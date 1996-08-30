|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:41:22
|
Date: Sun, 1 Sep 1996 16:27:33 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
Subject: Re: New Member
Subject: Re: New Member
Welcome on board Abba. I hope you find Gambia-l more interesting.
You participation in the discourse will keep the List going.
Lamin Drammeh.
Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 03:45:22 -0400
From: SBojang@aol.com
From: SBojang@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Political party (UDP) launched in Brikama
Message-ID: <960902034521_514290897@emout14.mail.aol.com>
Friends here is news extract from reuters news wire i hope you will find
intresting.
It's late on the West coast, so good night
Sarjo
=============================================================
BRIKAMA, Gambia, Sept 1 (Reuter) - So many supporters turned out on
Sunday to witness the launch of a political party by military leader Captain
Yahya Jammeh's main rival in this month's presidential race that the launch
had to be postponed.
Witnesses and party officials said the launch was put back until a day to
be fixed after prominent lawyer Ousainou Darboe's car was blocked by up to
70,000 jubilant supporters, preventing him reaching the launch venue.
Darboe, vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association, plans to
call his party the United Democratic Party (UDP). ``I was contacted by a
cross-section of the community from Banjul to up country and asked to contest
the presidential elections,'' he said on August 23.
Supporters flocked to this town, 32 km from the capital Banjul, for the
ceremony. They sang, danced and wore T-shirts and badges carrying his
portrait. They chanted slogans calling for peace, reconciliation and
democracy.
Politicians banned by Jammeh from contesting the September 26 election
because of their association with Sir Dawda Jawara, the elected president he
accused of corruption and toppled in 1994, attended the launch. So too did
their supporters.
Jammeh, 31, has banned the country's main politicians from standing. He
plans to stand as a civilian. He and fellow military rulers launched their
own party -- the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction -- on
August 26.
Four candidates will contest the presidential election in the West
African tourist haven.
The Commonwealth has described rules for the election and for
parliamentary polls in December as flawed, saying they will allow the
military to strengthen their grip on power.
The pro-Jammeh July 22 Movement described the criticism as insulting and
damaging to the democratic process.
16:44 09-01-96
Date: Mon, 02 Sep 96 12:47:29 -0700
From: Lang Konteh <L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
From: Lang Konteh <L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAM...
Message-ID: <E0uxXTl-0000yQ-00@egate.lut.ac.uk>
gopher://gopher.voa.gov:70/00/newswire/fri/MIAMI-GAMBIA_ARRESTS
>
> DATE=8/30/96
> TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
> NUMBER=2-202455
> TITLE=MIAMI/GAMBIA ARRESTS (L)
> BYLINE=JIM TEEPLE
> DATELINE=MIAMI
> CONTENT=
> VOICED AT:
>
> INTRO: U-S CUSTOMS AGENTS IN MIAMI HAVE FOILED AN ATTEMPT TO
> SMUGGLE TWO MILITARY HELICOPTERS TO THE WEST AFRICAN NATION OF
> GAMBIA. VOA'S JIM TEEPLE REPORTS FROM OUR MIAMI BUREAU, TWO OF
> THE SMUGGLERS ARE NOW IN JAIL ON CHARGES OF ATTEMPTING TO BRIBE
> FEDERAL AGENTS.
>
> TEXT: LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES SAY MIAMI'S INTERNATIONAL
> AIRPORT HAS LONG BEEN A TRANSHIPMENT POINT FOR ARMS TO LATIN
> AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN.
>
> THEREFORE CUSTOMS OFFICIALS SAY THEY WERE NOT SURPRISED WHEN THEY
> FOUND TWO MILITARY HELICOPTERS STORED ON A PLANE WHICH WAS ABOUT
> TO TAKE OFF FOR THE WEST AFRICAN NATION OF GAMBIA. THE
> HELICOPTERS WHICH ARE DESGINED FOR MILITARY OPERATIONS DID NOT
> HAVE THE PROPER STATE DEPARTMENT PAPERWORK NECESSARY FOR EXPORT
> OUT OF THE UNITED STATES AND WERE THEREFORE SEIZED BY AGENTS.
>
> JUST AS THEY WERE BEGINNING AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER AN
> INDIVIDUAL INVOLVED IN THE SHIPMENT OF THE HELICOPTERS APPROACHED
> A CUSTOMS AGENT AND OFFERED A 20-THOUSAND DOLLAR BRIBE FOR THEIR
> RELEASE. MIKE SHEEHAN, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE CUSTOM'S SERVICE IN
> MIAMI, SAYS THE AGENT REPORTED THE BRIBE ATTEMPT AND CUSTOMS
> INTENSIFIED THE INVESTIGATION.
>
> // INSERT SHEEHAN ACT //
>
> WE THEN WERE MONITORING COMMUNICATIONS BETWEEN THAT MAN
> MAKING THE BRIBE OFFER AND OUR AGENT, AND IN THE MIDDLE
> OF THAT A SECOND PERSON A FEW DAYS LATER CAME UP TO OUR
> AGENT AND MADE A SECOND BRIBE ATTEMPT TO THE SAME AGENT
> -- THIS TIME FOR THIRTY-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO OBTAIN THE
> RELEASE OF THE HELICOPTERS. SO WE WIND UP NOW WITH TWO
> PEOPLE, ONE OFFERING TWENTY-THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE
> OFFERING THIRTY-THOUSAND TO GAIN THE RELEASE OF THESE
> TWO HELICOPTERS.
>
> // END ACT //
>
> CUSTOMS ARRESTED THE TWO INDIVIDUALS; A FRENCH MAN AND A GAMBIAN
> WOMAN. BOTH CLAIMED TO BE WORKING FOR A WEALTHY GAMBIAN
> BUSINESSMAN WHO WAS ATTEMPTING TO START A CIVILIAN AIRLINE.
> MIKE SHEEHAN OF THE CUSTOMS SERVICE SAYS THAT IS UNLIKELY.
>
> // INSERT 2ND SHEEHAN ACT //
>
> IT IS RATHER SUSPICIOUS TO US THAT MILITARY TRAINING
> HELIOPTERS ARE BEING SOUGHT BY ANYONE TRYING TO START
> THEIR OWN COMMERICIAL AIRLINE. FOR STARTERS AN AIRLINE
> GENERALLY INVOLVES AIRPLANES AND NOT HELICOPTERS BUT
> EVEN THOSE AIR TRANSPORT COMPANIES WHO DO USE
> HELICOPTERS WOULD WANT A NORMAL CIVILIAN STYLE
> COMMERCIAL PASSENGER HELICOPTER AND NOT A MILITARY
> HELICOPTER THAT IS DESIGNED FOR MILITARY USES.
>
> // END ACT //
>
> MR. SHEEHAN SAYS WHAT MAKES THIS CASE UNUSUAL IS THAT THE TWO
> INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE ARRESTED WERE UNAWARE OF EACH OTHERS BRIBE
> ATTEMPTS. BOTH NOW FACE FIVE YEARS IN PRISON IF CONVICTED.
> (SIGNED)
>
> NEB/JLT/KL
>
> 30-Aug-96 6:04 PM EDT (2204 UTC)
> NNNN
>
> Source: Voice of America
>
Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 10:42:08 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA
Message-ID: <960902104207_514362535@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Hi Gambia-l,
I just made it back from The Gambia, and things are begining to shape, i was
away since 23 August. I missed 10 days of interesting discussions, but i have
been busy reading the pile of email.
UPDATE
4 political parties have sent in their registration with the PIEC
(Provisional Independent Electoral Commission) by the closing date, 30
August, 1996.The parties are:
APRC (Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction ) led by Capt.
Jammeh.
NRP (National Reconciliation Party) led by Mr. Hamad Bah
PDOIS (The Peoples' Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism)
led by Mr. Sidia Jatta
UDP ( United Democratic Party) led by Mr. Ousainou Darboe
The secretary and party leader of UDP is Mr. Darboe. Yahya Jallow, former
Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, is deputy leader, Ganji
Touray (former UP/NCP candidate for saloum) is honorary treasurer, Sidia
Sanyang is administrative secretary, Ansu Dibba is the national president,
Ebrima (Pesseh) Njie
is the public relation officer and Femi Peters is campaign manager.
Mr. Hamad Bah is the Secretary-General and Party leader of NRP. He is yet to
reveal other officials of the party. Hamad Bah is from Bantanto Sare Ouldi in
Upper Saloum,CRD(Central River Division, formerly M.I.D). He is 37 years old
and works at Novotel as a manager. I know him personally, he was a class mate
of mine at Kaur Secondary Technical School. He was a teacher prior to his
present job.
The APRC is headed by Capt. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh. Capt. Yankuba Touray is
the Campaign Manager. The names of other officials are not yet publicised.
Dr. Bojang of the of the PDP said they are not participating in the
presidential elections due to financial constrains, but will participate in
the legislative elections in December.
Peace.
Tombong Saidy
Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 21:20:58 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The Road Ahead?
Message-ID: <33CBEDD0419@amadeus.cmi.no>
Gambia-l,
Welcome to all our new members, a pleasure to have you on board.
I think Lamin Drammeh raised a good point. I personally did not
respond to the appeal for support to Lawyer Darboe, because I did not
know what he and his party stand for. I think this applies to many
on the list. Thanks Morro for the Platform.
I am happy now that Dr. Janneh and his "boycott team" have
reconcidered their decision. I just what to add that, we the Gambians
abroad should always try and get support for our opinions or should I
say we should support the activities of those at home.
So far on Gambia-l, we were introduced to the platforms 2 of the political
parties to contest the elections, PDOIS's and UDP's. As far as am
concern PDOIS is the the only real alternative to what has been going
on is still going on in The Gambia. I think any Gambian who want real
changes for the betterment of the majority of the Gambians should
support and ask his or relatives to support and vote for PDOIS. I
know many people get scared with the word socialism (especially
Americans). I think we should put our prejudice aside and study PDOIS
programme.
I think I will stop here for now. I just remembered the WARNING about
long messages.
Shalom,
Famara.
should not think
Date: Mon, 2 Sep 1996 22:57:28 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Trip to New York & Washington!
Message-ID: <33E5A4D66A5@amadeus.cmi.no>
Hello Gambia-l, (Especially those in New York & Washington)
I will be travelling to US on a study trip with my colleagues in the
graduate programme at my department. I will be staying at The New
Yorker Hotel in midtown Manhattan, 8th Avenue. This will be from the
17/09 - 25/09. I will be leaving NY for Washington where I will stay
til 02/10. My main purpose of travelling to Washington is to collect
information from the World Bank (mainly interviews). In washington am
not sure yet where to stay. I will probably, stay with my cousin in
Maryland, I was told that it is not far from Washington.
I would like to meet Gambians when am in the US. Can you please help
me with names of places where am likely to meet Gambians, (may be
Gambian pub, restuarant, cultural centre or something like that)
I would also like to meet some you in the net to make use of your
knowledge, or just for a chat. It will be exciting to see some of
the people behind the messages I read.
Apart from a visit to the United Nations on the 18th and lectures at
the University of Columbia on the 19th, we don't have any fixed plans. Tips are
welcome.
Thanks.
Shalom,
Famara.
Date: 02 Sep 1996 20:50:05 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian elections
Message-ID: <3033657310.997744@inform-bbs.dk>
Dear Abdou/Tony,
I tried to send this mail earlier through my other e-mail but it was
rejected.
Therefore, sent a new subscribtion request to the listproc.
Informs' mail server is stable again but I want to retain both e-mails.
_______________________________________________________
Hi Gambia-l,
Political developments are very interesting right now in the Gambia.
I think it will be more interesting if we could get the political
programmes
of the various parties her on the list so that we could judge for our
selves which party we think will serve our interest.
The final decision will be taken by Gambians residing in The Gambia at
the polls if it is free and fair.
Yahya Jammeh has to resign from the military and become a civilian
latest on the 5th of this month or else his party will be banned
acording to the newly adopted constitution.
Tombong, do you think he will resign from the G.N.A this week?
Regards to all
Momodou Camara
--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 09:43:05 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <01I91D606NOY002YVU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Gambia-l:
Nathan Van Hooser and Larry Balkin have just been added to our list.
We expect formal intros. from these two.
Thanks.
Amadou
PS: News about public reception of Darboe's candidacy sounds very good.
Let's hope for the best.
Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 09:49:54 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambia poll official seeks release of [ 41] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609031349.JAA25600@salaam.cc.columbia.edu>
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The president of Gambia's
electoral commission Saturday called on the military government
to free all political detainees before the start of campaigning
for September's presidential elections in the West African
country.
``Decree 89 places no limits on political activity and we do
not believe that electoral campaigning should begin with any
persons still being detained on political grounds,'' Gabriel
Roberts said.
Thirty-one people, including two former ministers, have been
in detention since October, accused of planning demonstrations
at the U.S. embassy and the British High Commission to demand
the reinstatement of former civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara.
Four political parties had applied for registration to
contest the elections by Friday's deadline. Army ruler Captain
Yahya Jammeh plans to contest the presidential election as a
civilian and has launched a party, the Alliance for Patriotic
Reorientation and Construction (APRC), linked to his Armed
Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).
Roberts told a news conference the commission had invited
international organizations including the Commonwealth, the
Organization of African Unity, the United Nations, and the
European Commission to send election observers.
So far Jammeh's main declared opponent is prominent lawyer
Ousainou Darboe, vice-president of the Gambia Bar Association.
Darboe will launch his United Democratic Party at a rally in
the town of Brikama, south of Banjul, Sunday.
Jammeh has banned the three main political parties from
contesting the elections and excluded anyone who served as a
minister under Jawara.
The small People's Democratic Organization for Independence
and Socialism is putting up Sidia Jatta, who polled 5.6 percent
in presidential elections in 1992 won by Jawara.
Another contender is Amath Bah, who holds a managerial post
at a hotel in Serekunda.
The Commonwealth has said rules for the presidential
elections and for parliamentary polls in December were obviously
flawed and would allow the military leaders to strengthen their
grip on power.
Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 10:18:02 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Farewell to Pa Mambuna
Message-ID: <01I91EE1MBB8002YVU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Gambia-l:
Pa Mambuna has been an important resource for the list and he will be
dearly missed. I hope he can rejoin us soon. I "recruited" Pa, and I
am sure it was worth the effort.
My position on the overthrow of the Jawara regime (necessary evil) is already
known; so I agree with Pa on that issue. Our views however diverge on the
AFPRC's performance. I see the junta as just another repressive group which
may be intent on staying in power indefinitely.
Bye.
Amadou
Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 10:37:12 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: News
Message-ID: <v01510100ae520ea4034b@[130.74.64.43]>
DATE=9/3/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202568
TITLE=LIBERIA / POL (S)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: FORMER LIBERIAN SENATOR RUTH PERRY IS TO BE FORMALLY
SWORN IN (TUESDAY) AS THE NEW CHAIRPERSON OF LIBERIA'S INTERIM
RULING COUNCIL. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK
REPORTS MRS. PERRY'S APPOINTMENT TO THE COUNCIL IS PART OF A
REVISED PEACE PLAN AIMED AT ENDING LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR.
TEXT: WHEN RUTH PERRY IS OFFICIALLY SWORN IN AS CHAIRPERSON OF
LIBERIA'S INTERIM RULING COUNCIL SHE WILL BE THE FIRST WOMAN TO
HEAD AN AFRICAN GOVERNMENT.
MRS. PERRY WILL OVERSEE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEWLY-REVISED
PEACE DEAL THAT INCLUDES DISARMING ABOUT 60-THOUSAND REBEL
SOLDIERS AND PREPARING FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS NEXT MAY.
IN ADDITION TO THE CHALLENGE OF PUTTING AN END TO SIX-YEARS OF
CIVIL WAR, MRS. PERRY ALSO FACES THE DAUNTING TASK OF CONTROLLING
THE FACTION LEADERS, WHO TOGETHER MAKE UP THE INTERIM RULING
COUNCIL. THE FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNCIL, WILTON SANKOWULO,
WAS SEEN AS INEFFECTIVE IN NEUTRALIZING THE POWER STRUGGLE OF
REBEL LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR AND OTHER FACTION LEADERS ON THE
BOARD.
MORE THAN ONE-DOZEN PEACE PLANS HAVE FAILED TO END THE WAR. THE
LATEST AGREEMENT THREATENS FACTION LEADERS WITH SANCTIONS IF THEY
ARE SEEN OBSTRUCTING THE PEACE PROCESS. THE SANCTIONS INCLUDE
SEIZURE OF THEIR ASSETS ABROAD AND A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL TO TRY
THEM FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/JWH
03-Sep-96 8:41 AM EDT (1241 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 09:02:24 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Bocar Njie, nephew of Binta Njie has been added to Gambia-l. Bocar
resides in Canada. Welcome aboard Bocar and we will be looking forward to
your introduction and contributions to the list.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 12:50:34 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: testing
Date: Tue, 03 Sep 1996 13:05:04 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96I03021.html
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published
or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News
Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
03 Sep 96 - South Africa-Mandela
Mandela-Machel Romance Confirmed and Welcomed
From Lionel Williams; PANA Correspondent
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - The African romance of the year --
between President Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Graca Machel,
widow of former Mozambiquan President Samora Machel -- has been
confirmed.
A spokesman for the South African leader has revealed that President
Mandela is in love with Mrs. Machel.
Asked to comment on weekend reports that there was a relationship
between the two, presidential spokesman Parks Mankahlana said: "All I
can say is the story is not untrue, but I am not aware of any marriage
plans."
He added that the couple had confirmed their relationship, and would
spend as much time as possible together.
The weekend reports quoted sources close to President Mandela as
saying that, after months of speculation, it could now be confirmed
that he and Graca Machel were involved in a steady relationship and
were ready to go public.
They do not intend to marry, the reports add, but Mrs. Machel will
spend two weeks of every month with Mandela at his home in
Johannesburg.
Reports of a romance began early last year, and they have since been
seen together during trips to Paris and Harare. Speculation was
fuelled two weeks ago, when President Mandela was seen kissing Mrs.
Machel at the wedding of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.
Mozambican leaders and Machel's family elders have given their
blessing to the relationship, and here in South Africa public figures,
political leaders and the public have generally come out in favour of
the news of President Mandela's romance.
The 78-year-old South African leader, whose marriage to Winnie Mandela
began deteriorating soon after his release from prison in early 1990,
was divorced earlier this year.
Mrs. Machel's late husband Samora Machel was killed in a plane crash
almost ten years ago.
_________________________________________________________________
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
Date: Tue, 3 Sep 1996 15:47:02 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Polls
Hi Folks,
This might sound crazy but do we now have pre election polls in The Gambia
and if we do, who do you thinking is currently leading in the forthcoming
presidential elections ?
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 00:39:59 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...
Message-ID: <960904003958_300882797@emout10.mail.aol.com>
Brothers and sisters.....
I was in Miami this past weekend for their Labor-Day festivities. We had
several informal political discussions. There was one Mr. Lamin Conteh from
Greensboro, N.C.; who was advocating boycott, and he raised some serious
concerns such as the unfeasibility of holding a free and fair elections; he
said during the referendum, millitary personnells were stationed inside
voting booths whereby you cannot see their faces but their shoes almost
touched you...this he depicted as not only "unfair" but also a "psychological
threat." These allegations could be very worrysome!
I made it clear to Mr. Conteh that I clearly disagree on the issue of
boycotting, because at this point the only thing we should fear is fear
itself. If we fear that the elections will not be free and fair, and decided
not to participate, then we are serving ourselves injustice, and not
believing in our combined efforts. I think we should participate, wheather we
cast a vote or not............our voices must he heard. I do not think Mr.
Ousainou Darboe and the other fellows would have considered to run if they
had taught boycotting, cause the millitary is going to rig! It is a civic
responsibility on all of us to play a part.
In Miami, we also talked about former Capt Ebou Jallow. The consesus was he
did not and could not have left with $3M. My position on that is Ebou Jallow
dealt every Gambian the biggest disservice of the century by not exposing the
junta, I said and I still say to him, dont only stop at saying you did not
take the money, or who killed Korro Ceesay and so forth.........tell us
everything you know about your former comrades. Thats how I would have done
it!
If you have a chance please listen to Lamin Conteh's tape or his article,
even my good friend Tombong will get a kick out of it. By the way his phone
number is 910-282-3576. Miami was wonderful, picnic at Halluva Beach was
exciting, thumbs up to the Miami Gambians, they were grateful....Peace
<<Baboucarr H. Sillah>>
Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:02 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.
Message-ID: <960904075201_515615863@emout14.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-L,
There are presently 295 Primary Schools, 38 Junior Secondary School (Junior
High Sch.), 18 Senior Secondary School( Senior HiGH Sch.,7 of which are
public high schools), plus 3 Skill Training Centers, 1 Technical Instutude
and a Three years college which is to become full fledge university by the
end of 1997.
Prior to the coup, 19994/95, there were 257 Primary Schools, 24 Junior
Secondary School,12 Senior Secondary Schools( only one was a public high
school), a Training College and a Technical Institude.
These are facts that might interest some of us. One thing that the AFPRC can
be creditted with is their efforts to improve and make education accessable
to Gambians in every corner of the country.
Best regards.
Tombong.
Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 07:52:15 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Boycutting the elections
Message-ID: <960904075214_515615921@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
I am glad that the plan for a boycut of the elections has been dropped,
atleast for now. I did not think it was the best option to Gambians. The
elections will go as schedule, September 26, 1996 and December 11, 1996.
As regards Mr. Sillah's commentary on the Labor-Day festivities in Miami,
which i missed this year, i just cannot let it slip by without responding.
Unfortunately Mr. Lamin Conteh, is one of our confused and misguided
brothers. I know him personally, and we met in Washington and Miami last year
and we've spoken several times on the phone. The allegation that "military
personnels were stationed inside voting booths " is totally baised, unfounded
and baseless. How come no body on the ground reported this allegation? I
think Mr. Conteh needs to get his facts straihgt. It is O.K. to oppose and
express our oppinions, however it is troubling to see some of us planting
lies and innuendoes . As a matter of fact i have Mr. Conteh's tape, and it is
all full of sound and furry, but saying nothing. He mailed it to me since the
first week of August.
As for Capt. Ebou Jallow, he did still the money, however, he could not lay
hands on the $3. millions because it was blocked. The case is presently in
Swiss courts, and he has a lawyer representing him. He is no longer denying
taking the money, what he is claiming now is that he was instructed to
transfer the money by Capt. Jammeh. Ebou Jallow has no credibility, if he
really cared about The Gambia as he claims, he should have defected before
the $3 M.
Korro Ceesay's death is an unfortunate incident and a cloud that will take
generations to clear. The AFPRC had to close the investigation because no one
would come forward to give evidence to the panel of investigators. His death
was ruled as an accident, which i know some of you will not accept. I do not
beleive he was killed by the AFPRC or any of its members. If any one has
evidence contrary that, he os she can come forward with it.
Please, let's keep the discussion clean and worthwile, and also lets stick to
the substance and facts.
Regards.
Tombong.
Date: Wed, 04 Sep 1996 08:49:42 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...
Message-ID: <01I92PLIRVRA002SKI@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
GAMBIA-L:
The matter of whether or not to boycott the elections has nothing to do
with fear. I believe it was an American President (Truman) who said
"the only thing to fear is fear itself," but I don't see the relevance
to calls for a boycott.
Many of us have already decided to support a candidate in the presidential
race despite our believe that the elections will be marked by fraudulent
counting, intimidation, and the use of fictitious names. I hope we are
wrong. Reports from the Gambia indicate that Darboe has substantial
support, and let's hope the junta doesn't do anything stupid to mess up
his apparent success. (BELIEF not BELIEVE)
Did Mr. Conteh reveal his sources of information to you? Many of his
assertions are too outrageous to even discuss. We may have a common
cause
Date: Wed, 4 Sep 96 09:35:14 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN TH
Message-ID: <199609041335.GAA12275@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Tombong:
Now that we have so many primary schools, the first order of
business ought to be to enroll your military buddies in some
of them.
Morro.
Gambia-L,
There are presently 295 Primary Schools, 38 Junior Secondary School (Junior
High Sch.), 18 Senior Secondary School( Senior HiGH Sch.,7 of which are
public high schools), plus 3 Skill Training Centers, 1 Technical Instutude
and a Three years college which is to become full fledge university by the
end of 1997.
Prior to the coup, 19994/95, there were 257 Primary Schools, 24 Junior
Secondary School,12 Senior Secondary Schools( only one was a public high
school), a Training College and a Technical Institude.
These are facts that might interest some of us. One thing that the AFPRC can
be creditted with is their efforts to improve and make education accessable
to Gambians in every corner of the country.
Best regards.
Tombong.
Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 09:57:12 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.
Message-ID: <199609041357.JAA12765@aspen>
Content-Type: text
I hope we are not just enumerating designated areas or schools intead
of real schools. My worry is that even the few schools we had during
the Jawara days were not only poorly furnished, but of poor standard
due to untrained teachers, lack of materials, books or support. Have
those defficiencies been taken cared of before building new ones?
Thank you.
Malanding
Date: Wed, 04 Sep 1996 09:59:12 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...
Message-ID: <01I92S1O3P1Y002ZNC@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
My previous message was incomplete. Had to rush to class.
Amadou
Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 23:22:51 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...
Message-ID: <199609041417.XAA12355@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l
Mr. Sillah's report of what one Mr. conteh said was useful. If Sillah
accurately reported what that gentleman in Miami said, then that piece
of information is scary. The thought of having uniformed soldiers in
polling stations sounds outragerous and quite strange to Gambian
politics. I am not inclined to believe the story, but is it not
another viewpoint of what could have theoritically happened? For
one of us to dismiss it outright is as fallacious(no harm meant)
as attacking the man's personality--philosophers would call that
`argumentum ad homeinum'. Because the presence of soldiers in polling
stations was not reported by anyone on the ground does not negate the
allegation. Can we hear more on this from other List members?
The cause of Koro Ceesay's death will eventually come to light no
matter how long it takes. Could it not be that people are afraid to
talk instead of there being no evidence? An accident it may have been,
and an accident it may not have been. Only time will tell!
Tombong, I think you are becoming a mouthpiece of the AFPRC on this
List. Do you think that is a good thing for you to do? Remember, you
are part of us in your personal capacity. Please, do not inundate us
with AFPRC politics. Now that you have said so many good things about
our military rulers, tell us a bit about their defects; I guess they
are not perfect, and you as an insider should know better than us.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
Date: 04 Sep 1996 16:32:39 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Boycotting the elections...
Message-ID: <1141821405.10439984@inform-bbs.dk>
FOROYAA established seven teams to monitor the whole excercise of casting
votes. One team for each administrative area and each team was mobile. Hence,
they could visit polling stations, conduct inspections of voting boots and
enquire from voters wether they felt intimidated.
They reported that there were no armed soldiers guarding polling stations.
Observers of the process felt satisfied that the excersise was free and fair.
More details before and after the referandum can be read in FOROYAA issue of
8-15 August 1996.
Mr. Conteh's allegation that "millitary personnells were stationed inside
voting booths whereby you cannot see their faces" is untrue.
Peace!
Momodou Camara
--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
Date: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 16:14:57 -0700 (PDT)
From: Oumar Ndongo <ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu>
From: Oumar Ndongo <ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu>
To: Momodou Camara <momodou@inform-bbs.dk>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960904160013.11460A-100000@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi everybody,
My stay at UC,Irvine is finishing tomorrow.I must thank each and
everyone of you for sharing concerns about our Senegambian space.You have
immensely contributed to my experience in the US.I will arrive in Dakar
Friday 6,1996.I would like to continue with Gambia-L in Senegal.I will
try to update you on the Senegalese perception of what is going on in the
Gambia.Please, change my address as follows<gross@warc.warc.sn> Should
anyone of you come to Dakar or precisely at Cheikh Anta Diop University,I
can be reached at 34.06.34.(residence).
Hope to the managers will get me hooked again at my new address.
Thanks.
Oumar NDONGO-Senegal.
Date: Thu, 05 Sep 96 09:18:05 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.
Message-ID: <M.090596.111806.00@ip52.image.dk>
Hej Gambia-l
This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday
29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22
Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.
Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).
The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned
yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September
26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused
the CMAG of bias.
In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed
Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers
nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part
a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".
"I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been
able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to
democratisation discussed" He emphasised.
He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically
looked at.
According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they
have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".
On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as
too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries
political affairs".
Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he
responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have
committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be
banned as this is accepted universally."
He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political
organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the
commonwealth.
Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country
had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and
went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political
process.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 10:27:31 -0400
From: HMbye@aol.com
From: HMbye@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Intro
Message-ID: <960905102730_302002069@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Hi Guys, this is great!! I have learnt so much about the old Country than I
have ever over the years. Anyway my name is Habib M. MBye ,I have resided in
Atlanta for a good number of years and I am currently employed in the Public
Service in metro Atlanta.I hope to be a contributing member .The format is
excellent do not change a thing.My thanks to Latjor Ndow for exposing me to
this ocean of knowledge.Talk to you later.
Habib
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 09:46:44 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960905092539.24060B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Being an advocate of the election boycott due to the unfair advantages
heavily stacked in favor of the incumbent which is prevalent in most
African elections, I believe that the CMAG made the correct decision by
not sending observers nor recognizing the results of the elections.
However, my observation is that the Commonwealth made a big tactical error
by having this guy from Ghana as the spokesperson ( whether in official or
not ) about the Gambian Presidential elections. After all, this guy is
serving in Jerry Rawlings cabinet, a mentor and role model for Jammeh whom
he will undoubtedly emulate and make the transition to a civilian regime.
It is quite ironic and hypocritical for Dr Chambers to have uttered his
remarks according to this news story. Remember the old adage " If you live
in a glass house, do not throw stones " It would have been more effective
and credible had it come from someone else other than him.
Just an opinion.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, Matarr M. Jeng. wrote:
> Hej Gambia-l
> This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday
> 29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22
> Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.
> Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).
>
> The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned
> yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September
> 26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused
> the CMAG of bias.
>
> In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed
> Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers
> nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part
> a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".
>
> "I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been
> able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to
> democratisation discussed" He emphasised.
> He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically
> looked at.
> According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they
> have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".
> On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as
> too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries
> political affairs".
> Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he
> responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have
> committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be
> banned as this is accepted universally."
> He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political
> organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the
> commonwealth.
>
> Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country
> had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and
> went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political
> process.
> ----
> Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
>
>
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 13:32:45 -0400
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <960905133243_194994384@emout10.mail.aol.com>
---------------------
Forwarded message:
Subj: # of primary schools.
Date: 96-09-05 02:32:15 EDT
From: Wildkumba
To: gambia-l@u.washington
Hi Follks,
it was very unnecessary for Morro's reply Re: Tombong's highlights
about the # of schools in the Gambia. A great concern was mentioned by
Malanding- If the schools are well equiped to give the Gambians the level of
education they deserve?.
It will be very unpractical to have new schools if the the old ones are
still infested with unqualified teachers and inadequate learning tools.
Tombong please comment
Agi Kumba..
------------------------------
>* financial aid statement from the school
>* financial aid from the private groups or organizations
>* funding from the student's home country government or university
>* family assets
>* the student's personal assets
> To show non-immigrant intent, there are also a variety of types of
>evidence
>that can be persuasive:
>* proof of close family members remaining in the applicant's home country
>(letters from family members, proof that family members are not likely to
>leave the home country (such as letters from employers or proof of a
>long-standing family business), proof of family financial holdings, etc.)
>* documents of assets held in the applicant's home country
>* proof of career opportunities in the applicant's home country (letters
>from prospective employers can be very helpful)
>* proof of strong community involvement in the applicant's home country
>(proof of memberships and affiliations should be submitted).
>* an affidavit or letter from the applicant showing how studying in
>the US
>will present better opportunities for the applicant in the home country.
>* proof that the applicant is obligated by his or her government,
>either by
>contract or by a posted bond, to return home upon completion of studies.
> A student's spouse and children may be able to accompany the
>student on an
>F-2 visa. Consulates will often deny petitions for family members,
>especially when the applicant is from a country with a high visa refusal
>rate. The consular officer may believe the prospects for the applicant
>returning home are greater if the spouse is left behind.
> Students are permitted to work under very limited circumstances.
>Part-time
>employment on campus is relatively easy to obtain, but is limited to just 20
>hours per week. Off-campus employment is permissible if there are
>unforeseen severe economic circumstances presented to the student.
>Supporting documentation and the support of the foreign student advisor will
>be needed. Curricular Practical Training is available if an internship or
>work requirement is a required part of a student's curriculum. To apply for
>curricular practical training, the student must submit Form I-538 and Form
>I-20 to the school's foreign student advisor. Optional pre- and
>post-graduation practical training are also available to the student for a
>total period of twelve months. Time spent in pre-graduation practical
>training will be counted against the twelve months of available
>post-graduation practical training. Practical training is not available to
>students in language training programs and the student will not be given a
>new twelve month practical training period if the student goes on to pursue
>a higher degree. The student can apply for practical training by first
>giving the foreign student advisor Form I-538 and I-20 for the advisor's
>recommendation and then submitting Form I-765 with the regional INS office.
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 14:39:30 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Membership
Abdou,
Two dear friends of mine are very interested in joining Gambia-l.
Fatima Phall, FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Ahmed tijan Deen,
Tijan@wam.umd.edu . Would you be kind enough to add them to the list.
Thank you
Sal
Habib....................
Welcome on board brother, we truly need guys like yourself, your expatise
andexperience will be well utilized..How bout the FALCONS!
Welcome to Gambia-l bro Habib. Nice to have you on board. Another Atlantan!
How is sister Ida doing? Say hello.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Product Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, GA 30067
PS
What's your private e-mail address?
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 96 18:28:19 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member . . .
Message-ID: <199609052228.PAA24467@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Abdou:
Could please add Dr. Karamba Ceesay to the group. He will introduce
himself shortly thereafter. His address is "Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu".
Morro.
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:01:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New Member . . .
HI Folks,
Added today to the list were: Tijan Deen, Fatima Phall, and Dr.
Ceesay.
-Abdou.
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:08:45 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambian leader quits army to contest e [ 40] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609052308.TAA22267@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambian military strongman Capt.
Yahya Jammeh resigned from the army before his formal nomination
Thursday as a candidate in presidential elections on Sept. 26,
officials said.
Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup, left the army Aug.
28 along with four military associates in his provisional ruling
council, according to the official gazette.
Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank of
colonel at the time of his resignation and would remain the
commander-in-chief of the West African country's armed forces.
The military government lifted a two-year ban on politics on
Aug. 14. The 1994 coup that toppled the elected government of
Sir Dawda Jawara was condemned by Western donors whose pressure
forced Jammeh to speed the transition to civilian rule.
Jammeh, 31, was to meet officials of the Provisional
Independent Electoral Commission Thursday to register as a
candidate of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and
Construction formed by him and military associates.
He has banned the country's main politicians from standing
but will be challenged by three civilian candidates, the most
prominent being lawyer Ousainou Darboe who heads the United
Democratic Party (UDP).
Darboe is vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar
Association. Many politicians banned by Jammeh from contesting
the election because of their association with Jawara have
flocked to his party along with their supporters.
Jammeh has barred anyone who served as a minister under
Jawara from contesting elections.
The small People's Democratic Organization for Independence
and Socialism is putting up Sidia Jatta, who polled 5.6 percent
in presidential elections in 1992 won by Jawara.
Another contender is Amath Bah, who holds a managerial post
at a hotel in Serekunda.
The Commonwealth has described rules for the election and
for parliamentary polls in December as flawed, saying they will
allow the military to strengthen their grip on power.
The pro-Jammeh lobby described the criticism as insulting
and damaging to the democratic process.
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:11:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609052311.TAA22362@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
KAMPALA, Uganda - Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani
and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni began talks after Iran
signed a wide-ranging understanding with Kenya. On the second
leg of a six-nation African tour to drum up business, Rafsanjani
and his delegation met Museveni in Kampala before the two
leaders went into private talks.
NAIROBI, Kenya - Iran offered to throw its weight behind
Kenya's energy, industry and farm sectors by installing power
stations, building storage facilities for liquefied petroleum
gas and repairing roads.
KIGALI, Rwanda - The international mediator on Burundi
Julius Nyerere left Rwanda after talks with Rwandan leaders on
sanctions against Burundi, state-run radio said. It said
Nyerere, a former Tanzanian president, left Kigali for the
northern Tanzania town of Arusha, where a committee set up by
regional leaders to monitor sanctions is due to meet Friday.
BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundi's Tutsi-dominated army mounted
an assault on Hutu rebel forces, trying to drive them from hills
overlooking the capital. Lt. Col. Isaie Nibizi said fighting
began at 10 a.m. on Nyambuye and Gishingano hills and swung
north toward Tenga village, three miles northeast of the
capital.
CAPE TOWN - Zulu leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi criticized the
human rights record of his African National Congress rivals in
testimony to South Africa's ``truth commission,'' but said his
own hands were clean. Buthelezi, who leads the Zulu-based
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), delivered a 760-page indictment of
Nelson Mandela's ANC and the country's former white rulers to
the truth commission on human rights under apartheid. Buthelezi
denied that his party had participated in gun-running or
orchestrated violence.
ROME - Hundreds of thousands of Rwandan refugees in camps in
eastern Zaire could face serious food shortages as a result of
their refusal to take part in a census, The U.N. World Food
Program said. Many of the refugees were reported to have said
they feared indelible ink used on them for registration might
make them sterile or help to identify them if they went home.
BANJUL, Gambia - Gambian military leader Yahya Jammeh, who
has resigned from the army to run in presidential elections this
month, predicted that he would win 99 percent of the vote. He
has baaned all other majo candidates. Jammeh, who seized power
in a 1994 coup as a U.S.-trained army captain, resigned Aug. 28,
along with four associates in his provisional ruling council,
the official gazette said.
ABUJA, Nigeria - Nigeria expects to achieve its budgeted
target of 4.94 percent growth in 1996, Finance Minister Anthony
Ani said. ``A substantial measure of macro-economic stability
has been achieved during the six-month period,'' Ani said in his
half-yearly review of budget performance up to June 30. Ani said
inflation had declined from 72.8 percent in December 1995 to
55.3 percent in June 1996.
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone - A peace accord in Sierra Leone's
five-year civil war looks likely this month despite serious
cease-fire violations last week, diplomats said. Government
officials said President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah had increased
contacts in recent weeks with Revolutionary United Front (RUF)
leader Foday Sankoh, who is in Ivory Coast.
DJIBOUTI - Djibouti's 80-year-old president said he had no
plans to step down as head of state until 1999 and would remain
head of the ruling party until next March.
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's first black
stockbroking firm, Legae Securities (Pty) Ltd., was officially
launched in a further step toward economic empowerment of the
black majority.
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 19:23:49 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: elections
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960905191315.25447A-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi Folks,
As some of you know, Jammeh has predicted to the news media that
he will win 99% of the vote. So do not be surprised if he does.
As Tocqueville remarked, a people deserve their government (-:
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 16:43:23 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: elections
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960905163221.3135B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Winning 99% of the vote will be a stretch. In conforming to the norms of
his predessesor and African elections in general, I fully expect Jammeh to
be declared the winner in the end. His margin of victory will be
unpredictable at this time. It will be wishful thinking to expect an
upset. Why am I feeling this way ? Simply because as I have stated over
and over again, I do not believe in the fairness of elections in Africa
where rigging and fraudulent practices transcend the principles of
democracy.
Hope that I will not be viewed as overly pessimistic but that is
the sad truth about our continent.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:46:14 -0400
From: YAHYAD@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New from Gambia...
Message-ID: <960905204614_302427926@emout17.mail.aol.com>
Here some news from Gambia:
BANJUL, Sept 5 (Reuter) - Gambia's central bank on Thursday issued new bank
notes which will eventually replace currency bearing the face of Sir Dawda
Jawara, the elected president toppled by young military officers in 1994.
The new notes are in denominations of five, 10, 25 and 50 dalasis. Notes
bearing Jawara's portrait will continue to be legal tender as long as they
remain in circulation, the central bank said earlier.
The new notes are of the same size, colour and general appearance as the
old ones but incorporate more security features. Portraits include a Gambian
man, a woman, a boy and a girl, along with birds and assorted scenes.
Presidential elections to return the West African country to civilian
rule are scheduled for September 26 with military leader Yahya Jammeh tipped
to win after resigning from the army to contest.
($1-9.8 dalasi)
Why does this person think Yahya Jammeh will win? I do not know what
indications he got to have such an opinion.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 20:52:37 -0400
From: YAHYAD@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters
Message-ID: <960905205234_302433113@emout08.mail.aol.com>
The information in the above referenced message is totally inaccurate. The
article said that Yahya Jammeh ressigned since August 28. That is totally
wrong. The Electorial Commission had given him until today (9/4/96) to
ressign from the army. I am not sure whether he has done that yet.
Some of these news sources are ridiculous. It is a shame that some people
will probably believe there contents at face value.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:30:37 -0400
From: SBojang@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Intro
Message-ID: <960905213035_516745720@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Welcome Habia it's good to hear from you. I tried to get you on the list
last year but somehow it did'nt materialize. Anyway glad to have you on
board.
Babucarr your Atlanta falcons is a sorry team, looks like they're just as
sorry as The Seattle Seahawks but good luck to them this season hope they
make it to the playoffs.
Take care guys
Sarjo
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:37:41 -0400
From: SBojang@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <960905213740_516751127@emout13.mail.aol.com>
Amadou and Abdou:
Kindly include the following two Gentlemen to our list. Mr. Lamin Ceesay of
Vancuver e-mail address: MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM and a new address for my
humble self. I am Sarjo Fanta Bojang of Seattle and my new e-mail address
is: SARJOB@AOL.COM
Thank you guys and keep up the good work.
Sarjo
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 21:45:19 -0400
From: SBojang@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: End of my stay at UC,Irvine..
Message-ID: <960905214510_516757098@emout13.mail.aol.com>
Have a safe trip back to Dakar and hope to hear from you again very soon.
Say hello to my Grandma (Mme Astou Tel: 35.00.93)) for a teacher at ML King
High School or Kennedy High school.
Sarjo
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 18:50:00 -0700
From: sarr@sprynet.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu,
"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues
Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
One thing that supporters of the AFPRC say on what they have initiated for the
development of Gambians is "they are building more schools." My question to
them has always been, after commending them for building more schools, "are
there students who still carry desks and chairs to school; are there sufficient
school materiel for the student bodies; what about the conditions of these
schools; how about advanced/adequate training for those teachers who want to
teach but are strapped in every sense of the word as far as teaching their
students is concerned".
One other thing, does anyone know or has anyone guessed where these schools have
been or are being built? Let's find out. It may tell us more of what we
already know.
Chi Jama
Ya Soffie
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 22:21:24 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: C`Wealth To Boycott Gambia`s Election.
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960905221307.29587F-100000@spock>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
From:Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
I agree with you,Tony. I think the Commonwealth people failed to note this
contradiction.A beneficiary of the Rawlings regime cannot be an impartial
observer of the Gambian situation.What is about to take place in the
Gambia is the repetition of a game started some forty-four years ago by
Gamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt.since his successful overthrow of King Faroyk
in Egypt in 1952, the military oofficers throughout the continent and in
the Middle East have copied this Nasserite Manual.Unless the Gambian
people respond to military rule the way Sudanese did in the past, their
lot would not change.The happy-go-lucky attitude of the average Gambian
must change if the society is to witness a full fledged democratic order.
On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, A. Loum wrote:
>
>
> Being an advocate of the election boycott due to the unfair advantages
> heavily stacked in favor of the incumbent which is prevalent in most
> African elections, I believe that the CMAG made the correct decision by
> not sending observers nor recognizing the results of the elections.
> However, my observation is that the Commonwealth made a big tactical error
> by having this guy from Ghana as the spokesperson ( whether in official or
> not ) about the Gambian Presidential elections. After all, this guy is
> serving in Jerry Rawlings cabinet, a mentor and role model for Jammeh whom
> he will undoubtedly emulate and make the transition to a civilian regime.
> It is quite ironic and hypocritical for Dr Chambers to have uttered his
> remarks according to this news story. Remember the old adage " If you live
> in a glass house, do not throw stones " It would have been more effective
> and credible had it come from someone else other than him.
> Just an opinion.
> Thanks
> Tony
>
>
> ========================================================================
>
> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
> University of Washington
> Box 353200
> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
>
> =========================================================================
>
>
>
>
> On Thu, 5 Sep 1996, Matarr M. Jeng. wrote:
>
> > Hej Gambia-l
> > This is something that might be of intrest from the point newspaper of Thursday
> > 29th.August 1996. It is a long article with a long counter release by The July 22
> > Movement.At the moment I can only type the commenwealth`s message.
> > Matarr M. Jeng(Matarism).
> >
> > The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) in an emergency meeting summoned
> > yesterday decided to boycott Gambia`s Presidential election slated for September
> > 26th. this year. While earlier this week the July 22 Movement in a release accused
> > the CMAG of bias.
> >
> > In an interwiew broadcast over the BBC, Ghana`s Deputy Foreign Minister,Dr. Mohamed
> > Ibn Chambers also a member of the CMAG confirmed that they will not send observers
> > nor recognise the results of the election adding that "they will not be part of part
> > a process that didn`t believe to be fully free and fair".
> >
> > "I the past Gambia has responded to the concerns of the commonwealth as we have been
> > able to send our missions there which were well received and the timetable to
> > democratisation discussed" He emphasised.
> > He however expressed the hope that the message sent to the Gambia would be critically
> > looked at.
> > According to him, it is very clear,"I hope the Gambian authorities would do what they
> > have to do to ensure there is a level playing field".
> > On the ban of certain parties and individuals, Dr. Chambers described the banning as
> > too broad. "It excludes too many Gambians from participating in the countries
> > political affairs".
> > Asked whether Sheriff Dibba of the banned NCP should be allowed to participate, he
> > responded that there are specific laws- Where people have been found to have
> > committed specific crimes or have abused office, it is clear that they could be
> > banned as this is accepted universally."
> > He the same vein, he explained that "If it is a blanket ban on political
> > organisation...it becomes one that raises deep seated type of concern from the
> > commonwealth.
> >
> > Squeezed as to whether he was not the wrong man to preach Gambians since his country
> > had a similar experience,Dr. Chambers asserted that transitions are never smooth and
> > went further to defend that the armed forces cannot be excluded in the political
> > process.
> > ----
> > Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
> >
> >
>
Date: Fri, 06 Sep 96 09:30:36 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Million Dollar Drug Destroyed.
Message-ID: <M.090696.113036.12@ip55.image.dk>
Here is said about the million dollar drug destroyed but nothing is said about- Who
ordered it, Any arrests,etc.etc. Does anyone one of you know more? àm again quoting
from the point of Thursday 29th. August 1996.
According to Radio france International, the recently-seized seven tons of drugs have
been destroyed by the Mauritanian authorities last Monday.
In a dispatch for the programme "Afrique Matin", the Nouakchott correspondent of the
french radio who withnessed the execise described it as spectacular in view of the
large quantity involved as well as the presence of interpol, members of the
diplomatic crops namely the Germans, France, the UN, US and African Ambassadors en
poste in the Mauritanian capital.
The correspondent Alpha Ngainde who described the drug as cannabis valued 100 million
dollars also reported that the container of drugs was loaded in Spain on a Danish
ship from Cambodia.
According to Ngainde, drug consumption in Mauritania is very low but the country has
over the years become an important transist point for international drug trafficking.
He recalled the recent arrest of high ranking judicial as well as police officials
presently in dentention pending the outcome of vigourous investigations.
It will be recalled that the drug first described as heroin was contained in a
container addressed to the Ministry of Agriculture, Banjul as publicised in
international news reports. A subsequent disclaimer from the Ministry of Agriculture,
refuted the allegation informing the general public that it has not placed any order
for any kind of commodity from Cambodia, neither has it any dealing with an agent,
donor or company based in Cambodia, nor was it expecting any shipment from that
country.
It even went further to condemn what it termed as an abominable action.
According to Alpha Ngainde, the incineration of drugs is unusual in Mauritania and
this one was a premiere and attracted the attention of both the general public and
the diplomatic crops.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
Date: Fri, 06 Sep 1996 08:28:43 -0400
From: TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <1996Sep06.062424.1724.89657@smtpgw.kemet.com>
Tony/Abdou,
Could you guys please add Alasana Demba to the growing list of Gambia-L. His
address is: Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu. He will send in his intro very soon.
Abdou, I also asked you to take me off the list yesterday. Please do so by
5:00p.m today. Thanks.
Sheikh Tijan
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Sep 1996 08:26:47 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member . . .
Message-ID: <01I95HDSTIXE0046BY@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Morro:
Dr. Ceesay was added to the list even before the transition to Gambia-l.
He may still be on the list, unless he unsubscribed.
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:16:07 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <960906101606_278713482@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a
lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve
mentioning.
The Government has built the following high schools :
1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District
2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum
3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District
4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West
5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central
6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol
7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East
8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East
All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully
furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new
high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining
shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :
1. Tujering--Kombo South
2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu
3. Albreda--Upper Niumi
4. Fatoto--Kantora
There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at
The University Extention Programme .
I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture
to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in
the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There
will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and
equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a
program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia
will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers
presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also
working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools
with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia
the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.
Enough for to day.
Best regards.
Tombong
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:31:48 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: elections
Message-ID: <960906103136_517028418@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
Yesterday was nomination day for the up coming presidential elections and all
four candidates have now officially registered for the elections. All of them
met the requirements for registration. They were all required to deposit
D10,000.00, submit 5,000 signature of registered voters,and declare their
assets.
The candidates are:
Mr. Ousainou Darboe---UDP
Mr. Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh--APRC
Mr. Hamat Bah--NRP
Mr. Sidia Jatta--PDOIS
All memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are all
civilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.
The campaignes are fully under way .
Regards.
Tombong
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 10:46:42 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: elections
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906104246.21607F-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Fri, 6 Sep 1996 TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:
> Gambia-l,
> All memebers of the AFPRC have resigned from the military and they are all
> civilians now. They retired from the military Wednesday August 4, 1996.
Well, this is not exactly correct. Jammeh promoted himself to a
"Colonel" the day before his "resignation" and is now the Commander in
Chief of the GNA. This does not sound to like a resignation.
-Abdou.
>
>
>
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 11:13:30 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 5] [ 74] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609061513.LAA14519@aspen>
Yahya, I just hope we are not over reacting a little. I believe that
the resignation had been said otherwise it would not be reported.
Another report by Reuters stated the Gazette as the source of the
information. Don't be surprised to see that the date given for the
resignation is earlier than the date demanded. Don't
take my comments too personal or offensive, but common sense is too
complex to understand the behavior of these fellows. Even though they
are naive in most of their behavior, they are no doubt a complex
bunch. Above all they are very much convinced that the Gambian
population will neither understand or have the guts to challenge their
decisions.
To clarify that many of you are argueing that we must go ahead with
the elections to maintain peace and stability and perhaps with a
little luck upset the incumbent. They,the junta see it quite differently.
Perhaps out of arrogance or being naive, they believe that the goodies
they gave people (the carrot) and the threat of life imprisonment, a
million dalasi find and banning (the stick) are good enough for
compliance. You must understand that under normal circumstances we
must have two fronts in a democratic opposition (the interllectual
cader and the public, the voters). An effective opposition must have
the interllectuals who can point out what is not good
with the current system and what could be done to fix it. By doing so
convince an independently minded, well informed voters to vote for
them.
I think that the current opposition to Jammeh will be unsuccessful in
a number of ways. First Jammeh did not need to put armed soldiers in
voting boots to coers the voters in voting for him. All he need to do
is to borrow from his perhaps undeclared mentor the jawara gov. In the
past all Jawara and followers needed was to use money and food to buy
votes. There were reports of compound heads given bags of rice for the
votes of their subjects. Alkalolus and chiefs were either sacked or
detained un-necessarily to intimidate villagers going their way. The
present rethoric is enough for everyone up-country to say yes to Darbo
and co. the day before the elections and just to vote Jammeh
because they were given or promised safety of their folks. Please do
not be surprised to hear that the detainees are released three days
before the election day ( another carrot). The second reason for
Jammehs favoured position is that the interllectual cader are yet to
understand him. They believe that whatever he is saying is the truth and
hope that he will never become a monster. As we maintain that school
of thougt we will be always be surprised by the unexpected. Those who
were talking about legitimacy, why will Jammeh need to change the
constitution if he had a popular legitimate revolution? Also we heard a
lot from him Jammeh since he kick out Jawara. My opinion is that he
was never sincere with what he said he would do. First the army going
to barrack, then his farming and now his promise of free and fair
elections. HIs use of the big stick (sacking, acusation of fraud and
illegal detention and the threat of being buried 6 feet deep) is
enough to keep the interllects out of his way. Those who think we
should do as Mandela did, I say Mandela would have rut(just choice of
words) in jail if not
efforts of his many colleagues who fled South Africa and with them the
campaign against aparthied.
The bottomline is that we must recognise the stick and the carrot
policy Jammeh is using and we must understand the plight of our
colleagues in the Gambia and if need be lead them when necessary.
Sorry for being too long.
Bye for now.
Malanding
>
|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:41:32
| Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 11:34:37 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <199609061534.LAA14533@aspen>
Some word for caution. In our efforts to make Gambia the most computer
literate country in Africa we must not forget the lessons in history.
Similar efforts of the 60s to mechanize agriculture let Sapu as the
largest 'tractor graveyard' at least in West Africa. 50 computers in
every school is not enough if the point of electricity is 30
miles away, a trained computer techician 50 miles away and spare
parts or equipement 3000 miles away. These are some of the realities
in Africa not only the Gambia.
Can someone tell us what had been done to make teaching in the Gambian
schools so attractive to make it possible for all these new schools to
be adequately staffed.
Malanding
> Gambia-l,
>
> Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a
> lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve
> mentioning.
>
> The Government has built the following high schools :
>
> 1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District
> 2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum
> 3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District
> 4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West
> 5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central
> 6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol
> 7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East
> 8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East
>
> All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully
> furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new
> high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining
> shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :
>
> 1. Tujering--Kombo South
> 2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu
> 3. Albreda--Upper Niumi
> 4. Fatoto--Kantora
>
>
> There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at
> The University Extention Programme .
>
> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture
> to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in
> the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There
> will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and
> equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a
> program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia
> will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers
> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also
> working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools
> with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia
> the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.
>
> Enough for to day.
>
> Best regards.
> Tombong
>
>
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 08:37:14 -0700 (PDT)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.
Message-ID: <Pine.A32.3.92a.960906082736.25624B-100000@homer29.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Greetings,
According to the July 22nd "Special Anniversary Issue" of
UPFRONT ("The Voice of the AFPRC"), there has been "an increase of
38 primary schools, 14 junior secondary and 6 senior secondary
schools." The only specific sites listed are: junior secondary schools in
Kafuta, Kalagi, Kwinella, Brikama-Ba and Nyakoi and secondary schools in
Essau and Kaur. Also, the Islamic Development Bank financed a new school
in Farafenni. The article states further that "four more additional junior
secondary schools will be constructed...with Islamic Development Funding
at Tujereng, Albreda, Njaba Kunda and Fatoto."
I also saw a school being built outside Bakau (7 mile, close to the radio
station), I think that is a secondary one too, but I'm not sure. Ylva
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 17:46:55 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <19960906164217.AAB21998@LOCALNAME>
Dear Tombong!
I think you are confusing junior secondary schools with
high schools.
They built five schools one of them is a High school in Kaur, the
rest are primary and Junior Secondary Schools.
Most schools in the Gambia built recently are either by NGOs or individuals.
Will there be electricity available through the country before the
computers arrive or is it an election propaganda?
Peace!
Momodou Camara
> Gambia-l,
>
> Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a
> lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve
> mentioning.
>
> The Government has built the following high schools :
>
> 1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District
> 2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum
> 3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District
> 4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West
> 5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central
> 6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol
> 7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East
> 8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East
>
> All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully
> furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new
> high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining
> shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :
>
> 1. Tujering--Kombo South
> 2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu
> 3. Albreda--Upper Niumi
> 4. Fatoto--Kantora
>
>
> There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at
> The University Extention Programme .
>
> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture
> to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in
> the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There
> will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and
> equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a
> program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia
> will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers
> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also
> working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools
> with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia
> the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.
>
> Enough for to day.
>
> Best regards.
> Tombong
>
>
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 96 11:50:27 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: elections
Message-ID: <199609061550.IAA22233@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Tombong:
You're right campaigning has been "fully" underway for a year now
for the AFPRC. However, the UDP and the other parties are
restrained from campaigning until September 9, 1996 by a decree.
Remember the $102,000.00 fine or life imprisonment?
Your statement, though a slip of the tongue, is further evidence
of the the injustice being rammed down our throats by your govt.
You, Tombong, I'm afraid can't avoid complicity in all this as their
mouthpiece. It is perhaps a blessing to us here on the List that
you're so damn inept at it.
Morro.
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 15:41:54 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: testing
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906154139.29634A-100000@aloha.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
testing
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 16:27:35 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <199609062127.QAA88091@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
At 10:16 AM 9/6/96 -0400, you wrote:
> Gambia-l,
>
>Since the posting of the number of schools in The Gambia, there have been a
>lot of comments, some are very genuine, while others do not deserve
>mentioning.
>
>The Government has built the following high schools :
>
>1. Essua High School---Lower Niumi District
>2. Kaur High School--Lower Saloum
>3. Nyakoi High Sch--Sandou District
>4. Brikamaba High. Sch.--Fuladu West
>5. Kwinella High. Sch.--Kiang Central
>6. Kalagi High. Sch.--Foni Jarrol
>7. Kafuta High. Sch.--Kombo East
>8. Juliangel Skill Cntr.--Fuladu East
>
>All of the above listed high schools and all the other new schools are fully
>furnished and equipt.The demand for admissions is so high that all the new
>high schools are running two tare shifts of classes( morning and evining
>shifts). Approval has been obtained to build four more high schools at :
>
>1. Tujering--Kombo South
>2. Njaba Kunda--Central Badibu
>3. Albreda--Upper Niumi
>4. Fatoto--Kantora
>
>
>There are enough teachers and more qualified teachers are being trained at
>The University Extention Programme .
>
>I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own furniture
>to school is over now. Not only are their enough equipments and furniture in
>the schools in general, some of them will have computers by December. There
>will be schhols here and there with a shortage of furniture or/and
>equipments, but this now the exception rather than the rule. There is a
>program, which i initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia
>will have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers
>presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is also
>working on purchasing a server to provide all government offices and shools
>with free internet access by the end of 1998. The goal is to make The Gambia
>the most computer literate country in Africa by the year 2020.
>
>Enough for to day.
>
>Best regards.
>Tombong
>
>TOMBONG, well done. But could you look at your facts once again. 50
computers for every high /middle school or for EVERY school. If I am not
mistaken we have over 250 schools, so 250*50=12500 computers in less than 2
years. NO BULL! So please clarify lest you be seen as a propagandist instead
of a partial civil servant.
MOSTAFA
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 96 23:47:06 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <9609062247.AA28264@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Mostafa,
You wrote:-
> >TOMBONG, well done. But could you look at your facts once again. 50
> computers for every high /middle school or for EVERY school. If I am not
> mistaken we have over 250 schools, so 250*50=12500 computers in less than 2
> years. NO BULL! So please clarify lest you be seen as a propagandist instead
> of a partial civil servant.
> MOSTAFA
Mostafa,
It seems Tombong does not Know the difference between Primary and/or
middle/high school. See Momodou Camara's posting for correction.
I think he himself will benefit a lot on the use of those computers so
that he can at least make use of the spell checker. I am of course referring to the use of
such words like Steal instead of still, boycotting instead of boycutting,
evening instead of evining, era instead of erra, school instead of schhols or
shools, campaigns instead of campaignes. Please let no one remind me that its
a simple mistake.
I don't think Tombong is just a propangadist for A(F)PRC, i think he is
fulltime player. For example, his last mission to the Gambia was to deliver
campaign and propaganda material for the said party.
Peace
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 22:40:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: problems
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906222933.14379B-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Hi folks,
It looks like there are problems with the server. It is rejecting
mail because of "suspicious" subject fields. For the 4 or 5 of you who
have had their mail rejected, repost the mail by either sending it with a
blank subject field or by deleting such characters as "#". These are
characters that hackers use to attack systems with; servers are therefore
programmed to reject such mail.
If you have mailed something and the mail was not resent to you,
please resend it.
Thank you and bye for now,
-Abdou.
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 22:44:39 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609070244.WAA26663@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's national army held a
ceremonial farewell Friday for military leader Yahya Jammeh, who
resigned to run in presidential elections on Sept. 26.
Jammeh, who Thursday predicted he would win 99 percent of
the vote, said that after more than two years of army rule,
running for president as a civilian was the only lawful way to
continue the implementation of his development program.
``We will be with you in spirit when the time comes to
defend the nation's unity,'' he told officers and men of the
small West African country's 800-strong army.
Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army captain who seized power in a
July 1994 coup, resigned on Aug. 28 along with associates in his
provisional ruling council.
Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank of
colonel at the time of his resignation and would remain the
commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
Jammeh's most serious electoral rival, lawyer Ousainou
Darboe of the United Democratic Party, has demanded a
transitional government to organize the elections.
Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 23:13:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: a number of issues
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960906224846.16372A-100000@namaste.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi folks,
I would like to ask Mr Saidy for his reaction to the arrests in
Miami in the helicopter and bribery scandals.
Secondly, I would like to bring the attention of members to Mr.
Saidy's posting yesterday in which he claimed that Jammeh had "resigned"
from the army. Well, compare that with the previous news article. It
looks like people who are calling Mr. Saidy a propagandist have a point.
After all, why would such an underqualified individual be given the duties
he presently has ?
And think about it, from defaming a member of the list, to
claiming that he was booted out of the US for "beaten" [sic] some tow
truck operators, to hiding from us his campaign work for the A(F)PRC, to
his Soviet-style press releases, Mr. Saidy has proven to be either
unappreciative of the powers of the internet or is lacking the proper
respect for the intelligence of list members.
Thankfully, in an age when communication is cheap and
easy, the truth almost always prevails.
-Abdou.
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 01:13:56 -0600
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <v01510109ae56cd513531@[130.74.64.43]>
HI Tombong,
I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the list
members and myself about what has been said about you in the past three
weeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after your
vehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the US
Human Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. I
was rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations were
true. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not a
represetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us an
explanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.
List members please comment.
Date: Sat, 07 Sep 96 17:39:07 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: PDP Leader Rallies Behind Jammeh`s APRC.
Message-ID: <M.090796.193907.05@ip111.image.dk>
Believe it or not, this is what I read in my copy of the point of September 2nd. 1996.
The leader of the People`s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Lamin Bojang, has decided to
withdraw from the September presidential elections because of financial and time
factors.
Dr. Bojang, in an interview with this paper, disclosed that he had concluded
discussions with Chairman Jammeh`s APRC party for an alliance to salvage the country.
Dr. Bojang, regarding the time factor,said that he cannot reorganise his party and
register it within this short period. He said it was unthinkable to form a party with
500 voters as nominees and pay D5000 by the 30th. August deadline.
Dr Bojang revealed that his sponsor, Solo Darbo, presently in Angola, has not yet
returned to continue the sponsoring of the party.
Dr. Bojang contested in the 1992 presidential elections and obtained only six percent
of the total votes cast.
In a similar development,the Head of State, Captain Yahya Jammeh, in an interview on
the Senegalese TV, has said that he had no objection for international observers to
come and monitor the elections at their own expense. However, the observers were not
being officially invited and when they do come, as tourists,they would be expected to
abide by the country`s laws and regulations.
The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission has called on the AFPRC government
to release all persons detained on political grounds. For the commission, since
Decree 89 places no limits on political activity, it was therefore of the belief that
electoral campaigning should not begin with people still being detained on political
grounds. To this effect,the P.I.E.C. requested the Government to ensure the immediate
and unconditional release of all persons detained only on political grounds and
further expected the prompt cooperation of government on the matter.
The P.I.E.C. regretted that the statement issued by the Commenwealth Ministerial
Action Group did not recognise the work it has been doing but concentrated only on
the issue of the banning.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 07:57:42 -0400
From: MANSALA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <960907075742_517598015@emout13.mail.aol.com>
My dear Gambian brother. let us not get away from what the Gambian forum was
formed for. Sharing valuable information and enlightening each other about
the situation in the Gambian. Who the hell are you to attack Someone's
credibility. How credible are. If Tombong have committed a crime and was
about to be deported to the Gambia, this is not the forum for that. I
believe that you are decent Gambian person. Attacking people personally on
the inter net is not what Gambians are known for. If you want to discuss
this further, Give me a call a (206) 925-8584 .
Yours
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 96 12:39:17 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <9609071139.AA04969@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
> HI Tombong,
> I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the list
> members and myself about what has been said about you in the past three
> weeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after your
> vehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the US
> Human Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. I
> was rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations were
> true. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not a
> represetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us an
> explanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.
> List members please comment.
>
Numukunda,
Tombong has not returned to US. He is currently in LONDON. He is still using
the same e-mail address.
Bye
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:57:37 -0400
From: YAHYAD@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: mdarboe@vax2.wvnet.edu, ydarboe@hq.walldata.com, MrLoLo@aol.com
Subject: Helicopter Incident In Miami...
Message-ID: <960907055730_196251379@emout12.mail.aol.com>
Just an update on a story that was on the Gambia-L some time last week.
The story was about two people that were arrested by US Customs agents in
Miami for allegedly trying to illegally transport 2 military helicopters to
The Gambia.
The two people were working for a Malian businessman, Babanbing Sisoko, who
apparently is now resident in The Gambia.
There has been several accounts of what the story is. The real story,
turned out to be that the helicopters are not military one but infact
civlian. The two helicopters were Vietnam War era military helicopters that
have now been fitted as civilian aircraft. These helicopters had been bought
by a civilian US company that has retrofitted them for such use.
The helicopters were bought by Mr Sisoko from this company and were supposed
to be shipped to Gambia. The shipment was delayed and so he sent some of
his agents (the two detainees) to try to expedite the process. During this
process the customs agents alleged that the two individuals attempted to
bribe the customs official they were working with. At that time they were
arrested.
They are in the the custody of the District attorney's office until
arraigment.
The two detainees are a Gambian and a French citizen.
I will keep the group informed on whatever latest information I get on this
story.
Meanwhile, whoever has information on it should let the rest of the group
know.
Bye for now.
Yahya N. Darboe
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:23:18 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: UPDATE : NUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THE GAMBIA.
Message-ID: <960907052318_517579377@emout13.mail.aol.com>
YLVA
The terms used in The Gambia are different from those used in the US school
systems. Junior Secondary School now means Junior High School, and Senior
Secondary School means Senior High School. We now have 'grade system'.
Do we really follow closely the deverlopments in The Gambia ?
Peace
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 05:07:46 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: elections
Message-ID: <960907050745_517577602@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
Resigning from the military has nothing to do with being commander-in -cheif.
Who is commander- in cheif in the US, or for that matter any other country in
the World ? The Head of State is always the commander-in -cheif, whether it a
military govt. or civilian govt., whether a defactor ruler or not. Lets not
waste time on such petty issues.
Peace.
Tombong
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 17:57:09 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <199609070852.RAA01547@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Hi Gambia-l,
I have said it and Tombong has proved it--he is a bona fide AFPRC
Party member. This not surprising, it has raised numerous questions
for many of us. In my early days at high school, I could remember
admiring the likes of Saidy at St. Augustine's High School 6th form.
He was vibrant, positive, and `radical'. At least that was the way
I and many youngsters saw him. And if my memory serves me well,
Tombong got favours from AFPRC for the issues he raised in the US when
ex-President Jawara was there to boost his(Jawara) chances of
reinstatement. The AFPRC, then continuing its feeble policy of boosting
its credibility within the country and abroad, found him a man worth
recruiting. His family and other personal affairs are not within the
precinct of comment, but it behoves my imagination that he, a diplomat,
could get entangled in a brawl that he should have known might disgrace
our little country.
To be a member of an Army Party is not a crime in the Gambia, and we
should not mud sling him for that. However, I do not think Tombong
was realistic in using Gambia-l as their campaign ground. The stakes
on this List are stacked against you, and all what you will succeed in
attaining is a barrage of postings on yourself. As a former admirer
of yours, I ask you to desist from your counter-productive strategy!
The lesson we may all learn from these is that we must live up to our
words. There will always come a time when we are put to the test just
as Tombong is presently undergoing. Our words today will resonate in
the minds of the bystanders who shall be waiting to see how we carry
ourselves.
Computers in most secondary schools in the Gambia! Wow, what a big
thing that will be-- a dream that is just being realised in even the
OECD countries. What is more, Tombong did I read that you guys want
to hook all schools and offices to the Internet by 1998? Are you
kidding Gambia-l or yourself? Or don't you understand what much it
takes to get this information super highway running. Is the AFPRC
going to print more bank notes to fulfill this illusion, or are you
going to spend all our government revenue on this venture? Some of
you have lived away from home for ages and have lost touch with the
facts on the ground and in the hinterland. Better we first upgrade
our poorly furnished govt. offices before embarking on this dream. Let
us do the first things first. Our agricultue is in shambles, our roads
intimidating, health facilities meagre; electricity, postal system,
and other ancillaries to development hardly satisfactory. Why do we
jump frog to the `Internet for all' bandwagon without thoroughly
preparing a landing place? Another poor show of development planning!!
The cycle of misconceived development planning and implementation
continues misdirected and unabated.
Lamin Drammeh.
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 13:56:15 -0400 (EDT)
From: Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Tombong,
I could not resist this one... I find it very hard to believe that we have
suffient qualified teachers to satisfy the "sudden boom" in new
schools. I'm sure a lot of us would be interested in knowing how the
thousands of un-qualified teachers in the schools were trained within this
period or how they were replaced and where their replacement came from.
And plse don`t tell us they came from "god" `cos we've heard that one
before!!!!
Or maybe because of the new standards set in the Gammbia, where
high school graduates are "qualified" to lead the nation , certainly
secondary school graduates are over qualified to educate the future
leaders of our nation.
Since your appointment as ambassador/AFPRC sprokesman about a 1.5 years
ago,we've been hearing of 400 computers that are on their way to Gambia, could
you plse let us know when they enventually get there?
Isatou
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 01:21:57 -0600
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <v0151010aae56d2a77614@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
HI Tombong,
I am not writing this to degrade you but rather to enlighten the list
members and myself about what has been said about you in the past three
weeks. You have alledgedly beaten your wife, fought some guy after your
vehicle had been towed and also made some deragatory comments about the US
Human Rights. The combination of these led to your expulsion from the US. I
was rather surprised to see you return to the US if these allegations were
true. I would be trying to invade your privacy if you were not a
represetative of our country, but so being, you owe every one of us an
explanation of the situation in order to restore your credibility.
List members please comment.
Numukunda
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 15:50:01 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <960907065607_517589434@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Camara,
The schools will be equipt with solar energy panels. A solar energy plant is
about to be build in The Gambia by an American company. The plant wil not
only serve The Gambia but the whole sub-region, and will be sold at very
competitive prices. It is a private initiative facilitated by the government.
Regards.
Tombong
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 16:12:58 -0600
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <v01510101ae57a2d126b6@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Mansala, I dont think I am digressing from what this forum stands for. It
is a piece of information that was rumoured with some paramount ambiguity(
I said ambigous because it is rather unusual for someone to purnished in
the US for making derogatory comment about their system). I feel that being
a Gambian, and Tombong representing the Gambia, I have the rights to know
every detail of the incident. Anywhere this incident is announced, it will
be announced as a Gambian represetative did blah blah blah...... Moreover,
since you want to the spokesperson for tombong, I would be glad if you
could address this issue. I dont have money and the time to call you. If
there is nothing to hide why not address the issue through the list. Why
don't you do it like the gentleman Lang Conteh? Address what you know about
it.
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 16:22:49 -0600
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Immigration News
Message-ID: <v01510102ae57a5f6e3fd@[130.74.64.43]>
September 1996
Published by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 Belle
Forest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,
telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email:
info-immigration@immigration-law.com, WWW home page:
http://www.visalaw.com/~gsiskind/.
The Immigration and Naturalization Service just announced that they have
conducted a recount of
H-1B numbers and found that the 65,000 cap for fiscal year 1996 has not been
reached. The actual
number of visas issued to this point has been just over 59,000. The INS
previously reported that
it had suspended issuing approvals because the cap had been reached. There
are approximately
5,000 cases pending at the service centers and processing should return to
normal. The INS is
considering a policy to free up numbers from next year's allotment of H-1B
visas should the cap
actually be reached later this month.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 8 Sep 96 00:33:48 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Internet in The Gambia
Gambia-l members,
I realize that a great deal has been said recently about the possibility of
internet in The Gambia. A great deal more has been directed towards certain
members that apparently have lost some credibility. I don't want to ally
myself with anyone in particular but I do want to make a comment about
technological advances in Africa. I would also like to pose some questions
that will not be rhetorical in nature. I would indeed like to hear some
responses.
Tombong has made some statements about computers being shipped to The Gambia
and I have been keeping abreast of events there as to how the internet
initiative will be structured. I would agree with some of you that there are
certain development priorities that need to be addressed before such grand
plans can be erected, but I also believe that the introduction of technology
to Gambian classrooms opens a new and valuable door to education. There are
major priorities to be met before something as grand as internet access can be
a reality. For starters-a constant flow of electricity. When I left The
Gambia in 95' there was rarely a week that would not have some major
interruption in the electrical current entering my house in the Kombo. There
was no electricity in my village. The scheme of things demand certain
structures to be in place before dreams become a reality. All the same, the
idea of bringing technology-distance education, multimedia, CBT-to The Gambia
is a wonderful idea. One of my goals as a friend of The Gambia is to return
and teach again if I am welcome. I believe The Gambia and the rest of Africa
are way behind in the information/communication explosion that most all of us
are obviously participating in here. The advent of cheaper and more available
technologies allows for technological development to take place. My first
question is this: Do the list members believe that increased technology and
communication in The Gambia will marginalize the country more? Many theorists
believe that development has done this already and that computer
communications and technology will only add to this problem. What are your
views? As an educational technologists I see wonderful merits to the
introduction of technology to The Gambia, but I would not want to see the
technology adversely affect the country. I think emerging communication
technologies allow everyone to participate in the global market.
Certainly the internet is designed for ease of use and there are thousands of
educational advantages to be gained from using the internet. Do members think
that the computer literacy in the country and the available educational
personnel are adequate for such an effort to be successful? What do you
think the priorities are for computer and communication education? Should
students learn integrated software packages--spreadsheets, word-processing,
database, draw&Paint programs-before launching on to the internet. What about
basic keyboard skills and simple operation. I am quite interested in the
responses. This is the focus of a lot of my research as I work on my masters
degree.
Please feel free to make other comments that I didn't address. I am quite
interested in this topic.
Brian Hubbard AKA Babanding
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:11:59 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: questions (fwd)
Tombong !
I have a question to ask you in your capacity as spokesperson for AFPRC.
What is the relationship between YahYa Jammeh and Malain business man
Babanbing Susoko ?
My understanding is, he does alot of investing in gambia, he also payed for
the helicopters that were intend for shipping to gambia.
ABBA
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:13:23 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: News from gambia (fwd)
Banjul ( Reuter ) - Taiwan, pursuing its rivalry with china for diplomatic
recognition in Africa, agreed saturday to give tiny gambia 7.2 million to
build a road, diplomats said.
Taiwans ambassador Francis Chung Lee told reporters the grant, enshrined in
an agreement signed saturday, woul pay for a 50 mile road between Essau and
Kerewan with a bridge across the river from which gambia takes its name.
Senegals Companie Sahelienne d'Enterprise ( CSE ) will build the road and
bridge.
Military coup leader Yahya Jammeh, who is running for president in Sept. 26
elections, seized power in Gambia in 1994, alienating its Western Aid
partners. Taiwan has since been helping it with projects ranging from rice
growing to farmnig to medicine.
ABBA
Date: Sat, 7 Sep 1996 23:37:14 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <960907233712_279890795@emout12.mail.aol.com>
Mansala,
You wrote>>>Who the hell are you to attack someone's credibility?>>>>Please
do not take this personal! By the way, Mr. Saidy can very well defend himself
, but unfortunately he is not, so be nice. There is no reason for you for to
act "cyber-disrespectful" to all the members particularly the ladies, for
being vulgar. I respect your freedom of speech, but lets keep it clean...I am
not going to leave my number inorder to have further discussion on this
topic... Peace Baboucarr Sillah
------------------------------
Here some news from Gambia:
BANJUL, Sept 5 (Reuter) - Gambia's central bank on Thursday issued new bank
notes which will eventually replace currency bearing the face of Sir Dawda
Jawara, the elected president toppled by young military officers in 1994.
The new notes are in denominations of five, 10, 25 and 50 dalasis. Notes
bearing Jawara's portrait will continue to be legal tender as long as they
remain in circulation, the central bank said earlier.
The new notes are of the same size, colour and general appearance as the
old ones but incorporate more security features. Portraits include a Gambian
man, a woman, a boy and a girl, along with birds and assorted scenes.
Presidential elections to return the West African country to civilian
rule are scheduled for September 26 with military leader Yahya Jammeh tipped
to win after resigning from the army to contest.
($1-9.8 dalasi)
07:58 09-05-96
Why does this person think Yahya Jammeh will win? I do not know what
indications he got to have such an opinion.
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: cnet clip, Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh [ 21] Reuters
>
> Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
> Comment: O:4.1H;
> Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
> Approved: editor@clarinet.com
> From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
> Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.military
> Subject: Gambian army bids farewell to Jammeh
> Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
> Message-ID: <RgambiaURDFe_6S6@clari.net>
> Lines: 21
> Date: Fri, 6 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT
> Expires: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 12:10:13 PDT
> ACategory: international
> Slugword: GAMBIA
> Threadword: gambia
> Priority: regular
> ANPA: Wc: 177/0; Id: a1574; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-06-N.A; Ver: 1/0
> Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2859 clari.world.military:4032
>
>
> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's national army held a
> ceremonial farewell Friday for military leader Yahya Jammeh, who
> resigned to run in presidential elections on Sept. 26.
> Jammeh, who Thursday predicted he would win 99 percent of
> the vote, said that after more than two years of army rule,
> running for president as a civilian was the only lawful way to
> continue the implementation of his development program.
> ``We will be with you in spirit when the time comes to
> defend the nation's unity,'' he told officers and men of the
> small West African country's 800-strong army.
> Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army captain who seized power in a
> July 1994 coup, resigned on Aug. 28 along with associates in his
> provisional ruling council.
> Military sources said he had been promoted to the rank of
> colonel at the time of his resignation and would remain the
> commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
> Jammeh's most serious electoral rival, lawyer Ousainou
> Darboe of the United Democratic Party, has demanded a
> transitional government to organize the elections.
>
>
release. If it really came from Mr Darboe, don't you think it is not
an indication of potential problems with the idea of participation. I
don't want to be the devil's advocate once again, but I do not think 3
weeks before electionas is the time to talk about the formation of a
transitional government. Furthermore if we do not trust them incharge
of the boat why on earth are we bordong it? We should remeber that we
still have the right to abstain.
Malanding
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 32
*************************
