Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9735 Posts Posted - 19 Jul 2020 : 15:25:58 May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannah. My sincere condolences to his entire extended family, fans and friends. He was iconic.





The Gambia’s greatest icon has taken his rest. Alhagie Momodou Njie Biri, a man who has done much more than most in carrying the Gambian flag high with impeccable dedication. You will forever be etched in our hearts as an icon and a true patriot. Rest in eternal peace my friend. There will never be another Biri Biri.



By Coach-Pasamba Jow

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic