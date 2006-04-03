Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Gambian Cultural Forum
 Cultural guide: General
 Gambia received US$306,995,434 in remittances by J		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10647 Posts
Posted - 07 Sep 2020 :  19:26:03  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


======================================================================

https://malagen.com/news/gambia-records-surge-in-remittances-despite-dreary-forecast/

======================================================================

A very long in depth article about remittences sent to some of the Gambian population from friends and relatives (or others) who have made their lives in other countries sometimes the family bond is so strong that the sender of remittences is obliged to live in conditions that are lower than the indigenous population of the country where he or she is living the development of Gambia is still hampered by so many obstacles to progress,education ,health,agriculture,skills,lack of properly paid good jobs,endemic corruption in most levels of society.
On top of all this is Covid 19 virus which has virtually shut down "normal" life.
It is unclear from the article if these figures include monies from charities and administrations outside Gambia.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

SNIPPET:

"Gambia has recorded an unexpected surge in remittances coming into the country, defying global forecast of a sharp decline. On April 22, the World Bank predicted 20 percent decline in remittances, the sharpest in recent history due to Covid 19.

According to the data collected by the Central Bank and shared with Malagen, Gambia received US$306,995,434 in remittances by July 2020. This is 93% of the entire remittances of 2019 which was US$329,793,949."
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06