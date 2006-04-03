Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 Fatal Stabbing in North Bank Gambia.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11143 Posts
Posted - 15 Apr 2021 :  17:03:20  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
=========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/man-30-stabbed-to-death-in-nbr-suspect-on-the-run

==========-


Man, 30, stabbed to death in NBR, suspect on the run

Apr 15, 2021, 11:33 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo


Police in the North Bank Region (NBR) have again launched a massive manhunt for Musa Faal, a Senegalese, who allegedly stabbed one Cheikh Gueye to death, The Point has been informed.

The incident occurred at Kerr Ali village, a border village between The Gambia and Senegal.

An anonymous source who confirmed the development to The Point said both the deceased and the accused are Senegalese.

“I can confirm to you that the deceased and the suspect quarrelled at a bar at Kerr Ali village which led to the duo fighting,” our source said, adding: “The suspect decided to take a knife and stabbed the deceased multiple times leaving him (Cheikh Gueye) in a pool of blood.”
Edited by - toubab1020 on 15 Apr 2021 17:03:57
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06