourish and

survive, e.g security. Creating opportunities for Gambians is the key and

not a bereucratic system of handouts.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 17:22:03 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 24] [ 47] Reuters

Message-ID: <



MOGADISHU - Ethiopian forces fired artillery across the

border into a Somali town night after shells fired at each other

by rival Somali factions landed on the Ethiopian side, residents

said. Somali militiamen of the Muslim fundamentalist al-Ittihad

al-Islam group said they had killed five Ethiopian soldiers and

lost eight of their own men in the fight for Dolow town.

- - - -

BANJUL - Residents of Gambia's capital Banjul besieged shops

to stock up, two days before presidential elections marred by

campaign violence. The government has declared a two-day holiday

in the tiny West African state from polling day Thursday and

paid civil servants their September salaries.

- - - -

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ruling African National

Congress (ANC) will hold talks with its rival Inkatha Freedom

Party (IFP) on amending disputed portions of the new

constitution, a spokesman said Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Nelson Mandela unveiled a monument

to the composer of the hymn that is the national anthem of three

African states, calling it the torch that lit South Africa's

path to freedom.

- - - -

NAIROBI - One of Kenya's biggest supermarket chains said its

stores were ordered closed last week after it refused to pay a

massive bribe. Nakumatt Holdings Ltd. took full-page

advertisements in Kenyan newspapers to publish a statement

saying a mad cow disease scare was a pretext and linking the

commerce ministry's closure order with anti-Asian sentiment.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 23:20:17 +0000

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19960924221757.AAD21996@LOCALNAME>



Abdou/Tony,

Please add Basirou Drammeh to the list. Bass lives in Qatar and will

send an introduction as soon as he is added. His e-mail is:

kolls567@qatar.net.qa



My best regards to all!

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 17:32:27 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Basirou Drammeh and Karamba Touray have been added to the list. Thanks to

Momodou Camara and Musa Jawara for spreading the word and bringing them

onboard. We will be looking forward to their introductions and

contributions. We welcome them.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 03:58:51 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@cldc.howard.edu

Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960925035509.6916A-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (



I did not complete the last sentence of my brief piece on the

elections.The missing words in the last sentence are "...military rule."

I hope the message was loud and clear to those who had the opportunity to

read it.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 08:16:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Dr Nyang, your previous message was eloquent, loud, clear and well

written.

Thanks

Tony













On Wed, 25 Sep 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:



> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

>

> I did not complete the last sentence of my brief piece on the

> elections.The missing words in the last sentence are "...military rule."

> I hope the message was loud and clear to those who had the opportunity to

> read it.

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Sep 96 18:00:45 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Ellections Greetings.

Message-ID: <



This is not Christmas Greetings but " Ellections Greetings".

I wish and pray for a peaceful and free and fair presidental ellections tomorrow

Thursday the 26th. September 1996.

Best wishes to our country people in our mother/father land the Gambia and to all

those Gambians abroad and in particular to our Gambia List Members.

As we go to bed tonight, we hope and pray that tommorrows presidental elections goes

free and fair and very peaceful, if not very, very peaceful.

Lets hope for the best and lets keep in touch.



I love my country.



Abdou, Thank you for thanking me. I really appericiate it as it will let others do

the same especially now with the elections fever, everyone is eager to hear the

latest or even old news that makes news.

Finally, Hearty welcome to all the new members.

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: 25 Sep 1996 19:18:55 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Pan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strike

Message-ID: <





Via NY Transfer News Collective * All the News that Doesn't Fit



Pan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strike



DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuter) - Journalists at the headquarters of

the Pan-African News Agency (PANA) in Dakar suspended a

week-long strike on Wednesday, saying they had received

assurances their pay arrears would be cleared.

A statement from the strikers said they had agreed to return

to work on Thursday after receiving a message from Nigerian

Information Minister Walter Ofonagoro, the PANA board chairman.

``Nigeria is committed to seeing that arrears owed to the

PANA staff are cleared and their salaries paid regularly,'' the

statement quoted the minister as saying.

The journalists, working as editors at the agency's

headquaters, went on strike on September 12 to back their

demands for the payment of several months of arrears of salary

and other benefits.

PANA was established by African governments in 1979 to

increase information flow within Africa and from the continent

and the rest of the world.

But it has has suffered from inadequate funding with member

countries owing contribution arrears of up to $31 million.

A recovery plan initiated in 1993 to make PANA independent

and commercially viable through an expanded and diversified

ownership structure has so far failed to take off.



Copyright 1996, Reuters News Service





---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 13:56:14 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Ellections Greetings.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 06:00 PM 9/25/96 GMT, you wrote:

>This is not Christmas Greetings but " Ellections Greetings".

>I wish and pray for a peaceful and free and fair presidental ellections

tomorrow

>Thursday the 26th. September 1996.

>Best wishes to our country people in our mother/father land the Gambia and

to all

>those Gambians abroad and in particular to our Gambia List Members.

>As we go to bed tonight, we hope and pray that tommorrows presidental

elections goes

>free and fair and very peaceful, if not very, very peaceful.

> Lets hope for the best and lets keep in touch.

>

> I love my country.

>

>Abdou, Thank you for thanking me. I really appericiate it as it will let

others do

>the same especially now with the elections fever, everyone is eager to hear

the

>latest or even old news that makes news.

>Finally, Hearty welcome to all the new members.

>----

>Matarr M. Jeng.



MATARR;

Aaammeeen! Chi Darajai Rasooul.

Mostafa





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 15:46:01 EDT

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Message-ID: <



In the name of God the beneficient, the merciful.





Brothers and Sisters,

If my message was clearly understood, I didn't say education is not

important, but comparing Jawara's achievement to Yaya's,when Jawara

is far more educated than Yaya, one will not be wrong to say that

education matterless when a semi illiterate was able to more than

well educated one.

Mr. Jeng urged all of us to pray to God for Tomorrow's election to

run smoothly and fairly. Thank you for the advice and I hope we will

make it a point of duty to do that. Let us take that as our contri

bution towards the election. No one knows whose prayer will be acc

epted by God so in addition to his, after our "ISHAI" prayer or the last

prayer for the day, let us all spread infront of us the HOLY QUARAN,

recite as much as we can for God's assistance over the elections.

As a tradition almost all the Mosque in the country will carry out

recitation this night.

Let us bear in mind that violence cannot be avoided Tomorrow no

matter whoever wins, but we can pray to God to control it.

Who ever call home Tomorrow to find out about the situation going

on ther, please post the response as soon as possible,because some

us are going to be with the computer for the whole day until we

are clear about the results.

Wish everybody a good night and I pray to God so that Tomorrow most

of us can be dissapointed about our predictions on the election.May

God save The Gambia and all other countries. May God makes he victoriou

s who will have concern for the Gambians and through whom Gambia will

get back to its recognition as the most stable country in the world.

Remember we are four or five hours different so one should start prayers

before Gambians get prepared to go to the polling stations.

No doubt we will be protected.

REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wing will definitely come

back to the mother earth."













































































------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 17:38:06 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To:

Subject: ENDORSEMENT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Members must have observed in my previous postings that I have been very

critical of the Junta and was pressing the need for their ouster in the

face of a great threat to our survival as a viable democratic nation. I

fervently believe that the best possible chance available to remove

Jammeh from power rest on Lawer Dabo's success in tomorrow's elections.

However, I do have strong reservations on the terms and conditions under

which the elections are being held-we must ooze ahead and make the best

out of the worse circumstances as The Gambia is.

DABO'S CANDIDATURE DID TWO THINGS POSSIBLE:

1) Stood up against the reign of terror

2)Proded Gambians not to give in to black mail, intimidation, or other

forms terror..etc.

My friends, at a tremendous risk to his personal safety , he put up

a formidable challenge to Jammeh in every nook and cranny of the country.

Very few of us would be prepared to do so. He is a HERO in capital letters.

Against this backdrop, I whole heartedly support LAWER DABO to be the next

president of the republic of The Gambia.

GOOD LUCK DABO AND GOOD'S SPEED.

MUSA BASSADI JAWARA

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:23:41 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







DATE=9/25/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-203674

TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=BANJUL

CONTENT=



VOICED AT:



INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT A

CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THE

GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK

REPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.



TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL

HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIED

CONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICS

WARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.



AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THE

PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL

LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOW

MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGH

OFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE

ELECTED UNOPPOSED.



SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULER

BANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN

THE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUS

COMPETITION.



THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULES

GOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARY

LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.



OUSAINOU DARBA, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL

RACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEAT

COLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES.



/// DARBO ACT ///



WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWED

GAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVEN

SUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BAR

ASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BE

LIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEY

REMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THE

CONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THE

SELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEY

WOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.

AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HAD

PLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCE

OF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME IN

EASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR AS

LONG AS THEY WANT.



/// END ACT ///



MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTS

WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DO

NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,

THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA.



/// DARBO ACT ///



WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISH

AGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF

THE GAMBIA.



/// END ACT ///



SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE

ELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRAL

AFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER AND

SATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATIC

REFORMS.



SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAY

THEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IF

GAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/LWM



25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Gambians vote on Thursday in

presidential elections intended to restore democracy in the West

African state, but the young army officer who shot his way to

power two years ago looks set to win the poll.

Military leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to vote early in

the capital Banjul when polls open at 7.00 a.m. (0700 GMT). They

close at 6.00 p.m. when the just over 440,000 registered voters

are expected to have cast their ballots in 582 polling stations.

Jammeh toppled an elected government in a 1994 coup but

international pressure forced him to speed up a transition to

democracy, resigning from the army last month to seek election

in a field including three civilian challengers.

If Jammeh wins, the military would have placed themselves in

a position to shape the destiny of the West African nation of

one million people for some time, political analysts say.

He is still the head of the military ruling council, some of

whose members are the driving force of his party, the Alliance

for Patriotic Orientation and Construction (APRC).

Jammeh has banned the main opposition parties and

politicians close to the civilian leader he overthrew -- veteran

president Sir Dawda Jawara, since exiled in Britain, which ruled

Gambia until independence in 1965.

He has won praise from many Gambians for implementing

visible social and infrastructure projects such as television,

non-existent in Gambia until Jammeh took power. Jammeh has also

improved electricity supply and built schools and hospitals.

Many Gambians expect the race to be close between him and

prominent lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party

(UDP), who is backed by the a much larger tribe -- Jawara's

Mandinka people forming 40 percent of the population.

Jammeh's Jola tribe accounts for only 10 percent.

But Jammeh appears to have made up for this with effective

use of state power, including virtual monopoly of state media,

notably television.

He gets about four hours of television exposure daily --

probably longer for state radio. Darboe and the two other

opposition candidates are virtually excluded from state media.

The government justified this by saying they had misused

their broadcast time by abusing Jammeh.

The other presidentianl contenders are Sidia Jatta of the

small People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and

Socialism, who stood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel manager

Amath Bah of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP). Neither is

expected to make a serious impact on the election.

The runup to election day has been marked by violent clashes

between supporters of the two main rivals, during which the army

and police were accused by Darboe of beating up his supporters.

Electoral commissioner Gabriel Roberts issued a statement

after the worst clashes last Sunday, calling on the army to show

neutrality.

``We repeat our call, issued at the beginning of the

campaign for all soldiers to remain politically neutral,'' he

said.





BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Tiny Gambia, one of Africa's

smallest states, holds a presidential election on Thursday with

1994 coup leader Colonel Yahya Jammeh seeking legitimacy through

the ballot box.

Born of British and French colonial rivalry in the 19th

century and surrounded by Francophone Senegal, the West African

tourist haven and groundnut producer won independence from

Britain in 1965.

Jammeh, 31, toppled the mainly Moslem nation's civilian

independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in a bloodless coup in

July 1994 accusing him of corruption.

Jammeh has strengthened ties with Libya and Taiwan as links

with Gambia's traditional Western partners have cooled.

Critics have denounced arbitrary arrests, clampdowns on the

press and frequent changes to cabinet posts but Jammeh bowed to

international pressure by modifying his initial plan to delay

elections until 1998.

Parliamentary elections are planned for December 11.

Following are key facts about Gambia:

POPULATION - 1.1 million (1994 World Bank estimate). Ethnic

groups: Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Jola, Serahuli, and a small

Creole, or Aku, community.

LANGUAGE: English (official).

RELIGION: Moslem (85 per cent), Christian and animist.

CAPITAL: Banjul (population: 60,000).

AREA - 11,300 sq km (4,360 sq miles). Finger-shaped Gambia

is 50 km wide by 350 km long, named after the river that flows

through it and is surrounded by Senegal except for a short

Atlantic coastline.

ARMED FORCES - 800 members of the army plus a 70-member

marine unit with four inshore patrol boats. (Source:

International Institute for Strategic Studies, The Military

Balance 1995-96).

ECONOMY - Gross National Product: $363 million (1994). Per

capita GNP $330 (1994) External debt (1994): $419 million.

(Source: World Bank)

Currency: dalasi ($1-9.8 dalasi)

Exports: groundnuts, cotton, rice, fish. Tourism from

Western Europe is also a major source of foreign exchange.

Gambia's economy is based on growing and processing of

groundnuts, and on tourism, which was hard hit by the 1994 coup.

A 1994 devaluation of the CFA franc regional currency used in

neighbouring Senegal damaged a valuable re-export trade. Many

foreign donors suspended or reduced development aid after the

coup, though Libya and Taiwan have increased cooperation.

Foreign exchange reserves have dropped, but the dalasi has

maintained its value.

HISTORY - A British protectorate since 1888, Gambia gained

independence in 1965 as a constitutional monarchy. Jawara, a

Scottish-trained veterinary surgeon, was named prime minister in

1962 after his People's Progressive Party won elections. In

April 1970, Gambia became a republic with Jawara as president.

Jawara survived a coup attempt by leftists in 1981 thanks to the

intervention of Senegalese troops. The abortive coup, in which

hundreds of people died, prompted Jawara to sign a loose

confederation treaty with Senegal. The pact collapsed in August

1989, mainly because of Gambia's reluctance to speed up trade

and customs union for fear of losing its identity. In July 1994,

a group of young army lieutenants led by Jammeh seized power and

Jawara went into exile. The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling

Council suspended the constitution and banned political parties.

In November 1994, Jammeh survived an attempted counter-coup from

within the army in which several people were killed. In January

1995, he sacked his vice-chairman and interior minister,

accusing them of planning to kill him and seize power. Jammeh

initially said he planned to stay in power until the end of 1998

but reduced the transition to two years after a storm of

international protest. Before the coup, Gambia had several

opposition parties, including the National Convention Party led

by former vice-president Sherif Mustapha Dibba, and the Gambia

People's Party, led by another former vice-president, Assan Musa

Camara. Jammeh, who left the army to contest the poll, barred

all politicians who had served with Jawara from standing for

election.





BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Long but orderly queues formed in

front of polling stations on Thursday as Gambia voted to restore

democracy after two years of military rule.

Thirty minutes after polls opened at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT), many

voters in the capital Banjul had cast their ballots with no

visible sign of organisational chaos that has bedevilled recent

elections in West Africa. Voting ends at 6 p.m.

``It's done,'' said a veiled Moslem woman at Banjul City

Council polling station, showing off her finger stained with

indelible ink to prevent multiple voting.

A short walk up the street at the National Arts Council

polling station, a long queue snaked out onto the pavement from

polling booths in a courtyard.

There was no obvious security force presence except for a

handful of unarmed police. Voters appeared in a jovial mood, in

contrast to campaign violence in the runup to voting.

Military leader Colonel Yahya Jammeh looks well-placed to be

endorsed at the ballot box despite a challenge from three

civilian contenders, including popular lawyer Ousanou Darboe of

the United Democratic Party (UD).

Their rival supporters clashed in the final days of the

campaign, prompting fear of unrest during and after the vote. In

a statement on the eve of polling, Jammeh ordered Gambians to

stay at home after casting their ballots and await the

announcement of results on the radio.

Results were expected to start coming in later on Thursday

and the winner, to be decided by a simple majority, could be

known as early as Friday, electoral officials said.

The other contenders are Sidia Jatta of the small People's

Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism, who

stood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel manager Amath Bah of the

National Reconciliation Party (NRP).





Hope you will enjoy some of it? Kinda stale.



Numukunda







DATE=9/25/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-203655

TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=BANJUL

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS THURSDAY IN PRESIDENTIAL

ELECTIONS AIMED AT RESTORING CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY,

FOLLOWING TWO YEARS OF MILITARY CONTROL. FROM THE GAMBIAN

CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS

RECENT CAMPAIGN VIOLENCE HAS INCREASED TENSION AHEAD OF THE VOTE.



TEXT: MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH AND HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER

OUSAINOU DARBO ARE CONSIDERED THE TOP RUNNERS IN THE FOUR-MAN

RACE.



COLONEL JAMMEH, WHO RECENTLY RESIGNED FROM THE MILITARY TO RUN AS

A CIVILIAN, IS SEEKING TO RETAIN HIS HOLD ON POLITICAL POWER.



CAPAIGNING FOR THE ELECTION WAS BRIEF BUT CONTENTIOUS, WITH

OPPONENTS OF THE MILITARY RULER COMPLAINING THEY WERE NOT GIVEN

THE SAME PUBLIC EXPOSURE AND TELEVISION AIR TIME AS COLONEL

JAMMEH. THE CAMPAIGN WAS ALSO MARKED BY VIOLENCE THIS PAST

WEEKEND, WHEN SUPPORTERS OF THE MILITARY LEADER CLASHED WITH MR.

DARBO'S SUPPORTERS.



THE NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION HAS CALLED FOR CALM, SAYING

BOTH SIDES, AS WELL AS SOLDIERS IN UNIFORM, HAD BEEN RESPONSIBLE

FOR NUMEROUS INCIDENTS DURING THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN.



WHILE GAMBIAN CITIZENS AWAIT THE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE, SOME SAY

THEY ARE POSITIVE THE ELECTION WILL BE PEACEFUL.



/// ACT OF YOUNG MAN ///



YES, 100 PERCENT. TOMORROW THERE WILL BE NO PROBLEM IN

THIS COUNTRY. I CAN GIVE YOU THAT ASSURANCE, THAT

TOMORROW THERE WILL BE NO PROBLEM IN THIS COUNTRY.

THERE WILL BE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS, BECAUSE NOW WE

HAVE AN INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION, WHICH WE HAVE

NEVER HAD BEFORE. AND THIS REGIME IS REALLY DOING WELL.

EVEN IF THEY DON'T WIN, PEOPLE WILL KNOW THAT THEY HAVE

DONE THEIR VERY BEST DURING THIS TWO-YEAR TRANSITION.



/// END ACT ///



MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS BEEN GIVEN ASSURANCES BY THE ELECTORAL

COMMISSION AND THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT THAT VOTING WILL BE

CONDUCTED FAIRLY. BUT HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY

THAT ELEMENTS WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE

POWER IF THEY DO NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING.



/// DARBO ACT ///



WELL, IT IS POSSIBLE. IT IS POSSIBLE. BUT AS I SAY,

THE DEGREE OF AVERSION FOR MILITARY RULE IN THE GAMBIA

IS SO HIGH THAT IT WOULD BE VERY FOOLISH OF THEM (THE

MILITARY) TO DO THAT. AND ONE REASON IS THAT IT IS NOT

THE ENTIRE GAMBIAN ARMY THAT IS IN FAVOR OF YAHYA

JAMMEH.



/// END ACT ///



COLONEL JAMMEH STAGED A BLOODLESS COUP IN JULY, 1994, CLAIMING HE

WANTED TO RID GAMBIA OF THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT THAT RULED THE

SMALL WEST AFRICAN NATION FOR 30 YEARS SINCE INDEPENDENCE FROM

GREAT BRITAIN.



SINCE THEN, HE HAS EMBARKED ON A NUMBER OF PROJECTS, WHICH SOME

GAMBIANS SEE AS EXAMPLES OF WHAT THE YOUNG CANDIDATE CAN DO FOR

THE COUNTRY.



/// ACT OF YOUNG GAMBIAN MAN ///



I HAVE PUT ALL MY TRUST ON HIM, SIMPLY BECAUSE I SEE THE

DEVELOPMENT HE IS DOING IN THIS COUNTRY. I HAVE SEEN

THE DEVELOPMENT THAT HE MADE SINCE HE TOOK OVER. LIKE

THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE AIRPORT TERMINAL, BUILDING

SCHOOLS, AND HOSPITALS.



/// END ACT ///



MR. DARBO SAYS YAHYA JAMMEH HAS STARTED COSMETIC PROJECTS AIMED

AT BEAUTIFYING GAMBIA. BUT HE SAYS THE MILITARY LEADER HAS DONE

NOTHING TO DEVELOP THE NATION.



/// DARBO ACT ///



WHEN YOU VIEW ALL THIS IN THEIR REAL PERSPECTIVE, YOU

WILL SEE THAT IT IS A CALLOUS WASTE OF PUBLIC FUNDS.

THOSE FUNDS OUGHT TO GO TO PLACES OR INTO SECTORS THAT

REALLY NEED FUNDING. THIS IS AN AGRICULTURAL COUNTRY.

OUR ECONOMY IS BASICALLY AGRICULTURAL. HE HAS NOT

DONE ANYTHING TO IMPROVE AGRICULTURE IN THE COUNTRY.

AND THE SECOND INDUSTRY IS TOURISM. HE HAS NOT DONE

ANYTHING TO IMPROVE TOURISM IN THE COUNTRY. INSTEAD,

WHAT HE HAS DONE IS TO DESTROY TOURISM IN THE COUNTRY.

HE BUILDS AN ARCH IN BANJUL AND A STATUE OF AN UNKNOWN

SOLDIER. THE DEVELOPMENTAL VALUE OF THAT ARCH TO THE

NATION, I CANNOT SEE IT.



/// END ACT ///



THE MILITARY RULER PROMISED TO RESTORE CIVILIAN RULE IN FOUR

YEARS, BUT PRESSURE FROM WESTERN GOVERNMENTS FORCED THE LEADER TO

CUT THE TRANSITION PERIOD TO TWO YEARS.



GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES HOPE THAT THURSDAY'S VOTE, FOLLOWED BY

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR, WILL PERSUADE

WESTERN DONORS TO RESUME THE 100 MILLION DOLLARS OF AID PER YEAR

THAT WAS CUT OFF AFTER THE COUP. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/MMK



25-Sep-96 3:02 PM EDT (1902 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..







DATE=9/25/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-203674

TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=BANJUL

CONTENT=



VOICED AT:



INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT A

CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THE

GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK

REPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.



TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL

HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIED

CONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICS

WARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.



AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THE

PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL

LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOW

MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGH

OFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE

ELECTED UNOPPOSED.



SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULER

BANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN

THE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUS

COMPETITION.



THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULES

GOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARY

LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.



OUSAINOU DARB0, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL

RACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEAT

COLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES.



/// DARBO ACT ///



WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWED

GAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVEN

SUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BAR

ASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BE

LIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEY

REMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THE

CONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THE

SELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEY

WOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.

AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HAD

PLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCE

OF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME IN

EASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR AS

LONG AS THEY WANT.



/// END ACT ///



MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTS

WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DO

NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,

THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA.



/// DARBO ACT ///



WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISH

AGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF

THE GAMBIA.



/// END ACT ///



SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE

ELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRAL

AFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER AND

SATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATIC

REFORMS.



SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAY

THEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IF

GAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/LWM



25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..







I am really amazed to hear people from within and outside the Gambia

waiting to see if the sept 26 elections would be conducted freely. When

do we call foul? Are we waiting for the moments when armed uniformed

men are found in polling boots directing voters to cast their votes in

Jammeh's box? Perhaps a better time to call foul play!



26 Sep 96 - Gambia-Polling



Brisk Polling Continues In Gambia



>From Peter Masebu; PANA Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Brisk polling continued Thursday afternoon in

Gambia's Presidential election, whose first results are expected to be

available by late night Thursday.



Among the voters was the incumbent President, Col Yahya Jammeh, who

cast his ballot at a polling station close to state house. He later

said he was confident to win.



Workers at the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission reported

that voting was going on normally in spite of some hitches involving

misplaced ballot boxes, names missing on same voters' lists or symbols

of some candidates being removed from a polling station.



Poll watchers said, so far, everything appeared to be normal

especially in Banjul.



"We have not yet received reports from upcountry," said Barbara

Reinhardus, press officer of the Canadian electoral commission,

seconded to monitor the polls by the Commonwealth.



She said voter turn-out was expected to be within the range of 80

percent, as was the case during the constitutional referendum a few

months ago, when 87 percent of the eligible voters cast ballots.



There were long lines of voters in Banjul by midday, despite the

scorching heat. In some polling stations, men and women stood in

different queues.



"This is in keeping with the muslim culture in this country,", a taxi

driver who identified himself only as Lamine told PANA.



Thursday and Friday have been declared public holidays in the Gambia,

apparently for the polling and vote-counting billed to end the

two-year military interruption in Gambian politics since it gained

independence from Britain in 1965.









DEAR MEMBERS OF THE Gambia-L,

My full name is:BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH, BUT I AM MOSTLY KNOWN AS =

Bass.SINCE MY GRADUATION FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF QATAR TEN YEARS AGO, I =

HAVE BEEN WORKING AS English-Arabic, Arabic-English TRANSLATOR FOR THE =

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS IN THIS COUNTRY.



MY VERY GOOD FRIEND,Modou Camara OF DENMARK,HAD ENTHUSED ME ABOUT THE =

Gambia-L WELL BEFORE INTERNET WAS INTRODUCED IN THIS COUNTRY; SO ITS NOT =

AT ALL AN ACCIDENT THAT HE WAS THE ONE WHO SUBMITTED MY NAME FOR =

MEMBERSHIP TO YOUR THIS VERY INTERESTING CLUB - INTERESTING BECAUSE, IN =

THE SPACE OF JUST 24-HOURS AFTER BEING A MEMBER, I HAVE GOT MORE =

INFORMATION ABOUT THE GAMBIA THAN IN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF HOURS OF THE =

TEN MONTHS THAT PRECEDED MY MEMBERSHIP.THAT IS PRECISELY WHY I CANNOT =

THANK MR.CAMARA MANY TIMES ENOUGH !!



THE REST OF OF MY THANKS MUST, OF COURSE, GO TO ALL YOU NICE GAMBIAN =

GUYS WHO HAVE ACCEPTED ME ONBOARD THE THE List.I AM VERY EXCITED FOR =

BEING A MEMBER, AND I AM LOOKING VERY MUCH FORWARD TO PARTICIPATING =

FULLY AND ACTIVELY IN THIS VERY NOBLE ENTERPRISE OF EXCHANGING IDEAS AND =

VIEWS ON THE ISSUES THAT CONCERN US AS GAMBIANS AND AFRICANS.SO ONCE =

AGAIN THANKS TO ALL OF YOU FOR WELCOMING ME TO THE GAMBIAN Bantabaa OR =

Penchabi OR WHATEVER IT IS .....



=

AND BYE FOR NOW.......



=20

=

BASSSSS =20





Hi Folks,

I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,

Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home

after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have

finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and

just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to

survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't

matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the

development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a

year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the

teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign

teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they

care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private

tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to

know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they

couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you

think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our

schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially

with the introduction of a university in the near future.

I have to quit for now, bye,



Alieu.



------------------------------



Welcome to Bass and all other new members who have been added to the

Gambia-l recently.



Bass, the date on your computer is set one year back (1995) but I

guess you did it deliberately!



Once again welcome on board.



My best regards to everyonel.

Momodou Camara



On Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Alieu Jawara wrote:



> Hi Folks,

> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign

> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they

> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private

> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to

Hi folks,

How about the teachers from the Peace Corps ? Surely they must

care because they definitely are not doing it for the money. And where is

the proof that there is a correlation between citizenship and

productivity. I hope the Republicans do not hear you because then no

Gambian would ever teach in the US !

Bye for now,

-Abdou.





DATE=9/26/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-203714

TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTIONS (L)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=BANJUL

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: VOTING GOT OFF TO A RELATIVELY PEACEFUL START IN GAMBIA

(THURSDAY), WHERE CITIZENS ARE CHOOSING A CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT,

FOLLOWING TWO-YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. BUT AMBIGUITIES IN THE

RULES GOVERNING THE TRANSITION PROCESS AFTER THE ELECTION ARE

CREATING THE POTENTIAL FOR FUTURE TROUBLE. CORRESPONDENT PURNELL

MURDOCK REPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL.



TEXT: ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY MANY VOTERS ARRIVED AT POLLING

STATIONS HOURS BEFORE THE OFFICIAL OPENING TIME TO CAST THEIR

BALLOTS.



MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH ('JAH-MAY) AND HUMAN RIGHTS

LAWYER OUSAINOU DARBOE ARE CONSIDERED THE TOP TWO CANDIDATES IN

THE FOUR-MAN RACE. COLONEL JAMMEH, WHO RECENTLY RESIGNED FROM

THE MILITARY TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT AS A CIVILIAN, IS SEEKING TO

RETAIN HIS HOLD ON POWER.



THE CHAIRMAN OF THE PROVISIONAL INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION,

GABRIEL ROBERTS, SAID SOME POLLING STATIONS REPORTED WHAT HE

CALLED -- MINOR PROBLEMS.



/// ROBERTS ACT ///



OH, THERE HAVE BEEN PROBLEMS, YES. QUITE A NUMBER OF

PROBLEMS. BUT I THINK (IT IS) GOING ALONG SMOOTHLY.



/// END ACT ///



ELECTION RESULTS ARE EXPECTED AS SOON AS FRIDAY. BUT THE

APPARENT SMOOTHNESS OF THE VOTING BELIES THE EXPECTED CONFUSION

OF THE TRANSITION PROCESS AFTER THE VOTES ARE COUNTED. OBSERVERS

SAY THE NEW CONSTITUTION IS AMBIGUOUS AS TO HOW AND WHEN THE

NEWLY-ELECTED PRESIDENT IS TO BE SWORN INTO OFFICE.



// OPT // ELECTORAL COMMISSION CHAIRMAN GABRIEL ROBERTS AGREES

THE PROCESS IS COMPLICATED.



/// SECOND ROBERTS ACT ///



THIS IS VERY FLUID AT THE MOMENT. BECAUSE THE

PROVISIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION IS MANDATED TO TAKE

EXCERPTS FROM EXISTING CONSTITUTIONS. THAT IS TO SAY,

THE 1970 CONSTITUTION, THE CONSTITUTION THAT HAS NOT YET

BEEN RECEIVED BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. WE HAVE TAKEN

EXCERPTS FROM THOSE. BUT THERE ARE CERTAIN PARTS OF IT

WHICH WE CANNOT REALLY HANDLE AND WE HAVE TO REFER THAT

TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S CHAMBERS.



/// END ACT /// //END OPT//



ACCORDING TO THE NEW CONSTITUTION, WHICH BECOMES LAW AFTER THE

NEW PRESIDENT TAKES OFFICE, THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT REMAINS THE

SUPREME GOVERNING BODY UNTIL THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY. BUT THERE

ARE NO LAWS SPECIFYING WHEN THE CEREMONY IS TO TAKE PLACE. IN

ADDITION, THE COUNTRY HAS NO LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY UNTIL ELECTIONS

IN DECEMBER. THUS, THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAS THE AUTHORITY TO

DETERMINE WHEN THE NEWLY-ELECTED PRESIDENT IS TO ASSUME POWER AND

ACTIVATE THE CONSTITUTION.



PRIVATELY, DIPLOMATS AND OTHER OBSERVERS SAY COLONEL JAMMEH'S

SUPPORTERS, BOTH IN THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT AND IN HIS "ALLIANCE

FOR PATRIOTIC REORIENTATION AND CONSTRUCTION" PARTY, HAVE TESTED

THE LIMITS TO WHICH THEY CAN SEIZE THE STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE AND

INSURE AN ELECTION VICTORY FOR THE MILITARY LEADER.



POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE AMBIGUITIES IN THE TRANSITION PROCESS

ARE A LOOPHOLE THAT WOULD ALLOW THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT TO REMAIN

IN POWER IF THEY DO NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE VOTE. THEY SAY

FEW GAMBIANS ARE AWARE OF THE AMBIGUITIES OR UNDERSTAND THEIR

IMPLICATIONS, CREATING THE POTENTIAL FOR TROUBLE. (SIGNED)



NEB/PWM/PCF/RAE



26-Sep-96 12:49 PM EDT (1649 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





My name is Abdoulie Drammeh. I live in Gaithersburg, Maryland. First of all

I think an apology from me to Mbye Sarr is in order. It has been about three

days since I was initially introduced to GAMBIA-L. Unfortunately due to

uncontrollable circumstances, I am just now able to come around to

introducing myself. I am sure we can all appreciate what we endure daily, in

both our personal and professional lives.



My sincere gratitude goes to my friends Mbye Sarr and Ousainou Mbenga, who

were instrumental in my coming aboard this very important medium, which in

every positive way will bring together Gambians from across the globe to

share ideas and educate one another. My thanks also to all members of

GAMBIA-L.



On this very historic day (election day, 1996) in the history of our country,

we pray for Allah's guidance and the blessings of our fore-fathers.







------------------------------



With the addition of our newest member from Amadou, Gambia-l has now its

100th member. So, let us take a time our from the election thoughts and

congratulate ourselves for the propagation of this forum to both

Gambians/Friends of The Gambia world wide. This is a milestone. I have

never envisioned this interest, enthusiam and the rate of this

phenomenal growth from the onset. Many thanks to all of you especially to

the regular contributors, the subscription managers and Abdou for handling

the technical aspects and problems of the list.

" Let us keep on keeping on "

Thanks

Tony





On Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:



> Benoit Dumolin added; brief intro expected from him.

>

> Amadou Scattred-Janneh

>





These were announce over the air in Gambia:



APRC UDP PDOIS

NRP



George Town 556 423 15

27



Banjul North 2491 1739 37

74



Kiang East 948 2131 37

67





Numukunda







Bravo Gambia-l! This is quite an achievement, and I hope the growth will

continue and in the most positive manner. I would like to take this

opportunity to recommend a niece and a dear friend to be added to the

growing list.



Mariama Darboe <

College in West Virginia





Kemo Ceesay <









>With the addition of our newest member from Amadou, Gambia-l has now its

>100th member. So, let us take a time our from the election thoughts and

>congratulate ourselves for the propagation of this forum to both

>Gambians/Friends of The Gambia world wide. This is a milestone. I have

>never envisioned this interest, enthusiam and the rate of this

>phenomenal growth from the onset. Many thanks to all of you especially to

>the regular contributors, the subscription managers and Abdou for handling

>the technical aspects and problems of the list.

> " Let us keep on keeping on "

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

I'm sorry the NRP column was not clear, and one under PDOIS was wrong



* correction







>These were announce over the air in Gambia:

>

> APRC UDP PDOIS

>*NRP

>

>

>George Town 556 423 15

>27

>>



>Banjul North 2491 1739 *97

>74



>

>Kiang East 948 2131 37

>67



>

>

>Numukunda







------------------------------



Hi Alieu,



So why aren't you home now?



Sarian



> Hi Folks,

> I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,

> Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home

> after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have

> finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and

> just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to

> survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't

> matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the

> development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a

> year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the

> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign

> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they

> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private

> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to

> know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they

> couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you

> think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our

> schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially

> with the introduction of a university in the near future.

> I have to quit for now, bye,

>

> Alieu.

>



Alieu this is your big brother here Musa. I cannot agree with you more on

the underlying facts of your piece.I can understand where you are comming

from, however, I guess you meant to say do as I say not as I do. The idea

you put together is wonderful in its generality but defficient in its

fractionating columns.In short, if you live in glass house do not throw

stones.

With regard to my response to Buba, I failed to understand what connection

that has with your piece.Buba was making a comparison between Sir Dawda and

Yahya Jammeh on the level of their education and accomplishments as leaders.

Please refer to that posting.

I have to sign off for now ......NDOKE I'm busy.

Regards

Balake.



These might not be the latest, but still might be useful.











These were announce over the air in Gambia:



APRC UDP PDOIS

*NRP





George Town 556 423 15 27





Banjul North 2491 1739 *97

74





Kiang East 948 2131 37

67





Kiang Central 1344 1655 52

222





Niamina West 1306 971 71 565





Niamina Dankunku 1155 737 39 472







Numukunda







from gambia air



APRC UDP



Upper noimi 4952 2552



Foni Kansalla 4063 162





Update from gambia air at 6am gambian time.





abba



Hi Gambia-l!

Here are more updates of the election results. Note that there are

two more constituencies namely; Tumana and Basse.

I hope that I can get the results under the right parties.

THESE ARE NOT THE FINAL RESULTS! THERE ARE STILL ABOUT 15

CONSTITUENCIES MORE TO COME.



APRC UDP PDOIS NRC



Banjul North 2491 1739 74 97

Banjul Central 3604 1665 154 91

Banjul South 3045 1613 133 73



Bakau 4843 6279 279 152







Kombo East 6257 2927 178 512





Foni Kansala 4063 162 56 78

Foni Bondali 1719 230 20 131

Foni Jarrol 2051 467 24 162





L- Niumi 4958 2572 135 375

L- Badibou 1653 3841 62 254



Jarra East 1894 2546 70 281

Jarra Central 1511 1232 54 297

Jarra west 2510 4264 98 286

Kiang East 948 2131 37 67

Kiang central 1344 1655 52 222

Kiang west 823 4825 119 336



L-Saloum 3877 923 142 829

U-Saloum 3244 697 186 1365

Niani 3336 2447 157 608

Nianija 1722 601 73 317

Sami 3358 2856 140 354

Jangjanbureh 556 423 15 27

Niamina W. 1306 971 71 565

Niamina E. 4326 2391 91 608

--"- Dankunku 1155 737 39 472





Basse 5554 3877 240 723

Tumana 4345 4285 403 646



--------

TOTAL 76493 58356 3102 9928

---------



Momodou Camara

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 1996, Alieu Jawara wrote:





> Hi Folks,

> I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,

> Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home

> after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have

> finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and

> just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to

> survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't

> matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the

> development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a

> year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the

> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign

> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they

> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private

> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to

> know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they

> couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you

> think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our

> schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially

> with the introduction of a university in the near future.





Alieu, your comments are both unfounded and ignorant. You must not

criticize any foreigners let alone foreign teachers. I think Gambia is

one of the few countries in West Africa where foreigners, from all over

the globe, are always welcome. I know of no inherent reason why foreign

teachers have a negative effect on the satus of education in any country.



Look around you and visit any college or university in the U.S and abroad.

You will find that the facaulty is made up of different nationalities.

During the economic collapse of Ghana in the early 80's, for example, many

Ghanians teachers came to find jobs as teachers in the Gambia. The result

was the creation of a more dynamic and elaborate culture in the majority

of the High schoos. On the one hand, the schools had peace corpse most of

whom were volunteers. On the other hand,they had very educated Ghanian(and

other African and European) teachers whose pay was just average.



Ludicrous as all this sounds, most of these foreign teachers were more

self-sufficient in providing services to the students better than even

some of the native Gambian teachers. They show more patience with the

students simply because of the diverse cultural issue. They want to

understand us just as we want to understand them. Atleast, that was my

experience at Gambia High School.



It would,of course, be a noble accomplishment if the educated Gambians

could go home to protect and save our schools, among other things.But to

condemn the Gambian for not doing so is to impose African standards on a

situation in which they are irrelevant. What sounds good in theory is not

always easy to promote in practice. And I believe that is why you aquiring

a higher education (in a foreign country).....so that you can be more

self-sufficient in the outside world. You have to understand that the quest

for knowledge can never be secondary, and that education should not be an

end to itself.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30092



In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.

Guys, as the election results are coming, I think it is clear to all

that Colonel Yaya Jammeh is already the choice of the Gambians.

I think at this point what we have to do is to write ajoint congratu

latory letter to the colonel congratulating him on his victory. So

Tony or Abdou or who ever leads this list can go ahead and do so.

I know most of will be against Yaya's victory but remember we pray to Go

d to give victory to a better one and here he is YAYA. Whether we like

it or not he is the one given to us.

Let us now put all political differences aside and help Yaya in any

way can whether we are there or here in the development of our mother

land. I'm with our positive contribution, the next thirty years can

be used to remedy the former.

I wish Yaya all the best in his effort in uplifting the country

and I pray to God for a guidance over his efforts. I wish Gambians

an enjoyable and success in the second republic. (AMEEN)

REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come b

ck to the mother earth"

Bada

























------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:53:47 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTION.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







DATE=9/27/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-203777

TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION (L)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=BANJUL

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



// ENGLISH MUST CUT TAPE TO CONFORM //



INTRO: PRELIMINARY RESULTS INDICATE MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA

JAMMEH IS MAINTAINING A LEAD IN GAMBIA'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

HELD THURSDAY. BUT AS V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK

REPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY

THE POLLING WAS MARKED BY IRREGULARITIES.



TEXT: WITH MORE THAN HALF OF THE VOTES COUNTED, COLONEL JAMMEH

LED THE FOUR-MAN RACE WITH MORE THAN 53 PERCENT OF THE BALLOTS.

HIS NEAREST OPPONENT, HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER OUSAINOU DARBO,

RECEIVED ALMOST 40 PERCENT.



ELECTION OFFICIALS SAID MOST OF THE REMAINING DISTRICTS WOULD

NOT CARRY ENOUGH VOTES TO THREATEN THE MILITARY RULER'S LEAD.



UNDER GAMBIA'S ELECTION LAWS, A CANDIDATE HAS ONLY TO RECEIVE AN

SIMPLE MAJORITY TO WIN. THERE IS NO RUN-OFF BETWEEN THE TOP

TWO CANDIDATES.



ALTHOUGH COLONEL JAMMEH APPEARED POISED TO WIN THE ELECTION,

POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAID HE STANDS TO LOSE HIS BID FOR

INTERNATIONAL LEGITIMACY AS A POLITICAL LEADER.



ELECTION OFFICIALS HAVE COMPLAINED OF VOTING IRREGULARITIES AT

MANY POLLING STATIONS. THEY SAID AMONG OTHER THINGS, SUPPORTERS

OF THE MILITARY RULER USED INTIMIDATION TO CAST THEIR BALLOTS AT

WHICHEVER POLLING STATION THEY CHOSE, SAYING COLONEL JAMMEH

AUTHORIZED THEM TO DO SO.



PRIVATELY, DIPLOMATS AND OTHER POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE

31-YEAR-OLD FORMER ARMY OFFICER AND THOSE WHO FORM HIS INNER

CIRCLE LACK THE MATURITY AND EXPERIENCE TO EARN THE RESPECT THEY

WANT FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY. AND THEY SAY THE CONDUCT

OF THE TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY, WITH ITS ILL-CONCEIVED

CONSTITUTION AND FLAWED ELECTION, HAVE ALREADY ALIENATED THE

MILITARY RULER. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/PCF/MMK



27-Sep-96 11:07 AM EDT (1507 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:58:08 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: I Hate to Say "I Told You So!"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Please read the VOA piece on the elections and tell me if my

predictions have so far been on the mark!



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 01:53:34 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Alieu may have struck the right chord at the wrong time and with some

wrong people. Some of us have been away from home for so long that

we have lost touch with the base of things. Whether Gambians or

foreigners anywhere must go back to their home countries is never my

concern, however, I do know that it is a common feeling among Gambians

of all shades that our education system would have been better with

more Gambian teachers. Teaching is a noble profession yet not all

of us a born to teach. Some can do it better than others. The world

over the on the average low salary of teachers is lamented. The Gambia

is no exception. But when those teachers devise various means to get

students into `extra-classes', the nobility of those teachers comes

into question. Perhaps Gambia is not yet saturated with degree holders

for when that happens, we cannot avoid the classroom. I know Gambians

who obtained BEd. certificates and HTCs but shun teaching. I do fully

agree with Alieu that some of our teachers are more concerned about

their pockets that with the well-being of our young. Suffice it to say

that a country that depends on others for the health, education and

the carriage of justice of and for its people is not very progressive.

Many have given the example of the US. But you must remember that very

few, if any, non-nationals are involved in providing secondary

education to American children. That is the monopoly of Americans.

Foreign teachers at American universities are there simply because they

need to be there. Even the land of immigrants does have `foreigners'!

While for personal reasons we need not go home , we must treat issues

with more reasoning than passion. The truth is always bitter.



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 09:50:59 -0700

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



Hi Buba,



Who the hell are you to tell people to write a congratulatory letter to Jammeh? Will you please refrain from telling us how to run our lives and what to say? If you want to write a letter who is stopping you from doing that, must you impose your wishes on people? Do whatever you have to do and leave it at that.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:32:04 EDT

> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> X-To: <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.

> Guys, as the election results are coming, I think it is clear to all

> that Colonel Yaya Jammeh is already the choice of the Gambians.

> I think at this point what we have to do is to write ajoint congratu

> latory letter to the colonel congratulating him on his victory. So

> Tony or Abdou or who ever leads this list can go ahead and do so.

> I know most of will be against Yaya's victory but remember we pray to Go

> d to give victory to a better one and here he is YAYA. Whether we like

> it or not he is the one given to us.

> Let us now put all political differences aside and help Yaya in any

> way can whether we are there or here in the development of our mother

> land. I'm with our positive contribution, the next thirty years can

> be used to remedy the former.

> I wish Yaya all the best in his effort in uplifting the country

> and I pray to God for a guidance over his efforts. I wish Gambians

> an enjoyable and success in the second republic. (AMEEN)

> REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come b

> ck to the mother earth"

> Bada

>

>

>



------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 35Topics covered in this issue include:1) forwarding Lang's postingby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 2) NEWS FROM GAMBIAby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 3) Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIAby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 4) Re: forwarding Lang's postingby TSaidy1050@aol.com 5) Re: forwarding Lang's postingby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 6) WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR THE GAMBIAby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 7) Re: Multiple Issuesby mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 8) Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIAby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 9) Re: Multiple Issuesby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)10) 96I22014.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 11) Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIAby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 12) New member introduction to the listby msarr@sprynet.com 13) Re: New member introduction to the listby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 14) Reuters News From Gambia....by YAHYAD@aol.com 15) Re: Reuters News From Gambia....by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 16) Imminent political chaos.by Lamin Camara < yudris@ica.net 17) Re: Imminent political chaos.by SillahB@aol.com 18) Re: Imminent political chaos.by Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 19) Re: Reuters News From Gambia....by mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 20) Re: political violence (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 21) GAMBIANS BEING USED AS POLITICAL GUINEA PIGSby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 22) CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 23) Re: Reuters News From Gambia....by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 24) cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 24] [ 47] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 25) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)26) New Membersby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 27) Re: Imminent political chaos.by Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 28) Re: Imminent political chaos.by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 29) Ellections Greetings.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)30) Fwd: Pan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strikeby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)31) Re: Ellections Greetings.by mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 32)by "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 33) ENDORSEMENTby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 34) GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 35) cnet clip, Gambia's army rulers seek legitimacy t [ 55] Reuter / John Chiaheby at137@columbia.edu 36) cnet clip, Gambia -- one of Africa's smallest sta [ 76] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 37) cnet clip, Voting starts in Gambia presidential p [ 34] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 38) gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/11/newswire/wedby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 39) gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTERby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 40) Re: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTERby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 41) From PANAby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)42) INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBERby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 43) The issue of Gambians not returning homeby Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 44) Re: INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBERby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)45) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 46) New Memberby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 47) GAMBIA_ELECTIONS-2.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 48) Appreciation for introduction to GAMBIA-Lby LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com 49) Re: New Memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 50) Gambia Elections Preliminary Resultsby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 51) Re: New Memberby ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)52) Corrections(Gambia Elections Preliminary Results)by ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)53) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)54) RESPONSE TO ALIEUby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 55) Elections Updateby ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)56) Re: Elections Updateby ABALM@aol.com 57) Election resultsby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)58) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)59)by "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 60) GAMBIA_ELECTION.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 61) I Hate to Say "I Told You So!"by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 62) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeby binta@iuj.ac.jp 63)by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)64) 96I27038.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 65) Ndey Marie is backby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 66) forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 67) More election resultsby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)68) Re: More election resultsby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 69) Re: More election resultsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 70) VICTORYby mafy < mafy@avana.net 71) Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)72) Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 73) Please get my point guysby Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 74) Jammeh declared winnerby AfrImports@aol.com 75) Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassy (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 76) Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 77) Re: VICTORYby SBojang@aol.com 78) Re: Please get my point guysby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)79)by "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 80) Re: BUBA'S messageby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)81) The Gambia: Looking Ahead...by awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)82) Re: VICTORY???????by SBojang@aol.com 83) Appeal to GAMBIA-L membersby LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com 84) Join the celebrationby mafy < mafy@avana.net 85) TIME TO CONCEDE!by SillahB@aol.com 86) Re: TIME TO CONCEDE!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 87) Re: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)88) Reconcile the political distinctions.by Lamin < yudris@ica.net 89) Re: Reconcile the political distinctions.by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)90) Let's move onby OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu 91) "DECISION RENDUE"by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 92) Re: Let's move onby binta@iuj.ac.jp 93) Re: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 94) AFPRC Dissolvedby AfrImports@aol.com 95) Results Challengedby AfrImports@aol.com 96) More developmentsby AfrImports@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 16:57:00 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: forwarding Lang's postingMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960922165319.15589A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe following message was rejected by the server and sent by Lang.*******************************************************************************---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100From: listproc@u.washington.edu To: at137@columbia.edu Subject: Error Condition Re: Mail delivery failed: returning message to senderRejected message: sent to gambia-l@u.washington.edu by Mailer-Daemon@mailer1.lut.ac.uk follows.Reason for rejection: message addressed to owners.------------------------------------------------------------------------------->From Mailer-Daemon@mailer1.lut.ac.uk Sun Sep 22 05:02:42 1996Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA42160;Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:41 -0700Received: from mailer1.lut.ac.uk (mailer1.lut.ac.uk [158.125.1.202]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA27609 for < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 05:02:39 -0700Received: from root by mailer1.lut.ac.uk with local (Exim 0.55 #1)id E0v4nF6-0001FD-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100From: Mail Delivery System < Mailer-Daemon@mailer1.lut.ac.uk To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Subject: Mail delivery failed: returning message to senderMessage-Id: < E0v4nF6-0001FD-00@mailer1.lut.ac.uk Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100This message was created automatically by mail delivery software.A message that you sent could not be delivered to all of its recipients. Thefollowing address(es) failed:unknown local-part "l.konteh-95" in domain "lboro.ac.uk"------ This is a copy of the message, including all the headers. ------Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3] (root)by mailer1.lut.ac.uk with smtp (Exim 0.55 #1)id E0v4nF6-0001FB-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05925;Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:35 -0700Message-Id: < 9609221153.AA21723@hpl.lut.ac.uk Date: Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 BSTReply-To: listproc@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: first-classFrom: listproc@u.washington.edu To: L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk Cc: tloum@u.washington.edu, Subject: Error Condition Re: RE: Persona non grataX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk : You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washington.edu. Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:subscribe GAMBIA-L Your NameThis message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, unlessits body is slightly modified.In addition, the system found the following address(es) that resemble yours.If one of these is you, please resend your message from that one.------------------------------------------------------------------------------->From L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk Sun Sep 22 05:02:29 1996Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16024;Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:28 -0700Received: from egate.lut.ac.uk (egate.lut.ac.uk [158.125.1.102]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA02210 for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 05:02:26 -0700Received: from mailhost.lut.ac.uk [131.231.16.7] (pp)by egate.lut.ac.uk with smtp (Exim 0.55 #1)id E0v4nEv-00000p-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:25 +0100Received: by hpl.lut.ac.uk (15.11/SMI-4.1) id AA21723;Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 bstMessage-Id: < 9609221153.AA21723@hpl.lut.ac.uk From: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk Subject: RE: Persona non grataTo: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)Date: Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 BSTX-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL0 (LUT)]Gambia-L,I understand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered out fromthe UK as well. He is currently in the Gambia. It must have been a very suddendecision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. That explainswhy he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.With regards to my last posting and the subsequent reactions to it, i wouldjust like to say, it wasn't a criticsm of one's choice or lack of it. Perhapsthose making veil references to it should read it again and address the keyissues i raised there.On the issue of Mr. BB Dabo, i think the criticisms are unfair. Without goinginto too much personalities, i think that man did a lot for our country. Tothose who may not know him or come to contact with him, he is a man of suchan impeccable character and strong principles who tries to rescue our countryonce again ( remember Kukoi in 1981) from within at a considerable personalrisk to himself and family. When he realise that the people he is trying towork with have got their own agenda, he decides to leave.Personally, i think only a dimwit in Gambia's politcal history will accusehim of impropriety.And finally i would like to conclude by saying this: 'THOSE WHO LEAVE IN AGLASS HOUSE SHOULD NOT BE THROWING STONES'.Lang------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 21:31:24 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS FROM GAMBIAMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Guys,Do you guys smell what is approaching The Gambia? If you don't, this shortmessage will give you a clue.As in the campaign time table posted by Morro, today marks the day when thethe UPD convoy should come from the provinces to the Kombo areas. NumerousUPD supporters dressed in the UPD T-shirts and UPD colors gathered aroundthe road sides to receive the convoy. By coincidence, the Jammeh and hisAPRC contingent were booed as they passed by. He ordered the army to arrestthe UPD supporters. The soldiers barricaded the road, and searched in anypassing vehicles. Anyone wearing the UPD paraphernalia, he or she wasstripped down tortured and arrested. Sources say there were a lot ofwounded people.I spoke with Mr. Darboe, and he said tomorrow they are going to Complainthe matter to the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC).Guys don't you think better for Jammeh to say NO ELECTIONS than commitingthis inhumane actvities? If he thinks he's done good enough a job thatGambians will love him, Why don't he be traquil and conduct a free and fareelections. It is too late trying to intimidate the Gambian people. Theyhave had enough and "enough is enough".Numukunda------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 22:56:00 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIAMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I'm sorry, I'm use to using UPD as "University Police Department" that'swhy I keep on using UPD instead of UDP. I appologise for those who did notknow what I was talking about.By the way I forgot to add that Mr. Darboe was denied entry to the Capitalcity Banjul by the army by closing down the Denton Bridge on him and hisconvoy. He peacefully returned home.Numukunda>Hi Guys,>Do you guys smell what is approaching The Gambia? If you don't, this short>message will give you a clue.>As in the campaign time table posted by Morro, today marks the day when the>the UPD convoy should come from the provinces to the Kombo areas. Numerous>UPD supporters dressed in the UPD T-shirts and UPD colors gathered around>the road sides to receive the convoy. By coincidence, the Jammeh and his>APRC contingent were booed as they passed by. He ordered the army to arrest>the UPD supporters. The soldiers barricaded the road, and searched in any>passing vehicles. Anyone wearing the UPD paraphernalia, he or she was>stripped down tortured and arrested. Sources say there were a lot of>wounded people.> I spoke with Mr. Darboe, and he said tomorrow they are going to Complain>the matter to the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC).>Guys don't you think better for Jammeh to say NO ELECTIONS than commiting>this inhumane actvities? If he thinks he's done good enough a job that>Gambians will love him, Why don't he be traquil and conduct a free and fare>elections. It is too late trying to intimidate the Gambian people. They>have had enough and "enough is enough".>Numukunda------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's postingMessage-ID: < 960923080021_527946946@emout16.mail.aol.com In a message dated 96-09-22 17:02:34 EDT, you write:'<< I undrestand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered outfrom the U.K as well. He is currently in The Gambia. It must have been a verysudden decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. Thatexplains why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.* >>Lang you must have a crystal ball because what you are saying is news to me.I am still in London, i have not yet "been ordered to leave" and you can callme at 44-171-937-6316 or contact me by fax at 44-171-937-9095. I didn't knowyou also contribute to 'Radio Kang Kang'.I have been very busy lately that is why i have not been responding orcommenting. There are certain remarks or comments from Morro and co. that donot deserve an answer or comment from me.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 96 10:01:50 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's postingMessage-ID: < 199609231401.HAA01046@mx5.u.washington.edu Lang:Bravo Lang, you got him to talk! So our long lost friend Tombongstill has one hamster left on the wheel.Morro--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 23 Sep 96 07:01:33 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA28098; Mon, 23 Sep 1996 07:02:43 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma017587; Mon Sep 23 07:02:37 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28795;Mon, 23 Sep 96 05:00:35 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA51380;Mon, 23 Sep 96 05:00:24 -0700Received: from emout16.mail.aol.com (emout16.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.42]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA10529 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 23 Sep 1996 05:00:23 -0700Received: by emout16.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id IAA12735 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400Message-Id: < 960923080021_527946946@emout16.mail.aol.com Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's postingX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENIn a message dated 96-09-22 17:02:34 EDT, you write:'<< I undrestand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered outfrom the U.K as well. He is currently in The Gambia. It must have been a verysudden decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. Thatexplains why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.* >>Lang you must have a crystal ball because what you are saying is news to me.I am still in London, i have not yet "been ordered to leave" and you can callme at 44-171-937-6316 or contact me by fax at 44-171-937-9095. I didn't knowyou also contribute to 'Radio Kang Kang'.I have been very busy lately that is why i have not been responding orcommenting. There are certain remarks or comments from Morro and co. that donot deserve an answer or comment from me.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 11:13:56 -0500 (CDT)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 01I9TAAHHLAQ8XGRX0@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMy Fellow Gambians:As we stand on the threshold of a new millenium, it is regrettable andpathetic that our country's future is gloomy and patchy. It isdisheartening to learn from some of the postings this morning thatscores of UDP supporters were wounded by Soldiers under directives fromJammeh. And the convoy carrying candidate Daboe was not allowed entry tothe capital Banjul.My Friends these incidends if they are true , should be a point of graveconcern to us all. The current environment in The Gambia, bears all theingredients of a civil unrest the extent and dimensions of which wouldbe hard to immagine at this point. What can be said about the situationat this time with some exactitude is that the future does not lookbright for The Gambia. The question I want to throw out to all membersof this E-MAIL network is that: WHAT CAN MEMBERS DO TO SAVE OUR FROM THEREIGN OF TERROR IT CURRENTLY IN ?.......RATHER WHAT CAN MEMBERS DO TORESCUE THE COUNTRY FROM THIS NIGHTMARE? I mean to ask the later not theformer. In my humble opinion the outcome of the election is a forgoneconclusion. Elections are going to be held on thursday and Jammeh willdeclare himself a winner with overwhelming majority. Given the mendacityof the man he is capable of doing anything. Folks watch out disaster isin the making.I AM HERE BY SUGGESTING THAT WE PREPARE A VERY SERIOUS AND NO -NONSENSERESPONSE TO JAMMEH TO PRE-EMPT THE OUT COME OF THE BOGUS ELLECTIONS.MY FRIENDS AND TO THOSE WHO HAVE INTEREST IN THE FUTURE WELL-BEING OFTHE GAMBIA, IT ABOUT TIME WE FORM A UNITED FRONT TO OUST THIS GANG OFBANDITS HEADED BY JAMMEH.APPROACH:1) EXPLORE EVERY DIPLOMATIC AVENUE POSSIBLE TO PUT FOWARD OUR CASE.2)BRING UP TO THE ATTENTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY THE SENSELESSHUMAN RIGHT ABUSES COMMITTED BY JAMMEH i.e THE MURDER OF KORO CEESAY,THE NEAR DEATH STABING OF MR.NJIE,ALBEIT WHOLE HOST OF OTHER INFRACTIONSTHAT CANNOT BE LISTED HERE DUE TO TIME.My Friends, I believe this is the trajectory we should follow if we are toliberate our country from the plight is currently in. By so doing, wemust restraint ourself from Jawara and B.B bashing they do not deserve it.I will take a particular issue on this later but to highlight my pointJawara is the author of our independence and under his immpecableleadership The Gambia commands World -Wide respect and recognition.Besides the man was just doing a job if you have different views to hisso be it but that should not generate this venom and hate for the man.To all his ditractors whether you agree to this or not the man'spossition in history is secured.Let me remind all of you once again that the common interest at thisjuncture is to restore political order and a comprehensive solutionsto our problems.MUSA JAWARAVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 11:20:23 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multiple IssuesMessage-ID: < 199609231620.LAA133179@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 09:22 AM 9/21/96 GMT, you wrote:>> Gambia-l:>>>> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):>>>> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide>> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the>> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation>> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up>> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.>> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.>>>>>> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!>>>> Peace!>> Amadou>>>Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.>"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.>Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth onlyand God will>never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with aliar. The>people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.>He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col.Jammeh, will>never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh ornot,he>will win.">What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj>---->Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk MATARR;I hate it but my brother, Malanding's prediction several weeks ago isbecoming true. We were optimistic, always chiding ourselves with "no hecannot do that " or "that will not happen" when all the facts point to thediection and outcome that looks imminent now; we were hopeful when hopeitself gave up. God didnt do this because it is said HE doesn't do anythingbad. This is done by man. Maybe oneday man will have the wisdom and prudenceto correct it. I hope it wont be too late then.MOSTAFA------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 13:58:32 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIAMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960923134824.14848A-100000@hejsan.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI folks,I called Gambia yesterday and while I was on the telephone, Icould hear the commotion on the background and I was told that those wereUDP memebrs being confronted by Jammeh's supporters.Things are so bad that the army openly supports Jammeh. Theydance in the street with their weaponry and sing songs of praise forJammeh.On another matter, I think it is incredulous and insulting thatMr. Saidy finds enquiries addressed to him as not being worthy ofanswering. Here is a government that has been caught sheltering adrug-dealer and he finds this unworthy of comment. Has the country fallenthat far, as evidenced by the appoinment of such mediocrities to positionsof influence, that we Gambians should be satisfied with having our countryassociated with drug-dealing ? This Babanding Sisokho was residing in anofficial residence and was being guarded by members of the GNA !The consoling fact is that one half of this criminocracy hasfallen. The other half shall follow suit one day (as they all doeventually).-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 96 17:58:13 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, mbmarong@students.wisc.edu (mostafa jersey marong)Subject: Re: Multiple IssuesMessage-ID: < M.092396.195813.07@ip71.image.dk > At 09:22 AM 9/21/96 GMT, you wrote:> >> >> Gambia-l:> >>> >> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):> >>> >> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide> >> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the> >> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation> >> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up> >> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.> >> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.> >>> >>> >> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!> >>> >> Peace!> >> Amadou> >>> >Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.> >"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.> >Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only> and God will> >never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a> liar. The> >people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.> >He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col.> Jammeh, will> >never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or> not,he> >will win."> >What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj> >----> >Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk > >> MATARR;> I hate it but my brother, Malanding's prediction several weeks ago is> becoming true. We were optimistic, always chiding ourselves with "no he> cannot do that " or "that will not happen" when all the facts point to the> diection and outcome that looks imminent now; we were hopeful when hope> itself gave up. God didnt do this because it is said HE doesn't do anything> bad. This is done by man. Maybe oneday man will have the wisdom and prudence> to correct it. I hope it wont be too late then.> MOSTAFAMostafaThe saying of the chairman of the campaign committe for Col. Jammeh`s APRC CaptainYankuba Touray that "Whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or not, he would win " make mebelieve that Amadou`s nr:1 predicition is true.If Jammeh is going to win whether he is voted for or not, then why should there beany elections? There are many questions to be answered.It could be that he is saying it just for propaganda. Who knows? Time will tell.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 16:19:53 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96I22014.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I9TOV7ZWBM002F7L@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:22 Sep 96 - Angola-ImmigrationSome 1,000 Illegal West African Immigrants Expelled From AngolaSAURIMO, Angola (PANA) - Angolan officials have arrested and movedsome 1,000 illegal West African immigrants from the diamond richprovince of Lunda-Sul, northeastern Angola, to the capital Luanda,pending their expulsion.They are mostly nationals of Gambia, Mali and Senegal who, Angolanofficials said, were involved in illegal diamond mining.The arrests were part of operation "Cancer II" -- a drive startedAugust 8 by the police to catch and expel all illegal immigrants.So far, some 2,500 foreigners, mainly West Africans but also Lebaneseand Zairians, have already been expelled from Angola on planeschartered by the Luanda government._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 17:42:38 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIAMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.960923172355.14572A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,I was one of the few who was trying to raise the banner of hope amidst thechaos, uncertainty and pessimism that befell us on this list. But thelatest reports from home regarding the arrests and torture of UDPsupporters are frightening realities. Coupled with this is the blatantone sidedness of the army toward Jammeh. Fellas, I'm afraid the time forcomplacency and wishful thinking is over. I 'm beginning to join the ranksof those who believe that we are headed for the worse. And trust me, I amnot a pessimist for those who know me but the prospects for our country isturning out bleak. Yet again history has records of nations that werereborn anew and afresh out of crisis. I hope and I just hope that theGambia we all come to love and call our home land will not go down theabyss as other fragmented African Nation-states.Yaya------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 15:51:21 -0700From: msarr@sprynet.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member introduction to the listMessage-ID: < 199609232251.PAA04913@m7.sprynet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Tony and all:I am writing to recommend that Lie Drammeh be added to the list. Lie is abrother in the Maryland area. Once he is added and his introduction posted, wewill be in for some interesting contributions from him. His E-mail address isThanks,Mbaye Sarr------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 16:04:25 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New member introduction to the listMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960923160230.14076A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMbaye, thanks for recommending Lie Drammeh. He has been added to the list.We welcome him and will be looking forward to his introduction andcontributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Mon, 23 Sep 1996 msarr@sprynet.com wrote:> Hi Tony and all:> I am writing to recommend that Lie Drammeh be added to the list. Lie is a> brother in the Maryland area. Once he is added and his introduction posted, we> will be in for some interesting contributions from him. His E-mail address is> Thanks,> Mbaye Sarr------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 19:35:42 -0400From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: ydarboe@hq.walldata.com Subject: Reuters News From Gambia....Message-ID: < 960923193541_528264480@emout03.mail.aol.com Here is an article from Reuters:BANJUL, Sept 23 (Reuter) - The main challenger to Gambia's military leaderYahya Jammeh in this week's presidential election said on Monday that 36 ofhis supporters had been taken to hospital after being beaten by soldiers.``They brutalised my supporters and seized some of their cars,'' saidOusainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), at a newsconference on Sunday's incident.Witnesses said soldiers were called in when police failed to stopfighting between Darboe's supporters and those of Jammeh's Alliance forPatriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC).They said UDP supporters had lined the road at Churchill's Town, 15 km(10 miles) west of Banjul, to greet Darboe who was returning from a campaigntour in the interior.Jammeh's motorcade was pelted with stones as it drove past, prompting anoutbreak of fighting. Jammeh passed through, apparently unharmed, but somewitnesses said his own car was also stoned.``It took the soldiers more than two hours before the crisis came to anend,'' one witness said.About 100 people were arrested, including many wearing UDP T-shirts, thewitnesses said. Darboe delayed his return to Banjul for hours.Reporters who visited the hospital said they saw about two dozen UDPsupporters, most with light injuries. A few appeared to have been hit by someblunt object, they said.Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association, accused the army ofbacking Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup and left the army in Augustto seek a popular mandate.He said Jammeh had politicised the army, police and National IntelligenceAgency, with their heads sporting Jammeh badges.``They should be neutral and protect all citizens of this country,''Darboe told the news conference.There was no comment from Jammeh's camp or from the security servicesaccused by Darboe.The opposition leader said his campaign tour convinced him he would win60 percent of the vote. Jammeh for his part has predicted a 99 percentelectoral sweep. The winner needs only a simple majority, under theconstitution.All the four parties contesting the election were focusing their drivefor votes on the capital Banjul on Monday ahead of the official close ofcampaigning at midnight on Tuesday.Two lesser candidates are running but political analysts say the race wasreally between Darboe and Jammeh and that the race was too close to call.15:17 09-23-96------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 21:05:06 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960923202648.9817A-100000@hejsan.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello brothers & sisters,This is Famara again from Abdou's address.It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and otherson the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as Iremember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying duringelection times, (those older can correct me) in addition to thepersonality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peacefulatmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, butwe should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hopeJammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving thegreen light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealingfor the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose anysecurity threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we shouldremember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,mothers and so on.Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REALalternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that theyare following Jawara's footsteps.The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have wellthought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and whichwill not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I sayinnovation.If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we willnever have a real change.I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be abit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidentialelections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guessMusa likes that word.Have a nice elction day everyone.Shalom,Famara.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 21:54:31 +0500From: Lamin Camara < yudris@ica.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Imminent political chaos.Message-ID: < 3246C0C7.70A2@ica.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMy fellows:What our beloved country is heading towards, is saddening, and indeedfrightening. Something has to be done, in order to rescue it fromanother Liberia-like situation! GOD forbids. When I initially learntabout the military takeover in our country, its future has worried me agreat deal! My main concern is what is happening right now: politicalchaos. We all know the consequence of a military government in Africa;we've seen it.The news of the recent incident between the supporters of UDP, and thecontingent of APRC, is really frightening. This, therefore, sends aclear message to the general public (Gambians), the trend of ourcountry, if APRC is elected to govern. Look, what has happened, and ishappening, since APRC came to power: ... violation of Human Rights;blatant repeated intimidation of political opponents; blatant harassmentof political opponents; detention of political opponents; a continuesabuse of power; nepotism, favoritism, etc.I do hope, and wish that the overwhelming majority of the electoratesvote APRC out, on September 26.Lamin Camara (Canada.)------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 00:29:27 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.Message-ID: < 960924002926_316000245@emout15.mail.aol.com Lamin,You could not put it any better! I also hope Jammeh and his gang of banditsbe shown the Exit sign come Sep 26th. Inorder to restore respect andintegrity back on the Gambia, he must be stopped. The Gambia cannot go onlike this.I have said this on the onset that, Jammeh will not entertain a free and fairelection at all, and that is the primary ingredient for any post-electionchaos. However, I will bet on a 60% chance to win a presidential election ina four-man race than a 99%. Probably, this prediction is out of purearrogance by Jammeh, or the man's thought process is completely screwd-up! Ihope God bless this country once again. And to those UDP supporters thatstood-up against that Jammeh-force, remember "disobedience to tyrant isobedience to God."Finally, to the sophomore who taught "education is not important," I wonderwhy is he really in school.PeaceBaboucarr SillahAtlanta------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 03:06:46 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe news report from Reuter has shaken all of us.There is no doubt aboutit.This is unprecedented.But we cannot be too surprise.What can you expectfrom military rule? Soldiers who are nationalistic and loyal to the stateand its people do not try to perpetuate themselves by civilianisation.Howcan a military man compete for popular votes with civilian politicians ifthe military man is still a soldier in coat and tie or a soldier passinghimself off as a local marabout in grand boubou.This farce is a lessonlearned from Gamal Abdul Nasser by Africa's military forces.The formerPresident of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, was not wrong when he told hiscountrymen that there are only two political parties in Nigeria,that is,the military and the civilians.The Nigerians have been ruled for much oftheir post colonial life by a series of military dictators.Gambians have achance to avoid the Nigerian destiny of military hegemony if the onemillion people make it categorically clear that freedom in danger isbetter than servitude in tranquility.It is better to live with quarrelingcivilians whose anger and bitterness are measured in words than to competewith rivals who count their successes by the number of bullets they firefrom their guns.The September 26, 1996 elections pose a serious questionto all Gambians and their friends abroad.Where are you going and how doyou want to be governed? Those who feel that civilians are incompetent andcorrupt and therefore do not deserve a chance,must then accept Jammeh asthe gidt from the gods. Those who on the other hand strongly believe thatthe old regime failed to apply corrective lenses on its activities and onthe performance of those civil servants under its control,must askthemselves whether they are willing to accept the political shenanigans ofthe AFPRC. Political freedom cannot be assumed by members of humansociety;it has to be earned through struggle and hard work.Africans of thetwenty first century will look back at this fading twentieth century asthe Great Moment of Human Triumph Over Tyranny.Africa is one of the lastcitadels of arbitrary rule.The political shenanigans we are now witnessingthrough Reuters and other news agencies are ugly reminders that Africansin general and Gambians in particular are not yet free and their claim tobe in charge of their affairs is negated by the return to junglepolitics.As the political philosopher of fascism says,"might is right."Are Gambians willing to put up with civlianised military rule or not? Whatis more vital and precious to them? Their freedom to be,even in the midstof corrupt elements, or their subjugation to a civilianised military juntathat claims to be led by a savior of the masses and the voice of thebetrayed paupers of Gambia.These and other related questions must beanswered by all Gambians. This is no hedging here.The record of postcolonial African history speaks volumes about the terrible role of the------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 09:32:44 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....Message-ID: < 199609241432.JAA06080@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:>Hello brothers & sisters,>This is Famara again from Abdou's address.>It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others>on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I>remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during>election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the>personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of>"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful>atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but>we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope>Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the>green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".>Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing>for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.>If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any>security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should>remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,>mothers and so on.>Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL>alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".>The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they>are following Jawara's footsteps.>The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well>thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which>will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say>innovation.>If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will>never have a real change.>I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a>bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential>elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess>Musa likes that word.>Have a nice elction day everyone.>Shalom,>Famara.>*******************************************************************************>A. TOURAY.>(212) 749-7971>MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.>I WANDER AND I WONDER.>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>*******************************************************************************FAMARA;Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further twoissues you raised and they are:1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I wouldlike you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a betteralternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicatingpoverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will besustainable in the long term);11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another areai want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of systemyou have in mind or would sugest.Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussionslike this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/esto eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topicthat is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of thecontroversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many Africancountries.Mostafa------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 13:16:59 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: political violence (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960924131520.15228B-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* forwarding */Gambia-l:There you have it..... intimidation and violence in the runup to theelections.Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11350.emout14.mail.aol.com.843525191Content-ID: < 0_11350_843525191@emout14.mail.aol.com.115676 Content-type: text/plain;name="UDPGAM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, Sept 23 (Reuter) - The main challenger to Gambia's military=leader Yahya Jammeh in this week's presidential election said on Monday =that 36 of his supporters had been taken to hospital after being beaten b=y soldiers. ==0D``They brutalised my supporters and seized some of their cars,'' said=Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), at a news =conference on Sunday's incident. ==0DWitnesses said soldiers were called in when police failed to stop fig=hting between Darboe's supporters and those of Jammeh's Alliance for Patr=iotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC). ==0DThey said UDP supporters had lined the road at Churchill's Town, 15 k=m (10 miles) west of Banjul, to greet Darboe who was returning from a cam=paign tour in the interior. ==0DJammeh's motorcade was pelted with stones as it drove past, prompting=an outbreak of fighting. Jammeh passed through, apparently unharmed, but=some witnesses said his own car was also stoned. ==0D``It took the soldiers more than two hours before the crisis came to =an end,'' one witness said. ==0DAbout 100 people were arrested, including many wearing UDP T-shirts, =the witnesses said. Darboe delayed his return to Banjul for hours. ==0DReporters who visited the hospital said they saw about two dozen UDP =supporters, most with light injuries. A few appeared to have been hit by =some blunt object, they said. ==0DDarboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association, accused the arm=y of backing Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup and left the army in=August to seek a popular mandate. ==0DHe said Jammeh had politicised the army, police and National Intellig=ence Agency, with their heads sporting Jammeh badges. ==0D``They should be neutral and protect all citizens of this country,'' =Darboe told the news conference. ==0DThere was no comment from Jammeh's camp or from the security services=accused by Darboe. ==0DThe opposition leader said his campaign tour convinced him he would w=in 60 percent of the vote. Jammeh for his part has predicted a 99 percent=electoral sweep. The winner needs only a simple majority, under the cons=titution. ==0DAll the four parties contesting the election were focusing their driv=e for votes on the capital Banjul on Monday ahead of the official close o=f campaigning at midnight on Tuesday. ==0DTwo lesser candidates are running but political analysts say the race=was really between Darboe and Jammeh and that the race was too close to =call. ==0D15:17 09-23-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11350.emout14.mail.aol.com.843525191--------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 12:39:13 -0500 (CDT)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: GAMBIANS BEING USED AS POLITICAL GUINEA PIGSMessage-ID: < 01I9UTV2SORU8XHPPV@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPolitically if anything the last two years have been a period ofpolitical experimenting on the people of The Gambia. The military Juntaserved in the capacity of Scientists and the citizens as Guinea Pigs.Each time the experiment is conducted, the scientists claim anoverwhelming success rate. The last experiment that will break theCamel's back will take place on thursday. Already Folks,the chiefScientist is predicting a 99% success rate....what a genius.Is this a new page in the books of political science OR a sheer naiviteof Gambians? You answer it because I don't know.DR.KING reminds us that injustice anywhere is a threat to justiceeverywhere. My friends the moment is now to send unambiguous statementto our oppressed people at home that we are with them to the very endand we will not rest untill freedom and decency is restored to them.My friends this is a very serious situation and we must join headsto avoid a disaster. Please come up with suggestion as to the way toundertake this herculean task.The urgency of the situation cannot be overemphasized.MUSAVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 14:22:56 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION.Message-ID: < 01I9UZ2KMIWY002SK7@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDATE=9/24/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-203568TITLE=CONGRESS/IMMIGRATION (S)BYLINE=DAVID SWANDATELINE=SENATECONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: THE U-S CONGRESS IS EXPECTED TO MOVE AHEAD WITH A BILL TOCRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, AFTER REPUBLICAN LEADERSDECIDED TO DROP THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL PROVISION. SENATECORRESPONDENT DAVID SWAN HAS DETAILS.TEXT: THE MEASURE WOULD HAVE ALLOWED THE STATES TO REFUSE FREEPUBLIC EDUCATION TO THE CHILDREN OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. DESPITESEVERAL ATTEMPTS AT COMPROMISE, THE PLAN DREW STIFF OPPOSITIONFROM DEMOCRATS AND A VETO THREAT FROM PRESIDENT CLINTON.WHILE MANY REPUBLICANS ARGUE THE PROPOSAL IS NEEDED, THEY AGREEDTO SET IT ASIDE TO MOVE THE REST OF THE IMMIGRATION PACKAGETHROUGH CONGRESS AND ON TO THE WHITE HOUSE. SENATE MAJORITYLEADER TRENT LOTT SAYS THE ISSUE IS TOO IMPORTANT TO LET THE BILLFAIL OVER ANY ONE PROVISION.// LOTT ACT //THE REASON WHY WE WANT IT DONE IS BECAUSE THE COUNTRYNEEDS US TO FACE UP TO THIS PROBLEM OF ILLEGALIMMIGRATION AND TO HAVE SOME GREATER EFFORT TO CONTROLOUR BORDERS, TO DEAL WITH FRAUD.// END ACT //THE BILL WOULD NEARLY DOUBLE THE SIZE OF THE FEDERAL BORDERPATROL AND TOUGHEN THE PENALTIES FOR SMUGGLING ALIENS INTO THECOUNTRY OR USING BOGUS DOCUMENTS. THE HOUSE AND SENATE AREEXPECTED TO VOTE ON THE PLAN BEFORE ADJOURNING FOR THE YEAR,SOMETIME IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. (SIGNED)NEB/DS/RAE24-Sep-96 10:59 AM EDT (1459 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:54:52 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.960924113151.4380A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 24 Sep 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:> At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:> >> >Hello brothers & sisters,> >> >This is Famara again from Abdou's address.> >> >It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others> >on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I> >remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during> >election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the> >personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of> >"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful> >atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but> >we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope> >Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the> >green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".> >> >Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing> >for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.> >If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any> >security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should> >remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,> >mothers and so on.> >> >Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL> >alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".> >The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they> >are following Jawara's footsteps.> >The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well> >thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which> >will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say> >innovation.> >If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will> >never have a real change.> >I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a> >bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential> >elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess> >Musa likes that word.> >Have a nice elction day everyone.> >Shalom,> >Famara.> >> >*******************************************************************************> >A. TOURAY.> > at137@columbia.edu > > abdou@cs.columbia.edu > > abdou@touchscreen.com > >(212) 749-7971> >MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > > http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou > >> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.> >ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> >*******************************************************************************> >> FAMARA;> Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further two> issues you raised and they are:> 1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I would> like you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a better> alternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicating> poverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will be> sustainable in the long term);> 11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another area> i want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of system> you have in mind or would sugest.> Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussions> like this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/es> to eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topic> that is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of the> controversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many African> countries.> MostafaFamara,I join Mostafa in pursuing further your line of thought in the kind of"redistributive" system that you believe will eradicate poverty in theGmabian context. Remembering that Gambia is blessed with limitedresources with which the government can exploit and help the poor, areyou insinuating that a massive tax system be imposed on other hard workingGambians to help alleviate the poverty of other Gambians some of whom Ibelieve are sometimes not simply willing to step up to the plate. Even ifthe Gambia is blessed with natural resources I do not believe that it isthe role of government to get into the business of exploiting them. Therecord of the Gambia's public agencies speaks for themselves.Having said the above though, I certainly do believe that government canprovide the right kind of environment for businesses to flourish andsurvive, e.g security. Creating opportunities for Gambians is the key andnot a bereucratic system of handouts.Yaya------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 17:22:03 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 24] [ 47] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609242122.RAA04125@shalom.cc.columbia.edu MOGADISHU - Ethiopian forces fired artillery across theborder into a Somali town night after shells fired at each otherby rival Somali factions landed on the Ethiopian side, residentssaid. Somali militiamen of the Muslim fundamentalist al-Ittihadal-Islam group said they had killed five Ethiopian soldiers andlost eight of their own men in the fight for Dolow town.- - - -BANJUL - Residents of Gambia's capital Banjul besieged shopsto stock up, two days before presidential elections marred bycampaign violence. The government has declared a two-day holidayin the tiny West African state from polling day Thursday andpaid civil servants their September salaries.- - - -JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ruling African NationalCongress (ANC) will hold talks with its rival Inkatha FreedomParty (IFP) on amending disputed portions of the newconstitution, a spokesman said Tuesday.JOHANNESBURG - President Nelson Mandela unveiled a monumentto the composer of the hymn that is the national anthem of threeAfrican states, calling it the torch that lit South Africa'spath to freedom.- - - -NAIROBI - One of Kenya's biggest supermarket chains said itsstores were ordered closed last week after it refused to pay amassive bribe. Nakumatt Holdings Ltd. took full-pageadvertisements in Kenyan newspapers to publish a statementsaying a mad cow disease scare was a pretext and linking thecommerce ministry's closure order with anti-Asian sentiment.------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 23:20:17 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19960924221757.AAD21996@LOCALNAME>Abdou/Tony,Please add Basirou Drammeh to the list. Bass lives in Qatar and willsend an introduction as soon as he is added. His e-mail is:My best regards to all!Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 17:32:27 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960924172924.32253B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBasirou Drammeh and Karamba Touray have been added to the list. Thanks toMomodou Camara and Musa Jawara for spreading the word and bringing themonboard. We will be looking forward to their introductions andcontributions. We welcome them.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 03:58:51 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,;@cldc.howard.eduSubject: Re: Imminent political chaos.Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu I did not complete the last sentence of my brief piece on theelections.The missing words in the last sentence are "...military rule."I hope the message was loud and clear to those who had the opportunity toread it.------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 08:16:47 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960925081530.8250B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDr Nyang, your previous message was eloquent, loud, clear and wellwritten.ThanksTonyOn Wed, 25 Sep 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:> From: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu > I did not complete the last sentence of my brief piece on the> elections.The missing words in the last sentence are "...military rule."> I hope the message was loud and clear to those who had the opportunity to> read it.------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Sep 96 18:00:45 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Ellections Greetings.Message-ID: < M.092596.200045.87@ip86.image.dk This is not Christmas Greetings but " Ellections Greetings".I wish and pray for a peaceful and free and fair presidental ellections tomorrowThursday the 26th. September 1996.Best wishes to our country people in our mother/father land the Gambia and to allthose Gambians abroad and in particular to our Gambia List Members.As we go to bed tonight, we hope and pray that tommorrows presidental elections goesfree and fair and very peaceful, if not very, very peaceful.Lets hope for the best and lets keep in touch.I love my country.Abdou, Thank you for thanking me. I really appericiate it as it will let others dothe same especially now with the elections fever, everyone is eager to hear thelatest or even old news that makes news.Finally, Hearty welcome to all the new members.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: 25 Sep 1996 19:18:55 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Pan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strikeMessage-ID: < 2644901854.32338901@inform-bbs.dk Via NY Transfer News Collective * All the News that Doesn't FitPan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strikeDAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuter) - Journalists at the headquarters ofthe Pan-African News Agency (PANA) in Dakar suspended aweek-long strike on Wednesday, saying they had receivedassurances their pay arrears would be cleared.A statement from the strikers said they had agreed to returnto work on Thursday after receiving a message from NigerianInformation Minister Walter Ofonagoro, the PANA board chairman.``Nigeria is committed to seeing that arrears owed to thePANA staff are cleared and their salaries paid regularly,'' thestatement quoted the minister as saying.The journalists, working as editors at the agency'sheadquaters, went on strike on September 12 to back theirdemands for the payment of several months of arrears of salaryand other benefits.PANA was established by African governments in 1979 toincrease information flow within Africa and from the continentand the rest of the world.But it has has suffered from inadequate funding with membercountries owing contribution arrears of up to $31 million.A recovery plan initiated in 1993 to make PANA independentand commercially viable through an expanded and diversifiedownership structure has so far failed to take off.Copyright 1996, Reuters News Service---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 13:56:14 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ellections Greetings.Message-ID: < 199609251856.NAA92909@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 06:00 PM 9/25/96 GMT, you wrote:>This is not Christmas Greetings but " Ellections Greetings".>I wish and pray for a peaceful and free and fair presidental ellectionstomorrow>Thursday the 26th. September 1996.>Best wishes to our country people in our mother/father land the Gambia andto all>those Gambians abroad and in particular to our Gambia List Members.>As we go to bed tonight, we hope and pray that tommorrows presidentalelections goes>free and fair and very peaceful, if not very, very peaceful.> Lets hope for the best and lets keep in touch.> I love my country.>Abdou, Thank you for thanking me. I really appericiate it as it will letothers do>the same especially now with the elections fever, everyone is eager to hearthe>latest or even old news that makes news.>Finally, Hearty welcome to all the new members.>---->Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk MATARR;Aaammeeen! Chi Darajai Rasooul.Mostafa------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 15:46:01 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 25SEP96.17028329.0062.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU In the name of God the beneficient, the merciful.Brothers and Sisters,If my message was clearly understood, I didn't say education is notimportant, but comparing Jawara's achievement to Yaya's,when Jawarais far more educated than Yaya, one will not be wrong to say thateducation matterless when a semi illiterate was able to more thanwell educated one.Mr. Jeng urged all of us to pray to God for Tomorrow's election torun smoothly and fairly. Thank you for the advice and I hope we willmake it a point of duty to do that. Let us take that as our contribution towards the election. No one knows whose prayer will be accepted by God so in addition to his, after our "ISHAI" prayer or the lastprayer for the day, let us all spread infront of us the HOLY QUARAN,recite as much as we can for God's assistance over the elections.As a tradition almost all the Mosque in the country will carry outrecitation this night.Let us bear in mind that violence cannot be avoided Tomorrow nomatter whoever wins, but we can pray to God to control it.Who ever call home Tomorrow to find out about the situation goingon ther, please post the response as soon as possible,because someus are going to be with the computer for the whole day until weare clear about the results.Wish everybody a good night and I pray to God so that Tomorrow mostof us can be dissapointed about our predictions on the election.MayGod save The Gambia and all other countries. May God makes he victorious who will have concern for the Gambians and through whom Gambia willget back to its recognition as the most stable country in the world.Remember we are four or five hours different so one should start prayersbefore Gambians get prepared to go to the polling stations.No doubt we will be protected.REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wing will definitely comeback to the mother earth."------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 17:38:06 -0500 (CDT)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: ENDORSEMENTMessage-ID: < 01I9WIUSAAZ68XIZQI@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMembers must have observed in my previous postings that I have been verycritical of the Junta and was pressing the need for their ouster in theface of a great threat to our survival as a viable democratic nation. Ifervently believe that the best possible chance available to removeJammeh from power rest on Lawer Dabo's success in tomorrow's elections.However, I do have strong reservations on the terms and conditions underwhich the elections are being held-we must ooze ahead and make the bestout of the worse circumstances as The Gambia is.DABO'S CANDIDATURE DID TWO THINGS POSSIBLE:1) Stood up against the reign of terror2)Proded Gambians not to give in to black mail, intimidation, or otherforms terror..etc.My friends, at a tremendous risk to his personal safety , he put upa formidable challenge to Jammeh in every nook and cranny of the country.Very few of us would be prepared to do so. He is a HERO in capital letters.Against this backdrop, I whole heartedly support LAWER DABO to be the nextpresident of the republic of The Gambia.GOOD LUCK DABO AND GOOD'S SPEED.MUSA BASSADI JAWARAVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:23:41 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER.Message-ID: < 01I9XH78HI36003VK8@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDATE=9/25/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-203674TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=BANJULCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT ACIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THEGAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCKREPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONALHUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIEDCONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICSWARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THEPRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICALLEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOWMILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGHOFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BEELECTED UNOPPOSED.SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULERBANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING INTHE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUSCOMPETITION.THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULESGOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARYLEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.OUSAINOU DARBA, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIALRACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEATCOLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES./// DARBO ACT ///WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWEDGAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVENSUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BARASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BELIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEYREMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THECONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THESELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEYWOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HADPLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCEOF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME INEASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR ASLONG AS THEY WANT./// END ACT ///MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTSWITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DONOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA./// DARBO ACT ///WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISHAGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OFTHE GAMBIA./// END ACT ///SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THEELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRALAFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER ANDSATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATICREFORMS.SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAYTHEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IFGAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/LWM25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:39:15 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambia's army rulers seek legitimacy t [ 55] Reuter / John ChiaheMessage-ID: < 199609261339.JAA04254@salaam.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / John Chiahemen)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Gambia's army rulers seek legitimacy through pollsKeywords: urgentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURTBZ_6SP@clari.net Lines: 55Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 18:30:11 PDTExpires: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 18:30:11 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: importantANPA: Wc: 509/0; Id: a2718; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-25-N.A; V: (SCHEDULED)Approved: e.news@clari.net BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Gambians vote on Thursday inpresidential elections intended to restore democracy in the WestAfrican state, but the young army officer who shot his way topower two years ago looks set to win the poll.Military leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to vote early inthe capital Banjul when polls open at 7.00 a.m. (0700 GMT). Theyclose at 6.00 p.m. when the just over 440,000 registered votersare expected to have cast their ballots in 582 polling stations.Jammeh toppled an elected government in a 1994 coup butinternational pressure forced him to speed up a transition todemocracy, resigning from the army last month to seek electionin a field including three civilian challengers.If Jammeh wins, the military would have placed themselves ina position to shape the destiny of the West African nation ofone million people for some time, political analysts say.He is still the head of the military ruling council, some ofwhose members are the driving force of his party, the Alliancefor Patriotic Orientation and Construction (APRC).Jammeh has banned the main opposition parties andpoliticians close to the civilian leader he overthrew -- veteranpresident Sir Dawda Jawara, since exiled in Britain, which ruledGambia until independence in 1965.He has won praise from many Gambians for implementingvisible social and infrastructure projects such as television,non-existent in Gambia until Jammeh took power. Jammeh has alsoimproved electricity supply and built schools and hospitals.Many Gambians expect the race to be close between him andprominent lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party(UDP), who is backed by the a much larger tribe -- Jawara'sMandinka people forming 40 percent of the population.Jammeh's Jola tribe accounts for only 10 percent.But Jammeh appears to have made up for this with effectiveuse of state power, including virtual monopoly of state media,notably television.He gets about four hours of television exposure daily --probably longer for state radio. Darboe and the two otheropposition candidates are virtually excluded from state media.The government justified this by saying they had misusedtheir broadcast time by abusing Jammeh.The other presidentianl contenders are Sidia Jatta of thesmall People's Democratic Organisation for Independence andSocialism, who stood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel managerAmath Bah of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP). Neither isexpected to make a serious impact on the election.The runup to election day has been marked by violent clashesbetween supporters of the two main rivals, during which the armyand police were accused by Darboe of beating up his supporters.Electoral commissioner Gabriel Roberts issued a statementafter the worst clashes last Sunday, calling on the army to showneutrality.``We repeat our call, issued at the beginning of thecampaign for all soldiers to remain politically neutral,'' hesaid.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:45:41 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambia -- one of Africa's smallest sta [ 76] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609261345.JAA04775@salaam.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Gambia -- one of Africa's smallest statesKeywords: urgentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Rgambia-profileURuLP_6SP@clari.net Lines: 76Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 18:40:08 PDTExpires: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 18:40:08 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIA-PROFILEThreadword: gambiaPriority: importantANPA: Wc: 675/0; Id: a2723; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-25-N.AApproved: e.news@clari.net BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Tiny Gambia, one of Africa'ssmallest states, holds a presidential election on Thursday with1994 coup leader Colonel Yahya Jammeh seeking legitimacy throughthe ballot box.Born of British and French colonial rivalry in the 19thcentury and surrounded by Francophone Senegal, the West Africantourist haven and groundnut producer won independence fromBritain in 1965.Jammeh, 31, toppled the mainly Moslem nation's civilianindependence president Sir Dawda Jawara in a bloodless coup inJuly 1994 accusing him of corruption.Jammeh has strengthened ties with Libya and Taiwan as linkswith Gambia's traditional Western partners have cooled.Critics have denounced arbitrary arrests, clampdowns on thepress and frequent changes to cabinet posts but Jammeh bowed tointernational pressure by modifying his initial plan to delayelections until 1998.Parliamentary elections are planned for December 11.Following are key facts about Gambia:POPULATION - 1.1 million (1994 World Bank estimate). Ethnicgroups: Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Jola, Serahuli, and a smallCreole, or Aku, community.LANGUAGE: English (official).RELIGION: Moslem (85 per cent), Christian and animist.CAPITAL: Banjul (population: 60,000).AREA - 11,300 sq km (4,360 sq miles). Finger-shaped Gambiais 50 km wide by 350 km long, named after the river that flowsthrough it and is surrounded by Senegal except for a shortAtlantic coastline.ARMED FORCES - 800 members of the army plus a 70-membermarine unit with four inshore patrol boats. (Source:International Institute for Strategic Studies, The MilitaryBalance 1995-96).ECONOMY - Gross National Product: $363 million (1994). Percapita GNP $330 (1994) External debt (1994): $419 million.(Source: World Bank)Currency: dalasi ($1-9.8 dalasi)Exports: groundnuts, cotton, rice, fish. Tourism fromWestern Europe is also a major source of foreign exchange.Gambia's economy is based on growing and processing ofgroundnuts, and on tourism, which was hard hit by the 1994 coup.A 1994 devaluation of the CFA franc regional currency used inneighbouring Senegal damaged a valuable re-export trade. Manyforeign donors suspended or reduced development aid after thecoup, though Libya and Taiwan have increased cooperation.Foreign exchange reserves have dropped, but the dalasi hasmaintained its value.HISTORY - A British protectorate since 1888, Gambia gainedindependence in 1965 as a constitutional monarchy. Jawara, aScottish-trained veterinary surgeon, was named prime minister in1962 after his People's Progressive Party won elections. InApril 1970, Gambia became a republic with Jawara as president.Jawara survived a coup attempt by leftists in 1981 thanks to theintervention of Senegalese troops. The abortive coup, in whichhundreds of people died, prompted Jawara to sign a looseconfederation treaty with Senegal. The pact collapsed in August1989, mainly because of Gambia's reluctance to speed up tradeand customs union for fear of losing its identity. In July 1994,a group of young army lieutenants led by Jammeh seized power andJawara went into exile. The Armed Forces Provisional RulingCouncil suspended the constitution and banned political parties.In November 1994, Jammeh survived an attempted counter-coup fromwithin the army in which several people were killed. In January1995, he sacked his vice-chairman and interior minister,accusing them of planning to kill him and seize power. Jammehinitially said he planned to stay in power until the end of 1998but reduced the transition to two years after a storm ofinternational protest. Before the coup, Gambia had severalopposition parties, including the National Convention Party ledby former vice-president Sherif Mustapha Dibba, and the GambiaPeople's Party, led by another former vice-president, Assan MusaCamara. Jammeh, who left the army to contest the poll, barredall politicians who had served with Jawara from standing forelection.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:48:51 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Voting starts in Gambia presidential p [ 34] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609261348.JAA05041@salaam.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.1H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Voting starts in Gambia presidential pollKeywords: urgentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Rgambia-votingURcOk_6SQ@clari.net Lines: 34Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 1:50:11 PDTExpires: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 1:50:11 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIA-VOTINGThreadword: gambiaPriority: importantANPA: Wc: 301/0; Id: a0366; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-26-N.AXref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2968 clari.world.gov.politics:13596BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Long but orderly queues formed infront of polling stations on Thursday as Gambia voted to restoredemocracy after two years of military rule.Thirty minutes after polls opened at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT), manyvoters in the capital Banjul had cast their ballots with novisible sign of organisational chaos that has bedevilled recentelections in West Africa. Voting ends at 6 p.m.``It's done,'' said a veiled Moslem woman at Banjul CityCouncil polling station, showing off her finger stained withindelible ink to prevent multiple voting.A short walk up the street at the National Arts Councilpolling station, a long queue snaked out onto the pavement frompolling booths in a courtyard.There was no obvious security force presence except for ahandful of unarmed police. Voters appeared in a jovial mood, incontrast to campaign violence in the runup to voting.Military leader Colonel Yahya Jammeh looks well-placed to beendorsed at the ballot box despite a challenge from threecivilian contenders, including popular lawyer Ousanou Darboe ofthe United Democratic Party (UD).Their rival supporters clashed in the final days of thecampaign, prompting fear of unrest during and after the vote. Ina statement on the eve of polling, Jammeh ordered Gambians tostay at home after casting their ballots and await theannouncement of results on the radio.Results were expected to start coming in later on Thursdayand the winner, to be decided by a simple majority, could beknown as early as Friday, electoral officials said.The other contenders are Sidia Jatta of the small People'sDemocratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism, whostood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel manager Amath Bah of theNational Reconciliation Party (NRP).------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:15:50 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/11/newswire/wedMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hope you will enjoy some of it? Kinda stale.NumukundaDATE=9/25/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-203655TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=BANJULCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS THURSDAY IN PRESIDENTIALELECTIONS AIMED AT RESTORING CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY,FOLLOWING TWO YEARS OF MILITARY CONTROL. FROM THE GAMBIANCAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTSRECENT CAMPAIGN VIOLENCE HAS INCREASED TENSION AHEAD OF THE VOTE.TEXT: MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH AND HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYEROUSAINOU DARBO ARE CONSIDERED THE TOP RUNNERS IN THE FOUR-MANRACE.COLONEL JAMMEH, WHO RECENTLY RESIGNED FROM THE MILITARY TO RUN ASA CIVILIAN, IS SEEKING TO RETAIN HIS HOLD ON POLITICAL POWER.CAPAIGNING FOR THE ELECTION WAS BRIEF BUT CONTENTIOUS, WITHOPPONENTS OF THE MILITARY RULER COMPLAINING THEY WERE NOT GIVENTHE SAME PUBLIC EXPOSURE AND TELEVISION AIR TIME AS COLONELJAMMEH. THE CAMPAIGN WAS ALSO MARKED BY VIOLENCE THIS PASTWEEKEND, WHEN SUPPORTERS OF THE MILITARY LEADER CLASHED WITH MR.DARBO'S SUPPORTERS.THE NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION HAS CALLED FOR CALM, SAYINGBOTH SIDES, AS WELL AS SOLDIERS IN UNIFORM, HAD BEEN RESPONSIBLEFOR NUMEROUS INCIDENTS DURING THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN.WHILE GAMBIAN CITIZENS AWAIT THE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE, SOME SAYTHEY ARE POSITIVE THE ELECTION WILL BE PEACEFUL./// ACT OF YOUNG MAN ///YES, 100 PERCENT. TOMORROW THERE WILL BE NO PROBLEM INTHIS COUNTRY. I CAN GIVE YOU THAT ASSURANCE, THATTOMORROW THERE WILL BE NO PROBLEM IN THIS COUNTRY.THERE WILL BE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS, BECAUSE NOW WEHAVE AN INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION, WHICH WE HAVENEVER HAD BEFORE. AND THIS REGIME IS REALLY DOING WELL.EVEN IF THEY DON'T WIN, PEOPLE WILL KNOW THAT THEY HAVEDONE THEIR VERY BEST DURING THIS TWO-YEAR TRANSITION./// END ACT ///MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS BEEN GIVEN ASSURANCES BY THE ELECTORALCOMMISSION AND THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT THAT VOTING WILL BECONDUCTED FAIRLY. BUT HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITYTHAT ELEMENTS WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKEPOWER IF THEY DO NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING./// DARBO ACT ///WELL, IT IS POSSIBLE. IT IS POSSIBLE. BUT AS I SAY,THE DEGREE OF AVERSION FOR MILITARY RULE IN THE GAMBIAIS SO HIGH THAT IT WOULD BE VERY FOOLISH OF THEM (THEMILITARY) TO DO THAT. AND ONE REASON IS THAT IT IS NOTTHE ENTIRE GAMBIAN ARMY THAT IS IN FAVOR OF YAHYAJAMMEH./// END ACT ///COLONEL JAMMEH STAGED A BLOODLESS COUP IN JULY, 1994, CLAIMING HEWANTED TO RID GAMBIA OF THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT THAT RULED THESMALL WEST AFRICAN NATION FOR 30 YEARS SINCE INDEPENDENCE FROMGREAT BRITAIN.SINCE THEN, HE HAS EMBARKED ON A NUMBER OF PROJECTS, WHICH SOMEGAMBIANS SEE AS EXAMPLES OF WHAT THE YOUNG CANDIDATE CAN DO FORTHE COUNTRY./// ACT OF YOUNG GAMBIAN MAN ///I HAVE PUT ALL MY TRUST ON HIM, SIMPLY BECAUSE I SEE THEDEVELOPMENT HE IS DOING IN THIS COUNTRY. I HAVE SEENTHE DEVELOPMENT THAT HE MADE SINCE HE TOOK OVER. LIKETHE CONSTRUCTION OF THE AIRPORT TERMINAL, BUILDINGSCHOOLS, AND HOSPITALS./// END ACT ///MR. DARBO SAYS YAHYA JAMMEH HAS STARTED COSMETIC PROJECTS AIMEDAT BEAUTIFYING GAMBIA. BUT HE SAYS THE MILITARY LEADER HAS DONENOTHING TO DEVELOP THE NATION./// DARBO ACT ///WHEN YOU VIEW ALL THIS IN THEIR REAL PERSPECTIVE, YOUWILL SEE THAT IT IS A CALLOUS WASTE OF PUBLIC FUNDS.THOSE FUNDS OUGHT TO GO TO PLACES OR INTO SECTORS THATREALLY NEED FUNDING. THIS IS AN AGRICULTURAL COUNTRY.OUR ECONOMY IS BASICALLY AGRICULTURAL. HE HAS NOTDONE ANYTHING TO IMPROVE AGRICULTURE IN THE COUNTRY.AND THE SECOND INDUSTRY IS TOURISM. HE HAS NOT DONEANYTHING TO IMPROVE TOURISM IN THE COUNTRY. INSTEAD,WHAT HE HAS DONE IS TO DESTROY TOURISM IN THE COUNTRY.HE BUILDS AN ARCH IN BANJUL AND A STATUE OF AN UNKNOWNSOLDIER. THE DEVELOPMENTAL VALUE OF THAT ARCH TO THENATION, I CANNOT SEE IT./// END ACT ///THE MILITARY RULER PROMISED TO RESTORE CIVILIAN RULE IN FOURYEARS, BUT PRESSURE FROM WESTERN GOVERNMENTS FORCED THE LEADER TOCUT THE TRANSITION PERIOD TO TWO YEARS.GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES HOPE THAT THURSDAY'S VOTE, FOLLOWED BYPARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR, WILL PERSUADEWESTERN DONORS TO RESUME THE 100 MILLION DOLLARS OF AID PER YEARTHAT WAS CUT OFF AFTER THE COUP. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/MMK25-Sep-96 3:02 PM EDT (1902 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:15:53 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTERMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"The second article.NumukundaDATE=9/25/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-203674TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=BANJULCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT ACIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THEGAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCKREPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONALHUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIEDCONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICSWARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THEPRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICALLEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOWMILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGHOFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BEELECTED UNOPPOSED.SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULERBANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING INTHE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUSCOMPETITION.THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULESGOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARYLEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.OUSAINOU DARB0, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIALRACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEATCOLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES./// DARBO ACT ///WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWEDGAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVENSUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BARASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BELIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEYREMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THECONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THESELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEYWOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HADPLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCEOF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME INEASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR ASLONG AS THEY WANT./// END ACT ///MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTSWITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DONOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA./// DARBO ACT ///WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISHAGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OFTHE GAMBIA./// END ACT ///SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THEELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRALAFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER ANDSATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATICREFORMS.SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAYTHEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IFGAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/LWM25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 12:58:47 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTERMessage-ID: < 199609261658.MAA24543@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textI am really amazed to hear people from within and outside the Gambiawaiting to see if the sept 26 elections would be conducted freely. Whendo we call foul? Are we waiting for the moments when armed uniformedmen are found in polling boots directing voters to cast their votes inJammeh's box? Perhaps a better time to call foul play!> Numukunda> DATE=9/25/96> TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT> NUMBER=2-203674> TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)> BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK> DATELINE=BANJUL> CONTENT=> VOICED AT:> INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT A> CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THE> GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK> REPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.> TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL> HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIED> CONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICS> WARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.> AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THE> PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL> LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOW> MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGH> OFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE> ELECTED UNOPPOSED.> SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULER> BANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN> THE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUS> COMPETITION.> THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULES> GOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARY> LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.> OUSAINOU DARB0, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL> RACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEAT> COLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES.> /// DARBO ACT ///> WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWED> GAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVEN> SUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BAR> ASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BE> LIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEY> REMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THE> CONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THE> SELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEY> WOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.> AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HAD> PLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCE> OF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME IN> EASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR AS> LONG AS THEY WANT.> /// END ACT ///> MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTS> WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DO> NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,> THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA.> /// DARBO ACT ///> WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISH> AGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF> THE GAMBIA.> /// END ACT ///> SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE> ELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRAL> AFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER AND> SATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATIC> REFORMS.> SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAY> THEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IF> GAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.> PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)> NEB/WPM/LWM> 25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)> NNNN> Source: Voice of America> .------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 20:34:15 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: From PANAMessage-ID: <19960926192928.AAA7566@LOCALNAME>26 Sep 96 - Gambia-PollingBrisk Polling Continues In Gambia>From Peter Masebu; PANA CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Brisk polling continued Thursday afternoon inGambia's Presidential election, whose first results are expected to beavailable by late night Thursday.Among the voters was the incumbent President, Col Yahya Jammeh, whocast his ballot at a polling station close to state house. He latersaid he was confident to win.Workers at the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission reportedthat voting was going on normally in spite of some hitches involvingmisplaced ballot boxes, names missing on same voters' lists or symbolsof some candidates being removed from a polling station.Poll watchers said, so far, everything appeared to be normalespecially in Banjul."We have not yet received reports from upcountry," said BarbaraReinhardus, press officer of the Canadian electoral commission,seconded to monitor the polls by the Commonwealth.She said voter turn-out was expected to be within the range of 80percent, as was the case during the constitutional referendum a fewmonths ago, when 87 percent of the eligible voters cast ballots.There were long lines of voters in Banjul by midday, despite thescorching heat. In some polling stations, men and women stood indifferent queues."This is in keeping with the muslim culture in this country,", a taxidriver who identified himself only as Lamine told PANA.Thursday and Friday have been declared public holidays in the Gambia,apparently for the polling and vote-counting billed to end thetwo-year military interruption in Gambian politics since it gainedindependence from Britain in 1965.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Sep 1995 01:00:22 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: <01BA8C75.F89E5BE0@kolls567>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDEAR MEMBERS OF THE Gambia-L,My full name is:BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH, BUT I AM MOSTLY KNOWN AS =Bass.SINCE MY GRADUATION FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF QATAR TEN YEARS AGO, I =HAVE BEEN WORKING AS English-Arabic, Arabic-English TRANSLATOR FOR THE =DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS IN THIS COUNTRY.MY VERY GOOD FRIEND,Modou Camara OF DENMARK,HAD ENTHUSED ME ABOUT THE =Gambia-L WELL BEFORE INTERNET WAS INTRODUCED IN THIS COUNTRY; SO ITS NOT =AT ALL AN ACCIDENT THAT HE WAS THE ONE WHO SUBMITTED MY NAME FOR =MEMBERSHIP TO YOUR THIS VERY INTERESTING CLUB - INTERESTING BECAUSE, IN =THE SPACE OF JUST 24-HOURS AFTER BEING A MEMBER, I HAVE GOT MORE =INFORMATION ABOUT THE GAMBIA THAN IN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF HOURS OF THE =TEN MONTHS THAT PRECEDED MY MEMBERSHIP.THAT IS PRECISELY WHY I CANNOT =THANK MR.CAMARA MANY TIMES ENOUGH !!THE REST OF OF MY THANKS MUST, OF COURSE, GO TO ALL YOU NICE GAMBIAN =GUYS WHO HAVE ACCEPTED ME ONBOARD THE THE List.I AM VERY EXCITED FOR =BEING A MEMBER, AND I AM LOOKING VERY MUCH FORWARD TO PARTICIPATING =FULLY AND ACTIVELY IN THIS VERY NOBLE ENTERPRISE OF EXCHANGING IDEAS AND =VIEWS ON THE ISSUES THAT CONCERN US AS GAMBIANS AND AFRICANS.SO ONCE =AGAIN THANKS TO ALL OF YOU FOR WELCOMING ME TO THE GAMBIAN Bantabaa OR =Penchabi OR WHATEVER IT IS .....AND BYE FOR NOW.......=20BASSSSS =20------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 17:18:34 -0500 (CDT)From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The issue of Gambians not returning homeMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960926163717.22236A-100000@castor.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go homeafter our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who havefinished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school andjust want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find tosurvive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn'tmatter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to thedevelopment of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for ayear together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of theteachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreignteachers care very little about the education of our children, all theycare about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of privatetutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised toknow how many able students do poorly in their classes just because theycouldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't youthink guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in ourschools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especiallywith the introduction of a university in the near future.I have to quit for now, bye,Alieu.------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 00:44:36 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: <19960926234054.AAA23204@LOCALNAME>Welcome to Bass and all other new members who have been added to theGambia-l recently.Bass, the date on your computer is set one year back (1995) but Iguess you did it deliberately!Once again welcome on board.My best regards to everyonel.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 18:48:46 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960926184419.4377B-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Alieu Jawara wrote:> Hi Folks,> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised toHi folks,How about the teachers from the Peace Corps ? Surely they mustcare because they definitely are not doing it for the money. And where isthe proof that there is a correlation between citizenship andproductivity. I hope the Republicans do not hear you because then noGambian would ever teach in the US !Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY..SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:26:28 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 01I9Y295PI1Y003YM3@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBenoit Dumolin added; brief intro expected from him.Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:31:24 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTIONS-2.Message-ID: < 01I9Y2FP3GVM003QSY@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDATE=9/26/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-203714TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTIONS (L)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=BANJULCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: VOTING GOT OFF TO A RELATIVELY PEACEFUL START IN GAMBIA(THURSDAY), WHERE CITIZENS ARE CHOOSING A CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT,FOLLOWING TWO-YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. BUT AMBIGUITIES IN THERULES GOVERNING THE TRANSITION PROCESS AFTER THE ELECTION ARECREATING THE POTENTIAL FOR FUTURE TROUBLE. CORRESPONDENT PURNELLMURDOCK REPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL.TEXT: ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY MANY VOTERS ARRIVED AT POLLINGSTATIONS HOURS BEFORE THE OFFICIAL OPENING TIME TO CAST THEIRBALLOTS.MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH ('JAH-MAY) AND HUMAN RIGHTSLAWYER OUSAINOU DARBOE ARE CONSIDERED THE TOP TWO CANDIDATES INTHE FOUR-MAN RACE. COLONEL JAMMEH, WHO RECENTLY RESIGNED FROMTHE MILITARY TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT AS A CIVILIAN, IS SEEKING TORETAIN HIS HOLD ON POWER.THE CHAIRMAN OF THE PROVISIONAL INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION,GABRIEL ROBERTS, SAID SOME POLLING STATIONS REPORTED WHAT HECALLED -- MINOR PROBLEMS./// ROBERTS ACT ///OH, THERE HAVE BEEN PROBLEMS, YES. QUITE A NUMBER OFPROBLEMS. BUT I THINK (IT IS) GOING ALONG SMOOTHLY./// END ACT ///ELECTION RESULTS ARE EXPECTED AS SOON AS FRIDAY. BUT THEAPPARENT SMOOTHNESS OF THE VOTING BELIES THE EXPECTED CONFUSIONOF THE TRANSITION PROCESS AFTER THE VOTES ARE COUNTED. OBSERVERSSAY THE NEW CONSTITUTION IS AMBIGUOUS AS TO HOW AND WHEN THENEWLY-ELECTED PRESIDENT IS TO BE SWORN INTO OFFICE.// OPT // ELECTORAL COMMISSION CHAIRMAN GABRIEL ROBERTS AGREESTHE PROCESS IS COMPLICATED./// SECOND ROBERTS ACT ///THIS IS VERY FLUID AT THE MOMENT. BECAUSE THEPROVISIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION IS MANDATED TO TAKEEXCERPTS FROM EXISTING CONSTITUTIONS. THAT IS TO SAY,THE 1970 CONSTITUTION, THE CONSTITUTION THAT HAS NOT YETBEEN RECEIVED BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. WE HAVE TAKENEXCERPTS FROM THOSE. BUT THERE ARE CERTAIN PARTS OF ITWHICH WE CANNOT REALLY HANDLE AND WE HAVE TO REFER THATTO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S CHAMBERS./// END ACT /// //END OPT//ACCORDING TO THE NEW CONSTITUTION, WHICH BECOMES LAW AFTER THENEW PRESIDENT TAKES OFFICE, THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT REMAINS THESUPREME GOVERNING BODY UNTIL THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY. BUT THEREARE NO LAWS SPECIFYING WHEN THE CEREMONY IS TO TAKE PLACE. INADDITION, THE COUNTRY HAS NO LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY UNTIL ELECTIONSIN DECEMBER. THUS, THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAS THE AUTHORITY TODETERMINE WHEN THE NEWLY-ELECTED PRESIDENT IS TO ASSUME POWER ANDACTIVATE THE CONSTITUTION.PRIVATELY, DIPLOMATS AND OTHER OBSERVERS SAY COLONEL JAMMEH'SSUPPORTERS, BOTH IN THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT AND IN HIS "ALLIANCEFOR PATRIOTIC REORIENTATION AND CONSTRUCTION" PARTY, HAVE TESTEDTHE LIMITS TO WHICH THEY CAN SEIZE THE STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE ANDINSURE AN ELECTION VICTORY FOR THE MILITARY LEADER.POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE AMBIGUITIES IN THE TRANSITION PROCESSARE A LOOPHOLE THAT WOULD ALLOW THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT TO REMAININ POWER IF THEY DO NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE VOTE. THEY SAYFEW GAMBIANS ARE AWARE OF THE AMBIGUITIES OR UNDERSTAND THEIRIMPLICATIONS, CREATING THE POTENTIAL FOR TROUBLE. (SIGNED)NEB/PWM/PCF/RAE26-Sep-96 12:49 PM EDT (1649 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:49:41 -0400From: LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Appreciation for introduction to GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: < 960926194939_294277924@emout17.mail.aol.com My name is Abdoulie Drammeh. I live in Gaithersburg, Maryland. First of allI think an apology from me to Mbye Sarr is in order. It has been about threedays since I was initially introduced to GAMBIA-L. Unfortunately due touncontrollable circumstances, I am just now able to come around tointroducing myself. I am sure we can all appreciate what we endure daily, inboth our personal and professional lives.My sincere gratitude goes to my friends Mbye Sarr and Ousainou Mbenga, whowere instrumental in my coming aboard this very important medium, which inevery positive way will bring together Gambians from across the globe toshare ideas and educate one another. My thanks also to all members ofGAMBIA-L.On this very historic day (election day, 1996) in the history of our country,we pray for Allah's guidance and the blessings of our fore-fathers.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 17:19:51 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960926170813.2196A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWith the addition of our newest member from Amadou, Gambia-l has now its100th member. So, let us take a time our from the election thoughts andcongratulate ourselves for the propagation of this forum to bothGambians/Friends of The Gambia world wide. This is a milestone. I havenever envisioned this interest, enthusiam and the rate of thisphenomenal growth from the onset. Many thanks to all of you especially tothe regular contributors, the subscription managers and Abdou for handlingthe technical aspects and problems of the list." Let us keep on keeping on "ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:> Benoit Dumolin added; brief intro expected from him.> Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:40:42 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia Elections Preliminary ResultsMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"These were announce over the air in Gambia:APRC UDP PDOISNRPGeorge Town 556 423 1527Banjul North 2491 1739 3774Kiang East 948 2131 3767Numukunda------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:50:58 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Bravo Gambia-l! This is quite an achievement, and I hope the growth willcontinue and in the most positive manner. I would like to take thisopportunity to recommend a niece and a dear friend to be added to thegrowing list.Mariama Darboe < Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu > Yama attends ShepherdsCollege in West VirginiaKemo Ceesay < ceesayk@acs.bu.edu > attends Boston University>With the addition of our newest member from Amadou, Gambia-l has now its>100th member. So, let us take a time our from the election thoughts and>congratulate ourselves for the propagation of this forum to both>Gambians/Friends of The Gambia world wide. This is a milestone. I have>never envisioned this interest, enthusiam and the rate of this>phenomenal growth from the onset. Many thanks to all of you especially to>the regular contributors, the subscription managers and Abdou for handling>the technical aspects and problems of the list.> " Let us keep on keeping on "> Thanks> Tony>->========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================>On Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:>> Benoit Dumolin added; brief intro expected from him.>>>> Amadou Scattred-Janneh>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:56:34 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Corrections(Gambia Elections Preliminary Results)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I'm sorry the NRP column was not clear, and one under PDOIS was wrong* correction>These were announce over the air in Gambia:> APRC UDP PDOIS>*NRP>George Town 556 423 15>27>>>Banjul North 2491 1739 *97>74>Kiang East 948 2131 37>67>Numukunda------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 18:13:28 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeMessage-ID: < 199609270113.SAA26204@thesky.incog.com Hi Alieu,So why aren't you home now?Sarian> From umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Thu Sep 26 15:31:52 1996> Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 17:18:34 -0500 (CDT)> From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: The issue of Gambians not returning home> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi Folks,> I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,> Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home> after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have> finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and> just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to> survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't> matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the> development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a> year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to> know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they> couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you> think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our> schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially> with the introduction of a university in the near future.> I have to quit for now, bye,> Alieu.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 21:40:22 -0500 (CDT)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RESPONSE TO ALIEUMessage-ID: < 01I9Y5OTNM5U8XPG0O@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAlieu this is your big brother here Musa. I cannot agree with you more onthe underlying facts of your piece.I can understand where you are commingfrom, however, I guess you meant to say do as I say not as I do. The ideayou put together is wonderful in its generality but defficient in itsfractionating columns.In short, if you live in glass house do not throwstones.With regard to my response to Buba, I failed to understand what connectionthat has with your piece.Buba was making a comparison between Sir Dawda andYahya Jammeh on the level of their education and accomplishments as leaders.Please refer to that posting.I have to sign off for now ......NDOKE I'm busy.RegardsBalake.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 23:43:15 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Elections UpdateMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"These might not be the latest, but still might be useful.These were announce over the air in Gambia:APRC UDP PDOIS*NRPGeorge Town 556 423 15 27Banjul North 2491 1739 *9774Kiang East 948 2131 3767Kiang Central 1344 1655 52222Niamina West 1306 971 71 565Niamina Dankunku 1155 737 39 472Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 01:55:52 -0400From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Elections UpdateMessage-ID: < 960927015549_294589926@emout08.mail.aol.com from gambia airAPRC UDPUpper noimi 4952 2552Foni Kansalla 4063 162Update from gambia air at 6am gambian time.abba------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:33:15 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Election resultsMessage-ID: <19960927112834.AAA7950@LOCALNAME>Hi Gambia-l!Here are more updates of the election results. Note that there aretwo more constituencies namely; Tumana and Basse.I hope that I can get the results under the right parties.THESE ARE NOT THE FINAL RESULTS! THERE ARE STILL ABOUT 15CONSTITUENCIES MORE TO COME.APRC UDP PDOIS NRCBanjul North 2491 1739 74 97Banjul Central 3604 1665 154 91Banjul South 3045 1613 133 73Bakau 4843 6279 279 152Kombo East 6257 2927 178 512Foni Kansala 4063 162 56 78Foni Bondali 1719 230 20 131Foni Jarrol 2051 467 24 162L- Niumi 4958 2572 135 375L- Badibou 1653 3841 62 254Jarra East 1894 2546 70 281Jarra Central 1511 1232 54 297Jarra west 2510 4264 98 286Kiang East 948 2131 37 67Kiang central 1344 1655 52 222Kiang west 823 4825 119 336L-Saloum 3877 923 142 829U-Saloum 3244 697 186 1365Niani 3336 2447 157 608Nianija 1722 601 73 317Sami 3358 2856 140 354Jangjanbureh 556 423 15 27Niamina W. 1306 971 71 565Niamina E. 4326 2391 91 608--"- Dankunku 1155 737 39 472Basse 5554 3877 240 723Tumana 4345 4285 403 646--------TOTAL 76493 58356 3102 9928---------Momodou Camara*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 10:18:22 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeMessage-ID: < 9609271418.AA08362@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOn Thursday, Sept. 26, 1996, Alieu Jawara wrote:> Hi Folks,> I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,> Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home> after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have> finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and> just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to> survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't> matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the> development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a> year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to> know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they> couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you> think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our> schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially> with the introduction of a university in the near future.Alieu, your comments are both unfounded and ignorant. You must notcriticize any foreigners let alone foreign teachers. I think Gambia isone of the few countries in West Africa where foreigners, from all overthe globe, are always welcome. I know of no inherent reason why foreignteachers have a negative effect on the satus of education in any country.Look around you and visit any college or university in the U.S and abroad.You will find that the facaulty is made up of different nationalities.During the economic collapse of Ghana in the early 80's, for example, manyGhanians teachers came to find jobs as teachers in the Gambia. The resultwas the creation of a more dynamic and elaborate culture in the majorityof the High schoos. On the one hand, the schools had peace corpse most ofwhom were volunteers. On the other hand,they had very educated Ghanian(andother African and European) teachers whose pay was just average.Ludicrous as all this sounds, most of these foreign teachers were moreself-sufficient in providing services to the students better than evensome of the native Gambian teachers. They show more patience with thestudents simply because of the diverse cultural issue. They want tounderstand us just as we want to understand them. Atleast, that was myexperience at Gambia High School.It would,of course, be a noble accomplishment if the educated Gambianscould go home to protect and save our schools, among other things.But tocondemn the Gambian for not doing so is to impose African standards on asituation in which they are irrelevant. What sounds good in theory is notalways easy to promote in practice. And I believe that is why you aquiringa higher education (in a foreign country).....so that you can be moreself-sufficient in the outside world. You have to understand that the questfor knowledge can never be secondary, and that education should not be anend to itself.Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct Support EngineerHayes MicroComputerNorcross, GA 30092____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:32:04 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 27SEP96.12457437.0076.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.Guys, as the election results are coming, I think it is clear to allthat Colonel Yaya Jammeh is already the choice of the Gambians.I think at this point what we have to do is to write ajoint congratulatory letter to the colonel congratulating him on his victory. SoTony or Abdou or who ever leads this list can go ahead and do so.I know most of will be against Yaya's victory but remember we pray to God to give victory to a better one and here he is YAYA. Whether we likeit or not he is the one given to us.Let us now put all political differences aside and help Yaya in anyway can whether we are there or here in the development of our motherland. I'm with our positive contribution, the next thirty years canbe used to remedy the former.I wish Yaya all the best in his effort in uplifting the countryand I pray to God for a guidance over his efforts. I wish Gambiansan enjoyable and success in the second republic. (AMEEN)REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come bck to the mother earth"Bada------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:53:47 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTION.Message-ID: < 01I9Z0QOFWEQ0040W0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDATE=9/27/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-203777TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION (L)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=BANJULCONTENT=VOICED AT:// ENGLISH MUST CUT TAPE TO CONFORM //INTRO: PRELIMINARY RESULTS INDICATE MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYAJAMMEH IS MAINTAINING A LEAD IN GAMBIA'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONHELD THURSDAY. BUT AS V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCKREPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, ELECTION OFFICIALS SAYTHE POLLING WAS MARKED BY IRREGULARITIES.TEXT: WITH MORE THAN HALF OF THE VOTES COUNTED, COLONEL JAMMEHLED THE FOUR-MAN RACE WITH MORE THAN 53 PERCENT OF THE BALLOTS.HIS NEAREST OPPONENT, HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER OUSAINOU DARBO,RECEIVED ALMOST 40 PERCENT.ELECTION OFFICIALS SAID MOST OF THE REMAINING DISTRICTS WOULDNOT CARRY ENOUGH VOTES TO THREATEN THE MILITARY RULER'S LEAD.UNDER GAMBIA'S ELECTION LAWS, A CANDIDATE HAS ONLY TO RECEIVE ANSIMPLE MAJORITY TO WIN. THERE IS NO RUN-OFF BETWEEN THE TOPTWO CANDIDATES.ALTHOUGH COLONEL JAMMEH APPEARED POISED TO WIN THE ELECTION,POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAID HE STANDS TO LOSE HIS BID FORINTERNATIONAL LEGITIMACY AS A POLITICAL LEADER.ELECTION OFFICIALS HAVE COMPLAINED OF VOTING IRREGULARITIES ATMANY POLLING STATIONS. THEY SAID AMONG OTHER THINGS, SUPPORTERSOF THE MILITARY RULER USED INTIMIDATION TO CAST THEIR BALLOTS ATWHICHEVER POLLING STATION THEY CHOSE, SAYING COLONEL JAMMEHAUTHORIZED THEM TO DO SO.PRIVATELY, DIPLOMATS AND OTHER POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE31-YEAR-OLD FORMER ARMY OFFICER AND THOSE WHO FORM HIS INNERCIRCLE LACK THE MATURITY AND EXPERIENCE TO EARN THE RESPECT THEYWANT FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY. AND THEY SAY THE CONDUCTOF THE TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY, WITH ITS ILL-CONCEIVEDCONSTITUTION AND FLAWED ELECTION, HAVE ALREADY ALIENATED THEMILITARY RULER. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/PCF/MMK27-Sep-96 11:07 AM EDT (1507 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:58:08 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: I Hate to Say "I Told You So!"Message-ID: < 01I9Z0V5EXWI0046N2@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Please read the VOA piece on the elections and tell me if mypredictions have so far been on the mark!Amadou------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 01:53:34 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning homeMessage-ID: < 199609271651.BAA02235@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Alieu may have struck the right chord at the wrong time and with somewrong people. Some of us have been away from home for so long thatwe have lost touch with the base of things. Whether Gambians orforeigners anywhere must go back to their home countries is never myconcern, however, I do know that it is a common feeling among Gambiansof all shades that our education system would have been better withmore Gambian teachers. Teaching is a noble profession yet not allof us a born to teach. Some can do it better than others. The worldover the on the average low salary of teachers is lamented. The Gambiais no exception. But when those teachers devise various means to getstudents into `extra-classes', the nobility of those teachers comesinto question. Perhaps Gambia is not yet saturated with degree holdersfor when that happens, we cannot avoid the classroom. I know Gambianswho obtained BEd. certificates and HTCs but shun teaching. I do fullyagree with Alieu that some of our teachers are more concerned abouttheir pockets that with the well-being of our young. Suffice it to saythat a country that depends on others for the health, education andthe carriage of justice of and for its people is not very progressive.Many have given the example of the US. But you must remember that veryfew, if any, non-nationals are involved in providing secondaryeducation to American children. That is the monopoly of Americans.Foreign teachers at American universities are there simply because theyneed to be there. Even the land of immigrants does have `foreigners'!While for personal reasons we need not go home , we must treat issueswith more reasoning than passion. The truth is always bitter.Lamin Drammeh (Japan).------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 09:50:59 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199609271650.JAA26473@thesky.incog.com Hi Buba,Who the hell are you to tell people to write a congratulatory letter to Jammeh? Will you please refrain from telling us how to run our lives and what to say? If you want to write a letter who is stopping you from doing that, must you impose your wishes on people? Do whatever you have to do and leave it at that.Sarian> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Fri Sep 27 08:37:30 1996> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:32:04 EDT> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.> Guys, as the election results are coming, I think it is clear to all> that Colonel Yaya Jammeh is already the choice of the Gambians.> I think at this point what we have to do is to write ajoint congratu> latory letter to the colonel congratulating him on his victory. So> Tony or Abdou or who ever leads this list can go ahead and do so.> I know most of will be against Yaya's victory but remember we pray to Go> d to give victory to a better one and here he is YAYA. Whether we like> it or not he is the one given to us.> Let us now put all political differences aside and help Yaya in any> way can whether we are there or here in the development of our mother> land. I'm with our positive contribution, the next thirty years can> be used to remedy the former.> I wish Yaya all the best in his effort in uplifting the country> and I pray to God for a guidance over his efforts. I wish Gambians> an enjoyable and success in the second republic. (AMEEN)> REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come b> ck to the mother earth"> Bada------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10231 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:04:26

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96I27038.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency





News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published

or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News

Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



27 Sep 96 - Gambia-Elections



Jammeh Leads In Presidential Polls



From Peter Masebu ; PANA Staff Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The incumbent Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh,

is leading in the country's presidential elections held on Thursday,

according to provisional results released by the Electoral Commission

on Friday.



The commission said Jammeh polled 126,073 votes from 34

constituencies, compared to his closest rival, Ossainou Darboe, who

obtained 89,833 votes.



But a panel of poll watchers featured on Gambia radio expressed

surprise at Jammeh's performance, especially in Banjul, where he took

61.84 percent of the vote as against Darboe's 33.95 percent.



The panelists did not rule out the possibility of Jammeh, who seized

power in a military coup July 22, 1994, winning the highly populated

Serekunda east and west, which together with Bakau, have 83,839

registered voters.



The panelists views were influenced by Jammeh's unexpected performance

in Bakau, where he received 41.92 percent of the votes in an area

where people usually vote against incumbents. Darboe won 54.35 percent

of the votes here.



Jammeh's highest score was in Brikama, his stronghold, where he got

66.33 percent of the votes, compared with 27.72 percent for Darboe.



Full results are expected later Friday, when the candidate who secures

a simple majority of all votes cast will be declared the winner.

_________________________________________________________________



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:18:16 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Ndey Marie is back

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Everyone,



I am taking this opportunity to welcome Ndey Marie Njie back to Gambia-l

after taking a few weeks off to make the transition to her new school. As

can be recalled, Ndey Marie was a prolific contributor to the list. Upon

completion of her masters at Iowa State, she has now started her

doctoral program at Ohio State University.

Welcome back Ndey Marie and we will be looking forward to your

contributions again.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* The following was forwarded AT*/



Hi Sarian,

I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about

writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether

you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.

Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating

the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).

Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside

and accept the man.

Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It

is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of

twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.

Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.



..

Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.

I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at

Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the

issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are

done with our programms?

REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come

back to the mother earth"

BADA

Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post





















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 21:51:17 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: More election results

Message-ID: <19960927204639.AAA22898@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Here are more results from the elections.

Amadou, all your predictions are right!

Acording to these results there are some new constituencies compared

to the referandum in August. Results of two counsituencies are still

missing. They are Serrekunda West and Foni Bintang.





Constituency APPRC UDP PDOIS NRC



S.Kunda East 19904 12325 944 774

Kombo Central 10982 7699 329 446

*Kombo North 18330 9765 685 1046

Kombo South 9580 4581 320 556

Foni Brefet 2735 882 59 125

**L-Niumi 9712 2483 274 658

Jokadou 3570 1379 128 253

U-Badibou 5006 6654 185 532

C-Badibou 1365 4353 72 281

*Sabahh Sanjal 5580 1975 129 863



*L-Fuladou West 5594 4951 462 792

*U-Fuladou West 7900 5056 420 1151



Kantora 6742 2096 294 782

Sandou 3334 2507 502 510

Wuli 5915 3190 2289 1051

*Jimara 6609 2783 346 1241







* Constituencies that were not there or had other names during the

referandum. I compared the constituencies with the statement of

results of the referandum from the PIEC in August. Fuladou East is no

more, perhaps due to the many complaints.



** Correction to my first posting earlier today:

I wrote L-Niumi but it should be U-Nuimi 4958 2572 135 375



THERE MIGHT BE SOME ERRORS IN THE FIGURES BUT THOSE ON THE LIST WHO

HAVE OTHER RESULTS THAN THESE ARE WELCOME TO NOTIFY.



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 13:09:22 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: More election results

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Momodou, great job providing the election results and numbers. We really

appreciate your efforts and willingness providing this information.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On Fri, 27 Sep 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Gambia-l,

> Here are more results from the elections.

> Amadou, all your predictions are right!

> Acording to these results there are some new constituencies compared

> to the referandum in August. Results of two counsituencies are still

> missing. They are Serrekunda West and Foni Bintang.

>

>

> Constituency APPRC UDP PDOIS NRC

>

> S.Kunda East 19904 12325 944 774

> Kombo Central 10982 7699 329 446

> *Kombo North 18330 9765 685 1046

> Kombo South 9580 4581 320 556

> Foni Brefet 2735 882 59 125

> **L-Niumi 9712 2483 274 658

> Jokadou 3570 1379 128 253

> U-Badibou 5006 6654 185 532

> C-Badibou 1365 4353 72 281

> *Sabahh Sanjal 5580 1975 129 863

>

> *L-Fuladou West 5594 4951 462 792

> *U-Fuladou West 7900 5056 420 1151

>

> Kantora 6742 2096 294 782

> Sandou 3334 2507 502 510

> Wuli 5915 3190 2289 1051

> *Jimara 6609 2783 346 1241

>

>

>

> * Constituencies that were not there or had other names during the

> referandum. I compared the constituencies with the statement of

> results of the referandum from the PIEC in August. Fuladou East is no

> more, perhaps due to the many complaints.

>

> ** Correction to my first posting earlier today:

> I wrote L-Niumi but it should be U-Nuimi 4958 2572 135 375

>

> THERE MIGHT BE SOME ERRORS IN THE FIGURES BUT THOSE ON THE LIST WHO

> HAVE OTHER RESULTS THAN THESE ARE WELCOME TO NOTIFY.

>

> Momodou Camara

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 16:26:35 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: More election results

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Fri, 27 Sep 1996, A. Loum wrote:



>

>

> Momodou, great job providing the election results and numbers. We really

> appreciate your efforts and willingness providing this information.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

Hi,

I would like to second that. Big thanks are also due to

Numukunda. These are the types who make the list what it is.

My hearty thanks,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:08:08 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: VICTORY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Buba Bojang/Gambia-L



Thank you very much for a thoughtful piece. It is time for us

to focus on rebuilding, reconciliation and reorientation. The Gambian

people, (except for a couple of districts) have elected Col. Jammeh to

continue his reconstruction and rebuilding.



To the list members who swore that they will dance naked etc.

etc. etc... if Jammeh wins! Well, you're excused for your premature,

preposterous, and totally ludicrous statements about the outcome of the

elections. Like I told you before, the Gambian people want DELIVERY,

and not a bunch of so called bureaucratic self-serving intellectuals.

This is no the time to cry "foul play at the polls" etc. etc... Jammeh

clearly swept the votes. The army for the most part stayed at home

except for a few unarmed security personnel.



The election clearly shows that all your pessimistic cry of

tribalism, and ethnic affiliation was unfounded. For all I know, Gambia

is blessed by our size and population "WE ARE FAMILY". (Sister Sledge)

Those of us that yearn for a government that is an arbitrator of

fairness, this is the time to rejoice. For those of us that yearn for a

return to elitism and disdain, WAKE UP FROM YOUR DREAM WORLD. Let reality

set in.



MAFY aka MANLAFY

(DeVry Institute of Technology)



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:06:40 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Hi,



You know what the problem with you is, its how you always write and tell people what to do. That is what bothers me and not the outcome of the elections. Why don't you just write whatever you want to say and send it to the man, why do you have to tell us to do the same? Leave it to individuals to send in their congratulatory notes as they see fit but don't take it upon yourself to tell us to write. That is the only problem with you! STOP! STOP! IMPOSING your wishes, we are all adults and capable of making our own decisions, we don't need you to decide for us. So please stop it, enough is enough. To answer your curiousity, I don't dislike/hate Jammeh nor Darboe, I just wouldn't cast my vote for neither. I'm just glad there was peace and no major problems. Truth be known I would rather be stuck with Jammeh than have the old Jawarra regime back.



You can still be a concerned Gambian and not father us. So stop the bull**** and write to Jammeh, you, as well as I, know theres nothing wrong about a congratulatory note but let it be that individual's decision to write,its not your place to tell us. Go command your children and your family not Gambia-l and certainly not me.



Good day to all.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)

> From: ABDOU <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> /* The following was forwarded AT*/

>

> Hi Sarian,

> I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about

> writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether

> you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.

> Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating

> the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).

> Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside

> and accept the man.

> Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It

> is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of

> twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.

> Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.

>

> .

> Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.

> I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at

> Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the

> issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are

> done with our programms?

> REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come

> back to the mother earth"

> BADA

> Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:24:07 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Sarian, Buba and Abdou, let's cool it down and not blow this thing out of

proportion.

Thanks

Tony











On Fri, 27 Sep 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:



> Hi,

>

> You know what the problem with you is, its how you always write and tell people what to do. That is what bothers me and not the outcome of the elections. Why don't you just write whatever you want to say and send it to the man, why do you have to tell us to do the same? Leave it to individuals to send in their congratulatory notes as they see fit but don't take it upon yourself to tell us to write. That is the only problem with you! STOP! STOP! IMPOSING your wishes, we are all adults and capable of making our own decisions, we don't need you to decide for us. So please stop it, enough is enough. To answer your curiousity, I don't dislike/hate Jammeh nor Darboe, I just wouldn't cast my vote for neither. I'm just glad there was peace and no major problems. Truth be known I would rather be stuck with Jammeh than have the old Jawarra regime back.

>

> You can still be a concerned Gambian and not father us. So stop the bull**** and write to Jammeh, you, as well as I, know theres nothing wrong about a congratulatory note but let it be that individual's decision to write,its not your place to tell us. Go command your children and your family not Gambia-l and certainly not me.

>

> Good day to all.

>

> Sarian

>

> > From

> > Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)

> > From: ABDOU <

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)

> > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > X-Sender:

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > /* The following was forwarded AT*/

> >

> > Hi Sarian,

> > I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about

> > writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether

> > you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.

> > Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating

> > the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).

> > Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside

> > and accept the man.

> > Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It

> > is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of

> > twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.

> > Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.

> >

> > .

> > Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.

> > I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at

> > Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the

> > issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are

> > done with our programms?

> > REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come

> > back to the mother earth"

> > BADA

> > Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:34:20 -0500 (CDT)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To: Gambia-l <

Subject: Please get my point guys

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Hi everyone,

=09Thanks for your comments Sarian, Musa, Moe and Lamin. I think the=20

one that is closest to understanding what I mean is Lamin Drammeh. I'm=20

not by all means trying to be nationalist because my religion forbids=20

that. "Private classes" in Gambia is a big market and teachers rely on=20

it more than they do on their salaries. Imagine an Economics teacher=20

who gives "private classes" to 400 students (by the way this is a fair=20

number) and gets atleast D150 from each, why would he care about his=20

salaries. There is a lot of struggle from these students to get classes=20

from their teachers. The teachers ofcourse explin things better at=20

their private classes than they do at school. Why should we allow this?=20

I played my part when I was there, even though I only had an A'level=20

then, I offered free tutoring to students taking Math and Sciene at both=20

O'and A'levels. The Private classes coursed a lot of frustration amongst=20

most Gambian teachers because of the way the market is driven towards the=

=20

foreigners. I can't blame Moe Jallow for his comments because I don't=20

think he Knows what happens down there.

=09About the question why I'm not going home....If you read my posting=20

carefully I'm refering to those who have no intention of going back to=20

school or atleast not in the near future. I am currently doing my=20

Masters in Civil Engineering and hopefully, God willing, do my PhD.=20

afterwards. After my studies I'll be the first to return and help=20

develop my country and, more important than that go back and teach=20

the Qur=E1n. This is my goal folks! =20

Thanks very much,=20



Alieu. =20



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 19:55:22 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Jammeh declared winner

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



This report, among other things, underscores what some of us expected all

along.

Darboe has reportedly sought refuge in the Senegalese Embassy; soldiers are

openly celebrating Jammeh's victory; the opposition is crying foul now

.....etc. Apparently many underestimated the military's determination to stay

at the helm.



Jawara got us in this mess! (I expect some negative reactions. So what?)



Peace!

Amadou





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="RESULTS"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BANJUL, Sept 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's military strongman Yahya Jammeh=

won presidential elections held to end two years of army rule in the sma=

ll West African state, a final declaration showed on Friday. =



=0D

An official printout of results from the Provisional Independent Elec=

toral Commission said Jammeh polled 220,011 votes, or 55.76 percent of th=

e total, to 141,387 votes, or 35.84 percent, for his strongest civilian c=

hallenger, Ousainou Darboe. =



=0D

The two other civilian candidates, Amath Bah of the National Reconcil=

iation Party and Sidia Jatta of the People's Democratic Organisation for =

Independence and Socialism, got 21,759 votes or 5.5 percent and 11,337 vo=

tes or 2.9 percent respectively. =



=0D

Wild celebrations broke out in the streets of the capital Banjul afte=

r electoral chief Gabriel Roberts announced the results on television. =



=0D

Soldiers in uniform were shown on televison dancing with Jammeh's min=

isters at an impromptu state house party, while Jammeh appeared in a flow=

ing gown and dark glasses shaking hands with ministers, cheering women an=

d office staff. =



=0D

About 88 percent of the electorate voted peacefully on Thursday, but =

Darboe later took refuge in the Senegalese embassy in Banjul with some re=

latives and political associates. It was not immediately clear why he did=

so. =



=0D

18:11 09-27-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520--





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:06:27 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassy (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 9:20:42 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,

clari.news.refugees, clari.news.immigration

Subject: Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassy





DAKAR (Reuter) - Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, main rival to

Gambia's military leader Yahya Jammeh in the presidential

election, has taken refuge in Senegal's embassy in Gambia's

capital Banjul, official Senegalese sources in Senegal said on

Friday.

Darboe, they added, had been in the embassy with members of

his family since Thursday evening when polls closed and vote

counting began in the election designed to restore the tiny West

African country to civilian rule.

Jammeh, who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in

1994, led the four-man field with results from over half the

constituencies officially declared.

Electoral officials said Jammeh had 76,790 votes to Darboe's

58,356 but commentators said the race was still open as results

had not yet been announced for two of Darboe's strongholds.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:06:49 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:10:21 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Yahya

Jammeh coasted to an emphatic victory Friday in presidential

elections to end army rule in the tiny West African country,

provisional results showed.

His main rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, took refuge in the

Senegalese embassy in Banjul along with some family members,

according to Senegalese officials in Dakar.

With 45 of 47 constituencies or 81 percent of the vote

counted, Jammeh's tally was 199,650 votes or 55 percent of the

total. Darboe received 131,035 votes or 36 percent, according to

official returns issued by the electoral commission.

With the remaining constituencies accounting for just 70,000

votes, Jammeh's victory was assured.

Two marginal civilian candidates -- hotel manager Amath Bah

of the National Reconciliation Party and Sidia Jatta of the

small People's Democratic Organization for Independence and

Socialism -- polled 20,977 and 10,571 votes respectively.

Electoral commission chairman Gabriel Roberts was expected

to make a formal declaration of results later.

It was not immediately clear if there had been any direct

threat to Darboe, who was reported by state television to have

cast his vote in Banjul Thursday, polling day.

Some of his aides were arrested during campaign violence and

many said they were beaten up by soldiers after a clash with

Jammeh supporters a few days before voting.

Jammeh's win is bound to alarm democracy campaigners in West

Africa faced with a new political challenge: coupmakers

exploiting the advantage of incumbency to legitimise their rule

through the ballot box.

Such elections left political tension in their wake in Niger

and Chad.

Jammeh, 31, seized power in a 1994 coup, toppling elected

president Sir Dawda Jawara who had ruled the tiny country of one

million people from independence from Britain in 1965.

Jammeh resigned from the army last month to contest the

elections that he brought forward from 1998 following Western

pressure. Western creditors froze aid and some put a temporary

ban on their nationals travelling to the tourist haven.

--

C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R



This article is Copyright 1996 by Reuters.

All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licensed

to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles

in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access

these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission

is strictly prohibited.

We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with

information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news

feeds without authorization. Please send reports to

[Use



Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in

the user documentation section of our web page: <

You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 20:39:08 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: VICTORY

Message-ID: <



My Dear Brother Mafy:



You ought to be ashamed of your self celebrating our nations tragidy. There

is no uphoria anywhere in the Gambia tonight. A vast MAJORITY of the Gambian

People who voted, and they know they voted to elect Ousainou Darboe not Yaya

and trying to come to terms with their victory they have benn stripped of by

the military. My friend even Yaya and his stoogies anre not celebrating any

victory 'cause they know they manipulated the election results to guarantee a

victory for Yaya. In captain Touray's own words "Jammeh will win whether you

vote for him or not..." So the outcome was decided before people went to

the polls. W'll see what's going to happend the next few days to come. I

hope our economy will not crash.



I am very bitter about this ratification of the African style militaricracy.

I will call you when I calm down.



Take care.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:50:09 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Please get my point guys

Message-ID: <



Hi Alieu/Buba,



You're welcome! Hurry up and finish your studies and go back home but don't tell others to do the same. Get it! my point is stop telling people when to go back home and what to say or write. That's all I care about, it doesn't matter who you support you're entitled but I just don't want to here you should do this and that.



good weekend to all!



Sarian



> From

> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:34:20 -0500 (CDT)

> From: Alieu Jawara <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Please get my point guys

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE

> X-To: Gambia-l <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hi everyone,

> Thanks for your comments Sarian, Musa, Moe and Lamin. I think the

> one that is closest to understanding what I mean is Lamin Drammeh. I'm

> not by all means trying to be nationalist because my religion forbids

> that. "Private classes" in Gambia is a big market and teachers rely on

> it more than they do on their salaries. Imagine an Economics teacher

> who gives "private classes" to 400 students (by the way this is a fair

> number) and gets atleast D150 from each, why would he care about his

> salaries. There is a lot of struggle from these students to get classes

> from their teachers. The teachers ofcourse explin things better at

> their private classes than they do at school. Why should we allow this?

> I played my part when I was there, even though I only had an A'level

> then, I offered free tutoring to students taking Math and Sciene at both

> O'and A'levels. The Private classes coursed a lot of frustration amongst

> most Gambian teachers because of the way the market is driven towards the

> foreigners. I can't blame Moe Jallow for his comments because I don't

> think he Knows what happens down there.

> About the question why I'm not going home....If you read my posting

> carefully I'm refering to those who have no intention of going back to

> school or atleast not in the near future. I am currently doing my

> Masters in Civil Engineering and hopefully, God willing, do my PhD.

> afterwards. After my studies I'll be the first to return and help

> develop my country and, more important than that go back and teach

> the Qurán. This is my goal folks!

> Thanks very much,

>

> Alieu.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:10:00 EDT

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Message-ID: <



In the name of God,the beneficient, the merciful.

Fellas,

I think Moe Jallow has done a great job for us,on that note Moe on

behalf of everybody thank you for the good work. A lot of Gambians are

here with me in Lexington,Ky.who are also saying thank you for making





available the results.

Tony, your advice taken but I think it was Sarian who didn't seem to und

erstand what I was putting across. Anyway let's forget about that now.

yes, yes, Sarian, I can't wait for 1999 to leave this country. If

I can do something to bring it closer, I will do so. Maybe I will even

be there before Alieu.(INSHA ALAHU)

REMEMBER"A leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come

back to mother earth"

BADA

Pa Mambuna will use my address sometime later to say hi to the list

members.



I hope we will appreciate that.



















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:38:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: BUBA'S message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Buba, you wrote:



> In the name of God,the beneficient, the merciful.

> Fellas,

> I think Moe Jallow has done a great job for us,on that note Moe on

> behalf of everybody thank you for the good work. A lot of Gambians are

> here with me in Lexington,Ky.who are also saying thank you for making

> available the results.



Buba, I think that you meant to thank Momodou Camara for providing the

results of the elections. He was the one who provided us with all the

updated information.



I would also like to thank Numukunda Dardo, Amadou Janneh and Abdou Touray

for updating us with the results.



Thanks Guys.



Moe S. Jallow



_____________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@sct.edu

_____________________________________________________________________________























------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:07:52 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello List members,



This is the Nigerian brother saying: Assalaam Alaikum to all of you.

I have been quiet for quite a while due to other things but I have

browsing through your messages from time to time.



I just want to send a short note about the elections:



I would like to say congratulations for winning the elections.

However, you must remember that winning is not everything. You have

to be able to DELIVER allthose promises. The Gambians didn't elect

Jammeh in office to be better of, but to be better.



To Darbo's supporters, I would like to say it is time to move on. I

understand your fear. You may be working towards the same common

goals but you may have to take different routes to get there. It is

to start implementing your plans for the future of the country. If

Jammeh fails his people, then you will be in for threat. You still

have a chance.



I thank you all.



Alhagi Aminu Wali







P.S

Moe, we need to discuss the elections sometime when you have time.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:25:10 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: VICTORY???????

Message-ID: <



Subj: Re: VICTORY

Date: 96-09-27 20:39:23 EDT

From: SBojang

To:



My Dear Brother Mafy:



You ought to be ashamed of your self celebrating our nations tragidy. There

is no uphoria anywhere in the Gambia tonight. A vast MAJORITY of the Gambian

People who voted, and they know they voted to elect Ousainou Darboe not Yaya

and trying to come to terms with their victory they have benn stripped of by

the military. My friend even Yaya and his stoogies anre not celebrating any

victory 'cause they know they manipulated the election results to guarantee a

victory for Yaya. In captain Touray's own words "Jammeh will win whether you

vote for him or not..." So the outcome was decided before people went to

the polls. W'll see what's going to happend the next few days to come. I

hope our economy will not crash.



I am very bitter about this ratification of the African style militaricracy.

I will call you when I calm down.



Take care.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:35:36 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Appeal to GAMBIA-L members

Message-ID: <



This is a personal appeal to all members of GAMBIA-L to exercise restraint,

respect and civility towards one another. Frankly I was disappointed to see

the use of obscene language by a few members. It is obvious that tempers are

high for or against events that are currently unfolding in The Gambia,

however this is not the time for bickering amongst ourselves. We can have

mature intelligent discussions without name-calling; moreover none of us

here is running for office (laugh)!



Our country, at this point is at a cross-roads, it is time we set our

differences aside, put our heads together and exploit the richness of our

ethnic diversities. We may not all have the same political affiliations or

convictions, but I can bet that we all share one common concern, and that is

the well-being of The Gambia and ALL its people.



So please my friends, let's tone it down a little, we can honestly have fun

and not be mean to each other. This is by no means talking down anyone, it

is simply another opinion from one of us who does not agree that the use of

foul language on a medium of this kind may not be welcome by others. If

indeed anyone is offended by these comments, my apologies.



May the forces of good prevail in The Gambia.



Abdoulie Drammeh

Gaithersburg, Maryland





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:38:45 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Join the celebration

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



SARJO/GAMBIA-L



The election of Col. Jammeh was free and fair. It was monitored

with the assistance of an international panel who by all account declared

it free and fair. All the sporadic skirmishes preceeding election day

were caused by Darboe supporters. Like I said in my earlier piece,

WELCOME ONBOARD, join the rebuilding process. Meanwhile, we are having a

victory party in Atlanta on Saturday 09/27/96.



Mafy aka Manlafy

(DeVry Institute of Technology)



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 02:01:00 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: TIME TO CONCEDE!

Message-ID: <



Fellow brothers and sisters,

It seems the verdict is in, and unfortunately some of us do not like it

including myself but lets just accept it. This election has divided

us(gambia-l) considerably over the last months, and I think we need to come

together as a family again. Just like any undertaking in life, you win

sometimes and loose at times, this time we lost! We need to start healing

those wounds! You may have stepped on a lot of toes during the game, suddenly

the game is over and you looked up the score-board, it shows you lost, grab

your nearest opponent and wish them luck as they move on. This is character,

it is integrity and it is spotsmanship or call anything within that

framework. To those peolple I disagree with I hope you get the picture.



Now the APRC must understand that they are given the mandate not to better

themselves but to better the Gambia. This mandate does not call for

continuous human rights violations nor the end of transparency and

accountability. This means freedom of speech, and any freedoms within the

guidelines of the newly adopted constitution.

As we wait for the next elections in the year 2001, you will be carefully

monitored from every possible angle.



To the guy that suggested a congratulatory note, I will sign it if writtten

only to concede to victory and nothing at all. I will still maintain my

position until proven wrong, and yet still willing to work towards the

uplifting of the country as none of us should loose that goal. To the fellows

partying in north Atlanta, you dont have to invite me but it would have been

hell-of-a-character to do so. To Tombong, you can now be the official

mouth-piece of the APRC on the list(atleast some legitimacy).



Finally, I'd like to welcome all new members particularly Bass Drammeh in

Qatar whom I have not seen in ages. Love ya!



Baboucarr Sillah

Atlanta, Ga



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 17:20:42 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: TIME TO CONCEDE!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



It is time for Sarian and Buba to forget the past. I hate to see us

taking on each other one on one. That clearly defeats the purpose of

a discussion group. Why not I make this suggestion to all members: If

you post something to the List and only you and one other person take

turns to debate, do stop after the second round. It simply shows that

we are not interested in, or are disturbed by, that exchange.



I and many others would have loved to see the back of Yahya and his

henchmen. More than anything I was, and still am, afraid that they

will not get the respect and support of our friends abroad--a factor

and asset no nation can do without. Besides this, I have little to

complain about. While Gambians would not easily stake their heads for

anyone, they are always ready to vote the way they desire. That is one

thing they will not readily compromise. That is guaranteed by our

democratic norm. If the election suffered from foul play, it may not

be large enough to account for the difference between Yahya and Darbo.



The Gambian people have given their voice to Jammeh. We should all

bear the positive and negative consequences of our collective action.

There is no time to fret; no need for more political gimmicks; no place

for a permanent divide. VOX POPLI VOX DEI.



Let us march on. No need for mockery or digging of old graves. I rest

my case.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 09:32:43 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Aminu Wali, wrote:



> Hello List members,

>

> This is the Nigerian brother saying: Assalaam Alaikum to all of you.

> I have been quiet for quite a while due to other things but I have

> browsing through your messages from time to time.

>

> I just want to send a short note about the elections:

>

> I would like to say congratulations for winning the elections.

> However, you must remember that winning is not everything. You have

> to be able to DELIVER allthose promises. The Gambians didn't elect

> Jammeh in office to be better of, but to be better.

>

> To Darbo's supporters, I would like to say it is time to move on. I

> understand your fear. You may be working towards the same common

> goals but you may have to take different routes to get there. It is

> to start implementing your plans for the future of the country. If

> Jammeh fails his people, then you will be in for threat. You still

> have a chance.

>

> I thank you all.

>

> Alhagi Aminu Wali

>

>

>

> P.S

> Moe, we need to discuss the elections sometime when you have time.



Oga sir,



Thank you for your piece. It is indeed a victory for the APRC but no one

is celebrating as you see from the list. Just as expected, the did

everything possible to win. It was not a free and fair election from the

beginning, and that is why they will have a had time convincing the

international community.

I think the APRC should be dubbed "Another Political Rage Creators"



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 11:19:49 +0500

From: Lamin <

To:

Subject: Reconcile the political distinctions.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



My dear fellows:



Foremost, I wish to thank the following people for bringing us the

results of the election: Momodou Camara, Numukunda Darboe, Amadou

Janneh, and Abdou Touray!



Secondly, I wish to appeal to all the members of the list, to reconcile

our political distinctions, and look forward to the future of our

beloved country. There have been quite some heated exchanges among some

list members. It's now time to put those political distinctions aside,

and work toward the betterment of our country. There is a saying in

French that goes=97=97: "Le temps perdu ne se retrove jamais." Meaning: T=

ime

and tide wait for no man.=20



We must accept, and respect the choice of the people. Even though, some

of us wish it hadn't happened that way. The reason being the notorious

reputation of some military regimes in our continent.=20



The people of The Gambia, I believe, have elected APRC for the

betterment of the country, and not only for [themselves]. Let's hope,

and wish that it delivers its promises it made to the people.



=C0 bient=F4t,



Lamin Camara (Toronto, Canada).



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:03:27 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Reconcile the political distinctions.

Message-ID: <19960928175824.AAA19768@LOCALNAME>



Here are the last two results from home.-

APRC UDP PDOIS NRC

Serrekunda West 15696 9714 700 581

Foni Bintang 4665 638 56 201



There were a few errors from the previous posting:

Banjul North PDOIS had 97 and not 74, NRC had 74 and not 97

L-Badibou APRC had 1053 and not 1653

Kombo south PDOIS had 328

Foni Brefet PDOIS had 328

Niani APRC had 3633 and not 3336



I just got the PIEC statement of results and the rest of the

figures are correct.





-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Gambian people have elected Yaya Jammeh and gang and we should

accept and respect their decision. Most of us are disappointed

because the parties we support have lost but that is not the end of

the world. It was not a surprise knowing the record of the military

elsewhere in Africa. Lets all hope and pray for a peaceful and prosperous

future for our beloved mother land.



"The parlimentary elections should be the most interesting one because

that is what will decide, ultimately, the composition of our National

Assembly. The more members we can have in the Assembly from

different political affiliations, the more interesting and vibrant

our democratic process would be. Lets pray that the opposition would

be able to get into parliment a lot of compitent young men and women

who would be fearless and tireless in checking on the Government on

our behalf. If that can happen, our country will soon be on its way

to where no African country , save Bostwana and South Africa, has

been able to get before."



I hope that all political detainees are released immediately!



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 13:12:47 -0500 (EST)

From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <

To:

Subject: Let's move on

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Hi everyone



I for one, I do not believe Yahya Jammeh was the choice of the

Gambian people. I believe the only reason he won was because most

people were afraid of what might happen if he looses. The possibility

for another coup was very likely. Whether Darboe got the same media

attention as Jammeh wouldn't

have made any difference. As a friend of mine rightly just told me, this

election "was a vote to maintain stability in the country....."



Well, the decision has been made and it is final for the next 5

years. Let's just hope that the development will continue and our

freedoms of expression and speech will be restored and also an end to

countless decrees.



Ousman

Crawfordsville, IN



ps. I won't be a signatory to any congratulatory letter to Jammeh.

Ousman Gajigo

Crawfordsville, IN



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 13:36:57 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: "DECISION RENDUE"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



Well, beloved friends, the Gambian populace has spoken, and Jammeh and Co.

has managed to stir through. This is the beauty of Democracy and the will

of the people must be respected. While we all must recognize that the

playing field prior to election day was never leveled, at this point we

cannot be caught up in the past but to forge ahead. The battle is lost to

those who oppose Jammeh but the war is not lost. Those who fought and

lost will fight another day. One important thing is that, ruling Gambians

by decrees will no longer be the order of the day. And come the opening of

the National Assembly after those elections, Gambia will begin to re-take

its rightful place in the community of democratic nation-sates. Jammeh and

Co. will then realize that the military style governance will no longer

function in an environment of real accountability and check and balances.

So what we can do is to help strengthen the institutions and improve upon

the process already set in motion.



On another note, the international community should now come out of the

woodwork and their veil of isolationism and commend the Gambian people for

taking this courageous and important step. Assisting the Gambia in

its economic development endeavors should now be forthcoming, for we all

know true democracy cannot thrive in the midst of poverty and economic

degradation. Fellas, the Gambia is blessed and to appreciate that is to

look at some of our neighbors, e.g, Nigeria with all of its monumental

resources and intelligentsia is still locked up in the era of military

governance (No offense to our Nigerian Pals on the list). So to quote our

dear friend, Reverend Jesse Jackson, "Keep Hope Alive".



Good Weekend to 'ya all.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 04:16:58 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Let's move on

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Moving on is the talk of the day but how do we achieve that. My

worry before and now is that the separation of the presidential and

parliamentary elections was not only economically imprudent, but a

measured tactic to create a `yes-man' parliament. Since the APRC is

now also assured of overwhelming victory come Dec., I doubt if the

responsible parliament we crave will ever come to life. Without

disrespect to anyone, our new parliament may very well resemble the

previous one and our democracy will laugh at us. A toothless Assembly

with an impotent masculinity.



No wonder the incumbent disregarded the desire of Gambian people for

a limit to the term of the presidency. Until another political

milestone comes to bear on the Gambia, Yahya has a free ride!



Let us rest our case with Allah. That is what it has come to.



A very early good morning from Japan.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 17:37:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Can someone tell us the latest info on Lawyer Darboe's whereabout?

What might have prompted him seek refuge in the Senegalese High

Commission and the reaction of the Government?



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:13:17 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: AFPRC Dissolved

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Note:



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="DISSOLVE"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BANJUL, Sept 28 (Reuter) - Gambia's newly-elected civilian presiden=

t, Yahya Jammeh, said on Saturday that he had dissolved the military coun=

cil which had ruled the small West African state since he took power in a=

coup in 1994. =



=0D

``The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) stands dissolve=

d, the existing transitional cabinet having taken over all its functions =

and responsibilities,'' he said in a statement on state television and ra=

dio. =



=0D

Jammeh, who was declared the winner of Thursday's election with 56 pe=

rcent of the vote, said the disbanding of the council showed that he and =

fellow junior officers who seized power in 1994 ``were soldiers with a di=

fference.'' =



=0D

``We unflinchingly committed ourselves to the implementation of the T=

ransition Programme (leading to restoration of democracy),'' he said. =



=0D

All five members of the military council will also hold office in the=

cabinet. Jammeh did not say when he expected the new government to be sw=

orn in. =



=0D

18:27 09-28-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396--





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:17:24 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Results Challenged

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



Well, here is a report underscoring item #2 of my predictions!



Peace!

Amadou





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="POLLRE"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BANJUL, Sept 28 (Reuter) - Gambia's chief opposition leader, who so=

ught refuge in the Senegalese embassy in the middle of presidential elect=

ions, said on Saturday his party did not accept the poll results. =



=0D

Military ruler Yahya Jammeh has been proclaimed winner in Thursday's =

election with 56 percent of votes. Chief opposition leader Ousainou Darbo=

e of the United Democratic Party (UDP) was second with 36 percent. =



=0D

A UDP statement signed by Darboe from his refuge referred to the ``ho=

stile electioneering environment and unlevel nature of the political fiel=

d.'' =



=0D

``Consequently the UDP does not accept the result until all informati=

on relating to the condition, conduct and counting procedures and other m=

atters are collected and analysed,'' said the statement distributed to re=

porters by a UDP official. =



=0D

The statement made no reference to Darboe's flight but a senior aide =

told British Broadcasting Corporation radio by telephone from the embassy=

that he and Darboe were still inside the mission. He said Gambian secret=

police had surrounded Darboe's house, which is close to the embassy. =



=0D

14:51 09-28-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643--





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:22:14 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: More developments

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



More news...



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="JAWOD"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



=2Ec The Associated Press =



=0D

By DEMBA JAWO =



=0D

Associated Press Writer =



=0D

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) -- With his closest rival in hiding, Gambia's ruler h=

eaded to victory Friday in presidential elections that will end army rule=

in this tiny West African nation. =



=0D

Results from all but two of the country's polling stations showed Yayha J=

ammeh with more than 60 percent of the vote, trailed by Ousainou Darbo wi=

th about 35 percent. Two other candidates, who were not expected to do we=

ll, received less than 5 percent each. =



=0D

Jammeh, a former army captain who seized power in a July 1994 coup, promi=

sed a return to civilian rule, then retired from the military last month =

so that he could run. =



=0D

Darbo, a prominent lawyer from the United Democratic Party, sought refuge=

in the Senegalese Embassy after results from Thursday's voting became cl=

ear. Darbo did not make a public statement but apparently feared retaliat=

ion from Jammeh's supporters, who include the military. =



=0D

At a recent news conference, he claimed to have received death threats du=

ring the campaign. =



=0D

Jammeh, 31, was an army captain when he led a coup in July 1994 that oust=

ed the civilian government of Dawda Jawara, whom the military accused of =

massive corruption and fraud. =



=0D

Jammeh maintained a ban on all political parties from the time of the cou=

p until last month. =



=0D

There were no reports of violence during voting or during the campaign, w=

hich lasted barely three weeks. Jammeh was in a clear position to win bas=

ed on his previous two years in power, his monopoly of state-run radio an=

d TV, and his decrees banning any members of the ousted government from p=

olitics. =



=0D

That ruled out Gambia's most seasoned politicians. =



=0D

During the campaign, Jammeh's opponents accused him of wasting millions o=

f dollars on useless projects such as a decorative arch built at the entr=

ance to Banjul, and a new airport terminal. =



=0D

Jammeh cited these same projects as evidence of his commitment to improvi=

ng Gambia's development and attractiveness to tourists, who are the natio=

n's second-biggest industry. =



=0D

About 450,000 people were eligible to vote in the country of about 1 mill=

ion people. Gambia, a sliver of about 11,000 square miles sandwiched in t=

he middle of Senegal, became independent from Britain in 1965. It had onl=

y one leader, Jawara, until Jammeh's coup. =



=0D

AP-NY-09-27-96 2354EDT =



=0D

Copyright 1996 The Associated Press. The information contained in the A=

P news report may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or otherwise di=

stributed without prior written authority of The Associated Press. =



=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934--





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 35

*************************

Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:06:23 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96I27038.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I9Z7GHGKFM003JKR@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:27 Sep 96 - Gambia-ElectionsJammeh Leads In Presidential PollsFrom Peter Masebu ; PANA Staff CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The incumbent Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh,is leading in the country's presidential elections held on Thursday,according to provisional results released by the Electoral Commissionon Friday.The commission said Jammeh polled 126,073 votes from 34constituencies, compared to his closest rival, Ossainou Darboe, whoobtained 89,833 votes.But a panel of poll watchers featured on Gambia radio expressedsurprise at Jammeh's performance, especially in Banjul, where he took61.84 percent of the vote as against Darboe's 33.95 percent.The panelists did not rule out the possibility of Jammeh, who seizedpower in a military coup July 22, 1994, winning the highly populatedSerekunda east and west, which together with Bakau, have 83,839registered voters.The panelists views were influenced by Jammeh's unexpected performancein Bakau, where he received 41.92 percent of the votes in an areawhere people usually vote against incumbents. Darboe won 54.35 percentof the votes here.Jammeh's highest score was in Brikama, his stronghold, where he got66.33 percent of the votes, compared with 27.72 percent for Darboe.Full results are expected later Friday, when the candidate who securesa simple majority of all votes cast will be declared the winner._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:18:16 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ndey Marie is backMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960927121035.14219B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everyone,I am taking this opportunity to welcome Ndey Marie Njie back to Gambia-lafter taking a few weeks off to make the transition to her new school. Ascan be recalled, Ndey Marie was a prolific contributor to the list. Uponcompletion of her masters at Iowa State, she has now started herdoctoral program at Ohio State University.Welcome back Ndey Marie and we will be looking forward to yourcontributions again.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960927152159.12265A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* The following was forwarded AT*/Hi Sarian,I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong aboutwriting a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whetheryou like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulatingthe incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger asideand accept the man.Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. Itis clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out oftwenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.Sarian you have no choice but YAYA...Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers atMuslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling theissuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we aredone with our programms?REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely comeback to the mother earth"BADAWho knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 21:51:17 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More election resultsMessage-ID: <19960927204639.AAA22898@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Here are more results from the elections.Amadou, all your predictions are right!Acording to these results there are some new constituencies comparedto the referandum in August. Results of two counsituencies are stillmissing. They are Serrekunda West and Foni Bintang.Constituency APPRC UDP PDOIS NRCS.Kunda East 19904 12325 944 774Kombo Central 10982 7699 329 446*Kombo North 18330 9765 685 1046Kombo South 9580 4581 320 556Foni Brefet 2735 882 59 125**L-Niumi 9712 2483 274 658Jokadou 3570 1379 128 253U-Badibou 5006 6654 185 532C-Badibou 1365 4353 72 281*Sabahh Sanjal 5580 1975 129 863*L-Fuladou West 5594 4951 462 792*U-Fuladou West 7900 5056 420 1151Kantora 6742 2096 294 782Sandou 3334 2507 502 510Wuli 5915 3190 2289 1051*Jimara 6609 2783 346 1241* Constituencies that were not there or had other names during thereferandum. I compared the constituencies with the statement ofresults of the referandum from the PIEC in August. Fuladou East is nomore, perhaps due to the many complaints.** Correction to my first posting earlier today:I wrote L-Niumi but it should be U-Nuimi 4958 2572 135 375THERE MIGHT BE SOME ERRORS IN THE FIGURES BUT THOSE ON THE LIST WHOHAVE OTHER RESULTS THAN THESE ARE WELCOME TO NOTIFY.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 13:09:22 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: More election resultsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960927130731.15991A-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou, great job providing the election results and numbers. We reallyappreciate your efforts and willingness providing this information.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Fri, 27 Sep 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:> Gambia-l,> Here are more results from the elections.> Amadou, all your predictions are right!> Acording to these results there are some new constituencies compared> to the referandum in August. Results of two counsituencies are still> missing. They are Serrekunda West and Foni Bintang.> Constituency APPRC UDP PDOIS NRC> S.Kunda East 19904 12325 944 774> Kombo Central 10982 7699 329 446> *Kombo North 18330 9765 685 1046> Kombo South 9580 4581 320 556> Foni Brefet 2735 882 59 125> **L-Niumi 9712 2483 274 658> Jokadou 3570 1379 128 253> U-Badibou 5006 6654 185 532> C-Badibou 1365 4353 72 281> *Sabahh Sanjal 5580 1975 129 863> *L-Fuladou West 5594 4951 462 792> *U-Fuladou West 7900 5056 420 1151> Kantora 6742 2096 294 782> Sandou 3334 2507 502 510> Wuli 5915 3190 2289 1051> *Jimara 6609 2783 346 1241> * Constituencies that were not there or had other names during the> referandum. I compared the constituencies with the statement of> results of the referandum from the PIEC in August. Fuladou East is no> more, perhaps due to the many complaints.> ** Correction to my first posting earlier today:> I wrote L-Niumi but it should be U-Nuimi 4958 2572 135 375> THERE MIGHT BE SOME ERRORS IN THE FIGURES BUT THOSE ON THE LIST WHO> HAVE OTHER RESULTS THAN THESE ARE WELCOME TO NOTIFY.> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 16:26:35 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: More election resultsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960927162432.23881A-100000@sawasdee.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Fri, 27 Sep 1996, A. Loum wrote:> Momodou, great job providing the election results and numbers. We really> appreciate your efforts and willingness providing this information.> Thanks> TonyHi,I would like to second that. Big thanks are also due toNumukunda. These are the types who make the list what it is.My hearty thanks,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:08:08 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VICTORYMessage-ID: < 324C6C68.3F86@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBuba Bojang/Gambia-LThank you very much for a thoughtful piece. It is time for usto focus on rebuilding, reconciliation and reorientation. The Gambianpeople, (except for a couple of districts) have elected Col. Jammeh tocontinue his reconstruction and rebuilding.To the list members who swore that they will dance naked etc.etc. etc... if Jammeh wins! Well, you're excused for your premature,preposterous, and totally ludicrous statements about the outcome of theelections. Like I told you before, the Gambian people want DELIVERY,and not a bunch of so called bureaucratic self-serving intellectuals.This is no the time to cry "foul play at the polls" etc. etc... Jammehclearly swept the votes. The army for the most part stayed at homeexcept for a few unarmed security personnel.The election clearly shows that all your pessimistic cry oftribalism, and ethnic affiliation was unfounded. For all I know, Gambiais blessed by our size and population "WE ARE FAMILY". (Sister Sledge)Those of us that yearn for a government that is an arbitrator offairness, this is the time to rejoice. For those of us that yearn for areturn to elitism and disdain, WAKE UP FROM YOUR DREAM WORLD. Let realityset in.MAFY aka MANLAFY(DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:06:40 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)Message-ID: < 199609272206.PAA26658@thesky.incog.com Hi,You know what the problem with you is, its how you always write and tell people what to do. That is what bothers me and not the outcome of the elections. Why don't you just write whatever you want to say and send it to the man, why do you have to tell us to do the same? Leave it to individuals to send in their congratulatory notes as they see fit but don't take it upon yourself to tell us to write. That is the only problem with you! STOP! STOP! IMPOSING your wishes, we are all adults and capable of making our own decisions, we don't need you to decide for us. So please stop it, enough is enough. To answer your curiousity, I don't dislike/hate Jammeh nor Darboe, I just wouldn't cast my vote for neither. I'm just glad there was peace and no major problems. Truth be known I would rather be stuck with Jammeh than have the old Jawarra regime back.You can still be a concerned Gambian and not father us. So stop the bull**** and write to Jammeh, you, as well as I, know theres nothing wrong about a congratulatory note but let it be that individual's decision to write,its not your place to tell us. Go command your children and your family not Gambia-l and certainly not me.Good day to all.Sarian> From at137@columbia.edu Fri Sep 27 12:31:46 1996> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)> From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: at137@columbia.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> /* The following was forwarded AT*/> Hi Sarian,> I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about> writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether> you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.> Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating> the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).> Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside> and accept the man.> Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It> is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of> twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.> Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.> .> Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.> I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at> Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the> issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are> done with our programms?> REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come> back to the mother earth"> BADA> Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:24:07 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960927152237.29620A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISarian, Buba and Abdou, let's cool it down and not blow this thing out ofproportion.ThanksTonyOn Fri, 27 Sep 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:> Hi,> You know what the problem with you is, its how you always write and tell people what to do. That is what bothers me and not the outcome of the elections. Why don't you just write whatever you want to say and send it to the man, why do you have to tell us to do the same? Leave it to individuals to send in their congratulatory notes as they see fit but don't take it upon yourself to tell us to write. That is the only problem with you! STOP! STOP! IMPOSING your wishes, we are all adults and capable of making our own decisions, we don't need you to decide for us. So please stop it, enough is enough. To answer your curiousity, I don't dislike/hate Jammeh nor Darboe, I just wouldn't cast my vote for neither. I'm just glad there was peace and no major problems. Truth be known I would rather be stuck with Jammeh than have the old Jawarra regime back.> You can still be a concerned Gambian and not father us. So stop the bull**** and write to Jammeh, you, as well as I, know theres nothing wrong about a congratulatory note but let it be that individual's decision to write,its not your place to tell us. Go command your children and your family not Gambia-l and certainly not me.> Good day to all.> Sarian> > From at137@columbia.edu Fri Sep 27 12:31:46 1996> > Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)> > From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)> > Mime-Version: 1.0> > X-Sender: at137@columbia.edu > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > /* The following was forwarded AT*/> >> > Hi Sarian,> > I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about> > writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether> > you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.> > Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating> > the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).> > Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside> > and accept the man.> > Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It> > is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of> > twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.> > Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.> >> > .> > Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.> > I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at> > Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the> > issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are> > done with our programms?> > REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come> > back to the mother earth"> > BADA> > Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:34:20 -0500 (CDT)From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please get my point guysMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960927165352.6527A-100000@antares.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEHi everyone,=09Thanks for your comments Sarian, Musa, Moe and Lamin. I think the=20one that is closest to understanding what I mean is Lamin Drammeh. I'm=20not by all means trying to be nationalist because my religion forbids=20that. "Private classes" in Gambia is a big market and teachers rely on=20it more than they do on their salaries. Imagine an Economics teacher=20who gives "private classes" to 400 students (by the way this is a fair=20number) and gets atleast D150 from each, why would he care about his=20salaries. There is a lot of struggle from these students to get classes=20from their teachers. The teachers ofcourse explin things better at=20their private classes than they do at school. Why should we allow this?=20I played my part when I was there, even though I only had an A'level=20then, I offered free tutoring to students taking Math and Sciene at both=20O'and A'levels. The Private classes coursed a lot of frustration amongst=20most Gambian teachers because of the way the market is driven towards the==20foreigners. I can't blame Moe Jallow for his comments because I don't=20think he Knows what happens down there.=09About the question why I'm not going home....If you read my posting=20carefully I'm refering to those who have no intention of going back to=20school or atleast not in the near future. I am currently doing my=20Masters in Civil Engineering and hopefully, God willing, do my PhD.=20afterwards. After my studies I'll be the first to return and help=20develop my country and, more important than that go back and teach=20the Qur=E1n. This is my goal folks! =20Thanks very much,=20Alieu. =20------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 19:55:22 -0400From: AfrImports@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Jammeh declared winnerMessage-ID: < 960927195520_112727288@emout18.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520Content-ID: < 0_9966_843868520@emout18.mail.aol.com.142594 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:This report, among other things, underscores what some of us expected allalong.Darboe has reportedly sought refuge in the Senegalese Embassy; soldiers areopenly celebrating Jammeh's victory; the opposition is crying foul now.....etc. Apparently many underestimated the military's determination to stayat the helm.Jawara got us in this mess! (I expect some negative reactions. So what?)Peace!Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520Content-ID: < 0_9966_843868520@emout18.mail.aol.com.142595 Content-type: text/plain;name="RESULTS"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, Sept 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's military strongman Yahya Jammeh=won presidential elections held to end two years of army rule in the sma=ll West African state, a final declaration showed on Friday. ==0DAn official printout of results from the Provisional Independent Elec=toral Commission said Jammeh polled 220,011 votes, or 55.76 percent of th=e total, to 141,387 votes, or 35.84 percent, for his strongest civilian c=hallenger, Ousainou Darboe. ==0DThe two other civilian candidates, Amath Bah of the National Reconcil=iation Party and Sidia Jatta of the People's Democratic Organisation for =Independence and Socialism, got 21,759 votes or 5.5 percent and 11,337 vo=tes or 2.9 percent respectively. ==0DWild celebrations broke out in the streets of the capital Banjul afte=r electoral chief Gabriel Roberts announced the results on television. ==0DSoldiers in uniform were shown on televison dancing with Jammeh's min=isters at an impromptu state house party, while Jammeh appeared in a flow=ing gown and dark glasses shaking hands with ministers, cheering women an=d office staff. ==0DAbout 88 percent of the electorate voted peacefully on Thursday, but =Darboe later took refuge in the Senegalese embassy in Banjul with some re=latives and political associates. It was not immediately clear why he did=so. ==0D18:11 09-27-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520--------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:06:27 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassy (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960927170616.29620B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 9:20:42 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.refugees, clari.news.immigrationSubject: Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassyDAKAR (Reuter) - Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, main rival toGambia's military leader Yahya Jammeh in the presidentialelection, has taken refuge in Senegal's embassy in Gambia'scapital Banjul, official Senegalese sources in Senegal said onFriday.Darboe, they added, had been in the embassy with members ofhis family since Thursday evening when polls closed and votecounting began in the election designed to restore the tiny WestAfrican country to civilian rule.Jammeh, who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in1994, led the four-man field with results from over half theconstituencies officially declared.Electoral officials said Jammeh had 76,790 votes to Darboe's58,356 but commentators said the race was still open as resultshad not yet been announced for two of Darboe's strongholds.------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:06:49 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.960927170640.29620C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:10:21 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule electionBANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader YahyaJammeh coasted to an emphatic victory Friday in presidentialelections to end army rule in the tiny West African country,provisional results showed.His main rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, took refuge in theSenegalese embassy in Banjul along with some family members,according to Senegalese officials in Dakar.With 45 of 47 constituencies or 81 percent of the votecounted, Jammeh's tally was 199,650 votes or 55 percent of thetotal. Darboe received 131,035 votes or 36 percent, according toofficial returns issued by the electoral commission.With the remaining constituencies accounting for just 70,000votes, Jammeh's victory was assured.Two marginal civilian candidates -- hotel manager Amath Bahof the National Reconciliation Party and Sidia Jatta of thesmall People's Democratic Organization for Independence andSocialism -- polled 20,977 and 10,571 votes respectively.Electoral commission chairman Gabriel Roberts was expectedto make a formal declaration of results later.It was not immediately clear if there had been any directthreat to Darboe, who was reported by state television to havecast his vote in Banjul Thursday, polling day.Some of his aides were arrested during campaign violence andmany said they were beaten up by soldiers after a clash withJammeh supporters a few days before voting.Jammeh's win is bound to alarm democracy campaigners in WestAfrica faced with a new political challenge: coupmakersexploiting the advantage of incumbency to legitimise their rulethrough the ballot box.Such elections left political tension in their wake in Nigerand Chad.Jammeh, 31, seized power in a 1994 coup, toppling electedpresident Sir Dawda Jawara who had ruled the tiny country of onemillion people from independence from Britain in 1965.Jammeh resigned from the army last month to contest theelections that he brought forward from 1998 following Westernpressure. Western creditors froze aid and some put a temporaryban on their nationals travelling to the tourist haven.--C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E RThis article is Copyright 1996 by Reuters.All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licensedto ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articlesin the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may accessthese articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmissionis strictly prohibited.We offer a reward to the person who first provides us withinformation that helps stop those who distribute or receive our newsfeeds without authorization. Please send reports to reward@clari.net. [Use info@clari.net for sales or other inquiries.]Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found inthe user documentation section of our web page: < http://www.clari.net>. You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 20:39:08 -0400From: SBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: VICTORYMessage-ID: < 960927203908_112757732@emout19.mail.aol.com My Dear Brother Mafy:You ought to be ashamed of your self celebrating our nations tragidy. Thereis no uphoria anywhere in the Gambia tonight. A vast MAJORITY of the GambianPeople who voted, and they know they voted to elect Ousainou Darboe not Yayaand trying to come to terms with their victory they have benn stripped of bythe military. My friend even Yaya and his stoogies anre not celebrating anyvictory 'cause they know they manipulated the election results to guarantee avictory for Yaya. In captain Touray's own words "Jammeh will win whether youvote for him or not..." So the outcome was decided before people went tothe polls. W'll see what's going to happend the next few days to come. Ihope our economy will not crash.I am very bitter about this ratification of the African style militaricracy.I will call you when I calm down.Take care.------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:50:09 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Please get my point guysMessage-ID: < 199609280050.RAA26803@thesky.incog.com Hi Alieu/Buba,You're welcome! Hurry up and finish your studies and go back home but don't tell others to do the same. Get it! my point is stop telling people when to go back home and what to say or write. That's all I care about, it doesn't matter who you support you're entitled but I just don't want to here you should do this and that.good weekend to all!Sarian> From umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Fri Sep 27 15:42:23 1996> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:34:20 -0500 (CDT)> From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Please get my point guys> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE> X-To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi everyone,> Thanks for your comments Sarian, Musa, Moe and Lamin. I think the> one that is closest to understanding what I mean is Lamin Drammeh. I'm> not by all means trying to be nationalist because my religion forbids> that. "Private classes" in Gambia is a big market and teachers rely on> it more than they do on their salaries. Imagine an Economics teacher> who gives "private classes" to 400 students (by the way this is a fair> number) and gets atleast D150 from each, why would he care about his> salaries. There is a lot of struggle from these students to get classes> from their teachers. The teachers ofcourse explin things better at> their private classes than they do at school. Why should we allow this?> I played my part when I was there, even though I only had an A'level> then, I offered free tutoring to students taking Math and Sciene at both> O'and A'levels. The Private classes coursed a lot of frustration amongst> most Gambian teachers because of the way the market is driven towards the> foreigners. I can't blame Moe Jallow for his comments because I don't> think he Knows what happens down there.> About the question why I'm not going home....If you read my posting> carefully I'm refering to those who have no intention of going back to> school or atleast not in the near future. I am currently doing my> Masters in Civil Engineering and hopefully, God willing, do my PhD.> afterwards. After my studies I'll be the first to return and help> develop my country and, more important than that go back and teach> the Qurán. This is my goal folks!> Thanks very much,> Alieu.------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:10:00 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 27SEP96.25020113.0020.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU In the name of God,the beneficient, the merciful.Fellas,I think Moe Jallow has done a great job for us,on that note Moe onbehalf of everybody thank you for the good work. A lot of Gambians arehere with me in Lexington,Ky.who are also saying thank you for makingavailable the results.Tony, your advice taken but I think it was Sarian who didn't seem to understand what I was putting across. Anyway let's forget about that now.yes, yes, Sarian, I can't wait for 1999 to leave this country. IfI can do something to bring it closer, I will do so. Maybe I will evenbe there before Alieu.(INSHA ALAHU)REMEMBER"A leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely comeback to mother earth"BADAPa Mambuna will use my address sometime later to say hi to the listmembers.I hope we will appreciate that.------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:38:58 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: BUBA'S messageMessage-ID: < 9609280338.AA47406@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBuba, you wrote:> In the name of God,the beneficient, the merciful.> Fellas,> I think Moe Jallow has done a great job for us,on that note Moe on> behalf of everybody thank you for the good work. A lot of Gambians are> here with me in Lexington,Ky.who are also saying thank you for making> available the results.Buba, I think that you meant to thank Momodou Camara for providing theresults of the elections. He was the one who provided us with all theupdated information.I would also like to thank Numukunda Dardo, Amadou Janneh and Abdou Tourayfor updating us with the results.Thanks Guys.Moe S. Jallow__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:07:52 -0400 (EDT)From: awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...Message-ID: < 9609280407.AA36882@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello List members,This is the Nigerian brother saying: Assalaam Alaikum to all of you.I have been quiet for quite a while due to other things but I havebrowsing through your messages from time to time.I just want to send a short note about the elections:I would like to say congratulations for winning the elections.However, you must remember that winning is not everything. You haveto be able to DELIVER allthose promises. The Gambians didn't electJammeh in office to be better of, but to be better.To Darbo's supporters, I would like to say it is time to move on. Iunderstand your fear. You may be working towards the same commongoals but you may have to take different routes to get there. It isto start implementing your plans for the future of the country. IfJammeh fails his people, then you will be in for threat. You stillhave a chance.I thank you all.Alhagi Aminu WaliP.SMoe, we need to discuss the elections sometime when you have time.------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:25:10 -0400From: SBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: VICTORY???????Message-ID: < 960928002509_295373698@emout16.mail.aol.com Subj: Re: VICTORYDate: 96-09-27 20:39:23 EDTFrom: SBojangTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu My Dear Brother Mafy:You ought to be ashamed of your self celebrating our nations tragidy. Thereis no uphoria anywhere in the Gambia tonight. A vast MAJORITY of the GambianPeople who voted, and they know they voted to elect Ousainou Darboe not Yayaand trying to come to terms with their victory they have benn stripped of bythe military. My friend even Yaya and his stoogies anre not celebrating anyvictory 'cause they know they manipulated the election results to guarantee avictory for Yaya. In captain Touray's own words "Jammeh will win whether youvote for him or not..." So the outcome was decided before people went tothe polls. W'll see what's going to happend the next few days to come. Ihope our economy will not crash.I am very bitter about this ratification of the African style militaricracy.I will call you when I calm down.Take care.------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:35:36 -0400From: LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Appeal to GAMBIA-L membersMessage-ID: < 960928003533_295380983@emout07.mail.aol.com This is a personal appeal to all members of GAMBIA-L to exercise restraint,respect and civility towards one another. Frankly I was disappointed to seethe use of obscene language by a few members. It is obvious that tempers arehigh for or against events that are currently unfolding in The Gambia,however this is not the time for bickering amongst ourselves. We can havemature intelligent discussions without name-calling; moreover none of ushere is running for office (laugh)!Our country, at this point is at a cross-roads, it is time we set ourdifferences aside, put our heads together and exploit the richness of ourethnic diversities. We may not all have the same political affiliations orconvictions, but I can bet that we all share one common concern, and that isthe well-being of The Gambia and ALL its people.So please my friends, let's tone it down a little, we can honestly have funand not be mean to each other. This is by no means talking down anyone, itis simply another opinion from one of us who does not agree that the use offoul language on a medium of this kind may not be welcome by others. Ifindeed anyone is offended by these comments, my apologies.May the forces of good prevail in The Gambia.Abdoulie DrammehGaithersburg, Maryland------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:38:45 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Join the celebrationMessage-ID: < 324CC7F5.7979@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSARJO/GAMBIA-LThe election of Col. Jammeh was free and fair. It was monitoredwith the assistance of an international panel who by all account declaredit free and fair. All the sporadic skirmishes preceeding election daywere caused by Darboe supporters. Like I said in my earlier piece,WELCOME ONBOARD, join the rebuilding process. Meanwhile, we are having avictory party in Atlanta on Saturday 09/27/96.Mafy aka Manlafy(DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 02:01:00 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TIME TO CONCEDE!Message-ID: < 960928020059_531897216@emout09.mail.aol.com Fellow brothers and sisters,It seems the verdict is in, and unfortunately some of us do not like itincluding myself but lets just accept it. This election has dividedus(gambia-l) considerably over the last months, and I think we need to cometogether as a family again. Just like any undertaking in life, you winsometimes and loose at times, this time we lost! We need to start healingthose wounds! You may have stepped on a lot of toes during the game, suddenlythe game is over and you looked up the score-board, it shows you lost, grabyour nearest opponent and wish them luck as they move on. This is character,it is integrity and it is spotsmanship or call anything within thatframework. To those peolple I disagree with I hope you get the picture.Now the APRC must understand that they are given the mandate not to betterthemselves but to better the Gambia. This mandate does not call forcontinuous human rights violations nor the end of transparency andaccountability. This means freedom of speech, and any freedoms within theguidelines of the newly adopted constitution.As we wait for the next elections in the year 2001, you will be carefullymonitored from every possible angle.To the guy that suggested a congratulatory note, I will sign it if writttenonly to concede to victory and nothing at all. I will still maintain myposition until proven wrong, and yet still willing to work towards theuplifting of the country as none of us should loose that goal. To the fellowspartying in north Atlanta, you dont have to invite me but it would have beenhell-of-a-character to do so. To Tombong, you can now be the officialmouth-piece of the APRC on the list(atleast some legitimacy).Finally, I'd like to welcome all new members particularly Bass Drammeh inQatar whom I have not seen in ages. Love ya!Baboucarr SillahAtlanta, Ga------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 17:20:42 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TIME TO CONCEDE!Message-ID: < 199609280818.RAA05880@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,It is time for Sarian and Buba to forget the past. I hate to see ustaking on each other one on one. That clearly defeats the purpose ofa discussion group. Why not I make this suggestion to all members: Ifyou post something to the List and only you and one other person taketurns to debate, do stop after the second round. It simply shows thatwe are not interested in, or are disturbed by, that exchange.I and many others would have loved to see the back of Yahya and hishenchmen. More than anything I was, and still am, afraid that theywill not get the respect and support of our friends abroad--a factorand asset no nation can do without. Besides this, I have little tocomplain about. While Gambians would not easily stake their heads foranyone, they are always ready to vote the way they desire. That is onething they will not readily compromise. That is guaranteed by ourdemocratic norm. If the election suffered from foul play, it may notbe large enough to account for the difference between Yahya and Darbo.The Gambian people have given their voice to Jammeh. We should allbear the positive and negative consequences of our collective action.There is no time to fret; no need for more political gimmicks; no placefor a permanent divide. VOX POPLI VOX DEI.Let us march on. No need for mockery or digging of old graves. I restmy case.Lamin Drammeh(Japan).------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 09:32:43 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...Message-ID: < 9609281332.AA05706@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAminu Wali, wrote:> Hello List members,> This is the Nigerian brother saying: Assalaam Alaikum to all of you.> I have been quiet for quite a while due to other things but I have> browsing through your messages from time to time.> I just want to send a short note about the elections:> I would like to say congratulations for winning the elections.> However, you must remember that winning is not everything. You have> to be able to DELIVER allthose promises. The Gambians didn't elect> Jammeh in office to be better of, but to be better.> To Darbo's supporters, I would like to say it is time to move on. I> understand your fear. You may be working towards the same common> goals but you may have to take different routes to get there. It is> to start implementing your plans for the future of the country. If> Jammeh fails his people, then you will be in for threat. You still> have a chance.> I thank you all.> Alhagi Aminu Wali> P.S> Moe, we need to discuss the elections sometime when you have time.Oga sir,Thank you for your piece. It is indeed a victory for the APRC but no oneis celebrating as you see from the list. Just as expected, the dideverything possible to win. It was not a free and fair election from thebeginning, and that is why they will have a had time convincing theinternational community.I think the APRC should be dubbed "Another Political Rage Creators"Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 11:19:49 +0500From: Lamin < yudris@ica.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reconcile the political distinctions.Message-ID: < 324CC385.58A@ica.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMy dear fellows:Foremost, I wish to thank the following people for bringing us theresults of the election: Momodou Camara, Numukunda Darboe, AmadouJanneh, and Abdou Touray!Secondly, I wish to appeal to all the members of the list, to reconcileour political distinctions, and look forward to the future of ourbeloved country. There have been quite some heated exchanges among somelist members. It's now time to put those political distinctions aside,and work toward the betterment of our country. There is a saying inFrench that goes=97=97: "Le temps perdu ne se retrove jamais." Meaning: T=imeand tide wait for no man.=20We must accept, and respect the choice of the people. Even though, someof us wish it hadn't happened that way. The reason being the notoriousreputation of some military regimes in our continent.=20The people of The Gambia, I believe, have elected APRC for thebetterment of the country, and not only for [themselves]. Let's hope,and wish that it delivers its promises it made to the people.=C0 bient=F4t,Lamin Camara (Toronto, Canada).------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:03:27 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reconcile the political distinctions.Message-ID: <19960928175824.AAA19768@LOCALNAME>Here are the last two results from home.-APRC UDP PDOIS NRCSerrekunda West 15696 9714 700 581Foni Bintang 4665 638 56 201There were a few errors from the previous posting:Banjul North PDOIS had 97 and not 74, NRC had 74 and not 97L-Badibou APRC had 1053 and not 1653Kombo south PDOIS had 328Foni Brefet PDOIS had 328Niani APRC had 3633 and not 3336I just got the PIEC statement of results and the rest of thefigures are correct.-----------------------------------------------------------------------The Gambian people have elected Yaya Jammeh and gang and we shouldaccept and respect their decision. Most of us are disappointedbecause the parties we support have lost but that is not the end ofthe world. It was not a surprise knowing the record of the militaryelsewhere in Africa. Lets all hope and pray for a peaceful and prosperousfuture for our beloved mother land."The parlimentary elections should be the most interesting one becausethat is what will decide, ultimately, the composition of our NationalAssembly. The more members we can have in the Assembly fromdifferent political affiliations, the more interesting and vibrantour democratic process would be. Lets pray that the opposition wouldbe able to get into parliment a lot of compitent young men and womenwho would be fearless and tireless in checking on the Government onour behalf. If that can happen, our country will soon be on its wayto where no African country , save Bostwana and South Africa, hasbeen able to get before."I hope that all political detainees are released immediately!Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 13:12:47 -0500 (EST)From: OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Let's move onMessage-ID: < 406FFA5513@scholar.wabash.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi everyoneI for one, I do not believe Yahya Jammeh was the choice of theGambian people. I believe the only reason he won was because mostpeople were afraid of what might happen if he looses. The possibilityfor another coup was very likely. Whether Darboe got the same mediaattention as Jammeh wouldn'thave made any difference. As a friend of mine rightly just told me, thiselection "was a vote to maintain stability in the country....."Well, the decision has been made and it is final for the next 5years. Let's just hope that the development will continue and ourfreedoms of expression and speech will be restored and also an end tocountless decrees.OusmanCrawfordsville, INps. I won't be a signatory to any congratulatory letter to Jammeh.Ousman GajigoCrawfordsville, IN------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 13:36:57 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: "DECISION RENDUE"Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.960928124546.29968A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,Well, beloved friends, the Gambian populace has spoken, and Jammeh and Co.has managed to stir through. This is the beauty of Democracy and the willof the people must be respected. While we all must recognize that theplaying field prior to election day was never leveled, at this point wecannot be caught up in the past but to forge ahead. The battle is lost tothose who oppose Jammeh but the war is not lost. Those who fought andlost will fight another day. One important thing is that, ruling Gambiansby decrees will no longer be the order of the day. And come the opening ofthe National Assembly after those elections, Gambia will begin to re-takeits rightful place in the community of democratic nation-sates. Jammeh andCo. will then realize that the military style governance will no longerfunction in an environment of real accountability and check and balances.So what we can do is to help strengthen the institutions and improve uponthe process already set in motion.On another note, the international community should now come out of thewoodwork and their veil of isolationism and commend the Gambian people fortaking this courageous and important step. Assisting the Gambia inits economic development endeavors should now be forthcoming, for we allknow true democracy cannot thrive in the midst of poverty and economicdegradation. Fellas, the Gambia is blessed and to appreciate that is tolook at some of our neighbors, e.g, Nigeria with all of its monumentalresources and intelligentsia is still locked up in the era of militarygovernance (No offense to our Nigerian Pals on the list). So to quote ourdear friend, Reverend Jesse Jackson, "Keep Hope Alive".Good Weekend to 'ya all.Yaya------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 04:16:58 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Let's move onMessage-ID: < 199609281914.EAA08168@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Moving on is the talk of the day but how do we achieve that. Myworry before and now is that the separation of the presidential andparliamentary elections was not only economically imprudent, but ameasured tactic to create a `yes-man' parliament. Since the APRC isnow also assured of overwhelming victory come Dec., I doubt if theresponsible parliament we crave will ever come to life. Withoutdisrespect to anyone, our new parliament may very well resemble theprevious one and our democracy will laugh at us. A toothless Assemblywith an impotent masculinity.No wonder the incumbent disregarded the desire of Gambian people fora limit to the term of the presidency. Until another politicalmilestone comes to bear on the Gambia, Yahya has a free ride!Let us rest our case with Allah. That is what it has come to.A very early good morning from Japan.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 17:37:00 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)Message-ID: < 199609282137.RAA03452@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textCan someone tell us the latest info on Lawyer Darboe's whereabout?What might have prompted him seek refuge in the Senegalese HighCommission and the reaction of the Government?Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:13:17 -0400From: AfrImports@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFPRC DissolvedMessage-ID: < 960928191316_295882937@emout03.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396Content-ID: < 0_848_843952396@emout03.mail.aol.com.87620 Content-type: text/plainNote: AfrImports@aol.com (African Imports) is Amadou Janneh's second address.--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396Content-ID: < 0_848_843952396@emout03.mail.aol.com.87621 Content-type: text/plain;name="DISSOLVE"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, Sept 28 (Reuter) - Gambia's newly-elected civilian presiden=t, Yahya Jammeh, said on Saturday that he had dissolved the military coun=cil which had ruled the small West African state since he took power in a=coup in 1994. ==0D``The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) stands dissolve=d, the existing transitional cabinet having taken over all its functions =and responsibilities,'' he said in a statement on state television and ra=dio. ==0DJammeh, who was declared the winner of Thursday's election with 56 pe=rcent of the vote, said the disbanding of the council showed that he and =fellow junior officers who seized power in 1994 ``were soldiers with a di=fference.'' ==0D``We unflinchingly committed ourselves to the implementation of the T=ransition Programme (leading to restoration of democracy),'' he said. ==0DAll five members of the military council will also hold office in the=cabinet. Jammeh did not say when he expected the new government to be sw=orn in. ==0D18:27 09-28-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396--------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:17:24 -0400From: AfrImports@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Results ChallengedMessage-ID: < 960928191724_295885757@emout09.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643Content-ID: < 0_17427_843952644@emout09.mail.aol.com.144486 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:Well, here is a report underscoring item #2 of my predictions!Peace!Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643Content-ID: < 0_17427_843952644@emout09.mail.aol.com.144487 Content-type: text/plain;name="POLLRE"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, Sept 28 (Reuter) - Gambia's chief opposition leader, who so=ught refuge in the Senegalese embassy in the middle of presidential elect=ions, said on Saturday his party did not accept the poll results. ==0DMilitary ruler Yahya Jammeh has been proclaimed winner in Thursday's =election with 56 percent of votes. Chief opposition leader Ousainou Darbo=e of the United Democratic Party (UDP) was second with 36 percent. ==0DA UDP statement signed by Darboe from his refuge referred to the ``ho=stile electioneering environment and unlevel nature of the political fiel=d.'' ==0D``Consequently the UDP does not accept the result until all informati=on relating to the condition, conduct and counting procedures and other m=atters are collected and analysed,'' said the statement distributed to re=porters by a UDP official. ==0DThe statement made no reference to Darboe's flight but a senior aide =told British Broadcasting Corporation radio by telephone from the embassy=that he and Darboe were still inside the mission. He said Gambian secret=police had surrounded Darboe's house, which is close to the embassy. ==0D14:51 09-28-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643--------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:22:14 -0400From: AfrImports@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More developmentsMessage-ID: < 960928192214_295888879@emout10.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934Content-ID: < 0_538_843952934@emout10.mail.aol.com.134167 Content-type: text/plainMore news...--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934Content-ID: < 0_538_843952934@emout10.mail.aol.com.134168 Content-type: text/plain;name="JAWOD"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable=2Ec The Associated Press ==0DBy DEMBA JAWO ==0DAssociated Press Writer ==0DBANJUL, Gambia (AP) -- With his closest rival in hiding, Gambia's ruler h=eaded to victory Friday in presidential elections that will end army rule=in this tiny West African nation. ==0DResults from all but two of the country's polling stations showed Yayha J=ammeh with more than 60 percent of the vote, trailed by Ousainou Darbo wi=th about 35 percent. Two other candidates, who were not expected to do we=ll, received less than 5 percent each. ==0DJammeh, a former army captain who seized power in a July 1994 coup, promi=sed a return to civilian rule, then retired from the military last month =so that he could run. ==0DDarbo, a prominent lawyer from the United Democratic Party, sought refuge=in the Senegalese Embassy after results from Thursday's voting became cl=ear. Darbo did not make a public statement but apparently feared retaliat=ion from Jammeh's supporters, who include the military. ==0DAt a recent news conference, he claimed to have received death threats du=ring the campaign. ==0DJammeh, 31, was an army captain when he led a coup in July 1994 that oust=ed the civilian government of Dawda Jawara, whom the military accused of =massive corruption and fraud. ==0DJammeh maintained a ban on all political parties from the time of the cou=p until last month. ==0DThere were no reports of violence during voting or during the campaign, w=hich lasted barely three weeks. Jammeh was in a clear position to win bas=ed on his previous two years in power, his monopoly of state-run radio an=d TV, and his decrees banning any members of the ousted government from p=olitics. ==0DThat ruled out Gambia's most seasoned politicians. ==0DDuring the campaign, Jammeh's opponents accused him of wasting millions o=f dollars on useless projects such as a decorative arch built at the entr=ance to Banjul, and a new airport terminal. ==0DJammeh cited these same projects as evidence of his commitment to improvi=ng Gambia's development and attractiveness to tourists, who are the natio=n's second-biggest industry. ==0DAbout 450,000 people were eligible to vote in the country of about 1 mill=ion people. Gambia, a sliver of about 11,000 square miles sandwiched in t=he middle of Senegal, became independent from Britain in 1965. It had onl=y one leader, Jawara, until Jammeh's coup. ==0DAP-NY-09-27-96 2354EDT ==0DCopyright 1996 The Associated Press. The information contained in the A=P news report may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or otherwise di=stributed without prior written authority of The Associated Press. ==0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934--------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 35************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

