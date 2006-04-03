Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Sports Forum
 Sports: Gambian Football
 Biri Biri has died (R.I.P)		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9735 Posts
Posted - 19 Jul 2020 :  15:25:58  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannah. My sincere condolences to his entire extended family, fans and friends. He was iconic.


The Gambia’s greatest icon has taken his rest. Alhagie Momodou Njie Biri, a man who has done much more than most in carrying the Gambian flag high with impeccable dedication. You will forever be etched in our hearts as an icon and a true patriot. Rest in eternal peace my friend. There will never be another Biri Biri.

By Coach-Pasamba Jow
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06