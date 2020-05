Author Topic toubab1020





https://foroyaa.net/unregulated-activities-of-real-estate-agencies-a-potential-cause-of-conflict/

A very long and wordy article,read the full article but to save bandwith I have only posted this snippet.



SNIPPET:



"The victims of extortion, who spoke to Foroyaa, renewed calls for the regulation of the real estate industry. They said the dubious activities of these estate agencies are potential sources of conflict and a recipe for violence. They said they won’t allow swindlers to swindle them out of their money."





A very long and wordy article,read the full article but to save bandwith I have only posted this snippet.

SNIPPET:

"The victims of extortion, who spoke to Foroyaa, renewed calls for the regulation of the real estate industry. They said the dubious activities of these estate agencies are potential sources of conflict and a recipe for violence. They said they won't allow swindlers to swindle them out of their money."

