 By-Election for Niamina West Constituency
Momodou



Denmark
9872 Posts
Posted - 23 Sep 2020 :  12:06:03
IEC to Conduct By-Election for Niamina West Constituency, Kerr Jarga Ward


Foroyaa: September 22, 2020

By Nelson Manneh

https://foroyaa.net/iec-to-conduct-by-election-for-niamina-west-constituency-kerr-jarga-ward/

The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a National Assembly By-elections for the Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region and Kerr Jarga Ward in Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council.

In a press release issued by the IEC, it stated that in accordance with Section 19 subsection 3 of the 1997 Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia and Section 84 of the Election Act, the Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a National Assembly By-Election for the Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region on Saturday 7th November 2020.

“Accordingly, the By-election for Kerr Jarga Ward in the Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council will be conducted on Saturday 7th November 2020 pursuant to Section 23 of the Local Government Act,” the press release stated.

The press release further indicated that Prospective candidates can collect nomination papers from the Janjangbureh and Kerewan Regional Office or at the Election House from 5th October 2020 to Saturday 24th October 2020.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
