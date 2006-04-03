Author Topic toubab1020





https://malagen.com/news/gambia-records-surge-in-remittances-despite-dreary-forecast/



A very long in depth article about remittences sent to some of the Gambian population from friends and relatives (or others) who have made their lives in other countries sometimes the family bond is so strong that the sender of remittences is obliged to live in conditions that are lower than the indigenous population of the country where he or she is living the development of Gambia is still hampered by so many obstacles to progress,education ,health,agriculture,skills,lack of properly paid good jobs,endemic corruption in most levels of society.

On top of all this is Covid 19 virus which has virtually shut down "normal" life.

It is unclear from the article if these figures include monies from charities and administrations outside Gambia.



"Gambia has recorded an unexpected surge in remittances coming into the country, defying global forecast of a sharp decline. On April 22, the World Bank predicted 20 percent decline in remittances, the sharpest in recent history due to Covid 19.



"Gambia has recorded an unexpected surge in remittances coming into the country, defying global forecast of a sharp decline. On April 22, the World Bank predicted 20 percent decline in remittances, the sharpest in recent history due to Covid 19.

According to the data collected by the Central Bank and shared with Malagen, Gambia received US$306,995,434 in remittances by July 2020. This is 93% of the entire remittances of 2019 which was US$329,793,949."

