Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9984 Posts
Posted - 18 Jan 2021 :  11:55:46  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Introducing a new website sidisanneh.com to the discerning consumer of news about The Gambia, the ECOWAS region and Africa; economic, political, social and cultural events.

The sidisanneh.com will now be the permanent home of the popular blog of the same name which will resume publication in earnest once some admin issues are worked out. The complete catalogue of blog posts - from 2013 to date - has been migrated into the website.

Your fidelity throughout The Struggle to the Blog and your desire to learn about the truth about events in The Gambia were two significant elements in the equation that led to the defeat of 22-year dictatorship in The Gambia.

Looking forward to providing you with the unvarnished truth and accuracy of the information we publish which has been the hallmark of our news and opinion products.

Sidi Sanneh
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
