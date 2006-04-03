Author Topic toubab1020





By Amadou Jadama on March 26, 2021



Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Bansang court has convicted and sentenced Amad Tijan Barry to a mandatory jail term of 3 years with hard labour for stabbing his biological brother.



His conviction came after the court found him guilty on a single count charge of assault.



The incident happened on February 13 at Bansang.



Police Inspector Kemo Y Manneh said the victim, Bubacarr Barry, had closed from work and was arranging to brew attaya when he was informed by his sister that the charcoal pot was in the house of the convict.



“The victim went into the room of the convict to collect the charcoal pot and all of a sudden, the convict took a knife and stabbed him on his forehead leading to profuse bleeding. The convict started running but he was caught by the people who escorted him to the police while the victim was rushed to the Bansang General Hospital where he was treated and later discharged,” the policeman told the court.



In passing judgement, the trial magistrate Jabang stated that assault is becoming rampant in the jurisdiction and therefore, he will set an example to deter others from committing such offences. “I therefore sentence the accused to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour.”



