Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Obituary: Thione Secka
Momodou



Denmark
10067 Posts
Posted - 14 Mar 2021 :  13:05:13
Legendary Senegalese veteran musician Thione Secka is reported dead today 14 March 2021 after a brief illness.

May his soul rest in peace.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
