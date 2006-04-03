Author Topic toubab1020





EDITORIAL



May 18, 2021, 12:26 PM

The recent surge in violent crime in The Gambia has left tongues-wagging over the faith of security in the country.



The surge in violent crime has sent shock waves in much of the urban communities and even rural areas - as communities are griped in fear amid a surge in murder and other violent crime.



Last week Tuesday, it was at Mandinary in Kombo North, when a 37 year old woman was found dead in her apartment. And on Koriteh Day, it was at Westfield, when one Sering Fallou Faal, as he was widely referred to, was stabbed during an attack by unknown armed robbers, while he was with his brother Hadim Faal. The armed robbers were alleged to have forcefully snatched their mobile phones and other belongings including a bag said to be containing some money.



It is reported in our today’s news that armed robbers also struck at Old Jeshwang and made away with a staggering lump sum of money. These are among series of ‘unimaginable episodes’ that keep occurring daily in The Gambia.



However, the vex question that comes to mind is amid surge in violent crime, what are authorities doing to halt these ‘unbecoming violent behaviours’ in the country?



Let’s remember that we are in an election year and therefore, the security of citizens should not be taken lightly. Citizens need more security now than ever. Because we all know how election year looks like in some countries. We are not praying for such, but what we are advocating for is for authorities to step up efforts and do more to curb violent crime in the country.



We must bear in mind that guaranteeing the safety and security of citizens is paramount for any development to take effect. It makes no sense for a government to brag about development initiative, if it fails to guarantee the safety of its people.



Many philosophers argued that peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, of law, of order in short, of government. And government cannot promote law, order and justice for all unless it is built upon a strong moral and legal foundation.



To the police, they should do remain vigilant to ensure a safer society for the citizens. The Gambia globally has been known for its peace and citizen’s openness to foreigners. However, that open door policy should not be taken for granted.



Let’s jealously safeguard and protect the peace and harmonious coexistence we are renowned for. Together we can build a better society.



"Thou shalt do no murder, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Honour they father and they mother: and, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself."



Jesus Christ

