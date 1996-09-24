|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:03:27
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 35
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) forwarding Lang's posting
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
2) NEWS FROM GAMBIA
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
3) Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
4) Re: forwarding Lang's posting
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
5) Re: forwarding Lang's posting
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
6) WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR THE GAMBIA
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
7) Re: Multiple Issues
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
8) Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
9) Re: Multiple Issues
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
10) 96I22014.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
11) Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
12) New member introduction to the list
by msarr@sprynet.com
13) Re: New member introduction to the list
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
14) Reuters News From Gambia....
by YAHYAD@aol.com
15) Re: Reuters News From Gambia....
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
16) Imminent political chaos.
by Lamin Camara <yudris@ica.net>
17) Re: Imminent political chaos.
by SillahB@aol.com
18) Re: Imminent political chaos.
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
19) Re: Reuters News From Gambia....
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
20) Re: political violence (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
21) GAMBIANS BEING USED AS POLITICAL GUINEA PIGS
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
22) CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
23) Re: Reuters News From Gambia....
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
24) cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 24] [ 47] Reuters
by at137@columbia.edu
25) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
26) New Members
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
27) Re: Imminent political chaos.
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
28) Re: Imminent political chaos.
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
29) Ellections Greetings.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
30) Fwd: Pan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strike
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
31) Re: Ellections Greetings.
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
32)
by "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
33) ENDORSEMENT
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
34) GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
35) cnet clip, Gambia's army rulers seek legitimacy t [ 55] Reuter / John Chiahe
by at137@columbia.edu
36) cnet clip, Gambia -- one of Africa's smallest sta [ 76] Reuters
by at137@columbia.edu
37) cnet clip, Voting starts in Gambia presidential p [ 34] Reuters
by at137@columbia.edu
38) gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/11/newswire/wed
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
39) gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
40) Re: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
41) From PANA
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
42) INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBER
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
43) The issue of Gambians not returning home
by Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
44) Re: INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBER
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
45) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
46) New Member
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
47) GAMBIA_ELECTIONS-2.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
48) Appreciation for introduction to GAMBIA-L
by LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com
49) Re: New Member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
50) Gambia Elections Preliminary Results
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
51) Re: New Member
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)
52) Corrections(Gambia Elections Preliminary Results)
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)
53) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
54) RESPONSE TO ALIEU
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
55) Elections Update
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)
56) Re: Elections Update
by ABALM@aol.com
57) Election results
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
58) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
59)
by "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
60) GAMBIA_ELECTION.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
61) I Hate to Say "I Told You So!"
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
62) Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
63)
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
64) 96I27038.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
65) Ndey Marie is back
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
66) forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
67) More election results
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
68) Re: More election results
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
69) Re: More election results
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
70) VICTORY
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
71) Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
72) Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
73) Please get my point guys
by Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
74) Jammeh declared winner
by AfrImports@aol.com
75) Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassy (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
76) Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
77) Re: VICTORY
by SBojang@aol.com
78) Re: Please get my point guys
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
79)
by "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
80) Re: BUBA'S message
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
81) The Gambia: Looking Ahead...
by awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)
82) Re: VICTORY???????
by SBojang@aol.com
83) Appeal to GAMBIA-L members
by LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com
84) Join the celebration
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
85) TIME TO CONCEDE!
by SillahB@aol.com
86) Re: TIME TO CONCEDE!
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
87) Re: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
88) Reconcile the political distinctions.
by Lamin <yudris@ica.net>
89) Re: Reconcile the political distinctions.
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
90) Let's move on
by OUSMAN GAJIGO <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
91) "DECISION RENDUE"
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
92) Re: Let's move on
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
93) Re: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
94) AFPRC Dissolved
by AfrImports@aol.com
95) Results Challenged
by AfrImports@aol.com
96) More developments
by AfrImports@aol.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 16:57:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: forwarding Lang's posting
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960922165319.15589A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
The following message was rejected by the server and sent by Lang.
*******************************************************************************
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100
From: listproc@u.washington.edu
To: at137@columbia.edu
Subject: Error Condition Re: Mail delivery failed: returning message to sender
Rejected message: sent to gambia-l@u.washington.edu by Mailer-Daemon@mailer1.lut.ac.uk follows.
Reason for rejection: message addressed to owners.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>From Mailer-Daemon@mailer1.lut.ac.uk Sun Sep 22 05:02:42 1996
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA42160;
Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:41 -0700
Received: from mailer1.lut.ac.uk (mailer1.lut.ac.uk [158.125.1.202]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA27609 for <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 05:02:39 -0700
Received: from root by mailer1.lut.ac.uk with local (Exim 0.55 #1)
id E0v4nF6-0001FD-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100
From: Mail Delivery System <Mailer-Daemon@mailer1.lut.ac.uk>
To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mail delivery failed: returning message to sender
Message-Id: <E0v4nF6-0001FD-00@mailer1.lut.ac.uk>
Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100
This message was created automatically by mail delivery software.
A message that you sent could not be delivered to all of its recipients. The
following address(es) failed:
L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk:
unknown local-part "l.konteh-95" in domain "lboro.ac.uk"
------ This is a copy of the message, including all the headers. ------
Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3] (root)
by mailer1.lut.ac.uk with smtp (Exim 0.55 #1)
id E0v4nF6-0001FB-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:36 +0100
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05925;
Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:35 -0700
Message-Id: <9609221153.AA21723@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Date: Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 BST
Reply-To: listproc@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: first-class
From: listproc@u.washington.edu
To: L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk
Cc: tloum@u.washington.edu, at137@columbia.edu
Subject: Error Condition Re: RE: Persona non grata
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk: You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,
send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:
subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name
This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, unless
its body is slightly modified.
In addition, the system found the following address(es) that resemble yours.
If one of these is you, please resend your message from that one.
L.KONTEH-95@STUDENT.LUT.AC.UK
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>From L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk Sun Sep 22 05:02:29 1996
Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16024;
Sun, 22 Sep 96 05:02:28 -0700
Received: from egate.lut.ac.uk (egate.lut.ac.uk [158.125.1.102]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA02210 for <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 05:02:26 -0700
Received: from mailhost.lut.ac.uk [131.231.16.7] (pp)
by egate.lut.ac.uk with smtp (Exim 0.55 #1)
id E0v4nEv-00000p-00; Sun, 22 Sep 1996 13:02:25 +0100
Received: by hpl.lut.ac.uk (15.11/SMI-4.1) id AA21723;
Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 bst
Message-Id: <9609221153.AA21723@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@lboro.ac.uk>
Subject: RE: Persona non grata
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)
Date: Sun, 22 Sep 96 12:53:54 BST
X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL0 (LUT)]
Gambia-L,
I understand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered out from
the UK as well. He is currently in the Gambia. It must have been a very sudden
decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. That explains
why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.
With regards to my last posting and the subsequent reactions to it, i would
just like to say, it wasn't a criticsm of one's choice or lack of it. Perhaps
those making veil references to it should read it again and address the key
issues i raised there.
On the issue of Mr. BB Dabo, i think the criticisms are unfair. Without going
into too much personalities, i think that man did a lot for our country. To
those who may not know him or come to contact with him, he is a man of such
an impeccable character and strong principles who tries to rescue our country
once again ( remember Kukoi in 1981) from within at a considerable personal
risk to himself and family. When he realise that the people he is trying to
work with have got their own agenda, he decides to leave.
Personally, i think only a dimwit in Gambia's politcal history will accuse
him of impropriety.
And finally i would like to conclude by saying this: 'THOSE WHO LEAVE IN A
GLASS HOUSE SHOULD NOT BE THROWING STONES'.
Lang
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 21:31:24 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEWS FROM GAMBIA
Message-ID: <v01510100ae6bac3b73e1@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi Guys,
Do you guys smell what is approaching The Gambia? If you don't, this short
message will give you a clue.
As in the campaign time table posted by Morro, today marks the day when the
the UPD convoy should come from the provinces to the Kombo areas. Numerous
UPD supporters dressed in the UPD T-shirts and UPD colors gathered around
the road sides to receive the convoy. By coincidence, the Jammeh and his
APRC contingent were booed as they passed by. He ordered the army to arrest
the UPD supporters. The soldiers barricaded the road, and searched in any
passing vehicles. Anyone wearing the UPD paraphernalia, he or she was
stripped down tortured and arrested. Sources say there were a lot of
wounded people.
I spoke with Mr. Darboe, and he said tomorrow they are going to Complain
the matter to the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC).
Guys don't you think better for Jammeh to say NO ELECTIONS than commiting
this inhumane actvities? If he thinks he's done good enough a job that
Gambians will love him, Why don't he be traquil and conduct a free and fare
elections. It is too late trying to intimidate the Gambian people. They
have had enough and "enough is enough".
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 22 Sep 1996 22:56:00 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA
Message-ID: <v01510102ae6bc706bf81@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
I'm sorry, I'm use to using UPD as "University Police Department" that's
why I keep on using UPD instead of UDP. I appologise for those who did not
know what I was talking about.
By the way I forgot to add that Mr. Darboe was denied entry to the Capital
city Banjul by the army by closing down the Denton Bridge on him and his
convoy. He peacefully returned home.
Numukunda
>Hi Guys,
>
>Do you guys smell what is approaching The Gambia? If you don't, this short
>message will give you a clue.
>
>As in the campaign time table posted by Morro, today marks the day when the
>the UPD convoy should come from the provinces to the Kombo areas. Numerous
>UPD supporters dressed in the UPD T-shirts and UPD colors gathered around
>the road sides to receive the convoy. By coincidence, the Jammeh and his
>APRC contingent were booed as they passed by. He ordered the army to arrest
>the UPD supporters. The soldiers barricaded the road, and searched in any
>passing vehicles. Anyone wearing the UPD paraphernalia, he or she was
>stripped down tortured and arrested. Sources say there were a lot of
>wounded people.
>
> I spoke with Mr. Darboe, and he said tomorrow they are going to Complain
>the matter to the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC).
>
>Guys don't you think better for Jammeh to say NO ELECTIONS than commiting
>this inhumane actvities? If he thinks he's done good enough a job that
>Gambians will love him, Why don't he be traquil and conduct a free and fare
>elections. It is too late trying to intimidate the Gambian people. They
>have had enough and "enough is enough".
>
>Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's posting
Message-ID: <960923080021_527946946@emout16.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 96-09-22 17:02:34 EDT, you write:'
<< I undrestand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered out
from the U.K as well. He is currently in The Gambia. It must have been a very
sudden decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. That
explains why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.* >>
Lang you must have a crystal ball because what you are saying is news to me.
I am still in London, i have not yet "been ordered to leave" and you can call
me at 44-171-937-6316 or contact me by fax at 44-171-937-9095. I didn't know
you also contribute to 'Radio Kang Kang'.
I have been very busy lately that is why i have not been responding or
commenting. There are certain remarks or comments from Morro and co. that do
not deserve an answer or comment from me.
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 96 10:01:50 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's posting
Message-ID: <199609231401.HAA01046@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Lang:
Bravo Lang, you got him to talk! So our long lost friend Tombong
still has one hamster left on the wheel.
Morro
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 23 Sep 96 07:01:33 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA28098; Mon, 23 Sep 1996 07:02:43 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma017587; Mon Sep 23 07:02:37 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28795;
Mon, 23 Sep 96 05:00:35 -0700
Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA51380;
Mon, 23 Sep 96 05:00:24 -0700
Received: from emout16.mail.aol.com (emout16.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.42]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id FAA10529 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Mon, 23 Sep 1996 05:00:23 -0700
Received: by emout16.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id IAA12735 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400
Message-Id: <960923080021_527946946@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 08:00:22 -0400
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: forwarding Lang's posting
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
In a message dated 96-09-22 17:02:34 EDT, you write:'
<< I undrestand our own very efficient diplomat Tombong has been ordered out
from the U.K as well. He is currently in The Gambia. It must have been a very
sudden decision because we didn't get any farewell from him this time. That
explains why he has not been responding to Morro, Abdou and co.* >>
Lang you must have a crystal ball because what you are saying is news to me.
I am still in London, i have not yet "been ordered to leave" and you can call
me at 44-171-937-6316 or contact me by fax at 44-171-937-9095. I didn't know
you also contribute to 'Radio Kang Kang'.
I have been very busy lately that is why i have not been responding or
commenting. There are certain remarks or comments from Morro and co. that do
not deserve an answer or comment from me.
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 11:13:56 -0500 (CDT)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR THE GAMBIA
Message-ID: <01I9TAAHHLAQ8XGRX0@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
My Fellow Gambians:
As we stand on the threshold of a new millenium, it is regrettable and
pathetic that our country's future is gloomy and patchy. It is
disheartening to learn from some of the postings this morning that
scores of UDP supporters were wounded by Soldiers under directives from
Jammeh. And the convoy carrying candidate Daboe was not allowed entry to
the capital Banjul.
My Friends these incidends if they are true , should be a point of grave
concern to us all. The current environment in The Gambia, bears all the
ingredients of a civil unrest the extent and dimensions of which would
be hard to immagine at this point. What can be said about the situation
at this time with some exactitude is that the future does not look
bright for The Gambia. The question I want to throw out to all members
of this E-MAIL network is that: WHAT CAN MEMBERS DO TO SAVE OUR FROM THE
REIGN OF TERROR IT CURRENTLY IN ?.......RATHER WHAT CAN MEMBERS DO TO
RESCUE THE COUNTRY FROM THIS NIGHTMARE? I mean to ask the later not the
former. In my humble opinion the outcome of the election is a forgone
conclusion. Elections are going to be held on thursday and Jammeh will
declare himself a winner with overwhelming majority. Given the mendacity
of the man he is capable of doing anything. Folks watch out disaster is
in the making.
I AM HERE BY SUGGESTING THAT WE PREPARE A VERY SERIOUS AND NO -NONSENSE
RESPONSE TO JAMMEH TO PRE-EMPT THE OUT COME OF THE BOGUS ELLECTIONS.
MY FRIENDS AND TO THOSE WHO HAVE INTEREST IN THE FUTURE WELL-BEING OF
THE GAMBIA, IT ABOUT TIME WE FORM A UNITED FRONT TO OUST THIS GANG OF
BANDITS HEADED BY JAMMEH.
APPROACH:
1) EXPLORE EVERY DIPLOMATIC AVENUE POSSIBLE TO PUT FOWARD OUR CASE.
2)BRING UP TO THE ATTENTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY THE SENSELESS
HUMAN RIGHT ABUSES COMMITTED BY JAMMEH i.e THE MURDER OF KORO CEESAY,
THE NEAR DEATH STABING OF MR.NJIE,ALBEIT WHOLE HOST OF OTHER INFRACTIONS
THAT CANNOT BE LISTED HERE DUE TO TIME.
My Friends, I believe this is the trajectory we should follow if we are to
liberate our country from the plight is currently in. By so doing, we
must restraint ourself from Jawara and B.B bashing they do not deserve it.
I will take a particular issue on this later but to highlight my point
Jawara is the author of our independence and under his immpecable
leadership The Gambia commands World -Wide respect and recognition.
Besides the man was just doing a job if you have different views to his
so be it but that should not generate this venom and hate for the man.
To all his ditractors whether you agree to this or not the man's
possition in history is secured.
Let me remind all of you once again that the common interest at this
juncture is to restore political order and a comprehensive solutions
to our problems.
MUSA JAWARA
VANDERBILT.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 11:20:23 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Multiple Issues
Message-ID: <199609231620.LAA133179@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 09:22 AM 9/21/96 GMT, you wrote:
>
>> Gambia-l:
>>
>> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):
>>
>> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide
>> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the
>> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation
>> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up
>> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.
>> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.
>>
>>
>> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!
>>
>> Peace!
>> Amadou
>>
>Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.
>"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.
>Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only
and God will
>never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a
liar. The
>people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.
>He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col.
Jammeh, will
>never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or
not,he
>will win."
>What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj
>----
>Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
>
MATARR;
I hate it but my brother, Malanding's prediction several weeks ago is
becoming true. We were optimistic, always chiding ourselves with "no he
cannot do that " or "that will not happen" when all the facts point to the
diection and outcome that looks imminent now; we were hopeful when hope
itself gave up. God didnt do this because it is said HE doesn't do anything
bad. This is done by man. Maybe oneday man will have the wisdom and prudence
to correct it. I hope it wont be too late then.
MOSTAFA
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 13:58:32 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960923134824.14848A-100000@hejsan.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
HI folks,
I called Gambia yesterday and while I was on the telephone, I
could hear the commotion on the background and I was told that those were
UDP memebrs being confronted by Jammeh's supporters.
Things are so bad that the army openly supports Jammeh. They
dance in the street with their weaponry and sing songs of praise for
Jammeh.
On another matter, I think it is incredulous and insulting that
Mr. Saidy finds enquiries addressed to him as not being worthy of
answering. Here is a government that has been caught sheltering a
drug-dealer and he finds this unworthy of comment. Has the country fallen
that far, as evidenced by the appoinment of such mediocrities to positions
of influence, that we Gambians should be satisfied with having our country
associated with drug-dealing ? This Babanding Sisokho was residing in an
official residence and was being guarded by members of the GNA !
The consoling fact is that one half of this criminocracy has
fallen. The other half shall follow suit one day (as they all do
eventually).
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 96 17:58:13 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu,
mbmarong@students.wisc.edu (mostafa jersey marong)
Subject: Re: Multiple Issues
Message-ID: <M.092396.195813.07@ip71.image.dk>
> At 09:22 AM 9/21/96 GMT, you wrote:
> >
> >> Gambia-l:
> >>
> >> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):
> >>
> >> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide
> >> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the
> >> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation
> >> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up
> >> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.
> >> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.
> >>
> >>
> >> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!
> >>
> >> Peace!
> >> Amadou
> >>
> >Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.
> >"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.
> >Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only
> and God will
> >never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a
> liar. The
> >people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.
> >He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col.
> Jammeh, will
> >never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or
> not,he
> >will win."
> >What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj
> >----
> >Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
> >
> MATARR;
> I hate it but my brother, Malanding's prediction several weeks ago is
> becoming true. We were optimistic, always chiding ourselves with "no he
> cannot do that " or "that will not happen" when all the facts point to the
> diection and outcome that looks imminent now; we were hopeful when hope
> itself gave up. God didnt do this because it is said HE doesn't do anything
> bad. This is done by man. Maybe oneday man will have the wisdom and prudence
> to correct it. I hope it wont be too late then.
> MOSTAFA
>
Mostafa
The saying of the chairman of the campaign committe for Col. Jammeh`s APRC Captain
Yankuba Touray that "Whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or not, he would win " make me
believe that Amadou`s nr:1 predicition is true.
If Jammeh is going to win whether he is voted for or not, then why should there be
any elections? There are many questions to be answered.
It could be that he is saying it just for propaganda. Who knows? Time will tell.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 16:19:53 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96I22014.html
Message-ID: <01I9TOV7ZWBM002F7L@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published
or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News
Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
22 Sep 96 - Angola-Immigration
Some 1,000 Illegal West African Immigrants Expelled From Angola
SAURIMO, Angola (PANA) - Angolan officials have arrested and moved
some 1,000 illegal West African immigrants from the diamond rich
province of Lunda-Sul, northeastern Angola, to the capital Luanda,
pending their expulsion.
They are mostly nationals of Gambia, Mali and Senegal who, Angolan
officials said, were involved in illegal diamond mining.
The arrests were part of operation "Cancer II" -- a drive started
August 8 by the police to catch and expel all illegal immigrants.
So far, some 2,500 foreigners, mainly West Africans but also Lebanese
and Zairians, have already been expelled from Angola on planes
chartered by the Luanda government.
_________________________________________________________________
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 17:42:38 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: NEWS FROM GAMBIA
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.960923172355.14572A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Fellas,
I was one of the few who was trying to raise the banner of hope amidst the
chaos, uncertainty and pessimism that befell us on this list. But the
latest reports from home regarding the arrests and torture of UDP
supporters are frightening realities. Coupled with this is the blatant
one sidedness of the army toward Jammeh. Fellas, I'm afraid the time for
complacency and wishful thinking is over. I 'm beginning to join the ranks
of those who believe that we are headed for the worse. And trust me, I am
not a pessimist for those who know me but the prospects for our country is
turning out bleak. Yet again history has records of nations that were
reborn anew and afresh out of crisis. I hope and I just hope that the
Gambia we all come to love and call our home land will not go down the
abyss as other fragmented African Nation-states.
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 15:51:21 -0700
From: msarr@sprynet.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member introduction to the list
Message-ID: <199609232251.PAA04913@m7.sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Tony and all:
I am writing to recommend that Lie Drammeh be added to the list. Lie is a
brother in the Maryland area. Once he is added and his introduction posted, we
will be in for some interesting contributions from him. His E-mail address is
liedrammeh@aol.com
Thanks,
Mbaye Sarr
msarr@sprynet.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 16:04:25 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New member introduction to the list
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960923160230.14076A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Mbaye, thanks for recommending Lie Drammeh. He has been added to the list.
We welcome him and will be looking forward to his introduction and
contributions.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Mon, 23 Sep 1996 msarr@sprynet.com wrote:
> Hi Tony and all:
>
> I am writing to recommend that Lie Drammeh be added to the list. Lie is a
> brother in the Maryland area. Once he is added and his introduction posted, we
> will be in for some interesting contributions from him. His E-mail address is
> liedrammeh@aol.com
>
> Thanks,
> Mbaye Sarr
> msarr@sprynet.com
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 19:35:42 -0400
From: YAHYAD@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: ydarboe@hq.walldata.com
Subject: Reuters News From Gambia....
Message-ID: <960923193541_528264480@emout03.mail.aol.com>
Here is an article from Reuters:
BANJUL, Sept 23 (Reuter) - The main challenger to Gambia's military leader
Yahya Jammeh in this week's presidential election said on Monday that 36 of
his supporters had been taken to hospital after being beaten by soldiers.
``They brutalised my supporters and seized some of their cars,'' said
Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), at a news
conference on Sunday's incident.
Witnesses said soldiers were called in when police failed to stop
fighting between Darboe's supporters and those of Jammeh's Alliance for
Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC).
They said UDP supporters had lined the road at Churchill's Town, 15 km
(10 miles) west of Banjul, to greet Darboe who was returning from a campaign
tour in the interior.
Jammeh's motorcade was pelted with stones as it drove past, prompting an
outbreak of fighting. Jammeh passed through, apparently unharmed, but some
witnesses said his own car was also stoned.
``It took the soldiers more than two hours before the crisis came to an
end,'' one witness said.
About 100 people were arrested, including many wearing UDP T-shirts, the
witnesses said. Darboe delayed his return to Banjul for hours.
Reporters who visited the hospital said they saw about two dozen UDP
supporters, most with light injuries. A few appeared to have been hit by some
blunt object, they said.
Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association, accused the army of
backing Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup and left the army in August
to seek a popular mandate.
He said Jammeh had politicised the army, police and National Intelligence
Agency, with their heads sporting Jammeh badges.
``They should be neutral and protect all citizens of this country,''
Darboe told the news conference.
There was no comment from Jammeh's camp or from the security services
accused by Darboe.
The opposition leader said his campaign tour convinced him he would win
60 percent of the vote. Jammeh for his part has predicted a 99 percent
electoral sweep. The winner needs only a simple majority, under the
constitution.
All the four parties contesting the election were focusing their drive
for votes on the capital Banjul on Monday ahead of the official close of
campaigning at midnight on Tuesday.
Two lesser candidates are running but political analysts say the race was
really between Darboe and Jammeh and that the race was too close to call.
15:17 09-23-96
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 21:05:06 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960923202648.9817A-100000@hejsan.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hello brothers & sisters,
This is Famara again from Abdou's address.
It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others
on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I
remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during
election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the
personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of
"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful
atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but
we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope
Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the
green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".
Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing
for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.
If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any
security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should
remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,
mothers and so on.
Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL
alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".
The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they
are following Jawara's footsteps.
The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well
thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which
will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say
innovation.
If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will
never have a real change.
I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a
bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential
elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess
Musa likes that word.
Have a nice elction day everyone.
Shalom,
Famara.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 21:54:31 +0500
From: Lamin Camara <yudris@ica.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Imminent political chaos.
Message-ID: <3246C0C7.70A2@ica.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
My fellows:
What our beloved country is heading towards, is saddening, and indeed
frightening. Something has to be done, in order to rescue it from
another Liberia-like situation! GOD forbids. When I initially learnt
about the military takeover in our country, its future has worried me a
great deal! My main concern is what is happening right now: political
chaos. We all know the consequence of a military government in Africa;
we've seen it.
The news of the recent incident between the supporters of UDP, and the
contingent of APRC, is really frightening. This, therefore, sends a
clear message to the general public (Gambians), the trend of our
country, if APRC is elected to govern. Look, what has happened, and is
happening, since APRC came to power: ... violation of Human Rights;
blatant repeated intimidation of political opponents; blatant harassment
of political opponents; detention of political opponents; a continues
abuse of power; nepotism, favoritism, etc.
I do hope, and wish that the overwhelming majority of the electorates
vote APRC out, on September 26.
Lamin Camara (Canada.)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 00:29:27 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.
Message-ID: <960924002926_316000245@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Lamin,
You could not put it any better! I also hope Jammeh and his gang of bandits
be shown the Exit sign come Sep 26th. Inorder to restore respect and
integrity back on the Gambia, he must be stopped. The Gambia cannot go on
like this.
I have said this on the onset that, Jammeh will not entertain a free and fair
election at all, and that is the primary ingredient for any post-election
chaos. However, I will bet on a 60% chance to win a presidential election in
a four-man race than a 99%. Probably, this prediction is out of pure
arrogance by Jammeh, or the man's thought process is completely screwd-up! I
hope God bless this country once again. And to those UDP supporters that
stood-up against that Jammeh-force, remember "disobedience to tyrant is
obedience to God."
Finally, to the sophomore who taught "education is not important," I wonder
why is he really in school.
Peace
Baboucarr Sillah
Atlanta
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 03:06:46 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960924022744.2645B-100000@spock>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
The news report from Reuter has shaken all of us.There is no doubt about
it.This is unprecedented.But we cannot be too surprise.What can you expect
from military rule? Soldiers who are nationalistic and loyal to the state
and its people do not try to perpetuate themselves by civilianisation.How
can a military man compete for popular votes with civilian politicians if
the military man is still a soldier in coat and tie or a soldier passing
himself off as a local marabout in grand boubou.This farce is a lesson
learned from Gamal Abdul Nasser by Africa's military forces.The former
President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, was not wrong when he told his
countrymen that there are only two political parties in Nigeria,that is,
the military and the civilians.The Nigerians have been ruled for much of
their post colonial life by a series of military dictators.Gambians have a
chance to avoid the Nigerian destiny of military hegemony if the one
million people make it categorically clear that freedom in danger is
better than servitude in tranquility.It is better to live with quarreling
civilians whose anger and bitterness are measured in words than to compete
with rivals who count their successes by the number of bullets they fire
from their guns.The September 26, 1996 elections pose a serious question
to all Gambians and their friends abroad.Where are you going and how do
you want to be governed? Those who feel that civilians are incompetent and
corrupt and therefore do not deserve a chance,must then accept Jammeh as
the gidt from the gods. Those who on the other hand strongly believe that
the old regime failed to apply corrective lenses on its activities and on
the performance of those civil servants under its control,must ask
themselves whether they are willing to accept the political shenanigans of
the AFPRC. Political freedom cannot be assumed by members of human
society;it has to be earned through struggle and hard work.Africans of the
twenty first century will look back at this fading twentieth century as
the Great Moment of Human Triumph Over Tyranny.Africa is one of the last
citadels of arbitrary rule.The political shenanigans we are now witnessing
through Reuters and other news agencies are ugly reminders that Africans
in general and Gambians in particular are not yet free and their claim to
be in charge of their affairs is negated by the return to jungle
politics.As the political philosopher of fascism says,"might is right."
Are Gambians willing to put up with civlianised military rule or not? What
is more vital and precious to them? Their freedom to be,even in the midst
of corrupt elements, or their subjugation to a civilianised military junta
that claims to be led by a savior of the masses and the voice of the
betrayed paupers of Gambia.These and other related questions must be
answered by all Gambians. This is no hedging here.The record of post
colonial African history speaks volumes about the terrible role of the
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 09:32:44 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....
Message-ID: <199609241432.JAA06080@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:
>
>Hello brothers & sisters,
>
>This is Famara again from Abdou's address.
>
>It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others
>on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I
>remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during
>election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the
>personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of
>"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful
>atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but
>we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope
>Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the
>green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".
>
>Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing
>for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.
>If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any
>security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should
>remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,
>mothers and so on.
>
>Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL
>alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".
>The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they
>are following Jawara's footsteps.
>The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well
>thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which
>will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say
>innovation.
>If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will
>never have a real change.
>I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a
>bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential
>elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess
>Musa likes that word.
>Have a nice elction day everyone.
>Shalom,
>Famara.
>
>*******************************************************************************
>A. TOURAY.
>at137@columbia.edu
>abdou@cs.columbia.edu
>abdou@touchscreen.com
>(212) 749-7971
>MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
>
>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
>I WANDER AND I WONDER.
>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
>*******************************************************************************
>
FAMARA;
Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further two
issues you raised and they are:
1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I would
like you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a better
alternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicating
poverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will be
sustainable in the long term);
11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another area
i want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of system
you have in mind or would sugest.
Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussions
like this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/es
to eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topic
that is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of the
controversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many African
countries.
Mostafa
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 13:16:59 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: political violence (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960924131520.15228B-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
/* forwarding */
Gambia-l:
There you have it..... intimidation and violence in the runup to the
elections.
Amadou
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11350.emout14.mail.aol.com.843525191
Content-ID: <0_11350_843525191@emout14.mail.aol.com.115676>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="UDPGAM"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BANJUL, Sept 23 (Reuter) - The main challenger to Gambia's military=
leader Yahya Jammeh in this week's presidential election said on Monday =
that 36 of his supporters had been taken to hospital after being beaten b=
y soldiers. =
=0D
``They brutalised my supporters and seized some of their cars,'' said=
Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), at a news =
conference on Sunday's incident. =
=0D
Witnesses said soldiers were called in when police failed to stop fig=
hting between Darboe's supporters and those of Jammeh's Alliance for Patr=
iotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC). =
=0D
They said UDP supporters had lined the road at Churchill's Town, 15 k=
m (10 miles) west of Banjul, to greet Darboe who was returning from a cam=
paign tour in the interior. =
=0D
Jammeh's motorcade was pelted with stones as it drove past, prompting=
an outbreak of fighting. Jammeh passed through, apparently unharmed, but=
some witnesses said his own car was also stoned. =
=0D
``It took the soldiers more than two hours before the crisis came to =
an end,'' one witness said. =
=0D
About 100 people were arrested, including many wearing UDP T-shirts, =
the witnesses said. Darboe delayed his return to Banjul for hours. =
=0D
Reporters who visited the hospital said they saw about two dozen UDP =
supporters, most with light injuries. A few appeared to have been hit by =
some blunt object, they said. =
=0D
Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association, accused the arm=
y of backing Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup and left the army in=
August to seek a popular mandate. =
=0D
He said Jammeh had politicised the army, police and National Intellig=
ence Agency, with their heads sporting Jammeh badges. =
=0D
``They should be neutral and protect all citizens of this country,'' =
Darboe told the news conference. =
=0D
There was no comment from Jammeh's camp or from the security services=
accused by Darboe. =
=0D
The opposition leader said his campaign tour convinced him he would w=
in 60 percent of the vote. Jammeh for his part has predicted a 99 percent=
electoral sweep. The winner needs only a simple majority, under the cons=
titution. =
=0D
All the four parties contesting the election were focusing their driv=
e for votes on the capital Banjul on Monday ahead of the official close o=
f campaigning at midnight on Tuesday. =
=0D
Two lesser candidates are running but political analysts say the race=
was really between Darboe and Jammeh and that the race was too close to =
call. =
=0D
15:17 09-23-96
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11350.emout14.mail.aol.com.843525191--
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 12:39:13 -0500 (CDT)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: GAMBIANS BEING USED AS POLITICAL GUINEA PIGS
Message-ID: <01I9UTV2SORU8XHPPV@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Politically if anything the last two years have been a period of
political experimenting on the people of The Gambia. The military Junta
served in the capacity of Scientists and the citizens as Guinea Pigs.
Each time the experiment is conducted, the scientists claim an
overwhelming success rate. The last experiment that will break the
Camel's back will take place on thursday. Already Folks,the chief
Scientist is predicting a 99% success rate....what a genius.
Is this a new page in the books of political science OR a sheer naivite
of Gambians? You answer it because I don't know.
DR.KING reminds us that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice
everywhere. My friends the moment is now to send unambiguous statement
to our oppressed people at home that we are with them to the very end
and we will not rest untill freedom and decency is restored to them.
My friends this is a very serious situation and we must join heads
to avoid a disaster. Please come up with suggestion as to the way to
undertake this herculean task.
The urgency of the situation cannot be overemphasized.
MUSA
VANDERBILT.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 14:22:56 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION.
Message-ID: <01I9UZ2KMIWY002SK7@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
DATE=9/24/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-203568
TITLE=CONGRESS/IMMIGRATION (S)
BYLINE=DAVID SWAN
DATELINE=SENATE
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: THE U-S CONGRESS IS EXPECTED TO MOVE AHEAD WITH A BILL TO
CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, AFTER REPUBLICAN LEADERS
DECIDED TO DROP THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL PROVISION. SENATE
CORRESPONDENT DAVID SWAN HAS DETAILS.
TEXT: THE MEASURE WOULD HAVE ALLOWED THE STATES TO REFUSE FREE
PUBLIC EDUCATION TO THE CHILDREN OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. DESPITE
SEVERAL ATTEMPTS AT COMPROMISE, THE PLAN DREW STIFF OPPOSITION
FROM DEMOCRATS AND A VETO THREAT FROM PRESIDENT CLINTON.
WHILE MANY REPUBLICANS ARGUE THE PROPOSAL IS NEEDED, THEY AGREED
TO SET IT ASIDE TO MOVE THE REST OF THE IMMIGRATION PACKAGE
THROUGH CONGRESS AND ON TO THE WHITE HOUSE. SENATE MAJORITY
LEADER TRENT LOTT SAYS THE ISSUE IS TOO IMPORTANT TO LET THE BILL
FAIL OVER ANY ONE PROVISION.
// LOTT ACT //
THE REASON WHY WE WANT IT DONE IS BECAUSE THE COUNTRY
NEEDS US TO FACE UP TO THIS PROBLEM OF ILLEGAL
IMMIGRATION AND TO HAVE SOME GREATER EFFORT TO CONTROL
OUR BORDERS, TO DEAL WITH FRAUD.
// END ACT //
THE BILL WOULD NEARLY DOUBLE THE SIZE OF THE FEDERAL BORDER
PATROL AND TOUGHEN THE PENALTIES FOR SMUGGLING ALIENS INTO THE
COUNTRY OR USING BOGUS DOCUMENTS. THE HOUSE AND SENATE ARE
EXPECTED TO VOTE ON THE PLAN BEFORE ADJOURNING FOR THE YEAR,
SOMETIME IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. (SIGNED)
NEB/DS/RAE
24-Sep-96 10:59 AM EDT (1459 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:54:52 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Reuters News From Gambia....
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.960924113151.4380A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Tue, 24 Sep 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:
> At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:
> >
> >Hello brothers & sisters,
> >
> >This is Famara again from Abdou's address.
> >
> >It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others
> >on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I
> >remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during
> >election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the
> >personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of
> >"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful
> >atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but
> >we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope
> >Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the
> >green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".
> >
> >Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing
> >for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.
> >If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any
> >security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should
> >remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,
> >mothers and so on.
> >
> >Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL
> >alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".
> >The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they
> >are following Jawara's footsteps.
> >The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well
> >thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which
> >will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say
> >innovation.
> >If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will
> >never have a real change.
> >I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a
> >bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential
> >elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess
> >Musa likes that word.
> >Have a nice elction day everyone.
> >Shalom,
> >Famara.
> >
> >*******************************************************************************
> >A. TOURAY.
> >at137@columbia.edu
> >abdou@cs.columbia.edu
> >abdou@touchscreen.com
> >(212) 749-7971
> >MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
> > http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
> >
> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.
> >ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
> >*******************************************************************************
> >
> FAMARA;
> Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further two
> issues you raised and they are:
>
> 1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I would
> like you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a better
> alternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicating
> poverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will be
> sustainable in the long term);
>
> 11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another area
> i want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of system
> you have in mind or would sugest.
>
> Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussions
> like this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/es
> to eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topic
> that is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of the
> controversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many African
> countries.
>
> Mostafa
>
Famara,
I join Mostafa in pursuing further your line of thought in the kind of
"redistributive" system that you believe will eradicate poverty in the
Gmabian context. Remembering that Gambia is blessed with limited
resources with which the government can exploit and help the poor, are
you insinuating that a massive tax system be imposed on other hard working
Gambians to help alleviate the poverty of other Gambians some of whom I
believe are sometimes not simply willing to step up to the plate. Even if
the Gambia is blessed with natural resources I do not believe that it is
the role of government to get into the business of exploiting them. The
record of the Gambia's public agencies speaks for themselves.
Having said the above though, I certainly do believe that government can
provide the right kind of environment for businesses to flourish and
survive, e.g security. Creating opportunities for Gambians is the key and
not a bereucratic system of handouts.
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 17:22:03 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 24] [ 47] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609242122.RAA04125@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
MOGADISHU - Ethiopian forces fired artillery across the
border into a Somali town night after shells fired at each other
by rival Somali factions landed on the Ethiopian side, residents
said. Somali militiamen of the Muslim fundamentalist al-Ittihad
al-Islam group said they had killed five Ethiopian soldiers and
lost eight of their own men in the fight for Dolow town.
- - - -
BANJUL - Residents of Gambia's capital Banjul besieged shops
to stock up, two days before presidential elections marred by
campaign violence. The government has declared a two-day holiday
in the tiny West African state from polling day Thursday and
paid civil servants their September salaries.
- - - -
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ruling African National
Congress (ANC) will hold talks with its rival Inkatha Freedom
Party (IFP) on amending disputed portions of the new
constitution, a spokesman said Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Nelson Mandela unveiled a monument
to the composer of the hymn that is the national anthem of three
African states, calling it the torch that lit South Africa's
path to freedom.
- - - -
NAIROBI - One of Kenya's biggest supermarket chains said its
stores were ordered closed last week after it refused to pay a
massive bribe. Nakumatt Holdings Ltd. took full-page
advertisements in Kenyan newspapers to publish a statement
saying a mad cow disease scare was a pretext and linking the
commerce ministry's closure order with anti-Asian sentiment.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 23:20:17 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: kolls567@qatar.net.qa
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19960924221757.AAD21996@LOCALNAME>
Abdou/Tony,
Please add Basirou Drammeh to the list. Bass lives in Qatar and will
send an introduction as soon as he is added. His e-mail is:
kolls567@qatar.net.qa
My best regards to all!
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 17:32:27 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960924172924.32253B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Basirou Drammeh and Karamba Touray have been added to the list. Thanks to
Momodou Camara and Musa Jawara for spreading the word and bringing them
onboard. We will be looking forward to their introductions and
contributions. We welcome them.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 03:58:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>,
;@cldc.howard.edu
Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960925035509.6916A-100000@localhost>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
I did not complete the last sentence of my brief piece on the
elections.The missing words in the last sentence are "...military rule."
I hope the message was loud and clear to those who had the opportunity to
read it.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 08:16:47 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Imminent political chaos.
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.960925081530.8250B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Dr Nyang, your previous message was eloquent, loud, clear and well
written.
Thanks
Tony
On Wed, 25 Sep 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:
> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
>
> I did not complete the last sentence of my brief piece on the
> elections.The missing words in the last sentence are "...military rule."
> I hope the message was loud and clear to those who had the opportunity to
> read it.
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 96 18:00:45 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Ellections Greetings.
Message-ID: <M.092596.200045.87@ip86.image.dk>
This is not Christmas Greetings but " Ellections Greetings".
I wish and pray for a peaceful and free and fair presidental ellections tomorrow
Thursday the 26th. September 1996.
Best wishes to our country people in our mother/father land the Gambia and to all
those Gambians abroad and in particular to our Gambia List Members.
As we go to bed tonight, we hope and pray that tommorrows presidental elections goes
free and fair and very peaceful, if not very, very peaceful.
Lets hope for the best and lets keep in touch.
I love my country.
Abdou, Thank you for thanking me. I really appericiate it as it will let others do
the same especially now with the elections fever, everyone is eager to hear the
latest or even old news that makes news.
Finally, Hearty welcome to all the new members.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: 25 Sep 1996 19:18:55 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Pan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strike
Message-ID: <2644901854.32338901@inform-bbs.dk>
Via NY Transfer News Collective * All the News that Doesn't Fit
Pan-African News Agency staff suspend pay strike
DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuter) - Journalists at the headquarters of
the Pan-African News Agency (PANA) in Dakar suspended a
week-long strike on Wednesday, saying they had received
assurances their pay arrears would be cleared.
A statement from the strikers said they had agreed to return
to work on Thursday after receiving a message from Nigerian
Information Minister Walter Ofonagoro, the PANA board chairman.
``Nigeria is committed to seeing that arrears owed to the
PANA staff are cleared and their salaries paid regularly,'' the
statement quoted the minister as saying.
The journalists, working as editors at the agency's
headquaters, went on strike on September 12 to back their
demands for the payment of several months of arrears of salary
and other benefits.
PANA was established by African governments in 1979 to
increase information flow within Africa and from the continent
and the rest of the world.
But it has has suffered from inadequate funding with member
countries owing contribution arrears of up to $31 million.
A recovery plan initiated in 1993 to make PANA independent
and commercially viable through an expanded and diversified
ownership structure has so far failed to take off.
Copyright 1996, Reuters News Service
---forwarded mail END---
Momodou Camara
--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 13:56:14 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ellections Greetings.
Message-ID: <199609251856.NAA92909@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 06:00 PM 9/25/96 GMT, you wrote:
>This is not Christmas Greetings but " Ellections Greetings".
>I wish and pray for a peaceful and free and fair presidental ellections
tomorrow
>Thursday the 26th. September 1996.
>Best wishes to our country people in our mother/father land the Gambia and
to all
>those Gambians abroad and in particular to our Gambia List Members.
>As we go to bed tonight, we hope and pray that tommorrows presidental
elections goes
>free and fair and very peaceful, if not very, very peaceful.
> Lets hope for the best and lets keep in touch.
>
> I love my country.
>
>Abdou, Thank you for thanking me. I really appericiate it as it will let
others do
>the same especially now with the elections fever, everyone is eager to hear
the
>latest or even old news that makes news.
>Finally, Hearty welcome to all the new members.
>----
>Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
MATARR;
Aaammeeen! Chi Darajai Rasooul.
Mostafa
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 15:46:01 EDT
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Message-ID: <25SEP96.17028329.0062.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
In the name of God the beneficient, the merciful.
Brothers and Sisters,
If my message was clearly understood, I didn't say education is not
important, but comparing Jawara's achievement to Yaya's,when Jawara
is far more educated than Yaya, one will not be wrong to say that
education matterless when a semi illiterate was able to more than
well educated one.
Mr. Jeng urged all of us to pray to God for Tomorrow's election to
run smoothly and fairly. Thank you for the advice and I hope we will
make it a point of duty to do that. Let us take that as our contri
bution towards the election. No one knows whose prayer will be acc
epted by God so in addition to his, after our "ISHAI" prayer or the last
prayer for the day, let us all spread infront of us the HOLY QUARAN,
recite as much as we can for God's assistance over the elections.
As a tradition almost all the Mosque in the country will carry out
recitation this night.
Let us bear in mind that violence cannot be avoided Tomorrow no
matter whoever wins, but we can pray to God to control it.
Who ever call home Tomorrow to find out about the situation going
on ther, please post the response as soon as possible,because some
us are going to be with the computer for the whole day until we
are clear about the results.
Wish everybody a good night and I pray to God so that Tomorrow most
of us can be dissapointed about our predictions on the election.May
God save The Gambia and all other countries. May God makes he victoriou
s who will have concern for the Gambians and through whom Gambia will
get back to its recognition as the most stable country in the world.
Remember we are four or five hours different so one should start prayers
before Gambians get prepared to go to the polling stations.
No doubt we will be protected.
REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wing will definitely come
back to the mother earth."
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 17:38:06 -0500 (CDT)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: ENDORSEMENT
Message-ID: <01I9WIUSAAZ68XIZQI@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Members must have observed in my previous postings that I have been very
critical of the Junta and was pressing the need for their ouster in the
face of a great threat to our survival as a viable democratic nation. I
fervently believe that the best possible chance available to remove
Jammeh from power rest on Lawer Dabo's success in tomorrow's elections.
However, I do have strong reservations on the terms and conditions under
which the elections are being held-we must ooze ahead and make the best
out of the worse circumstances as The Gambia is.
DABO'S CANDIDATURE DID TWO THINGS POSSIBLE:
1) Stood up against the reign of terror
2)Proded Gambians not to give in to black mail, intimidation, or other
forms terror..etc.
My friends, at a tremendous risk to his personal safety , he put up
a formidable challenge to Jammeh in every nook and cranny of the country.
Very few of us would be prepared to do so. He is a HERO in capital letters.
Against this backdrop, I whole heartedly support LAWER DABO to be the next
president of the republic of The Gambia.
GOOD LUCK DABO AND GOOD'S SPEED.
MUSA BASSADI JAWARA
VANDERBILT.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:23:41 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER.
Message-ID: <01I9XH78HI36003VK8@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
DATE=9/25/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-203674
TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=BANJUL
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT A
CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THE
GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK
REPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.
TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL
HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIED
CONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICS
WARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THE
PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL
LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOW
MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGH
OFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE
ELECTED UNOPPOSED.
SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULER
BANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN
THE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUS
COMPETITION.
THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULES
GOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARY
LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.
OUSAINOU DARBA, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL
RACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEAT
COLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES.
/// DARBO ACT ///
WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWED
GAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVEN
SUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BAR
ASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BE
LIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEY
REMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THE
CONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THE
SELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEY
WOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.
AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HAD
PLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCE
OF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME IN
EASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR AS
LONG AS THEY WANT.
/// END ACT ///
MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTS
WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DO
NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,
THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA.
/// DARBO ACT ///
WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISH
AGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF
THE GAMBIA.
/// END ACT ///
SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE
ELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRAL
AFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER AND
SATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATIC
REFORMS.
SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAY
THEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IF
GAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/LWM
25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:39:15 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambia's army rulers seek legitimacy t [ 55] Reuter / John Chiahe
Message-ID: <199609261339.JAA04254@salaam.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / John Chiahemen)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western
Subject: Gambia's army rulers seek legitimacy through polls
Keywords: urgent
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <RgambiaURTBZ_6SP@clari.net>
Lines: 55
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 18:30:11 PDT
Expires: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 18:30:11 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA
Threadword: gambia
Priority: important
ANPA: Wc: 509/0; Id: a2718; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-25-N.A; V: (SCHEDULED)
Approved: e.news@clari.net
BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Gambians vote on Thursday in
presidential elections intended to restore democracy in the West
African state, but the young army officer who shot his way to
power two years ago looks set to win the poll.
Military leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to vote early in
the capital Banjul when polls open at 7.00 a.m. (0700 GMT). They
close at 6.00 p.m. when the just over 440,000 registered voters
are expected to have cast their ballots in 582 polling stations.
Jammeh toppled an elected government in a 1994 coup but
international pressure forced him to speed up a transition to
democracy, resigning from the army last month to seek election
in a field including three civilian challengers.
If Jammeh wins, the military would have placed themselves in
a position to shape the destiny of the West African nation of
one million people for some time, political analysts say.
He is still the head of the military ruling council, some of
whose members are the driving force of his party, the Alliance
for Patriotic Orientation and Construction (APRC).
Jammeh has banned the main opposition parties and
politicians close to the civilian leader he overthrew -- veteran
president Sir Dawda Jawara, since exiled in Britain, which ruled
Gambia until independence in 1965.
He has won praise from many Gambians for implementing
visible social and infrastructure projects such as television,
non-existent in Gambia until Jammeh took power. Jammeh has also
improved electricity supply and built schools and hospitals.
Many Gambians expect the race to be close between him and
prominent lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party
(UDP), who is backed by the a much larger tribe -- Jawara's
Mandinka people forming 40 percent of the population.
Jammeh's Jola tribe accounts for only 10 percent.
But Jammeh appears to have made up for this with effective
use of state power, including virtual monopoly of state media,
notably television.
He gets about four hours of television exposure daily --
probably longer for state radio. Darboe and the two other
opposition candidates are virtually excluded from state media.
The government justified this by saying they had misused
their broadcast time by abusing Jammeh.
The other presidentianl contenders are Sidia Jatta of the
small People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and
Socialism, who stood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel manager
Amath Bah of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP). Neither is
expected to make a serious impact on the election.
The runup to election day has been marked by violent clashes
between supporters of the two main rivals, during which the army
and police were accused by Darboe of beating up his supporters.
Electoral commissioner Gabriel Roberts issued a statement
after the worst clashes last Sunday, calling on the army to show
neutrality.
``We repeat our call, issued at the beginning of the
campaign for all soldiers to remain politically neutral,'' he
said.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:45:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambia -- one of Africa's smallest sta [ 76] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609261345.JAA04775@salaam.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western
Subject: Gambia -- one of Africa's smallest states
Keywords: urgent
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <Rgambia-profileURuLP_6SP@clari.net>
Lines: 76
Date: Wed, 25 Sep 1996 18:40:08 PDT
Expires: Wed, 2 Oct 1996 18:40:08 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA-PROFILE
Threadword: gambia
Priority: important
ANPA: Wc: 675/0; Id: a2723; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-25-N.A
Approved: e.news@clari.net
BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Tiny Gambia, one of Africa's
smallest states, holds a presidential election on Thursday with
1994 coup leader Colonel Yahya Jammeh seeking legitimacy through
the ballot box.
Born of British and French colonial rivalry in the 19th
century and surrounded by Francophone Senegal, the West African
tourist haven and groundnut producer won independence from
Britain in 1965.
Jammeh, 31, toppled the mainly Moslem nation's civilian
independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in a bloodless coup in
July 1994 accusing him of corruption.
Jammeh has strengthened ties with Libya and Taiwan as links
with Gambia's traditional Western partners have cooled.
Critics have denounced arbitrary arrests, clampdowns on the
press and frequent changes to cabinet posts but Jammeh bowed to
international pressure by modifying his initial plan to delay
elections until 1998.
Parliamentary elections are planned for December 11.
Following are key facts about Gambia:
POPULATION - 1.1 million (1994 World Bank estimate). Ethnic
groups: Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Jola, Serahuli, and a small
Creole, or Aku, community.
LANGUAGE: English (official).
RELIGION: Moslem (85 per cent), Christian and animist.
CAPITAL: Banjul (population: 60,000).
AREA - 11,300 sq km (4,360 sq miles). Finger-shaped Gambia
is 50 km wide by 350 km long, named after the river that flows
through it and is surrounded by Senegal except for a short
Atlantic coastline.
ARMED FORCES - 800 members of the army plus a 70-member
marine unit with four inshore patrol boats. (Source:
International Institute for Strategic Studies, The Military
Balance 1995-96).
ECONOMY - Gross National Product: $363 million (1994). Per
capita GNP $330 (1994) External debt (1994): $419 million.
(Source: World Bank)
Currency: dalasi ($1-9.8 dalasi)
Exports: groundnuts, cotton, rice, fish. Tourism from
Western Europe is also a major source of foreign exchange.
Gambia's economy is based on growing and processing of
groundnuts, and on tourism, which was hard hit by the 1994 coup.
A 1994 devaluation of the CFA franc regional currency used in
neighbouring Senegal damaged a valuable re-export trade. Many
foreign donors suspended or reduced development aid after the
coup, though Libya and Taiwan have increased cooperation.
Foreign exchange reserves have dropped, but the dalasi has
maintained its value.
HISTORY - A British protectorate since 1888, Gambia gained
independence in 1965 as a constitutional monarchy. Jawara, a
Scottish-trained veterinary surgeon, was named prime minister in
1962 after his People's Progressive Party won elections. In
April 1970, Gambia became a republic with Jawara as president.
Jawara survived a coup attempt by leftists in 1981 thanks to the
intervention of Senegalese troops. The abortive coup, in which
hundreds of people died, prompted Jawara to sign a loose
confederation treaty with Senegal. The pact collapsed in August
1989, mainly because of Gambia's reluctance to speed up trade
and customs union for fear of losing its identity. In July 1994,
a group of young army lieutenants led by Jammeh seized power and
Jawara went into exile. The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling
Council suspended the constitution and banned political parties.
In November 1994, Jammeh survived an attempted counter-coup from
within the army in which several people were killed. In January
1995, he sacked his vice-chairman and interior minister,
accusing them of planning to kill him and seize power. Jammeh
initially said he planned to stay in power until the end of 1998
but reduced the transition to two years after a storm of
international protest. Before the coup, Gambia had several
opposition parties, including the National Convention Party led
by former vice-president Sherif Mustapha Dibba, and the Gambia
People's Party, led by another former vice-president, Assan Musa
Camara. Jammeh, who left the army to contest the poll, barred
all politicians who had served with Jawara from standing for
election.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:48:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Voting starts in Gambia presidential p [ 34] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609261348.JAA05041@salaam.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.1H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
Approved: editor@clarinet.com
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics
Subject: Voting starts in Gambia presidential poll
Keywords: urgent
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <Rgambia-votingURcOk_6SQ@clari.net>
Lines: 34
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 1:50:11 PDT
Expires: Thu, 3 Oct 1996 1:50:11 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA-VOTING
Threadword: gambia
Priority: important
ANPA: Wc: 301/0; Id: a0366; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-26-N.A
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2968 clari.world.gov.politics:13596
BANJUL, Sept 26 (Reuter) - Long but orderly queues formed in
front of polling stations on Thursday as Gambia voted to restore
democracy after two years of military rule.
Thirty minutes after polls opened at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT), many
voters in the capital Banjul had cast their ballots with no
visible sign of organisational chaos that has bedevilled recent
elections in West Africa. Voting ends at 6 p.m.
``It's done,'' said a veiled Moslem woman at Banjul City
Council polling station, showing off her finger stained with
indelible ink to prevent multiple voting.
A short walk up the street at the National Arts Council
polling station, a long queue snaked out onto the pavement from
polling booths in a courtyard.
There was no obvious security force presence except for a
handful of unarmed police. Voters appeared in a jovial mood, in
contrast to campaign violence in the runup to voting.
Military leader Colonel Yahya Jammeh looks well-placed to be
endorsed at the ballot box despite a challenge from three
civilian contenders, including popular lawyer Ousanou Darboe of
the United Democratic Party (UD).
Their rival supporters clashed in the final days of the
campaign, prompting fear of unrest during and after the vote. In
a statement on the eve of polling, Jammeh ordered Gambians to
stay at home after casting their ballots and await the
announcement of results on the radio.
Results were expected to start coming in later on Thursday
and the winner, to be decided by a simple majority, could be
known as early as Friday, electoral officials said.
The other contenders are Sidia Jatta of the small People's
Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism, who
stood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel manager Amath Bah of the
National Reconciliation Party (NRP).
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:15:50 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/11/newswire/wed
Message-ID: <v01510100ae6feba17295@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hope you will enjoy some of it? Kinda stale.
Numukunda
DATE=9/25/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-203655
TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=BANJUL
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS THURSDAY IN PRESIDENTIAL
ELECTIONS AIMED AT RESTORING CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY,
FOLLOWING TWO YEARS OF MILITARY CONTROL. FROM THE GAMBIAN
CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS
RECENT CAMPAIGN VIOLENCE HAS INCREASED TENSION AHEAD OF THE VOTE.
TEXT: MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH AND HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER
OUSAINOU DARBO ARE CONSIDERED THE TOP RUNNERS IN THE FOUR-MAN
RACE.
COLONEL JAMMEH, WHO RECENTLY RESIGNED FROM THE MILITARY TO RUN AS
A CIVILIAN, IS SEEKING TO RETAIN HIS HOLD ON POLITICAL POWER.
CAPAIGNING FOR THE ELECTION WAS BRIEF BUT CONTENTIOUS, WITH
OPPONENTS OF THE MILITARY RULER COMPLAINING THEY WERE NOT GIVEN
THE SAME PUBLIC EXPOSURE AND TELEVISION AIR TIME AS COLONEL
JAMMEH. THE CAMPAIGN WAS ALSO MARKED BY VIOLENCE THIS PAST
WEEKEND, WHEN SUPPORTERS OF THE MILITARY LEADER CLASHED WITH MR.
DARBO'S SUPPORTERS.
THE NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION HAS CALLED FOR CALM, SAYING
BOTH SIDES, AS WELL AS SOLDIERS IN UNIFORM, HAD BEEN RESPONSIBLE
FOR NUMEROUS INCIDENTS DURING THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN.
WHILE GAMBIAN CITIZENS AWAIT THE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE, SOME SAY
THEY ARE POSITIVE THE ELECTION WILL BE PEACEFUL.
/// ACT OF YOUNG MAN ///
YES, 100 PERCENT. TOMORROW THERE WILL BE NO PROBLEM IN
THIS COUNTRY. I CAN GIVE YOU THAT ASSURANCE, THAT
TOMORROW THERE WILL BE NO PROBLEM IN THIS COUNTRY.
THERE WILL BE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS, BECAUSE NOW WE
HAVE AN INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION, WHICH WE HAVE
NEVER HAD BEFORE. AND THIS REGIME IS REALLY DOING WELL.
EVEN IF THEY DON'T WIN, PEOPLE WILL KNOW THAT THEY HAVE
DONE THEIR VERY BEST DURING THIS TWO-YEAR TRANSITION.
/// END ACT ///
MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS BEEN GIVEN ASSURANCES BY THE ELECTORAL
COMMISSION AND THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT THAT VOTING WILL BE
CONDUCTED FAIRLY. BUT HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY
THAT ELEMENTS WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE
POWER IF THEY DO NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING.
/// DARBO ACT ///
WELL, IT IS POSSIBLE. IT IS POSSIBLE. BUT AS I SAY,
THE DEGREE OF AVERSION FOR MILITARY RULE IN THE GAMBIA
IS SO HIGH THAT IT WOULD BE VERY FOOLISH OF THEM (THE
MILITARY) TO DO THAT. AND ONE REASON IS THAT IT IS NOT
THE ENTIRE GAMBIAN ARMY THAT IS IN FAVOR OF YAHYA
JAMMEH.
/// END ACT ///
COLONEL JAMMEH STAGED A BLOODLESS COUP IN JULY, 1994, CLAIMING HE
WANTED TO RID GAMBIA OF THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT THAT RULED THE
SMALL WEST AFRICAN NATION FOR 30 YEARS SINCE INDEPENDENCE FROM
GREAT BRITAIN.
SINCE THEN, HE HAS EMBARKED ON A NUMBER OF PROJECTS, WHICH SOME
GAMBIANS SEE AS EXAMPLES OF WHAT THE YOUNG CANDIDATE CAN DO FOR
THE COUNTRY.
/// ACT OF YOUNG GAMBIAN MAN ///
I HAVE PUT ALL MY TRUST ON HIM, SIMPLY BECAUSE I SEE THE
DEVELOPMENT HE IS DOING IN THIS COUNTRY. I HAVE SEEN
THE DEVELOPMENT THAT HE MADE SINCE HE TOOK OVER. LIKE
THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE AIRPORT TERMINAL, BUILDING
SCHOOLS, AND HOSPITALS.
/// END ACT ///
MR. DARBO SAYS YAHYA JAMMEH HAS STARTED COSMETIC PROJECTS AIMED
AT BEAUTIFYING GAMBIA. BUT HE SAYS THE MILITARY LEADER HAS DONE
NOTHING TO DEVELOP THE NATION.
/// DARBO ACT ///
WHEN YOU VIEW ALL THIS IN THEIR REAL PERSPECTIVE, YOU
WILL SEE THAT IT IS A CALLOUS WASTE OF PUBLIC FUNDS.
THOSE FUNDS OUGHT TO GO TO PLACES OR INTO SECTORS THAT
REALLY NEED FUNDING. THIS IS AN AGRICULTURAL COUNTRY.
OUR ECONOMY IS BASICALLY AGRICULTURAL. HE HAS NOT
DONE ANYTHING TO IMPROVE AGRICULTURE IN THE COUNTRY.
AND THE SECOND INDUSTRY IS TOURISM. HE HAS NOT DONE
ANYTHING TO IMPROVE TOURISM IN THE COUNTRY. INSTEAD,
WHAT HE HAS DONE IS TO DESTROY TOURISM IN THE COUNTRY.
HE BUILDS AN ARCH IN BANJUL AND A STATUE OF AN UNKNOWN
SOLDIER. THE DEVELOPMENTAL VALUE OF THAT ARCH TO THE
NATION, I CANNOT SEE IT.
/// END ACT ///
THE MILITARY RULER PROMISED TO RESTORE CIVILIAN RULE IN FOUR
YEARS, BUT PRESSURE FROM WESTERN GOVERNMENTS FORCED THE LEADER TO
CUT THE TRANSITION PERIOD TO TWO YEARS.
GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES HOPE THAT THURSDAY'S VOTE, FOLLOWED BY
PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR, WILL PERSUADE
WESTERN DONORS TO RESUME THE 100 MILLION DOLLARS OF AID PER YEAR
THAT WAS CUT OFF AFTER THE COUP. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/MMK
25-Sep-96 3:02 PM EDT (1902 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 09:15:53 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER
Message-ID: <v01510101ae6fed1fcc2f@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
The second article.
Numukunda
DATE=9/25/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-203674
TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=BANJUL
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT A
CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THE
GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK
REPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.
TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL
HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIED
CONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICS
WARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THE
PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL
LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOW
MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGH
OFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE
ELECTED UNOPPOSED.
SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULER
BANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN
THE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUS
COMPETITION.
THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULES
GOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARY
LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.
OUSAINOU DARB0, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL
RACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEAT
COLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES.
/// DARBO ACT ///
WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWED
GAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVEN
SUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BAR
ASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BE
LIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEY
REMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THE
CONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THE
SELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEY
WOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.
AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HAD
PLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCE
OF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME IN
EASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR AS
LONG AS THEY WANT.
/// END ACT ///
MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTS
WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DO
NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,
THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA.
/// DARBO ACT ///
WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISH
AGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF
THE GAMBIA.
/// END ACT ///
SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE
ELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRAL
AFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER AND
SATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATIC
REFORMS.
SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAY
THEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IF
GAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/LWM
25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 12:58:47 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/thu/GAMBIA_ELECTION_SCENESETTER
Message-ID: <199609261658.MAA24543@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
I am really amazed to hear people from within and outside the Gambia
waiting to see if the sept 26 elections would be conducted freely. When
do we call foul? Are we waiting for the moments when armed uniformed
men are found in polling boots directing voters to cast their votes in
Jammeh's box? Perhaps a better time to call foul play!
>
> Numukunda
>
>
>
> DATE=9/25/96
> TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
> NUMBER=2-203674
> TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)
> BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
> DATELINE=BANJUL
> CONTENT=
>
> VOICED AT:
>
> INTRO: GAMBIANS GO TO THE POLLS TODAY (THURSDAY) TO ELECT A
> CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. FROM THE
> GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK
> REPORTS THE LEAD UP TO ELECTIONS HAS BEEN MARKED BY CONTROVERSY.
>
> TEXT: WHAT HAS CONCERNED WESTERN GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL
> HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS IS GAMBIA'S NEWLY RATIFIED
> CONSTITUTION. AS GAMBIANS VOTED TO ADOPT THE NEW LAWS, CRITICS
> WARNED IT CARRIED PROVISIONS THAT THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.
>
> AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE CONSTITUTION SET AGE LIMITS ON THE
> PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL
> LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA JAWARA, AND ALLOW
> MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH TO QUALIFY FOR THE HIGH
> OFFICE. IT ALSO ADDED PROVISIONS ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE
> ELECTED UNOPPOSED.
>
> SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, THE MILITARY RULER
> BANNED THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN
> THE ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN WITHOUT SERIOUS
> COMPETITION.
>
> THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES CONDEMNED THE RULES
> GOVERNING THE ELECTION AS BEING FLAWED AND ALLOWING MILITARY
> LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.
>
> OUSAINOU DARB0, ONE OF THREE CHALLENGERS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL
> RACE, AND THE CANDIDATE SEEN AS HAVING THE BEST CHANCE TO BEAT
> COLONEL JAMMEH, AGREES.
>
> /// DARBO ACT ///
>
> WHEN THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION INTERVIEWED
> GAMBIANS THERE WERE SUGGESTIONS -- AND IN FACT EVEN
> SUGGESTIONS FROM THE PROFESSIONAL BODIES LIKE THE BAR
> ASSOCIATION -- THAT THE TERM OF THE PRESIDENCY SHOULD BE
> LIMITED TO A TWO-TERM OF FIVE YEARS EACH. BUT THEY
> REMOVED THAT. AND IRONICALLY, IN THE PREAMBLE TO THE
> CONSTITUTION, THEY MADE REFERENCE TO THE
> SELF-PERPETUATING RULE OF (SIR DAWDA) JAWARA. BUT THEY
> WOULD NOT ACCEPT LIMITING THE TIME OF THE PRESIDENCY.
> AND ALL THAT WAS DONE DESIGNEDLY BECAUSE THEY HAD
> PLANNED TO BAN ALL OTHER POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ANY CHANCE
> OF WINNING ELECTIONS. AND THEY WOULD JUST COME IN
> EASILY AND THEN PERPETUATE THEMSELVES IN POWER FOR AS
> LONG AS THEY WANT.
>
> /// END ACT ///
>
> MR. DARBO SAYS HE HAS NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT ELEMENTS
> WITHIN THE MILITARY MIGHT INTERVENE AND RE-TAKE POWER IF THEY DO
> NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE POLLING. BUT HE SAYS IF THEY DO,
> THEY WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TO THE CITIZENS OF GAMBIA.
>
> /// DARBO ACT ///
>
> WHEN THE PEOPLE GO TO THE POLLS, AND EXPRESS THEIR WISH
> AGAINST THEM, THEN IT WILL BE THEM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF
> THE GAMBIA.
>
> /// END ACT ///
>
> SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE
> ELECTION IN GAMBIA AND OTHER RECENT POLLS IN WEST AND CENTRAL
> AFRICA WHERE MILITARY DICTATORS HAVE SOUGHT TO MAINTAIN POWER AND
> SATISFY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S DEMANDS FOR DEMOCRATIC
> REFORMS.
>
> SOME 80 OBSERVERS ARE ON HAND TO MONITOR THE VOTE. DIPLOMATS SAY
> THEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTRY'S LEADERS IF
> GAMBIA'S ELECTION ARE NOT FOUND TO HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED FAIRLY.
> PRELIMINARY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY FRIDAY. (SIGNED)
>
> NEB/WPM/LWM
>
> 25-Sep-96 10:25 PM EDT (0225 UTC)
> NNNN
>
> Source: Voice of America
> .
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 20:34:15 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: From PANA
Message-ID: <19960926192928.AAA7566@LOCALNAME>
26 Sep 96 - Gambia-Polling
Brisk Polling Continues In Gambia
>From Peter Masebu; PANA Correspondent
BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Brisk polling continued Thursday afternoon in
Gambia's Presidential election, whose first results are expected to be
available by late night Thursday.
Among the voters was the incumbent President, Col Yahya Jammeh, who
cast his ballot at a polling station close to state house. He later
said he was confident to win.
Workers at the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission reported
that voting was going on normally in spite of some hitches involving
misplaced ballot boxes, names missing on same voters' lists or symbols
of some candidates being removed from a polling station.
Poll watchers said, so far, everything appeared to be normal
especially in Banjul.
"We have not yet received reports from upcountry," said Barbara
Reinhardus, press officer of the Canadian electoral commission,
seconded to monitor the polls by the Commonwealth.
She said voter turn-out was expected to be within the range of 80
percent, as was the case during the constitutional referendum a few
months ago, when 87 percent of the eligible voters cast ballots.
There were long lines of voters in Banjul by midday, despite the
scorching heat. In some polling stations, men and women stood in
different queues.
"This is in keeping with the muslim culture in this country,", a taxi
driver who identified himself only as Lamine told PANA.
Thursday and Friday have been declared public holidays in the Gambia,
apparently for the polling and vote-counting billed to end the
two-year military interruption in Gambian politics since it gained
independence from Britain in 1965.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 27 Sep 1995 01:00:22 +-300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU'" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <01BA8C75.F89E5BE0@kolls567>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
DEAR MEMBERS OF THE Gambia-L,
My full name is:BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH, BUT I AM MOSTLY KNOWN AS =
Bass.SINCE MY GRADUATION FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF QATAR TEN YEARS AGO, I =
HAVE BEEN WORKING AS English-Arabic, Arabic-English TRANSLATOR FOR THE =
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS IN THIS COUNTRY.
MY VERY GOOD FRIEND,Modou Camara OF DENMARK,HAD ENTHUSED ME ABOUT THE =
Gambia-L WELL BEFORE INTERNET WAS INTRODUCED IN THIS COUNTRY; SO ITS NOT =
AT ALL AN ACCIDENT THAT HE WAS THE ONE WHO SUBMITTED MY NAME FOR =
MEMBERSHIP TO YOUR THIS VERY INTERESTING CLUB - INTERESTING BECAUSE, IN =
THE SPACE OF JUST 24-HOURS AFTER BEING A MEMBER, I HAVE GOT MORE =
INFORMATION ABOUT THE GAMBIA THAN IN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF HOURS OF THE =
TEN MONTHS THAT PRECEDED MY MEMBERSHIP.THAT IS PRECISELY WHY I CANNOT =
THANK MR.CAMARA MANY TIMES ENOUGH !!
THE REST OF OF MY THANKS MUST, OF COURSE, GO TO ALL YOU NICE GAMBIAN =
GUYS WHO HAVE ACCEPTED ME ONBOARD THE THE List.I AM VERY EXCITED FOR =
BEING A MEMBER, AND I AM LOOKING VERY MUCH FORWARD TO PARTICIPATING =
FULLY AND ACTIVELY IN THIS VERY NOBLE ENTERPRISE OF EXCHANGING IDEAS AND =
VIEWS ON THE ISSUES THAT CONCERN US AS GAMBIANS AND AFRICANS.SO ONCE =
AGAIN THANKS TO ALL OF YOU FOR WELCOMING ME TO THE GAMBIAN Bantabaa OR =
Penchabi OR WHATEVER IT IS .....
=
AND BYE FOR NOW.......
=20
=
BASSSSS =20
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 17:18:34 -0500 (CDT)
From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
To: Gambia-l <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: The issue of Gambians not returning home
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960926163717.22236A-100000@castor.cc.umanitoba.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Folks,
I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,
Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home
after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have
finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and
just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to
survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't
matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the
development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a
year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the
teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign
teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they
care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private
tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to
know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they
couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you
think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our
schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially
with the introduction of a university in the near future.
I have to quit for now, bye,
Alieu.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 00:44:36 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION AS A NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <19960926234054.AAA23204@LOCALNAME>
Welcome to Bass and all other new members who have been added to the
Gambia-l recently.
Bass, the date on your computer is set one year back (1995) but I
guess you did it deliberately!
Once again welcome on board.
My best regards to everyonel.
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 18:48:46 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960926184419.4377B-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Alieu Jawara wrote:
> Hi Folks,
> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign
> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they
> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private
> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to
Hi folks,
How about the teachers from the Peace Corps ? Surely they must
care because they definitely are not doing it for the money. And where is
the proof that there is a correlation between citizenship and
productivity. I hope the Republicans do not hear you because then no
Gambian would ever teach in the US !
Bye for now,
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY..
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:26:28 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <01I9Y295PI1Y003YM3@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Benoit Dumolin added; brief intro expected from him.
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:31:24 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTIONS-2.
Message-ID: <01I9Y2FP3GVM003QSY@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
DATE=9/26/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-203714
TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTIONS (L)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=BANJUL
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: VOTING GOT OFF TO A RELATIVELY PEACEFUL START IN GAMBIA
(THURSDAY), WHERE CITIZENS ARE CHOOSING A CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT,
FOLLOWING TWO-YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. BUT AMBIGUITIES IN THE
RULES GOVERNING THE TRANSITION PROCESS AFTER THE ELECTION ARE
CREATING THE POTENTIAL FOR FUTURE TROUBLE. CORRESPONDENT PURNELL
MURDOCK REPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL.
TEXT: ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY MANY VOTERS ARRIVED AT POLLING
STATIONS HOURS BEFORE THE OFFICIAL OPENING TIME TO CAST THEIR
BALLOTS.
MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA JAMMEH ('JAH-MAY) AND HUMAN RIGHTS
LAWYER OUSAINOU DARBOE ARE CONSIDERED THE TOP TWO CANDIDATES IN
THE FOUR-MAN RACE. COLONEL JAMMEH, WHO RECENTLY RESIGNED FROM
THE MILITARY TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT AS A CIVILIAN, IS SEEKING TO
RETAIN HIS HOLD ON POWER.
THE CHAIRMAN OF THE PROVISIONAL INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION,
GABRIEL ROBERTS, SAID SOME POLLING STATIONS REPORTED WHAT HE
CALLED -- MINOR PROBLEMS.
/// ROBERTS ACT ///
OH, THERE HAVE BEEN PROBLEMS, YES. QUITE A NUMBER OF
PROBLEMS. BUT I THINK (IT IS) GOING ALONG SMOOTHLY.
/// END ACT ///
ELECTION RESULTS ARE EXPECTED AS SOON AS FRIDAY. BUT THE
APPARENT SMOOTHNESS OF THE VOTING BELIES THE EXPECTED CONFUSION
OF THE TRANSITION PROCESS AFTER THE VOTES ARE COUNTED. OBSERVERS
SAY THE NEW CONSTITUTION IS AMBIGUOUS AS TO HOW AND WHEN THE
NEWLY-ELECTED PRESIDENT IS TO BE SWORN INTO OFFICE.
// OPT // ELECTORAL COMMISSION CHAIRMAN GABRIEL ROBERTS AGREES
THE PROCESS IS COMPLICATED.
/// SECOND ROBERTS ACT ///
THIS IS VERY FLUID AT THE MOMENT. BECAUSE THE
PROVISIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION IS MANDATED TO TAKE
EXCERPTS FROM EXISTING CONSTITUTIONS. THAT IS TO SAY,
THE 1970 CONSTITUTION, THE CONSTITUTION THAT HAS NOT YET
BEEN RECEIVED BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. WE HAVE TAKEN
EXCERPTS FROM THOSE. BUT THERE ARE CERTAIN PARTS OF IT
WHICH WE CANNOT REALLY HANDLE AND WE HAVE TO REFER THAT
TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S CHAMBERS.
/// END ACT /// //END OPT//
ACCORDING TO THE NEW CONSTITUTION, WHICH BECOMES LAW AFTER THE
NEW PRESIDENT TAKES OFFICE, THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT REMAINS THE
SUPREME GOVERNING BODY UNTIL THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY. BUT THERE
ARE NO LAWS SPECIFYING WHEN THE CEREMONY IS TO TAKE PLACE. IN
ADDITION, THE COUNTRY HAS NO LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY UNTIL ELECTIONS
IN DECEMBER. THUS, THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAS THE AUTHORITY TO
DETERMINE WHEN THE NEWLY-ELECTED PRESIDENT IS TO ASSUME POWER AND
ACTIVATE THE CONSTITUTION.
PRIVATELY, DIPLOMATS AND OTHER OBSERVERS SAY COLONEL JAMMEH'S
SUPPORTERS, BOTH IN THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT AND IN HIS "ALLIANCE
FOR PATRIOTIC REORIENTATION AND CONSTRUCTION" PARTY, HAVE TESTED
THE LIMITS TO WHICH THEY CAN SEIZE THE STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE AND
INSURE AN ELECTION VICTORY FOR THE MILITARY LEADER.
POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE AMBIGUITIES IN THE TRANSITION PROCESS
ARE A LOOPHOLE THAT WOULD ALLOW THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT TO REMAIN
IN POWER IF THEY DO NOT LIKE THE OUTCOME OF THE VOTE. THEY SAY
FEW GAMBIANS ARE AWARE OF THE AMBIGUITIES OR UNDERSTAND THEIR
IMPLICATIONS, CREATING THE POTENTIAL FOR TROUBLE. (SIGNED)
NEB/PWM/PCF/RAE
26-Sep-96 12:49 PM EDT (1649 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:49:41 -0400
From: LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Appreciation for introduction to GAMBIA-L
Message-ID: <960926194939_294277924@emout17.mail.aol.com>
My name is Abdoulie Drammeh. I live in Gaithersburg, Maryland. First of all
I think an apology from me to Mbye Sarr is in order. It has been about three
days since I was initially introduced to GAMBIA-L. Unfortunately due to
uncontrollable circumstances, I am just now able to come around to
introducing myself. I am sure we can all appreciate what we endure daily, in
both our personal and professional lives.
My sincere gratitude goes to my friends Mbye Sarr and Ousainou Mbenga, who
were instrumental in my coming aboard this very important medium, which in
every positive way will bring together Gambians from across the globe to
share ideas and educate one another. My thanks also to all members of
GAMBIA-L.
On this very historic day (election day, 1996) in the history of our country,
we pray for Allah's guidance and the blessings of our fore-fathers.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 17:19:51 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.960926170813.2196A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
With the addition of our newest member from Amadou, Gambia-l has now its
100th member. So, let us take a time our from the election thoughts and
congratulate ourselves for the propagation of this forum to both
Gambians/Friends of The Gambia world wide. This is a milestone. I have
never envisioned this interest, enthusiam and the rate of this
phenomenal growth from the onset. Many thanks to all of you especially to
the regular contributors, the subscription managers and Abdou for handling
the technical aspects and problems of the list.
" Let us keep on keeping on "
Thanks
Tony
-
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:
> Benoit Dumolin added; brief intro expected from him.
>
> Amadou Scattred-Janneh
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:40:42 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia Elections Preliminary Results
Message-ID: <v01510100ae70ddf8e2af@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
These were announce over the air in Gambia:
APRC UDP PDOIS
NRP
George Town 556 423 15
27
Banjul North 2491 1739 37
74
Kiang East 948 2131 37
67
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:50:58 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <v01510101ae70e19fbe27@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Bravo Gambia-l! This is quite an achievement, and I hope the growth will
continue and in the most positive manner. I would like to take this
opportunity to recommend a niece and a dear friend to be added to the
growing list.
Mariama Darboe <Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu> Yama attends Shepherds
College in West Virginia
Kemo Ceesay <ceesayk@acs.bu.edu> attends Boston University
>With the addition of our newest member from Amadou, Gambia-l has now its
>100th member. So, let us take a time our from the election thoughts and
>congratulate ourselves for the propagation of this forum to both
>Gambians/Friends of The Gambia world wide. This is a milestone. I have
>never envisioned this interest, enthusiam and the rate of this
>phenomenal growth from the onset. Many thanks to all of you especially to
>the regular contributors, the subscription managers and Abdou for handling
>the technical aspects and problems of the list.
> " Let us keep on keeping on "
> Thanks
> Tony
>
>
>-
>========================================================================
>
> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
> University of Washington
> Box 353200
> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
>
> =========================================================================
>
>
>
>
>On Thu, 26 Sep 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:
>
>> Benoit Dumolin added; brief intro expected from him.
>>
>> Amadou Scattred-Janneh
>>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 19:56:34 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Corrections(Gambia Elections Preliminary Results)
Message-ID: <v01510102ae70e3b93cb3@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
I'm sorry the NRP column was not clear, and one under PDOIS was wrong
* correction
>These were announce over the air in Gambia:
>
> APRC UDP PDOIS
>*NRP
>
>
>George Town 556 423 15
>27
>>
>Banjul North 2491 1739 *97
>74
>
>Kiang East 948 2131 37
>67
>
>
>Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 18:13:28 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
Message-ID: <199609270113.SAA26204@thesky.incog.com>
Hi Alieu,
So why aren't you home now?
Sarian
> From umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Thu Sep 26 15:31:52 1996
> Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 17:18:34 -0500 (CDT)
> From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: The issue of Gambians not returning home
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> X-To: Gambia-l <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> Hi Folks,
> I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,
> Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home
> after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have
> finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and
> just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to
> survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't
> matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the
> development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a
> year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the
> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign
> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they
> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private
> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to
> know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they
> couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you
> think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our
> schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially
> with the introduction of a university in the near future.
> I have to quit for now, bye,
>
> Alieu.
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 21:40:22 -0500 (CDT)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: RESPONSE TO ALIEU
Message-ID: <01I9Y5OTNM5U8XPG0O@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Alieu this is your big brother here Musa. I cannot agree with you more on
the underlying facts of your piece.I can understand where you are comming
from, however, I guess you meant to say do as I say not as I do. The idea
you put together is wonderful in its generality but defficient in its
fractionating columns.In short, if you live in glass house do not throw
stones.
With regard to my response to Buba, I failed to understand what connection
that has with your piece.Buba was making a comparison between Sir Dawda and
Yahya Jammeh on the level of their education and accomplishments as leaders.
Please refer to that posting.
I have to sign off for now ......NDOKE I'm busy.
Regards
Balake.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 23:43:15 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu (Numukunda Darboe)
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Elections Update
Message-ID: <v01510103ae7118319095@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
These might not be the latest, but still might be useful.
These were announce over the air in Gambia:
APRC UDP PDOIS
*NRP
George Town 556 423 15 27
Banjul North 2491 1739 *97
74
Kiang East 948 2131 37
67
Kiang Central 1344 1655 52
222
Niamina West 1306 971 71 565
Niamina Dankunku 1155 737 39 472
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 01:55:52 -0400
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Elections Update
Message-ID: <960927015549_294589926@emout08.mail.aol.com>
from gambia air
APRC UDP
Upper noimi 4952 2552
Foni Kansalla 4063 162
Update from gambia air at 6am gambian time.
abba
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:33:15 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Election results
Message-ID: <19960927112834.AAA7950@LOCALNAME>
Hi Gambia-l!
Here are more updates of the election results. Note that there are
two more constituencies namely; Tumana and Basse.
I hope that I can get the results under the right parties.
THESE ARE NOT THE FINAL RESULTS! THERE ARE STILL ABOUT 15
CONSTITUENCIES MORE TO COME.
APRC UDP PDOIS NRC
Banjul North 2491 1739 74 97
Banjul Central 3604 1665 154 91
Banjul South 3045 1613 133 73
Bakau 4843 6279 279 152
Kombo East 6257 2927 178 512
Foni Kansala 4063 162 56 78
Foni Bondali 1719 230 20 131
Foni Jarrol 2051 467 24 162
L- Niumi 4958 2572 135 375
L- Badibou 1653 3841 62 254
Jarra East 1894 2546 70 281
Jarra Central 1511 1232 54 297
Jarra west 2510 4264 98 286
Kiang East 948 2131 37 67
Kiang central 1344 1655 52 222
Kiang west 823 4825 119 336
L-Saloum 3877 923 142 829
U-Saloum 3244 697 186 1365
Niani 3336 2447 157 608
Nianija 1722 601 73 317
Sami 3358 2856 140 354
Jangjanbureh 556 423 15 27
Niamina W. 1306 971 71 565
Niamina E. 4326 2391 91 608
--"- Dankunku 1155 737 39 472
Basse 5554 3877 240 723
Tumana 4345 4285 403 646
--------
TOTAL 76493 58356 3102 9928
---------
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 10:18:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
Message-ID: <9609271418.AA08362@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
On Thursday, Sept. 26, 1996, Alieu Jawara wrote:
> Hi Folks,
> I just thougth I should drop a word on the comments made by Buba,
> Isatou and Musa. I think Buba is very right in that we should go home
> after our studies. The whole U.S. is flooded with Gambians who have
> finished thier studies, have no intention of going back to school and
> just want to stay in the States to do whatever job they can find to
> survive. In that case I want to say, your level of education doesn't
> matter. Go back with whatever you have and try to contribute to the
> development of your country! I have taught in Gambia High School for a
> year together with a few other Gambian teachers, the majority of the
> teachers were foreigners. It was very easy to tell that these foreign
> teachers care very little about the education of our children, all they
> care about is money and this is the reason for the introduction of private
> tutoring (which could be afforded by very few). You will be surprised to
> know how many able students do poorly in their classes just because they
> couldn't afford the price for extra classes with thier teachers. Don't you
> think guys, a BSc. or a B.A degree is sufficient to fill those gaps in our
> schools. I hope our intelectuals will also consider going home especially
> with the introduction of a university in the near future.
Alieu, your comments are both unfounded and ignorant. You must not
criticize any foreigners let alone foreign teachers. I think Gambia is
one of the few countries in West Africa where foreigners, from all over
the globe, are always welcome. I know of no inherent reason why foreign
teachers have a negative effect on the satus of education in any country.
Look around you and visit any college or university in the U.S and abroad.
You will find that the facaulty is made up of different nationalities.
During the economic collapse of Ghana in the early 80's, for example, many
Ghanians teachers came to find jobs as teachers in the Gambia. The result
was the creation of a more dynamic and elaborate culture in the majority
of the High schoos. On the one hand, the schools had peace corpse most of
whom were volunteers. On the other hand,they had very educated Ghanian(and
other African and European) teachers whose pay was just average.
Ludicrous as all this sounds, most of these foreign teachers were more
self-sufficient in providing services to the students better than even
some of the native Gambian teachers. They show more patience with the
students simply because of the diverse cultural issue. They want to
understand us just as we want to understand them. Atleast, that was my
experience at Gambia High School.
It would,of course, be a noble accomplishment if the educated Gambians
could go home to protect and save our schools, among other things.But to
condemn the Gambian for not doing so is to impose African standards on a
situation in which they are irrelevant. What sounds good in theory is not
always easy to promote in practice. And I believe that is why you aquiring
a higher education (in a foreign country).....so that you can be more
self-sufficient in the outside world. You have to understand that the quest
for knowledge can never be secondary, and that education should not be an
end to itself.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Product Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, GA 30092
______________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@sct.edu
______________________________________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:32:04 EDT
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Message-ID: <27SEP96.12457437.0076.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.
Guys, as the election results are coming, I think it is clear to all
that Colonel Yaya Jammeh is already the choice of the Gambians.
I think at this point what we have to do is to write ajoint congratu
latory letter to the colonel congratulating him on his victory. So
Tony or Abdou or who ever leads this list can go ahead and do so.
I know most of will be against Yaya's victory but remember we pray to Go
d to give victory to a better one and here he is YAYA. Whether we like
it or not he is the one given to us.
Let us now put all political differences aside and help Yaya in any
way can whether we are there or here in the development of our mother
land. I'm with our positive contribution, the next thirty years can
be used to remedy the former.
I wish Yaya all the best in his effort in uplifting the country
and I pray to God for a guidance over his efforts. I wish Gambians
an enjoyable and success in the second republic. (AMEEN)
REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come b
ck to the mother earth"
Bada
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:53:47 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GAMBIA_ELECTION.
Message-ID: <01I9Z0QOFWEQ0040W0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
DATE=9/27/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-203777
TITLE=GAMBIA ELECTION (L)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=BANJUL
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
// ENGLISH MUST CUT TAPE TO CONFORM //
INTRO: PRELIMINARY RESULTS INDICATE MILITARY RULER COLONEL YAHYA
JAMMEH IS MAINTAINING A LEAD IN GAMBIA'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HELD THURSDAY. BUT AS V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK
REPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY
THE POLLING WAS MARKED BY IRREGULARITIES.
TEXT: WITH MORE THAN HALF OF THE VOTES COUNTED, COLONEL JAMMEH
LED THE FOUR-MAN RACE WITH MORE THAN 53 PERCENT OF THE BALLOTS.
HIS NEAREST OPPONENT, HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER OUSAINOU DARBO,
RECEIVED ALMOST 40 PERCENT.
ELECTION OFFICIALS SAID MOST OF THE REMAINING DISTRICTS WOULD
NOT CARRY ENOUGH VOTES TO THREATEN THE MILITARY RULER'S LEAD.
UNDER GAMBIA'S ELECTION LAWS, A CANDIDATE HAS ONLY TO RECEIVE AN
SIMPLE MAJORITY TO WIN. THERE IS NO RUN-OFF BETWEEN THE TOP
TWO CANDIDATES.
ALTHOUGH COLONEL JAMMEH APPEARED POISED TO WIN THE ELECTION,
POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAID HE STANDS TO LOSE HIS BID FOR
INTERNATIONAL LEGITIMACY AS A POLITICAL LEADER.
ELECTION OFFICIALS HAVE COMPLAINED OF VOTING IRREGULARITIES AT
MANY POLLING STATIONS. THEY SAID AMONG OTHER THINGS, SUPPORTERS
OF THE MILITARY RULER USED INTIMIDATION TO CAST THEIR BALLOTS AT
WHICHEVER POLLING STATION THEY CHOSE, SAYING COLONEL JAMMEH
AUTHORIZED THEM TO DO SO.
PRIVATELY, DIPLOMATS AND OTHER POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE
31-YEAR-OLD FORMER ARMY OFFICER AND THOSE WHO FORM HIS INNER
CIRCLE LACK THE MATURITY AND EXPERIENCE TO EARN THE RESPECT THEY
WANT FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY. AND THEY SAY THE CONDUCT
OF THE TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY, WITH ITS ILL-CONCEIVED
CONSTITUTION AND FLAWED ELECTION, HAVE ALREADY ALIENATED THE
MILITARY RULER. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/PCF/MMK
27-Sep-96 11:07 AM EDT (1507 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:58:08 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: I Hate to Say "I Told You So!"
Message-ID: <01I9Z0V5EXWI0046N2@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
Please read the VOA piece on the elections and tell me if my
predictions have so far been on the mark!
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 01:53:34 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The issue of Gambians not returning home
Message-ID: <199609271651.BAA02235@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
Alieu may have struck the right chord at the wrong time and with some
wrong people. Some of us have been away from home for so long that
we have lost touch with the base of things. Whether Gambians or
foreigners anywhere must go back to their home countries is never my
concern, however, I do know that it is a common feeling among Gambians
of all shades that our education system would have been better with
more Gambian teachers. Teaching is a noble profession yet not all
of us a born to teach. Some can do it better than others. The world
over the on the average low salary of teachers is lamented. The Gambia
is no exception. But when those teachers devise various means to get
students into `extra-classes', the nobility of those teachers comes
into question. Perhaps Gambia is not yet saturated with degree holders
for when that happens, we cannot avoid the classroom. I know Gambians
who obtained BEd. certificates and HTCs but shun teaching. I do fully
agree with Alieu that some of our teachers are more concerned about
their pockets that with the well-being of our young. Suffice it to say
that a country that depends on others for the health, education and
the carriage of justice of and for its people is not very progressive.
Many have given the example of the US. But you must remember that very
few, if any, non-nationals are involved in providing secondary
education to American children. That is the monopoly of Americans.
Foreign teachers at American universities are there simply because they
need to be there. Even the land of immigrants does have `foreigners'!
While for personal reasons we need not go home , we must treat issues
with more reasoning than passion. The truth is always bitter.
Lamin Drammeh (Japan).
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 09:50:59 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <199609271650.JAA26473@thesky.incog.com>
Hi Buba,
Who the hell are you to tell people to write a congratulatory letter to Jammeh? Will you please refrain from telling us how to run our lives and what to say? If you want to write a letter who is stopping you from doing that, must you impose your wishes on people? Do whatever you have to do and leave it at that.
Sarian
> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Fri Sep 27 08:37:30 1996
> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 11:32:04 EDT
> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> X-To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.
> Guys, as the election results are coming, I think it is clear to all
> that Colonel Yaya Jammeh is already the choice of the Gambians.
> I think at this point what we have to do is to write ajoint congratu
> latory letter to the colonel congratulating him on his victory. So
> Tony or Abdou or who ever leads this list can go ahead and do so.
> I know most of will be against Yaya's victory but remember we pray to Go
> d to give victory to a better one and here he is YAYA. Whether we like
> it or not he is the one given to us.
> Let us now put all political differences aside and help Yaya in any
> way can whether we are there or here in the development of our mother
> land. I'm with our positive contribution, the next thirty years can
> be used to remedy the former.
> I wish Yaya all the best in his effort in uplifting the country
> and I pray to God for a guidance over his efforts. I wish Gambians
> an enjoyable and success in the second republic. (AMEEN)
> REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come b
> ck to the mother earth"
> Bada
>
>
>
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:04:26
| Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:06:23 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96I27038.html
Message-ID: <01I9Z7GHGKFM003JKR@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published
or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News
Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
27 Sep 96 - Gambia-Elections
Jammeh Leads In Presidential Polls
From Peter Masebu ; PANA Staff Correspondent
BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The incumbent Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh,
is leading in the country's presidential elections held on Thursday,
according to provisional results released by the Electoral Commission
on Friday.
The commission said Jammeh polled 126,073 votes from 34
constituencies, compared to his closest rival, Ossainou Darboe, who
obtained 89,833 votes.
But a panel of poll watchers featured on Gambia radio expressed
surprise at Jammeh's performance, especially in Banjul, where he took
61.84 percent of the vote as against Darboe's 33.95 percent.
The panelists did not rule out the possibility of Jammeh, who seized
power in a military coup July 22, 1994, winning the highly populated
Serekunda east and west, which together with Bakau, have 83,839
registered voters.
The panelists views were influenced by Jammeh's unexpected performance
in Bakau, where he received 41.92 percent of the votes in an area
where people usually vote against incumbents. Darboe won 54.35 percent
of the votes here.
Jammeh's highest score was in Brikama, his stronghold, where he got
66.33 percent of the votes, compared with 27.72 percent for Darboe.
Full results are expected later Friday, when the candidate who secures
a simple majority of all votes cast will be declared the winner.
_________________________________________________________________
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:18:16 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Ndey Marie is back
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.960927121035.14219B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Everyone,
I am taking this opportunity to welcome Ndey Marie Njie back to Gambia-l
after taking a few weeks off to make the transition to her new school. As
can be recalled, Ndey Marie was a prolific contributor to the list. Upon
completion of her masters at Iowa State, she has now started her
doctoral program at Ohio State University.
Welcome back Ndey Marie and we will be looking forward to your
contributions again.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960927152159.12265A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
/* The following was forwarded AT*/
Hi Sarian,
I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about
writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether
you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.
Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating
the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).
Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside
and accept the man.
Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It
is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of
twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.
Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.
..
Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.
I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at
Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the
issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are
done with our programms?
REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come
back to the mother earth"
BADA
Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 21:51:17 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: More election results
Message-ID: <19960927204639.AAA22898@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Here are more results from the elections.
Amadou, all your predictions are right!
Acording to these results there are some new constituencies compared
to the referandum in August. Results of two counsituencies are still
missing. They are Serrekunda West and Foni Bintang.
Constituency APPRC UDP PDOIS NRC
S.Kunda East 19904 12325 944 774
Kombo Central 10982 7699 329 446
*Kombo North 18330 9765 685 1046
Kombo South 9580 4581 320 556
Foni Brefet 2735 882 59 125
**L-Niumi 9712 2483 274 658
Jokadou 3570 1379 128 253
U-Badibou 5006 6654 185 532
C-Badibou 1365 4353 72 281
*Sabahh Sanjal 5580 1975 129 863
*L-Fuladou West 5594 4951 462 792
*U-Fuladou West 7900 5056 420 1151
Kantora 6742 2096 294 782
Sandou 3334 2507 502 510
Wuli 5915 3190 2289 1051
*Jimara 6609 2783 346 1241
* Constituencies that were not there or had other names during the
referandum. I compared the constituencies with the statement of
results of the referandum from the PIEC in August. Fuladou East is no
more, perhaps due to the many complaints.
** Correction to my first posting earlier today:
I wrote L-Niumi but it should be U-Nuimi 4958 2572 135 375
THERE MIGHT BE SOME ERRORS IN THE FIGURES BUT THOSE ON THE LIST WHO
HAVE OTHER RESULTS THAN THESE ARE WELCOME TO NOTIFY.
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 13:09:22 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: More election results
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.960927130731.15991A-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Momodou, great job providing the election results and numbers. We really
appreciate your efforts and willingness providing this information.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Fri, 27 Sep 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:
> Gambia-l,
> Here are more results from the elections.
> Amadou, all your predictions are right!
> Acording to these results there are some new constituencies compared
> to the referandum in August. Results of two counsituencies are still
> missing. They are Serrekunda West and Foni Bintang.
>
>
> Constituency APPRC UDP PDOIS NRC
>
> S.Kunda East 19904 12325 944 774
> Kombo Central 10982 7699 329 446
> *Kombo North 18330 9765 685 1046
> Kombo South 9580 4581 320 556
> Foni Brefet 2735 882 59 125
> **L-Niumi 9712 2483 274 658
> Jokadou 3570 1379 128 253
> U-Badibou 5006 6654 185 532
> C-Badibou 1365 4353 72 281
> *Sabahh Sanjal 5580 1975 129 863
>
> *L-Fuladou West 5594 4951 462 792
> *U-Fuladou West 7900 5056 420 1151
>
> Kantora 6742 2096 294 782
> Sandou 3334 2507 502 510
> Wuli 5915 3190 2289 1051
> *Jimara 6609 2783 346 1241
>
>
>
> * Constituencies that were not there or had other names during the
> referandum. I compared the constituencies with the statement of
> results of the referandum from the PIEC in August. Fuladou East is no
> more, perhaps due to the many complaints.
>
> ** Correction to my first posting earlier today:
> I wrote L-Niumi but it should be U-Nuimi 4958 2572 135 375
>
> THERE MIGHT BE SOME ERRORS IN THE FIGURES BUT THOSE ON THE LIST WHO
> HAVE OTHER RESULTS THAN THESE ARE WELCOME TO NOTIFY.
>
> Momodou Camara
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 16:26:35 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: More election results
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960927162432.23881A-100000@sawasdee.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Fri, 27 Sep 1996, A. Loum wrote:
>
>
> Momodou, great job providing the election results and numbers. We really
> appreciate your efforts and willingness providing this information.
> Thanks
> Tony
>
Hi,
I would like to second that. Big thanks are also due to
Numukunda. These are the types who make the list what it is.
My hearty thanks,
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:08:08 -0700
From: mafy <mafy@avana.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: VICTORY
Message-ID: <324C6C68.3F86@avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Buba Bojang/Gambia-L
Thank you very much for a thoughtful piece. It is time for us
to focus on rebuilding, reconciliation and reorientation. The Gambian
people, (except for a couple of districts) have elected Col. Jammeh to
continue his reconstruction and rebuilding.
To the list members who swore that they will dance naked etc.
etc. etc... if Jammeh wins! Well, you're excused for your premature,
preposterous, and totally ludicrous statements about the outcome of the
elections. Like I told you before, the Gambian people want DELIVERY,
and not a bunch of so called bureaucratic self-serving intellectuals.
This is no the time to cry "foul play at the polls" etc. etc... Jammeh
clearly swept the votes. The army for the most part stayed at home
except for a few unarmed security personnel.
The election clearly shows that all your pessimistic cry of
tribalism, and ethnic affiliation was unfounded. For all I know, Gambia
is blessed by our size and population "WE ARE FAMILY". (Sister Sledge)
Those of us that yearn for a government that is an arbitrator of
fairness, this is the time to rejoice. For those of us that yearn for a
return to elitism and disdain, WAKE UP FROM YOUR DREAM WORLD. Let reality
set in.
MAFY aka MANLAFY
(DeVry Institute of Technology)
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:06:40 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
Message-ID: <199609272206.PAA26658@thesky.incog.com>
Hi,
You know what the problem with you is, its how you always write and tell people what to do. That is what bothers me and not the outcome of the elections. Why don't you just write whatever you want to say and send it to the man, why do you have to tell us to do the same? Leave it to individuals to send in their congratulatory notes as they see fit but don't take it upon yourself to tell us to write. That is the only problem with you! STOP! STOP! IMPOSING your wishes, we are all adults and capable of making our own decisions, we don't need you to decide for us. So please stop it, enough is enough. To answer your curiousity, I don't dislike/hate Jammeh nor Darboe, I just wouldn't cast my vote for neither. I'm just glad there was peace and no major problems. Truth be known I would rather be stuck with Jammeh than have the old Jawarra regime back.
You can still be a concerned Gambian and not father us. So stop the bull**** and write to Jammeh, you, as well as I, know theres nothing wrong about a congratulatory note but let it be that individual's decision to write,its not your place to tell us. Go command your children and your family not Gambia-l and certainly not me.
Good day to all.
Sarian
> From at137@columbia.edu Fri Sep 27 12:31:46 1996
> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)
> From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> X-Sender: at137@columbia.edu
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> /* The following was forwarded AT*/
>
> Hi Sarian,
> I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about
> writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether
> you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.
> Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating
> the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).
> Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside
> and accept the man.
> Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It
> is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of
> twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.
> Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.
>
> .
> Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.
> I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at
> Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the
> issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are
> done with our programms?
> REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come
> back to the mother earth"
> BADA
> Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:24:07 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.960927152237.29620A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Sarian, Buba and Abdou, let's cool it down and not blow this thing out of
proportion.
Thanks
Tony
On Fri, 27 Sep 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:
> Hi,
>
> You know what the problem with you is, its how you always write and tell people what to do. That is what bothers me and not the outcome of the elections. Why don't you just write whatever you want to say and send it to the man, why do you have to tell us to do the same? Leave it to individuals to send in their congratulatory notes as they see fit but don't take it upon yourself to tell us to write. That is the only problem with you! STOP! STOP! IMPOSING your wishes, we are all adults and capable of making our own decisions, we don't need you to decide for us. So please stop it, enough is enough. To answer your curiousity, I don't dislike/hate Jammeh nor Darboe, I just wouldn't cast my vote for neither. I'm just glad there was peace and no major problems. Truth be known I would rather be stuck with Jammeh than have the old Jawarra regime back.
>
> You can still be a concerned Gambian and not father us. So stop the bull**** and write to Jammeh, you, as well as I, know theres nothing wrong about a congratulatory note but let it be that individual's decision to write,its not your place to tell us. Go command your children and your family not Gambia-l and certainly not me.
>
> Good day to all.
>
> Sarian
>
> > From at137@columbia.edu Fri Sep 27 12:31:46 1996
> > Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 15:23:43 -0400 (EDT)
> > From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > Subject: forwarding Buba's Mail (fwd)
> > Mime-Version: 1.0
> > X-Sender: at137@columbia.edu
> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
> >
> > /* The following was forwarded AT*/
> >
> > Hi Sarian,
> > I am a concern Gambian like any one on the list. What is wrong about
> > writing a congratulatory letter to the winner of the election. Whether
> > you like it or not, whether we write it or not, people will do it.
> > Heads of states and other diplomats will very soon be congratulating
> > the incumbent and the chosen Colonel Jammeh(Jah May).
> > Jammeh gets it whether you like it or not. Please put your anger aside
> > and accept the man.
> > Where is Lawyer Darboe? can somebody answer this question for me. It
> > is clear that we(Gambians) do not want him. Seven consequences out of
> > twenty-seven. What a big dissapointment.
> > Sarian you have no choice but YAYA.
> >
> > .
> > Alieu, you get it. There is no other way to put it than how you do it.
> > I myself was a victim of the bad behavior of those foreign teachers at
> > Muslim High School. Do you think Yaya is wrong by controlling the
> > issuing of Gambian passport when we never want to go back when we are
> > done with our programms?
> > REMEMBER" Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come
> > back to the mother earth"
> > BADA
> > Who knows the results of the remaining consequences? please post
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:34:20 -0500 (CDT)
From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
To: Gambia-l <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Please get my point guys
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960927165352.6527A-100000@antares.cc.umanitoba.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE
Hi everyone,
=09Thanks for your comments Sarian, Musa, Moe and Lamin. I think the=20
one that is closest to understanding what I mean is Lamin Drammeh. I'm=20
not by all means trying to be nationalist because my religion forbids=20
that. "Private classes" in Gambia is a big market and teachers rely on=20
it more than they do on their salaries. Imagine an Economics teacher=20
who gives "private classes" to 400 students (by the way this is a fair=20
number) and gets atleast D150 from each, why would he care about his=20
salaries. There is a lot of struggle from these students to get classes=20
from their teachers. The teachers ofcourse explin things better at=20
their private classes than they do at school. Why should we allow this?=20
I played my part when I was there, even though I only had an A'level=20
then, I offered free tutoring to students taking Math and Sciene at both=20
O'and A'levels. The Private classes coursed a lot of frustration amongst=20
most Gambian teachers because of the way the market is driven towards the=
=20
foreigners. I can't blame Moe Jallow for his comments because I don't=20
think he Knows what happens down there.
=09About the question why I'm not going home....If you read my posting=20
carefully I'm refering to those who have no intention of going back to=20
school or atleast not in the near future. I am currently doing my=20
Masters in Civil Engineering and hopefully, God willing, do my PhD.=20
afterwards. After my studies I'll be the first to return and help=20
develop my country and, more important than that go back and teach=20
the Qur=E1n. This is my goal folks! =20
Thanks very much,=20
Alieu. =20
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 19:55:22 -0400
From: AfrImports@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Jammeh declared winner
Message-ID: <960927195520_112727288@emout18.mail.aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520"
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520
Content-ID: <0_9966_843868520@emout18.mail.aol.com.142594>
Content-type: text/plain
Gambia-l:
This report, among other things, underscores what some of us expected all
along.
Darboe has reportedly sought refuge in the Senegalese Embassy; soldiers are
openly celebrating Jammeh's victory; the opposition is crying foul now
.....etc. Apparently many underestimated the military's determination to stay
at the helm.
Jawara got us in this mess! (I expect some negative reactions. So what?)
Peace!
Amadou
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520
Content-ID: <0_9966_843868520@emout18.mail.aol.com.142595>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="RESULTS"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BANJUL, Sept 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's military strongman Yahya Jammeh=
won presidential elections held to end two years of army rule in the sma=
ll West African state, a final declaration showed on Friday. =
=0D
An official printout of results from the Provisional Independent Elec=
toral Commission said Jammeh polled 220,011 votes, or 55.76 percent of th=
e total, to 141,387 votes, or 35.84 percent, for his strongest civilian c=
hallenger, Ousainou Darboe. =
=0D
The two other civilian candidates, Amath Bah of the National Reconcil=
iation Party and Sidia Jatta of the People's Democratic Organisation for =
Independence and Socialism, got 21,759 votes or 5.5 percent and 11,337 vo=
tes or 2.9 percent respectively. =
=0D
Wild celebrations broke out in the streets of the capital Banjul afte=
r electoral chief Gabriel Roberts announced the results on television. =
=0D
Soldiers in uniform were shown on televison dancing with Jammeh's min=
isters at an impromptu state house party, while Jammeh appeared in a flow=
ing gown and dark glasses shaking hands with ministers, cheering women an=
d office staff. =
=0D
About 88 percent of the electorate voted peacefully on Thursday, but =
Darboe later took refuge in the Senegalese embassy in Banjul with some re=
latives and political associates. It was not immediately clear why he did=
so. =
=0D
18:11 09-27-96
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.9966.emout18.mail.aol.com.843868520--
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:06:27 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassy (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.960927170616.29620B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 9:20:42 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,
clari.news.refugees, clari.news.immigration
Subject: Gambia candidate takes refuge at Senegal embassy
DAKAR (Reuter) - Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, main rival to
Gambia's military leader Yahya Jammeh in the presidential
election, has taken refuge in Senegal's embassy in Gambia's
capital Banjul, official Senegalese sources in Senegal said on
Friday.
Darboe, they added, had been in the embassy with members of
his family since Thursday evening when polls closed and vote
counting began in the election designed to restore the tiny West
African country to civilian rule.
Jammeh, who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in
1994, led the four-man field with results from over half the
constituencies officially declared.
Electoral officials said Jammeh had 76,790 votes to Darboe's
58,356 but commentators said the race was still open as results
had not yet been announced for two of Darboe's strongholds.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:06:49 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.960927170640.29620C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 12:10:21 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western
Subject: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Yahya
Jammeh coasted to an emphatic victory Friday in presidential
elections to end army rule in the tiny West African country,
provisional results showed.
His main rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, took refuge in the
Senegalese embassy in Banjul along with some family members,
according to Senegalese officials in Dakar.
With 45 of 47 constituencies or 81 percent of the vote
counted, Jammeh's tally was 199,650 votes or 55 percent of the
total. Darboe received 131,035 votes or 36 percent, according to
official returns issued by the electoral commission.
With the remaining constituencies accounting for just 70,000
votes, Jammeh's victory was assured.
Two marginal civilian candidates -- hotel manager Amath Bah
of the National Reconciliation Party and Sidia Jatta of the
small People's Democratic Organization for Independence and
Socialism -- polled 20,977 and 10,571 votes respectively.
Electoral commission chairman Gabriel Roberts was expected
to make a formal declaration of results later.
It was not immediately clear if there had been any direct
threat to Darboe, who was reported by state television to have
cast his vote in Banjul Thursday, polling day.
Some of his aides were arrested during campaign violence and
many said they were beaten up by soldiers after a clash with
Jammeh supporters a few days before voting.
Jammeh's win is bound to alarm democracy campaigners in West
Africa faced with a new political challenge: coupmakers
exploiting the advantage of incumbency to legitimise their rule
through the ballot box.
Such elections left political tension in their wake in Niger
and Chad.
Jammeh, 31, seized power in a 1994 coup, toppling elected
president Sir Dawda Jawara who had ruled the tiny country of one
million people from independence from Britain in 1965.
Jammeh resigned from the army last month to contest the
elections that he brought forward from 1998 following Western
pressure. Western creditors froze aid and some put a temporary
ban on their nationals travelling to the tourist haven.
--
C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R
This article is Copyright 1996 by Reuters.
All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licensed
to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles
in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access
these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission
is strictly prohibited.
We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with
information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news
feeds without authorization. Please send reports to reward@clari.net.
[Use info@clari.net for sales or other inquiries.]
Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in
the user documentation section of our web page: <http://www.clari.net>.
You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 20:39:08 -0400
From: SBojang@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: VICTORY
Message-ID: <960927203908_112757732@emout19.mail.aol.com>
My Dear Brother Mafy:
You ought to be ashamed of your self celebrating our nations tragidy. There
is no uphoria anywhere in the Gambia tonight. A vast MAJORITY of the Gambian
People who voted, and they know they voted to elect Ousainou Darboe not Yaya
and trying to come to terms with their victory they have benn stripped of by
the military. My friend even Yaya and his stoogies anre not celebrating any
victory 'cause they know they manipulated the election results to guarantee a
victory for Yaya. In captain Touray's own words "Jammeh will win whether you
vote for him or not..." So the outcome was decided before people went to
the polls. W'll see what's going to happend the next few days to come. I
hope our economy will not crash.
I am very bitter about this ratification of the African style militaricracy.
I will call you when I calm down.
Take care.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:50:09 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Please get my point guys
Message-ID: <199609280050.RAA26803@thesky.incog.com>
Hi Alieu/Buba,
You're welcome! Hurry up and finish your studies and go back home but don't tell others to do the same. Get it! my point is stop telling people when to go back home and what to say or write. That's all I care about, it doesn't matter who you support you're entitled but I just don't want to here you should do this and that.
good weekend to all!
Sarian
> From umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Fri Sep 27 15:42:23 1996
> Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 17:34:20 -0500 (CDT)
> From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Please get my point guys
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE
> X-To: Gambia-l <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> Hi everyone,
> Thanks for your comments Sarian, Musa, Moe and Lamin. I think the
> one that is closest to understanding what I mean is Lamin Drammeh. I'm
> not by all means trying to be nationalist because my religion forbids
> that. "Private classes" in Gambia is a big market and teachers rely on
> it more than they do on their salaries. Imagine an Economics teacher
> who gives "private classes" to 400 students (by the way this is a fair
> number) and gets atleast D150 from each, why would he care about his
> salaries. There is a lot of struggle from these students to get classes
> from their teachers. The teachers ofcourse explin things better at
> their private classes than they do at school. Why should we allow this?
> I played my part when I was there, even though I only had an A'level
> then, I offered free tutoring to students taking Math and Sciene at both
> O'and A'levels. The Private classes coursed a lot of frustration amongst
> most Gambian teachers because of the way the market is driven towards the
> foreigners. I can't blame Moe Jallow for his comments because I don't
> think he Knows what happens down there.
> About the question why I'm not going home....If you read my posting
> carefully I'm refering to those who have no intention of going back to
> school or atleast not in the near future. I am currently doing my
> Masters in Civil Engineering and hopefully, God willing, do my PhD.
> afterwards. After my studies I'll be the first to return and help
> develop my country and, more important than that go back and teach
> the Qurán. This is my goal folks!
> Thanks very much,
>
> Alieu.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:10:00 EDT
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Message-ID: <27SEP96.25020113.0020.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
In the name of God,the beneficient, the merciful.
Fellas,
I think Moe Jallow has done a great job for us,on that note Moe on
behalf of everybody thank you for the good work. A lot of Gambians are
here with me in Lexington,Ky.who are also saying thank you for making
available the results.
Tony, your advice taken but I think it was Sarian who didn't seem to und
erstand what I was putting across. Anyway let's forget about that now.
yes, yes, Sarian, I can't wait for 1999 to leave this country. If
I can do something to bring it closer, I will do so. Maybe I will even
be there before Alieu.(INSHA ALAHU)
REMEMBER"A leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely come
back to mother earth"
BADA
Pa Mambuna will use my address sometime later to say hi to the list
members.
I hope we will appreciate that.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:38:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: BUBA'S message
Message-ID: <9609280338.AA47406@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Buba, you wrote:
> In the name of God,the beneficient, the merciful.
> Fellas,
> I think Moe Jallow has done a great job for us,on that note Moe on
> behalf of everybody thank you for the good work. A lot of Gambians are
> here with me in Lexington,Ky.who are also saying thank you for making
> available the results.
Buba, I think that you meant to thank Momodou Camara for providing the
results of the elections. He was the one who provided us with all the
updated information.
I would also like to thank Numukunda Dardo, Amadou Janneh and Abdou Touray
for updating us with the results.
Thanks Guys.
Moe S. Jallow
_____________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@sct.edu
_____________________________________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:07:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...
Message-ID: <9609280407.AA36882@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello List members,
This is the Nigerian brother saying: Assalaam Alaikum to all of you.
I have been quiet for quite a while due to other things but I have
browsing through your messages from time to time.
I just want to send a short note about the elections:
I would like to say congratulations for winning the elections.
However, you must remember that winning is not everything. You have
to be able to DELIVER allthose promises. The Gambians didn't elect
Jammeh in office to be better of, but to be better.
To Darbo's supporters, I would like to say it is time to move on. I
understand your fear. You may be working towards the same common
goals but you may have to take different routes to get there. It is
to start implementing your plans for the future of the country. If
Jammeh fails his people, then you will be in for threat. You still
have a chance.
I thank you all.
Alhagi Aminu Wali
P.S
Moe, we need to discuss the elections sometime when you have time.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:25:10 -0400
From: SBojang@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: VICTORY???????
Message-ID: <960928002509_295373698@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Subj: Re: VICTORY
Date: 96-09-27 20:39:23 EDT
From: SBojang
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
My Dear Brother Mafy:
You ought to be ashamed of your self celebrating our nations tragidy. There
is no uphoria anywhere in the Gambia tonight. A vast MAJORITY of the Gambian
People who voted, and they know they voted to elect Ousainou Darboe not Yaya
and trying to come to terms with their victory they have benn stripped of by
the military. My friend even Yaya and his stoogies anre not celebrating any
victory 'cause they know they manipulated the election results to guarantee a
victory for Yaya. In captain Touray's own words "Jammeh will win whether you
vote for him or not..." So the outcome was decided before people went to
the polls. W'll see what's going to happend the next few days to come. I
hope our economy will not crash.
I am very bitter about this ratification of the African style militaricracy.
I will call you when I calm down.
Take care.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 00:35:36 -0400
From: LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: Appeal to GAMBIA-L members
Message-ID: <960928003533_295380983@emout07.mail.aol.com>
This is a personal appeal to all members of GAMBIA-L to exercise restraint,
respect and civility towards one another. Frankly I was disappointed to see
the use of obscene language by a few members. It is obvious that tempers are
high for or against events that are currently unfolding in The Gambia,
however this is not the time for bickering amongst ourselves. We can have
mature intelligent discussions without name-calling; moreover none of us
here is running for office (laugh)!
Our country, at this point is at a cross-roads, it is time we set our
differences aside, put our heads together and exploit the richness of our
ethnic diversities. We may not all have the same political affiliations or
convictions, but I can bet that we all share one common concern, and that is
the well-being of The Gambia and ALL its people.
So please my friends, let's tone it down a little, we can honestly have fun
and not be mean to each other. This is by no means talking down anyone, it
is simply another opinion from one of us who does not agree that the use of
foul language on a medium of this kind may not be welcome by others. If
indeed anyone is offended by these comments, my apologies.
May the forces of good prevail in The Gambia.
Abdoulie Drammeh
Gaithersburg, Maryland
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Sep 1996 23:38:45 -0700
From: mafy <mafy@avana.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Join the celebration
Message-ID: <324CC7F5.7979@avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
SARJO/GAMBIA-L
The election of Col. Jammeh was free and fair. It was monitored
with the assistance of an international panel who by all account declared
it free and fair. All the sporadic skirmishes preceeding election day
were caused by Darboe supporters. Like I said in my earlier piece,
WELCOME ONBOARD, join the rebuilding process. Meanwhile, we are having a
victory party in Atlanta on Saturday 09/27/96.
Mafy aka Manlafy
(DeVry Institute of Technology)
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 02:01:00 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: TIME TO CONCEDE!
Message-ID: <960928020059_531897216@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Fellow brothers and sisters,
It seems the verdict is in, and unfortunately some of us do not like it
including myself but lets just accept it. This election has divided
us(gambia-l) considerably over the last months, and I think we need to come
together as a family again. Just like any undertaking in life, you win
sometimes and loose at times, this time we lost! We need to start healing
those wounds! You may have stepped on a lot of toes during the game, suddenly
the game is over and you looked up the score-board, it shows you lost, grab
your nearest opponent and wish them luck as they move on. This is character,
it is integrity and it is spotsmanship or call anything within that
framework. To those peolple I disagree with I hope you get the picture.
Now the APRC must understand that they are given the mandate not to better
themselves but to better the Gambia. This mandate does not call for
continuous human rights violations nor the end of transparency and
accountability. This means freedom of speech, and any freedoms within the
guidelines of the newly adopted constitution.
As we wait for the next elections in the year 2001, you will be carefully
monitored from every possible angle.
To the guy that suggested a congratulatory note, I will sign it if writtten
only to concede to victory and nothing at all. I will still maintain my
position until proven wrong, and yet still willing to work towards the
uplifting of the country as none of us should loose that goal. To the fellows
partying in north Atlanta, you dont have to invite me but it would have been
hell-of-a-character to do so. To Tombong, you can now be the official
mouth-piece of the APRC on the list(atleast some legitimacy).
Finally, I'd like to welcome all new members particularly Bass Drammeh in
Qatar whom I have not seen in ages. Love ya!
Baboucarr Sillah
Atlanta, Ga
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 17:20:42 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: TIME TO CONCEDE!
Message-ID: <199609280818.RAA05880@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
It is time for Sarian and Buba to forget the past. I hate to see us
taking on each other one on one. That clearly defeats the purpose of
a discussion group. Why not I make this suggestion to all members: If
you post something to the List and only you and one other person take
turns to debate, do stop after the second round. It simply shows that
we are not interested in, or are disturbed by, that exchange.
I and many others would have loved to see the back of Yahya and his
henchmen. More than anything I was, and still am, afraid that they
will not get the respect and support of our friends abroad--a factor
and asset no nation can do without. Besides this, I have little to
complain about. While Gambians would not easily stake their heads for
anyone, they are always ready to vote the way they desire. That is one
thing they will not readily compromise. That is guaranteed by our
democratic norm. If the election suffered from foul play, it may not
be large enough to account for the difference between Yahya and Darbo.
The Gambian people have given their voice to Jammeh. We should all
bear the positive and negative consequences of our collective action.
There is no time to fret; no need for more political gimmicks; no place
for a permanent divide. VOX POPLI VOX DEI.
Let us march on. No need for mockery or digging of old graves. I rest
my case.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 09:32:43 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The Gambia: Looking Ahead...
Message-ID: <9609281332.AA05706@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Aminu Wali, wrote:
> Hello List members,
>
> This is the Nigerian brother saying: Assalaam Alaikum to all of you.
> I have been quiet for quite a while due to other things but I have
> browsing through your messages from time to time.
>
> I just want to send a short note about the elections:
>
> I would like to say congratulations for winning the elections.
> However, you must remember that winning is not everything. You have
> to be able to DELIVER allthose promises. The Gambians didn't elect
> Jammeh in office to be better of, but to be better.
>
> To Darbo's supporters, I would like to say it is time to move on. I
> understand your fear. You may be working towards the same common
> goals but you may have to take different routes to get there. It is
> to start implementing your plans for the future of the country. If
> Jammeh fails his people, then you will be in for threat. You still
> have a chance.
>
> I thank you all.
>
> Alhagi Aminu Wali
>
>
>
> P.S
> Moe, we need to discuss the elections sometime when you have time.
Oga sir,
Thank you for your piece. It is indeed a victory for the APRC but no one
is celebrating as you see from the list. Just as expected, the did
everything possible to win. It was not a free and fair election from the
beginning, and that is why they will have a had time convincing the
international community.
I think the APRC should be dubbed "Another Political Rage Creators"
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 11:19:49 +0500
From: Lamin <yudris@ica.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Reconcile the political distinctions.
Message-ID: <324CC385.58A@ica.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
My dear fellows:
Foremost, I wish to thank the following people for bringing us the
results of the election: Momodou Camara, Numukunda Darboe, Amadou
Janneh, and Abdou Touray!
Secondly, I wish to appeal to all the members of the list, to reconcile
our political distinctions, and look forward to the future of our
beloved country. There have been quite some heated exchanges among some
list members. It's now time to put those political distinctions aside,
and work toward the betterment of our country. There is a saying in
French that goes=97=97: "Le temps perdu ne se retrove jamais." Meaning: T=
ime
and tide wait for no man.=20
We must accept, and respect the choice of the people. Even though, some
of us wish it hadn't happened that way. The reason being the notorious
reputation of some military regimes in our continent.=20
The people of The Gambia, I believe, have elected APRC for the
betterment of the country, and not only for [themselves]. Let's hope,
and wish that it delivers its promises it made to the people.
=C0 bient=F4t,
Lamin Camara (Toronto, Canada).
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:03:27 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Reconcile the political distinctions.
Message-ID: <19960928175824.AAA19768@LOCALNAME>
Here are the last two results from home.-
APRC UDP PDOIS NRC
Serrekunda West 15696 9714 700 581
Foni Bintang 4665 638 56 201
There were a few errors from the previous posting:
Banjul North PDOIS had 97 and not 74, NRC had 74 and not 97
L-Badibou APRC had 1053 and not 1653
Kombo south PDOIS had 328
Foni Brefet PDOIS had 328
Niani APRC had 3633 and not 3336
I just got the PIEC statement of results and the rest of the
figures are correct.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
The Gambian people have elected Yaya Jammeh and gang and we should
accept and respect their decision. Most of us are disappointed
because the parties we support have lost but that is not the end of
the world. It was not a surprise knowing the record of the military
elsewhere in Africa. Lets all hope and pray for a peaceful and prosperous
future for our beloved mother land.
"The parlimentary elections should be the most interesting one because
that is what will decide, ultimately, the composition of our National
Assembly. The more members we can have in the Assembly from
different political affiliations, the more interesting and vibrant
our democratic process would be. Lets pray that the opposition would
be able to get into parliment a lot of compitent young men and women
who would be fearless and tireless in checking on the Government on
our behalf. If that can happen, our country will soon be on its way
to where no African country , save Bostwana and South Africa, has
been able to get before."
I hope that all political detainees are released immediately!
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 13:12:47 -0500 (EST)
From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Let's move on
Message-ID: <406FFA5513@scholar.wabash.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Hi everyone
I for one, I do not believe Yahya Jammeh was the choice of the
Gambian people. I believe the only reason he won was because most
people were afraid of what might happen if he looses. The possibility
for another coup was very likely. Whether Darboe got the same media
attention as Jammeh wouldn't
have made any difference. As a friend of mine rightly just told me, this
election "was a vote to maintain stability in the country....."
Well, the decision has been made and it is final for the next 5
years. Let's just hope that the development will continue and our
freedoms of expression and speech will be restored and also an end to
countless decrees.
Ousman
Crawfordsville, IN
ps. I won't be a signatory to any congratulatory letter to Jammeh.
Ousman Gajigo
Crawfordsville, IN
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 13:36:57 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: "DECISION RENDUE"
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.960928124546.29968A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Fellas,
Well, beloved friends, the Gambian populace has spoken, and Jammeh and Co.
has managed to stir through. This is the beauty of Democracy and the will
of the people must be respected. While we all must recognize that the
playing field prior to election day was never leveled, at this point we
cannot be caught up in the past but to forge ahead. The battle is lost to
those who oppose Jammeh but the war is not lost. Those who fought and
lost will fight another day. One important thing is that, ruling Gambians
by decrees will no longer be the order of the day. And come the opening of
the National Assembly after those elections, Gambia will begin to re-take
its rightful place in the community of democratic nation-sates. Jammeh and
Co. will then realize that the military style governance will no longer
function in an environment of real accountability and check and balances.
So what we can do is to help strengthen the institutions and improve upon
the process already set in motion.
On another note, the international community should now come out of the
woodwork and their veil of isolationism and commend the Gambian people for
taking this courageous and important step. Assisting the Gambia in
its economic development endeavors should now be forthcoming, for we all
know true democracy cannot thrive in the midst of poverty and economic
degradation. Fellas, the Gambia is blessed and to appreciate that is to
look at some of our neighbors, e.g, Nigeria with all of its monumental
resources and intelligentsia is still locked up in the era of military
governance (No offense to our Nigerian Pals on the list). So to quote our
dear friend, Reverend Jesse Jackson, "Keep Hope Alive".
Good Weekend to 'ya all.
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 29 Sep 1996 04:16:58 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Let's move on
Message-ID: <199609281914.EAA08168@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
Moving on is the talk of the day but how do we achieve that. My
worry before and now is that the separation of the presidential and
parliamentary elections was not only economically imprudent, but a
measured tactic to create a `yes-man' parliament. Since the APRC is
now also assured of overwhelming victory come Dec., I doubt if the
responsible parliament we crave will ever come to life. Without
disrespect to anyone, our new parliament may very well resemble the
previous one and our democracy will laugh at us. A toothless Assembly
with an impotent masculinity.
No wonder the incumbent disregarded the desire of Gambian people for
a limit to the term of the presidency. Until another political
milestone comes to bear on the Gambia, Yahya has a free ride!
Let us rest our case with Allah. That is what it has come to.
A very early good morning from Japan.
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 17:37:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia's army ruler wins civilian-rule election (fwd)
Message-ID: <199609282137.RAA03452@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Can someone tell us the latest info on Lawyer Darboe's whereabout?
What might have prompted him seek refuge in the Senegalese High
Commission and the reaction of the Government?
Malanding Jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:13:17 -0400
From: AfrImports@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: AFPRC Dissolved
Message-ID: <960928191316_295882937@emout03.mail.aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396"
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396
Content-ID: <0_848_843952396@emout03.mail.aol.com.87620>
Content-type: text/plain
Note: AfrImports@aol.com (African Imports) is Amadou Janneh's second address.
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396
Content-ID: <0_848_843952396@emout03.mail.aol.com.87621>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="DISSOLVE"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BANJUL, Sept 28 (Reuter) - Gambia's newly-elected civilian presiden=
t, Yahya Jammeh, said on Saturday that he had dissolved the military coun=
cil which had ruled the small West African state since he took power in a=
coup in 1994. =
=0D
``The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) stands dissolve=
d, the existing transitional cabinet having taken over all its functions =
and responsibilities,'' he said in a statement on state television and ra=
dio. =
=0D
Jammeh, who was declared the winner of Thursday's election with 56 pe=
rcent of the vote, said the disbanding of the council showed that he and =
fellow junior officers who seized power in 1994 ``were soldiers with a di=
fference.'' =
=0D
``We unflinchingly committed ourselves to the implementation of the T=
ransition Programme (leading to restoration of democracy),'' he said. =
=0D
All five members of the military council will also hold office in the=
cabinet. Jammeh did not say when he expected the new government to be sw=
orn in. =
=0D
18:27 09-28-96
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout03.mail.aol.com.843952396--
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:17:24 -0400
From: AfrImports@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Results Challenged
Message-ID: <960928191724_295885757@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643"
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643
Content-ID: <0_17427_843952644@emout09.mail.aol.com.144486>
Content-type: text/plain
Gambia-l:
Well, here is a report underscoring item #2 of my predictions!
Peace!
Amadou
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643
Content-ID: <0_17427_843952644@emout09.mail.aol.com.144487>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="POLLRE"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BANJUL, Sept 28 (Reuter) - Gambia's chief opposition leader, who so=
ught refuge in the Senegalese embassy in the middle of presidential elect=
ions, said on Saturday his party did not accept the poll results. =
=0D
Military ruler Yahya Jammeh has been proclaimed winner in Thursday's =
election with 56 percent of votes. Chief opposition leader Ousainou Darbo=
e of the United Democratic Party (UDP) was second with 36 percent. =
=0D
A UDP statement signed by Darboe from his refuge referred to the ``ho=
stile electioneering environment and unlevel nature of the political fiel=
d.'' =
=0D
``Consequently the UDP does not accept the result until all informati=
on relating to the condition, conduct and counting procedures and other m=
atters are collected and analysed,'' said the statement distributed to re=
porters by a UDP official. =
=0D
The statement made no reference to Darboe's flight but a senior aide =
told British Broadcasting Corporation radio by telephone from the embassy=
that he and Darboe were still inside the mission. He said Gambian secret=
police had surrounded Darboe's house, which is close to the embassy. =
=0D
14:51 09-28-96
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.17427.emout09.mail.aol.com.843952643--
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 28 Sep 1996 19:22:14 -0400
From: AfrImports@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: More developments
Message-ID: <960928192214_295888879@emout10.mail.aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934"
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934
Content-ID: <0_538_843952934@emout10.mail.aol.com.134167>
Content-type: text/plain
More news...
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934
Content-ID: <0_538_843952934@emout10.mail.aol.com.134168>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="JAWOD"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
=2Ec The Associated Press =
=0D
By DEMBA JAWO =
=0D
Associated Press Writer =
=0D
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) -- With his closest rival in hiding, Gambia's ruler h=
eaded to victory Friday in presidential elections that will end army rule=
in this tiny West African nation. =
=0D
Results from all but two of the country's polling stations showed Yayha J=
ammeh with more than 60 percent of the vote, trailed by Ousainou Darbo wi=
th about 35 percent. Two other candidates, who were not expected to do we=
ll, received less than 5 percent each. =
=0D
Jammeh, a former army captain who seized power in a July 1994 coup, promi=
sed a return to civilian rule, then retired from the military last month =
so that he could run. =
=0D
Darbo, a prominent lawyer from the United Democratic Party, sought refuge=
in the Senegalese Embassy after results from Thursday's voting became cl=
ear. Darbo did not make a public statement but apparently feared retaliat=
ion from Jammeh's supporters, who include the military. =
=0D
At a recent news conference, he claimed to have received death threats du=
ring the campaign. =
=0D
Jammeh, 31, was an army captain when he led a coup in July 1994 that oust=
ed the civilian government of Dawda Jawara, whom the military accused of =
massive corruption and fraud. =
=0D
Jammeh maintained a ban on all political parties from the time of the cou=
p until last month. =
=0D
There were no reports of violence during voting or during the campaign, w=
hich lasted barely three weeks. Jammeh was in a clear position to win bas=
ed on his previous two years in power, his monopoly of state-run radio an=
d TV, and his decrees banning any members of the ousted government from p=
olitics. =
=0D
That ruled out Gambia's most seasoned politicians. =
=0D
During the campaign, Jammeh's opponents accused him of wasting millions o=
f dollars on useless projects such as a decorative arch built at the entr=
ance to Banjul, and a new airport terminal. =
=0D
Jammeh cited these same projects as evidence of his commitment to improvi=
ng Gambia's development and attractiveness to tourists, who are the natio=
n's second-biggest industry. =
=0D
About 450,000 people were eligible to vote in the country of about 1 mill=
ion people. Gambia, a sliver of about 11,000 square miles sandwiched in t=
he middle of Senegal, became independent from Britain in 1965. It had onl=
y one leader, Jawara, until Jammeh's coup. =
=0D
AP-NY-09-27-96 2354EDT =
=0D
Copyright 1996 The Associated Press. The information contained in the A=
P news report may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or otherwise di=
stributed without prior written authority of The Associated Press. =
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.538.emout10.mail.aol.com.843952934--
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 35
*************************
|
|
|
Topic
|
|
|Bantaba in Cyberspace
|© 2005-2021 Nijii
|