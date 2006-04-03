Bantaba in Cyberspace
==========
https://foroyaa.net/personnel-of-covid-19-rrt-to-resume-work-today-after-observing-sit-down-strike/

==========

By Nelson Manneh on May 18, 2021


An anonymous source at the Rapid Response Team has on Monday, 17th May 2021, informed this medium that they will resume work today barely two days after they held a sit down strike.

The source told Foroyaa that their team had a lengthy discussion with health authorities.

The source added: “The authorities have pleaded for them to resume work as they would be paid their allowance before the end of the week.”

“During the weekend, we had a lengthy discussion with the Hon Minister of Health and he promised us that our risk allowance will be paid before the end of the week. He also promised us that our other demands will be worked out as soon as possible,” the source added.

Another anonymous source told this reporter that he was not going to resume work until they were paid their risk allowance. “We have agreed as a group that we will not go to work until our demands are met, if others want let them resume work, but for me, I am not going to work.”

This anonymous source said they have on several instances engaged the health authorities over this matter, but they kept on promising them that they will be paid their allowance, but to no avail.

Readers could recall the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team commenced a sit down strike on Sunday 16th May 2021, demanding for the payment of their allowance among others.

Foroyaa had been informed that personnel of the RR Team have not received their allowance since January 2021.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
