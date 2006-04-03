Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 Prison warders upset by a phone, WHY?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11162 Posts
Posted - 20 Apr 2021 :  12:20:15  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote




==========

https://foroyaa.net/gpu-appalled-by-physical-harassment-verbal-assault-on-foroyaa-reporter/

==========

April 19, 2021


The Gambia Press Union is appalled with the news of physical harassment and verbal assault meted out on one of its members, Yankuba Jallow, a reporter with Foroyaa newspaper.

As he always does, Yankuba was at the high court in Banjul on Monday to cover the ongoing trial of the former senior officials of the National Intelligence Agency, now renamed State Intelligence Service. They are currently detained at Mile 2 central prison.

After the end of the proceedings and on the request of the remand prisoners themselves, the court reporter took pictures of the former NIA officials as they were leaving the courtroom. Just after the first shot, a prison warden by the name Kadiri Jobarteh rushed to him, demanding that the reporter gives him his phone to search and delete the photo that he took.

“I refused his order and other prison wardens joined him trying to force me to surrender my phone to them. I held on firm to my phone,” Yankuba said. If not for the intervention of other people, Yankuba’s phone or hand would have been broken.

GPU President Sheriff Bojang Jr said this form of harassment and intimidation of journalists in the professional execution of their work is a classical violation of press freedom.

“There is no law or regulation in The Gambia that deters media professionals from taking pictures of detainees who are not minors after a court proceeding, especially outside of the courtroom,” he said. “Therefore, it was uncalled for, for the prison wardens to harass the reporter for just doing his work.”

Admittedly, the GPU and all journalists are mindful of the administrative regulation of the judiciary that no recording or photograph should be taken inside the courtroom while a court process is ongoing.

In the case of Yankuba, not only had the proceeding ended, it was also outside the court room.

Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to the authorities of Gambia Prison Services who apologised for the incident and promised to take “necessary measures to reprimand the officers involved” and to also “ensure that this kind of incidence are avoided between prison wardens and journalists”.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06