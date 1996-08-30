Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: New Member

by

2) New Political party (UDP) launched in Brikama

by

3) gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAM...

by Lang Konteh <

4) GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA

by

5) Re: The Road Ahead?

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

6) Trip to New York & Washington!

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

7) Gambian elections

by

8) New members

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

9) cnet clip, Gambia poll official seeks release of [ 41] Reuters

by

10) Farewell to Pa Mambuna

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

11) News

by

12) New member

by "A. Loum" <

13) testing

by ABDOU <

14) 96I03021.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

15) Polls

by "A. Loum" <

16) Re: Boycotting the elections...

by

17) UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

by

18) Re: Boycutting the elections

by

19) Re: Boycotting the elections...

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

20) UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN TH

by <

21) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

22) Re: Boycotting the elections...

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

23) Re: Boycotting the elections...

by

24) Re: Boycotting the elections...

by

25) End of my stay at UC,Irvine..

by Oumar Ndongo <

26) C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.

by

27) Re: Intro

by

28) Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.

by "A. Loum" <

29) Fwd: # of primary schools.

by

30) SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)

by

31) SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)

by

32) Membership

by "SAL BARRY" <

33) Re: Intro

by

34) Welcome Habib!!!

by

35) New Member . . .

by <

36) Re: New Member . . .

by ABDOU <

37) cnet clip, Gambian leader quits army to contest e [ 40] Reuters

by

38) cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters

by

39) elections

by ABDOU <

40) Re: elections

by "A. Loum" <

41) New from Gambia...

by

42) Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters

by

43) Re: Intro

by

44) Re: New Member

by

45) Re: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..

by

46) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

by

47) Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.

by Sulayman Nyang <

48) Million Dollar Drug Destroyed.

by

49) New member

by

50) Re: New Member . . .

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

51) Re: # of primary schools.

by

52) Re: elections

by

53) Re: elections

by ABDOU <

54) Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

55) Re: # of primary schools.

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

56) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

by Ylva Hernlund <

57) Re: # of primary schools.

by

58) Re: elections

by <

59) testing

by ABDOU <

60) Re: # of primary schools.

by mostafa jersey marong <

61) Re: # of primary schools.

by L Konteh <

62) problems

by ABDOU <

63) cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reuters

by

64) a number of issues

by ABDOU <

65) Tombong's Credibility

by Numukunda Darboe <

66) PDP Leader Rallies Behind Jammeh`s APRC.

by

67) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by

68) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by L Konteh <

69) Helicopter Incident In Miami...

by

70) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

by

71) Re: elections

by

72) Re: # of primary schools.

by

73) Re: # of primary schools.

by Isatou Secka <

74) Tombong's Credibility

by Numukunda Darboe <

75) Re: # of primary schools.

by

76) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by Numukunda Darboe <

77) Immigration News

by Numukunda Darboe <

78) Internet in The Gambia

by "Brian Hubbard" <

79) Re: questions (fwd)

by ABDOU <

80) Re: News from gambia (fwd)

by ABDOU <

81) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by

82) New from Gambia...

by MOHAMADU JAWARA <

83) Re: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reuters

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <



Date: Sun, 1 Sep 1996 16:27:33 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Welcome on board Abba. I hope you find Gambia-l more interesting.

You participation in the discourse will keep the List going.



Lamin Drammeh.



Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 03:45:22 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: New Political party (UDP) launched in Brikama

Message-ID: <



Friends here is news extract from reuters news wire i hope you will find

intresting.



It's late on the West coast, so good night



Sarjo

=============================================================



BRIKAMA, Gambia, Sept 1 (Reuter) - So many supporters turned out on

Sunday to witness the launch of a political party by military leader Captain

Yahya Jammeh's main rival in this month's presidential race that the launch

had to be postponed.



Witnesses and party officials said the launch was put back until a day to

be fixed after prominent lawyer Ousainou Darboe's car was blocked by up to

70,000 jubilant supporters, preventing him reaching the launch venue.



Darboe, vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association, plans to

call his party the United Democratic Party (UDP). ``I was contacted by a

cross-section of the community from Banjul to up country and asked to contest

the presidential elections,'' he said on August 23.



Supporters flocked to this town, 32 km from the capital Banjul, for the

ceremony. They sang, danced and wore T-shirts and badges carrying his

portrait. They chanted slogans calling for peace, reconciliation and

democracy.



Politicians banned by Jammeh from contesting the September 26 election

because of their association with Sir Dawda Jawara, the elected president he

accused of corruption and toppled in 1994, attended the launch. So too did

their supporters.



Jammeh, 31, has banned the country's main politicians from standing. He

plans to stand as a civilian. He and fellow military rulers launched their

own party -- the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction -- on

August 26.



Four candidates will contest the presidential election in the West

African tourist haven.



The Commonwealth has described rules for the election and for

parliamentary polls in December as flawed, saying they will allow the

military to strengthen their grip on power.



The pro-Jammeh July 22 Movement described the criticism as insulting and

damaging to the democratic process.



16:44 09-01-96



Date: Mon, 02 Sep 96 12:47:29 -0700

From: Lang Konteh <

To:

Subject: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAM...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAMI-GAMBIA_ARRESTS

>

> DATE=8/30/96

> TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

> NUMBER=2-202455

> TITLE=MIAMI/GAMBIA ARRESTS (L)

> BYLINE=JIM TEEPLE

> DATELINE=MIAMI

> CONTENT=

> VOICED AT:

>

> INTRO: U-S CUSTOMS AGENTS IN MIAMI HAVE FOILED AN ATTEMPT TO

> SMUGGLE TWO MILITARY HELICOPTERS TO THE WEST AFRICAN NATION OF

> GAMBIA. VOA'S JIM TEEPLE REPORTS FROM OUR MIAMI BUREAU, TWO OF

> THE SMUGGLERS ARE NOW IN JAIL ON CHARGES OF ATTEMPTING TO BRIBE

> FEDERAL AGENTS.

>

> TEXT: LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES SAY MIAMI'S INTERNATIONAL

> AIRPORT HAS LONG BEEN A TRANSHIPMENT POINT FOR ARMS TO LATIN

> AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN.

>

> THEREFORE CUSTOMS OFFICIALS SAY THEY WERE NOT SURPRISED WHEN THEY

> FOUND TWO MILITARY HELICOPTERS STORED ON A PLANE WHICH WAS ABOUT

> TO TAKE OFF FOR THE WEST AFRICAN NATION OF GAMBIA. THE

> HELICOPTERS WHICH ARE DESGINED FOR MILITARY OPERATIONS DID NOT

> HAVE THE PROPER STATE DEPARTMENT PAPERWORK NECESSARY FOR EXPORT

> OUT OF THE UNITED STATES AND WERE THEREFORE SEIZED BY AGENTS.

>

> JUST AS THEY WERE BEGINNING AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER AN

> INDIVIDUAL INVOLVED IN THE SHIPMENT OF THE HELICOPTERS APPROACHED

> A CUSTOMS AGENT AND OFFERED A 20-THOUSAND DOLLAR BRIBE FOR THEIR

> RELEASE. MIKE SHEEHAN, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE CUSTOM'S SERVICE IN

> MIAMI, SAYS THE AGENT REPORTED THE BRIBE ATTEMPT AND CUSTOMS

> INTENSIFIED THE INVESTIGATION.

>

> // INSERT SHEEHAN ACT //

>

> WE THEN WERE MONITORING COMMUNICATIONS BETWEEN THAT MAN

> MAKING THE BRIBE OFFER AND OUR AGENT, AND IN THE MIDDLE

> OF THAT A SECOND PERSON A FEW DAYS LATER CAME UP TO OUR

> AGENT AND MADE A SECOND BRIBE ATTEMPT TO THE SAME AGENT

> -- THIS TIME FOR THIRTY-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO OBTAIN THE

> RELEASE OF THE HELICOPTERS. SO WE WIND UP NOW WITH TWO

> PEOPLE, ONE OFFERING TWENTY-THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE

> OFFERING THIRTY-THOUSAND TO GAIN THE RELEASE OF THESE

> TWO HELICOPTERS.

>

> // END ACT //

>

> CUSTOMS ARRESTED THE TWO INDIVIDUALS; A FRENCH MAN AND A GAMBIAN

> WOMAN. BOTH CLAIMED TO BE WORKING FOR A WEALTHY GAMBIAN

> BUSINESSMAN WHO WAS ATTEMPTING TO START A CIVILIAN AIRLINE.

> MIKE SHEEHAN OF THE CUSTOMS SERVICE SAYS THAT IS UNLIKELY.

>

> // INSERT 2ND SHEEHAN ACT //

>

> IT IS RATHER SUSPICIOUS TO US THAT MILITARY TRAINING

> HELIOPTERS ARE BEING SOUGHT BY ANYONE TRYING TO START

> THEIR OWN COMMERICIAL AIRLINE. FOR STARTERS AN AIRLINE

> GENERALLY INVOLVES AIRPLANES AND NOT HELICOPTERS BUT

> EVEN THOSE AIR TRANSPORT COMPANIES WHO DO USE

> HELICOPTERS WOULD WANT A NORMAL CIVILIAN STYLE

> COMMERCIAL PASSENGER HELICOPTER AND NOT A MILITARY

> HELICOPTER THAT IS DESIGNED FOR MILITARY USES.

>

> // END ACT //

>

> MR. SHEEHAN SAYS WHAT MAKES THIS CASE UNUSUAL IS THAT THE TWO

> INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE ARRESTED WERE UNAWARE OF EACH OTHERS BRIBE

> ATTEMPTS. BOTH NOW FACE FIVE YEARS IN PRISON IF CONVICTED.

> (SIGNED)

>

> NEB/JLT/KL

>

> 30-Aug-96 6:04 PM EDT (2204 UTC)

> NNNN

>

> Source: Voice of America

>









Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 10:42:08 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l,



I just made it back from The Gambia, and things are begining to shape, i was

away since 23 August. I missed 10 days of interesting discussions, but i have

been busy reading the pile of email.



UPDATE



4 political parties have sent in their registration with the PIEC

(Provisional Independent Electoral Commission) by the closing date, 30

August, 1996.The parties are:



APRC (Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction ) led by Capt.

Jammeh.

NRP (National Reconciliation Party) led by Mr. Hamad Bah

PDOIS (The Peoples' Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism)

led by Mr. Sidia Jatta

UDP ( United Democratic Party) led by Mr. Ousainou Darboe



The secretary and party leader of UDP is Mr. Darboe. Yahya Jallow, former

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, is deputy leader, Ganji

Touray (former UP/NCP candidate for saloum) is honorary treasurer, Sidia

Sanyang is administrative secretary, Ansu Dibba is the national president,

Ebrima (Pesseh) Njie

is the public relation officer and Femi Peters is campaign manager.



Mr. Hamad Bah is the Secretary-General and Party leader of NRP. He is yet to

reveal other officials of the party. Hamad Bah is from Bantanto Sare Ouldi in

Upper Saloum,CRD(Central River Division, formerly M.I.D). He is 37 years old

and works at Novotel as a manager. I know him personally, he was a class mate

of mine at Kaur Secondary Technical School. He was a teacher prior to his

present job.



The APRC is headed by Capt. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh. Capt. Yankuba Touray is

the Campaign Manager. The names of other officials are not yet publicised.



Dr. Bojang of the of the PDP said they are not participating in the

presidential elections due to financial constrains, but will participate in

the legislative elections in December.



Peace.

Tombong Saidy



Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 21:20:58 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: The Road Ahead?

Gambia-l,



Welcome to all our new members, a pleasure to have you on board.

I think Lamin Drammeh raised a good point. I personally did not

respond to the appeal for support to Lawyer Darboe, because I did not

know what he and his party stand for. I think this applies to many

on the list. Thanks Morro for the Platform.



I am happy now that Dr. Janneh and his "boycott team" have

reconcidered their decision. I just what to add that, we the Gambians

abroad should always try and get support for our opinions or should I

say we should support the activities of those at home.



So far on Gambia-l, we were introduced to the platforms 2 of the political

parties to contest the elections, PDOIS's and UDP's. As far as am

concern PDOIS is the the only real alternative to what has been going

on is still going on in The Gambia. I think any Gambian who want real

changes for the betterment of the majority of the Gambians should

support and ask his or relatives to support and vote for PDOIS. I

know many people get scared with the word socialism (especially

Americans). I think we should put our prejudice aside and study PDOIS

programme.



I think I will stop here for now. I just remembered the WARNING about

long messages.



Shalom,

Famara.

should not think



Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 22:57:28 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Trip to New York & Washington!

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l, (Especially those in New York & Washington)



I will be travelling to US on a study trip with my colleagues in the

graduate programme at my department. I will be staying at The New

Yorker Hotel in midtown Manhattan, 8th Avenue. This will be from the

17/09 - 25/09. I will be leaving NY for Washington where I will stay

til 02/10. My main purpose of travelling to Washington is to collect

information from the World Bank (mainly interviews). In washington am

not sure yet where to stay. I will probably, stay with my cousin in

Maryland, I was told that it is not far from Washington.



I would like to meet Gambians when am in the US. Can you please help

me with names of places where am likely to meet Gambians, (may be

Gambian pub, restuarant, cultural centre or something like that)

I would also like to meet some you in the net to make use of your

knowledge, or just for a chat. It will be exciting to see some of

the people behind the messages I read.

Apart from a visit to the United Nations on the 18th and lectures at

the University of Columbia on the 19th, we don't have any fixed plans. Tips are

welcome.

Thanks.

Shalom,

Famara.









Date: 02 Sep 1996 20:50:05 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Gambian elections

Message-ID: <



Dear Abdou/Tony,

I tried to send this mail earlier through my other e-mail but it was

rejected.

Therefore, sent a new subscribtion request to the listproc.

Informs' mail server is stable again but I want to retain both e-mails.

_______________________________________________________



Hi Gambia-l,

Political developments are very interesting right now in the Gambia.

I think it will be more interesting if we could get the political

programmes

of the various parties her on the list so that we could judge for our

selves which party we think will serve our interest.

The final decision will be taken by Gambians residing in The Gambia at

the polls if it is free and fair.



Yahya Jammeh has to resign from the military and become a civilian

latest on the 5th of this month or else his party will be banned

acording to the newly adopted constitution.



Tombong, do you think he will resign from the G.N.A this week?



Regards to all

Momodou Camara







Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 09:43:05 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Nathan Van Hooser and Larry Balkin have just been added to our list.

We expect formal intros. from these two.



Thanks.

Amadou



PS: News about public reception of Darboe's candidacy sounds very good.

Let's hope for the best.



Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 09:49:54 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambia poll official seeks release of [ 41] Reuters

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Gambia poll official seeks release of detainees

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 41

Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 9:30:24 PDT

Expires: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 9:30:24 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 356/0; Id: a0649; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-31-N.A; Ver: 2/0

Approved:





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The president of Gambia's

electoral commission Saturday called on the military government

to free all political detainees before the start of campaigning

for September's presidential elections in the West African

country.

``Decree 89 places no limits on political activity and we do

not believe that electoral campaigning should begin with any

persons still being detained on political grounds,'' Gabriel

Roberts said.

Thirty-one people, including two former ministers, have been

in detention since October, accused of planning demonstrations

at the U.S. embassy and the British High Commission to demand

the reinstatement of former civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara.

Four political parties had applied for registration to

contest the elections by Friday's deadline. Army ruler Captain

Yahya Jammeh plans to contest the presidential election as a

civilian and has launched a party, the Alliance for Patriotic

Reorientation and Construction (APRC), linked to his Armed

Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).

Roberts told a news conference the commission had invited

international organizations including the Commonwealth, the

Organization of African Unity, the United Nations, and the

European Commission to send election observers.

So far Jammeh's main declared opponent is prominent lawyer

Ousainou Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association.

Darboe will launch his United Democratic Party at a rally in

the town of Brikama, south of Banjul, Sunday.

Jammeh has banned the three main political parties from

contesting the elections and excluded anyone who served as a

minister under Jawara.

The small People's Democratic Organization for Independence

and Socialism is putting up Sidia Jatta, who polled 5.6 percent

in presidential elections in 1992 won by Jawara.

Another contender is Amath Bah, who holds a managerial post

at a hotel in Serekunda.

The Commonwealth has said rules for the presidential

elections and for parliamentary polls in December were obviously

flawed and would allow the military leaders to strengthen their

grip on power.





Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 10:18:02 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Farewell to Pa Mambuna

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Pa Mambuna has been an important resource for the list and he will be

dearly missed. I hope he can rejoin us soon. I "recruited" Pa, and I

am sure it was worth the effort.



My position on the overthrow of the Jawara regime (necessary evil) is already

known; so I agree with Pa on that issue. Our views however diverge on the

AFPRC's performance. I see the junta as just another repressive group which

may be intent on staying in power indefinitely.



Bye.

Amadou



Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 10:37:12 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: News

Message-ID: <v01510100ae520ea4034b@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



DATE=9/3/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202568

TITLE=LIBERIA / POL (S)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: FORMER LIBERIAN SENATOR RUTH PERRY IS TO BE FORMALLY

SWORN IN (TUESDAY) AS THE NEW CHAIRPERSON OF LIBERIA'S INTERIM

RULING COUNCIL. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK

REPORTS MRS. PERRY'S APPOINTMENT TO THE COUNCIL IS PART OF A

REVISED PEACE PLAN AIMED AT ENDING LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR.



TEXT: WHEN RUTH PERRY IS OFFICIALLY SWORN IN AS CHAIRPERSON OF

LIBERIA'S INTERIM RULING COUNCIL SHE WILL BE THE FIRST WOMAN TO

HEAD AN AFRICAN GOVERNMENT.



MRS. PERRY WILL OVERSEE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEWLY-REVISED

PEACE DEAL THAT INCLUDES DISARMING ABOUT 60-THOUSAND REBEL

SOLDIERS AND PREPARING FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS NEXT MAY.



IN ADDITION TO THE CHALLENGE OF PUTTING AN END TO SIX-YEARS OF

CIVIL WAR, MRS. PERRY ALSO FACES THE DAUNTING TASK OF CONTROLLING

THE FACTION LEADERS, WHO TOGETHER MAKE UP THE INTERIM RULING

COUNCIL. THE FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNCIL, WILTON SANKOWULO,

WAS SEEN AS INEFFECTIVE IN NEUTRALIZING THE POWER STRUGGLE OF

REBEL LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR AND OTHER FACTION LEADERS ON THE

BOARD.



MORE THAN ONE-DOZEN PEACE PLANS HAVE FAILED TO END THE WAR. THE

LATEST AGREEMENT THREATENS FACTION LEADERS WITH SANCTIONS IF THEY

ARE SEEN OBSTRUCTING THE PEACE PROCESS. THE SANCTIONS INCLUDE

SEIZURE OF THEIR ASSETS ABROAD AND A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL TO TRY

THEM FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH



03-Sep-96 8:41 AM EDT (1241 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 09:02:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Bocar Njie, nephew of Binta Njie has been added to Gambia-l. Bocar

resides in Canada. Welcome aboard Bocar and we will be looking forward to

your introduction and contributions to the list.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 12:50:34 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: testing

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



testing

-Abdou.



Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 13:05:04 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96I03021.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

03 Sep 96 - South Africa-Mandela



Mandela-Machel Romance Confirmed and Welcomed



From Lionel Williams; PANA Correspondent



JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - The African romance of the year --

between President Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Graca Machel,

widow of former Mozambiquan President Samora Machel -- has been

confirmed.



A spokesman for the South African leader has revealed that President

Mandela is in love with Mrs. Machel.



Asked to comment on weekend reports that there was a relationship

between the two, presidential spokesman Parks Mankahlana said: "All I

can say is the story is not untrue, but I am not aware of any marriage

plans."



He added that the couple had confirmed their relationship, and would

spend as much time as possible together.



The weekend reports quoted sources close to President Mandela as

saying that, after months of speculation, it could now be confirmed

that he and Graca Machel were involved in a steady relationship and

were ready to go public.



They do not intend to marry, the reports add, but Mrs. Machel will

spend two weeks of every month with Mandela at his home in

Johannesburg.



Reports of a romance began early last year, and they have since been

seen together during trips to Paris and Harare. Speculation was

fuelled two weeks ago, when President Mandela was seen kissing Mrs.

Machel at the wedding of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.



Mozambican leaders and Machel's family elders have given their

blessing to the relationship, and here in South Africa public figures,

political leaders and the public have generally come out in favour of

the news of President Mandela's romance.



The 78-year-old South African leader, whose marriage to Winnie Mandela

began deteriorating soon after his release from prison in early 1990,

was divorced earlier this year.



Mrs. Machel's late husband Samora Machel was killed in a plane crash

almost ten years ago.

Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 15:47:02 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Polls

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Folks,



This might sound crazy but do we now have pre election polls in The Gambia

and if we do, who do you thinking is currently leading in the forthcoming

presidential elections ?

Thanks

Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 00:39:59 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...

Message-ID: <



Brothers and sisters.....

I was in Miami this past weekend for their Labor-Day festivities. We had

several informal political discussions. There was one Mr. Lamin Conteh from

Greensboro, N.C.; who was advocating boycott, and he raised some serious

concerns such as the unfeasibility of holding a free and fair elections; he

said during the referendum, millitary personnells were stationed inside

voting booths whereby you cannot see their faces but their shoes almost

touched you...this he depicted as not only "unfair" but also a "psychological

threat." These allegations could be very worrysome!

I made it clear to Mr. Conteh that I clearly disagree on the issue of

boycotting, because at this point the only thing we should fear is fear

itself. If we fear that the elections will not be free and fair, and decided

not to participate, then we are serving ourselves injustice, and not

believing in our combined efforts. I think we should participate, wheather we

cast a vote or not............our voices must he heard. I do not think Mr.

Ousainou Darboe and the other fellows would have considered to run if they

had taught boycotting, cause the millitary is going to rig! It is a civic

responsibility on all of us to play a part.

In Miami, we also talked about former Capt Ebou Jallow. The consesus was he

did not and could not have left with $3M. My position on that is Ebou Jallow

dealt every Gambian the biggest disservice of the century by not exposing the

junta, I said and I still say to him, dont only stop at saying you did not

take the money, or who killed Korro Ceesay and so forth.........tell us

everything you know about your former comrades. Thats how I would have done

it!

If you have a chance please listen to Lamin Conteh's tape or his article,

even my good friend Tombong will get a kick out of it. By the way his phone

number is 910-282-3576. Miami was wonderful, picnic at Halluva Beach was

exciting, thumbs up to the Miami Gambians, they were grateful....Peace

<<Baboucarr H. Sillah>>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:02 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

Message-ID: <



Gambia-L,



There are presently 295 Primary Schools, 38 Junior Secondary School (Junior

High Sch.), 18 Senior Secondary School( Senior HiGH Sch.,7 of which are

public high schools), plus 3 Skill Training Centers, 1 Technical Instutude

and a Three years college which is to become full fledge university by the

end of 1997.



Prior to the coup, 19994/95, there were 257 Primary Schools, 24 Junior

Secondary School,12 Senior Secondary Schools( only one was a public high

school), a Training College and a Technical Institude.



These are facts that might interest some of us. One thing that the AFPRC can

be creditted with is their efforts to improve and make education accessable

to Gambians in every corner of the country.



Best regards.

Tombong.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:15 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Boycutting the elections

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



I am glad that the plan for a boycut of the elections has been dropped,

atleast for now. I did not think it was the best option to Gambians. The

elections will go as schedule, September 26, 1996 and December 11, 1996.



As regards Mr. Sillah's commentary on the Labor-Day festivities in Miami,

which i missed this year, i just cannot let it slip by without responding.

Unfortunately Mr. Lamin Conteh, is one of our confused and misguided

brothers. I know him personally, and we met in Washington and Miami last year

and we've spoken several times on the phone. The allegation that "military

personnels were stationed inside voting booths " is totally baised, unfounded

and baseless. How come no body on the ground reported this allegation? I

think Mr. Conteh needs to get his facts straihgt. It is O.K. to oppose and

express our oppinions, however it is troubling to see some of us planting

lies and innuendoes . As a matter of fact i have Mr. Conteh's tape, and it is

all full of sound and furry, but saying nothing. He mailed it to me since the

first week of August.



As for Capt. Ebou Jallow, he did still the money, however, he could not lay

hands on the $3. millions because it was blocked. The case is presently in

Swiss courts, and he has a lawyer representing him. He is no longer denying

taking the money, what he is claiming now is that he was instructed to

transfer the money by Capt. Jammeh. Ebou Jallow has no credibility, if he

really cared about The Gambia as he claims, he should have defected before

the $3 M.



Korro Ceesay's death is an unfortunate incident and a cloud that will take

generations to clear. The AFPRC had to close the investigation because no one

would come forward to give evidence to the panel of investigators. His death

was ruled as an accident, which i know some of you will not accept. I do not

beleive he was killed by the AFPRC or any of its members. If any one has

evidence contrary that, he os she can come forward with it.



Please, let's keep the discussion clean and worthwile, and also lets stick to

the substance and facts.



Regards.

Tombong.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Sep 1996 08:49:42 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



GAMBIA-L:



The matter of whether or not to boycott the elections has nothing to do

with fear. I believe it was an American President (Truman) who said

"the only thing to fear is fear itself," but I don't see the relevance

to calls for a boycott.



Many of us have already decided to support a candidate in the presidential

race despite our believe that the elections will be marked by fraudulent

counting, intimidation, and the use of fictitious names. I hope we are

wrong. Reports from the Gambia indicate that Darboe has substantial

support, and let's hope the junta doesn't do anything stupid to mess up

his apparent success. (BELIEF not BELIEVE)



Did Mr. Conteh reveal his sources of information to you? Many of his

assertions are too outrageous to even discuss. We may have a common

cause



Date: Wed, 4 Sep 96 09:35:14 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN TH

Message-ID: <



Tombong:



Now that we have so many primary schools, the first order of

business ought to be to enroll your military buddies in some

of them.



Morro.

Gambia-L,



There are presently 295 Primary Schools, 38 Junior Secondary School (Junior

High Sch.), 18 Senior Secondary School( Senior HiGH Sch.,7 of which are

public high schools), plus 3 Skill Training Centers, 1 Technical Instutude

and a Three years college which is to become full fledge university by the

end of 1997.



Prior to the coup, 19994/95, there were 257 Primary Schools, 24 Junior

Secondary School,12 Senior Secondary Schools( only one was a public high

school), a Training College and a Technical Institude.



These are facts that might interest some of us. One thing that the AFPRC can

be creditted with is their efforts to improve and make education accessable

to Gambians in every corner of the country.



Best regards.

Tombong.



Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 09:57:12 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

Message-ID: <199609041357.JAA12765@aspen>

Content-Type: text



I hope we are not just enumerating designated areas or schools intead

of real schools. My worry is that even the few schools we had during

the Jawara days were not only poorly furnished, but of poor standard

due to untrained teachers, lack of materials, books or support. Have

those defficiencies been taken cared of before building new ones?



Thank you.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Sep 1996 09:59:12 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



My previous message was incomplete. Had to rush to class.



Amadou



Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 23:22:51 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l



Mr. Sillah's report of what one Mr. conteh said was useful. If Sillah

accurately reported what that gentleman in Miami said, then that piece

of information is scary. The thought of having uniformed soldiers in

polling stations sounds outragerous and quite strange to Gambian

politics. I am not inclined to believe the story, but is it not

another viewpoint of what could have theoritically happened? For

one of us to dismiss it outright is as fallacious(no harm meant)

as attacking the man's personality--philosophers would call that

`argumentum ad homeinum'. Because the presence of soldiers in polling

stations was not reported by anyone on the ground does not negate the

allegation. Can we hear more on this from other List members?



The cause of Koro Ceesay's death will eventually come to light no

matter how long it takes. Could it not be that people are afraid to

talk instead of there being no evidence? An accident it may have been,

and an accident it may not have been. Only time will tell!



Tombong, I think you are becoming a mouthpiece of the AFPRC on this

List. Do you think that is a good thing for you to do? Remember, you

are part of us in your personal capacity. Please, do not inundate us

with AFPRC politics. Now that you have said so many good things about

our military rulers, tell us a bit about their defects; I guess they

are not perfect, and you as an insider should know better than us.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: 04 Sep 1996 16:32:39 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...

Message-ID: <



FOROYAA established seven teams to monitor the whole excercise of casting

votes. One team for each administrative area and each team was mobile. Hence,



they could visit polling stations, conduct inspections of voting boots and

enquire from voters wether they felt intimidated.

They reported that there were no armed soldiers guarding polling stations.



Observers of the process felt satisfied that the excersise was free and fair.

More details before and after the referandum can be read in FOROYAA issue of

8-15 August 1996.



Mr. Conteh's allegation that "millitary personnells were stationed inside

voting booths whereby you cannot see their faces" is untrue.



Peace!

Momodou Camara



Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 16:14:57 -0700 (PDT)

From: Oumar Ndongo <

To: Momodou Camara <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi everybody,

My stay at UC,Irvine is finishing tomorrow.I must thank each and

everyone of you for sharing concerns about our Senegambian space.You have

immensely contributed to my experience in the US.I will arrive in Dakar

Friday 6,1996.I would like to continue with Gambia-L in Senegal.I will

try to update you on the Senegalese perception of what is going on in the

Gambia.Please, change my address as follows<

anyone of you come to Dakar or precisely at Cheikh Anta Diop University,I

can be reached at 34.06.34.(residence).

Hope to the managers will get me hooked again at my new address.

Thanks.

Oumar NDONGO-Senegal.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Sep 96 09:18:05 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.

Message-ID: <



Hej Gambia-l

This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday

29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22

Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.

Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).



The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned

yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September

26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused

the CMAG of bias.



In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed

Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers

nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part

a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".



"I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been

able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to

democratisation discussed" He emphasised.

He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically

looked at.

According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they

have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".

On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as

too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries

political affairs".

Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he

responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have

committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be

banned as this is accepted universally."

He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political

organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the

commonwealth.



Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country

had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and

went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political

process.

----

Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 10:27:31 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Intro

Message-ID: <



Hi Guys, this is great!! I have learnt so much about the old Country than I

have ever over the years. Anyway my name is Habib M. MBye ,I have resided in

Atlanta for a good number of years and I am currently employed in the Public

Service in metro Atlanta.I hope to be a contributing member .The format is

excellent do not change a thing.My thanks to Latjor Ndow for exposing me to

this ocean of knowledge.Talk to you later.



Habib



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 09:46:44 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Being an advocate of the election boycott due to the unfair advantages

heavily stacked in favor of the incumbent which is prevalent in most

African elections, I believe that the CMAG made the correct decision by

not sending observers nor recognizing the results of the elections.

However, my observation is that the Commonwealth made a big tactical error

by having this guy from Ghana as the spokesperson ( whether in official or

not ) about the Gambian Presidential elections. After all, this guy is

serving in Jerry Rawlings cabinet, a mentor and role model for Jammeh whom

he will undoubtedly emulate and make the transition to a civilian regime.

It is quite ironic and hypocritical for Dr Chambers to have uttered his

remarks according to this news story. Remember the old adage " If you live

in a glass house, do not throw stones " It would have been more effective

and credible had it come from someone else other than him.

Just an opinion.

Thanks

Tony





On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, Matarr M. Jeng. wrote:



> Hej Gambia-l

> This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday

> 29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22

> Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.

> Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).

>

> The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned

> yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September

> 26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused

> the CMAG of bias.

>

> In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed

> Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers

> nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part

> a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".

>

> "I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been

> able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to

> democratisation discussed" He emphasised.

> He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically

> looked at.

> According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they

> have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".

> On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as

> too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries

> political affairs".

> Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he

> responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have

> committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be

> banned as this is accepted universally."

> He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political

> organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the

> commonwealth.

>

> Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country

> had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and

> went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political

> process.

> ----

> Matarr M. Jeng.

>

>





Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 13:32:45 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: # of primary schools.

Date: 96-09-05 02:32:15 EDT

From: Wildkumba

To:







Hi Follks,

it was very unnecessary for Morro's reply Re: Tombong's highlights

about the # of schools in the Gambia. A great concern was mentioned by

Malanding- If the schools are well equiped to give the Gambians the level of

education they deserve?.

It will be very unpractical to have new schools if the the old ones are

still infested with unqualified teachers and inadequate learning tools.

Tombong please comment



Agi Kumba..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 13:45:34 -0600

From:

To:

>4. Visa stamps will continue to be issued by the US consulates where

>an H-1B

>visa has already been approved by INS.

>5. H-4 visas for spouses or children are unaffected since H-4s are not

>subject to the 65,000 visa cap.

>INS ISSUES GUIDANCE ON WHEN H-1B PETITIONS NEED TO BE AMENDED

>On August 21, 1996, Alexander Aleinikoff, Executive Association Commissioner

>of the Immigration and Naturalization Service, issued a memorandum advising

>employers when it is necessary to file an amended petition for workers

>holding H-1B status. The general INS position is that the application needs

>to be amended when there is a "material change in the terms and conditions

>of employment which affect the alien's eligibility for the classification."

>The INS still is to be advised of minor, immaterial changes, but only when

>applications for extension are made.

>Applicants transferred from one US employer to another are always required

>to submit a new H-1B petition. Those transferred from one entity to another

>within the same organization need to file a new or amended petition if the

>new entity becomes the worker's employer. But the mere transfer of a worker

>to another work site does not require an amended H-1B petition if the

>employer remains the same and the supporting labor condition application is

>still valid. If a new labor condition application needs to be filed, the

>H-1B petition must be amended.

>Employers who change their names do not need to file amended petitions for

>their workers as long as everything else in the petition remains valid and

>the employer notifies the INS of the name change the next time it files a

>new H-1B petition or extends the stay of one of its H-1B workers.

>One of the more confusing issues regarding H-1B amendments is what to do

>when the employer's ownership structure changes. According to the

>Aleinikoff memo, "Changes in the ownership structure of the petitioning

>entity generally do not require the filing of a new or amended petition if

>the petitioning entity continues to remain the alien beneficiary's employer,

>provided the new owner(s) of the firm assumes the previous owner's duties

>and liabilities, including those of the prior owner relating to the filing

>of the labor condition application." This would not be true, however, if two

>companies merge to create a new company. In this case, a new or amended

>petition must be filed for an H-1B worker.

>In the case where an H-1B worker's duties change from one specialty

>occupation to another, a new or amended application must be filed. Whether

>changes in a job description rise to the level of being considered a change

>in occupation would need to be determined on a case be case basis.

>USIA EXTENDS PROGRAM LENGTH FOR SHORT-TERM SCHOLARS

>

>The United States Information Agency ("USIA") has issued a new rule

>extending the permissible period of program participation for short-term

>scholars from four months to six months. The rule became effective on July

>30th, 1996. This rule is related to one reported earlier this summer which

>bars J-1 professors and research scholars who have completed their programs

>from reentering the US as a J-1 professor or research scholar for all or

>part of the twelve month period preceding their reentry in that status. An

>exception to this rule is made for those reentering in short-term scholar

>programs. The new rule should reduce the disruption that may be caused by

>the new rule by making it easier for scholars to complete their work in the US.

>E-2 TREATY INVESTOR STATUS SOON TO BE AVAILABLE FOR NINE MORE COUNTRIES

>

>The United States Senate has recently approved nine new bilateral investment

>treaties which should pave the way for certain nationals of the nine

>signatory countries to qualify for E-2 Treaty Investor status in the US.

>The nine countries are the following:

>

>Albania

>Belarus

>Estonia

>Georgia

>Jamaica

>Latvia

>Mongolia

>Trinidad and Tobago

>Ukraine

>

>The treaties will also allow US nationals to pursue similar visas in the

>nine signatory countries.

>

>

>The other countries must also ratify the treaties in order to move forward.

>So far, Belarus, Estonia, Jamaica, Latvia, Mongolia and Ukraine have

>ratified the treaties. After both countries have ratified the treaty, the

>two must then exchange the instruments of ratification. After that,

>qualified nationals can apply for E-2 status.

>SEVERAL OLYMPIC ATHLETES DEFECT AT ATLANTA OLYMPICS

>

>During the Olympic Games which ended last month in Atlanta, a number of

>athletes defected and sought asylum status. From Cuba, two boxers sought

>asylum on the grounds that they were threatened with removal from the boxing

>team if they did not join the Communist Party. Three Cuban baseball players

>also defected.

>

>An Iraqi weight lifter, Raed Ahmed, also defected stating that he witnessed

>atrocities committed in Iraq and fears for the safety of his family. An

>Afghan boxer and his coach were both granted refugee status in Canada. The

>athlete claims to have been barred from competing by his home country after

>he was accused of being a Communist.

>

>VISA SPOTLIGHT: F-1 STUDENT VISAS

>

>[Note: This is a general discussion of F-1 visas. For more detailed

>information on specific issues involving student visas, we suggest you scan

>some of the "University Corner" articles in back issues of Siskind's

>Immigration Bulletin. Archived issues are available on the World Wide Web

>at

>The Immigration and Nationality Act permits persons seeking to study in the

>US, from elementary school students all they up to those engaged in

>postdoctoral studies, to apply for an F-1 non-immigrant visa. To qualify in

>student status, an applicant must meet a number of criteria:

>

>* the applicant can show he or she is a bona fide student coming to

>the US

>to pursue a full course of studies. A full course of studies means the

>following:

>

> - postgraduate studies - a program certified by the

>university as a full

>course of study. Programs lasting more than three years will be closely

>scrutinized.

>

> - undergraduate studies - normally 12 semester hours per term

>

> - post-secondary non-vocational - 12 semester hours

>

> - primary or academic high school

>

>* the student is enrolling in an "established institution of higher

>learning

>or other recognized place of study in the United States."

>

>* the institution where the student will enroll has been approved by

>the US

>government

>

>* the applicant must be proficient in English or first enroll in an

>English

>language program in the US

>

>* the applicant has a foreign residence that the applicant has no

>intentions

>of abandoning and must intend to leave the US upon completing his or her

>studies.

>

>* the applicant must demonstrate adequate financial support which is

>defined

>to mean that "the applicant is required to establish the unlikelihood of

>becoming a public charge ... and of resorting to unauthorized US employment

>to maintain solvency."

>

> The process for receiving a student visa normally involves two steps.

>First, the student must receive an I-20A-B Form from his or her school. The

>student must then proceed with processing at a US consulate (if the student

>is outside the US) or apply for a change of status with the Immigration and

>Naturalization Service (if the student is already in the US legally in

>another non-immigrant status). The application to the US consulate should

>include Form OF-156 (the standard non-immigrant visa application), the

>student's passport, two photographs of the applicant, application fee

>(varies from country to country), and supporting documentation regarding

>financial resources and non-immigrant intent. Upon entry to the US, the

>student is normally issued an arrival/departure document allowing the

>student to remain in the US lawfully for the duration of the student's

>studies (hence the I-94 is marked with the initials "DS" next to the

>expiration date).

> If the applicant is applying for a change of status to F-1 student

>status

>from within the US, the student needs to submit to INS Form I-539, Form

>I-20A-B, the supporting documentation showing non-immigrant intent and

>financial support, a filing fee of $75 and a copy of Form I-94 (the

>arrival-departure document given to the applicant at the time of entry to

>the US). One note of caution: the INS is extremely reluctant to approve

>change of status applications for persons switching from B visitor visa

>status to an F-1 visa unless the applicant informed the consulate that he or

>she intended to apply to change status in the US (in this case, the

>consulate will often issue a B-2 visa stating that the applicant is a

>"prospective student- school not yet chosen"). The student will be expected

>to present a strong case that he or she did not originally intend to come to

>the US to study.

> There are a number of types of documents and evidence that can be

>presented

>to show a student's financial resources. They include the following:

>

>* financial aid statement from the school

>* financial aid from the private groups or organizations

>* funding from the student's home country government or university

>* family assets

>* the student's personal assets

>

> To show non-immigrant intent, there are also a variety of types of

>evidence

>that can be persuasive:

>

>* proof of close family members remaining in the applicant's home country

>(letters from family members, proof that family members are not likely to

>leave the home country (such as letters from employers or proof of a

>long-standing family business), proof of family financial holdings, etc.)

>

>* documents of assets held in the applicant's home country

>

>* proof of career opportunities in the applicant's home country (letters

>from prospective employers can be very helpful)

>

>* proof of strong community involvement in the applicant's home country

>(proof of memberships and affiliations should be submitted).

>* an affidavit or letter from the applicant showing how studying in

>the US

>will present better opportunities for the applicant in the home country.

>* proof that the applicant is obligated by his or her government,

>either by

>contract or by a posted bond, to return home upon completion of studies.

>

> A student's spouse and children may be able to accompany the

>student on an

>F-2 visa. Consulates will often deny petitions for family members,

>especially when the applicant is from a country with a high visa refusal

>rate. The consular officer may believe the prospects for the applicant

>returning home are greater if the spouse is left behind.

> Students are permitted to work under very limited circumstances.

>Part-time

>employment on campus is relatively easy to obtain, but is limited to just 20

>hours per week. Off-campus employment is permissible if there are

>unforeseen severe economic circumstances presented to the student.

>Supporting documentation and the support of the foreign student advisor will

>be needed. Curricular Practical Training is available if an internship or

>work requirement is a required part of a student's curriculum. To apply for

>curricular practical training, the student must submit Form I-538 and Form

>I-20 to the school's foreign student advisor. Optional pre- and

>post-graduation practical training are also available to the student for a

>total period of twelve months. Time spent in pre-graduation practical

>training will be counted against the twelve months of available

>post-graduation practical training. Practical training is not available to

>students in language training programs and the student will not be given a

>new twelve month practical training period if the student goes on to pursue

>a higher degree. The student can apply for practical training by first

>giving the foreign student advisor Form I-538 and I-20 for the advisor's

>recommendation and then submitting Form I-765 with the regional INS office.

>







Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 14:39:30 CST

From: "SAL BARRY"

To:

Subject: Membership

Abdou,

Two dear friends of mine are very interested in joining Gambia-l.

Fatima Phall,

Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 15:41:37 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Intro

Habib....................

Welcome on board brother, we truly need guys like yourself, your expatise

andexperience will be well utilized..How bout the FALCONS!



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 17:33:05 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Welcome Habib!!!

Welcome to Gambia-l bro Habib. Nice to have you on board. Another Atlantan!

How is sister Ida doing? Say hello.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Date: Thu, 5 Sep 96 18:28:19 CDT

From:

To:

Subject: New Member . . .

Abdou:



Could please add Dr. Karamba Ceesay to the group. He will introduce

himself shortly thereafter. His address is "



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:01:51 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: New Member . . .

HI Folks,

Added today to the list were: Tijan Deen, Fatima Phall, and Dr.

Ceesay.

Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:08:45 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambian leader quits army to contest e [ 40] Reuters

BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambian military strongman Capt.

Yahya Jammeh resigned from the army before his formal nomination

Thursday as a candidate in presidential elections on Sept. 26,

officials said.

Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup, left the army Aug.

28 along with four military associates in his provisional ruling

council, according to the official gazette.

Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank of

colonel at the time of his resignation and would remain the

commander-in-chief of the West African country's armed forces.

The military government lifted a two-year ban on politics on

Aug. 14. The 1994 coup that toppled the elected government of

Sir Dawda Jawara was condemned by Western donors whose pressure

forced Jammeh to speed the transition to civilian rule.

Jammeh, 31, was to meet officials of the Provisional

Independent Electoral Commission Thursday to register as a

candidate of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and

Construction formed by him and military associates.

He has banned the country's main politicians from standing

but will be challenged by three civilian candidates, the most

prominent being lawyer Ousainou Darboe who heads the United

Democratic Party (UDP).

Darboe is vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar

Association. Many politicians banned by Jammeh from contesting

the election because of their association with Jawara have

flocked to his party along with their supporters.

Jammeh has barred anyone who served as a minister under

Jawara from contesting elections.

The small People's Democratic Organization for Independence

and Socialism is putting up Sidia Jatta, who polled 5.6 percent

in presidential elections in 1992 won by Jawara.

Another contender is Amath Bah, who holds a managerial post

at a hotel in Serekunda.

The Commonwealth has described rules for the election and

for parliamentary polls in December as flawed, saying they will

allow the military to strengthen their grip on power.

The pro-Jammeh lobby described the criticism as insulting

and damaging to the democratic process.





Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:11:22 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters

KAMPALA, Uganda - Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani

and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni began talks after Iran

signed a wide-ranging understanding with Kenya. On the second

leg of a six-nation African tour to drum up business, Rafsanjani

and his delegation met Museveni in Kampala before the two

leaders went into private talks.

NAIROBI, Kenya - Iran offered to throw its weight behind

Kenya's energy, industry and farm sectors by installing power

stations, building storage facilities for liquefied petroleum

gas and repairing roads.



KIGALI, Rwanda - The international mediator on Burundi

Julius Nyerere left Rwanda after talks with Rwandan leaders on

sanctions against Burundi, state-run radio said. It said

Nyerere, a former Tanzanian president, left Kigali for the

northern Tanzania town of Arusha, where a committee set up by

regional leaders to monitor sanctions is due to meet Friday.

BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundi's Tutsi-dominated army mounted

an assault on Hutu rebel forces, trying to drive them from hills

overlooking the capital. Lt. Col. Isaie Nibizi said fighting

began at 10 a.m. on Nyambuye and Gishingano hills and swung

north toward Tenga village, three miles northeast of the

capital.



CAPE TOWN - Zulu leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi criticized the

human rights record of his African National Congress rivals in

testimony to South Africa's ``truth commission,'' but said his

own hands were clean. Buthelezi, who leads the Zulu-based

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), delivered a 760-page indictment of

Nelson Mandela's ANC and the country's former white rulers to

the truth commission on human rights under apartheid. Buthelezi

denied that his party had participated in gun-running or

orchestrated violence.



ROME - Hundreds of thousands of Rwandan refugees in camps in

eastern Zaire could face serious food shortages as a result of

their refusal to take part in a census, The U.N. World Food

Program said. Many of the refugees were reported to have said

they feared indelible ink used on them for registration might

make them sterile or help to identify them if they went home.



BANJUL, Gambia - Gambian military leader Yahya Jammeh, who

has resigned from the army to run in presidential elections this

month, predicted that he would win 99 percent of the vote. He

has baaned all other majo candidates. Jammeh, who seized power

in a 1994 coup as a U.S.-trained army captain, resigned Aug. 28,

along with four associates in his provisional ruling council,

the official gazette said.



ABUJA, Nigeria - Nigeria expects to achieve its budgeted

target of 4.94 percent growth in 1996, Finance Minister Anthony

Ani said. ``A substantial measure of macro-economic stability

has been achieved during the six-month period,'' Ani said in his

half-yearly review of budget performance up to June 30. Ani said

inflation had declined from 72.8 percent in December 1995 to

55.3 percent in June 1996.



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone - A peace accord in Sierra Leone's

five-year civil war looks likely this month despite serious

cease-fire violations last week, diplomats said. Government

officials said President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah had increased

contacts in recent weeks with Revolutionary United Front (RUF)

leader Foday Sankoh, who is in Ivory Coast.



DJIBOUTI - Djibouti's 80-year-old president said he had no

plans to step down as head of state until 1999 and would remain

head of the ruling party until next March.



JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's first black

stockbroking firm, Legae Securities (Pty) Ltd., was officially

launched in a further step toward economic empowerment of the

black majority.





Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:23:49 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU

To:

Subject: elections

Hi Folks,

As some of you know, Jammeh has predicted to the news media that

he will win 99% of the vote. So do not be surprised if he does.

As Tocqueville remarked, a people deserve their government (-:



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 16:43:23 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum"

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: elections

Winning 99% of the vote will be a stretch. In conforming to the norms of

his predessesor and African elections in general, I fully expect Jammeh to

be declared the winner in the end. His margin of victory will be

unpredictable at this time. It will be wishful thinking to expect an

upset. Why am I feeling this way ? Simply because as I have stated over

and over again, I do not believe in the fairness of elections in Africa

where rigging and fraudulent practices transcend the principles of

democracy.

Hope that I will not be viewed as overly pessimistic but that is

the sad truth about our continent.

Thanks

Tony





Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:46:14 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: New from Gambia...

Message-ID: <



Here some news from Gambia:



BANJUL, Sept 5 (Reuter) - Gambia's central bank on Thursday issued new bank

notes which will eventually replace currency bearing the face of Sir Dawda

Jawara, the elected president toppled by young military officers in 1994.



The new notes are in denominations of five, 10, 25 and 50 dalasis. Notes

bearing Jawara's portrait will continue to be legal tender as long as they

remain in circulation, the central bank said earlier.



The new notes are of the same size, colour and general appearance as the

old ones but incorporate more security features. Portraits include a Gambian

man, a woman, a boy and a girl, along with birds and assorted scenes.



Presidential elections to return the West African country to civilian

rule are scheduled for September 26 with military leader Yahya Jammeh tipped

to win after resigning from the army to contest.



($1-9.8 dalasi)



07:58 09-05-96

Why does this person think Yahya Jammeh will win? I do not know what

indications he got to have such an opinion.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:52:37 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters

Message-ID: <



The information in the above referenced message is totally inaccurate. The

article said that Yahya Jammeh ressigned since August 28. That is totally

wrong. The Electorial Commission had given him until today (9/4/96) to

ressign from the army. I am not sure whether he has done that yet.



Some of these news sources are ridiculous. It is a shame that some people

will probably believe there contents at face value.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:30:37 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Intro

Message-ID: <



Welcome Habia it's good to hear from you. I tried to get you on the list

last year but somehow it did'nt materialize. Anyway glad to have you on

board.



Babucarr your Atlanta falcons is a sorry team, looks like they're just as

sorry as The Seattle Seahawks but good luck to them this season hope they

make it to the playoffs.



Take care guys



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:37:41 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <



Amadou and Abdou:



Kindly include the following two Gentlemen to our list. Mr. Lamin Ceesay of

Vancuver e-mail address:

humble self. I am Sarjo Fanta Bojang of Seattle and my new e-mail address

is:



Thank you guys and keep up the good work.



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:45:19 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..

Message-ID: <



Have a safe trip back to Dakar and hope to hear from you again very soon.

Say hello to my Grandma (Mme Astou Tel: 35.00.93)) for a teacher at ML King

High School or Kennedy High school.



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 18:50:00 -0700

From:

To:

"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues

Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



One thing that supporters of the AFPRC say on what they have initiated for the

development of Gambians is "they are building more schools." My question to

them has always been, after commending them for building more schools, "are

there students who still carry desks and chairs to school; are there sufficient

school materiel for the student bodies; what about the conditions of these

schools; how about advanced/adequate training for those teachers who want to

teach but are strapped in every sense of the word as far as teaching their

students is concerned".



One other thing, does anyone know or has anyone guessed where these schools have

been or are being built? Let's find out. It may tell us more of what we

already know.



Chi Jama

Ya Soffie



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 22:21:24 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960905221307.29587F-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From:Sulayman S. Nyang (

I agree with you,Tony. I think the Commonwealth people failed to note this

contradiction.A beneficiary of the Rawlings regime cannot be an impartial

observer of the Gambian situation.What is about to take place in the

Gambia is the repetition of a game started some forty-four years ago by

Gamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt.since his successful overthrow of King Faroyk

in Egypt in 1952, the military oofficers throughout the continent and in

the Middle East have copied this Nasserite Manual.Unless the Gambian

people respond to military rule the way Sudanese did in the past, their

lot would not change.The happy-go-lucky attitude of the average Gambian

must change if the society is to witness a full fledged democratic order.



On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, A. Loum wrote:



>

>

> Being an advocate of the election boycott due to the unfair advantages

> heavily stacked in favor of the incumbent which is prevalent in most

> African elections, I believe that the CMAG made the correct decision by

> not sending observers nor recognizing the results of the elections.

> However, my observation is that the Commonwealth made a big tactical error

> by having this guy from Ghana as the spokesperson ( whether in official or

> not ) about the Gambian Presidential elections. After all, this guy is

> serving in Jerry Rawlings cabinet, a mentor and role model for Jammeh whom

> he will undoubtedly emulate and make the transition to a civilian regime.

> It is quite ironic and hypocritical for Dr Chambers to have uttered his

> remarks according to this news story. Remember the old adage " If you live

> in a glass house, do not throw stones " It would have been more effective

> and credible had it come from someone else other than him.

> Just an opinion.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

>

> On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, Matarr M. Jeng. wrote:

>

> > Hej Gambia-l

> > This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday

> > 29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22

> > Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.

> > Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).

> >

> > The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned

> > yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September

> > 26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused

> > the CMAG of bias.

> >

> > In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed

> > Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers

> > nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part

> > a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".

> >

> > "I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been

> > able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to

> > democratisation discussed" He emphasised.

> > He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically

> > looked at.

> > According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they

> > have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".

> > On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as

> > too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries

> > political affairs".

> > Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he

> > responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have

> > committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be

> > banned as this is accepted universally."

> > He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political

> > organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the

> > commonwealth.

> >

> > Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country

> > had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and

> > went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political

> > process.

> > ----

> > Matarr M. Jeng.

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Sep 96 09:30:36 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Million Dollar Drug Destroyed.

Message-ID: <



Here is said about the million dollar drug destroyed but nothing is said about- Who

ordered it, Any arrests,etc.etc. Does anyone one of you know more? àm again quoting

from the point of Thursday 29th. August 1996.



According to Radio france International, the recently-seized seven tons of drugs have

been destroyed by the Mauritanian authorities last Monday.

In a dispatch for the programme "Afrique Matin", the Nouakchott correspondent of the

french radio who withnessed the execise described it as spectacular in view of the

large quantity involved as well as the presence of interpol, members of the

diplomatic crops namely the Germans, France, the UN, US and African Ambassadors en

poste in the Mauritanian capital.



The correspondent Alpha Ngainde who described the drug as cannabis valued 100 million

dollars also reported that the container of drugs was loaded in Spain on a Danish

ship from Cambodia.

According to Ngainde, drug consumption in Mauritania is very low but the country has

over the years become an important transist point for international drug trafficking.

He recalled the recent arrest of high ranking judicial as well as police officials

presently in dentention pending the outcome of vigourous investigations.



It will be recalled that the drug first described as heroin was contained in a

container addressed to the Ministry of Agriculture, Banjul as publicised in

international news reports. A subsequent disclaimer from the Ministry of Agriculture,

refuted the allegation informing the general public that it has not placed any order

for any kind of commodity from Cambodia, neither has it any dealing with an agent,

donor or company based in Cambodia, nor was it expecting any shipment from that

country.

It even went further to condemn what it termed as an abominable action.



According to Alpha Ngainde, the incineration of drugs is unusual in Mauritania and

this one was a premiere and attracted the attention of both the general public and

the diplomatic crops.

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Sep 1996 08:28:43 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"



Tony/Abdou,

Could you guys please add Alasana Demba to the growing list of Gambia-L. His

address is:



Abdou, I also asked you to take me off the list yesterday. Please do so by

5:00p.m today. Thanks.



Sheikh Tijan



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Sep 1996 08:26:47 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member . . .

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Morro:



Dr. Ceesay was added to the list even before the transition to Gambia-l.

He may still be on the list, unless he unsubscribed.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:16:07 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a

lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve

mentioning.



The Government has built the following high schools :



1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District

2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum

3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District

4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West

5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central

6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol

7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East

8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East



All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully

furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new

high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining

shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :



1. Tujering--Kombo South

2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu

3. Albreda--Upper Niumi

4. Fatoto--Kantora





There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at

The University Extention Programme .



I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture

to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in

the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There

will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and

equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a

program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia

will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers

presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also

working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools

with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia

the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.



Enough for to day.



Best regards.

Tombong





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:31:48 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: elections

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



Yesterday was nomination day for the up coming presidential elections and all

four candidates have now officially registered for the elections. All of them

met the requirements for registration. They were all required to deposit

D10,000.00, submit 5,000 signature of registered voters,and declare their

assets.



The candidates are:

Mr. Ousainou Darboe---UDP

Mr. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh--APRC

Mr. Hamat Bah--NRP

Mr. Sidia Jatta--PDOIS





All memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are all

civilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.



The campaignes are fully under way .



Regards.

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:46:42 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: elections

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Fri, 6 Sep 1996

> Gambia-l,

> All memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are all

> civilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.



Well, this is not exactly correct. Jammeh promoted himself to a

"Colonel" the day before his "resignation" and is now the Commander in

Chief of the GNA. This does not sound to like a resignation.

-Abdou.

>

>

>



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 11:13:30 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters

Message-ID: <199609061513.LAA14519@aspen>

Content-Type: text



Yahya, I just hope we are not over reacting a little. I believe that

the resignation had been said otherwise it would not be reported.

Another report by Reuters stated the Gazette as the source of the

information. Don't be surprised to see that the date given for the

resignation is earlier than the date demanded. Don't

take my comments too personal or offensive, but common sense is too

complex to understand the behavior of these fellows. Even though they

are naive in most of their behavior, they are no doubt a complex

bunch. Above all they are very much convinced that the Gambian

population will neither understand or have the guts to challenge their

decisions.

To clarify that many of you are argueing that we must go ahead with

the elections to maintain peace and stability and perhaps with a

little luck upset the incumbent. They,the junta see it quite differently.

Perhaps out of arrogance or being naive, they believe that the goodies

they gave people (the carrot) and the threat of life imprisonment, a

million dalasi find and banning (the stick) are good enough for

compliance. You must understand that under normal circumstances we

must have two fronts in a democratic opposition (the interllectual

cader and the public, the voters). An effective opposition must have

the interllectuals who can point out what is not good

with the current system and what could be done to fix it. By doing so

convince an independently minded, well informed voters to vote for

them.



I think that the current opposition to Jammeh will be unsuccessful in

a number of ways. First Jammeh did not need to put armed soldiers in

voting boots to coers the voters in voting for him. All he need to do

is to borrow from his perhaps undeclared mentor the jawara gov. In the

past all Jawara and followers needed was to use money and food to buy

votes. There were reports of compound heads given bags of rice for the

votes of their subjects. Alkalolus and chiefs were either sacked or

detained un-necessarily to intimidate villagers going their way. The

present rethoric is enough for everyone up-country to say yes to Darbo

and co. the day before the elections and just to vote Jammeh

because they were given or promised safety of their folks. Please do

not be surprised to hear that the detainees are released three days

before the election day ( another carrot). The second reason for

Jammehs favoured position is that the interllectual cader are yet to

understand him. They believe that whatever he is saying is the truth and

hope that he will never become a monster. As we maintain that school

of thougt we will be always be surprised by the unexpected. Those who

were talking about legitimacy, why will Jammeh need to change the

constitution if he had a popular legitimate revolution? Also we heard a

lot from him Jammeh since he kick out Jawara. My opinion is that he

was never sincere with what he said he would do. First the army going

to barrack, then his farming and now his promise of free and fair

elections. HIs use of the big stick (sacking, acusation of fraud and

illegal detention and the threat of being buried 6 feet deep) is

enough to keep the interllects out of his way. Those who think we

should do as Mandela did, I say Mandela would have rut(just choice of

words) in jail if not

efforts of his many colleagues who fled South Africa and with them the

campaign against aparthied.



The bottomline is that we must recognise the stick and the carrot

policy Jammeh is using and we must understand the plight of our

colleagues in the Gambia and if need be lead them when necessary.





Sorry for being too long.



Bye for now.



Malanding



>





------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 32Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: New Memberby binta@iuj.ac.jp 2) New Political party (UDP) launched in Brikamaby SBojang@aol.com 3) gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAM...by Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 4) GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 5) Re: The Road Ahead?by "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 6) Trip to New York & Washington!by "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 7) Gambian electionsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)8) New membersby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 9) cnet clip, Gambia poll official seeks release of [ 41] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 10) Farewell to Pa Mambunaby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 11) Newsby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 12) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 13) testingby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 14) 96I03021.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 15) Pollsby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 16) Re: Boycotting the elections...by SillahB@aol.com 17) UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.by TSaidy1050@aol.com 18) Re: Boycutting the electionsby TSaidy1050@aol.com 19) Re: Boycotting the elections...by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 20) UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 21) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 22) Re: Boycotting the elections...by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 23) Re: Boycotting the elections...by binta@iuj.ac.jp 24) Re: Boycotting the elections...by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)25) End of my stay at UC,Irvine..by Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu 26) C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)27) Re: Introby HMbye@aol.com 28) Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 29) Fwd: # of primary schools.by Wildkumba@aol.com 30) SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)by ndarboe@olemiss.edu 31) SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)by ndarboe@olemiss.edu 32) Membershipby "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu 33) Re: Introby SillahB@aol.com 34) Welcome Habib!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)35) New Member . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 36) Re: New Member . . .by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 37) cnet clip, Gambian leader quits army to contest e [ 40] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 38) cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 39) electionsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 40) Re: electionsby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 41) New from Gambia...by YAHYAD@aol.com 42) Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reutersby YAHYAD@aol.com 43) Re: Introby SBojang@aol.com 44) Re: New Memberby SBojang@aol.com 45) Re: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..by SBojang@aol.com 46) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.by sarr@sprynet.com 47) Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.by Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 48) Million Dollar Drug Destroyed.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)49) New memberby TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)50) Re: New Member . . .by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 51) Re: # of primary schools.by TSaidy1050@aol.com 52) Re: electionsby TSaidy1050@aol.com 53) Re: electionsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 54) Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reutersby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 55) Re: # of primary schools.by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 56) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 57) Re: # of primary schools.by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)58) Re: electionsby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 59) testingby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 60) Re: # of primary schools.by mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 61) Re: # of primary schools.by L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 62) problemsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 63) cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 64) a number of issuesby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 65) Tombong's Credibilityby Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu 66) PDP Leader Rallies Behind Jammeh`s APRC.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)67) Re: Tombong's Credibilityby MANSALA@aol.com 68) Re: Tombong's Credibilityby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 69) Helicopter Incident In Miami...by YAHYAD@aol.com 70) Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.by TSaidy1050@aol.com 71) Re: electionsby TSaidy1050@aol.com 72) Re: # of primary schools.by binta@iuj.ac.jp 73) Re: # of primary schools.by Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 74) Tombong's Credibilityby Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu 75) Re: # of primary schools.by TSaidy1050@aol.com 76) Re: Tombong's Credibilityby Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu 77) Immigration Newsby Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu 78) Internet in The Gambiaby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 79) Re: questions (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 80) Re: News from gambia (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 81) Re: Tombong's Credibilityby SillahB@aol.com 82) New from Gambia...by MOHAMADU JAWARA < 75523.3247@CompuServe.COM 83) Re: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reutersby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Sep 1996 16:27:33 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199609010724.QAA21561@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIWelcome on board Abba. I hope you find Gambia-l more interesting.You participation in the discourse will keep the List going.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 03:45:22 -0400From: SBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Political party (UDP) launched in BrikamaMessage-ID: < 960902034521_514290897@emout14.mail.aol.com Friends here is news extract from reuters news wire i hope you will findintresting.It's late on the West coast, so good nightSarjo=============================================================BRIKAMA, Gambia, Sept 1 (Reuter) - So many supporters turned out onSunday to witness the launch of a political party by military leader CaptainYahya Jammeh's main rival in this month's presidential race that the launchhad to be postponed.Witnesses and party officials said the launch was put back until a day tobe fixed after prominent lawyer Ousainou Darboe's car was blocked by up to70,000 jubilant supporters, preventing him reaching the launch venue.Darboe, vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association, plans tocall his party the United Democratic Party (UDP). ``I was contacted by across-section of the community from Banjul to up country and asked to contestthe presidential elections,'' he said on August 23.Supporters flocked to this town, 32 km from the capital Banjul, for theceremony. They sang, danced and wore T-shirts and badges carrying hisportrait. They chanted slogans calling for peace, reconciliation anddemocracy.Politicians banned by Jammeh from contesting the September 26 electionbecause of their association with Sir Dawda Jawara, the elected president heaccused of corruption and toppled in 1994, attended the launch. So too didtheir supporters.Jammeh, 31, has banned the country's main politicians from standing. Heplans to stand as a civilian. He and fellow military rulers launched theirown party -- the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction -- onAugust 26.Four candidates will contest the presidential election in the WestAfrican tourist haven.The Commonwealth has described rules for the election and forparliamentary polls in December as flawed, saying they will allow themilitary to strengthen their grip on power.The pro-Jammeh July 22 Movement described the criticism as insulting anddamaging to the democratic process.16:44 09-01-96------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Sep 96 12:47:29 -0700From: Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAM...Message-ID: < E0uxXTl-0000yQ-00@egate.lut.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciigopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAMI-GAMBIA_ARRESTS> DATE=8/30/96> TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT> NUMBER=2-202455> TITLE=MIAMI/GAMBIA ARRESTS (L)> BYLINE=JIM TEEPLE> DATELINE=MIAMI> CONTENT=> VOICED AT:> INTRO: U-S CUSTOMS AGENTS IN MIAMI HAVE FOILED AN ATTEMPT TO> SMUGGLE TWO MILITARY HELICOPTERS TO THE WEST AFRICAN NATION OF> GAMBIA. VOA'S JIM TEEPLE REPORTS FROM OUR MIAMI BUREAU, TWO OF> THE SMUGGLERS ARE NOW IN JAIL ON CHARGES OF ATTEMPTING TO BRIBE> FEDERAL AGENTS.> TEXT: LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES SAY MIAMI'S INTERNATIONAL> AIRPORT HAS LONG BEEN A TRANSHIPMENT POINT FOR ARMS TO LATIN> AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN.> THEREFORE CUSTOMS OFFICIALS SAY THEY WERE NOT SURPRISED WHEN THEY> FOUND TWO MILITARY HELICOPTERS STORED ON A PLANE WHICH WAS ABOUT> TO TAKE OFF FOR THE WEST AFRICAN NATION OF GAMBIA. THE> HELICOPTERS WHICH ARE DESGINED FOR MILITARY OPERATIONS DID NOT> HAVE THE PROPER STATE DEPARTMENT PAPERWORK NECESSARY FOR EXPORT> OUT OF THE UNITED STATES AND WERE THEREFORE SEIZED BY AGENTS.> JUST AS THEY WERE BEGINNING AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER AN> INDIVIDUAL INVOLVED IN THE SHIPMENT OF THE HELICOPTERS APPROACHED> A CUSTOMS AGENT AND OFFERED A 20-THOUSAND DOLLAR BRIBE FOR THEIR> RELEASE. MIKE SHEEHAN, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE CUSTOM'S SERVICE IN> MIAMI, SAYS THE AGENT REPORTED THE BRIBE ATTEMPT AND CUSTOMS> INTENSIFIED THE INVESTIGATION.> // INSERT SHEEHAN ACT //> WE THEN WERE MONITORING COMMUNICATIONS BETWEEN THAT MAN> MAKING THE BRIBE OFFER AND OUR AGENT, AND IN THE MIDDLE> OF THAT A SECOND PERSON A FEW DAYS LATER CAME UP TO OUR> AGENT AND MADE A SECOND BRIBE ATTEMPT TO THE SAME AGENT> -- THIS TIME FOR THIRTY-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO OBTAIN THE> RELEASE OF THE HELICOPTERS. SO WE WIND UP NOW WITH TWO> PEOPLE, ONE OFFERING TWENTY-THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE> OFFERING THIRTY-THOUSAND TO GAIN THE RELEASE OF THESE> TWO HELICOPTERS.> // END ACT //> CUSTOMS ARRESTED THE TWO INDIVIDUALS; A FRENCH MAN AND A GAMBIAN> WOMAN. BOTH CLAIMED TO BE WORKING FOR A WEALTHY GAMBIAN> BUSINESSMAN WHO WAS ATTEMPTING TO START A CIVILIAN AIRLINE.> MIKE SHEEHAN OF THE CUSTOMS SERVICE SAYS THAT IS UNLIKELY.> // INSERT 2ND SHEEHAN ACT //> IT IS RATHER SUSPICIOUS TO US THAT MILITARY TRAINING> HELIOPTERS ARE BEING SOUGHT BY ANYONE TRYING TO START> THEIR OWN COMMERICIAL AIRLINE. FOR STARTERS AN AIRLINE> GENERALLY INVOLVES AIRPLANES AND NOT HELICOPTERS BUT> EVEN THOSE AIR TRANSPORT COMPANIES WHO DO USE> HELICOPTERS WOULD WANT A NORMAL CIVILIAN STYLE> COMMERCIAL PASSENGER HELICOPTER AND NOT A MILITARY> HELICOPTER THAT IS DESIGNED FOR MILITARY USES.> // END ACT //> MR. SHEEHAN SAYS WHAT MAKES THIS CASE UNUSUAL IS THAT THE TWO> INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE ARRESTED WERE UNAWARE OF EACH OTHERS BRIBE> ATTEMPTS. BOTH NOW FACE FIVE YEARS IN PRISON IF CONVICTED.> (SIGNED)> NEB/JLT/KL> 30-Aug-96 6:04 PM EDT (2204 UTC)> NNNN> Source: Voice of America------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 10:42:08 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 960902104207_514362535@emout16.mail.aol.com Hi Gambia-l,I just made it back from The Gambia, and things are begining to shape, i wasaway since 23 August. I missed 10 days of interesting discussions, but i havebeen busy reading the pile of email.UPDATE4 political parties have sent in their registration with the PIEC(Provisional Independent Electoral Commission) by the closing date, 30August, 1996.The parties are:APRC (Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction ) led by Capt.Jammeh.NRP (National Reconciliation Party) led by Mr. Hamad BahPDOIS (The Peoples' Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism)led by Mr. Sidia JattaUDP ( United Democratic Party) led by Mr. Ousainou DarboeThe secretary and party leader of UDP is Mr. Darboe. Yahya Jallow, formerPermanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, is deputy leader, GanjiTouray (former UP/NCP candidate for saloum) is honorary treasurer, SidiaSanyang is administrative secretary, Ansu Dibba is the national president,Ebrima (Pesseh) Njieis the public relation officer and Femi Peters is campaign manager.Mr. Hamad Bah is the Secretary-General and Party leader of NRP. He is yet toreveal other officials of the party. Hamad Bah is from Bantanto Sare Ouldi inUpper Saloum,CRD(Central River Division, formerly M.I.D). He is 37 years oldand works at Novotel as a manager. I know him personally, he was a class mateof mine at Kaur Secondary Technical School. He was a teacher prior to hispresent job.The APRC is headed by Capt. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh. Capt. Yankuba Touray isthe Campaign Manager. The names of other officials are not yet publicised.Dr. Bojang of the of the PDP said they are not participating in thepresidential elections due to financial constrains, but will participate inthe legislative elections in December.Peace.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 21:20:58 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Road Ahead?Message-ID: < 33CBEDD0419@amadeus.cmi.no Gambia-l,Welcome to all our new members, a pleasure to have you on board.I think Lamin Drammeh raised a good point. I personally did notrespond to the appeal for support to Lawyer Darboe, because I did notknow what he and his party stand for. I think this applies to manyon the list. Thanks Morro for the Platform.I am happy now that Dr. Janneh and his "boycott team" havereconcidered their decision. I just what to add that, we the Gambiansabroad should always try and get support for our opinions or should Isay we should support the activities of those at home.So far on Gambia-l, we were introduced to the platforms 2 of the politicalparties to contest the elections, PDOIS's and UDP's. As far as amconcern PDOIS is the the only real alternative to what has been goingon is still going on in The Gambia. I think any Gambian who want realchanges for the betterment of the majority of the Gambians shouldsupport and ask his or relatives to support and vote for PDOIS. Iknow many people get scared with the word socialism (especiallyAmericans). I think we should put our prejudice aside and study PDOISprogramme.I think I will stop here for now. I just remembered the WARNING aboutlong messages.Shalom,Famara.should not think------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 22:57:28 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Trip to New York & Washington!Message-ID: < 33E5A4D66A5@amadeus.cmi.no Hello Gambia-l, (Especially those in New York & Washington)I will be travelling to US on a study trip with my colleagues in thegraduate programme at my department. I will be staying at The NewYorker Hotel in midtown Manhattan, 8th Avenue. This will be from the17/09 - 25/09. I will be leaving NY for Washington where I will staytil 02/10. My main purpose of travelling to Washington is to collectinformation from the World Bank (mainly interviews). In washington amnot sure yet where to stay. I will probably, stay with my cousin inMaryland, I was told that it is not far from Washington.I would like to meet Gambians when am in the US. Can you please helpme with names of places where am likely to meet Gambians, (may beGambian pub, restuarant, cultural centre or something like that)I would also like to meet some you in the net to make use of yourknowledge, or just for a chat. It will be exciting to see some ofthe people behind the messages I read.Apart from a visit to the United Nations on the 18th and lectures atthe University of Columbia on the 19th, we don't have any fixed plans. Tips arewelcome.Thanks.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: 02 Sep 1996 20:50:05 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian electionsMessage-ID: < 3033657310.997744@inform-bbs.dk Dear Abdou/Tony,I tried to send this mail earlier through my other e-mail but it wasrejected.Therefore, sent a new subscribtion request to the listproc.Informs' mail server is stable again but I want to retain both e-mails._______________________________________________________Hi Gambia-l,Political developments are very interesting right now in the Gambia.I think it will be more interesting if we could get the politicalprogrammesof the various parties her on the list so that we could judge for ourselves which party we think will serve our interest.The final decision will be taken by Gambians residing in The Gambia atthe polls if it is free and fair.Yahya Jammeh has to resign from the military and become a civilianlatest on the 5th of this month or else his party will be bannedacording to the newly adopted constitution.Tombong, do you think he will resign from the G.N.A this week?Regards to allMomodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 09:43:05 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: < 01I91D606NOY002YVU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Nathan Van Hooser and Larry Balkin have just been added to our list.We expect formal intros. from these two.Thanks.AmadouPS: News about public reception of Darboe's candidacy sounds very good.Let's hope for the best.------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 09:49:54 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambia poll official seeks release of [ 41] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609031349.JAA25600@salaam.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Gambia poll official seeks release of detaineesOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURbuW_6aV@clari.net Lines: 41Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 9:30:24 PDTExpires: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 9:30:24 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 356/0; Id: a0649; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-31-N.A; Ver: 2/0Approved: e.news@clari.net BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The president of Gambia'selectoral commission Saturday called on the military governmentto free all political detainees before the start of campaigningfor September's presidential elections in the West Africancountry.``Decree 89 places no limits on political activity and we donot believe that electoral campaigning should begin with anypersons still being detained on political grounds,'' GabrielRoberts said.Thirty-one people, including two former ministers, have beenin detention since October, accused of planning demonstrationsat the U.S. embassy and the British High Commission to demandthe reinstatement of former civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara.Four political parties had applied for registration tocontest the elections by Friday's deadline. Army ruler CaptainYahya Jammeh plans to contest the presidential election as acivilian and has launched a party, the Alliance for PatrioticReorientation and Construction (APRC), linked to his ArmedForces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).Roberts told a news conference the commission had invitedinternational organizations including the Commonwealth, theOrganization of African Unity, the United Nations, and theEuropean Commission to send election observers.So far Jammeh's main declared opponent is prominent lawyerOusainou Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association.Darboe will launch his United Democratic Party at a rally inthe town of Brikama, south of Banjul, Sunday.Jammeh has banned the three main political parties fromcontesting the elections and excluded anyone who served as aminister under Jawara.The small People's Democratic Organization for Independenceand Socialism is putting up Sidia Jatta, who polled 5.6 percentin presidential elections in 1992 won by Jawara.Another contender is Amath Bah, who holds a managerial postat a hotel in Serekunda.The Commonwealth has said rules for the presidentialelections and for parliamentary polls in December were obviouslyflawed and would allow the military leaders to strengthen theirgrip on power.------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 10:18:02 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Farewell to Pa MambunaMessage-ID: < 01I91EE1MBB8002YVU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Pa Mambuna has been an important resource for the list and he will bedearly missed. I hope he can rejoin us soon. I "recruited" Pa, and Iam sure it was worth the effort.My position on the overthrow of the Jawara regime (necessary evil) is alreadyknown; so I agree with Pa on that issue. Our views however diverge on theAFPRC's performance. I see the junta as just another repressive group whichmay be intent on staying in power indefinitely.Bye.Amadou------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 10:37:12 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NewsMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"DATE=9/3/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-202568TITLE=LIBERIA / POL (S)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: FORMER LIBERIAN SENATOR RUTH PERRY IS TO BE FORMALLYSWORN IN (TUESDAY) AS THE NEW CHAIRPERSON OF LIBERIA'S INTERIMRULING COUNCIL. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCKREPORTS MRS. PERRY'S APPOINTMENT TO THE COUNCIL IS PART OF AREVISED PEACE PLAN AIMED AT ENDING LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR.TEXT: WHEN RUTH PERRY IS OFFICIALLY SWORN IN AS CHAIRPERSON OFLIBERIA'S INTERIM RULING COUNCIL SHE WILL BE THE FIRST WOMAN TOHEAD AN AFRICAN GOVERNMENT.MRS. PERRY WILL OVERSEE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEWLY-REVISEDPEACE DEAL THAT INCLUDES DISARMING ABOUT 60-THOUSAND REBELSOLDIERS AND PREPARING FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS NEXT MAY.IN ADDITION TO THE CHALLENGE OF PUTTING AN END TO SIX-YEARS OFCIVIL WAR, MRS. PERRY ALSO FACES THE DAUNTING TASK OF CONTROLLINGTHE FACTION LEADERS, WHO TOGETHER MAKE UP THE INTERIM RULINGCOUNCIL. THE FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNCIL, WILTON SANKOWULO,WAS SEEN AS INEFFECTIVE IN NEUTRALIZING THE POWER STRUGGLE OFREBEL LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR AND OTHER FACTION LEADERS ON THEBOARD.MORE THAN ONE-DOZEN PEACE PLANS HAVE FAILED TO END THE WAR. THELATEST AGREEMENT THREATENS FACTION LEADERS WITH SANCTIONS IF THEYARE SEEN OBSTRUCTING THE PEACE PROCESS. THE SANCTIONS INCLUDESEIZURE OF THEIR ASSETS ABROAD AND A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL TO TRYTHEM FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/JWH03-Sep-96 8:41 AM EDT (1241 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 09:02:24 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960903090002.4763D-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBocar Njie, nephew of Binta Njie has been added to Gambia-l. Bocarresides in Canada. Welcome aboard Bocar and we will be looking forward toyour introduction and contributions to the list.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 12:50:34 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: testingMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960903125008.11705B-100000@sawasdee.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIItesting-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 13:05:04 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96I03021.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I91K8RPLSI0038HU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:03 Sep 96 - South Africa-MandelaMandela-Machel Romance Confirmed and WelcomedFrom Lionel Williams; PANA CorrespondentJOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - The African romance of the year --between President Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Graca Machel,widow of former Mozambiquan President Samora Machel -- has beenconfirmed.A spokesman for the South African leader has revealed that PresidentMandela is in love with Mrs. Machel.Asked to comment on weekend reports that there was a relationshipbetween the two, presidential spokesman Parks Mankahlana said: "All Ican say is the story is not untrue, but I am not aware of any marriageplans."He added that the couple had confirmed their relationship, and wouldspend as much time as possible together.The weekend reports quoted sources close to President Mandela assaying that, after months of speculation, it could now be confirmedthat he and Graca Machel were involved in a steady relationship andwere ready to go public.They do not intend to marry, the reports add, but Mrs. Machel willspend two weeks of every month with Mandela at his home inJohannesburg.Reports of a romance began early last year, and they have since beenseen together during trips to Paris and Harare. Speculation wasfuelled two weeks ago, when President Mandela was seen kissing Mrs.Machel at the wedding of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.Mozambican leaders and Machel's family elders have given theirblessing to the relationship, and here in South Africa public figures,political leaders and the public have generally come out in favour ofthe news of President Mandela's romance.The 78-year-old South African leader, whose marriage to Winnie Mandelabegan deteriorating soon after his release from prison in early 1990,was divorced earlier this year.Mrs. Machel's late husband Samora Machel was killed in a plane crashalmost ten years ago._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 15:47:02 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PollsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960903153903.18382C-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,This might sound crazy but do we now have pre election polls in The Gambiaand if we do, who do you thinking is currently leading in the forthcomingpresidential elections ?ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 00:39:59 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...Message-ID: < 960904003958_300882797@emout10.mail.aol.com Brothers and sisters.....I was in Miami this past weekend for their Labor-Day festivities. We hadseveral informal political discussions. There was one Mr. Lamin Conteh fromGreensboro, N.C.; who was advocating boycott, and he raised some seriousconcerns such as the unfeasibility of holding a free and fair elections; hesaid during the referendum, millitary personnells were stationed insidevoting booths whereby you cannot see their faces but their shoes almosttouched you...this he depicted as not only "unfair" but also a "psychologicalthreat." These allegations could be very worrysome!I made it clear to Mr. Conteh that I clearly disagree on the issue ofboycotting, because at this point the only thing we should fear is fearitself. If we fear that the elections will not be free and fair, and decidednot to participate, then we are serving ourselves injustice, and notbelieving in our combined efforts. I think we should participate, wheather wecast a vote or not............our voices must he heard. I do not think Mr.Ousainou Darboe and the other fellows would have considered to run if theyhad taught boycotting, cause the millitary is going to rig! It is a civicresponsibility on all of us to play a part.In Miami, we also talked about former Capt Ebou Jallow. The consesus was hedid not and could not have left with $3M. My position on that is Ebou Jallowdealt every Gambian the biggest disservice of the century by not exposing thejunta, I said and I still say to him, dont only stop at saying you did nottake the money, or who killed Korro Ceesay and so forth.........tell useverything you know about your former comrades. Thats how I would have doneit!If you have a chance please listen to Lamin Conteh's tape or his article,even my good friend Tombong will get a kick out of it. By the way his phonenumber is 910-282-3576. Miami was wonderful, picnic at Halluva Beach wasexciting, thumbs up to the Miami Gambians, they were grateful....Peace< >------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:02 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.Message-ID: < 960904075201_515615863@emout14.mail.aol.com Gambia-L,There are presently 295 Primary Schools, 38 Junior Secondary School (JuniorHigh Sch.), 18 Senior Secondary School( Senior HiGH Sch.,7 of which arepublic high schools), plus 3 Skill Training Centers, 1 Technical Instutudeand a Three years college which is to become full fledge university by theend of 1997.Prior to the coup, 19994/95, there were 257 Primary Schools, 24 JuniorSecondary School,12 Senior Secondary Schools( only one was a public highschool), a Training College and a Technical Institude.These are facts that might interest some of us. One thing that the AFPRC canbe creditted with is their efforts to improve and make education accessableto Gambians in every corner of the country.Best regards.Tombong.------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:15 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Boycutting the electionsMessage-ID: < 960904075214_515615921@emout08.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,I am glad that the plan for a boycut of the elections has been dropped,atleast for now. I did not think it was the best option to Gambians. Theelections will go as schedule, September 26, 1996 and December 11, 1996.As regards Mr. Sillah's commentary on the Labor-Day festivities in Miami,which i missed this year, i just cannot let it slip by without responding.Unfortunately Mr. Lamin Conteh, is one of our confused and misguidedbrothers. I know him personally, and we met in Washington and Miami last yearand we've spoken several times on the phone. The allegation that "militarypersonnels were stationed inside voting booths " is totally baised, unfoundedand baseless. How come no body on the ground reported this allegation? Ithink Mr. Conteh needs to get his facts straihgt. It is O.K. to oppose andexpress our oppinions, however it is troubling to see some of us plantinglies and innuendoes . As a matter of fact i have Mr. Conteh's tape, and it isall full of sound and furry, but saying nothing. He mailed it to me since thefirst week of August.As for Capt. Ebou Jallow, he did still the money, however, he could not layhands on the $3. millions because it was blocked. The case is presently inSwiss courts, and he has a lawyer representing him. He is no longer denyingtaking the money, what he is claiming now is that he was instructed totransfer the money by Capt. Jammeh. Ebou Jallow has no credibility, if hereally cared about The Gambia as he claims, he should have defected beforethe $3 M.Korro Ceesay's death is an unfortunate incident and a cloud that will takegenerations to clear. The AFPRC had to close the investigation because no onewould come forward to give evidence to the panel of investigators. His deathwas ruled as an accident, which i know some of you will not accept. I do notbeleive he was killed by the AFPRC or any of its members. If any one hasevidence contrary that, he os she can come forward with it.Please, let's keep the discussion clean and worthwile, and also lets stick tothe substance and facts.Regards.Tombong.------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Sep 1996 08:49:42 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...Message-ID: < 01I92PLIRVRA002SKI@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGAMBIA-L:The matter of whether or not to boycott the elections has nothing to dowith fear. I believe it was an American President (Truman) who said"the only thing to fear is fear itself," but I don't see the relevanceto calls for a boycott.Many of us have already decided to support a candidate in the presidentialrace despite our believe that the elections will be marked by fraudulentcounting, intimidation, and the use of fictitious names. I hope we arewrong. Reports from the Gambia indicate that Darboe has substantialsupport, and let's hope the junta doesn't do anything stupid to mess uphis apparent success. (BELIEF not BELIEVE)Did Mr. Conteh reveal his sources of information to you? Many of hisassertions are too outrageous to even discuss. We may have a commoncause------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Sep 96 09:35:14 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THMessage-ID: < 199609041335.GAA12275@mx5.u.washington.edu Tombong:Now that we have so many primary schools, the first order ofbusiness ought to be to enroll your military buddies in someof them.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 04 Sep 96 06:57:51 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA12186; Wed, 4 Sep 1996 06:58:32 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma017046; Wed Sep 4 06:58:23 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22484;Wed, 4 Sep 96 04:52:08 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA53032;Wed, 4 Sep 96 04:52:04 -0700Received: from emout14.mail.aol.com (emout14.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.40]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id EAA09665 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 4 Sep 1996 04:52:03 -0700Received: by emout14.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id HAA17294 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:02 -0400Message-Id: < 960904075201_515615863@emout14.mail.aol.com Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:02 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-L,There are presently 295 Primary Schools, 38 Junior Secondary School (JuniorHigh Sch.), 18 Senior Secondary School( Senior HiGH Sch.,7 of which arepublic high schools), plus 3 Skill Training Centers, 1 Technical Instutudeand a Three years college which is to become full fledge university by theend of 1997.Prior to the coup, 19994/95, there were 257 Primary Schools, 24 JuniorSecondary School,12 Senior Secondary Schools( only one was a public highschool), a Training College and a Technical Institude.These are facts that might interest some of us. One thing that the AFPRC canbe creditted with is their efforts to improve and make education accessableto Gambians in every corner of the country.Best regards.Tombong.------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 09:57:12 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.Message-ID: <199609041357.JAA12765@aspen>Content-Type: textI hope we are not just enumerating designated areas or schools inteadof real schools. My worry is that even the few schools we had duringthe Jawara days were not only poorly furnished, but of poor standarddue to untrained teachers, lack of materials, books or support. Havethose defficiencies been taken cared of before building new ones?Thank you.Malanding------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Sep 1996 09:59:12 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...Message-ID: < 01I92S1O3P1Y002ZNC@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMy previous message was incomplete. Had to rush to class.Amadou------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 23:22:51 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...Message-ID: < 199609041417.XAA12355@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-lMr. Sillah's report of what one Mr. conteh said was useful. If Sillahaccurately reported what that gentleman in Miami said, then that pieceof information is scary. The thought of having uniformed soldiers inpolling stations sounds outragerous and quite strange to Gambianpolitics. I am not inclined to believe the story, but is it notanother viewpoint of what could have theoritically happened? Forone of us to dismiss it outright is as fallacious(no harm meant)as attacking the man's personality--philosophers would call that`argumentum ad homeinum'. Because the presence of soldiers in pollingstations was not reported by anyone on the ground does not negate theallegation. Can we hear more on this from other List members?The cause of Koro Ceesay's death will eventually come to light nomatter how long it takes. Could it not be that people are afraid totalk instead of there being no evidence? An accident it may have been,and an accident it may not have been. Only time will tell!Tombong, I think you are becoming a mouthpiece of the AFPRC on thisList. Do you think that is a good thing for you to do? Remember, youare part of us in your personal capacity. Please, do not inundate uswith AFPRC politics. Now that you have said so many good things aboutour military rulers, tell us a bit about their defects; I guess theyare not perfect, and you as an insider should know better than us.Lamin Drammeh(Japan).------------------------------Date: 04 Sep 1996 16:32:39 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...Message-ID: < 1141821405.10439984@inform-bbs.dk FOROYAA established seven teams to monitor the whole excercise of castingvotes. One team for each administrative area and each team was mobile. Hence,they could visit polling stations, conduct inspections of voting boots andenquire from voters wether they felt intimidated.They reported that there were no armed soldiers guarding polling stations.Observers of the process felt satisfied that the excersise was free and fair.More details before and after the referandum can be read in FOROYAA issue of8-15 August 1996.Mr. Conteh's allegation that "millitary personnells were stationed insidevoting booths whereby you cannot see their faces" is untrue.Peace!Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 16:14:57 -0700 (PDT)From: Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu To: Momodou Camara < momodou@inform-bbs.dk Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960904160013.11460A-100000@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi everybody,My stay at UC,Irvine is finishing tomorrow.I must thank each andeveryone of you for sharing concerns about our Senegambian space.You haveimmensely contributed to my experience in the US.I will arrive in DakarFriday 6,1996.I would like to continue with Gambia-L in Senegal.I willtry to update you on the Senegalese perception of what is going on in theGambia.Please, change my address as follows< gross@warc.warc.sn > Shouldanyone of you come to Dakar or precisely at Cheikh Anta Diop University,Ican be reached at 34.06.34.(residence).Hope to the managers will get me hooked again at my new address.Thanks.Oumar NDONGO-Senegal.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Sep 96 09:18:05 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.Message-ID: < M.090596.111806.00@ip52.image.dk Hej Gambia-lThis is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summonedyesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accusedthe CMAG of bias.In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. MohamedIbn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observersnor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of parta process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair"."I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have beenable to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable todemocratisation discussed" He emphasised.He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be criticallylooked at.According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what theyhave to do to ensure there is a level playing field".On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning astoo broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countriespolitical affairs".Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, heresponded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to havecommitted specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could bebanned as this is accepted universally."He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on politicalorganisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from thecommonwealth.Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his countryhad a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth andwent further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the politicalprocess.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 10:27:31 -0400From: HMbye@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroMessage-ID: < 960905102730_302002069@emout16.mail.aol.com Hi Guys, this is great!! I have learnt so much about the old Country than Ihave ever over the years. Anyway my name is Habib M. MBye ,I have resided inAtlanta for a good number of years and I am currently employed in the PublicService in metro Atlanta.I hope to be a contributing member .The format isexcellent do not change a thing.My thanks to Latjor Ndow for exposing me tothis ocean of knowledge.Talk to you later.Habib------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 09:46:44 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960905092539.24060B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBeing an advocate of the election boycott due to the unfair advantagesheavily stacked in favor of the incumbent which is prevalent in mostAfrican elections, I believe that the CMAG made the correct decision bynot sending observers nor recognizing the results of the elections.However, my observation is that the Commonwealth made a big tactical errorby having this guy from Ghana as the spokesperson ( whether in official ornot ) about the Gambian Presidential elections. After all, this guy isserving in Jerry Rawlings cabinet, a mentor and role model for Jammeh whomhe will undoubtedly emulate and make the transition to a civilian regime.It is quite ironic and hypocritical for Dr Chambers to have uttered hisremarks according to this news story. Remember the old adage " If you livein a glass house, do not throw stones " It would have been more effectiveand credible had it come from someone else other than him.Just an opinion.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, Matarr M. Jeng. wrote:> Hej Gambia-l> This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday> 29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22> Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.> Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).> The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned> yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September> 26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused> the CMAG of bias.> In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed> Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers> nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part> a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".> "I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been> able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to> democratisation discussed" He emphasised.> He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically> looked at.> According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they> have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".> On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as> too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries> political affairs".> Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he> responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have> committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be> banned as this is accepted universally."> He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political> organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the> commonwealth.> Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country> had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and> went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political> process.> ----> Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 13:32:45 -0400From: Wildkumba@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: # of primary schools.Message-ID: < 960905133243_194994384@emout10.mail.aol.com ---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: # of primary schools.Date: 96-09-05 02:32:15 EDTFrom: WildkumbaTo: gambia-l@u.washington Hi Follks,it was very unnecessary for Morro's reply Re: Tombong's highlightsabout the # of schools in the Gambia. A great concern was mentioned byMalanding- If the schools are well equiped to give the Gambians the level ofeducation they deserve?.It will be very unpractical to have new schools if the the old ones arestill infested with unqualified teachers and inadequate learning tools.Tombong please commentAgi Kumba..------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 13:45:34 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">From: gsiskind@immigration-law.com >Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 18:06:57 -0500>Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)>To: visalaw@listserv.telalink.net >SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN>September 1996>Published by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 Belle>Forest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,>telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email: info-immigration@immigration-law.com, WWW home page:>To subscribe to Siskind's Immigration Bulletin, send an email message to majordomo@listserv.telalink.net with the message "subscribe visalaw". To>unsubscribe, send the message "unsubscribe visalaw" to the same address.>Mailing list maintained by Telalink ( http://www.telalink.net ).>Disclaimer: This newsletter is not intended to establish an attorney client>relationship. Any reliance on information contained herein is taken at your>own risk.>*A MESSAGE FROM SISKIND, SUSSER, HAAS & CHANG>*LEGISLATIVE UPDATE>*NEW WELFARE LAW TO HIT LEGAL IMMIGRANTS HARD>*STATE DEPARTMENT VISA NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 1996>*VISA PROCESSING STALLED AS H-1B VISA CAP HIT>*INS ISSUES GUIDANCE ON WHEN H-1B PETITIONS NEED TO BE AMENDED>*USIA EXTENDS PROGRAM LENGTH FOR SHORT-TERM SCHOLARS>*E-2 TREATY INVESTOR STATUS SOON TO BE AVAILABLE FOR NINE MORE COUNTRIES>*SEVERAL OLYMPIC ATHLETES DEFECT AT ATLANTA OLYMPICS>*VISA SPOTLIGHT: F-1 STUDENT VISAS>*INS PROCESSING TIMES>*DEPARTMENT OF LABOR PROCESSING TIMES>*CONSULAR FOCUS: MADRID, SPAIN>*FROM THE CANADIAN OFFICE>*DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SUSPENDS PHYSICIAN J-1 WAIVER>PROGRAM>A MESSAGE FROM SISKIND, SUSSER, HAAS & CHANG>August has been another busy month for immigration news. Since our last>issue, immigration has again risen to the top of the news headlines. The>Republican Convention in San Diego left many confused on how that party>really feels about immigration. Bob Dole selected pro-legal immigration>Jack Kemp as his Vice Presidential candidate. And Colin Powell, the son of>Jamaican immigrants, pointedly addressed the importance of a fair, open>immigration system. At the same time, however, the Republicans approved a>shocking platform plank that called for amending the Constitution so that>American-born children of illegal immigrants would not be citizens of the>US. Senator Dole has already publicly stated his opposition to the>provision.>Back in Washington, the Simpson/Smith immigration reform legislation remains>stalled with President Clinton now threatening to veto the bill if>provisions which would ban public education for illegal immigrant children>remain. Only a small amount of time remains for this bill to pass or die.>In this issue of the Bulletin, we also report on a number of other important>developments including passage of the Welfare Bill, the suspension of H-1B>visa processing until new visa numbers are released in October and the>imminent addition of nine new countries to the list of E-2 Treaty Investor>nations. We also include our regular features such as INS processing time>reports, Visa Spotlight and our Consular Focus.>LEGISLATIVE UPDATE>When we left off last month, Congress had just adjourned for the August>recess without passing the Simpson/Smith immigration bill. The bill>continues to sit in committee and no action will occur until Congress>resumes work in September. You may recall that the cause of the delay in>passing the bill is a provision introduced in the House version by>Representative Gallegly regarding the barring of children of illegal>immigrants from attending public schools. The one major development to>report since our last issue is President Clinton's August 2, 1996 letter to>House Speaker Newt Gingrich threatening to veto the bill if even a variation>of the Gallegly provision remains in the bill. The following is the text of>the letter:>The White House>Washington>August 2, 1996>Dear Mr. Speaker:>Reversing decades of neglect, this Administration has>dedicated unprecedented resources and enforcement effort to>curtailing illegal immigration. Our comprehensive strategy>to restore the rule of law to illegal immigration>enforcement has done more in three years than ws done in>thirty years before. It includes:>1) Gaining control of our borders. This Administration is>deploying more border patrol agents than any previous>Administration. In FY 1996, we will deploy an additional>1,000 new and reassigned agents. Overall, the>Administration has increased the number of Border Patrol>agents at the southwest border by 40% since 1993. For>the first time, Border Patrol agents are being equipped>with the high technology resources needed to do the job,>including sensors, night scopes, computers and encrypted>radios. Strengthened anti-smuggling efforts have reduced>the criminal transport and exploitation of smuggled>aliens.>2) Safeguarding the interests of legal workers. This>Administration is the first to initiate effective>enforcement of employer sanctions and worksite standards.>In addition, I issued an Executive Order to keep federal>contracts from going to businesses that knowingly hire>illegal workers. We are also testing a computer work>authorization verification system and are creating more>fraud-resistant immigration documents.>3) Removing criminal and other deportable aliens from the>country. In 1995, this Administration removed a record>number of criminal and other illegal aliens from this>country - 74% more than in FY 1990.>Most of H.R. 2202, the Immigration in the National Interest>Act, supports the steps we have taken. I continue to urge>Congress to pass these provisions and present me with the>additional tools I need to continue the progress we have>made.>However, there is a right way and a wrong way to fight>illegal immigration. The Gallegly Amendment and the>compromise being considered during the conference process>would result in kicking children out of school and onto the>streets. The street is no place for children to learn;>children should be in school. This proposal is an>unacceptable and ineffective way to fight illegal>immigration. And the proposed compromise - which will still>require states to verify the immigration status of all>children, and permit states to exclude those who cannot>afford to pay tuition - is as objectionable as the original>provision. Congress should reject it.>If the immigration bill contains this provision, I will veto>it. We can agree on so much in the legislation that would>help what we are already doing. Let us move forward with>illegal immigration enforcement legislation without this>misguided measure.>Sincerely,>Bill Clinton>NEW WELFARE LAW TO HIT LEGAL IMMIGRANTS HARD>While most of us were enjoying the Summer Olympics, Congress was busy.>Those who complain that Congress never gets anything done certainly were>surprised when Congress passed (and the President promised to sign) the most>sweeping welfare bill since Lyndon Johnson's presidency. Whether one agrees>or not with the concept of reforming the welfare system, it has become clear>that the Welfare Reform Reconciliation Act of 1996 will have a dramatic>effect on immigrant communities across the US.>44% of the budget cuts in the welfare bill stem from eliminating access to>need-based government programs for legal immigrants and refugees (illegal>immigrants are already barred from most forms of welfare). This is>especially harsh since those immigrants represent only 5% of all welfare>recipients. Persons who came in as refugees will fare slightly better than>those that entered as immigrants. The immediate impact of the bill will no>doubt be that many legal immigrants and refugees will face serious economic>problems. The other impact will likely be a surge in the number of>applications for citizenship which will, in turn, likely lead to even longer>backlogs in the naturalization application process.>The following is a summary of provisions in the bill that affect legal>immigrants and refugees.>Food Stamps and Supplemental Security Income ("SSI")>* Most immigrants will be barred from receiving Food Stamps or SSI>(including those qualifying for Medicaid through SSI). As a result, 500,000>people are expected to lose their SSI benefits and 900,000 will lose Food>Stamps. About half of the legal immigrants who lose SSI will have been in>the US for more than ten years when their checks stop arriving.>* Refugees and asylees are exempted from the SSI and Food Stamp bar, but>only for their first five years in the US.>* Persons who have worked for ten years and not received benefits will still>be eligible for SSI and Food Stamps.>Future Immigrants>* Future immigrants will not only be ineligible to receive SSI and Food>Stamps, they will also be barred from all "federal means-tested" programs>for their first five years in the US. "Federal means-tested" has not been>defined, but will certainly include all non-exempt entitlement programs that>determine eligibility based on income or resources. Medicaid is the major>program that will fall into this category.>* Refugees will not be affected by this provision.>* Exempt programs include the following:>* emergency Medicaid>* immunization and testing of symptoms of communicable diseases whether or>not the symptoms are caused by a communicable disease (however, Medicaid may>not be used for such testing or treatment);>* short-term, non-cash emergency relief>* child nutrition, including the WIC program and school meals>* foster care and adoption assistance payments>* higher education loans and grants>* elementary and secondary education>* Head Start>* Job Training Partnership Act>* certain non-cash programs such as soup kitchens>State Control of AFDC and Medicaid>* Each state will have the option to determine whether legal immigrants will>have access to Aid to Families with Dependent Children ("AFDC"), Medicaid>and various programs which use social service block grant money.>* Those subject to the five year bar will not be allowed access to these>programs until their bar period is over.>* States can also bar legal immigrants from programs funded entirely by>state funds.>* Those remaining eligible for SSI and Food Stamps, such as refugees in>their first five years in the US, will not be affected by these provisions.>"Deeming" of Sponsors>* Most persons will effectively be barred from eligibility for "federal>means-tested" programs after the 5 year bar ends due to a new provision>which adds the incomes of the immigrant's sponsors to the immigrant's income>for purposes of determining need-based eligibility for government programs.>For example, if a sponsoring relative earns a poverty-level income and the>immigrant earns a poverty-level income, the two incomes will be combined to>show the immigrant earns twice the poverty income.>* This provision will only affect immigrants entering in the future.>* The law is not clear on whether states may waive the deeming requirements>when determining eligibility for AFDC and SSI.>Sponsoring Future Immigrants>* The new law's Affidavit of Support provisions will severely limit the>ability of many to immigrate.>* Only the petitioning relative (limited generally to US citizen and>permanent resident parents, children, spouses and US citizen siblings) may>sign an Affidavit of Support for a would-be immigrant. The Affidavit of>Support must show enough income to keep the immigrant and all members of the>sponsor's household above the poverty line.>* Incomes of other relatives including grandparents, grandchildren, uncles,>step-parents, cousins or siblings (other than a sponsoring sibling) will not>be considered even if the relative is willing to sign a legally-enforceable>Affidavit of Support.>President Clinton has promised to push for legislation to reverse many of>these provisions. He also promises to use his power to issue Executive>Orders to also lessen the impact of the bill.>STATE DEPARTMENT VISA NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 1996>IMMIGRANT NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 1996>A) STATUTORY NUMBERS (This communication provides priority dates and other>transitional information as taken from the State Department's Visa Bulletin>released August 12, 1996.)>On the following chart, the listing of a date for any class indicates that>the class is oversubscribed; "C" means current, i.e., numbers are available>for all qualified applicants; and "U" means unavailable, i.e., no numbers>are available.>PREFERENCES>FAMILY> All Charge-> ability Areas> Except Those> Listed INDIA MEXICO>PHILIPPINES>1st C C U 15JUN86>2A* 22JAN93 22JAN93 08JUN92 22JAN93>2B 01APR91 01APR91 01APR91 01APR91>3rd 01AUG93 01AUG93 01NOV87 01SEP85>4th 01MAR86 01JUL84 U 19OCT77>*NOTE: For SEPTEMBER, 2A numbers EXEMPT from per-country limit are>available to applicants from all countries with priority dates earlier than>08JUN92. 2A numbers SUBJECT to per-country limit are available to>applicants chargeable to all countries EXCEPT MEXICO with priority dates>beginning 08JUN92 and earlier than 01JAN93. (2A numbers subject to>per-country limit are "unavailable" for applicants chargeable to MEXICO.)>EMPLOYMENT-BASED> All Charge-> ability Areas> Except Those> Listed INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES>1st C U C C>2nd C U C C>3rd C U C 01JUL95>Other 08AUG87 U 08AUG87 08AUG87>Workers>4th C U C 01AUG95>Certain C U C 01AUG95>Religious Workers>5th C U C C>Targeted C U C C>Employment Areas/Regional Centers>The Department of State has available a recorded message with visa>availability information which can be heard at (202) 663-1541. This>recording will be updated in the middle of each month with information on>cut-off dates for the following month.> ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SEPTEMBER 1996 VISA BULLETIN>B. DIVERSITY IMMIGRANT (DV) CATEGORY>Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act provides 55,000>immigrant visas each fiscal year to provide immigration opportunities for>persons from countries other than the principal sources of current>immigration to the United States. DV visas are divided among six>geographic regions. Not more than 3,850 visas (7% of the 55,000 visa limit)>may be provided to immigrants from any one country.>For SEPTEMBER, immigrant numbers in the DV category are available to>qualified applicants chargeable to all regions/eligible countries as>follows. When an allocation cut-off number is shown, visas are available>only for applicants with DV regional lottery rank numbers BELOW the>specified allocation cut-off number:> All DV Chargeability> Areas Except Those>Region Listed Separately>AFRICA CURRENT>ASIA CURRENT>EUROPE CURRENT EXCEPT: POLAND EU 05,899>NORTH AMERICA CURRENT> (BAHAMAS)>OCEANIA CURRENT>SOUTH AMERICA, CURRENT> CENTRAL AMERICA> and the CARRIBBEAN>Entitlement to immigrant status in the DV category lasts only through the------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 13:45:42 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">From: gsiskind@immigration-law.com >Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 18:06:57 -0500>Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - September '96 (1/2)>To: visalaw@listserv.telalink.net >end of the fiscal (visa) year for which the applicant is selected in the>lottery. The year of entitlement for all applicants registered for the DV-96>program ends as of September 30, 1996. DV visas may not be issued to DV-96>applicants after that date. Similarly, spouses and children accompanying or>following to join DV-96 principals are only entitled to derivative DV status>until September 30, 1996.>C. NOTES ON VISA AVAILABILITY>A few OTHER WORKERS numbers which had been allocated for July were returned>unused at the end of that month. As a result, a very small September>allocation has been possible, for applicants with priority dates before>August 8, 1987.>Regular monthly allocations of OTHER WORKERS numbers will resume for October>the first month of fiscal year 1997. Current indications suggest that an>early 1989 visa cut-off date is probable for October. The cut-off date can>be expected to move ahead during subsequent months, but it is not possible>to predict how rapid the advance will be.>VISA PROCESSING STALLED AS H-1B VISA CAP HIT>In late August, the Immigration and Naturalization Service announced that>there were no more H-1B visa numbers available for Fiscal Year 1996 which>runs from October 1, 1995 to September 30, 1996. The Immigration and>Nationality Act states that "the number of aliens who may be issued visas or>otherwise accorded non-immigrant status during any fiscal year" as H-1Bs is>65,000. H-1B visas are available to "specialty workers," normally those in>professions where at least a four year university degree is required.>This is the first year the cap has been reached since the 65,000 cap was>established as part of the Immigration Act of 1990. The previous record for>H-1B visas issued was in Fiscal Year 1993 when 61,591 H-1B visas were>issued. While the INS has not offered an opinion on why the cap was reached>this year, many speculate that the explanation lies in the strong US job>market and the increase in the number of occupations included in the H-1B>category (certain fashion models, physicians and nurses are newly eligible>in this category).>The INS has stated that it counts "new" petitions against the cap, but not>amendments or application extensions. Amended petitions are those where the>changes in employment are considered material. The American Immigration>Lawyers Association is also arguing that applications for individuals in the>following two categories should not be included:>1. those already in H-1B status who seek H-1B status with a new>employer; and>2. those whose employers seek to hire them for an additional>part-time position.>The INS currently counts these two types of petitions against the 65,000>cap. The INS has stated that it looks at the number of H-1B jobs rather>than the number of workers. This appears to be clearly contrary to the>statute which refers to "aliens" in H-1B status and not the number of>applications. Furthermore, the INS position runs contrary to other INS>interpretations of H-1B statutes as well as Congress' legislative history>regarding the H-1B category.>Assuming the American Immigration Lawyers Association fails in its attempts>to get the INS to release more visas, the following will occur:>1. Those applications submitted to the INS which request start dates prior>to October 1, 1996 will be accepted, but held until new visa numbers are>released on October 1st. Those applications will be adjudicated, but will>have a validity date of October 1st.>2. Those applications requesting start dates after October 1st will be>adjudicated without interruption and the approval notice will be sent>without delay.>3. The INS has stated that it is considering a mechanism to allow>employers>to withdraw petitions prior to approval where an October start date is not>practical for the petitioner.>4. Visa stamps will continue to be issued by the US consulates where>an H-1B>visa has already been approved by INS.>5. H-4 visas for spouses or children are unaffected since H-4s are not>subject to the 65,000 visa cap.>INS ISSUES GUIDANCE ON WHEN H-1B PETITIONS NEED TO BE AMENDED>On August 21, 1996, Alexander Aleinikoff, Executive Association Commissioner>of the Immigration and Naturalization Service, issued a memorandum advising>employers when it is necessary to file an amended petition for workers>holding H-1B status. The general INS position is that the application needs>to be amended when there is a "material change in the terms and conditions>of employment which affect the alien's eligibility for the classification.">The INS still is to be advised of minor, immaterial changes, but only when>applications for extension are made.>Applicants transferred from one US employer to another are always required>to submit a new H-1B petition. Those transferred from one entity to another>within the same organization need to file a new or amended petition if the>new entity becomes the worker's employer. But the mere transfer of a worker>to another work site does not require an amended H-1B petition if the>employer remains the same and the supporting labor condition application is>still valid. If a new labor condition application needs to be filed, the>H-1B petition must be amended.>Employers who change their names do not need to file amended petitions for>their workers as long as everything else in the petition remains valid and>the employer notifies the INS of the name change the next time it files a>new H-1B petition or extends the stay of one of its H-1B workers.>One of the more confusing issues regarding H-1B amendments is what to do>when the employer's ownership structure changes. According to the>Aleinikoff memo, "Changes in the ownership structure of the petitioning>entity generally do not require the filing of a new or amended petition if>the petitioning entity continues to remain the alien beneficiary's employer,>provided the new owner(s) of the firm assumes the previous owner's duties>and liabilities, including those of the prior owner relating to the filing>of the labor condition application." This would not be true, however, if two>companies merge to create a new company. In this case, a new or amended>petition must be filed for an H-1B worker.>In the case where an H-1B worker's duties change from one specialty>occupation to another, a new or amended application must be filed. Whether>changes in a job description rise to the level of being considered a change>in occupation would need to be determined on a case be case basis.>USIA EXTENDS PROGRAM LENGTH FOR SHORT-TERM SCHOLARS>The United States Information Agency ("USIA") has issued a new rule>extending the permissible period of program participation for short-term>scholars from four months to six months. The rule became effective on July>30th, 1996. This rule is related to one reported earlier this summer which>bars J-1 professors and research scholars who have completed their programs>from reentering the US as a J-1 professor or research scholar for all or>part of the twelve month period preceding their reentry in that status. An>exception to this rule is made for those reentering in short-term scholar>programs. The new rule should reduce the disruption that may be caused by>the new rule by making it easier for scholars to complete their work in the US.>E-2 TREATY INVESTOR STATUS SOON TO BE AVAILABLE FOR NINE MORE COUNTRIES>The United States Senate has recently approved nine new bilateral investment>treaties which should pave the way for certain nationals of the nine>signatory countries to qualify for E-2 Treaty Investor status in the US.>The nine countries are the following:>Albania>Belarus>Estonia>Georgia>Jamaica>Latvia>Mongolia>Trinidad and Tobago>Ukraine>The treaties will also allow US nationals to pursue similar visas in the>nine signatory countries.>The other countries must also ratify the treaties in order to move forward.>So far, Belarus, Estonia, Jamaica, Latvia, Mongolia and Ukraine have>ratified the treaties. After both countries have ratified the treaty, the>two must then exchange the instruments of ratification. After that,>qualified nationals can apply for E-2 status.>SEVERAL OLYMPIC ATHLETES DEFECT AT ATLANTA OLYMPICS>During the Olympic Games which ended last month in Atlanta, a number of>athletes defected and sought asylum status. From Cuba, two boxers sought>asylum on the grounds that they were threatened with removal from the boxing>team if they did not join the Communist Party. Three Cuban baseball players>also defected.>An Iraqi weight lifter, Raed Ahmed, also defected stating that he witnessed>atrocities committed in Iraq and fears for the safety of his family. An>Afghan boxer and his coach were both granted refugee status in Canada. The>athlete claims to have been barred from competing by his home country after>he was accused of being a Communist.>VISA SPOTLIGHT: F-1 STUDENT VISAS>[Note: This is a general discussion of F-1 visas. For more detailed>information on specific issues involving student visas, we suggest you scan>some of the "University Corner" articles in back issues of Siskind's>Immigration Bulletin. Archived issues are available on the World Wide Web>at http://www.visalaw.com/~gsiskind/ ).]>The Immigration and Nationality Act permits persons seeking to study in the>US, from elementary school students all they up to those engaged in>postdoctoral studies, to apply for an F-1 non-immigrant visa. To qualify in>student status, an applicant must meet a number of criteria:>* the applicant can show he or she is a bona fide student coming to>the US>to pursue a full course of studies. A full course of studies means the>following:> - postgraduate studies - a program certified by the>university as a full>course of study. Programs lasting more than three years will be closely>scrutinized.> - undergraduate studies - normally 12 semester hours per term> - post-secondary non-vocational - 12 semester hours> - primary or academic high school>* the student is enrolling in an "established institution of higher>learning>or other recognized place of study in the United States.">* the institution where the student will enroll has been approved by>the US>government>* the applicant must be proficient in English or first enroll in an>English>language program in the US>* the applicant has a foreign residence that the applicant has no>intentions>of abandoning and must intend to leave the US upon completing his or her>studies.>* the applicant must demonstrate adequate financial support which is>defined>to mean that "the applicant is required to establish the unlikelihood of>becoming a public charge ... and of resorting to unauthorized US employment>to maintain solvency."> The process for receiving a student visa normally involves two steps.>First, the student must receive an I-20A-B Form from his or her school. The>student must then proceed with processing at a US consulate (if the student>is outside the US) or apply for a change of status with the Immigration and>Naturalization Service (if the student is already in the US legally in>another non-immigrant status). The application to the US consulate should>include Form OF-156 (the standard non-immigrant visa application), the>student's passport, two photographs of the applicant, application fee>(varies from country to country), and supporting documentation regarding>financial resources and non-immigrant intent. Upon entry to the US, the>student is normally issued an arrival/departure document allowing the>student to remain in the US lawfully for the duration of the student's>studies (hence the I-94 is marked with the initials "DS" next to the>expiration date).> If the applicant is applying for a change of status to F-1 student>status>from within the US, the student needs to submit to INS Form I-539, Form>I-20A-B, the supporting documentation showing non-immigrant intent and>financial support, a filing fee of $75 and a copy of Form I-94 (the>arrival-departure document given to the applicant at the time of entry to>the US). One note of caution: the INS is extremely reluctant to approve>change of status applications for persons switching from B visitor visa>status to an F-1 visa unless the applicant informed the consulate that he or>she intended to apply to change status in the US (in this case, the>consulate will often issue a B-2 visa stating that the applicant is a>"prospective student- school not yet chosen"). The student will be expected>to present a strong case that he or she did not originally intend to come to>the US to study.> There are a number of types of documents and evidence that can be>presented>to show a student's financial resources. They include the following:>* financial aid statement from the school>* financial aid from the private groups or organizations>* funding from the student's home country government or university>* family assets>* the student's personal assets> To show non-immigrant intent, there are also a variety of types of>evidence>that can be persuasive:>* proof of close family members remaining in the applicant's home country>(letters from family members, proof that family members are not likely to>leave the home country (such as letters from employers or proof of a>long-standing family business), proof of family financial holdings, etc.)>* documents of assets held in the applicant's home country>* proof of career opportunities in the applicant's home country (letters>from prospective employers can be very helpful)>* proof of strong community involvement in the applicant's home country>(proof of memberships and affiliations should be submitted).>* an affidavit or letter from the applicant showing how studying in>the US>will present better opportunities for the applicant in the home country.>* proof that the applicant is obligated by his or her government,>either by>contract or by a posted bond, to return home upon completion of studies.> A student's spouse and children may be able to accompany the>student on an>F-2 visa. Consulates will often deny petitions for family members,>especially when the applicant is from a country with a high visa refusal>rate. The consular officer may believe the prospects for the applicant>returning home are greater if the spouse is left behind.> Students are permitted to work under very limited circumstances.>Part-time>employment on campus is relatively easy to obtain, but is limited to just 20>hours per week. Off-campus employment is permissible if there are>unforeseen severe economic circumstances presented to the student.>Supporting documentation and the support of the foreign student advisor will>be needed. Curricular Practical Training is available if an internship or>work requirement is a required part of a student's curriculum. To apply for>curricular practical training, the student must submit Form I-538 and Form>I-20 to the school's foreign student advisor. Optional pre- and>post-graduation practical training are also available to the student for a>total period of twelve months. Time spent in pre-graduation practical>training will be counted against the twelve months of available>post-graduation practical training. Practical training is not available to>students in language training programs and the student will not be given a>new twelve month practical training period if the student goes on to pursue>a higher degree. The student can apply for practical training by first>giving the foreign student advisor Form I-538 and I-20 for the advisor's>recommendation and then submitting Form I-765 with the regional INS office.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 14:39:30 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MembershipMessage-ID: < F61F68019E@osage.astate.edu Abdou,Two dear friends of mine are very interested in joining Gambia-l.Fatima Phall, FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Ahmed tijan Deen, Tijan@wam.umd.edu . Would you be kind enough to add them to the list.Thank youSal------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 15:41:37 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroMessage-ID: < 960905154136_302162061@emout19.mail.aol.com Habib....................Welcome on board brother, we truly need guys like yourself, your expatiseandexperience will be well utilized..How bout the FALCONS!------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 17:33:05 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Welcome Habib!!!Message-ID: < 9609052133.AA28304@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWelcome to Gambia-l bro Habib. Nice to have you on board. Another Atlantan!How is sister Ida doing? Say hello.Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct Support EngineerHayes MicroComputerNorcross, GA 30067PSWhat's your private e-mail address?____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 96 18:28:19 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member . . .Message-ID: < 199609052228.PAA24467@mx5.u.washington.edu Abdou:Could please add Dr. Karamba Ceesay to the group. He will introducehimself shortly thereafter. His address is " Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu ".Morro.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:01:51 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member . . .Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960905190050.23811B-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI Folks,Added today to the list were: Tijan Deen, Fatima Phall, and Dr.Ceesay.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:08:45 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambian leader quits army to contest e [ 40] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609052308.TAA22267@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsApproved: editor@clarinet.com Comment: O:4.3H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Comment: O:4.1H;From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.militarySubject: Gambian leader quits army to contest electionsOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < XRgambiaURo5h_6S5@clari.net Lines: 40Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 7:20:12 PDTExpires: Thu, 12 Sep 1996 7:20:12 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 354/0; Id: a0936; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-05-N.AXref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2851 clari.world.military:4013BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambian military strongman Capt.Yahya Jammeh resigned from the army before his formal nominationThursday as a candidate in presidential elections on Sept. 26,officials said.Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup, left the army Aug.28 along with four military associates in his provisional rulingcouncil, according to the official gazette.Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank ofcolonel at the time of his resignation and would remain thecommander-in-chief of the West African country's armed forces.The military government lifted a two-year ban on politics onAug. 14. The 1994 coup that toppled the elected government ofSir Dawda Jawara was condemned by Western donors whose pressureforced Jammeh to speed the transition to civilian rule.Jammeh, 31, was to meet officials of the ProvisionalIndependent Electoral Commission Thursday to register as acandidate of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation andConstruction formed by him and military associates.He has banned the country's main politicians from standingbut will be challenged by three civilian candidates, the mostprominent being lawyer Ousainou Darboe who heads the UnitedDemocratic Party (UDP).Darboe is vice-chairman of the influential Gambia BarAssociation. Many politicians banned by Jammeh from contestingthe election because of their association with Jawara haveflocked to his party along with their supporters.Jammeh has barred anyone who served as a minister underJawara from contesting elections.The small People's Democratic Organization for Independenceand Socialism is putting up Sidia Jatta, who polled 5.6 percentin presidential elections in 1992 won by Jawara.Another contender is Amath Bah, who holds a managerial postat a hotel in Serekunda.The Commonwealth has described rules for the election andfor parliamentary polls in December as flawed, saying they willallow the military to strengthen their grip on power.The pro-Jammeh lobby described the criticism as insultingand damaging to the democratic process.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:11:22 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609052311.TAA22362@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsDistribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.top,clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.africa.northwestern,clari.world.africa.southern,clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5]Keywords: urgentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Rafrica-highlightsURDhB_6S5@clari.net Lines: 74Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 10:40:07 PDTExpires: Thu, 12 Sep 1996 10:40:07 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: AFRICA-HIGHLIGHTSThreadword: africaPriority: importantANPA: Wc: 615/0; Id: a1450; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-05-N.A; Ver: 415/0Approved: e.news@clari.net Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.top:36047 clari.world.africa.eastern:3251 clari.world.africa.northwestern:2474 clari.world.africa.southern:1282 clari.world.africa.western:2852KAMPALA, Uganda - Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjaniand Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni began talks after Iransigned a wide-ranging understanding with Kenya. On the secondleg of a six-nation African tour to drum up business, Rafsanjaniand his delegation met Museveni in Kampala before the twoleaders went into private talks.NAIROBI, Kenya - Iran offered to throw its weight behindKenya's energy, industry and farm sectors by installing powerstations, building storage facilities for liquefied petroleumgas and repairing roads.KIGALI, Rwanda - The international mediator on BurundiJulius Nyerere left Rwanda after talks with Rwandan leaders onsanctions against Burundi, state-run radio said. It saidNyerere, a former Tanzanian president, left Kigali for thenorthern Tanzania town of Arusha, where a committee set up byregional leaders to monitor sanctions is due to meet Friday.BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundi's Tutsi-dominated army mountedan assault on Hutu rebel forces, trying to drive them from hillsoverlooking the capital. Lt. Col. Isaie Nibizi said fightingbegan at 10 a.m. on Nyambuye and Gishingano hills and swungnorth toward Tenga village, three miles northeast of thecapital.CAPE TOWN - Zulu leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi criticized thehuman rights record of his African National Congress rivals intestimony to South Africa's ``truth commission,'' but said hisown hands were clean. Buthelezi, who leads the Zulu-basedInkatha Freedom Party (IFP), delivered a 760-page indictment ofNelson Mandela's ANC and the country's former white rulers tothe truth commission on human rights under apartheid. Buthelezidenied that his party had participated in gun-running ororchestrated violence.ROME - Hundreds of thousands of Rwandan refugees in camps ineastern Zaire could face serious food shortages as a result oftheir refusal to take part in a census, The U.N. World FoodProgram said. Many of the refugees were reported to have saidthey feared indelible ink used on them for registration mightmake them sterile or help to identify them if they went home.BANJUL, Gambia - Gambian military leader Yahya Jammeh, whohas resigned from the army to run in presidential elections thismonth, predicted that he would win 99 percent of the vote. Hehas baaned all other majo candidates. Jammeh, who seized powerin a 1994 coup as a U.S.-trained army captain, resigned Aug. 28,along with four associates in his provisional ruling council,the official gazette said.ABUJA, Nigeria - Nigeria expects to achieve its budgetedtarget of 4.94 percent growth in 1996, Finance Minister AnthonyAni said. ``A substantial measure of macro-economic stabilityhas been achieved during the six-month period,'' Ani said in hishalf-yearly review of budget performance up to June 30. Ani saidinflation had declined from 72.8 percent in December 1995 to55.3 percent in June 1996.FREETOWN, Sierra Leone - A peace accord in Sierra Leone'sfive-year civil war looks likely this month despite seriouscease-fire violations last week, diplomats said. Governmentofficials said President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah had increasedcontacts in recent weeks with Revolutionary United Front (RUF)leader Foday Sankoh, who is in Ivory Coast.DJIBOUTI - Djibouti's 80-year-old president said he had noplans to step down as head of state until 1999 and would remainhead of the ruling party until next March.JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's first blackstockbroking firm, Legae Securities (Pty) Ltd., was officiallylaunched in a further step toward economic empowerment of theblack majority.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:23:49 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: electionsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960905191315.25447A-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,As some of you know, Jammeh has predicted to the news media thathe will win 99% of the vote. So do not be surprised if he does.As Tocqueville remarked, a people deserve their government (-:*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 16:43:23 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: electionsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960905163221.3135B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWinning 99% of the vote will be a stretch. In conforming to the norms ofhis predessesor and African elections in general, I fully expect Jammeh tobe declared the winner in the end. His margin of victory will beunpredictable at this time. It will be wishful thinking to expect anupset. Why am I feeling this way ? Simply because as I have stated overand over again, I do not believe in the fairness of elections in Africawhere rigging and fraudulent practices transcend the principles ofdemocracy.Hope that I will not be viewed as overly pessimistic but that isthe sad truth about our continent.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, ABDOU wrote:> Hi Folks,> As some of you know, Jammeh has predicted to the news media that> he will win 99% of the vote. So do not be surprised if he does.> As Tocqueville remarked, a people deserve their government (-:> *******************************************************************************> A. TOURAY.> (212) 749-7971> MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> I WANDER AND I WONDER.> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> *******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:46:14 -0400From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New from Gambia...Message-ID: < 960905204614_302427926@emout17.mail.aol.com Here some news from Gambia:BANJUL, Sept 5 (Reuter) - Gambia's central bank on Thursday issued new banknotes which will eventually replace currency bearing the face of Sir DawdaJawara, the elected president toppled by young military officers in 1994.The new notes are in denominations of five, 10, 25 and 50 dalasis. Notesbearing Jawara's portrait will continue to be legal tender as long as theyremain in circulation, the central bank said earlier.The new notes are of the same size, colour and general appearance as theold ones but incorporate more security features. Portraits include a Gambianman, a woman, a boy and a girl, along with birds and assorted scenes.Presidential elections to return the West African country to civilianrule are scheduled for September 26 with military leader Yahya Jammeh tippedto win after resigning from the army to contest.($1-9.8 dalasi)07:58 09-05-96Why does this person think Yahya Jammeh will win? I do not know whatindications he got to have such an opinion.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:52:37 -0400From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] ReutersMessage-ID: < 960905205234_302433113@emout08.mail.aol.com The information in the above referenced message is totally inaccurate. Thearticle said that Yahya Jammeh ressigned since August 28. That is totallywrong. The Electorial Commission had given him until today (9/4/96) toressign from the army. I am not sure whether he has done that yet.Some of these news sources are ridiculous. It is a shame that some peoplewill probably believe there contents at face value.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:30:37 -0400From: SBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroMessage-ID: < 960905213035_516745720@emout09.mail.aol.com Welcome Habia it's good to hear from you. I tried to get you on the listlast year but somehow it did'nt materialize. Anyway glad to have you onboard.Babucarr your Atlanta falcons is a sorry team, looks like they're just assorry as The Seattle Seahawks but good luck to them this season hope theymake it to the playoffs.Take care guysSarjo------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:37:41 -0400From: SBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 960905213740_516751127@emout13.mail.aol.com Amadou and Abdou:Kindly include the following two Gentlemen to our list. Mr. Lamin Ceesay ofVancuver e-mail address: MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM and a new address for myhumble self. I am Sarjo Fanta Bojang of Seattle and my new e-mail addressis: SARJOB@AOL.COM Thank you guys and keep up the good work.Sarjo------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:45:19 -0400From: SBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..Message-ID: < 960905214510_516757098@emout13.mail.aol.com Have a safe trip back to Dakar and hope to hear from you again very soon.Say hello to my Grandma (Mme Astou Tel: 35.00.93)) for a teacher at ML KingHigh School or Kennedy High school.Sarjo------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 18:50:00 -0700From: sarr@sprynet.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List"Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.Message-ID: < 199609060150.SAA28634@m4.sprynet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitOne thing that supporters of the AFPRC say on what they have initiated for thedevelopment of Gambians is "they are building more schools." My question tothem has always been, after commending them for building more schools, "arethere students who still carry desks and chairs to school; are there sufficientschool materiel for the student bodies; what about the conditions of theseschools; how about advanced/adequate training for those teachers who want toteach but are strapped in every sense of the word as far as teaching theirstudents is concerned".One other thing, does anyone know or has anyone guessed where these schools havebeen or are being built? Let's find out. It may tell us more of what wealready know.Chi JamaYa Soffie------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 22:21:24 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom:Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu I agree with you,Tony. I think the Commonwealth people failed to note thiscontradiction.A beneficiary of the Rawlings regime cannot be an impartialobserver of the Gambian situation.What is about to take place in theGambia is the repetition of a game started some forty-four years ago byGamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt.since his successful overthrow of King Faroykin Egypt in 1952, the military oofficers throughout the continent and inthe Middle East have copied this Nasserite Manual.Unless the Gambianpeople respond to military rule the way Sudanese did in the past, theirlot would not change.The happy-go-lucky attitude of the average Gambianmust change if the society is to witness a full fledged democratic order.On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, A. Loum wrote:> Being an advocate of the election boycott due to the unfair advantages> heavily stacked in favor of the incumbent which is prevalent in most> African elections, I believe that the CMAG made the correct decision by> not sending observers nor recognizing the results of the elections.> However, my observation is that the Commonwealth made a big tactical error> by having this guy from Ghana as the spokesperson ( whether in official or> not ) about the Gambian Presidential elections. After all, this guy is> serving in Jerry Rawlings cabinet, a mentor and role model for Jammeh whom> he will undoubtedly emulate and make the transition to a civilian regime.> It is quite ironic and hypocritical for Dr Chambers to have uttered his> remarks according to this news story. Remember the old adage " If you live> in a glass house, do not throw stones " It would have been more effective> and credible had it come from someone else other than him.> Just an opinion.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================> On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, Matarr M. Jeng. wrote:> > Hej Gambia-l> > This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday> > 29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22> > Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.> > Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).> >> > The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned> > yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September> > 26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused> > the CMAG of bias.> >> > In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed> > Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers> > nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part> > a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".> >> > "I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been> > able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to> > democratisation discussed" He emphasised.> > He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically> > looked at.> > According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they> > have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".> > On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as> > too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries> > political affairs".> > Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he> > responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have> > committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be> > banned as this is accepted universally."> > He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political> > organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the> > commonwealth.> >> > Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country> > had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and> > went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political> > process.> > ----> > Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk > >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Sep 96 09:30:36 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Million Dollar Drug Destroyed.Message-ID: < M.090696.113036.12@ip55.image.dk Here is said about the million dollar drug destroyed but nothing is said about- Whoordered it, Any arrests,etc.etc. Does anyone one of you know more? àm again quotingfrom the point of Thursday 29th. August 1996.According to Radio france International, the recently-seized seven tons of drugs havebeen destroyed by the Mauritanian authorities last Monday.In a dispatch for the programme "Afrique Matin", the Nouakchott correspondent of thefrench radio who withnessed the execise described it as spectacular in view of thelarge quantity involved as well as the presence of interpol, members of thediplomatic crops namely the Germans, France, the UN, US and African Ambassadors enposte in the Mauritanian capital.The correspondent Alpha Ngainde who described the drug as cannabis valued 100 milliondollars also reported that the container of drugs was loaded in Spain on a Danishship from Cambodia.According to Ngainde, drug consumption in Mauritania is very low but the country hasover the years become an important transist point for international drug trafficking.He recalled the recent arrest of high ranking judicial as well as police officialspresently in dentention pending the outcome of vigourous investigations.It will be recalled that the drug first described as heroin was contained in acontainer addressed to the Ministry of Agriculture, Banjul as publicised ininternational news reports. A subsequent disclaimer from the Ministry of Agriculture,refuted the allegation informing the general public that it has not placed any orderfor any kind of commodity from Cambodia, neither has it any dealing with an agent,donor or company based in Cambodia, nor was it expecting any shipment from thatcountry.It even went further to condemn what it termed as an abominable action.According to Alpha Ngainde, the incineration of drugs is unusual in Mauritania andthis one was a premiere and attracted the attention of both the general public andthe diplomatic crops.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Sep 1996 08:28:43 -0400From: TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 1996Sep06.062424.1724.89657@smtpgw.kemet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"Tony/Abdou,Could you guys please add Alasana Demba to the growing list of Gambia-L. Hisaddress is: Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu. He will send in his intro very soon.Abdou, I also asked you to take me off the list yesterday. Please do so by5:00p.m today. Thanks.Sheikh Tijan------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Sep 1996 08:26:47 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member . . .Message-ID: < 01I95HDSTIXE0046BY@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMorro:Dr. Ceesay was added to the list even before the transition to Gambia-l.He may still be on the list, unless he unsubscribed.Amadou------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:16:07 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: < 960906101606_278713482@emout08.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been alot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deservementioning.The Government has built the following high schools :1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu EastAll of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fullyfurnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the newhigh schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and eviningshifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :1. Tujering--Kombo South2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu3. Albreda--Upper Niumi4. Fatoto--KantoraThere are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained atThe University Extention Programme .I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furnitureto school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture inthe schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. Therewill be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/andequipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is aprogram, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambiawill have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computerspresently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is alsoworking on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shoolswith free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambiathe most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.Enough for to day.Best regards.Tombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:31:48 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: electionsMessage-ID: < 960906103136_517028418@emout08.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,Yesterday was nomination day for the up coming presidential elections and allfour candidates have now officially registered for the elections. All of themmet the requirements for registration. They were all required to depositD10,000.00, submit 5,000 signature of registered voters,and declare theirassets.The candidates are:Mr. Ousainou Darboe---UDPMr. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh--APRCMr. Hamat Bah--NRPMr. Sidia Jatta--PDOISAll memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are allcivilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.The campaignes are fully under way .Regards.Tombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:46:42 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: electionsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906104246.21607F-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Fri, 6 Sep 1996 TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,> All memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are all> civilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.Well, this is not exactly correct. Jammeh promoted himself to a"Colonel" the day before his "resignation" and is now the Commander inChief of the GNA. This does not sound to like a resignation.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 11:13:30 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] ReutersMessage-ID: <199609061513.LAA14519@aspen>Content-Type: textYahya, I just hope we are not over reacting a little. I believe thatthe resignation had been said otherwise it would not be reported.Another report by Reuters stated the Gazette as the source of theinformation. Don't be surprised to see that the date given for theresignation is earlier than the date demanded. Don'ttake my comments too personal or offensive, but common sense is toocomplex to understand the behavior of these fellows. Even though theyare naive in most of their behavior, they are no doubt a complexbunch. Above all they are very much convinced that the Gambianpopulation will neither understand or have the guts to challenge theirdecisions.To clarify that many of you are argueing that we must go ahead withthe elections to maintain peace and stability and perhaps with alittle luck upset the incumbent. They,the junta see it quite differently.Perhaps out of arrogance or being naive, they believe that the goodiesthey gave people (the carrot) and the threat of life imprisonment, amillion dalasi find and banning (the stick) are good enough forcompliance. You must understand that under normal circumstances wemust have two fronts in a democratic opposition (the interllectualcader and the public, the voters). An effective opposition must havethe interllectuals who can point out what is not goodwith the current system and what could be done to fix it. By doing soconvince an independently minded, well informed voters to vote forthem.I think that the current opposition to Jammeh will be unsuccessful ina number of ways. First Jammeh did not need to put armed soldiers invoting boots to coers the voters in voting for him. All he need to dois to borrow from his perhaps undeclared mentor the jawara gov. In thepast all Jawara and followers needed was to use money and food to buyvotes. There were reports of compound heads given bags of rice for thevotes of their subjects. Alkalolus and chiefs were either sacked ordetained un-necessarily to intimidate villagers going their way. Thepresent rethoric is enough for everyone up-country to say yes to Darboand co. the day before the elections and just to vote Jammehbecause they were given or promised safety of their folks. Please donot be surprised to hear that the detainees are released three daysbefore the election day ( another carrot). The second reason forJammehs favoured position is that the interllectual cader are yet tounderstand him. They believe that whatever he is saying is the truth andhope that he will never become a monster. As we maintain that schoolof thougt we will be always be surprised by the unexpected. Those whowere talking about legitimacy, why will Jammeh need to change theconstitution if he had a popular legitimate revolution? Also we heard alot from him Jammeh since he kick out Jawara. My opinion is that hewas never sincere with what he said he would do. First the army goingto barrack, then his farming and now his promise of free and fairelections. HIs use of the big stick (sacking, acusation of fraud andillegal detention and the threat of being buried 6 feet deep) isenough to keep the interllects out of his way. Those who think weshould do as Mandela did, I say Mandela would have rut(just choice ofwords) in jail if notefforts of his many colleagues who fled South Africa and with them thecampaign against aparthied.The bottomline is that we must recognise the stick and the carrotpolicy Jammeh is using and we must understand the plight of ourcolleagues in the Gambia and if need be lead them when necessary.Sorry for being too long.Bye for now.Malanding------------------------------ Momodou





> 5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central

> 6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol

> 7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East

> 8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East

>

> All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully

> furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new

> high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining

> shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :

>

> 1. Tujering--Kombo South

> 2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu

> 3. Albreda--Upper Niumi

> 4. Fatoto--Kantora

>

>

> There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at

> The University Extention Programme .

>

> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture

> to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in

> the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There

> will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and

> equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a

> program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia

> will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers

> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also

> working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools

> with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia

> the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.

>

> Enough for to day.

>

> Best regards.

> Tombong

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 08:37:14 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings,

According to the July 22nd "Special Anniversary Issue" of

UPFRONT ("The Voice of the AFPRC"), there has been "an increase of

38 primary schools, 14 junior secondary and 6 senior secondary

schools." The only specific sites listed are: junior secondary schools in

Kafuta, Kalagi, Kwinella, Brikama-Ba and Nyakoi and secondary schools in

Essau and Kaur. Also, the Islamic Development Bank financed a new school

in Farafenni. The article states further that "four more additional junior

secondary schools will be constructed...with Islamic Development Funding

at Tujereng, Albreda, Njaba Kunda and Fatoto."

I also saw a school being built outside Bakau (7 mile, close to the radio

station), I think that is a secondary one too, but I'm not sure. Ylva







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 17:46:55 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <19960906164217.AAB21998@LOCALNAME>



Dear Tombong!

I think you are confusing junior secondary schools with

high schools.

They built five schools one of them is a High school in Kaur, the

rest are primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

Most schools in the Gambia built recently are either by NGOs or individuals.



Will there be electricity available through the country before the

computers arrive or is it an election propaganda?



Peace!

Momodou Camara



> Gambia-l,

>

> Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a

> lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve

> mentioning.

>

> The Government has built the following high schools :

>

> 1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District

> 2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum

> 3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District

> 4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West

> 5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central

> 6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol

> 7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East

> 8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East

>

> All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully

> furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new

> high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining

> shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :

>

> 1. Tujering--Kombo South

> 2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu

> 3. Albreda--Upper Niumi

> 4. Fatoto--Kantora

>

>

> There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at

> The University Extention Programme .

>

> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture

> to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in

> the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There

> will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and

> equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a

> program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia

> will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers

> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also

> working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools

> with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia

> the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.

>

> Enough for to day.

>

> Best regards.

> Tombong

>

>

*******************************************

URL

*******************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 96 11:50:27 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: elections

Message-ID: <



Tombong:



You're right campaigning has been "fully" underway for a year now

for the AFPRC. However, the UDP and the other parties are

restrained from campaigning until September 9, 1996 by a decree.

Remember the $102,000.00 fine or life imprisonment?

Your statement, though a slip of the tongue, is further evidence

of the the injustice being rammed down our throats by your govt.

You, Tombong, I'm afraid can't avoid complicity in all this as their

mouthpiece. It is perhaps a blessing to us here on the List that

you're so damn inept at it.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Fri, 06 Sep 96 09:38:47 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA18278; Fri, 6 Sep 1996 09:39:31 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma017233; Fri Sep 6 09:39:01 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23516;

Fri, 6 Sep 96 07:31:58 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA42156;

Fri, 6 Sep 96 07:31:51 -0700

Received: from emout08.mail.aol.com (emout08.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.23]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA08788 for <

Received: by emout08.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id KAA26687 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:31:48 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: elections

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN





Gambia-l,



Yesterday was nomination day for the up coming presidential elections and all

four candidates have now officially registered for the elections. All of them

met the requirements for registration. They were all required to deposit

D10,000.00, submit 5,000 signature of registered voters,and declare their

assets.



The candidates are:

Mr. Ousainou Darboe---UDP

Mr. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh--APRC

Mr. Hamat Bah--NRP

Mr. Sidia Jatta--PDOIS





All memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are all

civilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.



The campaignes are fully under way .



Regards.

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 15:41:54 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: testing

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



testing



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 16:27:35 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 10:16 AM 9/6/96 -0400, you wrote:

> Gambia-l,

>

>Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a

>lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve

>mentioning.

>

>The Government has built the following high schools :

>

>1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District

>2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum

>3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District

>4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West

>5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central

>6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol

>7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East

>8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East

>

>All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully

>furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new

>high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining

>shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :

>

>1. Tujering--Kombo South

>2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu

>3. Albreda--Upper Niumi

>4. Fatoto--Kantora

>

>

>There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at

>The University Extention Programme .

>

>I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture

>to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in

>the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There

>will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and

>equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a

>program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia

>will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers

>presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also

>working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools

>with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia

>the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.

>

>Enough for to day.

>

>Best regards.

>Tombong

>

>TOMBONG, well done. But could you look at your facts once again. 50

computers for every high /middle school or for EVERY school. If I am not

mistaken we have over 250 schools, so 250*50=12500 computers in less than 2

years. NO BULL! So please clarify lest you be seen as a propagandist instead

of a partial civil servant.

MOSTAFA





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 96 23:47:06 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <



Mostafa,

You wrote:-



> >TOMBONG, well done. But could you look at your facts once again. 50

> computers for every high /middle school or for EVERY school. If I am not

> mistaken we have over 250 schools, so 250*50=12500 computers in less than 2

> years. NO BULL! So please clarify lest you be seen as a propagandist instead

> of a partial civil servant.

> MOSTAFA





Mostafa,



It seems Tombong does not Know the difference between Primary and/or

middle/high school. See Momodou Camara's posting for correction.

I think he himself will benefit a lot on the use of those computers so

that he can at least make use of the spell checker. I am of course referring to the use of

such words like Steal instead of still, boycotting instead of boycutting,

evening instead of evining, era instead of erra, school instead of schhols or

shools, campaigns instead of campaignes. Please let no one remind me that its

a simple mistake.



I don't think Tombong is just a propangadist for A(F)PRC, i think he is

fulltime player. For example, his last mission to the Gambia was to deliver

campaign and propaganda material for the said party.

Peace



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 22:40:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: problems

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

It looks like there are problems with the server. It is rejecting

mail because of "suspicious" subject fields. For the 4 or 5 of you who

have had their mail rejected, repost the mail by either sending it with a

blank subject field or by deleting such characters as "#". These are

characters that hackers use to attack systems with; servers are therefore

programmed to reject such mail.

If you have mailed something and the mail was not resent to you,

please resend it.

Thank you and bye for now,

-Abdou.





*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 22:44:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reuters

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.1H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.military

Subject: Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 21

Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT

Expires: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 177/0; Id: a1574; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-06-N.A; Ver: 1/0

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2859 clari.world.military:4032





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's national army held a

ceremonial farewell Friday for military leader Yahya Jammeh, who

resigned to run in presidential elections on Sept. 26.

Jammeh, who Thursday predicted he would win 99 percent of

the vote, said that after more than two years of army rule,

running for president as a civilian was the only lawful way to

continue the implementation of his development program.

``We will be with you in spirit when the time comes to

defend the nation's unity,'' he told officers and men of the

small West African country's 800-strong army.

Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army captain who seized power in a

July 1994 coup, resigned on Aug. 28 along with associates in his

provisional ruling council.

Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank of

colonel at the time of his resignation and would remain the

commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Jammeh's most serious electoral rival, lawyer Ousainou

Darboe of the United Democratic Party, has demanded a

transitional government to organize the elections.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 23:13:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: a number of issues

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

I would like to ask Mr Saidy for his reaction to the arrests in

Miami in the helicopter and bribery scandals.

Secondly, I would like to bring the attention of members to Mr.

Saidy's posting yesterday in which he claimed that Jammeh had "resigned"

from the army. Well, compare that with the previous news article. It

looks like people who are calling Mr. Saidy a propagandist have a point.

After all, why would such an underqualified individual be given the duties

he presently has ?

And think about it, from defaming a member of the list, to

claiming that he was booted out of the US for "beaten" [sic] some tow

truck operators, to hiding from us his campaign work for the A(F)PRC, to

his Soviet-style press releases, Mr. Saidy has proven to be either

unappreciative of the powers of the internet or is lacking the proper

respect for the intelligence of list members.

Thankfully, in an age when communication is cheap and

easy, the truth almost always prevails.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 01:13:56 -0600

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <v01510109ae56cd513531@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HI Tombong,

I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the list

members and myself about what has been said about you in the past three

weeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after your

vehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the US

Human Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. I

was rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations were

true. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not a

represetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us an

explanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.

List members please comment.









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 07 Sep 96 17:39:07 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: PDP Leader Rallies Behind Jammeh`s APRC.

Message-ID: <



Believe it or not, this is what I read in my copy of the point of September 2nd. 1996.



The leader of the People`s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Lamin Bojang, has decided to

withdraw from the September presidential elections because of financial and time

factors.

Dr. Bojang, in an interview with this paper, disclosed that he had concluded

discussions with Chairman Jammeh`s APRC party for an alliance to salvage the country.

Dr. Bojang, regarding the time factor,said that he cannot reorganise his party and

register it within this short period. He said it was unthinkable to form a party with

500 voters as nominees and pay D5000 by the 30th. August deadline.



Dr Bojang revealed that his sponsor, Solo Darbo, presently in Angola, has not yet

returned to continue the sponsoring of the party.

Dr. Bojang contested in the 1992 presidential elections and obtained only six percent

of the total votes cast.



In a similar development,the Head of State, Captain Yahya Jammeh, in an interview on

the Senegalese TV, has said that he had no objection for international observers to

come and monitor the elections at their own expense. However, the observers were not

being officially invited and when they do come, as tourists,they would be expected to

abide by the country`s laws and regulations.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission has called on the AFPRC government

to release all persons detained on political grounds. For the commission, since

Decree 89 places no limits on political activity, it was therefore of the belief that

electoral campaigning should not begin with people still being detained on political

grounds. To this effect,the P.I.E.C. requested the Government to ensure the immediate

and unconditional release of all persons detained only on political grounds and

further expected the prompt cooperation of government on the matter.



The P.I.E.C. regretted that the statement issued by the Commenwealth Ministerial

Action Group did not recognise the work it has been doing but concentrated only on

the issue of the banning.











----

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 07:57:42 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <



My dear Gambian brother. let us not get away from what the Gambian forum was

formed for. Sharing valuable information and enlightening each other about

the situation in the Gambian. Who the hell are you to attack Someone's

credibility. How credible are. If Tombong have committed a crime and was

about to be deported to the Gambia, this is not the forum for that. I

believe that you are decent Gambian person. Attacking people personally on

the inter net is not what Gambians are known for. If you want to discuss

this further, Give me a call a (206) 925-8584 .





Yours

Mansala.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 96 12:39:17 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <





> HI Tombong,

> I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the list

> members and myself about what has been said about you in the past three

> weeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after your

> vehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the US

> Human Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. I

> was rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations were

> true. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not a

> represetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us an

> explanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.

> List members please comment.

>



Numukunda,

Tombong has not returned to US. He is currently in LONDON. He is still using

the same e-mail address.

Bye



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:57:37 -0400

From:

To:

Cc: ydarboe@hq.walldata.com, MrLoLo@aol.com

Subject: Helicopter Incident In Miami...

Message-ID: <





Just an update on a story that was on the Gambia-L some time last week.

The story was about two people that were arrested by US Customs agents in

Miami for allegedly trying to illegally transport 2 military helicopters to

The Gambia.

The two people were working for a Malian businessman, Babanbing Sisoko, who

apparently is now resident in The Gambia.



There has been several accounts of what the story is. The real story,

turned out to be that the helicopters are not military one but infact

civlian. The two helicopters were Vietnam War era military helicopters that

have now been fitted as civilian aircraft. These helicopters had been bought

by a civilian US company that has retrofitted them for such use.



The helicopters were bought by Mr Sisoko from this company and were supposed

to be shipped to Gambia. The shipment was delayed and so he sent some of

his agents (the two detainees) to try to expedite the process. During this

process the customs agents alleged that the two individuals attempted to

bribe the customs official they were working with. At that time they were

arrested.

They are in the the custody of the District attorney's office until

arraigment.

The two detainees are a Gambian and a French citizen.



I will keep the group informed on whatever latest information I get on this

story.

Meanwhile, whoever has information on it should let the rest of the group

know.



Bye for now.

Yahya N. Darboe





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:23:18 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.

Message-ID: <



YLVA



The terms used in The Gambia are different from those used in the US school

systems. Junior Secondary School now means Junior High School, and Senior

Secondary School means Senior High School. We now have 'grade system'.



Do we really follow closely the deverlopments in The Gambia ?



Peace



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:07:46 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: elections

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



Resigning from the military has nothing to do with being commander-in -cheif.

Who is commander- in cheif in the US, or for that matter any other country in

the World ? The Head of State is always the commander-in -cheif, whether it a

military govt. or civilian govt., whether a defactor ruler or not. Lets not

waste time on such petty issues.



Peace.

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:57:09 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Hi Gambia-l,



I have said it and Tombong has proved it--he is a bona fide AFPRC

Party member. This not surprising, it has raised numerous questions

for many of us. In my early days at high school, I could remember

admiring the likes of Saidy at St. Augustine's High School 6th form.

He was vibrant, positive, and `radical'. At least that was the way

I and many youngsters saw him. And if my memory serves me well,

Tombong got favours from AFPRC for the issues he raised in the US when

ex-President Jawara was there to boost his(Jawara) chances of

reinstatement. The AFPRC, then continuing its feeble policy of boosting

its credibility within the country and abroad, found him a man worth

recruiting. His family and other personal affairs are not within the

precinct of comment, but it behoves my imagination that he, a diplomat,

could get entangled in a brawl that he should have known might disgrace

our little country.



To be a member of an Army Party is not a crime in the Gambia, and we

should not mud sling him for that. However, I do not think Tombong

was realistic in using Gambia-l as their campaign ground. The stakes

on this List are stacked against you, and all what you will succeed in

attaining is a barrage of postings on yourself. As a former admirer

of yours, I ask you to desist from your counter-productive strategy!



The lesson we may all learn from these is that we must live up to our

words. There will always come a time when we are put to the test just

as Tombong is presently undergoing. Our words today will resonate in

the minds of the bystanders who shall be waiting to see how we carry

ourselves.



Computers in most secondary schools in the Gambia! Wow, what a big

thing that will be-- a dream that is just being realised in even the

OECD countries. What is more, Tombong did I read that you guys want

to hook all schools and offices to the Internet by 1998? Are you

kidding Gambia-l or yourself? Or don't you understand what much it

takes to get this information super highway running. Is the AFPRC

going to print more bank notes to fulfill this illusion, or are you

going to spend all our government revenue on this venture? Some of

you have lived away from home for ages and have lost touch with the

facts on the ground and in the hinterland. Better we first upgrade

our poorly furnished govt. offices before embarking on this dream. Let

us do the first things first. Our agricultue is in shambles, our roads

intimidating, health facilities meagre; electricity, postal system,

and other ancillaries to development hardly satisfactory. Why do we

jump frog to the `Internet for all' bandwagon without thoroughly

preparing a landing place? Another poor show of development planning!!

The cycle of misconceived development planning and implementation

continues misdirected and unabated.



Lamin Drammeh.



PS: Sorry for bothering you with all thses.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 13:56:15 -0400 (EDT)

From: Isatou Secka <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Tombong,



I could not resist this one... I find it very hard to believe that we have

suffient qualified teachers to satisfy the "sudden boom" in new

schools. I'm sure a lot of us would be interested in knowing how the

thousands of un-qualified teachers in the schools were trained within this

period or how they were replaced and where their replacement came from.

And plse don`t tell us they came from "god" `cos we've heard that one

before!!!!

Or maybe because of the new standards set in the Gammbia, where

high school graduates are "qualified" to lead the nation , certainly

secondary school graduates are over qualified to educate the future

leaders of our nation.



Since your appointment as ambassador/AFPRC sprokesman about a 1.5 years

ago,we've been hearing of 400 computers that are on their way to Gambia, could

you plse let us know when they enventually get there?





Isatou







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 01:21:57 -0600

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <v0151010aae56d2a77614@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HI Tombong,

I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the list

members and myself about what has been said about you in the past three

weeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after your

vehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the US

Human Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. I

was rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations were

true. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not a

represetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us an

explanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.

List members please comment.

Numukunda





PS Sorry, I accidentally sent the first message







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 15:50:01 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <



Camara,



The schools will be equipt with solar energy panels. A solar energy plant is

about to be build in The Gambia by an American company. The plant wil not

only serve The Gambia but the whole sub-region, and will be sold at very

competitive prices. It is a private initiative facilitated by the government.



Regards.

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 16:12:58 -0600

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <v01510101ae57a2d126b6@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mansala, I dont think I am digressing from what this forum stands for. It

is a piece of information that was rumoured with some paramount ambiguity(

I said ambigous because it is rather unusual for someone to purnished in

the US for making derogatory comment about their system). I feel that being

a Gambian, and Tombong representing the Gambia, I have the rights to know

every detail of the incident. Anywhere this incident is announced, it will

be announced as a Gambian represetative did blah blah blah...... Moreover,

since you want to the spokesperson for tombong, I would be glad if you

could address this issue. I dont have money and the time to call you. If

there is nothing to hide why not address the issue through the list. Why

don't you do it like the gentleman Lang Conteh? Address what you know about

it.

Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 16:22:49 -0600

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Immigration News

Message-ID: <v01510102ae57a5f6e3fd@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



September 1996



Published by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 Belle

Forest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,

telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email:

WWW home page:

http://www.visalaw.com/~gsiskind/.





The Immigration and Naturalization Service just announced that they have

conducted a recount of

H-1B numbers and found that the 65,000 cap for fiscal year 1996 has not been

reached. The actual

number of visas issued to this point has been just over 59,000. The INS

previously reported that

it had suspended issuing approvals because the cap had been reached. There

are approximately

5,000 cases pending at the service centers and processing should return to

normal. The INS is

considering a policy to free up numbers from next year's allotment of H-1B

visas should the cap

actually be reached later this month.







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Sep 96 00:33:48 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Internet in The Gambia

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l members,



I realize that a great deal has been said recently about the possibility of

internet in The Gambia. A great deal more has been directed towards certain

members that apparently have lost some credibility. I don't want to ally

myself with anyone in particular but I do want to make a comment about

technological advances in Africa. I would also like to pose some questions

that will not be rhetorical in nature. I would indeed like to hear some

responses.



Tombong has made some statements about computers being shipped to The Gambia

and I have been keeping abreast of events there as to how the internet

initiative will be structured. I would agree with some of you that there are

certain development priorities that need to be addressed before such grand

plans can be erected, but I also believe that the introduction of technology

to Gambian classrooms opens a new and valuable door to education. There are

major priorities to be met before something as grand as internet access can be

a reality. For starters-a constant flow of electricity. When I left The

Gambia in 95' there was rarely a week that would not have some major

interruption in the electrical current entering my house in the Kombo. There

was no electricity in my village. The scheme of things demand certain

structures to be in place before dreams become a reality. All the same, the

idea of bringing technology-distance education, multimedia, CBT-to The Gambia

is a wonderful idea. One of my goals as a friend of The Gambia is to return

and teach again if I am welcome. I believe The Gambia and the rest of Africa

are way behind in the information/communication explosion that most all of us

are obviously participating in here. The advent of cheaper and more available

technologies allows for technological development to take place. My first

question is this: Do the list members believe that increased technology and

communication in The Gambia will marginalize the country more? Many theorists

believe that development has done this already and that computer

communications and technology will only add to this problem. What are your

views? As an educational technologists I see wonderful merits to the

introduction of technology to The Gambia, but I would not want to see the

technology adversely affect the country. I think emerging communication

technologies allow everyone to participate in the global market.



Certainly the internet is designed for ease of use and there are thousands of

educational advantages to be gained from using the internet. Do members think

that the computer literacy in the country and the available educational

personnel are adequate for such an effort to be successful? What do you

think the priorities are for computer and communication education? Should

students learn integrated software packages--spreadsheets, word-processing,

database, draw&Paint programs-before launching on to the internet. What about

basic keyboard skills and simple operation. I am quite interested in the

responses. This is the focus of a lot of my research as I work on my masters

degree.



Please feel free to make other comments that I didn't address. I am quite

interested in this topic.



Brian Hubbard AKA Babanding



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:11:59 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: questions (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



* The following was forwarded *****



Received: from emout12.mail.aol.com (emout12.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.38]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id OAA01128 for <

From:

Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id RAA15371 for

Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:35:44 -0400

Message-Id: <

To:

Subject: questions



Tombong !



I have a question to ask you in your capacity as spokesperson for AFPRC.

What is the relationship between YahYa Jammeh and Malain business man

Babanbing Susoko ?

My understanding is, he does alot of investing in gambia, he also payed for

the helicopters that were intend for shipping to gambia.







ABBA









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:13:23 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: News from gambia (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



* The following is being forwarded ***



From:

Received: by emout16.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id RAA09619 for

Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:56:26 -0400

Message-Id: <

To:

Subject: News from gambia



Banjul ( Reuter ) - Taiwan, pursuing its rivalry with china for diplomatic

recognition in Africa, agreed saturday to give tiny gambia 7.2 million to

build a road, diplomats said.



Taiwans ambassador Francis Chung Lee told reporters the grant, enshrined in

an agreement signed saturday, woul pay for a 50 mile road between Essau and

Kerewan with a bridge across the river from which gambia takes its name.



Senegals Companie Sahelienne d'Enterprise ( CSE ) will build the road and

bridge.



Military coup leader Yahya Jammeh, who is running for president in Sept. 26

elections, seized power in Gambia in 1994, alienating its Western Aid

partners. Taiwan has since been helping it with projects ranging from rice

growing to farmnig to medicine.







ABBA









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:37:14 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <



Mansala,

You wrote>>>Who the hell are you to attack someone's credibility?>>>>Please

do not take this personal! By the way, Mr. Saidy can very well defend himself

, but unfortunately he is not, so be nice. There is no reason for you for to

act "cyber-disrespectful" to all the members particularly the ladies, for

being vulgar. I respect your freedom of speech, but lets keep it clean...I am

not going to leave my number inorder to have further discussion on this

topic... Peace Baboucarr Sillah





------------------------------



Date: 08 Sep 96 00:37:11 EDT

From: MOHAMADU JAWARA <

To: omar <

Cc: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List\"" <

Subject: New from Gambia...

Message-ID: <





---------- Forwarded Message ----------



From: INTERNET:

TO: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List", INTERNET:

DATE: 9/5/96 9:00 PM



RE: New from Gambia...



Sender:

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3]) by arl-img-7.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)

id UAA29726; Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:49:12 -0400

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA07716;

Thu, 5 Sep 96 17:46:26 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AB30754;

Thu, 5 Sep 96 17:46:17 -0700

Received: from emout17.mail.aol.com (emout17.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.43]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id RAA01715 for <

Received: by emout17.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id UAA14646 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:46:14 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: New from Gambia...

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Here some news from Gambia:



BANJUL, Sept 5 (Reuter) - Gambia's central bank on Thursday issued new bank

notes which will eventually replace currency bearing the face of Sir Dawda

Jawara, the elected president toppled by young military officers in 1994.



The new notes are in denominations of five, 10, 25 and 50 dalasis. Notes

bearing Jawara's portrait will continue to be legal tender as long as they

remain in circulation, the central bank said earlier.



The new notes are of the same size, colour and general appearance as the

old ones but incorporate more security features. Portraits include a Gambian

man, a woman, a boy and a girl, along with birds and assorted scenes.



Presidential elections to return the West African country to civilian

rule are scheduled for September 26 with military leader Yahya Jammeh tipped

to win after resigning from the army to contest.



($1-9.8 dalasi)



07:58 09-05-96

Why does this person think Yahya Jammeh will win? I do not know what

indications he got to have such an opinion.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 01:46:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reuters

Message-ID: <199609080546.BAA15645@aspen>

Content-Type: text



>

> Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

> Comment: O:4.1H;

> Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

> Approved:

> From:

> Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.military

> Subject: Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh

> Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

> Message-ID: <

> Lines: 21

> Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT

> Expires: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT

> ACategory: international

> Slugword: GAMBIA

> Threadword: gambia

> Priority: regular

> ANPA: Wc: 177/0; Id: a1574; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-06-N.A; Ver: 1/0

> Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2859 clari.world.military:4032

>

>

> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's national army held a

> ceremonial farewell Friday for military leader Yahya Jammeh, who

> resigned to run in presidential elections on Sept. 26.

> Jammeh, who Thursday predicted he would win 99 percent of

> the vote, said that after more than two years of army rule,

> running for president as a civilian was the only lawful way to

> continue the implementation of his development program.

> ``We will be with you in spirit when the time comes to

> defend the nation's unity,'' he told officers and men of the

> small West African country's 800-strong army.

> Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army captain who seized power in a

> July 1994 coup, resigned on Aug. 28 along with associates in his

> provisional ruling council.

> Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank of

> colonel at the time of his resignation and would remain the

> commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

> Jammeh's most serious electoral rival, lawyer Ousainou

> Darboe of the United Democratic Party, has demanded a

> transitional government to organize the elections.

>

>





Can someone help me make sense of the last statement in this news

release. If it really came from Mr Darboe, don't you think it is not

an indication of potential problems with the idea of participation. I

don't want to be the devil's advocate once again, but I do not think 3

weeks before electionas is the time to talk about the formation of a

transitional government. Furthermore if we do not trust them incharge

of the boat why on earth are we bordong it? We should remeber that we

still have the right to abstain.



Malanding



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 32

*************************

Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 11:34:37 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: <199609061534.LAA14533@aspen>Content-Type: textSome word for caution. In our efforts to make Gambia the most computerliterate country in Africa we must not forget the lessons in history.Similar efforts of the 60s to mechanize agriculture let Sapu as thelargest 'tractor graveyard' at least in West Africa. 50 computers inevery school is not enough if the point of electricity is 30miles away, a trained computer techician 50 miles away and spareparts or equipement 3000 miles away. These are some of the realitiesin Africa not only the Gambia.Can someone tell us what had been done to make teaching in the Gambianschools so attractive to make it possible for all these new schools tobe adequately staffed.Malanding> Gambia-l,> Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a> lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve> mentioning.> The Government has built the following high schools :> 1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District> 2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum> 3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District> 4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West> 5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central> 6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol> 7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East> 8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East> All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully> furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new> high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining> shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :> 1. Tujering--Kombo South> 2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu> 3. Albreda--Upper Niumi> 4. Fatoto--Kantora> There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at> The University Extention Programme .> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture> to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in> the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There> will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and> equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a> program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia> will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also> working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools> with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia> the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.> Enough for to day.> Best regards.> Tombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 08:37:14 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.Message-ID: < Pine.A32.3.92a.960906082736.25624B-100000@homer29.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings,According to the July 22nd "Special Anniversary Issue" ofUPFRONT ("The Voice of the AFPRC"), there has been "an increase of38 primary schools, 14 junior secondary and 6 senior secondaryschools." The only specific sites listed are: junior secondary schools inKafuta, Kalagi, Kwinella, Brikama-Ba and Nyakoi and secondary schools inEssau and Kaur. Also, the Islamic Development Bank financed a new schoolin Farafenni. The article states further that "four more additional juniorsecondary schools will be constructed...with Islamic Development Fundingat Tujereng, Albreda, Njaba Kunda and Fatoto."I also saw a school being built outside Bakau (7 mile, close to the radiostation), I think that is a secondary one too, but I'm not sure. Ylva------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 17:46:55 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: <19960906164217.AAB21998@LOCALNAME>Dear Tombong!I think you are confusing junior secondary schools withhigh schools.They built five schools one of them is a High school in Kaur, therest are primary and Junior Secondary Schools.Most schools in the Gambia built recently are either by NGOs or individuals.Will there be electricity available through the country before thecomputers arrive or is it an election propaganda?Peace!Momodou Camara> Gambia-l,> Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a> lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve> mentioning.> The Government has built the following high schools :> 1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District> 2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum> 3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District> 4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West> 5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central> 6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol> 7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East> 8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East> All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully> furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new> high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining> shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :> 1. Tujering--Kombo South> 2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu> 3. Albreda--Upper Niumi> 4. Fatoto--Kantora> There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at> The University Extention Programme .> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture> to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in> the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There> will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and> equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a> program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia> will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also> working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools> with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia> the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.> Enough for to day.> Best regards.> Tombong*******************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara *******************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 96 11:50:27 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: electionsMessage-ID: < 199609061550.IAA22233@mx5.u.washington.edu Tombong:You're right campaigning has been "fully" underway for a year nowfor the AFPRC. However, the UDP and the other parties arerestrained from campaigning until September 9, 1996 by a decree.Remember the $102,000.00 fine or life imprisonment?Your statement, though a slip of the tongue, is further evidenceof the the injustice being rammed down our throats by your govt.You, Tombong, I'm afraid can't avoid complicity in all this as theirmouthpiece. It is perhaps a blessing to us here on the List thatyou're so damn inept at it.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Fri, 06 Sep 96 09:38:47 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA18278; Fri, 6 Sep 1996 09:39:31 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma017233; Fri Sep 6 09:39:01 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23516;Fri, 6 Sep 96 07:31:58 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA42156;Fri, 6 Sep 96 07:31:51 -0700Received: from emout08.mail.aol.com (emout08.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.23]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA08788 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 6 Sep 1996 07:31:50 -0700Received: by emout08.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id KAA26687 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:31:48 -0400Message-Id: < 960906103136_517028418@emout08.mail.aol.com Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:31:48 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: electionsX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-l,Yesterday was nomination day for the up coming presidential elections and allfour candidates have now officially registered for the elections. All of themmet the requirements for registration. They were all required to depositD10,000.00, submit 5,000 signature of registered voters,and declare theirassets.The candidates are:Mr. Ousainou Darboe---UDPMr. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh--APRCMr. Hamat Bah--NRPMr. Sidia Jatta--PDOISAll memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are allcivilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.The campaignes are fully under way .Regards.Tombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 15:41:54 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: testingMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906154139.29634A-100000@aloha.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIItesting*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 16:27:35 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: < 199609062127.QAA88091@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 10:16 AM 9/6/96 -0400, you wrote:> Gambia-l,>Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a>lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve>mentioning.>The Government has built the following high schools :>1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District>2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum>3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District>4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West>5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central>6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol>7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East>8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East>All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully>furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new>high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining>shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :>1. Tujering--Kombo South>2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu>3. Albreda--Upper Niumi>4. Fatoto--Kantora>There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at>The University Extention Programme .>I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture>to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in>the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There>will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and>equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a>program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia>will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers>presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also>working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools>with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia>the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.>Enough for to day.>Best regards.>Tombong>TOMBONG, well done. But could you look at your facts once again. 50computers for every high /middle school or for EVERY school. If I am notmistaken we have over 250 schools, so 250*50=12500 computers in less than 2years. NO BULL! So please clarify lest you be seen as a propagandist insteadof a partial civil servant.MOSTAFA------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 96 23:47:06 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: < 9609062247.AA28264@hpl.lut.ac.uk Mostafa,You wrote:-> >TOMBONG, well done. But could you look at your facts once again. 50> computers for every high /middle school or for EVERY school. If I am not> mistaken we have over 250 schools, so 250*50=12500 computers in less than 2> years. NO BULL! So please clarify lest you be seen as a propagandist instead> of a partial civil servant.> MOSTAFAMostafa,It seems Tombong does not Know the difference between Primary and/ormiddle/high school. See Momodou Camara's posting for correction.I think he himself will benefit a lot on the use of those computers sothat he can at least make use of the spell checker. I am of course referring to the use ofsuch words like Steal instead of still, boycotting instead of boycutting,evening instead of evining, era instead of erra, school instead of schhols orshools, campaigns instead of campaignes. Please let no one remind me that itsa simple mistake.I don't think Tombong is just a propangadist for A(F)PRC, i think he isfulltime player. For example, his last mission to the Gambia was to delivercampaign and propaganda material for the said party.Peace------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 22:40:41 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: problemsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906222933.14379B-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,It looks like there are problems with the server. It is rejectingmail because of "suspicious" subject fields. For the 4 or 5 of you whohave had their mail rejected, repost the mail by either sending it with ablank subject field or by deleting such characters as "#". These arecharacters that hackers use to attack systems with; servers are thereforeprogrammed to reject such mail.If you have mailed something and the mail was not resent to you,please resend it.Thank you and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 22:44:39 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609070244.WAA26663@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.1H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.militarySubject: Gambian army bids farewell to JammehOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURDFe_6S6@clari.net Lines: 21Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDTExpires: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 177/0; Id: a1574; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-06-N.A; Ver: 1/0Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2859 clari.world.military:4032BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's national army held aceremonial farewell Friday for military leader Yahya Jammeh, whoresigned to run in presidential elections on Sept. 26.Jammeh, who Thursday predicted he would win 99 percent ofthe vote, said that after more than two years of army rule,running for president as a civilian was the only lawful way tocontinue the implementation of his development program.``We will be with you in spirit when the time comes todefend the nation's unity,'' he told officers and men of thesmall West African country's 800-strong army.Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army captain who seized power in aJuly 1994 coup, resigned on Aug. 28 along with associates in hisprovisional ruling council.Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank ofcolonel at the time of his resignation and would remain thecommander-in-chief of the armed forces.Jammeh's most serious electoral rival, lawyer OusainouDarboe of the United Democratic Party, has demanded atransitional government to organize the elections.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 23:13:21 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: a number of issuesMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906224846.16372A-100000@namaste.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I would like to ask Mr Saidy for his reaction to the arrests inMiami in the helicopter and bribery scandals.Secondly, I would like to bring the attention of members to Mr.Saidy's posting yesterday in which he claimed that Jammeh had "resigned"from the army. Well, compare that with the previous news article. Itlooks like people who are calling Mr. Saidy a propagandist have a point.After all, why would such an underqualified individual be given the dutieshe presently has ?And think about it, from defaming a member of the list, toclaiming that he was booted out of the US for "beaten" [sic] some towtruck operators, to hiding from us his campaign work for the A(F)PRC, tohis Soviet-style press releases, Mr. Saidy has proven to be eitherunappreciative of the powers of the internet or is lacking the properrespect for the intelligence of list members.Thankfully, in an age when communication is cheap andeasy, the truth almost always prevails.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 01:13:56 -0600From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tombong's CredibilityMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"HI Tombong,I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the listmembers and myself about what has been said about you in the past threeweeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after yourvehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the USHuman Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. Iwas rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations weretrue. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not arepresetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us anexplanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.List members please comment.------------------------------Date: Sat, 07 Sep 96 17:39:07 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: PDP Leader Rallies Behind Jammeh`s APRC.Message-ID: < M.090796.193907.05@ip111.image.dk Believe it or not, this is what I read in my copy of the point of September 2nd. 1996.The leader of the People`s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Lamin Bojang, has decided towithdraw from the September presidential elections because of financial and timefactors.Dr. Bojang, in an interview with this paper, disclosed that he had concludeddiscussions with Chairman Jammeh`s APRC party for an alliance to salvage the country.Dr. Bojang, regarding the time factor,said that he cannot reorganise his party andregister it within this short period. He said it was unthinkable to form a party with500 voters as nominees and pay D5000 by the 30th. August deadline.Dr Bojang revealed that his sponsor, Solo Darbo, presently in Angola, has not yetreturned to continue the sponsoring of the party.Dr. Bojang contested in the 1992 presidential elections and obtained only six percentof the total votes cast.In a similar development,the Head of State, Captain Yahya Jammeh, in an interview onthe Senegalese TV, has said that he had no objection for international observers tocome and monitor the elections at their own expense. However, the observers were notbeing officially invited and when they do come, as tourists,they would be expected toabide by the country`s laws and regulations.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission has called on the AFPRC governmentto release all persons detained on political grounds. For the commission, sinceDecree 89 places no limits on political activity, it was therefore of the belief thatelectoral campaigning should not begin with people still being detained on politicalgrounds. To this effect,the P.I.E.C. requested the Government to ensure the immediateand unconditional release of all persons detained only on political grounds andfurther expected the prompt cooperation of government on the matter.The P.I.E.C. regretted that the statement issued by the Commenwealth MinisterialAction Group did not recognise the work it has been doing but concentrated only onthe issue of the banning.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 07:57:42 -0400From: MANSALA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tombong's CredibilityMessage-ID: < 960907075742_517598015@emout13.mail.aol.com My dear Gambian brother. let us not get away from what the Gambian forum wasformed for. Sharing valuable information and enlightening each other aboutthe situation in the Gambian. Who the hell are you to attack Someone'scredibility. How credible are. If Tombong have committed a crime and wasabout to be deported to the Gambia, this is not the forum for that. Ibelieve that you are decent Gambian person. Attacking people personally onthe inter net is not what Gambians are known for. If you want to discussthis further, Give me a call a (206) 925-8584 .YoursMansala.------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 96 12:39:17 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tombong's CredibilityMessage-ID: < 9609071139.AA04969@hpl.lut.ac.uk > HI Tombong,> I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the list> members and myself about what has been said about you in the past three> weeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after your> vehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the US> Human Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. I> was rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations were> true. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not a> represetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us an> explanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.> List members please comment.Numukunda,Tombong has not returned to US. He is currently in LONDON. He is still usingthe same e-mail address.Bye------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:57:37 -0400From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: mdarboe@vax2.wvnet.edu, Subject: Helicopter Incident In Miami...Message-ID: < 960907055730_196251379@emout12.mail.aol.com Just an update on a story that was on the Gambia-L some time last week.The story was about two people that were arrested by US Customs agents inMiami for allegedly trying to illegally transport 2 military helicopters toThe Gambia.The two people were working for a Malian businessman, Babanbing Sisoko, whoapparently is now resident in The Gambia.There has been several accounts of what the story is. The real story,turned out to be that the helicopters are not military one but infactcivlian. The two helicopters were Vietnam War era military helicopters thathave now been fitted as civilian aircraft. These helicopters had been boughtby a civilian US company that has retrofitted them for such use.The helicopters were bought by Mr Sisoko from this company and were supposedto be shipped to Gambia. The shipment was delayed and so he sent some ofhis agents (the two detainees) to try to expedite the process. During thisprocess the customs agents alleged that the two individuals attempted tobribe the customs official they were working with. At that time they werearrested.They are in the the custody of the District attorney's office untilarraigment.The two detainees are a Gambian and a French citizen.I will keep the group informed on whatever latest information I get on thisstory.Meanwhile, whoever has information on it should let the rest of the groupknow.Bye for now.Yahya N. Darboe------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:23:18 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.Message-ID: < 960907052318_517579377@emout13.mail.aol.com YLVAThe terms used in The Gambia are different from those used in the US schoolsystems. Junior Secondary School now means Junior High School, and SeniorSecondary School means Senior High School. We now have 'grade system'.Do we really follow closely the deverlopments in The Gambia ?Peace------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:07:46 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: electionsMessage-ID: < 960907050745_517577602@emout08.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,Resigning from the military has nothing to do with being commander-in -cheif.Who is commander- in cheif in the US, or for that matter any other country inthe World ? The Head of State is always the commander-in -cheif, whether it amilitary govt. or civilian govt., whether a defactor ruler or not. Lets notwaste time on such petty issues.Peace.Tombong------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:57:09 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: < 199609070852.RAA01547@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIHi Gambia-l,I have said it and Tombong has proved it--he is a bona fide AFPRCParty member. This not surprising, it has raised numerous questionsfor many of us. In my early days at high school, I could rememberadmiring the likes of Saidy at St. Augustine's High School 6th form.He was vibrant, positive, and `radical'. At least that was the wayI and many youngsters saw him. And if my memory serves me well,Tombong got favours from AFPRC for the issues he raised in the US whenex-President Jawara was there to boost his(Jawara) chances ofreinstatement. The AFPRC, then continuing its feeble policy of boostingits credibility within the country and abroad, found him a man worthrecruiting. His family and other personal affairs are not within theprecinct of comment, but it behoves my imagination that he, a diplomat,could get entangled in a brawl that he should have known might disgraceour little country.To be a member of an Army Party is not a crime in the Gambia, and weshould not mud sling him for that. However, I do not think Tombongwas realistic in using Gambia-l as their campaign ground. The stakeson this List are stacked against you, and all what you will succeed inattaining is a barrage of postings on yourself. As a former admirerof yours, I ask you to desist from your counter-productive strategy!The lesson we may all learn from these is that we must live up to ourwords. There will always come a time when we are put to the test justas Tombong is presently undergoing. Our words today will resonate inthe minds of the bystanders who shall be waiting to see how we carryourselves.Computers in most secondary schools in the Gambia! Wow, what a bigthing that will be-- a dream that is just being realised in even theOECD countries. What is more, Tombong did I read that you guys wantto hook all schools and offices to the Internet by 1998? Are youkidding Gambia-l or yourself? Or don't you understand what much ittakes to get this information super highway running. Is the AFPRCgoing to print more bank notes to fulfill this illusion, or are yougoing to spend all our government revenue on this venture? Some ofyou have lived away from home for ages and have lost touch with thefacts on the ground and in the hinterland. Better we first upgradeour poorly furnished govt. offices before embarking on this dream. Letus do the first things first. Our agricultue is in shambles, our roadsintimidating, health facilities meagre; electricity, postal system,and other ancillaries to development hardly satisfactory. Why do wejump frog to the `Internet for all' bandwagon without thoroughlypreparing a landing place? Another poor show of development planning!!The cycle of misconceived development planning and implementationcontinues misdirected and unabated.Lamin Drammeh.PS: Sorry for bothering you with all thses.------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 13:56:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95.960907132527.1195B-100000@fourier.isr.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITombong,I could not resist this one... I find it very hard to believe that we havesuffient qualified teachers to satisfy the "sudden boom" in newschools. I'm sure a lot of us would be interested in knowing how thethousands of un-qualified teachers in the schools were trained within thisperiod or how they were replaced and where their replacement came from.And plse don`t tell us they came from "god" `cos we've heard that onebefore!!!!Or maybe because of the new standards set in the Gammbia, wherehigh school graduates are "qualified" to lead the nation , certainlysecondary school graduates are over qualified to educate the futureleaders of our nation.Since your appointment as ambassador/AFPRC sprokesman about a 1.5 yearsago,we've been hearing of 400 computers that are on their way to Gambia, couldyou plse let us know when they enventually get there?Isatou------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 01:21:57 -0600From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tombong's CredibilityMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"HI Tombong,I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the listmembers and myself about what has been said about you in the past threeweeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after yourvehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the USHuman Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. Iwas rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations weretrue. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not arepresetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us anexplanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.List members please comment.NumukundaPS Sorry, I accidentally sent the first message------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 15:50:01 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: < 960907065607_517589434@emout15.mail.aol.com Camara,The schools will be equipt with solar energy panels. A solar energy plant isabout to be build in The Gambia by an American company. The plant wil notonly serve The Gambia but the whole sub-region, and will be sold at verycompetitive prices. It is a private initiative facilitated by the government.Regards.Tombong------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 16:12:58 -0600From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tombong's CredibilityMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mansala, I dont think I am digressing from what this forum stands for. Itis a piece of information that was rumoured with some paramount ambiguity(I said ambigous because it is rather unusual for someone to purnished inthe US for making derogatory comment about their system). I feel that beinga Gambian, and Tombong representing the Gambia, I have the rights to knowevery detail of the incident. Anywhere this incident is announced, it willbe announced as a Gambian represetative did blah blah blah...... Moreover,since you want to the spokesperson for tombong, I would be glad if youcould address this issue. I dont have money and the time to call you. Ifthere is nothing to hide why not address the issue through the list. Whydon't you do it like the gentleman Lang Conteh? Address what you know aboutit.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 16:22:49 -0600From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Immigration NewsMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"September 1996Published by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 BelleForest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email: info-immigration@immigration-law.com, WWW home page:The Immigration and Naturalization Service just announced that they haveconducted a recount ofH-1B numbers and found that the 65,000 cap for fiscal year 1996 has not beenreached. The actualnumber of visas issued to this point has been just over 59,000. The INSpreviously reported thatit had suspended issuing approvals because the cap had been reached. Thereare approximately5,000 cases pending at the service centers and processing should return tonormal. The INS isconsidering a policy to free up numbers from next year's allotment of H-1Bvisas should the capactually be reached later this month.------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Sep 96 00:33:48 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Internet in The GambiaMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199609080039510106@msn.com Gambia-l members,I realize that a great deal has been said recently about the possibility ofinternet in The Gambia. A great deal more has been directed towards certainmembers that apparently have lost some credibility. I don't want to allymyself with anyone in particular but I do want to make a comment abouttechnological advances in Africa. I would also like to pose some questionsthat will not be rhetorical in nature. I would indeed like to hear someresponses.Tombong has made some statements about computers being shipped to The Gambiaand I have been keeping abreast of events there as to how the internetinitiative will be structured. I would agree with some of you that there arecertain development priorities that need to be addressed before such grandplans can be erected, but I also believe that the introduction of technologyto Gambian classrooms opens a new and valuable door to education. There aremajor priorities to be met before something as grand as internet access can bea reality. For starters-a constant flow of electricity. When I left TheGambia in 95' there was rarely a week that would not have some majorinterruption in the electrical current entering my house in the Kombo. Therewas no electricity in my village. The scheme of things demand certainstructures to be in place before dreams become a reality. All the same, theidea of bringing technology-distance education, multimedia, CBT-to The Gambiais a wonderful idea. One of my goals as a friend of The Gambia is to returnand teach again if I am welcome. I believe The Gambia and the rest of Africaare way behind in the information/communication explosion that most all of usare obviously participating in here. The advent of cheaper and more availabletechnologies allows for technological development to take place. My firstquestion is this: Do the list members believe that increased technology andcommunication in The Gambia will marginalize the country more? Many theoristsbelieve that development has done this already and that computercommunications and technology will only add to this problem. What are yourviews? As an educational technologists I see wonderful merits to theintroduction of technology to The Gambia, but I would not want to see thetechnology adversely affect the country. I think emerging communicationtechnologies allow everyone to participate in the global market.Certainly the internet is designed for ease of use and there are thousands ofeducational advantages to be gained from using the internet. Do members thinkthat the computer literacy in the country and the available educationalpersonnel are adequate for such an effort to be successful? What do youthink the priorities are for computer and communication education? Shouldstudents learn integrated software packages--spreadsheets, word-processing,database, draw&Paint programs-before launching on to the internet. What aboutbasic keyboard skills and simple operation. I am quite interested in theresponses. This is the focus of a lot of my research as I work on my mastersdegree.Please feel free to make other comments that I didn't address. I am quiteinterested in this topic.Brian Hubbard AKA Babanding------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:11:59 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: questions (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960907231058.13203A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII* The following was forwarded *****Received: from emout12.mail.aol.com (emout12.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.38]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id OAA01128 for < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 7 Sep 1996 14:35:44 -0700From: ABALM@aol.com Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id RAA15371 for GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu; Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:35:44 -0400Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:35:44 -0400Message-Id: < 960907173543_473796503@emout12.mail.aol.com To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Subject: questionsTombong !I have a question to ask you in your capacity as spokesperson for AFPRC.What is the relationship between YahYa Jammeh and Malain business manBabanbing Susoko ?My understanding is, he does alot of investing in gambia, he also payed forthe helicopters that were intend for shipping to gambia.ABBA------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:13:23 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: News from gambia (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960907231205.13203B-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII* The following is being forwarded ***From: ABALM@aol.com Received: by emout16.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id RAA09619 for GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu; Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:56:26 -0400Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:56:26 -0400Message-Id: < 960907175625_473807000@emout16.mail.aol.com To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Subject: News from gambiaBanjul ( Reuter ) - Taiwan, pursuing its rivalry with china for diplomaticrecognition in Africa, agreed saturday to give tiny gambia 7.2 million tobuild a road, diplomats said.Taiwans ambassador Francis Chung Lee told reporters the grant, enshrined inan agreement signed saturday, woul pay for a 50 mile road between Essau andKerewan with a bridge across the river from which gambia takes its name.Senegals Companie Sahelienne d'Enterprise ( CSE ) will build the road andbridge.Military coup leader Yahya Jammeh, who is running for president in Sept. 26elections, seized power in Gambia in 1994, alienating its Western Aidpartners. Taiwan has since been helping it with projects ranging from ricegrowing to farmnig to medicine.ABBA------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:37:14 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tombong's CredibilityMessage-ID: < 960907233712_279890795@emout12.mail.aol.com Mansala,You wrote>>>Who the hell are you to attack someone's credibility?>>>>Pleasedo not take this personal! By the way, Mr. Saidy can very well defend himself, but unfortunately he is not, so be nice. There is no reason for you for toact "cyber-disrespectful" to all the members particularly the ladies, forbeing vulgar. I respect your freedom of speech, but lets keep it clean...I amnot going to leave my number inorder to have further discussion on thistopic... Peace Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: 08 Sep 96 00:37:11 EDTFrom: MOHAMADU JAWARA < 75523.3247@CompuServe.COM To: omar < 100774.115@CompuServe.COM Cc: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List\"" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: New from Gambia...Message-ID: < 960908043711_75523.3247_GHJ76-1@CompuServe.COM ---------- Forwarded Message ----------From: INTERNET: YAHYAD@aol.com, INTERNET: YAHYAD@aol.com TO: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List", INTERNET: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU DATE: 9/5/96 9:00 PMRE: New from Gambia...Sender: gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3]) by arl-img-7.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)id UAA29726; Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:49:12 -0400Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA07716;Thu, 5 Sep 96 17:46:26 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AB30754;Thu, 5 Sep 96 17:46:17 -0700Received: from emout17.mail.aol.com (emout17.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.43]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id RAA01715 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 5 Sep 1996 17:46:15 -0700Received: by emout17.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id UAA14646 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:46:14 -0400Message-Id: < 960905204614_302427926@emout17.mail.aol.com Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:46:14 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: YAHYAD@aol.com To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New from Gambia...X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENHere some news from Gambia:BANJUL, Sept 5 (Reuter) - Gambia's central bank on Thursday issued new banknotes which will eventually replace currency bearing the face of Sir DawdaJawara, the elected president toppled by young military officers in 1994.The new notes are in denominations of five, 10, 25 and 50 dalasis. Notesbearing Jawara's portrait will continue to be legal tender as long as theyremain in circulation, the central bank said earlier.The new notes are of the same size, colour and general appearance as theold ones but incorporate more security features. Portraits include a Gambianman, a woman, a boy and a girl, along with birds and assorted scenes.Presidential elections to return the West African country to civilianrule are scheduled for September 26 with military leader Yahya Jammeh tippedto win after resigning from the army to contest.($1-9.8 dalasi)07:58 09-05-96Why does this person think Yahya Jammeh will win? I do not know whatindications he got to have such an opinion.------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 01:46:52 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] ReutersMessage-ID: <199609080546.BAA15645@aspen>Content-Type: text> Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news> Comment: O:4.1H;> Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4> Approved: editor@clarinet.com > From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)> Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.military> Subject: Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh> Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters> Message-ID: < RgambiaURDFe_6S6@clari.net > Lines: 21> Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT> Expires: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT> ACategory: international> Slugword: GAMBIA> Threadword: gambia> Priority: regular> ANPA: Wc: 177/0; Id: a1574; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-06-N.A; Ver: 1/0> Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2859 clari.world.military:4032> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's national army held a> ceremonial farewell Friday for military leader Yahya Jammeh, who> resigned to run in presidential elections on Sept. 26.> Jammeh, who Thursday predicted he would win 99 percent of> the vote, said that after more than two years of army rule,> running for president as a civilian was the only lawful way to> continue the implementation of his development program.> ``We will be with you in spirit when the time comes to> defend the nation's unity,'' he told officers and men of the> small West African country's 800-strong army.> Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army captain who seized power in a> July 1994 coup, resigned on Aug. 28 along with associates in his> provisional ruling council.> Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank of> colonel at the time of his resignation and would remain the> commander-in-chief of the armed forces.> Jammeh's most serious electoral rival, lawyer Ousainou> Darboe of the United Democratic Party, has demanded a> transitional government to organize the elections.Can someone help me make sense of the last statement in this newsrelease. If it really came from Mr Darboe, don't you think it is notan indication of potential problems with the idea of participation. Idon't want to be the devil's advocate once again, but I do not think 3weeks before electionas is the time to talk about the formation of atransitional government. Furthermore if we do not trust them inchargeof the boat why on earth are we bordong it? We should remeber that westill have the right to abstain.Malanding------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 32************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.09 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |